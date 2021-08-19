Maxwell Week 1 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Aug 19
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|86.23
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|66.5%
|24-18
|6
|Westlake
|AAAAAA
|75.12
|AAAAAA
|Dacula
|81.1%
|28-14
|14
|Tucker
|AAAAAA
|59.62
|AAAA
|Howard
|53.2%
|21-20
|1
|Central (Macon)
|AAA
|59.40
|AAA
|Upson-Lee
|68.1%
|23-17
|6
|LaGrange
|AAAA
|37.30
|AAAAA
|Chamblee
|68.8%
|25-19
|6
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|36.81
|A Private
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|81.3%
|28-14
|14
|Jordan
|AAAA
Aug 20
|91.51
|AAAAAA
|Buford
|74.3%
|27-18
|9
|North Cobb
|AAAAAAA
|85.47
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|60.8%
|20-15
|5
|Harrison
|AAAAAAA
|85.13
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|92.1%
|33-12
|21
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|85.13
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|70.0%
|25-17
|8
|Hillgrove
|AAAAAAA
|81.76
|AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|53.3%
|20-18
|2
|Crisp County
|AAA
|79.93
|AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|71.7%
|27-20
|7
|South Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|79.79
|AAAA
|Jefferson
|70.2%
|27-20
|7
|Rabun County
|AA
|79.22
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|68.6%
|26-20
|6
|Rockmart
|AAA
|78.40
|A Public
|Brooks County
|58.8%
|23-21
|2
|Thomasville
|AA
|78.13
|AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|55.8%
|20-17
|3
|Veterans
|AAAAA
|77.30
|A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|71.0%
|26-18
|8
|Woodward Academy
|AAAAA
|76.74
|AAA
|Pierce County
|69.9%
|26-18
|8
|Brunswick
|AAAAAA
|76.26
|AAAAAAA
|Newton
|60.1%
|21-18
|3
|Hughes
|AAAAAA
|75.96
|AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|57.5%
|21-20
|1
|South Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|75.88
|AAAAA
|St. Pius X
|56.7%
|21-20
|1
|Flowery Branch
|AAAA
|75.33
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|73.0%
|24-14
|10
|Cairo
|AAAA
|74.93
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|90.5%
|28-7
|21
|Hapeville Charter
|AAAA
|74.59
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|63.0%
|20-14
|6
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|73.87
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|56.0%
|20-17
|3
|Denmark
|AAAAAAA
|72.92
|AAAAAAA
|Gainesville
|55.3%
|21-20
|1
|Johns Creek
|AAAAAA
|72.61
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|98.3%
|37-0
|37
|Creekside
|AAAAA
|72.19
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|78.3%
|26-14
|12
|Dalton
|AAAAAA
|72.19
|AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|64.5%
|21-14
|7
|Lovett
|AA
|71.75
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|69.3%
|21-14
|7
|Etowah
|AAAAAAA
|71.55
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|72.6%
|24-14
|10
|Perry
|AAAA
|71.43
|AAA
|Oconee County
|84.0%
|28-14
|14
|North Oconee
|AAAA
|70.06
|AAA
|Thomson
|51.2%
|22-21
|1
|Jefferson County
|AA
|69.95
|AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|54.2%
|21-21
|0
|Sequoyah
|AAAAAA
|69.76
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|78.0%
|30-20
|10
|Burke County
|AAA
|69.53
|AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|67.7%
|26-20
|6
|Shiloh
|AAAAAA
|68.57
|AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|65.9%
|23-18
|5
|Riverwood
|AAAAAA
|67.85
|A Private
|Athens Academy
|81.1%
|27-14
|13
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|A Private
|67.80
|AAAA
|West Laurens
|63.2%
|22-19
|3
|Bleckley County
|AA
|67.09
|AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|64.8%
|21-15
|6
|Southwest DeKalb
|AAAAA
|66.99
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|61.2%
|21-17
|4
|Loganville
|AAAAA
|66.92
|AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|56.3%
|21-20
|1
|Peachtree Ridge
|AAAAAAA
|66.83
|AAAA
|Troup
|58.6%
|21-20
|1
|Harris County
|AAAAA
|66.64
|A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|72.8%
|27-20
|7
|Christian Heritage
|A Private
|66.30
|A Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|85.7%
|30-14
|16
|Calvary Day
|A Private
|66.12
|AAA
|White County
|60.8%
|25-21
|4
|Stephens County
|AAA
|66.00
|AAAAAA
|Alexander
|76.8%
|28-17
|11
|Chapel Hill
|AAAAA
|65.17
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|81.9%
|27-14
|13
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAA
|65.16
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|91.4%
|32-13
|19
|Northeast
|AA
|64.60
|AAAAA
|Ola
|74.3%
|27-17
|10
|Jackson
|AAA
|63.95
|AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|68.9%
|25-19
|6
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|63.73
|AA
|Dodge County
|73.7%
|27-17
|10
|Toombs County
|AA
|63.55
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|94.7%
|34-7
|27
|Cook
|AA
|63.31
|A Public
|Metter
|65.3%
|21-14
|7
|Swainsboro
|AA
|62.80
|AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|71.8%
|24-16
|8
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAA
|62.14
|AAA
|Dawson County
|71.0%
|26-17
|9
|Cass
|AAAAA
|62.09
|A Public
|Pelham
|55.2%
|24-21
|3
|Mitchell County
|A Public
|61.41
|AA
|Pepperell
|53.2%
|21-21
|0
|Haralson County
|AA
|61.09
|AAA
|North Hall
|62.1%
|24-21
|3
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|60.73
|AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|69.1%
|26-19
|7
|Madison County
|AAAA
|60.60
|AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|53.7%
|21-20
|1
|Wheeler
|AAAAAA
|60.52
|AAA
|Hart County
|75.7%
|27-17
|10
|Elbert County
|AA
|60.18
|AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|96.2%
|35-6
|29
|New Manchester
|AAAAA
|60.17
|AAAA
|Baldwin
|77.7%
|26-14
|12
|Liberty County
|AAA
|59.40
|A Private
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|50.6%
|21-21
|0
|Whitefield Academy
|A Private
|58.87
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|91.5%
|28-7
|21
|McIntosh County Academy
|A Public
|58.54
|AAAA
|Westover
|56.3%
|20-18
|2
|Sumter County
|AAA
|58.25
|AA
|Fannin County
|65.2%
|24-20
|4
|Union County
|AA
|58.10
|AAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|98.7%
|40-0
|40
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|AAAAA
|58.05
|AAAA
|New Hampstead
|66.0%
|21-15
|6
|Windsor Forest
|AAA
|57.81
|AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|81.8%
|26-13
|13
|Lassiter
|AAAAAA
|57.41
|A Private
|Savannah Christian
|79.5%
|28-14
|14
|Emanuel County Institute
|A Public
|57.24
|AAAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|91.0%
|31-12
|19
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAAA
|56.98
|AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|70.5%
|26-18
|8
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|56.78
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|89.7%
|30-12
|18
|Mundy's Mill
|AAAAA
|56.38
|AAAAAA
|Pope
|71.5%
|26-18
|8
|Villa Rica
|AAAAA
|55.95
|AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|57.9%
|23-21
|2
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|55.90
|A Private
|Savannah Country Day
|55.6%
|22-21
|1
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA AAA
|55.77
|A Public
|Turner County
|72.4%
|26-17
|9
|Worth County
|AA
|55.71
|AAAA
|Stephenson
|86.7%
|27-8
|19
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|55.53
|AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|85.6%
|28-14
|14
|Apalachee
|AAAAA
|55.49
|AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|91.5%
|31-9
|22
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|55.12
|AA
|Heard County
|83.3%
|27-13
|14
|South Atlanta
|AA
|55.05
|AA
|Temple
|56.8%
|21-20
|1
|Bowdon
|A Public
|54.74
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|81.6%
|29-17
|12
|Centennial
|AAAAAA
|54.73
|AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|75.8%
|27-17
|10
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAAA
|54.22
|AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|86.9%
|29-14
|15
|Northview
|AAAAA
|53.54
|A Private
|Wesleyan
|91.7%
|30-7
|23
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|A Private
|53.39
|AAA
|Douglass
|74.8%
|25-14
|11
|Washington
|AA
|53.03
|AAA
|Richmond Academy
|77.1%
|24-14
|10
|Hancock Central
|A Public
|52.35
|AAA
|Appling County
|94.7%
|33-6
|27
|Monroe
|AAAA
|52.24
|AAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|65.7%
|22-18
|4
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAA
|51.95
|AAA
|Adairsville
|63.8%
|21-17
|4
|Chattooga
|AA
|51.87
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|94.1%
|31-6
|25
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|51.82
|AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|60.3%
|21-17
|4
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|51.81
|AAAAA
|Jonesboro
|80.4%
|23-10
|13
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|51.76
|AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|98.4%
|36-0
|36
|Columbia
|AA
|51.76
|AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|74.1%
|27-19
|8
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|51.59
|AA
|Model
|54.4%
|20-20
|0
|Sonoraville
|AAA
|51.47
|A Private
|Aquinas
|75.8%
|27-17
|10
|Harlem
|AAA
|51.36
|AAAAA
|Griffin
|93.8%
|33-7
|26
|Spalding
|AAAA
|51.30
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|99.5%
|41-0
|41
|Morrow
|AAAAAA
|51.28
|AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|58.6%
|22-20
|2
|Screven County
|A Public
|50.98
|A Public
|Atkinson County
|64.4%
|24-20
|4
|Bacon County
|AA
|50.44
|A Public
|Marion County
|82.2%
|27-14
|13
|Dooly County
|A Public
|49.75
|AA
|Lamar County
|54.3%
|21-20
|1
|Pike County
|AAA
|49.51
|A Public
|Schley County
|67.5%
|21-14
|7
|Deerfield-Windsor
|A Private
|49.47
|AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|59.0%
|26-21
|5
|Columbus
|AAAA
|49.44
|AAAAA
|Walnut Grove
|53.5%
|16-14
|2
|Miller Grove
|AAAA
|48.83
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|99.1%
|38-0
|38
|Drew
|AAAAA
|48.57
|A Public
|Warren County
|67.8%
|21-14
|7
|Jenkins County
|A Public
|48.13
|GISA AAA
|Southland Academy
|64.4%
|21-15
|6
|Terrell Academy
|GISA AA
|47.94
|AAAA
|Luella
|61.2%
|21-19
|2
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|47.85
|AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|81.7%
|27-14
|13
|Salem
|AAA
|47.58
|AAAA
|Fayette County
|72.0%
|21-14
|7
|Midtown
|AAAAA
|47.30
|AAAAA
|Union Grove
|92.3%
|30-7
|23
|Hampton
|AAAA
|47.05
|AAAAA
|Decatur
|87.9%
|27-7
|20
|Dunwoody
|AAAAAAA
|46.97
|AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|81.8%
|28-14
|14
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|46.92
|A Private
|Mount de Sales
|73.0%
|25-16
|9
|Jasper County
|AA
|46.29
|A Public
|Charlton County
|76.1%
|26-14
|12
|Brantley County
|AAA
|44.73
|A Public
|Chattahoochee County
|81.9%
|24-12
|12
|Miller County
|A Public
|44.44
|A Public
|Claxton
|75.5%
|26-14
|12
|Tattnall County
|AAA
|43.98
|A Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|89.9%
|27-6
|21
|Laney
|AA
|43.68
|AAAA
|Pickens
|83.1%
|27-13
|14
|Gilmer
|AAA
|43.03
|A Private
|North Cobb Christian
|92.2%
|31-9
|22
|St. Francis
|A Private
|42.94
|AAAAA
|M.L. King
|88.6%
|28-9
|19
|McDonough
|AAAA
|42.83
|A Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|85.5%
|27-12
|15
|Lakeview Academy
|A Private
|42.31
|A Public
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|68.4%
|21-14
|7
|Spencer
|AAAA
|42.27
|AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|83.2%
|26-12
|14
|Gordon Central
|AA
|41.66
|AAA
|West Hall
|73.6%
|27-19
|8
|East Jackson
|AAA
|41.42
|A Private
|Athens Christian
|73.3%
|26-17
|9
|Walker
|A Private
|41.33
|AAAAA
|Banneker
|89.4%
|28-7
|21
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|40.97
|A Private
|Brookstone
|82.6%
|27-14
|13
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS AA
|40.34
|AA
|Bremen
|97.0%
|34-0
|34
|Landmark Christian
|A Private
|40.08
|A Public
|Gordon Lee
|82.1%
|28-14
|14
|Dade County
|AA
|39.99
|A Public
|Commerce
|97.1%
|34-0
|34
|Banks County
|AA
|39.24
|AA
|Jeff Davis
|94.8%
|34-7
|27
|Rutland
|AAAA
|38.54
|A Private
|George Walton Academy
|95.9%
|35-7
|28
|Social Circle
|A Public
|38.21
|AA
|Early County
|96.2%
|34-0
|34
|Seminole County
|A Public
|37.76
|AAA
|Murray County
|61.3%
|23-20
|3
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|37.43
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|95.0%
|34-6
|28
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|37.15
|AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|76.3%
|24-14
|10
|Greene County
|A Public
|37.00
|A Private
|Heritage (Newnan)
|84.7%
|28-14
|14
|Greenville
|A Public
|36.41
|A Public
|Telfair County
|88.4%
|29-13
|16
|Wheeler County
|A Public
|36.18
|AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|90.7%
|30-10
|20
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAAA
|35.88
|A Public
|Lanier County
|84.0%
|28-14
|14
|Treutlen
|A Public
|35.75
|GISA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|79.3%
|28-15
|13
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA AA
|34.83
|A Private
|Loganville Christian
|70.2%
|24-17
|7
|Providence Christian
|A Private
|34.17
|AAAA
|Riverdale
|97.6%
|34-0
|34
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|34.09
|GISA AAA
|Creekside Christian
|67.5%
|22-16
|6
|Georgia Military College
|A Public
|32.88
|AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|60.7%
|21-18
|3
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|AAAAAA
|32.53
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|98.3%
|35-0
|35
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|32.23
|GISA AAA
|Pinewood Christian
|94.3%
|35-10
|25
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA AA
|32.14
|AA
|Berrien
|89.9%
|31-13
|18
|Long County
|AAA
|32.14
|AA
|Therrell
|76.3%
|26-14
|12
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|32.06
|AAAAA
|Stone Mountain
|81.3%
|28-14
|14
|Druid Hills
|AAAA
|31.94
|GISA AA
|Memorial Day
|74.6%
|24-14
|10
|Savannah
|AAA
|31.89
|A Private
|Strong Rock Christian
|87.5%
|30-14
|16
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA AAA
|31.33
|A Public
|Towns County
|58.8%
|21-20
|1
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS AA
|30.56
|AAA
|Mary Persons
|98.9%
|37-0
|37
|Towers
|AA
|29.89
|A Public
|Terrell County
|89.0%
|28-10
|18
|Kendrick
|AAAA
|29.43
|AA
|Butler
|78.3%
|26-14
|12
|Bryan County
|A Public
|29.36
|AAA
|Franklin County
|96.8%
|35-0
|35
|Lumpkin County
|AAA
|28.98
|GAPPS AA
|King's Academy
|59.5%
|21-18
|3
|Armuchee
|A Public
|24.45
|AAAAA
|Forest Park
|77.9%
|27-14
|13
|McNair
|AA
|23.46
|AAAA
|Dougherty
|95.7%
|34-6
|28
|Randolph-Clay
|A Public
|22.42
|AA
|East Laurens
|91.8%
|31-10
|21
|Twiggs County
|A Public
|22.03
|GISA AA
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|95.0%
|34-7
|27
|Baconton Charter
|A Public
|21.01
|A Public
|Taylor County
|98.1%
|40-2
|38
|Crawford County
|A Public
|19.67
|A Public
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|97.7%
|35-0
|35
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Public
|19.24
|AAAA
|Jenkins
|99.5%
|41-0
|41
|Groves
|AAA
|18.41
|AAAA
|Ridgeland
|99.0%
|40-0
|40
|East Forsyth
|AAA
|17.31
|GAPPS A
|Flint River Academy
|87.0%
|28-12
|16
|Pataula Charter
|A Public
|14.43
|GAPPS AA
|Skipstone Academy
|65.4%
|21-16
|5
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS AA
|11.60
|GAPPS A
|Lafayette Christian
|72.8%
|26-16
|10
|Griffin Christian
|GAPPS A
|0.10
|AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|65.1%
|24-20
|4
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS A
|-0.80
|A Public
|Glascock County
|88.7%
|29-13
|16
|GSIC
|A Public
Aug 21
|92.22
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|59.4%
|25-21
|4
|Valdosta
|AAAAAA
|89.97
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|57.3%
|22-21
|1
|Mill Creek
|AAAAAAA
|84.05
|AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|89.6%
|30-12
|18
|Walton
|AAAAAAA
|82.90
|AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|65.1%
|24-20
|4
|Brookwood
|AAAAAAA
|78.23
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|72.9%
|27-19
|8
|Kell
|AAAAAA
|76.10
|AAAAA
|Starr's Mill
|51.4%
|21-20
|1
|Newnan
|AAAAAAA
|73.97
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|94.0%
|34-8
|26
|Carver (Columbus)
|AAAA
|64.89
|AAAAA
|Wayne County
|83.2%
|27-14
|13
|Statesboro
|AAAAAA
|63.65
|AAA
|Sandy Creek
|82.9%
|27-13
|14
|Northgate
|AAAAA
|60.71
|A Public
|Clinch County
|85.6%
|28-14
|14
|Macon County
|A Public
|59.86
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|93.7%
|33-7
|26
|Whitewater
|AAAAA
|22.25
|A Private
|First Presbyterian
|98.3%
|38-0
|38
|ACE Charter
|A Public
