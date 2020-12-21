Maxwell summary after the Semifinals

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2029 of 2206 total games including 0 tie(s) (91.98%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.74 points and all game margins within 12.97 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.72
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Grayson
|13-0
|105.68
|1
|Buford
|12-1
|94.72
|2
|Colquitt County
|9-1
|99.79
|2
|Lee County
|12-1
|94.69
|3
|Norcross
|13-1
|93.66
|3
|Valdosta
|8-4
|88.92
|4
|Lowndes
|10-2
|93.56
|4
|Westlake
|11-2
|87.15
|5
|Collins Hill
|12-2
|91.45
|5
|Hughes
|11-2
|83.09
|6
|North Cobb
|10-2
|87.09
|6
|Allatoona
|11-1
|82.48
|7
|Milton
|10-2
|84.97
|7
|Carrollton
|8-3
|79.26
|8
|North Gwinnett
|8-4
|84.42
|8
|River Ridge
|11-1
|78.54
|9
|Parkview
|8-4
|82.05
|9
|Richmond Hill
|9-3
|76.67
|10
|Brookwood
|8-3
|81.58
|10
|Lovejoy
|8-3
|76.66
|11
|Cherokee
|8-3
|80.71
|11
|Houston County
|5-6
|74.79
|12
|Archer
|7-5
|80.35
|12
|Dacula
|7-4
|74.28
|13
|Mill Creek
|5-6
|79.50
|13
|Rome
|8-4
|73.00
|14
|Roswell
|8-3
|78.97
|14
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|4-7
|72.45
|15
|West Forsyth
|9-4
|78.79
|15
|Sprayberry
|6-5
|71.42
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|11-2
|93.15
|1
|Marist
|12-0
|89.02
|2
|Cartersville
|12-1
|89.12
|2
|Jefferson
|12-0
|84.08
|3
|Ware County
|10-2
|87.15
|3
|Bainbridge
|10-4
|75.04
|4
|Blessed Trinity
|8-1
|85.62
|4
|Benedictine
|9-3
|72.79
|5
|Coffee
|10-3
|84.82
|5
|Cedartown
|7-3
|69.79
|6
|Calhoun
|9-4
|75.60
|6
|Flowery Branch
|9-3
|67.28
|7
|Jones County
|10-4
|74.16
|7
|Carver (Columbus)
|10-1
|66.41
|8
|Veterans
|4-6
|73.90
|8
|Cairo
|5-5
|63.54
|9
|St. Pius X
|9-2
|71.22
|9
|Hapeville Charter
|5-4
|61.08
|10
|Starr's Mill
|9-2
|70.35
|10
|Perry
|8-5
|61.07
|11
|Ola
|9-2
|69.44
|11
|Riverdale
|8-3
|57.90
|12
|Wayne County
|3-8
|67.89
|12
|Baldwin
|5-2
|57.67
|13
|Creekside
|7-3
|67.78
|13
|North Oconee
|5-6
|57.59
|14
|Clarke Central
|8-3
|66.25
|14
|Stephenson
|4-3
|56.01
|15
|Eastside
|10-3
|65.94
|15
|Islands
|7-2
|55.80
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Oconee County
|12-0
|86.05
|1
|Fitzgerald
|13-0
|83.33
|2
|Cedar Grove
|7-1
|85.85
|2
|Callaway
|10-1
|71.53
|3
|Pierce County
|12-1
|83.10
|3
|Thomasville
|8-5
|71.12
|4
|Crisp County
|11-2
|80.28
|4
|Rabun County
|12-2
|69.37
|5
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|11-2
|77.94
|5
|Jefferson County
|10-3
|65.35
|6
|Peach County
|9-2
|77.21
|6
|Fannin County
|10-1
|62.45
|7
|Appling County
|9-2
|74.06
|7
|Bleckley County
|8-4
|61.90
|8
|Rockmart
|9-2
|71.80
|8
|Lovett
|7-3
|60.42
|9
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-6
|68.07
|9
|Dodge County
|6-4
|60.16
|10
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|4-4
|65.67
|10
|Northeast
|8-3
|58.79
|11
|White County
|7-3
|64.90
|11
|Haralson County
|7-3
|58.12
|12
|Monroe Area
|8-3
|63.00
|12
|Jeff Davis
|9-2
|57.92
|13
|Thomson
|9-3
|61.03
|13
|Early County
|7-3
|57.79
|14
|Sandy Creek
|2-4
|60.85
|14
|Bremen
|8-5
|56.42
|15
|Hart County
|3-6
|58.64
|15
|Cook
|5-5
|55.50
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Brooks County
|13-1
|76.33
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|12-1
|80.46
|2
|Irwin County
|11-3
|73.09
|2
|Fellowship Christian
|10-1
|71.05
|3
|Metter
|13-1
|64.39
|3
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|8-4
|68.71
|4
|Clinch County
|9-4
|60.79
|4
|Athens Academy
|9-2
|66.93
|5
|Commerce
|11-2
|60.49
|5
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|11-2
|62.81
|6
|Dublin
|10-2
|60.04
|6
|Christian Heritage
|8-2
|60.25
|7
|Washington-Wilkes
|9-2
|59.31
|7
|George Walton Academy
|9-3
|60.19
|8
|Turner County
|6-5
|57.12
|8
|Wesleyan
|11-3
|59.64
|9
|Wilcox County
|9-3
|55.17
|9
|North Cobb Christian
|8-3
|58.33
|10
|Macon County
|9-2
|51.95
|10
|Savannah Christian
|10-2
|58.15
|11
|McIntosh County Academy
|6-4
|51.46
|11
|Calvary Day
|8-5
|55.38
|12
|Pelham
|6-2
|50.65
|12
|Stratford Academy
|8-3
|51.20
|13
|Chattahoochee County
|8-2
|49.55
|13
|Holy Innocents
|4-6
|50.60
|14
|Lincoln County
|7-5
|49.22
|14
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5-5
|49.82
|15
|Atkinson County
|5-5
|47.88
|15
|Darlington
|7-5
|49.71
|GISA AAA
|GISA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|11-0
|74.73
|1
|Gatewood School
|12-1
|47.66
|2
|Frederica Academy
|8-4
|43.51
|2
|Brentwood School
|9-3
|39.32
|3
|Pinewood Christian
|7-4
|42.02
|3
|Terrell Academy
|7-4
|31.27
|4
|Bulloch Academy
|7-3
|40.59
|4
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|8-4
|30.35
|5
|Westfield School
|7-3-1
|39.85
|5
|Briarwood Academy
|6-5-1
|27.17
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|13-0
|105.68
|78.26
|7 [6]
|38.62
|-19.83
|2 [2]
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|9-1
|99.79
|77.02
|12 [9]
|35.62
|-16.95
|3 [1]
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|12-1
|94.72
|68.87
|39 [8]
|36.32
|-11.18
|4 [2]
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|12-1
|94.69
|67.65
|49 [12]
|34.69
|-12.77
|5 [3]
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|13-1
|93.66
|66.33
|56 [36]
|35.20
|-11.23
|6 [4]
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|10-2
|93.56
|82.29
|2 [1]
|34.82
|-11.52
|7 [1]
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|11-2
|93.15
|76.38
|16 [1]
|35.31
|-10.62
|8 [5]
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|12-2
|91.45
|77.44
|10 [8]
|33.49
|-10.73
|9 [2]
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|12-1
|89.12
|64.84
|63 [7]
|31.82
|-10.07
|10 [1]
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|12-0
|89.02
|54.29
|152 [19]
|28.81
|-12.99
|11 [3]
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|8-4
|88.92
|82.79
|1 [1]
|32.95
|-8.74
|12 [4]
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|11-2
|87.15
|69.60
|36 [5]
|33.37
|-6.56
|13 [3]
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|10-2
|87.15
|73.42
|27 [4]
|33.04
|-6.88
|14 [6]
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|10-2
|87.09
|74.30
|24 [19]
|30.67
|-9.20
|15 [1]
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|12-0
|86.05
|61.62
|87 [9]
|28.92
|-9.90
|16 [2]
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|7-1
|85.85
|68.06
|48 [2]
|29.03
|-9.59
|17 [4]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|8-1
|85.62
|62.79
|75 [9]
|33.18
|-5.21
|18 [7]
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|10-2
|84.97
|72.11
|31 [24]
|29.36
|-8.38
|19 [5]
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|10-3
|84.82
|68.74
|42 [5]
|29.90
|-7.69
|20 [8]
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|8-4
|84.42
|76.65
|15 [12]
|28.16
|-9.03
|21 [2]
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|12-0
|84.08
|54.84
|146 [17]
|29.83
|-7.02
|22 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|13-0
|83.33
|58.10
|114 [2]
|28.36
|-7.75
|23 [3]
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|12-1
|83.10
|55.04
|143 [12]
|29.21
|-6.67
|24 [5]
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|11-2
|83.09
|63.31
|73 [23]
|29.06
|-6.80
|25 [6]
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|11-1
|82.48
|56.61
|123 [40]
|25.96
|-9.29
|26 [9]
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|8-4
|82.05
|75.72
|19 [15]
|29.16
|-5.66
|27 [10]
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|8-3
|81.58
|77.47
|9 [7]
|32.04
|-2.31
|28 [11]
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|8-3
|80.71
|72.69
|30 [23]
|28.84
|-4.64
|29 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|12-1
|80.46
|52.99
|170 [4]
|32.02
|-1.21
|30 [12]
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7-5
|80.35
|68.16
|47 [30]
|26.22
|-6.91
|31 [4]
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|11-2
|80.28
|62.59
|77 [6]
|25.47
|-7.58
|32 [13]
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5-6
|79.50
|80.08
|5 [4]
|26.38
|-5.90
|33 [7]
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|8-3
|79.26
|68.56
|43 [10]
|28.23
|-3.80
|34 [14]
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|8-3
|78.97
|68.29
|46 [29]
|28.33
|-3.42
|35 [15]
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|9-4
|78.79
|72.71
|29 [22]
|25.86
|-5.71
|36 [8]
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|11-1
|78.54
|60.37
|96 [32]
|30.14
|-1.18
|37 [5]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|11-2
|77.94
|62.02
|84 [8]
|26.42
|-4.30
|38 [16]
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|9-2
|77.81
|66.91
|53 [33]
|28.05
|-2.53
|39 [6]
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|9-2
|77.21
|55.66
|132 [10]
|25.80
|-4.19
|40 [9]
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|9-3
|76.67
|59.17
|106 [35]
|26.94
|-2.50
|41 [10]
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|8-3
|76.66
|63.89
|70 [21]
|23.97
|-5.46
|42 [1]
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|13-1
|76.33
|55.58
|135 [1]
|26.34
|-2.77
|43 [17]
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6-6
|75.82
|74.67
|23 [18]
|25.49
|-3.11
|44 [6]
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|9-4
|75.60
|62.16
|82 [10]
|26.08
|-2.29
|45 [3]
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|10-4
|75.04
|64.41
|67 [1]
|25.21
|-2.61
|46 [18]
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-6
|74.85
|78.31
|6 [5]
|23.54
|-4.08
|47 [11]
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-6
|74.79
|77.90
|8 [2]
|22.80
|-4.76
|48 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|11-0
|74.73
|37.01
|360 [3]
|24.96
|-2.55
|49 [19]
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|5-6
|74.63
|81.77
|3 [2]
|24.55
|-2.85
|50 [12]
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|7-4
|74.28
|68.86
|40 [9]
|25.80
|-1.25
|51 [7]
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|10-4
|74.16
|65.88
|59 [6]
|26.96
|0.03
|52 [7]
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|9-2
|74.06
|52.45
|178 [18]
|24.84
|-2.00
|53 [8]
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|4-6
|73.90
|75.62
|20 [2]
|23.23
|-3.45
|54 [20]
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|9-2
|73.70
|59.96
|98 [39]
|27.11
|0.63
|55 [21]
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-5
|73.65
|68.79
|41 [27]
|22.11
|-4.32
|56 [2]
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|11-3
|73.09
|54.71
|148 [2]
|22.80
|-3.07
|57 [13]
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|8-4
|73.00
|69.46
|37 [6]
|22.56
|-3.22
|58 [4]
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|9-3
|72.79
|61.32
|89 [5]
|28.31
|2.74
|59 [14]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|4-7
|72.45
|77.13
|11 [3]
|21.94
|-3.29
|60 [22]
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-5
|72.44
|76.89
|14 [11]
|25.16
|-0.05
|61 [23]
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-4
|72.21
|66.41
|55 [35]
|26.93
|1.94
|62 [8]
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|9-2
|71.80
|49.48
|210 [23]
|26.89
|2.31
|63 [24]
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-6
|71.71
|76.98
|13 [10]
|21.13
|-3.35
|64 [25]
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-6
|71.71
|75.88
|18 [14]
|22.55
|-1.93
|65 [2]
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|10-1
|71.53
|57.30
|120 [3]
|22.99
|-1.32
|66 [26]
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-5
|71.42
|67.21
|50 [31]
|23.13
|-1.07
|67 [15]
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|6-5
|71.42
|60.42
|95 [31]
|25.64
|1.45
|68 [9]
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|9-2
|71.22
|54.77
|147 [24]
|24.49
|0.49
|69 [3]
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|8-5
|71.12
|61.38
|88 [1]
|23.71
|-0.19
|70 [2]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|10-1
|71.05
|42.80
|276 [22]
|25.32
|1.49
|71 [27]
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-5
|70.83
|71.71
|32 [25]
|21.27
|-2.33
|72 [16]
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|7-4
|70.57
|64.38
|68 [19]
|20.09
|-3.25
|73 [10]
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|9-2
|70.35
|55.40
|136 [21]
|19.13
|-3.99
|74 [17]
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|7-3
|70.08
|64.70
|64 [17]
|19.10
|-3.75
|75 [28]
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|2-7
|69.84
|80.99
|4 [3]
|21.90
|-0.71
|76 [5]
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|7-3
|69.79
|56.45
|125 [10]
|19.50
|-3.06
|77 [18]
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|6-4
|69.60
|64.91
|62 [16]
|23.10
|0.72
|78 [11]
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|9-2
|69.44
|54.37
|151 [26]
|23.76
|1.54
|79 [4]
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|12-2
|69.37
|52.35
|181 [11]
|24.77
|2.63
|80 [29]
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-4
|69.35
|66.61
|54 [34]
|20.83
|-1.29
|81 [19]
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|8-4
|69.33
|58.51
|111 [36]
|22.10
|0.00
|82 [3]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|8-4
|68.71
|57.44
|119 [1]
|20.21
|-1.28
|83 [30]
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|4-6
|68.58
|74.00
|26 [20]
|21.80
|0.44
|84 [31]
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|3-8
|68.26
|73.04
|28 [21]
|25.53
|4.50
|85 [9]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|5-6
|68.07
|70.25
|34 [1]
|22.97
|2.13
|86 [12]
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|3-8
|67.89
|74.07
|25 [3]
|19.65
|-1.01
|87 [20]
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|8-4
|67.79
|56.57
|124 [41]
|19.48
|-1.09
|88 [13]
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|7-3
|67.78
|59.63
|100 [11]
|22.56
|2.01
|89 [6]
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|9-3
|67.28
|55.80
|131 [15]
|23.46
|3.40
|90 [21]
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|6-4
|67.01
|57.91
|116 [37]
|23.85
|4.06
|91 [4]
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|9-2
|66.93
|51.51
|191 [6]
|21.80
|2.10
|92 [22]
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|6-6
|66.49
|65.49
|60 [15]
|20.69
|1.43
|93 [7]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|10-1
|66.41
|39.83
|317 [40]
|20.86
|1.67
|94 [14]
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|8-3
|66.25
|59.34
|103 [12]
|22.19
|3.17
|95 [23]
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|66.14
|70.74
|33 [4]
|21.05
|2.13
|96 [32]
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-4
|66.10
|67.18
|51 [32]
|21.32
|2.44
|97 [15]
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|10-3
|65.94
|51.14
|199 [36]
|19.13
|0.42
|98 [10]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|4-4
|65.67
|65.42
|61 [4]
|17.54
|-0.90
|99 [5]
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|10-3
|65.35
|43.84
|265 [26]
|20.59
|2.47
|100 [33]
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-8
|65.16
|74.67
|22 [17]
|21.49
|3.56
|101 [11]
|White County
|7 - AAA
|7-3
|64.90
|47.01
|240 [30]
|22.95
|5.27
|102 [3]
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|13-1
|64.39
|39.58
|322 [20]
|19.28
|2.11
|103 [24]
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|63.83
|66.24
|57 [13]
|18.31
|1.70
|104 [8]
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|5-5
|63.54
|61.21
|92 [6]
|18.17
|1.86
|105 [16]
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|6-5
|63.36
|58.51
|112 [18]
|15.86
|-0.27
|106 [25]
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-4
|63.13
|61.29
|90 [28]
|19.03
|3.12
|107 [12]
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|8-3
|63.00
|54.14
|155 [15]
|17.94
|2.17
|108 [5]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|11-2
|62.81
|47.91
|227 [10]
|17.95
|2.37
|109 [34]
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-5
|62.50
|61.25
|91 [38]
|21.89
|6.62
|110 [6]
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|10-1
|62.45
|40.88
|300 [32]
|20.07
|4.84
|111 [26]
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|62.06
|65.95
|58 [14]
|17.69
|2.85
|112 [7]
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|8-4
|61.90
|53.00
|169 [7]
|19.66
|4.99
|113 [27]
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|6-5
|61.86
|61.74
|86 [27]
|20.06
|5.42
|114 [17]
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|7-5
|61.81
|58.54
|110 [17]
|18.18
|3.60
|115 [35]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|4-5
|61.32
|68.36
|45 [28]
|20.17
|6.08
|116 [18]
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|7-2
|61.30
|52.10
|182 [32]
|18.62
|4.55
|117 [36]
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-7
|61.18
|70.07
|35 [26]
|19.71
|5.75
|118 [9]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|5-4
|61.08
|63.29
|74 [2]
|16.21
|2.36
|119 [10]
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|8-5
|61.07
|56.07
|130 [14]
|17.27
|3.43
|120 [37]
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|6-5
|61.05
|58.73
|108 [41]
|17.66
|3.83
|121 [13]
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|9-3
|61.03
|48.66
|222 [27]
|19.75
|5.94
|122 [14]
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|2-4
|60.85
|64.64
|65 [5]
|15.74
|2.11
|123 [4]
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|9-4
|60.79
|53.94
|159 [4]
|16.65
|3.09
|124 [5]
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|11-2
|60.49
|40.95
|298 [15]
|18.88
|5.61
|125 [8]
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|7-3
|60.42
|43.98
|264 [25]
|15.64
|2.44
|126 [6]
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|8-2
|60.25
|44.08
|263 [18]
|18.97
|5.94
|127 [7]
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|9-3
|60.19
|48.46
|224 [8]
|18.33
|5.36
|128 [9]
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|6-4
|60.16
|52.74
|173 [8]
|18.30
|5.36
|129 [28]
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-5
|60.05
|60.77
|93 [29]
|16.71
|3.90
|130 [6]
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|10-2
|60.04
|40.69
|302 [16]
|19.16
|6.35
|131 [29]
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-6
|59.95
|62.30
|80 [24]
|17.85
|5.13
|132 [19]
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|7-5
|59.87
|54.47
|150 [25]
|17.92
|5.27
|133 [8]
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|11-3
|59.64
|50.16
|207 [7]
|15.04
|2.62
|134 [30]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|5-6
|59.44
|62.28
|81 [25]
|17.42
|5.21
|135 [7]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|9-2
|59.31
|42.03
|281 [12]
|17.27
|5.19
|136 [31]
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-7
|59.23
|69.10
|38 [7]
|17.93
|5.93
|137 [38]
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-9
|59.08
|75.99
|17 [13]
|19.09
|7.23
|138 [10]
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|8-3
|58.79
|49.25
|216 [17]
|18.02
|6.45
|139 [15]
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|3-6
|58.64
|62.52
|78 [7]
|17.95
|6.54
|140 [16]
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|10-2
|58.52
|40.61
|303 [41]
|15.28
|3.98
|141 [20]
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|6-5
|58.48
|55.38
|138 [22]
|17.06
|5.80
|142 [9]
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|8-3
|58.33
|44.67
|258 [16]
|16.50
|5.39
|143 [10]
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|10-2
|58.15
|44.13
|262 [17]
|17.95
|7.02
|144 [39]
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|1-9
|58.15
|74.87
|21 [16]
|13.14
|2.22
|145 [11]
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|7-3
|58.12
|50.54
|204 [14]
|16.61
|5.71
|146 [12]
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|9-2
|57.92
|42.96
|273 [27]
|17.76
|7.07
|147 [11]
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|8-3
|57.90
|42.00
|284 [36]
|16.46
|5.78
|148 [13]
|Early County
|1 - AA
|7-3
|57.79
|51.74
|188 [13]
|18.35
|7.79
|149 [32]
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|57.77
|55.15
|141 [43]
|15.39
|4.85
|150 [12]
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|5-2
|57.67
|49.04
|219 [28]
|16.07
|5.63
|151 [13]
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|5-6
|57.59
|57.48
|118 [9]
|19.75
|9.39
|152 [21]
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|6-5
|57.36
|55.28
|139 [23]
|15.18
|5.05
|153 [17]
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|5-3
|57.28
|50.89
|202 [22]
|16.59
|6.53
|154 [22]
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|6-4
|57.18
|59.25
|105 [14]
|14.69
|4.74
|155 [8]
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|6-5
|57.12
|54.03
|157 [3]
|16.11
|6.22
|156 [23]
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|5-6
|57.06
|53.95
|158 [27]
|15.03
|5.20
|157 [33]
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|9-3
|56.56
|44.31
|259 [53]
|15.70
|6.37
|158 [14]
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|8-5
|56.42
|51.92
|185 [12]
|15.65
|6.45
|159 [34]
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|56.36
|64.01
|69 [20]
|15.64
|6.50
|160 [14]
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|4-3
|56.01
|55.13
|142 [16]
|12.47
|3.69
|161 [18]
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|7-3
|55.88
|51.36
|194 [20]
|15.05
|6.40
|162 [15]
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|7-2
|55.80
|37.46
|355 [49]
|13.90
|5.32
|163 [19]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|10-2
|55.79
|32.51
|400 [57]
|14.37
|5.80
|164 [15]
|Cook
|1 - AA
|5-5
|55.50
|53.66
|161 [5]
|15.74
|7.46
|165 [11]
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|8-5
|55.38
|51.70
|190 [5]
|14.07
|5.91
|166 [16]
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|6-5
|55.31
|49.74
|209 [16]
|15.27
|7.19
|167 [24]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|4-4
|55.30
|52.86
|172 [30]
|13.08
|5.01
|168 [35]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-6
|55.29
|53.71
|160 [45]
|17.28
|9.22
|169 [9]
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|9-3
|55.17
|39.90
|316 [18]
|14.91
|6.97
|170 [17]
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|7-3
|54.85
|47.27
|236 [20]
|15.42
|7.80
|171 [25]
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|6-4
|54.75
|51.88
|186 [33]
|14.80
|7.27
|172 [16]
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|5-5
|54.69
|52.57
|176 [22]
|13.99
|6.53
|173 [36]
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|54.62
|59.85
|99 [34]
|12.89
|5.49
|174 [18]
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|7-5
|54.48
|54.07
|156 [4]
|15.79
|8.53
|175 [17]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|5-4
|53.94
|53.15
|166 [21]
|16.36
|9.64
|176 [19]
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|6-3
|53.65
|39.12
|330 [35]
|12.93
|6.50
|177 [20]
|Temple
|5 - AA
|5-5
|53.51
|52.52
|177 [10]
|13.60
|7.32
|178 [37]
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|53.46
|53.34
|165 [47]
|14.28
|8.05
|179 [18]
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|4-6
|53.24
|56.20
|128 [12]
|16.57
|10.56
|180 [19]
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|7-4
|53.16
|39.16
|329 [43]
|14.04
|8.11
|181 [20]
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|6-6
|53.06
|49.26
|215 [25]
|17.48
|11.64
|182 [21]
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|6-5
|52.99
|45.50
|250 [33]
|11.51
|5.74
|183 [21]
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|7-4
|52.94
|46.39
|244 [22]
|14.57
|8.86
|184 [20]
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|6-5
|52.64
|42.45
|280 [35]
|14.01
|8.60
|185 [26]
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|5-6
|52.45
|52.87
|171 [29]
|12.72
|7.50
|186 [10]
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|9-2
|51.95
|37.97
|347 [25]
|14.81
|10.08
|187 [22]
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|6-2
|51.90
|36.64
|367 [52]
|8.76
|4.08
|188 [21]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|8-3
|51.79
|42.52
|278 [34]
|16.15
|11.58
|189 [23]
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|7-3
|51.69
|41.98
|285 [38]
|13.56
|9.10
|190 [24]
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|6-6
|51.68
|52.40
|179 [19]
|14.21
|9.76
|191 [11]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|6-4
|51.46
|45.17
|252 [9]
|13.77
|9.53
|192 [22]
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|6-2
|51.40
|32.76
|398 [54]
|14.52
|10.35
|193 [12]
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|8-3
|51.20
|43.61
|267 [19]
|13.18
|9.21
|194 [27]
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|3-7
|51.03
|57.94
|115 [19]
|14.00
|10.20
|195 [28]
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|7-3
|50.83
|43.32
|270 [49]
|10.06
|6.45
|196 [12]
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|6-2
|50.65
|36.98
|362 [30]
|12.58
|9.15
|197 [13]
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|4-6
|50.60
|53.10
|167 [3]
|12.05
|8.68
|198 [29]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|6-4
|50.52
|46.21
|246 [47]
|13.75
|10.46
|199 [25]
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|7-5
|50.40
|45.56
|249 [32]
|14.50
|11.32
|200 [30]
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|7-4
|50.22
|43.52
|268 [48]
|14.40
|11.40
|201 [38]
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-7
|50.19
|61.94
|85 [26]
|12.68
|9.72
|202 [31]
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|2-6
|50.08
|59.30
|104 [13]
|11.45
|8.59
|203 [32]
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|4-6
|49.99
|53.03
|168 [28]
|12.75
|9.98
|204 [14]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|5-5
|49.82
|46.34
|245 [14]
|14.07
|11.48
|205 [15]
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|7-5
|49.71
|43.51
|269 [20]
|12.90
|10.42
|206 [16]
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|6-5
|49.64
|48.21
|226 [9]
|12.49
|10.08
|207 [40]
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|6-4
|49.64
|44.70
|257 [45]
|13.88
|11.47
|208 [13]
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|8-2
|49.55
|33.94
|389 [39]
|10.70
|8.37
|209 [22]
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|5-5
|49.53
|47.63
|230 [19]
|13.42
|11.12
|210 [26]
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|4-5
|49.41
|49.22
|217 [26]
|12.51
|10.32
|211 [23]
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|9-2
|49.22
|32.65
|399 [46]
|11.83
|9.84
|212 [14]
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|7-5
|49.22
|43.09
|272 [10]
|10.38
|8.39
|213 [27]
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|3-6
|48.92
|54.28
|153 [14]
|15.11
|13.42
|214 [39]
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|48.92
|60.04
|97 [33]
|14.28
|12.59
|215 [40]
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|4-7
|48.78
|54.94
|144 [44]
|13.66
|12.11
|216 [41]
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-7
|48.76
|62.09
|83 [37]
|16.62
|15.08
|217 [23]
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|8-4
|48.74
|39.38
|327 [42]
|12.35
|10.84
|218 [33]
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|6-5
|48.72
|48.90
|220 [41]
|12.76
|11.27
|219 [24]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|2-7
|48.45
|62.38
|79 [4]
|8.96
|7.74
|220 [25]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|4-6
|48.38
|51.08
|200 [26]
|12.49
|11.34
|221 [34]
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|1-10
|48.34
|63.89
|71 [8]
|12.76
|11.65
|222 [26]
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|1-5
|48.30
|58.21
|113 [8]
|9.79
|8.71
|223 [27]
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|3-4
|48.26
|54.48
|149 [18]
|11.60
|10.57
|224 [28]
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|4-5
|48.15
|54.85
|145 [13]
|12.99
|12.06
|225 [41]
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|47.94
|68.43
|44 [11]
|11.78
|11.07
|226 [15]
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|5-5
|47.88
|51.41
|193 [6]
|12.80
|12.15
|227 [17]
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|7-4
|47.85
|41.18
|294 [24]
|13.86
|13.24
|228 [29]
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-5
|47.80
|67.13
|52 [3]
|10.39
|9.82
|229 [1]
|Gatewood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|12-1
|47.66
|27.52
|420 [3]
|8.32
|7.88
|230 [30]
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|6-4
|47.55
|43.19
|271 [36]
|11.77
|11.44
|231 [35]
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|3-7
|47.51
|58.74
|107 [15]
|13.00
|12.72
|232 [18]
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|7-5
|47.42
|38.75
|337 [31]
|10.07
|9.88
|233 [42]
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|47.30
|57.64
|117 [38]
|13.62
|13.55
|234 [24]
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|4-7
|46.91
|52.59
|175 [9]
|8.33
|8.64
|235 [31]
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|6-4
|46.84
|41.58
|289 [39]
|13.45
|13.84
|236 [28]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|5-5
|46.79
|46.45
|243 [30]
|8.74
|9.17
|237 [29]
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|3-4
|46.76
|51.74
|189 [24]
|10.99
|11.46
|238 [30]
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|3-7
|46.75
|56.08
|129 [13]
|12.55
|13.02
|239 [16]
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|9-3
|46.65
|30.27
|411 [49]
|9.38
|9.95
|240 [17]
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|10-2
|46.28
|30.04
|414 [50]
|10.53
|11.48
|241 [25]
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|4-6
|46.08
|53.47
|164 [6]
|12.55
|13.70
|242 [19]
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|3-7
|45.62
|55.39
|137 [2]
|10.38
|11.98
|243 [42]
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|4-7
|45.60
|57.18
|122 [42]
|10.42
|12.04
|244 [18]
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|5-4
|45.46
|41.86
|286 [13]
|13.66
|15.43
|245 [31]
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|3-7
|45.20
|54.23
|154 [20]
|8.83
|10.85
|246 [36]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|4-4
|45.07
|51.32
|195 [34]
|7.25
|9.41
|247 [32]
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|7-3
|45.05
|35.84
|373 [51]
|8.17
|10.34
|248 [26]
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|3-6
|44.88
|50.42
|205 [15]
|10.17
|12.51
|249 [33]
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|4-4
|44.83
|35.79
|374 [52]
|10.21
|12.61
|250 [20]
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|7-4
|44.82
|37.00
|361 [34]
|8.78
|11.18
|251 [19]
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|7-5
|44.79
|39.53
|323 [21]
|10.97
|13.41
|252 [27]
|Model
|7 - AA
|7-5
|44.77
|41.18
|295 [30]
|7.47
|9.92
|253 [43]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 - AAAAAA †
|3-2
|44.76
|38.89
|336 [55]
|9.06
|11.52
|254 [37]
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|3-4
|44.64
|48.33
|225 [42]
|10.00
|12.58
|255 [34]
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|3-5
|44.36
|49.38
|213 [27]
|6.00
|8.87
|256 [38]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|3-7
|44.35
|55.66
|133 [20]
|9.08
|11.96
|257 [20]
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|6-3
|44.33
|31.94
|401 [42]
|11.74
|14.64
|258 [28]
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|7-4
|44.17
|42.00
|283 [28]
|8.01
|11.07
|259 [21]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|6-5
|43.91
|40.41
|307 [26]
|11.10
|14.42
|260 [2]
|Frederica Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|8-4
|43.51
|32.99
|396 [8]
|7.36
|11.07
|261 [39]
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|4-6
|43.48
|46.77
|241 [46]
|7.39
|11.14
|262 [44]
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-6
|43.48
|53.64
|162 [46]
|8.55
|12.30
|263 [21]
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|8-3
|43.45
|34.42
|388 [38]
|8.25
|12.03
|264 [40]
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|3-7
|42.90
|52.36
|180 [31]
|8.72
|13.05
|265 [22]
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|3-4
|42.81
|42.86
|274 [11]
|7.61
|12.02
|266 [41]
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|3-5
|42.77
|51.18
|198 [35]
|7.95
|12.40
|267 [42]
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|4-5
|42.64
|40.69
|301 [54]
|7.03
|11.62
|268 [43]
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|4-7
|42.50
|50.36
|206 [37]
|9.81
|14.54
|269 [23]
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|7-1
|42.16
|21.77
|430 [56]
|9.46
|14.52
|270 [24]
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|4-6
|42.06
|47.52
|232 [8]
|10.39
|15.57
|271 [32]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|6-4
|42.04
|37.98
|346 [49]
|8.29
|13.48
|272 [3]
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA 2 - AAA
|7-4
|42.02
|32.84
|397 [9]
|8.41
|13.61
|273 [43]
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-8
|41.97
|59.53
|101 [40]
|6.64
|11.90
|274 [29]
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|5-5
|41.68
|37.52
|354 [38]
|8.03
|13.58
|275 [30]
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|4-6
|41.35
|41.65
|287 [29]
|6.90
|12.77
|276 [33]
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|5-5
|41.34
|40.06
|312 [43]
|8.92
|14.81
|277 [22]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|3-6
|41.33
|47.65
|229 [12]
|10.15
|16.04
|278 [25]
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|3-6
|41.20
|51.87
|187 [5]
|7.66
|13.68
|279 [31]
|Union County
|8 - AA
|4-6
|41.15
|44.94
|254 [24]
|7.52
|13.60
|280 [44]
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|2-8
|41.06
|49.36
|214 [39]
|9.23
|15.40
|281 [34]
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|3-5
|41.03
|41.39
|291 [40]
|10.54
|16.73
|282 [32]
|Washington
|6 - AA
|7-3
|40.74
|26.57
|422 [51]
|9.67
|16.15
|283 [4]
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|7-3
|40.59
|25.80
|426 [12]
|9.06
|15.70
|284 [45]
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-8
|40.57
|56.21
|127 [42]
|6.09
|12.75
|285 [26]
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-6
|40.24
|48.75
|221 [7]
|7.02
|14.01
|286 [45]
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|4-5
|40.14
|39.49
|325 [56]
|9.74
|16.82
|287 [46]
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|3-7
|40.04
|47.62
|231 [43]
|4.79
|11.98
|288 [5]
|Westfield School
|GISA 4 - AAA
|7-3-1
|39.85
|34.93
|383 [4]
|10.18
|17.56
|289 [33]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|6-5
|39.56
|33.74
|390 [45]
|6.27
|13.93
|290 [35]
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|6-5
|39.51
|40.22
|309 [39]
|5.62
|13.34
|291 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|9-3
|39.32
|21.64
|431 [5]
|9.88
|17.78
|292 [47]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|4-5
|39.24
|41.35
|292 [52]
|9.32
|17.30
|293 [36]
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-4
|38.71
|62.65
|76 [3]
|6.64
|15.16
|294 [35]
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|1-7
|38.63
|55.27
|140 [11]
|5.33
|13.92
|295 [23]
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|5-6
|38.60
|41.63
|288 [23]
|9.85
|18.48
|296 [37]
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-5
|38.56
|59.45
|102 [7]
|7.72
|16.38
|297 [27]
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|4-7
|38.50
|41.02
|297 [14]
|5.43
|14.16
|298 [46]
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-8
|38.33
|64.47
|66 [18]
|7.54
|16.43
|299 [36]
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|4-6
|38.00
|39.75
|319 [46]
|8.89
|18.11
|300 [24]
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|6-5
|37.95
|42.81
|275 [21]
|7.18
|16.46
|301 [25]
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|5-6
|37.82
|38.92
|334 [30]
|6.66
|16.07
|302 [37]
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|2-4
|37.47
|39.93
|315 [45]
|3.95
|13.70
|303 [28]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|4-5
|37.33
|38.59
|339 [23]
|4.50
|14.40
|304 [48]
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|3-7
|36.95
|47.03
|239 [45]
|0.93
|11.21
|305 [6]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|6-5
|36.94
|37.38
|356 [2]
|6.71
|16.99
|306 [29]
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|5-5
|36.94
|37.12
|358 [28]
|5.71
|16.00
|307 [7]
|Brookwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|8-3
|36.83
|30.22
|413 [10]
|7.63
|18.03
|308 [49]
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA †
|5-1
|36.81
|25.87
|425 [57]
|5.30
|15.72
|309 [38]
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|5-5
|36.72
|40.07
|311 [42]
|7.72
|18.22
|310 [26]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|1-7
|36.44
|47.46
|234 [13]
|3.61
|14.39
|311 [47]
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|3-7
|36.36
|51.05
|201 [49]
|3.94
|14.80
|312 [48]
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|36.33
|60.61
|94 [30]
|4.94
|15.83
|313 [30]
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|4-5
|36.04
|39.64
|321 [19]
|3.34
|14.52
|314 [38]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|2-6
|36.00
|47.48
|233 [29]
|5.45
|16.68
|315 [31]
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|6-5
|36.00
|31.86
|402 [43]
|5.70
|16.93
|316 [39]
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|4-4
|35.86
|39.05
|332 [45]
|7.50
|18.87
|317 [39]
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|2-8
|35.53
|47.19
|237 [29]
|6.74
|18.44
|318 [27]
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|4-7
|35.39
|38.18
|345 [33]
|4.77
|16.60
|319 [40]
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|3-6
|34.77
|44.21
|261 [32]
|4.02
|16.48
|320 [32]
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|4-7
|34.70
|40.13
|310 [17]
|2.94
|15.47
|321 [41]
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|1-7
|34.69
|56.40
|126 [11]
|5.71
|18.24
|322 [34]
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|3-3
|34.30
|30.56
|408 [49]
|2.56
|15.49
|323 [49]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-9
|34.17
|50.75
|203 [50]
|3.33
|16.39
|324 [40]
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|4-6
|34.07
|35.55
|377 [54]
|4.16
|17.31
|325 [50]
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-10
|33.79
|58.62
|109 [16]
|2.73
|16.17
|326 [51]
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|2-7
|33.65
|49.16
|218 [40]
|6.47
|20.04
|327 [33]
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|4-5
|33.41
|28.93
|418 [51]
|2.53
|16.34
|328 [42]
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|1-9
|33.33
|51.42
|192 [25]
|4.88
|18.78
|329 [34]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|8-3
|33.27
|26.63
|421 [52]
|6.35
|20.30
|330 [41]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|3-5
|33.05
|38.61
|338 [48]
|4.85
|19.03
|331 [50]
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|33.01
|57.28
|121 [39]
|6.84
|21.06
|332 [28]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|4-6
|32.87
|35.66
|375 [36]
|4.97
|19.33
|333 [42]
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|2-4
|32.77
|53.59
|163 [16]
|5.54
|19.99
|334 [43]
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|4-6
|32.69
|36.93
|363 [50]
|6.75
|21.28
|335 [35]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|3-6
|32.41
|37.66
|352 [27]
|3.08
|17.89
|336 [51]
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-7
|32.34
|63.48
|72 [22]
|2.74
|17.63
|337 [35]
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|3-8
|32.15
|41.16
|296 [31]
|3.83
|18.90
|338 [36]
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|3-6
|31.51
|37.05
|359 [29]
|1.81
|17.53
|339 [3]
|Terrell Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|7-4
|31.27
|25.70
|427 [4]
|1.29
|17.25
|340 [43]
|Salem
|5 - AAA †
|1-4
|30.95
|51.22
|197 [21]
|3.33
|19.61
|341 [36]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|2-4
|30.78
|34.81
|384 [43]
|3.26
|19.70
|342 [37]
|Laney
|4 - AA
|4-5
|30.43
|31.82
|404 [47]
|-1.37
|15.42
|343 [37]
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|4-7
|30.39
|39.51
|324 [22]
|6.20
|23.03
|344 [4]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|8-4
|30.35
|20.44
|433 [6]
|5.50
|22.37
|345 [29]
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|5-4
|30.29
|30.02
|415 [37]
|2.40
|19.33
|346 [38]
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|4-6
|30.23
|36.81
|364 [31]
|2.51
|19.50
|347 [39]
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|3-5
|30.04
|37.68
|351 [26]
|0.16
|17.34
|348 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|2-6
|29.91
|42.03
|282 [51]
|4.85
|22.17
|349 [52]
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-9
|29.85
|44.87
|255 [52]
|0.99
|18.37
|350 [30]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|3-5
|29.78
|38.52
|340 [32]
|-0.41
|17.04
|351 [44]
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|1-7
|29.72
|49.45
|212 [24]
|3.94
|21.45
|352 [38]
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|2-8
|29.71
|48.58
|223 [18]
|4.77
|22.28
|353 [45]
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|3-6
|29.63
|35.25
|380 [55]
|-0.21
|17.38
|354 [39]
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|2-8
|29.46
|44.98
|253 [23]
|2.12
|19.89
|355 [40]
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|3-7
|29.43
|39.77
|318 [34]
|2.42
|20.22
|356 [44]
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|3-7
|29.42
|37.73
|350 [48]
|-0.29
|17.51
|357 [8]
|Creekside Christian
|GISA 4 - AAA
|5-4
|29.34
|33.56
|392 [6]
|2.50
|20.38
|358 [46]
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|4-6
|28.92
|37.53
|353 [51]
|2.98
|21.29
|359 [53]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-8
|28.04
|51.28
|196 [48]
|1.18
|20.36
|360 [53]
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|1-9
|27.97
|42.59
|277 [50]
|-0.89
|18.36
|361 [44]
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-7
|27.92
|55.62
|134 [43]
|-2.05
|17.26
|362 [40]
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|5-5
|27.57
|31.03
|407 [46]
|3.35
|23.01
|363 [54]
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-10
|27.38
|49.46
|211 [38]
|3.55
|23.40
|364 [41]
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|3-7
|27.28
|33.55
|393 [40]
|1.01
|20.96
|365 [5]
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|6-5-1
|27.17
|19.50
|435 [8]
|0.73
|20.79
|366 [45]
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|3-7
|27.16
|44.86
|256 [31]
|0.64
|20.70
|367 [41]
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|3-6
|27.13
|35.48
|378 [42]
|1.47
|21.56
|368 [42]
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|4-4
|27.00
|31.72
|405 [48]
|-0.26
|19.96
|369 [47]
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-8
|26.60
|52.67
|174 [17]
|5.06
|25.69
|370 [9]
|Valwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|3-7
|26.59
|38.21
|343 [1]
|3.34
|23.97
|371 [48]
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|2-9
|26.50
|45.47
|251 [34]
|2.33
|23.06
|372 [31]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-8
|26.24
|39.72
|320 [29]
|0.87
|21.85
|373 [46]
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|1-7
|26.20
|43.62
|266 [33]
|-0.12
|20.90
|374 [43]
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-5
|26.15
|40.42
|305 [33]
|1.84
|22.92
|375 [42]
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|3-7
|26.10
|31.25
|406 [45]
|2.11
|23.24
|376 [49]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|2-8
|25.93
|40.05
|313 [44]
|-1.77
|19.52
|377 [47]
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-10
|25.86
|51.99
|183 [23]
|4.35
|25.72
|378 [10]
|Southland Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|2-8
|25.38
|33.54
|394 [7]
|-1.96
|19.89
|379 [32]
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|1-9
|25.21
|46.20
|247 [15]
|-0.46
|21.56
|380 [6]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA 4 - AA
|9-3
|24.98
|12.46
|441 [11]
|-2.38
|19.87
|381 [33]
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|2-6
|24.75
|40.26
|308 [27]
|-1.25
|21.23
|382 [44]
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|2-8
|24.55
|39.00
|333 [36]
|2.02
|24.69
|383 [45]
|Butler
|4 - AA
|4-5
|23.75
|25.38
|428 [52]
|-2.88
|20.60
|384 [50]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|1-8
|23.38
|42.51
|279 [37]
|1.98
|25.82
|385 [46]
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|2-6
|23.07
|37.73
|349 [37]
|0.09
|24.25
|386 [54]
|Rockdale County
|3 - AAAAAA †
|0-5
|22.85
|39.17
|328 [54]
|-0.16
|24.22
|387 [47]
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-9
|22.52
|46.74
|242 [21]
|-4.24
|20.47
|388 [7]
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA 1 - AA
|6-4
|22.44
|19.70
|434 [7]
|0.73
|25.51
|389 [48]
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|3-8
|21.75
|35.95
|372 [41]
|-3.41
|22.07
|390 [43]
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|3-7
|21.61
|31.83
|403 [44]
|-2.60
|23.01
|391 [51]
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|1-9
|20.76
|46.14
|248 [31]
|-3.66
|22.81
|392 [48]
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|1-9
|20.36
|41.45
|290 [37]
|-4.60
|22.26
|393 [44]
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|6-5
|19.90
|23.50
|429 [55]
|-3.04
|24.29
|394 [45]
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-7
|19.07
|51.97
|184 [44]
|-1.44
|26.71
|395 [49]
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|2-7
|18.98
|38.20
|344 [47]
|-1.99
|26.25
|396 [45]
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|2-7
|18.88
|34.59
|387 [37]
|-0.60
|27.74
|397 [34]
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-10
|18.82
|47.71
|228 [11]
|-0.51
|27.89
|398 [35]
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-10
|18.47
|40.03
|314 [28]
|-3.58
|25.17
|399 [52]
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|2-5
|18.16
|35.22
|381 [56]
|-4.29
|24.77
|400 [46]
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|2-7
|18.07
|33.47
|395 [41]
|-6.43
|22.73
|401 [47]
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|3-6
|17.65
|26.42
|423 [53]
|-5.27
|24.31
|402 [8]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|5-7
|17.64
|19.27
|437 [9]
|-4.04
|25.54
|403 [36]
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|1-9
|15.68
|40.51
|304 [25]
|-6.34
|25.21
|404 [48]
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-9
|14.97
|36.51
|369 [33]
|-4.14
|28.12
|405 [55]
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|14.95
|50.08
|208 [51]
|-6.24
|26.04
|406 [50]
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-3
|14.28
|41.30
|293 [38]
|-5.72
|27.23
|407 [49]
|Towers
|6 - AA
|1-6
|14.13
|36.74
|365 [39]
|-9.72
|23.37
|408 [51]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|1-7
|14.12
|35.62
|376 [53]
|-4.38
|28.73
|409 [49]
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|2-6
|14.04
|30.37
|410 [48]
|-7.88
|25.30
|410 [52]
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|1-9
|12.35
|38.50
|341 [46]
|-8.84
|26.03
|411 [53]
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-9
|12.08
|39.07
|331 [44]
|-6.81
|28.34
|412 [50]
|Josey
|4 - AA
|2-7
|11.97
|30.26
|412 [50]
|-6.91
|28.34
|413 [11]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|2-8
|11.50
|29.80
|417 [11]
|-4.39
|31.34
|414 [53]
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|1-6
|10.58
|36.31
|370 [53]
|-8.83
|27.82
|415 [54]
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-10
|10.58
|44.30
|260 [35]
|-7.73
|28.92
|416 [55]
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-7
|10.33
|40.91
|299 [53]
|-6.29
|30.61
|417 [56]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA †
|0-8
|9.73
|37.14
|357 [56]
|-8.63
|28.87
|418 [37]
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|1-8
|9.26
|36.65
|366 [35]
|-4.49
|33.48
|419 [50]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|2-7
|9.25
|30.43
|409 [47]
|-7.34
|30.64
|420 [56]
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-10
|9.06
|40.41
|306 [55]
|-4.27
|33.89
|421 [51]
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-7
|8.40
|35.03
|382 [35]
|-9.15
|29.67
|422 [52]
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|2-7
|8.22
|25.87
|424 [54]
|-6.87
|32.14
|423 [9]
|Memorial Day
|GISA 2 - AA
|2-7
|7.55
|30.01
|416 [1]
|-7.87
|31.81
|424 [53]
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|1-8
|6.01
|34.67
|386 [36]
|-11.29
|29.93
|425 [55]
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-10
|5.57
|47.37
|235 [28]
|-12.11
|29.55
|426 [12]
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA 2 - AAA
|2-4-1
|4.95
|14.59
|439 [13]
|-18.28
|23.99
|427 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-9
|4.09
|47.06
|238 [44]
|-8.92
|34.21
|428 [54]
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-7
|3.92
|38.43
|342 [24]
|-7.72
|35.59
|429 [54]
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-9
|3.58
|39.46
|326 [41]
|-8.42
|35.22
|430 [55]
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public †
|5-5
|3.43
|1.17
|444 [61]
|-13.08
|30.72
|431 [13]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA 2 - AAA
|0-9
|3.22
|33.63
|391 [5]
|-7.03
|36.97
|432 [51]
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-5
|0.80
|34.72
|385 [44]
|-12.05
|34.37
|433 [56]
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-3
|0.36
|21.43
|432 [57]
|-13.16
|33.71
|434 [56]
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-7
|-0.99
|37.96
|348 [50]
|-13.40
|34.82
|435 [57]
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public †
|3-7
|-1.94
|13.69
|440 [59]
|-11.54
|37.62
|436 [58]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-7
|-3.26
|36.63
|368 [32]
|-14.38
|36.10
|437 [59]
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public †
|1-7
|-4.06
|19.34
|436 [58]
|-14.40
|36.89
|438 [52]
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-9
|-4.33
|35.96
|371 [40]
|-14.70
|36.85
|439 [10]
|Augusta Prep
|GISA 4 - AA
|3-9
|-6.31
|17.20
|438 [10]
|-15.46
|38.07
|440 [60]
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-10
|-6.35
|35.48
|379 [34]
|-13.29
|40.28
|441 [57]
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-10
|-7.54
|38.90
|335 [47]
|-15.36
|39.41
|442 [11]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|0-9
|-20.43
|28.80
|419 [2]
|-12.19
|55.47
|443 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA †
|1-2
|-22.68
|3.43
|443 [58]
|-17.83
|52.08
|444 [61]
|GSIC
|7 - A Public †
|0-4
|-37.81
|6.31
|442 [60]
|-32.39
|52.65
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4
|90.78
|84.45
|2
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5
|89.52
|82.37
|3
|1 - AAAAAA
|4
|87.53
|82.71
|4
|1 - AAAAA
|5
|85.98
|81.38
|5
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5
|81.51
|75.15
|6
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6
|77.91
|73.94
|7
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6
|77.57
|72.62
|8
|7 - AAAAA
|6
|75.68
|66.82
|9
|6 - AAAAAAA
|7
|73.69
|70.57
|10
|8 - AAAAAA
|7
|73.22
|65.65
|11
|4 - AAAAAA
|6
|70.78
|66.67
|12
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5
|70.47
|64.62
|13
|5 - AAAAAA
|8
|69.88
|65.27
|14
|5 - AAA
|7
|67.95
|62.71
|15
|7 - AAAAAA
|8
|66.60
|60.49
|16
|8 - AAA
|6
|65.99
|57.21
|17
|1 - AA
|6
|65.84
|57.26
|18
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7
|65.08
|52.14
|19
|8 - A Private
|5
|64.07
|54.19
|20
|2 - A Public
|7
|63.60
|56.79
|21
|5 - AA
|5
|62.47
|58.81
|22
|2 - AAA
|8
|62.38
|53.87
|23
|3 - AAAA
|4
|62.24
|56.21
|24
|4 - AAAAA
|8
|61.99
|55.46
|25
|6 - AAAA
|7
|61.97
|51.39
|26
|8 - AAAA
|7
|61.58
|52.04
|27
|6 - AAAAAA
|9
|61.19
|51.30
|28
|2 - AAAAAA
|7
|60.94
|51.90
|29
|1 - AAAA
|6
|59.83
|52.90
|30
|1 - AAA
|5
|58.22
|43.00
|31
|2 - AAAAA
|7
|57.83
|51.22
|32
|2 - A Private
|3
|56.60
|47.86
|33
|8 - AAAAA
|8
|54.42
|46.02
|34
|3 - AA
|7
|54.20
|47.59
|35
|3 - A Private
|4
|54.16
|50.68
|36
|8 - AA
|4
|53.22
|44.48
|37
|4 - AAAA
|7
|52.45
|46.87
|38
|7 - AAAA
|7
|52.06
|43.70
|39
|3 - AAAAA
|8
|51.96
|44.05
|40
|2 - AA
|6
|51.73
|46.90
|41
|7 - A Private
|5
|51.71
|44.08
|42
|4 - AAA
|7
|51.33
|43.37
|43
|5 - A Private
|5
|51.17
|44.90
|44
|5 - AAAAA
|7
|51.07
|49.44
|45
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4
|50.95
|38.85
|46
|7 - AAA
|7
|50.17
|40.05
|47
|4 - A Private
|4
|48.86
|40.98
|48
|6 - AAA
|9
|47.74
|40.05
|49
|6 - A Private
|5
|47.62
|36.86
|50
|8 - A Public
|6
|47.34
|37.18
|51
|7 - AA
|7
|45.57
|38.56
|52
|6 - AAAAA
|7
|45.45
|39.11
|53
|2 - AAAA
|9
|45.30
|35.33
|54
|3 - AAAAAA
|4
|45.11
|41.97
|55
|4 - A Public
|9
|43.83
|36.83
|56
|3 - A Public
|8
|43.27
|33.95
|57
|1 - A Private
|6
|42.88
|38.51
|58
|5 - A Public
|8
|42.47
|34.85
|59
|6 - AA
|9
|42.35
|33.56
|60
|GISA 1 - AA
|3
|42.27
|36.47
|61
|5 - AAAA
|7
|41.28
|34.01
|62
|4 - AA
|8
|40.11
|29.71
|63
|6 - A Public
|6
|38.21
|32.81
|64
|3 - AAA
|7
|36.14
|27.46
|65
|GISA 2 - AAA
|5
|36.03
|26.86
|66
|GISA 3 - AAA
|4
|34.41
|31.43
|67
|1 - A Public
|7
|31.05
|27.46
|68
|7 - A Public
|6
|23.55
|21.44
|69
|GISA 2 - AA
|4
|22.50
|12.19
|70
|GISA 4 - AA
|4
|21.81
|15.87
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|09/18
|Lovejoy
|Eagle's Landing
|12 - 6
|44.60
|99.6%
|0.168
|10/02
|Lincoln County
|Harlem
|27 - 42
|15.41
|87.0%
|0.168
|10/02
|Westlake
|Hillgrove
|21 - 42
|13.00
|83.3%
|0.187
|10/09
|Clinch County
|Charlton County
|14 - 18
|20.46
|92.6%
|0.193
|11/27
|Dublin
|Terrell County
|14 - 12
|28.34
|97.1%
|0.209
|09/17
|Denmark
|Shiloh
|0 - 7
|16.14
|88.0%
|0.216
|11/27
|River Ridge
|Kennesaw Mountain
|35 - 34
|24.97
|95.6%
|0.225
|09/25
|Denmark
|Lanier
|27 - 38
|13.31
|83.8%
|0.227
|10/02
|Jefferson County
|Butler
|22 - 14
|43.32
|99.5%
|0.233
|09/18
|Vidalia
|Emanuel County Institute
|8 - 14
|15.80
|87.6%
|0.234
|09/25
|Central (Macon)
|Howard
|20 - 37
|10.84
|79.2%
|0.240
|11/13
|Tiftarea Academy
|Southland Academy
|20 - 44
|9.85
|77.1%
|0.243
|10/16
|West Forsyth
|North Forsyth
|10 - 24
|11.17
|79.9%
|0.248
|10/16
|Douglas County
|Paulding County
|20 - 22
|18.66
|90.9%
|0.249
|11/13
|Irwin County
|Clinch County
|0 - 13
|10.58
|78.7%
|0.265
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|97.63
|12/18
|Grayson
|Norcross
|28 - 0
|10.30
|78.1%
|97.00
|12/11
|Colquitt County
|Norcross
|7 - 17
|4.42
|63.3%
|95.73
|11/06
|Colquitt County
|Lowndes
|40 - 10
|7.95
|72.7%
|94.97
|09/25
|Lowndes
|Lee County
|38 - 13
|0.60
|51.8%
|94.70
|12/29
|Buford
|Lee County
|-
|0.04
|50.1%
|94.46
|10/09
|Lee County
|Warner Robins
|27 - 7
|3.25
|59.9%
|93.54
|12/30
|Grayson
|Collins Hill
|-
|14.23
|85.3%
|93.40
|09/18
|Grayson
|Collins Hill
|28 - 7
|15.95
|87.8%
|93.36
|12/18
|Lowndes
|Collins Hill
|14 - 31
|0.40
|51.2%
|91.84
|10/09
|Lowndes
|Valdosta
|33 - 21
|2.93
|58.9%
|91.70
|09/04
|Warner Robins
|Valdosta
|25 - 28
|2.52
|57.7%
|91.11
|09/25
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|24 - 10
|12.59
|82.6%
|91.05
|12/18
|Buford
|Valdosta
|45 - 26
|7.53
|71.7%
|91.04
|11/13
|Lee County
|Valdosta
|41 - 7
|7.49
|71.6%
|90.73
|09/11
|Buford
|North Cobb
|14 - 28
|5.91
|67.5%
