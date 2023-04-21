Tennis blog: Marist girls in pursuit of fourth straight state title

Marist is led by No. 1 singles player Sabritt Dozier, a sophomore who is interested in playing at the college level, possibly at an Ivy League school. He will choose between medicine and/or business at college.

“As her AP U.S. history teacher, I can also attest to how she is the epitome of our finest academic student at Marist,” Gregory said. “Extraordinary on and off the tennis courts.”

At No. 2 single is Kate Harpring, the all-state basketball player, and the No. 3 singles player is Ashlyn Taylor.

The No. 1 doubles team is Gabi Marshall and Bella Ferrer, with Lauren Parker and Claudie Derazi playing No. 2 doubles.

“One of the main surprises has been the addition of two freshmen – Katie Harpring and Ashlyn Taylor,” Gregory said.