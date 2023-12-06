Week 4 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Grayson improved to 7-0 and is off to a blazing start to its December circuit. The Rams’ latest win came over No. 8 Osborne 72-58. Peachtree Ridge dropped its fourth-straight game in a narrow 66-62 loss to No. 4 Berkmar and was replaced by 4-1 Buford at No. 10. Class 6A No. 1 Alexander topped Class 7A No. 3 Wheeler 71-59 and dropped the Wildcats one spot to No. 4, while maintaining a firm grasp on Class 6A with its 6-0 start. Additionally, Lee County used a win over Peachtree Ridge to improve to 3-1 and replace South Cobb at No. 10.

In Class 5A, Dutchtown’s 53-47 win over Eagle’s Landing moved the Bulldogs up to No. 3 and Maynard Jackson improved to No. 2 after Eagle’s Landing slid two spots down to No. 4. Douglass moved up to No. 2 in Class 3A after a 58-56 win over host Norcross in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Basketball Classic. The Astros led by as many as 23 points before holding on for the victory. Additonally, Monroe Area debuts at No. 8 in place of Johnson-Savannah after its 4-0 start and the Atom Smashers dropping to 2-4.

The Class 2A poll did not shift and Woodville-Thompkins moved up to No. 6 after improving to 7-0 in Class A Division I. Temple moved down from No. 6 to No. 10 after suffering a loss to Model and Calvary Day at the Sandy’s Spiel Northwest Georgia Invitational.