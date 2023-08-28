Maxwell summary after Week 2

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 372 of 388 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.88%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.36 points and all game margins within 14.87 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.41
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Mill Creek
|2-0
|103.65
|1
|Hughes
|2-0
|96.63
|2
|Walton
|2-0
|100.03
|2
|Lee County
|2-0
|91.19
|3
|Buford
|2-0
|97.41
|3
|Roswell
|2-0
|90.87
|4
|Westlake
|2-0
|97.07
|4
|Blessed Trinity
|2-0
|89.03
|5
|Milton
|1-1
|93.29
|5
|Gainesville
|2-0
|87.77
|6
|Carrollton
|1-1
|89.04
|6
|Thomas County Central
|2-0
|87.64
|7
|Parkview
|2-0
|88.41
|7
|Woodward Academy
|1-1
|87.32
|8
|Colquitt County
|2-0
|88.14
|8
|Rome
|2-0
|84.88
|9
|Norcross
|1-1
|88.03
|9
|Creekview
|2-0
|83.13
|10
|Grayson
|1-1
|86.05
|10
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2-0
|80.93
|11
|North Gwinnett
|1-1
|85.44
|11
|Marist
|1-1
|80.30
|12
|North Cobb
|0-1
|85.31
|12
|Houston County
|2-0
|80.13
|13
|Newton
|2-0
|84.23
|13
|Brunswick
|1-0
|77.02
|14
|Lowndes
|2-0
|83.23
|14
|Douglas County
|2-0
|73.42
|15
|Valdosta
|1-1
|80.92
|15
|North Atlanta
|2-0
|68.79
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Ware County
|2-0
|88.17
|1
|Benedictine
|2-0
|87.34
|2
|Coffee
|2-0
|84.65
|2
|North Oconee
|1-0
|79.04
|3
|Warner Robins
|0-1
|83.73
|3
|Bainbridge
|1-1
|78.62
|4
|Calhoun
|1-1
|82.32
|4
|Burke County
|2-0
|72.54
|5
|Jefferson
|2-0
|80.74
|5
|Baldwin
|2-0
|71.93
|6
|Cartersville
|2-0
|78.79
|6
|Perry
|0-1
|71.88
|7
|Creekside
|2-0
|76.17
|7
|Troup
|2-0
|71.85
|8
|Dutchtown
|1-1
|75.96
|8
|Cedartown
|1-1
|71.82
|9
|Flowery Branch
|2-0
|75.34
|9
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|1-1
|70.53
|10
|Kell
|1-1
|73.45
|10
|Wayne County
|2-0
|70.32
|11
|Clarke Central
|2-0
|72.92
|11
|Holy Innocents
|2-0
|70.18
|12
|Jones County
|1-1
|72.57
|12
|Stephenson
|2-0
|69.74
|13
|Cambridge
|1-1
|72.01
|13
|Stockbridge
|0-2
|66.86
|14
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|2-0
|67.39
|14
|Spalding
|2-0
|64.95
|15
|Dalton
|1-0
|67.00
|15
|Cairo
|1-1
|64.62
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|1-1
|86.22
|1
|Fitzgerald
|2-0
|80.66
|2
|Sandy Creek
|2-0
|78.66
|2
|Pierce County
|1-0
|75.61
|3
|Stephens County
|2-0
|75.06
|3
|Appling County
|1-1
|74.48
|4
|Monroe Area
|2-0
|74.75
|4
|Callaway
|1-0
|72.47
|5
|Thomasville
|1-1
|72.90
|5
|Thomson
|1-1
|70.91
|6
|Carver (Atlanta)
|1-1
|72.11
|6
|Rockmart
|1-1
|68.60
|7
|Carver (Columbus)
|2-0
|71.12
|7
|Fellowship Christian
|1-1
|68.21
|8
|Calvary Day
|1-0
|69.43
|8
|Cook
|1-1
|63.03
|9
|Oconee County
|0-2
|69.37
|9
|Athens Academy
|1-1
|62.71
|10
|Crisp County
|1-1
|67.96
|10
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|0-2
|62.39
|11
|Peach County
|0-2
|64.35
|11
|Dodge County
|1-1
|60.56
|12
|Savannah Christian
|2-0
|63.97
|12
|Northeast
|0-1
|59.09
|13
|Dougherty
|2-0
|63.10
|13
|Toombs County
|2-0
|58.48
|14
|Upson-Lee
|2-0
|62.77
|14
|Putnam County
|0-1
|57.94
|15
|Hebron Christian
|2-0
|61.55
|15
|Columbia
|1-1
|57.54
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|2-0
|80.24
|1
|Schley County
|1-0
|61.02
|2
|Swainsboro
|2-0
|76.94
|2
|Macon County
|2-0
|59.16
|3
|Irwin County
|1-1
|70.06
|3
|Clinch County
|1-1
|57.85
|4
|Rabun County
|1-1
|67.55
|4
|Early County
|2-0
|56.33
|5
|Bleckley County
|2-0
|67.54
|5
|McIntosh County Academy
|1-1
|54.63
|6
|Brooks County
|0-2
|65.39
|6
|Bowdon
|0-2
|54.57
|7
|Dublin
|1-0
|62.87
|7
|Manchester
|1-0
|53.72
|8
|Metter
|1-1
|62.10
|8
|Turner County
|1-1
|53.61
|9
|Elbert County
|1-1
|59.65
|9
|Aquinas
|2-0
|52.15
|10
|Trion
|2-0
|56.55
|10
|Charlton County
|0-2
|50.74
|11
|Lamar County
|1-1
|55.55
|11
|Wilcox County
|0-2
|50.35
|12
|Darlington
|1-1
|55.02
|12
|Emanuel County Institute
|0-1
|50.09
|13
|Commerce
|2-0
|54.59
|13
|Johnson County
|0-1
|48.52
|14
|Mount Vernon
|2-0
|53.75
|14
|Jenkins County
|2-0
|47.95
|15
|Temple
|2-0
|52.64
|15
|Dooly County
|0-2
|47.46
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|2-0
|69.94
|1
|Brentwood School
|1-1
|44.33
|2
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|1-1
|58.01
|2
|Central Fellowship Christian
|1-0
|42.61
|3
|Stratford Academy
|1-0
|56.60
|3
|Gatewood School
|1-0
|37.47
|4
|Brookstone
|0-1
|52.91
|4
|Briarwood Academy
|1-0
|36.51
|5
|Tattnall Square
|0-2
|50.65
|5
|Edmund Burke Academy
|1-0
|27.12
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|0-2
|23.77
|1
|Calvary Christian
|2-0
|29.28
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|1-1
|23.29
|2
|Cherokee Christian
|1-1
|29.21
|3
|Flint River Academy
|1-0
|15.88
|3
|King's Academy
|1-0
|26.90
|4
|Memorial Day
|2-0
|12.65
|4
|Skipstone Academy
|1-0
|21.06
|5
|Fullington Academy
|0-2
|-1.86
|5
|Community Christian
|0-0
|8.93
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|103.65
|86.74
|11 [6]
|37.33
|-15.72
|2 [2]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|100.03
|82.71
|15 [8]
|40.56
|-8.87
|3 [3]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|97.41
|34.64
|-12.17
|4 [4]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|97.07
|76.63
|35 [13]
|39.61
|-6.86
|5 [1]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|2-0
|96.63
|80.96
|19 [4]
|36.81
|-9.21
|6 [5]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|93.29
|80.16
|25 [12]
|32.01
|-10.68
|7 [2]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|91.19
|73.10
|51 [11]
|32.38
|-8.20
|8 [3]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|2-0
|90.87
|59.65
|157 [32]
|32.70
|-7.56
|9 [6]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|89.04
|81.90
|17 [9]
|32.33
|-6.11
|10 [4]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|2-0
|89.03
|72.35
|57 [13]
|26.44
|-11.98
|11 [7]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|88.41
|66.99
|90 [25]
|32.40
|-5.41
|12 [1]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|2-0
|88.17
|73.33
|50 [9]
|28.83
|-8.74
|13 [8]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|88.14
|66.86
|91 [26]
|34.78
|-2.75
|14 [9]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|88.03
|90.83
|4 [3]
|31.13
|-6.30
|15 [5]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|2-0
|87.77
|78.05
|28 [8]
|31.54
|-5.63
|16 [6]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|87.64
|68.76
|78 [17]
|29.92
|-7.12
|17 [1]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|2-0
|87.34
|56.95
|187 [31]
|30.62
|-6.11
|18 [7]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|87.32
|70.53
|69 [15]
|29.06
|-7.65
|19 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|1-1
|86.22
|75.96
|39 [4]
|31.49
|-4.13
|20 [10]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|86.05
|74.09
|46 [17]
|29.64
|-5.80
|21 [11]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|85.44
|90.03
|5 [4]
|29.91
|-4.93
|22 [12]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|85.31
|97.07
|1 [1]
|29.31
|-5.40
|23 [8]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|2-0
|84.88
|49.77
|252 [45]
|27.21
|-7.06
|24 [2]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|2-0
|84.65
|69.08
|73 [13]
|27.33
|-6.72
|25 [13]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|84.23
|57.32
|182 [36]
|27.05
|-6.58
|26 [3]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|83.73
|91.19
|3 [1]
|27.59
|-5.53
|27 [14]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|83.23
|29.14
|-3.49
|28 [9]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|2-0
|83.13
|67.94
|86 [22]
|27.24
|-5.28
|29 [4]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|1-1
|82.32
|80.57
|23 [3]
|27.42
|-4.29
|30 [10]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|80.93
|68.46
|85 [21]
|25.39
|-4.93
|31 [15]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|80.92
|63.03
|123 [32]
|26.97
|-3.34
|32 [5]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|2-0
|80.74
|68.69
|80 [15]
|25.24
|-4.90
|33 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|2-0
|80.66
|61.83
|131 [11]
|25.75
|-4.31
|34 [11]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|1-1
|80.30
|87.77
|8 [1]
|27.16
|-2.53
|35 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|2-0
|80.24
|28.40
|-1.23
|36 [16]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|80.16
|93.29
|2 [2]
|24.48
|-5.08
|37 [12]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|80.13
|56.70
|190 [37]
|29.74
|0.22
|38 [17]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|79.38
|86.46
|12 [7]
|25.48
|-3.30
|39 [18]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|79.30
|62.54
|128 [33]
|26.20
|-2.50
|40 [2]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|79.04
|69.37
|71 [10]
|24.91
|-3.53
|41 [6]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|2-0
|78.79
|59.96
|151 [27]
|23.97
|-4.22
|42 [2]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|2-0
|78.66
|61.66
|133 [10]
|27.86
|-0.19
|43 [3]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|1-1
|78.62
|73.52
|49 [6]
|24.00
|-4.01
|44 [19]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|78.40
|65.99
|96 [27]
|21.06
|-6.74
|45 [20]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|78.02
|80.77
|21 [11]
|25.88
|-1.53
|46 [21]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|77.45
|61.23
|140 [34]
|28.60
|1.75
|47 [13]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|77.02
|71.07
|66 [14]
|24.11
|-2.31
|48 [2]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|2-0
|76.94
|58.14
|169 [8]
|24.72
|-1.62
|49 [22]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|76.40
|75.47
|42 [15]
|23.48
|-2.32
|50 [23]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|76.26
|64.45
|109 [28]
|23.15
|-2.51
|51 [7]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|2-0
|76.17
|60.13
|149 [25]
|25.31
|-0.26
|52 [8]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|1-1
|75.96
|72.88
|55 [10]
|23.65
|-1.70
|53 [24]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|75.80
|74.15
|45 [16]
|24.24
|-0.95
|54 [2]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|1-0
|75.61
|55.31
|202 [22]
|24.72
|-0.28
|55 [9]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-0
|75.34
|61.77
|132 [22]
|24.08
|-0.65
|56 [3]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|2-0
|75.06
|58.65
|166 [13]
|23.09
|-1.36
|57 [4]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|2-0
|74.75
|58.63
|167 [14]
|21.11
|-3.03
|58 [3]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|1-1
|74.48
|88.17
|6 [1]
|23.03
|-0.85
|59 [25]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|74.45
|60.78
|144 [35]
|22.55
|-1.30
|60 [26]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|73.50
|63.93
|111 [29]
|21.47
|-1.43
|61 [10]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|1-1
|73.45
|77.20
|31 [4]
|25.11
|2.27
|62 [14]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|2-0
|73.42
|63.26
|120 [28]
|24.98
|2.17
|63 [11]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|2-0
|72.92
|60.87
|142 [24]
|24.13
|1.82
|64 [5]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|1-1
|72.90
|76.52
|36 [1]
|23.82
|1.52
|65 [27]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|72.88
|88.00
|7 [5]
|21.90
|-0.38
|66 [12]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|1-1
|72.57
|71.40
|65 [12]
|25.88
|3.92
|67 [4]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|2-0
|72.54
|64.93
|105 [17]
|20.54
|-1.39
|68 [4]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|1-0
|72.47
|71.82
|62 [5]
|22.19
|0.33
|69 [28]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|72.19
|73.56
|48 [18]
|22.42
|0.84
|70 [6]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|1-1
|72.11
|72.89
|54 [5]
|21.34
|-0.17
|71 [13]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|1-1
|72.01
|75.02
|43 [8]
|22.55
|1.15
|72 [5]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|2-0
|71.93
|61.15
|141 [21]
|22.78
|1.46
|73 [6]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|0-1
|71.88
|80.13
|26 [3]
|21.87
|0.60
|74 [7]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|2-0
|71.85
|49.45
|253 [41]
|22.90
|1.65
|75 [8]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|1-1
|71.82
|70.53
|68 [9]
|20.03
|-1.19
|76 [7]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|2-0
|71.12
|46.10
|276 [32]
|20.17
|-0.34
|77 [29]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|71.07
|67.28
|89 [24]
|20.11
|-0.36
|78 [5]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|1-1
|70.91
|59.21
|163 [16]
|21.20
|0.89
|79 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|1-1
|70.53
|77.77
|29 [4]
|22.67
|2.75
|80 [10]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|2-0
|70.32
|57.68
|176 [28]
|19.27
|-0.45
|81 [11]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|2-0
|70.18
|57.41
|180 [30]
|19.55
|-0.03
|82 [3]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|1-1
|70.06
|64.06
|110 [2]
|21.43
|1.97
|83 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|69.94
|44.33
|296 [4]
|20.22
|0.88
|84 [12]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|2-0
|69.74
|50.48
|244 [40]
|21.63
|2.50
|85 [8]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|1-0
|69.43
|39.08
|341 [42]
|20.59
|1.76
|86 [9]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|0-2
|69.37
|75.98
|38 [3]
|20.75
|1.98
|87 [15]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|2-0
|68.79
|45.98
|278 [49]
|20.94
|2.76
|88 [16]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|68.69
|80.74
|22 [5]
|21.45
|3.36
|89 [17]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|2-0
|68.66
|59.39
|161 [33]
|20.85
|2.79
|90 [18]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|68.64
|47.41
|265 [48]
|20.73
|2.70
|91 [6]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|1-1
|68.60
|66.44
|94 [6]
|20.22
|2.22
|92 [7]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|1-1
|68.21
|60.83
|143 [12]
|21.11
|3.50
|93 [10]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|1-1
|67.96
|72.26
|58 [6]
|19.20
|1.85
|94 [19]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|2-0
|67.73
|56.47
|193 [39]
|18.23
|1.11
|95 [4]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|1-1
|67.55
|62.63
|127 [5]
|20.91
|3.96
|96 [5]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|2-0
|67.54
|55.46
|198 [13]
|18.69
|1.75
|97 [20]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|2-0
|67.42
|56.65
|191 [38]
|22.36
|5.55
|98 [14]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|2-0
|67.39
|55.01
|206 [33]
|20.06
|3.28
|99 [21]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|2-0
|67.38
|55.12
|204 [41]
|19.69
|2.91
|100 [22]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-1
|67.32
|68.60
|82 [20]
|18.65
|1.92
|101 [23]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-0
|67.31
|54.44
|212 [42]
|16.43
|-0.28
|102 [24]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-2
|67.18
|83.72
|14 [2]
|19.63
|3.06
|103 [15]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|67.00
|56.36
|195 [32]
|19.56
|3.16
|104 [30]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|66.92
|81.44
|18 [10]
|17.90
|1.58
|105 [13]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|66.86
|80.78
|20 [2]
|19.98
|3.72
|106 [16]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|2-0
|66.69
|63.84
|113 [19]
|18.89
|2.81
|107 [17]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|2-0
|66.50
|48.31
|260 [38]
|19.86
|3.96
|108 [31]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|66.44
|40.24
|333 [43]
|20.46
|4.62
|109 [18]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-0
|66.35
|56.99
|186 [30]
|21.19
|5.45
|110 [25]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|66.26
|77.45
|30 [9]
|18.30
|2.65
|111 [26]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|65.98
|74.85
|44 [10]
|19.60
|4.23
|112 [27]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|65.49
|64.67
|106 [26]
|19.17
|4.29
|113 [6]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|0-2
|65.39
|71.61
|63 [1]
|18.90
|4.11
|114 [28]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|65.37
|65.62
|100 [23]
|20.78
|6.01
|115 [19]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|65.27
|43.70
|300 [46]
|17.80
|3.13
|116 [32]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|65.08
|57.25
|183 [37]
|20.58
|6.10
|117 [14]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|2-0
|64.95
|54.20
|217 [35]
|18.72
|4.38
|118 [20]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|1-1
|64.90
|58.04
|170 [28]
|16.58
|2.29
|119 [33]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|64.80
|71.88
|60 [20]
|17.52
|3.32
|120 [15]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|1-1
|64.62
|69.23
|72 [11]
|19.43
|5.42
|121 [11]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|0-2
|64.35
|76.43
|37 [2]
|18.68
|4.94
|122 [16]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|1-1
|64.27
|59.83
|153 [24]
|19.22
|5.55
|123 [17]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|2-0
|64.05
|45.13
|289 [47]
|18.58
|5.13
|124 [12]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|2-0
|63.97
|39.08
|341 [42]
|18.22
|4.86
|125 [34]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|63.87
|75.89
|40 [14]
|15.19
|1.93
|126 [29]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|63.67
|57.80
|175 [35]
|17.63
|4.57
|127 [18]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|1-1
|63.46
|63.93
|112 [19]
|18.18
|5.33
|128 [19]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|0-2
|63.41
|73.00
|53 [7]
|17.35
|4.54
|129 [30]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|2-0
|63.32
|53.47
|225 [43]
|16.38
|3.66
|130 [13]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|2-0
|63.10
|34.84
|364 [46]
|17.58
|5.08
|131 [8]
|Cook
|1-AA
|1-1
|63.03
|65.94
|97 [7]
|18.37
|5.94
|132 [35]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|63.02
|49.83
|251 [39]
|17.06
|4.64
|133 [36]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|62.96
|73.09
|52 [19]
|18.27
|5.91
|134 [31]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-1
|62.93
|59.77
|155 [31]
|17.57
|5.25
|135 [7]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|1-0
|62.87
|32.09
|386 [33]
|17.57
|5.30
|136 [20]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|2-0
|62.79
|44.28
|298 [48]
|18.19
|6.00
|137 [14]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|2-0
|62.77
|54.26
|216 [19]
|17.95
|5.79
|138 [9]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|1-1
|62.71
|41.29
|319 [37]
|17.73
|5.62
|139 [21]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-2
|62.47
|87.71
|9 [1]
|16.86
|4.99
|140 [10]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|0-2
|62.39
|83.83
|13 [2]
|18.42
|6.64
|141 [8]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|1-1
|62.10
|63.51
|117 [3]
|15.38
|3.88
|142 [37]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|62.00
|42.15
|313 [41]
|17.23
|5.84
|143 [38]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|61.86
|69.95
|70 [22]
|16.40
|5.14
|144 [22]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|1-1
|61.82
|65.93
|98 [15]
|17.82
|6.61
|145 [21]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|2-0
|61.75
|45.39
|287 [42]
|19.39
|8.24
|146 [23]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|1-1
|61.68
|57.68
|177 [29]
|17.56
|6.48
|147 [32]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|0-2
|61.66
|78.98
|27 [7]
|17.82
|6.76
|148 [39]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|61.57
|63.77
|114 [30]
|16.14
|5.17
|149 [24]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|61.56
|47.26
|267 [43]
|19.08
|8.12
|150 [15]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|2-0
|61.55
|48.19
|262 [31]
|17.80
|6.85
|151 [16]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|1-0
|61.14
|49.85
|250 [30]
|17.73
|7.20
|152 [22]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|0-2
|61.07
|76.74
|34 [6]
|15.89
|5.43
|153 [1]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|1-0
|61.02
|50.65
|242 [17]
|15.09
|4.67
|154 [25]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|60.65
|35.02
|362 [50]
|19.27
|9.23
|155 [11]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-1
|60.56
|59.39
|160 [15]
|14.56
|4.60
|156 [33]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|0-2
|60.52
|82.11
|16 [3]
|16.16
|6.24
|157 [17]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|1-1
|60.26
|62.02
|130 [9]
|15.84
|6.18
|158 [40]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|60.13
|68.87
|75 [23]
|16.85
|7.33
|159 [18]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|1-0
|59.67
|54.04
|218 [20]
|16.04
|6.97
|160 [23]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|0-2
|59.66
|65.17
|103 [18]
|17.98
|8.92
|161 [9]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|1-1
|59.65
|60.30
|147 [7]
|16.82
|7.78
|162 [34]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-2
|59.54
|80.30
|24 [6]
|16.02
|7.08
|163 [26]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|1-1
|59.38
|59.86
|152 [23]
|16.06
|7.29
|164 [2]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|2-0
|59.16
|54.67
|209 [10]
|15.84
|7.29
|165 [12]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|0-1
|59.09
|60.26
|148 [14]
|14.72
|6.24
|166 [19]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|0-1
|59.04
|59.65
|158 [12]
|14.94
|6.51
|167 [35]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|0-2
|58.94
|72.36
|56 [12]
|14.32
|5.99
|168 [13]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|2-0
|58.48
|44.89
|292 [33]
|15.01
|7.13
|169 [24]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-1
|58.31
|60.10
|150 [26]
|14.07
|6.36
|170 [20]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|2-0
|58.03
|51.11
|238 [26]
|12.35
|4.93
|171 [2]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|58.01
|50.65
|242 [2]
|13.74
|6.33
|172 [14]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|0-1
|57.94
|71.93
|59 [4]
|14.94
|7.60
|173 [3]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|1-1
|57.85
|53.80
|220 [14]
|15.38
|8.13
|174 [25]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|2-0
|57.60
|43.11
|304 [47]
|14.77
|7.77
|175 [15]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|1-1
|57.54
|56.99
|185 [20]
|13.05
|6.11
|176 [27]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|1-1
|57.48
|54.70
|208 [34]
|16.04
|9.17
|177 [36]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|57.47
|15.28
|8.42
|178 [37]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|57.19
|68.79
|77 [16]
|14.95
|8.36
|179 [38]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|56.97
|47.53
|264 [47]
|12.41
|6.05
|180 [26]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-1
|56.95
|87.34
|10 [2]
|15.06
|8.72
|181 [21]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|2-0
|56.92
|50.15
|247 [27]
|11.08
|4.77
|182 [3]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|56.60
|43.34
|302 [6]
|14.33
|8.34
|183 [10]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|2-0
|56.55
|42.87
|306 [22]
|15.12
|9.18
|184 [41]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|56.47
|70.92
|67 [21]
|14.18
|8.31
|185 [22]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|2-0
|56.46
|37.10
|351 [43]
|13.90
|8.05
|186 [16]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|1-1
|56.36
|60.69
|145 [13]
|17.24
|11.49
|187 [4]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|2-0
|56.33
|35.95
|357 [31]
|13.83
|8.11
|188 [27]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|2-0
|56.24
|40.40
|332 [50]
|12.55
|6.92
|189 [42]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|56.23
|49.34
|255 [40]
|16.70
|11.07
|190 [28]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|56.21
|63.46
|118 [21]
|15.57
|9.96
|191 [23]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|0-2
|56.20
|66.44
|95 [7]
|12.74
|7.14
|192 [29]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|2-0
|55.97
|44.64
|295 [45]
|13.68
|8.32
|193 [24]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|2-0
|55.93
|35.80
|359 [45]
|12.91
|7.58
|194 [30]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|0-2
|55.88
|68.52
|84 [17]
|14.06
|8.78
|195 [31]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|1-1
|55.74
|50.44
|245 [37]
|15.10
|9.96
|196 [28]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|2-0
|55.62
|34.11
|372 [52]
|12.39
|7.38
|197 [11]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|1-1
|55.55
|56.56
|192 [12]
|13.63
|8.68
|198 [39]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|55.43
|56.22
|197 [40]
|12.61
|7.79
|199 [17]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|2-0
|55.36
|38.21
|343 [41]
|12.75
|7.99
|200 [18]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|1-1
|55.31
|63.17
|121 [9]
|12.79
|8.08
|201 [25]
|White County
|7-AAA
|1-1
|55.11
|52.00
|230 [23]
|15.58
|11.08
|202 [12]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|1-1
|55.02
|57.48
|179 [11]
|13.89
|9.48
|203 [40]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|54.92
|68.66
|81 [19]
|14.76
|10.45
|204 [5]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|1-1
|54.63
|54.43
|213 [12]
|11.36
|7.34
|205 [29]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|1-1
|54.60
|59.27
|162 [26]
|14.31
|10.31
|206 [13]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|2-0
|54.59
|13.14
|9.16
|207 [6]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|0-2
|54.57
|58.88
|165 [7]
|13.87
|9.90
|208 [32]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|2-0
|54.51
|45.13
|288 [43]
|15.19
|11.28
|209 [33]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|54.43
|61.55
|136 [23]
|13.47
|9.64
|210 [26]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-1
|54.39
|56.92
|189 [15]
|14.13
|10.34
|211 [43]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|54.27
|40.43
|330 [42]
|13.25
|9.58
|212 [30]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|54.25
|55.11
|205 [33]
|14.21
|10.56
|213 [19]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|0-1
|54.17
|76.94
|33 [3]
|14.64
|11.08
|214 [41]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|54.12
|51.42
|235 [44]
|12.84
|9.32
|215 [31]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|1-1
|54.04
|59.67
|156 [25]
|12.97
|9.53
|216 [14]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|2-0
|53.75
|44.89
|291 [19]
|14.13
|10.99
|217 [7]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|1-0
|53.72
|54.57
|211 [11]
|11.62
|8.50
|218 [8]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-1
|53.61
|66.73
|92 [2]
|14.24
|11.23
|219 [32]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|53.54
|64.53
|108 [18]
|12.08
|9.14
|220 [20]
|Union County
|8-AA
|1-1
|53.48
|51.15
|237 [25]
|14.01
|11.14
|221 [21]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|0-2
|53.38
|57.81
|174 [19]
|12.29
|9.52
|222 [22]
|Laney
|4-AA
|1-1
|53.32
|49.00
|257 [28]
|9.52
|6.81
|223 [33]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|2-0
|53.07
|34.11
|372 [52]
|13.29
|10.83
|224 [42]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|0-2
|53.00
|68.75
|79 [18]
|14.13
|11.73
|225 [34]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-2
|52.97
|63.52
|116 [20]
|11.23
|8.87
|226 [44]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|52.93
|53.66
|221 [38]
|12.51
|10.19
|227 [34]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-2
|52.92
|67.57
|87 [12]
|11.89
|9.57
|228 [4]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-1
|52.91
|12.14
|9.83
|229 [23]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|1-1
|52.80
|46.70
|271 [30]
|13.87
|11.68
|230 [15]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|2-0
|52.64
|37.66
|346 [27]
|12.31
|10.28
|231 [35]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|1-1
|52.46
|51.07
|239 [39]
|10.95
|9.10
|232 [35]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|52.38
|76.95
|32 [5]
|12.77
|11.00
|233 [24]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|1-1
|52.37
|48.26
|261 [29]
|11.90
|10.14
|234 [36]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-2
|52.36
|73.84
|47 [5]
|11.41
|9.65
|235 [25]
|Model
|7-AA
|1-0
|52.28
|43.73
|299 [34]
|10.44
|8.77
|236 [27]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|0-1
|52.27
|63.67
|115 [8]
|13.05
|11.38
|237 [36]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|52.20
|51.89
|231 [36]
|12.45
|10.85
|238 [43]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|52.17
|61.35
|139 [29]
|13.48
|11.92
|239 [9]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|2-0
|52.15
|41.69
|315 [24]
|12.94
|11.40
|240 [16]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|0-1
|52.02
|58.03
|171 [9]
|11.66
|10.25
|241 [37]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|1-1
|52.00
|71.85
|61 [11]
|11.21
|9.82
|242 [44]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|0-2
|51.72
|64.58
|107 [27]
|10.88
|9.76
|243 [28]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|0-2
|51.58
|54.98
|207 [17]
|10.85
|9.87
|244 [17]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|1-1
|51.49
|46.59
|273 [17]
|11.45
|10.57
|245 [26]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|1-1
|51.42
|39.03
|342 [40]
|11.55
|10.74
|246 [37]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|0-1
|51.24
|60.56
|146 [22]
|10.36
|9.73
|247 [18]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|1-1
|51.12
|55.34
|200 [14]
|11.80
|11.28
|248 [45]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|1-1
|51.05
|41.22
|322 [50]
|11.44
|10.99
|249 [29]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|1-1
|51.03
|49.99
|249 [29]
|12.93
|12.51
|250 [19]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|1-1
|50.97
|52.57
|227 [15]
|10.67
|10.30
|251 [30]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|1-1
|50.83
|52.20
|229 [22]
|10.53
|10.31
|252 [10]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|0-2
|50.74
|55.31
|202 [9]
|11.82
|11.68
|253 [5]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-2
|50.65
|59.52
|159 [1]
|14.08
|14.03
|254 [38]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|1-1
|50.54
|52.31
|228 [37]
|10.66
|10.72
|255 [11]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|0-2
|50.35
|61.55
|137 [6]
|13.31
|13.57
|256 [27]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|0-2
|50.21
|62.79
|125 [10]
|11.29
|11.69
|257 [12]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|0-1
|50.09
|62.10
|129 [5]
|11.46
|11.98
|258 [38]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|1-1
|49.98
|57.08
|184 [29]
|12.39
|13.02
|259 [6]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-1
|49.95
|11.89
|12.55
|260 [31]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|1-0
|49.92
|53.48
|224 [21]
|12.08
|12.76
|261 [32]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|1-1
|49.85
|43.12
|303 [36]
|10.67
|11.43
|262 [39]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|0-2
|49.85
|67.32
|88 [13]
|9.17
|9.92
|263 [46]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|0-2
|49.75
|65.08
|104 [25]
|11.09
|11.95
|264 [39]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|2-0
|49.68
|28.56
|394 [53]
|11.29
|12.21
|265 [40]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|49.19
|46.96
|270 [40]
|6.96
|8.38
|266 [47]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|49.01
|9.57
|11.16
|267 [33]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|1-1
|49.00
|45.41
|285 [35]
|12.44
|14.04
|268 [48]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|1-1
|48.64
|49.44
|254 [46]
|7.80
|9.76
|269 [13]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|48.52
|47.95
|263 [18]
|10.32
|12.41
|270 [28]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|0-1
|48.45
|57.85
|173 [18]
|11.75
|13.91
|271 [41]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|0-2
|48.15
|75.50
|41 [7]
|11.32
|13.78
|272 [14]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|2-0
|47.95
|34.42
|369 [35]
|10.26
|12.92
|273 [40]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|47.47
|47.41
|266 [42]
|8.10
|11.23
|274 [15]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-2
|47.46
|69.01
|74 [1]
|9.89
|13.04
|275 [20]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|2-0
|47.41
|39.42
|337 [26]
|8.79
|11.99
|276 [16]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|2-0
|47.29
|36.39
|355 [30]
|9.84
|13.15
|277 [49]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|0-2
|47.28
|65.20
|102 [24]
|10.79
|14.11
|278 [41]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|47.09
|33.25
|375 [53]
|9.83
|13.34
|279 [29]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|2-0
|47.06
|36.64
|354 [46]
|8.90
|12.45
|280 [42]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|1-1
|47.01
|45.99
|277 [44]
|10.44
|14.03
|281 [43]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-2
|46.91
|71.48
|64 [8]
|9.82
|13.51
|282 [17]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|46.64
|10.63
|14.60
|283 [21]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-1
|46.62
|37.64
|348 [28]
|9.10
|13.09
|284 [22]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|2-0
|46.43
|32.97
|377 [30]
|8.83
|13.00
|285 [18]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|0-1
|46.36
|40.43
|331 [28]
|9.69
|13.93
|286 [50]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|45.89
|32.10
|385 [54]
|9.10
|13.82
|287 [23]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-2
|45.88
|61.53
|138 [6]
|10.68
|15.41
|288 [19]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|1-0
|45.79
|41.24
|321 [25]
|8.62
|13.43
|289 [30]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|2-0
|45.79
|25.27
|409 [51]
|8.56
|13.38
|290 [20]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|1-1
|45.62
|46.43
|274 [20]
|8.98
|13.97
|291 [31]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|1-1
|45.29
|49.10
|256 [27]
|7.24
|12.55
|292 [32]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|1-0
|45.22
|46.62
|272 [31]
|10.87
|16.26
|293 [44]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-2
|45.07
|55.25
|203 [32]
|9.68
|15.21
|294 [34]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|1-1
|44.82
|42.64
|308 [38]
|8.32
|14.10
|295 [1]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|1-1
|44.33
|50.33
|246 [1]
|9.67
|15.95
|296 [35]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-1
|44.30
|45.89
|281 [33]
|6.45
|12.75
|297 [21]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|1-0
|44.21
|27.08
|401 [40]
|8.29
|14.69
|298 [22]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|0-2
|43.95
|54.00
|219 [13]
|8.38
|15.03
|299 [36]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|0-2
|43.83
|51.22
|236 [25]
|6.74
|13.51
|300 [24]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|0-2
|43.73
|57.53
|178 [10]
|7.07
|13.94
|301 [45]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|43.70
|65.89
|99 [16]
|6.03
|12.93
|302 [7]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|43.34
|48.60
|258 [3]
|9.91
|17.18
|303 [42]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-1
|43.28
|45.06
|290 [44]
|6.97
|14.30
|304 [46]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|0-2
|43.26
|58.92
|164 [27]
|8.00
|15.35
|305 [43]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|0-2
|43.25
|56.92
|188 [31]
|8.33
|15.68
|306 [37]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|1-1
|43.04
|41.63
|316 [39]
|8.12
|15.68
|307 [51]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-2
|42.98
|59.80
|154 [30]
|6.16
|13.79
|308 [47]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|42.90
|53.09
|226 [36]
|6.80
|14.50
|309 [2]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|1-0
|42.61
|1.95
|444 [10]
|8.70
|16.69
|310 [33]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|2-0
|42.50
|23.40
|414 [53]
|7.01
|15.12
|311 [34]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|2-0
|42.49
|18.66
|425 [54]
|8.64
|16.75
|312 [35]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|1-1
|42.46
|42.87
|307 [35]
|6.54
|14.68
|313 [23]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-0
|42.39
|26.24
|405 [41]
|8.37
|16.59
|314 [8]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|42.25
|34.38
|370 [14]
|8.49
|16.84
|315 [24]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|42.10
|50.97
|240 [16]
|5.90
|14.40
|316 [48]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|41.96
|61.55
|136 [20]
|10.35
|19.00
|317 [38]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|1-1
|41.90
|40.70
|327 [40]
|4.66
|13.37
|318 [44]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|41.82
|53.60
|222 [34]
|9.28
|18.07
|319 [45]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|1-1
|41.72
|42.39
|309 [48]
|7.88
|16.77
|320 [36]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|0-2
|41.53
|65.33
|101 [8]
|7.02
|16.09
|321 [37]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|1-1
|41.49
|41.75
|314 [36]
|4.91
|14.03
|322 [39]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|1-1
|41.45
|43.10
|305 [37]
|7.30
|16.46
|323 [45]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|41.33
|63.45
|119 [31]
|5.64
|14.91
|324 [25]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|0-2
|41.29
|62.71
|126 [4]
|7.07
|16.38
|325 [26]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-1
|41.24
|41.55
|317 [23]
|6.39
|15.76
|326 [46]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-2
|41.22
|53.49
|223 [35]
|6.15
|15.53
|327 [40]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-1
|41.13
|54.63
|210 [18]
|6.13
|15.61
|328 [25]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|2-0
|41.02
|34.76
|365 [32]
|6.30
|15.89
|329 [49]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|2-0
|40.77
|32.38
|384 [54]
|8.04
|17.88
|330 [38]
|Washington
|6-AA
|0-2
|40.64
|56.44
|194 [21]
|5.93
|15.89
|331 [9]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|40.61
|43.34
|302 [6]
|6.06
|16.05
|332 [27]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-0
|40.43
|46.36
|275 [18]
|7.71
|17.88
|333 [52]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-2
|40.05
|57.38
|181 [36]
|8.64
|19.19
|334 [10]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|40.01
|33.32
|373 [15]
|5.84
|16.43
|335 [26]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|39.79
|51.81
|232 [15]
|4.38
|15.19
|336 [11]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|39.62
|25.12
|410 [19]
|6.09
|17.08
|337 [12]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|39.35
|42.25
|312 [7]
|7.41
|18.66
|338 [13]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|39.26
|29.41
|392 [17]
|4.57
|15.92
|339 [27]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|2-0
|39.26
|20.39
|423 [43]
|4.35
|15.70
|340 [14]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|39.17
|39.87
|334 [11]
|7.17
|18.60
|341 [50]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-2
|39.08
|66.70
|93 [14]
|3.93
|15.46
|342 [53]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|39.05
|58.01
|172 [34]
|6.42
|17.97
|343 [28]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|0-2
|38.96
|48.45
|259 [16]
|6.41
|18.06
|344 [28]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|1-1
|38.74
|40.70
|328 [26]
|6.34
|18.20
|345 [47]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-2
|38.47
|68.52
|83 [16]
|5.42
|17.56
|346 [29]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-1
|38.32
|42.39
|310 [23]
|4.62
|16.91
|347 [15]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|38.20
|41.07
|324 [9]
|4.78
|17.18
|348 [54]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|37.65
|33.25
|374 [52]
|3.92
|16.87
|349 [39]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|0-2
|37.50
|50.57
|243 [26]
|1.97
|15.08
|350 [3]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|1-0
|37.47
|14.15
|435 [9]
|6.81
|19.94
|351 [48]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|37.46
|42.33
|311 [49]
|3.70
|16.84
|352 [41]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-1
|37.43
|34.55
|367 [47]
|6.17
|19.35
|353 [29]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|0-1
|37.32
|41.24
|321 [25]
|3.78
|17.07
|354 [30]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|36.83
|4.20
|17.97
|355 [51]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|1-1
|36.81
|25.46
|408 [56]
|2.39
|16.18
|356 [16]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|36.71
|6.58
|442 [22]
|3.93
|17.83
|357 [52]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|36.70
|15.10
|431 [60]
|4.22
|18.13
|358 [31]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|36.61
|56.33
|196 [8]
|2.62
|16.62
|359 [4]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|1-0
|36.51
|23.77
|412 [6]
|2.63
|16.73
|360 [40]
|Redan
|5-AA
|1-1
|35.69
|45.73
|284 [32]
|5.00
|19.92
|361 [42]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-1
|35.60
|37.03
|352 [44]
|1.69
|16.70
|362 [55]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|2-0
|35.47
|20.80
|421 [55]
|2.10
|17.24
|363 [41]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|0-2
|35.45
|54.35
|215 [24]
|5.01
|20.17
|364 [32]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-1
|35.29
|33.11
|376 [36]
|3.27
|18.58
|365 [30]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|35.22
|44.30
|297 [21]
|3.64
|19.02
|366 [42]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|0-2
|35.02
|58.55
|168 [17]
|2.11
|17.70
|367 [43]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-1
|34.87
|61.56
|134 [11]
|2.40
|18.13
|368 [49]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-1
|34.76
|68.79
|77 [14]
|1.59
|17.43
|369 [50]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|1-1
|34.62
|32.69
|382 [51]
|4.37
|20.35
|370 [31]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|0-2
|34.32
|44.78
|293 [20]
|1.23
|17.51
|371 [53]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|2-0
|34.30
|23.27
|416 [57]
|2.07
|18.38
|372 [17]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-1
|34.05
|2.15
|18.70
|373 [33]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-1
|34.04
|45.79
|283 [21]
|4.07
|20.63
|374 [18]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|34.01
|41.10
|323 [8]
|3.43
|20.02
|375 [43]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|1-0
|33.80
|16.26
|427 [55]
|2.53
|19.33
|376 [19]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|33.32
|31.89
|387 [16]
|3.42
|20.71
|377 [51]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|33.25
|47.09
|269 [39]
|2.23
|19.58
|378 [54]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|33.06
|28.43
|395 [55]
|5.57
|23.11
|379 [44]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-2
|32.77
|54.35
|215 [24]
|0.25
|18.09
|380 [34]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|1-1
|32.75
|32.96
|378 [37]
|1.53
|19.38
|381 [20]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|32.71
|35.06
|361 [13]
|2.44
|20.33
|382 [44]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-1
|32.48
|55.36
|199 [16]
|1.93
|20.06
|383 [32]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|0-2
|32.47
|41.49
|318 [24]
|0.60
|18.73
|384 [56]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|32.34
|32.83
|379 [53]
|2.17
|20.43
|385 [52]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|32.10
|45.89
|280 [41]
|0.66
|19.17
|386 [35]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|32.09
|62.87
|124 [4]
|-0.51
|18.01
|387 [33]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-1
|31.85
|30.86
|390 [34]
|5.07
|23.82
|388 [45]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-2
|31.36
|50.02
|248 [28]
|2.99
|22.23
|389 [46]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-1
|30.90
|32.77
|380 [48]
|2.26
|21.96
|390 [21]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|30.86
|27.56
|399 [18]
|1.48
|21.22
|391 [22]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-2
|30.71
|39.17
|339 [12]
|-0.31
|19.59
|392 [36]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-1
|30.37
|34.44
|368 [34]
|0.57
|20.81
|393 [45]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-2
|30.07
|39.48
|336 [39]
|1.32
|21.85
|394 [34]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|1-1
|29.65
|27.57
|398 [36]
|1.98
|22.93
|395 [23]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-2
|29.41
|40.76
|326 [10]
|3.04
|24.24
|396 [1]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-0
|29.28
|19.06
|424 [5]
|1.45
|22.78
|397 [2]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|1-1
|29.21
|26.28
|404 [2]
|0.55
|21.95
|398 [37]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|1-1
|29.10
|23.56
|413 [42]
|-2.60
|18.90
|399 [57]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|29.04
|37.65
|347 [51]
|-0.39
|21.17
|400 [47]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-1
|28.43
|22.77
|417 [49]
|-0.20
|21.97
|401 [38]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|1-1
|28.40
|27.31
|400 [39]
|-3.10
|19.11
|402 [55]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|0-2
|27.42
|45.97
|279 [45]
|-0.22
|22.96
|403 [35]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|1-1
|27.19
|32.59
|383 [32]
|-0.31
|23.10
|404 [5]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|1-0
|27.12
|14.17
|434 [8]
|-2.96
|20.53
|405 [39]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|27.08
|44.75
|294 [22]
|2.44
|25.96
|406 [3]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|1-0
|26.90
|14.93
|432 [6]
|-1.39
|22.32
|407 [46]
|McNair
|5-AA
|1-1
|26.84
|26.94
|402 [49]
|-0.28
|23.48
|408 [47]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|1-1
|26.66
|24.91
|411 [52]
|1.48
|25.43
|409 [6]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|1-1
|25.77
|26.88
|403 [5]
|-1.10
|23.73
|410 [48]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|2-0
|24.82
|12.95
|437 [50]
|-2.93
|22.85
|411 [48]
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-1
|24.74
|-2.76
|23.10
|412 [7]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|0-1
|24.46
|39.62
|335 [2]
|0.35
|26.49
|413 [49]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-2
|23.93
|51.42
|235 [24]
|-3.12
|23.55
|414 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|0-2
|23.77
|34.91
|363 [1]
|-4.70
|22.13
|415 [49]
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-0
|23.62
|12.77
|438 [56]
|-1.74
|25.24
|416 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|1-1
|23.29
|17.21
|426 [3]
|1.15
|28.47
|417 [36]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|1-1
|23.27
|30.04
|391 [35]
|-3.38
|23.95
|418 [50]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-2
|22.92
|40.95
|325 [38]
|-4.31
|23.37
|419 [40]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-2
|22.92
|40.62
|329 [27]
|-4.04
|23.65
|420 [51]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-2
|22.50
|37.86
|345 [43]
|-1.57
|26.54
|421 [52]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|2-0
|22.28
|-9.35
|448 [57]
|-1.68
|26.65
|422 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|22.02
|14.68
|433 [44]
|-4.43
|24.16
|423 [56]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-1
|21.90
|20.44
|422 [59]
|-2.77
|25.93
|424 [4]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-0
|21.06
|2.70
|443 [8]
|-7.09
|22.46
|425 [41]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-2
|20.32
|47.19
|268 [19]
|-2.43
|27.85
|426 [53]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-2
|19.69
|37.53
|349 [44]
|-4.76
|26.15
|427 [53]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|19.58
|31.16
|389 [52]
|-7.05
|23.98
|428 [8]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|0-1
|19.43
|36.71
|353 [3]
|-4.19
|26.98
|429 [42]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|19.14
|63.10
|122 [3]
|-6.83
|24.63
|430 [54]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-2
|17.08
|38.17
|344 [42]
|-11.44
|22.09
|431 [50]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-1
|16.49
|45.79
|283 [34]
|-8.45
|25.66
|432 [43]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-2
|16.41
|28.40
|396 [38]
|-4.99
|29.20
|433 [57]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|16.26
|45.39
|286 [46]
|-7.57
|26.77
|434 [3]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-0
|15.88
|-1.30
|445 [5]
|-7.19
|27.54
|435 [44]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|2-0
|15.15
|-1.36
|446 [46]
|-3.72
|31.73
|436 [58]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-2
|15.10
|51.57
|233 [38]
|-1.63
|33.87
|437 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|14.93
|10.31
|441 [21]
|-7.54
|28.14
|438 [37]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|0-2
|14.41
|35.80
|358 [29]
|-4.29
|31.91
|439 [45]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-2
|14.17
|34.75
|366 [33]
|-3.62
|32.81
|440 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|0-2
|14.15
|31.62
|388 [4]
|-8.25
|28.21
|441 [55]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-2
|13.69
|25.77
|407 [50]
|-8.84
|28.08
|442 [56]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-1
|13.36
|37.43
|350 [45]
|-4.37
|32.88
|443 [57]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-2
|12.95
|27.60
|397 [48]
|-5.95
|31.71
|444 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-2
|12.77
|32.76
|381 [31]
|-6.40
|31.43
|445 [4]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|2-0
|12.65
|-1.86
|447 [6]
|-5.10
|32.85
|446 [59]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|0-2
|12.48
|35.46
|360 [49]
|-7.66
|30.47
|447 [58]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-2
|9.90
|36.05
|356 [47]
|-7.26
|33.45
|448 [5]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-0
|8.93
|-10.60
|31.08
|449 [6]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|0-2
|8.91
|29.28
|393 [1]
|-8.13
|33.57
|450 [46]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|8.02
|39.26
|338 [29]
|-8.83
|33.76
|451 [7]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|0-1
|2.70
|21.06
|420 [4]
|-5.76
|42.14
|452 [8]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-1
|1.95
|13.45
|436 [7]
|-15.92
|32.73
|453 [47]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|1.71
|15.15
|430 [45]
|-10.31
|38.59
|454 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|0-1
|-1.30
|15.88
|428 [7]
|-13.76
|38.14
|455 [5]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-2
|-1.86
|12.65
|439 [4]
|-16.28
|36.19
|456 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-1
|-2.99
|22.28
|418 [20]
|-15.79
|37.80
|457 [48]
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II †
|0-0
|-3.25
|-15.07
|38.79
|458 [49]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|-4.42
|15.15
|430 [45]
|-22.89
|32.13
|459 [6]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-1
|-4.74
|23.29
|415 [2]
|-15.72
|39.62
|460 [60]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|0-1
|-6.11
|22.02
|419 [58]
|-15.91
|40.81
|461 [9]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-2
|-6.27
|25.82
|406 [3]
|-16.44
|40.44
|462 [11]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|0-0
|-7.40
|-18.04
|39.97
|463 [7]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-0
|-14.22
|-21.62
|43.21
|464 [12]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|1-0
|-14.33
|-22.04
|42.90
|465 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-2
|-15.70
|12.12
|440 [54]
|-26.77
|39.54
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|88.30
|80.15
|2
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|85.51
|78.41
|3
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|84.34
|81.49
|4
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|83.35
|78.01
|5
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|83.03
|79.11
|6
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|79.86
|70.96
|7
|5-AAA
|4
|78.91
|73.48
|8
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|78.17
|71.48
|9
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|77.01
|73.88
|10
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|76.26
|67.91
|11
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|74.34
|67.90
|12
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|73.95
|66.19
|13
|1-AAAAA
|6
|72.20
|63.21
|14
|7-AAAAA
|6
|71.99
|65.70
|15
|3-AAAA
|6
|71.53
|63.73
|16
|8-AAAAA
|7
|71.17
|65.50
|17
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|70.03
|59.42
|18
|2-AAAAA
|7
|69.90
|61.87
|19
|8-AAA
|6
|68.55
|62.44
|20
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|68.21
|61.04
|21
|1-AAA
|6
|66.36
|60.56
|22
|2-A Division I
|5
|65.46
|58.73
|23
|2-AAAA
|7
|64.66
|60.23
|24
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|64.28
|59.33
|25
|1-AA
|7
|63.74
|57.48
|26
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|63.73
|59.23
|27
|4-AAAA
|8
|63.52
|57.83
|28
|1-AAAA
|5
|63.11
|55.50
|29
|1-A Division I
|4
|62.50
|56.91
|30
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|62.25
|52.81
|31
|7-AAAA
|6
|62.21
|55.35
|32
|3-AA
|7
|62.14
|54.61
|33
|6-AAAAA
|7
|60.68
|51.25
|34
|5-A Division I
|4
|60.07
|50.23
|35
|5-AAAAA
|8
|59.52
|56.00
|36
|8-A Division I
|4
|59.49
|53.41
|37
|2-AAA
|5
|59.43
|54.20
|38
|6-AAAA
|6
|58.43
|63.01
|39
|8-AA
|6
|58.13
|53.20
|40
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|57.88
|51.57
|41
|3-AAAAA
|5
|57.73
|52.74
|42
|3-AAA
|8
|54.11
|45.78
|43
|5-AAAA
|8
|54.00
|47.40
|44
|7-AA
|7
|53.65
|45.14
|45
|8-AAAA
|9
|53.34
|50.70
|46
|5-AA
|7
|53.08
|43.15
|47
|7-AAA
|7
|52.47
|48.38
|48
|6-AAA
|8
|52.31
|46.60
|49
|2-A Division II
|5
|52.20
|48.41
|50
|4-AA
|8
|51.38
|41.89
|51
|4-AAAAA
|6
|51.31
|50.52
|52
|4-A Division I
|4
|50.79
|43.65
|53
|7-A Division II
|3
|50.20
|47.58
|54
|6-A Division I
|4
|49.91
|50.74
|55
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|49.54
|44.47
|56
|3-A Division II
|5
|49.35
|46.05
|57
|4-AAA
|6
|47.92
|42.85
|58
|6-A Division II
|8
|47.83
|38.60
|59
|7-A Division I
|7
|46.68
|41.24
|60
|3-A Division I
|5
|46.28
|38.22
|61
|8-A Division II
|6
|45.04
|41.70
|62
|4-A Division II
|6
|44.21
|39.38
|63
|6-AA
|7
|42.93
|38.32
|64
|2-AA
|8
|40.94
|33.13
|65
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|40.38
|38.50
|66
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|39.57
|35.86
|67
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|39.06
|36.95
|68
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|35.51
|28.38
|69
|1-A Division II
|7
|35.46
|32.24
|70
|5-A Division II
|6
|32.94
|26.01
|71
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|31.28
|27.69
|72
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|30.67
|23.54
|73
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|23.70
|19.90
|74
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|22.92
|16.93
|75
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|17.97
|11.58
|76
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|17.73
|10.99
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|4.51
|-1.24
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-9.14
|-10.87
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/18
|Stephens County
|Habersham Central
|31 - 29
|23.90
|94.8%
|0.265
|08/25
|Winder-Barrow
|M.L. King
|28 - 27
|15.76
|87.1%
|0.355
|08/25
|Chamblee
|Towers
|21 - 12
|32.61
|98.1%
|0.363
|08/19
|Riverdale
|North Clayton
|28 - 44
|4.31
|62.8%
|0.398
|08/18
|Lakeview Academy
|King's Ridge Christian
|13 - 20
|6.18
|67.9%
|0.402
|08/18
|Ware County
|Appling County
|20 - 17
|15.10
|86.2%
|0.407
|08/25
|Aquinas
|Westside (Augusta)
|14 - 12
|13.24
|83.3%
|0.411
|08/18
|St. Francis
|Providence Christian
|15 - 53
|2.81
|58.4%
|0.417
|08/19
|Cedar Grove
|Dutchtown
|34 - 33
|10.26
|77.6%
|0.433
|08/25
|North Paulding
|East Paulding
|21 - 17
|14.74
|85.6%
|0.434
|08/25
|Frederica Academy
|Tiftarea Academy
|39 - 35
|14.26
|84.9%
|0.440
|08/25
|Harrison
|South Forsyth
|6 - 3
|12.19
|81.4%
|0.444
|08/26
|Burke County
|Effingham County
|10 - 6
|13.60
|83.9%
|0.448
|08/25
|Union County
|Lumpkin County
|27 - 44
|2.14
|56.5%
|0.448
|08/25
|Rockmart
|Cass
|24 - 23
|8.94
|74.7%
|0.449
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|99.58
|10/13
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|-
|7.64
|71.6%
|92.75
|09/08
|Milton
|Roswell
|-
|1.02
|53.1%
|92.50
|10/20
|Westlake
|Carrollton
|-
|6.62
|69.0%
|92.44
|08/18
|Hughes
|Carrollton
|39 - 34
|6.17
|67.9%
|92.01
|09/22
|Mill Creek
|Parkview
|-
|13.82
|84.2%
|90.65
|09/29
|Roswell
|Blessed Trinity
|-
|0.43
|51.3%
|90.29
|09/08
|Lee County
|Colquitt County
|-
|1.64
|55.0%
|89.98
|10/27
|Lee County
|Thomas County Central
|-
|2.14
|56.5%
|89.95
|08/25
|Mill Creek
|Norcross
|27 - 13
|17.03
|88.7%
|89.02
|09/01
|Buford
|North Cobb
|-
|10.69
|78.5%
|89.02
|08/18
|Westlake
|North Cobb
|52 - 28
|10.35
|77.8%
|88.94
|10/06
|Walton
|North Cobb
|-
|13.31
|83.4%
|88.48
|09/01
|Westlake
|Cedar Grove
|-
|12.26
|81.5%
|88.45
|09/08
|Benedictine
|Ware County
|-
|0.57
|51.7%
|88.22
|08/19
|Walton
|Grayson
|49 - 27
|13.99
|84.5%
