Maxwell summary after the Semifinals

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2029 of 2206 total games including 0 tie(s) (91.98%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.74 points and all game margins within 12.97 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.72

By Class

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 1 - AAAAAAA 4 90.78 84.45 2 4 - AAAAAAA 5 89.52 82.37 3 1 - AAAAAA 4 87.53 82.71 4 1 - AAAAA 5 85.98 81.38 5 8 - AAAAAAA 5 81.51 75.15 6 3 - AAAAAAA 6 77.91 73.94 7 5 - AAAAAAA 6 77.57 72.62 8 7 - AAAAA 6 75.68 66.82 9 6 - AAAAAAA 7 73.69 70.57 10 8 - AAAAAA 7 73.22 65.65 11 4 - AAAAAA 6 70.78 66.67 12 2 - AAAAAAA 5 70.47 64.62 13 5 - AAAAAA 8 69.88 65.27 14 5 - AAA 7 67.95 62.71 15 7 - AAAAAA 8 66.60 60.49 16 8 - AAA 6 65.99 57.21 17 1 - AA 6 65.84 57.26 18 7 - AAAAAAA 7 65.08 52.14 19 8 - A Private 5 64.07 54.19 20 2 - A Public 7 63.60 56.79 21 5 - AA 5 62.47 58.81 22 2 - AAA 8 62.38 53.87 23 3 - AAAA 4 62.24 56.21 24 4 - AAAAA 8 61.99 55.46 25 6 - AAAA 7 61.97 51.39 26 8 - AAAA 7 61.58 52.04 27 6 - AAAAAA 9 61.19 51.30 28 2 - AAAAAA 7 60.94 51.90 29 1 - AAAA 6 59.83 52.90 30 1 - AAA 5 58.22 43.00 31 2 - AAAAA 7 57.83 51.22 32 2 - A Private 3 56.60 47.86 33 8 - AAAAA 8 54.42 46.02 34 3 - AA 7 54.20 47.59 35 3 - A Private 4 54.16 50.68 36 8 - AA 4 53.22 44.48 37 4 - AAAA 7 52.45 46.87 38 7 - AAAA 7 52.06 43.70 39 3 - AAAAA 8 51.96 44.05 40 2 - AA 6 51.73 46.90 41 7 - A Private 5 51.71 44.08 42 4 - AAA 7 51.33 43.37 43 5 - A Private 5 51.17 44.90 44 5 - AAAAA 7 51.07 49.44 45 GISA 4 - AAA 4 50.95 38.85 46 7 - AAA 7 50.17 40.05 47 4 - A Private 4 48.86 40.98 48 6 - AAA 9 47.74 40.05 49 6 - A Private 5 47.62 36.86 50 8 - A Public 6 47.34 37.18 51 7 - AA 7 45.57 38.56 52 6 - AAAAA 7 45.45 39.11 53 2 - AAAA 9 45.30 35.33 54 3 - AAAAAA 4 45.11 41.97 55 4 - A Public 9 43.83 36.83 56 3 - A Public 8 43.27 33.95 57 1 - A Private 6 42.88 38.51 58 5 - A Public 8 42.47 34.85 59 6 - AA 9 42.35 33.56 60 GISA 1 - AA 3 42.27 36.47 61 5 - AAAA 7 41.28 34.01 62 4 - AA 8 40.11 29.71 63 6 - A Public 6 38.21 32.81 64 3 - AAA 7 36.14 27.46 65 GISA 2 - AAA 5 36.03 26.86 66 GISA 3 - AAA 4 34.41 31.43 67 1 - A Public 7 31.05 27.46 68 7 - A Public 6 23.55 21.44 69 GISA 2 - AA 4 22.50 12.19 70 GISA 4 - AA 4 21.81 15.87

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood 09/18 Lovejoy Eagle's Landing 12 - 6 44.60 99.6% 0.168 10/02 Lincoln County Harlem 27 - 42 15.41 87.0% 0.168 10/02 Westlake Hillgrove 21 - 42 13.00 83.3% 0.187 10/09 Clinch County Charlton County 14 - 18 20.46 92.6% 0.193 11/27 Dublin Terrell County 14 - 12 28.34 97.1% 0.209 09/17 Denmark Shiloh 0 - 7 16.14 88.0% 0.216 11/27 River Ridge Kennesaw Mountain 35 - 34 24.97 95.6% 0.225 09/25 Denmark Lanier 27 - 38 13.31 83.8% 0.227 10/02 Jefferson County Butler 22 - 14 43.32 99.5% 0.233 09/18 Vidalia Emanuel County Institute 8 - 14 15.80 87.6% 0.234 09/25 Central (Macon) Howard 20 - 37 10.84 79.2% 0.240 11/13 Tiftarea Academy Southland Academy 20 - 44 9.85 77.1% 0.243 10/16 West Forsyth North Forsyth 10 - 24 11.17 79.9% 0.248 10/16 Douglas County Paulding County 20 - 22 18.66 90.9% 0.249 11/13 Irwin County Clinch County 0 - 13 10.58 78.7% 0.265

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob 97.63 12/18 Grayson Norcross 28 - 0 10.30 78.1% 97.00 12/11 Colquitt County Norcross 7 - 17 4.42 63.3% 95.73 11/06 Colquitt County Lowndes 40 - 10 7.95 72.7% 94.97 09/25 Lowndes Lee County 38 - 13 0.60 51.8% 94.70 12/29 Buford Lee County - 0.04 50.1% 94.46 10/09 Lee County Warner Robins 27 - 7 3.25 59.9% 93.54 12/30 Grayson Collins Hill - 14.23 85.3% 93.40 09/18 Grayson Collins Hill 28 - 7 15.95 87.8% 93.36 12/18 Lowndes Collins Hill 14 - 31 0.40 51.2% 91.84 10/09 Lowndes Valdosta 33 - 21 2.93 58.9% 91.70 09/04 Warner Robins Valdosta 25 - 28 2.52 57.7% 91.11 09/25 Colquitt County Valdosta 24 - 10 12.59 82.6% 91.05 12/18 Buford Valdosta 45 - 26 7.53 71.7% 91.04 11/13 Lee County Valdosta 41 - 7 7.49 71.6% 90.73 09/11 Buford North Cobb 14 - 28 5.91 67.5%