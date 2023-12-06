Week 4 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Grayson improved to 7-0 and is off to a blazing start to its December circuit. The Rams’ latest win came over No. 8 Osborne 72-58. Peachtree Ridge dropped its fourth-straight game in a narrow 66-62 loss to No. 4 Berkmar and was replaced by 4-1 Buford at No. 10. Class 6A No. 1 Alexander topped Class 7A No. 3 Wheeler 71-59 and dropped the Wildcats one spot to No. 4, while maintaining a firm grasp on Class 6A with its 6-0 start. Additionally, Lee County used a win over Peachtree Ridge to improve to 3-1 and replace South Cobb at No. 10.
In Class 5A, Dutchtown’s 53-47 win over Eagle’s Landing moved the Bulldogs up to No. 3 and Maynard Jackson improved to No. 2 after Eagle’s Landing slid two spots down to No. 4. Douglass moved up to No. 2 in Class 3A after a 58-56 win over host Norcross in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Basketball Classic. The Astros led by as many as 23 points before holding on for the victory. Additonally, Monroe Area debuts at No. 8 in place of Johnson-Savannah after its 4-0 start and the Atom Smashers dropping to 2-4.
The Class 2A poll did not shift and Woodville-Thompkins moved up to No. 6 after improving to 7-0 in Class A Division I. Temple moved down from No. 6 to No. 10 after suffering a loss to Model and Calvary Day at the Sandy’s Spiel Northwest Georgia Invitational.
Class 7A
1. Grayson
2. McEachern
3. Berkmar
4. Wheeler
5. Newton
6. Walton
7. Archer
8. Osborne
9. Mountain View
10. Buford
Class 6A
1. Alexander
2. Shiloh
3. Riverwood
4. Woodward Academy
5. Jonesboro
6. St. Pius
7. Hughes
8. South Paulding
9. Lakeside-Evans
10. Lee County
Class 5A
1. Kell
2. Eagle’s Landing
3. Maynard Jackson
4. Dutchtown
5. Mays
6. Chapel Hill
7. Tucker
8. Winder-Barrow
9. Tri-Cities
10. Decatur
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy
2. McDonough
3. North Oconee
4. Holy Innocents’
5. Madison County
6. Walnut Grove
7. Fayette County
8. Seckinger
9. Central-Carroll
10. Baldwin
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek
2. Douglass
3. Cross Creek
4. Cedar Grove
5. Hebron Christian
6. Long County
7. Richmond Academy
8. Monroe Area
9. Dougherty
10. Groves
Class 2A
1. Columbia
2. Westside-Augusta
3. Thomson
4. Spencer
5. Dodge County
6. Butler
7. North Cobb Christian
8. Walker
9. ELCA
10. Athens Academy
Class A Division I
1. Mt. Vernon
2. Darlington
3. King’s Ridge
4. Savannah
5. St. Francis
6. Woodville-Thompkins
7. Paideia
8. Oglethorpe County
9. Mt. Pisgah
10. Temple
Class A Division II
1. Portal
2. Christian Heritage
3. Greenforest Christian
4. Charlton County
5. Macon County
6. Clinch County
7. Mitchell County
8. Randoph Clay
9. Turner County
10. Jenkins County
