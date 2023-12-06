Exclusive
Fulton prosecutors list top Trump aides, Ga. officials as witnesses

Week 4 Boys Basketball Rankings

Sandy Creek players react at the end of the 4th quarter during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 3A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Macon, GA. Sandy Creek won 66-38 over Cedar Grove. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Sandy Creek players react at the end of the 4th quarter during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 3A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Macon, GA. Sandy Creek won 66-38 over Cedar Grove. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
46 minutes ago

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Grayson improved to 7-0 and is off to a blazing start to its December circuit. The Rams’ latest win came over No. 8 Osborne 72-58. Peachtree Ridge dropped its fourth-straight game in a narrow 66-62 loss to No. 4 Berkmar and was replaced by 4-1 Buford at No. 10. Class 6A No. 1 Alexander topped Class 7A No. 3 Wheeler 71-59 and dropped the Wildcats one spot to No. 4, while maintaining a firm grasp on Class 6A with its 6-0 start. Additionally, Lee County used a win over Peachtree Ridge to improve to 3-1 and replace South Cobb at No. 10.

In Class 5A, Dutchtown’s 53-47 win over Eagle’s Landing moved the Bulldogs up to No. 3 and Maynard Jackson improved to No. 2 after Eagle’s Landing slid two spots down to No. 4. Douglass moved up to No. 2 in Class 3A after a 58-56 win over host Norcross in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Basketball Classic. The Astros led by as many as 23 points before holding on for the victory. Additonally, Monroe Area debuts at No. 8 in place of Johnson-Savannah after its 4-0 start and the Atom Smashers dropping to 2-4.

The Class 2A poll did not shift and Woodville-Thompkins moved up to No. 6 after improving to 7-0 in Class A Division I. Temple moved down from No. 6 to No. 10 after suffering a loss to Model and Calvary Day at the Sandy’s Spiel Northwest Georgia Invitational.

Class 7A

1. Grayson

2. McEachern

3. Berkmar

4. Wheeler

5. Newton

6. Walton

7. Archer

8. Osborne

9. Mountain View

10. Buford

Class 6A

1. Alexander

2. Shiloh

3. Riverwood

4. Woodward Academy

5. Jonesboro

6. St. Pius

7. Hughes

8. South Paulding

9. Lakeside-Evans

10. Lee County

Class 5A

1. Kell

2. Eagle’s Landing

3. Maynard Jackson

4. Dutchtown

5. Mays

6. Chapel Hill

7. Tucker

8. Winder-Barrow

9. Tri-Cities

10. Decatur

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. McDonough

3. North Oconee

4. Holy Innocents’

5. Madison County

6. Walnut Grove

7. Fayette County

8. Seckinger

9. Central-Carroll

10. Baldwin

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Douglass

3. Cross Creek

4. Cedar Grove

5. Hebron Christian

6. Long County

7. Richmond Academy

8. Monroe Area

9. Dougherty

10. Groves

Class 2A

1. Columbia

2. Westside-Augusta

3. Thomson

4. Spencer

5. Dodge County

6. Butler

7. North Cobb Christian

8. Walker

9. ELCA

10. Athens Academy

Class A Division I

1. Mt. Vernon

2. Darlington

3. King’s Ridge

4. Savannah

5. St. Francis

6. Woodville-Thompkins

7. Paideia

8. Oglethorpe County

9. Mt. Pisgah

10. Temple

Class A Division II

1. Portal

2. Christian Heritage

3. Greenforest Christian

4. Charlton County

5. Macon County

6. Clinch County

7. Mitchell County

8. Randoph Clay

9. Turner County

10. Jenkins County

About the Author

Score Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top