Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago
Softball

Alexander 1, Langston Hughes 0

Apalachee 9, Shiloh 0

Atkinson County 17, Dougherty 7

BAASA 14, Athens Christian 2

Bainbridge 4, Thomas County Central 3

Bleckley County 17, Jefferson County 2

Buford 19, Mill Creek 5

Cairo 15, Westover 0

Calhoun 24, Dalton 1

Callaway 16, Columbia 1

Callaway 17, Columbia 0

Carrollton 8, Chapel Hill 0

Cartersville 12, Woodland-Cartersville 0

Cass 17, Hiram 1

Chattahoochee 17, Duluth 4

Chattooga 8, Pepperell 0

Cherokee 8, Walton 0

Coahulla Creek 14, Ringgold 6

Cook 13, Worth County 5

Creekside 15, Midtown 0

Dawson County 6, Pickens 2

Decatur 18, Arabia Mountain 0

Denmark 7, Milton 2

East Paulding 21, Douglas County 0

Glascock County 2, Johnson County 1

Glynn Academy 10, Brunswick 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 2, Whitefield Academy 0

Grovetown 4, Alcovy 3

Harris County 5, Heard County 4

Hebron Christian 9, Monroe Area 1

Heritage-Catoosa 1, Central-Carroll 0

Hillgrove 10, McEachern 1

Houston County 14, Veterans 0

Houston County 8, Veterans 0

Islands 12, New Hampstead 0

Kennesaw Mountain 16, Osborne 0

Lakeside-DeKalb 13, South Cobb 3

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 10, Adairsville 0

Lanier 14, Gainesville 1

Marist 9, Dunwoody 0

Mays 18, Banneker 0

Montgomery County 10, Portal 2

Newnan 10, Paulding County 0

North Cobb 12, Wheeler 0

North Hall 16, Cedar Shoals 0

North Murray 16, Gordon Central 0

North Oconee 7, Walnut Grove 3

Northeast-Macon 16, Jordan 1

Northgate 2, East Coweta 1

Northwest Whitfield 12, Southeast Whitfield 5

Pike County 3, Peach County 2

Pope 6, Blessed Trinity 4

Prince Avenue 13, Oglethorpe County 1

River Ridge 3, Woodstock 1

Rockmart 15, Fannin County 0

Roswell 5, Sprayberry 4

Seckinger 17, Chestatee 2

Southeast Bulloch 13, Burke County 1

Southeast Bulloch 8, Burke County 0

Spalding 15, Howard 6

St. Francis 10, Berkmar 2

Stockbridge 13, Luella 1

Swainsboro 20, Dublin 1

Thomasville 12, Echols County 0

Thomson 14, Josey 0

Thomson 14, Washington County 1

Towns County 8, GSIC 0

Trinity Christian 5, Troup County 4

Trion 11, Darlington 2

Union Grove 13, Hampton 1

Vidalia 10, Toombs County 0

Washington County 15, Putnam County 0

Wesleyan 8, Gilmer 0

West Forsyth 4, South Forsyth 2

Westlake 13, Douglass 5

Woodward Academy 15, Forest Park 0

Volleyball

Allatoona 2, Cartersville 0

Brookwood 3, Archer 0

Central-Carroll 2, Northwest Whitfield 0

Central-Macon 3, Rutland 0

Chestatee 2, Madison County 0

Fannin County 2, Model 1

Hebron Christian 3, Peachtree Ridge 1

Heritage-Catoosa 2, Sonoraville 0

Heritage-Newnan 3, George Walton Academy 0

Hillgrove 2, Allatoona 0

Hillgrove 2, Cartersville 0

Johns Creek 2, Northview 0

Morrow 2, Miller Grove 0

Newnan 2, Northgate 0

Norcross 3, Chattahoochee 0

North Hall 2, Cedar Shoals 0

Pope 2, Mt. Pisgah Christian 0

Ringgold 2, Coahulla Creek 1

Rockmart 2, Haralson County 1

Rockmart 2, North Murray 0

Savannah Arts 2, South Effingham 0

South Effingham 2, Habersham Central 1

South Paulding 2, Pebblebrook 0

Union Grove 2, Clarke Central 1

Whitefield Academy 2, Galloway School 0

