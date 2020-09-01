X

Maxwell preseason summary

By Loren Maxwell

NOTE: The ratings below differ slightly from those presented in the GHSF Daily due to the removal of teams that have canceled their seasons.

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 417 teams throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

This offseason, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season's games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season's results in combination with each team's historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team's historical performance diminishes as the team's season progresses.

The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 100.00%.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 0 of 0 total games including 0 tie(s) (--.--%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within --.-- points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 0.97

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Colquitt County0-0103.121Buford0-094.91
2Lowndes0-0101.502Lee County0-092.18
3Grayson0-099.403Rome0-088.17
4North Gwinnett0-098.644Valdosta0-087.83
5McEachern0-096.695Dacula0-086.31
6Parkview0-095.426Allatoona0-084.50
7Archer0-093.967Carrollton0-083.77
8Mill Creek0-092.748Northside (Warner Robins)0-078.86
9Marietta0-090.869Glynn Academy0-078.32
10Milton0-090.2710Westlake0-078.23
11Hillgrove0-087.2411Kell0-077.59
12Harrison0-087.1312Lanier0-076.14
13Camden County0-085.9813Dalton0-075.37
14Tift County0-084.7814Richmond Hill0-074.46
15North Cobb0-084.0215Houston County0-073.86



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Blessed Trinity0-093.181Marist0-088.28
2Cartersville0-092.582Bainbridge0-081.08
3Warner Robins0-090.053Jefferson0-079.01
4Coffee0-082.864Hapeville Charter0-077.44
5Jones County0-082.345Mays0-077.27
6Dutchtown0-081.386Benedictine0-076.19
7Ware County0-081.057Troup0-075.66
8Woodward Academy0-080.528Flowery Branch0-075.60
9Stockbridge0-079.319West Laurens0-075.54
10Calhoun0-076.3510Cairo0-074.87
11Wayne County0-076.2611Stephenson0-074.15
12Griffin0-075.2512Cedartown0-072.91
13Clarke Central0-074.3613Jenkins0-072.21
14Veterans0-074.2214Carver (Columbus)0-071.28
15St. Pius X0-073.6715North Oconee0-069.86



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove0-090.501Callaway0-077.98
2Peach County0-084.212Rabun County0-077.59
3Sandy Creek0-081.193Fitzgerald0-074.06
4Greater Atlanta Christian0-081.184Thomasville0-073.31
5Oconee County0-077.545Lovett0-071.37
6Crisp County0-076.536Washington County0-069.42
7Westminster (Atlanta)0-074.957Dodge County0-068.21
8Pierce County0-074.618Bremen0-067.58
9Burke County0-074.199Pace Academy0-067.55
10Mary Persons0-073.7510Swainsboro0-065.63
11Rockmart0-073.0811Heard County0-065.50
12Thomson0-071.1912Jefferson County0-064.08
13Dawson County0-070.0113Vidalia0-063.25
14Monroe Area0-067.8314Bleckley County0-061.79
15North Hall0-067.5615Pepperell0-061.53



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Irwin County0-081.691Eagle's Landing Christian0-089.32
2Brooks County0-078.242Athens Academy0-076.56
3Clinch County0-077.013Prince Avenue Christian0-071.40
4Dublin0-076.524Wesleyan0-070.95
5Pelham0-065.065Holy Innocents0-067.56
6Marion County0-064.916Fellowship Christian0-066.13
7Commerce0-063.567Savannah Christian0-063.89
8Mitchell County0-063.188Darlington0-063.40
9Manchester0-060.069Hebron Christian0-061.83
10Metter0-057.8610Calvary Day0-059.30
11Emanuel County Institute0-057.5911Mount Paran Christian0-058.66
12Wilcox County0-057.4312Mount Vernon Presbyterian0-057.64
13Lincoln County0-056.8213Savannah Country Day0-057.12
14Turner County0-056.1014George Walton Academy0-057.08
15Schley County0-055.3415Christian Heritage0-056.56

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Offense Defense
1 [1]Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA0-0103.1234.10-10.83
2 [2]Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA0-0101.5033.78-9.52
3 [3]Grayson4 - AAAAAAA0-099.4032.32-8.87
4 [4]North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA0-098.6433.14-7.29
5 [5]McEachern2 - AAAAAAA0-096.6931.21-7.28
6 [6]Parkview4 - AAAAAAA0-095.4232.36-4.86
7 [1]Buford8 - AAAAAA0-094.9130.60-6.12
8 [7]Archer7 - AAAAAAA0-093.9629.67-6.09
9 [1]Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA0-093.1828.67-6.32
10 [8]Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA0-092.7428.96-5.58
11 [2]Cartersville7 - AAAAA0-092.5828.76-5.62
12 [2]Lee County1 - AAAAAA0-092.1829.15-4.83
13 [9]Marietta3 - AAAAAAA0-090.8628.82-3.84
14 [1]Cedar Grove5 - AAA0-090.5026.86-5.43
15 [10]Milton5 - AAAAAAA0-090.2726.25-5.82
16 [3]Warner Robins1 - AAAAA0-090.0528.38-3.48
17 [1]Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private0-089.3229.27-1.85
18 [1]Marist6 - AAAA0-088.2825.71-4.37
19 [3]Rome5 - AAAAAA0-088.1727.31-2.65
20 [4]Valdosta1 - AAAAAA0-087.8328.18-1.45
21 [11]Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA0-087.2426.35-2.69
22 [12]Harrison3 - AAAAAAA0-087.1326.75-2.18
23 [5]Dacula8 - AAAAAA0-086.3125.45-2.66
24 [13]Camden County1 - AAAAAAA0-085.9826.06-1.72
25 [14]Tift County1 - AAAAAAA0-084.7823.88-2.70
26 [6]Allatoona6 - AAAAAA0-084.5022.77-3.53
27 [2]Peach County2 - AAA0-084.2125.01-1.00
28 [15]North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA0-084.0225.02-0.80
29 [7]Carrollton5 - AAAAAA0-083.7725.37-0.20
30 [16]Roswell5 - AAAAAAA0-083.0924.16-0.73
31 [4]Coffee1 - AAAAA0-082.8623.37-1.28
32 [5]Jones County4 - AAAAA0-082.3424.07-0.07
33 [17]Walton3 - AAAAAAA0-081.9523.800.05
34 [18]Norcross7 - AAAAAAA0-081.8322.54-1.09
35 [1]Irwin County2 - A Public0-081.6921.53-1.96
36 [6]Dutchtown4 - AAAAA0-081.3821.58-1.60
37 [3]Sandy Creek5 - AAA0-081.1923.820.83
38 [4]Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA0-081.1823.280.29
39 [2]Bainbridge1 - AAAA0-081.0822.09-0.79
40 [7]Ware County1 - AAAAA0-081.0522.35-0.50
41 [8]Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA0-080.5224.612.29
42 [19]North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA0-079.5523.662.31
43 [20]Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA0-079.5320.68-0.64
44 [9]Stockbridge4 - AAAAA0-079.3121.05-0.06
45 [3]Jefferson8 - AAAA0-079.0122.011.20
46 [8]Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA0-078.8620.890.23
47 [9]Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA0-078.3221.701.58
48 [2]Brooks County2 - A Public0-078.2421.871.83
49 [10]Westlake4 - AAAAAA0-078.2322.001.97
50 [21]Newton4 - AAAAAAA0-078.2022.022.02
51 [1]Callaway5 - AA0-077.9823.313.53
52 [22]Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA0-077.9621.832.07
53 [23]East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA0-077.8822.032.36
54 [11]Kell6 - AAAAAA0-077.5921.942.55
55 [2]Rabun County8 - AA0-077.5922.593.20
56 [5]Oconee County8 - AAA0-077.5419.990.65
57 [4]Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA0-077.4421.221.98
58 [5]Mays6 - AAAA0-077.2721.272.20
59 [3]Clinch County2 - A Public0-077.0121.893.08
60 [24]South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA0-076.6621.583.11
61 [2]Athens Academy8 - A Private0-076.5619.140.78
62 [6]Crisp County2 - AAA0-076.5319.381.06
63 [4]Dublin4 - A Public0-076.5221.643.33
64 [10]Calhoun7 - AAAAA0-076.3519.191.04
65 [11]Wayne County1 - AAAAA0-076.2620.852.79
66 [6]Benedictine3 - AAAA0-076.1922.264.27
67 [12]Lanier8 - AAAAAA0-076.1419.661.72
68 [25]Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA0-076.0021.874.07
69 [26]West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA0-075.6618.981.52
70 [7]Troup2 - AAAA0-075.6621.053.59
71 [8]Flowery Branch8 - AAAA0-075.6018.601.20
72 [9]West Laurens4 - AAAA0-075.5419.261.93
73 [13]Dalton5 - AAAAAA0-075.3720.513.34
74 [12]Griffin2 - AAAAA0-075.2520.133.08
75 [7]Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA0-074.9518.932.17
76 [10]Cairo1 - AAAA0-074.8719.602.93
77 [8]Pierce County1 - AAA0-074.6121.034.62
78 [14]Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA0-074.4619.343.08
79 [13]Clarke Central8 - AAAAA0-074.3621.044.88
80 [14]Veterans1 - AAAAA0-074.2218.432.41
81 [9]Burke County4 - AAA0-074.1921.015.02
82 [11]Stephenson6 - AAAA0-074.1518.442.49
83 [3]Fitzgerald1 - AA0-074.0620.324.47
84 [15]Houston County1 - AAAAAA0-073.8619.764.10
85 [10]Mary Persons2 - AAA0-073.7520.214.66
86 [15]St. Pius X5 - AAAAA0-073.6718.763.29
87 [16]Creekview7 - AAAAAA0-073.5019.804.50
88 [4]Thomasville1 - AA0-073.3119.844.73
89 [27]Etowah5 - AAAAAAA0-073.2919.894.80
90 [16]Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA0-073.2420.215.17
91 [28]Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA0-073.1518.213.26
92 [17]Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA0-073.0820.075.19
93 [11]Rockmart6 - AAA0-073.0819.724.84
94 [12]Cedartown7 - AAAA0-072.9118.303.59
95 [13]Jenkins3 - AAAA0-072.2117.263.25
96 [18]Tucker4 - AAAAAA0-072.1718.264.28
97 [29]Newnan2 - AAAAAAA0-072.1517.673.72
98 [30]South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA0-072.1417.663.71
99 [3]Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private0-071.4020.677.47
100 [5]Lovett6 - AA0-071.3719.216.04
101 [14]Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA0-071.2820.447.35
102 [12]Thomson4 - AAA0-071.1918.645.65
103 [4]Wesleyan5 - A Private0-070.9517.434.68
104 [19]Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA0-070.5716.934.56
105 [13]Dawson County7 - AAA0-070.0118.376.57
106 [20]Brunswick2 - AAAAAA0-069.9317.836.10
107 [15]North Oconee8 - AAAA0-069.8617.786.12
108 [31]Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA0-069.6017.115.71
109 [6]Washington County3 - AA0-069.4217.626.40
110 [17]Creekside3 - AAAAA0-069.3817.326.14
111 [18]Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA0-069.2317.036.00
112 [32]Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA0-068.7515.775.21
113 [21]Alexander5 - AAAAAA0-068.3518.678.52
114 [33]North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA0-068.2317.497.46
115 [7]Dodge County3 - AA0-068.2117.437.43
116 [16]Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA0-068.0615.415.55
117 [17]Thomas County Central1 - AAAA0-068.0317.277.43
118 [14]Monroe Area8 - AAA0-067.8316.076.44
119 [22]Shiloh8 - AAAAAA0-067.8316.697.06
120 [8]Bremen5 - AA0-067.5814.515.13
121 [5]Holy Innocents5 - A Private0-067.5616.387.02
122 [15]North Hall7 - AAA0-067.5616.236.87
123 [9]Pace Academy6 - AA0-067.5515.015.66
124 [34]Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA0-067.3916.507.31
125 [18]Baldwin4 - AAAA0-067.3716.797.62
126 [23]Douglas County5 - AAAAAA0-067.2314.465.43
127 [24]Statesboro2 - AAAAAA0-067.0614.966.10
128 [25]Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA0-067.0419.5510.71
129 [26]Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA0-066.9915.656.86
130 [19]Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA0-066.8814.025.34
131 [16]Liberty County3 - AAA0-066.8215.797.17
132 [17]Appling County1 - AAA0-066.8115.106.49
133 [27]Wheeler6 - AAAAAA0-066.5816.478.08
134 [19]Perry4 - AAAA0-066.4515.777.52
135 [20]Ola4 - AAAAA0-066.2516.148.09
136 [18]Upson-Lee2 - AAA0-066.2316.017.98
137 [6]Fellowship Christian6 - A Private0-066.1317.409.47
138 [21]Hiram7 - AAAAA0-065.9515.207.45
139 [22]Eastside8 - AAAAA0-065.8016.578.97
140 [28]Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA0-065.7416.438.89
141 [29]East Paulding5 - AAAAAA0-065.7114.997.47
142 [19]Hart County8 - AAA0-065.6915.417.92
143 [10]Swainsboro2 - AA0-065.6314.386.96
144 [23]Union Grove4 - AAAAA0-065.5816.218.83
145 [11]Heard County5 - AA0-065.5015.067.76
146 [20]Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA0-065.4816.038.75
147 [24]Harris County2 - AAAAA0-065.1815.608.62
148 [5]Pelham1 - A Public0-065.0616.619.75
149 [6]Marion County5 - A Public0-064.9116.429.71
150 [35]Denmark6 - AAAAAAA0-064.7615.318.75
151 [30]Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA0-064.7115.308.79
152 [21]Ridgeland7 - AAAA0-064.6416.159.71
153 [31]Riverwood7 - AAAAAA0-064.6014.197.79
154 [36]Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA0-064.4113.657.44
155 [20]White County7 - AAA0-064.3315.919.78
156 [12]Jefferson County4 - AA0-064.0815.509.62
157 [21]Jackson2 - AAA0-064.0114.248.44
158 [22]North Murray6 - AAA0-063.9114.498.79
159 [7]Savannah Christian3 - A Private0-063.8914.188.50
160 [32]South Effingham2 - AAAAAA0-063.7716.0010.43
161 [33]South Paulding5 - AAAAAA0-063.7615.159.59
162 [25]Northgate2 - AAAAA0-063.6413.357.91
163 [22]Howard4 - AAAA0-063.6414.479.03
164 [7]Commerce8 - A Public0-063.5614.429.06
165 [8]Darlington7 - A Private0-063.4013.628.41
166 [13]Vidalia2 - AA0-063.2512.357.31
167 [26]Locust Grove4 - AAAAA0-063.2113.948.94
168 [8]Mitchell County1 - A Public0-063.1814.829.83
169 [37]Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA0-063.0412.497.64
170 [34]Evans3 - AAAAAA0-063.0214.419.59
171 [23]Americus-Sumter2 - AAA0-062.8513.568.90
172 [27]Loganville8 - AAAAA0-062.7012.668.16
173 [23]New Hampstead3 - AAAA0-062.6514.5910.15
174 [24]Douglass5 - AAA0-062.6313.248.80
175 [35]Hughes4 - AAAAAA0-062.5913.489.09
176 [24]Pickens7 - AAAA0-062.4014.8910.69
177 [36]Effingham County2 - AAAAAA0-062.3713.709.54
178 [28]Jonesboro3 - AAAAA0-062.2512.007.94
179 [25]Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA0-062.2313.249.21
180 [25]Riverdale5 - AAAA0-061.8414.3510.71
181 [9]Hebron Christian5 - A Private0-061.8313.039.40
182 [14]Bleckley County3 - AA0-061.7914.0810.49
183 [15]Pepperell7 - AA0-061.5312.799.47
184 [26]Westover1 - AAAA0-061.4013.179.97
185 [29]Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-061.3712.539.36
186 [26]Morgan County4 - AAA0-061.1114.0511.14
187 [37]Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA0-060.8215.1512.54
188 [27]Stephens County8 - AAA0-060.8013.7311.13
189 [16]Union County8 - AA0-060.7313.9711.44
190 [17]Elbert County8 - AA0-060.6013.5411.15
191 [38]Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-060.5813.5411.15
192 [18]Toombs County2 - AA0-060.2012.8110.81
193 [38]Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA0-060.0611.789.92
194 [9]Manchester5 - A Public0-060.0612.8811.03
195 [39]Lassiter6 - AAAAAA0-059.9811.019.23
196 [27]Hardaway2 - AAAA0-059.7111.019.51
197 [28]Madison County8 - AAAA0-059.4511.6710.42
198 [19]Northeast3 - AA0-059.3812.0410.86
199 [29]Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA0-059.3312.3911.26
200 [10]Calvary Day3 - A Private0-059.3012.0710.97
201 [40]Cambridge7 - AAAAAA0-059.1611.0810.11
202 [30]Northview5 - AAAAA0-059.1112.8811.97
203 [11]Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private0-058.6611.1210.65
204 [20]Early County1 - AA0-058.5210.259.93
205 [41]Pope6 - AAAAAA0-058.5112.2811.97
206 [42]Grovetown3 - AAAAAA0-058.2010.5210.52
207 [43]Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA0-058.1910.0010.00
208 [44]Morrow4 - AAAAAA0-058.0511.0811.23
209 [10]Metter3 - A Public0-057.869.109.44
210 [31]Banneker3 - AAAAA0-057.7510.3810.83
211 [12]Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private0-057.6412.3112.87
212 [11]Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public0-057.5913.4314.04
213 [12]Wilcox County4 - A Public0-057.4311.2712.04
214 [30]Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA0-057.3910.6911.51
215 [45]Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA0-057.3810.6011.42
216 [32]Villa Rica6 - AAAAA0-057.3510.4411.29
217 [21]Cook1 - AA0-057.3210.8211.70
218 [33]Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA0-057.1411.7512.81
219 [13]Savannah Country Day3 - A Private0-057.1211.3112.39
220 [39]Lambert6 - AAAAAAA0-057.1211.0512.14
221 [22]Jeff Davis2 - AA0-057.1110.8211.91
222 [31]Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA0-057.0812.2713.38
223 [14]George Walton Academy8 - A Private0-057.0810.3811.51
224 [23]Southwest3 - AA0-057.0110.5411.73
225 [46]Paulding County5 - AAAAAA0-056.8413.1014.46
226 [13]Lincoln County8 - A Public0-056.829.9111.28
227 [34]M.L. King5 - AAAAA0-056.799.9811.39
228 [40]Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA0-056.7312.1213.58
229 [47]North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA0-056.6411.1712.73
230 [24]Columbia6 - AA0-056.5711.0712.70
231 [15]Christian Heritage7 - A Private0-056.5610.4612.10
232 [32]LaGrange2 - AAAA0-056.217.889.87
233 [14]Turner County2 - A Public0-056.109.4211.52
234 [48]Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-056.0212.7714.95
235 [16]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private0-055.8910.4312.74
236 [35]Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA0-055.4611.1313.86
237 [17]North Cobb Christian7 - A Private0-055.468.8111.55
238 [36]Whitewater2 - AAAAA0-055.3510.2713.12
239 [15]Schley County5 - A Public0-055.349.7912.65
240 [37]Apalachee8 - AAAAA0-055.199.0812.09
241 [38]New Manchester6 - AAAAA0-055.029.0312.22
242 [18]Aquinas3 - A Private0-054.969.3912.64
243 [39]Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA0-054.818.9712.36
244 [19]Whitefield Academy2 - A Private0-054.778.1011.53
245 [16]Macon County5 - A Public0-054.7510.0313.48
246 [25]Haralson County5 - AA0-054.6510.9514.50
247 [33]Spalding4 - AAAA0-054.6310.5414.11
248 [20]Mount de Sales1 - A Private0-054.379.3213.15
249 [28]Richmond Academy4 - AAA0-054.377.7611.60
250 [40]Cass7 - AAAAA0-054.268.0311.97
251 [34]Shaw2 - AAAA0-054.178.5012.53
252 [35]Islands3 - AAAA0-054.1410.1314.20
253 [41]Decatur5 - AAAAA0-054.048.6712.84
254 [17]Screven County3 - A Public0-053.9610.8315.07
255 [36]Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA0-053.918.6912.98
256 [29]Sonoraville6 - AAA0-053.519.5214.21
257 [30]Central (Macon)2 - AAA0-053.289.0413.96
258 [26]Chattooga7 - AA0-053.118.0813.18
259 [42]Lithonia5 - AAAAA0-052.938.4513.73
260 [18]Telfair County4 - A Public0-052.918.3213.62
261 [31]Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA0-052.868.7614.11
262 [41]Campbell2 - AAAAAAA0-052.849.1714.53
263 [32]Pike County2 - AAA0-052.848.4913.84
264 [49]River Ridge7 - AAAAAA0-052.827.4012.78
265 [50]Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA0-052.7211.2616.74
266 [21]Brookstone4 - A Private0-052.728.7114.19
267 [43]Greenbrier8 - AAAAA0-052.647.6613.22
268 [37]Monroe1 - AAAA0-052.589.0514.66
269 [19]Dooly County4 - A Public0-052.549.3715.03
270 [44]McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-052.459.3815.13
271 [33]Adairsville6 - AAA0-052.267.5713.51
272 [45]Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA0-052.2410.5616.52
273 [38]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA0-051.936.6812.94
274 [20]Charlton County2 - A Public0-051.878.1814.51
275 [51]South Cobb6 - AAAAAA0-051.5310.1016.77
276 [42]Discovery7 - AAAAAAA0-051.476.4713.20
277 [39]Columbus2 - AAAA0-051.428.5915.37
278 [21]Bowdon6 - A Public0-051.376.4513.28
279 [22]Stratford Academy1 - A Private0-051.346.3813.24
280 [40]Chestatee8 - AAAA0-051.0710.6317.75
281 [27]South Atlanta6 - AA0-051.017.0214.20
282 [34]Windsor Forest3 - AAA0-050.946.8014.06
283 [22]Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public0-050.926.1613.44
284 [28]Berrien1 - AA0-050.919.1316.41
285 [35]Harlem4 - AAA0-050.828.4215.80
286 [23]Trion6 - A Public0-050.627.2814.85
287 [24]Johnson County4 - A Public0-050.627.5015.09
288 [23]First Presbyterian1 - A Private0-050.488.6016.32
289 [29]Washington6 - AA0-050.446.6814.44
290 [30]Fannin County7 - AA0-050.417.8615.64
291 [52]Alcovy3 - AAAAAA0-050.406.3614.16
292 [24]Tattnall Square1 - A Private0-050.147.8115.87
293 [36]West Hall7 - AAA0-050.067.8615.99
294 [46]Grady6 - AAAAA0-050.017.6315.81
295 [25]St. Francis6 - A Private0-050.018.6116.80
296 [41]Spencer2 - AAAA0-049.834.8913.25
297 [25]McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public0-049.496.1214.83
298 [37]Franklin County8 - AAA0-049.366.4015.24
299 [43]Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA0-049.366.9615.79
300 [38]Beach3 - AAA0-049.238.6817.65
301 [26]Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public0-049.106.5315.63
302 [39]Hephzibah4 - AAA0-049.077.1616.28
303 [40]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA0-048.956.8516.10
304 [47]Jackson County8 - AAAAA0-048.774.9814.41
305 [42]Hampton5 - AAAA0-048.755.3214.78
306 [41]Brantley County1 - AAA0-048.586.5716.19
307 [48]Drew3 - AAAAA0-048.578.2217.84
308 [49]Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA0-048.545.9315.59
309 [31]Lamar County3 - AA0-048.516.4916.18
310 [43]Fayette County5 - AAAA0-048.515.3315.03
311 [27]B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public0-048.337.2317.10
312 [44]Duluth7 - AAAAAAA0-048.097.7717.88
313 [50]Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA0-048.007.1317.33
314 [26]Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private0-047.917.8518.15
315 [32]Worth County1 - AA0-047.716.9517.44
316 [44]Luella5 - AAAA0-047.454.3815.13
317 [28]Taylor County5 - A Public0-047.356.8817.73
318 [29]Warren County7 - A Public0-047.227.3418.32
319 [30]Claxton3 - A Public0-047.155.8716.92
320 [33]Model7 - AA0-046.423.4215.20
321 [31]Chattahoochee County5 - A Public0-046.394.3116.12
322 [51]Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA0-046.375.0016.83
323 [45]Dougherty1 - AAAA0-046.334.2016.07
324 [34]Temple5 - AA0-046.106.2218.32
325 [32]Atkinson County2 - A Public0-046.086.1918.31
326 [42]Ringgold6 - AAA0-045.845.1117.46
327 [46]East Hall8 - AAAA0-045.789.0621.48
328 [33]Montgomery County4 - A Public0-045.766.5218.97
329 [27]Heritage School4 - A Private0-045.504.9417.64
330 [35]Bacon County2 - AA0-045.045.2618.43
331 [47]McDonough5 - AAAA0-044.516.0519.74
332 [52]Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA0-044.344.4018.26
333 [34]Hancock Central7 - A Public0-044.313.8717.77
334 [43]LaFayette6 - AAA0-044.286.0819.99
335 [36]Monticello3 - AA0-044.144.6818.74
336 [44]Tattnall County1 - AAA0-043.973.2817.51
337 [28]Athens Christian8 - A Private0-043.594.8819.48
338 [48]Miller Grove6 - AAAA0-043.210.9315.92
339 [29]Walker7 - A Private0-043.163.6718.71
340 [53]North Springs6 - AAAAA0-043.105.3520.45
341 [35]Jenkins County3 - A Public0-042.782.7418.16
342 [36]Gordon Lee6 - A Public0-042.712.7718.27
343 [37]Greene County8 - A Public0-042.705.5621.06
344 [37]Putnam County4 - AA0-042.283.3519.27
345 [38]Therrell6 - AA0-042.203.4819.49
346 [30]Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private0-041.973.5019.73
347 [54]Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA0-041.913.6519.94
348 [55]Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-041.774.3120.74
349 [39]Banks County8 - AA0-041.562.2818.93
350 [38]Lanier County2 - A Public0-041.145.0422.10
351 [40]Laney4 - AA0-041.131.1718.24
352 [39]Terrell County1 - A Public0-041.002.4919.69
353 [45]Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA0-040.611.9819.57
354 [46]Redan5 - AAA0-039.913.5521.84
355 [40]Miller County1 - A Public0-039.831.5119.89
356 [49]Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA0-039.722.2820.76
357 [41]Coosa7 - AA0-039.662.9321.47
358 [31]Landmark Christian2 - A Private0-039.271.3020.23
359 [47]Cross Creek4 - AAA0-039.170.8119.85
360 [50]North Clayton5 - AAAA0-038.77-1.9617.48
361 [56]Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-038.590.2619.87
362 [48]Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-038.552.3221.97
363 [49]Murray County6 - AAA0-038.431.3821.15
364 [41]Wilkinson County7 - A Public0-038.140.8020.86
365 [50]Gilmer7 - AAA0-038.130.5820.64
366 [42]Butler4 - AA0-037.900.7521.05
367 [43]Gordon Central7 - AA0-037.610.2020.79
368 [44]Glenn Hills4 - AA0-037.560.1520.79
369 [42]Seminole County1 - A Public0-037.530.6021.28
370 [45]East Laurens2 - AA0-037.494.2324.94
371 [32]Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private0-037.48-1.1319.59
372 [33]Lakeview Academy6 - A Private0-037.351.6822.53
373 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA0-037.200.8721.87
374 [45]Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA0-037.17-0.7520.28
375 [51]Rutland4 - AAAA0-036.350.9022.75
376 [51]East Jackson8 - AAA0-036.120.9323.00
377 [52]Jordan2 - AAAA0-035.631.7024.27
378 [46]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA0-035.36-0.8222.01
379 [43]Greenville5 - A Public0-035.06-0.3022.84
380 [34]Pacelli4 - A Private0-034.72-0.1723.31
381 [44]Hawkinsville4 - A Public0-034.72-0.0423.44
382 [47]Dade County7 - AA0-034.51-0.4423.25
383 [57]Chamblee5 - AAAAA0-033.73-0.5023.97
384 [53]Kendrick2 - AAAA0-033.73-0.6723.80
385 [52]Savannah3 - AAA0-033.62-1.7822.80
386 [53]Long County1 - AAA0-033.32-0.6324.25
387 [48]Westside (Augusta)4 - AA0-033.25-3.4321.52
388 [54]Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA0-033.17-0.8924.14
389 [55]Coahulla Creek6 - AAA0-032.97-0.8624.37
390 [45]Treutlen4 - A Public0-032.90-0.7424.57
391 [49]Towers6 - AA0-031.46-2.8523.89
392 [54]Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-031.21-2.3824.61
393 [46]Towns County8 - A Public0-030.15-1.8026.25
394 [47]Bryan County3 - A Public0-029.79-2.7925.63
395 [35]King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private0-029.42-3.7625.02
396 [48]Portal3 - A Public0-029.12-2.4726.61
397 [36]Providence Christian5 - A Private0-027.77-4.4126.02
398 [54]Osborne6 - AAAAAA0-027.62-4.4926.09
399 [50]McNair6 - AA0-026.63-4.3927.19
400 [49]Social Circle8 - A Public0-026.62-2.8328.75
401 [37]Loganville Christian8 - A Private0-025.88-4.9627.36
402 [50]Armuchee6 - A Public0-025.44-5.4927.27
403 [51]Crawford County7 - A Public0-024.93-3.2330.05
404 [51]Oglethorpe County4 - AA0-023.65-6.7127.85
405 [52]Josey4 - AA0-023.45-4.9529.80
406 [52]Georgia Military College7 - A Public0-023.15-7.1527.90
407 [56]Groves3 - AAA0-021.80-7.4528.95
408 [53]Baconton Charter1 - A Public0-021.38-7.6829.14
409 [54]Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-021.20-6.6930.31
410 [55]Wheeler County4 - A Public0-020.82-6.7830.60
411 [56]Randolph-Clay1 - A Public0-014.43-9.9233.85
412 [58]Clarkston5 - AAAAA †0-012.71-12.4333.06
413 [57]ACE Charter7 - A Public †0-010.61-11.2336.36
414 [58]Glascock County7 - A Public †0-00.16-15.9942.05
415 [59]GSIC7 - A Public †0-00.14-17.7240.35
416 [60]Pataula Charter1 - A Public †0-0-3.73-19.6842.25
417 [59]Cross Keys5 - AAAAA †0-0-17.75-26.7849.17

† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11 - AAAAAAA498.0893.85
24 - AAAAAAA589.9784.23
38 - AAAAAAA588.5582.38
43 - AAAAAAA687.0185.13
51 - AAAAAA486.8783.18
61 - AAAAA583.8880.89
75 - AAAAAAA680.5776.36
87 - AAAAA680.4471.81
92 - AAAAAAA580.3472.79
108 - AAAAAA780.3074.11
115 - AAA777.6470.37
125 - AAAAAA876.3671.15
134 - AAAAA874.3069.36
146 - AAAA772.8963.64
152 - A Private372.1061.12
162 - AAA871.9866.71
172 - AAAAAA771.2868.07
183 - AAAA470.6566.30
196 - AAAAAAA770.6367.13
201 - AAAA670.0564.05
217 - AAAAAAA769.8959.80
228 - AAAA769.8164.12
232 - A Public769.6361.73
246 - AAAAAA968.5061.19
255 - AA567.9762.36
267 - AAAAAA867.0962.81
274 - AAAAAA767.0661.37
282 - AAAAA767.0062.48
294 - AAAA766.5161.35
308 - AA466.4260.12
318 - AAA665.9559.56
321 - AA665.5760.30
333 - AAAAA864.2657.78
348 - A Private563.9454.90
355 - A Private563.7257.15
367 - AAAA763.5159.07
374 - AAA763.0657.13
383 - AA762.5858.35
398 - AAAAA861.3955.95
401 - AAA561.1653.46
412 - AAAA961.0354.18
423 - A Private460.5558.82
433 - AAAAAA459.8057.45
442 - AA659.5754.78
457 - AAA759.4252.75
467 - A Private558.5055.45
476 - AAAAA757.7553.41
486 - AAA956.4650.36
496 - AA955.5348.07
504 - A Public954.8847.13
515 - AAAAA854.8154.88
525 - A Public854.2948.13
535 - AAAA752.6048.82
546 - A Private552.5846.16
558 - A Public651.4744.83
563 - A Public851.2445.97
573 - AAA751.1244.06
584 - A Private451.0147.21
597 - AA750.8146.18
601 - A Private650.5347.63
616 - A Public648.7844.90
621 - A Public745.6340.34
634 - AA844.4937.91
647 - A Public532.3335.55

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

