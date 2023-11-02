Maxwell Week 12 projections

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Nov 02

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 68.14 AAAAA Jefferson 76.0% 27-14 13 Eastside AAAAA 59.81 AAAAA Ola 71.7% 28-20 8 Dutchtown AAAAA 58.95 AA Fellowship Christian 59.0% 28-24 4 Union County AA 56.02 AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 79.1% 28-17 11 Miller Grove AAAA 43.15 AAAAA Flowery Branch 88.2% 35-18 17 Heritage (Conyers) AAAAA 38.66 AAAAAAA Denmark 91.8% 30-7 23 Forsyth Central AAAAAAA 34.64 AAAAAA East Paulding 98.1% 36-0 36 Alexander AAAAAA 33.16 AA Thomson 96.6% 33-0 33 Westside (Augusta) AA 28.87 AAAAA Decatur 89.9% 30-10 20 M.L. King AAAAA 25.15 AA Eagle's Landing Christian 87.6% 29-13 16 McNair AA 24.95 A Division II Manchester 97.4% 29-0 29 Taylor County A Division II 22.89 A Division II Macon County 97.3% 36-0 36 Marion County A Division II 21.32 AA Washington 79.6% 23-10 13 Mount Paran Christian AA 18.54 AAAAA Chamblee 85.7% 28-13 15 Lithonia AAAAA -12.73 AA Callaway 100.0% 56-0 56 Landmark Christian AA -24.22 A Division II Georgia Military Prep 97.6% 35-0 35 Twiggs County A Division II

Nov 03

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 87.62 AAAAAAA Grayson 53.2% 26-24 2 Parkview AAAAAAA 82.37 AAAAAAA Newton 62.3% 22-19 3 Archer AAAAAAA 80.03 AAAAAAA Norcross 78.0% 28-17 11 North Gwinnett AAAAAAA 76.86 AAAAA Coffee 80.0% 24-10 14 Ware County AAAAA 72.90 AAAA Bainbridge 74.8% 28-19 9 Cairo AAAA 72.49 AAAAAAA Milton 88.7% 33-14 19 Lambert AAAAAAA 71.40 AAAAAAA Marietta 52.2% 26-24 2 North Paulding AAAAAAA 71.18 AAAAAAA Walton 96.9% 41-12 29 Wheeler AAAAAAA 67.88 AAAA Troup 70.3% 25-17 8 LaGrange AAAA 67.19 AAAAAAA North Cobb 90.2% 30-10 20 Osborne AAAAAAA 66.59 AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 79.1% 28-17 11 Brookwood AAAAAAA 66.30 AAAAAAA Colquitt County 97.5% 39-6 33 Richmond Hill AAAAAAA 61.92 AAAAAA Thomas County Central 99.0% 40-0 40 Northside (Warner Robins) AAAAAA 60.99 AAAA Holy Innocents 65.7% 21-14 7 Hapeville Charter AAAA 60.89 AAAAAAA Mill Creek 99.3% 42-0 42 Mountain View AAAAAAA 60.12 AAA Stephens County 84.7% 28-12 16 Hebron Christian AAA 59.35 AAAAAA Roswell 94.8% 35-8 27 Alpharetta AAAAAA 58.70 AAAAAAA Camden County 82.7% 35-21 14 Lowndes AAAAAAA 57.37 AAAAAA Brunswick 65.8% 27-20 7 Effingham County AAAAAA 56.76 AAA Sandy Creek 78.6% 26-14 12 Douglass AAA 56.69 AAAAAA North Atlanta 91.6% 29-7 22 Dunwoody AAAAAA 55.69 AAAAAAA McEachern 95.6% 28-0 28 Hillgrove AAAAAAA 54.77 AAA Cedar Grove 96.7% 39-8 31 Carver (Atlanta) AAA 54.55 AAAAA Arabia Mountain 54.9% 21-21 0 Tucker AAAAA 54.48 AAA Morgan County 75.3% 30-21 9 Harlem AAA 54.36 AAAA Howard 50.0% 24-24 0 Westside (Macon) AAAA 54.28 AAAAAA Douglas County 99.3% 41-0 41 South Paulding AAAAAA 53.40 AAAAAA River Ridge 68.5% 28-21 7 Allatoona AAAAAA 53.35 AAAA Starr's Mill 82.5% 27-13 14 Whitewater AAAA 52.85 A Division I Swainsboro 75.0% 25-14 11 Dublin A Division I 52.76 AAAAAAA Westlake 98.3% 36-0 36 Campbell AAAAAAA 52.54 AAAAA Chapel Hill 57.7% 21-19 2 Villa Rica AAAAA 51.82 AAAAAA Lovejoy 52.9% 21-21 0 Jonesboro AAAAAA 50.92 AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 97.6% 38-0 38 Duluth AAAAAAA 50.66 AAAAAA Sprayberry 59.0% 28-24 4 Pope AAAAAA 50.49 AAAAAAA West Forsyth 94.3% 30-0 30 South Forsyth AAAAAAA 50.31 AAAAAA Lee County 98.9% 41-0 41 Tift County AAAAAA 49.77 AAA Monroe Area 70.8% 20-9 11 Hart County AAA 49.00 AAAAAA Gainesville 99.0% 42-0 42 Jackson County AAAAAA 48.80 AAAAAAA East Coweta 95.1% 35-7 28 Pebblebrook AAAAAAA 48.49 AA Athens Academy 78.7% 28-18 10 East Jackson AA 48.47 AAAAAA Houston County 98.4% 38-0 38 Veterans AAAAAA 48.13 AAAAA Harris County 94.2% 32-6 26 McIntosh AAAAA 48.13 AA Rockmart 88.8% 32-14 18 North Murray AA 47.65 AAAAAAA Collins Hill 95.1% 30-0 30 Dacula AAAAAAA 47.45 AAAAAAA Cherokee 75.0% 28-20 8 Kennesaw Mountain AAAAAAA 47.26 A Division II Jenkins County 62.2% 27-21 6 Portal A Division II 47.21 AAAA North Hall 78.4% 28-15 13 East Forsyth AAAA 47.12 AAAAAA Rome 99.3% 41-0 41 Etowah AAAAAA 47.10 AAAA Central (Carrollton) 94.1% 35-13 22 Heritage (Ringgold) AAAA 46.97 AA Cook 89.1% 34-14 20 Worth County AA 46.69 AAAAAA Newnan 54.0% 22-21 1 New Manchester AAAAAA 46.65 AAAA Cedartown 88.8% 29-10 19 Northwest Whitfield AAAA 46.24 A Division I Brooks County 69.4% 26-18 8 Pelham A Division I 45.13 AAAAA Creekside 97.1% 36-0 36 Banneker AAAAA 44.65 AAA White County 71.5% 30-22 8 Gilmer AAA 44.33 AAAAAA Hughes 99.7% 46-0 46 Paulding County AAAAAA 44.22 AAAAA Jenkins 73.6% 21-12 9 Statesboro AAAAA 43.82 AAAAAA Sequoyah 94.0% 31-0 31 Woodstock AAAAAA 43.62 AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 94.1% 34-7 27 Centennial AAAAA 43.33 AA Sumter County 78.0% 26-14 12 Jeff Davis AA 43.26 AAAAAAA Buford 99.8% 44-0 44 Central Gwinnett AAAAAAA 43.07 AAAA North Oconee 99.1% 37-0 37 Cherokee Bluff AAAA 42.57 AAAA Burke County 94.9% 33-0 33 Southeast Bulloch AAAA 42.14 AAAA Baldwin 87.2% 27-7 20 Griffin AAAA 42.06 AAAAAA Habersham Central 74.0% 26-14 12 Shiloh AAAAAA 41.91 AAAAAA South Effingham 64.5% 21-15 6 Evans AAAAAA 41.62 AAAA Stephenson 94.8% 34-6 28 Southwest DeKalb AAAA 41.49 AAAA Stockbridge 99.0% 42-0 42 McDonough AAAA 41.24 A Division I Irwin County 64.4% 23-19 4 Bacon County A Division I 41.14 A Division II Greene County 88.2% 28-10 18 Washington-Wilkes A Division II 40.96 AAAA Luella 81.8% 28-14 14 Hampton AAAA 40.91 AAAAA Kell 97.7% 44-15 29 Chattahoochee AAAAA 40.69 AA Spencer 83.5% 29-14 15 ACE Charter AA 40.69 AA Toombs County 94.4% 33-6 27 Vidalia AA 40.25 AAAAA Mays 96.6% 34-0 34 Lithia Springs AAAAA 39.84 AAAAAA Glynn Academy 88.9% 28-8 20 Lakeside (Evans) AAAAAA 39.68 AA Washington County 55.7% 26-23 3 Putnam County AA 39.45 AAAAA Clarke Central 91.2% 30-7 23 Winder-Barrow AAAAA 39.11 AAAAA Northgate 94.8% 34-6 28 Drew AAAAA 38.70 AA Providence Christian 91.2% 34-14 20 Banks County AA 38.29 GIAA AAAA-AAA John Milledge Academy 85.0% 32-17 15 Tattnall Square GIAA AAAA-AAA 38.14 AAAA Perry 98.8% 42-0 42 West Laurens AAAA 37.89 A Division I Trion 92.6% 34-10 24 Darlington A Division I 37.49 AA Fannin County 65.5% 23-17 6 Haralson County AA 37.34 A Division II Dooly County 73.2% 28-20 8 Hawkinsville A Division II 37.14 AAA Adairsville 87.5% 31-14 17 Coahulla Creek AAA 36.12 A Division II Lanier County 69.8% 21-13 8 Charlton County A Division II 35.94 AAA Ringgold 59.9% 21-18 3 Gordon Lee AAA 35.21 AAAAA Maynard Jackson 87.3% 30-14 16 Tri-Cities AAAAA 35.10 AAA Wesleyan 90.5% 34-14 20 Pickens AAA 35.08 AAAAAA Marist 99.7% 42-0 42 Riverwood AAAAAA 34.20 AAA Peach County 93.4% 34-10 24 Jackson AAA 33.46 A Division I Lamar County 91.7% 32-10 22 Heard County A Division I 33.16 A Division II Wilcox County 78.7% 28-15 13 Wheeler County A Division II 33.07 A Division I Metter 75.7% 22-13 9 Screven County A Division I 32.68 AA Fitzgerald 97.2% 36-0 36 Berrien AA 32.59 AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 64.8% 24-20 4 Berkmar AAAAAAA 31.73 A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 99.2% 43-0 43 Social Circle A Division I 30.89 GIAA AAAA-AAA Bethlehem Christian Academy 58.7% 20-16 4 George Walton Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 30.39 AAAAA Jones County 98.7% 41-0 41 Union Grove AAAAA 30.29 AAA Savannah Christian 97.7% 40-6 34 Liberty County AAA 29.79 AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 99.3% 41-0 41 Lassiter AAAAAA 28.59 AAAAA Bradwell Institute 89.8% 33-14 19 Greenbrier AAAAA 28.40 GIAA AAAA-AAA First Presbyterian 90.3% 31-10 21 Stratford Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 28.32 A Division I Jasper County 66.6% 20-14 6 Oglethorpe County A Division I 28.19 AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 94.6% 28-0 28 Morrow AAAAAA 28.00 AAAAA Cambridge 96.1% 34-0 34 North Springs AAAAA 27.88 A Division II Miller County 55.2% 14-14 0 Seminole County A Division II 27.83 A Division II Telfair County 94.6% 30-0 30 Treutlen A Division II 27.16 AAA Long County 89.6% 31-12 19 Johnson (Savannah) AAA 26.93 GIAA AAAA-AAA Bulloch Academy 82.4% 35-21 14 Pinewood Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA 26.57 AAAAA Warner Robins 99.4% 42-0 42 Locust Grove AAAAA 26.21 A Division I Whitefield Academy 87.8% 28-7 21 Mount Pisgah Christian A Division I 25.62 AA Appling County 99.4% 40-0 40 Brantley County AA 25.23 AA Northeast 98.8% 42-0 42 Rutland AA 24.86 AAA Bremen 93.5% 35-12 23 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe AAA 24.83 AAAAAA St. Pius X 97.1% 34-0 34 South Cobb AAAAAA 24.49 GIAA AAAA-AAA Valwood School 91.5% 41-21 20 Brookwood School GIAA AAAA-AAA 24.18 AAAAAA North Forsyth 98.9% 41-0 41 Apalachee AAAAAA 23.76 A Division I Dade County 89.4% 30-12 18 Armuchee A Division I 23.04 AAAA Lovett 96.5% 31-0 31 Woodland (Stockbridge) AAAA 21.71 A Division II Terrell County 68.9% 21-14 7 Randolph-Clay A Division II 21.57 AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 99.2% 41-0 41 Fayette County AAAA 21.42 AAA Lumpkin County 99.5% 44-0 44 West Hall AAA 21.30 AA Pierce County 99.6% 40-0 40 Tattnall County AA 21.09 AAAA Pace Academy 97.8% 35-0 35 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) AAAA 20.25 A Division I Mount Vernon 95.9% 38-10 28 St. Francis A Division I 19.92 AAA Oconee County 98.7% 41-0 41 Franklin County AAA 19.58 A Division II Aquinas 96.6% 34-0 34 Warren County A Division II 19.31 AA Therrell 96.0% 31-0 31 B.E.S.T. Academy AA 19.18 AAAA Walnut Grove 88.0% 28-7 21 Chestatee AAAA 18.97 AAAA Madison County 99.1% 43-0 43 East Hall AAAA 18.88 GIAA AA Edmund Burke Academy 86.0% 22-0 22 Briarwood Academy GIAA AA 18.13 GIAA AAAA-AAA Frederica Academy 77.6% 28-18 10 St. Andrew's School GIAA AAAA-AAA 17.78 AAAAA Midtown 50.1% 20-20 0 Johnson (Gainesville) AAAA 17.63 AAA LaFayette 83.5% 24-7 17 Ridgeland AAA 17.46 A Division II Bowdon 99.0% 42-0 42 Mount Zion (Carroll) A Division II 17.27 AAA Hephzibah 96.0% 35-3 32 Cross Creek AAA 16.40 A Division I East Laurens 80.4% 35-25 10 Jefferson County A Division I 16.18 GIAA AAAA-AAA St. Anne-Pacelli 96.0% 35-6 29 Westfield School GIAA AAAA-AAA 15.78 GIAA AA Gatewood School 78.9% 30-20 10 Brentwood School GIAA AA 15.41 A Division II Johnson County 90.8% 27-0 27 Hancock Central A Division II 14.78 A Division II Wilkinson County 75.2% 27-15 12 Glascock County A Division II 13.73 A Division II Schley County 99.8% 48-0 48 Greenville A Division II 13.23 GIAA AAAA-AAA Terrell Academy 64.3% 28-21 7 Tiftarea Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 12.76 A Division I Pepperell 94.2% 32-6 26 Coosa A Division I 12.33 AAA Richmond Academy 84.7% 21-0 21 Salem AAA 12.27 A Division II Turner County 90.1% 35-14 21 Atkinson County A Division II 11.97 AAA Calvary Day 100.0% 50-0 50 Beach AAA 11.31 AAA Mary Persons 99.9% 43-0 43 Pike County AAA 10.49 AA Columbia 99.5% 41-0 41 Towers AA 8.82 A Division I Bryan County 99.5% 41-0 41 Claxton A Division I 7.01 A Division II Emanuel County Institute 98.3% 41-0 41 Montgomery County A Division II 6.69 GIAA AAAA-AAA Southland Academy 69.4% 21-14 7 Deerfield-Windsor GIAA AAAA-AAA 6.15 AAAAAA Alcovy 97.9% 36-0 36 Rockdale County AAAAAA 5.83 AAAA Sonoraville 98.6% 41-0 41 Southeast Whitfield AAAA 4.34 AAAA Druid Hills 97.6% 34-0 34 Stone Mountain AAAA 2.87 GIAA AA Southwest Georgia Academy 85.2% 33-17 16 Georgia Christian GIAA AA 1.87 AA Southwest 98.5% 40-0 40 Central (Macon) AA 0.70 A Division I Temple 98.5% 42-0 42 Crawford County A Division I 0.32 GIAA A Robert Toombs Academy 94.8% 34-7 27 Memorial Day GIAA A -0.11 AA Laney 99.7% 42-0 42 Glenn Hills AA -1.05 AA Butler 90.7% 33-13 20 Josey AA -1.18 A Division II Lake Oconee Academy 92.8% 27-0 27 Piedmont Academy GIAA AA -1.41 GAPPS AA Skipstone Academy 74.7% 28-20 8 Calvary Christian GAPPS AA -1.48 AA Murray County 92.5% 33-8 25 Gordon Central AA -2.99 A Division II Mitchell County 94.0% 35-13 22 Baconton Charter A Division II -3.01 GIAA AAAA-AAA Lakeview Academy 53.8% 20-18 2 Loganville Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA -3.66 AAAAAA Woodward Academy 100.0% 49-0 49 Forest Park AAAAAA -4.01 A Division II Lincoln County 99.7% 43-0 43 Towns County A Division II -4.38 GIAA AAAA-AAA Brookstone 99.1% 39-0 39 Heritage (Newnan) GIAA AAAA-AAA -5.31 AAA Savannah Country Day 99.6% 41-0 41 Groves AAA -7.12 GIAA AA Central Fellowship Christian 95.0% 30-0 30 Thomas Jefferson GIAA A -9.15 AA Walker 70.6% 27-20 7 Pinecrest Academy GAPPS AA -9.55 GAPPS AA Cherokee Christian 95.9% 34-0 34 Lanier Christian GAPPS AA -14.90 AA Kendrick 92.8% 35-13 22 Jordan AA -15.18 A Division II Chattahoochee County 88.8% 29-12 17 Central (Talbotton) A Division II -16.08 AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) 99.4% 34-0 34 Clarkston AAAA -32.13 GIAA AAAA-AAA Mount de Sales 98.3% 40-0 40 Athens Christian A Division I -47.23 GAPPS AA King's Academy 99.8% 45-0 45 Creekside Christian GAPPS AA

Nov 04