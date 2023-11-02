Maxwell Week 12 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Nov 02
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|68.14
|AAAAA
|Jefferson
|76.0%
|27-14
|13
|Eastside
|AAAAA
|59.81
|AAAAA
|Ola
|71.7%
|28-20
|8
|Dutchtown
|AAAAA
|58.95
|AA
|Fellowship Christian
|59.0%
|28-24
|4
|Union County
|AA
|56.02
|AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|79.1%
|28-17
|11
|Miller Grove
|AAAA
|43.15
|AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|88.2%
|35-18
|17
|Heritage (Conyers)
|AAAAA
|38.66
|AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|91.8%
|30-7
|23
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|34.64
|AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|98.1%
|36-0
|36
|Alexander
|AAAAAA
|33.16
|AA
|Thomson
|96.6%
|33-0
|33
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|28.87
|AAAAA
|Decatur
|89.9%
|30-10
|20
|M.L. King
|AAAAA
|25.15
|AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|87.6%
|29-13
|16
|McNair
|AA
|24.95
|A Division II
|Manchester
|97.4%
|29-0
|29
|Taylor County
|A Division II
|22.89
|A Division II
|Macon County
|97.3%
|36-0
|36
|Marion County
|A Division II
|21.32
|AA
|Washington
|79.6%
|23-10
|13
|Mount Paran Christian
|AA
|18.54
|AAAAA
|Chamblee
|85.7%
|28-13
|15
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|-12.73
|AA
|Callaway
|100.0%
|56-0
|56
|Landmark Christian
|AA
|-24.22
|A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|97.6%
|35-0
|35
|Twiggs County
|A Division II
Nov 03
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|87.62
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|53.2%
|26-24
|2
|Parkview
|AAAAAAA
|82.37
|AAAAAAA
|Newton
|62.3%
|22-19
|3
|Archer
|AAAAAAA
|80.03
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|78.0%
|28-17
|11
|North Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|76.86
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|80.0%
|24-10
|14
|Ware County
|AAAAA
|72.90
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|74.8%
|28-19
|9
|Cairo
|AAAA
|72.49
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|88.7%
|33-14
|19
|Lambert
|AAAAAAA
|71.40
|AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|52.2%
|26-24
|2
|North Paulding
|AAAAAAA
|71.18
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|96.9%
|41-12
|29
|Wheeler
|AAAAAAA
|67.88
|AAAA
|Troup
|70.3%
|25-17
|8
|LaGrange
|AAAA
|67.19
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|90.2%
|30-10
|20
|Osborne
|AAAAAAA
|66.59
|AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|79.1%
|28-17
|11
|Brookwood
|AAAAAAA
|66.30
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|97.5%
|39-6
|33
|Richmond Hill
|AAAAAAA
|61.92
|AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|99.0%
|40-0
|40
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|AAAAAA
|60.99
|AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|65.7%
|21-14
|7
|Hapeville Charter
|AAAA
|60.89
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|99.3%
|42-0
|42
|Mountain View
|AAAAAAA
|60.12
|AAA
|Stephens County
|84.7%
|28-12
|16
|Hebron Christian
|AAA
|59.35
|AAAAAA
|Roswell
|94.8%
|35-8
|27
|Alpharetta
|AAAAAA
|58.70
|AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|82.7%
|35-21
|14
|Lowndes
|AAAAAAA
|57.37
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|65.8%
|27-20
|7
|Effingham County
|AAAAAA
|56.76
|AAA
|Sandy Creek
|78.6%
|26-14
|12
|Douglass
|AAA
|56.69
|AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|91.6%
|29-7
|22
|Dunwoody
|AAAAAA
|55.69
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|95.6%
|28-0
|28
|Hillgrove
|AAAAAAA
|54.77
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|96.7%
|39-8
|31
|Carver (Atlanta)
|AAA
|54.55
|AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|54.9%
|21-21
|0
|Tucker
|AAAAA
|54.48
|AAA
|Morgan County
|75.3%
|30-21
|9
|Harlem
|AAA
|54.36
|AAAA
|Howard
|50.0%
|24-24
|0
|Westside (Macon)
|AAAA
|54.28
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|99.3%
|41-0
|41
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|53.40
|AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|68.5%
|28-21
|7
|Allatoona
|AAAAAA
|53.35
|AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|82.5%
|27-13
|14
|Whitewater
|AAAA
|52.85
|A Division I
|Swainsboro
|75.0%
|25-14
|11
|Dublin
|A Division I
|52.76
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|98.3%
|36-0
|36
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|52.54
|AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|57.7%
|21-19
|2
|Villa Rica
|AAAAA
|51.82
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|52.9%
|21-21
|0
|Jonesboro
|AAAAAA
|50.92
|AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|97.6%
|38-0
|38
|Duluth
|AAAAAAA
|50.66
|AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|59.0%
|28-24
|4
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|50.49
|AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|94.3%
|30-0
|30
|South Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|50.31
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|98.9%
|41-0
|41
|Tift County
|AAAAAA
|49.77
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|70.8%
|20-9
|11
|Hart County
|AAA
|49.00
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|99.0%
|42-0
|42
|Jackson County
|AAAAAA
|48.80
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|95.1%
|35-7
|28
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|48.49
|AA
|Athens Academy
|78.7%
|28-18
|10
|East Jackson
|AA
|48.47
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|98.4%
|38-0
|38
|Veterans
|AAAAAA
|48.13
|AAAAA
|Harris County
|94.2%
|32-6
|26
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|48.13
|AA
|Rockmart
|88.8%
|32-14
|18
|North Murray
|AA
|47.65
|AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|95.1%
|30-0
|30
|Dacula
|AAAAAAA
|47.45
|AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|75.0%
|28-20
|8
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAAA
|47.26
|A Division II
|Jenkins County
|62.2%
|27-21
|6
|Portal
|A Division II
|47.21
|AAAA
|North Hall
|78.4%
|28-15
|13
|East Forsyth
|AAAA
|47.12
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|99.3%
|41-0
|41
|Etowah
|AAAAAA
|47.10
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|94.1%
|35-13
|22
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|AAAA
|46.97
|AA
|Cook
|89.1%
|34-14
|20
|Worth County
|AA
|46.69
|AAAAAA
|Newnan
|54.0%
|22-21
|1
|New Manchester
|AAAAAA
|46.65
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|88.8%
|29-10
|19
|Northwest Whitfield
|AAAA
|46.24
|A Division I
|Brooks County
|69.4%
|26-18
|8
|Pelham
|A Division I
|45.13
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|97.1%
|36-0
|36
|Banneker
|AAAAA
|44.65
|AAA
|White County
|71.5%
|30-22
|8
|Gilmer
|AAA
|44.33
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|99.7%
|46-0
|46
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|44.22
|AAAAA
|Jenkins
|73.6%
|21-12
|9
|Statesboro
|AAAAA
|43.82
|AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|94.0%
|31-0
|31
|Woodstock
|AAAAAA
|43.62
|AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|94.1%
|34-7
|27
|Centennial
|AAAAA
|43.33
|AA
|Sumter County
|78.0%
|26-14
|12
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|43.26
|AAAAAAA
|Buford
|99.8%
|44-0
|44
|Central Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|43.07
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|99.1%
|37-0
|37
|Cherokee Bluff
|AAAA
|42.57
|AAAA
|Burke County
|94.9%
|33-0
|33
|Southeast Bulloch
|AAAA
|42.14
|AAAA
|Baldwin
|87.2%
|27-7
|20
|Griffin
|AAAA
|42.06
|AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|74.0%
|26-14
|12
|Shiloh
|AAAAAA
|41.91
|AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|64.5%
|21-15
|6
|Evans
|AAAAAA
|41.62
|AAAA
|Stephenson
|94.8%
|34-6
|28
|Southwest DeKalb
|AAAA
|41.49
|AAAA
|Stockbridge
|99.0%
|42-0
|42
|McDonough
|AAAA
|41.24
|A Division I
|Irwin County
|64.4%
|23-19
|4
|Bacon County
|A Division I
|41.14
|A Division II
|Greene County
|88.2%
|28-10
|18
|Washington-Wilkes
|A Division II
|40.96
|AAAA
|Luella
|81.8%
|28-14
|14
|Hampton
|AAAA
|40.91
|AAAAA
|Kell
|97.7%
|44-15
|29
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAA
|40.69
|AA
|Spencer
|83.5%
|29-14
|15
|ACE Charter
|AA
|40.69
|AA
|Toombs County
|94.4%
|33-6
|27
|Vidalia
|AA
|40.25
|AAAAA
|Mays
|96.6%
|34-0
|34
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|39.84
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|88.9%
|28-8
|20
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|39.68
|AA
|Washington County
|55.7%
|26-23
|3
|Putnam County
|AA
|39.45
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|91.2%
|30-7
|23
|Winder-Barrow
|AAAAA
|39.11
|AAAAA
|Northgate
|94.8%
|34-6
|28
|Drew
|AAAAA
|38.70
|AA
|Providence Christian
|91.2%
|34-14
|20
|Banks County
|AA
|38.29
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|85.0%
|32-17
|15
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|38.14
|AAAA
|Perry
|98.8%
|42-0
|42
|West Laurens
|AAAA
|37.89
|A Division I
|Trion
|92.6%
|34-10
|24
|Darlington
|A Division I
|37.49
|AA
|Fannin County
|65.5%
|23-17
|6
|Haralson County
|AA
|37.34
|A Division II
|Dooly County
|73.2%
|28-20
|8
|Hawkinsville
|A Division II
|37.14
|AAA
|Adairsville
|87.5%
|31-14
|17
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|36.12
|A Division II
|Lanier County
|69.8%
|21-13
|8
|Charlton County
|A Division II
|35.94
|AAA
|Ringgold
|59.9%
|21-18
|3
|Gordon Lee
|AAA
|35.21
|AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|87.3%
|30-14
|16
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|35.10
|AAA
|Wesleyan
|90.5%
|34-14
|20
|Pickens
|AAA
|35.08
|AAAAAA
|Marist
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Riverwood
|AAAAAA
|34.20
|AAA
|Peach County
|93.4%
|34-10
|24
|Jackson
|AAA
|33.46
|A Division I
|Lamar County
|91.7%
|32-10
|22
|Heard County
|A Division I
|33.16
|A Division II
|Wilcox County
|78.7%
|28-15
|13
|Wheeler County
|A Division II
|33.07
|A Division I
|Metter
|75.7%
|22-13
|9
|Screven County
|A Division I
|32.68
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|97.2%
|36-0
|36
|Berrien
|AA
|32.59
|AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|64.8%
|24-20
|4
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|31.73
|A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|99.2%
|43-0
|43
|Social Circle
|A Division I
|30.89
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|58.7%
|20-16
|4
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|30.39
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|98.7%
|41-0
|41
|Union Grove
|AAAAA
|30.29
|AAA
|Savannah Christian
|97.7%
|40-6
|34
|Liberty County
|AAA
|29.79
|AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|99.3%
|41-0
|41
|Lassiter
|AAAAAA
|28.59
|AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|89.8%
|33-14
|19
|Greenbrier
|AAAAA
|28.40
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|First Presbyterian
|90.3%
|31-10
|21
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|28.32
|A Division I
|Jasper County
|66.6%
|20-14
|6
|Oglethorpe County
|A Division I
|28.19
|AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|94.6%
|28-0
|28
|Morrow
|AAAAAA
|28.00
|AAAAA
|Cambridge
|96.1%
|34-0
|34
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|27.88
|A Division II
|Miller County
|55.2%
|14-14
|0
|Seminole County
|A Division II
|27.83
|A Division II
|Telfair County
|94.6%
|30-0
|30
|Treutlen
|A Division II
|27.16
|AAA
|Long County
|89.6%
|31-12
|19
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|26.93
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bulloch Academy
|82.4%
|35-21
|14
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|26.57
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|99.4%
|42-0
|42
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|26.21
|A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|87.8%
|28-7
|21
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|A Division I
|25.62
|AA
|Appling County
|99.4%
|40-0
|40
|Brantley County
|AA
|25.23
|AA
|Northeast
|98.8%
|42-0
|42
|Rutland
|AA
|24.86
|AAA
|Bremen
|93.5%
|35-12
|23
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|24.83
|AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|97.1%
|34-0
|34
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|24.49
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Valwood School
|91.5%
|41-21
|20
|Brookwood School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|24.18
|AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|98.9%
|41-0
|41
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|23.76
|A Division I
|Dade County
|89.4%
|30-12
|18
|Armuchee
|A Division I
|23.04
|AAAA
|Lovett
|96.5%
|31-0
|31
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|AAAA
|21.71
|A Division II
|Terrell County
|68.9%
|21-14
|7
|Randolph-Clay
|A Division II
|21.57
|AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|99.2%
|41-0
|41
|Fayette County
|AAAA
|21.42
|AAA
|Lumpkin County
|99.5%
|44-0
|44
|West Hall
|AAA
|21.30
|AA
|Pierce County
|99.6%
|40-0
|40
|Tattnall County
|AA
|21.09
|AAAA
|Pace Academy
|97.8%
|35-0
|35
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|20.25
|A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|95.9%
|38-10
|28
|St. Francis
|A Division I
|19.92
|AAA
|Oconee County
|98.7%
|41-0
|41
|Franklin County
|AAA
|19.58
|A Division II
|Aquinas
|96.6%
|34-0
|34
|Warren County
|A Division II
|19.31
|AA
|Therrell
|96.0%
|31-0
|31
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|AA
|19.18
|AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|88.0%
|28-7
|21
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|18.97
|AAAA
|Madison County
|99.1%
|43-0
|43
|East Hall
|AAAA
|18.88
|GIAA AA
|Edmund Burke Academy
|86.0%
|22-0
|22
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA AA
|18.13
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Frederica Academy
|77.6%
|28-18
|10
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|17.78
|AAAAA
|Midtown
|50.1%
|20-20
|0
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAA
|17.63
|AAA
|LaFayette
|83.5%
|24-7
|17
|Ridgeland
|AAA
|17.46
|A Division II
|Bowdon
|99.0%
|42-0
|42
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|A Division II
|17.27
|AAA
|Hephzibah
|96.0%
|35-3
|32
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|16.40
|A Division I
|East Laurens
|80.4%
|35-25
|10
|Jefferson County
|A Division I
|16.18
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|96.0%
|35-6
|29
|Westfield School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|15.78
|GIAA AA
|Gatewood School
|78.9%
|30-20
|10
|Brentwood School
|GIAA AA
|15.41
|A Division II
|Johnson County
|90.8%
|27-0
|27
|Hancock Central
|A Division II
|14.78
|A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|75.2%
|27-15
|12
|Glascock County
|A Division II
|13.73
|A Division II
|Schley County
|99.8%
|48-0
|48
|Greenville
|A Division II
|13.23
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Terrell Academy
|64.3%
|28-21
|7
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|12.76
|A Division I
|Pepperell
|94.2%
|32-6
|26
|Coosa
|A Division I
|12.33
|AAA
|Richmond Academy
|84.7%
|21-0
|21
|Salem
|AAA
|12.27
|A Division II
|Turner County
|90.1%
|35-14
|21
|Atkinson County
|A Division II
|11.97
|AAA
|Calvary Day
|100.0%
|50-0
|50
|Beach
|AAA
|11.31
|AAA
|Mary Persons
|99.9%
|43-0
|43
|Pike County
|AAA
|10.49
|AA
|Columbia
|99.5%
|41-0
|41
|Towers
|AA
|8.82
|A Division I
|Bryan County
|99.5%
|41-0
|41
|Claxton
|A Division I
|7.01
|A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|98.3%
|41-0
|41
|Montgomery County
|A Division II
|6.69
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Southland Academy
|69.4%
|21-14
|7
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|6.15
|AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|97.9%
|36-0
|36
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAA
|5.83
|AAAA
|Sonoraville
|98.6%
|41-0
|41
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|4.34
|AAAA
|Druid Hills
|97.6%
|34-0
|34
|Stone Mountain
|AAAA
|2.87
|GIAA AA
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|85.2%
|33-17
|16
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA AA
|1.87
|AA
|Southwest
|98.5%
|40-0
|40
|Central (Macon)
|AA
|0.70
|A Division I
|Temple
|98.5%
|42-0
|42
|Crawford County
|A Division I
|0.32
|GIAA A
|Robert Toombs Academy
|94.8%
|34-7
|27
|Memorial Day
|GIAA A
|-0.11
|AA
|Laney
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|-1.05
|AA
|Butler
|90.7%
|33-13
|20
|Josey
|AA
|-1.18
|A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|92.8%
|27-0
|27
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA AA
|-1.41
|GAPPS AA
|Skipstone Academy
|74.7%
|28-20
|8
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-1.48
|AA
|Murray County
|92.5%
|33-8
|25
|Gordon Central
|AA
|-2.99
|A Division II
|Mitchell County
|94.0%
|35-13
|22
|Baconton Charter
|A Division II
|-3.01
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Lakeview Academy
|53.8%
|20-18
|2
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-3.66
|AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|100.0%
|49-0
|49
|Forest Park
|AAAAAA
|-4.01
|A Division II
|Lincoln County
|99.7%
|43-0
|43
|Towns County
|A Division II
|-4.38
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Brookstone
|99.1%
|39-0
|39
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-5.31
|AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|99.6%
|41-0
|41
|Groves
|AAA
|-7.12
|GIAA AA
|Central Fellowship Christian
|95.0%
|30-0
|30
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA A
|-9.15
|AA
|Walker
|70.6%
|27-20
|7
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS AA
|-9.55
|GAPPS AA
|Cherokee Christian
|95.9%
|34-0
|34
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-14.90
|AA
|Kendrick
|92.8%
|35-13
|22
|Jordan
|AA
|-15.18
|A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|88.8%
|29-12
|17
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Division II
|-16.08
|AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|99.4%
|34-0
|34
|Clarkston
|AAAA
|-32.13
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Mount de Sales
|98.3%
|40-0
|40
|Athens Christian
|A Division I
|-47.23
|GAPPS AA
|King's Academy
|99.8%
|45-0
|45
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS AA
Nov 04
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|-29.26
|GIAA A
|Flint River Academy
|99.9%
|49-0
|49
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA A
