Maxwell Week 6 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Sep 22
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|59.85
|AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|59.4%
|21-18
|3
|Eastside
|AAAAA
|57.90
|AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|50.1%
|20-20
|0
|Hapeville Charter
|AAAA
|30.68
|AAAA
|Riverdale
|89.1%
|28-6
|22
|Fayette County
|AAAA
|30.47
|AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|91.7%
|28-0
|28
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|14.44
|AAAAA
|Drew
|75.9%
|21-7
|14
|Stone Mountain
|AAAA
|-8.77
|AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|90.1%
|24-0
|24
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|-32.30
|AAAAA
|Midtown
|99.4%
|38-0
|38
|Cross Keys
|AAAAA
Sep 23
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|95.19
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|76.9%
|31-20
|11
|Cedar Grove
|AAA
|86.82
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|90.3%
|40-21
|19
|Parkview
|AAAAAAA
|82.53
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|71.1%
|20-8
|12
|North Cobb
|AAAAAAA
|80.66
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|62.9%
|27-21
|6
|East Coweta
|AAAAAAA
|78.42
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|82.9%
|32-18
|14
|Warner Robins
|AAAAA
|75.34
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|81.9%
|21-6
|15
|Bainbridge
|AAAA
|74.87
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|81.3%
|31-18
|13
|Lowndes
|AAAAAAA
|74.05
|AAAAAAA
|Buford
|85.4%
|27-7
|20
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|73.89
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|66.6%
|22-16
|6
|Collins Hill
|AAAAAAA
|72.57
|AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|96.5%
|35-0
|35
|McEachern
|AAAAAAA
|72.33
|AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|53.3%
|19-17
|2
|Brookwood
|AAAAAAA
|70.11
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|63.3%
|21-17
|4
|Richmond Hill
|AAAAAAA
|69.73
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|90.1%
|31-8
|23
|Douglas County
|AAAAAA
|69.37
|AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|77.9%
|27-14
|13
|Norcross
|AAAAAAA
|68.28
|AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|80.8%
|26-12
|14
|Troup
|AAAA
|67.23
|AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|63.4%
|27-21
|6
|Harrison
|AAAAAAA
|65.35
|AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|58.4%
|14-12
|2
|Dacula
|AAAAAAA
|65.35
|AAAAA
|Jefferson
|57.2%
|24-21
|3
|Clarke Central
|AAAAA
|64.96
|AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|85.2%
|25-6
|19
|Crisp County
|AAA
|64.12
|AAAA
|LaGrange
|58.0%
|28-24
|4
|Whitewater
|AAAA
|63.13
|AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|50.1%
|21-21
|0
|Peachtree Ridge
|AAAAAAA
|62.95
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|87.6%
|27-6
|21
|Allatoona
|AAAAAA
|61.55
|A Division I
|Irwin County
|85.0%
|22-0
|22
|Metter
|A Division I
|61.30
|AAA
|Calvary Day
|65.0%
|26-20
|6
|Savannah Christian
|AAA
|61.23
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|88.0%
|32-14
|18
|Whitefield Academy
|A Division I
|58.33
|AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|84.8%
|33-17
|16
|Newnan
|AAAAAA
|57.99
|AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|61.8%
|20-14
|6
|Shiloh
|AAAAAA
|56.95
|AAA
|Sandy Creek
|89.8%
|29-7
|22
|Jackson
|AAA
|56.13
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|97.9%
|35-0
|35
|Hillgrove
|AAAAAAA
|55.87
|AAAAA
|Tucker
|53.8%
|20-19
|1
|Stephenson
|AAAA
|55.56
|AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|92.8%
|34-7
|27
|Sprayberry
|AAAAAA
|55.35
|AAAA
|Lovett
|64.0%
|21-16
|5
|Fellowship Christian
|AA
|54.79
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|86.6%
|28-10
|18
|Glynn Academy
|AAAAAA
|54.39
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|98.0%
|35-0
|35
|Dalton
|AAAAA
|52.03
|AAAA
|Wayne County
|83.5%
|26-7
|19
|Jenkins
|AAAAA
|51.41
|AAAAA
|Kell
|88.9%
|33-13
|20
|Centennial
|AAAAA
|51.34
|AAA
|Adairsville
|81.0%
|30-17
|13
|Ringgold
|AAA
|51.34
|AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|61.5%
|20-14
|6
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|51.29
|AAAA
|Spalding
|54.9%
|24-21
|3
|Baldwin
|AAAA
|50.66
|A Division I
|Bleckley County
|87.8%
|25-0
|25
|Pelham
|A Division I
|50.30
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Stratford Academy
|61.6%
|21-18
|3
|Brookstone
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|49.90
|AAAA
|Burke County
|95.8%
|39-9
|30
|Statesboro
|AAAAA
|49.28
|AAAAAA
|Veterans
|66.9%
|21-14
|7
|Northgate
|AAAAA
|48.21
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|58.5%
|22-20
|2
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|47.49
|AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|79.4%
|30-18
|12
|Westover
|AAAA
|47.45
|AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|88.4%
|26-0
|26
|South Effingham
|AAAAAA
|47.40
|AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|73.0%
|21-12
|9
|Maynard Jackson
|AAAAA
|47.36
|AAAAAA
|Roswell
|98.3%
|37-0
|37
|Johns Creek
|AAAAAA
|46.88
|AA
|Worth County
|75.3%
|24-14
|10
|Berrien
|AA
|46.70
|AA
|Cook
|97.1%
|38-0
|38
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|46.46
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|97.3%
|37-0
|37
|Dodge County
|AA
|46.36
|AAAA
|East Forsyth
|66.8%
|21-14
|7
|Walnut Grove
|AAAA
|45.81
|A Division I
|St. Francis
|67.7%
|21-14
|7
|Christian Heritage
|A Division II
|45.80
|A Division I
|Elbert County
|86.5%
|35-19
|16
|Jefferson County
|A Division I
|45.75
|AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|64.9%
|17-10
|7
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|45.52
|AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|66.8%
|16-7
|9
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|45.47
|A Division II
|Bowdon
|74.1%
|28-18
|10
|Temple
|A Division I
|45.41
|AA
|Athens Academy
|83.9%
|32-16
|16
|Mount Vernon
|A Division I
|45.21
|A Division II
|Johnson County
|66.0%
|26-20
|6
|Emanuel County Institute
|A Division II
|45.12
|AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|93.1%
|38-14
|24
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|45.06
|A Division II
|Early County
|67.9%
|21-14
|7
|Mitchell County
|A Division II
|45.05
|A Division II
|Schley County
|62.2%
|22-19
|3
|Macon County
|A Division II
|44.50
|AAA
|Wesleyan
|50.8%
|20-20
|0
|Gilmer
|AAA
|44.49
|AAA
|Liberty County
|59.0%
|26-21
|5
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|43.94
|AAAA
|Perry
|99.1%
|38-0
|38
|Howard
|AAAA
|43.38
|AA
|North Murray
|62.3%
|25-21
|4
|Haralson County
|AA
|42.76
|AA
|Banks County
|58.6%
|20-16
|4
|Commerce
|A Division I
|42.27
|AAAA
|West Laurens
|68.9%
|26-19
|7
|Griffin
|AAAA
|41.86
|AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|84.0%
|28-14
|14
|Banneker
|AAAAA
|41.60
|A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|75.0%
|27-15
|12
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|40.81
|A Division II
|Manchester
|66.8%
|25-19
|6
|Chattahoochee County
|A Division II
|40.36
|AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|65.0%
|20-14
|6
|Long County
|AAA
|40.34
|AAA
|Lumpkin County
|85.1%
|28-13
|15
|Pickens
|AAA
|40.21
|AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|81.6%
|28-14
|14
|North Hall
|AAAA
|40.06
|A Division II
|Wilcox County
|59.5%
|21-19
|2
|Terrell County
|A Division II
|39.73
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|97.1%
|33-0
|33
|Chapel Hill
|AAAAA
|39.19
|A Division II
|Dooly County
|81.3%
|27-13
|14
|Turner County
|A Division II
|37.98
|AAA
|Richmond Academy
|70.5%
|21-13
|8
|Lincoln County
|A Division II
|37.92
|A Division I
|Darlington
|95.6%
|40-13
|27
|Dade County
|A Division I
|37.65
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Pinewood Christian
|55.3%
|21-20
|1
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|37.60
|A Division I
|Lamar County
|94.7%
|35-6
|29
|Social Circle
|A Division I
|37.47
|AA
|Thomson
|97.4%
|37-0
|37
|Washington County
|AA
|37.28
|AAA
|Peach County
|98.0%
|37-0
|37
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|36.89
|AA
|Toombs County
|75.1%
|20-7
|13
|Tattnall County
|AA
|36.33
|AA
|Pierce County
|99.3%
|41-0
|41
|Brantley County
|AA
|36.33
|A Division I
|Bryan County
|67.8%
|28-21
|7
|Telfair County
|A Division II
|36.28
|AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|53.2%
|20-20
|0
|Hephzibah
|AAA
|36.23
|AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|99.4%
|42-0
|42
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|35.10
|AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|94.1%
|28-0
|28
|Landmark Christian
|AA
|34.98
|AAAAAA
|Alexander
|83.6%
|24-6
|18
|New Manchester
|AAAAAA
|34.43
|AAA
|Mary Persons
|95.8%
|37-7
|30
|Columbus
|AAA
|33.36
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|99.3%
|40-0
|40
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|33.36
|A Division II
|Aquinas
|88.7%
|27-3
|24
|Greenbrier
|AAAAA
|33.34
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|95.8%
|35-6
|29
|Brookwood School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|32.31
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Deerfield-Windsor
|75.4%
|27-14
|13
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|32.30
|AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|96.6%
|34-0
|34
|Riverwood
|AAAAAA
|31.86
|AAA
|Hebron Christian
|94.3%
|38-13
|25
|Athens Christian
|A Division I
|31.70
|AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|90.6%
|28-6
|22
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|30.98
|A Division I
|Screven County
|79.7%
|25-12
|13
|Warren County
|A Division II
|30.92
|AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|99.4%
|42-0
|42
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|30.58
|AAA
|Bremen
|80.0%
|21-7
|14
|Ridgeland
|AAA
|30.29
|AA
|North Cobb Christian
|92.0%
|28-0
|28
|Washington
|AA
|29.42
|AAAAA
|Loganville
|99.4%
|42-0
|42
|Heritage (Conyers)
|AAAAA
|29.30
|AA
|Spencer
|51.7%
|20-20
|0
|Rutland
|AA
|28.81
|AAAAA
|Cambridge
|98.8%
|42-0
|42
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAA
|28.79
|AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|87.5%
|30-13
|17
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|28.61
|A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|70.7%
|22-14
|8
|Jasper County
|A Division I
|28.51
|AAAAA
|Cass
|92.2%
|28-0
|28
|M.L. King
|AAAAA
|28.22
|AAA
|LaFayette
|61.9%
|21-18
|3
|Gordon Lee
|AAA
|27.47
|AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|83.9%
|28-12
|16
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|AAAAAA
|27.30
|AA
|Vidalia
|98.1%
|35-0
|35
|Windsor Forest
|AA
|27.26
|AA
|South Atlanta
|97.1%
|35-0
|35
|Therrell
|AA
|27.18
|A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|92.2%
|27-0
|27
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAA
|26.88
|GIAA A
|Thomas Jefferson
|77.3%
|22-10
|12
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA AA
|25.94
|GIAA AA
|Brentwood School
|61.9%
|21-16
|5
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|25.74
|AA
|Callaway
|97.8%
|37-0
|37
|Redan
|AA
|24.68
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Heritage (Newnan)
|66.4%
|28-21
|7
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS AA
|24.54
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|91.0%
|29-6
|23
|Gatewood School
|GIAA AA
|23.74
|A Division I
|Pepperell
|90.9%
|31-7
|24
|Chattooga
|A Division I
|23.68
|A Division II
|Atkinson County
|65.9%
|20-14
|6
|Seminole County
|A Division II
|23.44
|AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|97.4%
|36-0
|36
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAA
|23.06
|A Division II
|Clinch County
|97.1%
|35-0
|35
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|23.02
|AAA
|Douglass
|85.3%
|21-0
|21
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|22.23
|A Division II
|Jenkins County
|85.9%
|27-7
|20
|Claxton
|A Division I
|19.90
|A Division II
|Portal
|83.1%
|20-0
|20
|Wilkinson County
|A Division II
|18.93
|A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|91.9%
|27-0
|27
|Hancock Central
|A Division II
|17.20
|A Division I
|Armuchee
|55.6%
|16-14
|2
|Coosa
|A Division I
|16.80
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Strong Rock Christian
|92.4%
|34-7
|27
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|16.46
|AAA
|Upson-Lee
|96.6%
|33-0
|33
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|16.33
|AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|98.5%
|36-0
|36
|Forest Park
|AAAAAA
|16.27
|AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|95.1%
|34-3
|31
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|16.17
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|99.8%
|42-0
|42
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|16.01
|AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|94.0%
|38-13
|25
|Seckinger
|AAAA
|13.99
|GIAA AA
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|70.6%
|22-14
|8
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA A
|12.41
|AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|97.9%
|37-0
|37
|East Hall
|AAAA
|11.70
|GIAA AA
|Augusta Prep
|76.2%
|31-21
|10
|Glascock County
|A Division II
|11.54
|AA
|Northeast
|99.7%
|48-0
|48
|Southwest
|AA
|10.87
|GIAA AA
|Central Fellowship Christian
|94.6%
|37-10
|27
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA AA
|10.41
|AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|99.4%
|38-0
|38
|Northview
|AAAAA
|9.86
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|96.9%
|35-0
|35
|King's Ridge Christian
|A Division I
|9.47
|GIAA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|86.9%
|34-14
|20
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA AA
|9.25
|A Division II
|Greenville
|52.7%
|16-14
|2
|Marion County
|A Division II
|8.85
|AAA
|Dawson County
|99.5%
|42-0
|42
|West Hall
|AAA
|8.33
|AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|85.9%
|29-13
|16
|Druid Hills
|AAAA
|8.05
|AAAA
|Cairo
|99.8%
|45-0
|45
|Salem
|AAA
|7.61
|GIAA A
|Robert Toombs Academy
|88.0%
|28-9
|19
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA AA
|7.27
|AA
|Putnam County
|99.6%
|40-0
|40
|Josey
|AA
|5.89
|AA
|Model
|98.7%
|34-0
|34
|Murray County
|AA
|5.67
|A Division II
|Montgomery County
|94.8%
|34-0
|34
|Treutlen
|A Division II
|5.43
|AA
|Fannin County
|99.0%
|41-0
|41
|Gordon Central
|AA
|1.26
|AAA
|Beach
|92.4%
|28-0
|28
|Groves
|AAA
|0.14
|AA
|Columbia
|99.8%
|42-0
|42
|McNair
|AA
|0.08
|AA
|East Jackson
|96.1%
|28-0
|28
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAA
|-0.35
|GAPPS AA
|Lanier Christian
|85.0%
|29-14
|15
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS AA
|-0.97
|AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|93.3%
|32-6
|26
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|-1.65
|AA
|Central (Macon)
|96.0%
|36-6
|30
|Kendrick
|AA
|-1.70
|A Division I
|Heard County
|99.4%
|40-0
|40
|Clarkston
|AAAA
|-2.41
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Loganville Christian
|56.2%
|18-14
|4
|Lake Oconee Academy
|A Division II
|-4.97
|A Division II
|Twiggs County
|53.4%
|33-31
|2
|Crawford County
|A Division I
|-5.17
|AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|99.9%
|47-0
|47
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|-6.22
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|St. Andrew's School
|92.8%
|35-9
|26
|Memorial Day
|GIAA A
|-7.63
|A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|99.2%
|46-0
|46
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-11.62
|AAA
|Hart County
|100.0%
|48-0
|48
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|-15.53
|GAPPS AA
|Skipstone Academy
|98.9%
|41-0
|41
|Walker
|AA
|-16.59
|GAPPS AA
|Rock Springs Christian
|54.3%
|14-14
|0
|Grace Christian
|GIAA A
|-22.80
|AAAA
|Shaw
|99.5%
|38-0
|38
|Jordan
|AA
|-23.31
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bulloch Academy
|99.3%
|41-0
|41
|Savannah
|A Division I
|-26.71
|A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|95.5%
|32-0
|32
|Baconton Charter
|A Division II
|-32.60
|GIAA AA
|Notre Dame Academy
|73.9%
|20-7
|13
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA AA
|-34.83
|A Division II
|Taylor County
|99.5%
|35-0
|35
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Division II
Sep 24
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|13.43
|AA
|Laney
|99.2%
|38-0
|38
|Butler
|AA
