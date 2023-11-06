Maxwell regular season summary

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

By Loren Maxwell
15 minutes ago
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 461 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

ExploreAJC rankings: 4 defending champions finish regular season No. 1

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,042 of 2,216 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.15%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.65 points and all game margins within 12.88 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.91

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Walton10-0100.361Thomas County Central10-097.07
2Mill Creek10-096.172Douglas County10-094.41
3Carrollton9-195.993Hughes8-292.37
4Buford9-193.064Rome9-186.57
5Colquitt County10-092.565Gainesville10-085.67
6Grayson8-291.276Lee County8-284.83
7Newton8-287.587Marist9-182.88
8Milton8-286.528Roswell9-181.01
9Westlake8-286.029Houston County8-279.95
10North Cobb7-384.1510North Atlanta9-176.90
11Parkview7-381.9811Woodward Academy8-276.17
12Norcross8-281.3912Blessed Trinity8-269.70
13McEachern6-479.6013East Paulding6-467.89
14North Gwinnett7-377.3614Sequoyah7-366.34
15Peachtree Ridge9-177.0315Creekview7-365.30



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Coffee10-091.171Bainbridge8-281.50
2Jefferson10-078.882Spalding10-080.24
3Cartersville10-077.473Benedictine10-079.36
4Creekside9-177.024North Oconee10-077.07
5Hiram8-273.395Stockbridge8-275.24
6Ware County7-372.726Perry8-272.91
7Kell9-171.687LaGrange8-269.89
8Mays6-469.648Troup8-268.88
9Calhoun6-467.809Central (Carrollton)10-067.94
10Dalton7-367.6310Cairo8-266.49
11Warner Robins7-366.4211Burke County8-265.70
12Harris County9-165.7212Westminster (Atlanta)7-365.33
13Jones County7-364.0913Holy Innocents8-264.90
14Cass5-563.0914Stephenson8-264.67
15Greater Atlanta Christian9-162.6815Starr's Mill7-363.78



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove5-580.451Pierce County9-164.92
2Calvary Day10-077.602Appling County8-264.70
3Mary Persons9-172.613Callaway7-263.42
4Stephens County9-165.784Rockmart8-263.28
5Morgan County9-165.545Northeast8-262.39
6Lumpkin County10-063.586Toombs County9-162.06
7Carver (Columbus)7-362.947Cook8-261.47
8Sandy Creek7-362.718Thomson9-161.45
9Hebron Christian6-462.289Fellowship Christian8-260.51
10Savannah Christian8-259.8710Fitzgerald7-359.45
11Upson-Lee8-258.6511Union County7-356.97
12Thomasville5-557.7412Athens Academy6-456.67
13Crisp County6-456.8113Providence Christian8-255.90
14Douglass6-455.8514Columbia7-353.78
15Carver (Atlanta)2-755.5615Laney7-2-149.27



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Prince Avenue Christian9-170.771Schley County10-065.74
2Commerce9-163.512Greene County9-155.17
3Rabun County7-357.173Clinch County9-155.02
4Elbert County8-256.224Manchester7-254.70
5Trion10-056.035Bowdon8-254.39
6Dublin8-254.986Macon County8-251.21
7Bleckley County8-254.527Jenkins County9-147.38
8Swainsboro8-253.778Aquinas8-247.30
9Brooks County5-552.829Portal7-346.33
10Bryan County9-151.4610Dooly County6-444.15
11Lamar County8-250.4311Telfair County7-244.10
12Irwin County5-545.4512Lincoln County6-443.71
13Mount Vernon7-344.6413Wilcox County6-441.66
14Metter5-541.7814Lanier County7-241.15
15Whitefield Academy5-541.6015Washington-Wilkes6-440.32



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy10-049.171Edmund Burke Academy9-123.25
2First Presbyterian6-3-145.432Gatewood School8-222.10
3Valwood School8-142.853Briarwood Academy6-318.04
4Bethlehem Christian Academy10-039.154Southwest Georgia Academy7-214.82
5Bulloch Academy10-038.215Central Fellowship Christian7-2-113.65



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy10-049.171Edmund Burke Academy9-123.25
2First Presbyterian6-3-145.432Gatewood School8-222.10
3Valwood School8-142.853Briarwood Academy6-318.04
4Bethlehem Christian Academy10-039.154Southwest Georgia Academy7-214.82
5Bulloch Academy10-038.215Central Fellowship Christian7-2-113.65



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Walton5-AAAAAAA10-0100.3666.2525 [19]45.59-14.15
2 [1]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA10-097.0765.0931 [5]38.66-17.79
3 [2]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA10-096.1771.0212 [10]39.88-15.67
4 [3]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA9-195.9964.0637 [28]40.82-14.55
5 [2]Douglas County5-AAAAAA10-094.4161.2846 [10]40.30-13.49
6 [4]Buford8-AAAAAAA9-193.0665.5329 [23]38.55-13.89
7 [5]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA10-092.5670.0014 [12]41.41-10.53
8 [3]Hughes5-AAAAAA8-292.3762.8941 [8]42.19-9.56
9 [6]Grayson4-AAAAAAA8-291.2771.5511 [9]37.56-13.09
10 [1]Coffee1-AAAAA10-091.1749.54149 [32]31.75-18.80
11 [7]Newton4-AAAAAAA8-287.5870.5413 [11]36.12-10.85
12 [4]Rome6-AAAAAA9-186.5755.2798 [28]34.92-11.03
13 [8]Milton6-AAAAAAA8-286.5264.1036 [27]35.12-10.78
14 [9]Westlake2-AAAAAAA8-286.0268.6917 [14]33.64-11.76
15 [5]Gainesville8-AAAAAA10-085.6753.23115 [34]35.72-9.33
16 [6]Lee County1-AAAAAA8-284.8366.6221 [3]36.56-7.64
17 [10]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA7-384.1572.877 [6]37.13-6.40
18 [7]Marist4-AAAAAA9-182.8859.5958 [17]30.38-11.87
19 [11]Parkview4-AAAAAAA7-381.9872.1710 [8]33.91-7.45
20 [1]Bainbridge1-AAAA8-281.5056.4684 [6]34.88-6.00
21 [12]Norcross7-AAAAAAA8-281.3959.6457 [34]33.92-6.85
22 [8]Roswell7-AAAAAA9-181.0153.71109 [30]33.26-7.13
23 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA5-580.4572.428 [1]36.32-3.51
24 [2]Spalding2-AAAA10-080.2451.10131 [18]35.56-4.06
25 [9]Houston County1-AAAAAA8-279.9559.8053 [14]32.46-6.87
26 [13]McEachern3-AAAAAAA6-479.6073.316 [5]28.12-10.86
27 [3]Benedictine3-AAAA10-079.3654.23104 [12]33.54-5.19
28 [2]Jefferson8-AAAAA10-078.8851.82126 [24]31.40-6.86
29 [2]Calvary Day3-AAA10-077.6030.33352 [47]30.76-6.22
30 [3]Cartersville7-AAAAA10-077.4756.6281 [10]28.23-8.62
31 [14]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA7-377.3660.8250 [33]32.15-4.60
32 [4]North Oconee8-AAAA10-077.0740.53244 [46]28.30-8.15
33 [15]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA9-177.0347.33177 [44]29.89-6.52
34 [4]Creekside5-AAAAA9-177.0249.45150 [33]32.43-3.97
35 [16]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA7-376.9367.0719 [16]31.17-5.14
36 [10]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA9-176.9048.78160 [41]29.70-6.58
37 [11]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA8-276.1741.13238 [49]27.16-8.40
38 [17]Archer4-AAAAAAA5-575.5774.445 [4]28.16-6.79
39 [5]Stockbridge5-AAAA8-275.2450.76137 [21]32.94-1.68
40 [18]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA8-274.6062.9740 [30]30.93-3.05
41 [5]Hiram7-AAAAA8-273.3953.68110 [19]33.110.35
42 [6]Perry2-AAAA8-272.9157.0477 [4]29.68-2.61
43 [6]Ware County1-AAAAA7-372.7260.3352 [3]29.06-3.03
44 [3]Mary Persons2-AAA9-172.6147.42176 [16]23.57-8.41
45 [7]Kell6-AAAAA9-171.6846.66187 [41]30.99-0.06
46 [1]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I9-170.7745.18202 [4]33.072.92
47 [19]Camden County1-AAAAAAA7-370.5864.8334 [26]26.66-3.30
48 [20]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA8-270.5457.8367 [36]24.55-5.37
49 [21]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA7-370.4363.3838 [29]28.68-1.13
50 [22]Lambert6-AAAAAAA8-270.3559.3360 [35]28.05-1.68
51 [7]LaGrange4-AAAA8-269.8947.92169 [30]26.45-2.81
52 [23]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA7-369.7357.4670 [37]28.13-0.98
53 [12]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA8-269.7053.57111 [31]24.34-4.74
54 [8]Mays5-AAAAA6-469.6456.6580 [9]24.35-4.67
55 [24]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA4-669.2772.279 [7]24.81-3.84
56 [8]Troup4-AAAA8-268.8845.75197 [39]24.62-3.64
57 [9]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA10-067.9443.68213 [42]28.220.90
58 [25]Marietta3-AAAAAAA3-767.9278.371 [1]25.62-1.68
59 [13]East Paulding5-AAAAAA6-467.8960.3351 [13]25.82-1.45
60 [9]Calhoun7-AAAAA6-467.8061.3345 [2]26.67-0.51
61 [10]Dalton7-AAAAA7-367.6356.1687 [12]26.50-0.50
62 [26]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA5-567.0566.2126 [20]24.71-1.73
63 [27]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA4-666.5776.513 [3]27.211.27
64 [10]Cairo1-AAAA8-266.4947.46174 [32]23.69-2.18
65 [11]Warner Robins2-AAAAA7-366.4258.7463 [6]25.78-0.01
66 [14]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA7-366.3459.6456 [16]24.48-1.24
67 [28]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA5-566.1369.0315 [13]22.57-2.93
68 [4]Stephens County8-AAA9-165.7849.03156 [12]24.25-0.91
69 [1]Schley County6-A Division II10-065.7427.40372 [27]27.051.93
70 [12]Harris County3-AAAAA9-165.7247.61172 [37]22.53-2.57
71 [11]Burke County3-AAAA8-265.7052.06124 [17]24.92-0.16
72 [5]Morgan County4-AAA9-165.5438.16265 [31]25.210.29
73 [12]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA7-365.3354.57101 [10]22.96-1.75
74 [15]Creekview6-AAAAAA7-365.3058.6164 [20]24.830.16
75 [16]Lanier8-AAAAAA8-264.9551.07133 [39]25.371.04
76 [1]Pierce County3-AA9-164.9237.57273 [20]21.84-2.47
77 [13]Holy Innocents6-AAAA8-264.9048.83159 [27]22.91-1.36
78 [2]Appling County3-AA8-264.7045.61199 [8]22.73-1.36
79 [14]Stephenson6-AAAA8-264.6750.99134 [19]24.930.88
80 [29]Harrison3-AAAAAAA7-364.4257.2773 [39]22.51-1.28
81 [30]Osborne5-AAAAAAA7-364.1348.63163 [43]19.30-4.21
82 [13]Jones County2-AAAAA7-364.0952.19121 [23]26.312.83
83 [15]Starr's Mill4-AAAA7-363.7849.61147 [23]19.96-3.20
84 [6]Lumpkin County7-AAA10-063.5839.02257 [29]26.263.31
85 [2]Commerce8-A Division I9-163.5137.76269 [14]23.860.97
86 [3]Callaway5-AA7-263.4235.02299 [28]24.421.62
87 [4]Rockmart7-AA8-263.2841.39234 [14]21.99-0.67
88 [14]Cass7-AAAAA5-563.0959.4259 [5]23.440.96
89 [7]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA7-362.9447.43175 [15]21.23-1.08
90 [8]Sandy Creek5-AAA7-362.7156.6779 [5]22.670.58
91 [15]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA9-162.6842.45224 [46]22.810.75
92 [17]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA4-662.5168.7516 [2]22.951.07
93 [5]Northeast2-AA8-262.3934.88300 [29]24.452.68
94 [9]Hebron Christian8-AAA6-462.2851.86125 [8]21.24-0.41
95 [6]Toombs County3-AA9-162.0634.63305 [30]23.151.71
96 [16]Eastside8-AAAAA7-361.8654.93100 [17]21.19-0.05
97 [7]Cook1-AA8-261.4748.47164 [2]21.140.29
98 [8]Thomson4-AA9-161.4527.19373 [52]21.891.06
99 [16]Wayne County3-AAAA7-361.3750.86135 [20]20.760.01
100 [17]Dutchtown2-AAAAA5-561.2555.3996 [15]22.191.56
101 [17]Cedartown7-AAAA7-361.1453.39113 [14]21.350.83
102 [31]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA4-660.8365.3430 [24]21.771.56
103 [9]Fellowship Christian8-AA8-260.5146.02195 [7]23.803.91
104 [18]Northgate3-AAAAA7-360.3652.60118 [21]22.913.17
105 [18]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA6-460.2053.11116 [15]22.923.34
106 [19]Ola2-AAAAA7-360.0046.96182 [38]21.482.11
107 [10]Savannah Christian3-AAA8-259.8735.10298 [36]24.755.51
108 [19]New Hampstead3-AAAA5-459.7750.60140 [22]24.685.54
109 [10]Fitzgerald1-AA7-359.4544.36206 [9]20.711.89
110 [18]Brunswick2-AAAAAA6-359.0643.92209 [46]21.683.24
111 [20]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA5-558.9861.7743 [1]20.301.94
112 [20]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA8-258.8243.54214 [44]18.980.78
113 [19]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA5-558.7856.2486 [24]22.174.01
114 [11]Upson-Lee2-AAA8-258.6541.92227 [25]18.740.70
115 [20]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA5-558.4855.6193 [27]21.253.39
116 [21]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA9-158.2339.83252 [50]16.01-1.60
117 [12]Thomasville1-AAA5-557.7457.7868 [3]22.695.56
118 [21]River Ridge6-AAAAAA5-557.7059.1561 [18]23.256.17
119 [22]Effingham County2-AAAAAA7-357.4449.14154 [40]21.164.34
120 [3]Rabun County8-A Division I7-357.1738.93259 [9]19.492.93
121 [11]Union County8-AA7-356.9739.83251 [17]20.684.34
122 [21]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA8-256.9543.53215 [43]21.304.97
123 [13]Crisp County1-AAA6-456.8152.16122 [7]18.722.54
124 [12]Athens Academy8-AA6-456.6747.96168 [3]21.255.20
125 [22]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA5-556.6355.7091 [13]22.906.89
126 [22]Baldwin2-AAAA6-456.5054.46102 [11]17.421.54
127 [4]Elbert County8-A Division I8-256.2237.76270 [15]19.894.29
128 [32]Denmark6-AAAAAAA4-656.0560.8549 [32]18.503.08
129 [5]Trion7-A Division I10-056.0325.96384 [33]21.235.82
130 [13]Providence Christian8-AA8-255.9026.47380 [53]22.587.30
131 [14]Douglass5-AAA6-455.8547.28179 [17]17.802.57
132 [23]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA8-255.8046.63188 [43]17.732.55
133 [15]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA2-755.5666.8020 [2]17.172.24
134 [24]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA6-455.3953.33114 [33]20.335.56
135 [16]Monroe Area8-AAA6-455.2851.22129 [9]16.261.60
136 [2]Greene County8-A Division II9-155.1729.19363 [25]13.71-0.84
137 [23]Clarke Central8-AAAAA5-555.1655.1399 [16]19.184.64
138 [25]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA8-255.0839.99248 [53]17.623.16
139 [3]Clinch County2-A Division II9-155.0234.66304 [11]20.726.32
140 [33]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA2-855.0066.5523 [18]19.585.19
141 [6]Dublin2-A Division I8-254.9837.47275 [16]20.626.27
142 [4]Manchester6-A Division II7-254.7032.80330 [17]14.920.84
143 [34]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA4-654.6377.982 [2]24.1010.08
144 [17]Oconee County8-AAA4-654.6156.7578 [4]19.115.13
145 [7]Bleckley County2-A Division I8-254.5238.29264 [12]20.256.34
146 [35]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-854.5267.8918 [15]15.331.43
147 [26]South Paulding5-AAAAAA3-754.4766.3324 [4]15.501.66
148 [5]Bowdon7-A Division II8-254.3933.59320 [15]20.837.07
149 [18]Peach County2-AAA4-654.2250.17144 [11]19.305.70
150 [23]Miller Grove6-AAAA5-554.0255.3397 [9]20.206.80
151 [24]Cambridge6-AAAAA6-453.9850.05145 [30]17.354.00
152 [14]Columbia5-AA7-353.7836.58286 [25]16.173.01
153 [8]Swainsboro2-A Division I8-253.7738.59262 [11]17.013.86
154 [25]Tucker4-AAAAA6-453.7646.80183 [39]22.679.53
155 [27]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA7-353.6641.10239 [50]20.837.79
156 [24]Madison County8-AAAA8-253.4740.12247 [47]24.9212.07
157 [19]Monroe1-AAA6-352.8943.46216 [22]16.554.29
158 [26]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA6-452.8743.20219 [45]17.535.28
159 [25]Howard2-AAAA5-552.8546.16194 [37]18.125.89
160 [9]Brooks County1-A Division I5-552.8254.07107 [1]14.972.77
161 [28]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA8-252.5834.32310 [55]16.864.89
162 [27]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA5-552.0850.48141 [27]18.897.43
163 [29]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA3-751.8960.9848 [12]14.242.97
164 [36]Campbell2-AAAAAAA3-751.5861.4944 [31]16.455.50
165 [10]Bryan County3-A Division I9-151.4627.00374 [31]15.544.70
166 [30]Allatoona6-AAAAAA2-851.3664.3535 [6]17.676.93
167 [6]Macon County6-A Division II8-251.2130.04356 [24]16.636.03
168 [31]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA6-451.1837.69271 [54]16.646.08
169 [32]Tift County1-AAAAAA2-851.1875.104 [1]17.246.68
170 [28]Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-651.0559.6855 [4]16.586.16
171 [20]Harlem4-AAA7-350.9934.18312 [40]18.898.52
172 [21]Adairsville6-AAA8-250.9637.61272 [32]18.608.26
173 [37]Duluth7-AAAAAAA7-350.8045.53200 [45]16.856.67
174 [26]Pace Academy5-AAAA5-550.5149.55148 [24]15.835.94
175 [11]Lamar County4-A Division I8-250.4335.47294 [19]16.276.46
176 [27]North Hall8-AAAA7-350.2441.51232 [44]18.128.49
177 [22]Wesleyan7-AAA7-350.1042.55222 [24]15.946.46
178 [28]Lovett5-AAAA5-550.0149.16153 [26]16.857.46
179 [29]Loganville8-AAAAA5-549.8750.32142 [28]19.4410.19
180 [29]Whitewater4-AAAA5-549.4846.26191 [35]17.438.57
181 [38]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-949.4664.8933 [25]16.157.31
182 [15]Laney4-AA7-2-149.2729.76358 [44]15.747.09
183 [33]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA5-549.2751.12130 [38]15.727.07
184 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA10-049.1724.05392 [5]17.438.88
185 [30]McIntosh3-AAAAA6-449.1639.47255 [51]14.556.01
186 [34]Veterans1-AAAAAA3-748.7961.1547 [11]15.056.89
187 [35]New Manchester5-AAAAAA4-648.6157.9466 [22]14.896.90
188 [16]North Cobb Christian6-AA8-248.5329.94357 [43]13.275.36
189 [30]East Forsyth8-AAAA7-348.3837.21278 [52]16.448.68
190 [39]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-848.1466.1727 [21]17.029.49
191 [17]Sumter County1-AA5-548.0050.63139 [1]14.867.47
192 [36]Etowah6-AAAAAA4-647.9253.55112 [32]15.217.90
193 [23]White County7-AAA5-547.8742.81221 [23]18.6311.38
194 [24]Hart County8-AAA4-647.8648.89158 [14]13.646.40
195 [18]Spencer2-AA7-347.6028.86368 [50]13.706.72
196 [7]Jenkins County3-A Division II9-147.3826.49379 [30]18.3711.62
197 [8]Aquinas8-A Division II8-247.3031.45345 [21]15.699.02
198 [37]Jackson County8-AAAAAA4-647.0651.32128 [37]16.7110.27
199 [31]Luella5-AAAA5-547.0449.17152 [25]15.328.90
200 [40]Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-946.7365.5828 [22]12.396.28
201 [32]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA6-446.4336.85282 [53]16.5010.69
202 [9]Portal3-A Division II7-346.3326.10383 [32]14.749.03
203 [38]Newnan5-AAAAAA3-746.1358.4965 [21]14.589.07
204 [31]Statesboro1-AAAAA3-746.0456.5482 [11]12.266.85
205 [19]East Jackson8-AA6-445.8338.30263 [19]16.0010.79
206 [25]Bremen6-AAA8-245.7633.62319 [41]13.368.22
207 [39]Pope7-AAAAAA2-845.7462.1942 [9]16.9011.78
208 [32]Decatur4-AAAAA5-545.5746.76185 [40]14.549.59
209 [12]Irwin County1-A Division I5-545.4546.22192 [3]14.659.81
210 [33]Jenkins1-AAAAA3-745.4465.0332 [1]13.608.78
211 [2]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA6-3-145.4333.16325 [1]16.2411.43
212 [20]North Murray7-AA7-345.3235.46296 [27]16.4311.73
213 [34]Banneker5-AAAAA4-645.2054.28103 [18]12.818.23
214 [40]Evans2-AAAAAA4-645.0947.69170 [42]12.798.33
215 [33]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA6-444.8641.02240 [45]13.259.02
216 [13]Mount Vernon6-A Division I7-344.6434.35309 [21]17.2113.19
217 [21]ACE Charter2-AA8-244.5817.29415 [57]17.5413.58
218 [41]Paulding County5-AAAAAA2-844.4963.1439 [7]13.389.51
219 [35]Centennial6-AAAAA3-744.3352.34119 [22]12.618.90
220 [22]Therrell6-AA9-144.2119.66409 [56]12.528.93
221 [10]Dooly County4-A Division II6-444.1541.81228 [2]14.0510.52
222 [11]Telfair County4-A Division II7-244.1030.31353 [23]11.698.20
223 [23]Worth County1-AA5-544.0438.86260 [18]18.5415.12
224 [24]Model7-AA6-343.9636.28288 [26]11.508.17
225 [34]Westover1-AAAA5-543.8146.53189 [34]14.7011.51
226 [12]Lincoln County8-A Division II6-443.7136.87281 [6]12.679.58
227 [26]Hephzibah4-AAA7-343.6734.75302 [37]12.979.92
228 [41]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA3-743.6155.7190 [40]12.029.04
229 [42]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA1-943.4166.5622 [17]14.1211.33
230 [35]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA4-643.2947.63171 [31]11.138.46
231 [36]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA4-643.2645.65198 [40]10.617.97
232 [3]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA8-142.8511.48430 [21]17.5015.27
233 [27]Dougherty1-AAA4-642.7546.67186 [19]11.889.75
234 [25]Fannin County7-AA5-542.6636.60284 [23]14.3312.29
235 [28]Long County3-AAA6-442.6435.34297 [35]15.1413.12
236 [37]McDonough5-AAAA6-442.6137.44276 [51]14.0912.11
237 [38]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-842.5156.1388 [8]12.6410.75
238 [26]Jeff Davis1-AA5-542.2347.17181 [6]10.258.65
239 [36]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA2-842.1357.1074 [7]11.9210.42
240 [29]Gilmer7-AAA6-442.0236.95279 [33]13.5812.18
241 [39]Hampton5-AAAA4-641.8046.17193 [36]11.2310.05
242 [14]Metter3-A Division I5-541.7837.80267 [13]10.969.79
243 [13]Wilcox County4-A Division II6-441.6636.47287 [7]13.6912.65
244 [15]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I5-541.6040.93241 [6]12.0311.05
245 [42]South Effingham2-AAAAAA6-441.5440.32246 [52]11.9711.05
246 [43]Woodstock6-AAAAAA2-841.4159.7954 [15]10.789.99
247 [14]Lanier County2-A Division II7-241.1533.33324 [16]10.519.98
248 [16]Pelham1-A Division I4-640.5442.12226 [5]14.3814.46
249 [37]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA2-840.4957.0875 [8]11.7511.88
250 [15]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II6-440.3225.12386 [33]14.0414.33
251 [38]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA3-739.9749.29151 [34]13.5614.21
252 [16]Early County1-A Division II6-439.8530.37351 [22]12.1612.93
253 [30]Savannah Country Day3-AAA6-439.6432.91329 [43]8.489.46
254 [27]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA4-639.5547.51173 [4]13.0614.13
255 [40]Sonoraville7-AAAA3-739.5245.92196 [38]12.2713.37
256 [28]Putnam County4-AA6-439.3233.10327 [36]11.6212.92
257 [39]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA3-739.3051.08132 [25]15.5516.88
258 [31]Ringgold6-AAA6-439.2535.75291 [34]9.0010.37
259 [32]Dawson County7-AAA2-839.2148.95157 [13]8.9810.39
260 [44]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA3-739.1646.31190 [44]11.2112.66
261 [4]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA10-039.15-7.16453 [25]13.1314.59
262 [41]Griffin2-AAAA1-938.7757.6169 [2]9.8111.66
263 [29]Washington County4-AA5-538.6633.35323 [34]14.2516.22
264 [40]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA3-738.6555.4694 [14]12.2014.17
265 [41]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA3-738.5644.80203 [42]15.9318.00
266 [42]Drew3-AAAAA3-738.4348.70161 [35]9.4911.68
267 [17]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II5-538.2536.89280 [5]7.9310.30
268 [5]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA10-038.2112.12428 [19]9.9712.38
269 [17]Dade County7-A Division I5-538.1035.67292 [18]9.9612.48
270 [42]West Laurens2-AAAA2-838.0056.4585 [7]12.6915.31
271 [30]Vidalia3-AA5-537.9337.26277 [22]8.8611.55
272 [43]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-637.6448.19166 [36]10.1213.10
273 [43]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-837.3355.4095 [41]9.4712.76
274 [44]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA2-837.3057.3372 [38]13.1316.45
275 [31]Banks County8-AA4-637.1843.27217 [12]9.2812.73
276 [32]Southwest2-AA6-436.9530.04355 [42]13.3216.98
277 [43]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA4-636.7045.20201 [41]9.8513.77
278 [18]Bacon County1-A Division I4-536.5536.74283 [17]8.3512.42
279 [45]Shiloh8-AAAAAA2-836.5257.4571 [23]9.9914.09
280 [46]Alcovy3-AAAAAA4-636.5143.16220 [48]9.0413.14
281 [47]Riverwood4-AAAAAA3-736.3851.62127 [36]10.7014.95
282 [19]Darlington7-A Division I6-436.3632.11335 [25]9.5013.76
283 [33]South Atlanta6-AA5-535.6837.52274 [21]7.4812.43
284 [44]Druid Hills6-AAAA †8-1-135.2719.24413 [60]8.2613.61
285 [6]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-235.2417.22416 [16]7.3612.74
286 [7]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA4-634.5531.46344 [2]10.6516.72
287 [48]Alexander5-AAAAAA2-834.3758.9662 [19]7.6013.85
288 [20]Pepperell7-A Division I5-534.0934.12313 [23]8.5715.10
289 [34]Dodge County1-AA1-933.8547.19180 [5]4.2711.05
290 [18]Hawkinsville4-A Division II6-433.7126.96375 [28]9.5516.46
291 [45]Walnut Grove8-AAAA4-633.6337.78268 [50]4.9311.92
292 [21]Temple4-A Division I5-533.5931.18347 [27]8.3615.40
293 [22]Heard County4-A Division I4-633.5033.95315 [24]10.6317.75
294 [33]Coahulla Creek6-AAA5-533.4630.26354 [48]8.1215.27
295 [44]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA2-833.3249.82146 [31]7.1714.47
296 [34]Pickens7-AAA3-733.2341.81229 [26]10.8718.27
297 [35]Washington6-AA3-733.2141.14237 [16]5.0912.51
298 [45]Greenbrier1-AAAAA1-933.1850.68138 [26]5.6913.13
299 [46]Chamblee4-AAAAA4-632.9938.07266 [52]9.7517.37
300 [19]Johnson County5-A Division II7-332.8918.64414 [41]6.2313.96
301 [46]North Clayton4-AAAA4-632.8639.85250 [48]12.2620.02
302 [20]Charlton County2-A Division II2-832.6542.46223 [1]8.1816.15
303 [36]Redan5-AA4-632.4033.11326 [35]5.6913.91
304 [35]Jackson2-AAA2-832.2850.80136 [10]7.8516.19
305 [8]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-432.1722.49399 [9]7.8316.28
306 [23]Social Circle5-A Division I4-632.0939.82253 [8]4.4612.98
307 [37]Berrien1-AA2-731.8043.80212 [11]8.6717.48
308 [36]Gordon Lee6-AAA6-431.5531.68339 [45]7.2416.31
309 [24]Jasper County5-A Division I5-531.2234.21311 [22]7.9617.36
310 [21]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II4-631.1434.39308 [12]4.1913.67
311 [1]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A10-031.08-13.91460 [6]3.6713.21
312 [22]Treutlen4-A Division II3-730.9240.35245 [3]4.8114.51
313 [47]Union Grove2-AAAAA1-930.9150.17143 [29]5.8215.54
314 [38]Haralson County7-AA2-830.6344.34207 [10]4.6314.62
315 [39]Westside (Augusta)4-AA4-630.4331.62341 [41]4.2214.41
316 [45]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA3-6-130.3441.59230 [46]5.7416.03
317 [49]Lassiter7-AAAAAA1-930.1355.9889 [25]6.7617.25
318 [23]Turner County2-A Division II3-729.9739.65254 [4]6.9917.64
319 [50]Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-829.6144.75204 [45]8.2619.27
320 [24]Wheeler County4-A Division II3-729.3132.69332 [18]5.4916.80
321 [9]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA6-428.9119.66408 [13]1.9713.68
322 [25]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I4-628.8725.38385 [34]4.2916.04
323 [25]Christian Heritage7-A Division II4-528.5834.80301 [10]7.1119.16
324 [37]Liberty County3-AAA3-728.4339.98249 [28]6.8119.00
325 [48]Locust Grove2-AAAAA1-928.3053.03117 [20]5.5817.90
326 [49]M.L. King4-AAAAA2-828.2441.30235 [49]3.3315.72
327 [26]Seminole County1-A Division II6-428.1221.13401 [37]2.7715.27
328 [51]Morrow3-AAAAAA2-828.0743.89210 [47]1.5214.07
329 [47]Shaw1-AAAA4-628.0435.46295 [55]3.8516.44
330 [26]Screven County3-A Division I4-627.6331.11348 [28]4.1017.09
331 [50]North Springs6-AAAAA2-827.2441.59231 [48]5.1718.55
332 [10]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-527.1829.72359 [3]5.8719.31
333 [38]LaFayette6-AAA3-727.1034.63306 [38]4.5818.10
334 [40]Rutland2-AA3-626.8734.03314 [31]5.9619.71
335 [48]Seckinger8-AAAA †3-726.8031.88337 [56]6.7120.53
336 [52]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †5-526.4223.37394 [57]1.6315.83
337 [27]East Laurens2-A Division I3-726.2138.65261 [10]6.3720.78
338 [41]Brantley County3-AA5-526.0132.61333 [38]3.5918.21
339 [27]Miller County1-A Division II4-525.6427.83371 [26]1.9416.92
340 [39]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA4-625.3633.01328 [42]1.8317.09
341 [42]McNair5-AA4-624.8629.48361 [46]4.1919.95
342 [40]Richmond Academy4-AAA4-624.8128.91365 [49]1.8617.67
343 [53]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-1024.6355.6292 [26]4.4120.40
344 [54]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-1023.8952.09123 [35]4.4421.17
345 [11]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-523.8820.84404 [10]1.1317.88
346 [1]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA9-123.254.13443 [8]1.0618.43
347 [12]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-623.2126.81377 [4]6.7324.14
348 [49]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-1023.1848.15167 [29]-1.1716.27
349 [28]Terrell County1-A Division II4-523.0924.87387 [34]1.6119.14
350 [29]Wilkinson County5-A Division II5-422.9021.09402 [38]1.4219.14
351 [30]Taylor County6-A Division II6-422.8420.96403 [39]-0.0217.76
352 [50]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA1-922.7248.69162 [28]1.9919.89
353 [43]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA3-722.5728.62369 [51]-0.2217.83
354 [55]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-922.5054.08106 [29]-1.3016.82
355 [51]Fayette County4-AAAA1-922.4754.15105 [13]0.6518.81
356 [44]Tattnall County3-AA2-822.3641.16236 [15]-0.4217.84
357 [28]Armuchee7-A Division I4-622.1128.62370 [30]1.9620.47
358 [2]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA8-222.106.82439 [7]2.6321.16
359 [31]Marion County6-A Division II4-621.9926.35382 [31]4.0722.70
360 [32]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II4-521.8423.50393 [36]1.4020.18
361 [29]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I4-621.7034.71303 [20]0.6919.61
362 [13]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA7-321.589.46434 [22]1.6020.64
363 [45]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA3-721.3828.94364 [48]-0.5418.70
364 [14]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-421.2523.27396 [6]8.1627.52
365 [41]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-821.0334.43307 [39]4.4524.04
366 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A6-420.4710.16432 [2]2.0022.15
367 [42]Franklin County8-AAA1-920.1653.98108 [6]2.7223.18
368 [52]East Hall8-AAAA2-820.0839.29256 [49]2.0822.63
369 [51]Midtown5-AAAAA †5-519.6417.14417 [53]0.6121.60
370 [46]Mount Paran Christian6-AA2-819.3532.36334 [39]1.3922.66
371 [43]West Hall7-AAA1-919.2441.43233 [27]1.4222.80
372 [33]Mitchell County1-A Division II2-819.1432.03336 [19]0.0621.54
373 [30]St. Francis6-A Division I1-718.5440.54243 [7]2.0624.14
374 [34]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †7-318.407.81436 [45]-0.1322.09
375 [15]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-518.1819.71407 [12]1.7124.15
376 [3]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA6-318.048.66435 [5]0.7423.32
377 [47]Windsor Forest3-AA2-817.5243.21218 [13]-0.9822.12
378 [48]Butler4-AA3-617.3924.84388 [55]0.7824.00
379 [46]Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-916.8149.10155 [42]-2.2321.58
380 [35]Warren County8-A Division II3-716.3926.88376 [29]-2.2222.00
381 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA6-315.924.43442 [1]-3.8120.89
382 [36]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-715.8224.48390 [35]0.6925.49
383 [44]Cross Creek4-AAA3-615.6728.86367 [50]-0.8824.07
384 [53]Chestatee8-AAAA0-1015.4347.30178 [33]-1.3323.87
385 [54]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †4-615.4223.34395 [58]-1.7223.48
386 [52]Lithonia4-AAAAA1-915.4043.82211 [43]-2.0423.18
387 [55]Hardaway1-AAAA0-1015.1757.0676 [3]-4.9120.54
388 [4]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA7-214.820.01447 [9]1.1626.96
389 [56]Riverdale4-AAAA0-1014.4752.32120 [16]-0.6325.52
390 [45]Ridgeland6-AAA0-1014.3638.94258 [30]-5.5720.69
391 [31]Chattooga7-A Division I2-814.3530.55350 [29]-2.9923.29
392 [16]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-7-113.9023.22397 [7]0.2026.92
393 [5]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA7-2-113.65-2.01449 [10]-3.2723.70
394 [46]Columbus1-AAA1-913.3946.77184 [18]-0.3426.90
395 [49]Murray County7-AA2-813.3533.74318 [32]1.7028.98
396 [37]Greenville6-A Division II2-713.3233.88317 [14]-0.3826.92
397 [17]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-413.2112.73426 [18]-1.9425.47
398 [18]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-612.8719.42411 [14]-4.8922.86
399 [50]Towers5-AA1-912.6532.79331 [37]-2.3725.61
400 [47]Beach3-AAA1-912.2531.85338 [44]-2.7425.64
401 [57]Islands3-AAAA0-1012.1656.5183 [5]-4.1124.36
402 [19]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-511.7116.22421 [17]-0.9527.96
403 [48]Pike County2-AAA0-1011.4344.46205 [20]-4.3524.84
404 [32]Coosa7-A Division I3-711.3524.35391 [36]-2.5226.75
405 [6]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA5-511.1112.15427 [3]-1.7527.76
406 [33]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †4-311.0115.85422 [38]-4.1925.43
407 [38]Hancock Central5-A Division II4-610.8720.42405 [40]-5.0024.75
408 [49]Salem4-AAA1-910.3944.27208 [21]-6.1924.04
409 [34]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-1010.0148.44165 [2]1.7632.37
410 [39]Glascock County5-A Division II4-69.326.93438 [46]-1.4029.91
411 [40]Atkinson County2-A Division II0-108.9535.65293 [9]-2.3929.28
412 [35]Claxton3-A Division I2-88.8726.56378 [32]-5.5326.22
413 [51]Kendrick2-AA3-77.3326.39381 [54]-6.8426.45
414 [41]Montgomery County3-A Division II0-106.9635.81290 [8]0.2933.95
415 [56]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA2-86.7833.53322 [56]-6.6627.18
416 [58]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-96.7236.08289 [54]-5.4028.50
417 [53]Northview6-AAAAA0-105.3242.45225 [47]-9.4025.91
418 [59]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †1-94.6531.30346 [57]-8.9427.03
419 [52]Central (Macon)2-AA1-94.0836.59285 [24]-8.4328.11
420 [2]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA7-33.54-7.32454 [6]-6.7430.35
421 [20]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-93.0820.28406 [11]-7.2930.26
422 [42]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II3-73.0314.51424 [44]-5.6431.95
423 [21]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-52.641.62446 [24]-9.9028.08
424 [3]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA6-42.10-3.40450 [3]-9.0829.45
425 [43]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II1-91.9331.59342 [20]-6.5532.13
426 [36]Crawford County4-A Division I1-91.7924.75389 [35]-3.9734.86
427 [22]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-90.9323.03398 [8]-8.6731.02
428 [53]Gordon Central7-AA0-100.6433.54321 [33]-7.6632.32
429 [4]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA6-30.61-4.62451 [4]-6.7233.29
430 [23]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-8-1.0911.66429 [20]-10.3431.37
431 [54]Walker6-AA †6-4-1.61-10.27457 [58]-9.4132.83
432 [57]Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-10-1.7040.83242 [51]-12.9429.38
433 [55]Glenn Hills4-AA1-9-2.2829.71360 [45]-10.1232.79
434 [3]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A4-6-2.609.49433 [3]-10.0933.13
435 [44]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †4-4-3.513.18445 [48]-9.0735.06
436 [7]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA2-8-4.3311.09431 [4]-15.4729.48
437 [8]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA1-6-4.6517.04418 [1]-12.7932.49
438 [50]Groves3-AAA1-9-5.0431.11349 [46]-11.0434.62
439 [45]Towns County8-A Division II0-10-5.3933.89316 [13]-9.5436.47
440 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-7-6.194.11444 [23]-10.8835.93
441 [56]Josey4-AA1-9-6.2429.37362 [47]-11.6335.23
442 [5]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-7-8.29-1.22448 [2]-11.8137.10
443 [46]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-8-8.5316.66420 [42]-9.8739.28
444 [4]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A1-9-9.1412.99425 [1]-15.6734.09
445 [37]Savannah3-A Division I0-10-9.5919.59410 [37]-17.2432.98
446 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA2-8-10.437.43437 [6]-14.2136.83
447 [6]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA3-7-11.40-12.43459 [8]-13.9338.08
448 [57]Landmark Christian5-AA0-10-11.5631.66340 [40]-9.7242.46
449 [60]Clarkston6-AAAA †1-9-13.2721.93400 [59]-20.8633.03
450 [10]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA1-9-13.2816.98419 [2]-14.8039.10
451 [58]Jordan2-AA0-9-13.6528.91366 [49]-13.4840.79
452 [5]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A1-7-17.884.45441 [4]-20.6037.91
453 [47]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II3-7-20.896.43440 [47]-21.5239.99
454 [48]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-9-24.5615.55423 [43]-23.3141.87
455 [6]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A3-6-28.28-11.99458 [5]-15.1353.77
456 [49]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †0-2-31.42-20.89461 [49]-23.6448.40
457 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-9-31.6219.40412 [15]-22.6749.57
458 [38]Athens Christian8-A Division I0-10-32.0031.52343 [26]-21.6650.96
459 [7]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA2-7-33.74-9.05455 [7]-27.7546.61
460 [8]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA1-9-41.61-6.80452 [5]-26.4655.76
461 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-10-54.25-10.14456 [54]-43.8251.05



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
14-AAAAAAA683.1278.34
22-AAAAAAA579.8770.43
31-AAAAAA679.8070.72
45-AAAAAAA679.4269.46
51-AAAAAAA578.9972.17
68-AAAAAAA678.7368.28
73-AAAAAAA572.9768.21
85-AAAAAA871.6960.34
97-AAAAA670.7564.98
105-AAA469.9063.64
116-AAAAAAA669.8061.71
126-AAAAAA766.9259.52
131-AAAAA666.0354.64
147-AAAAAAA764.8753.00
152-AAAA764.3756.60
163-AAAA663.4053.61
178-AAAAAA761.8052.26
184-AAAAAA661.6154.63
197-AAAAAA761.5451.89
208-AAAAA761.2154.29
211-AAAA559.4347.00
225-AAAAA858.2953.66
233-AAAAA558.0553.31
244-AAAA857.6047.75
258-AAA657.4850.99
262-AAAAA757.3749.95
272-AAA556.2845.84
288-AA655.9152.18
291-AAA654.9247.75
306-AAAA653.7658.40
316-AAAAA753.6043.40
327-AAAA653.4744.44
338-A Division I452.8336.23
345-AAAA852.5744.14
353-AA752.0942.22
362-AAAAAA751.8946.81
371-AA751.6945.83
385-A Division I451.1140.74
393-AAAAAA849.8937.91
407-AAA748.8442.18
412-A Division I548.5739.90
428-AAAA948.0442.03
431-A Division I447.6543.84
443-AAA847.6135.09
454-AAA645.2935.18
467-AA743.8934.26
475-AA742.1030.73
487-A Division II341.2132.93
493-A Division II541.1234.01
502-A Division II541.0033.55
514-AAAAA640.8539.03
524-A Division II640.6637.31
538-A Division II640.6432.92
546-A Division II840.0626.36
554-AA839.4528.50
56GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA538.9230.79
572-AA838.9127.02
586-AAA838.8732.94
594-A Division I438.1329.83
607-A Division I737.8130.34
616-AA735.1032.13
623-A Division I534.7024.03
636-A Division I434.5131.62
64GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA430.0925.08
65GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA527.2521.22
66GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA625.2517.86
671-A Division II722.4021.31
68GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA519.276.58
695-A Division II617.629.08
70GIAA Region 4-AA316.809.34
71GIAA Region 2-AA315.189.63
72GIAA Region 3-AA210.245.09
73GIAA Region 2-A39.642.91
74GIAA Region 1-A39.20-5.03
75GIAA Region 6-AA27.591.61
76GAPPS Region 1-AA45.83-0.06
77GAPPS Region 2-AA4-8.29-18.16

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/17LaGrangeCarver (Atlanta)12 - 2814.3385.1%0.185
10/26NewtonSouth Gwinnett28 - 3122.4493.9%0.187
10/27Savannah Country DayJohnson (Savannah)0 - 3012.3781.9%0.188
09/22DunwoodyLakeside (Atlanta)16 - 1528.6697.0%0.188
08/18MonroeMitchell County3 - 031.8398.0%0.200
09/22Druid HillsSoutheast Whitfield21 - 2026.6496.3%0.210
08/18Upson-LeeUnion Grove21 - 2025.8395.9%0.219
09/22Central Fellowship ChristianPiedmont Academy7 - 1416.0787.6%0.222
11/03Telfair CountyTreutlen12 - 2015.1086.3%0.227
10/27LanierShiloh30 - 2826.5296.2%0.233
09/15Bleckley CountyWest Laurens27 - 3314.6185.6%0.257
09/08Coahulla CreekChattooga14 - 1717.2089.1%0.258
10/27Greater Atlanta ChristianChattahoochee41 - 3826.0396.0%0.262
10/06Effingham CountyGrovetown35 - 3225.9195.9%0.263
10/13Madison CountyCedar Shoals36 - 4014.8685.9%0.280

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game r3ating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
94.8210/13Mill CreekBuford31 - 245.0264.8%
94.3509/22Douglas CountyHughes30 - 270.1350.4%
94.2408/18CarrolltonHughes34 - 395.5466.3%
93.5208/19WaltonGrayson49 - 279.0975.2%
90.6309/01CarrolltonRome33 - 137.5171.4%
89.4609/29GraysonNewton27 - 315.6066.4%
88.2810/20CarrolltonWestlake31 - 711.8981.0%
88.2010/06WaltonNorth Cobb35 - 2714.2985.1%
88.1609/01BufordNorth Cobb45 - 286.9970.1%
87.3909/15NewtonWestlake27 - 123.4860.4%
87.1009/08Colquitt CountyLee County37 - 209.6476.4%
86.9710/27Thomas County CentralLee County31 - 2414.1684.9%
86.1409/22Mill CreekParkview30 - 2012.2881.7%
86.0408/18North CobbWestlake28 - 520.0550.2%
86.0311/03GraysonParkview41 - 147.3871.1%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
