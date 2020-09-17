X

Maxwell Week 3 projections

By Loren Maxwell

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Sept. 17

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
72.78AAAAAAAMilton88.7%28 - 721Johns CreekAAAAAA
68.12A PrivateEagle's Landing Christian92.5%30 - 030Pace AcademyAA
63.37AAAAAAShiloh57.7%22 - 211DenmarkAAAAAAA
52.34AAAAWestside (Macon)81.0%28 - 1414Central (Macon)AAA
37.98A PublicScreven County80.3%28 - 1414ButlerAA
14.87A PublicHawkinsville88.2%28 - 820Baconton CharterA Public

Sept. 18

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
97.05AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett72.1%28 - 217ParkviewAAAAAAA
89.36AAAAAAAMarietta51.7%21 - 210McEachernAAAAAAA
83.92AAAAAAAMill Creek76.0%26 - 1412DaculaAAAAAA
83.71AAAAAAAGrayson93.1%34 - 727Collins HillAAAAAAA
80.97AAAAMarist74.1%27 - 1611Woodward AcademyAAAAA
79.77AAAAAAValdosta80.1%28 - 1414BainbridgeAAAA
79.66AAAAAJones County54.7%21 - 201VeteransAAAAA
78.56AAAAAAANorcross68.2%23 - 167East CowetaAAAAAAA
78.49AAAAAAAWalton63.6%26 - 215BrookwoodAAAAAAA
77.89AAAAJefferson54.2%21 - 210Rabun CountyAA
76.40AAAAAARome79.9%28 - 1414CherokeeAAAAAAA
76.38AAAAAAAMountain View51.2%20 - 200LanierAAAAAA
75.06AAAPeach County69.2%24 - 168GriffinAAAAA
74.13AAAAAARichmond Hill59.2%21 - 183Wayne CountyAAAAA
74.12AAAOconee County66.9%22 - 157Clarke CentralAAAAA
73.69AAAAACoffee81.0%27 - 1314Houston CountyAAAAAA
72.42AAAAHapeville Charter63.1%22 - 193North ForsythAAAAAAA
72.31AAASandy Creek72.9%25 - 1411NewnanAAAAAAA
72.18AAAAADutchtown69.5%20 - 137Douglas CountyAAAAAA
72.01AAAAACartersville92.2%34 - 826AlexanderAAAAAA
71.35AAAAACalhoun70.9%21 - 147CedartownAAAA
71.31AAThomasville53.8%21 - 201CairoAAAA
69.14AAAAAAWestlake74.6%27 - 1413CreeksideAAAAA
68.32AAAAFlowery Branch61.3%23 - 203GainesvilleAAAAAAA
67.85AAAAAAANorth Cobb92.6%32 - 626AlpharettaAAAAAAA
67.82AAAAAStarr's Mill62.4%24 - 204Union GroveAAAAA
67.72AAAABenedictine80.6%28 - 1513BrunswickAAAAAA
66.69AAAAAACreekview71.2%26 - 179WoodstockAAAAAAA
66.64AAAAAAANewton78.7%28 - 1414EastsideAAAAA
66.58AADodge County50.0%21 - 210West LaurensAAAA
66.32AAAThomson62.5%22 - 193Washington CountyAA
65.79AAAAAAASouth Forsyth78.1%28 - 1513Dawson CountyAAA
65.14AAAAAHarris County60.6%22 - 202Upson-LeeAAA
65.04AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett82.2%28 - 1414Central GwinnettAAAAAA
64.61A PrivateAthens Academy79.5%25 - 1213CommerceA Public
63.78AAAAAAWheeler52.3%21 - 210SprayberryAAAAAA
63.20AAAAAAGlynn Academy79.6%28 - 1414Winder-BarrowAAAAAA
63.08AAAAAACarrollton87.4%28 - 721JonesboroAAAAA
63.04AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)87.5%28 - 721HowardAAAA
62.93AAAAAAStatesboro58.0%20 - 164SwainsboroAA
62.09A PrivateWesleyan73.3%23 - 149DouglassAAA
61.65AAAAAAAHarrison88.4%29 - 821HughesAAAAAA
61.26AAAAAChapel Hill62.6%22 - 193Paulding CountyAAAAAA
60.96AACallaway88.2%31 - 1219HardawayAAAA
60.17AAAAppling County66.3%24 - 195South EffinghamAAAAAA
59.80AAAAAAAEtowah80.5%27 - 1314River RidgeAAAAAA
59.73AAAHart County58.2%21 - 201North HallAAA
59.72AAAAAASequoyah66.8%21 - 147CassAAAAA
59.09A PrivateFellowship Christian69.0%26 - 197Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)A Private
58.95AAAAAABuford96.5%35 - 035Carver (Atlanta)AAA
58.57AAAAALoganville60.4%21 - 165Forsyth CentralAAAAAAA
58.43AAAANorth Oconee72.2%24 - 1410CambridgeAAAAAA
57.97AAAMonroe Area68.1%25 - 187Morgan CountyAAA
57.67AAElbert County51.8%21 - 210Hebron ChristianA Private
57.30AABremen75.3%24 - 1410PepperellAA
57.22AAAWhite County80.2%28 - 1612PickensAAAA
57.11AAAAAAKell90.0%31 - 1021PopeAAAAAA
57.04AAHeard County69.7%24 - 177ManchesterA Public
56.65AAAAAAALambert56.8%23 - 212MeadowcreekAAAAAAA
56.55AAANorth Murray67.7%22 - 166Northwest WhitfieldAAAA
56.26AAAAAALovejoy77.2%26 - 1412Eagle's LandingAAAAA
55.93AAVidalia67.6%24 - 177Emanuel County InstituteA Public
55.85AAAAAHiram64.8%21 - 165New ManchesterAAAAA
55.68A PublicIrwin County93.1%30 - 030CookAA
55.11AAAAAAAPebblebrook70.5%24 - 159Mundy's MillAAAAA
54.75AAFitzgerald93.1%31 - 328Turner CountyA Public
54.57AAAAAAAColquitt County99.6%42 - 042BannekerAAAAA
54.31AAAAALocust Grove69.1%24 - 177WhitewaterAAAAA
54.14AAAAAVilla Rica57.6%21 - 183Christian HeritageA Private
53.41AAAAAAARoswell96.3%37 - 631CentennialAAAAAA
53.33A PrivateNorth Cobb Christian59.6%21 - 165Whitefield AcademyA Private
53.04AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge77.1%21 - 714DiscoveryAAAAAAA
52.94A PublicWilcox County59.5%21 - 192Schley CountyA Public
52.74AAAAMadison County62.0%21 - 174ApalacheeAAAAA
52.20AAAAAANorth Atlanta55.7%21 - 201Maynard JacksonAAAAA
51.96AAAAAOla88.1%32 - 1418SpaldingAAAA
51.78AAAAAALakeside (Evans)60.7%20 - 146GreenbrierAAAAA
51.45AAAAAAAllatoona97.7%35 - 035Kennesaw MountainAAAAAA
51.36AAAAANorthview68.2%28 - 217ChattahoocheeAAAAAA
51.32AAAJackson78.4%27 - 1413Lamar CountyAA
50.66AAChattooga51.8%20 - 200SonoravilleAAA
50.25A PrivateMount Paran Christian51.4%21 - 210Mount Vernon PresbyterianA Private
50.20AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)67.8%23 - 167TempleAA
49.85AAAAAAMorrow68.0%21 - 147Mount Zion (Jonesboro)AAAA
49.53AAAStephens County80.5%26 - 1313Jackson CountyAAAAA
49.50AALovett91.5%32 - 725WashingtonAA
49.30AABleckley County80.3%27 - 1314South AtlantaAA
49.26AAAAAALassiter60.4%23 - 203South CobbAAAAAA
49.17AAAAmericus-Sumter77.6%28 - 1414Worth CountyAA
48.38AAAAPerry86.0%27 - 720HamptonAAAA
47.83AAHaralson County79.7%26 - 1313BowdonA Public
47.20AAAAAAEvans86.8%30 - 1317HarlemAAA
46.86A PrivateBrookstone66.0%23 - 176First PresbyterianA Private
46.65AAASoutheast Bulloch72.6%25 - 1411Telfair CountyA Public
46.56AAAARiverdale84.0%30 - 1416DrewAAAAA
46.25AAAFranklin County63.4%26 - 215East HallAAAA
45.50A PrivateCalvary Day81.0%28 - 1414Frederica AcademyGISA AAA
45.45AAAAAAAlcovy57.6%21 - 201DuluthAAAAAAA
45.22AAAAANorthside (Columbus)62.9%21 - 183SpencerAAAA
44.96A PrivateSavannah Christian90.5%31 - 724Valwood SchoolGISA AAA
44.76AAAPierce County97.4%36 - 036ClaxtonA Public
44.58AAUnion County78.2%30 - 1911ChestateeAAAA
44.57AAAAFayette County56.5%20 - 173McIntoshAAAAA
44.10AAAHephzibah55.1%21 - 201Warren CountyA Public
44.02AAAARidgeland86.5%28 - 1216RinggoldAAA
43.62A PublicTrion54.9%18 - 153ModelAA
42.80GISA AAABulloch Academy53.1%21 - 201Tiftarea AcademyGISA AAA
42.34AAAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)82.0%28 - 1414McDonoughAAAA
42.25A PrivateDarlington90.4%31 - 724St. FrancisA Private
42.09AAJeff Davis87.1%28 - 1018Brantley CountyAAA
41.57AANortheast87.1%28 - 1018TherrellAA
40.84A PublicGordon Lee60.7%24 - 204LaFayetteAAA
40.50AAAAAARiverwood92.8%34 - 727North SpringsAAAAA
40.15AABerrien57.5%22 - 202Bacon CountyAA
40.05AAPutnam County54.6%21 - 201MonticelloAA
39.01AAAAAAGrovetown87.0%26 - 620LaneyAA
38.74A PublicAtkinson County69.1%24 - 177Terrell CountyA Public
38.44A PrivateMount Pisgah Christian80.0%27 - 1413WalkerA Private
37.48A PublicLincoln County87.1%27 - 621Westside (Augusta)AA
36.54GISA AAAJohn Milledge Academy93.5%33 - 627Pinewood ChristianGISA AAA
36.19A PrivateAquinas89.5%28 - 622Jenkins CountyA Public
36.01A PublicJohnson County82.3%27 - 1215Wilkinson CountyA Public
35.69GISA AAASouthland Academy53.5%17 - 152Deerfield-WindsorA Private
35.19AAAWest Hall73.5%27 - 1710Johnson (Gainesville)AAAAA
35.12AAAAAAACampbell83.0%26 - 818BerkmarAAAAAAA
34.95AAAMurray County54.7%20 - 173GilmerAAA
34.68A PublicMount Zion (Carroll)83.2%24 - 717Landmark ChristianA Private
34.36A PublicWashington-Wilkes81.5%26 - 1016Cross CreekAAA
34.18AAAALuella83.5%27 - 1017RutlandAAAA
33.85AAAMary Persons98.6%41 - 041Greene CountyA Public
33.20AABanks County60.7%21 - 192East JacksonAAA
33.16A PublicMarion County96.5%38 - 632GreenvilleA Public
31.61A PublicSeminole County55.3%20 - 182Brookwood SchoolGISA AAA
29.63A PrivateStratford Academy90.1%28 - 028Westfield SchoolGISA AAA
29.46A PublicMontgomery County84.4%29 - 1415TreutlenA Public
29.07GISA AABrentwood School70.9%27 - 189Briarwood AcademyGISA AA
28.31AAGordon Central67.9%22 - 148Southeast WhitfieldAAAA
26.33GISA AAMemorial Day54.0%21 - 210Thomas JeffersonGISA AA
26.06AAAAAWalnut Grove86.9%31 - 1318Social CircleA Public
25.72A PublicCharlton County94.2%35 - 629Long CountyAAA
25.66A PublicWheeler County68.7%24 - 177PortalA Public
25.53AAAAAForest Park76.5%25 - 1411OsborneAAAAAA
24.21AAEast Laurens77.3%28 - 1711Bryan CountyA Public
23.90A PrivateStrong Rock Christian90.7%29 - 623Loganville ChristianA Private
23.79AAALumpkin County79.7%27 - 1314Towns CountyA Public
19.78A PrivateAthens Christian95.5%34 - 034Oglethorpe CountyAA
17.44AAAAAALee County100.0%51 - 051Crawford CountyA Public
16.33GISA AAGatewood School97.3%37 - 037Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA AAA
16.12A PrivatePrince Avenue Christian99.8%45 - 045Providence ChristianA Private
12.93GISA AAEdmund Burke Academy88.7%31 - 1219Robert Toombs AcademyGISA AA
11.25A PrivateTattnall Square98.1%40 - 040ACE CharterA Public
8.52A PrivatePacelli97.5%36 - 036Randolph-ClayA Public
3.33GISA AAAugusta Prep74.7%24 - 1410Glascock CountyA Public
-3.44A PublicMiller County97.9%34 - 034Pataula CharterA Public

Sept. 19

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
45.80AAAAMays95.3%35 - 332GradyAAAAA
34.09AAAAATri-Cities80.1%21 - 714North ClaytonAAAA

Loren Maxwell

