National rankings: Grayson makes big jump in CalPreps, Massey polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
13. (12) Lowndes
42. (85) Grayson
70. (NR) Cedar Grove
71. (90) Parkview
73. (NR) North Gwinnett
82. (NR) Blessed Trinity
5. (5) Grayson
9. (9) Lowndes
5. (5) Grayson
9. (9) Lowndes
9. (8) Lowndes
12. (18) Grayson
14. (11) North Gwinnett
15. (14) Colquitt County
21. (20) Marietta
62. (62) Parkview
64. (70) Valdosta
68. (NR) Warner Robins
75. (66) Mill Creek
85. (76) Milton
96. (60) McEachern
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author