Maxwell summary after Week 2

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
10 minutes ago
X

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

ExploreAJC rankings: Cedar Grove stays No. 1 despite loss

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 372 of 388 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.88%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.36 points and all game margins within 14.87 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.41

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Mill Creek2-0103.651Hughes2-096.63
2Walton2-0100.032Lee County2-091.19
3Buford2-097.413Roswell2-090.87
4Westlake2-097.074Blessed Trinity2-089.03
5Milton1-193.295Gainesville2-087.77
6Carrollton1-189.046Thomas County Central2-087.64
7Parkview2-088.417Woodward Academy1-187.32
8Colquitt County2-088.148Rome2-084.88
9Norcross1-188.039Creekview2-083.13
10Grayson1-186.0510Northside (Warner Robins)2-080.93
11North Gwinnett1-185.4411Marist1-180.30
12North Cobb0-185.3112Houston County2-080.13
13Newton2-084.2313Brunswick1-077.02
14Lowndes2-083.2314Douglas County2-073.42
15Valdosta1-180.9215North Atlanta2-068.79



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Ware County2-088.171Benedictine2-087.34
2Coffee2-084.652North Oconee1-079.04
3Warner Robins0-183.733Bainbridge1-178.62
4Calhoun1-182.324Burke County2-072.54
5Jefferson2-080.745Baldwin2-071.93
6Cartersville2-078.796Perry0-171.88
7Creekside2-076.177Troup2-071.85
8Dutchtown1-175.968Cedartown1-171.82
9Flowery Branch2-075.349Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)1-170.53
10Kell1-173.4510Wayne County2-070.32
11Clarke Central2-072.9211Holy Innocents2-070.18
12Jones County1-172.5712Stephenson2-069.74
13Cambridge1-172.0113Stockbridge0-266.86
14Greater Atlanta Christian2-067.3914Spalding2-064.95
15Dalton1-067.0015Cairo1-164.62



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove1-186.221Fitzgerald2-080.66
2Sandy Creek2-078.662Pierce County1-075.61
3Stephens County2-075.063Appling County1-174.48
4Monroe Area2-074.754Callaway1-072.47
5Thomasville1-172.905Thomson1-170.91
6Carver (Atlanta)1-172.116Rockmart1-168.60
7Carver (Columbus)2-071.127Fellowship Christian1-168.21
8Calvary Day1-069.438Cook1-163.03
9Oconee County0-269.379Athens Academy1-162.71
10Crisp County1-167.9610Eagle's Landing Christian0-262.39
11Peach County0-264.3511Dodge County1-160.56
12Savannah Christian2-063.9712Northeast0-159.09
13Dougherty2-063.1013Toombs County2-058.48
14Upson-Lee2-062.7714Putnam County0-157.94
15Hebron Christian2-061.5515Columbia1-157.54



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Prince Avenue Christian2-080.241Schley County1-061.02
2Swainsboro2-076.942Macon County2-059.16
3Irwin County1-170.063Clinch County1-157.85
4Rabun County1-167.554Early County2-056.33
5Bleckley County2-067.545McIntosh County Academy1-154.63
6Brooks County0-265.396Bowdon0-254.57
7Dublin1-062.877Manchester1-053.72
8Metter1-162.108Turner County1-153.61
9Elbert County1-159.659Aquinas2-052.15
10Trion2-056.5510Charlton County0-250.74
11Lamar County1-155.5511Wilcox County0-250.35
12Darlington1-155.0212Emanuel County Institute0-150.09
13Commerce2-054.5913Johnson County0-148.52
14Mount Vernon2-053.7514Jenkins County2-047.95
15Temple2-052.6415Dooly County0-247.46



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy2-069.941Brentwood School1-144.33
2St. Anne-Pacelli1-158.012Central Fellowship Christian1-042.61
3Stratford Academy1-056.603Gatewood School1-037.47
4Brookstone0-152.914Briarwood Academy1-036.51
5Tattnall Square0-250.655Edmund Burke Academy1-027.12



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Thomas Jefferson0-223.771Calvary Christian2-029.28
2Robert Toombs Academy1-123.292Cherokee Christian1-129.21
3Flint River Academy1-015.883King's Academy1-026.90
4Memorial Day2-012.654Skipstone Academy1-021.06
5Fullington Academy0-2-1.865Community Christian0-08.93



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA2-0103.6586.7411 [6]37.33-15.72
2 [2]Walton5-AAAAAAA2-0100.0382.7115 [8]40.56-8.87
3 [3]Buford8-AAAAAAA2-097.4134.64-12.17
4 [4]Westlake2-AAAAAAA2-097.0776.6335 [13]39.61-6.86
5 [1]Hughes5-AAAAAA2-096.6380.9619 [4]36.81-9.21
6 [5]Milton6-AAAAAAA1-193.2980.1625 [12]32.01-10.68
7 [2]Lee County1-AAAAAA2-091.1973.1051 [11]32.38-8.20
8 [3]Roswell7-AAAAAA2-090.8759.65157 [32]32.70-7.56
9 [6]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA1-189.0481.9017 [9]32.33-6.11
10 [4]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA2-089.0372.3557 [13]26.44-11.98
11 [7]Parkview4-AAAAAAA2-088.4166.9990 [25]32.40-5.41
12 [1]Ware County1-AAAAA2-088.1773.3350 [9]28.83-8.74
13 [8]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA2-088.1466.8691 [26]34.78-2.75
14 [9]Norcross7-AAAAAAA1-188.0390.834 [3]31.13-6.30
15 [5]Gainesville8-AAAAAA2-087.7778.0528 [8]31.54-5.63
16 [6]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA2-087.6468.7678 [17]29.92-7.12
17 [1]Benedictine3-AAAA2-087.3456.95187 [31]30.62-6.11
18 [7]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA1-187.3270.5369 [15]29.06-7.65
19 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA1-186.2275.9639 [4]31.49-4.13
20 [10]Grayson4-AAAAAAA1-186.0574.0946 [17]29.64-5.80
21 [11]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA1-185.4490.035 [4]29.91-4.93
22 [12]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA0-185.3197.071 [1]29.31-5.40
23 [8]Rome6-AAAAAA2-084.8849.77252 [45]27.21-7.06
24 [2]Coffee1-AAAAA2-084.6569.0873 [13]27.33-6.72
25 [13]Newton4-AAAAAAA2-084.2357.32182 [36]27.05-6.58
26 [3]Warner Robins2-AAAAA0-183.7391.193 [1]27.59-5.53
27 [14]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA2-083.2329.14-3.49
28 [9]Creekview6-AAAAAA2-083.1367.9486 [22]27.24-5.28
29 [4]Calhoun7-AAAAA1-182.3280.5723 [3]27.42-4.29
30 [10]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA2-080.9368.4685 [21]25.39-4.93
31 [15]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA1-180.9263.03123 [32]26.97-3.34
32 [5]Jefferson8-AAAAA2-080.7468.6980 [15]25.24-4.90
33 [1]Fitzgerald1-AA2-080.6661.83131 [11]25.75-4.31
34 [11]Marist4-AAAAAA1-180.3087.778 [1]27.16-2.53
35 [1]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I2-080.2428.40-1.23
36 [16]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA0-180.1693.292 [2]24.48-5.08
37 [12]Houston County1-AAAAAA2-080.1356.70190 [37]29.740.22
38 [17]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA1-179.3886.4612 [7]25.48-3.30
39 [18]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA2-079.3062.54128 [33]26.20-2.50
40 [2]North Oconee8-AAAA1-079.0469.3771 [10]24.91-3.53
41 [6]Cartersville7-AAAAA2-078.7959.96151 [27]23.97-4.22
42 [2]Sandy Creek5-AAA2-078.6661.66133 [10]27.86-0.19
43 [3]Bainbridge1-AAAA1-178.6273.5249 [6]24.00-4.01
44 [19]Harrison3-AAAAAAA2-078.4065.9996 [27]21.06-6.74
45 [20]Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-178.0280.7721 [11]25.88-1.53
46 [21]Lambert6-AAAAAAA2-077.4561.23140 [34]28.601.75
47 [13]Brunswick2-AAAAAA1-077.0271.0766 [14]24.11-2.31
48 [2]Swainsboro2-A Division I2-076.9458.14169 [8]24.72-1.62
49 [22]Archer4-AAAAAAA1-176.4075.4742 [15]23.48-2.32
50 [23]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA2-076.2664.45109 [28]23.15-2.51
51 [7]Creekside5-AAAAA2-076.1760.13149 [25]25.31-0.26
52 [8]Dutchtown2-AAAAA1-175.9672.8855 [10]23.65-1.70
53 [24]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA1-175.8074.1545 [16]24.24-0.95
54 [2]Pierce County3-AA1-075.6155.31202 [22]24.72-0.28
55 [9]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-075.3461.77132 [22]24.08-0.65
56 [3]Stephens County8-AAA2-075.0658.65166 [13]23.09-1.36
57 [4]Monroe Area8-AAA2-074.7558.63167 [14]21.11-3.03
58 [3]Appling County3-AA1-174.4888.176 [1]23.03-0.85
59 [25]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA2-074.4560.78144 [35]22.55-1.30
60 [26]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-173.5063.93111 [29]21.47-1.43
61 [10]Kell6-AAAAA1-173.4577.2031 [4]25.112.27
62 [14]Douglas County5-AAAAAA2-073.4263.26120 [28]24.982.17
63 [11]Clarke Central8-AAAAA2-072.9260.87142 [24]24.131.82
64 [5]Thomasville1-AAA1-172.9076.5236 [1]23.821.52
65 [27]McEachern3-AAAAAAA0-272.8888.007 [5]21.90-0.38
66 [12]Jones County2-AAAAA1-172.5771.4065 [12]25.883.92
67 [4]Burke County3-AAAA2-072.5464.93105 [17]20.54-1.39
68 [4]Callaway5-AA1-072.4771.8262 [5]22.190.33
69 [28]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA1-172.1973.5648 [18]22.420.84
70 [6]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA1-172.1172.8954 [5]21.34-0.17
71 [13]Cambridge6-AAAAA1-172.0175.0243 [8]22.551.15
72 [5]Baldwin2-AAAA2-071.9361.15141 [21]22.781.46
73 [6]Perry2-AAAA0-171.8880.1326 [3]21.870.60
74 [7]Troup4-AAAA2-071.8549.45253 [41]22.901.65
75 [8]Cedartown7-AAAA1-171.8270.5368 [9]20.03-1.19
76 [7]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA2-071.1246.10276 [32]20.17-0.34
77 [29]Camden County1-AAAAAAA1-171.0767.2889 [24]20.11-0.36
78 [5]Thomson4-AA1-170.9159.21163 [16]21.200.89
79 [9]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA1-170.5377.7729 [4]22.672.75
80 [10]Wayne County3-AAAA2-070.3257.68176 [28]19.27-0.45
81 [11]Holy Innocents6-AAAA2-070.1857.41180 [30]19.55-0.03
82 [3]Irwin County1-A Division I1-170.0664.06110 [2]21.431.97
83 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-069.9444.33296 [4]20.220.88
84 [12]Stephenson6-AAAA2-069.7450.48244 [40]21.632.50
85 [8]Calvary Day3-AAA1-069.4339.08341 [42]20.591.76
86 [9]Oconee County8-AAA0-269.3775.9838 [3]20.751.98
87 [15]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA2-068.7945.98278 [49]20.942.76
88 [16]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA0-168.6980.7422 [5]21.453.36
89 [17]River Ridge6-AAAAAA2-068.6659.39161 [33]20.852.79
90 [18]Veterans1-AAAAAA2-068.6447.41265 [48]20.732.70
91 [6]Rockmart7-AA1-168.6066.4494 [6]20.222.22
92 [7]Fellowship Christian8-AA1-168.2160.83143 [12]21.113.50
93 [10]Crisp County1-AAA1-167.9672.2658 [6]19.201.85
94 [19]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA2-067.7356.47193 [39]18.231.11
95 [4]Rabun County8-A Division I1-167.5562.63127 [5]20.913.96
96 [5]Bleckley County2-A Division I2-067.5455.46198 [13]18.691.75
97 [20]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA2-067.4256.65191 [38]22.365.55
98 [14]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA2-067.3955.01206 [33]20.063.28
99 [21]Etowah6-AAAAAA2-067.3855.12204 [41]19.692.91
100 [22]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-167.3268.6082 [20]18.651.92
101 [23]Alexander5-AAAAAA2-067.3154.44212 [42]16.43-0.28
102 [24]South Paulding5-AAAAAA0-267.1883.7214 [2]19.633.06
103 [15]Dalton7-AAAAA1-067.0056.36195 [32]19.563.16
104 [30]Denmark6-AAAAAAA0-266.9281.4418 [10]17.901.58
105 [13]Stockbridge5-AAAA0-266.8680.7820 [2]19.983.72
106 [16]Northgate3-AAAAA2-066.6963.84113 [19]18.892.81
107 [17]Ola2-AAAAA2-066.5048.31260 [38]19.863.96
108 [31]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA2-066.4440.24333 [43]20.464.62
109 [18]Tucker4-AAAAA2-066.3556.99186 [30]21.195.45
110 [25]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA0-266.2677.4530 [9]18.302.65
111 [26]Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-265.9874.8544 [10]19.604.23
112 [27]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA1-165.4964.67106 [26]19.174.29
113 [6]Brooks County1-A Division I0-265.3971.6163 [1]18.904.11
114 [28]Lanier8-AAAAAA1-165.3765.62100 [23]20.786.01
115 [19]Eastside8-AAAAA1-065.2743.70300 [46]17.803.13
116 [32]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA1-165.0857.25183 [37]20.586.10
117 [14]Spalding2-AAAA2-064.9554.20217 [35]18.724.38
118 [20]Loganville8-AAAAA1-164.9058.04170 [28]16.582.29
119 [33]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-264.8071.8860 [20]17.523.32
120 [15]Cairo1-AAAA1-164.6269.2372 [11]19.435.42
121 [11]Peach County2-AAA0-264.3576.4337 [2]18.684.94
122 [16]Whitewater4-AAAA1-164.2759.83153 [24]19.225.55
123 [17]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA2-064.0545.13289 [47]18.585.13
124 [12]Savannah Christian3-AAA2-063.9739.08341 [42]18.224.86
125 [34]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA0-263.8775.8940 [14]15.191.93
126 [29]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA1-163.6757.80175 [35]17.634.57
127 [18]LaGrange4-AAAA1-163.4663.93112 [19]18.185.33
128 [19]Starr's Mill4-AAAA0-263.4173.0053 [7]17.354.54
129 [30]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA2-063.3253.47225 [43]16.383.66
130 [13]Dougherty1-AAA2-063.1034.84364 [46]17.585.08
131 [8]Cook1-AA1-163.0365.9497 [7]18.375.94
132 [35]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA2-063.0249.83251 [39]17.064.64
133 [36]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA0-262.9673.0952 [19]18.275.91
134 [31]East Paulding5-AAAAAA1-162.9359.77155 [31]17.575.25
135 [7]Dublin2-A Division I1-062.8732.09386 [33]17.575.30
136 [20]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA2-062.7944.28298 [48]18.196.00
137 [14]Upson-Lee2-AAA2-062.7754.26216 [19]17.955.79
138 [9]Athens Academy8-AA1-162.7141.29319 [37]17.735.62
139 [21]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-262.4787.719 [1]16.864.99
140 [10]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA0-262.3983.8313 [2]18.426.64
141 [8]Metter3-A Division I1-162.1063.51117 [3]15.383.88
142 [37]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA2-062.0042.15313 [41]17.235.84
143 [38]Dacula8-AAAAAAA0-261.8669.9570 [22]16.405.14
144 [22]Pace Academy5-AAAA1-161.8265.9398 [15]17.826.61
145 [21]Hiram7-AAAAA2-061.7545.39287 [42]19.398.24
146 [23]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA1-161.6857.68177 [29]17.566.48
147 [32]Newnan5-AAAAAA0-261.6678.9827 [7]17.826.76
148 [39]Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-161.5763.77114 [30]16.145.17
149 [24]Madison County8-AAAA2-061.5647.26267 [43]19.088.12
150 [15]Hebron Christian8-AAA2-061.5548.19262 [31]17.806.85
151 [16]Adairsville6-AAA1-061.1449.85250 [30]17.737.20
152 [22]Cass7-AAAAA0-261.0776.7434 [6]15.895.43
153 [1]Schley County6-A Division II1-061.0250.65242 [17]15.094.67
154 [25]New Hampstead3-AAAA1-060.6535.02362 [50]19.279.23
155 [11]Dodge County1-AA1-160.5659.39160 [15]14.564.60
156 [33]Shiloh8-AAAAAA0-260.5282.1116 [3]16.166.24
157 [17]Mary Persons2-AAA1-160.2662.02130 [9]15.846.18
158 [40]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA0-260.1368.8775 [23]16.857.33
159 [18]Ringgold6-AAA1-059.6754.04218 [20]16.046.97
160 [23]Mays5-AAAAA0-259.6665.17103 [18]17.988.92
161 [9]Elbert County8-A Division I1-159.6560.30147 [7]16.827.78
162 [34]Tift County1-AAAAAA0-259.5480.3024 [6]16.027.08
163 [26]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA1-159.3859.86152 [23]16.067.29
164 [2]Macon County6-A Division II2-059.1654.67209 [10]15.847.29
165 [12]Northeast2-AA0-159.0960.26148 [14]14.726.24
166 [19]Hart County8-AAA0-159.0459.65158 [12]14.946.51
167 [35]Effingham County2-AAAAAA0-258.9472.3656 [12]14.325.99
168 [13]Toombs County3-AA2-058.4844.89292 [33]15.017.13
169 [24]Statesboro1-AAAAA1-158.3160.10150 [26]14.076.36
170 [20]Bremen6-AAA2-058.0351.11238 [26]12.354.93
171 [2]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA1-158.0150.65242 [2]13.746.33
172 [14]Putnam County4-AA0-157.9471.9359 [4]14.947.60
173 [3]Clinch County2-A Division II1-157.8553.80220 [14]15.388.13
174 [25]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA2-057.6043.11304 [47]14.777.77
175 [15]Columbia5-AA1-157.5456.99185 [20]13.056.11
176 [27]Sonoraville7-AAAA1-157.4854.70208 [34]16.049.17
177 [36]Evans2-AAAAAA0-157.4715.288.42
178 [37]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA0-157.1968.7977 [16]14.958.36
179 [38]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA1-156.9747.53264 [47]12.416.05
180 [26]Jenkins1-AAAAA1-156.9587.3410 [2]15.068.72
181 [21]Douglass5-AAA2-056.9250.15247 [27]11.084.77
182 [3]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-056.6043.34302 [6]14.338.34
183 [10]Trion7-A Division I2-056.5542.87306 [22]15.129.18
184 [41]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA0-256.4770.9267 [21]14.188.31
185 [22]Savannah Country Day3-AAA2-056.4637.10351 [43]13.908.05
186 [16]North Murray7-AA1-156.3660.69145 [13]17.2411.49
187 [4]Early County1-A Division II2-056.3335.95357 [31]13.838.11
188 [27]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA2-056.2440.40332 [50]12.556.92
189 [42]Duluth7-AAAAAAA2-056.2349.34255 [40]16.7011.07
190 [28]Decatur4-AAAAA1-156.2163.46118 [21]15.579.96
191 [23]Dawson County7-AAA0-256.2066.4495 [7]12.747.14
192 [29]Banneker5-AAAAA2-055.9744.64295 [45]13.688.32
193 [24]Harlem4-AAA2-055.9335.80359 [45]12.917.58
194 [30]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA0-255.8868.5284 [17]14.068.78
195 [31]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA1-155.7450.44245 [37]15.109.96
196 [28]Howard2-AAAA2-055.6234.11372 [52]12.397.38
197 [11]Lamar County4-A Division I1-155.5556.56192 [12]13.638.68
198 [39]Jackson County8-AAAAAA1-155.4356.22197 [40]12.617.79
199 [17]North Cobb Christian6-AA2-055.3638.21343 [41]12.757.99
200 [18]Jeff Davis1-AA1-155.3163.17121 [9]12.798.08
201 [25]White County7-AAA1-155.1152.00230 [23]15.5811.08
202 [12]Darlington7-A Division I1-155.0257.48179 [11]13.899.48
203 [40]Pope7-AAAAAA0-154.9268.6681 [19]14.7610.45
204 [5]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II1-154.6354.43213 [12]11.367.34
205 [29]Miller Grove6-AAAA1-154.6059.27162 [26]14.3110.31
206 [13]Commerce8-A Division I2-054.5913.149.16
207 [6]Bowdon7-A Division II0-254.5758.88165 [7]13.879.90
208 [32]McIntosh3-AAAAA2-054.5145.13288 [43]15.1911.28
209 [33]Villa Rica5-AAAAA0-154.4361.55136 [23]13.479.64
210 [26]Pickens7-AAA1-154.3956.92189 [15]14.1310.34
211 [43]Osborne5-AAAAAAA2-054.2740.43330 [42]13.259.58
212 [30]North Hall8-AAAA1-054.2555.11205 [33]14.2110.56
213 [19]Washington County4-AA0-154.1776.9433 [3]14.6411.08
214 [41]South Effingham2-AAAAAA1-054.1251.42235 [44]12.849.32
215 [31]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA1-154.0459.67156 [25]12.979.53
216 [14]Mount Vernon6-A Division I2-053.7544.89291 [19]14.1310.99
217 [7]Manchester6-A Division II1-053.7254.57211 [11]11.628.50
218 [8]Turner County2-A Division II1-153.6166.7392 [2]14.2411.23
219 [32]Lovett5-AAAA0-253.5464.53108 [18]12.089.14
220 [20]Union County8-AA1-153.4851.15237 [25]14.0111.14
221 [21]South Atlanta6-AA0-253.3857.81174 [19]12.299.52
222 [22]Laney4-AA1-153.3249.00257 [28]9.526.81
223 [33]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA2-053.0734.11372 [52]13.2910.83
224 [42]Riverwood4-AAAAAA0-253.0068.7579 [18]14.1311.73
225 [34]Union Grove2-AAAAA0-252.9763.52116 [20]11.238.87
226 [44]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA1-152.9353.66221 [38]12.5110.19
227 [34]Griffin2-AAAA0-252.9267.5787 [12]11.899.57
228 [4]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA0-152.9112.149.83
229 [23]Worth County1-AA1-152.8046.70271 [30]13.8711.68
230 [15]Temple4-A Division I2-052.6437.66346 [27]12.3110.28
231 [35]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA1-152.4651.07239 [39]10.959.10
232 [35]Centennial6-AAAAA0-252.3876.9532 [5]12.7711.00
233 [24]Fannin County7-AA1-152.3748.26261 [29]11.9010.14
234 [36]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-252.3673.8447 [5]11.419.65
235 [25]Model7-AA1-052.2843.73299 [34]10.448.77
236 [27]Jackson2-AAA0-152.2763.67115 [8]13.0511.38
237 [36]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA1-152.2051.89231 [36]12.4510.85
238 [43]Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-152.1761.35139 [29]13.4811.92
239 [9]Aquinas8-A Division II2-052.1541.69315 [24]12.9411.40
240 [16]Heard County4-A Division I0-152.0258.03171 [9]11.6610.25
241 [37]Harris County3-AAAAA1-152.0071.8561 [11]11.219.82
242 [44]Paulding County5-AAAAAA0-251.7264.58107 [27]10.889.76
243 [28]Wesleyan7-AAA0-251.5854.98207 [17]10.859.87
244 [17]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I1-151.4946.59273 [17]11.4510.57
245 [26]Vidalia3-AA1-151.4239.03342 [40]11.5510.74
246 [37]West Laurens2-AAAA0-151.2460.56146 [22]10.369.73
247 [18]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I1-151.1255.34200 [14]11.8011.28
248 [45]Grovetown2-AAAAAA1-151.0541.22322 [50]11.4410.99
249 [29]Long County3-AAA1-151.0349.99249 [29]12.9312.51
250 [19]Pelham1-A Division I1-150.9752.57227 [15]10.6710.30
251 [30]Monroe1-AAA1-150.8352.20229 [22]10.5310.31
252 [10]Charlton County2-A Division II0-250.7455.31202 [9]11.8211.68
253 [5]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-250.6559.52159 [1]14.0814.03
254 [38]Westover1-AAAA1-150.5452.31228 [37]10.6610.72
255 [11]Wilcox County4-A Division II0-250.3561.55137 [6]13.3113.57
256 [27]Haralson County7-AA0-250.2162.79125 [10]11.2911.69
257 [12]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II0-150.0962.10129 [5]11.4611.98
258 [38]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA1-149.9857.08184 [29]12.3913.02
259 [6]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-149.9511.8912.55
260 [31]Lumpkin County7-AAA1-049.9253.48224 [21]12.0812.76
261 [32]Morgan County4-AAA1-149.8543.12303 [36]10.6711.43
262 [39]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA0-249.8567.3288 [13]9.179.92
263 [46]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA0-249.7565.08104 [25]11.0911.95
264 [39]Chamblee4-AAAAA2-049.6828.56394 [53]11.2912.21
265 [40]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA1-149.1946.96270 [40]6.968.38
266 [47]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA1-049.019.5711.16
267 [33]Hephzibah4-AAA1-149.0045.41285 [35]12.4414.04
268 [48]New Manchester5-AAAAAA1-148.6449.44254 [46]7.809.76
269 [13]Johnson County5-A Division II0-148.5247.95263 [18]10.3212.41
270 [28]Berrien1-AA0-148.4557.85173 [18]11.7513.91
271 [41]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA0-248.1575.5041 [7]11.3213.78
272 [14]Jenkins County3-A Division II2-047.9534.42369 [35]10.2612.92
273 [40]Walnut Grove8-AAAA0-147.4747.41266 [42]8.1011.23
274 [15]Dooly County4-A Division II0-247.4669.0174 [1]9.8913.04
275 [20]Jasper County5-A Division I2-047.4139.42337 [26]8.7911.99
276 [16]Greene County8-A Division II2-047.2936.39355 [30]9.8413.15
277 [49]Lassiter7-AAAAAA0-247.2865.20102 [24]10.7914.11
278 [41]McDonough5-AAAA1-047.0933.25375 [53]9.8313.34
279 [29]East Jackson8-AA2-047.0636.64354 [46]8.9012.45
280 [42]Hampton5-AAAA1-147.0145.99277 [44]10.4414.03
281 [43]Hardaway1-AAAA0-246.9171.4864 [8]9.8213.51
282 [17]Telfair County4-A Division II0-046.6410.6314.60
283 [21]St. Francis6-A Division I1-146.6237.64348 [28]9.1013.09
284 [22]Bryan County3-A Division I2-046.4332.97377 [30]8.8313.00
285 [18]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II0-146.3640.43331 [28]9.6913.93
286 [50]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA1-045.8932.10385 [54]9.1013.82
287 [23]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-245.8861.53138 [6]10.6815.41
288 [19]Lanier County2-A Division II1-045.7941.24321 [25]8.6213.43
289 [30]Brantley County3-AA2-045.7925.27409 [51]8.5613.38
290 [20]Lincoln County8-A Division II1-145.6246.43274 [20]8.9813.97
291 [31]Spencer2-AA1-145.2949.10256 [27]7.2412.55
292 [32]Providence Christian8-AA1-045.2246.62272 [31]10.8716.26
293 [44]Riverdale4-AAAA0-245.0755.25203 [32]9.6815.21
294 [34]Coahulla Creek6-AAA1-144.8242.64308 [38]8.3214.10
295 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA1-144.3350.33246 [1]9.6715.95
296 [35]LaFayette6-AAA1-144.3045.89281 [33]6.4512.75
297 [21]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II1-044.2127.08401 [40]8.2914.69
298 [22]Christian Heritage7-A Division II0-243.9554.00219 [13]8.3815.03
299 [36]Liberty County3-AAA0-243.8351.22236 [25]6.7413.51
300 [24]Pepperell7-A Division I0-243.7357.53178 [10]7.0713.94
301 [45]Luella5-AAAA0-243.7065.8999 [16]6.0312.93
302 [7]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA1-143.3448.60258 [3]9.9117.18
303 [42]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-143.2845.06290 [44]6.9714.30
304 [46]Fayette County4-AAAA0-243.2658.92164 [27]8.0015.35
305 [43]M.L. King4-AAAAA0-243.2556.92188 [31]8.3315.68
306 [37]Gilmer7-AAA1-143.0441.63316 [39]8.1215.68
307 [51]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-242.9859.80154 [30]6.1613.79
308 [47]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-242.9053.09226 [36]6.8014.50
309 [2]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA1-042.611.95444 [10]8.7016.69
310 [33]Banks County8-AA2-042.5023.40414 [53]7.0115.12
311 [34]ACE Charter2-AA2-042.4918.66425 [54]8.6416.75
312 [35]Mount Paran Christian6-AA1-142.4642.87307 [35]6.5414.68
313 [23]Warren County8-A Division II2-042.3926.24405 [41]8.3716.59
314 [8]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-042.2534.38370 [14]8.4916.84
315 [24]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-142.1050.97240 [16]5.9014.40
316 [48]Chestatee8-AAAA0-141.9661.55136 [20]10.3519.00
317 [38]Richmond Academy4-AAA1-141.9040.70327 [40]4.6613.37
318 [44]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-241.8253.60222 [34]9.2818.07
319 [45]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA1-141.7242.39309 [48]7.8816.77
320 [36]Sumter County1-AA0-241.5365.33101 [8]7.0216.09
321 [37]Tattnall County3-AA1-141.4941.75314 [36]4.9114.03
322 [39]Gordon Lee6-AAA1-141.4543.10305 [37]7.3016.46
323 [45]Discovery7-AAAAAAA0-241.3363.45119 [31]5.6414.91
324 [25]Dade County7-A Division I0-241.2962.71126 [4]7.0716.38
325 [26]Bacon County1-A Division I1-141.2441.55317 [23]6.3915.76
326 [46]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-241.2253.49223 [35]6.1515.53
327 [40]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-141.1354.63210 [18]6.1315.61
328 [25]Marion County6-A Division II2-041.0234.76365 [32]6.3015.89
329 [49]North Clayton4-AAAA2-040.7732.38384 [54]8.0417.88
330 [38]Washington6-AA0-240.6456.44194 [21]5.9315.89
331 [9]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-140.6143.34302 [6]6.0616.05
332 [27]East Laurens2-A Division I1-040.4346.36275 [18]7.7117.88
333 [52]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-240.0557.38181 [36]8.6419.19
334 [10]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-040.0133.32373 [15]5.8416.43
335 [26]Mitchell County1-A Division II0-239.7951.81232 [15]4.3815.19
336 [11]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-039.6225.12410 [19]6.0917.08
337 [12]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-139.3542.25312 [7]7.4118.66
338 [13]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-039.2629.41392 [17]4.5715.92
339 [27]Portal3-A Division II2-039.2620.39423 [43]4.3515.70
340 [14]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-139.1739.87334 [11]7.1718.60
341 [50]Islands3-AAAA0-239.0866.7093 [14]3.9315.46
342 [53]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-239.0558.01172 [34]6.4217.97
343 [28]Social Circle5-A Division I0-238.9648.45259 [16]6.4118.06
344 [28]Wheeler County4-A Division II1-138.7440.70328 [26]6.3418.20
345 [47]Lithonia4-AAAAA0-238.4768.5283 [16]5.4217.56
346 [29]Montgomery County3-A Division II0-138.3242.39310 [23]4.6216.91
347 [15]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-138.2041.07324 [9]4.7817.18
348 [54]Morrow3-AAAAAA1-137.6533.25374 [52]3.9216.87
349 [39]Westside (Augusta)4-AA0-237.5050.57243 [26]1.9715.08
350 [3]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA1-037.4714.15435 [9]6.8119.94
351 [48]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-137.4642.33311 [49]3.7016.84
352 [41]Columbus1-AAA1-137.4334.55367 [47]6.1719.35
353 [29]Screven County3-A Division I0-137.3241.24321 [25]3.7817.07
354 [30]Terrell County1-A Division II0-036.834.2017.97
355 [51]Shaw1-AAAA1-136.8125.46408 [56]2.3916.18
356 [16]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-036.716.58442 [22]3.9317.83
357 [52]East Forsyth8-AAAA1-036.7015.10431 [60]4.2218.13
358 [31]Miller County1-A Division II0-136.6156.33196 [8]2.6216.62
359 [4]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA1-036.5123.77412 [6]2.6316.73
360 [40]Redan5-AA1-135.6945.73284 [32]5.0019.92
361 [42]Salem4-AAA1-135.6037.03352 [44]1.6916.70
362 [55]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †2-035.4720.80421 [55]2.1017.24
363 [41]Southwest2-AA0-235.4554.35215 [24]5.0120.17
364 [32]Seminole County1-A Division II1-135.2933.11376 [36]3.2718.58
365 [30]Chattooga7-A Division I0-135.2244.30297 [21]3.6419.02
366 [42]Windsor Forest3-AA0-235.0258.55168 [17]2.1117.70
367 [43]Franklin County8-AAA1-134.8761.56134 [11]2.4018.13
368 [49]Drew3-AAAAA0-134.7668.7977 [14]1.5917.43
369 [50]Midtown5-AAAAA †1-134.6232.69382 [51]4.3720.35
370 [31]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I0-234.3244.78293 [20]1.2317.51
371 [53]Druid Hills6-AAAA †2-034.3023.27416 [57]2.0718.38
372 [17]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA0-134.052.1518.70
373 [33]Atkinson County2-A Division II0-134.0445.79283 [21]4.0720.63
374 [18]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA1-134.0141.10323 [8]3.4320.02
375 [43]Therrell6-AA1-033.8016.26427 [55]2.5319.33
376 [19]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-133.3231.89387 [16]3.4220.71
377 [51]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-133.2547.09269 [39]2.2319.58
378 [54]East Hall8-AAAA1-033.0628.43395 [55]5.5723.11
379 [44]Central (Macon)2-AA0-232.7754.35215 [24]0.2518.09
380 [34]Hawkinsville4-A Division II1-132.7532.96378 [37]1.5319.38
381 [20]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-132.7135.06361 [13]2.4420.33
382 [44]Ridgeland6-AAA0-132.4855.36199 [16]1.9320.06
383 [32]Claxton3-A Division I0-232.4741.49318 [24]0.6018.73
384 [56]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-132.3432.83379 [53]2.1720.43
385 [52]North Springs6-AAAAA0-132.1045.89280 [41]0.6619.17
386 [35]Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-132.0962.87124 [4]-0.5118.01
387 [33]Athens Christian8-A Division I0-131.8530.86390 [34]5.0723.82
388 [45]Pike County2-AAA0-231.3650.02248 [28]2.9922.23
389 [46]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-130.9032.77380 [48]2.2621.96
390 [21]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-130.8627.56399 [18]1.4821.22
391 [22]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-230.7139.17339 [12]-0.3119.59
392 [36]Hancock Central5-A Division II1-130.3734.44368 [34]0.5720.81
393 [45]Landmark Christian5-AA0-230.0739.48336 [39]1.3221.85
394 [34]Armuchee7-A Division I1-129.6527.57398 [36]1.9822.93
395 [23]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-229.4140.76326 [10]3.0424.24
396 [1]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA2-029.2819.06424 [5]1.4522.78
397 [2]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA1-129.2126.28404 [2]0.5521.95
398 [37]Taylor County6-A Division II1-129.1023.56413 [42]-2.6018.90
399 [57]Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-129.0437.65347 [51]-0.3921.17
400 [47]West Hall7-AAA1-128.4322.77417 [49]-0.2021.97
401 [38]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †1-128.4027.31400 [39]-3.1019.11
402 [55]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †0-227.4245.97279 [45]-0.2222.96
403 [35]Coosa7-A Division I1-127.1932.59383 [32]-0.3123.10
404 [5]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA1-027.1214.17434 [8]-2.9620.53
405 [39]Greenville6-A Division II0-227.0844.75294 [22]2.4425.96
406 [3]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA1-026.9014.93432 [6]-1.3922.32
407 [46]McNair5-AA1-126.8426.94402 [49]-0.2823.48
408 [47]Rutland2-AA1-126.6624.91411 [52]1.4825.43
409 [6]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA1-125.7726.88403 [5]-1.1023.73
410 [48]Cross Creek4-AAA2-024.8212.95437 [50]-2.9322.85
411 [48]Butler4-AA0-124.74-2.7623.10
412 [7]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA0-124.4639.62335 [2]0.3526.49
413 [49]Beach3-AAA0-223.9351.42235 [24]-3.1223.55
414 [1]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A0-223.7734.91363 [1]-4.7022.13
415 [49]Josey4-AA1-023.6212.77438 [56]-1.7425.24
416 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A1-123.2917.21426 [3]1.1528.47
417 [36]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †1-123.2730.04391 [35]-3.3823.95
418 [50]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-222.9240.95325 [38]-4.3123.37
419 [40]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-222.9240.62329 [27]-4.0423.65
420 [51]Murray County7-AA0-222.5037.86345 [43]-1.5726.54
421 [52]Walker6-AA †2-022.28-9.35448 [57]-1.6826.65
422 [46]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA1-122.0214.68433 [44]-4.4324.16
423 [56]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-121.9020.44422 [59]-2.7725.93
424 [4]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA1-021.062.70443 [8]-7.0922.46
425 [41]Treutlen4-A Division II0-220.3247.19268 [19]-2.4327.85
426 [53]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA0-219.6937.53349 [44]-4.7626.15
427 [53]Northview6-AAAAA0-219.5831.16389 [52]-7.0523.98
428 [8]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA0-119.4336.71353 [3]-4.1926.98
429 [42]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-119.1463.10122 [3]-6.8324.63
430 [54]Towers5-AA0-217.0838.17344 [42]-11.4422.09
431 [50]Groves3-AAA0-116.4945.79283 [34]-8.4525.66
432 [43]Towns County8-A Division II0-216.4128.40396 [38]-4.9929.20
433 [57]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-216.2645.39286 [46]-7.5726.77
434 [3]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A1-015.88-1.30445 [5]-7.1927.54
435 [44]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †2-015.15-1.36446 [46]-3.7231.73
436 [58]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-215.1051.57233 [38]-1.6333.87
437 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-114.9310.31441 [21]-7.5428.14
438 [37]Crawford County4-A Division I0-214.4135.80358 [29]-4.2931.91
439 [45]Glascock County5-A Division II0-214.1734.75366 [33]-3.6232.81
440 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA0-214.1531.62388 [4]-8.2528.21
441 [55]Gordon Central7-AA0-213.6925.77407 [50]-8.8428.08
442 [56]Jordan2-AA0-113.3637.43350 [45]-4.3732.88
443 [57]Glenn Hills4-AA0-212.9527.60397 [48]-5.9531.71
444 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-212.7732.76381 [31]-6.4031.43
445 [4]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A2-012.65-1.86447 [6]-5.1032.85
446 [59]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †0-212.4835.46360 [49]-7.6630.47
447 [58]Kendrick2-AA0-29.9036.05356 [47]-7.2633.45
448 [5]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-08.93-10.6031.08
449 [6]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-28.9129.28393 [1]-8.1333.57
450 [46]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-18.0239.26338 [29]-8.8333.76
451 [7]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA0-12.7021.06420 [4]-5.7642.14
452 [8]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA1-11.9513.45436 [7]-15.9232.73
453 [47]Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-11.7115.15430 [45]-10.3138.59
454 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA0-1-1.3015.88428 [7]-13.7638.14
455 [5]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A0-2-1.8612.65439 [4]-16.2836.19
456 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-1-2.9922.28418 [20]-15.7937.80
457 [48]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †0-0-3.25-15.0738.79
458 [49]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-1-4.4215.15430 [45]-22.8932.13
459 [6]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A0-1-4.7423.29415 [2]-15.7239.62
460 [60]Clarkston6-AAAA †0-1-6.1122.02419 [58]-15.9140.81
461 [9]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-2-6.2725.82406 [3]-16.4440.44
462 [11]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA0-0-7.40-18.0439.97
463 [7]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A0-0-14.22-21.6243.21
464 [12]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA1-0-14.33-22.0442.90
465 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-2-15.7012.12440 [54]-26.7739.54



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
18-AAAAAAA688.3080.15
22-AAAAAAA585.5178.41
34-AAAAAAA684.3481.49
41-AAAAAA683.3578.01
51-AAAAAAA583.0379.11
65-AAAAAAA679.8670.96
75-AAA478.9173.48
86-AAAAAAA678.1771.48
93-AAAAAAA577.0173.88
107-AAAAAA776.2667.91
116-AAAAAA774.3467.90
125-AAAAAA873.9566.19
131-AAAAA672.2063.21
147-AAAAA671.9965.70
153-AAAA671.5363.73
168-AAAAA771.1765.50
177-AAAAAAA770.0359.42
182-AAAAA769.9061.87
198-AAA668.5562.44
208-AAAAAA768.2161.04
211-AAA666.3660.56
222-A Division I565.4658.73
232-AAAA764.6660.23
242-AAAAAA764.2859.33
251-AA763.7457.48
264-AAAAAA663.7359.23
274-AAAA863.5257.83
281-AAAA563.1155.50
291-A Division I462.5056.91
303-AAAAAA862.2552.81
317-AAAA662.2155.35
323-AA762.1454.61
336-AAAAA760.6851.25
345-A Division I460.0750.23
355-AAAAA859.5256.00
368-A Division I459.4953.41
372-AAA559.4354.20
386-AAAA658.4363.01
398-AA658.1353.20
40GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA557.8851.57
413-AAAAA557.7352.74
423-AAA854.1145.78
435-AAAA854.0047.40
447-AA753.6545.14
458-AAAA953.3450.70
465-AA753.0843.15
477-AAA752.4748.38
486-AAA852.3146.60
492-A Division II552.2048.41
504-AA851.3841.89
514-AAAAA651.3150.52
524-A Division I450.7943.65
537-A Division II350.2047.58
546-A Division I449.9150.74
55GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA549.5444.47
563-A Division II549.3546.05
574-AAA647.9242.85
586-A Division II847.8338.60
597-A Division I746.6841.24
603-A Division I546.2838.22
618-A Division II645.0441.70
624-A Division II644.2139.38
636-AA742.9338.32
642-AA840.9433.13
65GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA440.3838.50
66GIAA Region 2-AA339.5735.86
67GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA639.0636.95
68GIAA Region 6-AA235.5128.38
691-A Division II735.4632.24
705-A Division II632.9426.01
71GIAA Region 4-AA331.2827.69
72GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA530.6723.54
73GIAA Region 2-A323.7019.90
74GAPPS Region 1-AA422.9216.93
75GIAA Region 3-AA217.9711.58
76GAPPS Region 2-AA517.7310.99
77GIAA Region 1-A44.51-1.24
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-9.14-10.87

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/18Stephens CountyHabersham Central31 - 2923.9094.8%0.265
08/25Winder-BarrowM.L. King28 - 2715.7687.1%0.355
08/25ChambleeTowers21 - 1232.6198.1%0.363
08/19RiverdaleNorth Clayton28 - 444.3162.8%0.398
08/18Lakeview AcademyKing's Ridge Christian13 - 206.1867.9%0.402
08/18Ware CountyAppling County20 - 1715.1086.2%0.407
08/25AquinasWestside (Augusta)14 - 1213.2483.3%0.411
08/18St. FrancisProvidence Christian15 - 532.8158.4%0.417
08/19Cedar GroveDutchtown34 - 3310.2677.6%0.433
08/25North PauldingEast Paulding21 - 1714.7485.6%0.434
08/25Frederica AcademyTiftarea Academy39 - 3514.2684.9%0.440
08/25HarrisonSouth Forsyth6 - 312.1981.4%0.444
08/26Burke CountyEffingham County10 - 613.6083.9%0.448
08/25Union CountyLumpkin County27 - 442.1456.5%0.448
08/25RockmartCass24 - 238.9474.7%0.449

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
99.5810/13Mill CreekBuford - 7.6471.6%
92.7509/08MiltonRoswell - 1.0253.1%
92.5010/20WestlakeCarrollton - 6.6269.0%
92.4408/18HughesCarrollton39 - 346.1767.9%
92.0109/22Mill CreekParkview - 13.8284.2%
90.6509/29RoswellBlessed Trinity - 0.4351.3%
90.2909/08Lee CountyColquitt County - 1.6455.0%
89.9810/27Lee CountyThomas County Central - 2.1456.5%
89.9508/25Mill CreekNorcross27 - 1317.0388.7%
89.0209/01BufordNorth Cobb - 10.6978.5%
89.0208/18WestlakeNorth Cobb52 - 2810.3577.8%
88.9410/06WaltonNorth Cobb - 13.3183.4%
88.4809/01WestlakeCedar Grove - 12.2681.5%
88.4509/08BenedictineWare County - 0.5751.7%
88.2208/19WaltonGrayson49 - 2713.9984.5%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

UPDATED
Security guard killed by stray bullet in Midtown Atlanta46m ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

HAPPENING TODAY
Federal judge to hear Meadows’ request to move case
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Rosa Linda Soriano

‘I wanted to keep my baby:’ Mexican migrant says pregnancy led to firing
3h ago

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Storms in the forecast put a damper on extreme heat
1h ago

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Storms in the forecast put a damper on extreme heat
1h ago

Credit: AP

GET SCHOOLED
DOWNEY: Cobb closes the book on diverse voices, marginalized students
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jamie Spaar

How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 2
55m ago
Notable results from Week 2: Marietta reaches 600-victory milestone
1h ago
4 Questions with Jenkins County head coach Charley Waters
1h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
LISTEN — ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘Trump Surrenders’
Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top