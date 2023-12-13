Week 5 girls basketball rankings

River Ridge's Makayla Roberson (14) gets a shot off past Lovejoy's La'nya Foster (left) during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 6A Girl's State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Macon, GA. River Ridge won 68-50 over Lovejoy. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

River Ridge's Makayla Roberson (14) gets a shot off past Lovejoy's La’nya Foster (left) during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 6A Girl’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Macon, GA. River Ridge won 68-50 over Lovejoy. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Grayson tops Class 7A and leads Buford, Norcross, Carrollton and McEachern in the top 5. In Class 6A, River Ridge is at the top with New Manchester, Langston Hughes, North Forsyth and Marist chasing.

Union Grove is the team to beat in Class 5A and leading Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Warner Robins and Ware County. In Class 4A, Baldwin tops the lot and leads Holy Innocents’, Stockbridge, Southwest DeKalb and Hardaway.

Hebron Christian is at the top of Class 3A and leading Wesleyan, Pickens, Carver-Columbus and White County. Mount Paran is ranked atop Class 2A with Thomson, Butler, Josey and Central-Macon chasing.

In Class A Division I, St. Francis is at the top with Galloway, Athens Christian, Oglethorpe County and Mount Pisgah in the top 5. In Class A Division II, Greenforest is at the top with Clinch County, Taylor County, Montgomery County and Terrell County in the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Grayson

2. Buford

3. Norcross

4. Carrollton

5. McEachern

6. Cherokee

7. Milton

8. Mill Creek

9. North Paulding

10. Campbell

Class 6A

1. River Ridge

2. New Manchester

3. Langston Hughes

4. North Forsyth

5. Marist

6. Woodward Academy

7. Veterans

8. Lakeside-Evans

9. Sequoyah

10. Tift County

Class 5A

1. Union Grove

2. Midtown

3. Jackson-Atlanta

4. Warner Robins

5. Ware County

6. Jefferson

7. Creekside

8. Bradwell Institute

9. Statesboro

10. Harris County

Class 4A

1. Baldwin

2. Holy Innocents’

3. Stockbridge

4. Southwest DeKalb

5. Hardaway

6. Chestatee

7. Trinity Christian

8. Starr’s Mill

9. Cherokee Bluff

10. Fayette County

Class 3A

1. Hebron Christian

2. Wesleyan

3. Pickens

4. Carver-Columbus

5. White County

6. Dawson County

7. Hart County

8. Cross Creek

9. Dougherty

10. Monroe

Class 2A

1. Mount Paran

2. Thomson

3. Butler

4. Josey

5. Central-Macon

6. Columbia

7. Dodge County

8. Model

9. Murray County

10. Union County

Class A Division I

1. St. Francis

2. Galloway

3. Athens Christian

4. Oglethorpe County

5. Mount Pisgah

6. Swainsboro

7. Rabun County

8. Bryan County

9. Trion

10. Dublin

Class A Division II

1. Greenforest

2. Clinch County

3. Taylor County

4. Montgomery County

5. Terrell County

6. Towns County

7. Early County

8. Lake Oconee Academy

9. Seminole County

10. Wilcox County

Score Atlanta
