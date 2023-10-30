Maxwell summary after Week 11

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
31 minutes ago
X

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 461 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

ExploreAJC rankings: Calhoun out of top 10, playoffs

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,869 of 2,019 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.57%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.56 points and all game margins within 12.77 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.83

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Mill Creek9-099.251Thomas County Central9-097.80
2Walton9-098.772Douglas County9-094.90
3Carrollton9-195.663Hughes7-291.81
4Buford8-194.364Gainesville9-086.88
5Colquitt County9-093.865Rome8-185.72
6Grayson7-288.186Lee County7-285.10
7Norcross8-188.167Marist8-182.44
8Milton7-285.738Roswell8-180.22
9Westlake7-285.729Houston County7-279.82
10Parkview7-285.3010Woodward Academy7-275.13
11Newton7-284.9511North Atlanta8-174.74
12North Cobb6-383.7312Blessed Trinity7-268.89
13Peachtree Ridge8-179.0413East Paulding5-466.56
14Archer5-478.9814Sequoyah6-365.08
15McEachern5-478.2315Lanier8-265.06



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Coffee9-086.021North Oconee9-079.27
2Cartersville10-076.462Spalding10-079.11
3Jefferson9-075.363Benedictine10-077.96
4Creekside8-173.394Bainbridge7-277.80
5Ware County7-272.755Stockbridge7-277.46
6Hiram8-272.256Troup8-172.89
7Kell8-170.957Perry7-272.25
8Harris County8-167.908Cairo8-170.63
9Mays5-466.939Central (Carrollton)9-068.56
10Calhoun6-466.7510LaGrange7-265.77
11Warner Robins6-366.6811Stephenson7-264.24
12Dalton7-366.6212Starr's Mill6-363.93
13Eastside7-264.0313Burke County7-263.70
14Jones County6-363.7814Westminster (Atlanta)6-362.90
15Ola7-263.4915Holy Innocents7-262.70



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove4-581.641Pierce County8-165.46
2Calvary Day9-077.772Appling County7-265.06
3Stephens County9-072.073Callaway6-263.69
4Mary Persons8-171.534Toombs County8-162.77
5Lumpkin County9-064.135Cook7-262.46
6Sandy Creek6-363.376Rockmart7-261.50
7Carver (Columbus)7-363.127Northeast7-261.47
8Morgan County8-161.418Thomson8-159.74
9Savannah Christian7-260.479Fitzgerald6-359.18
10Thomasville5-557.8610Fellowship Christian7-258.89
11Upson-Lee8-257.3611Union County7-257.72
12Crisp County6-457.2612Athens Academy5-455.13
13Hebron Christian5-456.1313Providence Christian7-254.43
14Douglass6-354.4614Columbia6-353.33
15Carver (Atlanta)2-653.8415Spencer7-251.84



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Prince Avenue Christian8-169.101Schley County9-067.24
2Commerce9-161.832Clinch County9-155.43
3Swainsboro8-157.833Bowdon7-254.69
4Rabun County7-357.104Manchester6-254.17
5Elbert County8-255.825Greene County8-153.94
6Bleckley County8-255.426Macon County7-251.75
7Trion9-055.337Jenkins County9-049.81
8Brooks County4-550.948Telfair County7-148.43
9Bryan County8-150.839Aquinas7-246.12
10Dublin7-250.5810Portal6-343.88
11Lamar County7-249.7811Dooly County5-443.42
12Mount Vernon6-345.0912Lincoln County5-443.09
13Irwin County4-544.3913Wilcox County5-441.64
14Pelham4-542.3514Lanier County6-240.93
15Whitefield Academy4-540.5315Early County6-339.61



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy9-048.641Edmund Burke Academy9-031.75
2First Presbyterian5-3-145.062Gatewood School7-222.53
3Valwood School7-142.453Southwest Georgia Academy6-215.17
4St. Anne-Pacelli8-141.434Briarwood Academy5-314.96
5Bulloch Academy9-037.435Central Fellowship Christian6-2-114.15



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Flint River Academy9-029.131Cherokee Christian5-315.29
2Robert Toombs Academy5-421.212Skipstone Academy6-23.46
3Memorial Day4-5-0.923King's Academy6-32.26
4Thomas Jefferson1-8-8.334Calvary Christian5-4-3.67
5Fullington Academy1-7-18.225Lanier Christian3-6-12.45



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA9-099.2573.688 [7]41.96-17.27
2 [2]Walton5-AAAAAAA9-098.7765.1130 [25]44.81-13.93
3 [1]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA9-097.8065.0031 [4]39.57-18.19
4 [3]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA9-195.6663.8237 [27]41.00-14.62
5 [2]Douglas County5-AAAAAA9-094.9060.8050 [14]41.36-13.51
6 [4]Buford8-AAAAAAA8-194.3669.0016 [14]39.30-15.04
7 [5]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA9-093.8670.6712 [10]43.04-10.79
8 [3]Hughes5-AAAAAA7-291.8163.9236 [7]42.03-9.75
9 [6]Grayson4-AAAAAAA7-288.1870.3514 [12]36.59-11.56
10 [7]Norcross7-AAAAAAA8-188.1659.0458 [34]36.33-11.80
11 [4]Gainesville8-AAAAAA9-086.8854.0497 [28]37.70-9.15
12 [1]Coffee1-AAAAA9-086.0245.45189 [40]30.17-15.81
13 [8]Milton6-AAAAAAA7-285.7362.8638 [28]35.24-10.46
14 [9]Westlake2-AAAAAAA7-285.7270.0615 [13]33.89-11.80
15 [5]Rome6-AAAAAA8-185.7255.2989 [26]34.75-10.93
16 [10]Parkview4-AAAAAAA7-285.3070.7711 [9]36.49-8.78
17 [6]Lee County1-AAAAAA7-285.1068.2617 [2]36.59-8.48
18 [11]Newton4-AAAAAAA7-284.9570.4313 [11]34.51-10.41
19 [12]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA6-383.7373.579 [8]37.18-6.51
20 [7]Marist4-AAAAAA8-182.4462.0441 [8]29.94-12.47
21 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA4-581.6474.785 [1]37.78-3.83
22 [8]Roswell7-AAAAAA8-180.2252.50114 [33]32.76-7.43
23 [9]Houston County1-AAAAAA7-279.8260.9748 [12]32.87-6.91
24 [1]North Oconee8-AAAA9-079.2740.01245 [47]29.98-9.26
25 [2]Spalding2-AAAA10-079.1150.07142 [23]35.21-3.87
26 [13]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA8-179.0446.92174 [43]32.18-6.82
27 [14]Archer4-AAAAAAA5-478.9874.596 [5]30.31-8.64
28 [15]McEachern3-AAAAAAA5-478.2374.557 [6]27.36-10.84
29 [3]Benedictine3-AAAA10-077.9653.19107 [13]33.18-4.74
30 [4]Bainbridge1-AAAA7-277.8054.6193 [8]33.10-4.67
31 [2]Calvary Day3-AAA9-077.7729.94350 [45]31.89-5.84
32 [5]Stockbridge5-AAAA7-277.4651.11128 [19]32.90-4.53
33 [16]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA7-376.5666.6519 [16]31.22-5.30
34 [2]Cartersville7-AAAAA10-076.4655.3887 [12]28.10-8.33
35 [17]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA6-375.9159.1655 [33]30.26-5.62
36 [3]Jefferson8-AAAAA9-075.3650.27136 [24]29.68-5.64
37 [10]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA7-275.1345.32190 [45]27.52-7.57
38 [11]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA8-174.7446.69177 [39]28.89-5.82
39 [18]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA5-473.4566.3320 [17]27.55-5.87
40 [4]Creekside5-AAAAA8-173.3947.93158 [32]30.56-2.80
41 [6]Troup4-AAAA8-172.8942.77213 [40]27.03-5.83
42 [5]Ware County1-AAAAA7-272.7555.8382 [10]28.97-3.74
43 [6]Hiram7-AAAAA8-272.2552.64112 [20]32.780.56
44 [7]Perry2-AAAA7-272.2558.4861 [2]29.43-2.78
45 [3]Stephens County8-AAA9-072.0747.20169 [16]27.24-4.80
46 [19]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA6-372.0065.1429 [24]28.67-3.29
47 [4]Mary Persons2-AAA8-171.5350.99129 [9]23.14-8.36
48 [20]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA7-271.0562.0142 [31]29.75-1.26
49 [7]Kell6-AAAAA8-170.9547.11171 [36]31.390.48
50 [8]Cairo1-AAAA8-170.6343.58207 [39]26.28-4.32
51 [21]Lambert6-AAAAAAA8-170.5756.3378 [38]28.67-1.86
52 [22]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA7-270.4358.4163 [35]24.25-6.15
53 [23]Marietta3-AAAAAAA3-669.9679.122 [2]27.36-2.57
54 [24]Camden County1-AAAAAAA6-369.3666.0724 [21]26.66-2.67
55 [25]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA3-669.1475.354 [4]24.92-4.19
56 [1]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I8-169.1045.96184 [4]32.943.87
57 [12]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA7-268.8955.4586 [25]24.40-4.46
58 [9]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA9-068.5642.01219 [43]28.09-0.44
59 [26]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA7-268.4851.75120 [40]27.61-0.84
60 [8]Harris County3-AAAAA8-167.9047.93159 [33]24.74-3.13
61 [1]Schley County6-A Division II9-067.2428.97356 [25]27.20-0.01
62 [9]Mays5-AAAAA5-466.9356.1681 [9]23.36-3.54
63 [10]Calhoun7-AAAAA6-466.7560.3652 [3]26.22-0.50
64 [11]Warner Robins2-AAAAA6-366.6861.6944 [2]25.60-1.04
65 [12]Dalton7-AAAAA7-366.6255.3588 [13]26.17-0.42
66 [13]East Paulding5-AAAAAA5-466.5661.8143 [9]25.26-1.26
67 [10]LaGrange4-AAAA7-265.7744.77194 [35]25.28-0.45
68 [27]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA5-465.5465.3127 [23]22.81-2.70
69 [1]Pierce County3-AA8-165.4638.55255 [17]22.45-2.97
70 [14]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA6-365.0860.9449 [13]23.76-1.29
71 [15]Lanier8-AAAAAA8-265.0651.25126 [36]25.520.49
72 [2]Appling County3-AA7-265.0648.17156 [4]22.98-2.05
73 [16]Creekview6-AAAAAA7-364.6657.9267 [22]25.020.39
74 [28]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA3-664.2977.323 [3]26.181.92
75 [11]Stephenson6-AAAA7-264.2450.45134 [21]24.290.08
76 [5]Lumpkin County7-AAA9-064.1341.32227 [24]26.712.62
77 [13]Eastside8-AAAAA7-264.0352.74111 [19]22.63-1.36
78 [12]Starr's Mill4-AAAA6-363.9349.70146 [26]20.55-3.35
79 [14]Jones County2-AAAAA6-363.7853.84100 [16]26.352.60
80 [13]Burke County3-AAAA7-263.7050.71130 [20]23.990.33
81 [3]Callaway5-AA6-263.6940.21243 [16]24.871.21
82 [29]Harrison3-AAAAAAA7-363.5956.3577 [37]22.31-1.25
83 [30]Osborne5-AAAAAAA7-263.5743.68204 [44]19.36-4.18
84 [15]Ola2-AAAAA7-263.4945.58188 [39]24.320.86
85 [6]Sandy Creek5-AAA6-363.3757.1174 [5]22.88-0.46
86 [16]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA8-163.2641.07232 [45]24.231.01
87 [7]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA7-363.1247.60164 [15]21.61-1.48
88 [14]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA6-362.9053.45105 [11]22.33-0.54
89 [4]Toombs County3-AA8-162.7733.88313 [31]23.871.13
90 [15]Holy Innocents6-AAAA7-262.7046.23183 [32]21.25-1.41
91 [5]Cook1-AA7-262.4649.01151 [2]21.49-0.94
92 [17]Cass7-AAAAA5-562.1058.5560 [4]23.221.15
93 [2]Commerce8-A Division I9-161.8336.38279 [16]23.081.29
94 [17]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA4-561.5565.2228 [3]22.881.37
95 [6]Rockmart7-AA7-261.5040.53239 [15]21.480.01
96 [7]Northeast2-AA7-261.4734.21312 [30]24.913.47
97 [8]Morgan County4-AAA8-161.4135.12300 [40]23.732.35
98 [18]Brunswick2-AAAAAA6-260.9140.53238 [49]22.371.49
99 [16]Wayne County3-AAAA7-360.6050.32135 [22]20.660.09
100 [31]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA4-560.5962.2740 [30]22.011.45
101 [9]Savannah Christian3-AAA7-260.4735.53292 [38]24.353.91
102 [18]Northgate3-AAAAA6-360.0653.9299 [15]22.592.56
103 [17]Cedartown7-AAAA6-360.0053.35106 [12]21.261.30
104 [8]Thomson4-AA8-159.7426.81374 [52]21.001.30
105 [18]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA5-459.7255.7783 [6]22.612.92
106 [9]Fitzgerald1-AA6-359.1845.63187 [8]20.621.47
107 [19]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA5-459.1460.3751 [1]19.950.84
108 [20]New Hampstead3-AAAA5-459.0150.00144 [25]24.215.24
109 [10]Fellowship Christian8-AA7-258.8944.32197 [9]23.814.96
110 [19]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA4-558.8059.5954 [15]21.642.87
111 [20]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA5-458.1052.49116 [34]21.843.77
112 [10]Thomasville1-AAA5-557.8657.7070 [4]22.975.14
113 [3]Swainsboro2-A Division I8-157.8336.67275 [14]18.040.24
114 [19]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA4-557.7557.8768 [5]23.555.83
115 [11]Union County8-AA7-257.7237.01271 [22]22.274.58
116 [20]Dutchtown2-AAAAA4-557.6453.81101 [17]21.724.11
117 [11]Upson-Lee2-AAA8-257.3640.95235 [26]18.401.07
118 [12]Crisp County1-AAA6-457.2652.50115 [7]19.232.00
119 [4]Rabun County8-A Division I7-357.1038.88254 [9]19.752.69
120 [13]Hebron Christian8-AAA5-456.1348.85152 [13]18.612.52
121 [21]River Ridge6-AAAAAA4-555.9659.1456 [16]22.346.42
122 [21]Baldwin2-AAAA5-455.9355.6884 [7]17.511.62
123 [5]Elbert County8-A Division I8-255.8237.65265 [12]20.004.21
124 [21]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA8-155.4436.98272 [51]14.94-0.46
125 [2]Clinch County2-A Division II9-155.4334.92303 [13]21.796.39
126 [6]Bleckley County2-A Division I8-255.4238.28258 [11]21.406.02
127 [7]Trion7-A Division I9-055.3324.30383 [32]20.785.48
128 [22]Clarke Central8-AAAAA4-555.1856.8675 [7]18.873.72
129 [12]Athens Academy8-AA5-455.1347.78161 [6]20.175.08
130 [22]Madison County8-AAAA7-255.1242.36215 [41]25.5910.50
131 [32]Denmark6-AAAAAAA3-655.0762.8239 [29]18.583.54
132 [22]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA8-155.0334.67307 [54]17.672.68
133 [3]Bowdon7-A Division II7-254.6935.27298 [12]20.946.29
134 [33]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA4-554.6479.231 [1]25.0110.41
135 [34]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-754.5866.0723 [20]15.410.86
136 [14]Douglass5-AAA6-354.4644.65196 [20]17.272.85
137 [13]Providence Christian8-AA7-254.4323.84385 [55]21.967.56
138 [23]Howard2-AAAA5-454.3744.21198 [36]19.475.14
139 [24]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA7-254.3541.36225 [44]20.656.33
140 [4]Manchester6-A Division II6-254.1733.54318 [17]14.890.75
141 [23]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA7-254.0240.47240 [47]17.183.19
142 [5]Greene County8-A Division II8-153.9426.42375 [27]14.450.54
143 [15]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA2-653.8464.0433 [2]17.153.34
144 [24]Tucker4-AAAAA6-353.8344.76195 [41]23.129.33
145 [25]Miller Grove6-AAAA5-453.7253.04110 [14]20.536.84
146 [26]North Hall8-AAAA7-253.7041.02233 [45]18.985.31
147 [23]Effingham County2-AAAAAA6-353.7045.93185 [43]19.575.91
148 [16]Monroe1-AAA6-353.5543.73202 [22]17.023.50
149 [25]Cambridge6-AAAAA5-453.4751.81118 [22]16.833.39
150 [14]Columbia5-AA6-353.3337.85263 [19]16.433.13
151 [24]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA7-253.2545.83186 [44]16.633.41
152 [17]Oconee County8-AAA3-653.2559.9453 [3]19.226.00
153 [18]Monroe Area8-AAA5-453.1350.52132 [10]14.781.69
154 [26]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA6-452.9742.95210 [43]17.554.61
155 [19]Peach County2-AAA3-652.8051.14127 [8]18.856.08
156 [25]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA5-452.4453.04109 [32]19.376.96
157 [35]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-852.4168.2218 [15]19.116.73
158 [26]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA6-352.3234.90304 [53]16.674.38
159 [27]South Paulding5-AAAAAA3-652.1661.6545 [10]14.652.52
160 [15]Spencer2-AA7-251.8425.75377 [53]16.304.49
161 [6]Macon County6-A Division II7-251.7530.67340 [21]16.795.07
162 [16]Sumter County1-AA5-451.4751.77119 [1]17.536.09
163 [28]Allatoona6-AAAAAA2-751.3863.9934 [6]17.566.22
164 [29]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA2-751.2064.5532 [5]13.892.72
165 [20]Adairsville6-AAA7-251.1838.01261 [30]18.777.63
166 [27]Luella5-AAAA5-451.1050.01143 [24]17.676.60
167 [8]Brooks County1-A Division I4-550.9455.1890 [1]14.443.53
168 [9]Bryan County3-A Division I8-150.8328.52363 [30]15.564.76
169 [10]Dublin2-A Division I7-250.5835.41295 [20]18.077.51
170 [30]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA7-250.5633.62317 [55]15.645.11
171 [27]Jenkins1-AAAAA3-650.4566.0125 [1]15.575.15
172 [21]Harlem4-AAA7-250.3828.74360 [48]19.208.85
173 [36]Campbell2-AAAAAAA3-650.3757.9866 [36]16.476.13
174 [37]Duluth7-AAAAAAA7-250.1941.66223 [46]17.297.13
175 [22]Wesleyan7-AAA6-350.1343.62205 [23]15.925.82
176 [31]Tift County1-AAAAAA2-749.9072.8110 [1]16.456.59
177 [28]Pace Academy5-AAAA4-549.8251.69121 [16]15.846.06
178 [7]Jenkins County3-A Division II9-049.8123.39387 [32]19.679.89
179 [11]Lamar County4-A Division I7-249.7834.51308 [21]15.515.77
180 [28]Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-549.6357.1573 [6]16.356.75
181 [29]Lovett5-AAAA4-549.5751.31125 [18]16.557.01
182 [29]Loganville8-AAAAA5-549.5550.10140 [27]19.9110.39
183 [32]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA6-349.5538.27259 [51]18.078.55
184 [30]Whitewater4-AAAA5-449.2943.60206 [38]17.698.44
185 [38]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-849.1763.9835 [26]16.076.93
186 [30]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA4-549.0750.15139 [26]17.478.43
187 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA9-048.6422.97393 [8]17.258.65
188 [17]Laney4-AA6-2-148.4933.33319 [32]15.817.35
189 [33]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA4-548.4553.54103 [30]15.236.80
190 [8]Telfair County4-A Division II7-148.4330.27345 [23]14.686.28
191 [23]White County7-AAA4-548.2544.04199 [21]19.5211.31
192 [34]Veterans1-AAAAAA3-647.9158.3764 [20]15.017.13
193 [18]North Cobb Christian6-AA8-247.8429.04355 [42]13.195.38
194 [24]Hart County8-AAA4-547.6447.76162 [14]12.905.30
195 [35]Pope7-AAAAAA2-747.6061.6146 [11]17.8710.30
196 [36]Newnan5-AAAAAA3-647.4158.8959 [18]16.168.79
197 [37]Etowah6-AAAAAA4-546.8348.77154 [37]14.868.06
198 [38]Jackson County8-AAAAAA4-546.8047.54165 [38]17.0410.27
199 [31]McIntosh3-AAAAA6-346.7935.22299 [52]14.687.92
200 [39]Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-846.4666.0822 [19]12.355.92
201 [19]North Murray7-AA7-246.2232.42324 [34]17.1810.99
202 [20]East Jackson8-AA6-346.2035.62291 [26]15.869.70
203 [9]Aquinas8-A Division II7-246.1232.33325 [18]14.998.89
204 [40]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-745.7665.8626 [22]14.718.98
205 [25]Bremen6-AAA7-245.4635.33297 [39]13.898.46
206 [41]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA1-845.1866.3321 [18]15.6010.45
207 [32]Decatur4-AAAAA4-545.1149.10149 [29]15.2510.17
208 [12]Mount Vernon6-A Division I6-345.0936.01283 [17]17.3712.31
209 [2]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-3-145.0634.22311 [1]16.2411.21
210 [31]Westover1-AAAA5-545.0447.20170 [30]15.4310.43
211 [32]East Forsyth8-AAAA6-344.9136.02282 [51]13.808.92
212 [33]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA6-344.7438.30257 [49]13.709.00
213 [21]Therrell6-AA8-144.3918.00411 [56]12.718.35
214 [13]Irwin County1-A Division I4-544.3947.08172 [3]14.5210.17
215 [39]New Manchester5-AAAAAA3-644.2557.4972 [23]13.469.24
216 [22]Model7-AA6-344.0036.14280 [23]12.098.12
217 [34]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA6-343.9231.96330 [55]14.4810.59
218 [10]Portal3-A Division II6-343.8823.17392 [34]13.539.68
219 [11]Dooly County4-A Division II5-443.4242.04218 [2]13.8310.45
220 [40]South Effingham2-AAAAAA6-343.2639.44249 [50]12.619.39
221 [23]Worth County1-AA5-443.2635.74288 [25]18.1014.88
222 [26]Dougherty1-AAA4-643.1847.03173 [17]12.489.33
223 [42]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA3-643.1751.54123 [41]11.958.82
224 [12]Lincoln County8-A Division II5-443.0941.15231 [4]12.429.36
225 [33]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA3-642.8352.34117 [21]17.5814.79
226 [35]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA4-542.7042.15216 [42]11.048.37
227 [27]Gilmer7-AAA6-342.4935.91285 [35]14.2411.78
228 [34]Banneker5-AAAAA4-542.4749.04150 [30]11.629.19
229 [3]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA7-142.4510.62430 [19]16.6014.19
230 [28]Hephzibah4-AAA6-342.3735.72289 [37]12.3810.05
231 [41]Paulding County5-AAAAAA2-742.3558.4262 [19]12.279.95
232 [14]Pelham1-A Division I4-542.3541.28229 [7]15.8813.57
233 [35]Centennial6-AAAAA3-642.2749.94145 [28]12.6910.45
234 [13]Wilcox County4-A Division II5-441.6437.24268 [7]13.7512.13
235 [4]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-141.4316.08420 [16]10.889.48
236 [36]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA4-541.3543.83201 [37]10.308.98
237 [29]Long County3-AAA5-441.2735.79286 [36]14.8213.58
238 [37]McDonough5-AAAA6-341.1231.99329 [54]13.4712.38
239 [24]Fannin County7-AA4-540.9637.27267 [21]13.2612.34
240 [14]Lanier County2-A Division II6-240.9333.68315 [16]9.408.50
241 [25]Washington County4-AA5-440.7232.86323 [33]14.9114.22
242 [42]Woodstock6-AAAAAA2-740.6258.0365 [21]10.199.60
243 [15]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I4-540.5342.77212 [5]11.7411.24
244 [38]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-740.3754.2496 [10]10.9310.59
245 [43]Evans2-AAAAAA3-640.1646.32181 [41]9.759.61
246 [36]Statesboro1-AAAAA2-740.1655.6685 [11]8.728.59
247 [16]Metter3-A Division I4-540.1538.34256 [10]9.799.67
248 [37]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA2-840.0856.2379 [8]11.9311.88
249 [30]Dawson County7-AAA2-839.8250.08141 [12]9.589.79
250 [15]Early County1-A Division II6-339.6130.33343 [22]12.4812.90
251 [38]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA3-639.3747.71163 [34]13.2413.90
252 [39]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA2-739.3153.50104 [18]10.9311.65
253 [26]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA3-639.2748.78153 [3]11.8712.63
254 [27]Jeff Davis1-AA4-539.2147.38167 [7]9.5810.41
255 [16]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II6-339.1821.49397 [35]14.3315.18
256 [31]Savannah Country Day3-AAA5-439.1536.71274 [33]8.419.29
257 [39]Sonoraville7-AAAA2-738.6649.69147 [27]12.2413.61
258 [40]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA3-638.3640.78236 [46]16.7818.46
259 [40]Griffin2-AAAA1-838.2957.6271 [4]9.9611.71
260 [17]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II4-538.0540.34241 [5]8.3010.28
261 [44]Shiloh8-AAAAAA2-737.9859.0657 [17]10.3512.40
262 [45]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA3-637.9342.95211 [47]10.8812.98
263 [32]Ringgold6-AAA5-437.9336.12281 [34]8.8710.97
264 [41]Drew3-AAAAA3-637.8746.57179 [38]8.8010.96
265 [42]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-537.7547.34168 [35]9.6511.94
266 [41]West Laurens2-AAAA2-737.7054.3295 [9]12.6414.97
267 [17]Bacon County1-A Division I4-437.6735.46293 [19]9.3611.72
268 [18]Dade County7-A Division I4-537.6437.14270 [13]10.6513.04
269 [28]Vidalia3-AA5-437.5734.41309 [29]8.9011.37
270 [5]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA9-037.4310.14431 [20]12.0214.62
271 [43]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA3-737.3654.3994 [14]11.9114.58
272 [29]Putnam County4-AA5-437.0232.13327 [35]10.2413.25
273 [43]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-737.0254.8591 [39]9.3912.41
274 [30]Banks County8-AA4-537.0041.25230 [14]9.8012.83
275 [42]Hampton5-AAAA3-636.8745.04193 [34]9.0712.23
276 [31]ACE Charter2-AA7-236.6612.83425 [57]12.2915.67
277 [43]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA4-636.3545.16192 [33]10.4414.12
278 [19]Darlington7-A Division I6-336.3428.76359 [29]9.6213.31
279 [6]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA4-536.1430.07349 [3]11.6015.49
280 [32]Southwest2-AA5-435.8831.25336 [37]13.0017.15
281 [46]Alcovy3-AAAAAA3-635.5346.25182 [42]9.5414.04
282 [47]Riverwood4-AAAAAA3-634.9646.57178 [40]10.5615.63
283 [20]Pepperell7-A Division I4-534.4236.40278 [15]8.2113.83
284 [44]Druid Hills6-AAAA †7-1-134.3119.82405 [60]8.2113.93
285 [33]South Atlanta6-AA5-534.1135.94284 [24]7.3313.25
286 [34]Dodge County1-AA1-934.0847.91160 [5]4.6010.55
287 [44]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA1-834.0461.2747 [32]11.1517.15
288 [35]Haralson County7-AA2-733.8444.00200 [10]6.5412.74
289 [45]Walnut Grove8-AAAA3-633.6340.31242 [46]5.8212.22
290 [33]Pickens7-AAA3-633.3340.95234 [25]10.9417.64
291 [34]Coahulla Creek6-AAA5-433.3028.36365 [49]8.2414.97
292 [18]Hawkinsville4-A Division II6-333.2824.26384 [30]9.5616.30
293 [21]Temple4-A Division I4-533.0733.71314 [22]8.5015.47
294 [35]Gordon Lee6-AAA6-332.7830.72339 [44]8.2215.47
295 [36]Jackson2-AAA2-732.7650.19138 [11]8.6615.94
296 [7]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-432.6925.14381 [6]8.2615.60
297 [19]Johnson County5-A Division II6-332.5119.73406 [39]5.6313.16
298 [20]Charlton County2-A Division II2-732.2041.34226 [3]6.3614.20
299 [48]Alexander5-AAAAAA2-732.1956.7276 [24]6.6314.47
300 [22]Jasper County5-A Division I5-432.1133.09322 [25]7.2115.13
301 [36]Berrien1-AA2-631.8541.93222 [13]8.9617.14
302 [23]Heard County4-A Division I4-531.8131.04338 [26]8.9917.21
303 [1]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA9-031.753.67444 [8]2.5810.86
304 [24]Social Circle5-A Division I4-531.4035.67290 [18]5.3814.00
305 [44]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA2-731.3646.72176 [37]6.5015.17
306 [46]North Clayton4-AAAA4-631.3639.02252 [48]11.8120.48
307 [45]Chamblee4-AAAAA3-631.2239.54248 [49]8.7617.57
308 [21]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II4-631.0934.35310 [15]4.5013.45
309 [37]Redan5-AA4-630.9532.09328 [36]5.7014.78
310 [45]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA3-5-130.8241.98220 [45]5.0014.21
311 [8]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA9-030.75-15.76458 [25]8.2317.50
312 [38]Westside (Augusta)4-AA4-530.3828.11367 [47]4.5914.24
313 [39]Washington6-AA2-730.2542.07217 [12]3.2012.99
314 [46]Union Grove2-AAAAA1-829.9248.00157 [31]5.5815.69
315 [9]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA6-329.7016.66419 [15]2.3612.70
316 [49]Lassiter7-AAAAAA1-829.5153.55102 [29]6.9317.45
317 [1]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A9-029.13-13.31457 [5]3.3114.22
318 [22]Wheeler County4-A Division II3-629.0431.58333 [20]5.2116.21
319 [25]Screven County3-A Division I4-528.9630.15347 [28]4.5715.64
320 [23]Miller County1-A Division II4-428.8328.54362 [26]2.7813.98
321 [24]Turner County2-A Division II2-728.7442.41214 [1]7.5118.81
322 [25]Christian Heritage7-A Division II4-528.6934.70306 [14]7.4718.81
323 [50]Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-827.9843.31208 [46]7.8219.87
324 [37]Liberty County3-AAA3-627.7537.73264 [31]6.5118.79
325 [47]Shaw1-AAAA4-627.2335.03301 [52]3.5716.37
326 [47]M.L. King4-AAAAA2-727.0539.82247 [48]3.8716.85
327 [38]LaFayette6-AAA2-726.9736.75273 [32]4.7317.79
328 [51]Morrow3-AAAAAA2-726.9241.37224 [48]0.1913.30
329 [48]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-926.7550.22137 [25]1.9915.27
330 [26]Treutlen4-A Division II2-726.5639.83246 [6]3.1716.64
331 [49]Locust Grove2-AAAAA1-826.3250.63131 [23]4.2517.96
332 [27]Terrell County1-A Division II4-426.2325.33380 [28]3.8717.67
333 [10]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-526.0931.55334 [2]5.1219.06
334 [52]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †4-525.5926.94373 [57]1.6516.09
335 [40]Brantley County3-AA5-425.3528.42364 [45]3.1517.83
336 [48]Seckinger8-AAAA †3-725.3130.38342 [56]7.3522.07
337 [39]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA4-525.3131.66332 [42]2.0816.80
338 [28]Seminole County1-A Division II5-425.2920.35402 [38]1.1415.88
339 [50]North Springs6-AAAAA2-725.1539.00253 [50]3.8318.71
340 [41]Rutland2-AA3-524.8128.54361 [44]5.2420.46
341 [11]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-424.7918.02410 [12]1.7917.03
342 [26]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I3-624.5923.39388 [33]0.3815.82
343 [53]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-923.9954.6592 [27]3.8019.84
344 [27]East Laurens2-A Division I2-723.9441.95221 [6]6.8422.93
345 [54]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-923.7651.48124 [35]4.9821.25
346 [42]McNair5-AA4-523.1527.05370 [50]2.7619.65
347 [12]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-522.8625.73378 [5]7.8024.98
348 [2]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA7-222.537.76437 [6]4.2221.72
349 [40]Richmond Academy4-AAA3-622.4729.89351 [46]0.0217.58
350 [28]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I4-522.3933.31321 [24]1.0918.73
351 [29]Taylor County6-A Division II6-322.3516.69418 [44]-0.2617.42
352 [29]Armuchee7-A Division I4-521.8927.00372 [31]2.4720.61
353 [30]Wilkinson County5-A Division II4-421.6621.49398 [36]0.1118.49
354 [41]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-721.6133.32320 [41]5.2623.69
355 [49]Fayette County4-AAAA1-821.2752.54113 [15]0.2619.02
356 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A5-421.2112.39426 [2]3.1421.96
357 [43]Tattnall County3-AA2-721.1337.92262 [18]-0.4618.44
358 [44]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA3-721.0927.19368 [48]-0.7218.23
359 [55]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-921.0353.09108 [31]-2.0616.94
360 [13]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-321.0019.96404 [11]8.1927.23
361 [14]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA7-320.588.45434 [21]0.9820.43
362 [50]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA1-820.3947.52166 [29]1.2920.93
363 [31]Marion County6-A Division II4-520.2723.17391 [33]3.4323.19
364 [51]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-920.2746.79175 [31]-3.0816.68
365 [42]Franklin County8-AAA1-819.4553.9398 [6]3.2223.80
366 [43]West Hall7-AAA1-819.3639.37250 [29]2.0022.67
367 [45]Mount Paran Christian6-AA2-719.0331.17337 [38]1.1222.12
368 [52]East Hall8-AAAA2-718.6038.12260 [50]0.2821.71
369 [32]Mitchell County1-A Division II1-818.4036.43277 [10]0.4822.11
370 [46]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA3-618.2525.38379 [54]-1.9319.84
371 [33]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II3-517.8423.42386 [31]-0.7621.43
372 [53]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †4-517.7722.63394 [58]-0.1622.11
373 [30]St. Francis6-A Division I1-617.3539.33251 [8]0.7323.41
374 [47]Windsor Forest3-AA2-816.9043.03209 [11]-1.2921.84
375 [34]Warren County8-A Division II3-616.8024.52382 [29]-1.6421.59
376 [35]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †6-316.629.23433 [45]-1.0622.35
377 [51]Lithonia4-AAAAA1-816.4343.72203 [42]-2.1521.45
378 [15]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-316.3512.98424 [18]0.3524.03
379 [48]Butler4-AA2-616.0028.19366 [46]0.6524.69
380 [52]Midtown5-AAAAA †4-515.9715.70421 [53]-0.9123.16
381 [49]Murray County7-AA1-815.9037.60266 [20]1.7425.87
382 [46]Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-915.6549.19148 [42]-2.2522.13
383 [44]Ridgeland6-AAA0-915.4240.03244 [28]-4.2920.32
384 [54]Chestatee8-AAAA0-915.3848.34155 [28]-0.3124.35
385 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA5-315.294.04443 [1]-2.9321.81
386 [36]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-615.2520.39401 [37]1.0325.81
387 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA6-215.171.27446 [9]2.3627.22
388 [4]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA5-314.967.59438 [7]-2.1422.94
389 [55]Hardaway1-AAAA0-1014.6257.7869 [3]-4.7120.70
390 [31]Chattooga7-A Division I2-814.4630.45341 [27]-2.2423.33
391 [45]Cross Creek4-AAA3-514.3926.04376 [50]-0.6524.99
392 [5]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA6-2-114.15-2.02448 [10]-3.0522.83
393 [32]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-914.1150.48133 [2]4.5530.47
394 [16]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-414.0014.93422 [17]0.0826.11
395 [6]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA5-413.4812.05427 [3]0.5827.14
396 [17]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA4-513.3117.04414 [14]0.2827.01
397 [56]Riverdale4-AAAA0-1013.1651.69122 [17]-0.9325.95
398 [46]Columbus1-AAA1-912.7946.45180 [18]-0.3926.85
399 [47]Beach3-AAA1-811.9531.42335 [43]-2.4425.64
400 [37]Hancock Central5-A Division II4-511.8418.84408 [40]-4.5623.64
401 [38]Greenville6-A Division II2-611.8230.23346 [24]-1.6826.52
402 [57]Islands3-AAAA0-1011.7956.1980 [5]-3.6624.58
403 [18]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-611.4020.35403 [10]-5.7822.85
404 [39]Glascock County5-A Division II4-510.686.35440 [47]-1.2028.15
405 [50]Towers5-AA1-810.2529.22354 [41]-3.0426.74
406 [48]Salem4-AAA1-810.1745.31191 [19]-7.1622.70
407 [19]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-7-19.6723.36390 [7]-1.0429.32
408 [33]Coosa7-A Division I3-69.6022.45395 [35]-4.0226.42
409 [49]Pike County2-AAA0-99.4540.66237 [27]-4.8925.70
410 [40]Atkinson County2-A Division II0-98.6536.47276 [9]-1.6229.77
411 [34]Claxton3-A Division I2-78.6123.38389 [34]-5.3026.13
412 [35]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †4-37.8211.78428 [38]-5.5526.66
413 [41]Montgomery County3-A Division II0-96.4435.42294 [11]0.4033.99
414 [56]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA2-75.4931.96331 [56]-6.3128.23
415 [58]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-85.3434.75305 [53]-4.9229.77
416 [51]Kendrick2-AA2-74.7028.87357 [43]-7.2228.11
417 [42]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II2-73.8917.83412 [41]-4.7031.44
418 [59]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †1-83.6228.81358 [57]-9.3727.04
419 [2]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA6-23.46-8.38452 [5]-3.3233.26
420 [53]Northview6-AAAAA0-103.1541.32228 [44]-10.1026.79
421 [20]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-82.7920.41399 [9]-7.7229.52
422 [3]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA6-32.26-5.38449 [2]-8.1729.61
423 [52]Central (Macon)2-AA1-81.3535.00302 [28]-10.2128.47
424 [21]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-90.7529.59353 [4]-9.4729.81
425 [36]Crawford County4-A Division I1-80.2022.31396 [36]-4.7735.07
426 [43]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-9-0.0337.22269 [8]-6.7733.30
427 [44]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †3-4-0.444.29441 [48]-8.7631.72
428 [3]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A4-5-0.929.54432 [3]-9.5031.46
429 [7]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA1-5-1.1018.38409 [1]-8.4932.64
430 [53]Glenn Hills4-AA1-8-2.0727.18369 [49]-10.0732.03
431 [8]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA2-7-2.7011.72429 [4]-15.0527.68
432 [54]Gordon Central7-AA0-9-3.0335.41296 [27]-11.4331.64
433 [22]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-6-3.591.65445 [23]-8.6035.03
434 [4]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA5-4-3.67-6.80451 [4]-10.7932.91
435 [57]Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-9-3.6735.75287 [52]-14.1729.53
436 [55]Walker6-AA †5-4-4.06-12.20455 [58]-10.3333.76
437 [23]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-5-4.170.16447 [24]-14.4829.72
438 [56]Josey4-AA1-8-4.6330.14348 [40]-10.0934.57
439 [24]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-7-4.717.27439 [22]-12.5832.17
440 [50]Groves3-AAA1-8-5.4829.85352 [47]-11.2934.23
441 [45]Towns County8-A Division II0-9-5.9932.22326 [19]-9.2536.78
442 [46]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-7-6.1716.92415 [42]-7.6938.51
443 [4]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A1-8-8.3314.43423 [1]-14.5633.81
444 [37]Savannah3-A Division I0-10-9.8619.03407 [37]-17.1132.79
445 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA2-8-10.178.01435 [5]-13.5636.65
446 [5]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-6-12.45-6.19450 [3]-12.9739.51
447 [10]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA1-9-12.7216.89417 [2]-14.1538.61
448 [57]Landmark Christian5-AA0-9-12.7427.00371 [51]-10.1842.59
449 [6]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA3-6-13.10-16.54459 [8]-13.8239.31
450 [60]Clarkston6-AAAA †1-8-16.3420.39400 [59]-23.5132.86
451 [58]Jordan2-AA0-8-16.4230.31344 [39]-12.8043.65
452 [5]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A1-7-18.224.10442 [4]-20.4737.79
453 [47]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II3-6-18.927.91436 [46]-19.9239.03
454 [48]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-8-24.9516.89416 [43]-23.7841.20
455 [49]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †0-2-29.45-18.92460 [49]-22.7546.73
456 [6]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A3-5-31.14-19.44461 [6]-16.3354.84
457 [38]Athens Christian8-A Division I0-9-34.5333.64316 [23]-22.4052.16
458 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-9-34.5717.37413 [13]-22.7651.85
459 [7]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA2-7-38.08-11.59454 [7]-29.5348.58
460 [8]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA1-8-47.33-10.81453 [6]-30.0157.35
461 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-10-58.72-13.15456 [54]-45.3153.45



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
14-AAAAAAA683.1479.19
28-AAAAAAA679.9168.83
31-AAAAAA679.7470.35
42-AAAAAAA579.5669.90
51-AAAAAAA579.2271.99
65-AAAAAAA678.4068.69
73-AAAAAAA572.0667.48
85-AAAAAA870.7258.95
95-AAA470.2163.33
107-AAAAA669.7264.04
116-AAAAAAA669.4561.33
127-AAAAAAA766.2753.40
136-AAAAAA766.0058.61
141-AAAAA664.0453.16
152-AAAA763.6256.00
168-AAAAAA762.2852.54
173-AAAA662.1052.40
187-AAAAAA760.7251.11
194-AAAAAA660.6953.73
208-AAAAA760.6454.14
211-AAAA559.2947.06
223-AAAAA558.3353.12
238-AAA657.6650.28
244-AAAA857.3447.17
252-AAAAA757.1049.31
262-AAA555.2244.78
271-AAA655.2147.96
285-AAAAA855.1650.77
298-AA655.0951.56
306-AAAAA752.9542.37
317-AAAA652.7743.54
326-AAAA652.5357.18
335-AAAA852.5043.33
343-AA752.2242.03
351-AA751.9945.93
368-A Division I451.9435.05
372-AAAAAA750.5945.31
385-A Division I449.8739.30
397-AAA749.2442.50
402-A Division I549.1540.38
418-AAAA948.5842.19
423-AAAAAA848.4736.48
433-AAA847.4034.77
441-A Division I447.1843.84
457-AA743.5934.20
464-AAA643.3233.53
475-AA741.3929.70
487-A Division II341.3032.88
494-A Division II641.1937.06
503-A Division II541.1233.85
512-A Division II541.0533.19
526-A Division II840.0126.08
534-AAAAA639.6938.18
548-A Division II639.5732.19
55GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA539.0531.07
566-AAA838.8333.08
574-AA838.8228.21
587-A Division I737.4129.95
592-AA837.4025.04
604-A Division I437.1728.71
613-A Division I534.2423.74
626-A Division I433.9731.34
636-AA733.8830.71
64GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA429.6125.10
65GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA528.4620.66
66GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA624.6917.28
671-A Division II722.7321.43
68GIAA Region 4-AA320.4311.33
695-A Division II617.689.27
70GIAA Region 2-AA316.5911.11
71GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA515.813.62
72GIAA Region 3-AA211.237.04
73GIAA Region 2-A310.643.99
74GIAA Region 6-AA28.041.99
75GIAA Region 1-A37.40-6.74
76GAPPS Region 1-AA44.25-2.00
77GAPPS Region 2-AA4-10.47-21.40

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/22DunwoodyLakeside (Atlanta)16 - 1529.4497.3%0.182
08/18MonroeMitchell County3 - 033.3298.3%0.188
10/27Savannah Country DayJohnson (Savannah)0 - 3012.0181.1%0.196
09/22Druid HillsSoutheast Whitfield21 - 2027.1496.4%0.206
09/15Skipstone AcademyPinecrest Academy13 - 2414.7385.6%0.208
08/18Upson-LeeUnion Grove21 - 2025.6195.7%0.223
08/17LaGrangeCarver (Atlanta)12 - 2811.9380.9%0.229
09/15Bleckley CountyWest Laurens27 - 3315.8987.3%0.238
09/22Central Fellowship ChristianPiedmont Academy7 - 1415.0186.1%0.241
08/19Cedar GroveDutchtown34 - 3324.0094.8%0.242
08/18Cherokee ChristianCalvary Christian19 - 2020.7992.6%0.243
10/27LanierShiloh30 - 2825.2595.5%0.249
10/13Madison CountyCedar Shoals36 - 4016.9488.6%0.249
10/27Greater Atlanta ChristianChattahoochee41 - 3826.7396.2%0.255
09/08Coahulla CreekChattooga14 - 1717.0188.7%0.263

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game r3ating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
96.4310/13Mill CreekBuford31 - 246.7269.3%
94.2209/22Douglas CountyHughes30 - 271.2653.8%
93.7108/18CarrolltonHughes34 - 395.6866.6%
90.4808/19WaltonGrayson49 - 2710.5978.3%
90.4008/25Mill CreekNorcross27 - 1312.9282.7%
89.7509/01CarrolltonRome33 - 138.1172.8%
89.4009/22Mill CreekParkview30 - 2012.1281.3%
88.0010/20CarrolltonWestlake31 - 711.7680.6%
87.8109/01BufordNorth Cobb45 - 288.8174.4%
87.7710/06WaltonNorth Cobb35 - 2713.2183.2%
87.6211/03GraysonParkview - 1.0553.2%
87.4009/08Colquitt CountyLee County37 - 2010.5978.3%
87.2310/27Thomas County CentralLee County31 - 2414.5285.3%
86.7309/29GraysonNewton27 - 315.0664.9%
86.2209/15NewtonWestlake27 - 121.0653.2%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

A different kind of COVID vaccine is available. Will it make a difference?3h ago

Credit: David Barnes/AJC

The Jolt: Georgia leaders condemn ‘Heil Hitler’ sign on I-75 overpass
1h ago

Credit: State Rep. Esther Panitch

White supremacists profit on messages targeting Atlanta Jews
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Study: Minority status plays role in depression in college students
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Study: Minority status plays role in depression in college students
3h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel deepens military assault in the northern Gaza Strip
17m ago
The Latest

Credit: Jamie Spaar

How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 11
1h ago
4 Questions with Cook head coach Byron Slack
1h ago
Notable results from Week 11: South Gwinnett stays alive with upset of Newton
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia redistricting ruling shakes up a divided, Republican-led state
Production officially ended at CNN Center in Atlanta Friday, moving to Midtown
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top