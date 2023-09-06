Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 4

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Mill Creek
Buford
Westlake
Mill Creek
Buford
Milton
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Westlake
Walton
Parkview
Mill Creek
Lowndes
Westlake
Lambert
Walton
Parkview
Harrison
North Gwinnett
Mill Creek
Reg 4, #3
12
81.93
2-1
Grayson
Reg 1, #2
14
81.89
2-0
Lowndes
Reg 3, #4
33
63.42
0-3
McEachern
Reg 2, #1
3
96.00
3-0
Westlake
Reg 7, #3
20
75.01
3-0
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 6, #2
17
80.29
3-0
Lambert
Reg 8, #4
26
71.88
1-2
Mountain View
Reg 5, #1
4
94.65
2-0
Walton
Reg 1, #3
16
80.64
2-1
Valdosta
Reg 4, #2
9
85.33
2-0
Parkview
Reg 2, #4
31
66.19
2-1
Campbell
Reg 3, #1
19
77.21
3-0
Harrison
Reg 6, #3
28
70.43
2-1
West Forsyth
Reg 7, #2
11
83.76
2-1
North Gwinnett
Reg 5, #4
36
61.62
1-2
Cherokee
Reg 8, #1
1
102.26
3-0
Mill Creek
Buford
Newton
Milton
Carrollton
Buford
Norcross
East Coweta
Newton
North Cobb
Milton
Carrollton
Colquitt County
Reg 5, #3
32
63.69
3-0
Wheeler
Reg 8, #2
2
98.59
3-0
Buford
Reg 6, #4
30
66.34
0-2
Denmark
Reg 7, #1
10
84.97
1-1
Norcross
Reg 2, #3
18
79.48
3-0
East Coweta
Reg 3, #2
21
74.12
1-2
Marietta
Reg 1, #4
24
72.89
2-1
Camden County
Reg 4, #1
8
86.19
3-0
Newton
Reg 8, #3
15
81.76
1-1
Collins Hill
Reg 5, #2
13
81.93
0-2
North Cobb
Reg 7, #4
41
53.82
2-0
Duluth
Reg 6, #1
5
93.49
1-1
Milton
Reg 3, #3
23
73.67
3-0
North Paulding
Reg 2, #2
6
92.19
2-1
Carrollton
Reg 4, #4
22
74.09
1-2
Archer
Reg 1, #1
7
89.53
3-0
Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA3-0102.26999,9604.34907,335827,922621,106429,2141.33
Buford8-AAAAAAA3-098.59999,8594.00837,313716,052476,297236,4683.23
Westlake2-AAAAAAA3-096.00999,7213.45781,371483,523224,723106,7228.37
Walton5-AAAAAAA2-094.65999,9863.23727,815418,383171,49175,75912.20
Milton6-AAAAAAA1-193.49999,8753.25687,412409,671181,23567,38913.84
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA2-192.19998,9493.06666,931333,884128,70644,73521.35
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA3-089.53991,2402.39387,742164,11755,88315,45063.72
Newton4-AAAAAAA3-086.19963,4272.21436,868104,06630,8846,676148.79
Parkview4-AAAAAAA2-085.33953,8622.10393,80586,80723,7274,657213.73
Norcross7-AAAAAAA1-184.97999,7842.11159,33482,64122,2784,253234.13
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA2-183.76999,6452.03136,31565,49015,6652,560389.63
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA0-281.93997,0511.77175,41546,7028,0001,146871.60
Grayson4-AAAAAAA2-181.93891,1941.64227,08037,9357,5081,043957.77
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA2-081.89926,3821.64188,62334,4056,2159451,057.20
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA1-181.76983,9971.62141,08644,6307,2209121,095.49
Lambert6-AAAAAAA3-080.29985,5231.77145,26634,0034,9996011,662.89
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA2-180.64902,7891.53165,26925,5664,1885531,807.32
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA3-079.48968,0511.87235,76733,3754,8985351,868.16
Harrison3-AAAAAAA3-077.21985,9011.71183,88817,2272,2742024,949.50
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA3-075.01994,8141.5044,7727,6017265219,229.77
Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-274.12966,0761.4295,8926,9506194621,738.13
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA3-073.67962,6491.3986,7926,0995503528,570.43
Archer4-AAAAAAA1-274.09528,6710.6929,3902,5061921471,427.57
Camden County1-AAAAAAA2-172.89594,1080.7737,9722,3911741099,999.00
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA2-172.76585,4810.7537,0482,3291611099,999.00
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA1-271.88862,0990.9919,3301,9621094249,999.00
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA3-071.77380,2330.4712,709891454249,999.00
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA2-170.43854,6221.0611,8161,400773333,332.33
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA1-269.99282,6130.336,417381211999,999.00
Denmark6-AAAAAAA0-266.34693,0950.793,293287111999,999.00
Campbell2-AAAAAAA2-166.19622,8040.7916,9993827--
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-162.83410,4750.495,554913--
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-261.62654,1060.67758533--
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA3-063.69757,0560.781,4781052--
McEachern3-AAAAAAA0-363.42695,7630.743,4731001--
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA0-358.48457,0140.46201131--
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA0-358.46389,6110.40410111--
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-362.06420,3900.4571846---
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA0-351.10404,6850.41582---
Duluth7-AAAAAAA2-053.82582,5950.591851---
Dacula8-AAAAAAA0-356.8797,6290.1071----
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA2-154.1656,4560.0623----
Osborne5-AAAAAAA2-051.27134,7870.143----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA1-250.5546,4950.053----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-233.4712,6930.01-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA1-1-130.335,7840.01-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County616,190251,37990,99732,674991,2408,760
1-AAAAAAALowndes188,714317,573276,080144,015926,38273,618
1-AAAAAAAValdosta149,038277,231301,305175,215902,78997,211
1-AAAAAAACamden County23,29778,019167,342325,450594,108405,892
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill22,76175,798164,276322,646585,481414,519
2-AAAAAAAWestlake601,238338,15956,6283,696999,721279
2-AAAAAAACarrollton363,541505,378120,6789,352998,9491,051
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta33,978144,005653,092136,976968,05131,949
2-AAAAAAACampbell9558,644112,287500,918622,804377,196
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook2883,81457,315349,058410,475589,525
3-AAAAAAAHarrison444,121303,686178,66059,434985,90114,099
3-AAAAAAAMarietta271,188306,900278,745109,243966,07633,924
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding252,264300,261292,498117,626962,64937,351
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern26,56466,343176,750426,106695,763304,237
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove5,86322,81073,347287,591389,611610,389
4-AAAAAAANewton406,817299,719185,36771,524963,42736,573
4-AAAAAAAParkview353,938306,800208,01585,109953,86246,138
4-AAAAAAAGrayson190,274253,675290,370156,875891,194108,806
4-AAAAAAAArcher27,79971,023148,135281,714528,671471,329
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett13,77542,18898,837225,433380,233619,767
4-AAAAAAABrookwood7,39726,59569,276179,345282,613717,387
5-AAAAAAAWalton829,891164,8944,869332999,98614
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb165,944727,68292,13311,292997,0512,949
5-AAAAAAAWheeler2,53954,888397,774301,855757,056242,944
5-AAAAAAACherokee1,19734,596293,053325,260654,106345,894
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain40516,181171,979268,449457,014542,986
5-AAAAAAAOsborne241,75940,19292,812134,787865,213
6-AAAAAAAMilton832,903151,89213,2251,855999,875125
6-AAAAAAALambert143,354598,913194,09149,165985,52314,477
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth16,975153,284414,804269,559854,622145,378
6-AAAAAAADenmark5,44669,072248,590369,987693,095306,905
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth1,31526,135119,871273,069420,390579,610
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central77049,41936,36546,495953,505
7-AAAAAAANorcross491,584361,733141,5184,949999,784216
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett413,608403,638175,5026,897999,645355
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge94,402230,931617,90751,574994,8145,186
7-AAAAAAADuluth2982,52942,337537,431582,595417,405
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek1081,16922,506380,902404,685595,315
7-AAAAAAADiscovery--16912,52412,693987,307
7-AAAAAAABerkmar--615,7235,784994,216
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek607,025356,51534,1762,244999,96040
8-AAAAAAABuford377,045543,06374,0925,659999,859141
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill14,84389,781680,245199,128983,99716,003
8-AAAAAAAMountain View1,08510,425198,109652,480862,099137,901
8-AAAAAAADacula21598,79688,67297,629902,371
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett-574,58251,81756,456943,544

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hughes
Roswell
Hughes
Blessed Trinity
Roswell
Thomas County Central
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lee County
Hughes
Woodward Academy
Blessed Trinity
Lee County
Brunswick
Rome
Hughes
Houston County
Woodward Academy
Blessed Trinity
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
26
62.34
1-2
St. Pius X
Reg 1, #2
4
90.47
3-0
Lee County
Reg 3, #4
30
61.15
1-2
Lovejoy
Reg 2, #1
14
76.19
1-0
Brunswick
Reg 7, #3
15
71.54
3-0
Sprayberry
Reg 6, #2
11
77.13
2-1
Rome
Reg 8, #4
35
57.85
0-2
Shiloh
Reg 5, #1
1
98.50
2-1
Hughes
Reg 1, #3
8
81.75
3-0
Houston County
Reg 4, #2
17
69.50
3-0
North Atlanta
Reg 2, #4
37
54.07
2-0
South Effingham
Reg 3, #1
7
83.36
1-1
Woodward Academy
Reg 6, #3
18
67.29
3-0
Etowah
Reg 7, #2
5
89.54
2-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 5, #4
28
61.71
2-1
Alexander
Reg 8, #1
6
85.29
3-0
Gainesville
Roswell
Marist
Creekview
Thomas County Central
Lanier
Roswell
Jonesboro
Marist
Douglas County
Creekview
Mundy's Mill
Thomas County Central
Reg 5, #3
21
66.25
0-2
South Paulding
Reg 8, #2
16
70.09
2-1
Lanier
Reg 6, #4
19
67.07
1-2
Sequoyah
Reg 7, #1
2
94.74
3-0
Roswell
Reg 2, #3
34
59.12
1-2
Effingham County
Reg 3, #2
20
66.73
2-1
Jonesboro
Reg 1, #4
12
76.91
2-1
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 4, #1
13
76.46
2-1
Marist
Reg 8, #3
27
62.25
1-2
North Forsyth
Reg 5, #2
9
79.06
3-0
Douglas County
Reg 7, #4
23
65.15
0-2
Alpharetta
Reg 6, #1
10
78.86
2-1
Creekview
Reg 3, #3
25
64.15
3-0
Mundy's Mill
Reg 2, #2
32
60.31
2-1
Glynn Academy
Reg 4, #4
42
50.79
2-0
Dunwoody
Reg 1, #1
3
93.91
3-0
Thomas County Central

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hughes5-AAAAAA2-198.50999,9924.23932,891732,179568,619388,3611.57
Roswell7-AAAAAA3-094.74999,9613.96847,356727,368422,316223,4213.48
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA3-093.91998,0743.91917,872630,925379,122188,2514.31
Lee County1-AAAAAA3-090.47994,0403.47840,297455,761227,85887,95410.37
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA2-089.54999,6653.26662,223482,466193,25769,11513.47
Gainesville8-AAAAAA3-085.29999,8472.60384,152223,24857,27516,54059.46
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA1-183.36999,8102.80575,586206,88845,59611,16788.55
Houston County1-AAAAAA3-081.75944,3232.36495,712140,43232,9456,317157.30
Douglas County5-AAAAAA3-079.06988,8212.39441,30099,46622,1093,025329.58
Creekview6-AAAAAA2-178.86977,1442.02284,23565,34714,7292,005497.75
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA2-176.91848,8021.78324,47156,8819,1621,058944.18
Marist4-AAAAAA2-176.46999,3591.81305,71552,2939,4069861,013.20
Rome6-AAAAAA2-177.13962,2141.82206,32242,2208,0479341,069.66
Brunswick2-AAAAAA1-076.19998,9952.09196,69026,2975,2926471,544.60
Lanier8-AAAAAA2-170.09972,1921.5760,45113,4001,2046814,704.88
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA3-071.54943,3921.3855,0198,2268385219,229.77
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA3-069.50993,1461.3085,4887,9646404522,221.22
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA2-166.73958,2221.70100,1727,7914921758,822.53
Etowah6-AAAAAA3-067.29658,4140.7917,4752,3491678124,999.00
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA1-267.07642,5620.7616,2702,1441428124,999.00
South Paulding5-AAAAAA0-266.25735,2551.0227,5163,2492117142,856.14
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA0-265.15780,6650.9723,6421,343685199,999.00
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA3-064.15970,4071.6571,3774,6252264249,999.00
River Ridge6-AAAAAA2-164.44476,9990.536,644762392499,999.00
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA1-262.25818,3500.9813,962987441999,999.00
Effingham County2-AAAAAA1-259.12809,8071.0513,141559141999,999.00
Newnan5-AAAAAA0-261.24430,6830.524,723350111999,999.00
Veterans1-AAAAAA2-065.34199,5140.2822,1361,22054--
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-262.34955,8561.0315,09869837--
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA2-160.31853,6881.1516,69779624--
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA1-261.15800,7551.0612,83262721--
Alexander5-AAAAAA2-161.71462,5300.565,79045818--
Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-361.09282,4430.301,8841649--
East Paulding5-AAAAAA1-259.75338,8840.402,6451985--
Shiloh8-AAAAAA0-257.85602,3790.663,3171283--
South Effingham2-AAAAAA2-054.07527,2440.602,76760---
Evans2-AAAAAA1-153.21466,6430.532,07543---
Jackson County8-AAAAAA2-155.26430,4720.451,23837---
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA2-050.79604,3070.6155216---
Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-150.51263,0070.2952910---
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA0-253.12125,8370.134278---
Tift County1-AAAAAA0-353.3315,2470.022024---
Riverwood4-AAAAAA1-248.13426,7320.431994---
Pope7-AAAAAA0-253.06123,8420.133633---
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA0-249.92166,9800.171153---
Grovetown2-AAAAAA1-248.19189,6780.202462---
Lassiter7-AAAAAA0-246.1726,6380.03211---
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA1-147.24153,9450.16146----
Paulding County5-AAAAAA0-349.9236,3420.0419----
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-332.5120,6000.02-----
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-338.429,7800.01-----
New Manchester5-AAAAAA1-244.877,4930.01-----
Morrow3-AAAAAA1-234.206,8680.01-----
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-228.158710.00-----
Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-334.462240.00-----
Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-223.13600.00-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA3-040.12-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central559,849319,80894,01824,399998,0741,926
1-AAAAAALee County347,519421,339172,91252,270994,0405,960
1-AAAAAAHouston County69,888179,207431,454263,774944,32355,677
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)22,31974,718269,298482,467848,802151,198
1-AAAAAAVeterans4224,83530,821163,436199,514800,486
1-AAAAAATift County3931,49713,65415,247984,753
2-AAAAAABrunswick856,810117,13520,9254,125998,9951,005
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy69,012354,574266,823163,279853,688146,312
2-AAAAAAEffingham County51,364292,974277,344188,125809,807190,193
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham11,873108,752177,495229,124527,244472,756
2-AAAAAAEvans8,87587,852154,779215,137466,643533,357
2-AAAAAAGrovetown1,24222,39157,452108,593189,678810,322
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)82416,32245,18291,617153,945846,055
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy854,884123,67317,3293,924999,810190
3-AAAAAAJonesboro75,085404,317311,247167,573958,22241,778
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill59,745401,078415,74393,841970,40729,593
3-AAAAAALovejoy9,60854,737204,094532,316800,755199,245
3-AAAAAAAlcovy67816,14550,849195,335263,007736,993
3-AAAAAAMorrow-486966,1246,868993,132
3-AAAAAARockdale County-242827871999,129
3-AAAAAAForest Park---6060999,940
4-AAAAAAMarist669,777261,17961,4906,913999,359641
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta258,110480,816218,32335,897993,1466,854
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X67,534222,503514,660151,159955,85644,144
4-AAAAAADunwoody3,31823,403127,672449,914604,307395,693
4-AAAAAARiverwood1,26012,05876,120337,294426,732573,268
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb1411,73518,82320,600979,400
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAHughes921,64876,3531,885106999,9928
5-AAAAAADouglas County74,199733,980148,41932,223988,82111,179
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding2,883104,404374,443253,525735,255264,745
5-AAAAAAAlexander57134,764180,041247,154462,530537,470
5-AAAAAANewnan45430,313164,259235,657430,683569,317
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding24419,630121,655197,355338,884661,116
5-AAAAAAPaulding County15108,08327,74836,342963,658
5-AAAAAANew Manchester-461,2156,2327,493992,507
6-AAAAAACreekview496,572313,104122,88844,580977,14422,856
6-AAAAAARome382,022353,993161,94364,256962,21437,786
6-AAAAAAEtowah48,095121,183240,871248,265658,414341,586
6-AAAAAASequoyah45,014115,459232,020250,069642,562357,438
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge21,07066,901157,172231,856476,999523,001
6-AAAAAAAllatoona7,22729,35985,095160,762282,443717,557
6-AAAAAAWoodstock-111212224999,776
7-AAAAAARoswell653,378322,55522,5711,457999,96139
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity336,229588,56568,7386,133999,665335
7-AAAAAASprayberry9,00971,048604,613258,722943,39256,608
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta1,36816,813259,193503,291780,665219,335
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek850521,278104,046125,837874,163
7-AAAAAAPope849020,942102,402123,842876,158
7-AAAAAALassiter-242,66523,94926,638973,362
8-AAAAAAGainesville865,480122,15510,7521,460999,847153
8-AAAAAALanier109,387571,481222,01969,305972,19227,808
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth18,222182,823370,960246,345818,350181,650
8-AAAAAAShiloh4,74775,136213,271309,225602,379397,621
8-AAAAAAJackson County1,94939,689136,813252,021430,472569,528
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central2158,60444,838113,323166,980833,020
8-AAAAAAApalachee-1121,3478,3219,780990,220

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Ware County
Warner Robins
Warner Robins
Jefferson
Calhoun
Ware County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Warner Robins
Creekside
Jones County
Jefferson
Coffee
Warner Robins
Kell
Creekside
Decatur
Jones County
Cartersville
Jefferson
Reg 4, #3
28
54.72
2-1
Arabia Mountain
Reg 1, #2
6
80.30
2-0
Coffee
Reg 3, #4
35
52.18
2-1
Harris County
Reg 2, #1
3
82.85
1-1
Warner Robins
Reg 7, #3
13
68.28
2-0
Dalton
Reg 6, #2
11
69.67
2-1
Kell
Reg 8, #4
19
62.87
1-1
Eastside
Reg 5, #1
7
73.98
2-1
Creekside
Reg 1, #3
30
54.03
1-2
Jenkins
Reg 4, #2
22
59.81
2-1
Decatur
Reg 2, #4
17
65.84
1-2
Jones County
Reg 3, #1
20
61.55
2-1
Northgate
Reg 6, #3
12
68.56
3-0
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 7, #2
5
81.47
3-0
Cartersville
Reg 5, #4
31
53.61
2-0
Chapel Hill
Reg 8, #1
4
82.08
3-0
Jefferson
Calhoun
Ola
Cambridge
Ware County
Flowery Branch
Calhoun
Ola
Tucker
Clarke Central
Cambridge
Dutchtown
Ware County
Reg 5, #3
24
59.01
1-1
Villa Rica
Reg 8, #2
9
72.12
2-1
Flowery Branch
Reg 6, #4
36
50.95
0-2
Centennial
Reg 7, #1
2
85.78
2-1
Calhoun
Reg 2, #3
15
67.47
3-0
Ola
Reg 3, #2
26
56.03
2-1
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 1, #4
34
52.98
1-2
Statesboro
Reg 4, #1
18
64.50
2-0
Tucker
Reg 8, #3
10
70.75
2-0
Clarke Central
Reg 5, #2
21
60.18
0-3
Mays
Reg 7, #4
16
67.01
3-0
Hiram
Reg 6, #1
8
72.42
2-1
Cambridge
Reg 3, #3
27
55.07
3-0
McIntosh
Reg 2, #2
14
67.77
1-2
Dutchtown
Reg 4, #4
45
38.72
2-1
Chamblee
Reg 1, #1
1
88.07
3-0
Ware County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Ware County1-AAAAA3-088.07999,9804.09843,189743,536512,768351,0081.85
Calhoun7-AAAAA2-185.78998,8043.76747,492675,714395,024235,9413.24
Jefferson8-AAAAA3-082.08997,2953.23553,873470,739247,265106,7988.36
Warner Robins2-AAAAA1-182.85999,6873.17542,608411,298238,801106,2068.42
Cartersville7-AAAAA3-081.47994,4973.14580,354470,925228,53895,5619.46
Coffee1-AAAAA2-080.30999,6863.14571,399408,014200,74772,73512.75
Creekside5-AAAAA2-173.98997,1102.37450,976127,62844,3209,861100.41
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-172.12943,1772.10271,575110,34727,2865,638176.37
Cambridge6-AAAAA2-172.42999,2032.00325,06680,20022,6184,770208.64
Clarke Central8-AAAAA2-070.75919,3721.94240,98180,02717,7793,282303.69
Kell6-AAAAA2-169.67997,8341.71211,21046,68610,4611,670597.80
Dutchtown2-AAAAA1-267.77962,3422.13338,46862,92010,4121,415705.71
Ola2-AAAAA3-067.47959,4002.11336,19760,7729,5911,263790.77
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA3-068.56997,0431.61171,04336,1247,2619871,012.17
Dalton7-AAAAA2-068.28863,4921.44155,99732,5235,9528091,235.09
Jones County2-AAAAA1-265.84940,1022.01320,96947,6086,4177051,417.44
Tucker4-AAAAA2-064.50998,6982.17378,62148,6015,9575811,720.17
Hiram7-AAAAA3-067.01827,6301.31127,98422,6053,7014372,287.33
Northgate3-AAAAA2-161.55996,0061.57187,08418,9431,8631387,245.38
Decatur4-AAAAA2-159.81993,6541.75202,37616,2041,2307712,986.01
Eastside8-AAAAA1-162.87608,6990.9358,8827,0958176515,383.62
Mays5-AAAAA0-360.18811,9861.0436,0163,5922961471,427.57
Loganville8-AAAAA1-259.25366,9140.5019,0851,4861079111,110.11
Villa Rica5-AAAAA1-159.01759,1670.9424,4082,3912008124,999.00
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA2-156.03979,9821.2254,7203,0861577142,856.14
Jenkins1-AAAAA1-254.03759,5891.0450,8262,039726166,665.67
McIntosh3-AAAAA3-055.07974,6081.1841,4112,1681102499,999.00
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA2-154.72973,0131.2961,8722,8781012499,999.00
Statesboro1-AAAAA1-252.98711,5220.9438,6681,295402499,999.00
Cass7-AAAAA1-257.81307,6600.3711,038578411999,999.00
Banneker5-AAAAA2-153.49408,2120.452,824247111999,999.00
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA1-153.41404,5340.442,75322191999,999.00
Harris County3-AAAAA2-152.18950,2711.0616,66862024--
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA2-053.61415,5910.462,9642418--
Centennial6-AAAAA0-250.95805,0540.821,4941856--
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA3-054.71158,0390.193,4701575--
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA1-248.63449,5570.5410,2472093--
Union Grove2-AAAAA0-347.0074,8740.092,595431--
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA0-349.75199,9530.21492271--
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA0-345.9257,4590.071,60822---
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-338.9079,6660.081983---
Lithonia4-AAAAA1-238.15389,2700.391062---
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-142.156,5040.0181---
Chamblee4-AAAAA2-138.72424,0340.43127----
Locust Grove2-AAAAA1-137.376,1360.0122----
M.L. King4-AAAAA0-334.83221,3310.2218----
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-239.26150,3270.159----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-240.787,9170.015----
Drew3-AAAAA0-232.3599,1330.103----
North Springs6-AAAAA0-233.6048,2470.051----
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA2-136.233,4470.00-----
Northview6-AAAAA0-320.982,2920.00-----
Midtown5-AAAAA2-136.80-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-3-20.54-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAWare County724,245270,5794,955201999,98020
1-AAAAACoffee274,465691,03632,4091,776999,686314
1-AAAAAJenkins67718,442413,978326,492759,589240,411
1-AAAAAStatesboro49914,702353,364342,957711,522288,478
1-AAAAABradwell Institute1145,020172,479271,944449,557550,443
1-AAAAAGreenbrier-22122,81556,63079,666920,334
2-AAAAAWarner Robins794,868162,86331,47210,484999,687313
2-AAAAADutchtown79,079307,420317,494258,349962,34237,658
2-AAAAAOla74,408295,214319,807269,971959,40040,600
2-AAAAAJones County51,526230,635312,835345,106940,10259,898
2-AAAAAUnion Grove702,26110,38562,15874,874925,126
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing491,5727,54148,29757,459942,541
2-AAAAALocust Grove-354665,6356,136993,864
3-AAAAANorthgate506,737279,406136,73673,127996,0063,994
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)212,759283,545274,831208,847979,98220,018
3-AAAAAMcIntosh178,768258,379291,594245,867974,60825,392
3-AAAAAHarris County101,542176,386288,667383,676950,27149,729
3-AAAAADrew1942,2848,17288,48399,133900,867
4-AAAAATucker582,372296,168110,09810,060998,6981,302
4-AAAAADecatur295,389413,410251,98232,873993,6546,346
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain119,250267,876487,95197,936973,01326,987
4-AAAAAChamblee1,44910,38565,198347,002424,034575,966
4-AAAAALithonia1,2018,92357,652321,494389,270610,730
4-AAAAAM.L. King3393,23827,119190,635221,331778,669
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside823,982134,90930,7437,476997,1102,890
5-AAAAAMays80,774323,389245,807162,016811,986188,014
5-AAAAAVilla Rica60,179266,854250,297181,837759,167240,833
5-AAAAAChapel Hill11,07384,154138,551181,813415,591584,409
5-AAAAABanneker10,85081,698136,414179,250408,212591,788
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson10,58580,353134,625178,971404,534595,466
5-AAAAALithia Springs2,55628,53762,879105,981199,953800,047
5-AAAAATri-Cities11066842,6563,447996,553
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAACambridge450,754319,959204,60123,889999,203797
6-AAAAAKell297,553339,741316,40444,136997,8342,166
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian247,255324,125370,12255,541997,0432,957
6-AAAAACentennial4,39515,532101,052684,075805,054194,946
6-AAAAAChattahoochee375726,536143,182150,327849,673
6-AAAAANorth Springs6711,27046,90048,247951,753
6-AAAAANorthview--152,2772,292997,708
7-AAAAACalhoun612,006318,80056,08411,914998,8041,196
7-AAAAACartersville343,427488,387129,86432,819994,4975,503
7-AAAAADalton25,260101,859397,810338,563863,492136,508
7-AAAAAHiram18,34780,767342,313386,203827,630172,370
7-AAAAACass95910,16572,787223,749307,660692,340
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)1221,1426,7527,917992,083
8-AAAAAJefferson706,390215,21662,17113,518997,2952,705
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch155,788362,500298,250126,639943,17756,823
8-AAAAAClarke Central116,583305,841335,286161,662919,37280,628
8-AAAAAEastside15,79775,829176,889340,184608,699391,301
8-AAAAALoganville4,61132,20392,660237,440366,914633,086
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow8288,35134,104114,756158,039841,961
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)3606405,8016,504993,496

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Benedictine
Troup
Perry
Benedictine
Troup
Cairo
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Perry
Stockbridge
Benedictine
North Oconee
Bainbridge
Perry
Westminster (Atlanta)
Stockbridge
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Benedictine
Cedartown
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
16
62.64
1-1
LaGrange
Reg 1, #2
6
73.09
1-2
Bainbridge
Reg 3, #4
17
61.97
2-0
New Hampstead
Reg 2, #1
4
74.63
1-1
Perry
Reg 7, #3
24
57.81
2-1
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 6, #2
19
61.47
1-2
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #4
37
47.65
2-0
East Forsyth
Reg 5, #1
7
72.79
1-2
Stockbridge
Reg 1, #3
35
49.18
2-1
Westover
Reg 4, #2
15
64.42
1-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 2, #4
28
55.26
2-0
Howard
Reg 3, #1
1
81.61
3-0
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
25
57.46
2-1
Stephenson
Reg 7, #2
14
65.23
1-2
Cedartown
Reg 5, #4
33
51.86
2-0
McDonough
Reg 8, #1
2
81.48
2-0
North Oconee
Central (Carrollton)
Troup
Holy Innocents
Cairo
North Hall
Central (Carrollton)
Burke County
Troup
Pace Academy
Holy Innocents
Baldwin
Cairo
Reg 5, #3
30
53.01
0-2
Lovett
Reg 8, #2
20
60.69
2-0
North Hall
Reg 6, #4
26
57.36
0-3
Hapeville Charter
Reg 7, #1
13
67.16
3-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 2, #3
10
69.48
3-0
Spalding
Reg 3, #2
9
71.34
2-0
Burke County
Reg 1, #4
46
38.32
0-3
Hardaway
Reg 4, #1
3
75.33
3-0
Troup
Reg 8, #3
23
59.71
2-0
Madison County
Reg 5, #2
21
60.68
1-2
Pace Academy
Reg 7, #4
32
52.18
1-2
Sonoraville
Reg 6, #1
11
68.87
3-0
Holy Innocents
Reg 3, #3
12
68.09
2-0
Wayne County
Reg 2, #2
8
72.40
2-1
Baldwin
Reg 4, #4
18
61.62
2-1
Whitewater
Reg 1, #1
5
73.80
2-1
Cairo

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
North Oconee8-AAAA2-081.48999,9713.85888,501558,844425,797302,5692.31
Benedictine3-AAAA3-081.61999,3943.54768,462490,079372,963264,0852.79
Troup4-AAAA3-075.33992,4273.08533,280384,340236,38398,0959.19
Perry2-AAAA1-174.63995,2982.56425,114294,506132,52658,79016.01
Cairo1-AAAA2-173.80999,9362.73464,029317,205143,34157,45716.40
Stockbridge5-AAAA1-272.79999,4083.15726,445378,723126,58056,36116.74
Bainbridge1-AAAA1-273.09999,9052.64437,441288,273122,20446,98320.28
Baldwin2-AAAA2-172.40989,9482.25329,661212,31488,11831,92130.33
Burke County3-AAAA2-071.34982,5812.08298,012162,44674,82723,29541.93
Holy Innocents6-AAAA3-068.87972,6892.54499,628200,53576,68819,32150.76
Spalding2-AAAA3-069.48976,0651.86219,721125,37744,82312,59578.40
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA3-067.16989,7532.25368,237119,25143,6869,450104.82
Wayne County3-AAAA2-068.09961,7591.67177,40885,74330,0097,097139.90
Cedartown7-AAAA1-265.23981,9332.03282,27077,86123,7384,445223.97
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA1-264.42846,2471.47111,81139,42910,5441,893527.26
Pace Academy5-AAAA1-260.68966,4251.80233,12045,1698,0939821,017.33
North Hall8-AAAA2-060.69948,2921.78226,18840,8018,3939021,107.65
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA1-261.47814,5431.45157,93532,7206,2668621,159.09
LaGrange4-AAAA1-162.64777,7121.2373,95923,1555,3117811,279.41
Madison County8-AAAA2-059.71933,0161.67192,62631,6255,8526021,660.13
Whitewater4-AAAA2-161.62731,0561.1156,82716,5033,3484642,154.17
New Hampstead3-AAAA2-061.97863,2111.1350,82616,8172,9954292,330.00
Starr's Mill4-AAAA1-259.96635,0100.9035,4409,1201,6641935,180.35
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA2-157.81888,5231.3588,92812,2351,6001208,332.33
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-357.36604,1930.9060,4317,9921,0899810,203.08
Miller Grove6-AAAA2-157.19592,9700.8858,1747,6531,0038312,047.19
Stephenson6-AAAA2-157.46610,6590.9262,0868,2591,0777613,156.89
Lovett5-AAAA0-253.01787,0521.0242,9943,4993291566,665.67
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA1-254.20404,9460.5423,6142,1821971283,332.33
Howard2-AAAA2-055.26497,5940.558,1971,0241129111,110.11
Sonoraville7-AAAA1-252.18685,5120.8728,1302,1451828124,999.00
McDonough5-AAAA2-051.86734,8910.9130,3782,1411635199,999.00
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA3-052.72329,7280.353,326337241999,999.00
Westover1-AAAA2-149.18936,0971.054,937320141999,999.00
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA2-148.41454,0160.539,39041418--
East Forsyth8-AAAA2-047.65444,6470.518,09134817--
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA0-247.28326,8330.375,47423015--
Walnut Grove8-AAAA1-146.63288,3500.324,2331775--
Hampton5-AAAA1-245.37316,5920.342,5881003--
West Laurens2-AAAA0-247.48117,8330.12363142--
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA1-149.54188,4700.20679761--
Luella5-AAAA0-340.90128,7490.133177---
Griffin2-AAAA0-346.4393,5340.102406---
Hardaway1-AAAA0-338.32571,3800.581703---
Shaw1-AAAA1-237.03492,6820.50872---
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-341.2230,6130.03106----
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-338.1366,8460.0772----
Chestatee8-AAAA0-237.4528,1260.0344----
Fayette County4-AAAA0-342.0115,3770.0210----
Islands3-AAAA0-333.064,5850.00-----
North Clayton4-AAAA2-133.921,7810.00-----
Riverdale4-AAAA0-334.953900.00-----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-216.132630.00-----
East Hall8-AAAA1-124.121520.00-----
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-216.07370.00-----
Druid Hills6-AAAA2-0-136.52-------
Stone Mountain6-AAAA0-322.38-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA1-219.75-------
Clarkston6-AAAA0-2-1.78-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAACairo519,636456,47722,986837999,93664
1-AAAABainbridge476,079495,97826,866982999,90595
1-AAAAWestover4,05641,536693,943196,562936,09763,903
1-AAAAHardaway1273,451142,110425,692571,380428,620
1-AAAAShaw1022,558114,095375,927492,682507,318
2-AAAAPerry463,601319,704184,23127,762995,2984,702
2-AAAABaldwin329,236349,781262,68848,243989,94810,052
2-AAAASpalding200,050296,399389,02790,589976,06523,935
2-AAAAHoward4,88421,16789,798381,745497,594502,406
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)1,92510,21851,518266,067329,728670,272
2-AAAAWest Laurens1901,63813,185102,820117,833882,167
2-AAAAGriffin1141,0939,55382,77493,534906,466
3-AAAABenedictine725,986211,02849,60112,779999,394606
3-AAAABurke County164,619409,831287,377120,754982,58117,419
3-AAAAWayne County87,370274,926385,712213,751961,75938,241
3-AAAANew Hampstead21,66698,781252,228490,536863,211136,789
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch3585,42124,744157,947188,470811,530
3-AAAAIslands1133384,2334,585995,415
4-AAAATroup703,847200,60963,23424,737992,4277,573
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)117,660275,704254,034198,849846,247153,753
4-AAAALaGrange78,050210,998248,490240,174777,712222,288
4-AAAAWhitewater61,309179,381232,788257,578731,056268,944
4-AAAAStarr's Mill39,095132,752198,176264,987635,010364,990
4-AAAAFayette County395273,03111,78015,377984,623
4-AAAANorth Clayton-222141,5451,781998,219
4-AAAARiverdale-733350390999,610
5-AAAAStockbridge808,260162,93023,8604,358999,408592
5-AAAAPace Academy146,644506,390225,91587,476966,42533,575
5-AAAALovett24,909163,293322,794276,056787,052212,948
5-AAAAMcDonough17,950131,411283,718301,812734,891265,109
5-AAAAHampton1,88026,89495,078192,740316,592683,408
5-AAAALuella2796,72533,13888,607128,749871,251
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)782,35715,49348,91866,846933,154
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)--43337999,963
6-AAAAHoly Innocents611,008220,82898,66642,187972,68927,311
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)170,906268,557218,938156,142814,543185,457
6-AAAAStephenson66,362148,836189,144206,317610,659389,341
6-AAAAHapeville Charter64,039145,123187,387207,644604,193395,807
6-AAAAMiller Grove61,420140,754183,394207,402592,970407,030
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb26,26575,902122,471180,308404,946595,054
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)495,606326,821127,14540,181989,75310,247
7-AAAACedartown374,604369,886176,32161,122981,93318,067
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield96,649196,550372,287223,037888,523111,477
7-AAAASonoraville25,06473,440210,706376,302685,512314,488
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)8,07733,303113,516299,120454,016545,984
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield--25238263999,737
8-AAAANorth Oconee918,74874,5946,197432999,97129
8-AAAANorth Hall44,183451,494340,587112,028948,29251,708
8-AAAAMadison County35,280391,499373,140133,097933,01666,984
8-AAAAEast Forsyth88535,990114,387293,385444,647555,353
8-AAAACherokee Bluff53024,92883,435217,940326,833673,167
8-AAAAWalnut Grove36819,98972,072195,921288,350711,650
8-AAAACedar Shoals49936,00923,60730,613969,387
8-AAAAChestatee25134,16723,44428,126971,874
8-AAAAEast Hall--6146152999,848
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Stephens County
Sandy Creek
Cedar Grove
Stephens County
Carver (Atlanta)
Sandy Creek
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Mary Persons
Cedar Grove
Calvary Day
Stephens County
Carver (Columbus)
Mary Persons
Adairsville
Cedar Grove
Thomasville
Calvary Day
Wesleyan
Stephens County
Reg 4, #3
31
48.23
2-1
Hephzibah
Reg 1, #2
9
67.88
2-0
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 3, #4
29
49.83
2-1
Long County
Reg 2, #1
11
66.87
2-1
Mary Persons
Reg 7, #3
26
51.85
2-0
Lumpkin County
Reg 6, #2
18
57.74
1-1
Adairsville
Reg 8, #4
13
63.55
3-0
Hebron Christian
Reg 5, #1
2
81.45
1-2
Cedar Grove
Reg 1, #3
10
67.62
1-2
Thomasville
Reg 4, #2
25
51.93
2-1
Harlem
Reg 2, #4
33
47.37
0-2
Jackson
Reg 3, #1
4
72.32
2-0
Calvary Day
Reg 6, #3
27
51.47
2-1
Bremen
Reg 7, #2
22
54.17
1-2
Wesleyan
Reg 5, #4
20
54.49
2-1
Douglass
Reg 8, #1
1
84.77
3-0
Stephens County
Carver (Atlanta)
Peach County
Sandy Creek
Crisp County
Carver (Atlanta)
White County
Peach County
Dougherty
Sandy Creek
Ringgold
Upson-Lee
Crisp County
Reg 5, #3
5
72.07
1-1
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #2
6
70.85
3-0
Monroe Area
Reg 6, #4
36
41.19
1-1
LaFayette
Reg 7, #1
17
59.09
2-1
White County
Reg 2, #3
14
63.54
0-2
Peach County
Reg 3, #2
15
62.18
2-1
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
19
57.41
2-1
Dougherty
Reg 4, #1
24
52.79
2-1
Morgan County
Reg 8, #3
7
68.92
1-2
Oconee County
Reg 5, #2
3
81.41
3-0
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
30
49.12
0-3
Dawson County
Reg 6, #1
16
59.20
2-0
Ringgold
Reg 3, #3
23
53.00
2-1
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #2
12
64.13
3-0
Upson-Lee
Reg 4, #4
38
40.93
2-1
Richmond Academy
Reg 1, #1
8
67.97
2-1
Crisp County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Stephens County8-AAA3-084.77999,4934.18903,164792,762557,544397,0801.52
Cedar Grove5-AAA1-281.451,000,0003.81809,835701,359452,215244,3483.09
Sandy Creek5-AAA3-081.411,000,0003.81809,394700,668451,546241,7753.14
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA1-172.071,000,0002.43463,887319,211110,12427,86634.89
Calvary Day3-AAA2-072.32999,6192.88678,840226,69987,03926,65136.52
Monroe Area8-AAA3-070.85958,0841.95325,384208,51675,76717,08857.52
Oconee County8-AAA1-268.92935,7921.66243,058142,58644,7538,575115.62
Crisp County1-AAA2-167.97974,6992.58521,016140,20143,3208,311119.32
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA2-067.88974,0182.56515,429137,53241,9768,119122.17
Thomasville1-AAA1-267.62972,0982.54505,271132,03739,1097,442133.37
Mary Persons2-AAA2-166.87999,8432.39446,456116,51430,3325,422183.43
Upson-Lee2-AAA3-064.13999,6032.14349,15678,11217,0462,248443.84
Peach County2-AAA0-263.54999,4922.09329,04671,26414,8061,841542.18
Savannah Christian3-AAA2-162.18987,5551.89290,79861,62111,4341,241804.80
Hebron Christian8-AAA3-063.55813,0551.0787,19237,0527,1329121,095.49
White County7-AAA2-159.09963,5661.85100,93636,8265,3274112,432.09
Ringgold6-AAA2-059.20991,8841.8278,01423,3113,7032843,520.13
Dougherty1-AAA2-157.41747,0271.42142,60018,7582,0091427,041.25
Adairsville6-AAA1-157.74986,4831.7561,69716,3452,1381218,263.46
Wesleyan7-AAA1-254.17868,3881.4034,8787,9276623033,332.33
Douglass5-AAA2-154.491,000,0001.0823,2994,2623442343,477.26
Morgan County4-AAA2-152.79986,8171.3154,8145,2644031758,822.53
Lumpkin County7-AAA2-051.85782,3931.1719,0003,3832121376,922.08
Harlem4-AAA2-151.93982,9831.2644,5743,9992741283,332.33
Savannah Country Day3-AAA2-153.00882,7151.1243,3473,7212801099,999.00
Bremen6-AAA2-151.47916,3471.3518,5792,7021558124,999.00
Monroe1-AAA2-150.69327,6050.5124,4191,824813333,332.33
Hart County8-AAA1-154.41292,8020.315,7401,183803333,332.33
Dawson County7-AAA0-349.12635,2000.878,3261,020442499,999.00
Long County3-AAA2-149.83780,6920.9118,5111,055531999,999.00
Hephzibah4-AAA2-148.23954,6941.1017,434918521999,999.00
Jackson2-AAA0-247.37973,3481.0814,96266424--
Pickens7-AAA1-247.56536,0460.714,93349314--
Coahulla Creek6-AAA1-141.01391,1020.45908531--
Gilmer7-AAA2-141.88212,0860.25481241--
LaFayette6-AAA1-141.19404,0330.471,00356---
Richmond Academy4-AAA2-140.93786,1820.822,05844---
Liberty County3-AAA0-242.10304,3850.321,18727---
Gordon Lee6-AAA2-138.10224,6130.252726---
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-232.6842,7610.04131---
Salem4-AAA1-232.44264,9100.2762----
Ridgeland6-AAA0-232.6461,2820.0615----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-229.4324,2560.035----
Columbus1-AAA1-231.024,5530.005----
Pike County2-AAA0-319.7027,7140.031----
Cross Creek4-AAA1-021.0224,4140.021----
West Hall7-AAA1-225.322,3210.00-----
Beach3-AAA0-322.002,1240.00-----
Franklin County8-AAA1-228.657740.00-----
Groves3-AAA1-114.951490.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAACrisp County328,069301,443244,966100,221974,69925,301
1-AAACarver (Columbus)322,114301,896247,540102,468974,01825,982
1-AAAThomasville308,922299,703255,957107,516972,09827,902
1-AAADougherty36,36378,612193,262438,790747,027252,973
1-AAAMonroe4,52718,32757,907246,844327,605672,395
1-AAAColumbus5193684,1614,553995,447
2-AAAMary Persons441,542319,630202,34136,330999,843157
2-AAAUpson-Lee289,124332,930312,73364,816999,603397
2-AAAPeach County260,868324,399341,06673,159999,492508
2-AAAJackson8,46623,035143,676798,171973,34826,652
2-AAAPike County-618427,52427,714972,286
3-AAACalvary Day765,093201,51627,8775,133999,619381
3-AAASavannah Christian192,834537,410199,46257,849987,55512,445
3-AAASavannah Country Day28,740159,464407,936286,575882,715117,285
3-AAALong County12,48086,734284,575396,903780,692219,308
3-AAALiberty County83714,29373,082216,173304,385695,615
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)165786,91635,25142,761957,239
3-AAABeach-51461,9732,124997,876
3-AAAGroves--6143149999,851
4-AAAMorgan County410,013313,766191,22471,814986,81713,183
4-AAAHarlem359,311322,710216,03684,926982,98317,017
4-AAAHephzibah189,990263,422330,432170,850954,69445,306
4-AAARichmond Academy38,00387,247214,506446,426786,182213,818
4-AAASalem2,66312,57745,303204,367264,910735,090
4-AAACross Creek202782,49921,61724,414975,586
5-AAACedar Grove452,702383,208152,90411,1861,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek452,017384,592151,77411,6171,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)93,716225,699597,12883,4571,000,000-
5-AAADouglass1,5656,50198,194893,7401,000,000-
6-AAARinggold481,437333,361146,28830,798991,8848,116
6-AAAAdairsville386,679367,508187,70144,595986,48313,517
6-AAABremen118,684234,796405,362157,505916,34783,653
6-AAALaFayette5,90027,200101,339269,594404,033595,967
6-AAACoahulla Creek5,47725,45197,514262,660391,102608,898
6-AAAGordon Lee1,66610,25948,832163,856224,613775,387
6-AAARidgeland1311,1849,86950,09861,282938,718
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe262413,09520,89424,256975,744
7-AAAWhite County519,183251,713130,93161,739963,56636,434
7-AAAWesleyan222,426272,699223,264149,999868,388131,612
7-AAALumpkin County136,052211,869234,990199,482782,393217,607
7-AAADawson County69,026136,364193,016236,794635,200364,800
7-AAAPickens45,887102,015159,958228,186536,046463,954
7-AAAGilmer7,42525,29357,527121,841212,086787,914
7-AAAWest Hall1473141,9592,321997,679
8-AAAStephens County802,050161,32828,6847,431999,493507
8-AAAMonroe Area105,126393,161309,337150,460958,08441,916
8-AAAOconee County71,353302,869353,832207,738935,79264,208
8-AAAHebron Christian20,311125,100254,088413,556813,055186,945
8-AAAHart County1,16017,54153,988220,113292,802707,198
8-AAAFranklin County-171702774999,226

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Pierce County
Appling County
Callaway
Pierce County
Appling County
Fitzgerald
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Northeast
Callaway
Pierce County
Fellowship Christian
Cook
Northeast
North Murray
Callaway
Washington County
Pierce County
Fannin County
Fellowship Christian
Reg 4, #3
15
54.75
0-2
Putnam County
Reg 1, #2
9
61.49
1-1
Cook
Reg 3, #4
26
49.08
2-1
Vidalia
Reg 2, #1
6
65.22
1-1
Northeast
Reg 7, #3
21
51.92
2-1
North Murray
Reg 6, #2
25
50.43
1-2
South Atlanta
Reg 8, #4
18
53.33
2-1
Union County
Reg 5, #1
5
68.37
1-1
Callaway
Reg 1, #3
16
54.35
1-2
Dodge County
Reg 4, #2
12
55.92
1-1
Washington County
Reg 2, #4
39
38.46
1-2
Southwest
Reg 3, #1
1
76.23
2-0
Pierce County
Reg 6, #3
37
39.60
0-3
Washington
Reg 7, #2
20
52.69
2-1
Fannin County
Reg 5, #4
42
34.25
2-1
McNair
Reg 8, #1
7
64.79
1-1
Fellowship Christian
Rockmart
Appling County
Columbia
Fitzgerald
Athens Academy
Rockmart
Appling County
Thomson
Columbia
North Cobb Christian
Toombs County
Fitzgerald
Reg 5, #3
14
54.90
0-3
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 8, #2
10
61.13
1-2
Athens Academy
Reg 6, #4
38
39.49
1-2
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 7, #1
8
64.69
1-1
Rockmart
Reg 2, #3
34
41.34
1-2
Spencer
Reg 3, #2
2
73.08
1-1
Appling County
Reg 1, #4
19
52.86
1-2
Jeff Davis
Reg 4, #1
3
69.75
2-1
Thomson
Reg 8, #3
17
53.64
2-0
Providence Christian
Reg 5, #2
13
54.98
2-1
Columbia
Reg 7, #4
24
51.06
2-0
Model
Reg 6, #1
23
51.34
2-1
North Cobb Christian
Reg 3, #3
11
56.31
2-0
Toombs County
Reg 2, #2
33
41.72
3-0
ACE Charter
Reg 4, #4
22
51.85
1-1
Laney
Reg 1, #1
4
69.70
2-1
Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Pierce County3-AA2-076.23999,8254.07825,487703,194546,649376,8901.65
Appling County3-AA1-173.08999,3913.70730,423580,624409,540217,9743.59
Fitzgerald1-AA2-169.70996,4933.35679,209535,821258,108119,9977.33
Callaway5-AA1-168.37999,9513.31768,058476,976195,54285,52910.69
Thomson4-AA2-169.75999,2602.72386,545279,018168,68976,78412.02
Northeast2-AA1-165.22999,9472.88576,193323,445105,30937,07025.98
Rockmart7-AA1-164.69993,7482.84614,456195,33492,07329,70532.66
Fellowship Christian8-AA1-164.79986,4322.76639,111194,30087,69229,41832.99
Cook1-AA1-161.49952,3862.06278,031148,50938,3809,510104.15
Athens Academy8-AA1-261.13960,7552.28459,678115,58537,8599,402105.36
Toombs County3-AA2-056.31924,1381.83176,19378,03611,7271,848540.13
Columbia5-AA2-154.98995,1091.74235,35752,0327,9641,071932.71
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA0-354.90994,8161.73231,57650,3187,4151,036964.25
Washington County4-AA1-155.92948,7111.4781,93629,7795,1707771,286.00
Putnam County4-AA0-254.75933,2541.3870,42224,0943,6004872,052.39
Providence Christian8-AA2-053.64777,1711.26148,93925,7693,5303972,517.89
Union County8-AA2-153.33764,9701.22139,95223,6473,0523592,784.52
Fannin County7-AA2-152.69839,3641.60157,13122,6642,9623093,235.25
Dodge County1-AA1-254.35744,6491.0951,39517,1602,5273063,266.97
North Cobb Christian6-AA2-151.34986,9421.66141,83426,1092,6422484,031.26
North Murray7-AA2-151.92813,6621.50137,49818,8442,2302244,463.29
Model7-AA2-051.06780,4641.40117,05715,2241,6531566,409.26
South Atlanta6-AA1-250.43982,8561.59119,44319,7261,8441466,848.32
Laney4-AA1-151.85877,7341.1745,53913,3881,4071456,895.55
Jeff Davis1-AA1-252.86664,3680.9232,3259,5711,2221377,298.27
Vidalia3-AA2-149.08677,7900.9537,1229,2846304820,832.33
Haralson County7-AA0-247.15571,8810.9048,1074,7333241662,499.00
East Jackson8-AA3-046.68358,8950.4420,0101,9991015199,999.00
Worth County1-AA1-247.28304,9370.364,132707413333,332.33
ACE Charter2-AA3-041.72883,5690.997,2551,051302499,999.00
Berrien1-AA0-146.70274,2470.323,144531361999,999.00
Spencer2-AA1-241.34872,5430.976,49989120--
Brantley County3-AA3-041.84229,7960.273,17240011--
Mount Paran Christian6-AA1-239.49739,3080.847,5902857--
Banks County8-AA2-041.93151,7770.173,0861765--
Westside (Augusta)4-AA1-239.88240,0120.251,5471754--
Southwest2-AA1-238.46767,2130.812,3412343--
Washington6-AA0-339.60744,0130.857,7482482--
Tattnall County3-AA1-137.92104,8340.1259563---
McNair5-AA2-134.25563,0340.581,83420---
Windsor Forest3-AA1-235.7264,2260.0722412---
Therrell6-AA2-033.77376,1700.4087510---
Sumter County1-AA0-240.0862,9200.071377---
Central (Macon)2-AA0-231.94354,7470.361286---
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA1-228.75143,4200.15931---
Redan5-AA1-231.19364,4700.37556----
Landmark Christian5-AA0-322.8178,3440.089----
Rutland2-AA1-125.85104,8170.116----
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-222.0027,2910.032----
Kendrick2-AA1-219.0016,6460.02-----
Towers5-AA0-310.504,2760.00-----
Murray County7-AA0-318.168610.00-----
Josey4-AA1-116.476640.00-----
Jordan2-AA0-28.735180.00-----
Butler4-AA0-114.653400.00-----
Glenn Hills4-AA0-37.36250.00-----
Gordon Central7-AA0-36.10200.00-----
Walker6-AA3-021.29-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAFitzgerald710,686219,80453,24912,754996,4933,507
1-AACook211,088439,328211,91790,053952,38647,614
1-AADodge County42,340160,864293,531247,914744,649255,351
1-AAJeff Davis27,884119,686246,668270,130664,368335,632
1-AAWorth County4,31431,22894,512174,883304,937695,063
1-AABerrien3,48826,30984,563159,887274,247725,753
1-AASumter County2002,78115,56044,37962,920937,080
2-AANortheast936,22458,6624,283778999,94753
2-AAACE Charter26,835353,899299,427203,408883,569116,431
2-AASpencer24,368332,145302,343213,687872,543127,457
2-AASouthwest11,301201,593263,715290,604767,213232,787
2-AACentral (Macon)1,20746,051101,734205,755354,747645,253
2-AARutland627,14225,50672,107104,817895,183
2-AAKendrick35012,94513,19716,646983,354
2-AAJordan-747464518999,482
3-AAPierce County590,750368,24838,0362,791999,825175
3-AAAppling County393,052525,50574,2296,605999,391609
3-AAToombs County14,41186,259590,230233,238924,13875,862
3-AAVidalia1,68617,198219,194439,712677,790322,210
3-AABrantley County912,09950,270177,336229,796770,204
3-AATattnall County849018,45485,882104,834895,166
3-AAWindsor Forest22019,58754,43664,226935,774
4-AAThomson782,093171,61134,52611,030999,260740
4-AAWashington County98,804342,456307,712199,739948,71151,289
4-AAPutnam County77,160289,301323,899242,894933,25466,746
4-AALaney40,931182,249291,838362,716877,734122,266
4-AAWestside (Augusta)1,01214,38241,956182,662240,012759,988
4-AAJosey-148615664999,336
4-AAButler--21319340999,660
4-AAGlenn Hills---2525999,975
5-AACallaway779,866176,57342,0281,484999,95149
5-AAColumbia111,198409,023433,00641,882995,1094,891
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian108,313403,962439,10143,440994,8165,184
5-AAMcNair4797,26854,729500,558563,034436,966
5-AARedan1433,04427,939333,344364,470635,530
5-AALandmark Christian11303,15275,06178,344921,656
5-AATowers--454,2314,276995,724
6-AANorth Cobb Christian479,828343,168124,57139,375986,94213,058
6-AASouth Atlanta419,935368,750145,12849,043982,85617,144
6-AAWashington46,262123,954288,005285,792744,013255,987
6-AAMount Paran Christian45,116122,390285,516286,286739,308260,692
6-AATherrell7,69433,703114,618220,155376,170623,830
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy1,1197,48136,96997,851143,420856,580
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate465545,19321,49827,291972,709
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart713,641200,77356,31123,023993,7486,252
7-AAFannin County102,521260,828261,543214,472839,364160,636
7-AANorth Murray86,715232,573261,175233,199813,662186,338
7-AAModel71,091204,223251,912253,238780,464219,536
7-AAHaralson County26,032101,593168,931275,325571,881428,119
7-AAMurray County-10128723861999,139
7-AAGordon Central---2020999,980
8-AAFellowship Christian544,296288,013113,66040,463986,43213,568
8-AAAthens Academy313,686360,927198,22087,922960,75539,245
8-AAProvidence Christian68,251155,993278,837274,090777,171222,829
8-AAUnion County63,345148,567272,942280,116764,970235,030
8-AAEast Jackson8,80136,68299,879213,533358,895641,105
8-AABanks County1,6219,81836,462103,876151,777848,223

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Prince Avenue Christian
Rabun County
Dublin
Irwin County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Swainsboro
Prince Avenue Christian
Metter
Rabun County
Brooks County
Swainsboro
Mount Pisgah Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Temple
Metter
Darlington
Rabun County
Reg 4, #3
20
45.81
0-2
Heard County
Reg 1, #2
6
62.35
0-2
Brooks County
Reg 3, #4
36
21.36
0-3
Claxton
Reg 2, #1
2
76.99
3-0
Swainsboro
Reg 7, #3
24
41.27
0-2
Pepperell
Reg 6, #2
18
47.03
2-1
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 8, #4
33
27.97
0-2
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
1
79.56
3-0
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 1, #3
17
48.64
2-1
Pelham
Reg 4, #2
16
49.46
3-0
Temple
Reg 2, #4
22
45.53
0-2
Jefferson County
Reg 3, #1
10
57.35
1-2
Metter
Reg 6, #3
19
46.86
1-1
St. Francis
Reg 7, #2
13
52.18
2-1
Darlington
Reg 5, #4
29
33.35
0-2
Oglethorpe County
Reg 8, #1
3
69.95
2-1
Rabun County
Elbert County
Dublin
Mount Vernon
Irwin County
Elbert County
Trion
Dublin
Lamar County
Commerce
Mount Vernon
Bleckley County
Irwin County
Reg 5, #3
28
33.97
0-3
Social Circle
Reg 8, #2
8
58.23
2-1
Elbert County
Reg 6, #4
21
45.73
1-2
Whitefield Academy
Reg 7, #1
12
54.07
2-0
Trion
Reg 2, #3
7
62.03
2-0
Dublin
Reg 3, #2
15
51.47
3-0
Bryan County
Reg 1, #4
27
38.87
1-1
Bacon County
Reg 4, #1
11
54.35
1-2
Lamar County
Reg 8, #3
14
52.04
2-1
Commerce
Reg 5, #2
23
41.55
2-1
Jasper County
Reg 7, #4
26
38.93
1-2
Dade County
Reg 6, #1
9
57.74
3-0
Mount Vernon
Reg 3, #3
31
31.01
0-2
Screven County
Reg 2, #2
5
64.16
2-0
Bleckley County
Reg 4, #4
37
13.33
0-3
Crawford County
Reg 1, #1
4
65.72
1-1
Irwin County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I3-079.561,000,0004.18975,534657,572547,541450,9721.22
Swainsboro2-A Division I3-076.99999,9143.71869,087464,117377,893271,6232.68
Rabun County8-A Division I2-169.951,000,0003.91906,645757,185260,538139,0126.19
Irwin County1-A Division I1-165.721,000,0002.87444,178284,777179,80842,25122.67
Bleckley County2-A Division I2-064.16993,6042.94548,706333,348181,44136,15826.66
Dublin2-A Division I2-062.03988,8512.72496,844283,808124,48720,34248.16
Brooks County1-A Division I0-262.351,000,0002.46320,246157,97779,51614,38668.51
Elbert County8-A Division I2-158.231,000,0002.92624,708286,39984,3879,825100.78
Mount Vernon6-A Division I3-057.741,000,0002.51439,811135,26858,5346,182160.76
Metter3-A Division I1-257.35999,9912.31461,285153,07122,3393,716268.11
Lamar County4-A Division I1-254.351,000,0002.10272,325100,46021,9791,702586.54
Trion7-A Division I2-054.07995,7872.03221,00889,05518,2421,408709.23
Commerce8-A Division I2-152.041,000,0002.30387,24488,42918,0269911,008.08
Darlington7-A Division I2-152.18991,9671.86158,70755,8669,0955791,726.12
Bryan County3-A Division I3-051.47999,9321.66207,50153,6306,7544502,221.22
Temple4-A Division I3-049.461,000,0001.66133,57828,9613,3591715,846.95
Pelham1-A Division I2-148.641,000,0001.59113,79117,6041,1957912,657.23
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I2-147.031,000,0001.5773,67711,6401,3584920,407.16
St. Francis6-A Division I1-146.861,000,0001.5671,47711,1431,2974721,275.60
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I1-245.731,000,0001.5058,9108,4738612441,665.67
Heard County4-A Division I0-245.811,000,0001.3857,2638,2916181952,630.58
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-245.53688,0210.9151,4706,0813221190,908.09
Jasper County5-A Division I2-141.551,000,0001.2240,4852,6602223333,332.33
Pepperell7-A Division I0-241.27853,6201.0918,0441,38786--
Bacon County1-A Division I1-138.871,000,0001.1915,0391,30553--
Dade County7-A Division I1-238.93764,3030.9211,92957131--
East Laurens2-A Division I1-139.59329,6100.388,1454829--
Social Circle5-A Division I0-333.971,000,0001.055,4762346--
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I0-233.351,000,0001.054,6411593--
Screven County3-A Division I0-231.01982,9241.0052432---
Chattooga7-A Division I0-230.77250,6840.278209---
Athens Christian8-A Division I0-227.971,000,0001.017414---
Armuchee7-A Division I1-125.5784,0480.09891---
Claxton3-A Division I0-321.36877,9650.88171---
Coosa7-A Division I2-124.1459,5910.0654----
Savannah3-A Division I0-36.65139,1880.141----
Crawford County4-A Division I0-313.331,000,0001.00-----
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I2-132.18-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIrwin County588,735352,01053,1796,0761,000,000-
1-A Division IBrooks County378,557504,856103,10313,4841,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham29,864126,071629,200214,8651,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County2,84417,063214,518765,5751,000,000-
2-A Division ISwainsboro788,306172,89436,3692,345999,91486
2-A Division IBleckley County126,294452,975367,23247,103993,6046,396
2-A Division IDublin83,794354,195478,01972,843988,85111,149
2-A Division IJefferson County1,43516,16492,248578,174688,021311,979
2-A Division IEast Laurens1713,77226,132299,535329,610670,390
3-A Division IMetter674,155311,60713,697532999,9919
3-A Division IBryan County320,369627,13949,8802,544999,93268
3-A Division IScreven County5,11454,779715,468207,563982,92417,076
3-A Division IClaxton3626,286209,970661,347877,965122,035
3-A Division ISavannah-18910,985128,014139,188860,812
4-A Division ILamar County569,269292,534136,7491,4481,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple282,546400,403312,5894,4621,000,000-
4-A Division IHeard County148,128306,802534,71810,3521,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County5726115,944983,7381,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian993,2006,73752111,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County5,252615,547260,760118,4411,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle844197,682377,655423,8191,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County704180,034361,533457,7291,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon657,377233,67372,64636,3041,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian125,331273,667306,858294,1441,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis120,819265,817309,137304,2271,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy96,473226,843311,359365,3251,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division ITrion523,998347,21399,78424,792995,7874,213
7-A Division IDarlington401,496411,448139,95939,064991,9678,033
7-A Division IPepperell47,054138,538379,512288,516853,620146,380
7-A Division IDade County25,67988,629288,263361,732764,303235,697
7-A Division IChattooga1,53311,21264,200173,739250,684749,316
7-A Division IArmuchee1471,89417,16664,84184,048915,952
7-A Division ICoosa931,06611,11647,31659,591940,409
8-A Division IRabun County794,470173,77131,2105491,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County157,897550,393282,7109,0001,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce47,500274,079642,11036,3111,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian1331,75743,970954,1401,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Schley County
Macon County
Macon County
Aquinas
Bowdon
Schley County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Clinch County
Macon County
Jenkins County
Aquinas
Telfair County
Clinch County
Macon County
Johnson County
Dooly County
Jenkins County
Manchester
Aquinas
Reg 4, #3
18
45.78
1-0
Telfair County
Reg 1, #2
28
35.38
1-0
Terrell County
Reg 3, #4
23
39.84
2-0
Portal
Reg 2, #1
4
56.22
2-1
Clinch County
Reg 7, #3
25
36.71
0-3
Christian Heritage
Reg 6, #2
2
57.89
3-0
Macon County
Reg 8, #4
19
43.78
1-1
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 5, #1
13
49.14
1-1
Johnson County
Reg 1, #3
30
34.56
0-3
Mitchell County
Reg 4, #2
16
46.53
0-3
Dooly County
Reg 2, #4
17
45.83
2-0
Lanier County
Reg 3, #1
7
52.45
3-0
Jenkins County
Reg 6, #3
6
55.42
2-0
Manchester
Reg 7, #2
22
41.49
2-0
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 5, #4
42
18.08
0-3
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 8, #1
5
55.76
3-0
Aquinas
Bowdon
McIntosh County Academy
Schley County
Early County
Greene County
Bowdon
McIntosh County Academy
Wilcox County
Lincoln County
Schley County
Turner County
Early County
Reg 5, #3
39
24.21
1-2
Hancock Central
Reg 8, #2
8
51.82
3-0
Greene County
Reg 6, #4
21
42.14
2-0
Marion County
Reg 7, #1
3
57.05
1-2
Bowdon
Reg 2, #3
15
47.25
0-3
Charlton County
Reg 3, #2
11
50.44
1-1
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 1, #4
32
34.05
1-2
Seminole County
Reg 4, #1
14
48.28
0-2
Wilcox County
Reg 8, #3
9
50.61
2-1
Lincoln County
Reg 5, #2
34
31.21
1-1
Wilkinson County
Reg 7, #4
Reg 6, #1
1
61.58
2-0
Schley County
Reg 3, #3
20
42.91
0-2
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 2, #2
12
49.48
2-1
Turner County
Reg 4, #4
26
36.48
1-2
Wheeler County
Reg 1, #1
10
50.54
2-1
Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Schley County6-A Division II2-061.58997,1413.73785,907624,657454,976629,7610.59
Macon County6-A Division II3-057.89990,6773.26654,902466,013290,039304,1422.29
Bowdon7-A Division II1-257.051,000,0003.17546,612406,425210,853225,7223.43
Clinch County2-A Division II2-156.22996,7173.20655,066337,139193,228192,5694.19
Aquinas8-A Division II3-055.76982,3303.13498,662346,251177,594172,6764.79
Manchester6-A Division II2-055.42951,1082.69471,102307,443152,687138,6776.21
Jenkins County3-A Division II3-052.45991,2242.46459,643197,18082,44263,86114.66
Greene County8-A Division II3-051.82948,1592.48331,502192,23776,09656,29516.76
Early County1-A Division II2-150.54999,7722.48439,221134,95858,09540,47723.71
Lincoln County8-A Division II2-150.61930,0862.29281,390152,08155,20137,19225.89
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II1-150.44983,8142.16373,012136,20249,12333,03929.27
Turner County2-A Division II2-149.48977,1712.11354,599113,75639,73124,56039.72
Johnson County5-A Division II1-149.14999,9431.99200,05594,68836,30421,38745.76
Wilcox County4-A Division II0-248.28967,3082.31363,190115,93234,89319,83849.41
Dooly County4-A Division II0-346.53947,6572.09292,97880,25821,36810,40595.11
Charlton County2-A Division II0-347.25960,8401.82263,90971,04120,10710,35495.58
Telfair County4-A Division II1-045.78936,4991.99263,51967,31316,8317,583130.87
Lanier County2-A Division II2-045.83946,0141.66212,53050,87412,7875,876169.18
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II1-143.78723,1341.2879,08226,4265,5972,102474.74
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II0-242.91900,5841.31113,31820,2883,9211,409708.72
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II2-041.491,000,0001.3052,76515,5832,6527751,289.32
Marion County6-A Division II2-042.14642,0140.8947,01513,8372,2396781,473.93
Portal3-A Division II2-039.84819,5441.0660,2417,9391,1382843,520.13
Warren County8-A Division II2-138.82413,7370.6119,4204,2055461019,899.99
Christian Heritage7-A Division II0-336.711,000,0001.1418,7093,4483536515,383.62
Wheeler County4-A Division II1-236.48589,8200.8333,2273,0533304522,221.22
Terrell County1-A Division II1-035.38766,7640.9929,5062,5442413826,314.79
Hawkinsville4-A Division II2-135.46521,0720.7123,6471,9681903330,302.03
Mitchell County1-A Division II0-334.56726,8840.9223,4311,8471542343,477.26
Seminole County1-A Division II1-234.05679,3430.8417,7761,381851376,922.08
Miller County1-A Division II0-233.69658,1710.8116,1331,187789111,110.11
Taylor County6-A Division II2-135.37229,9750.274,377724565199,999.00
Wilkinson County5-A Division II1-131.21974,8401.094,629463283333,332.33
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-234.28186,0450.212,792407232499,999.00
Montgomery County3-A Division II0-230.68304,8340.333,714176131999,999.00
Atkinson County2-A Division II0-226.95119,2580.13757311--
Hancock Central5-A Division II1-224.21871,6610.9189628---
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-224.35168,9150.1849510---
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-318.08610,7040.621243---
Treutlen4-A Division II0-321.6037,6440.04882---
Glascock County5-A Division II0-315.51444,3140.45552---
Greenville6-A Division II0-322.483,0400.003----
Towns County8-A Division II0-315.722,5540.001----
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-17.1598,5380.10-----
Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-1-0.691510.00-----
Pataula Charter1-A Division II2-110.54-------
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-2-21.41-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County889,12697,76510,9801,901999,772228
1-A Division IITerrell County57,231257,210245,340206,983766,764233,236
1-A Division IIMitchell County46,900224,285237,770217,929726,884273,116
1-A Division IIMiller County2,658192,854224,120238,539658,171341,829
1-A Division IISeminole County2,571207,304233,083236,385679,343320,657
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay1,51420,58048,70098,121168,915831,085
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-27142151999,849
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County567,657266,127108,93154,002996,7173,283
2-A Division IITurner County201,283304,003273,223198,662977,17122,829
2-A Division IICharlton County132,368234,565306,749287,158960,84039,160
2-A Division IILanier County98,400192,045299,351356,218946,01453,986
2-A Division IIAtkinson County2923,26011,746103,960119,258880,742
3-A Division IIJenkins County491,874322,060129,54147,749991,2248,776
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy366,944363,558180,45372,859983,81416,186
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute92,009185,266354,912268,397900,58499,416
3-A Division IIPortal46,251112,916274,652385,725819,544180,456
3-A Division IIMontgomery County2,92216,20060,442225,270304,834695,166
4-A Division IIWilcox County393,017295,083195,65683,552967,30832,692
4-A Division IIDooly County294,861291,097244,360117,339947,65752,343
4-A Division IITelfair County257,818280,871264,862132,948936,49963,501
4-A Division IIWheeler County31,01672,874157,143328,787589,820410,180
4-A Division IIHawkinsville23,13159,127132,267306,547521,072478,928
4-A Division IITreutlen1579485,71230,82737,644962,356
5-A Division IIJohnson County899,52393,3596,302759999,94357
5-A Division IIWilkinson County79,815583,491242,79068,744974,84025,160
5-A Division IIHancock Central16,574217,974408,374228,739871,661128,339
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep2,86965,525194,814347,496610,704389,296
5-A Division IIGlascock County1,19036,639126,013280,472444,314555,686
5-A Division IITwiggs County293,01221,70773,79098,538901,462
6-A Division IISchley County551,160305,045120,82220,114997,1412,859
6-A Division IIMacon County331,787381,266229,06248,562990,6779,323
6-A Division IIManchester107,333259,107436,713147,955951,10848,892
6-A Division IIMarion County8,67242,935147,918442,489642,014357,986
6-A Division IITaylor County6506,83536,792185,698229,975770,025
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County3984,80628,436152,405186,045813,955
6-A Division IIGreenville-62572,7773,040996,960
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
7-A Division IIBowdon862,167119,14118,692-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)99,517558,585341,898-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage38,316322,274639,410-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIAquinas478,662288,099152,46563,104982,33017,670
8-A Division IIGreene County258,112301,617255,877132,553948,15951,841
8-A Division IILincoln County206,091271,822288,216163,957930,08669,914
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes46,148101,743208,707366,536723,134276,866
8-A Division IIWarren County10,98536,70694,495271,551413,737586,263
8-A Division IITowns County2132402,2992,554997,446
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000

