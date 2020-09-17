Maxwell Week 3 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Sept. 17
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|72.78
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|88.7%
|28 - 7
|21
|Johns Creek
|AAAAAA
|68.12
|A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|92.5%
|30 - 0
|30
|Pace Academy
|AA
|63.37
|AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|57.7%
|22 - 21
|1
|Denmark
|AAAAAAA
|52.34
|AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|81.0%
|28 - 14
|14
|Central (Macon)
|AAA
|37.98
|A Public
|Screven County
|80.3%
|28 - 14
|14
|Butler
|AA
|14.87
|A Public
|Hawkinsville
|88.2%
|28 - 8
|20
|Baconton Charter
|A Public
Sept. 18
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|97.05
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|72.1%
|28 - 21
|7
|Parkview
|AAAAAAA
|89.36
|AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|51.7%
|21 - 21
|0
|McEachern
|AAAAAAA
|83.92
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|76.0%
|26 - 14
|12
|Dacula
|AAAAAA
|83.71
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|93.1%
|34 - 7
|27
|Collins Hill
|AAAAAAA
|80.97
|AAAA
|Marist
|74.1%
|27 - 16
|11
|Woodward Academy
|AAAAA
|79.77
|AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|80.1%
|28 - 14
|14
|Bainbridge
|AAAA
|79.66
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|54.7%
|21 - 20
|1
|Veterans
|AAAAA
|78.56
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|68.2%
|23 - 16
|7
|East Coweta
|AAAAAAA
|78.49
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|63.6%
|26 - 21
|5
|Brookwood
|AAAAAAA
|77.89
|AAAA
|Jefferson
|54.2%
|21 - 21
|0
|Rabun County
|AA
|76.40
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|79.9%
|28 - 14
|14
|Cherokee
|AAAAAAA
|76.38
|AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|51.2%
|20 - 20
|0
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|75.06
|AAA
|Peach County
|69.2%
|24 - 16
|8
|Griffin
|AAAAA
|74.13
|AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|59.2%
|21 - 18
|3
|Wayne County
|AAAAA
|74.12
|AAA
|Oconee County
|66.9%
|22 - 15
|7
|Clarke Central
|AAAAA
|73.69
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|81.0%
|27 - 13
|14
|Houston County
|AAAAAA
|72.42
|AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|63.1%
|22 - 19
|3
|North Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|72.31
|AAA
|Sandy Creek
|72.9%
|25 - 14
|11
|Newnan
|AAAAAAA
|72.18
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|69.5%
|20 - 13
|7
|Douglas County
|AAAAAA
|72.01
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|92.2%
|34 - 8
|26
|Alexander
|AAAAAA
|71.35
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|70.9%
|21 - 14
|7
|Cedartown
|AAAA
|71.31
|AA
|Thomasville
|53.8%
|21 - 20
|1
|Cairo
|AAAA
|69.14
|AAAAAA
|Westlake
|74.6%
|27 - 14
|13
|Creekside
|AAAAA
|68.32
|AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|61.3%
|23 - 20
|3
|Gainesville
|AAAAAAA
|67.85
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|92.6%
|32 - 6
|26
|Alpharetta
|AAAAAAA
|67.82
|AAAAA
|Starr's Mill
|62.4%
|24 - 20
|4
|Union Grove
|AAAAA
|67.72
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|80.6%
|28 - 15
|13
|Brunswick
|AAAAAA
|66.69
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|71.2%
|26 - 17
|9
|Woodstock
|AAAAAAA
|66.64
|AAAAAAA
|Newton
|78.7%
|28 - 14
|14
|Eastside
|AAAAA
|66.58
|AA
|Dodge County
|50.0%
|21 - 21
|0
|West Laurens
|AAAA
|66.32
|AAA
|Thomson
|62.5%
|22 - 19
|3
|Washington County
|AA
|65.79
|AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|78.1%
|28 - 15
|13
|Dawson County
|AAA
|65.14
|AAAAA
|Harris County
|60.6%
|22 - 20
|2
|Upson-Lee
|AAA
|65.04
|AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|82.2%
|28 - 14
|14
|Central Gwinnett
|AAAAAA
|64.61
|A Private
|Athens Academy
|79.5%
|25 - 12
|13
|Commerce
|A Public
|63.78
|AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|52.3%
|21 - 21
|0
|Sprayberry
|AAAAAA
|63.20
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|79.6%
|28 - 14
|14
|Winder-Barrow
|AAAAAA
|63.08
|AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|87.4%
|28 - 7
|21
|Jonesboro
|AAAAA
|63.04
|AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|87.5%
|28 - 7
|21
|Howard
|AAAA
|62.93
|AAAAAA
|Statesboro
|58.0%
|20 - 16
|4
|Swainsboro
|AA
|62.09
|A Private
|Wesleyan
|73.3%
|23 - 14
|9
|Douglass
|AAA
|61.65
|AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|88.4%
|29 - 8
|21
|Hughes
|AAAAAA
|61.26
|AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|62.6%
|22 - 19
|3
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|60.96
|AA
|Callaway
|88.2%
|31 - 12
|19
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|60.17
|AAA
|Appling County
|66.3%
|24 - 19
|5
|South Effingham
|AAAAAA
|59.80
|AAAAAAA
|Etowah
|80.5%
|27 - 13
|14
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|59.73
|AAA
|Hart County
|58.2%
|21 - 20
|1
|North Hall
|AAA
|59.72
|AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|66.8%
|21 - 14
|7
|Cass
|AAAAA
|59.09
|A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|69.0%
|26 - 19
|7
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|A Private
|58.95
|AAAAAA
|Buford
|96.5%
|35 - 0
|35
|Carver (Atlanta)
|AAA
|58.57
|AAAAA
|Loganville
|60.4%
|21 - 16
|5
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|58.43
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|72.2%
|24 - 14
|10
|Cambridge
|AAAAAA
|57.97
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|68.1%
|25 - 18
|7
|Morgan County
|AAA
|57.67
|AA
|Elbert County
|51.8%
|21 - 21
|0
|Hebron Christian
|A Private
|57.30
|AA
|Bremen
|75.3%
|24 - 14
|10
|Pepperell
|AA
|57.22
|AAA
|White County
|80.2%
|28 - 16
|12
|Pickens
|AAAA
|57.11
|AAAAAA
|Kell
|90.0%
|31 - 10
|21
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|57.04
|AA
|Heard County
|69.7%
|24 - 17
|7
|Manchester
|A Public
|56.65
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|56.8%
|23 - 21
|2
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|56.55
|AAA
|North Murray
|67.7%
|22 - 16
|6
|Northwest Whitfield
|AAAA
|56.26
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|77.2%
|26 - 14
|12
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|55.93
|AA
|Vidalia
|67.6%
|24 - 17
|7
|Emanuel County Institute
|A Public
|55.85
|AAAAA
|Hiram
|64.8%
|21 - 16
|5
|New Manchester
|AAAAA
|55.68
|A Public
|Irwin County
|93.1%
|30 - 0
|30
|Cook
|AA
|55.11
|AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|70.5%
|24 - 15
|9
|Mundy's Mill
|AAAAA
|54.75
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|93.1%
|31 - 3
|28
|Turner County
|A Public
|54.57
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|99.6%
|42 - 0
|42
|Banneker
|AAAAA
|54.31
|AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|69.1%
|24 - 17
|7
|Whitewater
|AAAAA
|54.14
|AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|57.6%
|21 - 18
|3
|Christian Heritage
|A Private
|53.41
|AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|96.3%
|37 - 6
|31
|Centennial
|AAAAAA
|53.33
|A Private
|North Cobb Christian
|59.6%
|21 - 16
|5
|Whitefield Academy
|A Private
|53.04
|AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|77.1%
|21 - 7
|14
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|52.94
|A Public
|Wilcox County
|59.5%
|21 - 19
|2
|Schley County
|A Public
|52.74
|AAAA
|Madison County
|62.0%
|21 - 17
|4
|Apalachee
|AAAAA
|52.20
|AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|55.7%
|21 - 20
|1
|Maynard Jackson
|AAAAA
|51.96
|AAAAA
|Ola
|88.1%
|32 - 14
|18
|Spalding
|AAAA
|51.78
|AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|60.7%
|20 - 14
|6
|Greenbrier
|AAAAA
|51.45
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|97.7%
|35 - 0
|35
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAA
|51.36
|AAAAA
|Northview
|68.2%
|28 - 21
|7
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAAA
|51.32
|AAA
|Jackson
|78.4%
|27 - 14
|13
|Lamar County
|AA
|50.66
|AA
|Chattooga
|51.8%
|20 - 20
|0
|Sonoraville
|AAA
|50.25
|A Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|51.4%
|21 - 21
|0
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|A Private
|50.20
|AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|67.8%
|23 - 16
|7
|Temple
|AA
|49.85
|AAAAAA
|Morrow
|68.0%
|21 - 14
|7
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|49.53
|AAA
|Stephens County
|80.5%
|26 - 13
|13
|Jackson County
|AAAAA
|49.50
|AA
|Lovett
|91.5%
|32 - 7
|25
|Washington
|AA
|49.30
|AA
|Bleckley County
|80.3%
|27 - 13
|14
|South Atlanta
|AA
|49.26
|AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|60.4%
|23 - 20
|3
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|49.17
|AAA
|Americus-Sumter
|77.6%
|28 - 14
|14
|Worth County
|AA
|48.38
|AAAA
|Perry
|86.0%
|27 - 7
|20
|Hampton
|AAAA
|47.83
|AA
|Haralson County
|79.7%
|26 - 13
|13
|Bowdon
|A Public
|47.20
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|86.8%
|30 - 13
|17
|Harlem
|AAA
|46.86
|A Private
|Brookstone
|66.0%
|23 - 17
|6
|First Presbyterian
|A Private
|46.65
|AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|72.6%
|25 - 14
|11
|Telfair County
|A Public
|46.56
|AAAA
|Riverdale
|84.0%
|30 - 14
|16
|Drew
|AAAAA
|46.25
|AAA
|Franklin County
|63.4%
|26 - 21
|5
|East Hall
|AAAA
|45.50
|A Private
|Calvary Day
|81.0%
|28 - 14
|14
|Frederica Academy
|GISA AAA
|45.45
|AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|57.6%
|21 - 20
|1
|Duluth
|AAAAAAA
|45.22
|AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|62.9%
|21 - 18
|3
|Spencer
|AAAA
|44.96
|A Private
|Savannah Christian
|90.5%
|31 - 7
|24
|Valwood School
|GISA AAA
|44.76
|AAA
|Pierce County
|97.4%
|36 - 0
|36
|Claxton
|A Public
|44.58
|AA
|Union County
|78.2%
|30 - 19
|11
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|44.57
|AAAA
|Fayette County
|56.5%
|20 - 17
|3
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|44.10
|AAA
|Hephzibah
|55.1%
|21 - 20
|1
|Warren County
|A Public
|44.02
|AAAA
|Ridgeland
|86.5%
|28 - 12
|16
|Ringgold
|AAA
|43.62
|A Public
|Trion
|54.9%
|18 - 15
|3
|Model
|AA
|42.80
|GISA AAA
|Bulloch Academy
|53.1%
|21 - 20
|1
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA AAA
|42.34
|AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|82.0%
|28 - 14
|14
|McDonough
|AAAA
|42.25
|A Private
|Darlington
|90.4%
|31 - 7
|24
|St. Francis
|A Private
|42.09
|AA
|Jeff Davis
|87.1%
|28 - 10
|18
|Brantley County
|AAA
|41.57
|AA
|Northeast
|87.1%
|28 - 10
|18
|Therrell
|AA
|40.84
|A Public
|Gordon Lee
|60.7%
|24 - 20
|4
|LaFayette
|AAA
|40.50
|AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|92.8%
|34 - 7
|27
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|40.15
|AA
|Berrien
|57.5%
|22 - 20
|2
|Bacon County
|AA
|40.05
|AA
|Putnam County
|54.6%
|21 - 20
|1
|Monticello
|AA
|39.01
|AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|87.0%
|26 - 6
|20
|Laney
|AA
|38.74
|A Public
|Atkinson County
|69.1%
|24 - 17
|7
|Terrell County
|A Public
|38.44
|A Private
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|80.0%
|27 - 14
|13
|Walker
|A Private
|37.48
|A Public
|Lincoln County
|87.1%
|27 - 6
|21
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|36.54
|GISA AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|93.5%
|33 - 6
|27
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA AAA
|36.19
|A Private
|Aquinas
|89.5%
|28 - 6
|22
|Jenkins County
|A Public
|36.01
|A Public
|Johnson County
|82.3%
|27 - 12
|15
|Wilkinson County
|A Public
|35.69
|GISA AAA
|Southland Academy
|53.5%
|17 - 15
|2
|Deerfield-Windsor
|A Private
|35.19
|AAA
|West Hall
|73.5%
|27 - 17
|10
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAAA
|35.12
|AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|83.0%
|26 - 8
|18
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|34.95
|AAA
|Murray County
|54.7%
|20 - 17
|3
|Gilmer
|AAA
|34.68
|A Public
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|83.2%
|24 - 7
|17
|Landmark Christian
|A Private
|34.36
|A Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|81.5%
|26 - 10
|16
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|34.18
|AAAA
|Luella
|83.5%
|27 - 10
|17
|Rutland
|AAAA
|33.85
|AAA
|Mary Persons
|98.6%
|41 - 0
|41
|Greene County
|A Public
|33.20
|AA
|Banks County
|60.7%
|21 - 19
|2
|East Jackson
|AAA
|33.16
|A Public
|Marion County
|96.5%
|38 - 6
|32
|Greenville
|A Public
|31.61
|A Public
|Seminole County
|55.3%
|20 - 18
|2
|Brookwood School
|GISA AAA
|29.63
|A Private
|Stratford Academy
|90.1%
|28 - 0
|28
|Westfield School
|GISA AAA
|29.46
|A Public
|Montgomery County
|84.4%
|29 - 14
|15
|Treutlen
|A Public
|29.07
|GISA AA
|Brentwood School
|70.9%
|27 - 18
|9
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA AA
|28.31
|AA
|Gordon Central
|67.9%
|22 - 14
|8
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|26.33
|GISA AA
|Memorial Day
|54.0%
|21 - 21
|0
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA AA
|26.06
|AAAAA
|Walnut Grove
|86.9%
|31 - 13
|18
|Social Circle
|A Public
|25.72
|A Public
|Charlton County
|94.2%
|35 - 6
|29
|Long County
|AAA
|25.66
|A Public
|Wheeler County
|68.7%
|24 - 17
|7
|Portal
|A Public
|25.53
|AAAAA
|Forest Park
|76.5%
|25 - 14
|11
|Osborne
|AAAAAA
|24.21
|AA
|East Laurens
|77.3%
|28 - 17
|11
|Bryan County
|A Public
|23.90
|A Private
|Strong Rock Christian
|90.7%
|29 - 6
|23
|Loganville Christian
|A Private
|23.79
|AAA
|Lumpkin County
|79.7%
|27 - 13
|14
|Towns County
|A Public
|19.78
|A Private
|Athens Christian
|95.5%
|34 - 0
|34
|Oglethorpe County
|AA
|17.44
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|100.0%
|51 - 0
|51
|Crawford County
|A Public
|16.33
|GISA AA
|Gatewood School
|97.3%
|37 - 0
|37
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA AAA
|16.12
|A Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|99.8%
|45 - 0
|45
|Providence Christian
|A Private
|12.93
|GISA AA
|Edmund Burke Academy
|88.7%
|31 - 12
|19
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA AA
|11.25
|A Private
|Tattnall Square
|98.1%
|40 - 0
|40
|ACE Charter
|A Public
|8.52
|A Private
|Pacelli
|97.5%
|36 - 0
|36
|Randolph-Clay
|A Public
|3.33
|GISA AA
|Augusta Prep
|74.7%
|24 - 14
|10
|Glascock County
|A Public
|-3.44
|A Public
|Miller County
|97.9%
|34 - 0
|34
|Pataula Charter
|A Public
Sept. 19
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|45.80
|AAAA
|Mays
|95.3%
|35 - 3
|32
|Grady
|AAAAA
|34.09
|AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|80.1%
|21 - 7
|14
|North Clayton
|AAAA
