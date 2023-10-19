Top 10 games of Week 10

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Donaldson-Madray Field at Jaycee Stadium, Jesup

Records, rankings: Benedictine is 8-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 3-4A and No. 1; Wayne County is 6-2, 2-1 and No. 10.

Last meeting: Benedictine won 31-10 in 2022.

Watch the game: On television on WSAV-CW (Savannah).

Things to know: Benedictine is 62-2 in region games since 2013 and can clinch its eighth region title in nine seasons with a victory. In the 2022 game between these two, Benedictine led 10-3 at halftime, returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown and scored three unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter. Luke Kromenhoek was 15-of-25 passing for 166 yards. Now a senior committed to Florida State, Kromenhoek has passed for 1,380 yards and 14 touchdowns in a balanced offense that averages 238.9 rushing yards per game. LB Wilkes Albert, a four-year starter, broke the school’s career tackles record earlier this month. Wayne County can get back in the region race with a victory. Its region loss came to No. 5 Burke County 37-32. Benedictine beat Burke 38-30. Matthew Fuller, a South Carolina-committed running back, has rushed for a GHSA-leading 1,560 yards and 18 touchdowns. He ran for 122 against Benedictine last year. Jah Ross (15 tackles for losses) and Tavion Wallace (top-50 national junior prospect) are Wayne County defensive standouts. Benedictine’s average score is 35-16 against the sixth-toughest Class 4A schedule, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Wayne County’s is 25-15 against the 33rd-toughest.

Commerce at Elbert County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Granite Bowl, Elberton

Records, rankings: Commerce is 7-1 overall, 1-0 in Region 8-A Division I and No. 7; Elbert County is 7-1, 1-0 and No. 4.

Last meeting: Elbert County won 41-21 in 2022.

Things to know: Elbert County is coming off a 21-9 victory over No. 5 Rabun County, which was Rabun’s first region loss since 2013, but to get ahead in Region 8-A Division I, the Blue Devils must beat another top-10 team. In the 2022 game, Quan Moss rushed for 206 yards and five touchdowns, and Jayvyn Hickman passed for 206 yards. Moss is now at Reinhardt, but Hickman is back. He has 806 total yards as a quarterback/running back. Braydon Scarborough has thrown for 1,270 yards, making Elbert more balanced than a year ago. Jacari Barnett has rushed for 1,009 yards. Commerce is unapologetically unbalanced. Jaiden Daniels (1,060) and Tysean Wiggins (1,002) are 1,000-yard rushers. They rested last week, and two other backs, Jace Lyle (111) and Terrance Burtch (122), each had more than 100 yards rushing against Athens Christian. A region title would be Commerce’s second in 20 years, first since 2020. Elbert County’s last region title was in 2013. Commerce’s loss was to Hebron Christian, a 3A school. Elbert’s loss was to Madison County, a 4A school.

Greater Atlanta Christian at Kell

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, C.J. Kell Stadium/The Stockyard, Marietta

Records, rankings: Greater Atlanta Christian is 7-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 6-5A and No. 7; Kell is 6-1, 3-0 and No. 10.

Last meeting: Kell won 28-19 in 2022.

Things to know: All other teams in Region 6-5A have lost two or more region games, so this is almost certainly for the region championship. Kell most recently won a region title in 2014. GAC won seven straight from 2014 to 2020, but those were in classes 3A and 2A. GAC has resurfaced in a big way this season after consecutive losing seasons. Jack Stanton has passed for 1,485 yards. Gianlucca Tiberia has rushed for 830. Xavier Daisy has 584 receiving yards. Sophomore Reid Voyles is the leading tackler. Kell has glided under the radar since its opening loss to Parkview 42-24. QB Bryce Clavon has missed multiple games as part of baseball’s Team USA but is back behind center. He has averaged more than 200 yards passing per game in his three games back and had five TD passes against Centennial. Kyle Vaka has seven TD receptions. Kell’s defense is star-studded with LB Justin Logan (Arkansas), DB Marqavious Saboor (Cincinnati), DB Cedric Franklin (more than 25 offers) and DB Kemari Nix (Arkansas State). In the 2022 game, Clavon passed for 243 yards, and Stanton passed for 185 and three touchdowns while both teams struggled to run the ball.

Manchester at Schley County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Ellaville

Records, rankings: Manchester is 6-1 overall, 4-0 in Region 6-A Division II and No. 3; Schley County is 7-0, 4-0 and No. 1.

Last meeting: Schley County won 28-6 in 2022.

Things to know: These are the only Region 6-A Division II teams without a loss. Both have beaten the other top-10 team in the region, Macon County. In the 2022 game between these two, Schley County led 7-0 at halftime and scored two third-quarter touchdowns to pull away, and Manchester didn’t score until the fourth quarter. Jay Kanazawa passed for 260 yards. Jalewis Solomon had 85 yards receiving and intercepted a pass. Both are back. Kanazawa has thrown for 1,512 yards and 19 touchdowns. Solomon (committed to Auburn) has eight TD receptions and three interceptions. LB/RB Zayden Walker is a consensus five-star recruit. Manchester is led by Qua Cooper (472 yards rushing) and Darius Favors (456). The Blue Devils have completed only 10 passes this season, though three have gone for touchdowns. Manchester is seeking its first region title in 20 years, first since 2017. Schley won its first region title in history last season. Manchester’s average score is 33-7 against the 23rd-toughest schedule in Class A Division II. Schley’s average score is 45-13 against the 30th-toughest.

Marist at North Atlanta

When, where: 7 p.m. today, Eddie S. Henderson Stadium, Atlanta

Records, rankings: Marist is 6-1 overall, 2-0 in Region 4-6A and No. 8; North Atlanta is 7-0, 2-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Marist won 42-14 in 2022.

Things to know: These are the lone Region 4-6A teams without a region loss. North Atlanta has never won a region title, and the Warriors won a playoff game last year for the first time since the school opened in 1991. Marist has won three consecutive region titles and 21 under coach Alan Chadwick, in his 39th season as head coach. In the 2022 game between these two, Marist opened with a nine-play, 74-yard TD drive and led 35-0 at halftime. Jack Euart rushed for 72 yards and passed for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Luke Harpring returned a fumble 15 yards for a touchdown. Both are back. Euart, a Wofford baseball commit, has passed for 414 yards and rushed for 373 in the option offense. Harpring, committed to Georgia Tech, leads in receiving yards and tackles for losses. North Atlanta is more of a passing team as Ian Reynolds has thrown for 1,215 yards, but Demeitrus Barnes rushed for 213 yards against Riverwood last week and 164 the week before against St. Pius. He has 697 yards for the season. North Atlanta’s top defensive player is probably DL Chase Linton, who has eight tackles for losses and some mid-major offers. North Atlanta is one of three unbeaten, unranked teams in the state. The others are Osborne and Peachtree Ridge in Class 7A. Marist’s average score is 33-12 against Class 6A’s ninth-toughest schedule. North Atlanta’s average score is 42-13 against the 46th-toughest.

Parkview at Newton

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Homer Sharp Stadium, Covington

Records, rankings: Parkview is 5-2 overall, 1-1 in Region 4-7A and unranked; Newton is 7-0, 2-0 and No. 5.

Last meeting: Newton won 20-18 in 2022.

Things to know: This was a game that some figured could decide the Region 4-7A title, but Parkview suffered a 28-27 upset last week against unranked Archer (4-3, 2-0), the unexpected co-leader with Newton for the region lead. No. 7 Grayson (5-1, 1-1) is also in the mix despite a loss to Newton. Parkview RB Trelain Maddox, a Georgia Tech commit, didn’t play against Archer because of an injured knee. Preseason RB Khyair Spain hasn’t played all season because of an injury. The Panthers will put more responsibility onto QB Jaiden Jenkins (847 yards passing) and five-star WR/DB Mike Matthews. Newton, meanwhile, is living its best life at 7-0 for the first time. The Rams’ No. 5 ranking is the highest in program history. Zion Johnson, a top-300 national junior recruit, has rushed for 1,085 yards. Sophomore QB Deron Benson has thrown for 1,004 yards. Keon Davis, who is committed to Georgia Tech, has 419 yards receiving.

Sandy Creek at Cedar Grove

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, James R. Hallford Stadium, Clarkston

Records, rankings: Sandy Creek is 6-2 overall, 1-0 in Region 5-3A and No. 7; Cedar Grove is 3-5, 1-0 and No. 3.

Last meeting: Sandy Creek won 21-17 in the 2022 Class 3A championship game.

Things to know: These teams are in a four-team region, and the winner will be the lone unbeaten in region play. In the 2022 Class 3A championship game, Sandy Creek’s Travis Franklin scored the winning touchdown on a last-minute third-down 1-yard run that fell short of the goal and prompted the GHSA to vote in video review for the 2023 finals. These teams have met three times since 2021, each decided by five points or less and Sandy Creek winning two. Sandy Creek’s star player the past two seasons was QB Geimere Latimer, now at Jacksonville State. His brother, Amari Latimer, has rushed for 985 yards this season. The new quarterback, Dalen Penson, has rushed for 667 and passed for 911. He’s a triple-jump state champion. Cedar Grove QB E.J. Colson has passed for 1,433 yards and 22 touchdowns. Boden Walker, who recently committed to Georgia, has rushed for 755 yards and 12 touchdowns. Both are juniors.

Spencer at Northeast

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Harry B. Thompson Stadium, Macon

Records, rankings: Spencer is 5-2 overall, 4-0 in Region 2-2A and unranked; Northeast is 6-1, 4-0 and No. 2.

Last meeting: Spencer won 14-13 in 2022.

Things to know: These are the only Region 2-2A teams without a loss. In their 2022 game that decided the region title, Northeast was ranked No. 8 and a 34-point favorite, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings, but Spencer’s Antonio Wilson returned a fumble 70 yards for a 7-0 lead, and Gary Gaither threw a 67-yard TD pass to Tony Montgomery for the game-winner. Northeast’s Nick Woodford rushed for 246 yards and both Northeast touchdowns, but a missed extra point in the third quarter opened the door and led to Spencer’s first region title since GHSA integration. Woodford is back. He’s rushed for 951 yards. Gaither is back for Spencer. He’s thrown for 1,193 yards. Spencer has lost to Carver of Columbus and Westover. Spencer’s average score is 36-16 against the 52nd-toughest schedule in Class 2A. Northeast’s loss came to Mary Persons 20-14 in the opener. Northeast’s average score is 38-14 against the 20th-toughest schedule.

Thomas Co. Central at Houston Co.

When, where: 2 p.m. Saturday, Freedom Field, Warner Robins

Records, rankings: Thomas County Central is 7-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 1-6A and No. 2; Houston County is 6-1, 1-1 and No. 6.

Last meeting: Thomas County Central won 42-21 in 2022.

Things to know: These are two of three top-10 teams in Region 1-6A. The other is No. 4 Lee County (6-1, 2-0). Lee County beat Houston County 44-35 on Sept. 29 and plays Thomas County Central next week. In the 2022 game between these two, Thomas Central had three 100-yard rushers. One of the three, Trey Brenton, is back. He has rushed for 684 yards and 12 touchdowns. Though Thomas Central remains more of a running team, sophomore QB Jaylen Johnson has thrown for 1,093 yards and 12 touchdowns, seven to Malachi Thomas. Houston County had 446 total yards in the 2022 game, which was tied 21-21 until the fourth quarter. A.J. Hill passed for 237 yards and three touchdowns. A four-star prospect, Hill is back. He’s thrown for 1,814 yards and 23 touchdowns. Ryan Taleb has rushed for 616 yards. Ricky Johnson (committed to Stanford) has 835 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns. Houston County’s average score is 47-20 against the 24th-toughest schedule in Class 6A. Thomas Central’s average score is 49-7 against the 22nd-toughest.

Westlake at Carrollton

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Grisham Stadium, Carrollton

Records, rankings: Westlake is 6-1 overall, 1-0 in Region 2-7A and No. 8; Carrollton is 7-1, 2-0 and No. 6.

Last meeting: Carrollton won 28-19 in 2022.

Things to know: These are the lone Region 2-7A teams without a region loss. In the 2022 game, which decided the region title, Carrollton won despite Westlake’s strong defense of QB Ju Ju Lewis, who was 10-of-25 passing with three interceptions. Lewis, a sophomore committed to Southern Cal, has thrown for 1,934 yards and 29 touchdowns with only one interception this season. His top receiver is Caleb Odom, an Alabama commit with seven TD receptions. Kimauri Farmer has rushed for 794 yards. LB Montreze Smith (Duke) and DB Kelvin Hill (UAB) are prominent on defense. Westlake’s leading passer (Sean Smith, 891 yards), rusher (Tomir Bransford, 505 yards) and receiver (Travis Smith Sr., 471 yards, seven touchdowns) are juniors. Bransford and Smith Jr. have several major Division I offers. LB Antwan Smith (Kentucky) and DB DeMarcus Hines (East Carolina) are prominent on defense. Both teams are in the top five of Class 7A points per game but neither are in the top 10 of points allowed. Westlake’s average score is 44-18 against the 15th-toughest schedule in Class 7A. Carrollton’s is 48-12 against the 25th-toughest schedule. Westlake’s lone loss is to Newton 27-12. Carrollton lost to Hughes 39-34.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.