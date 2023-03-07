Week 4 Lacrosse Rankings

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton keeps its spot atop the poll after handing No. 3 Roswell its first loss of the season with a 16-10 win. No. 2 North Paulding moves up after two of its three victories this past week were by double digits. No. 3 Hillgrove moves up a slot after its 18-1 win against East Coweta. No. 4 Collins Hill moves up after wins against Archer and Dunwoody. No. 5 West Forsyth makes its debut in the top 5. No. 6 Carrollton moves up. No. 7 Lambert slides down, No. 8 Cherokee makes its debut, No. 9 Marietta makes the poll, and No. 10 Lanier rounds out the top 10. Harrison slides out of the poll after three consecutives losses and East Coweta slides out as well.

In Class 5A-6A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity remains atop the poll after a 9-5 win vs. South Forsyth and a 14-11 win vs. Walton. No. 2 Roswell remains after impressive wins against Pope (18-8) and Lambert (13-6). No. 3 Dunwoody picked up wins against Whitewater, Lakeside-DeKalb, Chattahoochee, and North Springs. No. 4 North Forsyth moves up three spots. No. 5 Alpharetta rounds out the top five after its win against Creekview. No. 6 Lakeside-Evans makes its debut in the poll. No. 7 Evans slides down a spot. No. 7 Creekview, No. 8 St. Pius X, No. 9 Etowah, and No. 10 Cambridge round out the top ten. Etowah makes its debut in the poll and Lakeside-DeKalb slides out.