Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 6

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Newton Milton Walton Newton Buford Milton First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carrollton Walton Newton Mill Creek Archer Carrollton Lambert Walton Newton Marietta Norcross Mill Creek Reg 4, #3 21 71.59 2-3 Archer Reg 1, #2 28 65.79 4-1 Richmond Hill Reg 3, #4 24 69.56 5-0 Harrison Reg 2, #1 8 89.30 4-1 Carrollton Reg 7, #3 17 74.95 5-0 Peachtree Ridge Reg 6, #2 16 78.40 4-0 Lambert Reg 8, #4 29 65.61 2-3 Mountain View Reg 5, #1 4 96.24 4-0 Walton Reg 1, #3 10 87.28 4-1 Valdosta Reg 4, #2 1 100.50 5-0 Newton Reg 2, #4 39 51.90 2-3 Campbell Reg 3, #1 26 68.12 1-4 Marietta Reg 6, #3 23 70.55 4-1 West Forsyth Reg 7, #2 12 82.24 3-1 Norcross Reg 5, #4 34 57.29 3-1 Wheeler Reg 8, #1 2 97.36 4-0 Mill Creek Buford Parkview Milton Colquitt County Buford North Gwinnett East Coweta Parkview North Cobb Milton Westlake Colquitt County Reg 5, #3 32 57.82 4-0 Osborne Reg 8, #2 5 94.93 4-0 Buford Reg 6, #4 42 46.21 1-3 Forsyth Central Reg 7, #1 15 79.59 3-2 North Gwinnett Reg 2, #3 11 87.10 5-0 East Coweta Reg 3, #2 22 70.95 5-0 North Paulding Reg 1, #4 18 74.53 4-1 Camden County Reg 4, #1 9 88.43 4-0 Parkview Reg 8, #3 20 72.43 1-3 Collins Hill Reg 5, #2 13 81.12 2-2 North Cobb Reg 7, #4 40 50.91 3-1 Duluth Reg 6, #1 3 96.46 3-1 Milton Reg 3, #3 27 66.92 1-4 McEachern Reg 2, #2 6 91.83 4-1 Westlake Reg 4, #4 25 69.48 4-0 South Gwinnett Reg 1, #1 7 90.05 4-0 Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Newton 4-AAAAAAA 5-0 100.50 999,809 3.81 841,531 595,695 412,768 274,498 2.64 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 4-0 97.36 999,969 3.83 885,602 592,967 359,905 192,150 4.20 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 3-1 96.46 999,993 3.69 812,870 592,605 299,339 158,188 5.32 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 4-0 96.24 999,996 3.69 818,382 580,484 316,534 154,178 5.49 Buford 8-AAAAAAA 4-0 94.93 999,911 3.55 835,138 478,692 254,876 114,121 7.76 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 4-1 91.83 999,935 2.85 559,424 242,244 97,134 35,833 26.91 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 4-0 90.05 996,840 2.52 466,109 178,829 60,513 20,273 48.33 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 4-1 89.30 999,863 2.60 446,412 162,547 53,576 16,340 60.20 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 4-0 88.43 987,223 2.53 566,437 172,214 57,669 15,069 65.36 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 4-1 87.28 992,166 2.22 354,720 110,765 30,306 8,022 123.66 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 5-0 87.10 999,703 2.39 348,419 107,924 29,432 7,703 128.82 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 3-1 82.24 999,937 2.05 164,200 40,338 8,591 1,360 734.29 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 2-2 81.12 998,617 1.98 173,401 47,694 7,562 1,071 932.71 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 3-2 79.59 999,965 1.89 108,912 23,768 3,815 435 2,297.85 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 3-1 79.65 888,085 1.38 139,413 20,218 2,926 343 2,914.45 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 4-0 78.40 994,631 1.70 100,844 22,735 2,788 277 3,609.11 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 5-0 74.95 999,449 1.59 50,177 7,501 694 56 17,856.14 Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 4-1 74.53 838,169 1.05 53,934 4,586 384 29 34,481.76 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 1-3 72.43 955,261 1.20 27,084 2,616 180 16 62,499.00 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 3-1 73.05 788,044 0.94 36,546 2,653 201 12 83,332.33 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 5-0 70.95 936,948 1.37 63,106 4,236 301 11 90,908.09 Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 5-0 69.56 912,659 1.25 44,192 2,668 177 4 249,999.00 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 4-1 70.55 961,524 1.24 16,427 1,856 105 4 249,999.00 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 1-4 68.12 878,496 1.14 29,418 1,489 91 3 333,332.33 Archer 4-AAAAAAA 2-3 71.59 535,032 0.63 15,041 960 55 2 499,999.00 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 4-0 69.48 401,926 0.45 7,190 373 15 1 999,999.00 Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 2-3 65.61 824,966 0.89 4,856 240 8 1 999,999.00 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 1-4 66.92 842,844 1.04 20,455 910 44 - - Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 4-1 65.79 384,781 0.41 3,339 95 6 - - Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 2-2 65.01 187,925 0.20 1,123 27 2 - - Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 2-3 59.18 429,053 0.45 1,233 23 1 - - Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 2-3 54.37 575,672 0.64 1,386 11 1 - - Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 1-3 57.50 547,600 0.58 424 8 1 - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 4-0 57.82 638,434 0.65 511 11 - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 3-1 57.29 607,492 0.62 432 6 - - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 1-4 56.76 574,020 0.58 376 4 - - - South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 0-4 55.58 418,050 0.43 184 4 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 3-1 50.91 821,168 0.83 97 2 - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 2-3 51.90 424,827 0.46 572 1 - - - Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 1-3 54.44 191,467 0.19 59 1 - - - Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 0-4 49.15 181,441 0.18 18 - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 1-3 46.21 78,202 0.08 4 - - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 0-4 38.60 164,098 0.16 1 - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 2-3 44.97 28,426 0.03 1 - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 1-2-1 26.14 13,130 0.01 - - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 1-4 19.08 2,253 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 557,063 343,702 77,196 18,879 996,840 3,160 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 384,572 443,902 128,359 35,333 992,166 7,834 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 32,980 111,138 378,605 315,446 838,169 161,831 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 22,756 83,070 317,832 364,386 788,044 211,956 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill 2,629 18,188 98,008 265,956 384,781 615,219 2-AAAAAAA Westlake 459,851 322,180 214,974 2,930 999,935 65 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 318,070 354,239 322,371 5,183 999,863 137 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 222,003 323,096 445,966 8,638 999,703 297 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 52 305 10,846 564,469 575,672 424,328 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 24 180 5,843 418,780 424,827 575,173 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 340,818 265,153 197,135 133,842 936,948 63,052 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 269,694 254,376 221,259 167,330 912,659 87,341 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 205,304 226,628 237,991 208,573 878,496 121,504 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 160,644 199,195 238,306 244,699 842,844 157,156 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 23,540 54,648 105,309 245,556 429,053 570,947 4-AAAAAAA Newton 808,527 170,426 18,878 1,978 999,809 191 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 161,615 580,672 203,401 41,535 987,223 12,777 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 25,948 186,054 465,186 210,897 888,085 111,915 4-AAAAAAA Archer 2,547 35,690 159,638 337,157 535,032 464,968 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 1,172 21,390 109,408 269,956 401,926 598,074 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 191 5,768 43,489 138,477 187,925 812,075 5-AAAAAAA Walton 866,824 131,504 1,591 77 999,996 4 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 132,033 798,189 63,300 5,095 998,617 1,383 5-AAAAAAA Osborne 430 25,858 315,697 296,449 638,434 361,566 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler 402 22,539 290,297 294,254 607,492 392,508 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee 301 19,694 265,721 288,304 574,020 425,980 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 10 2,216 63,394 115,821 181,441 818,559 6-AAAAAAA Milton 902,180 91,582 5,949 282 999,993 7 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 82,086 644,088 239,924 28,533 994,631 5,369 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 15,176 236,826 567,673 141,849 961,524 38,476 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 375 16,861 105,393 424,971 547,600 452,400 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 180 10,137 71,941 335,792 418,050 581,950 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 3 506 9,120 68,573 78,202 921,798 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 500,026 322,572 171,717 5,622 999,937 63 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 341,655 388,135 269,561 614 999,965 35 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 158,171 288,470 523,759 29,049 999,449 551 7-AAAAAAA Duluth 146 761 32,942 787,319 821,168 178,832 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 2 62 2,001 162,033 164,098 835,902 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - 18 13,112 13,130 986,870 7-AAAAAAA Discovery - - 2 2,251 2,253 997,747 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 572,835 405,145 20,848 1,141 999,969 31 8-AAAAAAA Buford 421,742 539,939 35,936 2,294 999,911 89 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 4,719 44,648 642,432 263,462 955,261 44,739 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 693 9,732 265,312 549,229 824,966 175,034 8-AAAAAAA Dacula 11 521 32,048 158,887 191,467 808,533 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett - 15 3,424 24,987 28,426 971,574

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Hughes Roswell Hughes Thomas County Central Roswell Douglas County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Brunswick Hughes Thomas County Central Gainesville Houston County Brunswick Creekview Hughes Thomas County Central Woodward Academy Blessed Trinity Gainesville Reg 4, #3 32 52.09 4-0 Dunwoody Reg 1, #2 8 80.31 4-0 Houston County Reg 3, #4 47 41.73 1-3 Alcovy Reg 2, #1 7 80.71 2-1 Brunswick Reg 7, #3 22 59.95 3-1 Sprayberry Reg 6, #2 14 72.06 4-1 Creekview Reg 8, #4 30 55.40 2-2 Habersham Central Reg 5, #1 1 97.72 3-1 Hughes Reg 1, #3 2 91.43 4-0 Thomas County Central Reg 4, #2 4 84.92 4-1 Marist Reg 2, #4 43 43.43 2-2 Grovetown Reg 3, #1 10 77.80 2-2 Woodward Academy Reg 6, #3 17 65.89 3-2 Sequoyah Reg 7, #2 12 74.28 3-1 Blessed Trinity Reg 5, #4 40 44.93 1-4 Paulding County Reg 8, #1 3 86.82 5-0 Gainesville Roswell North Atlanta Douglas County Lee County Lanier Roswell Jonesboro North Atlanta Douglas County Rome Mundy's Mill Lee County Reg 5, #3 18 65.21 3-2 East Paulding Reg 8, #2 15 68.14 3-1 Lanier Reg 6, #4 24 59.01 3-2 River Ridge Reg 7, #1 6 82.68 3-1 Roswell Reg 2, #3 38 48.19 1-3 Effingham County Reg 3, #2 20 60.57 3-1 Jonesboro Reg 1, #4 21 60.42 3-1 Veterans Reg 4, #1 13 73.59 5-0 North Atlanta Reg 8, #3 23 59.09 2-3 North Forsyth Reg 5, #2 5 82.74 4-0 Douglas County Reg 7, #4 29 55.44 1-3 Alpharetta Reg 6, #1 11 75.34 3-1 Rome Reg 3, #3 26 56.87 4-0 Mundy's Mill Reg 2, #2 36 49.56 3-0 South Effingham Reg 4, #4 41 44.48 2-2 Riverwood Reg 1, #1 9 77.82 4-1 Lee County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Hughes 5-AAAAAA 3-1 97.72 999,999 4.47 963,018 823,307 692,337 541,625 0.85 Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 4-0 91.43 999,558 4.00 915,518 639,546 465,704 214,725 3.66 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 5-0 86.82 999,977 3.56 801,435 592,413 194,834 87,336 10.45 Marist 4-AAAAAA 4-1 84.92 999,971 3.34 778,672 495,105 203,028 59,193 15.89 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 3-1 82.68 999,818 3.07 662,965 366,749 127,388 31,203 31.05 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 4-0 82.74 999,841 3.00 693,007 252,813 116,257 26,445 36.81 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 2-1 80.71 999,985 2.66 537,571 101,493 44,157 12,017 82.22 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 4-0 80.31 983,220 2.43 465,571 152,658 52,641 11,052 89.48 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 2-2 77.80 999,924 2.71 519,160 181,188 30,445 6,573 151.14 Lee County 1-AAAAAA 4-1 77.82 969,114 2.11 353,062 101,099 26,052 4,465 222.96 Rome 6-AAAAAA 3-1 75.34 986,997 2.09 218,649 51,501 14,458 1,828 546.05 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 3-1 74.28 996,337 2.08 247,338 86,461 13,281 1,701 586.89 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 5-0 73.59 998,280 1.81 249,357 70,363 10,493 1,183 844.31 Creekview 6-AAAAAA 4-1 72.06 975,470 1.83 128,448 24,504 4,795 431 2,319.19 Lanier 8-AAAAAA 3-1 68.14 983,687 1.62 118,883 23,198 1,900 114 8,770.93 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 2-2 66.67 714,543 0.93 59,075 9,280 687 50 19,999.00 Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 3-2 65.89 938,467 1.39 42,960 5,562 482 30 33,332.33 East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 3-2 65.21 989,719 1.46 71,533 9,325 598 18 55,554.56 Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 3-1 60.57 975,486 1.69 51,522 5,173 197 6 166,665.67 Etowah 6-AAAAAA 4-1 60.96 487,088 0.57 9,959 930 37 2 499,999.00 Veterans 1-AAAAAA 3-1 60.42 325,314 0.37 9,843 932 29 1 999,999.00 Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 3-1 59.95 875,804 1.07 9,322 785 28 1 999,999.00 St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 1-4 58.29 924,762 0.99 8,586 482 25 1 999,999.00 Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 4-0 56.87 999,758 1.65 29,009 1,976 57 - - North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 2-3 59.09 930,907 1.06 13,946 1,112 35 - - Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 3-1 56.06 903,937 1.30 13,345 676 19 - - River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 3-2 59.01 496,871 0.58 6,878 566 17 - - Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 1-3 55.44 712,494 0.80 3,007 126 6 - - Alexander 5-AAAAAA 2-2 56.18 595,045 0.65 3,825 228 4 - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 2-2 55.40 716,277 0.76 3,291 160 4 - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 4-0 52.09 764,580 0.78 2,222 57 2 - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 3-0 49.56 633,635 0.75 2,240 52 2 - - Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 3-2 51.90 801,149 0.91 2,581 75 1 - - Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 1-3 48.19 547,914 0.63 1,321 34 - - - South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 0-4 52.83 293,253 0.30 531 23 - - - Evans 2-AAAAAA 1-3 46.73 451,444 0.51 802 18 - - - Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 0-5 51.72 114,259 0.12 343 11 - - - Pope 7-AAAAAA 0-4 50.37 392,055 0.42 465 9 - - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 2-2 43.43 258,868 0.28 209 3 - - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 2-2 42.26 204,217 0.22 113 3 - - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 2-3 49.37 237,618 0.24 129 2 - - - Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 2-2 44.48 306,092 0.31 166 1 - - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 1-3 41.73 219,152 0.22 46 1 - - - Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 1-3 44.27 127,939 0.13 33 - - - - Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 1-4 44.93 89,738 0.09 33 - - - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 0-4 42.71 8,251 0.01 9 - - - - Newnan 5-AAAAAA 1-3 43.07 20,698 0.02 2 - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 1-3 35.47 18,330 0.02 - - - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 1-3 38.16 11,707 0.01 - - - - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-4 26.05 6,315 0.01 - - - - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 0-4 30.54 5,162 0.01 - - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 1-4 23.19 4,183 0.00 - - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-5 29.96 3,595 0.00 - - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 1-4 36.76 848 0.00 - - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 1-3 21.08 343 0.00 - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 0-4 6.88 5 0.00 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 3-1 33.23 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 745,243 200,971 46,438 6,906 999,558 442 1-AAAAAA Houston County 152,714 425,076 322,493 82,937 983,220 16,780 1-AAAAAA Lee County 94,793 318,656 423,457 132,208 969,114 30,886 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 6,442 44,905 159,416 503,780 714,543 285,457 1-AAAAAA Veterans 808 10,373 47,604 266,529 325,314 674,686 1-AAAAAA Tift County - 19 592 7,640 8,251 991,749 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 961,121 37,135 1,544 185 999,985 15 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 29,085 522,169 233,613 119,070 903,937 96,063 2-AAAAAA South Effingham 4,619 167,600 242,644 218,772 633,635 366,365 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 2,895 123,736 204,112 217,171 547,914 452,086 2-AAAAAA Evans 1,678 87,406 163,182 199,178 451,444 548,556 2-AAAAAA Grovetown 394 36,356 87,611 134,507 258,868 741,132 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 208 25,598 67,294 111,117 204,217 795,783 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 872,781 110,335 14,334 2,474 999,924 76 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro 73,905 467,890 307,937 125,754 975,486 24,514 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 48,599 390,751 512,796 47,612 999,758 242 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy 4,636 30,204 147,087 619,222 801,149 198,851 3-AAAAAA Alcovy 79 810 17,525 200,738 219,152 780,848 3-AAAAAA Morrow - 9 280 3,894 4,183 995,817 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County - 1 40 302 343 999,657 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - - 1 4 5 999,995 4-AAAAAA Marist 800,708 189,013 9,546 704 999,971 29 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 190,062 685,294 109,872 13,052 998,280 1,720 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X 7,750 94,721 563,485 258,806 924,762 75,238 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody 1,387 26,528 253,297 483,368 764,580 235,420 4-AAAAAA Riverwood 93 4,437 63,109 238,453 306,092 693,908 4-AAAAAA South Cobb - 7 691 5,617 6,315 993,685 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Hughes 865,158 131,490 3,267 84 999,999 1 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 131,918 780,719 85,493 1,711 999,841 159 5-AAAAAA East Paulding 2,860 85,929 739,627 161,303 989,719 10,281 5-AAAAAA Alexander 53 527 158,843 435,622 595,045 404,955 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 11 1,248 9,069 282,925 293,253 706,747 5-AAAAAA Paulding County - 74 1,076 88,588 89,738 910,262 5-AAAAAA Newnan - 9 1,790 18,899 20,698 979,302 5-AAAAAA New Manchester - 4 835 10,868 11,707 988,293 6-AAAAAA Rome 519,114 299,324 128,284 40,275 986,997 13,003 6-AAAAAA Creekview 330,584 363,299 206,958 74,629 975,470 24,530 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 124,625 248,636 402,888 162,318 938,467 61,533 6-AAAAAA River Ridge 15,377 52,319 139,082 290,093 496,871 503,129 6-AAAAAA Etowah 9,998 33,631 99,570 343,889 487,088 512,912 6-AAAAAA Allatoona 302 2,787 23,146 88,024 114,259 885,741 6-AAAAAA Woodstock - 4 72 772 848 999,152 7-AAAAAA Roswell 732,949 243,654 20,938 2,277 999,818 182 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 249,556 607,473 119,879 19,429 996,337 3,663 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry 13,123 98,674 483,400 280,607 875,804 124,196 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 3,730 38,701 264,499 405,564 712,494 287,506 7-AAAAAA Pope 641 11,433 108,107 271,874 392,055 607,945 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek 1 60 2,717 15,552 18,330 981,670 7-AAAAAA Lassiter - 5 460 4,697 5,162 994,838 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 909,092 85,656 4,684 545 999,977 23 8-AAAAAA Lanier 76,008 625,534 220,749 61,396 983,687 16,313 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth 11,396 197,007 459,257 263,247 930,907 69,093 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 3,319 80,543 251,166 381,249 716,277 283,723 8-AAAAAA Jackson County 141 7,513 35,808 194,156 237,618 762,382 8-AAAAAA Shiloh 44 3,728 28,079 96,088 127,939 872,061 8-AAAAAA Apalachee - 19 257 3,319 3,595 996,405

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Jefferson Ware County Coffee Jefferson Warner Robins Ware County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Coffee Creekside Dutchtown Jefferson Coffee Ola Kell Creekside Tucker Dutchtown Cartersville Jefferson Reg 4, #3 22 57.75 3-1 Arabia Mountain Reg 1, #2 3 77.63 4-0 Coffee Reg 3, #4 31 46.69 3-2 Northside (Columbus) Reg 2, #1 11 68.17 4-0 Ola Reg 7, #3 20 58.28 2-2 Cass Reg 6, #2 8 71.05 3-1 Kell Reg 8, #4 12 67.44 2-2 Flowery Branch Reg 5, #1 9 69.62 3-1 Creekside Reg 1, #3 25 53.72 1-3 Jenkins Reg 4, #2 26 52.15 2-2 Tucker Reg 2, #4 19 59.10 1-4 Dutchtown Reg 3, #1 27 51.83 4-1 McIntosh Reg 6, #3 17 61.08 2-2 Cambridge Reg 7, #2 6 74.16 5-0 Cartersville Reg 5, #4 23 57.23 2-2 Villa Rica Reg 8, #1 1 80.69 4-0 Jefferson Dalton Warner Robins Calhoun Ware County Clarke Central Dalton Warner Robins Decatur Maynard Jackson Calhoun Jones County Ware County Reg 5, #3 15 62.04 1-3 Mays Reg 8, #2 14 64.88 3-1 Clarke Central Reg 6, #4 38 42.82 0-4 Centennial Reg 7, #1 10 69.26 4-0 Dalton Reg 2, #3 7 71.37 2-2 Warner Robins Reg 3, #2 28 51.80 4-1 Harris County Reg 1, #4 40 39.64 1-3 Bradwell Institute Reg 4, #1 29 51.62 2-3 Decatur Reg 8, #3 24 56.26 2-2 Eastside Reg 5, #2 21 58.05 3-1 Maynard Jackson Reg 7, #4 4 75.92 4-1 Calhoun Reg 6, #1 13 65.74 4-0 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 3, #3 18 60.12 3-2 Northgate Reg 2, #2 16 61.64 3-2 Jones County Reg 4, #4 50 29.25 1-3 Lithonia Reg 1, #1 2 80.00 3-1 Ware County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Jefferson 8-AAAAA 4-0 80.69 999,676 3.75 707,157 647,886 441,758 284,382 2.52 Ware County 1-AAAAA 3-1 80.00 999,962 3.84 808,445 628,835 415,167 249,392 3.01 Coffee 1-AAAAA 4-0 77.63 999,904 3.57 742,385 533,616 311,392 157,123 5.36 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 4-1 75.92 970,524 2.92 536,768 392,611 198,812 92,720 9.79 Hiram 7-AAAAA 5-0 74.61 958,019 2.69 480,577 325,348 151,916 64,573 14.49 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 5-0 74.16 953,475 2.61 461,371 301,632 136,891 56,272 16.77 Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 2-2 71.37 998,994 2.57 366,540 191,101 74,648 26,021 37.43 Kell 6-AAAAA 3-1 71.05 999,329 2.07 355,669 126,477 55,022 17,917 54.81 Creekside 5-AAAAA 3-1 69.62 996,732 2.30 371,358 132,632 46,488 14,120 69.82 Dalton 7-AAAAA 4-0 69.26 860,835 1.79 265,153 113,335 36,864 10,405 95.11 Ola 2-AAAAA 4-0 68.17 993,342 2.38 346,911 128,059 38,499 10,211 96.93 Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 2-2 67.44 971,918 2.01 225,361 114,288 32,164 7,468 132.90 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 3-1 64.88 945,822 1.73 158,095 59,553 13,627 2,586 385.70 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 4-0 65.74 996,335 1.55 159,872 42,723 11,746 2,535 393.48 Jones County 2-AAAAA 3-2 61.64 968,582 2.03 318,524 53,339 8,198 1,168 855.16 Northgate 3-AAAAA 3-2 60.12 994,024 1.88 327,195 47,727 7,695 1,025 974.61 Mays 5-AAAAA 1-3 62.04 964,210 1.52 108,460 23,640 4,356 635 1,573.80 Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 3-1 57.75 997,642 2.02 305,132 41,298 4,868 435 2,297.85 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 1-4 59.10 921,145 1.77 273,508 31,484 3,525 375 2,665.67 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 2-2 61.08 985,737 1.25 57,036 13,921 2,303 344 2,905.98 Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 3-1 58.05 927,153 1.22 40,771 7,914 920 86 11,626.91 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 2-2 57.23 840,277 1.06 28,539 5,667 574 41 24,389.24 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 1-3 53.72 929,855 1.49 131,342 7,977 525 41 24,389.24 Cass 7-AAAAA 2-2 58.28 253,843 0.33 16,422 2,162 306 26 38,460.54 McIntosh 3-AAAAA 4-1 51.83 939,003 1.19 62,421 4,155 272 24 41,665.67 Eastside 8-AAAAA 2-2 56.26 675,164 0.88 23,440 3,031 309 23 43,477.26 Tucker 4-AAAAA 2-2 52.15 985,982 1.49 114,885 7,843 497 22 45,453.55 Decatur 4-AAAAA 2-3 51.62 983,404 1.45 101,624 6,353 377 20 49,999.00 Harris County 3-AAAAA 4-1 51.80 938,974 1.19 61,809 4,029 243 10 99,999.00 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 3-2 46.69 823,759 0.91 11,996 452 12 - - Statesboro 1-AAAAA 1-3 45.69 683,180 0.86 21,775 568 11 - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-1 49.50 341,142 0.39 2,753 162 10 - - Centennial 6-AAAAA 0-4 42.82 478,383 0.49 373 36 2 - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 1-3 43.03 493,248 0.50 368 31 1 - - Banneker 5-AAAAA 2-2 46.46 109,156 0.11 174 22 1 - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 3-1 43.25 66,585 0.07 50 2 1 - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 1-3 39.64 303,250 0.34 2,585 36 - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 2-3 41.44 103,908 0.12 2,097 27 - - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 1-3 35.72 548,816 0.56 330 9 - - - Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 0-4 43.99 95,187 0.10 78 8 - - - Loganville 8-AAAAA 2-3 45.30 45,920 0.05 140 6 - - - Drew 3-AAAAA 1-3 37.36 304,240 0.31 251 3 - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 1-3 34.73 12,523 0.01 50 2 - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-4 32.71 83,849 0.09 137 - - - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 2-3 31.56 290,822 0.29 44 - - - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 1-3 29.25 193,334 0.19 13 - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 2-2 38.40 20,358 0.02 12 - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 2-2 39.07 3,304 0.00 2 - - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 1-3 30.02 46,551 0.05 1 - - - - Union Grove 2-AAAAA 0-5 29.12 1,506 0.00 1 - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 2-2 30.07 700 0.00 - - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 0-4 11.45 417 0.00 - - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 2-3 24.58 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-5 -46.44 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Ware County 572,399 409,458 17,398 707 999,962 38 1-AAAAA Coffee 423,979 544,992 29,716 1,217 999,904 96 1-AAAAA Jenkins 3,305 38,332 651,713 236,505 929,855 70,145 1-AAAAA Statesboro 284 5,886 215,645 461,365 683,180 316,820 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute 32 1,226 70,150 231,842 303,250 696,750 1-AAAAA Greenbrier 1 106 15,378 68,364 83,849 916,151 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 568,299 315,106 98,594 16,995 998,994 1,006 2-AAAAA Ola 318,098 375,165 206,189 93,890 993,342 6,658 2-AAAAA Jones County 96,678 199,243 372,270 300,391 968,582 31,418 2-AAAAA Dutchtown 16,760 108,406 310,688 485,291 921,145 78,855 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing 163 2,038 11,740 89,967 103,908 896,092 2-AAAAA Locust Grove 2 41 412 12,068 12,523 987,477 2-AAAAA Union Grove - 1 107 1,398 1,506 998,494 3-AAAAA Northgate 606,909 254,241 95,386 37,488 994,024 5,976 3-AAAAA McIntosh 166,717 292,192 294,839 185,255 939,003 60,997 3-AAAAA Harris County 166,013 292,495 294,445 186,021 938,974 61,026 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 56,550 140,109 256,842 370,258 823,759 176,241 3-AAAAA Drew 3,811 20,963 58,488 220,978 304,240 695,760 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 545,770 292,515 141,827 17,530 997,642 2,358 4-AAAAA Tucker 235,016 346,335 341,232 63,399 985,982 14,018 4-AAAAA Decatur 213,715 331,593 366,187 71,909 983,404 16,596 4-AAAAA M.L. King 4,249 19,991 91,522 433,054 548,816 451,184 4-AAAAA Chamblee 894 6,465 37,345 246,118 290,822 709,178 4-AAAAA Lithonia 356 3,101 21,887 167,990 193,334 806,666 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 640,076 242,164 85,359 29,133 996,732 3,268 5-AAAAA Mays 200,239 350,339 262,858 150,774 964,210 35,790 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson 92,479 223,526 326,657 284,491 927,153 72,847 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 66,346 173,985 277,579 322,367 840,277 159,723 5-AAAAA Banneker 602 4,486 17,077 86,991 109,156 890,844 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill 131 1,302 11,122 54,030 66,585 933,415 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 127 4,197 19,292 71,571 95,187 904,813 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities - 1 56 643 700 999,300 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Kell 592,962 289,277 109,168 7,922 999,329 671 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 281,398 416,862 269,430 28,645 996,335 3,665 6-AAAAA Cambridge 123,582 278,705 504,978 78,472 985,737 14,263 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee 1,045 7,746 58,277 426,180 493,248 506,752 6-AAAAA Centennial 1,008 7,306 55,742 414,327 478,383 521,617 6-AAAAA North Springs 5 103 2,402 44,041 46,551 953,449 6-AAAAA Northview - 1 3 413 417 999,583 7-AAAAA Calhoun 351,255 283,728 209,362 126,179 970,524 29,476 7-AAAAA Hiram 283,611 276,268 239,780 158,360 958,019 41,981 7-AAAAA Cartersville 261,771 269,110 251,074 171,520 953,475 46,525 7-AAAAA Dalton 98,983 153,841 253,704 354,307 860,835 139,165 7-AAAAA Cass 4,379 17,037 45,805 186,622 253,843 746,157 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 1 16 275 3,012 3,304 996,696 8-AAAAA Jefferson 799,180 165,058 30,906 4,532 999,676 324 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch 120,838 437,009 312,590 101,481 971,918 28,082 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 71,121 314,868 397,907 161,926 945,822 54,178 8-AAAAA Eastside 7,883 65,506 183,051 418,724 675,164 324,836 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 956 16,574 65,227 258,385 341,142 658,858 8-AAAAA Loganville 17 827 8,186 36,890 45,920 954,080 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 5 158 2,133 18,062 20,358 979,642

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Benedictine Troup Spalding Benedictine Troup Bainbridge First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Spalding Miller Grove Benedictine North Oconee Cairo Spalding Miller Grove Lovett Whitewater Benedictine Holy Innocents North Oconee Reg 4, #3 20 58.84 2-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 1, #2 11 67.62 4-1 Cairo Reg 3, #4 23 56.43 2-2 New Hampstead Reg 2, #1 5 71.34 4-0 Spalding Reg 7, #3 18 60.46 1-3 Cedartown Reg 6, #2 17 60.96 4-1 Miller Grove Reg 8, #4 41 37.60 1-3 Cedar Shoals Reg 5, #1 25 54.18 2-2 Lovett Reg 1, #3 34 43.33 3-2 Westover Reg 4, #2 27 52.67 2-2 Whitewater Reg 2, #4 28 50.50 2-2 West Laurens Reg 3, #1 1 85.26 5-0 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 10 68.58 5-0 Holy Innocents Reg 7, #2 29 49.80 4-1 Northwest Whitfield Reg 5, #4 38 41.31 2-3 Hampton Reg 8, #1 2 78.46 3-0 North Oconee Central (Carrollton) Troup Stockbridge Bainbridge North Hall Central (Carrollton) Perry Troup Stockbridge Stephenson Burke County Bainbridge Reg 5, #3 26 53.77 2-3 Pace Academy Reg 8, #2 13 62.41 4-0 North Hall Reg 6, #4 19 58.91 2-2 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 7, #1 8 70.03 5-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 2, #3 4 71.61 3-1 Perry Reg 3, #2 14 61.28 3-1 Wayne County Reg 1, #4 50 26.62 0-5 Hardaway Reg 4, #1 3 76.26 4-0 Troup Reg 8, #3 32 46.60 3-0 East Forsyth Reg 5, #2 9 68.62 3-2 Stockbridge Reg 7, #4 30 47.14 2-3 Sonoraville Reg 6, #1 15 61.11 3-1 Stephenson Reg 3, #3 7 70.42 4-0 Burke County Reg 2, #2 12 63.81 3-1 Baldwin Reg 4, #4 16 61.10 2-2 Starr's Mill Reg 1, #1 6 70.64 2-2 Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Benedictine 3-AAAA 5-0 85.26 999,957 4.15 894,749 679,880 596,639 487,618 1.05 North Oconee 8-AAAA 3-0 78.46 999,987 3.49 869,011 362,078 275,299 167,375 4.97 Troup 4-AAAA 4-0 76.26 999,740 3.43 637,122 472,701 339,538 131,211 6.62 Perry 2-AAAA 3-1 71.61 997,989 2.64 462,547 310,446 101,583 35,433 27.22 Spalding 2-AAAA 4-0 71.34 997,734 2.60 451,002 299,208 95,882 32,790 29.50 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 2-2 70.64 999,985 2.77 479,305 318,693 114,857 32,781 29.51 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 5-0 70.03 999,584 2.66 535,274 204,414 112,115 27,762 35.02 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 3-2 68.62 999,937 2.95 652,815 319,631 66,821 22,397 43.65 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 5-0 68.58 973,587 2.77 581,367 275,972 94,006 21,757 44.96 Burke County 3-AAAA 4-0 70.42 990,600 2.19 301,912 160,650 78,143 19,799 49.51 Cairo 1-AAAA 4-1 67.62 999,947 2.41 361,611 205,329 52,815 12,223 80.81 North Hall 8-AAAA 4-0 62.41 990,138 2.12 303,219 60,790 16,361 2,111 472.71 Baldwin 2-AAAA 3-1 63.81 977,602 1.59 133,144 58,636 12,534 2,053 486.09 Stephenson 6-AAAA 3-1 61.11 828,237 1.57 194,640 48,199 8,200 959 1,041.75 Miller Grove 6-AAAA 4-1 60.96 822,344 1.55 188,096 45,710 7,600 922 1,083.60 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 2-2 61.10 964,079 1.74 93,349 26,856 6,363 788 1,268.04 Cedartown 7-AAAA 1-3 60.46 989,067 1.68 139,805 23,694 5,304 571 1,750.31 Wayne County 3-AAAA 3-1 61.28 922,960 1.29 71,671 24,868 4,398 511 1,955.95 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-2 58.91 733,165 1.24 120,679 23,785 3,354 335 2,984.07 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 2-2 58.84 833,682 1.27 48,963 12,772 2,058 208 4,806.69 Lovett 5-AAAA 2-2 54.18 995,276 1.68 137,312 19,383 1,493 92 10,868.57 Madison County 8-AAAA 3-1 55.54 958,078 1.52 109,882 14,239 1,522 80 12,499.00 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 1-3 56.44 591,550 0.90 64,346 9,687 1,073 71 14,083.51 LaGrange 4-AAAA 2-2 57.52 692,440 0.89 26,375 7,119 809 62 16,128.03 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 2-2 56.43 808,847 0.97 24,527 5,920 570 53 18,866.92 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 2-3 53.77 925,047 1.21 48,132 4,434 442 29 34,481.76 Whitewater 4-AAAA 2-2 52.67 493,097 0.60 7,375 1,171 64 4 249,999.00 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 4-1 49.80 876,048 1.05 23,615 1,728 77 3 333,332.33 West Laurens 2-AAAA 2-2 50.50 612,790 0.64 3,411 331 22 1 999,999.00 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 1-3 42.56 255,950 0.28 1,631 54 1 1 999,999.00 East Forsyth 8-AAAA 3-0 46.60 729,769 0.85 12,901 621 27 - - Sonoraville 7-AAAA 2-3 47.14 799,688 0.91 13,469 738 25 - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 3-1 47.01 277,044 0.29 1,063 101 2 - - Westover 1-AAAA 3-2 43.33 961,440 1.04 1,383 66 1 - - Hampton 5-AAAA 2-3 41.31 442,328 0.46 1,210 34 1 - - McDonough 5-AAAA 3-1 42.41 432,719 0.45 976 19 1 - - Howard 2-AAAA 3-1 44.90 258,467 0.26 394 19 - - - Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 3-1 38.89 335,530 0.35 973 11 - - - Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 2-3 42.82 51,117 0.06 348 8 - - - Luella 5-AAAA 1-4 37.28 197,381 0.20 179 2 - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 1-3 37.60 47,710 0.05 107 2 - - - Griffin 2-AAAA 0-4 36.60 46,249 0.05 11 1 - - - Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 4-0 40.47 109,169 0.11 46 - - - - Shaw 1-AAAA 2-3 31.76 678,251 0.68 36 - - - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 1-3 33.02 16,892 0.02 12 - - - - Hardaway 1-AAAA 0-5 26.62 360,377 0.36 2 - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 4-1 35.07 16,725 0.02 2 - - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 0-5 28.44 7,311 0.01 1 - - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 2-2 22.51 1,467 0.00 - - - - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-5 19.95 592 0.00 - - - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 0-4 25.37 179 0.00 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 1-3 4.38 83 0.00 - - - - - Riverdale 4-AAAA 0-5 23.22 58 0.00 - - - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 0-4 16.71 9 0.00 - - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-4 9.86 1 0.00 - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 2-1-1 34.21 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 1-3 17.84 - - - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 0-4 11.65 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 1-3 -14.53 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 590,876 394,228 14,535 346 999,985 15 1-AAAA Cairo 406,034 564,700 28,458 755 999,947 53 1-AAAA Westover 2,983 37,728 748,734 171,995 961,440 38,560 1-AAAA Shaw 95 2,606 152,014 523,536 678,251 321,749 1-AAAA Hardaway 12 738 56,259 303,368 360,377 639,623 2-AAAA Perry 444,886 364,083 168,985 20,035 997,989 2,011 2-AAAA Spalding 431,940 369,701 175,116 20,977 997,734 2,266 2-AAAA Baldwin 118,981 243,594 502,696 112,331 977,602 22,398 2-AAAA West Laurens 3,723 18,105 108,822 482,140 612,790 387,210 2-AAAA Howard 413 3,642 31,606 222,806 258,467 741,533 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) 50 746 9,827 98,546 109,169 890,831 2-AAAA Griffin 7 129 2,948 43,165 46,249 953,751 3-AAAA Benedictine 857,132 130,945 10,351 1,529 999,957 43 3-AAAA Burke County 119,941 609,619 208,708 52,332 990,600 9,400 3-AAAA Wayne County 17,530 178,184 461,640 265,606 922,960 77,040 3-AAAA New Hampstead 5,173 72,578 268,851 462,245 808,847 191,153 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch 224 8,674 50,387 217,759 277,044 722,956 3-AAAA Islands - - 63 529 592 999,408 4-AAAA Troup 829,695 143,499 21,644 4,902 999,740 260 4-AAAA Starr's Mill 108,176 496,381 277,316 82,206 964,079 35,921 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 47,050 240,024 302,652 243,956 833,682 166,318 4-AAAA LaGrange 14,144 48,643 248,756 380,897 692,440 307,560 4-AAAA Whitewater 930 71,099 146,354 274,714 493,097 506,903 4-AAAA North Clayton 5 354 3,276 13,090 16,725 983,275 4-AAAA Fayette County - - 2 177 179 999,821 4-AAAA Riverdale - - - 58 58 999,942 5-AAAA Stockbridge 817,240 153,224 27,395 2,078 999,937 63 5-AAAA Lovett 155,790 736,890 86,341 16,255 995,276 4,724 5-AAAA Pace Academy 25,950 64,137 628,116 206,844 925,047 74,953 5-AAAA McDonough 645 3,773 113,079 315,222 432,719 567,281 5-AAAA Hampton 323 33,350 105,294 303,361 442,328 557,672 5-AAAA Luella 52 8,611 39,643 149,075 197,381 802,619 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) - 15 131 7,165 7,311 992,689 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - - 1 - 1 999,999 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 554,589 245,583 116,227 57,188 973,587 26,413 6-AAAA Stephenson 153,348 235,127 239,179 200,583 828,237 171,763 6-AAAA Miller Grove 147,100 230,404 239,024 205,816 822,344 177,656 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 93,671 172,471 220,582 246,441 733,165 266,835 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 50,783 113,474 173,820 253,473 591,550 408,450 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 509 2,941 11,168 36,499 51,117 948,883 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 752,989 214,616 26,770 5,209 999,584 416 7-AAAA Cedartown 209,937 552,068 178,572 48,490 989,067 10,933 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 23,919 136,162 413,976 301,991 876,048 123,952 7-AAAA Sonoraville 12,342 83,011 305,066 399,269 799,688 200,312 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 813 14,143 75,604 244,970 335,530 664,470 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - 12 71 83 999,917 8-AAAA North Oconee 902,152 96,061 1,464 310 999,987 13 8-AAAA North Hall 94,935 604,633 238,166 52,404 990,138 9,862 8-AAAA East Forsyth 1,852 42,610 183,655 501,652 729,769 270,231 8-AAAA Madison County 926 249,598 532,342 175,212 958,078 41,922 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff 130 6,068 32,980 216,772 255,950 744,050 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 4 1,021 10,017 36,668 47,710 952,290 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 1 8 1,322 15,561 16,892 983,108 8-AAAA East Hall - 1 54 1,412 1,467 998,533 8-AAAA Chestatee - - - 9 9 999,991 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Stephens County Sandy Creek Cedar Grove Stephens County Savannah Christian Sandy Creek First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Mary Persons Cedar Grove Calvary Day Stephens County Thomasville Mary Persons Adairsville Cedar Grove Monroe Calvary Day White County Stephens County Reg 4, #3 29 45.57 3-1 Hephzibah Reg 1, #2 12 58.79 2-3 Thomasville Reg 3, #4 30 44.64 3-1 Long County Reg 2, #1 6 65.70 3-1 Mary Persons Reg 7, #3 25 46.03 3-1 Gilmer Reg 6, #2 22 49.96 2-2 Adairsville Reg 8, #4 13 57.77 1-4 Oconee County Reg 5, #1 2 80.26 2-3 Cedar Grove Reg 1, #3 18 53.27 3-1 Monroe Reg 4, #2 21 50.48 3-2 Harlem Reg 2, #4 33 36.75 1-3 Jackson Reg 3, #1 4 70.49 4-0 Calvary Day Reg 6, #3 24 46.35 3-1 Bremen Reg 7, #2 9 60.96 2-2 White County Reg 5, #4 10 59.31 1-3 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 8, #1 1 81.35 5-0 Stephens County Hebron Christian Savannah Christian Sandy Creek Carver (Columbus) Hebron Christian Lumpkin County Savannah Christian Morgan County Sandy Creek Ringgold Upson-Lee Carver (Columbus) Reg 5, #3 16 55.75 3-2 Douglass Reg 8, #2 8 61.65 3-2 Hebron Christian Reg 6, #4 34 35.34 1-3 LaFayette Reg 7, #1 11 59.03 4-0 Lumpkin County Reg 2, #3 20 50.50 0-4 Peach County Reg 3, #2 5 67.57 3-1 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 17 53.45 2-2 Crisp County Reg 4, #1 7 64.23 4-1 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 14 56.75 3-2 Monroe Area Reg 5, #2 3 77.79 4-1 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 31 44.39 0-4 Dawson County Reg 6, #1 27 45.88 3-1 Ringgold Reg 3, #3 28 45.71 2-2 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #2 19 52.16 4-1 Upson-Lee Reg 4, #4 39 29.74 2-2 Richmond Academy Reg 1, #1 15 56.58 2-2 Carver (Columbus)

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 2-3 80.26 1,000,000 4.28 923,946 837,634 570,683 345,320 1.90 Stephens County 8-AAA 5-0 81.35 999,971 4.10 912,483 760,850 480,360 319,646 2.13 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 4-1 77.79 1,000,000 4.12 890,334 785,860 523,646 246,524 3.06 Calvary Day 3-AAA 4-0 70.49 999,956 3.21 785,429 346,758 126,509 39,017 24.63 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 3-1 67.57 999,892 3.01 685,697 299,614 91,646 21,104 46.38 Mary Persons 2-AAA 3-1 65.70 999,997 2.89 745,095 171,507 45,168 10,213 96.91 Morgan County 4-AAA 4-1 64.23 999,963 2.45 370,735 197,531 54,024 8,102 122.43 White County 7-AAA 2-2 60.96 989,379 2.35 311,601 117,409 24,044 2,673 373.11 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 3-2 61.65 965,264 1.65 216,540 85,803 17,980 2,160 461.96 Thomasville 1-AAA 2-3 58.79 955,218 2.20 391,337 66,460 17,020 1,507 662.57 Lumpkin County 7-AAA 4-0 59.03 981,016 2.16 229,535 75,574 12,961 1,204 829.56 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 1-3 59.31 1,000,000 1.52 159,064 51,911 7,757 720 1,387.89 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 2-2 56.58 921,717 1.91 275,342 39,032 7,924 588 1,699.68 Oconee County 8-AAA 1-4 57.77 920,743 1.25 98,702 32,173 5,045 433 2,308.47 Monroe Area 8-AAA 3-2 56.75 902,404 1.16 77,114 23,624 3,332 217 4,607.29 Monroe 1-AAA 3-1 53.27 837,980 1.47 141,543 15,425 2,280 134 7,461.69 Crisp County 1-AAA 2-2 53.45 843,324 1.49 146,574 16,214 2,363 127 7,873.02 Douglass 5-AAA 3-2 55.75 1,000,000 1.26 72,424 17,217 1,852 116 8,619.69 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 4-1 52.16 999,723 1.65 170,829 16,988 1,967 84 11,903.76 Adairsville 6-AAA 2-2 49.96 988,708 1.55 31,942 9,306 1,056 42 23,808.52 Peach County 2-AAA 0-4 50.50 999,577 1.50 118,554 10,437 973 33 30,302.03 Harlem 4-AAA 3-2 50.48 994,953 1.46 55,172 4,920 386 16 62,499.00 Wesleyan 7-AAA 2-2 49.42 801,930 1.29 28,967 5,067 334 10 99,999.00 Ringgold 6-AAA 3-1 45.88 977,239 1.35 13,189 2,395 154 3 333,332.33 Bremen 6-AAA 3-1 46.35 976,699 1.36 14,816 2,787 197 2 499,999.00 Gilmer 7-AAA 3-1 46.03 636,193 0.93 11,128 1,499 86 1 999,999.00 Long County 3-AAA 3-1 44.64 868,120 1.05 29,616 1,297 68 1 999,999.00 Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 2-2 45.71 889,396 1.10 36,845 1,661 65 1 999,999.00 Hephzibah 4-AAA 3-1 45.57 980,825 1.24 26,771 1,147 42 1 999,999.00 Dawson County 7-AAA 0-4 44.39 525,150 0.74 6,440 791 25 1 999,999.00 Dougherty 1-AAA 3-2 45.92 440,980 0.58 16,718 945 51 - - Hart County 8-AAA 1-3 42.81 209,763 0.21 864 88 1 - - Jackson 2-AAA 1-3 36.75 987,929 1.02 2,396 41 1 - - LaFayette 6-AAA 1-3 35.34 448,651 0.48 579 21 - - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 2-2 29.74 553,976 0.57 846 7 - - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 2-2 31.78 237,061 0.25 130 2 - - - Pickens 7-AAA 1-3 32.91 62,232 0.07 64 2 - - - Salem 4-AAA 1-3 26.40 341,693 0.35 216 1 - - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 2-2 31.20 276,958 0.29 129 1 - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 1-3 27.17 93,573 0.10 8 1 - - - Liberty County 3-AAA 0-4 30.52 134,527 0.14 178 - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-2 28.92 107,062 0.11 85 - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 2-1 20.92 128,590 0.13 22 - - - - West Hall 7-AAA 1-3 22.92 4,100 0.00 1 - - - - Pike County 2-AAA 0-5 3.15 12,774 0.01 - - - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 1-4 22.21 1,855 0.00 - - - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-4 15.98 1,111 0.00 - - - - - Beach 3-AAA 0-4 13.98 1,045 0.00 - - - - - Columbus 1-AAA 1-3 18.12 781 0.00 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 1-3 -1.11 2 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Thomasville 400,185 274,121 175,092 105,820 955,218 44,782 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 276,960 268,281 220,899 155,577 921,717 78,283 1-AAA Crisp County 153,140 202,182 247,051 240,951 843,324 156,676 1-AAA Monroe 146,579 198,772 245,822 246,807 837,980 162,020 1-AAA Dougherty 23,136 56,640 111,038 250,166 440,980 559,020 1-AAA Columbus - 4 98 679 781 999,219 2-AAA Mary Persons 796,726 166,392 32,965 3,914 999,997 3 2-AAA Upson-Lee 115,377 441,121 361,889 81,336 999,723 277 2-AAA Peach County 84,082 360,982 442,747 111,766 999,577 423 2-AAA Jackson 3,815 31,498 162,356 790,260 987,929 12,071 2-AAA Pike County - 7 43 12,724 12,774 987,226 3-AAA Calvary Day 579,324 395,949 22,658 2,025 999,956 44 3-AAA Savannah Christian 416,893 561,040 21,325 634 999,892 108 3-AAA Long County 3,085 29,367 422,551 413,117 868,120 131,880 3-AAA Savannah Country Day 694 12,874 481,403 394,425 889,396 110,604 3-AAA Liberty County 2 420 29,563 104,542 134,527 865,473 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) 2 350 22,465 84,245 107,062 892,938 3-AAA Beach - - 35 1,010 1,045 998,955 3-AAA Groves - - - 2 2 999,998 4-AAA Morgan County 826,511 149,794 22,580 1,078 999,963 37 4-AAA Harlem 124,802 534,285 302,547 33,319 994,953 5,047 4-AAA Hephzibah 47,870 297,353 541,202 94,400 980,825 19,175 4-AAA Richmond Academy 623 12,678 81,313 459,362 553,976 446,024 4-AAA Salem 185 5,034 40,922 295,552 341,693 658,307 4-AAA Cross Creek 9 856 11,436 116,289 128,590 871,410 5-AAA Cedar Grove 568,064 389,118 36,917 5,901 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek 414,192 513,574 61,532 10,702 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 12,396 65,937 539,922 381,745 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass 5,348 31,371 361,629 601,652 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 464,116 301,956 180,217 42,419 988,708 11,292 6-AAA Bremen 267,444 324,300 301,971 82,984 976,699 23,301 6-AAA Ringgold 258,379 326,662 322,101 70,097 977,239 22,761 6-AAA LaFayette 5,172 21,932 87,044 334,503 448,651 551,349 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 3,541 16,014 56,709 200,694 276,958 723,042 6-AAA Gordon Lee 1,189 7,102 37,811 190,959 237,061 762,939 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 159 2,028 14,052 77,334 93,573 906,427 6-AAA Ridgeland - 6 95 1,010 1,111 998,889 7-AAA White County 511,344 330,307 113,086 34,642 989,379 10,621 7-AAA Lumpkin County 389,878 382,511 155,677 52,950 981,016 18,984 7-AAA Wesleyan 59,573 150,101 330,791 261,465 801,930 198,070 7-AAA Gilmer 24,244 80,018 219,338 312,593 636,193 363,807 7-AAA Dawson County 14,777 55,185 167,352 287,836 525,150 474,850 7-AAA Pickens 184 1,859 13,263 46,926 62,232 937,768 7-AAA West Hall - 19 493 3,588 4,100 995,900 8-AAA Stephens County 901,122 89,055 7,793 2,001 999,971 29 8-AAA Hebron Christian 55,519 439,070 302,013 168,662 965,264 34,736 8-AAA Oconee County 24,128 250,565 338,315 307,735 920,743 79,257 8-AAA Monroe Area 19,017 210,249 317,759 355,379 902,404 97,596 8-AAA Hart County 214 11,056 33,938 164,555 209,763 790,237 8-AAA Franklin County - 5 182 1,668 1,855 998,145

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Appling County Pierce County Callaway Pierce County Fellowship Christian Appling County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Northeast Callaway Pierce County Providence Christian Laney Northeast Rockmart Callaway Thomson Pierce County North Murray Providence Christian Reg 4, #3 14 51.66 1-2-1 Laney Reg 1, #2 20 46.20 2-2 Jeff Davis Reg 3, #4 28 42.08 2-2 Vidalia Reg 2, #1 5 64.42 3-1 Northeast Reg 7, #3 7 61.07 2-2 Rockmart Reg 6, #2 30 39.03 1-3 South Atlanta Reg 8, #4 10 56.96 2-2 Athens Academy Reg 5, #1 3 65.71 2-1 Callaway Reg 1, #3 17 51.05 1-2 Cook Reg 4, #2 4 65.55 3-1 Thomson Reg 2, #4 41 26.61 2-2 Southwest Reg 3, #1 2 69.62 4-0 Pierce County Reg 6, #3 46 22.61 2-3 B.E.S.T. Academy Reg 7, #2 29 41.63 2-2 North Murray Reg 5, #4 38 30.20 2-2 McNair Reg 8, #1 12 54.05 4-0 Providence Christian Fellowship Christian Toombs County Union County Appling County Fellowship Christian Model Toombs County Washington County Union County Fannin County Appling County Fitzgerald Reg 5, #3 19 48.22 0-4 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 8, #2 8 59.27 2-1 Fellowship Christian Reg 6, #4 35 34.95 1-4 Washington Reg 7, #1 26 44.34 2-1 Model Reg 2, #3 48 21.19 2-2 Kendrick Reg 3, #2 9 57.70 4-0 Toombs County Reg 1, #4 16 51.15 1-3 Dodge County Reg 4, #1 13 52.53 2-2 Washington County Reg 8, #3 11 55.30 4-1 Union County Reg 5, #2 15 51.21 2-2 Columbia Reg 7, #4 22 45.70 2-2 Fannin County Reg 6, #1 27 43.45 3-2 North Cobb Christian Reg 3, #3 1 71.32 3-1 Appling County Reg 2, #2 23 45.68 4-1 ACE Charter Reg 4, #4 24 45.05 2-2 Putnam County Reg 1, #1 6 62.36 2-2 Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Appling County 3-AA 3-1 71.32 999,919 3.97 806,473 677,090 496,839 328,789 2.04 Pierce County 3-AA 4-0 69.62 999,859 3.77 753,244 608,206 424,388 245,536 3.07 Callaway 5-AA 2-1 65.71 999,991 3.33 793,635 475,528 219,023 109,033 8.17 Northeast 2-AA 3-1 64.42 1,000,000 3.35 772,110 453,228 192,985 89,333 10.19 Thomson 4-AA 3-1 65.55 999,814 2.78 411,063 290,002 184,329 82,973 11.05 Fitzgerald 1-AA 2-2 62.36 990,269 2.85 499,533 361,962 149,954 54,346 17.40 Rockmart 7-AA 2-2 61.07 998,623 3.00 676,250 233,141 121,698 40,114 23.93 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 2-1 59.27 936,763 2.46 554,693 167,503 59,582 18,009 54.53 Toombs County 3-AA 4-0 57.70 993,235 2.37 352,632 199,656 49,327 12,125 81.47 Athens Academy 8-AA 2-2 56.96 887,904 2.08 428,996 114,782 33,048 8,227 120.55 Union County 8-AA 4-1 55.30 836,788 1.80 343,768 83,838 20,225 4,416 225.45 Providence Christian 8-AA 4-0 54.05 789,281 1.59 282,856 64,366 13,524 2,638 378.08 Columbia 5-AA 2-2 51.21 995,938 1.72 249,154 59,455 8,856 1,132 882.39 Washington County 4-AA 2-2 52.53 961,822 1.56 75,870 26,523 4,931 834 1,198.04 Laney 4-AA 1-2-1 51.66 946,570 1.47 63,610 20,987 3,045 523 1,911.05 Dodge County 1-AA 1-3 51.15 795,540 1.23 62,670 23,230 3,710 486 2,056.61 Cook 1-AA 1-2 51.05 790,735 1.22 60,424 22,385 3,422 475 2,104.26 Sumter County 1-AA 2-2 50.39 761,655 1.14 50,204 17,465 2,587 355 2,815.90 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 0-4 48.22 990,613 1.46 142,148 24,739 2,786 276 3,622.19 ACE Charter 2-AA 4-1 45.68 997,442 1.28 44,420 14,887 1,161 82 12,194.12 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 3-2 43.45 991,629 1.67 114,585 15,951 1,208 81 12,344.68 Fannin County 7-AA 2-2 45.70 876,439 1.64 122,668 11,482 1,100 72 13,887.89 East Jackson 8-AA 4-0 46.09 315,224 0.44 38,247 4,628 379 35 28,570.43 Model 7-AA 2-1 44.34 836,735 1.50 95,432 7,993 634 34 29,410.76 Jeff Davis 1-AA 2-2 46.20 502,379 0.64 12,336 3,117 297 24 41,665.67 Putnam County 4-AA 2-2 45.05 821,414 1.03 21,241 4,853 337 20 49,999.00 North Murray 7-AA 2-2 41.63 727,508 1.20 54,308 3,815 187 12 83,332.33 Banks County 8-AA 4-0 44.40 234,040 0.31 21,934 2,259 156 8 124,999.00 Vidalia 3-AA 2-2 42.08 753,312 0.84 12,354 2,058 94 7 142,856.14 South Atlanta 6-AA 1-3 39.03 933,416 1.32 38,920 2,929 122 4 249,999.00 Haralson County 7-AA 0-4 38.41 540,835 0.81 23,211 1,194 48 1 999,999.00 Washington 6-AA 1-4 34.95 860,934 1.06 13,286 545 14 - - Berrien 1-AA 1-2 36.26 69,644 0.07 142 15 2 - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 2-2 35.48 269,689 0.29 1,093 90 1 - - Worth County 1-AA 2-2 37.29 89,778 0.10 200 19 1 - - Therrell 6-AA 3-1 30.40 527,960 0.58 1,837 32 - - - McNair 5-AA 2-2 30.20 621,830 0.64 2,468 23 - - - Windsor Forest 3-AA 2-2 30.50 129,886 0.13 131 10 - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 3-2 27.35 500,972 0.53 928 7 - - - Southwest 2-AA 2-2 26.61 727,528 0.73 129 5 - - - Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 1-3 24.11 84,043 0.09 64 1 - - - Tattnall County 3-AA 1-3 28.26 83,650 0.08 44 1 - - - Redan 5-AA 1-3 26.18 362,211 0.37 553 - - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 2-3 22.61 101,046 0.10 41 - - - - Rutland 2-AA 2-2 22.96 557,158 0.56 39 - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 2-2 21.19 597,411 0.60 25 - - - - Murray County 7-AA 1-3 21.58 19,843 0.02 17 - - - - Brantley County 3-AA 3-1 24.88 40,139 0.04 12 - - - - Spencer 2-AA 1-3 19.23 109,417 0.11 1 - - - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 0-4 12.42 25,524 0.03 1 - - - - Central (Macon) 2-AA 0-4 8.74 10,846 0.01 - - - - - Towers 5-AA 0-4 4.73 3,893 0.00 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 1-4 9.10 372 0.00 - - - - - Butler 4-AA 1-2 12.91 319 0.00 - - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-4 -3.89 198 0.00 - - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-4 -2.65 17 0.00 - - - - - Walker 6-AA 3-1 10.90 - - - - - - - Josey 4-AA 1-3 2.41 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 694,017 199,201 71,233 25,818 990,269 9,731 1-AA Dodge County 99,126 241,058 246,158 209,198 795,540 204,460 1-AA Cook 96,577 236,836 246,494 210,828 790,735 209,265 1-AA Sumter County 82,612 214,195 239,917 224,931 761,655 238,345 1-AA Jeff Davis 26,111 95,585 154,523 226,160 502,379 497,621 1-AA Worth County 941 7,673 23,694 57,470 89,778 910,222 1-AA Berrien 616 5,452 17,981 45,595 69,644 930,356 2-AA Northeast 998,530 1,375 75 20 1,000,000 - 2-AA Southwest 735 54,943 395,411 276,439 727,528 272,472 2-AA ACE Charter 276 895,605 91,748 9,813 997,442 2,558 2-AA Rutland 248 25,163 240,472 291,275 557,158 442,842 2-AA Kendrick 203 20,185 233,564 343,459 597,411 402,589 2-AA Spencer 8 2,693 37,065 69,651 109,417 890,583 2-AA Central (Macon) - 36 1,654 9,156 10,846 989,154 2-AA Jordan - - 11 187 198 999,802 3-AA Appling County 527,636 375,082 92,643 4,558 999,919 81 3-AA Pierce County 420,750 445,957 126,130 7,022 999,859 141 3-AA Toombs County 50,766 172,412 670,261 99,796 993,235 6,765 3-AA Vidalia 844 6,294 99,307 646,867 753,312 246,688 3-AA Windsor Forest 4 168 6,701 123,013 129,886 870,114 3-AA Tattnall County - 73 3,664 79,913 83,650 916,350 3-AA Brantley County - 14 1,294 38,831 40,139 959,861 4-AA Thomson 858,587 125,535 11,934 3,758 999,814 186 4-AA Washington County 109,945 387,904 310,737 153,236 961,822 38,178 4-AA Putnam County 20,674 118,135 245,112 437,493 821,414 178,586 4-AA Laney 9,885 353,761 385,686 197,238 946,570 53,430 4-AA Westside (Augusta) 909 14,663 46,496 207,621 269,689 730,311 4-AA Butler - 1 21 297 319 999,681 4-AA Glenn Hills - 1 14 357 372 999,628 4-AA Josey - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AA Callaway 828,882 144,923 25,197 989 999,991 9 5-AA Columbia 109,611 494,963 355,779 35,585 995,938 4,062 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian 60,861 346,143 516,400 67,209 990,613 9,387 5-AA McNair 542 10,402 71,887 538,999 621,830 378,170 5-AA Redan 103 3,544 29,869 328,695 362,211 637,789 5-AA Landmark Christian 1 25 817 24,681 25,524 974,476 5-AA Towers - - 51 3,842 3,893 996,107 6-AA North Cobb Christian 590,514 271,991 102,338 26,786 991,629 8,371 6-AA South Atlanta 257,617 339,009 228,528 108,262 933,416 66,584 6-AA Washington 123,488 238,445 306,019 192,982 860,934 139,066 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 17,226 63,101 147,004 273,641 500,972 499,028 6-AA Therrell 9,253 75,892 173,447 269,368 527,960 472,040 6-AA Mount Paran Christian 1,195 6,866 22,271 53,711 84,043 915,957 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy 707 4,696 20,393 75,250 101,046 898,954 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 820,695 144,443 25,547 7,938 998,623 1,377 7-AA Fannin County 78,747 326,098 280,943 190,651 876,439 123,561 7-AA Model 58,696 267,861 285,287 224,891 836,735 163,265 7-AA North Murray 29,901 169,646 241,921 286,040 727,508 272,492 7-AA Haralson County 11,945 91,395 162,293 275,202 540,835 459,165 7-AA Murray County 16 557 4,007 15,263 19,843 980,157 7-AA Gordon Central - - 2 15 17 999,983 8-AA Fellowship Christian 388,772 262,708 179,868 105,415 936,763 63,237 8-AA Athens Academy 256,804 254,257 220,422 156,421 887,904 112,096 8-AA Union County 186,082 221,772 233,017 195,917 836,788 163,212 8-AA Providence Christian 142,495 191,147 226,962 228,677 789,281 210,719 8-AA East Jackson 16,323 42,594 81,322 174,985 315,224 684,776 8-AA Banks County 9,524 27,522 58,409 138,585 234,040 765,960

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Rabun County Prince Avenue Christian Commerce Rabun County Mount Vernon First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Swainsboro Prince Avenue Christian Bryan County Commerce Pelham Swainsboro Whitefield Academy Prince Avenue Christian Bacon County Bryan County Trion Commerce Reg 4, #3 36 10.59 0-4 Crawford County Reg 1, #2 23 35.25 2-3 Pelham Reg 3, #4 35 15.77 1-4 Claxton Reg 2, #1 2 68.97 5-0 Swainsboro Reg 7, #3 26 34.24 1-3 Pepperell Reg 6, #2 19 37.23 1-3 Whitefield Academy Reg 8, #4 37 2.37 0-4 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 1 78.67 5-0 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 1, #3 16 41.14 2-2 Bacon County Reg 4, #2 21 36.48 3-2 Temple Reg 2, #4 27 32.77 0-4 Jefferson County Reg 3, #1 12 50.69 4-0 Bryan County Reg 6, #3 17 39.68 1-2 St. Francis Reg 7, #2 5 55.59 4-0 Trion Reg 5, #4 18 37.27 3-2 Jasper County Reg 8, #1 4 57.13 3-1 Commerce Rabun County Bleckley County Mount Vernon Brooks County Rabun County Darlington Bleckley County Lamar County Elbert County Mount Vernon Dublin Brooks County Reg 5, #3 20 36.95 1-3 Oglethorpe County Reg 8, #2 3 63.12 3-1 Rabun County Reg 6, #4 22 36.36 2-2 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 7, #1 14 44.06 2-2 Darlington Reg 2, #3 9 52.31 2-2 Bleckley County Reg 3, #2 15 43.49 1-4 Metter Reg 1, #4 11 51.75 2-2 Irwin County Reg 4, #1 13 50.04 3-2 Lamar County Reg 8, #3 8 52.36 3-1 Elbert County Reg 5, #2 30 28.08 1-3 Social Circle Reg 7, #4 31 21.76 1-3 Chattooga Reg 6, #1 6 53.54 4-0 Mount Vernon Reg 3, #3 29 29.22 1-3 Screven County Reg 2, #2 10 51.81 3-1 Dublin Reg 4, #4 25 34.90 0-4 Heard County Reg 1, #1 7 53.17 1-3 Brooks County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 5-0 78.67 1,000,000 4.52 990,466 799,590 731,704 674,052 0.48 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 5-0 68.97 999,942 3.46 916,900 303,549 240,223 150,378 5.65 Rabun County 8-A Division I 3-1 63.12 1,000,000 3.75 834,036 699,235 240,981 92,743 9.78 Commerce 8-A Division I 3-1 57.13 1,000,000 3.16 633,539 428,817 162,665 25,754 37.83 Trion 7-A Division I 4-0 55.59 999,821 2.81 441,360 304,116 146,857 16,710 58.84 Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 4-0 53.54 1,000,000 2.69 429,085 224,091 104,905 9,183 107.90 Brooks County 1-A Division I 1-3 53.17 1,000,000 2.56 394,376 164,597 70,395 6,357 156.31 Elbert County 8-A Division I 3-1 52.36 1,000,000 2.64 464,336 230,677 67,905 6,078 163.53 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 2-2 52.31 985,461 2.43 435,032 153,331 57,983 4,726 210.60 Dublin 2-A Division I 3-1 51.81 983,280 2.37 416,179 141,974 51,118 3,902 255.28 Irwin County 1-A Division I 2-2 51.75 1,000,000 2.42 338,884 122,744 45,693 3,681 270.67 Lamar County 4-A Division I 3-2 50.04 1,000,000 2.45 445,684 149,944 52,548 3,270 304.81 Bryan County 3-A Division I 4-0 50.69 999,999 2.49 545,498 163,841 17,164 2,788 357.68 Metter 3-A Division I 1-4 43.49 999,945 1.70 213,580 36,463 3,693 160 6,249.00 Darlington 7-A Division I 2-2 44.06 989,302 1.77 85,407 31,613 3,104 156 6,409.26 Bacon County 1-A Division I 2-2 41.14 1,000,000 1.66 120,732 14,474 1,121 35 28,570.43 St. Francis 6-A Division I 1-2 39.68 1,000,000 1.51 33,356 6,691 693 15 66,665.67 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 1-3 37.23 1,000,000 1.37 19,777 3,342 223 2 499,999.00 Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 1-3 36.95 1,000,000 1.11 18,585 2,563 212 2 499,999.00 Temple 4-A Division I 3-2 36.48 1,000,000 1.37 54,160 4,243 176 2 499,999.00 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 2-2 36.36 1,000,000 1.33 16,349 2,574 157 2 499,999.00 Pelham 1-A Division I 2-3 35.25 1,000,000 1.31 39,571 2,595 93 2 499,999.00 Heard County 4-A Division I 0-4 34.90 1,000,000 1.29 35,408 2,295 73 2 499,999.00 Jasper County 5-A Division I 3-2 37.27 1,000,000 1.12 20,119 2,852 209 - - Pepperell 7-A Division I 1-3 34.24 865,582 1.11 7,839 1,008 47 - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 2-2 35.08 588,264 0.72 25,949 1,598 30 - - Screven County 3-A Division I 1-3 29.22 997,689 1.06 5,263 214 12 - - Jefferson County 2-A Division I 0-4 32.77 443,053 0.52 12,708 571 10 - - Dade County 7-A Division I 1-3 30.59 721,292 0.84 3,340 224 3 - - Social Circle 5-A Division I 1-3 28.08 1,000,000 1.02 2,187 171 3 - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 2-2 20.88 163,288 0.17 92 2 - - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 1-3 21.76 193,782 0.20 116 1 - - - Claxton 3-A Division I 1-4 15.77 952,157 0.96 43 - - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 0-4 10.59 1,000,000 1.00 33 - - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 3-1 16.88 66,933 0.07 11 - - - - Athens Christian 8-A Division I 0-4 2.37 1,000,000 1.00 - - - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-5 -7.35 50,210 0.05 - - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 2-1 19.83 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Brooks County 503,842 363,974 103,245 28,939 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Irwin County 413,561 412,657 134,065 39,717 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County 65,184 167,233 479,161 288,422 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham 17,413 56,136 283,529 642,922 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Swainsboro 849,362 129,216 19,920 1,444 999,942 58 2-A Division I Bleckley County 78,189 433,064 407,577 66,631 985,461 14,539 2-A Division I Dublin 70,905 407,892 431,156 73,327 983,280 16,720 2-A Division I East Laurens 1,119 18,889 86,829 481,427 588,264 411,736 2-A Division I Jefferson County 425 10,939 54,518 377,171 443,053 556,947 3-A Division I Bryan County 704,745 268,105 25,914 1,235 999,999 1 3-A Division I Metter 276,749 603,607 112,076 7,513 999,945 55 3-A Division I Screven County 17,895 121,192 714,558 144,044 997,689 2,311 3-A Division I Claxton 611 7,085 146,554 797,907 952,157 47,843 3-A Division I Savannah - 11 898 49,301 50,210 949,790 4-A Division I Lamar County 800,309 161,670 37,076 945 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple 114,781 454,040 408,983 22,196 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Heard County 84,643 381,082 503,162 31,113 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County 267 3,208 50,779 945,746 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 994,516 5,436 42 6 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County 2,649 456,941 373,490 166,920 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County 2,511 438,599 382,813 176,077 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 324 99,024 243,655 656,997 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 780,633 172,892 33,080 13,395 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 102,547 355,355 305,511 236,587 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 63,626 251,222 334,183 350,969 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 53,194 220,531 327,226 399,049 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Trion 799,797 178,065 19,435 2,524 999,821 179 7-A Division I Darlington 171,531 581,663 187,314 48,794 989,302 10,698 7-A Division I Pepperell 20,917 153,445 423,558 267,662 865,582 134,418 7-A Division I Dade County 7,317 73,687 268,761 371,527 721,292 278,708 7-A Division I Chattooga 250 6,892 48,463 138,177 193,782 806,218 7-A Division I Armuchee 166 5,028 39,362 118,732 163,288 836,712 7-A Division I Coosa 22 1,220 13,107 52,584 66,933 933,067 8-A Division I Rabun County 620,528 272,863 106,535 74 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce 264,126 434,583 301,015 276 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County 115,346 292,554 591,177 923 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian - - 1,273 998,727 1,000,000 -

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Greene County Bowdon Schley County Greene County Bowdon Macon County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Clinch County Schley County McIntosh County Academy Greene County Wilcox County Clinch County Schley County Johnson County Telfair County McIntosh County Academy Manchester Greene County Reg 4, #3 14 42.63 2-2 Wilcox County Reg 1, #2 24 33.16 1-3 Seminole County Reg 3, #4 22 33.61 2-2 Portal Reg 2, #1 4 52.54 4-1 Clinch County Reg 7, #3 26 30.01 3-1 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 6, #2 2 59.48 4-0 Schley County Reg 8, #4 10 46.88 2-2 Lincoln County Reg 5, #1 13 45.16 2-1 Johnson County Reg 1, #3 34 24.38 0-4 Mitchell County Reg 4, #2 15 41.95 3-0 Telfair County Reg 2, #4 21 33.70 0-5 Charlton County Reg 3, #1 12 45.85 2-2 McIntosh County Academy Reg 6, #3 8 49.75 3-1 Manchester Reg 7, #2 28 29.16 1-3 Christian Heritage Reg 5, #4 32 25.42 1-2 Wilkinson County Reg 8, #1 1 61.44 5-0 Greene County Bowdon Jenkins County Macon County Lanier County Warren County Bowdon Jenkins County Hawkinsville Aquinas Macon County Lanier County Early County Reg 5, #3 42 11.77 1-4 Georgia Military Prep Reg 8, #2 30 28.25 2-2 Warren County Reg 6, #4 31 26.78 3-1 Taylor County Reg 7, #1 3 54.80 3-2 Bowdon Reg 2, #3 17 39.59 2-3 Turner County Reg 3, #2 7 51.84 5-0 Jenkins County Reg 1, #4 33 24.57 1-1 Terrell County Reg 4, #1 23 33.48 4-1 Hawkinsville Reg 8, #3 9 47.84 3-1 Aquinas Reg 5, #2 27 29.51 2-2 Hancock Central Reg 7, #4 Reg 6, #1 5 52.19 4-0 Macon County Reg 3, #3 16 41.63 1-3 Emanuel County Institute Reg 2, #2 6 51.98 4-0 Lanier County Reg 4, #4 20 37.10 3-2 Wheeler County Reg 1, #1 11 46.47 3-1 Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Greene County 8-A Division II 5-0 61.44 999,633 4.46 790,899 669,794 502,656 696,804 0.44 Schley County 6-A Division II 4-0 59.48 999,706 3.69 831,091 651,930 432,140 533,758 0.87 Bowdon 7-A Division II 3-2 54.80 1,000,000 3.62 650,739 508,671 265,320 232,952 3.29 Clinch County 2-A Division II 4-1 52.54 999,687 3.10 659,989 330,902 140,559 112,902 7.86 Macon County 6-A Division II 4-0 52.19 996,680 2.84 559,117 328,241 142,232 103,139 8.70 Lanier County 2-A Division II 4-0 51.98 999,623 3.00 635,369 303,919 124,839 95,874 9.43 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 5-0 51.84 999,339 2.99 674,783 252,612 121,013 92,147 9.85 Manchester 6-A Division II 3-1 49.75 986,200 2.44 365,839 189,151 66,297 41,539 23.07 Aquinas 8-A Division II 3-1 47.84 974,529 2.31 259,778 135,661 44,010 22,476 43.49 Early County 1-A Division II 3-1 46.47 999,941 2.35 377,800 105,581 37,894 17,746 55.35 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 2-2 46.88 968,668 2.20 228,184 112,484 33,653 15,857 62.06 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 2-2 45.85 995,272 2.12 387,419 96,483 27,972 13,078 75.46 Johnson County 5-A Division II 2-1 45.16 999,881 2.06 231,014 93,237 22,404 10,171 97.32 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 2-2 42.63 934,197 2.05 283,359 60,552 13,319 4,404 226.07 Telfair County 4-A Division II 3-0 41.95 921,929 1.97 256,564 51,257 10,426 3,318 300.39 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 1-3 41.63 986,285 1.61 196,735 34,538 6,733 2,028 492.10 Turner County 2-A Division II 2-3 39.59 988,240 1.48 144,355 21,447 3,129 789 1,266.43 Wheeler County 4-A Division II 3-2 37.10 771,555 1.33 99,027 12,271 1,499 322 3,104.59 Dooly County 4-A Division II 0-3 37.11 770,984 1.33 99,379 12,378 1,467 295 3,388.83 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 2-2 37.72 799,610 1.23 45,321 10,085 1,185 251 3,983.06 Charlton County 2-A Division II 0-5 33.70 956,496 1.15 46,455 3,196 279 49 20,407.16 Seminole County 1-A Division II 1-3 33.16 914,874 1.27 41,302 3,810 256 31 32,257.06 Portal 3-A Division II 2-2 33.61 919,898 1.08 37,889 3,358 223 30 33,332.33 Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 4-1 33.48 567,058 0.84 36,467 3,132 266 27 37,036.04 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 1-3 29.16 1,000,000 1.10 7,752 923 34 4 249,999.00 Marion County 6-A Division II 2-2 30.90 597,662 0.67 6,537 928 48 3 333,332.33 Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 3-1 30.01 1,000,000 1.11 9,144 1,131 69 2 499,999.00 Hancock Central 5-A Division II 2-2 29.51 978,988 1.14 7,509 827 35 2 499,999.00 Miller County 1-A Division II 0-3 28.34 765,986 0.93 13,687 636 18 2 499,999.00 Warren County 8-A Division II 2-2 28.25 256,355 0.31 2,452 229 7 - - Mitchell County 1-A Division II 0-4 24.38 564,502 0.64 4,422 131 6 - - Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 1-2 25.42 946,332 1.02 2,504 191 5 - - Taylor County 6-A Division II 3-1 26.78 415,012 0.45 2,016 168 4 - - Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-1 24.57 576,063 0.66 4,635 138 3 - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 1-3 14.99 639,725 0.65 81 3 - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 1-2 17.20 174,205 0.18 242 2 - - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 0-4 18.56 34,277 0.04 58 2 - - - Montgomery County 3-A Division II 0-4 15.50 99,206 0.10 51 1 - - - Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 1-4 11.77 434,893 0.44 23 - - - - Atkinson County 2-A Division II 0-4 10.79 55,954 0.06 12 - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 1-2 2.85 4,429 0.00 1 - - - - Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 0-4 12.27 3,766 0.00 - - - - - Towns County 8-A Division II 0-4 4.52 1,205 0.00 - - - - - Greenville 6-A Division II 0-4 5.94 970 0.00 - - - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-3 -22.79 181 0.00 - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 1-3 -13.43 4 0.00 - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 2-2 12.91 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.