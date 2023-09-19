Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 6

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Newton
Milton
Walton
Newton
Buford
Milton
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carrollton
Walton
Newton
Mill Creek
Archer
Carrollton
Lambert
Walton
Newton
Marietta
Norcross
Mill Creek
Reg 4, #3
21
71.59
2-3
Archer
Reg 1, #2
28
65.79
4-1
Richmond Hill
Reg 3, #4
24
69.56
5-0
Harrison
Reg 2, #1
8
89.30
4-1
Carrollton
Reg 7, #3
17
74.95
5-0
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 6, #2
16
78.40
4-0
Lambert
Reg 8, #4
29
65.61
2-3
Mountain View
Reg 5, #1
4
96.24
4-0
Walton
Reg 1, #3
10
87.28
4-1
Valdosta
Reg 4, #2
1
100.50
5-0
Newton
Reg 2, #4
39
51.90
2-3
Campbell
Reg 3, #1
26
68.12
1-4
Marietta
Reg 6, #3
23
70.55
4-1
West Forsyth
Reg 7, #2
12
82.24
3-1
Norcross
Reg 5, #4
34
57.29
3-1
Wheeler
Reg 8, #1
2
97.36
4-0
Mill Creek
Buford
Parkview
Milton
Colquitt County
Buford
North Gwinnett
East Coweta
Parkview
North Cobb
Milton
Westlake
Colquitt County
Reg 5, #3
32
57.82
4-0
Osborne
Reg 8, #2
5
94.93
4-0
Buford
Reg 6, #4
42
46.21
1-3
Forsyth Central
Reg 7, #1
15
79.59
3-2
North Gwinnett
Reg 2, #3
11
87.10
5-0
East Coweta
Reg 3, #2
22
70.95
5-0
North Paulding
Reg 1, #4
18
74.53
4-1
Camden County
Reg 4, #1
9
88.43
4-0
Parkview
Reg 8, #3
20
72.43
1-3
Collins Hill
Reg 5, #2
13
81.12
2-2
North Cobb
Reg 7, #4
40
50.91
3-1
Duluth
Reg 6, #1
3
96.46
3-1
Milton
Reg 3, #3
27
66.92
1-4
McEachern
Reg 2, #2
6
91.83
4-1
Westlake
Reg 4, #4
25
69.48
4-0
South Gwinnett
Reg 1, #1
7
90.05
4-0
Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Newton4-AAAAAAA5-0100.50999,8093.81841,531595,695412,768274,4982.64
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA4-097.36999,9693.83885,602592,967359,905192,1504.20
Milton6-AAAAAAA3-196.46999,9933.69812,870592,605299,339158,1885.32
Walton5-AAAAAAA4-096.24999,9963.69818,382580,484316,534154,1785.49
Buford8-AAAAAAA4-094.93999,9113.55835,138478,692254,876114,1217.76
Westlake2-AAAAAAA4-191.83999,9352.85559,424242,24497,13435,83326.91
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA4-090.05996,8402.52466,109178,82960,51320,27348.33
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA4-189.30999,8632.60446,412162,54753,57616,34060.20
Parkview4-AAAAAAA4-088.43987,2232.53566,437172,21457,66915,06965.36
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA4-187.28992,1662.22354,720110,76530,3068,022123.66
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA5-087.10999,7032.39348,419107,92429,4327,703128.82
Norcross7-AAAAAAA3-182.24999,9372.05164,20040,3388,5911,360734.29
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA2-281.12998,6171.98173,40147,6947,5621,071932.71
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA3-279.59999,9651.89108,91223,7683,8154352,297.85
Grayson4-AAAAAAA3-179.65888,0851.38139,41320,2182,9263432,914.45
Lambert6-AAAAAAA4-078.40994,6311.70100,84422,7352,7882773,609.11
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA5-074.95999,4491.5950,1777,5016945617,856.14
Camden County1-AAAAAAA4-174.53838,1691.0553,9344,5863842934,481.76
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA1-372.43955,2611.2027,0842,6161801662,499.00
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA3-173.05788,0440.9436,5462,6532011283,332.33
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA5-070.95936,9481.3763,1064,2363011190,908.09
Harrison3-AAAAAAA5-069.56912,6591.2544,1922,6681774249,999.00
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA4-170.55961,5241.2416,4271,8561054249,999.00
Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-468.12878,4961.1429,4181,489913333,332.33
Archer4-AAAAAAA2-371.59535,0320.6315,041960552499,999.00
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-069.48401,9260.457,190373151999,999.00
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA2-365.61824,9660.894,85624081999,999.00
McEachern3-AAAAAAA1-466.92842,8441.0420,45591044--
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA4-165.79384,7810.413,339956--
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA2-265.01187,9250.201,123272--
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-359.18429,0530.451,233231--
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-354.37575,6720.641,386111--
Denmark6-AAAAAAA1-357.50547,6000.5842481--
Osborne5-AAAAAAA4-057.82638,4340.6551111---
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA3-157.29607,4920.624326---
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-456.76574,0200.583764---
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-455.58418,0500.431844---
Duluth7-AAAAAAA3-150.91821,1680.83972---
Campbell2-AAAAAAA2-351.90424,8270.465721---
Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-354.44191,4670.19591---
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA0-449.15181,4410.1818----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA1-346.2178,2020.084----
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA0-438.60164,0980.161----
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA2-344.9728,4260.031----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA1-2-126.1413,1300.01-----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-419.082,2530.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County557,063343,70277,19618,879996,8403,160
1-AAAAAAAValdosta384,572443,902128,35935,333992,1667,834
1-AAAAAAACamden County32,980111,138378,605315,446838,169161,831
1-AAAAAAALowndes22,75683,070317,832364,386788,044211,956
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill2,62918,18898,008265,956384,781615,219
2-AAAAAAAWestlake459,851322,180214,9742,930999,93565
2-AAAAAAACarrollton318,070354,239322,3715,183999,863137
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta222,003323,096445,9668,638999,703297
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook5230510,846564,469575,672424,328
2-AAAAAAACampbell241805,843418,780424,827575,173
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding340,818265,153197,135133,842936,94863,052
3-AAAAAAAHarrison269,694254,376221,259167,330912,65987,341
3-AAAAAAAMarietta205,304226,628237,991208,573878,496121,504
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern160,644199,195238,306244,699842,844157,156
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove23,54054,648105,309245,556429,053570,947
4-AAAAAAANewton808,527170,42618,8781,978999,809191
4-AAAAAAAParkview161,615580,672203,40141,535987,22312,777
4-AAAAAAAGrayson25,948186,054465,186210,897888,085111,915
4-AAAAAAAArcher2,54735,690159,638337,157535,032464,968
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett1,17221,390109,408269,956401,926598,074
4-AAAAAAABrookwood1915,76843,489138,477187,925812,075
5-AAAAAAAWalton866,824131,5041,59177999,9964
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb132,033798,18963,3005,095998,6171,383
5-AAAAAAAOsborne43025,858315,697296,449638,434361,566
5-AAAAAAAWheeler40222,539290,297294,254607,492392,508
5-AAAAAAACherokee30119,694265,721288,304574,020425,980
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain102,21663,394115,821181,441818,559
6-AAAAAAAMilton902,18091,5825,949282999,9937
6-AAAAAAALambert82,086644,088239,92428,533994,6315,369
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth15,176236,826567,673141,849961,52438,476
6-AAAAAAADenmark37516,861105,393424,971547,600452,400
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth18010,13771,941335,792418,050581,950
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central35069,12068,57378,202921,798
7-AAAAAAANorcross500,026322,572171,7175,622999,93763
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett341,655388,135269,561614999,96535
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge158,171288,470523,75929,049999,449551
7-AAAAAAADuluth14676132,942787,319821,168178,832
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek2622,001162,033164,098835,902
7-AAAAAAABerkmar--1813,11213,130986,870
7-AAAAAAADiscovery--22,2512,253997,747
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek572,835405,14520,8481,141999,96931
8-AAAAAAABuford421,742539,93935,9362,294999,91189
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill4,71944,648642,432263,462955,26144,739
8-AAAAAAAMountain View6939,732265,312549,229824,966175,034
8-AAAAAAADacula1152132,048158,887191,467808,533
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett-153,42424,98728,426971,574

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hughes
Roswell
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Roswell
Douglas County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Brunswick
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Gainesville
Houston County
Brunswick
Creekview
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Woodward Academy
Blessed Trinity
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
32
52.09
4-0
Dunwoody
Reg 1, #2
8
80.31
4-0
Houston County
Reg 3, #4
47
41.73
1-3
Alcovy
Reg 2, #1
7
80.71
2-1
Brunswick
Reg 7, #3
22
59.95
3-1
Sprayberry
Reg 6, #2
14
72.06
4-1
Creekview
Reg 8, #4
30
55.40
2-2
Habersham Central
Reg 5, #1
1
97.72
3-1
Hughes
Reg 1, #3
2
91.43
4-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 4, #2
4
84.92
4-1
Marist
Reg 2, #4
43
43.43
2-2
Grovetown
Reg 3, #1
10
77.80
2-2
Woodward Academy
Reg 6, #3
17
65.89
3-2
Sequoyah
Reg 7, #2
12
74.28
3-1
Blessed Trinity
Reg 5, #4
40
44.93
1-4
Paulding County
Reg 8, #1
3
86.82
5-0
Gainesville
Roswell
North Atlanta
Douglas County
Lee County
Lanier
Roswell
Jonesboro
North Atlanta
Douglas County
Rome
Mundy's Mill
Lee County
Reg 5, #3
18
65.21
3-2
East Paulding
Reg 8, #2
15
68.14
3-1
Lanier
Reg 6, #4
24
59.01
3-2
River Ridge
Reg 7, #1
6
82.68
3-1
Roswell
Reg 2, #3
38
48.19
1-3
Effingham County
Reg 3, #2
20
60.57
3-1
Jonesboro
Reg 1, #4
21
60.42
3-1
Veterans
Reg 4, #1
13
73.59
5-0
North Atlanta
Reg 8, #3
23
59.09
2-3
North Forsyth
Reg 5, #2
5
82.74
4-0
Douglas County
Reg 7, #4
29
55.44
1-3
Alpharetta
Reg 6, #1
11
75.34
3-1
Rome
Reg 3, #3
26
56.87
4-0
Mundy's Mill
Reg 2, #2
36
49.56
3-0
South Effingham
Reg 4, #4
41
44.48
2-2
Riverwood
Reg 1, #1
9
77.82
4-1
Lee County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hughes5-AAAAAA3-197.72999,9994.47963,018823,307692,337541,6250.85
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA4-091.43999,5584.00915,518639,546465,704214,7253.66
Gainesville8-AAAAAA5-086.82999,9773.56801,435592,413194,83487,33610.45
Marist4-AAAAAA4-184.92999,9713.34778,672495,105203,02859,19315.89
Roswell7-AAAAAA3-182.68999,8183.07662,965366,749127,38831,20331.05
Douglas County5-AAAAAA4-082.74999,8413.00693,007252,813116,25726,44536.81
Brunswick2-AAAAAA2-180.71999,9852.66537,571101,49344,15712,01782.22
Houston County1-AAAAAA4-080.31983,2202.43465,571152,65852,64111,05289.48
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA2-277.80999,9242.71519,160181,18830,4456,573151.14
Lee County1-AAAAAA4-177.82969,1142.11353,062101,09926,0524,465222.96
Rome6-AAAAAA3-175.34986,9972.09218,64951,50114,4581,828546.05
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA3-174.28996,3372.08247,33886,46113,2811,701586.89
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA5-073.59998,2801.81249,35770,36310,4931,183844.31
Creekview6-AAAAAA4-172.06975,4701.83128,44824,5044,7954312,319.19
Lanier8-AAAAAA3-168.14983,6871.62118,88323,1981,9001148,770.93
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA2-266.67714,5430.9359,0759,2806875019,999.00
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA3-265.89938,4671.3942,9605,5624823033,332.33
East Paulding5-AAAAAA3-265.21989,7191.4671,5339,3255981855,554.56
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA3-160.57975,4861.6951,5225,1731976166,665.67
Etowah6-AAAAAA4-160.96487,0880.579,959930372499,999.00
Veterans1-AAAAAA3-160.42325,3140.379,843932291999,999.00
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA3-159.95875,8041.079,322785281999,999.00
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-458.29924,7620.998,586482251999,999.00
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA4-056.87999,7581.6529,0091,97657--
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA2-359.09930,9071.0613,9461,11235--
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA3-156.06903,9371.3013,34567619--
River Ridge6-AAAAAA3-259.01496,8710.586,87856617--
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA1-355.44712,4940.803,0071266--
Alexander5-AAAAAA2-256.18595,0450.653,8252284--
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA2-255.40716,2770.763,2911604--
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA4-052.09764,5800.782,222572--
South Effingham2-AAAAAA3-049.56633,6350.752,240522--
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA3-251.90801,1490.912,581751--
Effingham County2-AAAAAA1-348.19547,9140.631,32134---
South Paulding5-AAAAAA0-452.83293,2530.3053123---
Evans2-AAAAAA1-346.73451,4440.5180218---
Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-551.72114,2590.1234311---
Pope7-AAAAAA0-450.37392,0550.424659---
Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-243.43258,8680.282093---
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA2-242.26204,2170.221133---
Jackson County8-AAAAAA2-349.37237,6180.241292---
Riverwood4-AAAAAA2-244.48306,0920.311661---
Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-341.73219,1520.22461---
Shiloh8-AAAAAA1-344.27127,9390.1333----
Paulding County5-AAAAAA1-444.9389,7380.0933----
Tift County1-AAAAAA0-442.718,2510.019----
Newnan5-AAAAAA1-343.0720,6980.022----
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-335.4718,3300.02-----
New Manchester5-AAAAAA1-338.1611,7070.01-----
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-426.056,3150.01-----
Lassiter7-AAAAAA0-430.545,1620.01-----
Morrow3-AAAAAA1-423.194,1830.00-----
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-529.963,5950.00-----
Woodstock6-AAAAAA1-436.768480.00-----
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-321.083430.00-----
Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-46.8850.00-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA3-133.23-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central745,243200,97146,4386,906999,558442
1-AAAAAAHouston County152,714425,076322,49382,937983,22016,780
1-AAAAAALee County94,793318,656423,457132,208969,11430,886
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)6,44244,905159,416503,780714,543285,457
1-AAAAAAVeterans80810,37347,604266,529325,314674,686
1-AAAAAATift County-195927,6408,251991,749
2-AAAAAABrunswick961,12137,1351,544185999,98515
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy29,085522,169233,613119,070903,93796,063
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham4,619167,600242,644218,772633,635366,365
2-AAAAAAEffingham County2,895123,736204,112217,171547,914452,086
2-AAAAAAEvans1,67887,406163,182199,178451,444548,556
2-AAAAAAGrovetown39436,35687,611134,507258,868741,132
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)20825,59867,294111,117204,217795,783
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy872,781110,33514,3342,474999,92476
3-AAAAAAJonesboro73,905467,890307,937125,754975,48624,514
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill48,599390,751512,79647,612999,758242
3-AAAAAALovejoy4,63630,204147,087619,222801,149198,851
3-AAAAAAAlcovy7981017,525200,738219,152780,848
3-AAAAAAMorrow-92803,8944,183995,817
3-AAAAAARockdale County-140302343999,657
3-AAAAAAForest Park--145999,995
4-AAAAAAMarist800,708189,0139,546704999,97129
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta190,062685,294109,87213,052998,2801,720
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X7,75094,721563,485258,806924,76275,238
4-AAAAAADunwoody1,38726,528253,297483,368764,580235,420
4-AAAAAARiverwood934,43763,109238,453306,092693,908
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb-76915,6176,315993,685
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAHughes865,158131,4903,26784999,9991
5-AAAAAADouglas County131,918780,71985,4931,711999,841159
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding2,86085,929739,627161,303989,71910,281
5-AAAAAAAlexander53527158,843435,622595,045404,955
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding111,2489,069282,925293,253706,747
5-AAAAAAPaulding County-741,07688,58889,738910,262
5-AAAAAANewnan-91,79018,89920,698979,302
5-AAAAAANew Manchester-483510,86811,707988,293
6-AAAAAARome519,114299,324128,28440,275986,99713,003
6-AAAAAACreekview330,584363,299206,95874,629975,47024,530
6-AAAAAASequoyah124,625248,636402,888162,318938,46761,533
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge15,37752,319139,082290,093496,871503,129
6-AAAAAAEtowah9,99833,63199,570343,889487,088512,912
6-AAAAAAAllatoona3022,78723,14688,024114,259885,741
6-AAAAAAWoodstock-472772848999,152
7-AAAAAARoswell732,949243,65420,9382,277999,818182
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity249,556607,473119,87919,429996,3373,663
7-AAAAAASprayberry13,12398,674483,400280,607875,804124,196
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta3,73038,701264,499405,564712,494287,506
7-AAAAAAPope64111,433108,107271,874392,055607,945
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek1602,71715,55218,330981,670
7-AAAAAALassiter-54604,6975,162994,838
8-AAAAAAGainesville909,09285,6564,684545999,97723
8-AAAAAALanier76,008625,534220,74961,396983,68716,313
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth11,396197,007459,257263,247930,90769,093
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central3,31980,543251,166381,249716,277283,723
8-AAAAAAJackson County1417,51335,808194,156237,618762,382
8-AAAAAAShiloh443,72828,07996,088127,939872,061
8-AAAAAAApalachee-192573,3193,595996,405

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Jefferson
Ware County
Coffee
Jefferson
Warner Robins
Ware County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Coffee
Creekside
Dutchtown
Jefferson
Coffee
Ola
Kell
Creekside
Tucker
Dutchtown
Cartersville
Jefferson
Reg 4, #3
22
57.75
3-1
Arabia Mountain
Reg 1, #2
3
77.63
4-0
Coffee
Reg 3, #4
31
46.69
3-2
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 2, #1
11
68.17
4-0
Ola
Reg 7, #3
20
58.28
2-2
Cass
Reg 6, #2
8
71.05
3-1
Kell
Reg 8, #4
12
67.44
2-2
Flowery Branch
Reg 5, #1
9
69.62
3-1
Creekside
Reg 1, #3
25
53.72
1-3
Jenkins
Reg 4, #2
26
52.15
2-2
Tucker
Reg 2, #4
19
59.10
1-4
Dutchtown
Reg 3, #1
27
51.83
4-1
McIntosh
Reg 6, #3
17
61.08
2-2
Cambridge
Reg 7, #2
6
74.16
5-0
Cartersville
Reg 5, #4
23
57.23
2-2
Villa Rica
Reg 8, #1
1
80.69
4-0
Jefferson
Dalton
Warner Robins
Calhoun
Ware County
Clarke Central
Dalton
Warner Robins
Decatur
Maynard Jackson
Calhoun
Jones County
Ware County
Reg 5, #3
15
62.04
1-3
Mays
Reg 8, #2
14
64.88
3-1
Clarke Central
Reg 6, #4
38
42.82
0-4
Centennial
Reg 7, #1
10
69.26
4-0
Dalton
Reg 2, #3
7
71.37
2-2
Warner Robins
Reg 3, #2
28
51.80
4-1
Harris County
Reg 1, #4
40
39.64
1-3
Bradwell Institute
Reg 4, #1
29
51.62
2-3
Decatur
Reg 8, #3
24
56.26
2-2
Eastside
Reg 5, #2
21
58.05
3-1
Maynard Jackson
Reg 7, #4
4
75.92
4-1
Calhoun
Reg 6, #1
13
65.74
4-0
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 3, #3
18
60.12
3-2
Northgate
Reg 2, #2
16
61.64
3-2
Jones County
Reg 4, #4
50
29.25
1-3
Lithonia
Reg 1, #1
2
80.00
3-1
Ware County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Jefferson8-AAAAA4-080.69999,6763.75707,157647,886441,758284,3822.52
Ware County1-AAAAA3-180.00999,9623.84808,445628,835415,167249,3923.01
Coffee1-AAAAA4-077.63999,9043.57742,385533,616311,392157,1235.36
Calhoun7-AAAAA4-175.92970,5242.92536,768392,611198,81292,7209.79
Hiram7-AAAAA5-074.61958,0192.69480,577325,348151,91664,57314.49
Cartersville7-AAAAA5-074.16953,4752.61461,371301,632136,89156,27216.77
Warner Robins2-AAAAA2-271.37998,9942.57366,540191,10174,64826,02137.43
Kell6-AAAAA3-171.05999,3292.07355,669126,47755,02217,91754.81
Creekside5-AAAAA3-169.62996,7322.30371,358132,63246,48814,12069.82
Dalton7-AAAAA4-069.26860,8351.79265,153113,33536,86410,40595.11
Ola2-AAAAA4-068.17993,3422.38346,911128,05938,49910,21196.93
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-267.44971,9182.01225,361114,28832,1647,468132.90
Clarke Central8-AAAAA3-164.88945,8221.73158,09559,55313,6272,586385.70
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA4-065.74996,3351.55159,87242,72311,7462,535393.48
Jones County2-AAAAA3-261.64968,5822.03318,52453,3398,1981,168855.16
Northgate3-AAAAA3-260.12994,0241.88327,19547,7277,6951,025974.61
Mays5-AAAAA1-362.04964,2101.52108,46023,6404,3566351,573.80
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA3-157.75997,6422.02305,13241,2984,8684352,297.85
Dutchtown2-AAAAA1-459.10921,1451.77273,50831,4843,5253752,665.67
Cambridge6-AAAAA2-261.08985,7371.2557,03613,9212,3033442,905.98
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA3-158.05927,1531.2240,7717,9149208611,626.91
Villa Rica5-AAAAA2-257.23840,2771.0628,5395,6675744124,389.24
Jenkins1-AAAAA1-353.72929,8551.49131,3427,9775254124,389.24
Cass7-AAAAA2-258.28253,8430.3316,4222,1623062638,460.54
McIntosh3-AAAAA4-151.83939,0031.1962,4214,1552722441,665.67
Eastside8-AAAAA2-256.26675,1640.8823,4403,0313092343,477.26
Tucker4-AAAAA2-252.15985,9821.49114,8857,8434972245,453.55
Decatur4-AAAAA2-351.62983,4041.45101,6246,3533772049,999.00
Harris County3-AAAAA4-151.80938,9741.1961,8094,0292431099,999.00
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA3-246.69823,7590.9111,99645212--
Statesboro1-AAAAA1-345.69683,1800.8621,77556811--
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-149.50341,1420.392,75316210--
Centennial6-AAAAA0-442.82478,3830.49373362--
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA1-343.03493,2480.50368311--
Banneker5-AAAAA2-246.46109,1560.11174221--
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA3-143.2566,5850.075021--
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA1-339.64303,2500.342,58536---
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA2-341.44103,9080.122,09727---
M.L. King4-AAAAA1-335.72548,8160.563309---
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA0-443.9995,1870.10788---
Loganville8-AAAAA2-345.3045,9200.051406---
Drew3-AAAAA1-337.36304,2400.312513---
Locust Grove2-AAAAA1-334.7312,5230.01502---
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-432.7183,8490.09137----
Chamblee4-AAAAA2-331.56290,8220.2944----
Lithonia4-AAAAA1-329.25193,3340.1913----
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-238.4020,3580.0212----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA2-239.073,3040.002----
North Springs6-AAAAA1-330.0246,5510.051----
Union Grove2-AAAAA0-529.121,5060.001----
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA2-230.077000.00-----
Northview6-AAAAA0-411.454170.00-----
Midtown5-AAAAA2-324.58-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-5-46.44-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAWare County572,399409,45817,398707999,96238
1-AAAAACoffee423,979544,99229,7161,217999,90496
1-AAAAAJenkins3,30538,332651,713236,505929,85570,145
1-AAAAAStatesboro2845,886215,645461,365683,180316,820
1-AAAAABradwell Institute321,22670,150231,842303,250696,750
1-AAAAAGreenbrier110615,37868,36483,849916,151
2-AAAAAWarner Robins568,299315,10698,59416,995998,9941,006
2-AAAAAOla318,098375,165206,18993,890993,3426,658
2-AAAAAJones County96,678199,243372,270300,391968,58231,418
2-AAAAADutchtown16,760108,406310,688485,291921,14578,855
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing1632,03811,74089,967103,908896,092
2-AAAAALocust Grove24141212,06812,523987,477
2-AAAAAUnion Grove-11071,3981,506998,494
3-AAAAANorthgate606,909254,24195,38637,488994,0245,976
3-AAAAAMcIntosh166,717292,192294,839185,255939,00360,997
3-AAAAAHarris County166,013292,495294,445186,021938,97461,026
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)56,550140,109256,842370,258823,759176,241
3-AAAAADrew3,81120,96358,488220,978304,240695,760
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain545,770292,515141,82717,530997,6422,358
4-AAAAATucker235,016346,335341,23263,399985,98214,018
4-AAAAADecatur213,715331,593366,18771,909983,40416,596
4-AAAAAM.L. King4,24919,99191,522433,054548,816451,184
4-AAAAAChamblee8946,46537,345246,118290,822709,178
4-AAAAALithonia3563,10121,887167,990193,334806,666
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside640,076242,16485,35929,133996,7323,268
5-AAAAAMays200,239350,339262,858150,774964,21035,790
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson92,479223,526326,657284,491927,15372,847
5-AAAAAVilla Rica66,346173,985277,579322,367840,277159,723
5-AAAAABanneker6024,48617,07786,991109,156890,844
5-AAAAAChapel Hill1311,30211,12254,03066,585933,415
5-AAAAALithia Springs1274,19719,29271,57195,187904,813
5-AAAAATri-Cities-156643700999,300
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAKell592,962289,277109,1687,922999,329671
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian281,398416,862269,43028,645996,3353,665
6-AAAAACambridge123,582278,705504,97878,472985,73714,263
6-AAAAAChattahoochee1,0457,74658,277426,180493,248506,752
6-AAAAACentennial1,0087,30655,742414,327478,383521,617
6-AAAAANorth Springs51032,40244,04146,551953,449
6-AAAAANorthview-13413417999,583
7-AAAAACalhoun351,255283,728209,362126,179970,52429,476
7-AAAAAHiram283,611276,268239,780158,360958,01941,981
7-AAAAACartersville261,771269,110251,074171,520953,47546,525
7-AAAAADalton98,983153,841253,704354,307860,835139,165
7-AAAAACass4,37917,03745,805186,622253,843746,157
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)1162753,0123,304996,696
8-AAAAAJefferson799,180165,05830,9064,532999,676324
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch120,838437,009312,590101,481971,91828,082
8-AAAAAClarke Central71,121314,868397,907161,926945,82254,178
8-AAAAAEastside7,88365,506183,051418,724675,164324,836
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow95616,57465,227258,385341,142658,858
8-AAAAALoganville178278,18636,89045,920954,080
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)51582,13318,06220,358979,642

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Benedictine
Troup
Spalding
Benedictine
Troup
Bainbridge
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Spalding
Miller Grove
Benedictine
North Oconee
Cairo
Spalding
Miller Grove
Lovett
Whitewater
Benedictine
Holy Innocents
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
20
58.84
2-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 1, #2
11
67.62
4-1
Cairo
Reg 3, #4
23
56.43
2-2
New Hampstead
Reg 2, #1
5
71.34
4-0
Spalding
Reg 7, #3
18
60.46
1-3
Cedartown
Reg 6, #2
17
60.96
4-1
Miller Grove
Reg 8, #4
41
37.60
1-3
Cedar Shoals
Reg 5, #1
25
54.18
2-2
Lovett
Reg 1, #3
34
43.33
3-2
Westover
Reg 4, #2
27
52.67
2-2
Whitewater
Reg 2, #4
28
50.50
2-2
West Laurens
Reg 3, #1
1
85.26
5-0
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
10
68.58
5-0
Holy Innocents
Reg 7, #2
29
49.80
4-1
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 5, #4
38
41.31
2-3
Hampton
Reg 8, #1
2
78.46
3-0
North Oconee
Central (Carrollton)
Troup
Stockbridge
Bainbridge
North Hall
Central (Carrollton)
Perry
Troup
Stockbridge
Stephenson
Burke County
Bainbridge
Reg 5, #3
26
53.77
2-3
Pace Academy
Reg 8, #2
13
62.41
4-0
North Hall
Reg 6, #4
19
58.91
2-2
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 7, #1
8
70.03
5-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 2, #3
4
71.61
3-1
Perry
Reg 3, #2
14
61.28
3-1
Wayne County
Reg 1, #4
50
26.62
0-5
Hardaway
Reg 4, #1
3
76.26
4-0
Troup
Reg 8, #3
32
46.60
3-0
East Forsyth
Reg 5, #2
9
68.62
3-2
Stockbridge
Reg 7, #4
30
47.14
2-3
Sonoraville
Reg 6, #1
15
61.11
3-1
Stephenson
Reg 3, #3
7
70.42
4-0
Burke County
Reg 2, #2
12
63.81
3-1
Baldwin
Reg 4, #4
16
61.10
2-2
Starr's Mill
Reg 1, #1
6
70.64
2-2
Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Benedictine3-AAAA5-085.26999,9574.15894,749679,880596,639487,6181.05
North Oconee8-AAAA3-078.46999,9873.49869,011362,078275,299167,3754.97
Troup4-AAAA4-076.26999,7403.43637,122472,701339,538131,2116.62
Perry2-AAAA3-171.61997,9892.64462,547310,446101,58335,43327.22
Spalding2-AAAA4-071.34997,7342.60451,002299,20895,88232,79029.50
Bainbridge1-AAAA2-270.64999,9852.77479,305318,693114,85732,78129.51
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA5-070.03999,5842.66535,274204,414112,11527,76235.02
Stockbridge5-AAAA3-268.62999,9372.95652,815319,63166,82122,39743.65
Holy Innocents6-AAAA5-068.58973,5872.77581,367275,97294,00621,75744.96
Burke County3-AAAA4-070.42990,6002.19301,912160,65078,14319,79949.51
Cairo1-AAAA4-167.62999,9472.41361,611205,32952,81512,22380.81
North Hall8-AAAA4-062.41990,1382.12303,21960,79016,3612,111472.71
Baldwin2-AAAA3-163.81977,6021.59133,14458,63612,5342,053486.09
Stephenson6-AAAA3-161.11828,2371.57194,64048,1998,2009591,041.75
Miller Grove6-AAAA4-160.96822,3441.55188,09645,7107,6009221,083.60
Starr's Mill4-AAAA2-261.10964,0791.7493,34926,8566,3637881,268.04
Cedartown7-AAAA1-360.46989,0671.68139,80523,6945,3045711,750.31
Wayne County3-AAAA3-161.28922,9601.2971,67124,8684,3985111,955.95
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-258.91733,1651.24120,67923,7853,3543352,984.07
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA2-258.84833,6821.2748,96312,7722,0582084,806.69
Lovett5-AAAA2-254.18995,2761.68137,31219,3831,4939210,868.57
Madison County8-AAAA3-155.54958,0781.52109,88214,2391,5228012,499.00
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA1-356.44591,5500.9064,3469,6871,0737114,083.51
LaGrange4-AAAA2-257.52692,4400.8926,3757,1198096216,128.03
New Hampstead3-AAAA2-256.43808,8470.9724,5275,9205705318,866.92
Pace Academy5-AAAA2-353.77925,0471.2148,1324,4344422934,481.76
Whitewater4-AAAA2-252.67493,0970.607,3751,171644249,999.00
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA4-149.80876,0481.0523,6151,728773333,332.33
West Laurens2-AAAA2-250.50612,7900.643,411331221999,999.00
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA1-342.56255,9500.281,6315411999,999.00
East Forsyth8-AAAA3-046.60729,7690.8512,90162127--
Sonoraville7-AAAA2-347.14799,6880.9113,46973825--
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA3-147.01277,0440.291,0631012--
Westover1-AAAA3-243.33961,4401.041,383661--
Hampton5-AAAA2-341.31442,3280.461,210341--
McDonough5-AAAA3-142.41432,7190.45976191--
Howard2-AAAA3-144.90258,4670.2639419---
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA3-138.89335,5300.3597311---
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-342.8251,1170.063488---
Luella5-AAAA1-437.28197,3810.201792---
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA1-337.6047,7100.051072---
Griffin2-AAAA0-436.6046,2490.05111---
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA4-040.47109,1690.1146----
Shaw1-AAAA2-331.76678,2510.6836----
Walnut Grove8-AAAA1-333.0216,8920.0212----
Hardaway1-AAAA0-526.62360,3770.362----
North Clayton4-AAAA4-135.0716,7250.022----
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-528.447,3110.011----
East Hall8-AAAA2-222.511,4670.00-----
Islands3-AAAA0-519.955920.00-----
Fayette County4-AAAA0-425.371790.00-----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-34.38830.00-----
Riverdale4-AAAA0-523.22580.00-----
Chestatee8-AAAA0-416.7190.00-----
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-49.8610.00-----
Druid Hills6-AAAA2-1-134.21-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA1-317.84-------
Stone Mountain6-AAAA0-411.65-------
Clarkston6-AAAA1-3-14.53-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge590,876394,22814,535346999,98515
1-AAAACairo406,034564,70028,458755999,94753
1-AAAAWestover2,98337,728748,734171,995961,44038,560
1-AAAAShaw952,606152,014523,536678,251321,749
1-AAAAHardaway1273856,259303,368360,377639,623
2-AAAAPerry444,886364,083168,98520,035997,9892,011
2-AAAASpalding431,940369,701175,11620,977997,7342,266
2-AAAABaldwin118,981243,594502,696112,331977,60222,398
2-AAAAWest Laurens3,72318,105108,822482,140612,790387,210
2-AAAAHoward4133,64231,606222,806258,467741,533
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)507469,82798,546109,169890,831
2-AAAAGriffin71292,94843,16546,249953,751
3-AAAABenedictine857,132130,94510,3511,529999,95743
3-AAAABurke County119,941609,619208,70852,332990,6009,400
3-AAAAWayne County17,530178,184461,640265,606922,96077,040
3-AAAANew Hampstead5,17372,578268,851462,245808,847191,153
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch2248,67450,387217,759277,044722,956
3-AAAAIslands--63529592999,408
4-AAAATroup829,695143,49921,6444,902999,740260
4-AAAAStarr's Mill108,176496,381277,31682,206964,07935,921
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)47,050240,024302,652243,956833,682166,318
4-AAAALaGrange14,14448,643248,756380,897692,440307,560
4-AAAAWhitewater93071,099146,354274,714493,097506,903
4-AAAANorth Clayton53543,27613,09016,725983,275
4-AAAAFayette County--2177179999,821
4-AAAARiverdale---5858999,942
5-AAAAStockbridge817,240153,22427,3952,078999,93763
5-AAAALovett155,790736,89086,34116,255995,2764,724
5-AAAAPace Academy25,95064,137628,116206,844925,04774,953
5-AAAAMcDonough6453,773113,079315,222432,719567,281
5-AAAAHampton32333,350105,294303,361442,328557,672
5-AAAALuella528,61139,643149,075197,381802,619
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)-151317,1657,311992,689
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)--1-1999,999
6-AAAAHoly Innocents554,589245,583116,22757,188973,58726,413
6-AAAAStephenson153,348235,127239,179200,583828,237171,763
6-AAAAMiller Grove147,100230,404239,024205,816822,344177,656
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)93,671172,471220,582246,441733,165266,835
6-AAAAHapeville Charter50,783113,474173,820253,473591,550408,450
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb5092,94111,16836,49951,117948,883
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)752,989214,61626,7705,209999,584416
7-AAAACedartown209,937552,068178,57248,490989,06710,933
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield23,919136,162413,976301,991876,048123,952
7-AAAASonoraville12,34283,011305,066399,269799,688200,312
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)81314,14375,604244,970335,530664,470
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield--127183999,917
8-AAAANorth Oconee902,15296,0611,464310999,98713
8-AAAANorth Hall94,935604,633238,16652,404990,1389,862
8-AAAAEast Forsyth1,85242,610183,655501,652729,769270,231
8-AAAAMadison County926249,598532,342175,212958,07841,922
8-AAAACherokee Bluff1306,06832,980216,772255,950744,050
8-AAAACedar Shoals41,02110,01736,66847,710952,290
8-AAAAWalnut Grove181,32215,56116,892983,108
8-AAAAEast Hall-1541,4121,467998,533
8-AAAAChestatee---99999,991
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Stephens County
Sandy Creek
Cedar Grove
Stephens County
Savannah Christian
Sandy Creek
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Mary Persons
Cedar Grove
Calvary Day
Stephens County
Thomasville
Mary Persons
Adairsville
Cedar Grove
Monroe
Calvary Day
White County
Stephens County
Reg 4, #3
29
45.57
3-1
Hephzibah
Reg 1, #2
12
58.79
2-3
Thomasville
Reg 3, #4
30
44.64
3-1
Long County
Reg 2, #1
6
65.70
3-1
Mary Persons
Reg 7, #3
25
46.03
3-1
Gilmer
Reg 6, #2
22
49.96
2-2
Adairsville
Reg 8, #4
13
57.77
1-4
Oconee County
Reg 5, #1
2
80.26
2-3
Cedar Grove
Reg 1, #3
18
53.27
3-1
Monroe
Reg 4, #2
21
50.48
3-2
Harlem
Reg 2, #4
33
36.75
1-3
Jackson
Reg 3, #1
4
70.49
4-0
Calvary Day
Reg 6, #3
24
46.35
3-1
Bremen
Reg 7, #2
9
60.96
2-2
White County
Reg 5, #4
10
59.31
1-3
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #1
1
81.35
5-0
Stephens County
Hebron Christian
Savannah Christian
Sandy Creek
Carver (Columbus)
Hebron Christian
Lumpkin County
Savannah Christian
Morgan County
Sandy Creek
Ringgold
Upson-Lee
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 5, #3
16
55.75
3-2
Douglass
Reg 8, #2
8
61.65
3-2
Hebron Christian
Reg 6, #4
34
35.34
1-3
LaFayette
Reg 7, #1
11
59.03
4-0
Lumpkin County
Reg 2, #3
20
50.50
0-4
Peach County
Reg 3, #2
5
67.57
3-1
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
17
53.45
2-2
Crisp County
Reg 4, #1
7
64.23
4-1
Morgan County
Reg 8, #3
14
56.75
3-2
Monroe Area
Reg 5, #2
3
77.79
4-1
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
31
44.39
0-4
Dawson County
Reg 6, #1
27
45.88
3-1
Ringgold
Reg 3, #3
28
45.71
2-2
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #2
19
52.16
4-1
Upson-Lee
Reg 4, #4
39
29.74
2-2
Richmond Academy
Reg 1, #1
15
56.58
2-2
Carver (Columbus)

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5-AAA2-380.261,000,0004.28923,946837,634570,683345,3201.90
Stephens County8-AAA5-081.35999,9714.10912,483760,850480,360319,6462.13
Sandy Creek5-AAA4-177.791,000,0004.12890,334785,860523,646246,5243.06
Calvary Day3-AAA4-070.49999,9563.21785,429346,758126,50939,01724.63
Savannah Christian3-AAA3-167.57999,8923.01685,697299,61491,64621,10446.38
Mary Persons2-AAA3-165.70999,9972.89745,095171,50745,16810,21396.91
Morgan County4-AAA4-164.23999,9632.45370,735197,53154,0248,102122.43
White County7-AAA2-260.96989,3792.35311,601117,40924,0442,673373.11
Hebron Christian8-AAA3-261.65965,2641.65216,54085,80317,9802,160461.96
Thomasville1-AAA2-358.79955,2182.20391,33766,46017,0201,507662.57
Lumpkin County7-AAA4-059.03981,0162.16229,53575,57412,9611,204829.56
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA1-359.311,000,0001.52159,06451,9117,7577201,387.89
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA2-256.58921,7171.91275,34239,0327,9245881,699.68
Oconee County8-AAA1-457.77920,7431.2598,70232,1735,0454332,308.47
Monroe Area8-AAA3-256.75902,4041.1677,11423,6243,3322174,607.29
Monroe1-AAA3-153.27837,9801.47141,54315,4252,2801347,461.69
Crisp County1-AAA2-253.45843,3241.49146,57416,2142,3631277,873.02
Douglass5-AAA3-255.751,000,0001.2672,42417,2171,8521168,619.69
Upson-Lee2-AAA4-152.16999,7231.65170,82916,9881,9678411,903.76
Adairsville6-AAA2-249.96988,7081.5531,9429,3061,0564223,808.52
Peach County2-AAA0-450.50999,5771.50118,55410,4379733330,302.03
Harlem4-AAA3-250.48994,9531.4655,1724,9203861662,499.00
Wesleyan7-AAA2-249.42801,9301.2928,9675,0673341099,999.00
Ringgold6-AAA3-145.88977,2391.3513,1892,3951543333,332.33
Bremen6-AAA3-146.35976,6991.3614,8162,7871972499,999.00
Gilmer7-AAA3-146.03636,1930.9311,1281,499861999,999.00
Long County3-AAA3-144.64868,1201.0529,6161,297681999,999.00
Savannah Country Day3-AAA2-245.71889,3961.1036,8451,661651999,999.00
Hephzibah4-AAA3-145.57980,8251.2426,7711,147421999,999.00
Dawson County7-AAA0-444.39525,1500.746,440791251999,999.00
Dougherty1-AAA3-245.92440,9800.5816,71894551--
Hart County8-AAA1-342.81209,7630.21864881--
Jackson2-AAA1-336.75987,9291.022,396411--
LaFayette6-AAA1-335.34448,6510.4857921---
Richmond Academy4-AAA2-229.74553,9760.578467---
Gordon Lee6-AAA2-231.78237,0610.251302---
Pickens7-AAA1-332.9162,2320.07642---
Salem4-AAA1-326.40341,6930.352161---
Coahulla Creek6-AAA2-231.20276,9580.291291---
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-327.1793,5730.1081---
Liberty County3-AAA0-430.52134,5270.14178----
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-228.92107,0620.1185----
Cross Creek4-AAA2-120.92128,5900.1322----
West Hall7-AAA1-322.924,1000.001----
Pike County2-AAA0-53.1512,7740.01-----
Franklin County8-AAA1-422.211,8550.00-----
Ridgeland6-AAA0-415.981,1110.00-----
Beach3-AAA0-413.981,0450.00-----
Columbus1-AAA1-318.127810.00-----
Groves3-AAA1-3-1.1120.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAThomasville400,185274,121175,092105,820955,21844,782
1-AAACarver (Columbus)276,960268,281220,899155,577921,71778,283
1-AAACrisp County153,140202,182247,051240,951843,324156,676
1-AAAMonroe146,579198,772245,822246,807837,980162,020
1-AAADougherty23,13656,640111,038250,166440,980559,020
1-AAAColumbus-498679781999,219
2-AAAMary Persons796,726166,39232,9653,914999,9973
2-AAAUpson-Lee115,377441,121361,88981,336999,723277
2-AAAPeach County84,082360,982442,747111,766999,577423
2-AAAJackson3,81531,498162,356790,260987,92912,071
2-AAAPike County-74312,72412,774987,226
3-AAACalvary Day579,324395,94922,6582,025999,95644
3-AAASavannah Christian416,893561,04021,325634999,892108
3-AAALong County3,08529,367422,551413,117868,120131,880
3-AAASavannah Country Day69412,874481,403394,425889,396110,604
3-AAALiberty County242029,563104,542134,527865,473
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)235022,46584,245107,062892,938
3-AAABeach--351,0101,045998,955
3-AAAGroves---22999,998
4-AAAMorgan County826,511149,79422,5801,078999,96337
4-AAAHarlem124,802534,285302,54733,319994,9535,047
4-AAAHephzibah47,870297,353541,20294,400980,82519,175
4-AAARichmond Academy62312,67881,313459,362553,976446,024
4-AAASalem1855,03440,922295,552341,693658,307
4-AAACross Creek985611,436116,289128,590871,410
5-AAACedar Grove568,064389,11836,9175,9011,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek414,192513,57461,53210,7021,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)12,39665,937539,922381,7451,000,000-
5-AAADouglass5,34831,371361,629601,6521,000,000-
6-AAAAdairsville464,116301,956180,21742,419988,70811,292
6-AAABremen267,444324,300301,97182,984976,69923,301
6-AAARinggold258,379326,662322,10170,097977,23922,761
6-AAALaFayette5,17221,93287,044334,503448,651551,349
6-AAACoahulla Creek3,54116,01456,709200,694276,958723,042
6-AAAGordon Lee1,1897,10237,811190,959237,061762,939
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe1592,02814,05277,33493,573906,427
6-AAARidgeland-6951,0101,111998,889
7-AAAWhite County511,344330,307113,08634,642989,37910,621
7-AAALumpkin County389,878382,511155,67752,950981,01618,984
7-AAAWesleyan59,573150,101330,791261,465801,930198,070
7-AAAGilmer24,24480,018219,338312,593636,193363,807
7-AAADawson County14,77755,185167,352287,836525,150474,850
7-AAAPickens1841,85913,26346,92662,232937,768
7-AAAWest Hall-194933,5884,100995,900
8-AAAStephens County901,12289,0557,7932,001999,97129
8-AAAHebron Christian55,519439,070302,013168,662965,26434,736
8-AAAOconee County24,128250,565338,315307,735920,74379,257
8-AAAMonroe Area19,017210,249317,759355,379902,40497,596
8-AAAHart County21411,05633,938164,555209,763790,237
8-AAAFranklin County-51821,6681,855998,145

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Appling County
Pierce County
Callaway
Pierce County
Fellowship Christian
Appling County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Northeast
Callaway
Pierce County
Providence Christian
Laney
Northeast
Rockmart
Callaway
Thomson
Pierce County
North Murray
Providence Christian
Reg 4, #3
14
51.66
1-2-1
Laney
Reg 1, #2
20
46.20
2-2
Jeff Davis
Reg 3, #4
28
42.08
2-2
Vidalia
Reg 2, #1
5
64.42
3-1
Northeast
Reg 7, #3
7
61.07
2-2
Rockmart
Reg 6, #2
30
39.03
1-3
South Atlanta
Reg 8, #4
10
56.96
2-2
Athens Academy
Reg 5, #1
3
65.71
2-1
Callaway
Reg 1, #3
17
51.05
1-2
Cook
Reg 4, #2
4
65.55
3-1
Thomson
Reg 2, #4
41
26.61
2-2
Southwest
Reg 3, #1
2
69.62
4-0
Pierce County
Reg 6, #3
46
22.61
2-3
B.E.S.T. Academy
Reg 7, #2
29
41.63
2-2
North Murray
Reg 5, #4
38
30.20
2-2
McNair
Reg 8, #1
12
54.05
4-0
Providence Christian
Fellowship Christian
Toombs County
Union County
Appling County
Fellowship Christian
Model
Toombs County
Washington County
Union County
Fannin County
Appling County
Fitzgerald
Reg 5, #3
19
48.22
0-4
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 8, #2
8
59.27
2-1
Fellowship Christian
Reg 6, #4
35
34.95
1-4
Washington
Reg 7, #1
26
44.34
2-1
Model
Reg 2, #3
48
21.19
2-2
Kendrick
Reg 3, #2
9
57.70
4-0
Toombs County
Reg 1, #4
16
51.15
1-3
Dodge County
Reg 4, #1
13
52.53
2-2
Washington County
Reg 8, #3
11
55.30
4-1
Union County
Reg 5, #2
15
51.21
2-2
Columbia
Reg 7, #4
22
45.70
2-2
Fannin County
Reg 6, #1
27
43.45
3-2
North Cobb Christian
Reg 3, #3
1
71.32
3-1
Appling County
Reg 2, #2
23
45.68
4-1
ACE Charter
Reg 4, #4
24
45.05
2-2
Putnam County
Reg 1, #1
6
62.36
2-2
Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Appling County3-AA3-171.32999,9193.97806,473677,090496,839328,7892.04
Pierce County3-AA4-069.62999,8593.77753,244608,206424,388245,5363.07
Callaway5-AA2-165.71999,9913.33793,635475,528219,023109,0338.17
Northeast2-AA3-164.421,000,0003.35772,110453,228192,98589,33310.19
Thomson4-AA3-165.55999,8142.78411,063290,002184,32982,97311.05
Fitzgerald1-AA2-262.36990,2692.85499,533361,962149,95454,34617.40
Rockmart7-AA2-261.07998,6233.00676,250233,141121,69840,11423.93
Fellowship Christian8-AA2-159.27936,7632.46554,693167,50359,58218,00954.53
Toombs County3-AA4-057.70993,2352.37352,632199,65649,32712,12581.47
Athens Academy8-AA2-256.96887,9042.08428,996114,78233,0488,227120.55
Union County8-AA4-155.30836,7881.80343,76883,83820,2254,416225.45
Providence Christian8-AA4-054.05789,2811.59282,85664,36613,5242,638378.08
Columbia5-AA2-251.21995,9381.72249,15459,4558,8561,132882.39
Washington County4-AA2-252.53961,8221.5675,87026,5234,9318341,198.04
Laney4-AA1-2-151.66946,5701.4763,61020,9873,0455231,911.05
Dodge County1-AA1-351.15795,5401.2362,67023,2303,7104862,056.61
Cook1-AA1-251.05790,7351.2260,42422,3853,4224752,104.26
Sumter County1-AA2-250.39761,6551.1450,20417,4652,5873552,815.90
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA0-448.22990,6131.46142,14824,7392,7862763,622.19
ACE Charter2-AA4-145.68997,4421.2844,42014,8871,1618212,194.12
North Cobb Christian6-AA3-243.45991,6291.67114,58515,9511,2088112,344.68
Fannin County7-AA2-245.70876,4391.64122,66811,4821,1007213,887.89
East Jackson8-AA4-046.09315,2240.4438,2474,6283793528,570.43
Model7-AA2-144.34836,7351.5095,4327,9936343429,410.76
Jeff Davis1-AA2-246.20502,3790.6412,3363,1172972441,665.67
Putnam County4-AA2-245.05821,4141.0321,2414,8533372049,999.00
North Murray7-AA2-241.63727,5081.2054,3083,8151871283,332.33
Banks County8-AA4-044.40234,0400.3121,9342,2591568124,999.00
Vidalia3-AA2-242.08753,3120.8412,3542,058947142,856.14
South Atlanta6-AA1-339.03933,4161.3238,9202,9291224249,999.00
Haralson County7-AA0-438.41540,8350.8123,2111,194481999,999.00
Washington6-AA1-434.95860,9341.0613,28654514--
Berrien1-AA1-236.2669,6440.07142152--
Westside (Augusta)4-AA2-235.48269,6890.291,093901--
Worth County1-AA2-237.2989,7780.10200191--
Therrell6-AA3-130.40527,9600.581,83732---
McNair5-AA2-230.20621,8300.642,46823---
Windsor Forest3-AA2-230.50129,8860.1313110---
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA3-227.35500,9720.539287---
Southwest2-AA2-226.61727,5280.731295---
Mount Paran Christian6-AA1-324.1184,0430.09641---
Tattnall County3-AA1-328.2683,6500.08441---
Redan5-AA1-326.18362,2110.37553----
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA2-322.61101,0460.1041----
Rutland2-AA2-222.96557,1580.5639----
Kendrick2-AA2-221.19597,4110.6025----
Murray County7-AA1-321.5819,8430.0217----
Brantley County3-AA3-124.8840,1390.0412----
Spencer2-AA1-319.23109,4170.111----
Landmark Christian5-AA0-412.4225,5240.031----
Central (Macon)2-AA0-48.7410,8460.01-----
Towers5-AA0-44.733,8930.00-----
Glenn Hills4-AA1-49.103720.00-----
Butler4-AA1-212.913190.00-----
Jordan2-AA0-4-3.891980.00-----
Gordon Central7-AA0-4-2.65170.00-----
Walker6-AA3-110.90-------
Josey4-AA1-32.41-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAFitzgerald694,017199,20171,23325,818990,2699,731
1-AADodge County99,126241,058246,158209,198795,540204,460
1-AACook96,577236,836246,494210,828790,735209,265
1-AASumter County82,612214,195239,917224,931761,655238,345
1-AAJeff Davis26,11195,585154,523226,160502,379497,621
1-AAWorth County9417,67323,69457,47089,778910,222
1-AABerrien6165,45217,98145,59569,644930,356
2-AANortheast998,5301,37575201,000,000-
2-AASouthwest73554,943395,411276,439727,528272,472
2-AAACE Charter276895,60591,7489,813997,4422,558
2-AARutland24825,163240,472291,275557,158442,842
2-AAKendrick20320,185233,564343,459597,411402,589
2-AASpencer82,69337,06569,651109,417890,583
2-AACentral (Macon)-361,6549,15610,846989,154
2-AAJordan--11187198999,802
3-AAAppling County527,636375,08292,6434,558999,91981
3-AAPierce County420,750445,957126,1307,022999,859141
3-AAToombs County50,766172,412670,26199,796993,2356,765
3-AAVidalia8446,29499,307646,867753,312246,688
3-AAWindsor Forest41686,701123,013129,886870,114
3-AATattnall County-733,66479,91383,650916,350
3-AABrantley County-141,29438,83140,139959,861
4-AAThomson858,587125,53511,9343,758999,814186
4-AAWashington County109,945387,904310,737153,236961,82238,178
4-AAPutnam County20,674118,135245,112437,493821,414178,586
4-AALaney9,885353,761385,686197,238946,57053,430
4-AAWestside (Augusta)90914,66346,496207,621269,689730,311
4-AAButler-121297319999,681
4-AAGlenn Hills-114357372999,628
4-AAJosey-----1,000,000
5-AACallaway828,882144,92325,197989999,9919
5-AAColumbia109,611494,963355,77935,585995,9384,062
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian60,861346,143516,40067,209990,6139,387
5-AAMcNair54210,40271,887538,999621,830378,170
5-AARedan1033,54429,869328,695362,211637,789
5-AALandmark Christian12581724,68125,524974,476
5-AATowers--513,8423,893996,107
6-AANorth Cobb Christian590,514271,991102,33826,786991,6298,371
6-AASouth Atlanta257,617339,009228,528108,262933,41666,584
6-AAWashington123,488238,445306,019192,982860,934139,066
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate17,22663,101147,004273,641500,972499,028
6-AATherrell9,25375,892173,447269,368527,960472,040
6-AAMount Paran Christian1,1956,86622,27153,71184,043915,957
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy7074,69620,39375,250101,046898,954
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart820,695144,44325,5477,938998,6231,377
7-AAFannin County78,747326,098280,943190,651876,439123,561
7-AAModel58,696267,861285,287224,891836,735163,265
7-AANorth Murray29,901169,646241,921286,040727,508272,492
7-AAHaralson County11,94591,395162,293275,202540,835459,165
7-AAMurray County165574,00715,26319,843980,157
7-AAGordon Central--21517999,983
8-AAFellowship Christian388,772262,708179,868105,415936,76363,237
8-AAAthens Academy256,804254,257220,422156,421887,904112,096
8-AAUnion County186,082221,772233,017195,917836,788163,212
8-AAProvidence Christian142,495191,147226,962228,677789,281210,719
8-AAEast Jackson16,32342,59481,322174,985315,224684,776
8-AABanks County9,52427,52258,409138,585234,040765,960

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Rabun County
Prince Avenue Christian
Commerce
Rabun County
Mount Vernon
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Swainsboro
Prince Avenue Christian
Bryan County
Commerce
Pelham
Swainsboro
Whitefield Academy
Prince Avenue Christian
Bacon County
Bryan County
Trion
Commerce
Reg 4, #3
36
10.59
0-4
Crawford County
Reg 1, #2
23
35.25
2-3
Pelham
Reg 3, #4
35
15.77
1-4
Claxton
Reg 2, #1
2
68.97
5-0
Swainsboro
Reg 7, #3
26
34.24
1-3
Pepperell
Reg 6, #2
19
37.23
1-3
Whitefield Academy
Reg 8, #4
37
2.37
0-4
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
1
78.67
5-0
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 1, #3
16
41.14
2-2
Bacon County
Reg 4, #2
21
36.48
3-2
Temple
Reg 2, #4
27
32.77
0-4
Jefferson County
Reg 3, #1
12
50.69
4-0
Bryan County
Reg 6, #3
17
39.68
1-2
St. Francis
Reg 7, #2
5
55.59
4-0
Trion
Reg 5, #4
18
37.27
3-2
Jasper County
Reg 8, #1
4
57.13
3-1
Commerce
Rabun County
Bleckley County
Mount Vernon
Brooks County
Rabun County
Darlington
Bleckley County
Lamar County
Elbert County
Mount Vernon
Dublin
Brooks County
Reg 5, #3
20
36.95
1-3
Oglethorpe County
Reg 8, #2
3
63.12
3-1
Rabun County
Reg 6, #4
22
36.36
2-2
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 7, #1
14
44.06
2-2
Darlington
Reg 2, #3
9
52.31
2-2
Bleckley County
Reg 3, #2
15
43.49
1-4
Metter
Reg 1, #4
11
51.75
2-2
Irwin County
Reg 4, #1
13
50.04
3-2
Lamar County
Reg 8, #3
8
52.36
3-1
Elbert County
Reg 5, #2
30
28.08
1-3
Social Circle
Reg 7, #4
31
21.76
1-3
Chattooga
Reg 6, #1
6
53.54
4-0
Mount Vernon
Reg 3, #3
29
29.22
1-3
Screven County
Reg 2, #2
10
51.81
3-1
Dublin
Reg 4, #4
25
34.90
0-4
Heard County
Reg 1, #1
7
53.17
1-3
Brooks County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I5-078.671,000,0004.52990,466799,590731,704674,0520.48
Swainsboro2-A Division I5-068.97999,9423.46916,900303,549240,223150,3785.65
Rabun County8-A Division I3-163.121,000,0003.75834,036699,235240,98192,7439.78
Commerce8-A Division I3-157.131,000,0003.16633,539428,817162,66525,75437.83
Trion7-A Division I4-055.59999,8212.81441,360304,116146,85716,71058.84
Mount Vernon6-A Division I4-053.541,000,0002.69429,085224,091104,9059,183107.90
Brooks County1-A Division I1-353.171,000,0002.56394,376164,59770,3956,357156.31
Elbert County8-A Division I3-152.361,000,0002.64464,336230,67767,9056,078163.53
Bleckley County2-A Division I2-252.31985,4612.43435,032153,33157,9834,726210.60
Dublin2-A Division I3-151.81983,2802.37416,179141,97451,1183,902255.28
Irwin County1-A Division I2-251.751,000,0002.42338,884122,74445,6933,681270.67
Lamar County4-A Division I3-250.041,000,0002.45445,684149,94452,5483,270304.81
Bryan County3-A Division I4-050.69999,9992.49545,498163,84117,1642,788357.68
Metter3-A Division I1-443.49999,9451.70213,58036,4633,6931606,249.00
Darlington7-A Division I2-244.06989,3021.7785,40731,6133,1041566,409.26
Bacon County1-A Division I2-241.141,000,0001.66120,73214,4741,1213528,570.43
St. Francis6-A Division I1-239.681,000,0001.5133,3566,6916931566,665.67
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I1-337.231,000,0001.3719,7773,3422232499,999.00
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I1-336.951,000,0001.1118,5852,5632122499,999.00
Temple4-A Division I3-236.481,000,0001.3754,1604,2431762499,999.00
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I2-236.361,000,0001.3316,3492,5741572499,999.00
Pelham1-A Division I2-335.251,000,0001.3139,5712,595932499,999.00
Heard County4-A Division I0-434.901,000,0001.2935,4082,295732499,999.00
Jasper County5-A Division I3-237.271,000,0001.1220,1192,852209--
Pepperell7-A Division I1-334.24865,5821.117,8391,00847--
East Laurens2-A Division I2-235.08588,2640.7225,9491,59830--
Screven County3-A Division I1-329.22997,6891.065,26321412--
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-432.77443,0530.5212,70857110--
Dade County7-A Division I1-330.59721,2920.843,3402243--
Social Circle5-A Division I1-328.081,000,0001.022,1871713--
Armuchee7-A Division I2-220.88163,2880.17922---
Chattooga7-A Division I1-321.76193,7820.201161---
Claxton3-A Division I1-415.77952,1570.9643----
Crawford County4-A Division I0-410.591,000,0001.0033----
Coosa7-A Division I3-116.8866,9330.0711----
Athens Christian8-A Division I0-42.371,000,0001.00-----
Savannah3-A Division I0-5-7.3550,2100.05-----
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I2-119.83-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IBrooks County503,842363,974103,24528,9391,000,000-
1-A Division IIrwin County413,561412,657134,06539,7171,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County65,184167,233479,161288,4221,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham17,41356,136283,529642,9221,000,000-
2-A Division ISwainsboro849,362129,21619,9201,444999,94258
2-A Division IBleckley County78,189433,064407,57766,631985,46114,539
2-A Division IDublin70,905407,892431,15673,327983,28016,720
2-A Division IEast Laurens1,11918,88986,829481,427588,264411,736
2-A Division IJefferson County42510,93954,518377,171443,053556,947
3-A Division IBryan County704,745268,10525,9141,235999,9991
3-A Division IMetter276,749603,607112,0767,513999,94555
3-A Division IScreven County17,895121,192714,558144,044997,6892,311
3-A Division IClaxton6117,085146,554797,907952,15747,843
3-A Division ISavannah-1189849,30150,210949,790
4-A Division ILamar County800,309161,67037,0769451,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple114,781454,040408,98322,1961,000,000-
4-A Division IHeard County84,643381,082503,16231,1131,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County2673,20850,779945,7461,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian994,5165,4364261,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County2,649456,941373,490166,9201,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County2,511438,599382,813176,0771,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle32499,024243,655656,9971,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon780,633172,89233,08013,3951,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis102,547355,355305,511236,5871,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy63,626251,222334,183350,9691,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian53,194220,531327,226399,0491,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division ITrion799,797178,06519,4352,524999,821179
7-A Division IDarlington171,531581,663187,31448,794989,30210,698
7-A Division IPepperell20,917153,445423,558267,662865,582134,418
7-A Division IDade County7,31773,687268,761371,527721,292278,708
7-A Division IChattooga2506,89248,463138,177193,782806,218
7-A Division IArmuchee1665,02839,362118,732163,288836,712
7-A Division ICoosa221,22013,10752,58466,933933,067
8-A Division IRabun County620,528272,863106,535741,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce264,126434,583301,0152761,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County115,346292,554591,1779231,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian--1,273998,7271,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Greene County
Bowdon
Schley County
Greene County
Bowdon
Macon County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Clinch County
Schley County
McIntosh County Academy
Greene County
Wilcox County
Clinch County
Schley County
Johnson County
Telfair County
McIntosh County Academy
Manchester
Greene County
Reg 4, #3
14
42.63
2-2
Wilcox County
Reg 1, #2
24
33.16
1-3
Seminole County
Reg 3, #4
22
33.61
2-2
Portal
Reg 2, #1
4
52.54
4-1
Clinch County
Reg 7, #3
26
30.01
3-1
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 6, #2
2
59.48
4-0
Schley County
Reg 8, #4
10
46.88
2-2
Lincoln County
Reg 5, #1
13
45.16
2-1
Johnson County
Reg 1, #3
34
24.38
0-4
Mitchell County
Reg 4, #2
15
41.95
3-0
Telfair County
Reg 2, #4
21
33.70
0-5
Charlton County
Reg 3, #1
12
45.85
2-2
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 6, #3
8
49.75
3-1
Manchester
Reg 7, #2
28
29.16
1-3
Christian Heritage
Reg 5, #4
32
25.42
1-2
Wilkinson County
Reg 8, #1
1
61.44
5-0
Greene County
Bowdon
Jenkins County
Macon County
Lanier County
Warren County
Bowdon
Jenkins County
Hawkinsville
Aquinas
Macon County
Lanier County
Early County
Reg 5, #3
42
11.77
1-4
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 8, #2
30
28.25
2-2
Warren County
Reg 6, #4
31
26.78
3-1
Taylor County
Reg 7, #1
3
54.80
3-2
Bowdon
Reg 2, #3
17
39.59
2-3
Turner County
Reg 3, #2
7
51.84
5-0
Jenkins County
Reg 1, #4
33
24.57
1-1
Terrell County
Reg 4, #1
23
33.48
4-1
Hawkinsville
Reg 8, #3
9
47.84
3-1
Aquinas
Reg 5, #2
27
29.51
2-2
Hancock Central
Reg 7, #4
Reg 6, #1
5
52.19
4-0
Macon County
Reg 3, #3
16
41.63
1-3
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 2, #2
6
51.98
4-0
Lanier County
Reg 4, #4
20
37.10
3-2
Wheeler County
Reg 1, #1
11
46.47
3-1
Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Greene County8-A Division II5-061.44999,6334.46790,899669,794502,656696,8040.44
Schley County6-A Division II4-059.48999,7063.69831,091651,930432,140533,7580.87
Bowdon7-A Division II3-254.801,000,0003.62650,739508,671265,320232,9523.29
Clinch County2-A Division II4-152.54999,6873.10659,989330,902140,559112,9027.86
Macon County6-A Division II4-052.19996,6802.84559,117328,241142,232103,1398.70
Lanier County2-A Division II4-051.98999,6233.00635,369303,919124,83995,8749.43
Jenkins County3-A Division II5-051.84999,3392.99674,783252,612121,01392,1479.85
Manchester6-A Division II3-149.75986,2002.44365,839189,15166,29741,53923.07
Aquinas8-A Division II3-147.84974,5292.31259,778135,66144,01022,47643.49
Early County1-A Division II3-146.47999,9412.35377,800105,58137,89417,74655.35
Lincoln County8-A Division II2-246.88968,6682.20228,184112,48433,65315,85762.06
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II2-245.85995,2722.12387,41996,48327,97213,07875.46
Johnson County5-A Division II2-145.16999,8812.06231,01493,23722,40410,17197.32
Wilcox County4-A Division II2-242.63934,1972.05283,35960,55213,3194,404226.07
Telfair County4-A Division II3-041.95921,9291.97256,56451,25710,4263,318300.39
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II1-341.63986,2851.61196,73534,5386,7332,028492.10
Turner County2-A Division II2-339.59988,2401.48144,35521,4473,1297891,266.43
Wheeler County4-A Division II3-237.10771,5551.3399,02712,2711,4993223,104.59
Dooly County4-A Division II0-337.11770,9841.3399,37912,3781,4672953,388.83
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II2-237.72799,6101.2345,32110,0851,1852513,983.06
Charlton County2-A Division II0-533.70956,4961.1546,4553,1962794920,407.16
Seminole County1-A Division II1-333.16914,8741.2741,3023,8102563132,257.06
Portal3-A Division II2-233.61919,8981.0837,8893,3582233033,332.33
Hawkinsville4-A Division II4-133.48567,0580.8436,4673,1322662737,036.04
Christian Heritage7-A Division II1-329.161,000,0001.107,752923344249,999.00
Marion County6-A Division II2-230.90597,6620.676,537928483333,332.33
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-130.011,000,0001.119,1441,131692499,999.00
Hancock Central5-A Division II2-229.51978,9881.147,509827352499,999.00
Miller County1-A Division II0-328.34765,9860.9313,687636182499,999.00
Warren County8-A Division II2-228.25256,3550.312,4522297--
Mitchell County1-A Division II0-424.38564,5020.644,4221316--
Wilkinson County5-A Division II1-225.42946,3321.022,5041915--
Taylor County6-A Division II3-126.78415,0120.452,0161684--
Terrell County1-A Division II1-124.57576,0630.664,6351383--
Glascock County5-A Division II1-314.99639,7250.65813---
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-217.20174,2050.182422---
Treutlen4-A Division II0-418.5634,2770.04582---
Montgomery County3-A Division II0-415.5099,2060.10511---
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II1-411.77434,8930.4423----
Atkinson County2-A Division II0-410.7955,9540.0612----
Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-22.854,4290.001----
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-412.273,7660.00-----
Towns County8-A Division II0-44.521,2050.00-----
Greenville6-A Division II0-45.949700.00-----
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-3-22.791810.00-----
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II1-3-13.4340.00-----
Pataula Charter1-A Division II2-212.91-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County972,50724,8332,066535999,94159
1-A Division IITerrell County11,879110,284194,254259,646576,063423,937
1-A Division IIMitchell County11,459105,944189,338257,761564,502435,498
1-A Division IISeminole County2,489508,291272,481131,613914,87485,126
1-A Division IIMiller County915234,360291,100239,611765,986234,014
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay75116,20550,135107,114174,205825,795
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-836263,7204,429995,571
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County486,002390,86199,52923,295999,687313
2-A Division IILanier County450,274413,516109,44426,389999,623377
2-A Division IITurner County50,623147,798507,430282,389988,24011,760
2-A Division IICharlton County13,09947,647281,206614,544956,49643,504
2-A Division IIAtkinson County21782,39153,38355,954944,046
3-A Division IIJenkins County603,522276,42493,57525,818999,339661
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy255,088394,486255,25390,445995,2724,728
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute120,035259,433411,000195,817986,28513,715
3-A Division IIPortal21,32368,751234,536595,288919,89880,102
3-A Division IIMontgomery County329065,63692,63299,206900,794
4-A Division IIWilcox County366,771272,185182,412112,829934,19765,803
4-A Division IITelfair County327,995271,317196,164126,453921,92978,071
4-A Division IIDooly County126,697177,599226,743239,945770,984229,016
4-A Division IIWheeler County126,569178,432227,864238,690771,555228,445
4-A Division IIHawkinsville51,64398,900160,186256,329567,058432,942
4-A Division IITreutlen3251,5676,63125,75434,277965,723
5-A Division IIJohnson County853,882128,35715,7071,935999,881119
5-A Division IIHancock Central99,041506,740300,65372,554978,98821,012
5-A Division IIWilkinson County42,996298,325450,482154,529946,33253,668
5-A Division IIGlascock County3,03145,009150,509441,176639,725360,275
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep1,05021,56982,634329,640434,893565,107
5-A Division IITwiggs County--15166181999,819
6-A Division IISchley County649,445274,18470,7325,345999,706294
6-A Division IIMacon County255,255418,650293,58329,192996,6803,320
6-A Division IIManchester94,031284,993554,82452,352986,20013,800
6-A Division IIMarion County86014,85646,699535,247597,662402,338
6-A Division IITaylor County4097,31233,933373,358415,012584,988
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County-51973,5643,766996,234
6-A Division IIGreenville--32938970999,030
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)---44999,996
7-A Division IIBowdon949,74546,2723,983-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)27,452500,635471,913-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage22,803453,093524,104-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIGreene County787,799171,93333,3926,509999,633367
8-A Division IIAquinas109,649392,922345,038126,920974,52925,471
8-A Division IILincoln County90,943350,747378,216148,762968,66831,332
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes11,16575,524207,985504,936799,610200,390
8-A Division IIWarren County4448,87235,293211,746256,355743,645
8-A Division IITowns County-2761,1271,205998,795
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
