Preseason all-state: Davis, strong running back class lead 2A team

Class 2A

*Best player: Josiah Davis, Berrien. Davis had more than 1,500 all-purpose yards last season and scored 22 touchdowns, seven on kickoff returns. He had 51 tackles.

*Best position: Running back. Northeast’s Nick Woodford rushed for 2,728 yards last season, and Eagle’s Landing Christian’s Brandon Hood is a major Division I prospect who rushed for 484 yards in five games last season before a season-ending knee injury. He ran for 1,381 yards as a sophomore.

*Most highly recruited: Kameryn Fountain, Washington. The 6-5, 235-pound defensive lineman is the consensus No. 8 edge rusher nationally. He committed to Southern Cal in June. He’s played only two years of organized football.

*That’s interesting: Fellowship Christian’s Josh Petty, Toombs County’s Brock Nobles and Callaway’s JoJo Shuman - all lineman on this team - are ranked Nos. 1-2-3, respectively, in the Class 2A preseason heavyweight (285 pounds) division rankings of Georgia Grappler.

*Snubbed: Union County’s Jensen Goble had 87 receptions for 1,016 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games. The two wide receivers on this list had big years too. Southwest’s Carmelo Mays is committed to Georgia Southern, and Fellowship Christian’s Josh Milhollin is pledged to Army.

*Underrated: Thomson felt Storm Hunt was as good a high school cover corner as there was in the state last season. He’s just 5-9. He intercepted eight passes for a state championship team.

*What else is news: Appling County quarterback Dayson Griffis committed to Tennessee in January as a baseball player. He’s a two-year starter in football who was his region’s offensive player of the year last season. He was also the all-region punter.

Offense

QB - Gary Gaither, Spencer, Sr.

QB - Dayson Griffis, Appling County, Jr.

RB - Brandon Hood, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.

RB - Nick Woodford, Northeast, Jr.

WR - Josh Milhollin, Fellowship Christian, Sr.

WR - Carmelo Mays, Southwest, Sr.

TE - Noah Prior, Athens Academy, Sr.

OL - Malik Jackson, McNair, Sr.

OL - Gabe Pearce, Fitzgerald, Sr.

OL - Josh Petty, Fellowship Christian, Jr.

OL - JoJo Shuman, Callaway, Sr.

OL - Malachi Hancock, Northeast, Sr.

ATH - Judson Petty, North Murray, Sr.

PK - Nathan Chapman, Fellowship Christian, Sr.

Defense

DL - Kameryn Fountain, Washington, Sr.

DL - Edwin Moore, Columbia, Jr.

DL - Brock Nobles, Toombs County, Sr.

DL - Darion Smith, Appling County, Sr.

DL - Roderick Morgan, Fitzgerald, Sr.

LB - Jadan Baugh, Columbia, Sr.

LB - Carson Sloan, Pierce County, Sr.

LB - Brent Washington, Rockmart, Sr.

DB - Antonio Barron, Vidalia, Sr.

DB - Josiah Davis, Berrien, Sr.

DB - Dray Duncan, Spencer, Sr.

DB - Storm Hunt, Thomson, Sr.

P - Zac Chapeau, Athens Academy, Jr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.