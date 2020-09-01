Maxwell preseason summary

NOTE: The ratings below differ slightly from those presented in the GHSF Daily due to the removal of teams that have canceled their seasons.
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 417 teams throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
This offseason, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season's games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season's results in combination with each team's historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team's historical performance diminishes as the team's season progresses.
The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 100.00%.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 0 of 0 total games including 0 tie(s) (--.--%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within --.-- points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 0.97
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Colquitt County
|0-0
|103.12
|1
|Buford
|0-0
|94.91
|2
|Lowndes
|0-0
|101.50
|2
|Lee County
|0-0
|92.18
|3
|Grayson
|0-0
|99.40
|3
|Rome
|0-0
|88.17
|4
|North Gwinnett
|0-0
|98.64
|4
|Valdosta
|0-0
|87.83
|5
|McEachern
|0-0
|96.69
|5
|Dacula
|0-0
|86.31
|6
|Parkview
|0-0
|95.42
|6
|Allatoona
|0-0
|84.50
|7
|Archer
|0-0
|93.96
|7
|Carrollton
|0-0
|83.77
|8
|Mill Creek
|0-0
|92.74
|8
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|0-0
|78.86
|9
|Marietta
|0-0
|90.86
|9
|Glynn Academy
|0-0
|78.32
|10
|Milton
|0-0
|90.27
|10
|Westlake
|0-0
|78.23
|11
|Hillgrove
|0-0
|87.24
|11
|Kell
|0-0
|77.59
|12
|Harrison
|0-0
|87.13
|12
|Lanier
|0-0
|76.14
|13
|Camden County
|0-0
|85.98
|13
|Dalton
|0-0
|75.37
|14
|Tift County
|0-0
|84.78
|14
|Richmond Hill
|0-0
|74.46
|15
|North Cobb
|0-0
|84.02
|15
|Houston County
|0-0
|73.86
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Blessed Trinity
|0-0
|93.18
|1
|Marist
|0-0
|88.28
|2
|Cartersville
|0-0
|92.58
|2
|Bainbridge
|0-0
|81.08
|3
|Warner Robins
|0-0
|90.05
|3
|Jefferson
|0-0
|79.01
|4
|Coffee
|0-0
|82.86
|4
|Hapeville Charter
|0-0
|77.44
|5
|Jones County
|0-0
|82.34
|5
|Mays
|0-0
|77.27
|6
|Dutchtown
|0-0
|81.38
|6
|Benedictine
|0-0
|76.19
|7
|Ware County
|0-0
|81.05
|7
|Troup
|0-0
|75.66
|8
|Woodward Academy
|0-0
|80.52
|8
|Flowery Branch
|0-0
|75.60
|9
|Stockbridge
|0-0
|79.31
|9
|West Laurens
|0-0
|75.54
|10
|Calhoun
|0-0
|76.35
|10
|Cairo
|0-0
|74.87
|11
|Wayne County
|0-0
|76.26
|11
|Stephenson
|0-0
|74.15
|12
|Griffin
|0-0
|75.25
|12
|Cedartown
|0-0
|72.91
|13
|Clarke Central
|0-0
|74.36
|13
|Jenkins
|0-0
|72.21
|14
|Veterans
|0-0
|74.22
|14
|Carver (Columbus)
|0-0
|71.28
|15
|St. Pius X
|0-0
|73.67
|15
|North Oconee
|0-0
|69.86
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|0-0
|90.50
|1
|Callaway
|0-0
|77.98
|2
|Peach County
|0-0
|84.21
|2
|Rabun County
|0-0
|77.59
|3
|Sandy Creek
|0-0
|81.19
|3
|Fitzgerald
|0-0
|74.06
|4
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|0-0
|81.18
|4
|Thomasville
|0-0
|73.31
|5
|Oconee County
|0-0
|77.54
|5
|Lovett
|0-0
|71.37
|6
|Crisp County
|0-0
|76.53
|6
|Washington County
|0-0
|69.42
|7
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|0-0
|74.95
|7
|Dodge County
|0-0
|68.21
|8
|Pierce County
|0-0
|74.61
|8
|Bremen
|0-0
|67.58
|9
|Burke County
|0-0
|74.19
|9
|Pace Academy
|0-0
|67.55
|10
|Mary Persons
|0-0
|73.75
|10
|Swainsboro
|0-0
|65.63
|11
|Rockmart
|0-0
|73.08
|11
|Heard County
|0-0
|65.50
|12
|Thomson
|0-0
|71.19
|12
|Jefferson County
|0-0
|64.08
|13
|Dawson County
|0-0
|70.01
|13
|Vidalia
|0-0
|63.25
|14
|Monroe Area
|0-0
|67.83
|14
|Bleckley County
|0-0
|61.79
|15
|North Hall
|0-0
|67.56
|15
|Pepperell
|0-0
|61.53
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|0-0
|81.69
|1
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|0-0
|89.32
|2
|Brooks County
|0-0
|78.24
|2
|Athens Academy
|0-0
|76.56
|3
|Clinch County
|0-0
|77.01
|3
|Prince Avenue Christian
|0-0
|71.40
|4
|Dublin
|0-0
|76.52
|4
|Wesleyan
|0-0
|70.95
|5
|Pelham
|0-0
|65.06
|5
|Holy Innocents
|0-0
|67.56
|6
|Marion County
|0-0
|64.91
|6
|Fellowship Christian
|0-0
|66.13
|7
|Commerce
|0-0
|63.56
|7
|Savannah Christian
|0-0
|63.89
|8
|Mitchell County
|0-0
|63.18
|8
|Darlington
|0-0
|63.40
|9
|Manchester
|0-0
|60.06
|9
|Hebron Christian
|0-0
|61.83
|10
|Metter
|0-0
|57.86
|10
|Calvary Day
|0-0
|59.30
|11
|Emanuel County Institute
|0-0
|57.59
|11
|Mount Paran Christian
|0-0
|58.66
|12
|Wilcox County
|0-0
|57.43
|12
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|0-0
|57.64
|13
|Lincoln County
|0-0
|56.82
|13
|Savannah Country Day
|0-0
|57.12
|14
|Turner County
|0-0
|56.10
|14
|George Walton Academy
|0-0
|57.08
|15
|Schley County
|0-0
|55.34
|15
|Christian Heritage
|0-0
|56.56
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|103.12
|34.10
|-10.83
|2 [2]
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|101.50
|33.78
|-9.52
|3 [3]
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|99.40
|32.32
|-8.87
|4 [4]
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|98.64
|33.14
|-7.29
|5 [5]
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|96.69
|31.21
|-7.28
|6 [6]
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|95.42
|32.36
|-4.86
|7 [1]
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|94.91
|30.60
|-6.12
|8 [7]
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|93.96
|29.67
|-6.09
|9 [1]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|0-0
|93.18
|28.67
|-6.32
|10 [8]
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|92.74
|28.96
|-5.58
|11 [2]
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|0-0
|92.58
|28.76
|-5.62
|12 [2]
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|92.18
|29.15
|-4.83
|13 [9]
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|90.86
|28.82
|-3.84
|14 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|90.50
|26.86
|-5.43
|15 [10]
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|90.27
|26.25
|-5.82
|16 [3]
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|0-0
|90.05
|28.38
|-3.48
|17 [1]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|0-0
|89.32
|29.27
|-1.85
|18 [1]
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|88.28
|25.71
|-4.37
|19 [3]
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|88.17
|27.31
|-2.65
|20 [4]
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|87.83
|28.18
|-1.45
|21 [11]
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|87.24
|26.35
|-2.69
|22 [12]
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|87.13
|26.75
|-2.18
|23 [5]
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|86.31
|25.45
|-2.66
|24 [13]
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|85.98
|26.06
|-1.72
|25 [14]
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|84.78
|23.88
|-2.70
|26 [6]
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|84.50
|22.77
|-3.53
|27 [2]
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|0-0
|84.21
|25.01
|-1.00
|28 [15]
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|84.02
|25.02
|-0.80
|29 [7]
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|83.77
|25.37
|-0.20
|30 [16]
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|83.09
|24.16
|-0.73
|31 [4]
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|0-0
|82.86
|23.37
|-1.28
|32 [5]
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|0-0
|82.34
|24.07
|-0.07
|33 [17]
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|81.95
|23.80
|0.05
|34 [18]
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|81.83
|22.54
|-1.09
|35 [1]
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|0-0
|81.69
|21.53
|-1.96
|36 [6]
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|0-0
|81.38
|21.58
|-1.60
|37 [3]
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|81.19
|23.82
|0.83
|38 [4]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|81.18
|23.28
|0.29
|39 [2]
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|81.08
|22.09
|-0.79
|40 [7]
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|0-0
|81.05
|22.35
|-0.50
|41 [8]
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|0-0
|80.52
|24.61
|2.29
|42 [19]
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|79.55
|23.66
|2.31
|43 [20]
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|79.53
|20.68
|-0.64
|44 [9]
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|0-0
|79.31
|21.05
|-0.06
|45 [3]
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|0-0
|79.01
|22.01
|1.20
|46 [8]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|78.86
|20.89
|0.23
|47 [9]
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|78.32
|21.70
|1.58
|48 [2]
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|0-0
|78.24
|21.87
|1.83
|49 [10]
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|78.23
|22.00
|1.97
|50 [21]
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|78.20
|22.02
|2.02
|51 [1]
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|0-0
|77.98
|23.31
|3.53
|52 [22]
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|77.96
|21.83
|2.07
|53 [23]
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|77.88
|22.03
|2.36
|54 [11]
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|77.59
|21.94
|2.55
|55 [2]
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|0-0
|77.59
|22.59
|3.20
|56 [5]
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|0-0
|77.54
|19.99
|0.65
|57 [4]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|77.44
|21.22
|1.98
|58 [5]
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|77.27
|21.27
|2.20
|59 [3]
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|0-0
|77.01
|21.89
|3.08
|60 [24]
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|76.66
|21.58
|3.11
|61 [2]
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|0-0
|76.56
|19.14
|0.78
|62 [6]
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|0-0
|76.53
|19.38
|1.06
|63 [4]
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|0-0
|76.52
|21.64
|3.33
|64 [10]
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|0-0
|76.35
|19.19
|1.04
|65 [11]
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|0-0
|76.26
|20.85
|2.79
|66 [6]
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|0-0
|76.19
|22.26
|4.27
|67 [12]
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|76.14
|19.66
|1.72
|68 [25]
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|76.00
|21.87
|4.07
|69 [26]
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|75.66
|18.98
|1.52
|70 [7]
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|0-0
|75.66
|21.05
|3.59
|71 [8]
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|0-0
|75.60
|18.60
|1.20
|72 [9]
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|0-0
|75.54
|19.26
|1.93
|73 [13]
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|75.37
|20.51
|3.34
|74 [12]
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|0-0
|75.25
|20.13
|3.08
|75 [7]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|74.95
|18.93
|2.17
|76 [10]
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|74.87
|19.60
|2.93
|77 [8]
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|0-0
|74.61
|21.03
|4.62
|78 [14]
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|74.46
|19.34
|3.08
|79 [13]
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|0-0
|74.36
|21.04
|4.88
|80 [14]
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|0-0
|74.22
|18.43
|2.41
|81 [9]
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|0-0
|74.19
|21.01
|5.02
|82 [11]
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|74.15
|18.44
|2.49
|83 [3]
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|0-0
|74.06
|20.32
|4.47
|84 [15]
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.86
|19.76
|4.10
|85 [10]
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|0-0
|73.75
|20.21
|4.66
|86 [15]
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|73.67
|18.76
|3.29
|87 [16]
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.50
|19.80
|4.50
|88 [4]
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|0-0
|73.31
|19.84
|4.73
|89 [27]
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|73.29
|19.89
|4.80
|90 [16]
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|0-0
|73.24
|20.21
|5.17
|91 [28]
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|73.15
|18.21
|3.26
|92 [17]
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.08
|20.07
|5.19
|93 [11]
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|0-0
|73.08
|19.72
|4.84
|94 [12]
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|0-0
|72.91
|18.30
|3.59
|95 [13]
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|0-0
|72.21
|17.26
|3.25
|96 [18]
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.17
|18.26
|4.28
|97 [29]
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|72.15
|17.67
|3.72
|98 [30]
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|72.14
|17.66
|3.71
|99 [3]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|0-0
|71.40
|20.67
|7.47
|100 [5]
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|0-0
|71.37
|19.21
|6.04
|101 [14]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|0-0
|71.28
|20.44
|7.35
|102 [12]
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|0-0
|71.19
|18.64
|5.65
|103 [4]
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|0-0
|70.95
|17.43
|4.68
|104 [19]
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|70.57
|16.93
|4.56
|105 [13]
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|0-0
|70.01
|18.37
|6.57
|106 [20]
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|69.93
|17.83
|6.10
|107 [15]
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|0-0
|69.86
|17.78
|6.12
|108 [31]
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|69.60
|17.11
|5.71
|109 [6]
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|0-0
|69.42
|17.62
|6.40
|110 [17]
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|0-0
|69.38
|17.32
|6.14
|111 [18]
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|0-0
|69.23
|17.03
|6.00
|112 [32]
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|68.75
|15.77
|5.21
|113 [21]
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|68.35
|18.67
|8.52
|114 [33]
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|68.23
|17.49
|7.46
|115 [7]
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|0-0
|68.21
|17.43
|7.43
|116 [16]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|0-0
|68.06
|15.41
|5.55
|117 [17]
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|68.03
|17.27
|7.43
|118 [14]
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|0-0
|67.83
|16.07
|6.44
|119 [22]
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|67.83
|16.69
|7.06
|120 [8]
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|0-0
|67.58
|14.51
|5.13
|121 [5]
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|0-0
|67.56
|16.38
|7.02
|122 [15]
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|0-0
|67.56
|16.23
|6.87
|123 [9]
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|0-0
|67.55
|15.01
|5.66
|124 [34]
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|67.39
|16.50
|7.31
|125 [18]
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|0-0
|67.37
|16.79
|7.62
|126 [23]
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|67.23
|14.46
|5.43
|127 [24]
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|67.06
|14.96
|6.10
|128 [25]
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|67.04
|19.55
|10.71
|129 [26]
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|66.99
|15.65
|6.86
|130 [19]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|66.88
|14.02
|5.34
|131 [16]
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|66.82
|15.79
|7.17
|132 [17]
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|0-0
|66.81
|15.10
|6.49
|133 [27]
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|66.58
|16.47
|8.08
|134 [19]
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|0-0
|66.45
|15.77
|7.52
|135 [20]
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|0-0
|66.25
|16.14
|8.09
|136 [18]
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|0-0
|66.23
|16.01
|7.98
|137 [6]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|0-0
|66.13
|17.40
|9.47
|138 [21]
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|0-0
|65.95
|15.20
|7.45
|139 [22]
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|0-0
|65.80
|16.57
|8.97
|140 [28]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|65.74
|16.43
|8.89
|141 [29]
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|65.71
|14.99
|7.47
|142 [19]
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|0-0
|65.69
|15.41
|7.92
|143 [10]
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|0-0
|65.63
|14.38
|6.96
|144 [23]
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|0-0
|65.58
|16.21
|8.83
|145 [11]
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|0-0
|65.50
|15.06
|7.76
|146 [20]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|0-0
|65.48
|16.03
|8.75
|147 [24]
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|0-0
|65.18
|15.60
|8.62
|148 [5]
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|0-0
|65.06
|16.61
|9.75
|149 [6]
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|0-0
|64.91
|16.42
|9.71
|150 [35]
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|64.76
|15.31
|8.75
|151 [30]
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|64.71
|15.30
|8.79
|152 [21]
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|0-0
|64.64
|16.15
|9.71
|153 [31]
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|64.60
|14.19
|7.79
|154 [36]
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|64.41
|13.65
|7.44
|155 [20]
|White County
|7 - AAA
|0-0
|64.33
|15.91
|9.78
|156 [12]
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|0-0
|64.08
|15.50
|9.62
|157 [21]
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|0-0
|64.01
|14.24
|8.44
|158 [22]
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|0-0
|63.91
|14.49
|8.79
|159 [7]
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|0-0
|63.89
|14.18
|8.50
|160 [32]
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|63.77
|16.00
|10.43
|161 [33]
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|63.76
|15.15
|9.59
|162 [25]
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|0-0
|63.64
|13.35
|7.91
|163 [22]
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|0-0
|63.64
|14.47
|9.03
|164 [7]
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|0-0
|63.56
|14.42
|9.06
|165 [8]
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|0-0
|63.40
|13.62
|8.41
|166 [13]
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|0-0
|63.25
|12.35
|7.31
|167 [26]
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|0-0
|63.21
|13.94
|8.94
|168 [8]
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|0-0
|63.18
|14.82
|9.83
|169 [37]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|63.04
|12.49
|7.64
|170 [34]
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|63.02
|14.41
|9.59
|171 [23]
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|0-0
|62.85
|13.56
|8.90
|172 [27]
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|0-0
|62.70
|12.66
|8.16
|173 [23]
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|0-0
|62.65
|14.59
|10.15
|174 [24]
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|62.63
|13.24
|8.80
|175 [35]
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|62.59
|13.48
|9.09
|176 [24]
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|0-0
|62.40
|14.89
|10.69
|177 [36]
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|62.37
|13.70
|9.54
|178 [28]
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|0-0
|62.25
|12.00
|7.94
|179 [25]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|62.23
|13.24
|9.21
|180 [25]
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|0-0
|61.84
|14.35
|10.71
|181 [9]
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-0
|61.83
|13.03
|9.40
|182 [14]
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|0-0
|61.79
|14.08
|10.49
|183 [15]
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|0-0
|61.53
|12.79
|9.47
|184 [26]
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|61.40
|13.17
|9.97
|185 [29]
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-0
|61.37
|12.53
|9.36
|186 [26]
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|0-0
|61.11
|14.05
|11.14
|187 [37]
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|60.82
|15.15
|12.54
|188 [27]
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|0-0
|60.80
|13.73
|11.13
|189 [16]
|Union County
|8 - AA
|0-0
|60.73
|13.97
|11.44
|190 [17]
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|0-0
|60.60
|13.54
|11.15
|191 [38]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|60.58
|13.54
|11.15
|192 [18]
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|0-0
|60.20
|12.81
|10.81
|193 [38]
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|60.06
|11.78
|9.92
|194 [9]
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|0-0
|60.06
|12.88
|11.03
|195 [39]
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|59.98
|11.01
|9.23
|196 [27]
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|0-0
|59.71
|11.01
|9.51
|197 [28]
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|0-0
|59.45
|11.67
|10.42
|198 [19]
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|0-0
|59.38
|12.04
|10.86
|199 [29]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|0-0
|59.33
|12.39
|11.26
|200 [10]
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|0-0
|59.30
|12.07
|10.97
|201 [40]
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|59.16
|11.08
|10.11
|202 [30]
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|59.11
|12.88
|11.97
|203 [11]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|0-0
|58.66
|11.12
|10.65
|204 [20]
|Early County
|1 - AA
|0-0
|58.52
|10.25
|9.93
|205 [41]
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|58.51
|12.28
|11.97
|206 [42]
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|58.20
|10.52
|10.52
|207 [43]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|58.19
|10.00
|10.00
|208 [44]
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|58.05
|11.08
|11.23
|209 [10]
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|0-0
|57.86
|9.10
|9.44
|210 [31]
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|0-0
|57.75
|10.38
|10.83
|211 [12]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|0-0
|57.64
|12.31
|12.87
|212 [11]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|0-0
|57.59
|13.43
|14.04
|213 [12]
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|0-0
|57.43
|11.27
|12.04
|214 [30]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|0-0
|57.39
|10.69
|11.51
|215 [45]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|57.38
|10.60
|11.42
|216 [32]
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|0-0
|57.35
|10.44
|11.29
|217 [21]
|Cook
|1 - AA
|0-0
|57.32
|10.82
|11.70
|218 [33]
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|0-0
|57.14
|11.75
|12.81
|219 [13]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|0-0
|57.12
|11.31
|12.39
|220 [39]
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|57.12
|11.05
|12.14
|221 [22]
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|0-0
|57.11
|10.82
|11.91
|222 [31]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|0-0
|57.08
|12.27
|13.38
|223 [14]
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|0-0
|57.08
|10.38
|11.51
|224 [23]
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|0-0
|57.01
|10.54
|11.73
|225 [46]
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|56.84
|13.10
|14.46
|226 [13]
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|0-0
|56.82
|9.91
|11.28
|227 [34]
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|56.79
|9.98
|11.39
|228 [40]
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|56.73
|12.12
|13.58
|229 [47]
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|56.64
|11.17
|12.73
|230 [24]
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|0-0
|56.57
|11.07
|12.70
|231 [15]
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|0-0
|56.56
|10.46
|12.10
|232 [32]
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|0-0
|56.21
|7.88
|9.87
|233 [14]
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|0-0
|56.10
|9.42
|11.52
|234 [48]
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|56.02
|12.77
|14.95
|235 [16]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|0-0
|55.89
|10.43
|12.74
|236 [35]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|0-0
|55.46
|11.13
|13.86
|237 [17]
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|0-0
|55.46
|8.81
|11.55
|238 [36]
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|0-0
|55.35
|10.27
|13.12
|239 [15]
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|0-0
|55.34
|9.79
|12.65
|240 [37]
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|0-0
|55.19
|9.08
|12.09
|241 [38]
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|0-0
|55.02
|9.03
|12.22
|242 [18]
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|0-0
|54.96
|9.39
|12.64
|243 [39]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|0-0
|54.81
|8.97
|12.36
|244 [19]
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|0-0
|54.77
|8.10
|11.53
|245 [16]
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|0-0
|54.75
|10.03
|13.48
|246 [25]
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|0-0
|54.65
|10.95
|14.50
|247 [33]
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|0-0
|54.63
|10.54
|14.11
|248 [20]
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|0-0
|54.37
|9.32
|13.15
|249 [28]
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|0-0
|54.37
|7.76
|11.60
|250 [40]
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|0-0
|54.26
|8.03
|11.97
|251 [34]
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|0-0
|54.17
|8.50
|12.53
|252 [35]
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|0-0
|54.14
|10.13
|14.20
|253 [41]
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|54.04
|8.67
|12.84
|254 [17]
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|0-0
|53.96
|10.83
|15.07
|255 [36]
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|53.91
|8.69
|12.98
|256 [29]
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|0-0
|53.51
|9.52
|14.21
|257 [30]
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|0-0
|53.28
|9.04
|13.96
|258 [26]
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|0-0
|53.11
|8.08
|13.18
|259 [42]
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|52.93
|8.45
|13.73
|260 [18]
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|0-0
|52.91
|8.32
|13.62
|261 [31]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|52.86
|8.76
|14.11
|262 [41]
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|52.84
|9.17
|14.53
|263 [32]
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|0-0
|52.84
|8.49
|13.84
|264 [49]
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|52.82
|7.40
|12.78
|265 [50]
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|52.72
|11.26
|16.74
|266 [21]
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|0-0
|52.72
|8.71
|14.19
|267 [43]
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|0-0
|52.64
|7.66
|13.22
|268 [37]
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|52.58
|9.05
|14.66
|269 [19]
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|0-0
|52.54
|9.37
|15.03
|270 [44]
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-0
|52.45
|9.38
|15.13
|271 [33]
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|0-0
|52.26
|7.57
|13.51
|272 [45]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|0-0
|52.24
|10.56
|16.52
|273 [38]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|0-0
|51.93
|6.68
|12.94
|274 [20]
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|0-0
|51.87
|8.18
|14.51
|275 [51]
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|51.53
|10.10
|16.77
|276 [42]
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|51.47
|6.47
|13.20
|277 [39]
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|0-0
|51.42
|8.59
|15.37
|278 [21]
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|0-0
|51.37
|6.45
|13.28
|279 [22]
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|0-0
|51.34
|6.38
|13.24
|280 [40]
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-0
|51.07
|10.63
|17.75
|281 [27]
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|0-0
|51.01
|7.02
|14.20
|282 [34]
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|50.94
|6.80
|14.06
|283 [22]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|0-0
|50.92
|6.16
|13.44
|284 [28]
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|0-0
|50.91
|9.13
|16.41
|285 [35]
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|0-0
|50.82
|8.42
|15.80
|286 [23]
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|0-0
|50.62
|7.28
|14.85
|287 [24]
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|0-0
|50.62
|7.50
|15.09
|288 [23]
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|0-0
|50.48
|8.60
|16.32
|289 [29]
|Washington
|6 - AA
|0-0
|50.44
|6.68
|14.44
|290 [30]
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|0-0
|50.41
|7.86
|15.64
|291 [52]
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|50.40
|6.36
|14.16
|292 [24]
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|0-0
|50.14
|7.81
|15.87
|293 [36]
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|0-0
|50.06
|7.86
|15.99
|294 [46]
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|0-0
|50.01
|7.63
|15.81
|295 [25]
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|0-0
|50.01
|8.61
|16.80
|296 [41]
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|0-0
|49.83
|4.89
|13.25
|297 [25]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|0-0
|49.49
|6.12
|14.83
|298 [37]
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|0-0
|49.36
|6.40
|15.24
|299 [43]
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|49.36
|6.96
|15.79
|300 [38]
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|49.23
|8.68
|17.65
|301 [26]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|0-0
|49.10
|6.53
|15.63
|302 [39]
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|0-0
|49.07
|7.16
|16.28
|303 [40]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|0-0
|48.95
|6.85
|16.10
|304 [47]
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|0-0
|48.77
|4.98
|14.41
|305 [42]
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|0-0
|48.75
|5.32
|14.78
|306 [41]
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|0-0
|48.58
|6.57
|16.19
|307 [48]
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|0-0
|48.57
|8.22
|17.84
|308 [49]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|0-0
|48.54
|5.93
|15.59
|309 [31]
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|0-0
|48.51
|6.49
|16.18
|310 [43]
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|0-0
|48.51
|5.33
|15.03
|311 [27]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|0-0
|48.33
|7.23
|17.10
|312 [44]
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|48.09
|7.77
|17.88
|313 [50]
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|0-0
|48.00
|7.13
|17.33
|314 [26]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|0-0
|47.91
|7.85
|18.15
|315 [32]
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|0-0
|47.71
|6.95
|17.44
|316 [44]
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|0-0
|47.45
|4.38
|15.13
|317 [28]
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|0-0
|47.35
|6.88
|17.73
|318 [29]
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|0-0
|47.22
|7.34
|18.32
|319 [30]
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|0-0
|47.15
|5.87
|16.92
|320 [33]
|Model
|7 - AA
|0-0
|46.42
|3.42
|15.20
|321 [31]
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|0-0
|46.39
|4.31
|16.12
|322 [51]
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|0-0
|46.37
|5.00
|16.83
|323 [45]
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|46.33
|4.20
|16.07
|324 [34]
|Temple
|5 - AA
|0-0
|46.10
|6.22
|18.32
|325 [32]
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|0-0
|46.08
|6.19
|18.31
|326 [42]
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|0-0
|45.84
|5.11
|17.46
|327 [46]
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|0-0
|45.78
|9.06
|21.48
|328 [33]
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|0-0
|45.76
|6.52
|18.97
|329 [27]
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-0
|45.50
|4.94
|17.64
|330 [35]
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|0-0
|45.04
|5.26
|18.43
|331 [47]
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|0-0
|44.51
|6.05
|19.74
|332 [52]
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-0
|44.34
|4.40
|18.26
|333 [34]
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|0-0
|44.31
|3.87
|17.77
|334 [43]
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|0-0
|44.28
|6.08
|19.99
|335 [36]
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|0-0
|44.14
|4.68
|18.74
|336 [44]
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|0-0
|43.97
|3.28
|17.51
|337 [28]
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|0-0
|43.59
|4.88
|19.48
|338 [48]
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|43.21
|0.93
|15.92
|339 [29]
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|0-0
|43.16
|3.67
|18.71
|340 [53]
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-0
|43.10
|5.35
|20.45
|341 [35]
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|0-0
|42.78
|2.74
|18.16
|342 [36]
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|0-0
|42.71
|2.77
|18.27
|343 [37]
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|0-0
|42.70
|5.56
|21.06
|344 [37]
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|0-0
|42.28
|3.35
|19.27
|345 [38]
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|0-0
|42.20
|3.48
|19.49
|346 [30]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|0-0
|41.97
|3.50
|19.73
|347 [54]
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|41.91
|3.65
|19.94
|348 [55]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-0
|41.77
|4.31
|20.74
|349 [39]
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|0-0
|41.56
|2.28
|18.93
|350 [38]
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|0-0
|41.14
|5.04
|22.10
|351 [40]
|Laney
|4 - AA
|0-0
|41.13
|1.17
|18.24
|352 [39]
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|0-0
|41.00
|2.49
|19.69
|353 [45]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|0-0
|40.61
|1.98
|19.57
|354 [46]
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|39.91
|3.55
|21.84
|355 [40]
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|0-0
|39.83
|1.51
|19.89
|356 [49]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|0-0
|39.72
|2.28
|20.76
|357 [41]
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|0-0
|39.66
|2.93
|21.47
|358 [31]
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|0-0
|39.27
|1.30
|20.23
|359 [47]
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-0
|39.17
|0.81
|19.85
|360 [50]
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-0
|38.77
|-1.96
|17.48
|361 [56]
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-0
|38.59
|0.26
|19.87
|362 [48]
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-0
|38.55
|2.32
|21.97
|363 [49]
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|0-0
|38.43
|1.38
|21.15
|364 [41]
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|0-0
|38.14
|0.80
|20.86
|365 [50]
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|0-0
|38.13
|0.58
|20.64
|366 [42]
|Butler
|4 - AA
|0-0
|37.90
|0.75
|21.05
|367 [43]
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|0-0
|37.61
|0.20
|20.79
|368 [44]
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-0
|37.56
|0.15
|20.79
|369 [42]
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|0-0
|37.53
|0.60
|21.28
|370 [45]
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|0-0
|37.49
|4.23
|24.94
|371 [32]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|0-0
|37.48
|-1.13
|19.59
|372 [33]
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|0-0
|37.35
|1.68
|22.53
|373 [53]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|37.20
|0.87
|21.87
|374 [45]
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|37.17
|-0.75
|20.28
|375 [51]
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|0-0
|36.35
|0.90
|22.75
|376 [51]
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|0-0
|36.12
|0.93
|23.00
|377 [52]
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|0-0
|35.63
|1.70
|24.27
|378 [46]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|0-0
|35.36
|-0.82
|22.01
|379 [43]
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|0-0
|35.06
|-0.30
|22.84
|380 [34]
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|0-0
|34.72
|-0.17
|23.31
|381 [44]
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|0-0
|34.72
|-0.04
|23.44
|382 [47]
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|0-0
|34.51
|-0.44
|23.25
|383 [57]
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|33.73
|-0.50
|23.97
|384 [53]
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-0
|33.73
|-0.67
|23.80
|385 [52]
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|33.62
|-1.78
|22.80
|386 [53]
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-0
|33.32
|-0.63
|24.25
|387 [48]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|0-0
|33.25
|-3.43
|21.52
|388 [54]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|33.17
|-0.89
|24.14
|389 [55]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|0-0
|32.97
|-0.86
|24.37
|390 [45]
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|0-0
|32.90
|-0.74
|24.57
|391 [49]
|Towers
|6 - AA
|0-0
|31.46
|-2.85
|23.89
|392 [54]
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|31.21
|-2.38
|24.61
|393 [46]
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|0-0
|30.15
|-1.80
|26.25
|394 [47]
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-0
|29.79
|-2.79
|25.63
|395 [35]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|0-0
|29.42
|-3.76
|25.02
|396 [48]
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-0
|29.12
|-2.47
|26.61
|397 [36]
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-0
|27.77
|-4.41
|26.02
|398 [54]
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|27.62
|-4.49
|26.09
|399 [50]
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-0
|26.63
|-4.39
|27.19
|400 [49]
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|0-0
|26.62
|-2.83
|28.75
|401 [37]
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|0-0
|25.88
|-4.96
|27.36
|402 [50]
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|0-0
|25.44
|-5.49
|27.27
|403 [51]
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-0
|24.93
|-3.23
|30.05
|404 [51]
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|0-0
|23.65
|-6.71
|27.85
|405 [52]
|Josey
|4 - AA
|0-0
|23.45
|-4.95
|29.80
|406 [52]
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|0-0
|23.15
|-7.15
|27.90
|407 [56]
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|21.80
|-7.45
|28.95
|408 [53]
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public
|0-0
|21.38
|-7.68
|29.14
|409 [54]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-0
|21.20
|-6.69
|30.31
|410 [55]
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|0-0
|20.82
|-6.78
|30.60
|411 [56]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|0-0
|14.43
|-9.92
|33.85
|412 [58]
|Clarkston
|5 - AAAAA †
|0-0
|12.71
|-12.43
|33.06
|413 [57]
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public †
|0-0
|10.61
|-11.23
|36.36
|414 [58]
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public †
|0-0
|0.16
|-15.99
|42.05
|415 [59]
|GSIC
|7 - A Public †
|0-0
|0.14
|-17.72
|40.35
|416 [60]
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public †
|0-0
|-3.73
|-19.68
|42.25
|417 [59]
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA †
|0-0
|-17.75
|-26.78
|49.17
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4
|98.08
|93.85
|2
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5
|89.97
|84.23
|3
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5
|88.55
|82.38
|4
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6
|87.01
|85.13
|5
|1 - AAAAAA
|4
|86.87
|83.18
|6
|1 - AAAAA
|5
|83.88
|80.89
|7
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6
|80.57
|76.36
|8
|7 - AAAAA
|6
|80.44
|71.81
|9
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5
|80.34
|72.79
|10
|8 - AAAAAA
|7
|80.30
|74.11
|11
|5 - AAA
|7
|77.64
|70.37
|12
|5 - AAAAAA
|8
|76.36
|71.15
|13
|4 - AAAAA
|8
|74.30
|69.36
|14
|6 - AAAA
|7
|72.89
|63.64
|15
|2 - A Private
|3
|72.10
|61.12
|16
|2 - AAA
|8
|71.98
|66.71
|17
|2 - AAAAAA
|7
|71.28
|68.07
|18
|3 - AAAA
|4
|70.65
|66.30
|19
|6 - AAAAAAA
|7
|70.63
|67.13
|20
|1 - AAAA
|6
|70.05
|64.05
|21
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7
|69.89
|59.80
|22
|8 - AAAA
|7
|69.81
|64.12
|23
|2 - A Public
|7
|69.63
|61.73
|24
|6 - AAAAAA
|9
|68.50
|61.19
|25
|5 - AA
|5
|67.97
|62.36
|26
|7 - AAAAAA
|8
|67.09
|62.81
|27
|4 - AAAAAA
|7
|67.06
|61.37
|28
|2 - AAAAA
|7
|67.00
|62.48
|29
|4 - AAAA
|7
|66.51
|61.35
|30
|8 - AA
|4
|66.42
|60.12
|31
|8 - AAA
|6
|65.95
|59.56
|32
|1 - AA
|6
|65.57
|60.30
|33
|3 - AAAAA
|8
|64.26
|57.78
|34
|8 - A Private
|5
|63.94
|54.90
|35
|5 - A Private
|5
|63.72
|57.15
|36
|7 - AAAA
|7
|63.51
|59.07
|37
|4 - AAA
|7
|63.06
|57.13
|38
|3 - AA
|7
|62.58
|58.35
|39
|8 - AAAAA
|8
|61.39
|55.95
|40
|1 - AAA
|5
|61.16
|53.46
|41
|2 - AAAA
|9
|61.03
|54.18
|42
|3 - A Private
|4
|60.55
|58.82
|43
|3 - AAAAAA
|4
|59.80
|57.45
|44
|2 - AA
|6
|59.57
|54.78
|45
|7 - AAA
|7
|59.42
|52.75
|46
|7 - A Private
|5
|58.50
|55.45
|47
|6 - AAAAA
|7
|57.75
|53.41
|48
|6 - AAA
|9
|56.46
|50.36
|49
|6 - AA
|9
|55.53
|48.07
|50
|4 - A Public
|9
|54.88
|47.13
|51
|5 - AAAAA
|8
|54.81
|54.88
|52
|5 - A Public
|8
|54.29
|48.13
|53
|5 - AAAA
|7
|52.60
|48.82
|54
|6 - A Private
|5
|52.58
|46.16
|55
|8 - A Public
|6
|51.47
|44.83
|56
|3 - A Public
|8
|51.24
|45.97
|57
|3 - AAA
|7
|51.12
|44.06
|58
|4 - A Private
|4
|51.01
|47.21
|59
|7 - AA
|7
|50.81
|46.18
|60
|1 - A Private
|6
|50.53
|47.63
|61
|6 - A Public
|6
|48.78
|44.90
|62
|1 - A Public
|7
|45.63
|40.34
|63
|4 - AA
|8
|44.49
|37.91
|64
|7 - A Public
|5
|32.33
|35.55
