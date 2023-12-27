Week 7 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Grayson improved to 10-0 and Peachtree Ridge replaced Valdosta at No. 10 after picking up back-to-back wins over Lovett (85-79) and Walker (63-53) to improve to 8-5. Additionally, Buford moved up a spot to No. 8 and Walton fell to No. 9 after a 49-39 loss to Eagle’s Landing. In Class 6A, Langston Hughes moved up to No. 3 and sent Woodward Academy down to No. 4. Houston County was replaced at No. 10 by Glynn Academy after the Red Terrors improved to 12-2.

In Class 5A, Maynard Jackson remains No. 2 behind defending state champion Kell and improved to 9-0 and Bradwell Institute also makes its debut in the poll after a 12-0 start—replacing Chapel Hill at No. 10. Central-Carroll continues to climb in the Class 4A poll and moves up to No. 6 after improving to 10-0. Cross Creek fell to No. 7 in Class 3A after falling to 6-6 and Thomson moved up to No. 2 in Class 2A after improving to 7-0.

Class 7A