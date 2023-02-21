Week 2 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A Boys, North Gwinnett sits atop the poll at No. 1 after winning their first two games to start the season. No. 2 Lambert slides down a spot after their close loss to No. 1 Blessed Trinity in Class 5A-6A. No. 3 North Paulding and No.4 Denmark moved up two spots, and Carrollton moved into the top 5 after their big win against Harrison. No. 6 Buford moves up a spot, No. 7 Harrison drops five spots, No. 8 Hillgrove moves up a spot, No. 9 South Forsyth drops five spots, and No. 10 West Forsyth replaces Cherokee in the top 10.
On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains atop the poll after winning their first two games. No. 2 Harrison, No. 3 North Paulding, No. 4 Lambert, and No. 5 Hillgrove remain unchanged in the top 5. No. 6 Collins Hill moves up to spots, No. 7 Buford debuts in the poll, No. 8 South Forsyth drops two spots, No. 9 Carrollton moves up a spot, and No. 10 East Coweta replaces Brookwood.
In Class 5-6A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity stays atop the poll after their 3-0 start to the season. No. 2 Roswell and No. 3 Cambridge remain in their places. No. 4 Evans picked up a win this past week, and No. 5 Dunwoody moved up three slots to round out the top five. No. 6 Creekview moves up, No. 7 St. Pius X enters the poll, No. 8 North Forsyth moves up, No. 9 Lakeside-DeKalb debuts in the poll, and No. 10 Alpharetta drops five spots. Pope and Lassiter drop out of the top 10.
On the girls side, defending state champion No. 1 Blessed Trinity retains its place. No. 2 Johns Creek leapfrogs six spots after their top-10 win vs. South Forsyth. No. 3 Roswell moves up three spots after their top 10 win vs Pope. No. 4 Decatur and No. 5 Newnan retain their places in the top 5. No. 6 River moves up a spot, No. 7 Creekview moves up two spots, No. 8 Lakeside-DeKalb slides six slots down, No. 9 Pope moves up and No. 10 Woodstock makes their debut in the top 10.
Class A-4A, No. 1 Fellowship Christian claims the top spot after top 10 victories vs. Westminster and Wesleyan. No. 2 Oconee moved up two places. No. 3 Whitewater moves up six spots and has a major battle against North Oconee Tuesday Night. No. 4 Savannah Christian and No. 5 Savannah Country Day round out the top 5 and will face off Wednesday Night. No. 6 Westminster slides a spot after their loss to Fellowship Christian, No. 7 Wesleyan moves up three spots, No. 8 North Oconee makes their debut, No. 9 King’s Ridge Christian slides two spots, and No. 10 Lovett remains in the top 10.
On the girls side, No. 1 Lovett remains atop the poll. No. 2 Pace Academy moves up four places after a 3-0 start to the season. No. 3 Fellowship Christian debuts after defeating then No. 2 North Oconee. No. 4 Trinity Christian makes its debut and No. 5 McDonough round out the top 5. No. 6 Holy Innocents’ moves up, No. 7 North Oconee slides five spots, No. 8 Whitewater, No. 9 Mount Pisgah, and No. 10 Westminster round out the poll.
BOYS
Class 7A
1. North Gwinnett (2-0)
2. Lambert (1-1)
3. North Paulding (2-0)
4. Denmark (3-0)
5. Carrollton (2-0)
6. Buford (2-1)
7.Harrison (4-1)
8. Hillgrove (3-1-1)
9..South Forsyth (2-0-1)
10. West Forsyth (3-0)
Class 5A-6A
1. Blessed Trinity (3-0)
2. Roswell (3-0)
3. Cambridge (4-0)
4. Evans (3-0)
5. Dunwoody (4-0)
6. Creekview (4-1)
7. St.Pius (3-0)
8. North Forsyth (3-1)
9. Lakeside-Dekalb (3-1)
10. Alpharetta (2-1)
Class A-4A
1. Fellowship Christian (3-0)
2. Oconee County (2-0)
3. Whitewater (3-0)
4. Savannah Christian (3-0)
5. Savannah Country Day (3-0)
6. Westminster (3-1)
7. Wesleyan (3-1)
8. North Oconee (2-0)
9. King’s Ridge Christian (2-1)
10. Lovett (1-2)
GIRLS
Class 7A
1. Milton (2-0)
2. Harrison (4-0)
3.North Paulding (3-0)
4. Lambert (3-0)
5. Hillgrove (3-0)
6. Collins Hill (2-0)
7. Buford (3-1)
8. South Forsyth (2-1)
9.Carrollton (4-1)
10. East Coweta (1-0)
Class 5A-6A
1. Blessed Trinity (4-0)
2. Johns Creek (3-0)
3. Roswell (3-0)
4.Decatur (2-0)
5. Newnan (3-0)
6. River Ridge (3-0)
7. Creekview (2-0)
8. Lakeside-Dekalb (3-1)
9. Pope (3-1)
10. Woodstock (3-1)
Class A-4A
1. Lovett (4-0)
2. Pace Academy (3-0)
3. Fellowship Christian (2-0)
4. Trinity Christian (2-0)
5. McDonough (1-0)
6. Holy Innocents (1-0)
7.North Oconee (3-1)
8. Whitewater (3-1) .
9. Mount Pisgah (2-1)
10. Westminster (1-1)
