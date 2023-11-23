Third-round preview: Creekside next challenger for Warner Robins

No. 2 Creekside (11-1) knows all about Warner Robins. The Seminoles have been eliminated by the Demons in the last two seasons – 40-15 in the 2021 semifinals and 31-28 in overtime in the 2022 quarterfinals. Coach Maurice Dixon is trying bring home the school’s first state championship since 2013.

They’ll meet again on Friday at The Mac in Warner Robins for the third round. The winner advances to play the winner of the Jefferson-Harris County game.

There are plenty of standouts on both teams.

Creekside brings an explosive attack led by quarterback Vinson Berry, who has thrown for 1,968 yards and 33 touchdowns. Roderick McCrary has rushed for 1,691 yards and 11 touchdowns and Travis Terrell Jr. has rushed for 911 yards and 12 touchdowns. Shane Kelley has 50 catches for 908 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Seminoles average 41.3 points.

Warner Robins was undefeated in Region 2 and brings a seven-game winning streak into the third-round. The Demons’ top player is Isaih Cannon, a versatile wide receiver who has committed to Georgia Tech. Quarterback Judd Nelson is a Miami commit who has thrown for 2,693 yards.

No. 3 Jefferson (12-0) at No. 10 Harris County (11-1): The two region champions will clash for the first time and both are playing at a high level. Jefferson is one of three remaining unbeaten teams and Harris County’s only loss came in the season opener against Troup.

Harris County is led by quarterback Levi Watson, who has thrown for 1,521 yards and 11 touchdowns, and rushed for 533 yards and five touchdowns. Mataye Youman has been both durable and productive; he’s carried 230 times for 1,436 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Jefferson’s top player is Super 11 linebacker Sammy Brown, a Clemson commit, who stars on both sides. He has rushed for 1,542 yards and 27 touchdowns and leads the team with 107 tackles. He’s also intercepted a pass and blocked two punts. Junior quarterback Garin Markey has thrown for 1,307 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Jenkins (5-7) at No. 4 Cartersville (12-0): Jenkins keeps finding ways to win. The Warriors clipped Dutchtown by a point last year. The offensive leaders were Sylvester Harris (eight carries for 82 yards and one touchdown) and Jayaun Albert, who ran 13 times for 100 yards and one touchdown. The most constant for Jenkins has been Kentucky commit Lorenzo Cowan, who leads the team in tackles and has seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 12 hurries.

Cartersville quarterback Nate Russell has thrown for 1,554 yards and 15 touchdowns and Khristian Lando has rushed for 1,108 yards and 21 touchdowns. Seven different players have caught touchdown passes and Jamauri Brice leads with 32 receptions and five touchdowns. The Purple Hurricanes have a veteran line that’s led by Malachai Toliver and Langston Hogg, a sophomore. Top defensive players include lineman Taye Cochran and Keylan McCarty, linebackers Connor Brasfield and Richard Houston, and cornerback Turner Abernathy.

Cass (7-5) at No. 1 Coffee (12-0): Coffee’s offense, which averages 40.8 points, is paced by running back Fred Brown, who has rushed for 1926 yards and 21 touchdowns. Quarterback Maurice Hansley has thrown for 1,150 yards and 13 touchdowns and likes to spread the ball around. The Trojans will be challenged by a Cass defense led by defensive back Devin Henderson, the Region 7 co-player of the year, and lineman Kaden Ellis, the region’s defensive player of the year, and Deontae Pettway.

The Coffee defense, which has five shutouts and has not allowed more than two touchdowns in a game, will be challenged by a Cass attack led by Sacovie White, the region’s all-purpose player of the year, quarterback Brodie McWhorter.