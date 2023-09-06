Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 4

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|102.26
|999,960
|4.34
|907,335
|827,922
|621,106
|429,214
|1.33
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|98.59
|999,859
|4.00
|837,313
|716,052
|476,297
|236,468
|3.23
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|96.00
|999,721
|3.45
|781,371
|483,523
|224,723
|106,722
|8.37
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|94.65
|999,986
|3.23
|727,815
|418,383
|171,491
|75,759
|12.20
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|93.49
|999,875
|3.25
|687,412
|409,671
|181,235
|67,389
|13.84
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|92.19
|998,949
|3.06
|666,931
|333,884
|128,706
|44,735
|21.35
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|89.53
|991,240
|2.39
|387,742
|164,117
|55,883
|15,450
|63.72
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|86.19
|963,427
|2.21
|436,868
|104,066
|30,884
|6,676
|148.79
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|85.33
|953,862
|2.10
|393,805
|86,807
|23,727
|4,657
|213.73
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|84.97
|999,784
|2.11
|159,334
|82,641
|22,278
|4,253
|234.13
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|83.76
|999,645
|2.03
|136,315
|65,490
|15,665
|2,560
|389.63
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|81.93
|997,051
|1.77
|175,415
|46,702
|8,000
|1,146
|871.60
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|81.93
|891,194
|1.64
|227,080
|37,935
|7,508
|1,043
|957.77
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|81.89
|926,382
|1.64
|188,623
|34,405
|6,215
|945
|1,057.20
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|81.76
|983,997
|1.62
|141,086
|44,630
|7,220
|912
|1,095.49
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|80.29
|985,523
|1.77
|145,266
|34,003
|4,999
|601
|1,662.89
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|80.64
|902,789
|1.53
|165,269
|25,566
|4,188
|553
|1,807.32
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|79.48
|968,051
|1.87
|235,767
|33,375
|4,898
|535
|1,868.16
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|77.21
|985,901
|1.71
|183,888
|17,227
|2,274
|202
|4,949.50
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|75.01
|994,814
|1.50
|44,772
|7,601
|726
|52
|19,229.77
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|74.12
|966,076
|1.42
|95,892
|6,950
|619
|46
|21,738.13
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|73.67
|962,649
|1.39
|86,792
|6,099
|550
|35
|28,570.43
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|74.09
|528,671
|0.69
|29,390
|2,506
|192
|14
|71,427.57
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|72.89
|594,108
|0.77
|37,972
|2,391
|174
|10
|99,999.00
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|72.76
|585,481
|0.75
|37,048
|2,329
|161
|10
|99,999.00
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|71.88
|862,099
|0.99
|19,330
|1,962
|109
|4
|249,999.00
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|71.77
|380,233
|0.47
|12,709
|891
|45
|4
|249,999.00
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|70.43
|854,622
|1.06
|11,816
|1,400
|77
|3
|333,332.33
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|69.99
|282,613
|0.33
|6,417
|381
|21
|1
|999,999.00
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|66.34
|693,095
|0.79
|3,293
|287
|11
|1
|999,999.00
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|66.19
|622,804
|0.79
|16,999
|382
|7
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|62.83
|410,475
|0.49
|5,554
|91
|3
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|61.62
|654,106
|0.67
|758
|53
|3
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|63.69
|757,056
|0.78
|1,478
|105
|2
|-
|-
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|63.42
|695,763
|0.74
|3,473
|100
|1
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|58.48
|457,014
|0.46
|201
|13
|1
|-
|-
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|58.46
|389,611
|0.40
|410
|11
|1
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|62.06
|420,390
|0.45
|718
|46
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|51.10
|404,685
|0.41
|58
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|53.82
|582,595
|0.59
|185
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|56.87
|97,629
|0.10
|71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|54.16
|56,456
|0.06
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|51.27
|134,787
|0.14
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|50.55
|46,495
|0.05
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|33.47
|12,693
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1-1
|30.33
|5,784
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|616,190
|251,379
|90,997
|32,674
|991,240
|8,760
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|188,714
|317,573
|276,080
|144,015
|926,382
|73,618
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|149,038
|277,231
|301,305
|175,215
|902,789
|97,211
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|23,297
|78,019
|167,342
|325,450
|594,108
|405,892
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|22,761
|75,798
|164,276
|322,646
|585,481
|414,519
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|601,238
|338,159
|56,628
|3,696
|999,721
|279
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|363,541
|505,378
|120,678
|9,352
|998,949
|1,051
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|33,978
|144,005
|653,092
|136,976
|968,051
|31,949
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|955
|8,644
|112,287
|500,918
|622,804
|377,196
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|288
|3,814
|57,315
|349,058
|410,475
|589,525
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|444,121
|303,686
|178,660
|59,434
|985,901
|14,099
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|271,188
|306,900
|278,745
|109,243
|966,076
|33,924
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|252,264
|300,261
|292,498
|117,626
|962,649
|37,351
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|26,564
|66,343
|176,750
|426,106
|695,763
|304,237
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|5,863
|22,810
|73,347
|287,591
|389,611
|610,389
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|406,817
|299,719
|185,367
|71,524
|963,427
|36,573
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|353,938
|306,800
|208,015
|85,109
|953,862
|46,138
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|190,274
|253,675
|290,370
|156,875
|891,194
|108,806
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|27,799
|71,023
|148,135
|281,714
|528,671
|471,329
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|13,775
|42,188
|98,837
|225,433
|380,233
|619,767
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|7,397
|26,595
|69,276
|179,345
|282,613
|717,387
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|829,891
|164,894
|4,869
|332
|999,986
|14
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|165,944
|727,682
|92,133
|11,292
|997,051
|2,949
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|2,539
|54,888
|397,774
|301,855
|757,056
|242,944
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|1,197
|34,596
|293,053
|325,260
|654,106
|345,894
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|405
|16,181
|171,979
|268,449
|457,014
|542,986
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|24
|1,759
|40,192
|92,812
|134,787
|865,213
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|832,903
|151,892
|13,225
|1,855
|999,875
|125
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|143,354
|598,913
|194,091
|49,165
|985,523
|14,477
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|16,975
|153,284
|414,804
|269,559
|854,622
|145,378
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|5,446
|69,072
|248,590
|369,987
|693,095
|306,905
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|1,315
|26,135
|119,871
|273,069
|420,390
|579,610
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|7
|704
|9,419
|36,365
|46,495
|953,505
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|491,584
|361,733
|141,518
|4,949
|999,784
|216
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|413,608
|403,638
|175,502
|6,897
|999,645
|355
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|94,402
|230,931
|617,907
|51,574
|994,814
|5,186
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|298
|2,529
|42,337
|537,431
|582,595
|417,405
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|108
|1,169
|22,506
|380,902
|404,685
|595,315
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|169
|12,524
|12,693
|987,307
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|61
|5,723
|5,784
|994,216
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|607,025
|356,515
|34,176
|2,244
|999,960
|40
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|377,045
|543,063
|74,092
|5,659
|999,859
|141
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|14,843
|89,781
|680,245
|199,128
|983,997
|16,003
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|1,085
|10,425
|198,109
|652,480
|862,099
|137,901
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|2
|159
|8,796
|88,672
|97,629
|902,371
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|57
|4,582
|51,817
|56,456
|943,544
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|2-1
|98.50
|999,992
|4.23
|932,891
|732,179
|568,619
|388,361
|1.57
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|3-0
|94.74
|999,961
|3.96
|847,356
|727,368
|422,316
|223,421
|3.48
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|3-0
|93.91
|998,074
|3.91
|917,872
|630,925
|379,122
|188,251
|4.31
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|3-0
|90.47
|994,040
|3.47
|840,297
|455,761
|227,858
|87,954
|10.37
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|2-0
|89.54
|999,665
|3.26
|662,223
|482,466
|193,257
|69,115
|13.47
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|3-0
|85.29
|999,847
|2.60
|384,152
|223,248
|57,275
|16,540
|59.46
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|83.36
|999,810
|2.80
|575,586
|206,888
|45,596
|11,167
|88.55
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|3-0
|81.75
|944,323
|2.36
|495,712
|140,432
|32,945
|6,317
|157.30
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|3-0
|79.06
|988,821
|2.39
|441,300
|99,466
|22,109
|3,025
|329.58
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|2-1
|78.86
|977,144
|2.02
|284,235
|65,347
|14,729
|2,005
|497.75
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|2-1
|76.91
|848,802
|1.78
|324,471
|56,881
|9,162
|1,058
|944.18
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|2-1
|76.46
|999,359
|1.81
|305,715
|52,293
|9,406
|986
|1,013.20
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|2-1
|77.13
|962,214
|1.82
|206,322
|42,220
|8,047
|934
|1,069.66
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|76.19
|998,995
|2.09
|196,690
|26,297
|5,292
|647
|1,544.60
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|2-1
|70.09
|972,192
|1.57
|60,451
|13,400
|1,204
|68
|14,704.88
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|3-0
|71.54
|943,392
|1.38
|55,019
|8,226
|838
|52
|19,229.77
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|3-0
|69.50
|993,146
|1.30
|85,488
|7,964
|640
|45
|22,221.22
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|2-1
|66.73
|958,222
|1.70
|100,172
|7,791
|492
|17
|58,822.53
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|3-0
|67.29
|658,414
|0.79
|17,475
|2,349
|167
|8
|124,999.00
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|1-2
|67.07
|642,562
|0.76
|16,270
|2,144
|142
|8
|124,999.00
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-2
|66.25
|735,255
|1.02
|27,516
|3,249
|211
|7
|142,856.14
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|0-2
|65.15
|780,665
|0.97
|23,642
|1,343
|68
|5
|199,999.00
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|3-0
|64.15
|970,407
|1.65
|71,377
|4,625
|226
|4
|249,999.00
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|2-1
|64.44
|476,999
|0.53
|6,644
|762
|39
|2
|499,999.00
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|1-2
|62.25
|818,350
|0.98
|13,962
|987
|44
|1
|999,999.00
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|1-2
|59.12
|809,807
|1.05
|13,141
|559
|14
|1
|999,999.00
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|0-2
|61.24
|430,683
|0.52
|4,723
|350
|11
|1
|999,999.00
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|65.34
|199,514
|0.28
|22,136
|1,220
|54
|-
|-
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-2
|62.34
|955,856
|1.03
|15,098
|698
|37
|-
|-
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|2-1
|60.31
|853,688
|1.15
|16,697
|796
|24
|-
|-
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|61.15
|800,755
|1.06
|12,832
|627
|21
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-1
|61.71
|462,530
|0.56
|5,790
|458
|18
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-3
|61.09
|282,443
|0.30
|1,884
|164
|9
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-2
|59.75
|338,884
|0.40
|2,645
|198
|5
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|0-2
|57.85
|602,379
|0.66
|3,317
|128
|3
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|2-0
|54.07
|527,244
|0.60
|2,767
|60
|-
|-
|-
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|1-1
|53.21
|466,643
|0.53
|2,075
|43
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|2-1
|55.26
|430,472
|0.45
|1,238
|37
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|2-0
|50.79
|604,307
|0.61
|552
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|50.51
|263,007
|0.29
|529
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-2
|53.12
|125,837
|0.13
|427
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-3
|53.33
|15,247
|0.02
|202
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|1-2
|48.13
|426,732
|0.43
|199
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-2
|53.06
|123,842
|0.13
|363
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|0-2
|49.92
|166,980
|0.17
|115
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|1-2
|48.19
|189,678
|0.20
|246
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|0-2
|46.17
|26,638
|0.03
|21
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|1-1
|47.24
|153,945
|0.16
|146
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|0-3
|49.92
|36,342
|0.04
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-3
|32.51
|20,600
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-3
|38.42
|9,780
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|1-2
|44.87
|7,493
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|34.20
|6,868
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|28.15
|871
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-3
|34.46
|224
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-2
|23.13
|60
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|3-0
|40.12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|559,849
|319,808
|94,018
|24,399
|998,074
|1,926
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|347,519
|421,339
|172,912
|52,270
|994,040
|5,960
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|69,888
|179,207
|431,454
|263,774
|944,323
|55,677
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|22,319
|74,718
|269,298
|482,467
|848,802
|151,198
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|422
|4,835
|30,821
|163,436
|199,514
|800,486
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|3
|93
|1,497
|13,654
|15,247
|984,753
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|856,810
|117,135
|20,925
|4,125
|998,995
|1,005
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|69,012
|354,574
|266,823
|163,279
|853,688
|146,312
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|51,364
|292,974
|277,344
|188,125
|809,807
|190,193
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|11,873
|108,752
|177,495
|229,124
|527,244
|472,756
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|8,875
|87,852
|154,779
|215,137
|466,643
|533,357
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|1,242
|22,391
|57,452
|108,593
|189,678
|810,322
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|824
|16,322
|45,182
|91,617
|153,945
|846,055
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|854,884
|123,673
|17,329
|3,924
|999,810
|190
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|75,085
|404,317
|311,247
|167,573
|958,222
|41,778
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|59,745
|401,078
|415,743
|93,841
|970,407
|29,593
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|9,608
|54,737
|204,094
|532,316
|800,755
|199,245
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|678
|16,145
|50,849
|195,335
|263,007
|736,993
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|48
|696
|6,124
|6,868
|993,132
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|2
|42
|827
|871
|999,129
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|-
|60
|60
|999,940
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|669,777
|261,179
|61,490
|6,913
|999,359
|641
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|258,110
|480,816
|218,323
|35,897
|993,146
|6,854
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|67,534
|222,503
|514,660
|151,159
|955,856
|44,144
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|3,318
|23,403
|127,672
|449,914
|604,307
|395,693
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|1,260
|12,058
|76,120
|337,294
|426,732
|573,268
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|1
|41
|1,735
|18,823
|20,600
|979,400
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|921,648
|76,353
|1,885
|106
|999,992
|8
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|74,199
|733,980
|148,419
|32,223
|988,821
|11,179
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|2,883
|104,404
|374,443
|253,525
|735,255
|264,745
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|571
|34,764
|180,041
|247,154
|462,530
|537,470
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|454
|30,313
|164,259
|235,657
|430,683
|569,317
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|244
|19,630
|121,655
|197,355
|338,884
|661,116
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|1
|510
|8,083
|27,748
|36,342
|963,658
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|-
|46
|1,215
|6,232
|7,493
|992,507
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|496,572
|313,104
|122,888
|44,580
|977,144
|22,856
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|382,022
|353,993
|161,943
|64,256
|962,214
|37,786
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|48,095
|121,183
|240,871
|248,265
|658,414
|341,586
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|45,014
|115,459
|232,020
|250,069
|642,562
|357,438
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|21,070
|66,901
|157,172
|231,856
|476,999
|523,001
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|7,227
|29,359
|85,095
|160,762
|282,443
|717,557
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|-
|1
|11
|212
|224
|999,776
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|653,378
|322,555
|22,571
|1,457
|999,961
|39
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|336,229
|588,565
|68,738
|6,133
|999,665
|335
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|9,009
|71,048
|604,613
|258,722
|943,392
|56,608
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|1,368
|16,813
|259,193
|503,291
|780,665
|219,335
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|8
|505
|21,278
|104,046
|125,837
|874,163
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|8
|490
|20,942
|102,402
|123,842
|876,158
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|-
|24
|2,665
|23,949
|26,638
|973,362
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|865,480
|122,155
|10,752
|1,460
|999,847
|153
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|109,387
|571,481
|222,019
|69,305
|972,192
|27,808
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|18,222
|182,823
|370,960
|246,345
|818,350
|181,650
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|4,747
|75,136
|213,271
|309,225
|602,379
|397,621
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|1,949
|39,689
|136,813
|252,021
|430,472
|569,528
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|215
|8,604
|44,838
|113,323
|166,980
|833,020
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|112
|1,347
|8,321
|9,780
|990,220
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|3-0
|88.07
|999,980
|4.09
|843,189
|743,536
|512,768
|351,008
|1.85
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|2-1
|85.78
|998,804
|3.76
|747,492
|675,714
|395,024
|235,941
|3.24
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|3-0
|82.08
|997,295
|3.23
|553,873
|470,739
|247,265
|106,798
|8.36
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|1-1
|82.85
|999,687
|3.17
|542,608
|411,298
|238,801
|106,206
|8.42
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|3-0
|81.47
|994,497
|3.14
|580,354
|470,925
|228,538
|95,561
|9.46
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|2-0
|80.30
|999,686
|3.14
|571,399
|408,014
|200,747
|72,735
|12.75
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|73.98
|997,110
|2.37
|450,976
|127,628
|44,320
|9,861
|100.41
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|72.12
|943,177
|2.10
|271,575
|110,347
|27,286
|5,638
|176.37
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|2-1
|72.42
|999,203
|2.00
|325,066
|80,200
|22,618
|4,770
|208.64
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|2-0
|70.75
|919,372
|1.94
|240,981
|80,027
|17,779
|3,282
|303.69
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|2-1
|69.67
|997,834
|1.71
|211,210
|46,686
|10,461
|1,670
|597.80
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|1-2
|67.77
|962,342
|2.13
|338,468
|62,920
|10,412
|1,415
|705.71
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|3-0
|67.47
|959,400
|2.11
|336,197
|60,772
|9,591
|1,263
|790.77
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|3-0
|68.56
|997,043
|1.61
|171,043
|36,124
|7,261
|987
|1,012.17
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|2-0
|68.28
|863,492
|1.44
|155,997
|32,523
|5,952
|809
|1,235.09
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|1-2
|65.84
|940,102
|2.01
|320,969
|47,608
|6,417
|705
|1,417.44
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-0
|64.50
|998,698
|2.17
|378,621
|48,601
|5,957
|581
|1,720.17
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|3-0
|67.01
|827,630
|1.31
|127,984
|22,605
|3,701
|437
|2,287.33
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|2-1
|61.55
|996,006
|1.57
|187,084
|18,943
|1,863
|138
|7,245.38
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|2-1
|59.81
|993,654
|1.75
|202,376
|16,204
|1,230
|77
|12,986.01
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|1-1
|62.87
|608,699
|0.93
|58,882
|7,095
|817
|65
|15,383.62
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|0-3
|60.18
|811,986
|1.04
|36,016
|3,592
|296
|14
|71,427.57
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|1-2
|59.25
|366,914
|0.50
|19,085
|1,486
|107
|9
|111,110.11
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|59.01
|759,167
|0.94
|24,408
|2,391
|200
|8
|124,999.00
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|2-1
|56.03
|979,982
|1.22
|54,720
|3,086
|157
|7
|142,856.14
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|54.03
|759,589
|1.04
|50,826
|2,039
|72
|6
|166,665.67
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|3-0
|55.07
|974,608
|1.18
|41,411
|2,168
|110
|2
|499,999.00
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|2-1
|54.72
|973,013
|1.29
|61,872
|2,878
|101
|2
|499,999.00
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|52.98
|711,522
|0.94
|38,668
|1,295
|40
|2
|499,999.00
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|1-2
|57.81
|307,660
|0.37
|11,038
|578
|41
|1
|999,999.00
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|53.49
|408,212
|0.45
|2,824
|247
|11
|1
|999,999.00
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|53.41
|404,534
|0.44
|2,753
|221
|9
|1
|999,999.00
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|2-1
|52.18
|950,271
|1.06
|16,668
|620
|24
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|2-0
|53.61
|415,591
|0.46
|2,964
|241
|8
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|50.95
|805,054
|0.82
|1,494
|185
|6
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|3-0
|54.71
|158,039
|0.19
|3,470
|157
|5
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|48.63
|449,557
|0.54
|10,247
|209
|3
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-3
|47.00
|74,874
|0.09
|2,595
|43
|1
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|0-3
|49.75
|199,953
|0.21
|492
|27
|1
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|0-3
|45.92
|57,459
|0.07
|1,608
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-3
|38.90
|79,666
|0.08
|198
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|1-2
|38.15
|389,270
|0.39
|106
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|42.15
|6,504
|0.01
|8
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|2-1
|38.72
|424,034
|0.43
|127
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-1
|37.37
|6,136
|0.01
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|0-3
|34.83
|221,331
|0.22
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|39.26
|150,327
|0.15
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-2
|40.78
|7,917
|0.01
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-2
|32.35
|99,133
|0.10
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|33.60
|48,247
|0.05
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|36.23
|3,447
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-3
|20.98
|2,292
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|36.80
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-3
|-20.54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|724,245
|270,579
|4,955
|201
|999,980
|20
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|274,465
|691,036
|32,409
|1,776
|999,686
|314
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|677
|18,442
|413,978
|326,492
|759,589
|240,411
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|499
|14,702
|353,364
|342,957
|711,522
|288,478
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|114
|5,020
|172,479
|271,944
|449,557
|550,443
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|-
|221
|22,815
|56,630
|79,666
|920,334
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|794,868
|162,863
|31,472
|10,484
|999,687
|313
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|79,079
|307,420
|317,494
|258,349
|962,342
|37,658
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|74,408
|295,214
|319,807
|269,971
|959,400
|40,600
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|51,526
|230,635
|312,835
|345,106
|940,102
|59,898
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|70
|2,261
|10,385
|62,158
|74,874
|925,126
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|49
|1,572
|7,541
|48,297
|57,459
|942,541
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|-
|35
|466
|5,635
|6,136
|993,864
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|506,737
|279,406
|136,736
|73,127
|996,006
|3,994
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|212,759
|283,545
|274,831
|208,847
|979,982
|20,018
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|178,768
|258,379
|291,594
|245,867
|974,608
|25,392
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|101,542
|176,386
|288,667
|383,676
|950,271
|49,729
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|194
|2,284
|8,172
|88,483
|99,133
|900,867
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|582,372
|296,168
|110,098
|10,060
|998,698
|1,302
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|295,389
|413,410
|251,982
|32,873
|993,654
|6,346
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|119,250
|267,876
|487,951
|97,936
|973,013
|26,987
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|1,449
|10,385
|65,198
|347,002
|424,034
|575,966
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|1,201
|8,923
|57,652
|321,494
|389,270
|610,730
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|339
|3,238
|27,119
|190,635
|221,331
|778,669
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|823,982
|134,909
|30,743
|7,476
|997,110
|2,890
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|80,774
|323,389
|245,807
|162,016
|811,986
|188,014
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|60,179
|266,854
|250,297
|181,837
|759,167
|240,833
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|11,073
|84,154
|138,551
|181,813
|415,591
|584,409
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|10,850
|81,698
|136,414
|179,250
|408,212
|591,788
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|10,585
|80,353
|134,625
|178,971
|404,534
|595,466
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|2,556
|28,537
|62,879
|105,981
|199,953
|800,047
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|1
|106
|684
|2,656
|3,447
|996,553
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|450,754
|319,959
|204,601
|23,889
|999,203
|797
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|297,553
|339,741
|316,404
|44,136
|997,834
|2,166
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|247,255
|324,125
|370,122
|55,541
|997,043
|2,957
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|4,395
|15,532
|101,052
|684,075
|805,054
|194,946
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|37
|572
|6,536
|143,182
|150,327
|849,673
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|6
|71
|1,270
|46,900
|48,247
|951,753
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|15
|2,277
|2,292
|997,708
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|612,006
|318,800
|56,084
|11,914
|998,804
|1,196
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|343,427
|488,387
|129,864
|32,819
|994,497
|5,503
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|25,260
|101,859
|397,810
|338,563
|863,492
|136,508
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|18,347
|80,767
|342,313
|386,203
|827,630
|172,370
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|959
|10,165
|72,787
|223,749
|307,660
|692,340
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|1
|22
|1,142
|6,752
|7,917
|992,083
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|706,390
|215,216
|62,171
|13,518
|997,295
|2,705
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|155,788
|362,500
|298,250
|126,639
|943,177
|56,823
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|116,583
|305,841
|335,286
|161,662
|919,372
|80,628
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|15,797
|75,829
|176,889
|340,184
|608,699
|391,301
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|4,611
|32,203
|92,660
|237,440
|366,914
|633,086
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|828
|8,351
|34,104
|114,756
|158,039
|841,961
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3
|60
|640
|5,801
|6,504
|993,496
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|81.48
|999,971
|3.85
|888,501
|558,844
|425,797
|302,569
|2.31
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|3-0
|81.61
|999,394
|3.54
|768,462
|490,079
|372,963
|264,085
|2.79
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|3-0
|75.33
|992,427
|3.08
|533,280
|384,340
|236,383
|98,095
|9.19
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|1-1
|74.63
|995,298
|2.56
|425,114
|294,506
|132,526
|58,790
|16.01
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|2-1
|73.80
|999,936
|2.73
|464,029
|317,205
|143,341
|57,457
|16.40
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|1-2
|72.79
|999,408
|3.15
|726,445
|378,723
|126,580
|56,361
|16.74
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|1-2
|73.09
|999,905
|2.64
|437,441
|288,273
|122,204
|46,983
|20.28
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|2-1
|72.40
|989,948
|2.25
|329,661
|212,314
|88,118
|31,921
|30.33
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|2-0
|71.34
|982,581
|2.08
|298,012
|162,446
|74,827
|23,295
|41.93
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|3-0
|68.87
|972,689
|2.54
|499,628
|200,535
|76,688
|19,321
|50.76
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|3-0
|69.48
|976,065
|1.86
|219,721
|125,377
|44,823
|12,595
|78.40
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|3-0
|67.16
|989,753
|2.25
|368,237
|119,251
|43,686
|9,450
|104.82
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|2-0
|68.09
|961,759
|1.67
|177,408
|85,743
|30,009
|7,097
|139.90
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|1-2
|65.23
|981,933
|2.03
|282,270
|77,861
|23,738
|4,445
|223.97
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|1-2
|64.42
|846,247
|1.47
|111,811
|39,429
|10,544
|1,893
|527.26
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|1-2
|60.68
|966,425
|1.80
|233,120
|45,169
|8,093
|982
|1,017.33
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|60.69
|948,292
|1.78
|226,188
|40,801
|8,393
|902
|1,107.65
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|1-2
|61.47
|814,543
|1.45
|157,935
|32,720
|6,266
|862
|1,159.09
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|1-1
|62.64
|777,712
|1.23
|73,959
|23,155
|5,311
|781
|1,279.41
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|59.71
|933,016
|1.67
|192,626
|31,625
|5,852
|602
|1,660.13
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|2-1
|61.62
|731,056
|1.11
|56,827
|16,503
|3,348
|464
|2,154.17
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|2-0
|61.97
|863,211
|1.13
|50,826
|16,817
|2,995
|429
|2,330.00
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|1-2
|59.96
|635,010
|0.90
|35,440
|9,120
|1,664
|193
|5,180.35
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|2-1
|57.81
|888,523
|1.35
|88,928
|12,235
|1,600
|120
|8,332.33
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-3
|57.36
|604,193
|0.90
|60,431
|7,992
|1,089
|98
|10,203.08
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|2-1
|57.19
|592,970
|0.88
|58,174
|7,653
|1,003
|83
|12,047.19
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|2-1
|57.46
|610,659
|0.92
|62,086
|8,259
|1,077
|76
|13,156.89
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|53.01
|787,052
|1.02
|42,994
|3,499
|329
|15
|66,665.67
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|1-2
|54.20
|404,946
|0.54
|23,614
|2,182
|197
|12
|83,332.33
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|2-0
|55.26
|497,594
|0.55
|8,197
|1,024
|112
|9
|111,110.11
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|1-2
|52.18
|685,512
|0.87
|28,130
|2,145
|182
|8
|124,999.00
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|2-0
|51.86
|734,891
|0.91
|30,378
|2,141
|163
|5
|199,999.00
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|3-0
|52.72
|329,728
|0.35
|3,326
|337
|24
|1
|999,999.00
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|2-1
|49.18
|936,097
|1.05
|4,937
|320
|14
|1
|999,999.00
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|2-1
|48.41
|454,016
|0.53
|9,390
|414
|18
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|47.65
|444,647
|0.51
|8,091
|348
|17
|-
|-
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|0-2
|47.28
|326,833
|0.37
|5,474
|230
|15
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|1-1
|46.63
|288,350
|0.32
|4,233
|177
|5
|-
|-
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|1-2
|45.37
|316,592
|0.34
|2,588
|100
|3
|-
|-
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|0-2
|47.48
|117,833
|0.12
|363
|14
|2
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|1-1
|49.54
|188,470
|0.20
|679
|76
|1
|-
|-
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-3
|40.90
|128,749
|0.13
|317
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-3
|46.43
|93,534
|0.10
|240
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-3
|38.32
|571,380
|0.58
|170
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|1-2
|37.03
|492,682
|0.50
|87
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-3
|41.22
|30,613
|0.03
|106
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-3
|38.13
|66,846
|0.07
|72
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-2
|37.45
|28,126
|0.03
|44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|0-3
|42.01
|15,377
|0.02
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-3
|33.06
|4,585
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|2-1
|33.92
|1,781
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-3
|34.95
|390
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-2
|16.13
|263
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|1-1
|24.12
|152
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|16.07
|37
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|2-0-1
|36.52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|0-3
|22.38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|1-2
|19.75
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|0-2
|-1.78
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|519,636
|456,477
|22,986
|837
|999,936
|64
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|476,079
|495,978
|26,866
|982
|999,905
|95
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|4,056
|41,536
|693,943
|196,562
|936,097
|63,903
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|127
|3,451
|142,110
|425,692
|571,380
|428,620
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|102
|2,558
|114,095
|375,927
|492,682
|507,318
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|463,601
|319,704
|184,231
|27,762
|995,298
|4,702
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|329,236
|349,781
|262,688
|48,243
|989,948
|10,052
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|200,050
|296,399
|389,027
|90,589
|976,065
|23,935
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|4,884
|21,167
|89,798
|381,745
|497,594
|502,406
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|1,925
|10,218
|51,518
|266,067
|329,728
|670,272
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|190
|1,638
|13,185
|102,820
|117,833
|882,167
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|114
|1,093
|9,553
|82,774
|93,534
|906,466
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|725,986
|211,028
|49,601
|12,779
|999,394
|606
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|164,619
|409,831
|287,377
|120,754
|982,581
|17,419
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|87,370
|274,926
|385,712
|213,751
|961,759
|38,241
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|21,666
|98,781
|252,228
|490,536
|863,211
|136,789
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|358
|5,421
|24,744
|157,947
|188,470
|811,530
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|1
|13
|338
|4,233
|4,585
|995,415
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|703,847
|200,609
|63,234
|24,737
|992,427
|7,573
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|117,660
|275,704
|254,034
|198,849
|846,247
|153,753
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|78,050
|210,998
|248,490
|240,174
|777,712
|222,288
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|61,309
|179,381
|232,788
|257,578
|731,056
|268,944
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|39,095
|132,752
|198,176
|264,987
|635,010
|364,990
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|39
|527
|3,031
|11,780
|15,377
|984,623
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|22
|214
|1,545
|1,781
|998,219
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|-
|7
|33
|350
|390
|999,610
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|808,260
|162,930
|23,860
|4,358
|999,408
|592
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|146,644
|506,390
|225,915
|87,476
|966,425
|33,575
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|24,909
|163,293
|322,794
|276,056
|787,052
|212,948
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|17,950
|131,411
|283,718
|301,812
|734,891
|265,109
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|1,880
|26,894
|95,078
|192,740
|316,592
|683,408
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|279
|6,725
|33,138
|88,607
|128,749
|871,251
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|78
|2,357
|15,493
|48,918
|66,846
|933,154
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|-
|4
|33
|37
|999,963
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|611,008
|220,828
|98,666
|42,187
|972,689
|27,311
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|170,906
|268,557
|218,938
|156,142
|814,543
|185,457
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|66,362
|148,836
|189,144
|206,317
|610,659
|389,341
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|64,039
|145,123
|187,387
|207,644
|604,193
|395,807
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|61,420
|140,754
|183,394
|207,402
|592,970
|407,030
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|26,265
|75,902
|122,471
|180,308
|404,946
|595,054
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|495,606
|326,821
|127,145
|40,181
|989,753
|10,247
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|374,604
|369,886
|176,321
|61,122
|981,933
|18,067
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|96,649
|196,550
|372,287
|223,037
|888,523
|111,477
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|25,064
|73,440
|210,706
|376,302
|685,512
|314,488
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|8,077
|33,303
|113,516
|299,120
|454,016
|545,984
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|25
|238
|263
|999,737
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|918,748
|74,594
|6,197
|432
|999,971
|29
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|44,183
|451,494
|340,587
|112,028
|948,292
|51,708
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|35,280
|391,499
|373,140
|133,097
|933,016
|66,984
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|885
|35,990
|114,387
|293,385
|444,647
|555,353
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|530
|24,928
|83,435
|217,940
|326,833
|673,167
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|368
|19,989
|72,072
|195,921
|288,350
|711,650
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|4
|993
|6,009
|23,607
|30,613
|969,387
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|2
|513
|4,167
|23,444
|28,126
|971,874
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|-
|6
|146
|152
|999,848
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|3-0
|84.77
|999,493
|4.18
|903,164
|792,762
|557,544
|397,080
|1.52
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|1-2
|81.45
|1,000,000
|3.81
|809,835
|701,359
|452,215
|244,348
|3.09
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|3-0
|81.41
|1,000,000
|3.81
|809,394
|700,668
|451,546
|241,775
|3.14
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|1-1
|72.07
|1,000,000
|2.43
|463,887
|319,211
|110,124
|27,866
|34.89
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|2-0
|72.32
|999,619
|2.88
|678,840
|226,699
|87,039
|26,651
|36.52
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|3-0
|70.85
|958,084
|1.95
|325,384
|208,516
|75,767
|17,088
|57.52
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|1-2
|68.92
|935,792
|1.66
|243,058
|142,586
|44,753
|8,575
|115.62
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|2-1
|67.97
|974,699
|2.58
|521,016
|140,201
|43,320
|8,311
|119.32
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|2-0
|67.88
|974,018
|2.56
|515,429
|137,532
|41,976
|8,119
|122.17
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|1-2
|67.62
|972,098
|2.54
|505,271
|132,037
|39,109
|7,442
|133.37
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|2-1
|66.87
|999,843
|2.39
|446,456
|116,514
|30,332
|5,422
|183.43
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|3-0
|64.13
|999,603
|2.14
|349,156
|78,112
|17,046
|2,248
|443.84
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|0-2
|63.54
|999,492
|2.09
|329,046
|71,264
|14,806
|1,841
|542.18
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|2-1
|62.18
|987,555
|1.89
|290,798
|61,621
|11,434
|1,241
|804.80
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|3-0
|63.55
|813,055
|1.07
|87,192
|37,052
|7,132
|912
|1,095.49
|White County
|7-AAA
|2-1
|59.09
|963,566
|1.85
|100,936
|36,826
|5,327
|411
|2,432.09
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|2-0
|59.20
|991,884
|1.82
|78,014
|23,311
|3,703
|284
|3,520.13
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|2-1
|57.41
|747,027
|1.42
|142,600
|18,758
|2,009
|142
|7,041.25
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|1-1
|57.74
|986,483
|1.75
|61,697
|16,345
|2,138
|121
|8,263.46
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|1-2
|54.17
|868,388
|1.40
|34,878
|7,927
|662
|30
|33,332.33
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|2-1
|54.49
|1,000,000
|1.08
|23,299
|4,262
|344
|23
|43,477.26
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|2-1
|52.79
|986,817
|1.31
|54,814
|5,264
|403
|17
|58,822.53
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|2-0
|51.85
|782,393
|1.17
|19,000
|3,383
|212
|13
|76,922.08
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|2-1
|51.93
|982,983
|1.26
|44,574
|3,999
|274
|12
|83,332.33
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|2-1
|53.00
|882,715
|1.12
|43,347
|3,721
|280
|10
|99,999.00
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|2-1
|51.47
|916,347
|1.35
|18,579
|2,702
|155
|8
|124,999.00
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|2-1
|50.69
|327,605
|0.51
|24,419
|1,824
|81
|3
|333,332.33
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|1-1
|54.41
|292,802
|0.31
|5,740
|1,183
|80
|3
|333,332.33
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|0-3
|49.12
|635,200
|0.87
|8,326
|1,020
|44
|2
|499,999.00
|Long County
|3-AAA
|2-1
|49.83
|780,692
|0.91
|18,511
|1,055
|53
|1
|999,999.00
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|2-1
|48.23
|954,694
|1.10
|17,434
|918
|52
|1
|999,999.00
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|0-2
|47.37
|973,348
|1.08
|14,962
|664
|24
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-2
|47.56
|536,046
|0.71
|4,933
|493
|14
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|1-1
|41.01
|391,102
|0.45
|908
|53
|1
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|2-1
|41.88
|212,086
|0.25
|481
|24
|1
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-1
|41.19
|404,033
|0.47
|1,003
|56
|-
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|2-1
|40.93
|786,182
|0.82
|2,058
|44
|-
|-
|-
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|0-2
|42.10
|304,385
|0.32
|1,187
|27
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|2-1
|38.10
|224,613
|0.25
|272
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-2
|32.68
|42,761
|0.04
|13
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-2
|32.44
|264,910
|0.27
|62
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-2
|32.64
|61,282
|0.06
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-2
|29.43
|24,256
|0.03
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-2
|31.02
|4,553
|0.00
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-3
|19.70
|27,714
|0.03
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-0
|21.02
|24,414
|0.02
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-2
|25.32
|2,321
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-3
|22.00
|2,124
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-2
|28.65
|774
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-1
|14.95
|149
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|328,069
|301,443
|244,966
|100,221
|974,699
|25,301
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|322,114
|301,896
|247,540
|102,468
|974,018
|25,982
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|308,922
|299,703
|255,957
|107,516
|972,098
|27,902
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|36,363
|78,612
|193,262
|438,790
|747,027
|252,973
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|4,527
|18,327
|57,907
|246,844
|327,605
|672,395
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|5
|19
|368
|4,161
|4,553
|995,447
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|441,542
|319,630
|202,341
|36,330
|999,843
|157
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|289,124
|332,930
|312,733
|64,816
|999,603
|397
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|260,868
|324,399
|341,066
|73,159
|999,492
|508
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|8,466
|23,035
|143,676
|798,171
|973,348
|26,652
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|-
|6
|184
|27,524
|27,714
|972,286
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|765,093
|201,516
|27,877
|5,133
|999,619
|381
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|192,834
|537,410
|199,462
|57,849
|987,555
|12,445
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|28,740
|159,464
|407,936
|286,575
|882,715
|117,285
|3-AAA
|Long County
|12,480
|86,734
|284,575
|396,903
|780,692
|219,308
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|837
|14,293
|73,082
|216,173
|304,385
|695,615
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|16
|578
|6,916
|35,251
|42,761
|957,239
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|5
|146
|1,973
|2,124
|997,876
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|6
|143
|149
|999,851
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|410,013
|313,766
|191,224
|71,814
|986,817
|13,183
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|359,311
|322,710
|216,036
|84,926
|982,983
|17,017
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|189,990
|263,422
|330,432
|170,850
|954,694
|45,306
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|38,003
|87,247
|214,506
|446,426
|786,182
|213,818
|4-AAA
|Salem
|2,663
|12,577
|45,303
|204,367
|264,910
|735,090
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|20
|278
|2,499
|21,617
|24,414
|975,586
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|452,702
|383,208
|152,904
|11,186
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|452,017
|384,592
|151,774
|11,617
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|93,716
|225,699
|597,128
|83,457
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|1,565
|6,501
|98,194
|893,740
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|481,437
|333,361
|146,288
|30,798
|991,884
|8,116
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|386,679
|367,508
|187,701
|44,595
|986,483
|13,517
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|118,684
|234,796
|405,362
|157,505
|916,347
|83,653
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|5,900
|27,200
|101,339
|269,594
|404,033
|595,967
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|5,477
|25,451
|97,514
|262,660
|391,102
|608,898
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|1,666
|10,259
|48,832
|163,856
|224,613
|775,387
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|131
|1,184
|9,869
|50,098
|61,282
|938,718
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|26
|241
|3,095
|20,894
|24,256
|975,744
|7-AAA
|White County
|519,183
|251,713
|130,931
|61,739
|963,566
|36,434
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|222,426
|272,699
|223,264
|149,999
|868,388
|131,612
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|136,052
|211,869
|234,990
|199,482
|782,393
|217,607
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|69,026
|136,364
|193,016
|236,794
|635,200
|364,800
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|45,887
|102,015
|159,958
|228,186
|536,046
|463,954
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|7,425
|25,293
|57,527
|121,841
|212,086
|787,914
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|1
|47
|314
|1,959
|2,321
|997,679
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|802,050
|161,328
|28,684
|7,431
|999,493
|507
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|105,126
|393,161
|309,337
|150,460
|958,084
|41,916
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|71,353
|302,869
|353,832
|207,738
|935,792
|64,208
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|20,311
|125,100
|254,088
|413,556
|813,055
|186,945
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|1,160
|17,541
|53,988
|220,113
|292,802
|707,198
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|-
|1
|71
|702
|774
|999,226
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|2-0
|76.23
|999,825
|4.07
|825,487
|703,194
|546,649
|376,890
|1.65
|Appling County
|3-AA
|1-1
|73.08
|999,391
|3.70
|730,423
|580,624
|409,540
|217,974
|3.59
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|2-1
|69.70
|996,493
|3.35
|679,209
|535,821
|258,108
|119,997
|7.33
|Callaway
|5-AA
|1-1
|68.37
|999,951
|3.31
|768,058
|476,976
|195,542
|85,529
|10.69
|Thomson
|4-AA
|2-1
|69.75
|999,260
|2.72
|386,545
|279,018
|168,689
|76,784
|12.02
|Northeast
|2-AA
|1-1
|65.22
|999,947
|2.88
|576,193
|323,445
|105,309
|37,070
|25.98
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|1-1
|64.69
|993,748
|2.84
|614,456
|195,334
|92,073
|29,705
|32.66
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|1-1
|64.79
|986,432
|2.76
|639,111
|194,300
|87,692
|29,418
|32.99
|Cook
|1-AA
|1-1
|61.49
|952,386
|2.06
|278,031
|148,509
|38,380
|9,510
|104.15
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|1-2
|61.13
|960,755
|2.28
|459,678
|115,585
|37,859
|9,402
|105.36
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|2-0
|56.31
|924,138
|1.83
|176,193
|78,036
|11,727
|1,848
|540.13
|Columbia
|5-AA
|2-1
|54.98
|995,109
|1.74
|235,357
|52,032
|7,964
|1,071
|932.71
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|0-3
|54.90
|994,816
|1.73
|231,576
|50,318
|7,415
|1,036
|964.25
|Washington County
|4-AA
|1-1
|55.92
|948,711
|1.47
|81,936
|29,779
|5,170
|777
|1,286.00
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|0-2
|54.75
|933,254
|1.38
|70,422
|24,094
|3,600
|487
|2,052.39
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-0
|53.64
|777,171
|1.26
|148,939
|25,769
|3,530
|397
|2,517.89
|Union County
|8-AA
|2-1
|53.33
|764,970
|1.22
|139,952
|23,647
|3,052
|359
|2,784.52
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|2-1
|52.69
|839,364
|1.60
|157,131
|22,664
|2,962
|309
|3,235.25
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-2
|54.35
|744,649
|1.09
|51,395
|17,160
|2,527
|306
|3,266.97
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|2-1
|51.34
|986,942
|1.66
|141,834
|26,109
|2,642
|248
|4,031.26
|North Murray
|7-AA
|2-1
|51.92
|813,662
|1.50
|137,498
|18,844
|2,230
|224
|4,463.29
|Model
|7-AA
|2-0
|51.06
|780,464
|1.40
|117,057
|15,224
|1,653
|156
|6,409.26
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|1-2
|50.43
|982,856
|1.59
|119,443
|19,726
|1,844
|146
|6,848.32
|Laney
|4-AA
|1-1
|51.85
|877,734
|1.17
|45,539
|13,388
|1,407
|145
|6,895.55
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|1-2
|52.86
|664,368
|0.92
|32,325
|9,571
|1,222
|137
|7,298.27
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|2-1
|49.08
|677,790
|0.95
|37,122
|9,284
|630
|48
|20,832.33
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|0-2
|47.15
|571,881
|0.90
|48,107
|4,733
|324
|16
|62,499.00
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|3-0
|46.68
|358,895
|0.44
|20,010
|1,999
|101
|5
|199,999.00
|Worth County
|1-AA
|1-2
|47.28
|304,937
|0.36
|4,132
|707
|41
|3
|333,332.33
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|3-0
|41.72
|883,569
|0.99
|7,255
|1,051
|30
|2
|499,999.00
|Berrien
|1-AA
|0-1
|46.70
|274,247
|0.32
|3,144
|531
|36
|1
|999,999.00
|Spencer
|2-AA
|1-2
|41.34
|872,543
|0.97
|6,499
|891
|20
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|3-0
|41.84
|229,796
|0.27
|3,172
|400
|11
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|1-2
|39.49
|739,308
|0.84
|7,590
|285
|7
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-AA
|2-0
|41.93
|151,777
|0.17
|3,086
|176
|5
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|1-2
|39.88
|240,012
|0.25
|1,547
|175
|4
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-AA
|1-2
|38.46
|767,213
|0.81
|2,341
|234
|3
|-
|-
|Washington
|6-AA
|0-3
|39.60
|744,013
|0.85
|7,748
|248
|2
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|1-1
|37.92
|104,834
|0.12
|595
|63
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|2-1
|34.25
|563,034
|0.58
|1,834
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-2
|35.72
|64,226
|0.07
|224
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6-AA
|2-0
|33.77
|376,170
|0.40
|875
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|0-2
|40.08
|62,920
|0.07
|137
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-2
|31.94
|354,747
|0.36
|128
|6
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|1-2
|28.75
|143,420
|0.15
|93
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AA
|1-2
|31.19
|364,470
|0.37
|556
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-3
|22.81
|78,344
|0.08
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|1-1
|25.85
|104,817
|0.11
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-2
|22.00
|27,291
|0.03
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|1-2
|19.00
|16,646
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-3
|10.50
|4,276
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-3
|18.16
|861
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-1
|16.47
|664
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-2
|8.73
|518
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-1
|14.65
|340
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-3
|7.36
|25
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-3
|6.10
|20
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|3-0
|21.29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|710,686
|219,804
|53,249
|12,754
|996,493
|3,507
|1-AA
|Cook
|211,088
|439,328
|211,917
|90,053
|952,386
|47,614
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|42,340
|160,864
|293,531
|247,914
|744,649
|255,351
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|27,884
|119,686
|246,668
|270,130
|664,368
|335,632
|1-AA
|Worth County
|4,314
|31,228
|94,512
|174,883
|304,937
|695,063
|1-AA
|Berrien
|3,488
|26,309
|84,563
|159,887
|274,247
|725,753
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|200
|2,781
|15,560
|44,379
|62,920
|937,080
|2-AA
|Northeast
|936,224
|58,662
|4,283
|778
|999,947
|53
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|26,835
|353,899
|299,427
|203,408
|883,569
|116,431
|2-AA
|Spencer
|24,368
|332,145
|302,343
|213,687
|872,543
|127,457
|2-AA
|Southwest
|11,301
|201,593
|263,715
|290,604
|767,213
|232,787
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|1,207
|46,051
|101,734
|205,755
|354,747
|645,253
|2-AA
|Rutland
|62
|7,142
|25,506
|72,107
|104,817
|895,183
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|3
|501
|2,945
|13,197
|16,646
|983,354
|2-AA
|Jordan
|-
|7
|47
|464
|518
|999,482
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|590,750
|368,248
|38,036
|2,791
|999,825
|175
|3-AA
|Appling County
|393,052
|525,505
|74,229
|6,605
|999,391
|609
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|14,411
|86,259
|590,230
|233,238
|924,138
|75,862
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|1,686
|17,198
|219,194
|439,712
|677,790
|322,210
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|91
|2,099
|50,270
|177,336
|229,796
|770,204
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|8
|490
|18,454
|85,882
|104,834
|895,166
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|2
|201
|9,587
|54,436
|64,226
|935,774
|4-AA
|Thomson
|782,093
|171,611
|34,526
|11,030
|999,260
|740
|4-AA
|Washington County
|98,804
|342,456
|307,712
|199,739
|948,711
|51,289
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|77,160
|289,301
|323,899
|242,894
|933,254
|66,746
|4-AA
|Laney
|40,931
|182,249
|291,838
|362,716
|877,734
|122,266
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|1,012
|14,382
|41,956
|182,662
|240,012
|759,988
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|1
|48
|615
|664
|999,336
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|-
|21
|319
|340
|999,660
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|-
|25
|25
|999,975
|5-AA
|Callaway
|779,866
|176,573
|42,028
|1,484
|999,951
|49
|5-AA
|Columbia
|111,198
|409,023
|433,006
|41,882
|995,109
|4,891
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|108,313
|403,962
|439,101
|43,440
|994,816
|5,184
|5-AA
|McNair
|479
|7,268
|54,729
|500,558
|563,034
|436,966
|5-AA
|Redan
|143
|3,044
|27,939
|333,344
|364,470
|635,530
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|1
|130
|3,152
|75,061
|78,344
|921,656
|5-AA
|Towers
|-
|-
|45
|4,231
|4,276
|995,724
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|479,828
|343,168
|124,571
|39,375
|986,942
|13,058
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|419,935
|368,750
|145,128
|49,043
|982,856
|17,144
|6-AA
|Washington
|46,262
|123,954
|288,005
|285,792
|744,013
|255,987
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|45,116
|122,390
|285,516
|286,286
|739,308
|260,692
|6-AA
|Therrell
|7,694
|33,703
|114,618
|220,155
|376,170
|623,830
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|1,119
|7,481
|36,969
|97,851
|143,420
|856,580
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|46
|554
|5,193
|21,498
|27,291
|972,709
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|713,641
|200,773
|56,311
|23,023
|993,748
|6,252
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|102,521
|260,828
|261,543
|214,472
|839,364
|160,636
|7-AA
|North Murray
|86,715
|232,573
|261,175
|233,199
|813,662
|186,338
|7-AA
|Model
|71,091
|204,223
|251,912
|253,238
|780,464
|219,536
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|26,032
|101,593
|168,931
|275,325
|571,881
|428,119
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|10
|128
|723
|861
|999,139
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|-
|-
|20
|20
|999,980
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|544,296
|288,013
|113,660
|40,463
|986,432
|13,568
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|313,686
|360,927
|198,220
|87,922
|960,755
|39,245
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|68,251
|155,993
|278,837
|274,090
|777,171
|222,829
|8-AA
|Union County
|63,345
|148,567
|272,942
|280,116
|764,970
|235,030
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|8,801
|36,682
|99,879
|213,533
|358,895
|641,105
|8-AA
|Banks County
|1,621
|9,818
|36,462
|103,876
|151,777
|848,223
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|3-0
|79.56
|1,000,000
|4.18
|975,534
|657,572
|547,541
|450,972
|1.22
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|3-0
|76.99
|999,914
|3.71
|869,087
|464,117
|377,893
|271,623
|2.68
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|2-1
|69.95
|1,000,000
|3.91
|906,645
|757,185
|260,538
|139,012
|6.19
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|1-1
|65.72
|1,000,000
|2.87
|444,178
|284,777
|179,808
|42,251
|22.67
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|2-0
|64.16
|993,604
|2.94
|548,706
|333,348
|181,441
|36,158
|26.66
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|2-0
|62.03
|988,851
|2.72
|496,844
|283,808
|124,487
|20,342
|48.16
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|0-2
|62.35
|1,000,000
|2.46
|320,246
|157,977
|79,516
|14,386
|68.51
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|2-1
|58.23
|1,000,000
|2.92
|624,708
|286,399
|84,387
|9,825
|100.78
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|3-0
|57.74
|1,000,000
|2.51
|439,811
|135,268
|58,534
|6,182
|160.76
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|1-2
|57.35
|999,991
|2.31
|461,285
|153,071
|22,339
|3,716
|268.11
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|1-2
|54.35
|1,000,000
|2.10
|272,325
|100,460
|21,979
|1,702
|586.54
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|2-0
|54.07
|995,787
|2.03
|221,008
|89,055
|18,242
|1,408
|709.23
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|2-1
|52.04
|1,000,000
|2.30
|387,244
|88,429
|18,026
|991
|1,008.08
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|2-1
|52.18
|991,967
|1.86
|158,707
|55,866
|9,095
|579
|1,726.12
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|3-0
|51.47
|999,932
|1.66
|207,501
|53,630
|6,754
|450
|2,221.22
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|3-0
|49.46
|1,000,000
|1.66
|133,578
|28,961
|3,359
|171
|5,846.95
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|2-1
|48.64
|1,000,000
|1.59
|113,791
|17,604
|1,195
|79
|12,657.23
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|2-1
|47.03
|1,000,000
|1.57
|73,677
|11,640
|1,358
|49
|20,407.16
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-1
|46.86
|1,000,000
|1.56
|71,477
|11,143
|1,297
|47
|21,275.60
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|1-2
|45.73
|1,000,000
|1.50
|58,910
|8,473
|861
|24
|41,665.67
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|0-2
|45.81
|1,000,000
|1.38
|57,263
|8,291
|618
|19
|52,630.58
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-2
|45.53
|688,021
|0.91
|51,470
|6,081
|322
|11
|90,908.09
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|2-1
|41.55
|1,000,000
|1.22
|40,485
|2,660
|222
|3
|333,332.33
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|0-2
|41.27
|853,620
|1.09
|18,044
|1,387
|86
|-
|-
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-1
|38.87
|1,000,000
|1.19
|15,039
|1,305
|53
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|1-2
|38.93
|764,303
|0.92
|11,929
|571
|31
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-1
|39.59
|329,610
|0.38
|8,145
|482
|9
|-
|-
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|0-3
|33.97
|1,000,000
|1.05
|5,476
|234
|6
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|0-2
|33.35
|1,000,000
|1.05
|4,641
|159
|3
|-
|-
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|0-2
|31.01
|982,924
|1.00
|524
|32
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-2
|30.77
|250,684
|0.27
|820
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-2
|27.97
|1,000,000
|1.01
|741
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|1-1
|25.57
|84,048
|0.09
|89
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|0-3
|21.36
|877,965
|0.88
|17
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|2-1
|24.14
|59,591
|0.06
|54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-3
|6.65
|139,188
|0.14
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|0-3
|13.33
|1,000,000
|1.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|2-1
|32.18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|588,735
|352,010
|53,179
|6,076
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|378,557
|504,856
|103,103
|13,484
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|29,864
|126,071
|629,200
|214,865
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|2,844
|17,063
|214,518
|765,575
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|788,306
|172,894
|36,369
|2,345
|999,914
|86
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|126,294
|452,975
|367,232
|47,103
|993,604
|6,396
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|83,794
|354,195
|478,019
|72,843
|988,851
|11,149
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|1,435
|16,164
|92,248
|578,174
|688,021
|311,979
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|171
|3,772
|26,132
|299,535
|329,610
|670,390
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|674,155
|311,607
|13,697
|532
|999,991
|9
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|320,369
|627,139
|49,880
|2,544
|999,932
|68
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|5,114
|54,779
|715,468
|207,563
|982,924
|17,076
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|362
|6,286
|209,970
|661,347
|877,965
|122,035
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|-
|189
|10,985
|128,014
|139,188
|860,812
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|569,269
|292,534
|136,749
|1,448
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|282,546
|400,403
|312,589
|4,462
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|148,128
|306,802
|534,718
|10,352
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|57
|261
|15,944
|983,738
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|993,200
|6,737
|52
|11
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|5,252
|615,547
|260,760
|118,441
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|844
|197,682
|377,655
|423,819
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|704
|180,034
|361,533
|457,729
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|657,377
|233,673
|72,646
|36,304
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|125,331
|273,667
|306,858
|294,144
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|120,819
|265,817
|309,137
|304,227
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|96,473
|226,843
|311,359
|365,325
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|523,998
|347,213
|99,784
|24,792
|995,787
|4,213
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|401,496
|411,448
|139,959
|39,064
|991,967
|8,033
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|47,054
|138,538
|379,512
|288,516
|853,620
|146,380
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|25,679
|88,629
|288,263
|361,732
|764,303
|235,697
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|1,533
|11,212
|64,200
|173,739
|250,684
|749,316
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|147
|1,894
|17,166
|64,841
|84,048
|915,952
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|93
|1,066
|11,116
|47,316
|59,591
|940,409
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|794,470
|173,771
|31,210
|549
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|157,897
|550,393
|282,710
|9,000
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|47,500
|274,079
|642,110
|36,311
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|133
|1,757
|43,970
|954,140
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Division II
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|2-0
|61.58
|997,141
|3.73
|785,907
|624,657
|454,976
|629,761
|0.59
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|3-0
|57.89
|990,677
|3.26
|654,902
|466,013
|290,039
|304,142
|2.29
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|1-2
|57.05
|1,000,000
|3.17
|546,612
|406,425
|210,853
|225,722
|3.43
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|2-1
|56.22
|996,717
|3.20
|655,066
|337,139
|193,228
|192,569
|4.19
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|3-0
|55.76
|982,330
|3.13
|498,662
|346,251
|177,594
|172,676
|4.79
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|2-0
|55.42
|951,108
|2.69
|471,102
|307,443
|152,687
|138,677
|6.21
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|3-0
|52.45
|991,224
|2.46
|459,643
|197,180
|82,442
|63,861
|14.66
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|3-0
|51.82
|948,159
|2.48
|331,502
|192,237
|76,096
|56,295
|16.76
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|2-1
|50.54
|999,772
|2.48
|439,221
|134,958
|58,095
|40,477
|23.71
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|2-1
|50.61
|930,086
|2.29
|281,390
|152,081
|55,201
|37,192
|25.89
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|1-1
|50.44
|983,814
|2.16
|373,012
|136,202
|49,123
|33,039
|29.27
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-1
|49.48
|977,171
|2.11
|354,599
|113,756
|39,731
|24,560
|39.72
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|1-1
|49.14
|999,943
|1.99
|200,055
|94,688
|36,304
|21,387
|45.76
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|0-2
|48.28
|967,308
|2.31
|363,190
|115,932
|34,893
|19,838
|49.41
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-3
|46.53
|947,657
|2.09
|292,978
|80,258
|21,368
|10,405
|95.11
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|0-3
|47.25
|960,840
|1.82
|263,909
|71,041
|20,107
|10,354
|95.58
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|1-0
|45.78
|936,499
|1.99
|263,519
|67,313
|16,831
|7,583
|130.87
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|2-0
|45.83
|946,014
|1.66
|212,530
|50,874
|12,787
|5,876
|169.18
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|1-1
|43.78
|723,134
|1.28
|79,082
|26,426
|5,597
|2,102
|474.74
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|0-2
|42.91
|900,584
|1.31
|113,318
|20,288
|3,921
|1,409
|708.72
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|2-0
|41.49
|1,000,000
|1.30
|52,765
|15,583
|2,652
|775
|1,289.32
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|2-0
|42.14
|642,014
|0.89
|47,015
|13,837
|2,239
|678
|1,473.93
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|2-0
|39.84
|819,544
|1.06
|60,241
|7,939
|1,138
|284
|3,520.13
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-1
|38.82
|413,737
|0.61
|19,420
|4,205
|546
|101
|9,899.99
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|0-3
|36.71
|1,000,000
|1.14
|18,709
|3,448
|353
|65
|15,383.62
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|1-2
|36.48
|589,820
|0.83
|33,227
|3,053
|330
|45
|22,221.22
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-0
|35.38
|766,764
|0.99
|29,506
|2,544
|241
|38
|26,314.79
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|2-1
|35.46
|521,072
|0.71
|23,647
|1,968
|190
|33
|30,302.03
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-3
|34.56
|726,884
|0.92
|23,431
|1,847
|154
|23
|43,477.26
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|34.05
|679,343
|0.84
|17,776
|1,381
|85
|13
|76,922.08
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|33.69
|658,171
|0.81
|16,133
|1,187
|78
|9
|111,110.11
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-1
|35.37
|229,975
|0.27
|4,377
|724
|56
|5
|199,999.00
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|1-1
|31.21
|974,840
|1.09
|4,629
|463
|28
|3
|333,332.33
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|34.28
|186,045
|0.21
|2,792
|407
|23
|2
|499,999.00
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-2
|30.68
|304,834
|0.33
|3,714
|176
|13
|1
|999,999.00
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-2
|26.95
|119,258
|0.13
|757
|31
|1
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-2
|24.21
|871,661
|0.91
|896
|28
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|24.35
|168,915
|0.18
|495
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-3
|18.08
|610,704
|0.62
|124
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-3
|21.60
|37,644
|0.04
|88
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-3
|15.51
|444,314
|0.45
|55
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-3
|22.48
|3,040
|0.00
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-3
|15.72
|2,554
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|7.15
|98,538
|0.10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-1
|-0.69
|151
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|2-1
|10.54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|-21.41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|889,126
|97,765
|10,980
|1,901
|999,772
|228
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|57,231
|257,210
|245,340
|206,983
|766,764
|233,236
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|46,900
|224,285
|237,770
|217,929
|726,884
|273,116
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|2,658
|192,854
|224,120
|238,539
|658,171
|341,829
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|2,571
|207,304
|233,083
|236,385
|679,343
|320,657
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|1,514
|20,580
|48,700
|98,121
|168,915
|831,085
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|2
|7
|142
|151
|999,849
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|567,657
|266,127
|108,931
|54,002
|996,717
|3,283
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|201,283
|304,003
|273,223
|198,662
|977,171
|22,829
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|132,368
|234,565
|306,749
|287,158
|960,840
|39,160
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|98,400
|192,045
|299,351
|356,218
|946,014
|53,986
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|292
|3,260
|11,746
|103,960
|119,258
|880,742
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|491,874
|322,060
|129,541
|47,749
|991,224
|8,776
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|366,944
|363,558
|180,453
|72,859
|983,814
|16,186
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|92,009
|185,266
|354,912
|268,397
|900,584
|99,416
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|46,251
|112,916
|274,652
|385,725
|819,544
|180,456
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|2,922
|16,200
|60,442
|225,270
|304,834
|695,166
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|393,017
|295,083
|195,656
|83,552
|967,308
|32,692
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|294,861
|291,097
|244,360
|117,339
|947,657
|52,343
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|257,818
|280,871
|264,862
|132,948
|936,499
|63,501
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|31,016
|72,874
|157,143
|328,787
|589,820
|410,180
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|23,131
|59,127
|132,267
|306,547
|521,072
|478,928
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|157
|948
|5,712
|30,827
|37,644
|962,356
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|899,523
|93,359
|6,302
|759
|999,943
|57
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|79,815
|583,491
|242,790
|68,744
|974,840
|25,160
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|16,574
|217,974
|408,374
|228,739
|871,661
|128,339
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|2,869
|65,525
|194,814
|347,496
|610,704
|389,296
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|1,190
|36,639
|126,013
|280,472
|444,314
|555,686
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|29
|3,012
|21,707
|73,790
|98,538
|901,462
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|551,160
|305,045
|120,822
|20,114
|997,141
|2,859
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|331,787
|381,266
|229,062
|48,562
|990,677
|9,323
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|107,333
|259,107
|436,713
|147,955
|951,108
|48,892
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|8,672
|42,935
|147,918
|442,489
|642,014
|357,986
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|650
|6,835
|36,792
|185,698
|229,975
|770,025
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|398
|4,806
|28,436
|152,405
|186,045
|813,955
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|-
|6
|257
|2,777
|3,040
|996,960
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|862,167
|119,141
|18,692
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|99,517
|558,585
|341,898
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|38,316
|322,274
|639,410
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|478,662
|288,099
|152,465
|63,104
|982,330
|17,670
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|258,112
|301,617
|255,877
|132,553
|948,159
|51,841
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|206,091
|271,822
|288,216
|163,957
|930,086
|69,914
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|46,148
|101,743
|208,707
|366,536
|723,134
|276,866
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|10,985
|36,706
|94,495
|271,551
|413,737
|586,263
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|2
|13
|240
|2,299
|2,554
|997,446
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
