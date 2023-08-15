Preseason all-state: Swainsboro’s Jones back to lead Class A Division I runner-up

*Best player: Demello Jones, Swainsboro. Jones had more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 27 touchdowns on offense and 44 tackles on defense for the state runner-up last season. He’s also an all-state basketball player.

*Best position: Athlete. Jones is the best of many top Class A Division I players that go two ways. Rabun County’s Willie Goodwyn (WR/DB), Heard County’s L.J. Green (WR/DB) and Trion’s Toby Maddux (DB/RB) are others. Probably more than half this team are two-way starters.

*Most highly recruited: Jones is the consensus No. 78 prospect nationally and No. 4 safety. He’s committed to Georgia.

*That’s interesting: Two things. One, Dublin’s 6-5, 290-pound Nasir Johnson should get a Division I offer based on this highlight alone. In fact, he probably did. He’s committed to Florida. Two, Jaiden Daniels’ nickname is Baby Goat. The Commerce Comet would work too, but Baby Goat is fine. He has rushed for 2,931 yards in two seasons.

*Snubbed: Metter OLB Allen Williams, Elbert County TE Brady Dickerson and LB Jermain Sims are really good juniors on top-10 teams.

*Underrated: Off the radar describes far-away Dade County, but the Wolverines have made consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in history, and Landon Williams is a chief reason for the uptick. The linebacker is a two-time state champion wrestler who last season had 20.5 tackles for losses, five sacks and 453 yards rushing and was the lead blocker on most running plays as a fullback/H-back.

*What else is news: St. Francis players who likely would’ve been preseason all-state have transferred. QB Jaiden Jenkins is at Parkview, DB Cam Robinson is at Norcross, and DL JaQuinton Madison is at Alpharetta.

Offense

QB - Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.

QB - Sam Nazarian, Mount Vernon, Sr.

RB - Jaiden Daniels, Commerce, Jr.

RB - Jake Turner, Oglethorpe County, Sr.

WR - Jonathan Gallinaro, Mount Vernon, Sr.

WR - L.J. Green, Heard County, Sr.

TE - Nick Hurley, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.

OL - Austin Head, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.

OL - Jack Hood, Rabun County, Sr.

OL - Sammy Holliday, Heard County, Sr.

OL - Kason Palmer, Swainsboro, Sr.

OL - Noah Maurice, Lamar County, Sr.

ATH - Demello Jones, Swainsboro, Sr.

K - Andy Ramirez, Trion, Jr.

Defense

DL - Ezra Adams, Trion, Sr.

DL - Christian Garrett, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr.

DL - Nasir Johnson, Dublin, Sr.

DL - Michael Joiner, Irwin County, Sr.

LB - Mac Bradley, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.

LB - Jerrod Steward, Swainsboro, Sr.

LB - Ulysses Tomblin, Irwin County, Sr.

LB - Landon Williams, Dade County, Sr.

DB - Tanner Ennis, Bryan County, Sr.

DB - Willie Goodwyn, Rabun County, Sr.

DB - Toby Maddux, Trion, Sr.

DB - Talan Shirey, Darlington, Sr.

P - Tyler Denny, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.

