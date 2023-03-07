Week 4 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A Boys, North Paulding remains in the No. 1 spot after wins against Harrison and Marietta. West Forsyth moves into No. 2 after its three wins against Woodstock (14-3), Mill Creek (17-6), and Johns Creek (17-2). No. 3 North Gwinnett moves up two spots. No. 4 Lambert moved down two spots after its loss to No. 2 Roswell in 6A. No. 5 Mountain View makes their debut in the top 5. No. 6 Hillgrove moves up a spot, No. 7 Buford slides down three slots, and No. 8 Carrollton re-enters the poll. No. 9 South Forsyth slides two slots and No. 10 Cherokee makes its debut. Harrison and Denmark exit the poll.
On the girls side, No. 1 Milton keeps its spot atop the poll after handing No. 3 Roswell its first loss of the season with a 16-10 win. No. 2 North Paulding moves up after two of its three victories this past week were by double digits. No. 3 Hillgrove moves up a slot after its 18-1 win against East Coweta. No. 4 Collins Hill moves up after wins against Archer and Dunwoody. No. 5 West Forsyth makes its debut in the top 5. No. 6 Carrollton moves up. No. 7 Lambert slides down, No. 8 Cherokee makes its debut, No. 9 Marietta makes the poll, and No. 10 Lanier rounds out the top 10. Harrison slides out of the poll after three consecutives losses and East Coweta slides out as well.
In Class 5A-6A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity remains atop the poll after a 9-5 win vs. South Forsyth and a 14-11 win vs. Walton. No. 2 Roswell remains after impressive wins against Pope (18-8) and Lambert (13-6). No. 3 Dunwoody picked up wins against Whitewater, Lakeside-DeKalb, Chattahoochee, and North Springs. No. 4 North Forsyth moves up three spots. No. 5 Alpharetta rounds out the top five after its win against Creekview. No. 6 Lakeside-Evans makes its debut in the poll. No. 7 Evans slides down a spot. No. 7 Creekview, No. 8 St. Pius X, No. 9 Etowah, and No. 10 Cambridge round out the top ten. Etowah makes its debut in the poll and Lakeside-DeKalb slides out.
On the girls side, No. 1 Blessed Trinity stayed atop the poll after a win against Chattahoochee and two out-of-state wins against Charlotte Country Day and Charlotte Catholic. No. 2 Johns Creek jumps up three slots after going 3-0 last week. No. 3 Roswell slides down a spot after a loss to No. 1 Milton. No. 4 Creekview and No. 5 Lakeside-Evans make their debuts in the top 5. No. 6 Decatur and No. 7 Newnan each slid down three spots. No. 8 River Ridge moves two spots down. No. 9 Pope moves up and No. 10 McIntosh makes its debut. Lakeside-DeKalb slides out of the poll
Class A-4A, No. 1 Fellowship Christian remains in the top spot after a victory against Lassiter. No. 2 North Oconee moves up after its victory against St. Pius X and Chapin (SC). No. 3 Oconee County slides down after its loss to No. 5 Mountain View in 7A. No. 4 Wesleyan moves up after a win against Westminster. No. 5 Benedictine makes its debut in the top 5 after a 4-0 start to the season. No. 6 Hebron Christian debuts in the poll after four consecutive victories. No. 7 Savannah Country Day slides after losing to Porter-Gaud (SC). No. 8 Whitewater, No. 9 Pace Academy and No. 10 Savannah Christian remain in the top 10. Westminster slides out of the poll.
On the girls side, No. 1 Lovett remains atop the poll despite its loss to out-of-state Girls Prep (TN). No. 2 Pace Academy is on its heels after a 5-0 start to the season. No. 3 Starr’s Mill makes its debut in the top 5 after three top-ten wins in the past week against Holy Innocents’, Columbus, and Trinity Christian. No. 4 Fellowship Christian and No. 5 Trinity Christian round out the top 5. No. 6 McDonough remains in its slot. No. 7 North Oconee remains after being idle the past week. No. 8 Mount Pisgah, No. 9 Columbus, and No. 10 Whitewater round out the poll. Holy Innocents’ slides out of the top 10.
BOYS
Class 7A
1. North Paulding (6-0)
2. West Forsyth (8-0)
3. North Gwinnett (5-1)
4. Lambert (5-2)
5. Mountain View (5-0)
6. Hillgrove (5-1)
7. Buford (4-2)
8. Carrollton (5-1)
9. South Forsyth (4-2)
10. Cherokee (5-2)
Class 5A-6A
1. Blessed Trinity (7-0)
2. Roswell (6-0)
3. Dunwoody (8-0)
4. North Forsyth (6-1)
5. Alpharetta (4-1)
6. Lakeside-Evans (4-1)
7. Creekview (5-2)
8. St. Pius X (4-2)
9. Etowah (4-2)
10. Cambridge (5-3)
Class A-4A
1. Fellowship Christian (5-0)
2. North Oconee (6-0)
3. Oconee County (5-1)
4. Wesleyan (5-1)
5. Benedictine (4-0)
6. Hebron Christian (6-2)
7. Savannah Country Day (4-2)
8. Whitewater (5-3)
9. Pace Academy (4-3)
10. Savannah Christian (4-3)
GIRLS
Class 7A
1. Milton (5-0)
2. North Paulding (6-0)
3. Hillgrove (4-0)
4. Collins Hill (5-0)
5. West Forsyth (4-0)
6. Carrollton (6-1)
7. Lambert (4-2)
8. Cherokee (5-1)
9. Marietta (4-1)
10. Lanier (5-2)
Class 5A-6A
1. Blessed Trinity (7-0)
2. Johns Creek (7-1)
3. Roswell (5-1)
4. Creekview (4-0)
5. Lakeside-Evans (6-0)
6. Decatur (5-1)
7. Newnan (4-1-1)
8. River Ridge (3-1)
9. Pope (5-1)
10. McIntosh (3-1)
Class A-4A
1. Lovett (7-1)
2. Pace Academy (5-0)
3. Starr’s Mill (3-0)
4. Fellowship Christian (4-1)
5. Trinity Christian (4-1)
6. McDonough (2-0)
7. North Oconee (5-1)
8. Mount Pisgah (5-1)
9. Columbus (4-1)
10. Whitewater (4-1)