Week 2 Lacrosse Rankings

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains atop the poll after winning their first two games. No. 2 Harrison, No. 3 North Paulding, No. 4 Lambert, and No. 5 Hillgrove remain unchanged in the top 5. No. 6 Collins Hill moves up to spots, No. 7 Buford debuts in the poll, No. 8 South Forsyth drops two spots, No. 9 Carrollton moves up a spot, and No. 10 East Coweta replaces Brookwood.

In Class 5-6A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity stays atop the poll after their 3-0 start to the season. No. 2 Roswell and No. 3 Cambridge remain in their places. No. 4 Evans picked up a win this past week, and No. 5 Dunwoody moved up three slots to round out the top five. No. 6 Creekview moves up, No. 7 St. Pius X enters the poll, No. 8 North Forsyth moves up, No. 9 Lakeside-DeKalb debuts in the poll, and No. 10 Alpharetta drops five spots. Pope and Lassiter drop out of the top 10.