National rankings: An up-and-down week for Georgia teams

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
8. (9) Buford
18. (17) Mill Creek
25. (22) Hughes
27. (23) North Cobb
30. (25) Grayson
38. (42) Collins Hill
52. (60) Cedar Grove
64. (54) Colquitt County
69. (71) Walton
74. (82) Lee County
82. (NR) Calvary Day
92. (NR) Roswell
(Top 25)
4. (3) Buford
17. (21) Grayson
(Top 100)
6. (6) Buford
18. (20) Grayson
26. (26) Mill Creek
31. (31) Hughes
54. (54) Collins Hill
58. (63) North Cobb
61. (65) Lee County
65. (69) Cedar Grove
74. (82) Colquitt County
78. (86) Walton
80. (NR) Carrollton
96. (97) Kennesaw Mountain
(Top 100)
7. (11) Buford
12. (22) Collins Hill
19. (23) Mill Creek
29. (31) Grayson
42. (55) Hughes
43. (NR) Cedar Grove
45. (45) Lee County
48. (34) North Cobb
56. (50) Colquitt County
68. (NR) Warner Robins
81. (95) Carrollton
94. (NR) Ware County
96. (NR) Walton
98. (NR) Valdosta
(Top 100)
3. (3) Buford
21. (20) North Cobb
26. (28) Hughes
28. (34) Grayson
30. (35) Mill Creek
55. (55) Lee County
57. (62) Walton
58. (63) Colquitt County
76. (98) Collins Hill
79. (81) Brookwood
99. (NR) Cedar Grove
(Top 25)
13. (9) Buford
18. (18) Grayson
(Top 25)
15. (13) Buford
18. (18) Hughes
21. (NR) North Cobb
24. (24) Grayson
(Top 25)
6. (6) Buford
16. (16) Grayson
