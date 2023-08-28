Maxwell summary after Week 2

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 372 of 388 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.88%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.36 points and all game margins within 14.87 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.41

By Class

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 8-AAAAAAA 6 88.30 80.15 2 2-AAAAAAA 5 85.51 78.41 3 4-AAAAAAA 6 84.34 81.49 4 1-AAAAAA 6 83.35 78.01 5 1-AAAAAAA 5 83.03 79.11 6 5-AAAAAAA 6 79.86 70.96 7 5-AAA 4 78.91 73.48 8 6-AAAAAAA 6 78.17 71.48 9 3-AAAAAAA 5 77.01 73.88 10 7-AAAAAA 7 76.26 67.91 11 6-AAAAAA 7 74.34 67.90 12 5-AAAAAA 8 73.95 66.19 13 1-AAAAA 6 72.20 63.21 14 7-AAAAA 6 71.99 65.70 15 3-AAAA 6 71.53 63.73 16 8-AAAAA 7 71.17 65.50 17 7-AAAAAAA 7 70.03 59.42 18 2-AAAAA 7 69.90 61.87 19 8-AAA 6 68.55 62.44 20 8-AAAAAA 7 68.21 61.04 21 1-AAA 6 66.36 60.56 22 2-A Division I 5 65.46 58.73 23 2-AAAA 7 64.66 60.23 24 2-AAAAAA 7 64.28 59.33 25 1-AA 7 63.74 57.48 26 4-AAAAAA 6 63.73 59.23 27 4-AAAA 8 63.52 57.83 28 1-AAAA 5 63.11 55.50 29 1-A Division I 4 62.50 56.91 30 3-AAAAAA 8 62.25 52.81 31 7-AAAA 6 62.21 55.35 32 3-AA 7 62.14 54.61 33 6-AAAAA 7 60.68 51.25 34 5-A Division I 4 60.07 50.23 35 5-AAAAA 8 59.52 56.00 36 8-A Division I 4 59.49 53.41 37 2-AAA 5 59.43 54.20 38 6-AAAA 6 58.43 63.01 39 8-AA 6 58.13 53.20 40 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 57.88 51.57 41 3-AAAAA 5 57.73 52.74 42 3-AAA 8 54.11 45.78 43 5-AAAA 8 54.00 47.40 44 7-AA 7 53.65 45.14 45 8-AAAA 9 53.34 50.70 46 5-AA 7 53.08 43.15 47 7-AAA 7 52.47 48.38 48 6-AAA 8 52.31 46.60 49 2-A Division II 5 52.20 48.41 50 4-AA 8 51.38 41.89 51 4-AAAAA 6 51.31 50.52 52 4-A Division I 4 50.79 43.65 53 7-A Division II 3 50.20 47.58 54 6-A Division I 4 49.91 50.74 55 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 49.54 44.47 56 3-A Division II 5 49.35 46.05 57 4-AAA 6 47.92 42.85 58 6-A Division II 8 47.83 38.60 59 7-A Division I 7 46.68 41.24 60 3-A Division I 5 46.28 38.22 61 8-A Division II 6 45.04 41.70 62 4-A Division II 6 44.21 39.38 63 6-AA 7 42.93 38.32 64 2-AA 8 40.94 33.13 65 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 40.38 38.50 66 GIAA Region 2-AA 3 39.57 35.86 67 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 6 39.06 36.95 68 GIAA Region 6-AA 2 35.51 28.38 69 1-A Division II 7 35.46 32.24 70 5-A Division II 6 32.94 26.01 71 GIAA Region 4-AA 3 31.28 27.69 72 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5 30.67 23.54 73 GIAA Region 2-A 3 23.70 19.90 74 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 22.92 16.93 75 GIAA Region 3-AA 2 17.97 11.58 76 GAPPS Region 2-AA 5 17.73 10.99 77 GIAA Region 1-A 4 4.51 -1.24 78 GIAA Region 1-AA 2 -9.14 -10.87

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood 08/18 Stephens County Habersham Central 31 - 29 23.90 94.8% 0.265 08/25 Winder-Barrow M.L. King 28 - 27 15.76 87.1% 0.355 08/25 Chamblee Towers 21 - 12 32.61 98.1% 0.363 08/19 Riverdale North Clayton 28 - 44 4.31 62.8% 0.398 08/18 Lakeview Academy King's Ridge Christian 13 - 20 6.18 67.9% 0.402 08/18 Ware County Appling County 20 - 17 15.10 86.2% 0.407 08/25 Aquinas Westside (Augusta) 14 - 12 13.24 83.3% 0.411 08/18 St. Francis Providence Christian 15 - 53 2.81 58.4% 0.417 08/19 Cedar Grove Dutchtown 34 - 33 10.26 77.6% 0.433 08/25 North Paulding East Paulding 21 - 17 14.74 85.6% 0.434 08/25 Frederica Academy Tiftarea Academy 39 - 35 14.26 84.9% 0.440 08/25 Harrison South Forsyth 6 - 3 12.19 81.4% 0.444 08/26 Burke County Effingham County 10 - 6 13.60 83.9% 0.448 08/25 Union County Lumpkin County 27 - 44 2.14 56.5% 0.448 08/25 Rockmart Cass 24 - 23 8.94 74.7% 0.449

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.