Week 5 girls basketball rankings

Grayson tops Class 7A and leads Buford, Norcross, Carrollton and McEachern in the top 5. In Class 6A, River Ridge is at the top with New Manchester, Langston Hughes, North Forsyth and Marist chasing.
Union Grove is the team to beat in Class 5A and leading Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Warner Robins and Ware County. In Class 4A, Baldwin tops the lot and leads Holy Innocents’, Stockbridge, Southwest DeKalb and Hardaway.
Hebron Christian is at the top of Class 3A and leading Wesleyan, Pickens, Carver-Columbus and White County. Mount Paran is ranked atop Class 2A with Thomson, Butler, Josey and Central-Macon chasing.
In Class A Division I, St. Francis is at the top with Galloway, Athens Christian, Oglethorpe County and Mount Pisgah in the top 5. In Class A Division II, Greenforest is at the top with Clinch County, Taylor County, Montgomery County and Terrell County in the top 5.
Class 7A
1. Grayson
2. Buford
3. Norcross
4. Carrollton
5. McEachern
6. Cherokee
7. Milton
8. Mill Creek
9. North Paulding
10. Campbell
Class 6A
1. River Ridge
2. New Manchester
3. Langston Hughes
4. North Forsyth
5. Marist
6. Woodward Academy
7. Veterans
8. Lakeside-Evans
9. Sequoyah
10. Tift County
Class 5A
1. Union Grove
2. Midtown
3. Jackson-Atlanta
4. Warner Robins
5. Ware County
6. Jefferson
7. Creekside
8. Bradwell Institute
9. Statesboro
10. Harris County
Class 4A
1. Baldwin
2. Holy Innocents’
3. Stockbridge
4. Southwest DeKalb
5. Hardaway
6. Chestatee
7. Trinity Christian
8. Starr’s Mill
9. Cherokee Bluff
10. Fayette County
Class 3A
1. Hebron Christian
2. Wesleyan
3. Pickens
4. Carver-Columbus
5. White County
6. Dawson County
7. Hart County
8. Cross Creek
9. Dougherty
10. Monroe
Class 2A
1. Mount Paran
2. Thomson
3. Butler
4. Josey
5. Central-Macon
6. Columbia
7. Dodge County
8. Model
9. Murray County
10. Union County
Class A Division I
1. St. Francis
2. Galloway
3. Athens Christian
4. Oglethorpe County
5. Mount Pisgah
6. Swainsboro
7. Rabun County
8. Bryan County
9. Trion
10. Dublin
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest
2. Clinch County
3. Taylor County
4. Montgomery County
5. Terrell County
6. Towns County
7. Early County
8. Lake Oconee Academy
9. Seminole County
10. Wilcox County
About the Author