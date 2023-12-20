Week 6 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Buford continues to shine with its 10-0 start and No. 3 ranked Berkmar picked up a strong 71-64 win over Class 6A No. 2 Shiloh in the Academy Sports Showcase. Dacula, which debuted last week shot up to No. 6 after improving to 10-1 and Valdosta replaced Brookwood and debuts at No. 10 following its 10-1 start and Brookwood’s 68-64 loss to Greater Atlanta Christian. In Class 6A, Pope and Houston County debut at No. 9 and No. 10 and replaced Lakeside-Evans and South Paulding in the poll.
The Class 5A poll shifted with Dutchtown replacing Eagle’s Landing at No. 3 and Jones County improving to 12-2 and moving up to No. 6. In Class 4A, North Oconee moved up to No. 2 after its win over No. 5 Madison County and Central Carroll improved to No. 7 after opening up the year 8-0. Monroe Area replaced Johnson-Savannah at No. 10 in Class 3A and ELCA moved up to No. 7 in Class 2A. Mt. Bethel replaced Oglethorpe County at No. 8 in Class A Division I and the Class A Division II poll introduced 6-0 Wheeler County at No. 9 and 2-1 Clinch County at No. 10.
Class 7A
1. Grayson
2. McEachern
3. Berkmar
4. Wheeler
5. Newton
6. Dacula
7. Archer
8. Walton
9. Buford
10. Valdosta
Class 6A
1. Alexander
2. Shiloh
3. Woodward Academy
4. Jonesboro
5. St. Pius
6. Riverwood
7. Hughes
8. Lee County
9. Pope
10. Houston County
Class 5A
1. Kell
2. Maynard Jackson
3. Dutchtown
4. Decatur
5. Mays
6. Jones County
7. Eagle’s Landing
8. Tri-Cities
9. Greater Atlanta Christian
10. Chapel Hill
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy
2. North Oconee
3. Holy Innocents’
4. McDonough
5. Madison County
6. Walnut Grove
7. Central-Carroll
8. Seckinger
9. Baldwin
10. Fayette County
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek
2. Douglass
3. Cross Creek
4. Cedar Grove
5. Hebron Christian
6. Long County
7. Richmond Academy
8. Monroe Area
9. Dougherty
10. Monroe
Class 2A
1. Columbia
2. Westside-Augusta
3. Thomson
4. Spencer
5. Dodge County
6. Butler
7. ELCA
8. Walker
9. Athens Academy
10. Toombs County
Class A Division I
1. Mt. Vernon
2. Darlington
3. King’s Ridge
4. Savannah
5. St. Francis
6. Woodville-Thompkins
7. Paideia
8. Mt. Bethel
9. Mt. Pisgah
10. Temple
Class A Division II
1. Portal
2. Christian Heritage
3. Macon County
4. Greenforest Christian
5. Calhoun County
6. Mitchell County
7. Jenkins County
8. Seminole County
9. Wheeler County
10. Clinch County
