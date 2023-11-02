Maxwell Week 12 projections

By Loren Maxwell
19 minutes ago
These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Nov 02

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
68.14AAAAAJefferson76.0%27-1413EastsideAAAAA
59.81AAAAAOla71.7%28-208DutchtownAAAAA
58.95AAFellowship Christian59.0%28-244Union CountyAA
56.02AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)79.1%28-1711Miller GroveAAAA
43.15AAAAAFlowery Branch88.2%35-1817Heritage (Conyers)AAAAA
38.66AAAAAAADenmark91.8%30-723Forsyth CentralAAAAAAA
34.64AAAAAAEast Paulding98.1%36-036AlexanderAAAAAA
33.16AAThomson96.6%33-033Westside (Augusta)AA
28.87AAAAADecatur89.9%30-1020M.L. KingAAAAA
25.15AAEagle's Landing Christian87.6%29-1316McNairAA
24.95A Division IIManchester97.4%29-029Taylor CountyA Division II
22.89A Division IIMacon County97.3%36-036Marion CountyA Division II
21.32AAWashington79.6%23-1013Mount Paran ChristianAA
18.54AAAAAChamblee85.7%28-1315LithoniaAAAAA
-12.73AACallaway100.0%56-056Landmark ChristianAA
-24.22A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep97.6%35-035Twiggs CountyA Division II

Nov 03

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
87.62AAAAAAAGrayson53.2%26-242ParkviewAAAAAAA
82.37AAAAAAANewton62.3%22-193ArcherAAAAAAA
80.03AAAAAAANorcross78.0%28-1711North GwinnettAAAAAAA
76.86AAAAACoffee80.0%24-1014Ware CountyAAAAA
72.90AAAABainbridge74.8%28-199CairoAAAA
72.49AAAAAAAMilton88.7%33-1419LambertAAAAAAA
71.40AAAAAAAMarietta52.2%26-242North PauldingAAAAAAA
71.18AAAAAAAWalton96.9%41-1229WheelerAAAAAAA
67.88AAAATroup70.3%25-178LaGrangeAAAA
67.19AAAAAAANorth Cobb90.2%30-1020OsborneAAAAAAA
66.59AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett79.1%28-1711BrookwoodAAAAAAA
66.30AAAAAAAColquitt County97.5%39-633Richmond HillAAAAAAA
61.92AAAAAAThomas County Central99.0%40-040Northside (Warner Robins)AAAAAA
60.99AAAAHoly Innocents65.7%21-147Hapeville CharterAAAA
60.89AAAAAAAMill Creek99.3%42-042Mountain ViewAAAAAAA
60.12AAAStephens County84.7%28-1216Hebron ChristianAAA
59.35AAAAAARoswell94.8%35-827AlpharettaAAAAAA
58.70AAAAAAACamden County82.7%35-2114LowndesAAAAAAA
57.37AAAAAABrunswick65.8%27-207Effingham CountyAAAAAA
56.76AAASandy Creek78.6%26-1412DouglassAAA
56.69AAAAAANorth Atlanta91.6%29-722DunwoodyAAAAAA
55.69AAAAAAAMcEachern95.6%28-028HillgroveAAAAAAA
54.77AAACedar Grove96.7%39-831Carver (Atlanta)AAA
54.55AAAAAArabia Mountain54.9%21-210TuckerAAAAA
54.48AAAMorgan County75.3%30-219HarlemAAA
54.36AAAAHoward50.0%24-240Westside (Macon)AAAA
54.28AAAAAADouglas County99.3%41-041South PauldingAAAAAA
53.40AAAAAARiver Ridge68.5%28-217AllatoonaAAAAAA
53.35AAAAStarr's Mill82.5%27-1314WhitewaterAAAA
52.85A Division ISwainsboro75.0%25-1411DublinA Division I
52.76AAAAAAAWestlake98.3%36-036CampbellAAAAAAA
52.54AAAAAChapel Hill57.7%21-192Villa RicaAAAAA
51.82AAAAAALovejoy52.9%21-210JonesboroAAAAAA
50.92AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge97.6%38-038DuluthAAAAAAA
50.66AAAAAASprayberry59.0%28-244PopeAAAAAA
50.49AAAAAAAWest Forsyth94.3%30-030South ForsythAAAAAAA
50.31AAAAAALee County98.9%41-041Tift CountyAAAAAA
49.77AAAMonroe Area70.8%20-911Hart CountyAAA
49.00AAAAAAGainesville99.0%42-042Jackson CountyAAAAAA
48.80AAAAAAAEast Coweta95.1%35-728PebblebrookAAAAAAA
48.49AAAthens Academy78.7%28-1810East JacksonAA
48.47AAAAAAHouston County98.4%38-038VeteransAAAAAA
48.13AAAAAHarris County94.2%32-626McIntoshAAAAA
48.13AARockmart88.8%32-1418North MurrayAA
47.65AAAAAAACollins Hill95.1%30-030DaculaAAAAAAA
47.45AAAAAAACherokee75.0%28-208Kennesaw MountainAAAAAAA
47.26A Division IIJenkins County62.2%27-216PortalA Division II
47.21AAAANorth Hall78.4%28-1513East ForsythAAAA
47.12AAAAAARome99.3%41-041EtowahAAAAAA
47.10AAAACentral (Carrollton)94.1%35-1322Heritage (Ringgold)AAAA
46.97AACook89.1%34-1420Worth CountyAA
46.69AAAAAANewnan54.0%22-211New ManchesterAAAAAA
46.65AAAACedartown88.8%29-1019Northwest WhitfieldAAAA
46.24A Division IBrooks County69.4%26-188PelhamA Division I
45.13AAAAACreekside97.1%36-036BannekerAAAAA
44.65AAAWhite County71.5%30-228GilmerAAA
44.33AAAAAAHughes99.7%46-046Paulding CountyAAAAAA
44.22AAAAAJenkins73.6%21-129StatesboroAAAAA
43.82AAAAAASequoyah94.0%31-031WoodstockAAAAAA
43.62AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian94.1%34-727CentennialAAAAA
43.33AASumter County78.0%26-1412Jeff DavisAA
43.26AAAAAAABuford99.8%44-044Central GwinnettAAAAAAA
43.07AAAANorth Oconee99.1%37-037Cherokee BluffAAAA
42.57AAAABurke County94.9%33-033Southeast BullochAAAA
42.14AAAABaldwin87.2%27-720GriffinAAAA
42.06AAAAAAHabersham Central74.0%26-1412ShilohAAAAAA
41.91AAAAAASouth Effingham64.5%21-156EvansAAAAAA
41.62AAAAStephenson94.8%34-628Southwest DeKalbAAAA
41.49AAAAStockbridge99.0%42-042McDonoughAAAA
41.24A Division IIrwin County64.4%23-194Bacon CountyA Division I
41.14A Division IIGreene County88.2%28-1018Washington-WilkesA Division II
40.96AAAALuella81.8%28-1414HamptonAAAA
40.91AAAAAKell97.7%44-1529ChattahoocheeAAAAA
40.69AASpencer83.5%29-1415ACE CharterAA
40.69AAToombs County94.4%33-627VidaliaAA
40.25AAAAAMays96.6%34-034Lithia SpringsAAAAA
39.84AAAAAAGlynn Academy88.9%28-820Lakeside (Evans)AAAAAA
39.68AAWashington County55.7%26-233Putnam CountyAA
39.45AAAAAClarke Central91.2%30-723Winder-BarrowAAAAA
39.11AAAAANorthgate94.8%34-628DrewAAAAA
38.70AAProvidence Christian91.2%34-1420Banks CountyAA
38.29GIAA AAAA-AAAJohn Milledge Academy85.0%32-1715Tattnall SquareGIAA AAAA-AAA
38.14AAAAPerry98.8%42-042West LaurensAAAA
37.89A Division ITrion92.6%34-1024DarlingtonA Division I
37.49AAFannin County65.5%23-176Haralson CountyAA
37.34A Division IIDooly County73.2%28-208HawkinsvilleA Division II
37.14AAAAdairsville87.5%31-1417Coahulla CreekAAA
36.12A Division IILanier County69.8%21-138Charlton CountyA Division II
35.94AAARinggold59.9%21-183Gordon LeeAAA
35.21AAAAAMaynard Jackson87.3%30-1416Tri-CitiesAAAAA
35.10AAAWesleyan90.5%34-1420PickensAAA
35.08AAAAAAMarist99.7%42-042RiverwoodAAAAAA
34.20AAAPeach County93.4%34-1024JacksonAAA
33.46A Division ILamar County91.7%32-1022Heard CountyA Division I
33.16A Division IIWilcox County78.7%28-1513Wheeler CountyA Division II
33.07A Division IMetter75.7%22-139Screven CountyA Division I
32.68AAFitzgerald97.2%36-036BerrienAA
32.59AAAAAAAMeadowcreek64.8%24-204BerkmarAAAAAAA
31.73A Division IPrince Avenue Christian99.2%43-043Social CircleA Division I
30.89GIAA AAAA-AAABethlehem Christian Academy58.7%20-164George Walton AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
30.39AAAAAJones County98.7%41-041Union GroveAAAAA
30.29AAASavannah Christian97.7%40-634Liberty CountyAAA
29.79AAAAAABlessed Trinity99.3%41-041LassiterAAAAAA
28.59AAAAABradwell Institute89.8%33-1419GreenbrierAAAAA
28.40GIAA AAAA-AAAFirst Presbyterian90.3%31-1021Stratford AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
28.32A Division IJasper County66.6%20-146Oglethorpe CountyA Division I
28.19AAAAAAMundy's Mill94.6%28-028MorrowAAAAAA
28.00AAAAACambridge96.1%34-034North SpringsAAAAA
27.88A Division IIMiller County55.2%14-140Seminole CountyA Division II
27.83A Division IITelfair County94.6%30-030TreutlenA Division II
27.16AAALong County89.6%31-1219Johnson (Savannah)AAA
26.93GIAA AAAA-AAABulloch Academy82.4%35-2114Pinewood ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
26.57AAAAAWarner Robins99.4%42-042Locust GroveAAAAA
26.21A Division IWhitefield Academy87.8%28-721Mount Pisgah ChristianA Division I
25.62AAAppling County99.4%40-040Brantley CountyAA
25.23AANortheast98.8%42-042RutlandAA
24.86AAABremen93.5%35-1223Lakeview-Ft. OglethorpeAAA
24.83AAAAAASt. Pius X97.1%34-034South CobbAAAAAA
24.49GIAA AAAA-AAAValwood School91.5%41-2120Brookwood SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
24.18AAAAAANorth Forsyth98.9%41-041ApalacheeAAAAAA
23.76A Division IDade County89.4%30-1218ArmucheeA Division I
23.04AAAALovett96.5%31-031Woodland (Stockbridge)AAAA
21.71A Division IITerrell County68.9%21-147Randolph-ClayA Division II
21.57AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)99.2%41-041Fayette CountyAAAA
21.42AAALumpkin County99.5%44-044West HallAAA
21.30AAPierce County99.6%40-040Tattnall CountyAA
21.09AAAAPace Academy97.8%35-035Mount Zion (Jonesboro)AAAA
20.25A Division IMount Vernon95.9%38-1028St. FrancisA Division I
19.92AAAOconee County98.7%41-041Franklin CountyAAA
19.58A Division IIAquinas96.6%34-034Warren CountyA Division II
19.31AATherrell96.0%31-031B.E.S.T. AcademyAA
19.18AAAAWalnut Grove88.0%28-721ChestateeAAAA
18.97AAAAMadison County99.1%43-043East HallAAAA
18.88GIAA AAEdmund Burke Academy86.0%22-022Briarwood AcademyGIAA AA
18.13GIAA AAAA-AAAFrederica Academy77.6%28-1810St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
17.78AAAAAMidtown50.1%20-200Johnson (Gainesville)AAAA
17.63AAALaFayette83.5%24-717RidgelandAAA
17.46A Division IIBowdon99.0%42-042Mount Zion (Carroll)A Division II
17.27AAAHephzibah96.0%35-332Cross CreekAAA
16.40A Division IEast Laurens80.4%35-2510Jefferson CountyA Division I
16.18GIAA AAAA-AAASt. Anne-Pacelli96.0%35-629Westfield SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
15.78GIAA AAGatewood School78.9%30-2010Brentwood SchoolGIAA AA
15.41A Division IIJohnson County90.8%27-027Hancock CentralA Division II
14.78A Division IIWilkinson County75.2%27-1512Glascock CountyA Division II
13.73A Division IISchley County99.8%48-048GreenvilleA Division II
13.23GIAA AAAA-AAATerrell Academy64.3%28-217Tiftarea AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
12.76A Division IPepperell94.2%32-626CoosaA Division I
12.33AAARichmond Academy84.7%21-021SalemAAA
12.27A Division IITurner County90.1%35-1421Atkinson CountyA Division II
11.97AAACalvary Day100.0%50-050BeachAAA
11.31AAAMary Persons99.9%43-043Pike CountyAAA
10.49AAColumbia99.5%41-041TowersAA
8.82A Division IBryan County99.5%41-041ClaxtonA Division I
7.01A Division IIEmanuel County Institute98.3%41-041Montgomery CountyA Division II
6.69GIAA AAAA-AAASouthland Academy69.4%21-147Deerfield-WindsorGIAA AAAA-AAA
6.15AAAAAAAlcovy97.9%36-036Rockdale CountyAAAAAA
5.83AAAASonoraville98.6%41-041Southeast WhitfieldAAAA
4.34AAAADruid Hills97.6%34-034Stone MountainAAAA
2.87GIAA AASouthwest Georgia Academy85.2%33-1716Georgia ChristianGIAA AA
1.87AASouthwest98.5%40-040Central (Macon)AA
0.70A Division ITemple98.5%42-042Crawford CountyA Division I
0.32GIAA ARobert Toombs Academy94.8%34-727Memorial DayGIAA A
-0.11AALaney99.7%42-042Glenn HillsAA
-1.05AAButler90.7%33-1320JoseyAA
-1.18A Division IILake Oconee Academy92.8%27-027Piedmont AcademyGIAA AA
-1.41GAPPS AASkipstone Academy74.7%28-208Calvary ChristianGAPPS AA
-1.48AAMurray County92.5%33-825Gordon CentralAA
-2.99A Division IIMitchell County94.0%35-1322Baconton CharterA Division II
-3.01GIAA AAAA-AAALakeview Academy53.8%20-182Loganville ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
-3.66AAAAAAWoodward Academy100.0%49-049Forest ParkAAAAAA
-4.01A Division IILincoln County99.7%43-043Towns CountyA Division II
-4.38GIAA AAAA-AAABrookstone99.1%39-039Heritage (Newnan)GIAA AAAA-AAA
-5.31AAASavannah Country Day99.6%41-041GrovesAAA
-7.12GIAA AACentral Fellowship Christian95.0%30-030Thomas JeffersonGIAA A
-9.15AAWalker70.6%27-207Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS AA
-9.55GAPPS AACherokee Christian95.9%34-034Lanier ChristianGAPPS AA
-14.90AAKendrick92.8%35-1322JordanAA
-15.18A Division IIChattahoochee County88.8%29-1217Central (Talbotton)A Division II
-16.08AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)99.4%34-034ClarkstonAAAA
-32.13GIAA AAAA-AAAMount de Sales98.3%40-040Athens ChristianA Division I
-47.23GAPPS AAKing's Academy99.8%45-045Creekside ChristianGAPPS AA

Nov 04

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
-29.26GIAA AFlint River Academy99.9%49-049Harvester ChristianGIAA A

Loren Maxwell
