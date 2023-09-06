Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 4

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Mill Creek Buford Westlake Mill Creek Buford Milton First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Westlake Walton Parkview Mill Creek Lowndes Westlake Lambert Walton Parkview Harrison North Gwinnett Mill Creek Reg 4, #3 12 81.93 2-1 Grayson Reg 1, #2 14 81.89 2-0 Lowndes Reg 3, #4 33 63.42 0-3 McEachern Reg 2, #1 3 96.00 3-0 Westlake Reg 7, #3 20 75.01 3-0 Peachtree Ridge Reg 6, #2 17 80.29 3-0 Lambert Reg 8, #4 26 71.88 1-2 Mountain View Reg 5, #1 4 94.65 2-0 Walton Reg 1, #3 16 80.64 2-1 Valdosta Reg 4, #2 9 85.33 2-0 Parkview Reg 2, #4 31 66.19 2-1 Campbell Reg 3, #1 19 77.21 3-0 Harrison Reg 6, #3 28 70.43 2-1 West Forsyth Reg 7, #2 11 83.76 2-1 North Gwinnett Reg 5, #4 36 61.62 1-2 Cherokee Reg 8, #1 1 102.26 3-0 Mill Creek Buford Newton Milton Carrollton Buford Norcross East Coweta Newton North Cobb Milton Carrollton Colquitt County Reg 5, #3 32 63.69 3-0 Wheeler Reg 8, #2 2 98.59 3-0 Buford Reg 6, #4 30 66.34 0-2 Denmark Reg 7, #1 10 84.97 1-1 Norcross Reg 2, #3 18 79.48 3-0 East Coweta Reg 3, #2 21 74.12 1-2 Marietta Reg 1, #4 24 72.89 2-1 Camden County Reg 4, #1 8 86.19 3-0 Newton Reg 8, #3 15 81.76 1-1 Collins Hill Reg 5, #2 13 81.93 0-2 North Cobb Reg 7, #4 41 53.82 2-0 Duluth Reg 6, #1 5 93.49 1-1 Milton Reg 3, #3 23 73.67 3-0 North Paulding Reg 2, #2 6 92.19 2-1 Carrollton Reg 4, #4 22 74.09 1-2 Archer Reg 1, #1 7 89.53 3-0 Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 3-0 102.26 999,960 4.34 907,335 827,922 621,106 429,214 1.33 Buford 8-AAAAAAA 3-0 98.59 999,859 4.00 837,313 716,052 476,297 236,468 3.23 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 3-0 96.00 999,721 3.45 781,371 483,523 224,723 106,722 8.37 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 2-0 94.65 999,986 3.23 727,815 418,383 171,491 75,759 12.20 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 1-1 93.49 999,875 3.25 687,412 409,671 181,235 67,389 13.84 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 2-1 92.19 998,949 3.06 666,931 333,884 128,706 44,735 21.35 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 3-0 89.53 991,240 2.39 387,742 164,117 55,883 15,450 63.72 Newton 4-AAAAAAA 3-0 86.19 963,427 2.21 436,868 104,066 30,884 6,676 148.79 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 2-0 85.33 953,862 2.10 393,805 86,807 23,727 4,657 213.73 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 1-1 84.97 999,784 2.11 159,334 82,641 22,278 4,253 234.13 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 2-1 83.76 999,645 2.03 136,315 65,490 15,665 2,560 389.63 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 0-2 81.93 997,051 1.77 175,415 46,702 8,000 1,146 871.60 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 2-1 81.93 891,194 1.64 227,080 37,935 7,508 1,043 957.77 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 2-0 81.89 926,382 1.64 188,623 34,405 6,215 945 1,057.20 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 1-1 81.76 983,997 1.62 141,086 44,630 7,220 912 1,095.49 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 3-0 80.29 985,523 1.77 145,266 34,003 4,999 601 1,662.89 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 2-1 80.64 902,789 1.53 165,269 25,566 4,188 553 1,807.32 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 3-0 79.48 968,051 1.87 235,767 33,375 4,898 535 1,868.16 Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 3-0 77.21 985,901 1.71 183,888 17,227 2,274 202 4,949.50 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 3-0 75.01 994,814 1.50 44,772 7,601 726 52 19,229.77 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 1-2 74.12 966,076 1.42 95,892 6,950 619 46 21,738.13 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 3-0 73.67 962,649 1.39 86,792 6,099 550 35 28,570.43 Archer 4-AAAAAAA 1-2 74.09 528,671 0.69 29,390 2,506 192 14 71,427.57 Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 2-1 72.89 594,108 0.77 37,972 2,391 174 10 99,999.00 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 2-1 72.76 585,481 0.75 37,048 2,329 161 10 99,999.00 Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 1-2 71.88 862,099 0.99 19,330 1,962 109 4 249,999.00 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 3-0 71.77 380,233 0.47 12,709 891 45 4 249,999.00 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 2-1 70.43 854,622 1.06 11,816 1,400 77 3 333,332.33 Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 1-2 69.99 282,613 0.33 6,417 381 21 1 999,999.00 Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 0-2 66.34 693,095 0.79 3,293 287 11 1 999,999.00 Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 2-1 66.19 622,804 0.79 16,999 382 7 - - Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 2-1 62.83 410,475 0.49 5,554 91 3 - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 1-2 61.62 654,106 0.67 758 53 3 - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 3-0 63.69 757,056 0.78 1,478 105 2 - - McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 0-3 63.42 695,763 0.74 3,473 100 1 - - Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 0-3 58.48 457,014 0.46 201 13 1 - - Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 0-3 58.46 389,611 0.40 410 11 1 - - South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 0-3 62.06 420,390 0.45 718 46 - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 0-3 51.10 404,685 0.41 58 2 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 2-0 53.82 582,595 0.59 185 1 - - - Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 0-3 56.87 97,629 0.10 71 - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 2-1 54.16 56,456 0.06 23 - - - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 2-0 51.27 134,787 0.14 3 - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 1-2 50.55 46,495 0.05 3 - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 1-2 33.47 12,693 0.01 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 1-1-1 30.33 5,784 0.01 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 616,190 251,379 90,997 32,674 991,240 8,760 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 188,714 317,573 276,080 144,015 926,382 73,618 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 149,038 277,231 301,305 175,215 902,789 97,211 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 23,297 78,019 167,342 325,450 594,108 405,892 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill 22,761 75,798 164,276 322,646 585,481 414,519 2-AAAAAAA Westlake 601,238 338,159 56,628 3,696 999,721 279 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 363,541 505,378 120,678 9,352 998,949 1,051 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 33,978 144,005 653,092 136,976 968,051 31,949 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 955 8,644 112,287 500,918 622,804 377,196 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 288 3,814 57,315 349,058 410,475 589,525 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 444,121 303,686 178,660 59,434 985,901 14,099 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 271,188 306,900 278,745 109,243 966,076 33,924 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 252,264 300,261 292,498 117,626 962,649 37,351 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 26,564 66,343 176,750 426,106 695,763 304,237 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 5,863 22,810 73,347 287,591 389,611 610,389 4-AAAAAAA Newton 406,817 299,719 185,367 71,524 963,427 36,573 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 353,938 306,800 208,015 85,109 953,862 46,138 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 190,274 253,675 290,370 156,875 891,194 108,806 4-AAAAAAA Archer 27,799 71,023 148,135 281,714 528,671 471,329 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 13,775 42,188 98,837 225,433 380,233 619,767 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 7,397 26,595 69,276 179,345 282,613 717,387 5-AAAAAAA Walton 829,891 164,894 4,869 332 999,986 14 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 165,944 727,682 92,133 11,292 997,051 2,949 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler 2,539 54,888 397,774 301,855 757,056 242,944 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee 1,197 34,596 293,053 325,260 654,106 345,894 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 405 16,181 171,979 268,449 457,014 542,986 5-AAAAAAA Osborne 24 1,759 40,192 92,812 134,787 865,213 6-AAAAAAA Milton 832,903 151,892 13,225 1,855 999,875 125 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 143,354 598,913 194,091 49,165 985,523 14,477 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 16,975 153,284 414,804 269,559 854,622 145,378 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 5,446 69,072 248,590 369,987 693,095 306,905 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 1,315 26,135 119,871 273,069 420,390 579,610 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 7 704 9,419 36,365 46,495 953,505 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 491,584 361,733 141,518 4,949 999,784 216 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 413,608 403,638 175,502 6,897 999,645 355 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 94,402 230,931 617,907 51,574 994,814 5,186 7-AAAAAAA Duluth 298 2,529 42,337 537,431 582,595 417,405 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 108 1,169 22,506 380,902 404,685 595,315 7-AAAAAAA Discovery - - 169 12,524 12,693 987,307 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - 61 5,723 5,784 994,216 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 607,025 356,515 34,176 2,244 999,960 40 8-AAAAAAA Buford 377,045 543,063 74,092 5,659 999,859 141 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 14,843 89,781 680,245 199,128 983,997 16,003 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 1,085 10,425 198,109 652,480 862,099 137,901 8-AAAAAAA Dacula 2 159 8,796 88,672 97,629 902,371 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett - 57 4,582 51,817 56,456 943,544

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Hughes Roswell Hughes Blessed Trinity Roswell Thomas County Central First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lee County Hughes Woodward Academy Blessed Trinity Lee County Brunswick Rome Hughes Houston County Woodward Academy Blessed Trinity Gainesville Reg 4, #3 26 62.34 1-2 St. Pius X Reg 1, #2 4 90.47 3-0 Lee County Reg 3, #4 30 61.15 1-2 Lovejoy Reg 2, #1 14 76.19 1-0 Brunswick Reg 7, #3 15 71.54 3-0 Sprayberry Reg 6, #2 11 77.13 2-1 Rome Reg 8, #4 35 57.85 0-2 Shiloh Reg 5, #1 1 98.50 2-1 Hughes Reg 1, #3 8 81.75 3-0 Houston County Reg 4, #2 17 69.50 3-0 North Atlanta Reg 2, #4 37 54.07 2-0 South Effingham Reg 3, #1 7 83.36 1-1 Woodward Academy Reg 6, #3 18 67.29 3-0 Etowah Reg 7, #2 5 89.54 2-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 5, #4 28 61.71 2-1 Alexander Reg 8, #1 6 85.29 3-0 Gainesville Roswell Marist Creekview Thomas County Central Lanier Roswell Jonesboro Marist Douglas County Creekview Mundy's Mill Thomas County Central Reg 5, #3 21 66.25 0-2 South Paulding Reg 8, #2 16 70.09 2-1 Lanier Reg 6, #4 19 67.07 1-2 Sequoyah Reg 7, #1 2 94.74 3-0 Roswell Reg 2, #3 34 59.12 1-2 Effingham County Reg 3, #2 20 66.73 2-1 Jonesboro Reg 1, #4 12 76.91 2-1 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 4, #1 13 76.46 2-1 Marist Reg 8, #3 27 62.25 1-2 North Forsyth Reg 5, #2 9 79.06 3-0 Douglas County Reg 7, #4 23 65.15 0-2 Alpharetta Reg 6, #1 10 78.86 2-1 Creekview Reg 3, #3 25 64.15 3-0 Mundy's Mill Reg 2, #2 32 60.31 2-1 Glynn Academy Reg 4, #4 42 50.79 2-0 Dunwoody Reg 1, #1 3 93.91 3-0 Thomas County Central

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Hughes 5-AAAAAA 2-1 98.50 999,992 4.23 932,891 732,179 568,619 388,361 1.57 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 3-0 94.74 999,961 3.96 847,356 727,368 422,316 223,421 3.48 Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 3-0 93.91 998,074 3.91 917,872 630,925 379,122 188,251 4.31 Lee County 1-AAAAAA 3-0 90.47 994,040 3.47 840,297 455,761 227,858 87,954 10.37 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 2-0 89.54 999,665 3.26 662,223 482,466 193,257 69,115 13.47 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 3-0 85.29 999,847 2.60 384,152 223,248 57,275 16,540 59.46 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 1-1 83.36 999,810 2.80 575,586 206,888 45,596 11,167 88.55 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 3-0 81.75 944,323 2.36 495,712 140,432 32,945 6,317 157.30 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 3-0 79.06 988,821 2.39 441,300 99,466 22,109 3,025 329.58 Creekview 6-AAAAAA 2-1 78.86 977,144 2.02 284,235 65,347 14,729 2,005 497.75 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 2-1 76.91 848,802 1.78 324,471 56,881 9,162 1,058 944.18 Marist 4-AAAAAA 2-1 76.46 999,359 1.81 305,715 52,293 9,406 986 1,013.20 Rome 6-AAAAAA 2-1 77.13 962,214 1.82 206,322 42,220 8,047 934 1,069.66 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 1-0 76.19 998,995 2.09 196,690 26,297 5,292 647 1,544.60 Lanier 8-AAAAAA 2-1 70.09 972,192 1.57 60,451 13,400 1,204 68 14,704.88 Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 3-0 71.54 943,392 1.38 55,019 8,226 838 52 19,229.77 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 3-0 69.50 993,146 1.30 85,488 7,964 640 45 22,221.22 Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 2-1 66.73 958,222 1.70 100,172 7,791 492 17 58,822.53 Etowah 6-AAAAAA 3-0 67.29 658,414 0.79 17,475 2,349 167 8 124,999.00 Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 1-2 67.07 642,562 0.76 16,270 2,144 142 8 124,999.00 South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 0-2 66.25 735,255 1.02 27,516 3,249 211 7 142,856.14 Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 0-2 65.15 780,665 0.97 23,642 1,343 68 5 199,999.00 Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 3-0 64.15 970,407 1.65 71,377 4,625 226 4 249,999.00 River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 2-1 64.44 476,999 0.53 6,644 762 39 2 499,999.00 North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 1-2 62.25 818,350 0.98 13,962 987 44 1 999,999.00 Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 1-2 59.12 809,807 1.05 13,141 559 14 1 999,999.00 Newnan 5-AAAAAA 0-2 61.24 430,683 0.52 4,723 350 11 1 999,999.00 Veterans 1-AAAAAA 2-0 65.34 199,514 0.28 22,136 1,220 54 - - St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 1-2 62.34 955,856 1.03 15,098 698 37 - - Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 2-1 60.31 853,688 1.15 16,697 796 24 - - Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 1-2 61.15 800,755 1.06 12,832 627 21 - - Alexander 5-AAAAAA 2-1 61.71 462,530 0.56 5,790 458 18 - - Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 0-3 61.09 282,443 0.30 1,884 164 9 - - East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 1-2 59.75 338,884 0.40 2,645 198 5 - - Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 0-2 57.85 602,379 0.66 3,317 128 3 - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 2-0 54.07 527,244 0.60 2,767 60 - - - Evans 2-AAAAAA 1-1 53.21 466,643 0.53 2,075 43 - - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 2-1 55.26 430,472 0.45 1,238 37 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 2-0 50.79 604,307 0.61 552 16 - - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 1-1 50.51 263,007 0.29 529 10 - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 0-2 53.12 125,837 0.13 427 8 - - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 0-3 53.33 15,247 0.02 202 4 - - - Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 1-2 48.13 426,732 0.43 199 4 - - - Pope 7-AAAAAA 0-2 53.06 123,842 0.13 363 3 - - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 0-2 49.92 166,980 0.17 115 3 - - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 1-2 48.19 189,678 0.20 246 2 - - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 0-2 46.17 26,638 0.03 21 1 - - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 1-1 47.24 153,945 0.16 146 - - - - Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 0-3 49.92 36,342 0.04 19 - - - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-3 32.51 20,600 0.02 - - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-3 38.42 9,780 0.01 - - - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 1-2 44.87 7,493 0.01 - - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 1-2 34.20 6,868 0.01 - - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 1-2 28.15 871 0.00 - - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 0-3 34.46 224 0.00 - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 0-2 23.13 60 0.00 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 3-0 40.12 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 559,849 319,808 94,018 24,399 998,074 1,926 1-AAAAAA Lee County 347,519 421,339 172,912 52,270 994,040 5,960 1-AAAAAA Houston County 69,888 179,207 431,454 263,774 944,323 55,677 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 22,319 74,718 269,298 482,467 848,802 151,198 1-AAAAAA Veterans 422 4,835 30,821 163,436 199,514 800,486 1-AAAAAA Tift County 3 93 1,497 13,654 15,247 984,753 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 856,810 117,135 20,925 4,125 998,995 1,005 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 69,012 354,574 266,823 163,279 853,688 146,312 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 51,364 292,974 277,344 188,125 809,807 190,193 2-AAAAAA South Effingham 11,873 108,752 177,495 229,124 527,244 472,756 2-AAAAAA Evans 8,875 87,852 154,779 215,137 466,643 533,357 2-AAAAAA Grovetown 1,242 22,391 57,452 108,593 189,678 810,322 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 824 16,322 45,182 91,617 153,945 846,055 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 854,884 123,673 17,329 3,924 999,810 190 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro 75,085 404,317 311,247 167,573 958,222 41,778 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 59,745 401,078 415,743 93,841 970,407 29,593 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy 9,608 54,737 204,094 532,316 800,755 199,245 3-AAAAAA Alcovy 678 16,145 50,849 195,335 263,007 736,993 3-AAAAAA Morrow - 48 696 6,124 6,868 993,132 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County - 2 42 827 871 999,129 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - - - 60 60 999,940 4-AAAAAA Marist 669,777 261,179 61,490 6,913 999,359 641 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 258,110 480,816 218,323 35,897 993,146 6,854 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X 67,534 222,503 514,660 151,159 955,856 44,144 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody 3,318 23,403 127,672 449,914 604,307 395,693 4-AAAAAA Riverwood 1,260 12,058 76,120 337,294 426,732 573,268 4-AAAAAA South Cobb 1 41 1,735 18,823 20,600 979,400 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Hughes 921,648 76,353 1,885 106 999,992 8 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 74,199 733,980 148,419 32,223 988,821 11,179 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 2,883 104,404 374,443 253,525 735,255 264,745 5-AAAAAA Alexander 571 34,764 180,041 247,154 462,530 537,470 5-AAAAAA Newnan 454 30,313 164,259 235,657 430,683 569,317 5-AAAAAA East Paulding 244 19,630 121,655 197,355 338,884 661,116 5-AAAAAA Paulding County 1 510 8,083 27,748 36,342 963,658 5-AAAAAA New Manchester - 46 1,215 6,232 7,493 992,507 6-AAAAAA Creekview 496,572 313,104 122,888 44,580 977,144 22,856 6-AAAAAA Rome 382,022 353,993 161,943 64,256 962,214 37,786 6-AAAAAA Etowah 48,095 121,183 240,871 248,265 658,414 341,586 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 45,014 115,459 232,020 250,069 642,562 357,438 6-AAAAAA River Ridge 21,070 66,901 157,172 231,856 476,999 523,001 6-AAAAAA Allatoona 7,227 29,359 85,095 160,762 282,443 717,557 6-AAAAAA Woodstock - 1 11 212 224 999,776 7-AAAAAA Roswell 653,378 322,555 22,571 1,457 999,961 39 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 336,229 588,565 68,738 6,133 999,665 335 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry 9,009 71,048 604,613 258,722 943,392 56,608 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 1,368 16,813 259,193 503,291 780,665 219,335 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek 8 505 21,278 104,046 125,837 874,163 7-AAAAAA Pope 8 490 20,942 102,402 123,842 876,158 7-AAAAAA Lassiter - 24 2,665 23,949 26,638 973,362 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 865,480 122,155 10,752 1,460 999,847 153 8-AAAAAA Lanier 109,387 571,481 222,019 69,305 972,192 27,808 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth 18,222 182,823 370,960 246,345 818,350 181,650 8-AAAAAA Shiloh 4,747 75,136 213,271 309,225 602,379 397,621 8-AAAAAA Jackson County 1,949 39,689 136,813 252,021 430,472 569,528 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 215 8,604 44,838 113,323 166,980 833,020 8-AAAAAA Apalachee - 112 1,347 8,321 9,780 990,220

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Ware County Warner Robins Warner Robins Jefferson Calhoun Ware County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Warner Robins Creekside Jones County Jefferson Coffee Warner Robins Kell Creekside Decatur Jones County Cartersville Jefferson Reg 4, #3 28 54.72 2-1 Arabia Mountain Reg 1, #2 6 80.30 2-0 Coffee Reg 3, #4 35 52.18 2-1 Harris County Reg 2, #1 3 82.85 1-1 Warner Robins Reg 7, #3 13 68.28 2-0 Dalton Reg 6, #2 11 69.67 2-1 Kell Reg 8, #4 19 62.87 1-1 Eastside Reg 5, #1 7 73.98 2-1 Creekside Reg 1, #3 30 54.03 1-2 Jenkins Reg 4, #2 22 59.81 2-1 Decatur Reg 2, #4 17 65.84 1-2 Jones County Reg 3, #1 20 61.55 2-1 Northgate Reg 6, #3 12 68.56 3-0 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 7, #2 5 81.47 3-0 Cartersville Reg 5, #4 31 53.61 2-0 Chapel Hill Reg 8, #1 4 82.08 3-0 Jefferson Calhoun Ola Cambridge Ware County Flowery Branch Calhoun Ola Tucker Clarke Central Cambridge Dutchtown Ware County Reg 5, #3 24 59.01 1-1 Villa Rica Reg 8, #2 9 72.12 2-1 Flowery Branch Reg 6, #4 36 50.95 0-2 Centennial Reg 7, #1 2 85.78 2-1 Calhoun Reg 2, #3 15 67.47 3-0 Ola Reg 3, #2 26 56.03 2-1 Northside (Columbus) Reg 1, #4 34 52.98 1-2 Statesboro Reg 4, #1 18 64.50 2-0 Tucker Reg 8, #3 10 70.75 2-0 Clarke Central Reg 5, #2 21 60.18 0-3 Mays Reg 7, #4 16 67.01 3-0 Hiram Reg 6, #1 8 72.42 2-1 Cambridge Reg 3, #3 27 55.07 3-0 McIntosh Reg 2, #2 14 67.77 1-2 Dutchtown Reg 4, #4 45 38.72 2-1 Chamblee Reg 1, #1 1 88.07 3-0 Ware County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Ware County 1-AAAAA 3-0 88.07 999,980 4.09 843,189 743,536 512,768 351,008 1.85 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 2-1 85.78 998,804 3.76 747,492 675,714 395,024 235,941 3.24 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 3-0 82.08 997,295 3.23 553,873 470,739 247,265 106,798 8.36 Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 1-1 82.85 999,687 3.17 542,608 411,298 238,801 106,206 8.42 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 3-0 81.47 994,497 3.14 580,354 470,925 228,538 95,561 9.46 Coffee 1-AAAAA 2-0 80.30 999,686 3.14 571,399 408,014 200,747 72,735 12.75 Creekside 5-AAAAA 2-1 73.98 997,110 2.37 450,976 127,628 44,320 9,861 100.41 Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 2-1 72.12 943,177 2.10 271,575 110,347 27,286 5,638 176.37 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 2-1 72.42 999,203 2.00 325,066 80,200 22,618 4,770 208.64 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 2-0 70.75 919,372 1.94 240,981 80,027 17,779 3,282 303.69 Kell 6-AAAAA 2-1 69.67 997,834 1.71 211,210 46,686 10,461 1,670 597.80 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 1-2 67.77 962,342 2.13 338,468 62,920 10,412 1,415 705.71 Ola 2-AAAAA 3-0 67.47 959,400 2.11 336,197 60,772 9,591 1,263 790.77 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 3-0 68.56 997,043 1.61 171,043 36,124 7,261 987 1,012.17 Dalton 7-AAAAA 2-0 68.28 863,492 1.44 155,997 32,523 5,952 809 1,235.09 Jones County 2-AAAAA 1-2 65.84 940,102 2.01 320,969 47,608 6,417 705 1,417.44 Tucker 4-AAAAA 2-0 64.50 998,698 2.17 378,621 48,601 5,957 581 1,720.17 Hiram 7-AAAAA 3-0 67.01 827,630 1.31 127,984 22,605 3,701 437 2,287.33 Northgate 3-AAAAA 2-1 61.55 996,006 1.57 187,084 18,943 1,863 138 7,245.38 Decatur 4-AAAAA 2-1 59.81 993,654 1.75 202,376 16,204 1,230 77 12,986.01 Eastside 8-AAAAA 1-1 62.87 608,699 0.93 58,882 7,095 817 65 15,383.62 Mays 5-AAAAA 0-3 60.18 811,986 1.04 36,016 3,592 296 14 71,427.57 Loganville 8-AAAAA 1-2 59.25 366,914 0.50 19,085 1,486 107 9 111,110.11 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 1-1 59.01 759,167 0.94 24,408 2,391 200 8 124,999.00 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 2-1 56.03 979,982 1.22 54,720 3,086 157 7 142,856.14 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 1-2 54.03 759,589 1.04 50,826 2,039 72 6 166,665.67 McIntosh 3-AAAAA 3-0 55.07 974,608 1.18 41,411 2,168 110 2 499,999.00 Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 2-1 54.72 973,013 1.29 61,872 2,878 101 2 499,999.00 Statesboro 1-AAAAA 1-2 52.98 711,522 0.94 38,668 1,295 40 2 499,999.00 Cass 7-AAAAA 1-2 57.81 307,660 0.37 11,038 578 41 1 999,999.00 Banneker 5-AAAAA 2-1 53.49 408,212 0.45 2,824 247 11 1 999,999.00 Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 1-1 53.41 404,534 0.44 2,753 221 9 1 999,999.00 Harris County 3-AAAAA 2-1 52.18 950,271 1.06 16,668 620 24 - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 2-0 53.61 415,591 0.46 2,964 241 8 - - Centennial 6-AAAAA 0-2 50.95 805,054 0.82 1,494 185 6 - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 3-0 54.71 158,039 0.19 3,470 157 5 - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 1-2 48.63 449,557 0.54 10,247 209 3 - - Union Grove 2-AAAAA 0-3 47.00 74,874 0.09 2,595 43 1 - - Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 0-3 49.75 199,953 0.21 492 27 1 - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 0-3 45.92 57,459 0.07 1,608 22 - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-3 38.90 79,666 0.08 198 3 - - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 1-2 38.15 389,270 0.39 106 2 - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 2-1 42.15 6,504 0.01 8 1 - - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 2-1 38.72 424,034 0.43 127 - - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 1-1 37.37 6,136 0.01 22 - - - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 0-3 34.83 221,331 0.22 18 - - - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 0-2 39.26 150,327 0.15 9 - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 1-2 40.78 7,917 0.01 5 - - - - Drew 3-AAAAA 0-2 32.35 99,133 0.10 3 - - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 0-2 33.60 48,247 0.05 1 - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 2-1 36.23 3,447 0.00 - - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 0-3 20.98 2,292 0.00 - - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 2-1 36.80 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-3 -20.54 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Ware County 724,245 270,579 4,955 201 999,980 20 1-AAAAA Coffee 274,465 691,036 32,409 1,776 999,686 314 1-AAAAA Jenkins 677 18,442 413,978 326,492 759,589 240,411 1-AAAAA Statesboro 499 14,702 353,364 342,957 711,522 288,478 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute 114 5,020 172,479 271,944 449,557 550,443 1-AAAAA Greenbrier - 221 22,815 56,630 79,666 920,334 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 794,868 162,863 31,472 10,484 999,687 313 2-AAAAA Dutchtown 79,079 307,420 317,494 258,349 962,342 37,658 2-AAAAA Ola 74,408 295,214 319,807 269,971 959,400 40,600 2-AAAAA Jones County 51,526 230,635 312,835 345,106 940,102 59,898 2-AAAAA Union Grove 70 2,261 10,385 62,158 74,874 925,126 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing 49 1,572 7,541 48,297 57,459 942,541 2-AAAAA Locust Grove - 35 466 5,635 6,136 993,864 3-AAAAA Northgate 506,737 279,406 136,736 73,127 996,006 3,994 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 212,759 283,545 274,831 208,847 979,982 20,018 3-AAAAA McIntosh 178,768 258,379 291,594 245,867 974,608 25,392 3-AAAAA Harris County 101,542 176,386 288,667 383,676 950,271 49,729 3-AAAAA Drew 194 2,284 8,172 88,483 99,133 900,867 4-AAAAA Tucker 582,372 296,168 110,098 10,060 998,698 1,302 4-AAAAA Decatur 295,389 413,410 251,982 32,873 993,654 6,346 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 119,250 267,876 487,951 97,936 973,013 26,987 4-AAAAA Chamblee 1,449 10,385 65,198 347,002 424,034 575,966 4-AAAAA Lithonia 1,201 8,923 57,652 321,494 389,270 610,730 4-AAAAA M.L. King 339 3,238 27,119 190,635 221,331 778,669 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 823,982 134,909 30,743 7,476 997,110 2,890 5-AAAAA Mays 80,774 323,389 245,807 162,016 811,986 188,014 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 60,179 266,854 250,297 181,837 759,167 240,833 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill 11,073 84,154 138,551 181,813 415,591 584,409 5-AAAAA Banneker 10,850 81,698 136,414 179,250 408,212 591,788 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson 10,585 80,353 134,625 178,971 404,534 595,466 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 2,556 28,537 62,879 105,981 199,953 800,047 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities 1 106 684 2,656 3,447 996,553 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Cambridge 450,754 319,959 204,601 23,889 999,203 797 6-AAAAA Kell 297,553 339,741 316,404 44,136 997,834 2,166 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 247,255 324,125 370,122 55,541 997,043 2,957 6-AAAAA Centennial 4,395 15,532 101,052 684,075 805,054 194,946 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee 37 572 6,536 143,182 150,327 849,673 6-AAAAA North Springs 6 71 1,270 46,900 48,247 951,753 6-AAAAA Northview - - 15 2,277 2,292 997,708 7-AAAAA Calhoun 612,006 318,800 56,084 11,914 998,804 1,196 7-AAAAA Cartersville 343,427 488,387 129,864 32,819 994,497 5,503 7-AAAAA Dalton 25,260 101,859 397,810 338,563 863,492 136,508 7-AAAAA Hiram 18,347 80,767 342,313 386,203 827,630 172,370 7-AAAAA Cass 959 10,165 72,787 223,749 307,660 692,340 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 1 22 1,142 6,752 7,917 992,083 8-AAAAA Jefferson 706,390 215,216 62,171 13,518 997,295 2,705 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch 155,788 362,500 298,250 126,639 943,177 56,823 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 116,583 305,841 335,286 161,662 919,372 80,628 8-AAAAA Eastside 15,797 75,829 176,889 340,184 608,699 391,301 8-AAAAA Loganville 4,611 32,203 92,660 237,440 366,914 633,086 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 828 8,351 34,104 114,756 158,039 841,961 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 3 60 640 5,801 6,504 993,496

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Benedictine Troup Perry Benedictine Troup Cairo First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Perry Stockbridge Benedictine North Oconee Bainbridge Perry Westminster (Atlanta) Stockbridge Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Benedictine Cedartown North Oconee Reg 4, #3 16 62.64 1-1 LaGrange Reg 1, #2 6 73.09 1-2 Bainbridge Reg 3, #4 17 61.97 2-0 New Hampstead Reg 2, #1 4 74.63 1-1 Perry Reg 7, #3 24 57.81 2-1 Northwest Whitfield Reg 6, #2 19 61.47 1-2 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 8, #4 37 47.65 2-0 East Forsyth Reg 5, #1 7 72.79 1-2 Stockbridge Reg 1, #3 35 49.18 2-1 Westover Reg 4, #2 15 64.42 1-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 2, #4 28 55.26 2-0 Howard Reg 3, #1 1 81.61 3-0 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 25 57.46 2-1 Stephenson Reg 7, #2 14 65.23 1-2 Cedartown Reg 5, #4 33 51.86 2-0 McDonough Reg 8, #1 2 81.48 2-0 North Oconee Central (Carrollton) Troup Holy Innocents Cairo North Hall Central (Carrollton) Burke County Troup Pace Academy Holy Innocents Baldwin Cairo Reg 5, #3 30 53.01 0-2 Lovett Reg 8, #2 20 60.69 2-0 North Hall Reg 6, #4 26 57.36 0-3 Hapeville Charter Reg 7, #1 13 67.16 3-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 2, #3 10 69.48 3-0 Spalding Reg 3, #2 9 71.34 2-0 Burke County Reg 1, #4 46 38.32 0-3 Hardaway Reg 4, #1 3 75.33 3-0 Troup Reg 8, #3 23 59.71 2-0 Madison County Reg 5, #2 21 60.68 1-2 Pace Academy Reg 7, #4 32 52.18 1-2 Sonoraville Reg 6, #1 11 68.87 3-0 Holy Innocents Reg 3, #3 12 68.09 2-0 Wayne County Reg 2, #2 8 72.40 2-1 Baldwin Reg 4, #4 18 61.62 2-1 Whitewater Reg 1, #1 5 73.80 2-1 Cairo

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds North Oconee 8-AAAA 2-0 81.48 999,971 3.85 888,501 558,844 425,797 302,569 2.31 Benedictine 3-AAAA 3-0 81.61 999,394 3.54 768,462 490,079 372,963 264,085 2.79 Troup 4-AAAA 3-0 75.33 992,427 3.08 533,280 384,340 236,383 98,095 9.19 Perry 2-AAAA 1-1 74.63 995,298 2.56 425,114 294,506 132,526 58,790 16.01 Cairo 1-AAAA 2-1 73.80 999,936 2.73 464,029 317,205 143,341 57,457 16.40 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 1-2 72.79 999,408 3.15 726,445 378,723 126,580 56,361 16.74 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 1-2 73.09 999,905 2.64 437,441 288,273 122,204 46,983 20.28 Baldwin 2-AAAA 2-1 72.40 989,948 2.25 329,661 212,314 88,118 31,921 30.33 Burke County 3-AAAA 2-0 71.34 982,581 2.08 298,012 162,446 74,827 23,295 41.93 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 3-0 68.87 972,689 2.54 499,628 200,535 76,688 19,321 50.76 Spalding 2-AAAA 3-0 69.48 976,065 1.86 219,721 125,377 44,823 12,595 78.40 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 3-0 67.16 989,753 2.25 368,237 119,251 43,686 9,450 104.82 Wayne County 3-AAAA 2-0 68.09 961,759 1.67 177,408 85,743 30,009 7,097 139.90 Cedartown 7-AAAA 1-2 65.23 981,933 2.03 282,270 77,861 23,738 4,445 223.97 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 1-2 64.42 846,247 1.47 111,811 39,429 10,544 1,893 527.26 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 1-2 60.68 966,425 1.80 233,120 45,169 8,093 982 1,017.33 North Hall 8-AAAA 2-0 60.69 948,292 1.78 226,188 40,801 8,393 902 1,107.65 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 1-2 61.47 814,543 1.45 157,935 32,720 6,266 862 1,159.09 LaGrange 4-AAAA 1-1 62.64 777,712 1.23 73,959 23,155 5,311 781 1,279.41 Madison County 8-AAAA 2-0 59.71 933,016 1.67 192,626 31,625 5,852 602 1,660.13 Whitewater 4-AAAA 2-1 61.62 731,056 1.11 56,827 16,503 3,348 464 2,154.17 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 2-0 61.97 863,211 1.13 50,826 16,817 2,995 429 2,330.00 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 1-2 59.96 635,010 0.90 35,440 9,120 1,664 193 5,180.35 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 2-1 57.81 888,523 1.35 88,928 12,235 1,600 120 8,332.33 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 0-3 57.36 604,193 0.90 60,431 7,992 1,089 98 10,203.08 Miller Grove 6-AAAA 2-1 57.19 592,970 0.88 58,174 7,653 1,003 83 12,047.19 Stephenson 6-AAAA 2-1 57.46 610,659 0.92 62,086 8,259 1,077 76 13,156.89 Lovett 5-AAAA 0-2 53.01 787,052 1.02 42,994 3,499 329 15 66,665.67 Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 1-2 54.20 404,946 0.54 23,614 2,182 197 12 83,332.33 Howard 2-AAAA 2-0 55.26 497,594 0.55 8,197 1,024 112 9 111,110.11 Sonoraville 7-AAAA 1-2 52.18 685,512 0.87 28,130 2,145 182 8 124,999.00 McDonough 5-AAAA 2-0 51.86 734,891 0.91 30,378 2,141 163 5 199,999.00 Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 3-0 52.72 329,728 0.35 3,326 337 24 1 999,999.00 Westover 1-AAAA 2-1 49.18 936,097 1.05 4,937 320 14 1 999,999.00 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 2-1 48.41 454,016 0.53 9,390 414 18 - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 2-0 47.65 444,647 0.51 8,091 348 17 - - Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 0-2 47.28 326,833 0.37 5,474 230 15 - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 1-1 46.63 288,350 0.32 4,233 177 5 - - Hampton 5-AAAA 1-2 45.37 316,592 0.34 2,588 100 3 - - West Laurens 2-AAAA 0-2 47.48 117,833 0.12 363 14 2 - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 1-1 49.54 188,470 0.20 679 76 1 - - Luella 5-AAAA 0-3 40.90 128,749 0.13 317 7 - - - Griffin 2-AAAA 0-3 46.43 93,534 0.10 240 6 - - - Hardaway 1-AAAA 0-3 38.32 571,380 0.58 170 3 - - - Shaw 1-AAAA 1-2 37.03 492,682 0.50 87 2 - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-3 41.22 30,613 0.03 106 - - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 0-3 38.13 66,846 0.07 72 - - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 0-2 37.45 28,126 0.03 44 - - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 0-3 42.01 15,377 0.02 10 - - - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-3 33.06 4,585 0.00 - - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 2-1 33.92 1,781 0.00 - - - - - Riverdale 4-AAAA 0-3 34.95 390 0.00 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 1-2 16.13 263 0.00 - - - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 1-1 24.12 152 0.00 - - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-2 16.07 37 0.00 - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 2-0-1 36.52 - - - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 0-3 22.38 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 1-2 19.75 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 0-2 -1.78 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Cairo 519,636 456,477 22,986 837 999,936 64 1-AAAA Bainbridge 476,079 495,978 26,866 982 999,905 95 1-AAAA Westover 4,056 41,536 693,943 196,562 936,097 63,903 1-AAAA Hardaway 127 3,451 142,110 425,692 571,380 428,620 1-AAAA Shaw 102 2,558 114,095 375,927 492,682 507,318 2-AAAA Perry 463,601 319,704 184,231 27,762 995,298 4,702 2-AAAA Baldwin 329,236 349,781 262,688 48,243 989,948 10,052 2-AAAA Spalding 200,050 296,399 389,027 90,589 976,065 23,935 2-AAAA Howard 4,884 21,167 89,798 381,745 497,594 502,406 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) 1,925 10,218 51,518 266,067 329,728 670,272 2-AAAA West Laurens 190 1,638 13,185 102,820 117,833 882,167 2-AAAA Griffin 114 1,093 9,553 82,774 93,534 906,466 3-AAAA Benedictine 725,986 211,028 49,601 12,779 999,394 606 3-AAAA Burke County 164,619 409,831 287,377 120,754 982,581 17,419 3-AAAA Wayne County 87,370 274,926 385,712 213,751 961,759 38,241 3-AAAA New Hampstead 21,666 98,781 252,228 490,536 863,211 136,789 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch 358 5,421 24,744 157,947 188,470 811,530 3-AAAA Islands 1 13 338 4,233 4,585 995,415 4-AAAA Troup 703,847 200,609 63,234 24,737 992,427 7,573 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 117,660 275,704 254,034 198,849 846,247 153,753 4-AAAA LaGrange 78,050 210,998 248,490 240,174 777,712 222,288 4-AAAA Whitewater 61,309 179,381 232,788 257,578 731,056 268,944 4-AAAA Starr's Mill 39,095 132,752 198,176 264,987 635,010 364,990 4-AAAA Fayette County 39 527 3,031 11,780 15,377 984,623 4-AAAA North Clayton - 22 214 1,545 1,781 998,219 4-AAAA Riverdale - 7 33 350 390 999,610 5-AAAA Stockbridge 808,260 162,930 23,860 4,358 999,408 592 5-AAAA Pace Academy 146,644 506,390 225,915 87,476 966,425 33,575 5-AAAA Lovett 24,909 163,293 322,794 276,056 787,052 212,948 5-AAAA McDonough 17,950 131,411 283,718 301,812 734,891 265,109 5-AAAA Hampton 1,880 26,894 95,078 192,740 316,592 683,408 5-AAAA Luella 279 6,725 33,138 88,607 128,749 871,251 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 78 2,357 15,493 48,918 66,846 933,154 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - - 4 33 37 999,963 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 611,008 220,828 98,666 42,187 972,689 27,311 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 170,906 268,557 218,938 156,142 814,543 185,457 6-AAAA Stephenson 66,362 148,836 189,144 206,317 610,659 389,341 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 64,039 145,123 187,387 207,644 604,193 395,807 6-AAAA Miller Grove 61,420 140,754 183,394 207,402 592,970 407,030 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 26,265 75,902 122,471 180,308 404,946 595,054 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 495,606 326,821 127,145 40,181 989,753 10,247 7-AAAA Cedartown 374,604 369,886 176,321 61,122 981,933 18,067 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 96,649 196,550 372,287 223,037 888,523 111,477 7-AAAA Sonoraville 25,064 73,440 210,706 376,302 685,512 314,488 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 8,077 33,303 113,516 299,120 454,016 545,984 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - 25 238 263 999,737 8-AAAA North Oconee 918,748 74,594 6,197 432 999,971 29 8-AAAA North Hall 44,183 451,494 340,587 112,028 948,292 51,708 8-AAAA Madison County 35,280 391,499 373,140 133,097 933,016 66,984 8-AAAA East Forsyth 885 35,990 114,387 293,385 444,647 555,353 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff 530 24,928 83,435 217,940 326,833 673,167 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 368 19,989 72,072 195,921 288,350 711,650 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 4 993 6,009 23,607 30,613 969,387 8-AAAA Chestatee 2 513 4,167 23,444 28,126 971,874 8-AAAA East Hall - - 6 146 152 999,848 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Stephens County Sandy Creek Cedar Grove Stephens County Carver (Atlanta) Sandy Creek First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Mary Persons Cedar Grove Calvary Day Stephens County Carver (Columbus) Mary Persons Adairsville Cedar Grove Thomasville Calvary Day Wesleyan Stephens County Reg 4, #3 31 48.23 2-1 Hephzibah Reg 1, #2 9 67.88 2-0 Carver (Columbus) Reg 3, #4 29 49.83 2-1 Long County Reg 2, #1 11 66.87 2-1 Mary Persons Reg 7, #3 26 51.85 2-0 Lumpkin County Reg 6, #2 18 57.74 1-1 Adairsville Reg 8, #4 13 63.55 3-0 Hebron Christian Reg 5, #1 2 81.45 1-2 Cedar Grove Reg 1, #3 10 67.62 1-2 Thomasville Reg 4, #2 25 51.93 2-1 Harlem Reg 2, #4 33 47.37 0-2 Jackson Reg 3, #1 4 72.32 2-0 Calvary Day Reg 6, #3 27 51.47 2-1 Bremen Reg 7, #2 22 54.17 1-2 Wesleyan Reg 5, #4 20 54.49 2-1 Douglass Reg 8, #1 1 84.77 3-0 Stephens County Carver (Atlanta) Peach County Sandy Creek Crisp County Carver (Atlanta) White County Peach County Dougherty Sandy Creek Ringgold Upson-Lee Crisp County Reg 5, #3 5 72.07 1-1 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 8, #2 6 70.85 3-0 Monroe Area Reg 6, #4 36 41.19 1-1 LaFayette Reg 7, #1 17 59.09 2-1 White County Reg 2, #3 14 63.54 0-2 Peach County Reg 3, #2 15 62.18 2-1 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 19 57.41 2-1 Dougherty Reg 4, #1 24 52.79 2-1 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 7 68.92 1-2 Oconee County Reg 5, #2 3 81.41 3-0 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 30 49.12 0-3 Dawson County Reg 6, #1 16 59.20 2-0 Ringgold Reg 3, #3 23 53.00 2-1 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #2 12 64.13 3-0 Upson-Lee Reg 4, #4 38 40.93 2-1 Richmond Academy Reg 1, #1 8 67.97 2-1 Crisp County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Stephens County 8-AAA 3-0 84.77 999,493 4.18 903,164 792,762 557,544 397,080 1.52 Cedar Grove 5-AAA 1-2 81.45 1,000,000 3.81 809,835 701,359 452,215 244,348 3.09 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 3-0 81.41 1,000,000 3.81 809,394 700,668 451,546 241,775 3.14 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 1-1 72.07 1,000,000 2.43 463,887 319,211 110,124 27,866 34.89 Calvary Day 3-AAA 2-0 72.32 999,619 2.88 678,840 226,699 87,039 26,651 36.52 Monroe Area 8-AAA 3-0 70.85 958,084 1.95 325,384 208,516 75,767 17,088 57.52 Oconee County 8-AAA 1-2 68.92 935,792 1.66 243,058 142,586 44,753 8,575 115.62 Crisp County 1-AAA 2-1 67.97 974,699 2.58 521,016 140,201 43,320 8,311 119.32 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 2-0 67.88 974,018 2.56 515,429 137,532 41,976 8,119 122.17 Thomasville 1-AAA 1-2 67.62 972,098 2.54 505,271 132,037 39,109 7,442 133.37 Mary Persons 2-AAA 2-1 66.87 999,843 2.39 446,456 116,514 30,332 5,422 183.43 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 3-0 64.13 999,603 2.14 349,156 78,112 17,046 2,248 443.84 Peach County 2-AAA 0-2 63.54 999,492 2.09 329,046 71,264 14,806 1,841 542.18 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 2-1 62.18 987,555 1.89 290,798 61,621 11,434 1,241 804.80 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 3-0 63.55 813,055 1.07 87,192 37,052 7,132 912 1,095.49 White County 7-AAA 2-1 59.09 963,566 1.85 100,936 36,826 5,327 411 2,432.09 Ringgold 6-AAA 2-0 59.20 991,884 1.82 78,014 23,311 3,703 284 3,520.13 Dougherty 1-AAA 2-1 57.41 747,027 1.42 142,600 18,758 2,009 142 7,041.25 Adairsville 6-AAA 1-1 57.74 986,483 1.75 61,697 16,345 2,138 121 8,263.46 Wesleyan 7-AAA 1-2 54.17 868,388 1.40 34,878 7,927 662 30 33,332.33 Douglass 5-AAA 2-1 54.49 1,000,000 1.08 23,299 4,262 344 23 43,477.26 Morgan County 4-AAA 2-1 52.79 986,817 1.31 54,814 5,264 403 17 58,822.53 Lumpkin County 7-AAA 2-0 51.85 782,393 1.17 19,000 3,383 212 13 76,922.08 Harlem 4-AAA 2-1 51.93 982,983 1.26 44,574 3,999 274 12 83,332.33 Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 2-1 53.00 882,715 1.12 43,347 3,721 280 10 99,999.00 Bremen 6-AAA 2-1 51.47 916,347 1.35 18,579 2,702 155 8 124,999.00 Monroe 1-AAA 2-1 50.69 327,605 0.51 24,419 1,824 81 3 333,332.33 Hart County 8-AAA 1-1 54.41 292,802 0.31 5,740 1,183 80 3 333,332.33 Dawson County 7-AAA 0-3 49.12 635,200 0.87 8,326 1,020 44 2 499,999.00 Long County 3-AAA 2-1 49.83 780,692 0.91 18,511 1,055 53 1 999,999.00 Hephzibah 4-AAA 2-1 48.23 954,694 1.10 17,434 918 52 1 999,999.00 Jackson 2-AAA 0-2 47.37 973,348 1.08 14,962 664 24 - - Pickens 7-AAA 1-2 47.56 536,046 0.71 4,933 493 14 - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 1-1 41.01 391,102 0.45 908 53 1 - - Gilmer 7-AAA 2-1 41.88 212,086 0.25 481 24 1 - - LaFayette 6-AAA 1-1 41.19 404,033 0.47 1,003 56 - - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 2-1 40.93 786,182 0.82 2,058 44 - - - Liberty County 3-AAA 0-2 42.10 304,385 0.32 1,187 27 - - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 2-1 38.10 224,613 0.25 272 6 - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 0-2 32.68 42,761 0.04 13 1 - - - Salem 4-AAA 1-2 32.44 264,910 0.27 62 - - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-2 32.64 61,282 0.06 15 - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 1-2 29.43 24,256 0.03 5 - - - - Columbus 1-AAA 1-2 31.02 4,553 0.00 5 - - - - Pike County 2-AAA 0-3 19.70 27,714 0.03 1 - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-0 21.02 24,414 0.02 1 - - - - West Hall 7-AAA 1-2 25.32 2,321 0.00 - - - - - Beach 3-AAA 0-3 22.00 2,124 0.00 - - - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 1-2 28.65 774 0.00 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 1-1 14.95 149 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Crisp County 328,069 301,443 244,966 100,221 974,699 25,301 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 322,114 301,896 247,540 102,468 974,018 25,982 1-AAA Thomasville 308,922 299,703 255,957 107,516 972,098 27,902 1-AAA Dougherty 36,363 78,612 193,262 438,790 747,027 252,973 1-AAA Monroe 4,527 18,327 57,907 246,844 327,605 672,395 1-AAA Columbus 5 19 368 4,161 4,553 995,447 2-AAA Mary Persons 441,542 319,630 202,341 36,330 999,843 157 2-AAA Upson-Lee 289,124 332,930 312,733 64,816 999,603 397 2-AAA Peach County 260,868 324,399 341,066 73,159 999,492 508 2-AAA Jackson 8,466 23,035 143,676 798,171 973,348 26,652 2-AAA Pike County - 6 184 27,524 27,714 972,286 3-AAA Calvary Day 765,093 201,516 27,877 5,133 999,619 381 3-AAA Savannah Christian 192,834 537,410 199,462 57,849 987,555 12,445 3-AAA Savannah Country Day 28,740 159,464 407,936 286,575 882,715 117,285 3-AAA Long County 12,480 86,734 284,575 396,903 780,692 219,308 3-AAA Liberty County 837 14,293 73,082 216,173 304,385 695,615 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) 16 578 6,916 35,251 42,761 957,239 3-AAA Beach - 5 146 1,973 2,124 997,876 3-AAA Groves - - 6 143 149 999,851 4-AAA Morgan County 410,013 313,766 191,224 71,814 986,817 13,183 4-AAA Harlem 359,311 322,710 216,036 84,926 982,983 17,017 4-AAA Hephzibah 189,990 263,422 330,432 170,850 954,694 45,306 4-AAA Richmond Academy 38,003 87,247 214,506 446,426 786,182 213,818 4-AAA Salem 2,663 12,577 45,303 204,367 264,910 735,090 4-AAA Cross Creek 20 278 2,499 21,617 24,414 975,586 5-AAA Cedar Grove 452,702 383,208 152,904 11,186 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek 452,017 384,592 151,774 11,617 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 93,716 225,699 597,128 83,457 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass 1,565 6,501 98,194 893,740 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Ringgold 481,437 333,361 146,288 30,798 991,884 8,116 6-AAA Adairsville 386,679 367,508 187,701 44,595 986,483 13,517 6-AAA Bremen 118,684 234,796 405,362 157,505 916,347 83,653 6-AAA LaFayette 5,900 27,200 101,339 269,594 404,033 595,967 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 5,477 25,451 97,514 262,660 391,102 608,898 6-AAA Gordon Lee 1,666 10,259 48,832 163,856 224,613 775,387 6-AAA Ridgeland 131 1,184 9,869 50,098 61,282 938,718 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 26 241 3,095 20,894 24,256 975,744 7-AAA White County 519,183 251,713 130,931 61,739 963,566 36,434 7-AAA Wesleyan 222,426 272,699 223,264 149,999 868,388 131,612 7-AAA Lumpkin County 136,052 211,869 234,990 199,482 782,393 217,607 7-AAA Dawson County 69,026 136,364 193,016 236,794 635,200 364,800 7-AAA Pickens 45,887 102,015 159,958 228,186 536,046 463,954 7-AAA Gilmer 7,425 25,293 57,527 121,841 212,086 787,914 7-AAA West Hall 1 47 314 1,959 2,321 997,679 8-AAA Stephens County 802,050 161,328 28,684 7,431 999,493 507 8-AAA Monroe Area 105,126 393,161 309,337 150,460 958,084 41,916 8-AAA Oconee County 71,353 302,869 353,832 207,738 935,792 64,208 8-AAA Hebron Christian 20,311 125,100 254,088 413,556 813,055 186,945 8-AAA Hart County 1,160 17,541 53,988 220,113 292,802 707,198 8-AAA Franklin County - 1 71 702 774 999,226

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Pierce County Appling County Callaway Pierce County Appling County Fitzgerald First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Northeast Callaway Pierce County Fellowship Christian Cook Northeast North Murray Callaway Washington County Pierce County Fannin County Fellowship Christian Reg 4, #3 15 54.75 0-2 Putnam County Reg 1, #2 9 61.49 1-1 Cook Reg 3, #4 26 49.08 2-1 Vidalia Reg 2, #1 6 65.22 1-1 Northeast Reg 7, #3 21 51.92 2-1 North Murray Reg 6, #2 25 50.43 1-2 South Atlanta Reg 8, #4 18 53.33 2-1 Union County Reg 5, #1 5 68.37 1-1 Callaway Reg 1, #3 16 54.35 1-2 Dodge County Reg 4, #2 12 55.92 1-1 Washington County Reg 2, #4 39 38.46 1-2 Southwest Reg 3, #1 1 76.23 2-0 Pierce County Reg 6, #3 37 39.60 0-3 Washington Reg 7, #2 20 52.69 2-1 Fannin County Reg 5, #4 42 34.25 2-1 McNair Reg 8, #1 7 64.79 1-1 Fellowship Christian Rockmart Appling County Columbia Fitzgerald Athens Academy Rockmart Appling County Thomson Columbia North Cobb Christian Toombs County Fitzgerald Reg 5, #3 14 54.90 0-3 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 8, #2 10 61.13 1-2 Athens Academy Reg 6, #4 38 39.49 1-2 Mount Paran Christian Reg 7, #1 8 64.69 1-1 Rockmart Reg 2, #3 34 41.34 1-2 Spencer Reg 3, #2 2 73.08 1-1 Appling County Reg 1, #4 19 52.86 1-2 Jeff Davis Reg 4, #1 3 69.75 2-1 Thomson Reg 8, #3 17 53.64 2-0 Providence Christian Reg 5, #2 13 54.98 2-1 Columbia Reg 7, #4 24 51.06 2-0 Model Reg 6, #1 23 51.34 2-1 North Cobb Christian Reg 3, #3 11 56.31 2-0 Toombs County Reg 2, #2 33 41.72 3-0 ACE Charter Reg 4, #4 22 51.85 1-1 Laney Reg 1, #1 4 69.70 2-1 Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Pierce County 3-AA 2-0 76.23 999,825 4.07 825,487 703,194 546,649 376,890 1.65 Appling County 3-AA 1-1 73.08 999,391 3.70 730,423 580,624 409,540 217,974 3.59 Fitzgerald 1-AA 2-1 69.70 996,493 3.35 679,209 535,821 258,108 119,997 7.33 Callaway 5-AA 1-1 68.37 999,951 3.31 768,058 476,976 195,542 85,529 10.69 Thomson 4-AA 2-1 69.75 999,260 2.72 386,545 279,018 168,689 76,784 12.02 Northeast 2-AA 1-1 65.22 999,947 2.88 576,193 323,445 105,309 37,070 25.98 Rockmart 7-AA 1-1 64.69 993,748 2.84 614,456 195,334 92,073 29,705 32.66 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 1-1 64.79 986,432 2.76 639,111 194,300 87,692 29,418 32.99 Cook 1-AA 1-1 61.49 952,386 2.06 278,031 148,509 38,380 9,510 104.15 Athens Academy 8-AA 1-2 61.13 960,755 2.28 459,678 115,585 37,859 9,402 105.36 Toombs County 3-AA 2-0 56.31 924,138 1.83 176,193 78,036 11,727 1,848 540.13 Columbia 5-AA 2-1 54.98 995,109 1.74 235,357 52,032 7,964 1,071 932.71 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 0-3 54.90 994,816 1.73 231,576 50,318 7,415 1,036 964.25 Washington County 4-AA 1-1 55.92 948,711 1.47 81,936 29,779 5,170 777 1,286.00 Putnam County 4-AA 0-2 54.75 933,254 1.38 70,422 24,094 3,600 487 2,052.39 Providence Christian 8-AA 2-0 53.64 777,171 1.26 148,939 25,769 3,530 397 2,517.89 Union County 8-AA 2-1 53.33 764,970 1.22 139,952 23,647 3,052 359 2,784.52 Fannin County 7-AA 2-1 52.69 839,364 1.60 157,131 22,664 2,962 309 3,235.25 Dodge County 1-AA 1-2 54.35 744,649 1.09 51,395 17,160 2,527 306 3,266.97 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 2-1 51.34 986,942 1.66 141,834 26,109 2,642 248 4,031.26 North Murray 7-AA 2-1 51.92 813,662 1.50 137,498 18,844 2,230 224 4,463.29 Model 7-AA 2-0 51.06 780,464 1.40 117,057 15,224 1,653 156 6,409.26 South Atlanta 6-AA 1-2 50.43 982,856 1.59 119,443 19,726 1,844 146 6,848.32 Laney 4-AA 1-1 51.85 877,734 1.17 45,539 13,388 1,407 145 6,895.55 Jeff Davis 1-AA 1-2 52.86 664,368 0.92 32,325 9,571 1,222 137 7,298.27 Vidalia 3-AA 2-1 49.08 677,790 0.95 37,122 9,284 630 48 20,832.33 Haralson County 7-AA 0-2 47.15 571,881 0.90 48,107 4,733 324 16 62,499.00 East Jackson 8-AA 3-0 46.68 358,895 0.44 20,010 1,999 101 5 199,999.00 Worth County 1-AA 1-2 47.28 304,937 0.36 4,132 707 41 3 333,332.33 ACE Charter 2-AA 3-0 41.72 883,569 0.99 7,255 1,051 30 2 499,999.00 Berrien 1-AA 0-1 46.70 274,247 0.32 3,144 531 36 1 999,999.00 Spencer 2-AA 1-2 41.34 872,543 0.97 6,499 891 20 - - Brantley County 3-AA 3-0 41.84 229,796 0.27 3,172 400 11 - - Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 1-2 39.49 739,308 0.84 7,590 285 7 - - Banks County 8-AA 2-0 41.93 151,777 0.17 3,086 176 5 - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 1-2 39.88 240,012 0.25 1,547 175 4 - - Southwest 2-AA 1-2 38.46 767,213 0.81 2,341 234 3 - - Washington 6-AA 0-3 39.60 744,013 0.85 7,748 248 2 - - Tattnall County 3-AA 1-1 37.92 104,834 0.12 595 63 - - - McNair 5-AA 2-1 34.25 563,034 0.58 1,834 20 - - - Windsor Forest 3-AA 1-2 35.72 64,226 0.07 224 12 - - - Therrell 6-AA 2-0 33.77 376,170 0.40 875 10 - - - Sumter County 1-AA 0-2 40.08 62,920 0.07 137 7 - - - Central (Macon) 2-AA 0-2 31.94 354,747 0.36 128 6 - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 1-2 28.75 143,420 0.15 93 1 - - - Redan 5-AA 1-2 31.19 364,470 0.37 556 - - - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 0-3 22.81 78,344 0.08 9 - - - - Rutland 2-AA 1-1 25.85 104,817 0.11 6 - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 1-2 22.00 27,291 0.03 2 - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 1-2 19.00 16,646 0.02 - - - - - Towers 5-AA 0-3 10.50 4,276 0.00 - - - - - Murray County 7-AA 0-3 18.16 861 0.00 - - - - - Josey 4-AA 1-1 16.47 664 0.00 - - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-2 8.73 518 0.00 - - - - - Butler 4-AA 0-1 14.65 340 0.00 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-3 7.36 25 0.00 - - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-3 6.10 20 0.00 - - - - - Walker 6-AA 3-0 21.29 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 710,686 219,804 53,249 12,754 996,493 3,507 1-AA Cook 211,088 439,328 211,917 90,053 952,386 47,614 1-AA Dodge County 42,340 160,864 293,531 247,914 744,649 255,351 1-AA Jeff Davis 27,884 119,686 246,668 270,130 664,368 335,632 1-AA Worth County 4,314 31,228 94,512 174,883 304,937 695,063 1-AA Berrien 3,488 26,309 84,563 159,887 274,247 725,753 1-AA Sumter County 200 2,781 15,560 44,379 62,920 937,080 2-AA Northeast 936,224 58,662 4,283 778 999,947 53 2-AA ACE Charter 26,835 353,899 299,427 203,408 883,569 116,431 2-AA Spencer 24,368 332,145 302,343 213,687 872,543 127,457 2-AA Southwest 11,301 201,593 263,715 290,604 767,213 232,787 2-AA Central (Macon) 1,207 46,051 101,734 205,755 354,747 645,253 2-AA Rutland 62 7,142 25,506 72,107 104,817 895,183 2-AA Kendrick 3 501 2,945 13,197 16,646 983,354 2-AA Jordan - 7 47 464 518 999,482 3-AA Pierce County 590,750 368,248 38,036 2,791 999,825 175 3-AA Appling County 393,052 525,505 74,229 6,605 999,391 609 3-AA Toombs County 14,411 86,259 590,230 233,238 924,138 75,862 3-AA Vidalia 1,686 17,198 219,194 439,712 677,790 322,210 3-AA Brantley County 91 2,099 50,270 177,336 229,796 770,204 3-AA Tattnall County 8 490 18,454 85,882 104,834 895,166 3-AA Windsor Forest 2 201 9,587 54,436 64,226 935,774 4-AA Thomson 782,093 171,611 34,526 11,030 999,260 740 4-AA Washington County 98,804 342,456 307,712 199,739 948,711 51,289 4-AA Putnam County 77,160 289,301 323,899 242,894 933,254 66,746 4-AA Laney 40,931 182,249 291,838 362,716 877,734 122,266 4-AA Westside (Augusta) 1,012 14,382 41,956 182,662 240,012 759,988 4-AA Josey - 1 48 615 664 999,336 4-AA Butler - - 21 319 340 999,660 4-AA Glenn Hills - - - 25 25 999,975 5-AA Callaway 779,866 176,573 42,028 1,484 999,951 49 5-AA Columbia 111,198 409,023 433,006 41,882 995,109 4,891 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian 108,313 403,962 439,101 43,440 994,816 5,184 5-AA McNair 479 7,268 54,729 500,558 563,034 436,966 5-AA Redan 143 3,044 27,939 333,344 364,470 635,530 5-AA Landmark Christian 1 130 3,152 75,061 78,344 921,656 5-AA Towers - - 45 4,231 4,276 995,724 6-AA North Cobb Christian 479,828 343,168 124,571 39,375 986,942 13,058 6-AA South Atlanta 419,935 368,750 145,128 49,043 982,856 17,144 6-AA Washington 46,262 123,954 288,005 285,792 744,013 255,987 6-AA Mount Paran Christian 45,116 122,390 285,516 286,286 739,308 260,692 6-AA Therrell 7,694 33,703 114,618 220,155 376,170 623,830 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy 1,119 7,481 36,969 97,851 143,420 856,580 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 46 554 5,193 21,498 27,291 972,709 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 713,641 200,773 56,311 23,023 993,748 6,252 7-AA Fannin County 102,521 260,828 261,543 214,472 839,364 160,636 7-AA North Murray 86,715 232,573 261,175 233,199 813,662 186,338 7-AA Model 71,091 204,223 251,912 253,238 780,464 219,536 7-AA Haralson County 26,032 101,593 168,931 275,325 571,881 428,119 7-AA Murray County - 10 128 723 861 999,139 7-AA Gordon Central - - - 20 20 999,980 8-AA Fellowship Christian 544,296 288,013 113,660 40,463 986,432 13,568 8-AA Athens Academy 313,686 360,927 198,220 87,922 960,755 39,245 8-AA Providence Christian 68,251 155,993 278,837 274,090 777,171 222,829 8-AA Union County 63,345 148,567 272,942 280,116 764,970 235,030 8-AA East Jackson 8,801 36,682 99,879 213,533 358,895 641,105 8-AA Banks County 1,621 9,818 36,462 103,876 151,777 848,223

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Prince Avenue Christian Rabun County Dublin Irwin County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Swainsboro Prince Avenue Christian Metter Rabun County Brooks County Swainsboro Mount Pisgah Christian Prince Avenue Christian Temple Metter Darlington Rabun County Reg 4, #3 20 45.81 0-2 Heard County Reg 1, #2 6 62.35 0-2 Brooks County Reg 3, #4 36 21.36 0-3 Claxton Reg 2, #1 2 76.99 3-0 Swainsboro Reg 7, #3 24 41.27 0-2 Pepperell Reg 6, #2 18 47.03 2-1 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 8, #4 33 27.97 0-2 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 1 79.56 3-0 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 1, #3 17 48.64 2-1 Pelham Reg 4, #2 16 49.46 3-0 Temple Reg 2, #4 22 45.53 0-2 Jefferson County Reg 3, #1 10 57.35 1-2 Metter Reg 6, #3 19 46.86 1-1 St. Francis Reg 7, #2 13 52.18 2-1 Darlington Reg 5, #4 29 33.35 0-2 Oglethorpe County Reg 8, #1 3 69.95 2-1 Rabun County Elbert County Dublin Mount Vernon Irwin County Elbert County Trion Dublin Lamar County Commerce Mount Vernon Bleckley County Irwin County Reg 5, #3 28 33.97 0-3 Social Circle Reg 8, #2 8 58.23 2-1 Elbert County Reg 6, #4 21 45.73 1-2 Whitefield Academy Reg 7, #1 12 54.07 2-0 Trion Reg 2, #3 7 62.03 2-0 Dublin Reg 3, #2 15 51.47 3-0 Bryan County Reg 1, #4 27 38.87 1-1 Bacon County Reg 4, #1 11 54.35 1-2 Lamar County Reg 8, #3 14 52.04 2-1 Commerce Reg 5, #2 23 41.55 2-1 Jasper County Reg 7, #4 26 38.93 1-2 Dade County Reg 6, #1 9 57.74 3-0 Mount Vernon Reg 3, #3 31 31.01 0-2 Screven County Reg 2, #2 5 64.16 2-0 Bleckley County Reg 4, #4 37 13.33 0-3 Crawford County Reg 1, #1 4 65.72 1-1 Irwin County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 3-0 79.56 1,000,000 4.18 975,534 657,572 547,541 450,972 1.22 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 3-0 76.99 999,914 3.71 869,087 464,117 377,893 271,623 2.68 Rabun County 8-A Division I 2-1 69.95 1,000,000 3.91 906,645 757,185 260,538 139,012 6.19 Irwin County 1-A Division I 1-1 65.72 1,000,000 2.87 444,178 284,777 179,808 42,251 22.67 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 2-0 64.16 993,604 2.94 548,706 333,348 181,441 36,158 26.66 Dublin 2-A Division I 2-0 62.03 988,851 2.72 496,844 283,808 124,487 20,342 48.16 Brooks County 1-A Division I 0-2 62.35 1,000,000 2.46 320,246 157,977 79,516 14,386 68.51 Elbert County 8-A Division I 2-1 58.23 1,000,000 2.92 624,708 286,399 84,387 9,825 100.78 Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 3-0 57.74 1,000,000 2.51 439,811 135,268 58,534 6,182 160.76 Metter 3-A Division I 1-2 57.35 999,991 2.31 461,285 153,071 22,339 3,716 268.11 Lamar County 4-A Division I 1-2 54.35 1,000,000 2.10 272,325 100,460 21,979 1,702 586.54 Trion 7-A Division I 2-0 54.07 995,787 2.03 221,008 89,055 18,242 1,408 709.23 Commerce 8-A Division I 2-1 52.04 1,000,000 2.30 387,244 88,429 18,026 991 1,008.08 Darlington 7-A Division I 2-1 52.18 991,967 1.86 158,707 55,866 9,095 579 1,726.12 Bryan County 3-A Division I 3-0 51.47 999,932 1.66 207,501 53,630 6,754 450 2,221.22 Temple 4-A Division I 3-0 49.46 1,000,000 1.66 133,578 28,961 3,359 171 5,846.95 Pelham 1-A Division I 2-1 48.64 1,000,000 1.59 113,791 17,604 1,195 79 12,657.23 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 2-1 47.03 1,000,000 1.57 73,677 11,640 1,358 49 20,407.16 St. Francis 6-A Division I 1-1 46.86 1,000,000 1.56 71,477 11,143 1,297 47 21,275.60 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 1-2 45.73 1,000,000 1.50 58,910 8,473 861 24 41,665.67 Heard County 4-A Division I 0-2 45.81 1,000,000 1.38 57,263 8,291 618 19 52,630.58 Jefferson County 2-A Division I 0-2 45.53 688,021 0.91 51,470 6,081 322 11 90,908.09 Jasper County 5-A Division I 2-1 41.55 1,000,000 1.22 40,485 2,660 222 3 333,332.33 Pepperell 7-A Division I 0-2 41.27 853,620 1.09 18,044 1,387 86 - - Bacon County 1-A Division I 1-1 38.87 1,000,000 1.19 15,039 1,305 53 - - Dade County 7-A Division I 1-2 38.93 764,303 0.92 11,929 571 31 - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 1-1 39.59 329,610 0.38 8,145 482 9 - - Social Circle 5-A Division I 0-3 33.97 1,000,000 1.05 5,476 234 6 - - Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 0-2 33.35 1,000,000 1.05 4,641 159 3 - - Screven County 3-A Division I 0-2 31.01 982,924 1.00 524 32 - - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 0-2 30.77 250,684 0.27 820 9 - - - Athens Christian 8-A Division I 0-2 27.97 1,000,000 1.01 741 4 - - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 1-1 25.57 84,048 0.09 89 1 - - - Claxton 3-A Division I 0-3 21.36 877,965 0.88 17 1 - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 2-1 24.14 59,591 0.06 54 - - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-3 6.65 139,188 0.14 1 - - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 0-3 13.33 1,000,000 1.00 - - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 2-1 32.18 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Irwin County 588,735 352,010 53,179 6,076 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Brooks County 378,557 504,856 103,103 13,484 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham 29,864 126,071 629,200 214,865 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County 2,844 17,063 214,518 765,575 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Swainsboro 788,306 172,894 36,369 2,345 999,914 86 2-A Division I Bleckley County 126,294 452,975 367,232 47,103 993,604 6,396 2-A Division I Dublin 83,794 354,195 478,019 72,843 988,851 11,149 2-A Division I Jefferson County 1,435 16,164 92,248 578,174 688,021 311,979 2-A Division I East Laurens 171 3,772 26,132 299,535 329,610 670,390 3-A Division I Metter 674,155 311,607 13,697 532 999,991 9 3-A Division I Bryan County 320,369 627,139 49,880 2,544 999,932 68 3-A Division I Screven County 5,114 54,779 715,468 207,563 982,924 17,076 3-A Division I Claxton 362 6,286 209,970 661,347 877,965 122,035 3-A Division I Savannah - 189 10,985 128,014 139,188 860,812 4-A Division I Lamar County 569,269 292,534 136,749 1,448 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple 282,546 400,403 312,589 4,462 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Heard County 148,128 306,802 534,718 10,352 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County 57 261 15,944 983,738 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 993,200 6,737 52 11 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County 5,252 615,547 260,760 118,441 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 844 197,682 377,655 423,819 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County 704 180,034 361,533 457,729 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 657,377 233,673 72,646 36,304 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 125,331 273,667 306,858 294,144 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 120,819 265,817 309,137 304,227 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 96,473 226,843 311,359 365,325 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Trion 523,998 347,213 99,784 24,792 995,787 4,213 7-A Division I Darlington 401,496 411,448 139,959 39,064 991,967 8,033 7-A Division I Pepperell 47,054 138,538 379,512 288,516 853,620 146,380 7-A Division I Dade County 25,679 88,629 288,263 361,732 764,303 235,697 7-A Division I Chattooga 1,533 11,212 64,200 173,739 250,684 749,316 7-A Division I Armuchee 147 1,894 17,166 64,841 84,048 915,952 7-A Division I Coosa 93 1,066 11,116 47,316 59,591 940,409 8-A Division I Rabun County 794,470 173,771 31,210 549 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County 157,897 550,393 282,710 9,000 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce 47,500 274,079 642,110 36,311 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian 133 1,757 43,970 954,140 1,000,000 -

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Schley County Macon County Macon County Aquinas Bowdon Schley County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Clinch County Macon County Jenkins County Aquinas Telfair County Clinch County Macon County Johnson County Dooly County Jenkins County Manchester Aquinas Reg 4, #3 18 45.78 1-0 Telfair County Reg 1, #2 28 35.38 1-0 Terrell County Reg 3, #4 23 39.84 2-0 Portal Reg 2, #1 4 56.22 2-1 Clinch County Reg 7, #3 25 36.71 0-3 Christian Heritage Reg 6, #2 2 57.89 3-0 Macon County Reg 8, #4 19 43.78 1-1 Washington-Wilkes Reg 5, #1 13 49.14 1-1 Johnson County Reg 1, #3 30 34.56 0-3 Mitchell County Reg 4, #2 16 46.53 0-3 Dooly County Reg 2, #4 17 45.83 2-0 Lanier County Reg 3, #1 7 52.45 3-0 Jenkins County Reg 6, #3 6 55.42 2-0 Manchester Reg 7, #2 22 41.49 2-0 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 5, #4 42 18.08 0-3 Georgia Military Prep Reg 8, #1 5 55.76 3-0 Aquinas Bowdon McIntosh County Academy Schley County Early County Greene County Bowdon McIntosh County Academy Wilcox County Lincoln County Schley County Turner County Early County Reg 5, #3 39 24.21 1-2 Hancock Central Reg 8, #2 8 51.82 3-0 Greene County Reg 6, #4 21 42.14 2-0 Marion County Reg 7, #1 3 57.05 1-2 Bowdon Reg 2, #3 15 47.25 0-3 Charlton County Reg 3, #2 11 50.44 1-1 McIntosh County Academy Reg 1, #4 32 34.05 1-2 Seminole County Reg 4, #1 14 48.28 0-2 Wilcox County Reg 8, #3 9 50.61 2-1 Lincoln County Reg 5, #2 34 31.21 1-1 Wilkinson County Reg 7, #4 Reg 6, #1 1 61.58 2-0 Schley County Reg 3, #3 20 42.91 0-2 Emanuel County Institute Reg 2, #2 12 49.48 2-1 Turner County Reg 4, #4 26 36.48 1-2 Wheeler County Reg 1, #1 10 50.54 2-1 Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Schley County 6-A Division II 2-0 61.58 997,141 3.73 785,907 624,657 454,976 629,761 0.59 Macon County 6-A Division II 3-0 57.89 990,677 3.26 654,902 466,013 290,039 304,142 2.29 Bowdon 7-A Division II 1-2 57.05 1,000,000 3.17 546,612 406,425 210,853 225,722 3.43 Clinch County 2-A Division II 2-1 56.22 996,717 3.20 655,066 337,139 193,228 192,569 4.19 Aquinas 8-A Division II 3-0 55.76 982,330 3.13 498,662 346,251 177,594 172,676 4.79 Manchester 6-A Division II 2-0 55.42 951,108 2.69 471,102 307,443 152,687 138,677 6.21 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 3-0 52.45 991,224 2.46 459,643 197,180 82,442 63,861 14.66 Greene County 8-A Division II 3-0 51.82 948,159 2.48 331,502 192,237 76,096 56,295 16.76 Early County 1-A Division II 2-1 50.54 999,772 2.48 439,221 134,958 58,095 40,477 23.71 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 2-1 50.61 930,086 2.29 281,390 152,081 55,201 37,192 25.89 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 1-1 50.44 983,814 2.16 373,012 136,202 49,123 33,039 29.27 Turner County 2-A Division II 2-1 49.48 977,171 2.11 354,599 113,756 39,731 24,560 39.72 Johnson County 5-A Division II 1-1 49.14 999,943 1.99 200,055 94,688 36,304 21,387 45.76 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 0-2 48.28 967,308 2.31 363,190 115,932 34,893 19,838 49.41 Dooly County 4-A Division II 0-3 46.53 947,657 2.09 292,978 80,258 21,368 10,405 95.11 Charlton County 2-A Division II 0-3 47.25 960,840 1.82 263,909 71,041 20,107 10,354 95.58 Telfair County 4-A Division II 1-0 45.78 936,499 1.99 263,519 67,313 16,831 7,583 130.87 Lanier County 2-A Division II 2-0 45.83 946,014 1.66 212,530 50,874 12,787 5,876 169.18 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 1-1 43.78 723,134 1.28 79,082 26,426 5,597 2,102 474.74 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 0-2 42.91 900,584 1.31 113,318 20,288 3,921 1,409 708.72 Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 2-0 41.49 1,000,000 1.30 52,765 15,583 2,652 775 1,289.32 Marion County 6-A Division II 2-0 42.14 642,014 0.89 47,015 13,837 2,239 678 1,473.93 Portal 3-A Division II 2-0 39.84 819,544 1.06 60,241 7,939 1,138 284 3,520.13 Warren County 8-A Division II 2-1 38.82 413,737 0.61 19,420 4,205 546 101 9,899.99 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 0-3 36.71 1,000,000 1.14 18,709 3,448 353 65 15,383.62 Wheeler County 4-A Division II 1-2 36.48 589,820 0.83 33,227 3,053 330 45 22,221.22 Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-0 35.38 766,764 0.99 29,506 2,544 241 38 26,314.79 Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 2-1 35.46 521,072 0.71 23,647 1,968 190 33 30,302.03 Mitchell County 1-A Division II 0-3 34.56 726,884 0.92 23,431 1,847 154 23 43,477.26 Seminole County 1-A Division II 1-2 34.05 679,343 0.84 17,776 1,381 85 13 76,922.08 Miller County 1-A Division II 0-2 33.69 658,171 0.81 16,133 1,187 78 9 111,110.11 Taylor County 6-A Division II 2-1 35.37 229,975 0.27 4,377 724 56 5 199,999.00 Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 1-1 31.21 974,840 1.09 4,629 463 28 3 333,332.33 Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 0-2 34.28 186,045 0.21 2,792 407 23 2 499,999.00 Montgomery County 3-A Division II 0-2 30.68 304,834 0.33 3,714 176 13 1 999,999.00 Atkinson County 2-A Division II 0-2 26.95 119,258 0.13 757 31 1 - - Hancock Central 5-A Division II 1-2 24.21 871,661 0.91 896 28 - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 0-2 24.35 168,915 0.18 495 10 - - - Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 0-3 18.08 610,704 0.62 124 3 - - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 0-3 21.60 37,644 0.04 88 2 - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 0-3 15.51 444,314 0.45 55 2 - - - Greenville 6-A Division II 0-3 22.48 3,040 0.00 3 - - - - Towns County 8-A Division II 0-3 15.72 2,554 0.00 1 - - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-1 7.15 98,538 0.10 - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 1-1 -0.69 151 0.00 - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 2-1 10.54 - - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-2 -21.41 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.