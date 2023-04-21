X

Tennis blog: Marist girls in pursuit of fourth straight state title

Credit: Photo courtesy Marist School

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

The Marist girls have long been a state tennis power. They have won 20 state championships since the GHSA went exclusively with a team championship in 1995.

So it is surprising that coach Jose Gregory says this may be the best yet.

“In my honest opinion, this is the best tennis team I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching,” Gregory said.

Marist won the Region 4-6A championship and will meet Forest Park in the first round of the state playoffs.

The War Eagles have won the last three state championships (there were no spring championships held in 2020 because of COVID) and is favored to win it again next month in Rome.

Marist is led by No. 1 singles player Sabritt Dozier, a sophomore who is interested in playing at the college level, possibly at an Ivy League school. He will choose between medicine and/or business at college.

“As her AP U.S. history teacher, I can also attest to how she is the epitome of our finest academic student at Marist,” Gregory said. “Extraordinary on and off the tennis courts.”

At No. 2 single is Kate Harpring, the all-state basketball player, and the No. 3 singles player is Ashlyn Taylor.

The No. 1 doubles team is Gabi Marshall and Bella Ferrer, with Lauren Parker and Claudie Derazi playing No. 2 doubles.

“One of the main surprises has been the addition of two freshmen – Katie Harpring and Ashlyn Taylor,” Gregory said.

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

AJC's final mock NFL draft: Falcons to select Lukas Van Ness
