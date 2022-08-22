ajc logo
X

Maxwell summary after Week 1

Grayson running back Jayvian Allen (16, left) celebrates a rushing touchdown with wide receiver Jamal Haynes in the first half of the Class 7A state high school football final against Collins Hill Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)

Combined ShapeCaption
Grayson running back Jayvian Allen (16, left) celebrates a rushing touchdown with wide receiver Jamal Haynes in the first half of the Class 7A state high school football final against Collins Hill Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
38 minutes ago

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

ExploreAJC Preseason rankings: Columbia, Wheeler County make top 10 for first time this century

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 184 of 195 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.36%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 11.54 points and all game margins within 13.47 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.02

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Buford1-0100.301Lee County1-0101.02
2Grayson1-098.712Blessed Trinity1-088.41
3Collins Hill1-093.663Roswell1-086.93
4Mill Creek1-093.464Rome1-082.73
5North Cobb1-093.135Woodward Academy1-079.28
6Colquitt County1-092.986Hughes1-078.14
7Milton0-192.697Gainesville1-076.71
8Lowndes0-192.348Marist0-175.68
9North Gwinnett1-091.099Alexander1-073.95
10Parkview1-086.6310Northside (Warner Robins)0-173.29
11Brookwood1-085.9711South Paulding1-072.73
12Carrollton1-083.7412Alpharetta1-072.24
13West Forsyth1-083.6513St. Pius X0-171.61
14Valdosta1-083.0214Brunswick1-070.41
15Walton0-182.4615Douglas County1-069.54



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cartersville1-095.241Benedictine1-081.33
2Coffee1-089.202Cedartown1-078.48
3Warner Robins0-188.723North Oconee1-074.02
4Ware County0-085.704Bainbridge0-173.86
5Jones County1-078.225Starr's Mill1-072.31
6Calhoun0-177.886Perry0-068.89
7Cambridge1-076.667Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)0-168.40
8Creekside0-173.338Hapeville Charter0-167.21
9Jefferson0-171.909Burke County1-066.25
10Clarke Central1-071.1910Troup1-066.19
11Dutchtown1-068.8211Westminster (Atlanta)1-063.42
12Flowery Branch1-068.7212Riverdale1-062.66
13Kell1-067.1313Stockbridge1-061.63
14Ola1-066.9914Cairo0-161.34
15Tucker1-062.6215Whitewater1-060.96



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove1-089.021Fitzgerald1-078.62
2Peach County1-077.292Eagle's Landing Christian1-077.73
3Carver (Columbus)1-074.863Pierce County0-076.63
4Sandy Creek1-073.434Appling County0-071.73
5Oconee County0-172.615Callaway0-169.64
6Crisp County1-071.986Rockmart0-166.69
7Thomasville0-170.777Thomson0-163.75
8Carver (Atlanta)1-067.398Fellowship Christian0-161.67
9Calvary Day1-064.629Washington County0-060.77
10Monroe Area0-162.7810Northeast0-060.62
11Stephens County1-062.4911Dodge County0-158.96
12Wesleyan1-060.6312Athens Academy1-057.42
13Dawson County1-059.1013Cook1-057.23
14White County1-058.3414Haralson County0-155.65
15Hart County0-156.2215Columbia1-053.85



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Brooks County1-080.761Clinch County1-057.92
2Rabun County1-076.932Macon County0-154.03
3Prince Avenue Christian1-075.723Schley County1-052.80
4Irwin County0-171.844Early County1-052.60
5Bleckley County1-066.645Charlton County1-052.34
6Swainsboro1-062.546Bowdon1-051.43
7Metter0-160.057Washington-Wilkes1-050.73
8Dublin1-056.408Turner County0-150.27
9Darlington1-055.099Aquinas1-050.11
10Whitefield Academy1-053.8810Wilcox County0-149.36
11Elbert County1-052.9011Chattahoochee County0-047.32
12Heard County0-152.3512McIntosh County Academy1-047.07
13Lamar County1-052.0213Emanuel County Institute0-046.55
14Jefferson County0-150.4814Manchester0-145.94
15Commerce1-049.2115Warren County0-045.93



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy1-069.481Brentwood School0-143.93
2First Presbyterian0-151.592Gatewood School0-038.44
3Stratford Academy0-049.573Briarwood Academy0-027.32
4St. Anne-Pacelli1-047.854Central Fellowship Christian1-026.94
5Brookstone0-046.715Edmund Burke Academy0-023.50



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Thomas Jefferson1-032.251Cherokee Christian1-019.60
2Robert Toombs Academy0-19.032Community Christian0-013.45
3Memorial Day1-07.493Pinecrest Academy1-012.41
4Grace Christian1-0-3.654Creekside Christian0-110.38
5Flint River Academy0-1-5.945King's Academy0-09.31



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Lee County1-AAAAAA1-0101.0288.729 [2]37.20-17.08
2 [1]Buford8-AAAAAAA1-0100.3036.83-16.73
3 [2]Grayson4-AAAAAAA1-098.7181.0720 [11]35.40-16.56
4 [1]Cartersville7-AAAAA1-095.2469.8658 [7]33.83-14.66
5 [3]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA1-093.6632.19-14.73
6 [4]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA1-093.4682.4616 [9]35.33-11.39
7 [5]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA1-093.1382.2017 [10]33.98-12.40
8 [6]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA1-092.9835.39-10.84
9 [7]Milton6-AAAAAAA0-192.6933.63-12.31
10 [8]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA0-192.3436.21-9.38
11 [9]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA1-091.0978.4527 [12]32.60-11.75
12 [2]Coffee1-AAAAA1-089.2069.3464 [9]30.23-12.23
13 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA1-089.0273.8641 [3]31.76-10.51
14 [3]Warner Robins2-AAAAA0-188.72101.021 [1]33.27-8.71
15 [2]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA1-088.4177.8829 [8]33.63-8.03
16 [3]Roswell7-AAAAAA1-086.9369.3662 [18]31.52-8.66
17 [10]Parkview4-AAAAAAA1-086.6367.5273 [21]33.12-6.76
18 [11]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA1-085.9776.7433 [14]32.17-7.05
19 [4]Ware County1-AAAAA0-085.7031.68-7.27
20 [12]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA1-083.7431.23-5.76
21 [13]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-083.6576.9831 [13]28.44-8.46
22 [14]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA1-083.0228.17-8.10
23 [4]Rome6-AAAAAA1-082.7373.3343 [14]27.94-8.04
24 [15]Walton5-AAAAAAA0-182.4693.464 [3]28.05-7.67
25 [16]Westlake2-AAAAAAA0-182.2093.135 [4]29.19-6.27
26 [1]Benedictine3-AAAA1-081.3347.69204 [36]31.15-3.44
27 [17]Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-081.1971.6153 [18]28.58-5.86
28 [18]Marietta3-AAAAAAA0-181.0798.712 [1]30.14-4.19
29 [1]Brooks County1-A Division I1-080.7670.7755 [2]30.00-4.01
30 [5]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA1-079.2868.4070 [20]27.16-5.37
31 [19]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA1-078.8869.2265 [19]29.16-2.98
32 [1]Fitzgerald1-AA1-078.6271.8452 [3]25.03-6.85
33 [2]Cedartown7-AAAA1-078.4866.6979 [13]25.36-6.38
34 [20]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-078.4861.94102 [25]27.38-4.35
35 [21]McEachern3-AAAAAAA0-178.4591.096 [5]28.44-3.27
36 [5]Jones County2-AAAAA1-078.2273.2944 [5]30.92-0.55
37 [6]Hughes5-AAAAAA1-078.1425.71-5.69
38 [6]Calhoun7-AAAAA0-177.8888.4110 [2]25.12-6.02
39 [2]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA1-077.7326.97-4.02
40 [2]Peach County2-AAA1-077.2960.88109 [6]27.06-3.48
41 [22]Archer4-AAAAAAA0-176.9883.6514 [8]24.93-5.31
42 [2]Rabun County8-A Division I1-076.9355.65138 [11]28.52-1.67
43 [23]Norcross7-AAAAAAA0-176.7485.9713 [7]24.35-5.65
44 [7]Gainesville8-AAAAAA1-076.7175.6837 [11]25.14-4.82
45 [7]Cambridge6-AAAAA1-076.6668.2271 [11]25.29-4.63
46 [3]Pierce County3-AA0-076.6324.93-4.95
47 [24]Newton4-AAAAAAA1-076.2067.2176 [22]23.40-6.05
48 [3]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I1-075.7227.76-1.22
49 [8]Marist4-AAAAAA0-175.6876.7134 [9]24.62-4.32
50 [3]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA1-074.8650.95177 [16]25.45-2.66
51 [3]North Oconee8-AAAA1-074.0272.6147 [6]25.34-1.93
52 [9]Alexander5-AAAAAA1-073.9560.22115 [30]22.78-4.42
53 [4]Bainbridge1-AAAA0-173.8689.028 [1]24.34-2.77
54 [4]Sandy Creek5-AAA1-073.4364.6886 [4]25.92-0.77
55 [8]Creekside5-AAAAA0-173.3382.7315 [3]24.51-2.08
56 [10]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA0-173.2978.2228 [7]22.77-3.78
57 [25]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA1-072.9065.7584 [23]21.97-4.19
58 [11]South Paulding5-AAAAAA1-072.7370.6656 [16]25.47-0.51
59 [5]Oconee County8-AAA0-172.6174.0239 [2]22.60-3.26
60 [5]Starr's Mill4-AAAA1-072.3169.6659 [8]21.71-3.86
61 [12]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA1-072.2471.9051 [15]24.10-1.40
62 [6]Crisp County1-AAA1-071.9842.56243 [29]21.74-3.50
63 [9]Jefferson8-AAAAA0-171.9072.2449 [6]21.97-3.18
64 [4]Irwin County1-A Division I0-171.8478.6224 [1]23.12-1.98
65 [4]Appling County3-AA0-071.7322.56-2.42
66 [13]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA0-171.6181.1919 [4]22.69-2.18
67 [10]Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-071.1953.09161 [27]23.79-0.65
68 [7]Thomasville1-AAA0-170.7780.7621 [1]22.62-1.41
69 [26]Harrison3-AAAAAAA0-170.6672.7346 [16]23.42-0.50
70 [27]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA1-070.4962.4798 [24]23.25-0.50
71 [14]Brunswick2-AAAAAA1-070.4122.69-0.97
72 [28]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA0-169.8695.243 [2]22.25-0.86
73 [29]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA0-169.6672.3148 [17]23.210.30
74 [5]Callaway5-AA0-169.6422.68-0.21
75 [15]Douglas County5-AAAAAA1-069.5448.72193 [36]21.34-1.45
76 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-069.4843.93234 [3]20.22-2.52
77 [30]Denmark6-AAAAAAA0-169.3686.9311 [6]20.42-2.19
78 [31]Lambert6-AAAAAAA1-069.3558.27124 [27]22.960.36
79 [16]Tift County1-AAAAAA0-169.3489.207 [1]19.76-2.83
80 [17]Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-169.2278.8823 [5]20.71-1.76
81 [18]Houston County1-AAAAAA1-068.9939.32260 [43]21.81-0.44
82 [6]Perry2-AAAA0-068.8921.81-0.34
83 [11]Dutchtown2-AAAAA1-068.8256.85130 [19]18.76-3.31
84 [19]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA1-068.7661.34105 [27]21.80-0.22
85 [12]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA1-068.7256.98129 [18]22.130.16
86 [7]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA0-168.4079.2822 [2]22.060.41
87 [20]Creekview6-AAAAAA0-168.2276.6635 [10]20.48-0.99
88 [21]River Ridge6-AAAAAA1-067.5463.8789 [24]21.600.81
89 [22]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA0-167.5286.6312 [3]21.911.13
90 [8]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA1-067.3942.37246 [30]21.060.41
91 [23]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA1-067.3546.43214 [37]19.81-0.80
92 [8]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-167.2176.2036 [4]19.17-1.29
93 [13]Kell6-AAAAA1-067.1354.17149 [24]21.290.90
94 [14]Ola2-AAAAA1-066.9959.08119 [17]21.641.39
95 [6]Rockmart7-AA0-166.6978.4825 [1]22.272.32
96 [5]Bleckley County2-A Division I1-066.6458.96120 [7]20.450.56
97 [32]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA1-066.3553.03162 [31]19.960.35
98 [9]Burke County3-AAAA1-066.2563.7590 [15]23.193.68
99 [10]Troup4-AAAA1-066.1955.32140 [27]20.150.71
100 [33]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA0-165.7572.9045 [15]20.201.19
101 [24]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA1-065.5454.15150 [34]19.130.34
102 [25]Newnan5-AAAAAA0-164.6873.4342 [13]20.622.69
103 [9]Calvary Day3-AAA1-064.6241.70249 [32]18.220.35
104 [34]Camden County1-AAAAAAA0-164.4953.85156 [29]20.732.99
105 [35]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA0-163.8767.5472 [20]20.393.26
106 [7]Thomson4-AA0-163.7566.2582 [6]18.611.61
107 [11]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA1-063.4255.17143 [28]17.691.02
108 [10]Monroe Area8-AAA0-162.7858.75122 [9]18.412.38
109 [12]Riverdale4-AAAA1-062.6615.37361 [53]17.201.29
110 [15]Tucker4-AAAAA1-062.6245.66222 [36]18.172.30
111 [16]Eastside8-AAAAA1-062.5547.80202 [32]18.222.41
112 [6]Swainsboro2-A Division I1-062.5460.05116 [6]16.770.98
113 [11]Stephens County8-AAA1-062.4953.81157 [10]17.762.02
114 [26]Shiloh8-AAAAAA0-162.4770.4957 [17]17.651.93
115 [27]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA0-162.3960.43112 [28]17.782.14
116 [36]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA1-062.2553.43159 [30]18.703.20
117 [28]Veterans1-AAAAAA1-062.1543.64236 [41]19.023.62
118 [29]Lanier8-AAAAAA0-161.9478.4826 [6]18.733.53
119 [8]Fellowship Christian8-AA0-161.6744.83226 [20]19.975.05
120 [13]Stockbridge5-AAAA1-061.6356.34134 [24]16.942.06
121 [14]Cairo1-AAAA0-161.3468.7668 [10]17.382.78
122 [17]Dalton7-AAAAA1-061.0651.06176 [28]20.616.29
123 [15]Whitewater4-AAAA1-060.9648.62194 [32]17.333.11
124 [30]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA1-060.9025.32332 [48]15.781.63
125 [16]Baldwin2-AAAA0-160.8877.2930 [3]17.213.07
126 [9]Washington County4-AA0-060.7719.105.07
127 [12]Wesleyan7-AAA1-060.6347.88200 [18]15.441.55
128 [10]Northeast2-AA0-060.6217.023.14
129 [18]Union Grove2-AAAAA1-060.4350.34180 [29]17.914.22
130 [31]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA1-060.4362.3999 [26]17.914.23
131 [19]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA1-060.3547.53206 [33]17.203.60
132 [17]West Laurens2-AAAA1-060.3351.59174 [30]16.623.03
133 [32]Riverwood4-AAAAAA0-160.2273.9540 [12]17.604.13
134 [7]Metter3-A Division I0-160.0562.5496 [3]16.933.63
135 [20]Mays5-AAAAA1-059.9437.67266 [43]18.695.50
136 [13]Dawson County7-AAA1-059.1045.76220 [23]18.215.85
137 [18]Griffin2-AAAA0-159.0866.9978 [12]17.855.51
138 [11]Dodge County1-AA0-158.9666.6480 [5]16.344.13
139 [33]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA1-058.8246.13217 [39]17.995.91
140 [21]Loganville8-AAAAA1-058.7562.7892 [14]16.354.35
141 [34]Pope7-AAAAAA0-058.5016.244.49
142 [14]White County7-AAA1-058.3452.20169 [15]17.756.15
143 [35]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA0-158.2769.3563 [19]15.704.17
144 [1]Clinch County2-A Division II1-057.9242.53244 [14]16.945.77
145 [36]Etowah6-AAAAAA1-057.8746.21215 [38]12.421.29
146 [12]Athens Academy8-AA1-057.4233.04297 [28]16.315.64
147 [13]Cook1-AA1-057.2344.58228 [21]17.356.86
148 [22]Decatur4-AAAAA0-156.9868.7269 [10]15.955.72
149 [19]Stephenson6-AAAA0-156.8568.8267 [9]14.534.42
150 [37]Evans2-AAAAAA1-056.7616.016.00
151 [20]Holy Innocents6-AAAA0-156.6556.07136 [25]16.226.31
152 [23]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA0-156.5455.41139 [20]15.665.86
153 [8]Dublin2-A Division I1-056.4020.19351 [32]18.108.45
154 [21]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA0-156.3461.63104 [20]14.534.93
155 [15]Hart County8-AAA0-156.2252.90163 [12]16.807.32
156 [16]Mary Persons2-AAA0-056.1716.617.19
157 [22]Pace Academy5-AAAA1-056.0756.65131 [23]14.465.13
158 [17]Dougherty1-AAA1-055.7346.70211 [21]15.286.29
159 [14]Haralson County7-AA0-155.6576.9332 [2]15.226.32
160 [23]LaGrange4-AAAA1-055.4314.165.47
161 [37]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA1-055.4156.54132 [28]15.296.63
162 [24]Harris County3-AAAAA0-155.3266.1983 [12]16.748.17
163 [24]Wayne County3-AAAA1-055.2434.68282 [44]13.585.08
164 [38]East Paulding5-AAAAAA1-055.1933.28293 [47]14.546.10
165 [25]Lovett5-AAAA0-155.1763.4291 [16]13.605.18
166 [9]Darlington7-A Division I1-055.0915.066.71
167 [25]Banneker5-AAAAA1-054.9740.55256 [42]14.956.72
168 [39]Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-054.8741.54251 [42]15.397.26
169 [26]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA1-054.8144.11232 [39]16.758.69
170 [38]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA1-054.805.07379 [39]10.392.33
171 [27]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA1-054.7748.12199 [34]14.026.00
172 [26]Villa Rica5-AAAAA0-054.2314.847.36
173 [28]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA0-154.1767.1377 [11]14.176.75
174 [27]Statesboro1-AAAAA0-154.1565.5485 [13]14.146.73
175 [18]Adairsville6-AAA0-054.1214.417.04
176 [19]Bremen6-AAA1-054.0552.35167 [14]15.187.87
177 [2]Macon County6-A Division II0-154.0353.88155 [3]15.197.90
178 [40]Paulding County5-AAAAAA1-053.8944.16230 [40]15.037.89
179 [29]Spalding2-AAAA1-053.8946.44213 [37]14.607.46
180 [10]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I1-053.8854.03152 [14]13.226.09
181 [15]Columbia5-AA1-053.8564.4988 [7]13.266.16
182 [41]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA0-153.8162.4997 [25]15.738.67
183 [30]Madison County8-AAAA1-053.7036.65273 [43]13.436.47
184 [31]New Hampstead3-AAAA1-053.5717.7610.94
185 [20]Jackson2-AAA0-053.5614.757.93
186 [28]Cass7-AAAAA0-153.4362.25100 [15]13.596.91
187 [16]Jeff Davis1-AA0-153.3852.34168 [11]13.586.94
188 [32]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-153.0971.1954 [7]13.447.09
189 [42]Effingham County2-AAAAAA0-153.0366.3581 [23]13.176.88
190 [11]Elbert County8-A Division I1-052.9056.22135 [10]14.368.20
191 [21]Savannah Christian3-AAA1-052.8413.987.89
192 [3]Schley County6-A Division II1-052.8045.58223 [13]13.367.30
193 [33]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA1-052.7348.77192 [31]12.706.72
194 [4]Early County1-A Division II1-052.6027.27327 [27]13.177.31
195 [12]Heard County4-A Division I0-152.3554.05151 [13]13.077.46
196 [5]Charlton County2-A Division II1-052.3453.38160 [4]13.748.14
197 [34]North Hall8-AAAA0-152.2058.34123 [22]14.178.71
198 [35]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA1-052.1738.85262 [42]13.878.45
199 [13]Lamar County4-A Division I1-052.0249.36186 [18]13.257.97
200 [17]Worth County1-AA1-051.7150.27181 [14]14.759.79
201 [36]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA1-051.6926.35330 [51]14.009.05
202 [2]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-151.5960.33114 [1]11.897.04
203 [6]Bowdon7-A Division II1-051.4345.94219 [12]12.367.68
204 [18]Putnam County4-AA0-051.3913.428.78
205 [19]North Murray7-AA0-151.0661.06106 [8]14.8910.57
206 [37]Hardaway1-AAAA0-150.9574.8638 [5]12.147.93
207 [7]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II1-050.7332.33302 [23]14.3310.35
208 [14]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-150.4850.11182 [16]12.478.74
209 [22]Upson-Lee2-AAA0-150.3460.43111 [7]13.5910.00
210 [8]Turner County2-A Division II0-150.2751.71172 [7]13.469.94
211 [9]Aquinas8-A Division II1-050.1150.48179 [9]12.549.18
212 [20]Vidalia3-AA1-050.0542.40245 [23]12.619.30
213 [38]Sonoraville7-AAAA1-049.9342.60242 [41]12.839.64
214 [23]Morgan County4-AAA1-049.6531.51307 [39]11.508.59
215 [3]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-049.5711.368.54
216 [21]South Atlanta6-AA0-049.5012.9210.17
217 [10]Wilcox County4-A Division II0-149.3652.02171 [6]11.899.28
218 [15]Commerce8-A Division I1-049.2111.809.33
219 [24]Savannah Country Day3-AAA1-049.1938.74263 [33]13.0010.56
220 [29]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA1-049.1747.83201 [31]12.189.75
221 [30]Centennial6-AAAAA1-049.0042.62241 [38]13.3711.12
222 [39]Howard2-AAAA1-048.9929.34318 [50]10.127.87
223 [22]Fannin County7-AA0-148.9545.99218 [19]11.749.53
224 [25]Ringgold6-AAA0-148.7752.73165 [13]11.419.39
225 [31]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA0-148.7269.5460 [8]13.4811.51
226 [32]Northgate3-AAAAA0-148.6260.96107 [16]9.928.05
227 [39]Duluth7-AAAAAAA1-048.4937.23268 [36]13.2111.46
228 [23]North Cobb Christian6-AA1-048.2543.79235 [22]10.038.52
229 [40]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA1-048.1537.10270 [37]11.129.71
230 [26]Liberty County3-AAA1-048.1344.44229 [25]11.4310.05
231 [43]New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-148.1254.77148 [33]10.018.64
232 [16]Mount Vernon6-A Division I0-147.8860.63110 [5]11.1310.00
233 [4]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA1-047.859.608.50
234 [41]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA0-147.8349.17188 [32]10.789.70
235 [40]Luella5-AAAA0-147.8062.5595 [19]9.128.06
236 [27]Hebron Christian8-AAA1-047.7236.98271 [35]11.5810.60
237 [33]Jenkins1-AAAAA0-147.6981.3318 [4]11.2310.29
238 [28]Monroe1-AAA1-047.5841.79248 [31]10.089.25
239 [44]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-147.5360.35113 [29]10.9710.19
240 [29]Harlem4-AAA1-047.4343.12239 [28]11.9011.22
241 [34]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA1-047.3335.00281 [44]11.8011.22
242 [11]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-047.329.508.92
243 [12]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II1-047.0733.37291 [21]9.709.37
244 [35]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA1-046.9843.25238 [37]9.579.34
245 [5]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA0-046.7110.8610.90
246 [41]Westover1-AAAA0-146.7055.73137 [26]11.3111.35
247 [24]Toombs County3-AA1-046.6430.25312 [31]9.789.89
248 [13]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II0-046.559.9810.18
249 [36]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA0-146.4453.89154 [26]9.519.82
250 [45]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA0-146.4367.3575 [22]11.5611.87
251 [46]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA1-046.278.889.36
252 [47]Lassiter7-AAAAAA0-146.2157.87126 [32]10.4510.99
253 [30]Hephzibah4-AAA1-046.2037.38267 [34]10.9311.47
254 [42]Campbell2-AAAAAAA0-146.1358.82121 [26]9.4110.03
255 [25]Union County8-AA1-045.9948.95191 [17]11.6712.42
256 [14]Manchester6-A Division II0-145.9451.43175 [8]9.2410.04
257 [15]Warren County8-A Division II0-045.9310.4611.28
258 [48]Jackson County8-AAAAAA0-145.7659.10118 [31]10.1111.09
259 [37]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA1-045.6729.48316 [47]11.5812.65
260 [42]Miller Grove6-AAAA0-145.6662.6294 [18]8.889.97
261 [6]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-145.5852.80164 [2]10.6511.82
262 [16]Lincoln County8-A Division II1-045.5322.10341 [28]9.9411.15
263 [31]LaFayette6-AAA1-045.1934.00290 [38]10.2411.80
264 [17]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I1-044.8361.67103 [4]10.9212.83
265 [18]Trion7-A Division I1-044.5833.32292 [24]10.7112.88
266 [19]Pelham1-A Division I0-144.5857.23128 [9]9.2711.44
267 [43]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA0-144.4448.13198 [33]8.6610.96
268 [17]Johnson County5-A Division II0-044.218.2110.75
269 [38]Hiram7-AAAAA0-144.1653.89153 [25]11.6014.19
270 [20]Temple4-A Division I1-044.1232.97298 [25]9.7512.38
271 [21]Pepperell7-A Division I0-144.1154.81146 [12]10.0512.69
272 [39]McIntosh3-AAAAA1-044.1041.31252 [39]11.0113.66
273 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA0-143.9369.4861 [1]12.5315.35
274 [18]Montgomery County3-A Division II0-043.8910.0512.91
275 [19]Christian Heritage7-A Division II0-143.7948.25196 [10]9.6212.58
276 [32]Richmond Academy4-AAA0-143.6462.15101 [5]6.429.52
277 [40]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA1-043.6332.65300 [46]7.9511.07
278 [41]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA0-143.2546.98210 [35]7.0510.55
279 [42]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-143.1247.43207 [34]10.8914.52
280 [7]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-042.6626.31331 [14]8.1812.26
281 [43]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA0-142.6249.00189 [33]7.2311.36
282 [33]Pickens7-AAA0-142.6049.93184 [17]8.2712.42
283 [20]Dooly County4-A Division II0-142.5671.9850 [1]7.6111.79
284 [26]Berrien1-AA0-142.5357.92125 [9]8.4312.65
285 [49]South Effingham2-AAAAAA0-142.4050.05183 [35]10.1514.49
286 [50]Grovetown2-AAAAAA1-042.408.2412.59
287 [51]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-142.3767.3974 [21]11.0715.44
288 [43]Drew3-AAAAA0-042.275.439.91
289 [8]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-042.219.03371 [18]8.5613.10
290 [21]Mitchell County1-A Division II0-141.7947.58205 [11]9.7214.68
291 [44]Islands3-AAAA0-141.7064.6287 [14]6.3211.36
292 [27]Tattnall County3-AA1-041.6428.62320 [34]7.4012.50
293 [44]Lithonia4-AAAAA0-141.5454.87145 [23]7.0412.25
294 [28]Mount Paran Christian6-AA0-041.496.9412.20
295 [45]Fayette County4-AAAA0-141.3144.10233 [40]7.5713.01
296 [45]Chamblee4-AAAAA0-041.259.8915.38
297 [46]Walnut Grove8-AAAA1-041.0722.40340 [52]5.2410.91
298 [47]McDonough5-AAAA1-040.8834.03289 [45]7.5713.44
299 [48]Hampton5-AAAA1-040.7532.45301 [46]7.7213.71
300 [29]Washington6-AA0-140.5554.97144 [10]7.5913.79
301 [52]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-140.2837.14269 [44]8.0114.48
302 [22]Lanier County2-A Division II1-039.9129.57315 [25]8.9715.81
303 [30]Brantley County3-AA1-039.6033.10296 [27]5.9913.13
304 [31]Sumter County1-AA0-139.3268.9966 [4]7.1414.57
305 [9]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-038.8631.94306 [11]8.1916.08
306 [32]Central (Macon)2-AA0-138.8552.17170 [12]4.5212.41
307 [22]Athens Christian8-A Division I0-038.829.1617.09
308 [33]Windsor Forest3-AA0-138.7449.19187 [15]3.8311.83
309 [2]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA0-038.445.0813.39
310 [34]Laney4-AA1-038.423.8312.15
311 [10]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-038.2533.11295 [9]6.4214.92
312 [23]Telfair County4-A Division II0-038.156.1714.77
313 [49]Shaw1-AAAA1-037.9431.32309 [47]5.1013.91
314 [34]Douglass5-AAA0-137.6759.94117 [8]6.3515.42
315 [35]Model7-AA0-137.394.0613.42
316 [36]Westside (Augusta)4-AA0-137.3846.20216 [18]3.4612.83
317 [24]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II1-037.257.3316.82
318 [46]M.L. King4-AAAAA0-137.2348.49195 [30]4.7514.26
319 [44]Osborne5-AAAAAAA1-037.1440.28257 [35]4.7014.31
320 [45]Discovery7-AAAAAAA0-137.1048.15197 [34]4.1113.75
321 [50]Chestatee8-AAAA0-136.9847.72203 [35]8.5718.34
322 [35]Coahulla Creek6-AAA1-036.8520.66348 [42]5.9115.80
323 [36]Franklin County8-AAA0-136.6553.70158 [11]4.1214.22
324 [25]Jenkins County3-A Division II1-036.5718.27358 [32]4.5514.73
325 [37]Ridgeland6-AAA0-036.546.4516.66
326 [26]Wheeler County4-A Division II1-036.2927.65324 [26]6.5517.01
327 [11]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-035.930.07382 [20]5.7416.55
328 [38]Gilmer7-AAA1-035.9224.70333 [40]6.2617.09
329 [12]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-035.6233.20294 [8]4.5915.71
330 [53]Morrow3-AAAAAA1-035.3822.88337 [49]4.8516.21
331 [23]St. Francis6-A Division I1-035.2718.47357 [33]5.6717.14
332 [39]Columbus1-AAA0-135.0047.33208 [19]7.6119.36
333 [47]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-134.6855.24141 [21]4.1216.19
334 [51]East Hall8-AAAA1-034.5831.06310 [48]8.9121.08
335 [54]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA1-034.5521.12345 [50]3.5315.73
336 [13]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-034.4821.65343 [16]6.5418.80
337 [48]Midtown5-AAAAA †1-034.3915.24362 [48]3.2315.59
338 [37]Spencer2-AA1-034.1022.66338 [38]3.8316.48
339 [38]Landmark Christian5-AA1-034.0927.95323 [36]3.3716.02
340 [49]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-134.0340.88254 [40]3.3916.10
341 [24]Chattooga7-A Division I0-134.0045.19225 [20]4.8817.62
342 [27]Terrell County1-A Division II0-033.773.4816.45
343 [40]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-133.3747.07209 [20]3.3516.72
344 [41]Gordon Lee6-AAA0-133.3244.58227 [24]2.8816.30
345 [50]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA0-133.2855.19142 [22]2.7616.22
346 [14]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA0-133.2035.62278 [7]6.8920.43
347 [15]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-133.1138.25264 [6]3.9717.60
348 [28]Atkinson County2-A Division II0-133.1039.60259 [15]3.9217.57
349 [25]Dade County7-A Division I0-133.0457.42127 [8]4.5118.21
350 [42]Pike County2-AAA0-132.9744.12231 [26]5.5819.36
351 [16]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-032.8430.64311 [12]1.7815.68
352 [43]Salem4-AAA0-132.6543.63237 [27]3.2617.36
353 [51]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA0-132.4540.75255 [41]2.4616.76
354 [26]East Laurens2-A Division I0-132.3350.73178 [15]4.0718.48
355 [1]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A1-032.2511.92366 [2]-0.4014.10
356 [27]Screven County3-A Division I1-032.03-11.22387 [34]2.2616.98
357 [29]Hancock Central5-A Division II1-032.007.19376 [34]2.3217.07
358 [17]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA0-131.9438.86261 [5]3.2118.02
359 [28]Social Circle5-A Division I0-131.5149.65185 [17]4.6319.87
360 [39]Rutland2-AA1-031.4119.25355 [39]2.5017.84
361 [30]Marion County6-A Division II0-131.3237.94265 [16]0.7016.13
362 [44]West Hall7-AAA0-131.0634.58283 [37]2.2117.89
363 [18]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-030.803.4919.44
364 [31]Taylor County6-A Division II0-130.6432.84299 [22]4.1020.20
365 [45]Long County3-AAA0-130.2546.64212 [22]3.9820.48
366 [29]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I1-030.1027.61325 [26]2.5119.16
367 [19]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA1-029.72-16.38388 [21]0.6017.62
368 [30]Bacon County1-A Division I0-129.5739.91258 [23]3.0320.21
369 [52]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †0-129.4845.67221 [38]2.0919.36
370 [40]Banks County8-AA1-029.4312.32365 [41]-0.6516.66
371 [41]Southwest2-AA0-129.3448.99190 [16]3.4020.80
372 [32]Greene County8-A Division II1-029.1718.99356 [31]2.9520.53
373 [31]Claxton3-A Division I0-128.6241.64250 [21]0.5418.67
374 [52]Northview6-AAAAA1-028.509.12370 [49]4.4322.67
375 [46]Lumpkin County7-AAA1-028.441.89380 [43]1.1719.47
376 [55]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA0-127.9534.09288 [46]1.7920.59
377 [33]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-127.6536.29275 [18]-1.6717.42
378 [42]East Jackson8-AA0-127.6130.10313 [32]1.2820.42
379 [3]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA0-027.320.1819.60
380 [34]Seminole County1-A Division II1-027.299.96369 [33]-1.0118.44
381 [35]Miller County1-A Division II0-127.2752.60166 [5]-0.1119.37
382 [20]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-027.0823.65334 [15]0.6020.27
383 [4]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA1-026.94-7.73385 [9]0.0319.83
384 [43]Redan5-AA0-126.3551.69173 [13]1.1121.51
385 [21]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA0-126.3142.66240 [4]1.6222.05
386 [47]Beach3-AAA0-125.810.1921.12
387 [53]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-125.3260.90108 [21]-0.9220.50
388 [48]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA0-124.7035.92277 [36]-0.3221.72
389 [32]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †0-123.6527.08328 [27]-2.0021.09
390 [54]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-023.5514.97363 [54]0.3123.51
391 [5]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA0-023.50-1.9221.33
392 [44]Gordon Central7-AA1-023.0515.49360 [40]-0.7322.97
393 [56]Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-122.8835.38279 [45]-0.4123.46
394 [45]Therrell6-AA0-022.69-1.0722.99
395 [36]Greenville6-A Division II0-122.6634.10287 [20]-0.5623.53
396 [46]Butler4-AA1-022.489.03372 [43]-2.6521.62
397 [33]Jasper County5-A Division I0-122.4041.07253 [22]-2.3721.97
398 [34]Bryan County3-A Division I0-122.1045.53224 [19]-0.9823.66
399 [37]Portal3-A Division II1-021.7119.66353 [30]-1.4623.58
400 [6]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA0-121.6534.48285 [2]-0.8624.23
401 [22]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-021.237.06377 [19]-0.8024.72
402 [53]North Springs6-AAAAA0-121.1234.55284 [45]-2.8422.79
403 [23]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-021.1210.38368 [17]-3.1622.47
404 [38]Towns County8-A Division II0-120.98-0.7525.02
405 [57]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †1-020.937.97374 [51]-2.6523.16
406 [47]Murray County7-AA0-120.6636.85272 [24]-1.4824.60
407 [48]Josey4-AA1-020.658.13373 [44]-1.5524.54
408 [49]ACE Charter2-AA1-020.3310.58367 [42]-0.6125.81
409 [39]Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-120.1956.40133 [2]-5.1621.40
410 [7]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA1-020.1516.68359 [6]-0.8325.77
411 [40]Hawkinsville4-A Division II0-119.6621.71342 [29]-2.5224.56
412 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA1-019.605.42378 [4]-1.9725.17
413 [50]Towers5-AA0-119.2531.41308 [30]-3.2924.20
414 [51]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-118.9929.17319 [33]-3.7723.99
415 [52]Providence Christian8-AA0-118.4735.27280 [25]-0.5027.77
416 [41]Treutlen4-A Division II0-118.2736.57274 [17]-3.9324.55
417 [8]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA0-116.6820.15352 [5]-1.8628.20
418 [53]Walker6-AA †0-016.29-4.7925.67
419 [35]Armuchee7-A Division I0-115.4923.05336 [29]-6.8624.40
420 [55]North Clayton4-AAAA0-115.3762.6693 [17]-7.9123.46
421 [54]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA0-115.2434.39286 [26]-6.5324.97
422 [36]Coosa7-A Division I0-114.9723.55335 [28]-7.3724.40
423 [55]Jordan2-AA0-013.47-6.0427.23
424 [2]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-013.45-6.8226.47
425 [3]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA1-012.41-10.39386 [5]-5.8028.53
426 [56]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †0-112.3229.43317 [49]-5.5228.90
427 [24]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA0-111.9232.25303 [10]-6.8727.96
428 [37]Crawford County4-A Division I0-110.5820.33350 [31]-6.0630.10
429 [4]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-110.3821.12346 [2]-7.8428.52
430 [56]Kendrick2-AA0-19.9627.29326 [37]-8.8427.95
431 [5]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-09.31-8.7028.74
432 [57]McNair5-AA0-19.1228.50321 [35]-10.4227.20
433 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A0-19.0342.21247 [1]-3.8833.83
434 [49]Cross Creek4-AAA0-19.0322.48339 [41]-11.5526.17
435 [57]East Forsyth8-AAAA0-08.47-8.3429.94
436 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-18.1320.65349 [30]-10.5928.03
437 [46]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA0-17.9720.93347 [38]-9.8928.89
438 [9]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA1-07.74-5.94384 [8]-8.6130.40
439 [3]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A1-07.49-7.9731.28
440 [58]Glenn Hills4-AA0-17.1932.00305 [29]-9.6029.95
441 [10]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA0-17.0621.23344 [4]-7.9231.77
442 [42]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-06.39-10.4329.92
443 [6]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-15.4219.60354 [3]-10.4130.91
444 [58]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-15.0754.80147 [29]-3.9737.70
445 [59]Druid Hills6-AAAA †0-04.72-11.0330.99
446 [43]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-03.74-10.5732.43
447 [44]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †1-03.26-11.2532.24
448 [45]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-02.57-11.1932.99
449 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-11.8928.44322 [13]-10.6434.21
450 [60]Clarkston6-AAAA †0-01.76-13.0831.91
451 [7]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA1-01.46-32.83390 [6]-10.3634.92
452 [46]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †0-10.0735.93276 [19]-10.7635.92
453 [50]Groves3-AAA0-0-0.58-14.7832.55
454 [8]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA0-0-0.66-14.5532.85
455 [47]Glascock County5-A Division II0-0-2.96-13.0436.66
456 [4]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A1-0-3.65-20.76389 [5]-17.6632.74
457 [5]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A0-1-5.947.74375 [3]-16.3936.30
458 [9]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-1-7.7326.94329 [1]-17.1137.36
459 [11]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA0-1-10.3912.41364 [7]-20.8336.31
460 [48]GSIC8-A Division II †0-1-11.2232.03304 [24]-14.7643.20
461 [6]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A0-1-12.79-19.4940.05
462 [12]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA0-1-16.3829.72314 [3]-16.2646.87
463 [49]Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-1-20.76-3.65 []-17.7549.75
464 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-0-22.47-23.1046.11
465 [7]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A0-1-32.831.46 []-27.5252.05



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
18-AAAAAAA689.3381.21
24-AAAAAAA687.8082.90
31-AAAAAAA585.9679.84
41-AAAAAA681.0373.93
56-AAAAAAA680.2573.56
63-AAAAAAA577.5874.59
72-AAAAAAA575.8669.50
85-AAA475.6566.88
97-AAAAAA775.6368.38
105-AAAAAAA674.4964.58
112-AAAAA772.0463.38
127-AAAAA671.6260.84
131-AAAAA670.0359.09
145-AAAAAA869.6064.53
156-AAAAAA769.4163.45
161-A Division I466.8356.69
178-AAAAA766.6062.44
181-AAA666.2759.32
197-AAAAAAA765.3253.09
203-AAAA664.4957.09
218-AAAAAA763.7858.66
224-AAAA862.7455.33
238-AAA662.0256.41
248-A Division I461.9654.47
252-AAA561.3054.06
264-AAAAAA661.2557.48
271-AA761.0054.54
282-AAAA760.9957.75
291-AAAA560.5654.16
303-AA759.8952.15
317-AAAA659.8651.87
322-A Division I559.3653.68
332-AAAAAA759.1753.83
346-AAAAA758.7149.73
353-AAAAAA858.7049.38
36GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA556.9751.78
375-AAAAA856.2352.03
385-AA753.7641.43
396-AAAA653.0257.69
405-AAAA852.8647.80
417-AAA751.7745.16
425-A Division I451.4239.93
437-AA751.1643.35
442-A Division II551.0246.71
453-AAAAA550.4847.53
468-AAAA949.0545.36
478-AA648.2340.10
484-AAAAA647.7747.15
494-AA847.1837.75
504-A Division I447.1739.77
517-A Division II347.1744.16
523-AAA846.8737.95
536-AAA846.5341.69
546-A Division I446.1745.47
554-AAA644.1838.10
566-A Division II843.5935.91
573-A Division II543.3939.16
58GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA541.5436.76
597-A Division I741.3234.47
604-A Division II639.5934.05
618-A Division II639.2140.41
623-A Division I539.2030.18
63GIAA Region 2-AA338.9533.02
646-AA738.5433.82
652-AA837.7829.76
66GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA436.2931.08
67GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA636.1234.29
681-A Division II732.0424.05
695-A Division II628.8120.81
70GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA526.7221.45
71GIAA Region 6-AA225.5723.54
72GIAA Region 4-AA323.3719.29
73GIAA Region 2-A323.2116.26
74GIAA Region 3-AA218.1514.69
75GAPPS Region 1-AA413.9910.70
76GAPPS Region 2-AA57.854.17
77GIAA Region 1-A4-8.48-13.80
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-9.43-13.39

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/19Fellowship ChristianMount Pisgah Christian18 - 2116.8384.8%0.315
08/19Lincoln CountyBryan County23 - 2024.4592.4%0.320
08/19VeteransRichmond Academy23 - 2019.5388.0%0.378
08/19Camden CountyColumbia10 - 1311.6676.7%0.386
08/19Clinch CountyBerrien19 - 1814.3781.3%0.405
08/19BannekerWashington14 - 1213.4179.8%0.431
08/19Crisp CountyDooly County17 - 630.4495.7%0.446
08/19Flowery BranchDecatur39 - 3810.7275.0%0.446
08/19WoodstockOsborne7 - 462.1255.4%0.448
08/19Glynn AcademyStatesboro43 - 4210.3774.3%0.449
08/19Grace ChristianBaconton Charter6 - 018.1386.5%0.451
08/18NewtonHapeville Charter20 - 1910.0173.6%0.453
08/19Loganville ChristianCreekside Christian7 - 69.7273.0%0.455
08/19Kennesaw MountainCass26 - 257.8069.0%0.472
08/19Monroe AreaLoganville39 - 453.0057.6%0.472

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
96.0709/30BufordCollins Hill - 7.6568.6%
95.8910/14BufordMill Creek - 7.8569.1%
95.6009/02BufordNorth Cobb - 8.1969.8%
95.5509/09Lee CountyColquitt County - 9.0671.6%
95.3209/23GraysonLowndes - 5.3563.3%
94.0610/21Mill CreekCollins Hill - 0.8252.1%
93.3609/23North CobbMilton - 1.4653.7%
93.1010/21Colquitt CountyLowndes - 1.6654.2%
92.4508/19Lee CountyWarner Robins26 - 1011.2876.0%
91.0509/09Collins HillCedar Grove - 5.6664.1%
91.0109/16Mill CreekCedar Grove - 5.4663.6%
90.8909/23Colquitt CountyCedar Grove - 4.9862.5%
89.3511/04GraysonParkview - 13.1079.2%
89.1809/09MiltonRoswell - 6.7866.7%
89.0609/23Mill CreekParkview - 7.8669.1%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
Editors' Picks
Football rankings: Columbia, Wheeler County make top 10 for first time this century20h ago
5 takeaways after Braves lose finale to Astros
14h ago
Georgia Bulldogs lose RB Andrew Paul to knee injury
17h ago
Georgia Bulldogs eager to see what Arik Gilbert can do
1h ago
Georgia Bulldogs eager to see what Arik Gilbert can do
1h ago
Pitcher Mike Soroka continues comeback with Triple-A Gwinnett
14h ago
The Latest
How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 1
1h ago
Notable results of Week 1: Columbia, Osborne pull off big upsets
1h ago
Four Questions: Loganville coach explains trick play that went viral
1h ago
Featured
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in Netflix's "Me Time" and Hulu looks at the life of Mike Tyson. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY POHTOS

TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
14h ago
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top