Maxwell regular season summary

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,042 of 2,216 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.15%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.65 points and all game margins within 12.88 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.91

By Class

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 4-AAAAAAA 6 83.12 78.34 2 2-AAAAAAA 5 79.87 70.43 3 1-AAAAAA 6 79.80 70.72 4 5-AAAAAAA 6 79.42 69.46 5 1-AAAAAAA 5 78.99 72.17 6 8-AAAAAAA 6 78.73 68.28 7 3-AAAAAAA 5 72.97 68.21 8 5-AAAAAA 8 71.69 60.34 9 7-AAAAA 6 70.75 64.98 10 5-AAA 4 69.90 63.64 11 6-AAAAAAA 6 69.80 61.71 12 6-AAAAAA 7 66.92 59.52 13 1-AAAAA 6 66.03 54.64 14 7-AAAAAAA 7 64.87 53.00 15 2-AAAA 7 64.37 56.60 16 3-AAAA 6 63.40 53.61 17 8-AAAAAA 7 61.80 52.26 18 4-AAAAAA 6 61.61 54.63 19 7-AAAAAA 7 61.54 51.89 20 8-AAAAA 7 61.21 54.29 21 1-AAAA 5 59.43 47.00 22 5-AAAAA 8 58.29 53.66 23 3-AAAAA 5 58.05 53.31 24 4-AAAA 8 57.60 47.75 25 8-AAA 6 57.48 50.99 26 2-AAAAA 7 57.37 49.95 27 2-AAA 5 56.28 45.84 28 8-AA 6 55.91 52.18 29 1-AAA 6 54.92 47.75 30 6-AAAA 6 53.76 58.40 31 6-AAAAA 7 53.60 43.40 32 7-AAAA 6 53.47 44.44 33 8-A Division I 4 52.83 36.23 34 5-AAAA 8 52.57 44.14 35 3-AA 7 52.09 42.22 36 2-AAAAAA 7 51.89 46.81 37 1-AA 7 51.69 45.83 38 5-A Division I 4 51.11 40.74 39 3-AAAAAA 8 49.89 37.91 40 7-AAA 7 48.84 42.18 41 2-A Division I 5 48.57 39.90 42 8-AAAA 9 48.04 42.03 43 1-A Division I 4 47.65 43.84 44 3-AAA 8 47.61 35.09 45 4-AAA 6 45.29 35.18 46 7-AA 7 43.89 34.26 47 5-AA 7 42.10 30.73 48 7-A Division II 3 41.21 32.93 49 3-A Division II 5 41.12 34.01 50 2-A Division II 5 41.00 33.55 51 4-AAAAA 6 40.85 39.03 52 4-A Division II 6 40.66 37.31 53 8-A Division II 6 40.64 32.92 54 6-A Division II 8 40.06 26.36 55 4-AA 8 39.45 28.50 56 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 38.92 30.79 57 2-AA 8 38.91 27.02 58 6-AAA 8 38.87 32.94 59 4-A Division I 4 38.13 29.83 60 7-A Division I 7 37.81 30.34 61 6-AA 7 35.10 32.13 62 3-A Division I 5 34.70 24.03 63 6-A Division I 4 34.51 31.62 64 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 30.09 25.08 65 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 27.25 21.22 66 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 6 25.25 17.86 67 1-A Division II 7 22.40 21.31 68 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5 19.27 6.58 69 5-A Division II 6 17.62 9.08 70 GIAA Region 4-AA 3 16.80 9.34 71 GIAA Region 2-AA 3 15.18 9.63 72 GIAA Region 3-AA 2 10.24 5.09 73 GIAA Region 2-A 3 9.64 2.91 74 GIAA Region 1-A 3 9.20 -5.03 75 GIAA Region 6-AA 2 7.59 1.61 76 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 5.83 -0.06 77 GAPPS Region 2-AA 4 -8.29 -18.16

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood 08/17 LaGrange Carver (Atlanta) 12 - 28 14.33 85.1% 0.185 10/26 Newton South Gwinnett 28 - 31 22.44 93.9% 0.187 10/27 Savannah Country Day Johnson (Savannah) 0 - 30 12.37 81.9% 0.188 09/22 Dunwoody Lakeside (Atlanta) 16 - 15 28.66 97.0% 0.188 08/18 Monroe Mitchell County 3 - 0 31.83 98.0% 0.200 09/22 Druid Hills Southeast Whitfield 21 - 20 26.64 96.3% 0.210 08/18 Upson-Lee Union Grove 21 - 20 25.83 95.9% 0.219 09/22 Central Fellowship Christian Piedmont Academy 7 - 14 16.07 87.6% 0.222 11/03 Telfair County Treutlen 12 - 20 15.10 86.3% 0.227 10/27 Lanier Shiloh 30 - 28 26.52 96.2% 0.233 09/15 Bleckley County West Laurens 27 - 33 14.61 85.6% 0.257 09/08 Coahulla Creek Chattooga 14 - 17 17.20 89.1% 0.258 10/27 Greater Atlanta Christian Chattahoochee 41 - 38 26.03 96.0% 0.262 10/06 Effingham County Grovetown 35 - 32 25.91 95.9% 0.263 10/13 Madison County Cedar Shoals 36 - 40 14.86 85.9% 0.280

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game r3ating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.