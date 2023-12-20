Week 6 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Buford continues to shine with its 10-0 start and No. 3 ranked Berkmar picked up a strong 71-64 win over Class 6A No. 2 Shiloh in the Academy Sports Showcase. Dacula, which debuted last week shot up to No. 6 after improving to 10-1 and Valdosta replaced Brookwood and debuts at No. 10 following its 10-1 start and Brookwood’s 68-64 loss to Greater Atlanta Christian. In Class 6A, Pope and Houston County debut at No. 9 and No. 10 and replaced Lakeside-Evans and South Paulding in the poll.

The Class 5A poll shifted with Dutchtown replacing Eagle’s Landing at No. 3 and Jones County improving to 12-2 and moving up to No. 6. In Class 4A, North Oconee moved up to No. 2 after its win over No. 5 Madison County and Central Carroll improved to No. 7 after opening up the year 8-0. Monroe Area replaced Johnson-Savannah at No. 10 in Class 3A and ELCA moved up to No. 7 in Class 2A. Mt. Bethel replaced Oglethorpe County at No. 8 in Class A Division I and the Class A Division II poll introduced 6-0 Wheeler County at No. 9 and 2-1 Clinch County at No. 10.

Class 7A