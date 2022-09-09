ajc logo
National rankings: An up-and-down week for Georgia teams

090222 Buford, Ga.: Buford quarterback Dylan Wittke (17) runs for yards against North Cobb linebacker Ben Trelles (53) during the first half at Tom Riden Stadium, Friday, September 2, 2022, in Buford, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

090222 Buford, Ga.: Buford quarterback Dylan Wittke (17) runs for yards against North Cobb linebacker Ben Trelles (53) during the first half at Tom Riden Stadium, Friday, September 2, 2022, in Buford, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

8. (9) Buford

18. (17) Mill Creek

25. (22) Hughes

27. (23) North Cobb

30. (25) Grayson

38. (42) Collins Hill

52. (60) Cedar Grove

64. (54) Colquitt County

69. (71) Walton

74. (82) Lee County

82. (NR) Calvary Day

92. (NR) Roswell

USA Today

(Top 25)

4. (3) Buford

17. (21) Grayson

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

6. (6) Buford

18. (20) Grayson

26. (26) Mill Creek

31. (31) Hughes

54. (54) Collins Hill

58. (63) North Cobb

61. (65) Lee County

65. (69) Cedar Grove

74. (82) Colquitt County

78. (86) Walton

80. (NR) Carrollton

96. (97) Kennesaw Mountain

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

7. (11) Buford

12. (22) Collins Hill

19. (23) Mill Creek

29. (31) Grayson

42. (55) Hughes

43. (NR) Cedar Grove

45. (45) Lee County

48. (34) North Cobb

56. (50) Colquitt County

68. (NR) Warner Robins

81. (95) Carrollton

94. (NR) Ware County

96. (NR) Walton

98. (NR) Valdosta

High School Football America

(Top 100)

3. (3) Buford

21. (20) North Cobb

26. (28) Hughes

28. (34) Grayson

30. (35) Mill Creek

55. (55) Lee County

57. (62) Walton

58. (63) Colquitt County

76. (98) Collins Hill

79. (81) Brookwood

99. (NR) Cedar Grove

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

13. (9) Buford

18. (18) Grayson

HSFB.com

(Top 25)

15. (13) Buford

18. (18) Hughes

21. (NR) North Cobb

24. (24) Grayson

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

16. (16) Grayson

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

