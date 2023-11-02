Week 12 preview: Arabia, Tucker seek to end title droughts

In Region 1, No. 1 Coffee (9-0, 4-0) travels to defending state champion and No. 5-ranked Ware County (7-2, 4-0. In Region 4, Arabia Mountain (8-1, 4-0) plays Tucker (6-3, 4-0) at Adams Stadium. In Region 8, Jefferson (9-0, 5-0) will play Eastside (7-2, 5-0) on Thursday at Sharp Stadium in Covington.

In each case the winner will earn the No. 1 seed, with the loser taking the No. 2 spot. Both are guaranteed a home game in the first round of the state playoffs that begin next week.

Both Tucker and Arabia Mountain are trying to win its first region championship since 2017. Their pairing wasn’t exactly unexpected.

“I think we were the two teams who had the most players coming back, so we really expected to play them for the region championship,” second-year Tucker coach Lonnie Jones said.

The Tigers were one of DeKalb County’s most dominant programs for years, but have not been able to get past the first round of the playoffs since 2017. This year Tucker overcame a stretch of three straight losses -- which included losses to Class 7A Dacula and McEachern and likely Region 6-4A champion Stephenson. Tucker has won its last four games, including a dominant showing against Chamblee.

“It’s time for these kids to put their own mark on the program,” Jones said.

The Tigers have been very young on defense, but have taken advantage of an experienced offensive line and disruptive running back Jordan McCoy, who leads all DeKalb County rushers with 1,475 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns.

“We’re blessed to have a running back like that and the people up front who block for him,” Jones said.

The offensive line is made up of seniors and includes center Laquincy Cox (5-10, 225), right guard Jackson Pickett (6-4, 300), right tackle Mikarrion Pittmon (6-3, 320), left guard Akil Malik (6-1, 400) and left tackle Issac Turner (6-4, 270). Turner is currently injured and freshman Jujuan Graham (6-3, 265) has rolled into the lineup. Graham is the younger brother of starting quarterback Jamar Graham, who has thrown for 1,316 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Arabia Mountain has a more balanced offensive approach. Julian Shanks has thrown for nearly 1,000 and the running back committee includes Laron Jones (488 yards, including 171 last week against King), Jonathan Odeh-Adimah and the multi-position Daniel Turpin.

Jordan Miller had two interceptions last week, including a pick-six, and joins Turpin, Malcolm Snipes, Daniel Ndukwe, Cedric Sellers and Kendal Brown to form a stingy defense that has not allowed more than 22 points in a game. The Rams have given up only 24 points in their four region games.

Arabia Mountain earned its first win over Tucker last year, winning 14-13 in their first encounter since 2013. Tucker leads the series 2-1.

Credit: Mark Brock, DeKalb County Athletics Credit: Mark Brock, DeKalb County Athletics

In Region 1, Coffee will be trying to win its first region title since 2015. while Ware County is shooting for its third straight and fourth in five seasons under coach Jason Strickland. Under identical circumstances a year ago, Ware County beat Coffee 31-6 and went on to win the school’s state title.

In Region 8, Jefferson is trying to win back-to-back region titles under coach Travis Noland and complete its first unbeaten regular seasons since 2020. Eastside has a six-game winning streak and is seeking its first region championship since 2018. Jefferson won last year’s game 35-7.

Here’s how the rest of the playoff races shake out.

Region 1: Jenkins (3-6, 2-2) can secure the No. 3 seed with a win at Statesboro (3-7, 1-3). A Jenkins loss might result in a three-way tie, if Bradwell Institute (3-6, 1-3) defeats Greenbrier.

Region 2: Warner Robins (6-3, 5-0) is No. 1 and Jones County (6-3, 4-1) are No. 1 and No. 2. The third and fourth positions will be determined on Thursday when Dutchtown (4-5, 3-2) plays at Ola (7-2, 3-2).

Region 3: The top four finishers are Harris County (8-1, 3-0), Northgate (6-3, 2-1), Northside Columbus (6-4, 2-2) and McIntosh (6-3, 1-2).

Region 4: Decatur (4-5, 2-2) can secure third place with a win over King (2-7, 1-3) and Chamblee (3-6, 1-3) can earn the fourth seed by beating Lithonia (1-8, 0-4).

Region 5: Creekside (8-1, 6-0) is the region champion, with Mays (5-4, 5-1) the runner-up. Chapel Hill (7-2, 4-2) plays at Villa Rica (4-5, 3-3) with the winner earning the third seed. Chapel Hill can lose and still make the playoffs as the No. 4 seed, but a Villa Rica loss could create a logjam for the final spot.

Region 6: Kell (8-1, 5-0) is the region champion. Greater Atlanta Christian (8-1, 4-1) needs to beat Centennial (3-6, 3-2) to secure the No. 2 seed, otherwise risk falling into a three-way tie with Cambridge (5-4, 3-2) and Centennial.

Region 7: This muscular region takes the week off. The top seeds are Cartersville (10-0, 5-0), Hiram (8-2, 3-2), Dalton (7-3, 3-2) and Cass (5-5, 2-3).

Region 8: Loganville (5-5, 3-3) is the No. 3 seed. Flowery Branch (4-5, 2-3) can claim the final spot if it beats Heritage (3-6, 1-4) on Thursday. If Flowery Branch loses, there could be a three-way tie for the final spot.