Maxwell summary after Week 1

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 184 of 195 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.36%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 11.54 points and all game margins within 13.47 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Home Advantage: 1.02
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Buford
|1-0
|100.30
|1
|Lee County
|1-0
|101.02
|2
|Grayson
|1-0
|98.71
|2
|Blessed Trinity
|1-0
|88.41
|3
|Collins Hill
|1-0
|93.66
|3
|Roswell
|1-0
|86.93
|4
|Mill Creek
|1-0
|93.46
|4
|Rome
|1-0
|82.73
|5
|North Cobb
|1-0
|93.13
|5
|Woodward Academy
|1-0
|79.28
|6
|Colquitt County
|1-0
|92.98
|6
|Hughes
|1-0
|78.14
|7
|Milton
|0-1
|92.69
|7
|Gainesville
|1-0
|76.71
|8
|Lowndes
|0-1
|92.34
|8
|Marist
|0-1
|75.68
|9
|North Gwinnett
|1-0
|91.09
|9
|Alexander
|1-0
|73.95
|10
|Parkview
|1-0
|86.63
|10
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|0-1
|73.29
|11
|Brookwood
|1-0
|85.97
|11
|South Paulding
|1-0
|72.73
|12
|Carrollton
|1-0
|83.74
|12
|Alpharetta
|1-0
|72.24
|13
|West Forsyth
|1-0
|83.65
|13
|St. Pius X
|0-1
|71.61
|14
|Valdosta
|1-0
|83.02
|14
|Brunswick
|1-0
|70.41
|15
|Walton
|0-1
|82.46
|15
|Douglas County
|1-0
|69.54
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cartersville
|1-0
|95.24
|1
|Benedictine
|1-0
|81.33
|2
|Coffee
|1-0
|89.20
|2
|Cedartown
|1-0
|78.48
|3
|Warner Robins
|0-1
|88.72
|3
|North Oconee
|1-0
|74.02
|4
|Ware County
|0-0
|85.70
|4
|Bainbridge
|0-1
|73.86
|5
|Jones County
|1-0
|78.22
|5
|Starr's Mill
|1-0
|72.31
|6
|Calhoun
|0-1
|77.88
|6
|Perry
|0-0
|68.89
|7
|Cambridge
|1-0
|76.66
|7
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|0-1
|68.40
|8
|Creekside
|0-1
|73.33
|8
|Hapeville Charter
|0-1
|67.21
|9
|Jefferson
|0-1
|71.90
|9
|Burke County
|1-0
|66.25
|10
|Clarke Central
|1-0
|71.19
|10
|Troup
|1-0
|66.19
|11
|Dutchtown
|1-0
|68.82
|11
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|1-0
|63.42
|12
|Flowery Branch
|1-0
|68.72
|12
|Riverdale
|1-0
|62.66
|13
|Kell
|1-0
|67.13
|13
|Stockbridge
|1-0
|61.63
|14
|Ola
|1-0
|66.99
|14
|Cairo
|0-1
|61.34
|15
|Tucker
|1-0
|62.62
|15
|Whitewater
|1-0
|60.96
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|1-0
|89.02
|1
|Fitzgerald
|1-0
|78.62
|2
|Peach County
|1-0
|77.29
|2
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|1-0
|77.73
|3
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-0
|74.86
|3
|Pierce County
|0-0
|76.63
|4
|Sandy Creek
|1-0
|73.43
|4
|Appling County
|0-0
|71.73
|5
|Oconee County
|0-1
|72.61
|5
|Callaway
|0-1
|69.64
|6
|Crisp County
|1-0
|71.98
|6
|Rockmart
|0-1
|66.69
|7
|Thomasville
|0-1
|70.77
|7
|Thomson
|0-1
|63.75
|8
|Carver (Atlanta)
|1-0
|67.39
|8
|Fellowship Christian
|0-1
|61.67
|9
|Calvary Day
|1-0
|64.62
|9
|Washington County
|0-0
|60.77
|10
|Monroe Area
|0-1
|62.78
|10
|Northeast
|0-0
|60.62
|11
|Stephens County
|1-0
|62.49
|11
|Dodge County
|0-1
|58.96
|12
|Wesleyan
|1-0
|60.63
|12
|Athens Academy
|1-0
|57.42
|13
|Dawson County
|1-0
|59.10
|13
|Cook
|1-0
|57.23
|14
|White County
|1-0
|58.34
|14
|Haralson County
|0-1
|55.65
|15
|Hart County
|0-1
|56.22
|15
|Columbia
|1-0
|53.85
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Brooks County
|1-0
|80.76
|1
|Clinch County
|1-0
|57.92
|2
|Rabun County
|1-0
|76.93
|2
|Macon County
|0-1
|54.03
|3
|Prince Avenue Christian
|1-0
|75.72
|3
|Schley County
|1-0
|52.80
|4
|Irwin County
|0-1
|71.84
|4
|Early County
|1-0
|52.60
|5
|Bleckley County
|1-0
|66.64
|5
|Charlton County
|1-0
|52.34
|6
|Swainsboro
|1-0
|62.54
|6
|Bowdon
|1-0
|51.43
|7
|Metter
|0-1
|60.05
|7
|Washington-Wilkes
|1-0
|50.73
|8
|Dublin
|1-0
|56.40
|8
|Turner County
|0-1
|50.27
|9
|Darlington
|1-0
|55.09
|9
|Aquinas
|1-0
|50.11
|10
|Whitefield Academy
|1-0
|53.88
|10
|Wilcox County
|0-1
|49.36
|11
|Elbert County
|1-0
|52.90
|11
|Chattahoochee County
|0-0
|47.32
|12
|Heard County
|0-1
|52.35
|12
|McIntosh County Academy
|1-0
|47.07
|13
|Lamar County
|1-0
|52.02
|13
|Emanuel County Institute
|0-0
|46.55
|14
|Jefferson County
|0-1
|50.48
|14
|Manchester
|0-1
|45.94
|15
|Commerce
|1-0
|49.21
|15
|Warren County
|0-0
|45.93
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|1-0
|69.48
|1
|Brentwood School
|0-1
|43.93
|2
|First Presbyterian
|0-1
|51.59
|2
|Gatewood School
|0-0
|38.44
|3
|Stratford Academy
|0-0
|49.57
|3
|Briarwood Academy
|0-0
|27.32
|4
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|1-0
|47.85
|4
|Central Fellowship Christian
|1-0
|26.94
|5
|Brookstone
|0-0
|46.71
|5
|Edmund Burke Academy
|0-0
|23.50
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|1-0
|32.25
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|1-0
|19.60
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|0-1
|9.03
|2
|Community Christian
|0-0
|13.45
|3
|Memorial Day
|1-0
|7.49
|3
|Pinecrest Academy
|1-0
|12.41
|4
|Grace Christian
|1-0
|-3.65
|4
|Creekside Christian
|0-1
|10.38
|5
|Flint River Academy
|0-1
|-5.94
|5
|King's Academy
|0-0
|9.31
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|101.02
|88.72
|9 [2]
|37.20
|-17.08
|2 [1]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|100.30
|36.83
|-16.73
|3 [2]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|98.71
|81.07
|20 [11]
|35.40
|-16.56
|4 [1]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|95.24
|69.86
|58 [7]
|33.83
|-14.66
|5 [3]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|93.66
|32.19
|-14.73
|6 [4]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|93.46
|82.46
|16 [9]
|35.33
|-11.39
|7 [5]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|93.13
|82.20
|17 [10]
|33.98
|-12.40
|8 [6]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|92.98
|35.39
|-10.84
|9 [7]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|92.69
|33.63
|-12.31
|10 [8]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|92.34
|36.21
|-9.38
|11 [9]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|91.09
|78.45
|27 [12]
|32.60
|-11.75
|12 [2]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|1-0
|89.20
|69.34
|64 [9]
|30.23
|-12.23
|13 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|1-0
|89.02
|73.86
|41 [3]
|31.76
|-10.51
|14 [3]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|88.72
|101.02
|1 [1]
|33.27
|-8.71
|15 [2]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|88.41
|77.88
|29 [8]
|33.63
|-8.03
|16 [3]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|86.93
|69.36
|62 [18]
|31.52
|-8.66
|17 [10]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|86.63
|67.52
|73 [21]
|33.12
|-6.76
|18 [11]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|85.97
|76.74
|33 [14]
|32.17
|-7.05
|19 [4]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|85.70
|31.68
|-7.27
|20 [12]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|83.74
|31.23
|-5.76
|21 [13]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|83.65
|76.98
|31 [13]
|28.44
|-8.46
|22 [14]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|83.02
|28.17
|-8.10
|23 [4]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|82.73
|73.33
|43 [14]
|27.94
|-8.04
|24 [15]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|82.46
|93.46
|4 [3]
|28.05
|-7.67
|25 [16]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|82.20
|93.13
|5 [4]
|29.19
|-6.27
|26 [1]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|81.33
|47.69
|204 [36]
|31.15
|-3.44
|27 [17]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|81.19
|71.61
|53 [18]
|28.58
|-5.86
|28 [18]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|81.07
|98.71
|2 [1]
|30.14
|-4.19
|29 [1]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|1-0
|80.76
|70.77
|55 [2]
|30.00
|-4.01
|30 [5]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|79.28
|68.40
|70 [20]
|27.16
|-5.37
|31 [19]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|78.88
|69.22
|65 [19]
|29.16
|-2.98
|32 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|1-0
|78.62
|71.84
|52 [3]
|25.03
|-6.85
|33 [2]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|78.48
|66.69
|79 [13]
|25.36
|-6.38
|34 [20]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|78.48
|61.94
|102 [25]
|27.38
|-4.35
|35 [21]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|78.45
|91.09
|6 [5]
|28.44
|-3.27
|36 [5]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|1-0
|78.22
|73.29
|44 [5]
|30.92
|-0.55
|37 [6]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|78.14
|25.71
|-5.69
|38 [6]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|0-1
|77.88
|88.41
|10 [2]
|25.12
|-6.02
|39 [2]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|1-0
|77.73
|26.97
|-4.02
|40 [2]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|1-0
|77.29
|60.88
|109 [6]
|27.06
|-3.48
|41 [22]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|76.98
|83.65
|14 [8]
|24.93
|-5.31
|42 [2]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|1-0
|76.93
|55.65
|138 [11]
|28.52
|-1.67
|43 [23]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|76.74
|85.97
|13 [7]
|24.35
|-5.65
|44 [7]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|1-0
|76.71
|75.68
|37 [11]
|25.14
|-4.82
|45 [7]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|1-0
|76.66
|68.22
|71 [11]
|25.29
|-4.63
|46 [3]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|0-0
|76.63
|24.93
|-4.95
|47 [24]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|76.20
|67.21
|76 [22]
|23.40
|-6.05
|48 [3]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|1-0
|75.72
|27.76
|-1.22
|49 [8]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|0-1
|75.68
|76.71
|34 [9]
|24.62
|-4.32
|50 [3]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|1-0
|74.86
|50.95
|177 [16]
|25.45
|-2.66
|51 [3]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|74.02
|72.61
|47 [6]
|25.34
|-1.93
|52 [9]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|73.95
|60.22
|115 [30]
|22.78
|-4.42
|53 [4]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|73.86
|89.02
|8 [1]
|24.34
|-2.77
|54 [4]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|1-0
|73.43
|64.68
|86 [4]
|25.92
|-0.77
|55 [8]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|73.33
|82.73
|15 [3]
|24.51
|-2.08
|56 [10]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|0-1
|73.29
|78.22
|28 [7]
|22.77
|-3.78
|57 [25]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|72.90
|65.75
|84 [23]
|21.97
|-4.19
|58 [11]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|72.73
|70.66
|56 [16]
|25.47
|-0.51
|59 [5]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|0-1
|72.61
|74.02
|39 [2]
|22.60
|-3.26
|60 [5]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|72.31
|69.66
|59 [8]
|21.71
|-3.86
|61 [12]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|72.24
|71.90
|51 [15]
|24.10
|-1.40
|62 [6]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|1-0
|71.98
|42.56
|243 [29]
|21.74
|-3.50
|63 [9]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|0-1
|71.90
|72.24
|49 [6]
|21.97
|-3.18
|64 [4]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|0-1
|71.84
|78.62
|24 [1]
|23.12
|-1.98
|65 [4]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|0-0
|71.73
|22.56
|-2.42
|66 [13]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|0-1
|71.61
|81.19
|19 [4]
|22.69
|-2.18
|67 [10]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|71.19
|53.09
|161 [27]
|23.79
|-0.65
|68 [7]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|0-1
|70.77
|80.76
|21 [1]
|22.62
|-1.41
|69 [26]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|70.66
|72.73
|46 [16]
|23.42
|-0.50
|70 [27]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|70.49
|62.47
|98 [24]
|23.25
|-0.50
|71 [14]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|70.41
|22.69
|-0.97
|72 [28]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|69.86
|95.24
|3 [2]
|22.25
|-0.86
|73 [29]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|69.66
|72.31
|48 [17]
|23.21
|0.30
|74 [5]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|0-1
|69.64
|22.68
|-0.21
|75 [15]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|69.54
|48.72
|193 [36]
|21.34
|-1.45
|76 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|69.48
|43.93
|234 [3]
|20.22
|-2.52
|77 [30]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|69.36
|86.93
|11 [6]
|20.42
|-2.19
|78 [31]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|69.35
|58.27
|124 [27]
|22.96
|0.36
|79 [16]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-1
|69.34
|89.20
|7 [1]
|19.76
|-2.83
|80 [17]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|69.22
|78.88
|23 [5]
|20.71
|-1.76
|81 [18]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|68.99
|39.32
|260 [43]
|21.81
|-0.44
|82 [6]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|68.89
|21.81
|-0.34
|83 [11]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|1-0
|68.82
|56.85
|130 [19]
|18.76
|-3.31
|84 [19]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|68.76
|61.34
|105 [27]
|21.80
|-0.22
|85 [12]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|68.72
|56.98
|129 [18]
|22.13
|0.16
|86 [7]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|68.40
|79.28
|22 [2]
|22.06
|0.41
|87 [20]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|68.22
|76.66
|35 [10]
|20.48
|-0.99
|88 [21]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|67.54
|63.87
|89 [24]
|21.60
|0.81
|89 [22]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|67.52
|86.63
|12 [3]
|21.91
|1.13
|90 [8]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|1-0
|67.39
|42.37
|246 [30]
|21.06
|0.41
|91 [23]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|67.35
|46.43
|214 [37]
|19.81
|-0.80
|92 [8]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|67.21
|76.20
|36 [4]
|19.17
|-1.29
|93 [13]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|1-0
|67.13
|54.17
|149 [24]
|21.29
|0.90
|94 [14]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|1-0
|66.99
|59.08
|119 [17]
|21.64
|1.39
|95 [6]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|0-1
|66.69
|78.48
|25 [1]
|22.27
|2.32
|96 [5]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|1-0
|66.64
|58.96
|120 [7]
|20.45
|0.56
|97 [32]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|66.35
|53.03
|162 [31]
|19.96
|0.35
|98 [9]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|66.25
|63.75
|90 [15]
|23.19
|3.68
|99 [10]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|66.19
|55.32
|140 [27]
|20.15
|0.71
|100 [33]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|65.75
|72.90
|45 [15]
|20.20
|1.19
|101 [24]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|65.54
|54.15
|150 [34]
|19.13
|0.34
|102 [25]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|0-1
|64.68
|73.43
|42 [13]
|20.62
|2.69
|103 [9]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|1-0
|64.62
|41.70
|249 [32]
|18.22
|0.35
|104 [34]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|64.49
|53.85
|156 [29]
|20.73
|2.99
|105 [35]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|63.87
|67.54
|72 [20]
|20.39
|3.26
|106 [7]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|0-1
|63.75
|66.25
|82 [6]
|18.61
|1.61
|107 [11]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|63.42
|55.17
|143 [28]
|17.69
|1.02
|108 [10]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|0-1
|62.78
|58.75
|122 [9]
|18.41
|2.38
|109 [12]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|62.66
|15.37
|361 [53]
|17.20
|1.29
|110 [15]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|1-0
|62.62
|45.66
|222 [36]
|18.17
|2.30
|111 [16]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|62.55
|47.80
|202 [32]
|18.22
|2.41
|112 [6]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|1-0
|62.54
|60.05
|116 [6]
|16.77
|0.98
|113 [11]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|1-0
|62.49
|53.81
|157 [10]
|17.76
|2.02
|114 [26]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|62.47
|70.49
|57 [17]
|17.65
|1.93
|115 [27]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|62.39
|60.43
|112 [28]
|17.78
|2.14
|116 [36]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|62.25
|53.43
|159 [30]
|18.70
|3.20
|117 [28]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|62.15
|43.64
|236 [41]
|19.02
|3.62
|118 [29]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|61.94
|78.48
|26 [6]
|18.73
|3.53
|119 [8]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|0-1
|61.67
|44.83
|226 [20]
|19.97
|5.05
|120 [13]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|61.63
|56.34
|134 [24]
|16.94
|2.06
|121 [14]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|61.34
|68.76
|68 [10]
|17.38
|2.78
|122 [17]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|61.06
|51.06
|176 [28]
|20.61
|6.29
|123 [15]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|60.96
|48.62
|194 [32]
|17.33
|3.11
|124 [30]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|60.90
|25.32
|332 [48]
|15.78
|1.63
|125 [16]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|0-1
|60.88
|77.29
|30 [3]
|17.21
|3.07
|126 [9]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|0-0
|60.77
|19.10
|5.07
|127 [12]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|1-0
|60.63
|47.88
|200 [18]
|15.44
|1.55
|128 [10]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|0-0
|60.62
|17.02
|3.14
|129 [18]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-0
|60.43
|50.34
|180 [29]
|17.91
|4.22
|130 [31]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|60.43
|62.39
|99 [26]
|17.91
|4.23
|131 [19]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|60.35
|47.53
|206 [33]
|17.20
|3.60
|132 [17]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|60.33
|51.59
|174 [30]
|16.62
|3.03
|133 [32]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|0-1
|60.22
|73.95
|40 [12]
|17.60
|4.13
|134 [7]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|0-1
|60.05
|62.54
|96 [3]
|16.93
|3.63
|135 [20]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|59.94
|37.67
|266 [43]
|18.69
|5.50
|136 [13]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|1-0
|59.10
|45.76
|220 [23]
|18.21
|5.85
|137 [18]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-1
|59.08
|66.99
|78 [12]
|17.85
|5.51
|138 [11]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|0-1
|58.96
|66.64
|80 [5]
|16.34
|4.13
|139 [33]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|58.82
|46.13
|217 [39]
|17.99
|5.91
|140 [21]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|58.75
|62.78
|92 [14]
|16.35
|4.35
|141 [34]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|58.50
|16.24
|4.49
|142 [14]
|White County
|7-AAA
|1-0
|58.34
|52.20
|169 [15]
|17.75
|6.15
|143 [35]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|58.27
|69.35
|63 [19]
|15.70
|4.17
|144 [1]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|1-0
|57.92
|42.53
|244 [14]
|16.94
|5.77
|145 [36]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|57.87
|46.21
|215 [38]
|12.42
|1.29
|146 [12]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|1-0
|57.42
|33.04
|297 [28]
|16.31
|5.64
|147 [13]
|Cook
|1-AA
|1-0
|57.23
|44.58
|228 [21]
|17.35
|6.86
|148 [22]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|56.98
|68.72
|69 [10]
|15.95
|5.72
|149 [19]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|56.85
|68.82
|67 [9]
|14.53
|4.42
|150 [37]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|56.76
|16.01
|6.00
|151 [20]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|56.65
|56.07
|136 [25]
|16.22
|6.31
|152 [23]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|56.54
|55.41
|139 [20]
|15.66
|5.86
|153 [8]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|1-0
|56.40
|20.19
|351 [32]
|18.10
|8.45
|154 [21]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|56.34
|61.63
|104 [20]
|14.53
|4.93
|155 [15]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|0-1
|56.22
|52.90
|163 [12]
|16.80
|7.32
|156 [16]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|0-0
|56.17
|16.61
|7.19
|157 [22]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|56.07
|56.65
|131 [23]
|14.46
|5.13
|158 [17]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|1-0
|55.73
|46.70
|211 [21]
|15.28
|6.29
|159 [14]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|0-1
|55.65
|76.93
|32 [2]
|15.22
|6.32
|160 [23]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|55.43
|14.16
|5.47
|161 [37]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|55.41
|56.54
|132 [28]
|15.29
|6.63
|162 [24]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|0-1
|55.32
|66.19
|83 [12]
|16.74
|8.17
|163 [24]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|55.24
|34.68
|282 [44]
|13.58
|5.08
|164 [38]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|55.19
|33.28
|293 [47]
|14.54
|6.10
|165 [25]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|55.17
|63.42
|91 [16]
|13.60
|5.18
|166 [9]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|1-0
|55.09
|15.06
|6.71
|167 [25]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|54.97
|40.55
|256 [42]
|14.95
|6.72
|168 [39]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|54.87
|41.54
|251 [42]
|15.39
|7.26
|169 [26]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|54.81
|44.11
|232 [39]
|16.75
|8.69
|170 [38]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|54.80
|5.07
|379 [39]
|10.39
|2.33
|171 [27]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|54.77
|48.12
|199 [34]
|14.02
|6.00
|172 [26]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|54.23
|14.84
|7.36
|173 [28]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|54.17
|67.13
|77 [11]
|14.17
|6.75
|174 [27]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|54.15
|65.54
|85 [13]
|14.14
|6.73
|175 [18]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|0-0
|54.12
|14.41
|7.04
|176 [19]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|1-0
|54.05
|52.35
|167 [14]
|15.18
|7.87
|177 [2]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|54.03
|53.88
|155 [3]
|15.19
|7.90
|178 [40]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|53.89
|44.16
|230 [40]
|15.03
|7.89
|179 [29]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|53.89
|46.44
|213 [37]
|14.60
|7.46
|180 [10]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|1-0
|53.88
|54.03
|152 [14]
|13.22
|6.09
|181 [15]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|1-0
|53.85
|64.49
|88 [7]
|13.26
|6.16
|182 [41]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|53.81
|62.49
|97 [25]
|15.73
|8.67
|183 [30]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|53.70
|36.65
|273 [43]
|13.43
|6.47
|184 [31]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|53.57
|17.76
|10.94
|185 [20]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|0-0
|53.56
|14.75
|7.93
|186 [28]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|0-1
|53.43
|62.25
|100 [15]
|13.59
|6.91
|187 [16]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-1
|53.38
|52.34
|168 [11]
|13.58
|6.94
|188 [32]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|53.09
|71.19
|54 [7]
|13.44
|7.09
|189 [42]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|53.03
|66.35
|81 [23]
|13.17
|6.88
|190 [11]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|1-0
|52.90
|56.22
|135 [10]
|14.36
|8.20
|191 [21]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|1-0
|52.84
|13.98
|7.89
|192 [3]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|1-0
|52.80
|45.58
|223 [13]
|13.36
|7.30
|193 [33]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|52.73
|48.77
|192 [31]
|12.70
|6.72
|194 [4]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|1-0
|52.60
|27.27
|327 [27]
|13.17
|7.31
|195 [12]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|0-1
|52.35
|54.05
|151 [13]
|13.07
|7.46
|196 [5]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|1-0
|52.34
|53.38
|160 [4]
|13.74
|8.14
|197 [34]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|52.20
|58.34
|123 [22]
|14.17
|8.71
|198 [35]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|52.17
|38.85
|262 [42]
|13.87
|8.45
|199 [13]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|1-0
|52.02
|49.36
|186 [18]
|13.25
|7.97
|200 [17]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|1-0
|51.71
|50.27
|181 [14]
|14.75
|9.79
|201 [36]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|51.69
|26.35
|330 [51]
|14.00
|9.05
|202 [2]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-1
|51.59
|60.33
|114 [1]
|11.89
|7.04
|203 [6]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|1-0
|51.43
|45.94
|219 [12]
|12.36
|7.68
|204 [18]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|0-0
|51.39
|13.42
|8.78
|205 [19]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|0-1
|51.06
|61.06
|106 [8]
|14.89
|10.57
|206 [37]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|50.95
|74.86
|38 [5]
|12.14
|7.93
|207 [7]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|1-0
|50.73
|32.33
|302 [23]
|14.33
|10.35
|208 [14]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-1
|50.48
|50.11
|182 [16]
|12.47
|8.74
|209 [22]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|0-1
|50.34
|60.43
|111 [7]
|13.59
|10.00
|210 [8]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|0-1
|50.27
|51.71
|172 [7]
|13.46
|9.94
|211 [9]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|1-0
|50.11
|50.48
|179 [9]
|12.54
|9.18
|212 [20]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|1-0
|50.05
|42.40
|245 [23]
|12.61
|9.30
|213 [38]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|49.93
|42.60
|242 [41]
|12.83
|9.64
|214 [23]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|1-0
|49.65
|31.51
|307 [39]
|11.50
|8.59
|215 [3]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|49.57
|11.36
|8.54
|216 [21]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|0-0
|49.50
|12.92
|10.17
|217 [10]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|0-1
|49.36
|52.02
|171 [6]
|11.89
|9.28
|218 [15]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|1-0
|49.21
|11.80
|9.33
|219 [24]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|1-0
|49.19
|38.74
|263 [33]
|13.00
|10.56
|220 [29]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|1-0
|49.17
|47.83
|201 [31]
|12.18
|9.75
|221 [30]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|1-0
|49.00
|42.62
|241 [38]
|13.37
|11.12
|222 [39]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|48.99
|29.34
|318 [50]
|10.12
|7.87
|223 [22]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|0-1
|48.95
|45.99
|218 [19]
|11.74
|9.53
|224 [25]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|0-1
|48.77
|52.73
|165 [13]
|11.41
|9.39
|225 [31]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|48.72
|69.54
|60 [8]
|13.48
|11.51
|226 [32]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|0-1
|48.62
|60.96
|107 [16]
|9.92
|8.05
|227 [39]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|48.49
|37.23
|268 [36]
|13.21
|11.46
|228 [23]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|1-0
|48.25
|43.79
|235 [22]
|10.03
|8.52
|229 [40]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|48.15
|37.10
|270 [37]
|11.12
|9.71
|230 [26]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|1-0
|48.13
|44.44
|229 [25]
|11.43
|10.05
|231 [43]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-1
|48.12
|54.77
|148 [33]
|10.01
|8.64
|232 [16]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|0-1
|47.88
|60.63
|110 [5]
|11.13
|10.00
|233 [4]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|47.85
|9.60
|8.50
|234 [41]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|47.83
|49.17
|188 [32]
|10.78
|9.70
|235 [40]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|47.80
|62.55
|95 [19]
|9.12
|8.06
|236 [27]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|1-0
|47.72
|36.98
|271 [35]
|11.58
|10.60
|237 [33]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|47.69
|81.33
|18 [4]
|11.23
|10.29
|238 [28]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|1-0
|47.58
|41.79
|248 [31]
|10.08
|9.25
|239 [44]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|47.53
|60.35
|113 [29]
|10.97
|10.19
|240 [29]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|1-0
|47.43
|43.12
|239 [28]
|11.90
|11.22
|241 [34]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|47.33
|35.00
|281 [44]
|11.80
|11.22
|242 [11]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|47.32
|9.50
|8.92
|243 [12]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|1-0
|47.07
|33.37
|291 [21]
|9.70
|9.37
|244 [35]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|46.98
|43.25
|238 [37]
|9.57
|9.34
|245 [5]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|46.71
|10.86
|10.90
|246 [41]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|46.70
|55.73
|137 [26]
|11.31
|11.35
|247 [24]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|1-0
|46.64
|30.25
|312 [31]
|9.78
|9.89
|248 [13]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|46.55
|9.98
|10.18
|249 [36]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|46.44
|53.89
|154 [26]
|9.51
|9.82
|250 [45]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|46.43
|67.35
|75 [22]
|11.56
|11.87
|251 [46]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|46.27
|8.88
|9.36
|252 [47]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|46.21
|57.87
|126 [32]
|10.45
|10.99
|253 [30]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|1-0
|46.20
|37.38
|267 [34]
|10.93
|11.47
|254 [42]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|46.13
|58.82
|121 [26]
|9.41
|10.03
|255 [25]
|Union County
|8-AA
|1-0
|45.99
|48.95
|191 [17]
|11.67
|12.42
|256 [14]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|45.94
|51.43
|175 [8]
|9.24
|10.04
|257 [15]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|45.93
|10.46
|11.28
|258 [48]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|45.76
|59.10
|118 [31]
|10.11
|11.09
|259 [37]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|45.67
|29.48
|316 [47]
|11.58
|12.65
|260 [42]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|45.66
|62.62
|94 [18]
|8.88
|9.97
|261 [6]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-1
|45.58
|52.80
|164 [2]
|10.65
|11.82
|262 [16]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|1-0
|45.53
|22.10
|341 [28]
|9.94
|11.15
|263 [31]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-0
|45.19
|34.00
|290 [38]
|10.24
|11.80
|264 [17]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|1-0
|44.83
|61.67
|103 [4]
|10.92
|12.83
|265 [18]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|1-0
|44.58
|33.32
|292 [24]
|10.71
|12.88
|266 [19]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|0-1
|44.58
|57.23
|128 [9]
|9.27
|11.44
|267 [43]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|0-1
|44.44
|48.13
|198 [33]
|8.66
|10.96
|268 [17]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|44.21
|8.21
|10.75
|269 [38]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|0-1
|44.16
|53.89
|153 [25]
|11.60
|14.19
|270 [20]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|1-0
|44.12
|32.97
|298 [25]
|9.75
|12.38
|271 [21]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|44.11
|54.81
|146 [12]
|10.05
|12.69
|272 [39]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|44.10
|41.31
|252 [39]
|11.01
|13.66
|273 [1]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|0-1
|43.93
|69.48
|61 [1]
|12.53
|15.35
|274 [18]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|43.89
|10.05
|12.91
|275 [19]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|0-1
|43.79
|48.25
|196 [10]
|9.62
|12.58
|276 [32]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|0-1
|43.64
|62.15
|101 [5]
|6.42
|9.52
|277 [40]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|43.63
|32.65
|300 [46]
|7.95
|11.07
|278 [41]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|43.25
|46.98
|210 [35]
|7.05
|10.55
|279 [42]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|43.12
|47.43
|207 [34]
|10.89
|14.52
|280 [7]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|42.66
|26.31
|331 [14]
|8.18
|12.26
|281 [43]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|42.62
|49.00
|189 [33]
|7.23
|11.36
|282 [33]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|0-1
|42.60
|49.93
|184 [17]
|8.27
|12.42
|283 [20]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-1
|42.56
|71.98
|50 [1]
|7.61
|11.79
|284 [26]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|0-1
|42.53
|57.92
|125 [9]
|8.43
|12.65
|285 [49]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|42.40
|50.05
|183 [35]
|10.15
|14.49
|286 [50]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|42.40
|8.24
|12.59
|287 [51]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-1
|42.37
|67.39
|74 [21]
|11.07
|15.44
|288 [43]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|42.27
|5.43
|9.91
|289 [8]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|42.21
|9.03
|371 [18]
|8.56
|13.10
|290 [21]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|41.79
|47.58
|205 [11]
|9.72
|14.68
|291 [44]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-1
|41.70
|64.62
|87 [14]
|6.32
|11.36
|292 [27]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|1-0
|41.64
|28.62
|320 [34]
|7.40
|12.50
|293 [44]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|41.54
|54.87
|145 [23]
|7.04
|12.25
|294 [28]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|0-0
|41.49
|6.94
|12.20
|295 [45]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|41.31
|44.10
|233 [40]
|7.57
|13.01
|296 [45]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|41.25
|9.89
|15.38
|297 [46]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|41.07
|22.40
|340 [52]
|5.24
|10.91
|298 [47]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|40.88
|34.03
|289 [45]
|7.57
|13.44
|299 [48]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|40.75
|32.45
|301 [46]
|7.72
|13.71
|300 [29]
|Washington
|6-AA
|0-1
|40.55
|54.97
|144 [10]
|7.59
|13.79
|301 [52]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|40.28
|37.14
|269 [44]
|8.01
|14.48
|302 [22]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|1-0
|39.91
|29.57
|315 [25]
|8.97
|15.81
|303 [30]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|1-0
|39.60
|33.10
|296 [27]
|5.99
|13.13
|304 [31]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|0-1
|39.32
|68.99
|66 [4]
|7.14
|14.57
|305 [9]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|38.86
|31.94
|306 [11]
|8.19
|16.08
|306 [32]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-1
|38.85
|52.17
|170 [12]
|4.52
|12.41
|307 [22]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|38.82
|9.16
|17.09
|308 [33]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|0-1
|38.74
|49.19
|187 [15]
|3.83
|11.83
|309 [2]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|0-0
|38.44
|5.08
|13.39
|310 [34]
|Laney
|4-AA
|1-0
|38.42
|3.83
|12.15
|311 [10]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|38.25
|33.11
|295 [9]
|6.42
|14.92
|312 [23]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|38.15
|6.17
|14.77
|313 [49]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|1-0
|37.94
|31.32
|309 [47]
|5.10
|13.91
|314 [34]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|0-1
|37.67
|59.94
|117 [8]
|6.35
|15.42
|315 [35]
|Model
|7-AA
|0-1
|37.39
|4.06
|13.42
|316 [36]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|0-1
|37.38
|46.20
|216 [18]
|3.46
|12.83
|317 [24]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|1-0
|37.25
|7.33
|16.82
|318 [46]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|37.23
|48.49
|195 [30]
|4.75
|14.26
|319 [44]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|37.14
|40.28
|257 [35]
|4.70
|14.31
|320 [45]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|37.10
|48.15
|197 [34]
|4.11
|13.75
|321 [50]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|36.98
|47.72
|203 [35]
|8.57
|18.34
|322 [35]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|1-0
|36.85
|20.66
|348 [42]
|5.91
|15.80
|323 [36]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-1
|36.65
|53.70
|158 [11]
|4.12
|14.22
|324 [25]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|1-0
|36.57
|18.27
|358 [32]
|4.55
|14.73
|325 [37]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-0
|36.54
|6.45
|16.66
|326 [26]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|1-0
|36.29
|27.65
|324 [26]
|6.55
|17.01
|327 [11]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|35.93
|0.07
|382 [20]
|5.74
|16.55
|328 [38]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|1-0
|35.92
|24.70
|333 [40]
|6.26
|17.09
|329 [12]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|35.62
|33.20
|294 [8]
|4.59
|15.71
|330 [53]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|35.38
|22.88
|337 [49]
|4.85
|16.21
|331 [23]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-0
|35.27
|18.47
|357 [33]
|5.67
|17.14
|332 [39]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|0-1
|35.00
|47.33
|208 [19]
|7.61
|19.36
|333 [47]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|34.68
|55.24
|141 [21]
|4.12
|16.19
|334 [51]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|34.58
|31.06
|310 [48]
|8.91
|21.08
|335 [54]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|34.55
|21.12
|345 [50]
|3.53
|15.73
|336 [13]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|34.48
|21.65
|343 [16]
|6.54
|18.80
|337 [48]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|1-0
|34.39
|15.24
|362 [48]
|3.23
|15.59
|338 [37]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|1-0
|34.10
|22.66
|338 [38]
|3.83
|16.48
|339 [38]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|1-0
|34.09
|27.95
|323 [36]
|3.37
|16.02
|340 [49]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|34.03
|40.88
|254 [40]
|3.39
|16.10
|341 [24]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|34.00
|45.19
|225 [20]
|4.88
|17.62
|342 [27]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|33.77
|3.48
|16.45
|343 [40]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-1
|33.37
|47.07
|209 [20]
|3.35
|16.72
|344 [41]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|0-1
|33.32
|44.58
|227 [24]
|2.88
|16.30
|345 [50]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|0-1
|33.28
|55.19
|142 [22]
|2.76
|16.22
|346 [14]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-1
|33.20
|35.62
|278 [7]
|6.89
|20.43
|347 [15]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-1
|33.11
|38.25
|264 [6]
|3.97
|17.60
|348 [28]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-1
|33.10
|39.60
|259 [15]
|3.92
|17.57
|349 [25]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|33.04
|57.42
|127 [8]
|4.51
|18.21
|350 [42]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-1
|32.97
|44.12
|231 [26]
|5.58
|19.36
|351 [16]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|32.84
|30.64
|311 [12]
|1.78
|15.68
|352 [43]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-1
|32.65
|43.63
|237 [27]
|3.26
|17.36
|353 [51]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|32.45
|40.75
|255 [41]
|2.46
|16.76
|354 [26]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|0-1
|32.33
|50.73
|178 [15]
|4.07
|18.48
|355 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|1-0
|32.25
|11.92
|366 [2]
|-0.40
|14.10
|356 [27]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|1-0
|32.03
|-11.22
|387 [34]
|2.26
|16.98
|357 [29]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-0
|32.00
|7.19
|376 [34]
|2.32
|17.07
|358 [17]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|0-1
|31.94
|38.86
|261 [5]
|3.21
|18.02
|359 [28]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|0-1
|31.51
|49.65
|185 [17]
|4.63
|19.87
|360 [39]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|1-0
|31.41
|19.25
|355 [39]
|2.50
|17.84
|361 [30]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|31.32
|37.94
|265 [16]
|0.70
|16.13
|362 [44]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|0-1
|31.06
|34.58
|283 [37]
|2.21
|17.89
|363 [18]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|30.80
|3.49
|19.44
|364 [31]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|30.64
|32.84
|299 [22]
|4.10
|20.20
|365 [45]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|0-1
|30.25
|46.64
|212 [22]
|3.98
|20.48
|366 [29]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|1-0
|30.10
|27.61
|325 [26]
|2.51
|19.16
|367 [19]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|29.72
|-16.38
|388 [21]
|0.60
|17.62
|368 [30]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|0-1
|29.57
|39.91
|258 [23]
|3.03
|20.21
|369 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|0-1
|29.48
|45.67
|221 [38]
|2.09
|19.36
|370 [40]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|1-0
|29.43
|12.32
|365 [41]
|-0.65
|16.66
|371 [41]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|0-1
|29.34
|48.99
|190 [16]
|3.40
|20.80
|372 [32]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|1-0
|29.17
|18.99
|356 [31]
|2.95
|20.53
|373 [31]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|0-1
|28.62
|41.64
|250 [21]
|0.54
|18.67
|374 [52]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-0
|28.50
|9.12
|370 [49]
|4.43
|22.67
|375 [46]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|1-0
|28.44
|1.89
|380 [43]
|1.17
|19.47
|376 [55]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|27.95
|34.09
|288 [46]
|1.79
|20.59
|377 [33]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|27.65
|36.29
|275 [18]
|-1.67
|17.42
|378 [42]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|0-1
|27.61
|30.10
|313 [32]
|1.28
|20.42
|379 [3]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|0-0
|27.32
|0.18
|19.60
|380 [34]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-0
|27.29
|9.96
|369 [33]
|-1.01
|18.44
|381 [35]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|27.27
|52.60
|166 [5]
|-0.11
|19.37
|382 [20]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|27.08
|23.65
|334 [15]
|0.60
|20.27
|383 [4]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|1-0
|26.94
|-7.73
|385 [9]
|0.03
|19.83
|384 [43]
|Redan
|5-AA
|0-1
|26.35
|51.69
|173 [13]
|1.11
|21.51
|385 [21]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-1
|26.31
|42.66
|240 [4]
|1.62
|22.05
|386 [47]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-1
|25.81
|0.19
|21.12
|387 [53]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|25.32
|60.90
|108 [21]
|-0.92
|20.50
|388 [48]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|0-1
|24.70
|35.92
|277 [36]
|-0.32
|21.72
|389 [32]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|0-1
|23.65
|27.08
|328 [27]
|-2.00
|21.09
|390 [54]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|23.55
|14.97
|363 [54]
|0.31
|23.51
|391 [5]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|0-0
|23.50
|-1.92
|21.33
|392 [44]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|1-0
|23.05
|15.49
|360 [40]
|-0.73
|22.97
|393 [56]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|22.88
|35.38
|279 [45]
|-0.41
|23.46
|394 [45]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|0-0
|22.69
|-1.07
|22.99
|395 [36]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|22.66
|34.10
|287 [20]
|-0.56
|23.53
|396 [46]
|Butler
|4-AA
|1-0
|22.48
|9.03
|372 [43]
|-2.65
|21.62
|397 [33]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|0-1
|22.40
|41.07
|253 [22]
|-2.37
|21.97
|398 [34]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|0-1
|22.10
|45.53
|224 [19]
|-0.98
|23.66
|399 [37]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|1-0
|21.71
|19.66
|353 [30]
|-1.46
|23.58
|400 [6]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|0-1
|21.65
|34.48
|285 [2]
|-0.86
|24.23
|401 [22]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|21.23
|7.06
|377 [19]
|-0.80
|24.72
|402 [53]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|21.12
|34.55
|284 [45]
|-2.84
|22.79
|403 [23]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|21.12
|10.38
|368 [17]
|-3.16
|22.47
|404 [38]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-1
|20.98
|-0.75
|25.02
|405 [57]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|1-0
|20.93
|7.97
|374 [51]
|-2.65
|23.16
|406 [47]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-1
|20.66
|36.85
|272 [24]
|-1.48
|24.60
|407 [48]
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-0
|20.65
|8.13
|373 [44]
|-1.55
|24.54
|408 [49]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|1-0
|20.33
|10.58
|367 [42]
|-0.61
|25.81
|409 [39]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|20.19
|56.40
|133 [2]
|-5.16
|21.40
|410 [7]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|1-0
|20.15
|16.68
|359 [6]
|-0.83
|25.77
|411 [40]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|0-1
|19.66
|21.71
|342 [29]
|-2.52
|24.56
|412 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|1-0
|19.60
|5.42
|378 [4]
|-1.97
|25.17
|413 [50]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-1
|19.25
|31.41
|308 [30]
|-3.29
|24.20
|414 [51]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-1
|18.99
|29.17
|319 [33]
|-3.77
|23.99
|415 [52]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|0-1
|18.47
|35.27
|280 [25]
|-0.50
|27.77
|416 [41]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-1
|18.27
|36.57
|274 [17]
|-3.93
|24.55
|417 [8]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|0-1
|16.68
|20.15
|352 [5]
|-1.86
|28.20
|418 [53]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|0-0
|16.29
|-4.79
|25.67
|419 [35]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|15.49
|23.05
|336 [29]
|-6.86
|24.40
|420 [55]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|15.37
|62.66
|93 [17]
|-7.91
|23.46
|421 [54]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-1
|15.24
|34.39
|286 [26]
|-6.53
|24.97
|422 [36]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|14.97
|23.55
|335 [28]
|-7.37
|24.40
|423 [55]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-0
|13.47
|-6.04
|27.23
|424 [2]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-0
|13.45
|-6.82
|26.47
|425 [3]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|1-0
|12.41
|-10.39
|386 [5]
|-5.80
|28.53
|426 [56]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|0-1
|12.32
|29.43
|317 [49]
|-5.52
|28.90
|427 [24]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|0-1
|11.92
|32.25
|303 [10]
|-6.87
|27.96
|428 [37]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|0-1
|10.58
|20.33
|350 [31]
|-6.06
|30.10
|429 [4]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-1
|10.38
|21.12
|346 [2]
|-7.84
|28.52
|430 [56]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-1
|9.96
|27.29
|326 [37]
|-8.84
|27.95
|431 [5]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|0-0
|9.31
|-8.70
|28.74
|432 [57]
|McNair
|5-AA
|0-1
|9.12
|28.50
|321 [35]
|-10.42
|27.20
|433 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|0-1
|9.03
|42.21
|247 [1]
|-3.88
|33.83
|434 [49]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|0-1
|9.03
|22.48
|339 [41]
|-11.55
|26.17
|435 [57]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|8.47
|-8.34
|29.94
|436 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-1
|8.13
|20.65
|349 [30]
|-10.59
|28.03
|437 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|7.97
|20.93
|347 [38]
|-9.89
|28.89
|438 [9]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|1-0
|7.74
|-5.94
|384 [8]
|-8.61
|30.40
|439 [3]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|1-0
|7.49
|-7.97
|31.28
|440 [58]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-1
|7.19
|32.00
|305 [29]
|-9.60
|29.95
|441 [10]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|0-1
|7.06
|21.23
|344 [4]
|-7.92
|31.77
|442 [42]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|6.39
|-10.43
|29.92
|443 [6]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-1
|5.42
|19.60
|354 [3]
|-10.41
|30.91
|444 [58]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-1
|5.07
|54.80
|147 [29]
|-3.97
|37.70
|445 [59]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|0-0
|4.72
|-11.03
|30.99
|446 [43]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|3.74
|-10.57
|32.43
|447 [44]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|1-0
|3.26
|-11.25
|32.24
|448 [45]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|2.57
|-11.19
|32.99
|449 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-1
|1.89
|28.44
|322 [13]
|-10.64
|34.21
|450 [60]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|0-0
|1.76
|-13.08
|31.91
|451 [7]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|1-0
|1.46
|-32.83
|390 [6]
|-10.36
|34.92
|452 [46]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|0-1
|0.07
|35.93
|276 [19]
|-10.76
|35.92
|453 [50]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-0
|-0.58
|-14.78
|32.55
|454 [8]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-0
|-0.66
|-14.55
|32.85
|455 [47]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|-2.96
|-13.04
|36.66
|456 [4]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-0
|-3.65
|-20.76
|389 [5]
|-17.66
|32.74
|457 [5]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-1
|-5.94
|7.74
|375 [3]
|-16.39
|36.30
|458 [9]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-1
|-7.73
|26.94
|329 [1]
|-17.11
|37.36
|459 [11]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|0-1
|-10.39
|12.41
|364 [7]
|-20.83
|36.31
|460 [48]
|GSIC
|8-A Division II †
|0-1
|-11.22
|32.03
|304 [24]
|-14.76
|43.20
|461 [6]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-1
|-12.79
|-19.49
|40.05
|462 [12]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|0-1
|-16.38
|29.72
|314 [3]
|-16.26
|46.87
|463 [49]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|-20.76
|-3.65
|[]
|-17.75
|49.75
|464 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-0
|-22.47
|-23.10
|46.11
|465 [7]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-1
|-32.83
|1.46
|[]
|-27.52
|52.05
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|89.33
|81.21
|2
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|87.80
|82.90
|3
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|85.96
|79.84
|4
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|81.03
|73.93
|5
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|80.25
|73.56
|6
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|77.58
|74.59
|7
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|75.86
|69.50
|8
|5-AAA
|4
|75.65
|66.88
|9
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|75.63
|68.38
|10
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|74.49
|64.58
|11
|2-AAAAA
|7
|72.04
|63.38
|12
|7-AAAAA
|6
|71.62
|60.84
|13
|1-AAAAA
|6
|70.03
|59.09
|14
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|69.60
|64.53
|15
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|69.41
|63.45
|16
|1-A Division I
|4
|66.83
|56.69
|17
|8-AAAAA
|7
|66.60
|62.44
|18
|1-AAA
|6
|66.27
|59.32
|19
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|65.32
|53.09
|20
|3-AAAA
|6
|64.49
|57.09
|21
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|63.78
|58.66
|22
|4-AAAA
|8
|62.74
|55.33
|23
|8-AAA
|6
|62.02
|56.41
|24
|8-A Division I
|4
|61.96
|54.47
|25
|2-AAA
|5
|61.30
|54.06
|26
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|61.25
|57.48
|27
|1-AA
|7
|61.00
|54.54
|28
|2-AAAA
|7
|60.99
|57.75
|29
|1-AAAA
|5
|60.56
|54.16
|30
|3-AA
|7
|59.89
|52.15
|31
|7-AAAA
|6
|59.86
|51.87
|32
|2-A Division I
|5
|59.36
|53.68
|33
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|59.17
|53.83
|34
|6-AAAAA
|7
|58.71
|49.73
|35
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|58.70
|49.38
|36
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|56.97
|51.78
|37
|5-AAAAA
|8
|56.23
|52.03
|38
|5-AA
|7
|53.76
|41.43
|39
|6-AAAA
|6
|53.02
|57.69
|40
|5-AAAA
|8
|52.86
|47.80
|41
|7-AAA
|7
|51.77
|45.16
|42
|5-A Division I
|4
|51.42
|39.93
|43
|7-AA
|7
|51.16
|43.35
|44
|2-A Division II
|5
|51.02
|46.71
|45
|3-AAAAA
|5
|50.48
|47.53
|46
|8-AAAA
|9
|49.05
|45.36
|47
|8-AA
|6
|48.23
|40.10
|48
|4-AAAAA
|6
|47.77
|47.15
|49
|4-AA
|8
|47.18
|37.75
|50
|4-A Division I
|4
|47.17
|39.77
|51
|7-A Division II
|3
|47.17
|44.16
|52
|3-AAA
|8
|46.87
|37.95
|53
|6-AAA
|8
|46.53
|41.69
|54
|6-A Division I
|4
|46.17
|45.47
|55
|4-AAA
|6
|44.18
|38.10
|56
|6-A Division II
|8
|43.59
|35.91
|57
|3-A Division II
|5
|43.39
|39.16
|58
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|41.54
|36.76
|59
|7-A Division I
|7
|41.32
|34.47
|60
|4-A Division II
|6
|39.59
|34.05
|61
|8-A Division II
|6
|39.21
|40.41
|62
|3-A Division I
|5
|39.20
|30.18
|63
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|38.95
|33.02
|64
|6-AA
|7
|38.54
|33.82
|65
|2-AA
|8
|37.78
|29.76
|66
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|36.29
|31.08
|67
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|36.12
|34.29
|68
|1-A Division II
|7
|32.04
|24.05
|69
|5-A Division II
|6
|28.81
|20.81
|70
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|26.72
|21.45
|71
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|25.57
|23.54
|72
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|23.37
|19.29
|73
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|23.21
|16.26
|74
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|18.15
|14.69
|75
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|13.99
|10.70
|76
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|7.85
|4.17
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|-8.48
|-13.80
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-9.43
|-13.39
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/19
|Fellowship Christian
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|18 - 21
|16.83
|84.8%
|0.315
|08/19
|Lincoln County
|Bryan County
|23 - 20
|24.45
|92.4%
|0.320
|08/19
|Veterans
|Richmond Academy
|23 - 20
|19.53
|88.0%
|0.378
|08/19
|Camden County
|Columbia
|10 - 13
|11.66
|76.7%
|0.386
|08/19
|Clinch County
|Berrien
|19 - 18
|14.37
|81.3%
|0.405
|08/19
|Banneker
|Washington
|14 - 12
|13.41
|79.8%
|0.431
|08/19
|Crisp County
|Dooly County
|17 - 6
|30.44
|95.7%
|0.446
|08/19
|Flowery Branch
|Decatur
|39 - 38
|10.72
|75.0%
|0.446
|08/19
|Woodstock
|Osborne
|7 - 46
|2.12
|55.4%
|0.448
|08/19
|Glynn Academy
|Statesboro
|43 - 42
|10.37
|74.3%
|0.449
|08/19
|Grace Christian
|Baconton Charter
|6 - 0
|18.13
|86.5%
|0.451
|08/18
|Newton
|Hapeville Charter
|20 - 19
|10.01
|73.6%
|0.453
|08/19
|Loganville Christian
|Creekside Christian
|7 - 6
|9.72
|73.0%
|0.455
|08/19
|Kennesaw Mountain
|Cass
|26 - 25
|7.80
|69.0%
|0.472
|08/19
|Monroe Area
|Loganville
|39 - 45
|3.00
|57.6%
|0.472
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|96.07
|09/30
|Buford
|Collins Hill
|-
|7.65
|68.6%
|95.89
|10/14
|Buford
|Mill Creek
|-
|7.85
|69.1%
|95.60
|09/02
|Buford
|North Cobb
|-
|8.19
|69.8%
|95.55
|09/09
|Lee County
|Colquitt County
|-
|9.06
|71.6%
|95.32
|09/23
|Grayson
|Lowndes
|-
|5.35
|63.3%
|94.06
|10/21
|Mill Creek
|Collins Hill
|-
|0.82
|52.1%
|93.36
|09/23
|North Cobb
|Milton
|-
|1.46
|53.7%
|93.10
|10/21
|Colquitt County
|Lowndes
|-
|1.66
|54.2%
|92.45
|08/19
|Lee County
|Warner Robins
|26 - 10
|11.28
|76.0%
|91.05
|09/09
|Collins Hill
|Cedar Grove
|-
|5.66
|64.1%
|91.01
|09/16
|Mill Creek
|Cedar Grove
|-
|5.46
|63.6%
|90.89
|09/23
|Colquitt County
|Cedar Grove
|-
|4.98
|62.5%
|89.35
|11/04
|Grayson
|Parkview
|-
|13.10
|79.2%
|89.18
|09/09
|Milton
|Roswell
|-
|6.78
|66.7%
|89.06
|09/23
|Mill Creek
|Parkview
|-
|7.86
|69.1%
About the Author