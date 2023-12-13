Week 5 girls basketball rankings

Grayson tops Class 7A and leads Buford, Norcross, Carrollton and McEachern in the top 5. In Class 6A, River Ridge is at the top with New Manchester, Langston Hughes, North Forsyth and Marist chasing.

Union Grove is the team to beat in Class 5A and leading Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Warner Robins and Ware County. In Class 4A, Baldwin tops the lot and leads Holy Innocents’, Stockbridge, Southwest DeKalb and Hardaway.

Hebron Christian is at the top of Class 3A and leading Wesleyan, Pickens, Carver-Columbus and White County. Mount Paran is ranked atop Class 2A with Thomson, Butler, Josey and Central-Macon chasing.