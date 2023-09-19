Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 6

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|100.50
|999,809
|3.81
|841,531
|595,695
|412,768
|274,498
|2.64
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|97.36
|999,969
|3.83
|885,602
|592,967
|359,905
|192,150
|4.20
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|96.46
|999,993
|3.69
|812,870
|592,605
|299,339
|158,188
|5.32
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|96.24
|999,996
|3.69
|818,382
|580,484
|316,534
|154,178
|5.49
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|94.93
|999,911
|3.55
|835,138
|478,692
|254,876
|114,121
|7.76
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|91.83
|999,935
|2.85
|559,424
|242,244
|97,134
|35,833
|26.91
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|90.05
|996,840
|2.52
|466,109
|178,829
|60,513
|20,273
|48.33
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|89.30
|999,863
|2.60
|446,412
|162,547
|53,576
|16,340
|60.20
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|88.43
|987,223
|2.53
|566,437
|172,214
|57,669
|15,069
|65.36
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|87.28
|992,166
|2.22
|354,720
|110,765
|30,306
|8,022
|123.66
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|87.10
|999,703
|2.39
|348,419
|107,924
|29,432
|7,703
|128.82
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|82.24
|999,937
|2.05
|164,200
|40,338
|8,591
|1,360
|734.29
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|81.12
|998,617
|1.98
|173,401
|47,694
|7,562
|1,071
|932.71
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|79.59
|999,965
|1.89
|108,912
|23,768
|3,815
|435
|2,297.85
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|79.65
|888,085
|1.38
|139,413
|20,218
|2,926
|343
|2,914.45
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|78.40
|994,631
|1.70
|100,844
|22,735
|2,788
|277
|3,609.11
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|74.95
|999,449
|1.59
|50,177
|7,501
|694
|56
|17,856.14
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|74.53
|838,169
|1.05
|53,934
|4,586
|384
|29
|34,481.76
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|72.43
|955,261
|1.20
|27,084
|2,616
|180
|16
|62,499.00
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|73.05
|788,044
|0.94
|36,546
|2,653
|201
|12
|83,332.33
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|70.95
|936,948
|1.37
|63,106
|4,236
|301
|11
|90,908.09
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|69.56
|912,659
|1.25
|44,192
|2,668
|177
|4
|249,999.00
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|70.55
|961,524
|1.24
|16,427
|1,856
|105
|4
|249,999.00
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|68.12
|878,496
|1.14
|29,418
|1,489
|91
|3
|333,332.33
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|71.59
|535,032
|0.63
|15,041
|960
|55
|2
|499,999.00
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|69.48
|401,926
|0.45
|7,190
|373
|15
|1
|999,999.00
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|65.61
|824,966
|0.89
|4,856
|240
|8
|1
|999,999.00
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|66.92
|842,844
|1.04
|20,455
|910
|44
|-
|-
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|65.79
|384,781
|0.41
|3,339
|95
|6
|-
|-
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|65.01
|187,925
|0.20
|1,123
|27
|2
|-
|-
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|59.18
|429,053
|0.45
|1,233
|23
|1
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|54.37
|575,672
|0.64
|1,386
|11
|1
|-
|-
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|57.50
|547,600
|0.58
|424
|8
|1
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|57.82
|638,434
|0.65
|511
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|57.29
|607,492
|0.62
|432
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|56.76
|574,020
|0.58
|376
|4
|-
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-4
|55.58
|418,050
|0.43
|184
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|50.91
|821,168
|0.83
|97
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|51.90
|424,827
|0.46
|572
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|54.44
|191,467
|0.19
|59
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-4
|49.15
|181,441
|0.18
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|46.21
|78,202
|0.08
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-4
|38.60
|164,098
|0.16
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|44.97
|28,426
|0.03
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-2-1
|26.14
|13,130
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|19.08
|2,253
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|557,063
|343,702
|77,196
|18,879
|996,840
|3,160
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|384,572
|443,902
|128,359
|35,333
|992,166
|7,834
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|32,980
|111,138
|378,605
|315,446
|838,169
|161,831
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|22,756
|83,070
|317,832
|364,386
|788,044
|211,956
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|2,629
|18,188
|98,008
|265,956
|384,781
|615,219
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|459,851
|322,180
|214,974
|2,930
|999,935
|65
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|318,070
|354,239
|322,371
|5,183
|999,863
|137
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|222,003
|323,096
|445,966
|8,638
|999,703
|297
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|52
|305
|10,846
|564,469
|575,672
|424,328
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|24
|180
|5,843
|418,780
|424,827
|575,173
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|340,818
|265,153
|197,135
|133,842
|936,948
|63,052
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|269,694
|254,376
|221,259
|167,330
|912,659
|87,341
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|205,304
|226,628
|237,991
|208,573
|878,496
|121,504
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|160,644
|199,195
|238,306
|244,699
|842,844
|157,156
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|23,540
|54,648
|105,309
|245,556
|429,053
|570,947
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|808,527
|170,426
|18,878
|1,978
|999,809
|191
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|161,615
|580,672
|203,401
|41,535
|987,223
|12,777
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|25,948
|186,054
|465,186
|210,897
|888,085
|111,915
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|2,547
|35,690
|159,638
|337,157
|535,032
|464,968
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|1,172
|21,390
|109,408
|269,956
|401,926
|598,074
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|191
|5,768
|43,489
|138,477
|187,925
|812,075
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|866,824
|131,504
|1,591
|77
|999,996
|4
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|132,033
|798,189
|63,300
|5,095
|998,617
|1,383
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|430
|25,858
|315,697
|296,449
|638,434
|361,566
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|402
|22,539
|290,297
|294,254
|607,492
|392,508
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|301
|19,694
|265,721
|288,304
|574,020
|425,980
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|10
|2,216
|63,394
|115,821
|181,441
|818,559
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|902,180
|91,582
|5,949
|282
|999,993
|7
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|82,086
|644,088
|239,924
|28,533
|994,631
|5,369
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|15,176
|236,826
|567,673
|141,849
|961,524
|38,476
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|375
|16,861
|105,393
|424,971
|547,600
|452,400
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|180
|10,137
|71,941
|335,792
|418,050
|581,950
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|3
|506
|9,120
|68,573
|78,202
|921,798
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|500,026
|322,572
|171,717
|5,622
|999,937
|63
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|341,655
|388,135
|269,561
|614
|999,965
|35
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|158,171
|288,470
|523,759
|29,049
|999,449
|551
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|146
|761
|32,942
|787,319
|821,168
|178,832
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|2
|62
|2,001
|162,033
|164,098
|835,902
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|18
|13,112
|13,130
|986,870
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|2
|2,251
|2,253
|997,747
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|572,835
|405,145
|20,848
|1,141
|999,969
|31
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|421,742
|539,939
|35,936
|2,294
|999,911
|89
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|4,719
|44,648
|642,432
|263,462
|955,261
|44,739
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|693
|9,732
|265,312
|549,229
|824,966
|175,034
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|11
|521
|32,048
|158,887
|191,467
|808,533
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|15
|3,424
|24,987
|28,426
|971,574
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|3-1
|97.72
|999,999
|4.47
|963,018
|823,307
|692,337
|541,625
|0.85
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|4-0
|91.43
|999,558
|4.00
|915,518
|639,546
|465,704
|214,725
|3.66
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|5-0
|86.82
|999,977
|3.56
|801,435
|592,413
|194,834
|87,336
|10.45
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|4-1
|84.92
|999,971
|3.34
|778,672
|495,105
|203,028
|59,193
|15.89
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|3-1
|82.68
|999,818
|3.07
|662,965
|366,749
|127,388
|31,203
|31.05
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|4-0
|82.74
|999,841
|3.00
|693,007
|252,813
|116,257
|26,445
|36.81
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|2-1
|80.71
|999,985
|2.66
|537,571
|101,493
|44,157
|12,017
|82.22
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-0
|80.31
|983,220
|2.43
|465,571
|152,658
|52,641
|11,052
|89.48
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|2-2
|77.80
|999,924
|2.71
|519,160
|181,188
|30,445
|6,573
|151.14
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-1
|77.82
|969,114
|2.11
|353,062
|101,099
|26,052
|4,465
|222.96
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|3-1
|75.34
|986,997
|2.09
|218,649
|51,501
|14,458
|1,828
|546.05
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|3-1
|74.28
|996,337
|2.08
|247,338
|86,461
|13,281
|1,701
|586.89
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|5-0
|73.59
|998,280
|1.81
|249,357
|70,363
|10,493
|1,183
|844.31
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|72.06
|975,470
|1.83
|128,448
|24,504
|4,795
|431
|2,319.19
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|3-1
|68.14
|983,687
|1.62
|118,883
|23,198
|1,900
|114
|8,770.93
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|2-2
|66.67
|714,543
|0.93
|59,075
|9,280
|687
|50
|19,999.00
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|3-2
|65.89
|938,467
|1.39
|42,960
|5,562
|482
|30
|33,332.33
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-2
|65.21
|989,719
|1.46
|71,533
|9,325
|598
|18
|55,554.56
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|3-1
|60.57
|975,486
|1.69
|51,522
|5,173
|197
|6
|166,665.67
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|60.96
|487,088
|0.57
|9,959
|930
|37
|2
|499,999.00
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|3-1
|60.42
|325,314
|0.37
|9,843
|932
|29
|1
|999,999.00
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|3-1
|59.95
|875,804
|1.07
|9,322
|785
|28
|1
|999,999.00
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-4
|58.29
|924,762
|0.99
|8,586
|482
|25
|1
|999,999.00
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|4-0
|56.87
|999,758
|1.65
|29,009
|1,976
|57
|-
|-
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|2-3
|59.09
|930,907
|1.06
|13,946
|1,112
|35
|-
|-
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|3-1
|56.06
|903,937
|1.30
|13,345
|676
|19
|-
|-
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|3-2
|59.01
|496,871
|0.58
|6,878
|566
|17
|-
|-
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|1-3
|55.44
|712,494
|0.80
|3,007
|126
|6
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-2
|56.18
|595,045
|0.65
|3,825
|228
|4
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|2-2
|55.40
|716,277
|0.76
|3,291
|160
|4
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|4-0
|52.09
|764,580
|0.78
|2,222
|57
|2
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|3-0
|49.56
|633,635
|0.75
|2,240
|52
|2
|-
|-
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|3-2
|51.90
|801,149
|0.91
|2,581
|75
|1
|-
|-
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|1-3
|48.19
|547,914
|0.63
|1,321
|34
|-
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-4
|52.83
|293,253
|0.30
|531
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|1-3
|46.73
|451,444
|0.51
|802
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-5
|51.72
|114,259
|0.12
|343
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-4
|50.37
|392,055
|0.42
|465
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|43.43
|258,868
|0.28
|209
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|42.26
|204,217
|0.22
|113
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|2-3
|49.37
|237,618
|0.24
|129
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|2-2
|44.48
|306,092
|0.31
|166
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-3
|41.73
|219,152
|0.22
|46
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|1-3
|44.27
|127,939
|0.13
|33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|1-4
|44.93
|89,738
|0.09
|33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-4
|42.71
|8,251
|0.01
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|1-3
|43.07
|20,698
|0.02
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-3
|35.47
|18,330
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|1-3
|38.16
|11,707
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-4
|26.05
|6,315
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|0-4
|30.54
|5,162
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|1-4
|23.19
|4,183
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-5
|29.96
|3,595
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|1-4
|36.76
|848
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-3
|21.08
|343
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-4
|6.88
|5
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|3-1
|33.23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|745,243
|200,971
|46,438
|6,906
|999,558
|442
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|152,714
|425,076
|322,493
|82,937
|983,220
|16,780
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|94,793
|318,656
|423,457
|132,208
|969,114
|30,886
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|6,442
|44,905
|159,416
|503,780
|714,543
|285,457
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|808
|10,373
|47,604
|266,529
|325,314
|674,686
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|-
|19
|592
|7,640
|8,251
|991,749
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|961,121
|37,135
|1,544
|185
|999,985
|15
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|29,085
|522,169
|233,613
|119,070
|903,937
|96,063
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|4,619
|167,600
|242,644
|218,772
|633,635
|366,365
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|2,895
|123,736
|204,112
|217,171
|547,914
|452,086
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|1,678
|87,406
|163,182
|199,178
|451,444
|548,556
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|394
|36,356
|87,611
|134,507
|258,868
|741,132
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|208
|25,598
|67,294
|111,117
|204,217
|795,783
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|872,781
|110,335
|14,334
|2,474
|999,924
|76
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|73,905
|467,890
|307,937
|125,754
|975,486
|24,514
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|48,599
|390,751
|512,796
|47,612
|999,758
|242
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|4,636
|30,204
|147,087
|619,222
|801,149
|198,851
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|79
|810
|17,525
|200,738
|219,152
|780,848
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|9
|280
|3,894
|4,183
|995,817
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|1
|40
|302
|343
|999,657
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|1
|4
|5
|999,995
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|800,708
|189,013
|9,546
|704
|999,971
|29
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|190,062
|685,294
|109,872
|13,052
|998,280
|1,720
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|7,750
|94,721
|563,485
|258,806
|924,762
|75,238
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|1,387
|26,528
|253,297
|483,368
|764,580
|235,420
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|93
|4,437
|63,109
|238,453
|306,092
|693,908
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|7
|691
|5,617
|6,315
|993,685
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|865,158
|131,490
|3,267
|84
|999,999
|1
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|131,918
|780,719
|85,493
|1,711
|999,841
|159
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|2,860
|85,929
|739,627
|161,303
|989,719
|10,281
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|53
|527
|158,843
|435,622
|595,045
|404,955
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|11
|1,248
|9,069
|282,925
|293,253
|706,747
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|-
|74
|1,076
|88,588
|89,738
|910,262
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|-
|9
|1,790
|18,899
|20,698
|979,302
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|-
|4
|835
|10,868
|11,707
|988,293
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|519,114
|299,324
|128,284
|40,275
|986,997
|13,003
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|330,584
|363,299
|206,958
|74,629
|975,470
|24,530
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|124,625
|248,636
|402,888
|162,318
|938,467
|61,533
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|15,377
|52,319
|139,082
|290,093
|496,871
|503,129
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|9,998
|33,631
|99,570
|343,889
|487,088
|512,912
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|302
|2,787
|23,146
|88,024
|114,259
|885,741
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|-
|4
|72
|772
|848
|999,152
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|732,949
|243,654
|20,938
|2,277
|999,818
|182
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|249,556
|607,473
|119,879
|19,429
|996,337
|3,663
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|13,123
|98,674
|483,400
|280,607
|875,804
|124,196
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|3,730
|38,701
|264,499
|405,564
|712,494
|287,506
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|641
|11,433
|108,107
|271,874
|392,055
|607,945
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|1
|60
|2,717
|15,552
|18,330
|981,670
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|-
|5
|460
|4,697
|5,162
|994,838
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|909,092
|85,656
|4,684
|545
|999,977
|23
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|76,008
|625,534
|220,749
|61,396
|983,687
|16,313
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|11,396
|197,007
|459,257
|263,247
|930,907
|69,093
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|3,319
|80,543
|251,166
|381,249
|716,277
|283,723
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|141
|7,513
|35,808
|194,156
|237,618
|762,382
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|44
|3,728
|28,079
|96,088
|127,939
|872,061
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|19
|257
|3,319
|3,595
|996,405
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|4-0
|80.69
|999,676
|3.75
|707,157
|647,886
|441,758
|284,382
|2.52
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|3-1
|80.00
|999,962
|3.84
|808,445
|628,835
|415,167
|249,392
|3.01
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|4-0
|77.63
|999,904
|3.57
|742,385
|533,616
|311,392
|157,123
|5.36
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|4-1
|75.92
|970,524
|2.92
|536,768
|392,611
|198,812
|92,720
|9.79
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|5-0
|74.61
|958,019
|2.69
|480,577
|325,348
|151,916
|64,573
|14.49
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|5-0
|74.16
|953,475
|2.61
|461,371
|301,632
|136,891
|56,272
|16.77
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|2-2
|71.37
|998,994
|2.57
|366,540
|191,101
|74,648
|26,021
|37.43
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|3-1
|71.05
|999,329
|2.07
|355,669
|126,477
|55,022
|17,917
|54.81
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|3-1
|69.62
|996,732
|2.30
|371,358
|132,632
|46,488
|14,120
|69.82
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|4-0
|69.26
|860,835
|1.79
|265,153
|113,335
|36,864
|10,405
|95.11
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|4-0
|68.17
|993,342
|2.38
|346,911
|128,059
|38,499
|10,211
|96.93
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-2
|67.44
|971,918
|2.01
|225,361
|114,288
|32,164
|7,468
|132.90
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|3-1
|64.88
|945,822
|1.73
|158,095
|59,553
|13,627
|2,586
|385.70
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|4-0
|65.74
|996,335
|1.55
|159,872
|42,723
|11,746
|2,535
|393.48
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|3-2
|61.64
|968,582
|2.03
|318,524
|53,339
|8,198
|1,168
|855.16
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|3-2
|60.12
|994,024
|1.88
|327,195
|47,727
|7,695
|1,025
|974.61
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|1-3
|62.04
|964,210
|1.52
|108,460
|23,640
|4,356
|635
|1,573.80
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|3-1
|57.75
|997,642
|2.02
|305,132
|41,298
|4,868
|435
|2,297.85
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|1-4
|59.10
|921,145
|1.77
|273,508
|31,484
|3,525
|375
|2,665.67
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|2-2
|61.08
|985,737
|1.25
|57,036
|13,921
|2,303
|344
|2,905.98
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|3-1
|58.05
|927,153
|1.22
|40,771
|7,914
|920
|86
|11,626.91
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|57.23
|840,277
|1.06
|28,539
|5,667
|574
|41
|24,389.24
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-3
|53.72
|929,855
|1.49
|131,342
|7,977
|525
|41
|24,389.24
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|2-2
|58.28
|253,843
|0.33
|16,422
|2,162
|306
|26
|38,460.54
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|4-1
|51.83
|939,003
|1.19
|62,421
|4,155
|272
|24
|41,665.67
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|2-2
|56.26
|675,164
|0.88
|23,440
|3,031
|309
|23
|43,477.26
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-2
|52.15
|985,982
|1.49
|114,885
|7,843
|497
|22
|45,453.55
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|2-3
|51.62
|983,404
|1.45
|101,624
|6,353
|377
|20
|49,999.00
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|4-1
|51.80
|938,974
|1.19
|61,809
|4,029
|243
|10
|99,999.00
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|3-2
|46.69
|823,759
|0.91
|11,996
|452
|12
|-
|-
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-3
|45.69
|683,180
|0.86
|21,775
|568
|11
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-1
|49.50
|341,142
|0.39
|2,753
|162
|10
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|0-4
|42.82
|478,383
|0.49
|373
|36
|2
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|1-3
|43.03
|493,248
|0.50
|368
|31
|1
|-
|-
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|46.46
|109,156
|0.11
|174
|22
|1
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|3-1
|43.25
|66,585
|0.07
|50
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|1-3
|39.64
|303,250
|0.34
|2,585
|36
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|2-3
|41.44
|103,908
|0.12
|2,097
|27
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-3
|35.72
|548,816
|0.56
|330
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|0-4
|43.99
|95,187
|0.10
|78
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|2-3
|45.30
|45,920
|0.05
|140
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|1-3
|37.36
|304,240
|0.31
|251
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-3
|34.73
|12,523
|0.01
|50
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-4
|32.71
|83,849
|0.09
|137
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|2-3
|31.56
|290,822
|0.29
|44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|1-3
|29.25
|193,334
|0.19
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-2
|38.40
|20,358
|0.02
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|2-2
|39.07
|3,304
|0.00
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|1-3
|30.02
|46,551
|0.05
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-5
|29.12
|1,506
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|30.07
|700
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-4
|11.45
|417
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|2-3
|24.58
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-5
|-46.44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|572,399
|409,458
|17,398
|707
|999,962
|38
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|423,979
|544,992
|29,716
|1,217
|999,904
|96
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|3,305
|38,332
|651,713
|236,505
|929,855
|70,145
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|284
|5,886
|215,645
|461,365
|683,180
|316,820
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|32
|1,226
|70,150
|231,842
|303,250
|696,750
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|1
|106
|15,378
|68,364
|83,849
|916,151
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|568,299
|315,106
|98,594
|16,995
|998,994
|1,006
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|318,098
|375,165
|206,189
|93,890
|993,342
|6,658
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|96,678
|199,243
|372,270
|300,391
|968,582
|31,418
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|16,760
|108,406
|310,688
|485,291
|921,145
|78,855
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|163
|2,038
|11,740
|89,967
|103,908
|896,092
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|2
|41
|412
|12,068
|12,523
|987,477
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|-
|1
|107
|1,398
|1,506
|998,494
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|606,909
|254,241
|95,386
|37,488
|994,024
|5,976
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|166,717
|292,192
|294,839
|185,255
|939,003
|60,997
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|166,013
|292,495
|294,445
|186,021
|938,974
|61,026
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|56,550
|140,109
|256,842
|370,258
|823,759
|176,241
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|3,811
|20,963
|58,488
|220,978
|304,240
|695,760
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|545,770
|292,515
|141,827
|17,530
|997,642
|2,358
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|235,016
|346,335
|341,232
|63,399
|985,982
|14,018
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|213,715
|331,593
|366,187
|71,909
|983,404
|16,596
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|4,249
|19,991
|91,522
|433,054
|548,816
|451,184
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|894
|6,465
|37,345
|246,118
|290,822
|709,178
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|356
|3,101
|21,887
|167,990
|193,334
|806,666
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|640,076
|242,164
|85,359
|29,133
|996,732
|3,268
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|200,239
|350,339
|262,858
|150,774
|964,210
|35,790
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|92,479
|223,526
|326,657
|284,491
|927,153
|72,847
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|66,346
|173,985
|277,579
|322,367
|840,277
|159,723
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|602
|4,486
|17,077
|86,991
|109,156
|890,844
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|131
|1,302
|11,122
|54,030
|66,585
|933,415
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|127
|4,197
|19,292
|71,571
|95,187
|904,813
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|-
|1
|56
|643
|700
|999,300
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|592,962
|289,277
|109,168
|7,922
|999,329
|671
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|281,398
|416,862
|269,430
|28,645
|996,335
|3,665
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|123,582
|278,705
|504,978
|78,472
|985,737
|14,263
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|1,045
|7,746
|58,277
|426,180
|493,248
|506,752
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|1,008
|7,306
|55,742
|414,327
|478,383
|521,617
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|5
|103
|2,402
|44,041
|46,551
|953,449
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|1
|3
|413
|417
|999,583
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|351,255
|283,728
|209,362
|126,179
|970,524
|29,476
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|283,611
|276,268
|239,780
|158,360
|958,019
|41,981
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|261,771
|269,110
|251,074
|171,520
|953,475
|46,525
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|98,983
|153,841
|253,704
|354,307
|860,835
|139,165
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|4,379
|17,037
|45,805
|186,622
|253,843
|746,157
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|1
|16
|275
|3,012
|3,304
|996,696
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|799,180
|165,058
|30,906
|4,532
|999,676
|324
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|120,838
|437,009
|312,590
|101,481
|971,918
|28,082
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|71,121
|314,868
|397,907
|161,926
|945,822
|54,178
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|7,883
|65,506
|183,051
|418,724
|675,164
|324,836
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|956
|16,574
|65,227
|258,385
|341,142
|658,858
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|17
|827
|8,186
|36,890
|45,920
|954,080
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|5
|158
|2,133
|18,062
|20,358
|979,642
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|5-0
|85.26
|999,957
|4.15
|894,749
|679,880
|596,639
|487,618
|1.05
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|3-0
|78.46
|999,987
|3.49
|869,011
|362,078
|275,299
|167,375
|4.97
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|4-0
|76.26
|999,740
|3.43
|637,122
|472,701
|339,538
|131,211
|6.62
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|3-1
|71.61
|997,989
|2.64
|462,547
|310,446
|101,583
|35,433
|27.22
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|4-0
|71.34
|997,734
|2.60
|451,002
|299,208
|95,882
|32,790
|29.50
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|2-2
|70.64
|999,985
|2.77
|479,305
|318,693
|114,857
|32,781
|29.51
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|5-0
|70.03
|999,584
|2.66
|535,274
|204,414
|112,115
|27,762
|35.02
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|3-2
|68.62
|999,937
|2.95
|652,815
|319,631
|66,821
|22,397
|43.65
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|5-0
|68.58
|973,587
|2.77
|581,367
|275,972
|94,006
|21,757
|44.96
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|4-0
|70.42
|990,600
|2.19
|301,912
|160,650
|78,143
|19,799
|49.51
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|4-1
|67.62
|999,947
|2.41
|361,611
|205,329
|52,815
|12,223
|80.81
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|4-0
|62.41
|990,138
|2.12
|303,219
|60,790
|16,361
|2,111
|472.71
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|3-1
|63.81
|977,602
|1.59
|133,144
|58,636
|12,534
|2,053
|486.09
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|3-1
|61.11
|828,237
|1.57
|194,640
|48,199
|8,200
|959
|1,041.75
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|4-1
|60.96
|822,344
|1.55
|188,096
|45,710
|7,600
|922
|1,083.60
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|2-2
|61.10
|964,079
|1.74
|93,349
|26,856
|6,363
|788
|1,268.04
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|1-3
|60.46
|989,067
|1.68
|139,805
|23,694
|5,304
|571
|1,750.31
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|3-1
|61.28
|922,960
|1.29
|71,671
|24,868
|4,398
|511
|1,955.95
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|2-2
|58.91
|733,165
|1.24
|120,679
|23,785
|3,354
|335
|2,984.07
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|2-2
|58.84
|833,682
|1.27
|48,963
|12,772
|2,058
|208
|4,806.69
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|2-2
|54.18
|995,276
|1.68
|137,312
|19,383
|1,493
|92
|10,868.57
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|3-1
|55.54
|958,078
|1.52
|109,882
|14,239
|1,522
|80
|12,499.00
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|1-3
|56.44
|591,550
|0.90
|64,346
|9,687
|1,073
|71
|14,083.51
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|2-2
|57.52
|692,440
|0.89
|26,375
|7,119
|809
|62
|16,128.03
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|2-2
|56.43
|808,847
|0.97
|24,527
|5,920
|570
|53
|18,866.92
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|2-3
|53.77
|925,047
|1.21
|48,132
|4,434
|442
|29
|34,481.76
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|2-2
|52.67
|493,097
|0.60
|7,375
|1,171
|64
|4
|249,999.00
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-1
|49.80
|876,048
|1.05
|23,615
|1,728
|77
|3
|333,332.33
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|2-2
|50.50
|612,790
|0.64
|3,411
|331
|22
|1
|999,999.00
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|1-3
|42.56
|255,950
|0.28
|1,631
|54
|1
|1
|999,999.00
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|3-0
|46.60
|729,769
|0.85
|12,901
|621
|27
|-
|-
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|2-3
|47.14
|799,688
|0.91
|13,469
|738
|25
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|3-1
|47.01
|277,044
|0.29
|1,063
|101
|2
|-
|-
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|3-2
|43.33
|961,440
|1.04
|1,383
|66
|1
|-
|-
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|2-3
|41.31
|442,328
|0.46
|1,210
|34
|1
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|3-1
|42.41
|432,719
|0.45
|976
|19
|1
|-
|-
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|3-1
|44.90
|258,467
|0.26
|394
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|3-1
|38.89
|335,530
|0.35
|973
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-3
|42.82
|51,117
|0.06
|348
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-4
|37.28
|197,381
|0.20
|179
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|1-3
|37.60
|47,710
|0.05
|107
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-4
|36.60
|46,249
|0.05
|11
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|4-0
|40.47
|109,169
|0.11
|46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|2-3
|31.76
|678,251
|0.68
|36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|1-3
|33.02
|16,892
|0.02
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-5
|26.62
|360,377
|0.36
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|4-1
|35.07
|16,725
|0.02
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-5
|28.44
|7,311
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-2
|22.51
|1,467
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-5
|19.95
|592
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|0-4
|25.37
|179
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-3
|4.38
|83
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-5
|23.22
|58
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-4
|16.71
|9
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-4
|9.86
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|2-1-1
|34.21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|1-3
|17.84
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|0-4
|11.65
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|1-3
|-14.53
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|590,876
|394,228
|14,535
|346
|999,985
|15
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|406,034
|564,700
|28,458
|755
|999,947
|53
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|2,983
|37,728
|748,734
|171,995
|961,440
|38,560
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|95
|2,606
|152,014
|523,536
|678,251
|321,749
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|12
|738
|56,259
|303,368
|360,377
|639,623
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|444,886
|364,083
|168,985
|20,035
|997,989
|2,011
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|431,940
|369,701
|175,116
|20,977
|997,734
|2,266
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|118,981
|243,594
|502,696
|112,331
|977,602
|22,398
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|3,723
|18,105
|108,822
|482,140
|612,790
|387,210
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|413
|3,642
|31,606
|222,806
|258,467
|741,533
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|50
|746
|9,827
|98,546
|109,169
|890,831
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|7
|129
|2,948
|43,165
|46,249
|953,751
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|857,132
|130,945
|10,351
|1,529
|999,957
|43
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|119,941
|609,619
|208,708
|52,332
|990,600
|9,400
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|17,530
|178,184
|461,640
|265,606
|922,960
|77,040
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|5,173
|72,578
|268,851
|462,245
|808,847
|191,153
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|224
|8,674
|50,387
|217,759
|277,044
|722,956
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|63
|529
|592
|999,408
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|829,695
|143,499
|21,644
|4,902
|999,740
|260
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|108,176
|496,381
|277,316
|82,206
|964,079
|35,921
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|47,050
|240,024
|302,652
|243,956
|833,682
|166,318
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|14,144
|48,643
|248,756
|380,897
|692,440
|307,560
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|930
|71,099
|146,354
|274,714
|493,097
|506,903
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|5
|354
|3,276
|13,090
|16,725
|983,275
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|2
|177
|179
|999,821
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|-
|-
|-
|58
|58
|999,942
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|817,240
|153,224
|27,395
|2,078
|999,937
|63
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|155,790
|736,890
|86,341
|16,255
|995,276
|4,724
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|25,950
|64,137
|628,116
|206,844
|925,047
|74,953
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|645
|3,773
|113,079
|315,222
|432,719
|567,281
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|323
|33,350
|105,294
|303,361
|442,328
|557,672
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|52
|8,611
|39,643
|149,075
|197,381
|802,619
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|-
|15
|131
|7,165
|7,311
|992,689
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|-
|1
|-
|1
|999,999
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|554,589
|245,583
|116,227
|57,188
|973,587
|26,413
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|153,348
|235,127
|239,179
|200,583
|828,237
|171,763
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|147,100
|230,404
|239,024
|205,816
|822,344
|177,656
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|93,671
|172,471
|220,582
|246,441
|733,165
|266,835
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|50,783
|113,474
|173,820
|253,473
|591,550
|408,450
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|509
|2,941
|11,168
|36,499
|51,117
|948,883
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|752,989
|214,616
|26,770
|5,209
|999,584
|416
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|209,937
|552,068
|178,572
|48,490
|989,067
|10,933
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|23,919
|136,162
|413,976
|301,991
|876,048
|123,952
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|12,342
|83,011
|305,066
|399,269
|799,688
|200,312
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|813
|14,143
|75,604
|244,970
|335,530
|664,470
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|12
|71
|83
|999,917
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|902,152
|96,061
|1,464
|310
|999,987
|13
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|94,935
|604,633
|238,166
|52,404
|990,138
|9,862
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|1,852
|42,610
|183,655
|501,652
|729,769
|270,231
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|926
|249,598
|532,342
|175,212
|958,078
|41,922
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|130
|6,068
|32,980
|216,772
|255,950
|744,050
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|4
|1,021
|10,017
|36,668
|47,710
|952,290
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|1
|8
|1,322
|15,561
|16,892
|983,108
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|1
|54
|1,412
|1,467
|998,533
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|-
|-
|9
|9
|999,991
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|2-3
|80.26
|1,000,000
|4.28
|923,946
|837,634
|570,683
|345,320
|1.90
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|5-0
|81.35
|999,971
|4.10
|912,483
|760,850
|480,360
|319,646
|2.13
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|4-1
|77.79
|1,000,000
|4.12
|890,334
|785,860
|523,646
|246,524
|3.06
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|4-0
|70.49
|999,956
|3.21
|785,429
|346,758
|126,509
|39,017
|24.63
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|3-1
|67.57
|999,892
|3.01
|685,697
|299,614
|91,646
|21,104
|46.38
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|3-1
|65.70
|999,997
|2.89
|745,095
|171,507
|45,168
|10,213
|96.91
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|4-1
|64.23
|999,963
|2.45
|370,735
|197,531
|54,024
|8,102
|122.43
|White County
|7-AAA
|2-2
|60.96
|989,379
|2.35
|311,601
|117,409
|24,044
|2,673
|373.11
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|3-2
|61.65
|965,264
|1.65
|216,540
|85,803
|17,980
|2,160
|461.96
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|2-3
|58.79
|955,218
|2.20
|391,337
|66,460
|17,020
|1,507
|662.57
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|4-0
|59.03
|981,016
|2.16
|229,535
|75,574
|12,961
|1,204
|829.56
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|1-3
|59.31
|1,000,000
|1.52
|159,064
|51,911
|7,757
|720
|1,387.89
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|2-2
|56.58
|921,717
|1.91
|275,342
|39,032
|7,924
|588
|1,699.68
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|1-4
|57.77
|920,743
|1.25
|98,702
|32,173
|5,045
|433
|2,308.47
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|3-2
|56.75
|902,404
|1.16
|77,114
|23,624
|3,332
|217
|4,607.29
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|3-1
|53.27
|837,980
|1.47
|141,543
|15,425
|2,280
|134
|7,461.69
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|2-2
|53.45
|843,324
|1.49
|146,574
|16,214
|2,363
|127
|7,873.02
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-2
|55.75
|1,000,000
|1.26
|72,424
|17,217
|1,852
|116
|8,619.69
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|4-1
|52.16
|999,723
|1.65
|170,829
|16,988
|1,967
|84
|11,903.76
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|2-2
|49.96
|988,708
|1.55
|31,942
|9,306
|1,056
|42
|23,808.52
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|0-4
|50.50
|999,577
|1.50
|118,554
|10,437
|973
|33
|30,302.03
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|3-2
|50.48
|994,953
|1.46
|55,172
|4,920
|386
|16
|62,499.00
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|2-2
|49.42
|801,930
|1.29
|28,967
|5,067
|334
|10
|99,999.00
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|3-1
|45.88
|977,239
|1.35
|13,189
|2,395
|154
|3
|333,332.33
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|3-1
|46.35
|976,699
|1.36
|14,816
|2,787
|197
|2
|499,999.00
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|3-1
|46.03
|636,193
|0.93
|11,128
|1,499
|86
|1
|999,999.00
|Long County
|3-AAA
|3-1
|44.64
|868,120
|1.05
|29,616
|1,297
|68
|1
|999,999.00
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|2-2
|45.71
|889,396
|1.10
|36,845
|1,661
|65
|1
|999,999.00
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|3-1
|45.57
|980,825
|1.24
|26,771
|1,147
|42
|1
|999,999.00
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|0-4
|44.39
|525,150
|0.74
|6,440
|791
|25
|1
|999,999.00
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|3-2
|45.92
|440,980
|0.58
|16,718
|945
|51
|-
|-
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|1-3
|42.81
|209,763
|0.21
|864
|88
|1
|-
|-
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|1-3
|36.75
|987,929
|1.02
|2,396
|41
|1
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-3
|35.34
|448,651
|0.48
|579
|21
|-
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|2-2
|29.74
|553,976
|0.57
|846
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|2-2
|31.78
|237,061
|0.25
|130
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-3
|32.91
|62,232
|0.07
|64
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-3
|26.40
|341,693
|0.35
|216
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|2-2
|31.20
|276,958
|0.29
|129
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-3
|27.17
|93,573
|0.10
|8
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|0-4
|30.52
|134,527
|0.14
|178
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|2-2
|28.92
|107,062
|0.11
|85
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|2-1
|20.92
|128,590
|0.13
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-3
|22.92
|4,100
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-5
|3.15
|12,774
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-4
|22.21
|1,855
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-4
|15.98
|1,111
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-4
|13.98
|1,045
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-3
|18.12
|781
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-3
|-1.11
|2
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|400,185
|274,121
|175,092
|105,820
|955,218
|44,782
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|276,960
|268,281
|220,899
|155,577
|921,717
|78,283
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|153,140
|202,182
|247,051
|240,951
|843,324
|156,676
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|146,579
|198,772
|245,822
|246,807
|837,980
|162,020
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|23,136
|56,640
|111,038
|250,166
|440,980
|559,020
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|-
|4
|98
|679
|781
|999,219
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|796,726
|166,392
|32,965
|3,914
|999,997
|3
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|115,377
|441,121
|361,889
|81,336
|999,723
|277
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|84,082
|360,982
|442,747
|111,766
|999,577
|423
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|3,815
|31,498
|162,356
|790,260
|987,929
|12,071
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|-
|7
|43
|12,724
|12,774
|987,226
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|579,324
|395,949
|22,658
|2,025
|999,956
|44
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|416,893
|561,040
|21,325
|634
|999,892
|108
|3-AAA
|Long County
|3,085
|29,367
|422,551
|413,117
|868,120
|131,880
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|694
|12,874
|481,403
|394,425
|889,396
|110,604
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|2
|420
|29,563
|104,542
|134,527
|865,473
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|2
|350
|22,465
|84,245
|107,062
|892,938
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|35
|1,010
|1,045
|998,955
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2
|999,998
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|826,511
|149,794
|22,580
|1,078
|999,963
|37
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|124,802
|534,285
|302,547
|33,319
|994,953
|5,047
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|47,870
|297,353
|541,202
|94,400
|980,825
|19,175
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|623
|12,678
|81,313
|459,362
|553,976
|446,024
|4-AAA
|Salem
|185
|5,034
|40,922
|295,552
|341,693
|658,307
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|9
|856
|11,436
|116,289
|128,590
|871,410
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|568,064
|389,118
|36,917
|5,901
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|414,192
|513,574
|61,532
|10,702
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|12,396
|65,937
|539,922
|381,745
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|5,348
|31,371
|361,629
|601,652
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|464,116
|301,956
|180,217
|42,419
|988,708
|11,292
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|267,444
|324,300
|301,971
|82,984
|976,699
|23,301
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|258,379
|326,662
|322,101
|70,097
|977,239
|22,761
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|5,172
|21,932
|87,044
|334,503
|448,651
|551,349
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|3,541
|16,014
|56,709
|200,694
|276,958
|723,042
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|1,189
|7,102
|37,811
|190,959
|237,061
|762,939
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|159
|2,028
|14,052
|77,334
|93,573
|906,427
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|6
|95
|1,010
|1,111
|998,889
|7-AAA
|White County
|511,344
|330,307
|113,086
|34,642
|989,379
|10,621
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|389,878
|382,511
|155,677
|52,950
|981,016
|18,984
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|59,573
|150,101
|330,791
|261,465
|801,930
|198,070
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|24,244
|80,018
|219,338
|312,593
|636,193
|363,807
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|14,777
|55,185
|167,352
|287,836
|525,150
|474,850
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|184
|1,859
|13,263
|46,926
|62,232
|937,768
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|19
|493
|3,588
|4,100
|995,900
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|901,122
|89,055
|7,793
|2,001
|999,971
|29
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|55,519
|439,070
|302,013
|168,662
|965,264
|34,736
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|24,128
|250,565
|338,315
|307,735
|920,743
|79,257
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|19,017
|210,249
|317,759
|355,379
|902,404
|97,596
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|214
|11,056
|33,938
|164,555
|209,763
|790,237
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|-
|5
|182
|1,668
|1,855
|998,145
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Appling County
|3-AA
|3-1
|71.32
|999,919
|3.97
|806,473
|677,090
|496,839
|328,789
|2.04
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|4-0
|69.62
|999,859
|3.77
|753,244
|608,206
|424,388
|245,536
|3.07
|Callaway
|5-AA
|2-1
|65.71
|999,991
|3.33
|793,635
|475,528
|219,023
|109,033
|8.17
|Northeast
|2-AA
|3-1
|64.42
|1,000,000
|3.35
|772,110
|453,228
|192,985
|89,333
|10.19
|Thomson
|4-AA
|3-1
|65.55
|999,814
|2.78
|411,063
|290,002
|184,329
|82,973
|11.05
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|2-2
|62.36
|990,269
|2.85
|499,533
|361,962
|149,954
|54,346
|17.40
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|2-2
|61.07
|998,623
|3.00
|676,250
|233,141
|121,698
|40,114
|23.93
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|2-1
|59.27
|936,763
|2.46
|554,693
|167,503
|59,582
|18,009
|54.53
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|4-0
|57.70
|993,235
|2.37
|352,632
|199,656
|49,327
|12,125
|81.47
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|2-2
|56.96
|887,904
|2.08
|428,996
|114,782
|33,048
|8,227
|120.55
|Union County
|8-AA
|4-1
|55.30
|836,788
|1.80
|343,768
|83,838
|20,225
|4,416
|225.45
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|4-0
|54.05
|789,281
|1.59
|282,856
|64,366
|13,524
|2,638
|378.08
|Columbia
|5-AA
|2-2
|51.21
|995,938
|1.72
|249,154
|59,455
|8,856
|1,132
|882.39
|Washington County
|4-AA
|2-2
|52.53
|961,822
|1.56
|75,870
|26,523
|4,931
|834
|1,198.04
|Laney
|4-AA
|1-2-1
|51.66
|946,570
|1.47
|63,610
|20,987
|3,045
|523
|1,911.05
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-3
|51.15
|795,540
|1.23
|62,670
|23,230
|3,710
|486
|2,056.61
|Cook
|1-AA
|1-2
|51.05
|790,735
|1.22
|60,424
|22,385
|3,422
|475
|2,104.26
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|2-2
|50.39
|761,655
|1.14
|50,204
|17,465
|2,587
|355
|2,815.90
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|0-4
|48.22
|990,613
|1.46
|142,148
|24,739
|2,786
|276
|3,622.19
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|4-1
|45.68
|997,442
|1.28
|44,420
|14,887
|1,161
|82
|12,194.12
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|3-2
|43.45
|991,629
|1.67
|114,585
|15,951
|1,208
|81
|12,344.68
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|2-2
|45.70
|876,439
|1.64
|122,668
|11,482
|1,100
|72
|13,887.89
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|4-0
|46.09
|315,224
|0.44
|38,247
|4,628
|379
|35
|28,570.43
|Model
|7-AA
|2-1
|44.34
|836,735
|1.50
|95,432
|7,993
|634
|34
|29,410.76
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|2-2
|46.20
|502,379
|0.64
|12,336
|3,117
|297
|24
|41,665.67
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|2-2
|45.05
|821,414
|1.03
|21,241
|4,853
|337
|20
|49,999.00
|North Murray
|7-AA
|2-2
|41.63
|727,508
|1.20
|54,308
|3,815
|187
|12
|83,332.33
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-0
|44.40
|234,040
|0.31
|21,934
|2,259
|156
|8
|124,999.00
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|2-2
|42.08
|753,312
|0.84
|12,354
|2,058
|94
|7
|142,856.14
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|1-3
|39.03
|933,416
|1.32
|38,920
|2,929
|122
|4
|249,999.00
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|0-4
|38.41
|540,835
|0.81
|23,211
|1,194
|48
|1
|999,999.00
|Washington
|6-AA
|1-4
|34.95
|860,934
|1.06
|13,286
|545
|14
|-
|-
|Berrien
|1-AA
|1-2
|36.26
|69,644
|0.07
|142
|15
|2
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|2-2
|35.48
|269,689
|0.29
|1,093
|90
|1
|-
|-
|Worth County
|1-AA
|2-2
|37.29
|89,778
|0.10
|200
|19
|1
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6-AA
|3-1
|30.40
|527,960
|0.58
|1,837
|32
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|2-2
|30.20
|621,830
|0.64
|2,468
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|2-2
|30.50
|129,886
|0.13
|131
|10
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|3-2
|27.35
|500,972
|0.53
|928
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-AA
|2-2
|26.61
|727,528
|0.73
|129
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|1-3
|24.11
|84,043
|0.09
|64
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|1-3
|28.26
|83,650
|0.08
|44
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AA
|1-3
|26.18
|362,211
|0.37
|553
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|2-3
|22.61
|101,046
|0.10
|41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|2-2
|22.96
|557,158
|0.56
|39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|2-2
|21.19
|597,411
|0.60
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|1-3
|21.58
|19,843
|0.02
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|3-1
|24.88
|40,139
|0.04
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2-AA
|1-3
|19.23
|109,417
|0.11
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-4
|12.42
|25,524
|0.03
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-4
|8.74
|10,846
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-4
|4.73
|3,893
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-4
|9.10
|372
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|1-2
|12.91
|319
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-4
|-3.89
|198
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-4
|-2.65
|17
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|3-1
|10.90
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-3
|2.41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|694,017
|199,201
|71,233
|25,818
|990,269
|9,731
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|99,126
|241,058
|246,158
|209,198
|795,540
|204,460
|1-AA
|Cook
|96,577
|236,836
|246,494
|210,828
|790,735
|209,265
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|82,612
|214,195
|239,917
|224,931
|761,655
|238,345
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|26,111
|95,585
|154,523
|226,160
|502,379
|497,621
|1-AA
|Worth County
|941
|7,673
|23,694
|57,470
|89,778
|910,222
|1-AA
|Berrien
|616
|5,452
|17,981
|45,595
|69,644
|930,356
|2-AA
|Northeast
|998,530
|1,375
|75
|20
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Southwest
|735
|54,943
|395,411
|276,439
|727,528
|272,472
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|276
|895,605
|91,748
|9,813
|997,442
|2,558
|2-AA
|Rutland
|248
|25,163
|240,472
|291,275
|557,158
|442,842
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|203
|20,185
|233,564
|343,459
|597,411
|402,589
|2-AA
|Spencer
|8
|2,693
|37,065
|69,651
|109,417
|890,583
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|-
|36
|1,654
|9,156
|10,846
|989,154
|2-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|11
|187
|198
|999,802
|3-AA
|Appling County
|527,636
|375,082
|92,643
|4,558
|999,919
|81
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|420,750
|445,957
|126,130
|7,022
|999,859
|141
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|50,766
|172,412
|670,261
|99,796
|993,235
|6,765
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|844
|6,294
|99,307
|646,867
|753,312
|246,688
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|4
|168
|6,701
|123,013
|129,886
|870,114
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|-
|73
|3,664
|79,913
|83,650
|916,350
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|-
|14
|1,294
|38,831
|40,139
|959,861
|4-AA
|Thomson
|858,587
|125,535
|11,934
|3,758
|999,814
|186
|4-AA
|Washington County
|109,945
|387,904
|310,737
|153,236
|961,822
|38,178
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|20,674
|118,135
|245,112
|437,493
|821,414
|178,586
|4-AA
|Laney
|9,885
|353,761
|385,686
|197,238
|946,570
|53,430
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|909
|14,663
|46,496
|207,621
|269,689
|730,311
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|1
|21
|297
|319
|999,681
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|1
|14
|357
|372
|999,628
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AA
|Callaway
|828,882
|144,923
|25,197
|989
|999,991
|9
|5-AA
|Columbia
|109,611
|494,963
|355,779
|35,585
|995,938
|4,062
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|60,861
|346,143
|516,400
|67,209
|990,613
|9,387
|5-AA
|McNair
|542
|10,402
|71,887
|538,999
|621,830
|378,170
|5-AA
|Redan
|103
|3,544
|29,869
|328,695
|362,211
|637,789
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|1
|25
|817
|24,681
|25,524
|974,476
|5-AA
|Towers
|-
|-
|51
|3,842
|3,893
|996,107
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|590,514
|271,991
|102,338
|26,786
|991,629
|8,371
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|257,617
|339,009
|228,528
|108,262
|933,416
|66,584
|6-AA
|Washington
|123,488
|238,445
|306,019
|192,982
|860,934
|139,066
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|17,226
|63,101
|147,004
|273,641
|500,972
|499,028
|6-AA
|Therrell
|9,253
|75,892
|173,447
|269,368
|527,960
|472,040
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|1,195
|6,866
|22,271
|53,711
|84,043
|915,957
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|707
|4,696
|20,393
|75,250
|101,046
|898,954
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|820,695
|144,443
|25,547
|7,938
|998,623
|1,377
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|78,747
|326,098
|280,943
|190,651
|876,439
|123,561
|7-AA
|Model
|58,696
|267,861
|285,287
|224,891
|836,735
|163,265
|7-AA
|North Murray
|29,901
|169,646
|241,921
|286,040
|727,508
|272,492
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|11,945
|91,395
|162,293
|275,202
|540,835
|459,165
|7-AA
|Murray County
|16
|557
|4,007
|15,263
|19,843
|980,157
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|-
|2
|15
|17
|999,983
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|388,772
|262,708
|179,868
|105,415
|936,763
|63,237
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|256,804
|254,257
|220,422
|156,421
|887,904
|112,096
|8-AA
|Union County
|186,082
|221,772
|233,017
|195,917
|836,788
|163,212
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|142,495
|191,147
|226,962
|228,677
|789,281
|210,719
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|16,323
|42,594
|81,322
|174,985
|315,224
|684,776
|8-AA
|Banks County
|9,524
|27,522
|58,409
|138,585
|234,040
|765,960
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|5-0
|78.67
|1,000,000
|4.52
|990,466
|799,590
|731,704
|674,052
|0.48
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|5-0
|68.97
|999,942
|3.46
|916,900
|303,549
|240,223
|150,378
|5.65
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|3-1
|63.12
|1,000,000
|3.75
|834,036
|699,235
|240,981
|92,743
|9.78
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|3-1
|57.13
|1,000,000
|3.16
|633,539
|428,817
|162,665
|25,754
|37.83
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|4-0
|55.59
|999,821
|2.81
|441,360
|304,116
|146,857
|16,710
|58.84
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|4-0
|53.54
|1,000,000
|2.69
|429,085
|224,091
|104,905
|9,183
|107.90
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|1-3
|53.17
|1,000,000
|2.56
|394,376
|164,597
|70,395
|6,357
|156.31
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|3-1
|52.36
|1,000,000
|2.64
|464,336
|230,677
|67,905
|6,078
|163.53
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|2-2
|52.31
|985,461
|2.43
|435,032
|153,331
|57,983
|4,726
|210.60
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|3-1
|51.81
|983,280
|2.37
|416,179
|141,974
|51,118
|3,902
|255.28
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|2-2
|51.75
|1,000,000
|2.42
|338,884
|122,744
|45,693
|3,681
|270.67
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|3-2
|50.04
|1,000,000
|2.45
|445,684
|149,944
|52,548
|3,270
|304.81
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|4-0
|50.69
|999,999
|2.49
|545,498
|163,841
|17,164
|2,788
|357.68
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|1-4
|43.49
|999,945
|1.70
|213,580
|36,463
|3,693
|160
|6,249.00
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|2-2
|44.06
|989,302
|1.77
|85,407
|31,613
|3,104
|156
|6,409.26
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|2-2
|41.14
|1,000,000
|1.66
|120,732
|14,474
|1,121
|35
|28,570.43
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-2
|39.68
|1,000,000
|1.51
|33,356
|6,691
|693
|15
|66,665.67
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|1-3
|37.23
|1,000,000
|1.37
|19,777
|3,342
|223
|2
|499,999.00
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|1-3
|36.95
|1,000,000
|1.11
|18,585
|2,563
|212
|2
|499,999.00
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|3-2
|36.48
|1,000,000
|1.37
|54,160
|4,243
|176
|2
|499,999.00
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|2-2
|36.36
|1,000,000
|1.33
|16,349
|2,574
|157
|2
|499,999.00
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|2-3
|35.25
|1,000,000
|1.31
|39,571
|2,595
|93
|2
|499,999.00
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|0-4
|34.90
|1,000,000
|1.29
|35,408
|2,295
|73
|2
|499,999.00
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|3-2
|37.27
|1,000,000
|1.12
|20,119
|2,852
|209
|-
|-
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|1-3
|34.24
|865,582
|1.11
|7,839
|1,008
|47
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|2-2
|35.08
|588,264
|0.72
|25,949
|1,598
|30
|-
|-
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|1-3
|29.22
|997,689
|1.06
|5,263
|214
|12
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-4
|32.77
|443,053
|0.52
|12,708
|571
|10
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|1-3
|30.59
|721,292
|0.84
|3,340
|224
|3
|-
|-
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|1-3
|28.08
|1,000,000
|1.02
|2,187
|171
|3
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|2-2
|20.88
|163,288
|0.17
|92
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-3
|21.76
|193,782
|0.20
|116
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|1-4
|15.77
|952,157
|0.96
|43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|0-4
|10.59
|1,000,000
|1.00
|33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-1
|16.88
|66,933
|0.07
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-4
|2.37
|1,000,000
|1.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-5
|-7.35
|50,210
|0.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|2-1
|19.83
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|503,842
|363,974
|103,245
|28,939
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|413,561
|412,657
|134,065
|39,717
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|65,184
|167,233
|479,161
|288,422
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|17,413
|56,136
|283,529
|642,922
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|849,362
|129,216
|19,920
|1,444
|999,942
|58
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|78,189
|433,064
|407,577
|66,631
|985,461
|14,539
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|70,905
|407,892
|431,156
|73,327
|983,280
|16,720
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|1,119
|18,889
|86,829
|481,427
|588,264
|411,736
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|425
|10,939
|54,518
|377,171
|443,053
|556,947
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|704,745
|268,105
|25,914
|1,235
|999,999
|1
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|276,749
|603,607
|112,076
|7,513
|999,945
|55
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|17,895
|121,192
|714,558
|144,044
|997,689
|2,311
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|611
|7,085
|146,554
|797,907
|952,157
|47,843
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|-
|11
|898
|49,301
|50,210
|949,790
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|800,309
|161,670
|37,076
|945
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|114,781
|454,040
|408,983
|22,196
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|84,643
|381,082
|503,162
|31,113
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|267
|3,208
|50,779
|945,746
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|994,516
|5,436
|42
|6
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|2,649
|456,941
|373,490
|166,920
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|2,511
|438,599
|382,813
|176,077
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|324
|99,024
|243,655
|656,997
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|780,633
|172,892
|33,080
|13,395
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|102,547
|355,355
|305,511
|236,587
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|63,626
|251,222
|334,183
|350,969
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|53,194
|220,531
|327,226
|399,049
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|799,797
|178,065
|19,435
|2,524
|999,821
|179
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|171,531
|581,663
|187,314
|48,794
|989,302
|10,698
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|20,917
|153,445
|423,558
|267,662
|865,582
|134,418
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|7,317
|73,687
|268,761
|371,527
|721,292
|278,708
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|250
|6,892
|48,463
|138,177
|193,782
|806,218
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|166
|5,028
|39,362
|118,732
|163,288
|836,712
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|22
|1,220
|13,107
|52,584
|66,933
|933,067
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|620,528
|272,863
|106,535
|74
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|264,126
|434,583
|301,015
|276
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|115,346
|292,554
|591,177
|923
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|-
|-
|1,273
|998,727
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Division II
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|5-0
|61.44
|999,633
|4.46
|790,899
|669,794
|502,656
|696,804
|0.44
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|4-0
|59.48
|999,706
|3.69
|831,091
|651,930
|432,140
|533,758
|0.87
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|3-2
|54.80
|1,000,000
|3.62
|650,739
|508,671
|265,320
|232,952
|3.29
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|4-1
|52.54
|999,687
|3.10
|659,989
|330,902
|140,559
|112,902
|7.86
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|4-0
|52.19
|996,680
|2.84
|559,117
|328,241
|142,232
|103,139
|8.70
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|4-0
|51.98
|999,623
|3.00
|635,369
|303,919
|124,839
|95,874
|9.43
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|5-0
|51.84
|999,339
|2.99
|674,783
|252,612
|121,013
|92,147
|9.85
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|3-1
|49.75
|986,200
|2.44
|365,839
|189,151
|66,297
|41,539
|23.07
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|3-1
|47.84
|974,529
|2.31
|259,778
|135,661
|44,010
|22,476
|43.49
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|3-1
|46.47
|999,941
|2.35
|377,800
|105,581
|37,894
|17,746
|55.35
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|2-2
|46.88
|968,668
|2.20
|228,184
|112,484
|33,653
|15,857
|62.06
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|2-2
|45.85
|995,272
|2.12
|387,419
|96,483
|27,972
|13,078
|75.46
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|2-1
|45.16
|999,881
|2.06
|231,014
|93,237
|22,404
|10,171
|97.32
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|2-2
|42.63
|934,197
|2.05
|283,359
|60,552
|13,319
|4,404
|226.07
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|3-0
|41.95
|921,929
|1.97
|256,564
|51,257
|10,426
|3,318
|300.39
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|1-3
|41.63
|986,285
|1.61
|196,735
|34,538
|6,733
|2,028
|492.10
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-3
|39.59
|988,240
|1.48
|144,355
|21,447
|3,129
|789
|1,266.43
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-2
|37.10
|771,555
|1.33
|99,027
|12,271
|1,499
|322
|3,104.59
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-3
|37.11
|770,984
|1.33
|99,379
|12,378
|1,467
|295
|3,388.83
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|2-2
|37.72
|799,610
|1.23
|45,321
|10,085
|1,185
|251
|3,983.06
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|0-5
|33.70
|956,496
|1.15
|46,455
|3,196
|279
|49
|20,407.16
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-3
|33.16
|914,874
|1.27
|41,302
|3,810
|256
|31
|32,257.06
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|2-2
|33.61
|919,898
|1.08
|37,889
|3,358
|223
|30
|33,332.33
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|4-1
|33.48
|567,058
|0.84
|36,467
|3,132
|266
|27
|37,036.04
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|1-3
|29.16
|1,000,000
|1.10
|7,752
|923
|34
|4
|249,999.00
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|2-2
|30.90
|597,662
|0.67
|6,537
|928
|48
|3
|333,332.33
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-1
|30.01
|1,000,000
|1.11
|9,144
|1,131
|69
|2
|499,999.00
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|2-2
|29.51
|978,988
|1.14
|7,509
|827
|35
|2
|499,999.00
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|0-3
|28.34
|765,986
|0.93
|13,687
|636
|18
|2
|499,999.00
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-2
|28.25
|256,355
|0.31
|2,452
|229
|7
|-
|-
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-4
|24.38
|564,502
|0.64
|4,422
|131
|6
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|1-2
|25.42
|946,332
|1.02
|2,504
|191
|5
|-
|-
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|3-1
|26.78
|415,012
|0.45
|2,016
|168
|4
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-1
|24.57
|576,063
|0.66
|4,635
|138
|3
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|1-3
|14.99
|639,725
|0.65
|81
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|17.20
|174,205
|0.18
|242
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-4
|18.56
|34,277
|0.04
|58
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-4
|15.50
|99,206
|0.10
|51
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|1-4
|11.77
|434,893
|0.44
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-4
|10.79
|55,954
|0.06
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|2.85
|4,429
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-4
|12.27
|3,766
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-4
|4.52
|1,205
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-4
|5.94
|970
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-3
|-22.79
|181
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|1-3
|-13.43
|4
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|2-2
|12.91
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|972,507
|24,833
|2,066
|535
|999,941
|59
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|11,879
|110,284
|194,254
|259,646
|576,063
|423,937
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|11,459
|105,944
|189,338
|257,761
|564,502
|435,498
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|2,489
|508,291
|272,481
|131,613
|914,874
|85,126
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|915
|234,360
|291,100
|239,611
|765,986
|234,014
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|751
|16,205
|50,135
|107,114
|174,205
|825,795
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|83
|626
|3,720
|4,429
|995,571
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|486,002
|390,861
|99,529
|23,295
|999,687
|313
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|450,274
|413,516
|109,444
|26,389
|999,623
|377
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|50,623
|147,798
|507,430
|282,389
|988,240
|11,760
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|13,099
|47,647
|281,206
|614,544
|956,496
|43,504
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|2
|178
|2,391
|53,383
|55,954
|944,046
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|603,522
|276,424
|93,575
|25,818
|999,339
|661
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|255,088
|394,486
|255,253
|90,445
|995,272
|4,728
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|120,035
|259,433
|411,000
|195,817
|986,285
|13,715
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|21,323
|68,751
|234,536
|595,288
|919,898
|80,102
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|32
|906
|5,636
|92,632
|99,206
|900,794
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|366,771
|272,185
|182,412
|112,829
|934,197
|65,803
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|327,995
|271,317
|196,164
|126,453
|921,929
|78,071
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|126,697
|177,599
|226,743
|239,945
|770,984
|229,016
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|126,569
|178,432
|227,864
|238,690
|771,555
|228,445
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|51,643
|98,900
|160,186
|256,329
|567,058
|432,942
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|325
|1,567
|6,631
|25,754
|34,277
|965,723
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|853,882
|128,357
|15,707
|1,935
|999,881
|119
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|99,041
|506,740
|300,653
|72,554
|978,988
|21,012
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|42,996
|298,325
|450,482
|154,529
|946,332
|53,668
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|3,031
|45,009
|150,509
|441,176
|639,725
|360,275
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|1,050
|21,569
|82,634
|329,640
|434,893
|565,107
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|-
|-
|15
|166
|181
|999,819
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|649,445
|274,184
|70,732
|5,345
|999,706
|294
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|255,255
|418,650
|293,583
|29,192
|996,680
|3,320
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|94,031
|284,993
|554,824
|52,352
|986,200
|13,800
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|860
|14,856
|46,699
|535,247
|597,662
|402,338
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|409
|7,312
|33,933
|373,358
|415,012
|584,988
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|-
|5
|197
|3,564
|3,766
|996,234
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|-
|-
|32
|938
|970
|999,030
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4
|999,996
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|949,745
|46,272
|3,983
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|27,452
|500,635
|471,913
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|22,803
|453,093
|524,104
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|787,799
|171,933
|33,392
|6,509
|999,633
|367
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|109,649
|392,922
|345,038
|126,920
|974,529
|25,471
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|90,943
|350,747
|378,216
|148,762
|968,668
|31,332
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|11,165
|75,524
|207,985
|504,936
|799,610
|200,390
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|444
|8,872
|35,293
|211,746
|256,355
|743,645
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|-
|2
|76
|1,127
|1,205
|998,795
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
About the Author