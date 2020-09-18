X

National rankings: Grayson makes big jump in CalPreps, Massey polls

Grayson football players run through their cheerleader banner before a game.
Grayson football players run through their cheerleader banner before a game.

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Credit: Hyosub Shin

High schools | 29 minutes ago
By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

13. (12) Lowndes

42. (85) Grayson

70. (NR) Cedar Grove

71. (90) Parkview

73. (NR) North Gwinnett

82. (NR) Blessed Trinity

USA Today

5. (5) Grayson

9. (9) Lowndes

MaxPreps

5. (5) Grayson

9. (9) Lowndes

Massey Ratings

9. (8) Lowndes

12. (18) Grayson

14. (11) North Gwinnett

15. (14) Colquitt County

21. (20) Marietta

62. (62) Parkview

64. (70) Valdosta

68. (NR) Warner Robins

75. (66) Mill Creek

85. (76) Milton

96. (60) McEachern

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Chip Saye

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.