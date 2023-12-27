Week 7 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Grayson improved to 10-0 and Peachtree Ridge replaced Valdosta at No. 10 after picking up back-to-back wins over Lovett (85-79) and Walker (63-53) to improve to 8-5. Additionally, Buford moved up a spot to No. 8 and Walton fell to No. 9 after a 49-39 loss to Eagle’s Landing. In Class 6A, Langston Hughes moved up to No. 3 and sent Woodward Academy down to No. 4. Houston County was replaced at No. 10 by Glynn Academy after the Red Terrors improved to 12-2.

In Class 5A, Maynard Jackson remains No. 2 behind defending state champion Kell and improved to 9-0 and Bradwell Institute also makes its debut in the poll after a 12-0 start—replacing Chapel Hill at No. 10. Central-Carroll continues to climb in the Class 4A poll and moves up to No. 6 after improving to 10-0. Cross Creek fell to No. 7 in Class 3A after falling to 6-6 and Thomson moved up to No. 2 in Class 2A after improving to 7-0.

Class 7A

1. Grayson

2. McEachern

3. Berkmar

4. Wheeler

5. Newton

6. Dacula

7. Archer

8. Buford

9. Walton

10. Peachtree Ridge

Class 6A

1. Alexander

2. Shiloh

3. Hughes

4. Woodward Academy

5. St. Pius

6. Jonesboro

7. Riverwood

8. Lee County

9. Pope

10. Houston County

Class 5A

1. Kell

2. Maynard Jackson

3. Dutchtown

4. Decatur

5. Mays

6. Jones County

7. Eagle’s Landing

8. Tri-Cities

9. Greater Atlanta Christian

10. Chapel Hill

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. North Oconee

3. Holy Innocents’

4. McDonough

5. Madison County

6. Central-Carroll

7. Baldwin

8. Walnut Grove

9. Seckinger

10. Fayette County

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Douglass

3. Cedar Grove

4. Hebron Christian

5. Long County

6. Richmond Academy

7. Cross Creek

8. Monroe Area

9. Dougherty

10. Monroe

Class 2A

1. Columbia

2. Thomson

3. Westside-Augusta

4. Dodge County

5. Butler

6. Spencer

7. ELCA

8. Athens Academy

9. Walker

10. Toombs County

Class A Division I

1. Mt. Vernon

2. Darlington

3. King’s Ridge

4. Savannah

5. St. Francis

6. Woodville-Thompkins

7. Mt. Bethel

8. Mt. Pisgah

9. Paideia

10. Temple

Class A Division II

1. Portal

2. Christian Heritage

3. Macon County

4. Greenforest Christian

5. Calhoun County

6. Mitchell County

7. Jenkins County

8. Seminole County

9. Wheeler County

10. Clinch County

