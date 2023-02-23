X
Week 2 Baseball Rankings

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
39 minutes ago

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Parkview opened up its season with a 13-1 win over Lassiter and leads the poll. Denmark slid from No. 5 to No. 7 and that boosted Walton and North Gwinnett up a spot to No. 5 and No. 6, respectively. North Paulding moved up from No. 10 to No. 8 and Lambert replaced Carrollton in the poll and debuts at No. 10. Class 6A No. 1 Houston County has opened up a 4-0 start to the season and has outscored its opponents 56-18 following its 22-3 win over Warner Robins on Tuesday. Pope moved up to No. 2 and North Forsyth moved up a spot to No. 6.

In Class 5A, Coffee slid from No. 8 to No. 10 after back-to-back losses to Valdosta and Irwin County that dropped the Trojans’ to 2-2 overall. Class 4A No. 4 Cherokee Bluff is off to an impressive 4-0 start and West Laurens moved up from No. 9 to No. 6 after its perfect 4-0 start. Additionally, North Hall replaced Whitewater at No. 10 and Wayne County’s 2-3 start resulted in a slide from No. 6 to No. 9.

The Class 3A poll saw Wesleyan replace Savannah Christian at No. 1 and 6-0 Harlem move up from No. 7 to No. 2. Oconee County exited the poll following a 1-3 start and was replaced by 5-1 Stephens County at No. 10. In Class 2A, 3-0 Walker debuts at No. 6 and Redan exited the poll after a 3-4 start. Class A Division I Metter is off to a 2-0 start and the poll debuts Armuchee at No. 8 and Crawford County at No. 10 following winless starts from Bleckley County and Coosa. Finally, in Class A Division II, Baconton Charter and Lincoln County debut at 4-1 starts.

Class 7A

1. Parkview

2. Mill Creek

3. Buford

4. Lowndes

5. Walton

6. North Gwinnett

7. Denmark

8. North Paulding

9. South Forsyth

10. Lambert

Class 6A

1. Houston County

2. Pope

3. Etowah

4. Allatoona

5. Blessed Trinity

6. North Forsyth

7. Woodstock

8. Marist

9. Thomas County Central

10. Lassiter

Class 5A

1. Loganville

2. Cartersville

3. Cambridge

4. Winder-Barrow

5. Harris County

6. Flowery Branch

7. Locust Grove

8. Decatur

9. Jefferson

10. Coffee

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. LaGrange

3. Benedictine

4. Cherokee Bluff

5. Cedartown

6. West Laurens

7. Troup

8. Starr’s Mill

9. Wayne County

10. North Hall

Class 3A

1. Wesleyan

2. Harlem

3. Savannah Christian

4. Pike County

5. Thomasville

6. Mary Persons

7. Gordon Lee

8. Hebron Christian

9. Long County

10. Stephens County

Class 2A

1. Mt. Paran

2. Fellowship Christian

3. Jeff Davis

4. Appling County

5. Model

6. Walker

7. North Cobb Christian

8. Pierce County

9. Callaway

10. Rockmart

Class A Division I

1. Metter

2. Prince Avenue Christian

3. Irwin County

4. Social Circle

5. Elbert County

6. King’s Ridge

7. Commerce

8. Armuchee

9. Whitefield Academy

10. Crawford County

Class A Division II

1. Charlton County

2. Johnson County

3. Clinch County

4. Wilcox County

5. Schley County

6. Bowdon

7. Towns County

8. Washington-Wilkes

9. Baconton Charter

10. Lincoln County

