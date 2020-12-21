X

Maxwell summary after the Semifinals

By Loren Maxwell

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2029 of 2206 total games including 0 tie(s) (91.98%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.74 points and all game margins within 12.97 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter.

Home Advantage: 1.72

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Grayson13-0105.681Buford12-194.72
2Colquitt County9-199.792Lee County12-194.69
3Norcross13-193.663Valdosta8-488.92
4Lowndes10-293.564Westlake11-287.15
5Collins Hill12-291.455Hughes11-283.09
6North Cobb10-287.096Allatoona11-182.48
7Milton10-284.977Carrollton8-379.26
8North Gwinnett8-484.428River Ridge11-178.54
9Parkview8-482.059Richmond Hill9-376.67
10Brookwood8-381.5810Lovejoy8-376.66
11Cherokee8-380.7111Houston County5-674.79
12Archer7-580.3512Dacula7-474.28
13Mill Creek5-679.5013Rome8-473.00
14Roswell8-378.9714Northside (Warner Robins)4-772.45
15West Forsyth9-478.7915Sprayberry6-571.42



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins11-293.151Marist12-089.02
2Cartersville12-189.122Jefferson12-084.08
3Ware County10-287.153Bainbridge10-475.04
4Blessed Trinity8-185.624Benedictine9-372.79
5Coffee10-384.825Cedartown7-369.79
6Calhoun9-475.606Flowery Branch9-367.28
7Jones County10-474.167Carver (Columbus)10-166.41
8Veterans4-673.908Cairo5-563.54
9St. Pius X9-271.229Hapeville Charter5-461.08
10Starr's Mill9-270.3510Perry8-561.07
11Ola9-269.4411Riverdale8-357.90
12Wayne County3-867.8912Baldwin5-257.67
13Creekside7-367.7813North Oconee5-657.59
14Clarke Central8-366.2514Stephenson4-356.01
15Eastside10-365.9415Islands7-255.80



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Oconee County12-086.051Fitzgerald13-083.33
2Cedar Grove7-185.852Callaway10-171.53
3Pierce County12-183.103Thomasville8-571.12
4Crisp County11-280.284Rabun County12-269.37
5Greater Atlanta Christian11-277.945Jefferson County10-365.35
6Peach County9-277.216Fannin County10-162.45
7Appling County9-274.067Bleckley County8-461.90
8Rockmart9-271.808Lovett7-360.42
9Carver (Atlanta)5-668.079Dodge County6-460.16
10Westminster (Atlanta)4-465.6710Northeast8-358.79
11White County7-364.9011Haralson County7-358.12
12Monroe Area8-363.0012Jeff Davis9-257.92
13Thomson9-361.0313Early County7-357.79
14Sandy Creek2-460.8514Bremen8-556.42
15Hart County3-658.6415Cook5-555.50



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Brooks County13-176.331Prince Avenue Christian12-180.46
2Irwin County11-373.092Fellowship Christian10-171.05
3Metter13-164.393Eagle's Landing Christian8-468.71
4Clinch County9-460.794Athens Academy9-266.93
5Commerce11-260.495Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)11-262.81
6Dublin10-260.046Christian Heritage8-260.25
7Washington-Wilkes9-259.317George Walton Academy9-360.19
8Turner County6-557.128Wesleyan11-359.64
9Wilcox County9-355.179North Cobb Christian8-358.33
10Macon County9-251.9510Savannah Christian10-258.15
11McIntosh County Academy6-451.4611Calvary Day8-555.38
12Pelham6-250.6512Stratford Academy8-351.20
13Chattahoochee County8-249.5513Holy Innocents4-650.60
14Lincoln County7-549.2214Mount Vernon Presbyterian5-549.82
15Atkinson County5-547.8815Darlington7-549.71



GISA AAA GISA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy11-074.731Gatewood School12-147.66
2Frederica Academy8-443.512Brentwood School9-339.32
3Pinewood Christian7-442.023Terrell Academy7-431.27
4Bulloch Academy7-340.594Southwest Georgia Academy8-430.35
5Westfield School7-3-139.855Briarwood Academy6-5-127.17



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Grayson4 - AAAAAAA13-0105.6878.267 [6]38.62-19.83
2 [2]Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA9-199.7977.0212 [9]35.62-16.95
3 [1]Buford8 - AAAAAA12-194.7268.8739 [8]36.32-11.18
4 [2]Lee County1 - AAAAAA12-194.6967.6549 [12]34.69-12.77
5 [3]Norcross7 - AAAAAAA13-193.6666.3356 [36]35.20-11.23
6 [4]Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA10-293.5682.292 [1]34.82-11.52
7 [1]Warner Robins1 - AAAAA11-293.1576.3816 [1]35.31-10.62
8 [5]Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA12-291.4577.4410 [8]33.49-10.73
9 [2]Cartersville7 - AAAAA12-189.1264.8463 [7]31.82-10.07
10 [1]Marist6 - AAAA12-089.0254.29152 [19]28.81-12.99
11 [3]Valdosta1 - AAAAAA8-488.9282.791 [1]32.95-8.74
12 [4]Westlake4 - AAAAAA11-287.1569.6036 [5]33.37-6.56
13 [3]Ware County1 - AAAAA10-287.1573.4227 [4]33.04-6.88
14 [6]North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA10-287.0974.3024 [19]30.67-9.20
15 [1]Oconee County8 - AAA12-086.0561.6287 [9]28.92-9.90
16 [2]Cedar Grove5 - AAA7-185.8568.0648 [2]29.03-9.59
17 [4]Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA8-185.6262.7975 [9]33.18-5.21
18 [7]Milton5 - AAAAAAA10-284.9772.1131 [24]29.36-8.38
19 [5]Coffee1 - AAAAA10-384.8268.7442 [5]29.90-7.69
20 [8]North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA8-484.4276.6515 [12]28.16-9.03
21 [2]Jefferson8 - AAAA12-084.0854.84146 [17]29.83-7.02
22 [1]Fitzgerald1 - AA13-083.3358.10114 [2]28.36-7.75
23 [3]Pierce County1 - AAA12-183.1055.04143 [12]29.21-6.67
24 [5]Hughes4 - AAAAAA11-283.0963.3173 [23]29.06-6.80
25 [6]Allatoona6 - AAAAAA11-182.4856.61123 [40]25.96-9.29
26 [9]Parkview4 - AAAAAAA8-482.0575.7219 [15]29.16-5.66
27 [10]Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA8-381.5877.479 [7]32.04-2.31
28 [11]Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA8-380.7172.6930 [23]28.84-4.64
29 [1]Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private12-180.4652.99170 [4]32.02-1.21
30 [12]Archer7 - AAAAAAA7-580.3568.1647 [30]26.22-6.91
31 [4]Crisp County2 - AAA11-280.2862.5977 [6]25.47-7.58
32 [13]Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA5-679.5080.085 [4]26.38-5.90
33 [7]Carrollton5 - AAAAAA8-379.2668.5643 [10]28.23-3.80
34 [14]Roswell5 - AAAAAAA8-378.9768.2946 [29]28.33-3.42
35 [15]West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA9-478.7972.7129 [22]25.86-5.71
36 [8]River Ridge7 - AAAAAA11-178.5460.3796 [32]30.14-1.18
37 [5]Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA11-277.9462.0284 [8]26.42-4.30
38 [16]East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA9-277.8166.9153 [33]28.05-2.53
39 [6]Peach County2 - AAA9-277.2155.66132 [10]25.80-4.19
40 [9]Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA9-376.6759.17106 [35]26.94-2.50
41 [10]Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA8-376.6663.8970 [21]23.97-5.46
42 [1]Brooks County2 - A Public13-176.3355.58135 [1]26.34-2.77
43 [17]Walton3 - AAAAAAA6-675.8274.6723 [18]25.49-3.11
44 [6]Calhoun7 - AAAAA9-475.6062.1682 [10]26.08-2.29
45 [3]Bainbridge1 - AAAA10-475.0464.4167 [1]25.21-2.61
46 [18]Harrison3 - AAAAAAA4-674.8578.316 [5]23.54-4.08
47 [11]Houston County1 - AAAAAA5-674.7977.908 [2]22.80-4.76
48 [1]John Milledge AcademyGISA 4 - AAA11-074.7337.01360 [3]24.96-2.55
49 [19]Camden County1 - AAAAAAA5-674.6381.773 [2]24.55-2.85
50 [12]Dacula8 - AAAAAA7-474.2868.8640 [9]25.80-1.25
51 [7]Jones County4 - AAAAA10-474.1665.8859 [6]26.960.03
52 [7]Appling County1 - AAA9-274.0652.45178 [18]24.84-2.00
53 [8]Veterans1 - AAAAA4-673.9075.6220 [2]23.23-3.45
54 [20]Newnan2 - AAAAAAA9-273.7059.9698 [39]27.110.63
55 [21]Denmark6 - AAAAAAA6-573.6568.7941 [27]22.11-4.32
56 [2]Irwin County2 - A Public11-373.0954.71148 [2]22.80-3.07
57 [13]Rome5 - AAAAAA8-473.0069.4637 [6]22.56-3.22
58 [4]Benedictine3 - AAAA9-372.7961.3289 [5]28.312.74
59 [14]Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA4-772.4577.1311 [3]21.94-3.29
60 [22]Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA4-572.4476.8914 [11]25.16-0.05
61 [23]South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA5-472.2166.4155 [35]26.931.94
62 [8]Rockmart6 - AAA9-271.8049.48210 [23]26.892.31
63 [24]Newton4 - AAAAAAA4-671.7176.9813 [10]21.13-3.35
64 [25]Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA3-671.7175.8818 [14]22.55-1.93
65 [2]Callaway5 - AA10-171.5357.30120 [3]22.99-1.32
66 [26]Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA6-571.4267.2150 [31]23.13-1.07
67 [15]Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA6-571.4260.4295 [31]25.641.45
68 [9]St. Pius X5 - AAAAA9-271.2254.77147 [24]24.490.49
69 [3]Thomasville1 - AA8-571.1261.3888 [1]23.71-0.19
70 [2]Fellowship Christian6 - A Private10-171.0542.80276 [22]25.321.49
71 [27]South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA5-570.8371.7132 [25]21.27-2.33
72 [16]Douglas County5 - AAAAAA7-470.5764.3868 [19]20.09-3.25
73 [10]Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA9-270.3555.40136 [21]19.13-3.99
74 [17]Creekview7 - AAAAAA7-370.0864.7064 [17]19.10-3.75
75 [28]Tift County1 - AAAAAAA2-769.8480.994 [3]21.90-0.71
76 [5]Cedartown7 - AAAA7-369.7956.45125 [10]19.50-3.06
77 [18]Alexander5 - AAAAAA6-469.6064.9162 [16]23.100.72
78 [11]Ola4 - AAAAA9-269.4454.37151 [26]23.761.54
79 [4]Rabun County8 - AA12-269.3752.35181 [11]24.772.63
80 [29]North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA6-469.3566.6154 [34]20.83-1.29
81 [19]Brunswick2 - AAAAAA8-469.3358.51111 [36]22.100.00
82 [3]Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private8-468.7157.44119 [1]20.21-1.28
83 [30]McEachern2 - AAAAAAA4-668.5874.0026 [20]21.800.44
84 [31]Marietta3 - AAAAAAA3-868.2673.0428 [21]25.534.50
85 [9]Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA5-668.0770.2534 [1]22.972.13
86 [12]Wayne County1 - AAAAA3-867.8974.0725 [3]19.65-1.01
87 [20]Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA8-467.7956.57124 [41]19.48-1.09
88 [13]Creekside3 - AAAAA7-367.7859.63100 [11]22.562.01
89 [6]Flowery Branch8 - AAAA9-367.2855.80131 [15]23.463.40
90 [21]Kell6 - AAAAAA6-467.0157.91116 [37]23.854.06
91 [4]Athens Academy8 - A Private9-266.9351.51191 [6]21.802.10
92 [22]Cambridge7 - AAAAAA6-666.4965.4960 [15]20.691.43
93 [7]Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA10-166.4139.83317 [40]20.861.67
94 [14]Clarke Central8 - AAAAA8-366.2559.34103 [12]22.193.17
95 [23]Tucker4 - AAAAAA3-566.1470.7433 [4]21.052.13
96 [32]Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA4-466.1067.1851 [32]21.322.44
97 [15]Eastside8 - AAAAA10-365.9451.14199 [36]19.130.42
98 [10]Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA4-465.6765.4261 [4]17.54-0.90
99 [5]Jefferson County4 - AA10-365.3543.84265 [26]20.592.47
100 [33]North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA2-865.1674.6722 [17]21.493.56
101 [11]White County7 - AAA7-364.9047.01240 [30]22.955.27
102 [3]Metter3 - A Public13-164.3939.58322 [20]19.282.11
103 [24]Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA4-563.8366.2457 [13]18.311.70
104 [8]Cairo1 - AAAA5-563.5461.2192 [6]18.171.86
105 [16]Dutchtown4 - AAAAA6-563.3658.51112 [18]15.86-0.27
106 [25]South Paulding5 - AAAAAA5-463.1361.2990 [28]19.033.12
107 [12]Monroe Area8 - AAA8-363.0054.14155 [15]17.942.17
108 [5]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private11-262.8147.91227 [10]17.952.37
109 [34]Lambert6 - AAAAAAA5-562.5061.2591 [38]21.896.62
110 [6]Fannin County7 - AA10-162.4540.88300 [32]20.074.84
111 [26]Lanier8 - AAAAAA4-562.0665.9558 [14]17.692.85
112 [7]Bleckley County3 - AA8-461.9053.00169 [7]19.664.99
113 [27]Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA6-561.8661.7486 [27]20.065.42
114 [17]Griffin2 - AAAAA7-561.8158.54110 [17]18.183.60
115 [35]Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA4-561.3268.3645 [28]20.176.08
116 [18]Decatur5 - AAAAA7-261.3052.10182 [32]18.624.55
117 [36]Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA3-761.1870.0735 [26]19.715.75
118 [9]Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA5-461.0863.2974 [2]16.212.36
119 [10]Perry4 - AAAA8-561.0756.07130 [14]17.273.43
120 [37]Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA6-561.0558.73108 [41]17.663.83
121 [13]Thomson4 - AAA9-361.0348.66222 [27]19.755.94
122 [14]Sandy Creek5 - AAA2-460.8564.6465 [5]15.742.11
123 [4]Clinch County2 - A Public9-460.7953.94159 [4]16.653.09
124 [5]Commerce8 - A Public11-260.4940.95298 [15]18.885.61
125 [8]Lovett6 - AA7-360.4243.98264 [25]15.642.44
126 [6]Christian Heritage7 - A Private8-260.2544.08263 [18]18.975.94
127 [7]George Walton Academy8 - A Private9-360.1948.46224 [8]18.335.36
128 [9]Dodge County3 - AA6-460.1652.74173 [8]18.305.36
129 [28]East Paulding5 - AAAAAA5-560.0560.7793 [29]16.713.90
130 [6]Dublin4 - A Public10-260.0440.69302 [16]19.166.35
131 [29]Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA4-659.9562.3080 [24]17.855.13
132 [19]Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA7-559.8754.47150 [25]17.925.27
133 [8]Wesleyan5 - A Private11-359.6450.16207 [7]15.042.62
134 [30]Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA5-659.4462.2881 [25]17.425.21
135 [7]Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public9-259.3142.03281 [12]17.275.19
136 [31]Shiloh8 - AAAAAA3-759.2369.1038 [7]17.935.93
137 [38]Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-959.0875.9917 [13]19.097.23
138 [10]Northeast3 - AA8-358.7949.25216 [17]18.026.45
139 [15]Hart County8 - AAA3-658.6462.5278 [7]17.956.54
140 [16]Richmond Academy4 - AAA10-258.5240.61303 [41]15.283.98
141 [20]Union Grove4 - AAAAA6-558.4855.38138 [22]17.065.80
142 [9]North Cobb Christian7 - A Private8-358.3344.67258 [16]16.505.39
143 [10]Savannah Christian3 - A Private10-258.1544.13262 [17]17.957.02
144 [39]Etowah5 - AAAAAAA1-958.1574.8721 [16]13.142.22
145 [11]Haralson County5 - AA7-358.1250.54204 [14]16.615.71
146 [12]Jeff Davis2 - AA9-257.9242.96273 [27]17.767.07
147 [11]Riverdale5 - AAAA8-357.9042.00284 [36]16.465.78
148 [13]Early County1 - AA7-357.7951.74188 [13]18.357.79
149 [32]Riverwood7 - AAAAAA4-557.7755.15141 [43]15.394.85
150 [12]Baldwin4 - AAAA5-257.6749.04219 [28]16.075.63
151 [13]North Oconee8 - AAAA5-657.5957.48118 [9]19.759.39
152 [21]Harris County2 - AAAAA6-557.3655.28139 [23]15.185.05
153 [17]Stephens County8 - AAA5-357.2850.89202 [22]16.596.53
154 [22]Cass7 - AAAAA6-457.1859.25105 [14]14.694.74
155 [8]Turner County2 - A Public6-557.1254.03157 [3]16.116.22
156 [23]Loganville8 - AAAAA5-657.0653.95158 [27]15.035.20
157 [33]Evans3 - AAAAAA9-356.5644.31259 [53]15.706.37
158 [14]Bremen5 - AA8-556.4251.92185 [12]15.656.45
159 [34]Dalton5 - AAAAAA2-756.3664.0169 [20]15.646.50
160 [14]Stephenson6 - AAAA4-356.0155.13142 [16]12.473.69
161 [18]Central (Macon)2 - AAA7-355.8851.36194 [20]15.056.40
162 [15]Islands3 - AAAA7-255.8037.46355 [49]13.905.32
163 [19]Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA10-255.7932.51400 [57]14.375.80
164 [15]Cook1 - AA5-555.5053.66161 [5]15.747.46
165 [11]Calvary Day3 - A Private8-555.3851.70190 [5]14.075.91
166 [16]Washington County3 - AA6-555.3149.74209 [16]15.277.19
167 [24]Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA4-455.3052.86172 [30]13.085.01
168 [35]Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA4-655.2953.71160 [45]17.289.22
169 [9]Wilcox County4 - A Public9-355.1739.90316 [18]14.916.97
170 [17]Vidalia2 - AA7-354.8547.27236 [20]15.427.80
171 [25]New Manchester6 - AAAAA6-454.7551.88186 [33]14.807.27
172 [16]West Laurens4 - AAAA5-554.6952.57176 [22]13.996.53
173 [36]North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA3-554.6259.8599 [34]12.895.49
174 [18]Heard County5 - AA7-554.4854.07156 [4]15.798.53
175 [17]Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA5-453.9453.15166 [21]16.369.64
176 [19]Pace Academy6 - AA6-353.6539.12330 [35]12.936.50
177 [20]Temple5 - AA5-553.5152.52177 [10]13.607.32
178 [37]Pope6 - AAAAAA4-453.4653.34165 [47]14.288.05
179 [18]Thomas County Central1 - AAAA4-653.2456.20128 [12]16.5710.56
180 [19]Hardaway2 - AAAA7-453.1639.16329 [43]14.048.11
181 [20]Dawson County7 - AAA6-653.0649.26215 [25]17.4811.64
182 [21]Morgan County4 - AAA6-552.9945.50250 [33]11.515.74
183 [21]Toombs County2 - AA7-452.9446.39244 [22]14.578.86
184 [20]Troup2 - AAAA6-552.6442.45280 [35]14.018.60
185 [26]Whitewater2 - AAAAA5-652.4552.87171 [29]12.727.50
186 [10]Macon County5 - A Public9-251.9537.97347 [25]14.8110.08
187 [22]Windsor Forest3 - AAA6-251.9036.64367 [52]8.764.08
188 [21]Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA8-351.7942.52278 [34]16.1511.58
189 [23]Franklin County8 - AAA7-351.6941.98285 [38]13.569.10
190 [24]Upson-Lee2 - AAA6-651.6852.40179 [19]14.219.76
191 [11]McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public6-451.4645.17252 [9]13.779.53
192 [22]New Hampstead3 - AAAA6-251.4032.76398 [54]14.5210.35
193 [12]Stratford Academy1 - A Private8-351.2043.61267 [19]13.189.21
194 [27]Stockbridge4 - AAAAA3-751.0357.94115 [19]14.0010.20
195 [28]Jonesboro3 - AAAAA7-350.8343.32270 [49]10.066.45
196 [12]Pelham1 - A Public6-250.6536.98362 [30]12.589.15
197 [13]Holy Innocents5 - A Private4-650.6053.10167 [3]12.058.68
198 [29]Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA6-450.5246.21246 [47]13.7510.46
199 [25]North Hall7 - AAA7-550.4045.56249 [32]14.5011.32
200 [30]Greenbrier8 - AAAAA7-450.2243.52268 [48]14.4011.40
201 [38]Paulding County5 - AAAAAA3-750.1961.9485 [26]12.689.72
202 [31]M.L. King5 - AAAAA2-650.0859.30104 [13]11.458.59
203 [32]Northgate2 - AAAAA4-649.9953.03168 [28]12.759.98
204 [14]Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private5-549.8246.34245 [14]14.0711.48
205 [15]Darlington7 - A Private7-549.7143.51269 [20]12.9010.42
206 [16]Whitefield Academy2 - A Private6-549.6448.21226 [9]12.4910.08
207 [40]Duluth7 - AAAAAAA6-449.6444.70257 [45]13.8811.47
208 [13]Chattahoochee County5 - A Public8-249.5533.94389 [39]10.708.37
209 [22]Pepperell7 - AA5-549.5347.63230 [19]13.4211.12
210 [26]Mary Persons2 - AAA4-549.4149.22217 [26]12.5110.32
211 [23]Putnam County4 - AA9-249.2232.65399 [46]11.839.84
212 [14]Lincoln County8 - A Public7-549.2243.09272 [10]10.388.39
213 [27]Burke County4 - AAA3-648.9254.28153 [14]15.1113.42
214 [39]Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA2-748.9260.0497 [33]14.2812.59
215 [40]Statesboro2 - AAAAAA4-748.7854.94144 [44]13.6612.11
216 [41]Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA3-748.7662.0983 [37]16.6215.08
217 [23]LaGrange2 - AAAA8-448.7439.38327 [42]12.3510.84
218 [33]Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA6-548.7248.90220 [41]12.7611.27
219 [24]Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA2-748.4562.3879 [4]8.967.74
220 [25]Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA4-648.3851.08200 [26]12.4911.34
221 [34]Hiram7 - AAAAA1-1048.3463.8971 [8]12.7611.65
222 [26]Westover1 - AAAA1-548.3058.21113 [8]9.798.71
223 [27]Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA3-448.2654.48149 [18]11.6010.57
224 [28]Jackson2 - AAA4-548.1554.85145 [13]12.9912.06
225 [41]Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-947.9468.4344 [11]11.7811.07
226 [15]Atkinson County2 - A Public5-547.8851.41193 [6]12.8012.15
227 [17]Aquinas3 - A Private7-447.8541.18294 [24]13.8613.24
228 [29]Douglass5 - AAA0-547.8067.1352 [3]10.399.82
229 [1]Gatewood SchoolGISA 1 - AA12-147.6627.52420 [3]8.327.88
230 [30]Adairsville6 - AAA6-447.5543.19271 [36]11.7711.44
231 [35]Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA3-747.5158.74107 [15]13.0012.72
232 [18]First Presbyterian1 - A Private7-547.4238.75337 [31]10.079.88
233 [42]Alcovy3 - AAAAAA2-747.3057.64117 [38]13.6213.55
234 [24]Swainsboro2 - AA4-746.9152.59175 [9]8.338.64
235 [31]North Murray6 - AAA6-446.8441.58289 [39]13.4513.84
236 [28]Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA5-546.7946.45243 [30]8.749.17
237 [29]Howard4 - AAAA3-446.7651.74189 [24]10.9911.46
238 [30]Mays6 - AAAA3-746.7556.08129 [13]12.5513.02
239 [16]Warren County7 - A Public9-346.6530.27411 [49]9.389.95
240 [17]Gordon Lee6 - A Public10-246.2830.04414 [50]10.5311.48
241 [25]Worth County1 - AA4-646.0853.47164 [6]12.5513.70
242 [19]Hebron Christian5 - A Private3-745.6255.39137 [2]10.3811.98
243 [42]Discovery7 - AAAAAAA4-745.6057.18122 [42]10.4212.04
244 [18]Mitchell County1 - A Public5-445.4641.86286 [13]13.6615.43
245 [31]Madison County8 - AAAA3-745.2054.23154 [20]8.8310.85
246 [36]Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA4-445.0751.32195 [34]7.259.41
247 [32]Fayette County5 - AAAA7-345.0535.84373 [51]8.1710.34
248 [26]Elbert County8 - AA3-644.8850.42205 [15]10.1712.51
249 [33]Jenkins3 - AAAA4-444.8335.79374 [52]10.2112.61
250 [20]Pacelli4 - A Private7-444.8237.00361 [34]8.7811.18
251 [19]Bowdon6 - A Public7-544.7939.53323 [21]10.9713.41
252 [27]Model7 - AA7-544.7741.18295 [30]7.479.92
253 [43]Heritage (Conyers)3 - AAAAAA †3-244.7638.89336 [55]9.0611.52
254 [37]Lithonia5 - AAAAA3-444.6448.33225 [42]10.0012.58
255 [34]Miller Grove6 - AAAA3-544.3649.38213 [27]6.008.87
256 [38]Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA3-744.3555.66133 [20]9.0811.96
257 [20]Taylor County5 - A Public6-344.3331.94401 [42]11.7414.64
258 [28]South Atlanta6 - AA7-444.1742.00283 [28]8.0111.07
259 [21]Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private6-543.9140.41307 [26]11.1014.42
260 [2]Frederica AcademyGISA 2 - AAA8-443.5132.99396 [8]7.3611.07
261 [39]Jackson County8 - AAAAA4-643.4846.77241 [46]7.3911.14
262 [44]Wheeler6 - AAAAAA3-643.4853.64162 [46]8.5512.30
263 [21]Johnson County4 - A Public8-343.4534.42388 [38]8.2512.03
264 [40]Locust Grove4 - AAAAA3-742.9052.36180 [31]8.7213.05
265 [22]Marion County5 - A Public3-442.8142.86274 [11]7.6112.02
266 [41]Banneker3 - AAAAA3-542.7751.18198 [35]7.9512.40
267 [42]Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA4-542.6440.69301 [54]7.0311.62
268 [43]Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA4-742.5050.36206 [37]9.8114.54
269 [23]Hancock Central7 - A Public7-142.1621.77430 [56]9.4614.52
270 [24]Charlton County2 - A Public4-642.0647.52232 [8]10.3915.57
271 [32]Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA6-442.0437.98346 [49]8.2913.48
272 [3]Pinewood ChristianGISA 2 - AAA7-442.0232.84397 [9]8.4113.61
273 [43]Campbell2 - AAAAAAA2-841.9759.53101 [40]6.6411.90
274 [29]Bacon County2 - AA5-541.6837.52354 [38]8.0313.58
275 [30]Lamar County3 - AA4-641.3541.65287 [29]6.9012.77
276 [33]Ringgold6 - AAA5-541.3440.06312 [43]8.9214.81
277 [22]Savannah Country Day3 - A Private3-641.3347.65229 [12]10.1516.04
278 [25]Claxton3 - A Public3-641.2051.87187 [5]7.6613.68
279 [31]Union County8 - AA4-641.1544.94254 [24]7.5213.60
280 [44]Apalachee8 - AAAAA2-841.0649.36214 [39]9.2315.40
281 [34]Hephzibah4 - AAA3-541.0341.39291 [40]10.5416.73
282 [32]Washington6 - AA7-340.7426.57422 [51]9.6716.15
283 [4]Bulloch AcademyGISA 2 - AAA7-340.5925.80426 [12]9.0615.70
284 [45]Lassiter6 - AAAAAA2-840.5756.21127 [42]6.0912.75
285 [26]Lanier County2 - A Public3-640.2448.75221 [7]7.0214.01
286 [45]Villa Rica6 - AAAAA4-540.1439.49325 [56]9.7416.82
287 [46]Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA3-740.0447.62231 [43]4.7911.98
288 [5]Westfield SchoolGISA 4 - AAA7-3-139.8534.93383 [4]10.1817.56
289 [33]Westside (Augusta)4 - AA6-539.5633.74390 [45]6.2713.93
290 [35]Luella5 - AAAA6-539.5140.22309 [39]5.6213.34
291 [2]Brentwood SchoolGISA 1 - AA9-339.3221.64431 [5]9.8817.78
292 [47]Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA4-539.2441.35292 [52]9.3217.30
293 [36]Monroe1 - AAAA0-438.7162.6576 [3]6.6415.16
294 [35]Americus-Sumter2 - AAA1-738.6355.27140 [11]5.3313.92
295 [23]Athens Christian8 - A Private5-638.6041.63288 [23]9.8518.48
296 [37]Dougherty1 - AAAA0-538.5659.45102 [7]7.7216.38
297 [27]Manchester5 - A Public4-738.5041.02297 [14]5.4314.16
298 [46]Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-838.3364.4766 [18]7.5416.43
299 [36]LaFayette6 - AAA4-638.0039.75319 [46]8.8918.11
300 [24]Mount de Sales1 - A Private6-537.9542.81275 [21]7.1816.46
301 [25]Brookstone4 - A Private5-637.8238.92334 [30]6.6616.07
302 [37]Liberty County3 - AAA2-437.4739.93315 [45]3.9513.70
303 [28]Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public4-537.3338.59339 [23]4.5014.40
304 [48]Drew3 - AAAAA3-736.9547.03239 [45]0.9311.21
305 [6]Tiftarea AcademyGISA 3 - AAA6-536.9437.38356 [2]6.7116.99
306 [29]Telfair County4 - A Public5-536.9437.12358 [28]5.7116.00
307 [7]Brookwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA8-336.8330.22413 [10]7.6318.03
308 [49]Chamblee5 - AAAAA †5-136.8125.87425 [57]5.3015.72
309 [38]Sonoraville6 - AAA5-536.7240.07311 [42]7.7218.22
310 [26]Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private1-736.4447.46234 [13]3.6114.39
311 [47]Effingham County2 - AAAAAA3-736.3651.05201 [49]3.9414.80
312 [48]South Effingham2 - AAAAAA1-936.3360.6194 [30]4.9415.83
313 [30]Schley County5 - A Public4-536.0439.64321 [19]3.3414.52
314 [38]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA2-636.0047.48233 [29]5.4516.68
315 [31]Montgomery County4 - A Public6-536.0031.86402 [43]5.7016.93
316 [39]East Hall8 - AAAA4-435.8639.05332 [45]7.5018.87
317 [39]Harlem4 - AAA2-835.5347.19237 [29]6.7418.44
318 [27]Tattnall Square1 - A Private4-735.3938.18345 [33]4.7716.60
319 [40]Pickens7 - AAAA3-634.7744.21261 [32]4.0216.48
320 [32]Jenkins County3 - A Public4-734.7040.13310 [17]2.9415.47
321 [41]Ridgeland7 - AAAA1-734.6956.40126 [11]5.7118.24
322 [34]Columbia6 - AA3-334.3030.56408 [49]2.5615.49
323 [49]Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA2-934.1750.75203 [50]3.3316.39
324 [40]West Hall7 - AAA4-634.0735.55377 [54]4.1617.31
325 [50]Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-1033.7958.62109 [16]2.7316.17
326 [51]Northview5 - AAAAA2-733.6549.16218 [40]6.4720.04
327 [33]Terrell County1 - A Public4-533.4128.93418 [51]2.5316.34
328 [42]Spalding4 - AAAA1-933.3351.42192 [25]4.8818.78
329 [34]Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public8-333.2726.63421 [52]6.3520.30
330 [41]Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA3-533.0538.61338 [48]4.8519.03
331 [50]South Cobb6 - AAAAAA1-933.0157.28121 [39]6.8421.06
332 [28]Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private4-632.8735.66375 [36]4.9719.33
333 [42]Redan5 - AAA2-432.7753.59163 [16]5.5419.99
334 [43]Columbus2 - AAAA4-632.6936.93363 [50]6.7521.28
335 [35]B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public3-632.4137.66352 [27]3.0817.89
336 [51]Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-732.3463.4872 [22]2.7417.63
337 [35]Chattooga7 - AA3-832.1541.16296 [31]3.8318.90
338 [36]Miller County1 - A Public3-631.5137.05359 [29]1.8117.53
339 [3]Terrell AcademyGISA 2 - AA7-431.2725.70427 [4]1.2917.25
340 [43]Salem5 - AAA †1-430.9551.22197 [21]3.3319.61
341 [36]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA2-430.7834.81384 [43]3.2619.70
342 [37]Laney4 - AA4-530.4331.82404 [47]-1.3715.42
343 [37]Social Circle8 - A Public4-730.3939.51324 [22]6.2023.03
344 [4]Southwest Georgia AcademyGISA 2 - AA8-430.3520.44433 [6]5.5022.37
345 [29]Lakeview Academy6 - A Private5-430.2930.02415 [37]2.4019.33
346 [38]Screven County3 - A Public4-630.2336.81364 [31]2.5119.50
347 [39]Dooly County4 - A Public3-530.0437.68351 [26]0.1617.34
348 [52]Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA2-629.9142.03282 [51]4.8522.17
349 [52]Grovetown3 - AAAAAA2-929.8544.87255 [52]0.9918.37
350 [30]King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private3-529.7838.52340 [32]-0.4117.04
351 [44]Pike County2 - AAA1-729.7249.45212 [24]3.9421.45
352 [38]Berrien1 - AA2-829.7148.58223 [18]4.7722.28
353 [45]Gilmer7 - AAA3-629.6335.25380 [55]-0.2117.38
354 [39]Monticello3 - AA2-829.4644.98253 [23]2.1219.89
355 [40]Gordon Central7 - AA3-729.4339.77318 [34]2.4220.22
356 [44]Shaw2 - AAAA3-729.4237.73350 [48]-0.2917.51
357 [8]Creekside ChristianGISA 4 - AAA5-429.3433.56392 [6]2.5020.38
358 [46]Murray County6 - AAA4-628.9237.53353 [51]2.9821.29
359 [53]Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-828.0451.28196 [48]1.1820.36
360 [53]Grady6 - AAAAA1-927.9742.59277 [50]-0.8918.36
361 [44]Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA1-727.9255.62134 [43]-2.0517.26
362 [40]Wheeler County4 - A Public5-527.5731.03407 [46]3.3523.01
363 [54]McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-1027.3849.46211 [38]3.5523.40
364 [41]Hawkinsville4 - A Public3-727.2833.55393 [40]1.0120.96
365 [5]Briarwood AcademyGISA 4 - AA6-5-127.1719.50435 [8]0.7320.79
366 [45]Hampton5 - AAAA3-727.1644.86256 [31]0.6420.70
367 [41]East Laurens2 - AA3-627.1335.48378 [42]1.4721.56
368 [42]Coosa7 - AA4-427.0031.72405 [48]-0.2619.96
369 [47]East Jackson8 - AAA1-826.6052.67174 [17]5.0625.69
370 [9]Valwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA3-726.5938.21343 [1]3.3423.97
371 [48]Tattnall County1 - AAA2-926.5045.47251 [34]2.3323.06
372 [31]Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-826.2439.72320 [29]0.8721.85
373 [46]Rutland4 - AAAA1-726.2043.62266 [33]-0.1220.90
374 [43]Southwest3 - AA1-526.1540.42305 [33]1.8422.92
375 [42]Trion6 - A Public3-726.1031.25406 [45]2.1123.24
376 [49]Coahulla Creek6 - AAA2-825.9340.05313 [44]-1.7719.52
377 [47]Chestatee8 - AAAA0-1025.8651.99183 [23]4.3525.72
378 [10]Southland AcademyGISA 3 - AAA2-825.3833.54394 [7]-1.9619.89
379 [32]Landmark Christian2 - A Private1-925.2146.20247 [15]-0.4621.56
380 [6]Thomas JeffersonGISA 4 - AA9-324.9812.46441 [11]-2.3819.87
381 [33]Loganville Christian8 - A Private2-624.7540.26308 [27]-1.2521.23
382 [44]Dade County7 - AA2-824.5539.00333 [36]2.0224.69
383 [45]Butler4 - AA4-523.7525.38428 [52]-2.8820.60
384 [50]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA1-823.3842.51279 [37]1.9825.82
385 [46]Therrell6 - AA2-623.0737.73349 [37]0.0924.25
386 [54]Rockdale County3 - AAAAAA †0-522.8539.17328 [54]-0.1624.22
387 [47]Banks County8 - AA1-922.5246.74242 [21]-4.2420.47
388 [7]Piedmont AcademyGISA 1 - AA6-422.4419.70434 [7]0.7325.51
389 [48]Oglethorpe County4 - AA3-821.7535.95372 [41]-3.4122.07
390 [43]Seminole County1 - A Public3-721.6131.83403 [44]-2.6023.01
391 [51]Brantley County1 - AAA1-920.7646.14248 [31]-3.6622.81
392 [48]McDonough5 - AAAA1-920.3641.45290 [37]-4.6022.26
393 [44]Georgia Military College7 - A Public6-519.9023.50429 [55]-3.0424.29
394 [45]Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA1-719.0751.97184 [44]-1.4426.71
395 [49]Jordan2 - AAAA2-718.9838.20344 [47]-1.9926.25
396 [45]Greenville5 - A Public2-718.8834.59387 [37]-0.6027.74
397 [34]Providence Christian5 - A Private0-1018.8247.71228 [11]-0.5127.89
398 [35]Heritage School4 - A Private0-1018.4740.03314 [28]-3.5825.17
399 [52]Beach3 - AAA2-518.1635.22381 [56]-4.2924.77
400 [46]Wilkinson County7 - A Public2-718.0733.47395 [41]-6.4322.73
401 [47]Towns County8 - A Public3-617.6526.42423 [53]-5.2724.31
402 [8]Edmund Burke AcademyGISA 4 - AA5-717.6419.27437 [9]-4.0425.54
403 [36]Walker7 - A Private1-915.6840.51304 [25]-6.3425.21
404 [48]Treutlen4 - A Public1-914.9736.51369 [33]-4.1428.12
405 [55]Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-914.9550.08208 [51]-6.2426.04
406 [50]Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-314.2841.30293 [38]-5.7227.23
407 [49]Towers6 - AA1-614.1336.74365 [39]-9.7223.37
408 [51]Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA1-714.1235.62376 [53]-4.3828.73
409 [49]Armuchee6 - A Public2-614.0430.37410 [48]-7.8825.30
410 [52]Spencer2 - AAAA1-912.3538.50341 [46]-8.8426.03
411 [53]North Clayton5 - AAAA0-912.0839.07331 [44]-6.8128.34
412 [50]Josey4 - AA2-711.9730.26412 [50]-6.9128.34
413 [11]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA 4 - AAA2-811.5029.80417 [11]-4.3931.34
414 [53]Savannah3 - AAA1-610.5836.31370 [53]-8.8327.82
415 [54]Long County1 - AAA0-1010.5844.30260 [35]-7.7328.92
416 [55]North Springs6 - AAAAA0-710.3340.91299 [53]-6.2930.61
417 [56]Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA †0-89.7337.14357 [56]-8.6328.87
418 [37]St. Francis6 - A Private1-89.2636.65366 [35]-4.4933.48
419 [50]Randolph-Clay1 - A Public2-79.2530.43409 [47]-7.3430.64
420 [56]Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-109.0640.41306 [55]-4.2733.89
421 [51]Portal3 - A Public0-78.4035.03382 [35]-9.1529.67
422 [52]ACE Charter7 - A Public2-78.2225.87424 [54]-6.8732.14
423 [9]Memorial DayGISA 2 - AA2-77.5530.01416 [1]-7.8731.81
424 [53]Greene County8 - A Public1-86.0134.67386 [36]-11.2929.93
425 [55]Cross Creek4 - AAA0-105.5747.37235 [28]-12.1129.55
426 [12]St. Andrew's SchoolGISA 2 - AAA2-4-14.9514.59439 [13]-18.2823.99
427 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-94.0947.06238 [44]-8.9234.21
428 [54]Bryan County3 - A Public0-73.9238.43342 [24]-7.7235.59
429 [54]Kendrick2 - AAAA0-93.5839.46326 [41]-8.4235.22
430 [55]Pataula Charter1 - A Public †5-53.431.17444 [61]-13.0830.72
431 [13]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA 2 - AAA0-93.2233.63391 [5]-7.0336.97
432 [51]McNair6 - AA0-50.8034.72385 [44]-12.0534.37
433 [56]Calhoun County1 - A Public0-30.3621.43432 [57]-13.1633.71
434 [56]Groves3 - AAA0-7-0.9937.96348 [50]-13.4034.82
435 [57]Glascock County7 - A Public †3-7-1.9413.69440 [59]-11.5437.62
436 [58]Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-7-3.2636.63368 [32]-14.3836.10
437 [59]Baconton Charter1 - A Public †1-7-4.0619.34436 [58]-14.4036.89
438 [52]Glenn Hills4 - AA0-9-4.3335.96371 [40]-14.7036.85
439 [10]Augusta PrepGISA 4 - AA3-9-6.3117.20438 [10]-15.4638.07
440 [60]Crawford County7 - A Public0-10-6.3535.48379 [34]-13.2940.28
441 [57]Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-10-7.5438.90335 [47]-15.3639.41
442 [11]Robert Toombs AcademyGISA 2 - AA0-9-20.4328.80419 [2]-12.1955.47
443 [58]Cross Keys5 - AAAAA †1-2-22.683.43443 [58]-17.8352.08
444 [61]GSIC7 - A Public †0-4-37.816.31442 [60]-32.3952.65



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11 - AAAAAAA490.7884.45
24 - AAAAAAA589.5282.37
31 - AAAAAA487.5382.71
41 - AAAAA585.9881.38
58 - AAAAAAA581.5175.15
63 - AAAAAAA677.9173.94
75 - AAAAAAA677.5772.62
87 - AAAAA675.6866.82
96 - AAAAAAA773.6970.57
108 - AAAAAA773.2265.65
114 - AAAAAA670.7866.67
122 - AAAAAAA570.4764.62
135 - AAAAAA869.8865.27
145 - AAA767.9562.71
157 - AAAAAA866.6060.49
168 - AAA665.9957.21
171 - AA665.8457.26
187 - AAAAAAA765.0852.14
198 - A Private564.0754.19
202 - A Public763.6056.79
215 - AA562.4758.81
222 - AAA862.3853.87
233 - AAAA462.2456.21
244 - AAAAA861.9955.46
256 - AAAA761.9751.39
268 - AAAA761.5852.04
276 - AAAAAA961.1951.30
282 - AAAAAA760.9451.90
291 - AAAA659.8352.90
301 - AAA558.2243.00
312 - AAAAA757.8351.22
322 - A Private356.6047.86
338 - AAAAA854.4246.02
343 - AA754.2047.59
353 - A Private454.1650.68
368 - AA453.2244.48
374 - AAAA752.4546.87
387 - AAAA752.0643.70
393 - AAAAA851.9644.05
402 - AA651.7346.90
417 - A Private551.7144.08
424 - AAA751.3343.37
435 - A Private551.1744.90
445 - AAAAA751.0749.44
45GISA 4 - AAA450.9538.85
467 - AAA750.1740.05
474 - A Private448.8640.98
486 - AAA947.7440.05
496 - A Private547.6236.86
508 - A Public647.3437.18
517 - AA745.5738.56
526 - AAAAA745.4539.11
532 - AAAA945.3035.33
543 - AAAAAA445.1141.97
554 - A Public943.8336.83
563 - A Public843.2733.95
571 - A Private642.8838.51
585 - A Public842.4734.85
596 - AA942.3533.56
60GISA 1 - AA342.2736.47
615 - AAAA741.2834.01
624 - AA840.1129.71
636 - A Public638.2132.81
643 - AAA736.1427.46
65GISA 2 - AAA536.0326.86
66GISA 3 - AAA434.4131.43
671 - A Public731.0527.46
687 - A Public623.5521.44
69GISA 2 - AA422.5012.19
70GISA 4 - AA421.8115.87

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/18LovejoyEagle's Landing12 - 644.6099.6%0.168
10/02Lincoln CountyHarlem27 - 4215.4187.0%0.168
10/02WestlakeHillgrove21 - 4213.0083.3%0.187
10/09Clinch CountyCharlton County14 - 1820.4692.6%0.193
11/27DublinTerrell County14 - 1228.3497.1%0.209
09/17DenmarkShiloh0 - 716.1488.0%0.216
11/27River RidgeKennesaw Mountain35 - 3424.9795.6%0.225
09/25DenmarkLanier27 - 3813.3183.8%0.227
10/02Jefferson CountyButler22 - 1443.3299.5%0.233
09/18VidaliaEmanuel County Institute8 - 1415.8087.6%0.234
09/25Central (Macon)Howard20 - 3710.8479.2%0.240
11/13Tiftarea AcademySouthland Academy20 - 449.8577.1%0.243
10/16West ForsythNorth Forsyth10 - 2411.1779.9%0.248
10/16Douglas CountyPaulding County20 - 2218.6690.9%0.249
11/13Irwin CountyClinch County0 - 1310.5878.7%0.265

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
97.6312/18GraysonNorcross28 - 010.3078.1%
97.0012/11Colquitt CountyNorcross7 - 174.4263.3%
95.7311/06Colquitt CountyLowndes40 - 107.9572.7%
94.9709/25LowndesLee County38 - 130.6051.8%
94.7012/29BufordLee County - 0.0450.1%
94.4610/09Lee CountyWarner Robins27 - 73.2559.9%
93.5412/30GraysonCollins Hill - 14.2385.3%
93.4009/18GraysonCollins Hill28 - 715.9587.8%
93.3612/18LowndesCollins Hill14 - 310.4051.2%
91.8410/09LowndesValdosta33 - 212.9358.9%
91.7009/04Warner RobinsValdosta25 - 282.5257.7%
91.1109/25Colquitt CountyValdosta24 - 1012.5982.6%
91.0512/18BufordValdosta45 - 267.5371.7%
91.0411/13Lee CountyValdosta41 - 77.4971.6%
90.7309/11BufordNorth Cobb14 - 285.9167.5%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

