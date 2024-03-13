Week 5 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A boys, there is a new #1 team after West Forsyth held the spot for the first four weeks of the season, but No. 1 Buford takes the top spot after their 12-8 win against Starr’s Mill. No. 2 North Paulding, No. 3 Walton, No. 4 Lambert, and No. 5 West Forsyth round out the top five. It was a tough week for West Forsyth but they are still a top team. Walton moves up after their 8-5 win against West Forsyth. No. 6 East Coweta, No. 7 Hillgrove, No. 8 South Forsyth, No. 9 Mill Creek, and No. 10 Mountain View round out the poll.

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains the lone undefeated team after defeating West Forsyth 14-5 this past week. No. 2 North Paulding, No. 3 South Forsyth, No. 4 Cherokee and No. 5 Campbell round out the top five. North Paulding moves into the number two spot after picking up two victories this week. South Forsyth went 4-0 this past week and picked up a huge win against Pope. No. 6 Hillgrove, No. 7 Parkview, No. 8 Marietta, No. 9 West Forsyth, and No. 10 Brookwood round out the poll. Brookwood makes its appearance in the poll for the first time this season.

In class 5A-6A, No. 1 Roswell holds the top spot after their three victories against Lucy Beckham, Ponte Vedra, and Lassiter. No. 2 North Forsyth, No. 3 Lassiter, No. 4 Sequoyah, and No. 5 River Ridge round out the top five. No. 6 Blessed Trinity, No. 7 Cambridge, No. 8 Alpharetta, No. 9 Chattahoochee and No. 10 Marist round out the poll. Cambridge handed Alpharetta their first-second loss of the season.

On the girls side, No. 1 Roswell takes the top spot after defeating previous No. 1 Johns Creek 8-7 this week. No. 2 Blessed Trinity defeated Creekview 17-7. No. 3 Johns Creek, No. 4 River Ridge, and No. 5 Lakeside-Evans. River Ridge continued its strong start to the season and defeated George Walton Academy 17-3. No. 6 Cambridge, No. 7 Kell, No. 8 Pope, No. 9 McIntosh, and No. 10 Lassiter round out the poll. McIntosh makes its debut for the first time this season and already has a signature win against Whitewater.

In Class A-4A, No. 1 East Forsyth remains the top team despite its loss to No. 2 North Forsyth in Class 5A-6A. No. 2 Whitewater, No. 3 Fellowship Christian, No. 4 Whitefield Academy and No. 5 Starr’s Mill round out the top five. No. 6 North Oconee, No. 7 Holy Innocents, No. 8 Benedictine, No. 9 Hebron Christian, and No. 10 Mount Paran Christian round out the poll.

On the girls side, No.1 Fellowship Christian remains the top team. No. 2 Westminster, No. 3 Wesleyan, No. 4 North Oconee, and No. 5 Whitewater round out the top five. No. 6 Starr’s Mill, No. 7 East Forsyth, No. 8 Trinity Christian, No. 9 King’s Ridge, and No. 10 Lovett round out the poll. Lovett makes its debut in the poll while Savannah Christian falls out.

Boys

Class 7A

1.Buford (9-0)

2. North Paulding (10-0)

3. Walton (10-1)

4. Lambert (7-2)

5. West Forsyth (7-3)

6. East Coweta (5-1)

7. Hillgrove (7-2)

8. South Forsyth (4-2)

9. Mill Creek (5-4)

10. Mountain View (5-4)

Class 5A-6A

1. Roswell (10-0)

2. North Forsyth (9-0)

3. Lassiter (8-1)

4. Sequoyah (8-1)

5. River Ridge (8-2)

6. Blessed Trinity (8-3)

7. Cambridge (6-3)

8. Alpharetta (7-2)

9. Chattahoochee (7-2)

10. Marist (6-2)

Class A-4A

1. East Forsyth (7-1)

2. Whitewater (9-2)

3. Fellowship Christian (6-2)

4. Whitefield Academy (6-1)

5. Starr’s Mill (5-2)

6. North Oconee 5-2)

7. Holy Innocents (4-2)

8. Benedictine (5-2)

9. Hebron Christian (6-2)

10. Mount Paran Christian (3-2)

Girls

Class 7A

1. Milton (7-0)

2. North Paulding (5-1)

3. South Forsyth (9-2)

4. Cherokee (7-2)

5. Campbell (7-3)

6. Hillgrove (5-1)

7. Parkview (5-2

8. Marietta (5-3)

9. West Forsyth (4-3)

10. Brookwood (5-2)

Class 5A-6A

1. Roswell (8-1)

2. Blessed Trinity (8-1)

3. Johns Creek (8-2)

4. River Ridge (8-0)

5. Lakeside-Evans (8-2)

6. Cambridge (6-2)

7. Kell (6-1)

8. Pope (6-2)

9. McIntosh (7-1)

10. Lassiter (4-2)

Class A-4A

1. Fellowship Christian (6-0)

2. Westminster (6-1)

3. Wesleyan (7-1)

4. North Oconee (9-2)

5. Whitewater (7-2)

6. Starr’s Mill (5-1)

7. East Forsyth (7-3)

8. Trinity Christian (3-2)

9. King’s Ridge (3-2)

10. Lovett (4-4)