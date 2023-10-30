Maxwell summary after Week 11

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 461 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,869 of 2,019 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.57%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.56 points and all game margins within 12.77 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.83
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Mill Creek
|9-0
|99.25
|1
|Thomas County Central
|9-0
|97.80
|2
|Walton
|9-0
|98.77
|2
|Douglas County
|9-0
|94.90
|3
|Carrollton
|9-1
|95.66
|3
|Hughes
|7-2
|91.81
|4
|Buford
|8-1
|94.36
|4
|Gainesville
|9-0
|86.88
|5
|Colquitt County
|9-0
|93.86
|5
|Rome
|8-1
|85.72
|6
|Grayson
|7-2
|88.18
|6
|Lee County
|7-2
|85.10
|7
|Norcross
|8-1
|88.16
|7
|Marist
|8-1
|82.44
|8
|Milton
|7-2
|85.73
|8
|Roswell
|8-1
|80.22
|9
|Westlake
|7-2
|85.72
|9
|Houston County
|7-2
|79.82
|10
|Parkview
|7-2
|85.30
|10
|Woodward Academy
|7-2
|75.13
|11
|Newton
|7-2
|84.95
|11
|North Atlanta
|8-1
|74.74
|12
|North Cobb
|6-3
|83.73
|12
|Blessed Trinity
|7-2
|68.89
|13
|Peachtree Ridge
|8-1
|79.04
|13
|East Paulding
|5-4
|66.56
|14
|Archer
|5-4
|78.98
|14
|Sequoyah
|6-3
|65.08
|15
|McEachern
|5-4
|78.23
|15
|Lanier
|8-2
|65.06
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Coffee
|9-0
|86.02
|1
|North Oconee
|9-0
|79.27
|2
|Cartersville
|10-0
|76.46
|2
|Spalding
|10-0
|79.11
|3
|Jefferson
|9-0
|75.36
|3
|Benedictine
|10-0
|77.96
|4
|Creekside
|8-1
|73.39
|4
|Bainbridge
|7-2
|77.80
|5
|Ware County
|7-2
|72.75
|5
|Stockbridge
|7-2
|77.46
|6
|Hiram
|8-2
|72.25
|6
|Troup
|8-1
|72.89
|7
|Kell
|8-1
|70.95
|7
|Perry
|7-2
|72.25
|8
|Harris County
|8-1
|67.90
|8
|Cairo
|8-1
|70.63
|9
|Mays
|5-4
|66.93
|9
|Central (Carrollton)
|9-0
|68.56
|10
|Calhoun
|6-4
|66.75
|10
|LaGrange
|7-2
|65.77
|11
|Warner Robins
|6-3
|66.68
|11
|Stephenson
|7-2
|64.24
|12
|Dalton
|7-3
|66.62
|12
|Starr's Mill
|6-3
|63.93
|13
|Eastside
|7-2
|64.03
|13
|Burke County
|7-2
|63.70
|14
|Jones County
|6-3
|63.78
|14
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-3
|62.90
|15
|Ola
|7-2
|63.49
|15
|Holy Innocents
|7-2
|62.70
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|4-5
|81.64
|1
|Pierce County
|8-1
|65.46
|2
|Calvary Day
|9-0
|77.77
|2
|Appling County
|7-2
|65.06
|3
|Stephens County
|9-0
|72.07
|3
|Callaway
|6-2
|63.69
|4
|Mary Persons
|8-1
|71.53
|4
|Toombs County
|8-1
|62.77
|5
|Lumpkin County
|9-0
|64.13
|5
|Cook
|7-2
|62.46
|6
|Sandy Creek
|6-3
|63.37
|6
|Rockmart
|7-2
|61.50
|7
|Carver (Columbus)
|7-3
|63.12
|7
|Northeast
|7-2
|61.47
|8
|Morgan County
|8-1
|61.41
|8
|Thomson
|8-1
|59.74
|9
|Savannah Christian
|7-2
|60.47
|9
|Fitzgerald
|6-3
|59.18
|10
|Thomasville
|5-5
|57.86
|10
|Fellowship Christian
|7-2
|58.89
|11
|Upson-Lee
|8-2
|57.36
|11
|Union County
|7-2
|57.72
|12
|Crisp County
|6-4
|57.26
|12
|Athens Academy
|5-4
|55.13
|13
|Hebron Christian
|5-4
|56.13
|13
|Providence Christian
|7-2
|54.43
|14
|Douglass
|6-3
|54.46
|14
|Columbia
|6-3
|53.33
|15
|Carver (Atlanta)
|2-6
|53.84
|15
|Spencer
|7-2
|51.84
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-1
|69.10
|1
|Schley County
|9-0
|67.24
|2
|Commerce
|9-1
|61.83
|2
|Clinch County
|9-1
|55.43
|3
|Swainsboro
|8-1
|57.83
|3
|Bowdon
|7-2
|54.69
|4
|Rabun County
|7-3
|57.10
|4
|Manchester
|6-2
|54.17
|5
|Elbert County
|8-2
|55.82
|5
|Greene County
|8-1
|53.94
|6
|Bleckley County
|8-2
|55.42
|6
|Macon County
|7-2
|51.75
|7
|Trion
|9-0
|55.33
|7
|Jenkins County
|9-0
|49.81
|8
|Brooks County
|4-5
|50.94
|8
|Telfair County
|7-1
|48.43
|9
|Bryan County
|8-1
|50.83
|9
|Aquinas
|7-2
|46.12
|10
|Dublin
|7-2
|50.58
|10
|Portal
|6-3
|43.88
|11
|Lamar County
|7-2
|49.78
|11
|Dooly County
|5-4
|43.42
|12
|Mount Vernon
|6-3
|45.09
|12
|Lincoln County
|5-4
|43.09
|13
|Irwin County
|4-5
|44.39
|13
|Wilcox County
|5-4
|41.64
|14
|Pelham
|4-5
|42.35
|14
|Lanier County
|6-2
|40.93
|15
|Whitefield Academy
|4-5
|40.53
|15
|Early County
|6-3
|39.61
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|9-0
|48.64
|1
|Edmund Burke Academy
|9-0
|31.75
|2
|First Presbyterian
|5-3-1
|45.06
|2
|Gatewood School
|7-2
|22.53
|3
|Valwood School
|7-1
|42.45
|3
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|6-2
|15.17
|4
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|8-1
|41.43
|4
|Briarwood Academy
|5-3
|14.96
|5
|Bulloch Academy
|9-0
|37.43
|5
|Central Fellowship Christian
|6-2-1
|14.15
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Flint River Academy
|9-0
|29.13
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|5-3
|15.29
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|5-4
|21.21
|2
|Skipstone Academy
|6-2
|3.46
|3
|Memorial Day
|4-5
|-0.92
|3
|King's Academy
|6-3
|2.26
|4
|Thomas Jefferson
|1-8
|-8.33
|4
|Calvary Christian
|5-4
|-3.67
|5
|Fullington Academy
|1-7
|-18.22
|5
|Lanier Christian
|3-6
|-12.45
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|9-0
|99.25
|73.68
|8 [7]
|41.96
|-17.27
|2 [2]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|9-0
|98.77
|65.11
|30 [25]
|44.81
|-13.93
|3 [1]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|9-0
|97.80
|65.00
|31 [4]
|39.57
|-18.19
|4 [3]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|9-1
|95.66
|63.82
|37 [27]
|41.00
|-14.62
|5 [2]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|9-0
|94.90
|60.80
|50 [14]
|41.36
|-13.51
|6 [4]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|8-1
|94.36
|69.00
|16 [14]
|39.30
|-15.04
|7 [5]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|9-0
|93.86
|70.67
|12 [10]
|43.04
|-10.79
|8 [3]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|7-2
|91.81
|63.92
|36 [7]
|42.03
|-9.75
|9 [6]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|88.18
|70.35
|14 [12]
|36.59
|-11.56
|10 [7]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|8-1
|88.16
|59.04
|58 [34]
|36.33
|-11.80
|11 [4]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|9-0
|86.88
|54.04
|97 [28]
|37.70
|-9.15
|12 [1]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|9-0
|86.02
|45.45
|189 [40]
|30.17
|-15.81
|13 [8]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|85.73
|62.86
|38 [28]
|35.24
|-10.46
|14 [9]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|85.72
|70.06
|15 [13]
|33.89
|-11.80
|15 [5]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|8-1
|85.72
|55.29
|89 [26]
|34.75
|-10.93
|16 [10]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|85.30
|70.77
|11 [9]
|36.49
|-8.78
|17 [6]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|7-2
|85.10
|68.26
|17 [2]
|36.59
|-8.48
|18 [11]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|84.95
|70.43
|13 [11]
|34.51
|-10.41
|19 [12]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|83.73
|73.57
|9 [8]
|37.18
|-6.51
|20 [7]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|8-1
|82.44
|62.04
|41 [8]
|29.94
|-12.47
|21 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|4-5
|81.64
|74.78
|5 [1]
|37.78
|-3.83
|22 [8]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|8-1
|80.22
|52.50
|114 [33]
|32.76
|-7.43
|23 [9]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|7-2
|79.82
|60.97
|48 [12]
|32.87
|-6.91
|24 [1]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|9-0
|79.27
|40.01
|245 [47]
|29.98
|-9.26
|25 [2]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|10-0
|79.11
|50.07
|142 [23]
|35.21
|-3.87
|26 [13]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|8-1
|79.04
|46.92
|174 [43]
|32.18
|-6.82
|27 [14]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|78.98
|74.59
|6 [5]
|30.31
|-8.64
|28 [15]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|78.23
|74.55
|7 [6]
|27.36
|-10.84
|29 [3]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|10-0
|77.96
|53.19
|107 [13]
|33.18
|-4.74
|30 [4]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|7-2
|77.80
|54.61
|93 [8]
|33.10
|-4.67
|31 [2]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|9-0
|77.77
|29.94
|350 [45]
|31.89
|-5.84
|32 [5]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|7-2
|77.46
|51.11
|128 [19]
|32.90
|-4.53
|33 [16]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|76.56
|66.65
|19 [16]
|31.22
|-5.30
|34 [2]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|10-0
|76.46
|55.38
|87 [12]
|28.10
|-8.33
|35 [17]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|75.91
|59.16
|55 [33]
|30.26
|-5.62
|36 [3]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|9-0
|75.36
|50.27
|136 [24]
|29.68
|-5.64
|37 [10]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|7-2
|75.13
|45.32
|190 [45]
|27.52
|-7.57
|38 [11]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|8-1
|74.74
|46.69
|177 [39]
|28.89
|-5.82
|39 [18]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|73.45
|66.33
|20 [17]
|27.55
|-5.87
|40 [4]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|8-1
|73.39
|47.93
|158 [32]
|30.56
|-2.80
|41 [6]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|8-1
|72.89
|42.77
|213 [40]
|27.03
|-5.83
|42 [5]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|7-2
|72.75
|55.83
|82 [10]
|28.97
|-3.74
|43 [6]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|8-2
|72.25
|52.64
|112 [20]
|32.78
|0.56
|44 [7]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|7-2
|72.25
|58.48
|61 [2]
|29.43
|-2.78
|45 [3]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|9-0
|72.07
|47.20
|169 [16]
|27.24
|-4.80
|46 [19]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|72.00
|65.14
|29 [24]
|28.67
|-3.29
|47 [4]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|8-1
|71.53
|50.99
|129 [9]
|23.14
|-8.36
|48 [20]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|71.05
|62.01
|42 [31]
|29.75
|-1.26
|49 [7]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|8-1
|70.95
|47.11
|171 [36]
|31.39
|0.48
|50 [8]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|8-1
|70.63
|43.58
|207 [39]
|26.28
|-4.32
|51 [21]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|8-1
|70.57
|56.33
|78 [38]
|28.67
|-1.86
|52 [22]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|70.43
|58.41
|63 [35]
|24.25
|-6.15
|53 [23]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|69.96
|79.12
|2 [2]
|27.36
|-2.57
|54 [24]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|69.36
|66.07
|24 [21]
|26.66
|-2.67
|55 [25]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|69.14
|75.35
|4 [4]
|24.92
|-4.19
|56 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|8-1
|69.10
|45.96
|184 [4]
|32.94
|3.87
|57 [12]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|7-2
|68.89
|55.45
|86 [25]
|24.40
|-4.46
|58 [9]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|9-0
|68.56
|42.01
|219 [43]
|28.09
|-0.44
|59 [26]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|68.48
|51.75
|120 [40]
|27.61
|-0.84
|60 [8]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|8-1
|67.90
|47.93
|159 [33]
|24.74
|-3.13
|61 [1]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|9-0
|67.24
|28.97
|356 [25]
|27.20
|-0.01
|62 [9]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|5-4
|66.93
|56.16
|81 [9]
|23.36
|-3.54
|63 [10]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|6-4
|66.75
|60.36
|52 [3]
|26.22
|-0.50
|64 [11]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|6-3
|66.68
|61.69
|44 [2]
|25.60
|-1.04
|65 [12]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|7-3
|66.62
|55.35
|88 [13]
|26.17
|-0.42
|66 [13]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|5-4
|66.56
|61.81
|43 [9]
|25.26
|-1.26
|67 [10]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|7-2
|65.77
|44.77
|194 [35]
|25.28
|-0.45
|68 [27]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|65.54
|65.31
|27 [23]
|22.81
|-2.70
|69 [1]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|8-1
|65.46
|38.55
|255 [17]
|22.45
|-2.97
|70 [14]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|6-3
|65.08
|60.94
|49 [13]
|23.76
|-1.29
|71 [15]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|8-2
|65.06
|51.25
|126 [36]
|25.52
|0.49
|72 [2]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|7-2
|65.06
|48.17
|156 [4]
|22.98
|-2.05
|73 [16]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|7-3
|64.66
|57.92
|67 [22]
|25.02
|0.39
|74 [28]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|64.29
|77.32
|3 [3]
|26.18
|1.92
|75 [11]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|7-2
|64.24
|50.45
|134 [21]
|24.29
|0.08
|76 [5]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|9-0
|64.13
|41.32
|227 [24]
|26.71
|2.62
|77 [13]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|7-2
|64.03
|52.74
|111 [19]
|22.63
|-1.36
|78 [12]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|6-3
|63.93
|49.70
|146 [26]
|20.55
|-3.35
|79 [14]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|6-3
|63.78
|53.84
|100 [16]
|26.35
|2.60
|80 [13]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|7-2
|63.70
|50.71
|130 [20]
|23.99
|0.33
|81 [3]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|6-2
|63.69
|40.21
|243 [16]
|24.87
|1.21
|82 [29]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|63.59
|56.35
|77 [37]
|22.31
|-1.25
|83 [30]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|63.57
|43.68
|204 [44]
|19.36
|-4.18
|84 [15]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|7-2
|63.49
|45.58
|188 [39]
|24.32
|0.86
|85 [6]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|6-3
|63.37
|57.11
|74 [5]
|22.88
|-0.46
|86 [16]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|8-1
|63.26
|41.07
|232 [45]
|24.23
|1.01
|87 [7]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|7-3
|63.12
|47.60
|164 [15]
|21.61
|-1.48
|88 [14]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|6-3
|62.90
|53.45
|105 [11]
|22.33
|-0.54
|89 [4]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|8-1
|62.77
|33.88
|313 [31]
|23.87
|1.13
|90 [15]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|7-2
|62.70
|46.23
|183 [32]
|21.25
|-1.41
|91 [5]
|Cook
|1-AA
|7-2
|62.46
|49.01
|151 [2]
|21.49
|-0.94
|92 [17]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|5-5
|62.10
|58.55
|60 [4]
|23.22
|1.15
|93 [2]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|9-1
|61.83
|36.38
|279 [16]
|23.08
|1.29
|94 [17]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|4-5
|61.55
|65.22
|28 [3]
|22.88
|1.37
|95 [6]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|7-2
|61.50
|40.53
|239 [15]
|21.48
|0.01
|96 [7]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|7-2
|61.47
|34.21
|312 [30]
|24.91
|3.47
|97 [8]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|8-1
|61.41
|35.12
|300 [40]
|23.73
|2.35
|98 [18]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|6-2
|60.91
|40.53
|238 [49]
|22.37
|1.49
|99 [16]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|7-3
|60.60
|50.32
|135 [22]
|20.66
|0.09
|100 [31]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|60.59
|62.27
|40 [30]
|22.01
|1.45
|101 [9]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|7-2
|60.47
|35.53
|292 [38]
|24.35
|3.91
|102 [18]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|6-3
|60.06
|53.92
|99 [15]
|22.59
|2.56
|103 [17]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|6-3
|60.00
|53.35
|106 [12]
|21.26
|1.30
|104 [8]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|8-1
|59.74
|26.81
|374 [52]
|21.00
|1.30
|105 [18]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|5-4
|59.72
|55.77
|83 [6]
|22.61
|2.92
|106 [9]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|6-3
|59.18
|45.63
|187 [8]
|20.62
|1.47
|107 [19]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|5-4
|59.14
|60.37
|51 [1]
|19.95
|0.84
|108 [20]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|5-4
|59.01
|50.00
|144 [25]
|24.21
|5.24
|109 [10]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|7-2
|58.89
|44.32
|197 [9]
|23.81
|4.96
|110 [19]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|4-5
|58.80
|59.59
|54 [15]
|21.64
|2.87
|111 [20]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|5-4
|58.10
|52.49
|116 [34]
|21.84
|3.77
|112 [10]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|5-5
|57.86
|57.70
|70 [4]
|22.97
|5.14
|113 [3]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|8-1
|57.83
|36.67
|275 [14]
|18.04
|0.24
|114 [19]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|4-5
|57.75
|57.87
|68 [5]
|23.55
|5.83
|115 [11]
|Union County
|8-AA
|7-2
|57.72
|37.01
|271 [22]
|22.27
|4.58
|116 [20]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|4-5
|57.64
|53.81
|101 [17]
|21.72
|4.11
|117 [11]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|8-2
|57.36
|40.95
|235 [26]
|18.40
|1.07
|118 [12]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|6-4
|57.26
|52.50
|115 [7]
|19.23
|2.00
|119 [4]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|7-3
|57.10
|38.88
|254 [9]
|19.75
|2.69
|120 [13]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|5-4
|56.13
|48.85
|152 [13]
|18.61
|2.52
|121 [21]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|4-5
|55.96
|59.14
|56 [16]
|22.34
|6.42
|122 [21]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|5-4
|55.93
|55.68
|84 [7]
|17.51
|1.62
|123 [5]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|8-2
|55.82
|37.65
|265 [12]
|20.00
|4.21
|124 [21]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|8-1
|55.44
|36.98
|272 [51]
|14.94
|-0.46
|125 [2]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|9-1
|55.43
|34.92
|303 [13]
|21.79
|6.39
|126 [6]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|8-2
|55.42
|38.28
|258 [11]
|21.40
|6.02
|127 [7]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|9-0
|55.33
|24.30
|383 [32]
|20.78
|5.48
|128 [22]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|4-5
|55.18
|56.86
|75 [7]
|18.87
|3.72
|129 [12]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|5-4
|55.13
|47.78
|161 [6]
|20.17
|5.08
|130 [22]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|7-2
|55.12
|42.36
|215 [41]
|25.59
|10.50
|131 [32]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|55.07
|62.82
|39 [29]
|18.58
|3.54
|132 [22]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|8-1
|55.03
|34.67
|307 [54]
|17.67
|2.68
|133 [3]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|7-2
|54.69
|35.27
|298 [12]
|20.94
|6.29
|134 [33]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|54.64
|79.23
|1 [1]
|25.01
|10.41
|135 [34]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-7
|54.58
|66.07
|23 [20]
|15.41
|0.86
|136 [14]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|6-3
|54.46
|44.65
|196 [20]
|17.27
|2.85
|137 [13]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|7-2
|54.43
|23.84
|385 [55]
|21.96
|7.56
|138 [23]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|5-4
|54.37
|44.21
|198 [36]
|19.47
|5.14
|139 [24]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|7-2
|54.35
|41.36
|225 [44]
|20.65
|6.33
|140 [4]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|6-2
|54.17
|33.54
|318 [17]
|14.89
|0.75
|141 [23]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|7-2
|54.02
|40.47
|240 [47]
|17.18
|3.19
|142 [5]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|8-1
|53.94
|26.42
|375 [27]
|14.45
|0.54
|143 [15]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|2-6
|53.84
|64.04
|33 [2]
|17.15
|3.34
|144 [24]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|6-3
|53.83
|44.76
|195 [41]
|23.12
|9.33
|145 [25]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|5-4
|53.72
|53.04
|110 [14]
|20.53
|6.84
|146 [26]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|7-2
|53.70
|41.02
|233 [45]
|18.98
|5.31
|147 [23]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|6-3
|53.70
|45.93
|185 [43]
|19.57
|5.91
|148 [16]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|6-3
|53.55
|43.73
|202 [22]
|17.02
|3.50
|149 [25]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|5-4
|53.47
|51.81
|118 [22]
|16.83
|3.39
|150 [14]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|6-3
|53.33
|37.85
|263 [19]
|16.43
|3.13
|151 [24]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|7-2
|53.25
|45.83
|186 [44]
|16.63
|3.41
|152 [17]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|3-6
|53.25
|59.94
|53 [3]
|19.22
|6.00
|153 [18]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|5-4
|53.13
|50.52
|132 [10]
|14.78
|1.69
|154 [26]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|6-4
|52.97
|42.95
|210 [43]
|17.55
|4.61
|155 [19]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|3-6
|52.80
|51.14
|127 [8]
|18.85
|6.08
|156 [25]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|5-4
|52.44
|53.04
|109 [32]
|19.37
|6.96
|157 [35]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-8
|52.41
|68.22
|18 [15]
|19.11
|6.73
|158 [26]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|6-3
|52.32
|34.90
|304 [53]
|16.67
|4.38
|159 [27]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-6
|52.16
|61.65
|45 [10]
|14.65
|2.52
|160 [15]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|7-2
|51.84
|25.75
|377 [53]
|16.30
|4.49
|161 [6]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|7-2
|51.75
|30.67
|340 [21]
|16.79
|5.07
|162 [16]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|5-4
|51.47
|51.77
|119 [1]
|17.53
|6.09
|163 [28]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|2-7
|51.38
|63.99
|34 [6]
|17.56
|6.22
|164 [29]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|2-7
|51.20
|64.55
|32 [5]
|13.89
|2.72
|165 [20]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|7-2
|51.18
|38.01
|261 [30]
|18.77
|7.63
|166 [27]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|5-4
|51.10
|50.01
|143 [24]
|17.67
|6.60
|167 [8]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|4-5
|50.94
|55.18
|90 [1]
|14.44
|3.53
|168 [9]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|8-1
|50.83
|28.52
|363 [30]
|15.56
|4.76
|169 [10]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|7-2
|50.58
|35.41
|295 [20]
|18.07
|7.51
|170 [30]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|7-2
|50.56
|33.62
|317 [55]
|15.64
|5.11
|171 [27]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|3-6
|50.45
|66.01
|25 [1]
|15.57
|5.15
|172 [21]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|7-2
|50.38
|28.74
|360 [48]
|19.20
|8.85
|173 [36]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|50.37
|57.98
|66 [36]
|16.47
|6.13
|174 [37]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|50.19
|41.66
|223 [46]
|17.29
|7.13
|175 [22]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|6-3
|50.13
|43.62
|205 [23]
|15.92
|5.82
|176 [31]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|2-7
|49.90
|72.81
|10 [1]
|16.45
|6.59
|177 [28]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|4-5
|49.82
|51.69
|121 [16]
|15.84
|6.06
|178 [7]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|9-0
|49.81
|23.39
|387 [32]
|19.67
|9.89
|179 [11]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|7-2
|49.78
|34.51
|308 [21]
|15.51
|5.77
|180 [28]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-5
|49.63
|57.15
|73 [6]
|16.35
|6.75
|181 [29]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|4-5
|49.57
|51.31
|125 [18]
|16.55
|7.01
|182 [29]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|5-5
|49.55
|50.10
|140 [27]
|19.91
|10.39
|183 [32]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|6-3
|49.55
|38.27
|259 [51]
|18.07
|8.55
|184 [30]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|5-4
|49.29
|43.60
|206 [38]
|17.69
|8.44
|185 [38]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-8
|49.17
|63.98
|35 [26]
|16.07
|6.93
|186 [30]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|4-5
|49.07
|50.15
|139 [26]
|17.47
|8.43
|187 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|9-0
|48.64
|22.97
|393 [8]
|17.25
|8.65
|188 [17]
|Laney
|4-AA
|6-2-1
|48.49
|33.33
|319 [32]
|15.81
|7.35
|189 [33]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|4-5
|48.45
|53.54
|103 [30]
|15.23
|6.80
|190 [8]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|7-1
|48.43
|30.27
|345 [23]
|14.68
|6.28
|191 [23]
|White County
|7-AAA
|4-5
|48.25
|44.04
|199 [21]
|19.52
|11.31
|192 [34]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|3-6
|47.91
|58.37
|64 [20]
|15.01
|7.13
|193 [18]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|8-2
|47.84
|29.04
|355 [42]
|13.19
|5.38
|194 [24]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|4-5
|47.64
|47.76
|162 [14]
|12.90
|5.30
|195 [35]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|2-7
|47.60
|61.61
|46 [11]
|17.87
|10.30
|196 [36]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|3-6
|47.41
|58.89
|59 [18]
|16.16
|8.79
|197 [37]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-5
|46.83
|48.77
|154 [37]
|14.86
|8.06
|198 [38]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|4-5
|46.80
|47.54
|165 [38]
|17.04
|10.27
|199 [31]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|6-3
|46.79
|35.22
|299 [52]
|14.68
|7.92
|200 [39]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-8
|46.46
|66.08
|22 [19]
|12.35
|5.92
|201 [19]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|7-2
|46.22
|32.42
|324 [34]
|17.18
|10.99
|202 [20]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|6-3
|46.20
|35.62
|291 [26]
|15.86
|9.70
|203 [9]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|7-2
|46.12
|32.33
|325 [18]
|14.99
|8.89
|204 [40]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-7
|45.76
|65.86
|26 [22]
|14.71
|8.98
|205 [25]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|7-2
|45.46
|35.33
|297 [39]
|13.89
|8.46
|206 [41]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-8
|45.18
|66.33
|21 [18]
|15.60
|10.45
|207 [32]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|4-5
|45.11
|49.10
|149 [29]
|15.25
|10.17
|208 [12]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|6-3
|45.09
|36.01
|283 [17]
|17.37
|12.31
|209 [2]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5-3-1
|45.06
|34.22
|311 [1]
|16.24
|11.21
|210 [31]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|5-5
|45.04
|47.20
|170 [30]
|15.43
|10.43
|211 [32]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|6-3
|44.91
|36.02
|282 [51]
|13.80
|8.92
|212 [33]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|6-3
|44.74
|38.30
|257 [49]
|13.70
|9.00
|213 [21]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|8-1
|44.39
|18.00
|411 [56]
|12.71
|8.35
|214 [13]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|4-5
|44.39
|47.08
|172 [3]
|14.52
|10.17
|215 [39]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|3-6
|44.25
|57.49
|72 [23]
|13.46
|9.24
|216 [22]
|Model
|7-AA
|6-3
|44.00
|36.14
|280 [23]
|12.09
|8.12
|217 [34]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|6-3
|43.92
|31.96
|330 [55]
|14.48
|10.59
|218 [10]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|6-3
|43.88
|23.17
|392 [34]
|13.53
|9.68
|219 [11]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|5-4
|43.42
|42.04
|218 [2]
|13.83
|10.45
|220 [40]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|6-3
|43.26
|39.44
|249 [50]
|12.61
|9.39
|221 [23]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|5-4
|43.26
|35.74
|288 [25]
|18.10
|14.88
|222 [26]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|4-6
|43.18
|47.03
|173 [17]
|12.48
|9.33
|223 [42]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|43.17
|51.54
|123 [41]
|11.95
|8.82
|224 [12]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|5-4
|43.09
|41.15
|231 [4]
|12.42
|9.36
|225 [33]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|3-6
|42.83
|52.34
|117 [21]
|17.58
|14.79
|226 [35]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|4-5
|42.70
|42.15
|216 [42]
|11.04
|8.37
|227 [27]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|6-3
|42.49
|35.91
|285 [35]
|14.24
|11.78
|228 [34]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|4-5
|42.47
|49.04
|150 [30]
|11.62
|9.19
|229 [3]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|7-1
|42.45
|10.62
|430 [19]
|16.60
|14.19
|230 [28]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|6-3
|42.37
|35.72
|289 [37]
|12.38
|10.05
|231 [41]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|2-7
|42.35
|58.42
|62 [19]
|12.27
|9.95
|232 [14]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|4-5
|42.35
|41.28
|229 [7]
|15.88
|13.57
|233 [35]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|3-6
|42.27
|49.94
|145 [28]
|12.69
|10.45
|234 [13]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|5-4
|41.64
|37.24
|268 [7]
|13.75
|12.13
|235 [4]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|8-1
|41.43
|16.08
|420 [16]
|10.88
|9.48
|236 [36]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|4-5
|41.35
|43.83
|201 [37]
|10.30
|8.98
|237 [29]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|5-4
|41.27
|35.79
|286 [36]
|14.82
|13.58
|238 [37]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|6-3
|41.12
|31.99
|329 [54]
|13.47
|12.38
|239 [24]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|4-5
|40.96
|37.27
|267 [21]
|13.26
|12.34
|240 [14]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|6-2
|40.93
|33.68
|315 [16]
|9.40
|8.50
|241 [25]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|5-4
|40.72
|32.86
|323 [33]
|14.91
|14.22
|242 [42]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|2-7
|40.62
|58.03
|65 [21]
|10.19
|9.60
|243 [15]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|4-5
|40.53
|42.77
|212 [5]
|11.74
|11.24
|244 [38]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-7
|40.37
|54.24
|96 [10]
|10.93
|10.59
|245 [43]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|3-6
|40.16
|46.32
|181 [41]
|9.75
|9.61
|246 [36]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|2-7
|40.16
|55.66
|85 [11]
|8.72
|8.59
|247 [16]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|4-5
|40.15
|38.34
|256 [10]
|9.79
|9.67
|248 [37]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|2-8
|40.08
|56.23
|79 [8]
|11.93
|11.88
|249 [30]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|2-8
|39.82
|50.08
|141 [12]
|9.58
|9.79
|250 [15]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|6-3
|39.61
|30.33
|343 [22]
|12.48
|12.90
|251 [38]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|3-6
|39.37
|47.71
|163 [34]
|13.24
|13.90
|252 [39]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|2-7
|39.31
|53.50
|104 [18]
|10.93
|11.65
|253 [26]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|3-6
|39.27
|48.78
|153 [3]
|11.87
|12.63
|254 [27]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|4-5
|39.21
|47.38
|167 [7]
|9.58
|10.41
|255 [16]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|6-3
|39.18
|21.49
|397 [35]
|14.33
|15.18
|256 [31]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|5-4
|39.15
|36.71
|274 [33]
|8.41
|9.29
|257 [39]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|2-7
|38.66
|49.69
|147 [27]
|12.24
|13.61
|258 [40]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|3-6
|38.36
|40.78
|236 [46]
|16.78
|18.46
|259 [40]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|1-8
|38.29
|57.62
|71 [4]
|9.96
|11.71
|260 [17]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|4-5
|38.05
|40.34
|241 [5]
|8.30
|10.28
|261 [44]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|2-7
|37.98
|59.06
|57 [17]
|10.35
|12.40
|262 [45]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|3-6
|37.93
|42.95
|211 [47]
|10.88
|12.98
|263 [32]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|5-4
|37.93
|36.12
|281 [34]
|8.87
|10.97
|264 [41]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|3-6
|37.87
|46.57
|179 [38]
|8.80
|10.96
|265 [42]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-5
|37.75
|47.34
|168 [35]
|9.65
|11.94
|266 [41]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|2-7
|37.70
|54.32
|95 [9]
|12.64
|14.97
|267 [17]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|4-4
|37.67
|35.46
|293 [19]
|9.36
|11.72
|268 [18]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|4-5
|37.64
|37.14
|270 [13]
|10.65
|13.04
|269 [28]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|5-4
|37.57
|34.41
|309 [29]
|8.90
|11.37
|270 [5]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|9-0
|37.43
|10.14
|431 [20]
|12.02
|14.62
|271 [43]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|3-7
|37.36
|54.39
|94 [14]
|11.91
|14.58
|272 [29]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|5-4
|37.02
|32.13
|327 [35]
|10.24
|13.25
|273 [43]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-7
|37.02
|54.85
|91 [39]
|9.39
|12.41
|274 [30]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-5
|37.00
|41.25
|230 [14]
|9.80
|12.83
|275 [42]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|3-6
|36.87
|45.04
|193 [34]
|9.07
|12.23
|276 [31]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|7-2
|36.66
|12.83
|425 [57]
|12.29
|15.67
|277 [43]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|4-6
|36.35
|45.16
|192 [33]
|10.44
|14.12
|278 [19]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|6-3
|36.34
|28.76
|359 [29]
|9.62
|13.31
|279 [6]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|4-5
|36.14
|30.07
|349 [3]
|11.60
|15.49
|280 [32]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|5-4
|35.88
|31.25
|336 [37]
|13.00
|17.15
|281 [46]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|3-6
|35.53
|46.25
|182 [42]
|9.54
|14.04
|282 [47]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|3-6
|34.96
|46.57
|178 [40]
|10.56
|15.63
|283 [20]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|4-5
|34.42
|36.40
|278 [15]
|8.21
|13.83
|284 [44]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|7-1-1
|34.31
|19.82
|405 [60]
|8.21
|13.93
|285 [33]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|5-5
|34.11
|35.94
|284 [24]
|7.33
|13.25
|286 [34]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-9
|34.08
|47.91
|160 [5]
|4.60
|10.55
|287 [44]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-8
|34.04
|61.27
|47 [32]
|11.15
|17.15
|288 [35]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|2-7
|33.84
|44.00
|200 [10]
|6.54
|12.74
|289 [45]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|3-6
|33.63
|40.31
|242 [46]
|5.82
|12.22
|290 [33]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|3-6
|33.33
|40.95
|234 [25]
|10.94
|17.64
|291 [34]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|5-4
|33.30
|28.36
|365 [49]
|8.24
|14.97
|292 [18]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|6-3
|33.28
|24.26
|384 [30]
|9.56
|16.30
|293 [21]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-5
|33.07
|33.71
|314 [22]
|8.50
|15.47
|294 [35]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|6-3
|32.78
|30.72
|339 [44]
|8.22
|15.47
|295 [36]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|2-7
|32.76
|50.19
|138 [11]
|8.66
|15.94
|296 [7]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-4
|32.69
|25.14
|381 [6]
|8.26
|15.60
|297 [19]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|6-3
|32.51
|19.73
|406 [39]
|5.63
|13.16
|298 [20]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|2-7
|32.20
|41.34
|226 [3]
|6.36
|14.20
|299 [48]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-7
|32.19
|56.72
|76 [24]
|6.63
|14.47
|300 [22]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|5-4
|32.11
|33.09
|322 [25]
|7.21
|15.13
|301 [36]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|2-6
|31.85
|41.93
|222 [13]
|8.96
|17.14
|302 [23]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|4-5
|31.81
|31.04
|338 [26]
|8.99
|17.21
|303 [1]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|9-0
|31.75
|3.67
|444 [8]
|2.58
|10.86
|304 [24]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|4-5
|31.40
|35.67
|290 [18]
|5.38
|14.00
|305 [44]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|2-7
|31.36
|46.72
|176 [37]
|6.50
|15.17
|306 [46]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|4-6
|31.36
|39.02
|252 [48]
|11.81
|20.48
|307 [45]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|3-6
|31.22
|39.54
|248 [49]
|8.76
|17.57
|308 [21]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|4-6
|31.09
|34.35
|310 [15]
|4.50
|13.45
|309 [37]
|Redan
|5-AA
|4-6
|30.95
|32.09
|328 [36]
|5.70
|14.78
|310 [45]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-5-1
|30.82
|41.98
|220 [45]
|5.00
|14.21
|311 [8]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|9-0
|30.75
|-15.76
|458 [25]
|8.23
|17.50
|312 [38]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|4-5
|30.38
|28.11
|367 [47]
|4.59
|14.24
|313 [39]
|Washington
|6-AA
|2-7
|30.25
|42.07
|217 [12]
|3.20
|12.99
|314 [46]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-8
|29.92
|48.00
|157 [31]
|5.58
|15.69
|315 [9]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|6-3
|29.70
|16.66
|419 [15]
|2.36
|12.70
|316 [49]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|1-8
|29.51
|53.55
|102 [29]
|6.93
|17.45
|317 [1]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|9-0
|29.13
|-13.31
|457 [5]
|3.31
|14.22
|318 [22]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-6
|29.04
|31.58
|333 [20]
|5.21
|16.21
|319 [25]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|4-5
|28.96
|30.15
|347 [28]
|4.57
|15.64
|320 [23]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|4-4
|28.83
|28.54
|362 [26]
|2.78
|13.98
|321 [24]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-7
|28.74
|42.41
|214 [1]
|7.51
|18.81
|322 [25]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|4-5
|28.69
|34.70
|306 [14]
|7.47
|18.81
|323 [50]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-8
|27.98
|43.31
|208 [46]
|7.82
|19.87
|324 [37]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|3-6
|27.75
|37.73
|264 [31]
|6.51
|18.79
|325 [47]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|4-6
|27.23
|35.03
|301 [52]
|3.57
|16.37
|326 [47]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|2-7
|27.05
|39.82
|247 [48]
|3.87
|16.85
|327 [38]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|2-7
|26.97
|36.75
|273 [32]
|4.73
|17.79
|328 [51]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|2-7
|26.92
|41.37
|224 [48]
|0.19
|13.30
|329 [48]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-9
|26.75
|50.22
|137 [25]
|1.99
|15.27
|330 [26]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|2-7
|26.56
|39.83
|246 [6]
|3.17
|16.64
|331 [49]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-8
|26.32
|50.63
|131 [23]
|4.25
|17.96
|332 [27]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|4-4
|26.23
|25.33
|380 [28]
|3.87
|17.67
|333 [10]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4-5
|26.09
|31.55
|334 [2]
|5.12
|19.06
|334 [52]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|4-5
|25.59
|26.94
|373 [57]
|1.65
|16.09
|335 [40]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|5-4
|25.35
|28.42
|364 [45]
|3.15
|17.83
|336 [48]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|3-7
|25.31
|30.38
|342 [56]
|7.35
|22.07
|337 [39]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|4-5
|25.31
|31.66
|332 [42]
|2.08
|16.80
|338 [28]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|5-4
|25.29
|20.35
|402 [38]
|1.14
|15.88
|339 [50]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|2-7
|25.15
|39.00
|253 [50]
|3.83
|18.71
|340 [41]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|3-5
|24.81
|28.54
|361 [44]
|5.24
|20.46
|341 [11]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5-4
|24.79
|18.02
|410 [12]
|1.79
|17.03
|342 [26]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|3-6
|24.59
|23.39
|388 [33]
|0.38
|15.82
|343 [53]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-9
|23.99
|54.65
|92 [27]
|3.80
|19.84
|344 [27]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|2-7
|23.94
|41.95
|221 [6]
|6.84
|22.93
|345 [54]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-9
|23.76
|51.48
|124 [35]
|4.98
|21.25
|346 [42]
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-5
|23.15
|27.05
|370 [50]
|2.76
|19.65
|347 [12]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4-5
|22.86
|25.73
|378 [5]
|7.80
|24.98
|348 [2]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|7-2
|22.53
|7.76
|437 [6]
|4.22
|21.72
|349 [40]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|3-6
|22.47
|29.89
|351 [46]
|0.02
|17.58
|350 [28]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|4-5
|22.39
|33.31
|321 [24]
|1.09
|18.73
|351 [29]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|6-3
|22.35
|16.69
|418 [44]
|-0.26
|17.42
|352 [29]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|4-5
|21.89
|27.00
|372 [31]
|2.47
|20.61
|353 [30]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|4-4
|21.66
|21.49
|398 [36]
|0.11
|18.49
|354 [41]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-7
|21.61
|33.32
|320 [41]
|5.26
|23.69
|355 [49]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-8
|21.27
|52.54
|113 [15]
|0.26
|19.02
|356 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|5-4
|21.21
|12.39
|426 [2]
|3.14
|21.96
|357 [43]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-7
|21.13
|37.92
|262 [18]
|-0.46
|18.44
|358 [44]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|3-7
|21.09
|27.19
|368 [48]
|-0.72
|18.23
|359 [55]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|21.03
|53.09
|108 [31]
|-2.06
|16.94
|360 [13]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6-3
|21.00
|19.96
|404 [11]
|8.19
|27.23
|361 [14]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|7-3
|20.58
|8.45
|434 [21]
|0.98
|20.43
|362 [50]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|1-8
|20.39
|47.52
|166 [29]
|1.29
|20.93
|363 [31]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|4-5
|20.27
|23.17
|391 [33]
|3.43
|23.19
|364 [51]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-9
|20.27
|46.79
|175 [31]
|-3.08
|16.68
|365 [42]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-8
|19.45
|53.93
|98 [6]
|3.22
|23.80
|366 [43]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-8
|19.36
|39.37
|250 [29]
|2.00
|22.67
|367 [45]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|2-7
|19.03
|31.17
|337 [38]
|1.12
|22.12
|368 [52]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-7
|18.60
|38.12
|260 [50]
|0.28
|21.71
|369 [32]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|1-8
|18.40
|36.43
|277 [10]
|0.48
|22.11
|370 [46]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|3-6
|18.25
|25.38
|379 [54]
|-1.93
|19.84
|371 [33]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|3-5
|17.84
|23.42
|386 [31]
|-0.76
|21.43
|372 [53]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|4-5
|17.77
|22.63
|394 [58]
|-0.16
|22.11
|373 [30]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-6
|17.35
|39.33
|251 [8]
|0.73
|23.41
|374 [47]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|2-8
|16.90
|43.03
|209 [11]
|-1.29
|21.84
|375 [34]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|3-6
|16.80
|24.52
|382 [29]
|-1.64
|21.59
|376 [35]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|6-3
|16.62
|9.23
|433 [45]
|-1.06
|22.35
|377 [51]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|1-8
|16.43
|43.72
|203 [42]
|-2.15
|21.45
|378 [15]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-3
|16.35
|12.98
|424 [18]
|0.35
|24.03
|379 [48]
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-6
|16.00
|28.19
|366 [46]
|0.65
|24.69
|380 [52]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|4-5
|15.97
|15.70
|421 [53]
|-0.91
|23.16
|381 [49]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|1-8
|15.90
|37.60
|266 [20]
|1.74
|25.87
|382 [46]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|15.65
|49.19
|148 [42]
|-2.25
|22.13
|383 [44]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-9
|15.42
|40.03
|244 [28]
|-4.29
|20.32
|384 [54]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-9
|15.38
|48.34
|155 [28]
|-0.31
|24.35
|385 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|5-3
|15.29
|4.04
|443 [1]
|-2.93
|21.81
|386 [36]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-6
|15.25
|20.39
|401 [37]
|1.03
|25.81
|387 [3]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|6-2
|15.17
|1.27
|446 [9]
|2.36
|27.22
|388 [4]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|5-3
|14.96
|7.59
|438 [7]
|-2.14
|22.94
|389 [55]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-10
|14.62
|57.78
|69 [3]
|-4.71
|20.70
|390 [31]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|2-8
|14.46
|30.45
|341 [27]
|-2.24
|23.33
|391 [45]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|3-5
|14.39
|26.04
|376 [50]
|-0.65
|24.99
|392 [5]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|6-2-1
|14.15
|-2.02
|448 [10]
|-3.05
|22.83
|393 [32]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-9
|14.11
|50.48
|133 [2]
|4.55
|30.47
|394 [16]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-4
|14.00
|14.93
|422 [17]
|0.08
|26.11
|395 [6]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|5-4
|13.48
|12.05
|427 [3]
|0.58
|27.14
|396 [17]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|4-5
|13.31
|17.04
|414 [14]
|0.28
|27.01
|397 [56]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-10
|13.16
|51.69
|122 [17]
|-0.93
|25.95
|398 [46]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-9
|12.79
|46.45
|180 [18]
|-0.39
|26.85
|399 [47]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-8
|11.95
|31.42
|335 [43]
|-2.44
|25.64
|400 [37]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|4-5
|11.84
|18.84
|408 [40]
|-4.56
|23.64
|401 [38]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-6
|11.82
|30.23
|346 [24]
|-1.68
|26.52
|402 [57]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-10
|11.79
|56.19
|80 [5]
|-3.66
|24.58
|403 [18]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-6
|11.40
|20.35
|403 [10]
|-5.78
|22.85
|404 [39]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|4-5
|10.68
|6.35
|440 [47]
|-1.20
|28.15
|405 [50]
|Towers
|5-AA
|1-8
|10.25
|29.22
|354 [41]
|-3.04
|26.74
|406 [48]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-8
|10.17
|45.31
|191 [19]
|-7.16
|22.70
|407 [19]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-7-1
|9.67
|23.36
|390 [7]
|-1.04
|29.32
|408 [33]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-6
|9.60
|22.45
|395 [35]
|-4.02
|26.42
|409 [49]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-9
|9.45
|40.66
|237 [27]
|-4.89
|25.70
|410 [40]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-9
|8.65
|36.47
|276 [9]
|-1.62
|29.77
|411 [34]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|2-7
|8.61
|23.38
|389 [34]
|-5.30
|26.13
|412 [35]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|4-3
|7.82
|11.78
|428 [38]
|-5.55
|26.66
|413 [41]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-9
|6.44
|35.42
|294 [11]
|0.40
|33.99
|414 [56]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|2-7
|5.49
|31.96
|331 [56]
|-6.31
|28.23
|415 [58]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-8
|5.34
|34.75
|305 [53]
|-4.92
|29.77
|416 [51]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|2-7
|4.70
|28.87
|357 [43]
|-7.22
|28.11
|417 [42]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|2-7
|3.89
|17.83
|412 [41]
|-4.70
|31.44
|418 [59]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|1-8
|3.62
|28.81
|358 [57]
|-9.37
|27.04
|419 [2]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|6-2
|3.46
|-8.38
|452 [5]
|-3.32
|33.26
|420 [53]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-10
|3.15
|41.32
|228 [44]
|-10.10
|26.79
|421 [20]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-8
|2.79
|20.41
|399 [9]
|-7.72
|29.52
|422 [3]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|6-3
|2.26
|-5.38
|449 [2]
|-8.17
|29.61
|423 [52]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-8
|1.35
|35.00
|302 [28]
|-10.21
|28.47
|424 [21]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-9
|0.75
|29.59
|353 [4]
|-9.47
|29.81
|425 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|1-8
|0.20
|22.31
|396 [36]
|-4.77
|35.07
|426 [43]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-9
|-0.03
|37.22
|269 [8]
|-6.77
|33.30
|427 [44]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|3-4
|-0.44
|4.29
|441 [48]
|-8.76
|31.72
|428 [3]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|4-5
|-0.92
|9.54
|432 [3]
|-9.50
|31.46
|429 [7]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|1-5
|-1.10
|18.38
|409 [1]
|-8.49
|32.64
|430 [53]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-8
|-2.07
|27.18
|369 [49]
|-10.07
|32.03
|431 [8]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|2-7
|-2.70
|11.72
|429 [4]
|-15.05
|27.68
|432 [54]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-9
|-3.03
|35.41
|296 [27]
|-11.43
|31.64
|433 [22]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|3-6
|-3.59
|1.65
|445 [23]
|-8.60
|35.03
|434 [4]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5-4
|-3.67
|-6.80
|451 [4]
|-10.79
|32.91
|435 [57]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-9
|-3.67
|35.75
|287 [52]
|-14.17
|29.53
|436 [55]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|5-4
|-4.06
|-12.20
|455 [58]
|-10.33
|33.76
|437 [23]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|4-5
|-4.17
|0.16
|447 [24]
|-14.48
|29.72
|438 [56]
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-8
|-4.63
|30.14
|348 [40]
|-10.09
|34.57
|439 [24]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-7
|-4.71
|7.27
|439 [22]
|-12.58
|32.17
|440 [50]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-8
|-5.48
|29.85
|352 [47]
|-11.29
|34.23
|441 [45]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-9
|-5.99
|32.22
|326 [19]
|-9.25
|36.78
|442 [46]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-7
|-6.17
|16.92
|415 [42]
|-7.69
|38.51
|443 [4]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|1-8
|-8.33
|14.43
|423 [1]
|-14.56
|33.81
|444 [37]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-10
|-9.86
|19.03
|407 [37]
|-17.11
|32.79
|445 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2-8
|-10.17
|8.01
|435 [5]
|-13.56
|36.65
|446 [5]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-6
|-12.45
|-6.19
|450 [3]
|-12.97
|39.51
|447 [10]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|1-9
|-12.72
|16.89
|417 [2]
|-14.15
|38.61
|448 [57]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-9
|-12.74
|27.00
|371 [51]
|-10.18
|42.59
|449 [6]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-6
|-13.10
|-16.54
|459 [8]
|-13.82
|39.31
|450 [60]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|1-8
|-16.34
|20.39
|400 [59]
|-23.51
|32.86
|451 [58]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-8
|-16.42
|30.31
|344 [39]
|-12.80
|43.65
|452 [5]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-7
|-18.22
|4.10
|442 [4]
|-20.47
|37.79
|453 [47]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|3-6
|-18.92
|7.91
|436 [46]
|-19.92
|39.03
|454 [48]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-8
|-24.95
|16.89
|416 [43]
|-23.78
|41.20
|455 [49]
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II †
|0-2
|-29.45
|-18.92
|460 [49]
|-22.75
|46.73
|456 [6]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|3-5
|-31.14
|-19.44
|461 [6]
|-16.33
|54.84
|457 [38]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-9
|-34.53
|33.64
|316 [23]
|-22.40
|52.16
|458 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-9
|-34.57
|17.37
|413 [13]
|-22.76
|51.85
|459 [7]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-7
|-38.08
|-11.59
|454 [7]
|-29.53
|48.58
|460 [8]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-8
|-47.33
|-10.81
|453 [6]
|-30.01
|57.35
|461 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-10
|-58.72
|-13.15
|456 [54]
|-45.31
|53.45
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|83.14
|79.19
|2
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|79.91
|68.83
|3
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|79.74
|70.35
|4
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|79.56
|69.90
|5
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|79.22
|71.99
|6
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|78.40
|68.69
|7
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|72.06
|67.48
|8
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|70.72
|58.95
|9
|5-AAA
|4
|70.21
|63.33
|10
|7-AAAAA
|6
|69.72
|64.04
|11
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|69.45
|61.33
|12
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|66.27
|53.40
|13
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|66.00
|58.61
|14
|1-AAAAA
|6
|64.04
|53.16
|15
|2-AAAA
|7
|63.62
|56.00
|16
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|62.28
|52.54
|17
|3-AAAA
|6
|62.10
|52.40
|18
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|60.72
|51.11
|19
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|60.69
|53.73
|20
|8-AAAAA
|7
|60.64
|54.14
|21
|1-AAAA
|5
|59.29
|47.06
|22
|3-AAAAA
|5
|58.33
|53.12
|23
|8-AAA
|6
|57.66
|50.28
|24
|4-AAAA
|8
|57.34
|47.17
|25
|2-AAAAA
|7
|57.10
|49.31
|26
|2-AAA
|5
|55.22
|44.78
|27
|1-AAA
|6
|55.21
|47.96
|28
|5-AAAAA
|8
|55.16
|50.77
|29
|8-AA
|6
|55.09
|51.56
|30
|6-AAAAA
|7
|52.95
|42.37
|31
|7-AAAA
|6
|52.77
|43.54
|32
|6-AAAA
|6
|52.53
|57.18
|33
|5-AAAA
|8
|52.50
|43.33
|34
|3-AA
|7
|52.22
|42.03
|35
|1-AA
|7
|51.99
|45.93
|36
|8-A Division I
|4
|51.94
|35.05
|37
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|50.59
|45.31
|38
|5-A Division I
|4
|49.87
|39.30
|39
|7-AAA
|7
|49.24
|42.50
|40
|2-A Division I
|5
|49.15
|40.38
|41
|8-AAAA
|9
|48.58
|42.19
|42
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|48.47
|36.48
|43
|3-AAA
|8
|47.40
|34.77
|44
|1-A Division I
|4
|47.18
|43.84
|45
|7-AA
|7
|43.59
|34.20
|46
|4-AAA
|6
|43.32
|33.53
|47
|5-AA
|7
|41.39
|29.70
|48
|7-A Division II
|3
|41.30
|32.88
|49
|4-A Division II
|6
|41.19
|37.06
|50
|3-A Division II
|5
|41.12
|33.85
|51
|2-A Division II
|5
|41.05
|33.19
|52
|6-A Division II
|8
|40.01
|26.08
|53
|4-AAAAA
|6
|39.69
|38.18
|54
|8-A Division II
|6
|39.57
|32.19
|55
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|39.05
|31.07
|56
|6-AAA
|8
|38.83
|33.08
|57
|4-AA
|8
|38.82
|28.21
|58
|7-A Division I
|7
|37.41
|29.95
|59
|2-AA
|8
|37.40
|25.04
|60
|4-A Division I
|4
|37.17
|28.71
|61
|3-A Division I
|5
|34.24
|23.74
|62
|6-A Division I
|4
|33.97
|31.34
|63
|6-AA
|7
|33.88
|30.71
|64
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|29.61
|25.10
|65
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|28.46
|20.66
|66
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|24.69
|17.28
|67
|1-A Division II
|7
|22.73
|21.43
|68
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|20.43
|11.33
|69
|5-A Division II
|6
|17.68
|9.27
|70
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|16.59
|11.11
|71
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|15.81
|3.62
|72
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|11.23
|7.04
|73
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|10.64
|3.99
|74
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|8.04
|1.99
|75
|GIAA Region 1-A
|3
|7.40
|-6.74
|76
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|4.25
|-2.00
|77
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|4
|-10.47
|-21.40
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|09/22
|Dunwoody
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|16 - 15
|29.44
|97.3%
|0.182
|08/18
|Monroe
|Mitchell County
|3 - 0
|33.32
|98.3%
|0.188
|10/27
|Savannah Country Day
|Johnson (Savannah)
|0 - 30
|12.01
|81.1%
|0.196
|09/22
|Druid Hills
|Southeast Whitfield
|21 - 20
|27.14
|96.4%
|0.206
|09/15
|Skipstone Academy
|Pinecrest Academy
|13 - 24
|14.73
|85.6%
|0.208
|08/18
|Upson-Lee
|Union Grove
|21 - 20
|25.61
|95.7%
|0.223
|08/17
|LaGrange
|Carver (Atlanta)
|12 - 28
|11.93
|80.9%
|0.229
|09/15
|Bleckley County
|West Laurens
|27 - 33
|15.89
|87.3%
|0.238
|09/22
|Central Fellowship Christian
|Piedmont Academy
|7 - 14
|15.01
|86.1%
|0.241
|08/19
|Cedar Grove
|Dutchtown
|34 - 33
|24.00
|94.8%
|0.242
|08/18
|Cherokee Christian
|Calvary Christian
|19 - 20
|20.79
|92.6%
|0.243
|10/27
|Lanier
|Shiloh
|30 - 28
|25.25
|95.5%
|0.249
|10/13
|Madison County
|Cedar Shoals
|36 - 40
|16.94
|88.6%
|0.249
|10/27
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|Chattahoochee
|41 - 38
|26.73
|96.2%
|0.255
|09/08
|Coahulla Creek
|Chattooga
|14 - 17
|17.01
|88.7%
|0.263
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game r3ating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|96.43
|10/13
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|31 - 24
|6.72
|69.3%
|94.22
|09/22
|Douglas County
|Hughes
|30 - 27
|1.26
|53.8%
|93.71
|08/18
|Carrollton
|Hughes
|34 - 39
|5.68
|66.6%
|90.48
|08/19
|Walton
|Grayson
|49 - 27
|10.59
|78.3%
|90.40
|08/25
|Mill Creek
|Norcross
|27 - 13
|12.92
|82.7%
|89.75
|09/01
|Carrollton
|Rome
|33 - 13
|8.11
|72.8%
|89.40
|09/22
|Mill Creek
|Parkview
|30 - 20
|12.12
|81.3%
|88.00
|10/20
|Carrollton
|Westlake
|31 - 7
|11.76
|80.6%
|87.81
|09/01
|Buford
|North Cobb
|45 - 28
|8.81
|74.4%
|87.77
|10/06
|Walton
|North Cobb
|35 - 27
|13.21
|83.2%
|87.62
|11/03
|Grayson
|Parkview
|-
|1.05
|53.2%
|87.40
|09/08
|Colquitt County
|Lee County
|37 - 20
|10.59
|78.3%
|87.23
|10/27
|Thomas County Central
|Lee County
|31 - 24
|14.52
|85.3%
|86.73
|09/29
|Grayson
|Newton
|27 - 31
|5.06
|64.9%
|86.22
|09/15
|Newton
|Westlake
|27 - 12
|1.06
|53.2%
