Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

Softball
Alexander 1, Langston Hughes 0
Apalachee 9, Shiloh 0
Atkinson County 17, Dougherty 7
BAASA 14, Athens Christian 2
Bainbridge 4, Thomas County Central 3
Bleckley County 17, Jefferson County 2
Buford 19, Mill Creek 5
Cairo 15, Westover 0
Calhoun 24, Dalton 1
Callaway 16, Columbia 1
Callaway 17, Columbia 0
Carrollton 8, Chapel Hill 0
Cartersville 12, Woodland-Cartersville 0
Cass 17, Hiram 1
Chattahoochee 17, Duluth 4
Chattooga 8, Pepperell 0
Cherokee 8, Walton 0
Coahulla Creek 14, Ringgold 6
Cook 13, Worth County 5
Creekside 15, Midtown 0
Dawson County 6, Pickens 2
Decatur 18, Arabia Mountain 0
Denmark 7, Milton 2
East Paulding 21, Douglas County 0
Glascock County 2, Johnson County 1
Glynn Academy 10, Brunswick 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 2, Whitefield Academy 0
Grovetown 4, Alcovy 3
Harris County 5, Heard County 4
Hebron Christian 9, Monroe Area 1
Heritage-Catoosa 1, Central-Carroll 0
Hillgrove 10, McEachern 1
Houston County 14, Veterans 0
Houston County 8, Veterans 0
Islands 12, New Hampstead 0
Kennesaw Mountain 16, Osborne 0
Lakeside-DeKalb 13, South Cobb 3
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 10, Adairsville 0
Lanier 14, Gainesville 1
Marist 9, Dunwoody 0
Mays 18, Banneker 0
Montgomery County 10, Portal 2
Newnan 10, Paulding County 0
North Cobb 12, Wheeler 0
North Hall 16, Cedar Shoals 0
North Murray 16, Gordon Central 0
North Oconee 7, Walnut Grove 3
Northeast-Macon 16, Jordan 1
Northgate 2, East Coweta 1
Northwest Whitfield 12, Southeast Whitfield 5
Pike County 3, Peach County 2
Pope 6, Blessed Trinity 4
Prince Avenue 13, Oglethorpe County 1
River Ridge 3, Woodstock 1
Rockmart 15, Fannin County 0
Roswell 5, Sprayberry 4
Seckinger 17, Chestatee 2
Southeast Bulloch 13, Burke County 1
Southeast Bulloch 8, Burke County 0
Spalding 15, Howard 6
St. Francis 10, Berkmar 2
Stockbridge 13, Luella 1
Swainsboro 20, Dublin 1
Thomasville 12, Echols County 0
Thomson 14, Josey 0
Thomson 14, Washington County 1
Towns County 8, GSIC 0
Trinity Christian 5, Troup County 4
Trion 11, Darlington 2
Union Grove 13, Hampton 1
Vidalia 10, Toombs County 0
Washington County 15, Putnam County 0
Wesleyan 8, Gilmer 0
West Forsyth 4, South Forsyth 2
Westlake 13, Douglass 5
Woodward Academy 15, Forest Park 0
Volleyball
Allatoona 2, Cartersville 0
Brookwood 3, Archer 0
Central-Carroll 2, Northwest Whitfield 0
Central-Macon 3, Rutland 0
Chestatee 2, Madison County 0
Fannin County 2, Model 1
Hebron Christian 3, Peachtree Ridge 1
Heritage-Catoosa 2, Sonoraville 0
Heritage-Newnan 3, George Walton Academy 0
Hillgrove 2, Allatoona 0
Hillgrove 2, Cartersville 0
Johns Creek 2, Northview 0
Morrow 2, Miller Grove 0
Newnan 2, Northgate 0
Norcross 3, Chattahoochee 0
North Hall 2, Cedar Shoals 0
Pope 2, Mt. Pisgah Christian 0
Ringgold 2, Coahulla Creek 1
Rockmart 2, Haralson County 1
Rockmart 2, North Murray 0
Savannah Arts 2, South Effingham 0
South Effingham 2, Habersham Central 1
South Paulding 2, Pebblebrook 0
Union Grove 2, Clarke Central 1
Whitefield Academy 2, Galloway School 0
