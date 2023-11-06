Maxwell regular season summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 461 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,042 of 2,216 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.15%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.65 points and all game margins within 12.88 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Home Advantage: 1.91
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Walton
|10-0
|100.36
|1
|Thomas County Central
|10-0
|97.07
|2
|Mill Creek
|10-0
|96.17
|2
|Douglas County
|10-0
|94.41
|3
|Carrollton
|9-1
|95.99
|3
|Hughes
|8-2
|92.37
|4
|Buford
|9-1
|93.06
|4
|Rome
|9-1
|86.57
|5
|Colquitt County
|10-0
|92.56
|5
|Gainesville
|10-0
|85.67
|6
|Grayson
|8-2
|91.27
|6
|Lee County
|8-2
|84.83
|7
|Newton
|8-2
|87.58
|7
|Marist
|9-1
|82.88
|8
|Milton
|8-2
|86.52
|8
|Roswell
|9-1
|81.01
|9
|Westlake
|8-2
|86.02
|9
|Houston County
|8-2
|79.95
|10
|North Cobb
|7-3
|84.15
|10
|North Atlanta
|9-1
|76.90
|11
|Parkview
|7-3
|81.98
|11
|Woodward Academy
|8-2
|76.17
|12
|Norcross
|8-2
|81.39
|12
|Blessed Trinity
|8-2
|69.70
|13
|McEachern
|6-4
|79.60
|13
|East Paulding
|6-4
|67.89
|14
|North Gwinnett
|7-3
|77.36
|14
|Sequoyah
|7-3
|66.34
|15
|Peachtree Ridge
|9-1
|77.03
|15
|Creekview
|7-3
|65.30
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Coffee
|10-0
|91.17
|1
|Bainbridge
|8-2
|81.50
|2
|Jefferson
|10-0
|78.88
|2
|Spalding
|10-0
|80.24
|3
|Cartersville
|10-0
|77.47
|3
|Benedictine
|10-0
|79.36
|4
|Creekside
|9-1
|77.02
|4
|North Oconee
|10-0
|77.07
|5
|Hiram
|8-2
|73.39
|5
|Stockbridge
|8-2
|75.24
|6
|Ware County
|7-3
|72.72
|6
|Perry
|8-2
|72.91
|7
|Kell
|9-1
|71.68
|7
|LaGrange
|8-2
|69.89
|8
|Mays
|6-4
|69.64
|8
|Troup
|8-2
|68.88
|9
|Calhoun
|6-4
|67.80
|9
|Central (Carrollton)
|10-0
|67.94
|10
|Dalton
|7-3
|67.63
|10
|Cairo
|8-2
|66.49
|11
|Warner Robins
|7-3
|66.42
|11
|Burke County
|8-2
|65.70
|12
|Harris County
|9-1
|65.72
|12
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|7-3
|65.33
|13
|Jones County
|7-3
|64.09
|13
|Holy Innocents
|8-2
|64.90
|14
|Cass
|5-5
|63.09
|14
|Stephenson
|8-2
|64.67
|15
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|9-1
|62.68
|15
|Starr's Mill
|7-3
|63.78
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|5-5
|80.45
|1
|Pierce County
|9-1
|64.92
|2
|Calvary Day
|10-0
|77.60
|2
|Appling County
|8-2
|64.70
|3
|Mary Persons
|9-1
|72.61
|3
|Callaway
|7-2
|63.42
|4
|Stephens County
|9-1
|65.78
|4
|Rockmart
|8-2
|63.28
|5
|Morgan County
|9-1
|65.54
|5
|Northeast
|8-2
|62.39
|6
|Lumpkin County
|10-0
|63.58
|6
|Toombs County
|9-1
|62.06
|7
|Carver (Columbus)
|7-3
|62.94
|7
|Cook
|8-2
|61.47
|8
|Sandy Creek
|7-3
|62.71
|8
|Thomson
|9-1
|61.45
|9
|Hebron Christian
|6-4
|62.28
|9
|Fellowship Christian
|8-2
|60.51
|10
|Savannah Christian
|8-2
|59.87
|10
|Fitzgerald
|7-3
|59.45
|11
|Upson-Lee
|8-2
|58.65
|11
|Union County
|7-3
|56.97
|12
|Thomasville
|5-5
|57.74
|12
|Athens Academy
|6-4
|56.67
|13
|Crisp County
|6-4
|56.81
|13
|Providence Christian
|8-2
|55.90
|14
|Douglass
|6-4
|55.85
|14
|Columbia
|7-3
|53.78
|15
|Carver (Atlanta)
|2-7
|55.56
|15
|Laney
|7-2-1
|49.27
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|9-1
|70.77
|1
|Schley County
|10-0
|65.74
|2
|Commerce
|9-1
|63.51
|2
|Greene County
|9-1
|55.17
|3
|Rabun County
|7-3
|57.17
|3
|Clinch County
|9-1
|55.02
|4
|Elbert County
|8-2
|56.22
|4
|Manchester
|7-2
|54.70
|5
|Trion
|10-0
|56.03
|5
|Bowdon
|8-2
|54.39
|6
|Dublin
|8-2
|54.98
|6
|Macon County
|8-2
|51.21
|7
|Bleckley County
|8-2
|54.52
|7
|Jenkins County
|9-1
|47.38
|8
|Swainsboro
|8-2
|53.77
|8
|Aquinas
|8-2
|47.30
|9
|Brooks County
|5-5
|52.82
|9
|Portal
|7-3
|46.33
|10
|Bryan County
|9-1
|51.46
|10
|Dooly County
|6-4
|44.15
|11
|Lamar County
|8-2
|50.43
|11
|Telfair County
|7-2
|44.10
|12
|Irwin County
|5-5
|45.45
|12
|Lincoln County
|6-4
|43.71
|13
|Mount Vernon
|7-3
|44.64
|13
|Wilcox County
|6-4
|41.66
|14
|Metter
|5-5
|41.78
|14
|Lanier County
|7-2
|41.15
|15
|Whitefield Academy
|5-5
|41.60
|15
|Washington-Wilkes
|6-4
|40.32
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|10-0
|49.17
|1
|Edmund Burke Academy
|9-1
|23.25
|2
|First Presbyterian
|6-3-1
|45.43
|2
|Gatewood School
|8-2
|22.10
|3
|Valwood School
|8-1
|42.85
|3
|Briarwood Academy
|6-3
|18.04
|4
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|10-0
|39.15
|4
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|7-2
|14.82
|5
|Bulloch Academy
|10-0
|38.21
|5
|Central Fellowship Christian
|7-2-1
|13.65
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|10-0
|49.17
|1
|Edmund Burke Academy
|9-1
|23.25
|2
|First Presbyterian
|6-3-1
|45.43
|2
|Gatewood School
|8-2
|22.10
|3
|Valwood School
|8-1
|42.85
|3
|Briarwood Academy
|6-3
|18.04
|4
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|10-0
|39.15
|4
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|7-2
|14.82
|5
|Bulloch Academy
|10-0
|38.21
|5
|Central Fellowship Christian
|7-2-1
|13.65
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|10-0
|100.36
|66.25
|25 [19]
|45.59
|-14.15
|2 [1]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|10-0
|97.07
|65.09
|31 [5]
|38.66
|-17.79
|3 [2]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|10-0
|96.17
|71.02
|12 [10]
|39.88
|-15.67
|4 [3]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|9-1
|95.99
|64.06
|37 [28]
|40.82
|-14.55
|5 [2]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|10-0
|94.41
|61.28
|46 [10]
|40.30
|-13.49
|6 [4]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|9-1
|93.06
|65.53
|29 [23]
|38.55
|-13.89
|7 [5]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|10-0
|92.56
|70.00
|14 [12]
|41.41
|-10.53
|8 [3]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|8-2
|92.37
|62.89
|41 [8]
|42.19
|-9.56
|9 [6]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|8-2
|91.27
|71.55
|11 [9]
|37.56
|-13.09
|10 [1]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|10-0
|91.17
|49.54
|149 [32]
|31.75
|-18.80
|11 [7]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|8-2
|87.58
|70.54
|13 [11]
|36.12
|-10.85
|12 [4]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|9-1
|86.57
|55.27
|98 [28]
|34.92
|-11.03
|13 [8]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|8-2
|86.52
|64.10
|36 [27]
|35.12
|-10.78
|14 [9]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|8-2
|86.02
|68.69
|17 [14]
|33.64
|-11.76
|15 [5]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|10-0
|85.67
|53.23
|115 [34]
|35.72
|-9.33
|16 [6]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|8-2
|84.83
|66.62
|21 [3]
|36.56
|-7.64
|17 [10]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|84.15
|72.87
|7 [6]
|37.13
|-6.40
|18 [7]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|9-1
|82.88
|59.59
|58 [17]
|30.38
|-11.87
|19 [11]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|81.98
|72.17
|10 [8]
|33.91
|-7.45
|20 [1]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|8-2
|81.50
|56.46
|84 [6]
|34.88
|-6.00
|21 [12]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|8-2
|81.39
|59.64
|57 [34]
|33.92
|-6.85
|22 [8]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|9-1
|81.01
|53.71
|109 [30]
|33.26
|-7.13
|23 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|5-5
|80.45
|72.42
|8 [1]
|36.32
|-3.51
|24 [2]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|10-0
|80.24
|51.10
|131 [18]
|35.56
|-4.06
|25 [9]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|8-2
|79.95
|59.80
|53 [14]
|32.46
|-6.87
|26 [13]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|6-4
|79.60
|73.31
|6 [5]
|28.12
|-10.86
|27 [3]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|10-0
|79.36
|54.23
|104 [12]
|33.54
|-5.19
|28 [2]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|10-0
|78.88
|51.82
|126 [24]
|31.40
|-6.86
|29 [2]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|10-0
|77.60
|30.33
|352 [47]
|30.76
|-6.22
|30 [3]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|10-0
|77.47
|56.62
|81 [10]
|28.23
|-8.62
|31 [14]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|77.36
|60.82
|50 [33]
|32.15
|-4.60
|32 [4]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|10-0
|77.07
|40.53
|244 [46]
|28.30
|-8.15
|33 [15]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|9-1
|77.03
|47.33
|177 [44]
|29.89
|-6.52
|34 [4]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|9-1
|77.02
|49.45
|150 [33]
|32.43
|-3.97
|35 [16]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|76.93
|67.07
|19 [16]
|31.17
|-5.14
|36 [10]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|9-1
|76.90
|48.78
|160 [41]
|29.70
|-6.58
|37 [11]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|8-2
|76.17
|41.13
|238 [49]
|27.16
|-8.40
|38 [17]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|75.57
|74.44
|5 [4]
|28.16
|-6.79
|39 [5]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|8-2
|75.24
|50.76
|137 [21]
|32.94
|-1.68
|40 [18]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|8-2
|74.60
|62.97
|40 [30]
|30.93
|-3.05
|41 [5]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|8-2
|73.39
|53.68
|110 [19]
|33.11
|0.35
|42 [6]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|8-2
|72.91
|57.04
|77 [4]
|29.68
|-2.61
|43 [6]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|7-3
|72.72
|60.33
|52 [3]
|29.06
|-3.03
|44 [3]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|9-1
|72.61
|47.42
|176 [16]
|23.57
|-8.41
|45 [7]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|9-1
|71.68
|46.66
|187 [41]
|30.99
|-0.06
|46 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|9-1
|70.77
|45.18
|202 [4]
|33.07
|2.92
|47 [19]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|70.58
|64.83
|34 [26]
|26.66
|-3.30
|48 [20]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|8-2
|70.54
|57.83
|67 [36]
|24.55
|-5.37
|49 [21]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|70.43
|63.38
|38 [29]
|28.68
|-1.13
|50 [22]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|8-2
|70.35
|59.33
|60 [35]
|28.05
|-1.68
|51 [7]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|8-2
|69.89
|47.92
|169 [30]
|26.45
|-2.81
|52 [23]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|69.73
|57.46
|70 [37]
|28.13
|-0.98
|53 [12]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|8-2
|69.70
|53.57
|111 [31]
|24.34
|-4.74
|54 [8]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|6-4
|69.64
|56.65
|80 [9]
|24.35
|-4.67
|55 [24]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|69.27
|72.27
|9 [7]
|24.81
|-3.84
|56 [8]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|8-2
|68.88
|45.75
|197 [39]
|24.62
|-3.64
|57 [9]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|10-0
|67.94
|43.68
|213 [42]
|28.22
|0.90
|58 [25]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|67.92
|78.37
|1 [1]
|25.62
|-1.68
|59 [13]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|6-4
|67.89
|60.33
|51 [13]
|25.82
|-1.45
|60 [9]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|6-4
|67.80
|61.33
|45 [2]
|26.67
|-0.51
|61 [10]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|7-3
|67.63
|56.16
|87 [12]
|26.50
|-0.50
|62 [26]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|67.05
|66.21
|26 [20]
|24.71
|-1.73
|63 [27]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|66.57
|76.51
|3 [3]
|27.21
|1.27
|64 [10]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|8-2
|66.49
|47.46
|174 [32]
|23.69
|-2.18
|65 [11]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|7-3
|66.42
|58.74
|63 [6]
|25.78
|-0.01
|66 [14]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|7-3
|66.34
|59.64
|56 [16]
|24.48
|-1.24
|67 [28]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|66.13
|69.03
|15 [13]
|22.57
|-2.93
|68 [4]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|9-1
|65.78
|49.03
|156 [12]
|24.25
|-0.91
|69 [1]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|10-0
|65.74
|27.40
|372 [27]
|27.05
|1.93
|70 [12]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|9-1
|65.72
|47.61
|172 [37]
|22.53
|-2.57
|71 [11]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|8-2
|65.70
|52.06
|124 [17]
|24.92
|-0.16
|72 [5]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|9-1
|65.54
|38.16
|265 [31]
|25.21
|0.29
|73 [12]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|7-3
|65.33
|54.57
|101 [10]
|22.96
|-1.75
|74 [15]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|7-3
|65.30
|58.61
|64 [20]
|24.83
|0.16
|75 [16]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|8-2
|64.95
|51.07
|133 [39]
|25.37
|1.04
|76 [1]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|9-1
|64.92
|37.57
|273 [20]
|21.84
|-2.47
|77 [13]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|8-2
|64.90
|48.83
|159 [27]
|22.91
|-1.36
|78 [2]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|8-2
|64.70
|45.61
|199 [8]
|22.73
|-1.36
|79 [14]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|8-2
|64.67
|50.99
|134 [19]
|24.93
|0.88
|80 [29]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|64.42
|57.27
|73 [39]
|22.51
|-1.28
|81 [30]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|64.13
|48.63
|163 [43]
|19.30
|-4.21
|82 [13]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|7-3
|64.09
|52.19
|121 [23]
|26.31
|2.83
|83 [15]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|7-3
|63.78
|49.61
|147 [23]
|19.96
|-3.20
|84 [6]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|10-0
|63.58
|39.02
|257 [29]
|26.26
|3.31
|85 [2]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|9-1
|63.51
|37.76
|269 [14]
|23.86
|0.97
|86 [3]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|7-2
|63.42
|35.02
|299 [28]
|24.42
|1.62
|87 [4]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|8-2
|63.28
|41.39
|234 [14]
|21.99
|-0.67
|88 [14]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|5-5
|63.09
|59.42
|59 [5]
|23.44
|0.96
|89 [7]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|7-3
|62.94
|47.43
|175 [15]
|21.23
|-1.08
|90 [8]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|7-3
|62.71
|56.67
|79 [5]
|22.67
|0.58
|91 [15]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|9-1
|62.68
|42.45
|224 [46]
|22.81
|0.75
|92 [17]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|4-6
|62.51
|68.75
|16 [2]
|22.95
|1.07
|93 [5]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|8-2
|62.39
|34.88
|300 [29]
|24.45
|2.68
|94 [9]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|6-4
|62.28
|51.86
|125 [8]
|21.24
|-0.41
|95 [6]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|9-1
|62.06
|34.63
|305 [30]
|23.15
|1.71
|96 [16]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|7-3
|61.86
|54.93
|100 [17]
|21.19
|-0.05
|97 [7]
|Cook
|1-AA
|8-2
|61.47
|48.47
|164 [2]
|21.14
|0.29
|98 [8]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|9-1
|61.45
|27.19
|373 [52]
|21.89
|1.06
|99 [16]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|7-3
|61.37
|50.86
|135 [20]
|20.76
|0.01
|100 [17]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|5-5
|61.25
|55.39
|96 [15]
|22.19
|1.56
|101 [17]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|7-3
|61.14
|53.39
|113 [14]
|21.35
|0.83
|102 [31]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|60.83
|65.34
|30 [24]
|21.77
|1.56
|103 [9]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|8-2
|60.51
|46.02
|195 [7]
|23.80
|3.91
|104 [18]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|7-3
|60.36
|52.60
|118 [21]
|22.91
|3.17
|105 [18]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|6-4
|60.20
|53.11
|116 [15]
|22.92
|3.34
|106 [19]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|7-3
|60.00
|46.96
|182 [38]
|21.48
|2.11
|107 [10]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|8-2
|59.87
|35.10
|298 [36]
|24.75
|5.51
|108 [19]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|5-4
|59.77
|50.60
|140 [22]
|24.68
|5.54
|109 [10]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|7-3
|59.45
|44.36
|206 [9]
|20.71
|1.89
|110 [18]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|6-3
|59.06
|43.92
|209 [46]
|21.68
|3.24
|111 [20]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|5-5
|58.98
|61.77
|43 [1]
|20.30
|1.94
|112 [20]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|8-2
|58.82
|43.54
|214 [44]
|18.98
|0.78
|113 [19]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|5-5
|58.78
|56.24
|86 [24]
|22.17
|4.01
|114 [11]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|8-2
|58.65
|41.92
|227 [25]
|18.74
|0.70
|115 [20]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|5-5
|58.48
|55.61
|93 [27]
|21.25
|3.39
|116 [21]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|9-1
|58.23
|39.83
|252 [50]
|16.01
|-1.60
|117 [12]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|5-5
|57.74
|57.78
|68 [3]
|22.69
|5.56
|118 [21]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|5-5
|57.70
|59.15
|61 [18]
|23.25
|6.17
|119 [22]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|7-3
|57.44
|49.14
|154 [40]
|21.16
|4.34
|120 [3]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|7-3
|57.17
|38.93
|259 [9]
|19.49
|2.93
|121 [11]
|Union County
|8-AA
|7-3
|56.97
|39.83
|251 [17]
|20.68
|4.34
|122 [21]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|8-2
|56.95
|43.53
|215 [43]
|21.30
|4.97
|123 [13]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|6-4
|56.81
|52.16
|122 [7]
|18.72
|2.54
|124 [12]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|6-4
|56.67
|47.96
|168 [3]
|21.25
|5.20
|125 [22]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|5-5
|56.63
|55.70
|91 [13]
|22.90
|6.89
|126 [22]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|6-4
|56.50
|54.46
|102 [11]
|17.42
|1.54
|127 [4]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|8-2
|56.22
|37.76
|270 [15]
|19.89
|4.29
|128 [32]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|56.05
|60.85
|49 [32]
|18.50
|3.08
|129 [5]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|10-0
|56.03
|25.96
|384 [33]
|21.23
|5.82
|130 [13]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|8-2
|55.90
|26.47
|380 [53]
|22.58
|7.30
|131 [14]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|6-4
|55.85
|47.28
|179 [17]
|17.80
|2.57
|132 [23]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|8-2
|55.80
|46.63
|188 [43]
|17.73
|2.55
|133 [15]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|2-7
|55.56
|66.80
|20 [2]
|17.17
|2.24
|134 [24]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|6-4
|55.39
|53.33
|114 [33]
|20.33
|5.56
|135 [16]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|6-4
|55.28
|51.22
|129 [9]
|16.26
|1.60
|136 [2]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|9-1
|55.17
|29.19
|363 [25]
|13.71
|-0.84
|137 [23]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|5-5
|55.16
|55.13
|99 [16]
|19.18
|4.64
|138 [25]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|8-2
|55.08
|39.99
|248 [53]
|17.62
|3.16
|139 [3]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|9-1
|55.02
|34.66
|304 [11]
|20.72
|6.32
|140 [33]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|55.00
|66.55
|23 [18]
|19.58
|5.19
|141 [6]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|8-2
|54.98
|37.47
|275 [16]
|20.62
|6.27
|142 [4]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|7-2
|54.70
|32.80
|330 [17]
|14.92
|0.84
|143 [34]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|54.63
|77.98
|2 [2]
|24.10
|10.08
|144 [17]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|4-6
|54.61
|56.75
|78 [4]
|19.11
|5.13
|145 [7]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|8-2
|54.52
|38.29
|264 [12]
|20.25
|6.34
|146 [35]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|54.52
|67.89
|18 [15]
|15.33
|1.43
|147 [26]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-7
|54.47
|66.33
|24 [4]
|15.50
|1.66
|148 [5]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|8-2
|54.39
|33.59
|320 [15]
|20.83
|7.07
|149 [18]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|4-6
|54.22
|50.17
|144 [11]
|19.30
|5.70
|150 [23]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|5-5
|54.02
|55.33
|97 [9]
|20.20
|6.80
|151 [24]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|6-4
|53.98
|50.05
|145 [30]
|17.35
|4.00
|152 [14]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|7-3
|53.78
|36.58
|286 [25]
|16.17
|3.01
|153 [8]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|8-2
|53.77
|38.59
|262 [11]
|17.01
|3.86
|154 [25]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|6-4
|53.76
|46.80
|183 [39]
|22.67
|9.53
|155 [27]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|7-3
|53.66
|41.10
|239 [50]
|20.83
|7.79
|156 [24]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|8-2
|53.47
|40.12
|247 [47]
|24.92
|12.07
|157 [19]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|6-3
|52.89
|43.46
|216 [22]
|16.55
|4.29
|158 [26]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|6-4
|52.87
|43.20
|219 [45]
|17.53
|5.28
|159 [25]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|5-5
|52.85
|46.16
|194 [37]
|18.12
|5.89
|160 [9]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|5-5
|52.82
|54.07
|107 [1]
|14.97
|2.77
|161 [28]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|8-2
|52.58
|34.32
|310 [55]
|16.86
|4.89
|162 [27]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|5-5
|52.08
|50.48
|141 [27]
|18.89
|7.43
|163 [29]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|3-7
|51.89
|60.98
|48 [12]
|14.24
|2.97
|164 [36]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|51.58
|61.49
|44 [31]
|16.45
|5.50
|165 [10]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|9-1
|51.46
|27.00
|374 [31]
|15.54
|4.70
|166 [30]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|2-8
|51.36
|64.35
|35 [6]
|17.67
|6.93
|167 [6]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|8-2
|51.21
|30.04
|356 [24]
|16.63
|6.03
|168 [31]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|6-4
|51.18
|37.69
|271 [54]
|16.64
|6.08
|169 [32]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|2-8
|51.18
|75.10
|4 [1]
|17.24
|6.68
|170 [28]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|51.05
|59.68
|55 [4]
|16.58
|6.16
|171 [20]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|7-3
|50.99
|34.18
|312 [40]
|18.89
|8.52
|172 [21]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|8-2
|50.96
|37.61
|272 [32]
|18.60
|8.26
|173 [37]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|50.80
|45.53
|200 [45]
|16.85
|6.67
|174 [26]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|5-5
|50.51
|49.55
|148 [24]
|15.83
|5.94
|175 [11]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|8-2
|50.43
|35.47
|294 [19]
|16.27
|6.46
|176 [27]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|7-3
|50.24
|41.51
|232 [44]
|18.12
|8.49
|177 [22]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|7-3
|50.10
|42.55
|222 [24]
|15.94
|6.46
|178 [28]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|5-5
|50.01
|49.16
|153 [26]
|16.85
|7.46
|179 [29]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|5-5
|49.87
|50.32
|142 [28]
|19.44
|10.19
|180 [29]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|5-5
|49.48
|46.26
|191 [35]
|17.43
|8.57
|181 [38]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|49.46
|64.89
|33 [25]
|16.15
|7.31
|182 [15]
|Laney
|4-AA
|7-2-1
|49.27
|29.76
|358 [44]
|15.74
|7.09
|183 [33]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|5-5
|49.27
|51.12
|130 [38]
|15.72
|7.07
|184 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|10-0
|49.17
|24.05
|392 [5]
|17.43
|8.88
|185 [30]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|6-4
|49.16
|39.47
|255 [51]
|14.55
|6.01
|186 [34]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|3-7
|48.79
|61.15
|47 [11]
|15.05
|6.89
|187 [35]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|4-6
|48.61
|57.94
|66 [22]
|14.89
|6.90
|188 [16]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|8-2
|48.53
|29.94
|357 [43]
|13.27
|5.36
|189 [30]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|7-3
|48.38
|37.21
|278 [52]
|16.44
|8.68
|190 [39]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|48.14
|66.17
|27 [21]
|17.02
|9.49
|191 [17]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|5-5
|48.00
|50.63
|139 [1]
|14.86
|7.47
|192 [36]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-6
|47.92
|53.55
|112 [32]
|15.21
|7.90
|193 [23]
|White County
|7-AAA
|5-5
|47.87
|42.81
|221 [23]
|18.63
|11.38
|194 [24]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|4-6
|47.86
|48.89
|158 [14]
|13.64
|6.40
|195 [18]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|7-3
|47.60
|28.86
|368 [50]
|13.70
|6.72
|196 [7]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|9-1
|47.38
|26.49
|379 [30]
|18.37
|11.62
|197 [8]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|8-2
|47.30
|31.45
|345 [21]
|15.69
|9.02
|198 [37]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|4-6
|47.06
|51.32
|128 [37]
|16.71
|10.27
|199 [31]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|5-5
|47.04
|49.17
|152 [25]
|15.32
|8.90
|200 [40]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|46.73
|65.58
|28 [22]
|12.39
|6.28
|201 [32]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|6-4
|46.43
|36.85
|282 [53]
|16.50
|10.69
|202 [9]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|7-3
|46.33
|26.10
|383 [32]
|14.74
|9.03
|203 [38]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|3-7
|46.13
|58.49
|65 [21]
|14.58
|9.07
|204 [31]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|3-7
|46.04
|56.54
|82 [11]
|12.26
|6.85
|205 [19]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|6-4
|45.83
|38.30
|263 [19]
|16.00
|10.79
|206 [25]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|8-2
|45.76
|33.62
|319 [41]
|13.36
|8.22
|207 [39]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|2-8
|45.74
|62.19
|42 [9]
|16.90
|11.78
|208 [32]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|5-5
|45.57
|46.76
|185 [40]
|14.54
|9.59
|209 [12]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|5-5
|45.45
|46.22
|192 [3]
|14.65
|9.81
|210 [33]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|3-7
|45.44
|65.03
|32 [1]
|13.60
|8.78
|211 [2]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|6-3-1
|45.43
|33.16
|325 [1]
|16.24
|11.43
|212 [20]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|7-3
|45.32
|35.46
|296 [27]
|16.43
|11.73
|213 [34]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|45.20
|54.28
|103 [18]
|12.81
|8.23
|214 [40]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|4-6
|45.09
|47.69
|170 [42]
|12.79
|8.33
|215 [33]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|6-4
|44.86
|41.02
|240 [45]
|13.25
|9.02
|216 [13]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|7-3
|44.64
|34.35
|309 [21]
|17.21
|13.19
|217 [21]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|8-2
|44.58
|17.29
|415 [57]
|17.54
|13.58
|218 [41]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|2-8
|44.49
|63.14
|39 [7]
|13.38
|9.51
|219 [35]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|3-7
|44.33
|52.34
|119 [22]
|12.61
|8.90
|220 [22]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|9-1
|44.21
|19.66
|409 [56]
|12.52
|8.93
|221 [10]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|6-4
|44.15
|41.81
|228 [2]
|14.05
|10.52
|222 [11]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|7-2
|44.10
|30.31
|353 [23]
|11.69
|8.20
|223 [23]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|5-5
|44.04
|38.86
|260 [18]
|18.54
|15.12
|224 [24]
|Model
|7-AA
|6-3
|43.96
|36.28
|288 [26]
|11.50
|8.17
|225 [34]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|5-5
|43.81
|46.53
|189 [34]
|14.70
|11.51
|226 [12]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|6-4
|43.71
|36.87
|281 [6]
|12.67
|9.58
|227 [26]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|7-3
|43.67
|34.75
|302 [37]
|12.97
|9.92
|228 [41]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|43.61
|55.71
|90 [40]
|12.02
|9.04
|229 [42]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|43.41
|66.56
|22 [17]
|14.12
|11.33
|230 [35]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|4-6
|43.29
|47.63
|171 [31]
|11.13
|8.46
|231 [36]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|4-6
|43.26
|45.65
|198 [40]
|10.61
|7.97
|232 [3]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|8-1
|42.85
|11.48
|430 [21]
|17.50
|15.27
|233 [27]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|4-6
|42.75
|46.67
|186 [19]
|11.88
|9.75
|234 [25]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|5-5
|42.66
|36.60
|284 [23]
|14.33
|12.29
|235 [28]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|6-4
|42.64
|35.34
|297 [35]
|15.14
|13.12
|236 [37]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|6-4
|42.61
|37.44
|276 [51]
|14.09
|12.11
|237 [38]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-8
|42.51
|56.13
|88 [8]
|12.64
|10.75
|238 [26]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|5-5
|42.23
|47.17
|181 [6]
|10.25
|8.65
|239 [36]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|2-8
|42.13
|57.10
|74 [7]
|11.92
|10.42
|240 [29]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|6-4
|42.02
|36.95
|279 [33]
|13.58
|12.18
|241 [39]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|4-6
|41.80
|46.17
|193 [36]
|11.23
|10.05
|242 [14]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|5-5
|41.78
|37.80
|267 [13]
|10.96
|9.79
|243 [13]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|6-4
|41.66
|36.47
|287 [7]
|13.69
|12.65
|244 [15]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|5-5
|41.60
|40.93
|241 [6]
|12.03
|11.05
|245 [42]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|6-4
|41.54
|40.32
|246 [52]
|11.97
|11.05
|246 [43]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|2-8
|41.41
|59.79
|54 [15]
|10.78
|9.99
|247 [14]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|7-2
|41.15
|33.33
|324 [16]
|10.51
|9.98
|248 [16]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|4-6
|40.54
|42.12
|226 [5]
|14.38
|14.46
|249 [37]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|2-8
|40.49
|57.08
|75 [8]
|11.75
|11.88
|250 [15]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|6-4
|40.32
|25.12
|386 [33]
|14.04
|14.33
|251 [38]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|3-7
|39.97
|49.29
|151 [34]
|13.56
|14.21
|252 [16]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|6-4
|39.85
|30.37
|351 [22]
|12.16
|12.93
|253 [30]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|6-4
|39.64
|32.91
|329 [43]
|8.48
|9.46
|254 [27]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|4-6
|39.55
|47.51
|173 [4]
|13.06
|14.13
|255 [40]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|3-7
|39.52
|45.92
|196 [38]
|12.27
|13.37
|256 [28]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|6-4
|39.32
|33.10
|327 [36]
|11.62
|12.92
|257 [39]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|3-7
|39.30
|51.08
|132 [25]
|15.55
|16.88
|258 [31]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|6-4
|39.25
|35.75
|291 [34]
|9.00
|10.37
|259 [32]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|2-8
|39.21
|48.95
|157 [13]
|8.98
|10.39
|260 [44]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|3-7
|39.16
|46.31
|190 [44]
|11.21
|12.66
|261 [4]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|10-0
|39.15
|-7.16
|453 [25]
|13.13
|14.59
|262 [41]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|1-9
|38.77
|57.61
|69 [2]
|9.81
|11.66
|263 [29]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|5-5
|38.66
|33.35
|323 [34]
|14.25
|16.22
|264 [40]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|3-7
|38.65
|55.46
|94 [14]
|12.20
|14.17
|265 [41]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|3-7
|38.56
|44.80
|203 [42]
|15.93
|18.00
|266 [42]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|3-7
|38.43
|48.70
|161 [35]
|9.49
|11.68
|267 [17]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|5-5
|38.25
|36.89
|280 [5]
|7.93
|10.30
|268 [5]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|10-0
|38.21
|12.12
|428 [19]
|9.97
|12.38
|269 [17]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|5-5
|38.10
|35.67
|292 [18]
|9.96
|12.48
|270 [42]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|2-8
|38.00
|56.45
|85 [7]
|12.69
|15.31
|271 [30]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|5-5
|37.93
|37.26
|277 [22]
|8.86
|11.55
|272 [43]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-6
|37.64
|48.19
|166 [36]
|10.12
|13.10
|273 [43]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|37.33
|55.40
|95 [41]
|9.47
|12.76
|274 [44]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|37.30
|57.33
|72 [38]
|13.13
|16.45
|275 [31]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-6
|37.18
|43.27
|217 [12]
|9.28
|12.73
|276 [32]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|6-4
|36.95
|30.04
|355 [42]
|13.32
|16.98
|277 [43]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|4-6
|36.70
|45.20
|201 [41]
|9.85
|13.77
|278 [18]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|4-5
|36.55
|36.74
|283 [17]
|8.35
|12.42
|279 [45]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|2-8
|36.52
|57.45
|71 [23]
|9.99
|14.09
|280 [46]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-6
|36.51
|43.16
|220 [48]
|9.04
|13.14
|281 [47]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|3-7
|36.38
|51.62
|127 [36]
|10.70
|14.95
|282 [19]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|6-4
|36.36
|32.11
|335 [25]
|9.50
|13.76
|283 [33]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|5-5
|35.68
|37.52
|274 [21]
|7.48
|12.43
|284 [44]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|8-1-1
|35.27
|19.24
|413 [60]
|8.26
|13.61
|285 [6]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|8-2
|35.24
|17.22
|416 [16]
|7.36
|12.74
|286 [7]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|4-6
|34.55
|31.46
|344 [2]
|10.65
|16.72
|287 [48]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-8
|34.37
|58.96
|62 [19]
|7.60
|13.85
|288 [20]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|5-5
|34.09
|34.12
|313 [23]
|8.57
|15.10
|289 [34]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-9
|33.85
|47.19
|180 [5]
|4.27
|11.05
|290 [18]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|6-4
|33.71
|26.96
|375 [28]
|9.55
|16.46
|291 [45]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|4-6
|33.63
|37.78
|268 [50]
|4.93
|11.92
|292 [21]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|5-5
|33.59
|31.18
|347 [27]
|8.36
|15.40
|293 [22]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|4-6
|33.50
|33.95
|315 [24]
|10.63
|17.75
|294 [33]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|5-5
|33.46
|30.26
|354 [48]
|8.12
|15.27
|295 [44]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|2-8
|33.32
|49.82
|146 [31]
|7.17
|14.47
|296 [34]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|3-7
|33.23
|41.81
|229 [26]
|10.87
|18.27
|297 [35]
|Washington
|6-AA
|3-7
|33.21
|41.14
|237 [16]
|5.09
|12.51
|298 [45]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|1-9
|33.18
|50.68
|138 [26]
|5.69
|13.13
|299 [46]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|4-6
|32.99
|38.07
|266 [52]
|9.75
|17.37
|300 [19]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|7-3
|32.89
|18.64
|414 [41]
|6.23
|13.96
|301 [46]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|4-6
|32.86
|39.85
|250 [48]
|12.26
|20.02
|302 [20]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|2-8
|32.65
|42.46
|223 [1]
|8.18
|16.15
|303 [36]
|Redan
|5-AA
|4-6
|32.40
|33.11
|326 [35]
|5.69
|13.91
|304 [35]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|2-8
|32.28
|50.80
|136 [10]
|7.85
|16.19
|305 [8]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|6-4
|32.17
|22.49
|399 [9]
|7.83
|16.28
|306 [23]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|4-6
|32.09
|39.82
|253 [8]
|4.46
|12.98
|307 [37]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|2-7
|31.80
|43.80
|212 [11]
|8.67
|17.48
|308 [36]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|6-4
|31.55
|31.68
|339 [45]
|7.24
|16.31
|309 [24]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|5-5
|31.22
|34.21
|311 [22]
|7.96
|17.36
|310 [21]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|4-6
|31.14
|34.39
|308 [12]
|4.19
|13.67
|311 [1]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|10-0
|31.08
|-13.91
|460 [6]
|3.67
|13.21
|312 [22]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|3-7
|30.92
|40.35
|245 [3]
|4.81
|14.51
|313 [47]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-9
|30.91
|50.17
|143 [29]
|5.82
|15.54
|314 [38]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|2-8
|30.63
|44.34
|207 [10]
|4.63
|14.62
|315 [39]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|4-6
|30.43
|31.62
|341 [41]
|4.22
|14.41
|316 [45]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-6-1
|30.34
|41.59
|230 [46]
|5.74
|16.03
|317 [49]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|30.13
|55.98
|89 [25]
|6.76
|17.25
|318 [23]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|3-7
|29.97
|39.65
|254 [4]
|6.99
|17.64
|319 [50]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-8
|29.61
|44.75
|204 [45]
|8.26
|19.27
|320 [24]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-7
|29.31
|32.69
|332 [18]
|5.49
|16.80
|321 [9]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|6-4
|28.91
|19.66
|408 [13]
|1.97
|13.68
|322 [25]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|4-6
|28.87
|25.38
|385 [34]
|4.29
|16.04
|323 [25]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|4-5
|28.58
|34.80
|301 [10]
|7.11
|19.16
|324 [37]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|3-7
|28.43
|39.98
|249 [28]
|6.81
|19.00
|325 [48]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-9
|28.30
|53.03
|117 [20]
|5.58
|17.90
|326 [49]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|2-8
|28.24
|41.30
|235 [49]
|3.33
|15.72
|327 [26]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|6-4
|28.12
|21.13
|401 [37]
|2.77
|15.27
|328 [51]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|2-8
|28.07
|43.89
|210 [47]
|1.52
|14.07
|329 [47]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|4-6
|28.04
|35.46
|295 [55]
|3.85
|16.44
|330 [26]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|4-6
|27.63
|31.11
|348 [28]
|4.10
|17.09
|331 [50]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|2-8
|27.24
|41.59
|231 [48]
|5.17
|18.55
|332 [10]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-5
|27.18
|29.72
|359 [3]
|5.87
|19.31
|333 [38]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|3-7
|27.10
|34.63
|306 [38]
|4.58
|18.10
|334 [40]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|3-6
|26.87
|34.03
|314 [31]
|5.96
|19.71
|335 [48]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|3-7
|26.80
|31.88
|337 [56]
|6.71
|20.53
|336 [52]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|5-5
|26.42
|23.37
|394 [57]
|1.63
|15.83
|337 [27]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|3-7
|26.21
|38.65
|261 [10]
|6.37
|20.78
|338 [41]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|5-5
|26.01
|32.61
|333 [38]
|3.59
|18.21
|339 [27]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|4-5
|25.64
|27.83
|371 [26]
|1.94
|16.92
|340 [39]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|4-6
|25.36
|33.01
|328 [42]
|1.83
|17.09
|341 [42]
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-6
|24.86
|29.48
|361 [46]
|4.19
|19.95
|342 [40]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|4-6
|24.81
|28.91
|365 [49]
|1.86
|17.67
|343 [53]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-10
|24.63
|55.62
|92 [26]
|4.41
|20.40
|344 [54]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-10
|23.89
|52.09
|123 [35]
|4.44
|21.17
|345 [11]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5-5
|23.88
|20.84
|404 [10]
|1.13
|17.88
|346 [1]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|9-1
|23.25
|4.13
|443 [8]
|1.06
|18.43
|347 [12]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4-6
|23.21
|26.81
|377 [4]
|6.73
|24.14
|348 [49]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-10
|23.18
|48.15
|167 [29]
|-1.17
|16.27
|349 [28]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|4-5
|23.09
|24.87
|387 [34]
|1.61
|19.14
|350 [29]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|5-4
|22.90
|21.09
|402 [38]
|1.42
|19.14
|351 [30]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|6-4
|22.84
|20.96
|403 [39]
|-0.02
|17.76
|352 [50]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|1-9
|22.72
|48.69
|162 [28]
|1.99
|19.89
|353 [43]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|3-7
|22.57
|28.62
|369 [51]
|-0.22
|17.83
|354 [55]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|22.50
|54.08
|106 [29]
|-1.30
|16.82
|355 [51]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-9
|22.47
|54.15
|105 [13]
|0.65
|18.81
|356 [44]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-8
|22.36
|41.16
|236 [15]
|-0.42
|17.84
|357 [28]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|4-6
|22.11
|28.62
|370 [30]
|1.96
|20.47
|358 [2]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|8-2
|22.10
|6.82
|439 [7]
|2.63
|21.16
|359 [31]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|4-6
|21.99
|26.35
|382 [31]
|4.07
|22.70
|360 [32]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|4-5
|21.84
|23.50
|393 [36]
|1.40
|20.18
|361 [29]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|4-6
|21.70
|34.71
|303 [20]
|0.69
|19.61
|362 [13]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|7-3
|21.58
|9.46
|434 [22]
|1.60
|20.64
|363 [45]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|3-7
|21.38
|28.94
|364 [48]
|-0.54
|18.70
|364 [14]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6-4
|21.25
|23.27
|396 [6]
|8.16
|27.52
|365 [41]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-8
|21.03
|34.43
|307 [39]
|4.45
|24.04
|366 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|6-4
|20.47
|10.16
|432 [2]
|2.00
|22.15
|367 [42]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-9
|20.16
|53.98
|108 [6]
|2.72
|23.18
|368 [52]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-8
|20.08
|39.29
|256 [49]
|2.08
|22.63
|369 [51]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|5-5
|19.64
|17.14
|417 [53]
|0.61
|21.60
|370 [46]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|2-8
|19.35
|32.36
|334 [39]
|1.39
|22.66
|371 [43]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-9
|19.24
|41.43
|233 [27]
|1.42
|22.80
|372 [33]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|2-8
|19.14
|32.03
|336 [19]
|0.06
|21.54
|373 [30]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-7
|18.54
|40.54
|243 [7]
|2.06
|24.14
|374 [34]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|7-3
|18.40
|7.81
|436 [45]
|-0.13
|22.09
|375 [15]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-5
|18.18
|19.71
|407 [12]
|1.71
|24.15
|376 [3]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|6-3
|18.04
|8.66
|435 [5]
|0.74
|23.32
|377 [47]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|2-8
|17.52
|43.21
|218 [13]
|-0.98
|22.12
|378 [48]
|Butler
|4-AA
|3-6
|17.39
|24.84
|388 [55]
|0.78
|24.00
|379 [46]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|16.81
|49.10
|155 [42]
|-2.23
|21.58
|380 [35]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|3-7
|16.39
|26.88
|376 [29]
|-2.22
|22.00
|381 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|6-3
|15.92
|4.43
|442 [1]
|-3.81
|20.89
|382 [36]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-7
|15.82
|24.48
|390 [35]
|0.69
|25.49
|383 [44]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|3-6
|15.67
|28.86
|367 [50]
|-0.88
|24.07
|384 [53]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-10
|15.43
|47.30
|178 [33]
|-1.33
|23.87
|385 [54]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|4-6
|15.42
|23.34
|395 [58]
|-1.72
|23.48
|386 [52]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|1-9
|15.40
|43.82
|211 [43]
|-2.04
|23.18
|387 [55]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-10
|15.17
|57.06
|76 [3]
|-4.91
|20.54
|388 [4]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|7-2
|14.82
|0.01
|447 [9]
|1.16
|26.96
|389 [56]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-10
|14.47
|52.32
|120 [16]
|-0.63
|25.52
|390 [45]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-10
|14.36
|38.94
|258 [30]
|-5.57
|20.69
|391 [31]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|2-8
|14.35
|30.55
|350 [29]
|-2.99
|23.29
|392 [16]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-7-1
|13.90
|23.22
|397 [7]
|0.20
|26.92
|393 [5]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|7-2-1
|13.65
|-2.01
|449 [10]
|-3.27
|23.70
|394 [46]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-9
|13.39
|46.77
|184 [18]
|-0.34
|26.90
|395 [49]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|2-8
|13.35
|33.74
|318 [32]
|1.70
|28.98
|396 [37]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-7
|13.32
|33.88
|317 [14]
|-0.38
|26.92
|397 [17]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-4
|13.21
|12.73
|426 [18]
|-1.94
|25.47
|398 [18]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|4-6
|12.87
|19.42
|411 [14]
|-4.89
|22.86
|399 [50]
|Towers
|5-AA
|1-9
|12.65
|32.79
|331 [37]
|-2.37
|25.61
|400 [47]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-9
|12.25
|31.85
|338 [44]
|-2.74
|25.64
|401 [57]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-10
|12.16
|56.51
|83 [5]
|-4.11
|24.36
|402 [19]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-5
|11.71
|16.22
|421 [17]
|-0.95
|27.96
|403 [48]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-10
|11.43
|44.46
|205 [20]
|-4.35
|24.84
|404 [32]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-7
|11.35
|24.35
|391 [36]
|-2.52
|26.75
|405 [6]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|5-5
|11.11
|12.15
|427 [3]
|-1.75
|27.76
|406 [33]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|4-3
|11.01
|15.85
|422 [38]
|-4.19
|25.43
|407 [38]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|4-6
|10.87
|20.42
|405 [40]
|-5.00
|24.75
|408 [49]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-9
|10.39
|44.27
|208 [21]
|-6.19
|24.04
|409 [34]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-10
|10.01
|48.44
|165 [2]
|1.76
|32.37
|410 [39]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|4-6
|9.32
|6.93
|438 [46]
|-1.40
|29.91
|411 [40]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-10
|8.95
|35.65
|293 [9]
|-2.39
|29.28
|412 [35]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|2-8
|8.87
|26.56
|378 [32]
|-5.53
|26.22
|413 [51]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|3-7
|7.33
|26.39
|381 [54]
|-6.84
|26.45
|414 [41]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-10
|6.96
|35.81
|290 [8]
|0.29
|33.95
|415 [56]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|2-8
|6.78
|33.53
|322 [56]
|-6.66
|27.18
|416 [58]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-9
|6.72
|36.08
|289 [54]
|-5.40
|28.50
|417 [53]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-10
|5.32
|42.45
|225 [47]
|-9.40
|25.91
|418 [59]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|1-9
|4.65
|31.30
|346 [57]
|-8.94
|27.03
|419 [52]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-9
|4.08
|36.59
|285 [24]
|-8.43
|28.11
|420 [2]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|7-3
|3.54
|-7.32
|454 [6]
|-6.74
|30.35
|421 [20]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-9
|3.08
|20.28
|406 [11]
|-7.29
|30.26
|422 [42]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|3-7
|3.03
|14.51
|424 [44]
|-5.64
|31.95
|423 [21]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5-5
|2.64
|1.62
|446 [24]
|-9.90
|28.08
|424 [3]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|6-4
|2.10
|-3.40
|450 [3]
|-9.08
|29.45
|425 [43]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|1-9
|1.93
|31.59
|342 [20]
|-6.55
|32.13
|426 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|1-9
|1.79
|24.75
|389 [35]
|-3.97
|34.86
|427 [22]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-9
|0.93
|23.03
|398 [8]
|-8.67
|31.02
|428 [53]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-10
|0.64
|33.54
|321 [33]
|-7.66
|32.32
|429 [4]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|6-3
|0.61
|-4.62
|451 [4]
|-6.72
|33.29
|430 [23]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-8
|-1.09
|11.66
|429 [20]
|-10.34
|31.37
|431 [54]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|6-4
|-1.61
|-10.27
|457 [58]
|-9.41
|32.83
|432 [57]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-10
|-1.70
|40.83
|242 [51]
|-12.94
|29.38
|433 [55]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-9
|-2.28
|29.71
|360 [45]
|-10.12
|32.79
|434 [3]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|4-6
|-2.60
|9.49
|433 [3]
|-10.09
|33.13
|435 [44]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|4-4
|-3.51
|3.18
|445 [48]
|-9.07
|35.06
|436 [7]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|2-8
|-4.33
|11.09
|431 [4]
|-15.47
|29.48
|437 [8]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|1-6
|-4.65
|17.04
|418 [1]
|-12.79
|32.49
|438 [50]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-9
|-5.04
|31.11
|349 [46]
|-11.04
|34.62
|439 [45]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-10
|-5.39
|33.89
|316 [13]
|-9.54
|36.47
|440 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|3-7
|-6.19
|4.11
|444 [23]
|-10.88
|35.93
|441 [56]
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-9
|-6.24
|29.37
|362 [47]
|-11.63
|35.23
|442 [5]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-7
|-8.29
|-1.22
|448 [2]
|-11.81
|37.10
|443 [46]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-8
|-8.53
|16.66
|420 [42]
|-9.87
|39.28
|444 [4]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|1-9
|-9.14
|12.99
|425 [1]
|-15.67
|34.09
|445 [37]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-10
|-9.59
|19.59
|410 [37]
|-17.24
|32.98
|446 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2-8
|-10.43
|7.43
|437 [6]
|-14.21
|36.83
|447 [6]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-7
|-11.40
|-12.43
|459 [8]
|-13.93
|38.08
|448 [57]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-10
|-11.56
|31.66
|340 [40]
|-9.72
|42.46
|449 [60]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|1-9
|-13.27
|21.93
|400 [59]
|-20.86
|33.03
|450 [10]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|1-9
|-13.28
|16.98
|419 [2]
|-14.80
|39.10
|451 [58]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-9
|-13.65
|28.91
|366 [49]
|-13.48
|40.79
|452 [5]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-7
|-17.88
|4.45
|441 [4]
|-20.60
|37.91
|453 [47]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|3-7
|-20.89
|6.43
|440 [47]
|-21.52
|39.99
|454 [48]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-9
|-24.56
|15.55
|423 [43]
|-23.31
|41.87
|455 [6]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|3-6
|-28.28
|-11.99
|458 [5]
|-15.13
|53.77
|456 [49]
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II †
|0-2
|-31.42
|-20.89
|461 [49]
|-23.64
|48.40
|457 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-9
|-31.62
|19.40
|412 [15]
|-22.67
|49.57
|458 [38]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-10
|-32.00
|31.52
|343 [26]
|-21.66
|50.96
|459 [7]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-7
|-33.74
|-9.05
|455 [7]
|-27.75
|46.61
|460 [8]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-9
|-41.61
|-6.80
|452 [5]
|-26.46
|55.76
|461 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-10
|-54.25
|-10.14
|456 [54]
|-43.82
|51.05
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|83.12
|78.34
|2
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|79.87
|70.43
|3
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|79.80
|70.72
|4
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|79.42
|69.46
|5
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|78.99
|72.17
|6
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|78.73
|68.28
|7
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|72.97
|68.21
|8
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|71.69
|60.34
|9
|7-AAAAA
|6
|70.75
|64.98
|10
|5-AAA
|4
|69.90
|63.64
|11
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|69.80
|61.71
|12
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|66.92
|59.52
|13
|1-AAAAA
|6
|66.03
|54.64
|14
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|64.87
|53.00
|15
|2-AAAA
|7
|64.37
|56.60
|16
|3-AAAA
|6
|63.40
|53.61
|17
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|61.80
|52.26
|18
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|61.61
|54.63
|19
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|61.54
|51.89
|20
|8-AAAAA
|7
|61.21
|54.29
|21
|1-AAAA
|5
|59.43
|47.00
|22
|5-AAAAA
|8
|58.29
|53.66
|23
|3-AAAAA
|5
|58.05
|53.31
|24
|4-AAAA
|8
|57.60
|47.75
|25
|8-AAA
|6
|57.48
|50.99
|26
|2-AAAAA
|7
|57.37
|49.95
|27
|2-AAA
|5
|56.28
|45.84
|28
|8-AA
|6
|55.91
|52.18
|29
|1-AAA
|6
|54.92
|47.75
|30
|6-AAAA
|6
|53.76
|58.40
|31
|6-AAAAA
|7
|53.60
|43.40
|32
|7-AAAA
|6
|53.47
|44.44
|33
|8-A Division I
|4
|52.83
|36.23
|34
|5-AAAA
|8
|52.57
|44.14
|35
|3-AA
|7
|52.09
|42.22
|36
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|51.89
|46.81
|37
|1-AA
|7
|51.69
|45.83
|38
|5-A Division I
|4
|51.11
|40.74
|39
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|49.89
|37.91
|40
|7-AAA
|7
|48.84
|42.18
|41
|2-A Division I
|5
|48.57
|39.90
|42
|8-AAAA
|9
|48.04
|42.03
|43
|1-A Division I
|4
|47.65
|43.84
|44
|3-AAA
|8
|47.61
|35.09
|45
|4-AAA
|6
|45.29
|35.18
|46
|7-AA
|7
|43.89
|34.26
|47
|5-AA
|7
|42.10
|30.73
|48
|7-A Division II
|3
|41.21
|32.93
|49
|3-A Division II
|5
|41.12
|34.01
|50
|2-A Division II
|5
|41.00
|33.55
|51
|4-AAAAA
|6
|40.85
|39.03
|52
|4-A Division II
|6
|40.66
|37.31
|53
|8-A Division II
|6
|40.64
|32.92
|54
|6-A Division II
|8
|40.06
|26.36
|55
|4-AA
|8
|39.45
|28.50
|56
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|38.92
|30.79
|57
|2-AA
|8
|38.91
|27.02
|58
|6-AAA
|8
|38.87
|32.94
|59
|4-A Division I
|4
|38.13
|29.83
|60
|7-A Division I
|7
|37.81
|30.34
|61
|6-AA
|7
|35.10
|32.13
|62
|3-A Division I
|5
|34.70
|24.03
|63
|6-A Division I
|4
|34.51
|31.62
|64
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|30.09
|25.08
|65
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|27.25
|21.22
|66
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|25.25
|17.86
|67
|1-A Division II
|7
|22.40
|21.31
|68
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|19.27
|6.58
|69
|5-A Division II
|6
|17.62
|9.08
|70
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|16.80
|9.34
|71
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|15.18
|9.63
|72
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|10.24
|5.09
|73
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|9.64
|2.91
|74
|GIAA Region 1-A
|3
|9.20
|-5.03
|75
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|7.59
|1.61
|76
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|5.83
|-0.06
|77
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|4
|-8.29
|-18.16
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/17
|LaGrange
|Carver (Atlanta)
|12 - 28
|14.33
|85.1%
|0.185
|10/26
|Newton
|South Gwinnett
|28 - 31
|22.44
|93.9%
|0.187
|10/27
|Savannah Country Day
|Johnson (Savannah)
|0 - 30
|12.37
|81.9%
|0.188
|09/22
|Dunwoody
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|16 - 15
|28.66
|97.0%
|0.188
|08/18
|Monroe
|Mitchell County
|3 - 0
|31.83
|98.0%
|0.200
|09/22
|Druid Hills
|Southeast Whitfield
|21 - 20
|26.64
|96.3%
|0.210
|08/18
|Upson-Lee
|Union Grove
|21 - 20
|25.83
|95.9%
|0.219
|09/22
|Central Fellowship Christian
|Piedmont Academy
|7 - 14
|16.07
|87.6%
|0.222
|11/03
|Telfair County
|Treutlen
|12 - 20
|15.10
|86.3%
|0.227
|10/27
|Lanier
|Shiloh
|30 - 28
|26.52
|96.2%
|0.233
|09/15
|Bleckley County
|West Laurens
|27 - 33
|14.61
|85.6%
|0.257
|09/08
|Coahulla Creek
|Chattooga
|14 - 17
|17.20
|89.1%
|0.258
|10/27
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|Chattahoochee
|41 - 38
|26.03
|96.0%
|0.262
|10/06
|Effingham County
|Grovetown
|35 - 32
|25.91
|95.9%
|0.263
|10/13
|Madison County
|Cedar Shoals
|36 - 40
|14.86
|85.9%
|0.280
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game r3ating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|94.82
|10/13
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|31 - 24
|5.02
|64.8%
|94.35
|09/22
|Douglas County
|Hughes
|30 - 27
|0.13
|50.4%
|94.24
|08/18
|Carrollton
|Hughes
|34 - 39
|5.54
|66.3%
|93.52
|08/19
|Walton
|Grayson
|49 - 27
|9.09
|75.2%
|90.63
|09/01
|Carrollton
|Rome
|33 - 13
|7.51
|71.4%
|89.46
|09/29
|Grayson
|Newton
|27 - 31
|5.60
|66.4%
|88.28
|10/20
|Carrollton
|Westlake
|31 - 7
|11.89
|81.0%
|88.20
|10/06
|Walton
|North Cobb
|35 - 27
|14.29
|85.1%
|88.16
|09/01
|Buford
|North Cobb
|45 - 28
|6.99
|70.1%
|87.39
|09/15
|Newton
|Westlake
|27 - 12
|3.48
|60.4%
|87.10
|09/08
|Colquitt County
|Lee County
|37 - 20
|9.64
|76.4%
|86.97
|10/27
|Thomas County Central
|Lee County
|31 - 24
|14.16
|84.9%
|86.14
|09/22
|Mill Creek
|Parkview
|30 - 20
|12.28
|81.7%
|86.04
|08/18
|North Cobb
|Westlake
|28 - 52
|0.05
|50.2%
|86.03
|11/03
|Grayson
|Parkview
|41 - 14
|7.38
|71.1%
About the Author
Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP