Week 2 Baseball Rankings

In Class 5A, Coffee slid from No. 8 to No. 10 after back-to-back losses to Valdosta and Irwin County that dropped the Trojans’ to 2-2 overall. Class 4A No. 4 Cherokee Bluff is off to an impressive 4-0 start and West Laurens moved up from No. 9 to No. 6 after its perfect 4-0 start. Additionally, North Hall replaced Whitewater at No. 10 and Wayne County’s 2-3 start resulted in a slide from No. 6 to No. 9.

The Class 3A poll saw Wesleyan replace Savannah Christian at No. 1 and 6-0 Harlem move up from No. 7 to No. 2. Oconee County exited the poll following a 1-3 start and was replaced by 5-1 Stephens County at No. 10. In Class 2A, 3-0 Walker debuts at No. 6 and Redan exited the poll after a 3-4 start. Class A Division I Metter is off to a 2-0 start and the poll debuts Armuchee at No. 8 and Crawford County at No. 10 following winless starts from Bleckley County and Coosa. Finally, in Class A Division II, Baconton Charter and Lincoln County debut at 4-1 starts.