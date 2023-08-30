Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 3

BreakingNews
High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
22 minutes ago
X

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Mill Creek
Buford
Walton
Mill Creek
Buford
Milton
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Westlake
Walton
Parkview
Mill Creek
Lowndes
Westlake
Lambert
Walton
Parkview
North Paulding
North Gwinnett
Mill Creek
Reg 4, #3
34
79.38
1-1
Brookwood
Reg 1, #2
44
83.23
2-0
Lowndes
Reg 3, #4
8
72.88
0-2
McEachern
Reg 2, #1
24
97.07
2-0
Westlake
Reg 7, #3
38
66.44
2-0
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 6, #2
21
77.45
2-0
Lambert
Reg 8, #4
41
75.80
1-1
Mountain View
Reg 5, #1
11
100.03
2-0
Walton
Reg 1, #3
43
80.92
1-1
Valdosta
Reg 4, #2
33
88.41
2-0
Parkview
Reg 2, #4
9
65.08
1-1
Pebblebrook
Reg 3, #1
46
76.26
2-0
North Paulding
Reg 6, #3
20
73.50
1-1
West Forsyth
Reg 7, #2
30
85.44
1-1
North Gwinnett
Reg 5, #4
2
62.96
0-2
Cherokee
Reg 8, #1
39
103.65
2-0
Mill Creek
Buford
Grayson
Milton
Colquitt County
Buford
Norcross
Harrison
Grayson
North Cobb
Milton
Carrollton
Colquitt County
Reg 5, #3
14
60.13
0-2
Kennesaw Mountain
Reg 8, #2
27
97.41
2-0
Buford
Reg 6, #4
22
66.92
0-2
Denmark
Reg 7, #1
25
88.03
1-1
Norcross
Reg 2, #3
17
79.30
2-0
East Coweta
Reg 3, #2
13
78.40
2-0
Harrison
Reg 1, #4
4
71.07
1-1
Camden County
Reg 4, #1
37
86.05
1-1
Grayson
Reg 8, #3
36
80.16
0-1
Collins Hill
Reg 5, #2
7
85.31
0-1
North Cobb
Reg 7, #4
35
56.47
0-2
Meadowcreek
Reg 6, #1
23
93.29
1-1
Milton
Reg 3, #3
5
78.02
1-1
Marietta
Reg 2, #2
3
89.04
1-1
Carrollton
Reg 4, #4
45
84.23
2-0
Newton
Reg 1, #1
16
88.14
2-0
Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA2-0103.65999,6374.29887,266811,389611,626432,1651.31
Buford8-AAAAAAA2-097.41998,2933.84789,361674,173435,607211,3533.73
Walton5-AAAAAAA2-0100.03999,8843.22707,487443,922191,44986,91710.51
Milton6-AAAAAAA1-193.29999,0423.28679,365416,546204,01480,63411.40
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA2-088.14995,9802.97611,187346,237174,49074,11912.49
Westlake2-AAAAAAA2-097.07999,9073.11656,047385,881166,01573,84412.54
Norcross7-AAAAAAA1-188.03999,8462.16185,475115,63836,7088,084122.70
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA1-189.04997,9722.25351,343120,22032,9377,431133.57
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA0-185.31995,8201.97259,67296,70322,9924,695211.99
Grayson4-AAAAAAA1-186.05839,7921.68283,87268,60418,7893,695269.64
Parkview4-AAAAAAA2-088.41821,5311.61261,16460,58215,8983,107320.85
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA1-185.44999,4701.95120,47263,26015,4142,640377.79
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA2-083.23923,0011.75248,67357,92913,4602,541392.55
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA1-180.92913,1071.70235,28751,94311,6442,062483.97
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA1-179.38785,9591.46219,81347,77511,5162,011496.27
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA2-076.26958,5941.90277,41446,3289,9111,524655.17
Harrison3-AAAAAAA2-078.40936,9741.70208,29930,6985,6727301,368.86
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA0-180.16877,3681.33106,43233,1735,3767221,384.04
Newton4-AAAAAAA2-084.23621,4210.98104,44617,4053,1394382,282.11
Archer4-AAAAAAA1-176.40574,1820.8884,65213,0932,2242743,648.64
Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-178.02894,6431.43130,88316,3082,2682274,404.29
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-173.50855,6801.4072,04414,7061,6731765,680.82
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA1-175.80782,0691.0559,05713,4341,5881516,621.52
McEachern3-AAAAAAA0-272.88867,6921.32101,38511,8341,4971427,041.25
Lambert6-AAAAAAA2-077.45860,8251.4274,94715,2821,6411397,193.24
Camden County1-AAAAAAA1-171.07681,5410.9776,1678,1339668711,493.25
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA2-074.45357,1150.4827,3773,2004143330,302.03
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA2-079.30942,9071.2958,8214,1993432147,618.05
Denmark6-AAAAAAA0-266.92703,0310.9926,1093,9052791952,630.58
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA1-172.19486,3710.6332,4842,5262241099,999.00
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA1-165.08883,8551.0926,6141,160533333,332.33
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA0-260.13823,5450.886,385903422499,999.00
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA0-262.96800,9420.845,227695282499,999.00
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-264.80551,7760.7212,0661,457741999,999.00
Dacula8-AAAAAAA0-261.86295,4820.335,504483241999,999.00
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA0-263.87342,0970.383,8741894--
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA2-063.02320,7340.32217131--
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA2-066.44773,0370.831,42540---
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA0-256.47760,4220.811,24227---
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA2-062.0047,1510.051195---
Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-161.57175,3590.181981---
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA1-152.9329,6460.03101---
Duluth7-AAAAAAA2-056.23369,2660.38111----
Osborne5-AAAAAAA2-054.2759,0750.064----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA0-241.3397,5920.103----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA1-122.023670.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County692,259220,74462,94820,029995,9804,020
1-AAAAAAALowndes142,222322,644298,857159,278923,00176,999
1-AAAAAAAValdosta129,135303,675308,727171,570913,10786,893
1-AAAAAAACamden County26,149100,405204,482350,505681,541318,459
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill10,23552,532124,986298,618486,371513,629
2-AAAAAAAWestlake720,321250,39625,1504,040999,90793
2-AAAAAAACarrollton255,145587,825128,53926,463997,9722,028
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta17,506107,555497,589320,257942,90757,093
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook6,96652,254324,487500,148883,855116,145
2-AAAAAAACampbell621,97024,235149,092175,359824,641
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding370,639275,788190,819121,348958,59441,406
3-AAAAAAAHarrison281,688268,680225,278161,328936,97463,026
3-AAAAAAAMarietta185,647224,663255,485228,848894,643105,357
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern150,742197,553254,167265,230867,692132,308
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove11,28433,31674,251223,246342,097657,903
4-AAAAAAAGrayson286,273229,282186,594137,643839,792160,208
4-AAAAAAAParkview261,883223,835190,151145,662821,531178,469
4-AAAAAAABrookwood219,236210,914194,997160,812785,959214,041
4-AAAAAAANewton108,671144,429171,688196,633621,421378,579
4-AAAAAAAArcher89,933127,531158,302198,416574,182425,818
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett34,00464,00998,268160,834357,115642,885
5-AAAAAAAWalton763,063219,11215,7251,984999,884116
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb222,306630,022121,41422,078995,8204,180
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain7,77274,952395,886344,935823,545176,455
5-AAAAAAACherokee6,46465,833364,010364,635800,942199,058
5-AAAAAAAWheeler3889,55690,019220,771320,734679,266
5-AAAAAAAOsborne752512,94645,59759,075940,925
6-AAAAAAAMilton839,672131,86221,2476,261999,042958
6-AAAAAAALambert63,434309,162286,642201,587860,825139,175
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth61,272301,231287,077206,100855,680144,320
6-AAAAAAADenmark23,948159,428231,544288,111703,031296,969
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth11,63797,207167,145275,787551,776448,224
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central371,1106,34522,15429,646970,354
7-AAAAAAANorcross593,234385,23519,8941,483999,846154
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett401,567554,01040,4193,474999,470530
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge2,65828,607402,636339,136773,037226,963
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek2,31526,523384,979346,605760,422239,578
7-AAAAAAADuluth2225,129125,571238,344369,266630,734
7-AAAAAAADiscovery449626,48870,60497,592902,408
7-AAAAAAABerkmar--13354367999,633
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek620,803339,28435,0404,510999,637363
8-AAAAAAABuford360,448540,02084,79113,034998,2931,707
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill12,91275,485475,266313,705877,368122,632
8-AAAAAAAMountain View5,53039,479319,692417,368782,069217,931
8-AAAAAAADacula3005,50676,078213,598295,482704,518
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett72269,13337,78547,151952,849

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hughes
Lee County
Hughes
Gainesville
Roswell
Lee County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Northside (Warner Robins)
Hughes
Woodward Academy
Gainesville
Northside (Warner Robins)
Brunswick
Creekview
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Woodward Academy
Blessed Trinity
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
15
68.79
2-0
North Atlanta
Reg 1, #2
10
80.93
2-0
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 3, #4
38
56.97
1-1
Jonesboro
Reg 2, #1
13
77.02
1-0
Brunswick
Reg 7, #3
16
68.69
0-1
Alpharetta
Reg 6, #2
9
83.13
2-0
Creekview
Reg 8, #4
33
60.52
0-2
Shiloh
Reg 5, #1
1
96.63
2-0
Hughes
Reg 1, #3
6
87.64
2-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 4, #2
22
67.32
1-1
St. Pius X
Reg 2, #4
36
57.47
0-1
Evans
Reg 3, #1
7
87.32
1-1
Woodward Academy
Reg 6, #3
26
65.98
0-2
Allatoona
Reg 7, #2
4
89.03
2-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 5, #4
23
67.31
2-0
Alexander
Reg 8, #1
5
87.77
2-0
Gainesville
Roswell
Marist
Rome
Lee County
South Paulding
Roswell
Mundy's Mill
Marist
Douglas County
Rome
Glynn Academy
Lee County
Reg 5, #3
24
67.18
0-2
South Paulding
Reg 8, #2
28
65.37
1-1
Lanier
Reg 6, #4
17
68.66
2-0
River Ridge
Reg 7, #1
3
90.87
2-0
Roswell
Reg 2, #3
35
58.94
0-2
Effingham County
Reg 3, #2
30
63.32
2-0
Mundy's Mill
Reg 1, #4
12
80.13
2-0
Houston County
Reg 4, #1
11
80.30
1-1
Marist
Reg 8, #3
27
65.49
1-1
North Forsyth
Reg 5, #2
14
73.42
2-0
Douglas County
Reg 7, #4
20
67.42
2-0
Sprayberry
Reg 6, #1
8
84.88
2-0
Rome
Reg 3, #3
29
63.67
1-1
Lovejoy
Reg 2, #2
19
67.73
2-0
Glynn Academy
Reg 4, #4
42
53.00
0-2
Riverwood
Reg 1, #1
2
91.19
2-0
Lee County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hughes5-AAAAAA2-096.63999,8213.97832,647678,514490,295295,0222.39
Roswell7-AAAAAA2-090.87999,8993.92835,034697,745451,811280,5872.56
Lee County1-AAAAAA2-091.19996,1193.77879,057591,752353,604197,7524.06
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA1-187.32999,9653.24700,042403,175166,62664,82714.43
Rome6-AAAAAA2-084.88992,8252.99633,362327,136152,18060,49315.53
Gainesville8-AAAAAA2-087.77998,6812.73492,566261,30497,51332,95229.35
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA2-089.03995,5932.43410,295207,05669,63419,48850.31
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA2-080.93936,3092.32473,033167,02056,77815,42563.83
Marist4-AAAAAA1-180.30999,4492.24441,922140,43144,69411,70684.43
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA2-087.64908,3582.08395,590124,00436,9068,782112.87
Creekview6-AAAAAA2-083.13928,0301.83226,03580,05221,5194,583217.20
Houston County1-AAAAAA2-080.13810,8611.57253,55859,31613,0952,296434.54
Brunswick2-AAAAAA1-077.02996,6582.27305,23960,05414,3482,211451.28
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-167.32997,2471.72230,45352,34211,2371,847540.42
Douglas County5-AAAAAA2-073.42897,0521.63139,13836,4786,7598851,128.94
Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-265.98734,3411.0565,86015,8322,3922563,905.25
South Paulding5-AAAAAA0-267.18804,3021.2975,17116,3622,2702194,565.21
Lanier8-AAAAAA1-165.37901,6471.3662,69213,3861,5891516,621.52
River Ridge6-AAAAAA2-068.66640,2030.8540,4478,7851,1291089,258.26
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA0-168.69892,9581.2251,28110,1361,2591079,344.79
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA2-067.73961,5941.75105,10612,5721,2338312,047.19
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA1-165.49865,2781.2446,7768,7069337912,657.23
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA2-068.79978,5961.2468,5097,6257926116,392.44
Alexander5-AAAAAA2-067.31593,7120.8225,6273,9473282441,665.67
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA0-266.26456,4380.5616,2752,7723131952,630.58
Newnan5-AAAAAA0-261.66442,6560.5712,5321,5831069111,110.11
Veterans1-AAAAAA2-068.64215,6960.2819,5351,6811458124,999.00
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA2-063.32944,7171.4345,6642,5661168124,999.00
Shiloh8-AAAAAA0-260.52665,5630.8113,3761,6031207142,856.14
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA1-163.67804,2551.0818,9541,262511999,999.00
Effingham County2-AAAAAA0-258.94772,9121.0823,5501,240511999,999.00
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA2-067.42573,8510.659,616816471999,999.00
Tift County1-AAAAAA0-259.54132,6570.168,230507341999,999.00
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA1-049.01189,4840.215331011999,999.00
Etowah6-AAAAAA2-067.38247,5190.283,95450732--
Evans2-AAAAAA0-157.47705,0110.9415,75876620--
East Paulding5-AAAAAA1-162.93159,9490.181,4421078--
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA1-156.97660,8310.827,4402547--
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA0-157.19318,7290.342,3131086--
Riverwood4-AAAAAA0-253.00728,1740.754,1471805--
Jackson County8-AAAAAA1-155.43302,1470.331,6241245--
Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-152.17452,4890.522,438694--
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA0-249.75238,1410.26964672--
Pope7-AAAAAA0-154.92155,1740.16495102--
South Effingham2-AAAAAA1-054.12193,3440.2155281--
Paulding County5-AAAAAA0-251.7278,0440.0935418---
Grovetown2-AAAAAA1-151.05180,9970.204376---
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA1-045.89214,8610.221584---
Morrow3-AAAAAA1-137.65117,6810.12801---
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-240.0581,6730.08131---
Lassiter7-AAAAAA0-247.2863,7960.0777----
New Manchester5-AAAAAA1-148.6424,4640.0336----
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-242.9828,5430.0311----
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-132.3419,0060.022----
Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-129.041,0560.00-----
Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-239.056440.00-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA2-035.47-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAALee County677,684223,90770,78523,743996,1193,881
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)154,429326,669284,478170,733936,30963,691
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central113,242269,177307,214218,725908,35891,642
1-AAAAAAHouston County51,902157,371263,160338,428810,861189,139
1-AAAAAAVeterans1,94115,55847,287150,910215,696784,304
1-AAAAAATift County8027,31827,07697,461132,657867,343
2-AAAAAABrunswick690,488233,38958,70914,072996,6583,342
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy228,437438,610209,46385,084961,59438,406
2-AAAAAAEffingham County45,135162,283308,510256,984772,912227,088
2-AAAAAAEvans31,581125,516264,355283,559705,011294,989
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham1,55613,96354,524123,301193,344806,656
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)1,49413,57553,482120,933189,484810,516
2-AAAAAAGrovetown1,30912,66450,957116,067180,997819,003
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy945,36550,6303,388582999,96535
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill35,344616,900203,47688,997944,71755,283
3-AAAAAALovejoy11,262100,355402,086290,552804,255195,745
3-AAAAAAJonesboro5,971148,929218,095287,836660,831339,169
3-AAAAAAAlcovy1,96973,678138,910237,932452,489547,511
3-AAAAAAMorrow848,82830,41578,354117,681882,319
3-AAAAAARockdale County56643,51314,82419,006980,994
3-AAAAAAForest Park-161179231,056998,944
4-AAAAAAMarist598,628300,77390,1429,906999,449551
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X312,272446,805208,65829,512997,2472,753
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta84,699227,455532,366134,076978,59621,404
4-AAAAAARiverwood4,20322,300139,069562,602728,174271,826
4-AAAAAADunwoody1822,28223,005189,392214,861785,139
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb163856,76074,51281,673918,327
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAHughes908,30581,3958,7141,407999,821179
5-AAAAAADouglas County53,519427,813270,100145,620897,052102,948
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding25,884270,614298,132209,672804,302195,698
5-AAAAAAAlexander7,995124,083206,166255,468593,712406,288
5-AAAAAANewnan3,80574,129145,822218,900442,656557,344
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding39815,59245,79598,164159,949840,051
5-AAAAAAPaulding County845,36120,20152,39878,044921,956
5-AAAAAANew Manchester101,0135,07018,37124,464975,536
6-AAAAAARome682,295224,21066,52619,794992,8257,175
6-AAAAAACreekview207,573385,915225,821108,721928,03071,970
6-AAAAAAAllatoona55,973172,191268,544237,633734,341265,659
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge35,046124,436221,949258,772640,203359,797
6-AAAAAASequoyah15,01167,602145,174228,651456,438543,562
6-AAAAAAEtowah4,10225,63971,948145,830247,519752,481
6-AAAAAAWoodstock-738599644999,356
7-AAAAAARoswell784,490197,46116,7171,231999,899101
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity197,269627,855148,36622,103995,5934,407
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta16,171135,363518,657222,767892,958107,042
7-AAAAAASprayberry1,67727,043184,548360,583573,851426,149
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek3209,21385,638223,558318,729681,271
7-AAAAAAPope652,53834,976117,595155,174844,826
7-AAAAAALassiter852711,09852,16363,796936,204
8-AAAAAAGainesville810,658150,45430,6806,889998,6811,319
8-AAAAAALanier93,540360,944287,327159,836901,64798,353
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth69,880297,594303,687194,117865,278134,722
8-AAAAAAShiloh20,947131,437221,147292,032665,563334,437
8-AAAAAAJackson County3,13834,44385,705178,861302,147697,853
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central1,81324,09565,795146,438238,141761,859
8-AAAAAAApalachee241,0335,65921,82728,543971,457

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Ware County
Warner Robins
Warner Robins
Calhoun
Cartersville
Ware County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Warner Robins
Creekside
Northgate
Calhoun
Coffee
Warner Robins
Cambridge
Creekside
Statesboro
Northgate
Calhoun
Jefferson
Reg 4, #3
39
49.68
2-0
Chamblee
Reg 1, #2
2
84.65
2-0
Coffee
Reg 3, #4
32
54.51
2-0
McIntosh
Reg 2, #1
3
83.73
0-1
Warner Robins
Reg 7, #3
15
67.00
1-0
Dalton
Reg 6, #2
13
72.01
1-1
Cambridge
Reg 8, #4
19
65.27
1-0
Eastside
Reg 5, #1
7
76.17
2-0
Creekside
Reg 1, #3
24
58.31
1-1
Statesboro
Reg 4, #2
28
56.21
1-1
Decatur
Reg 2, #4
17
66.50
2-0
Ola
Reg 3, #1
16
66.69
2-0
Northgate
Reg 6, #3
14
67.39
2-0
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 7, #2
4
82.32
1-1
Calhoun
Reg 5, #4
33
54.43
0-1
Villa Rica
Reg 8, #1
5
80.74
2-0
Jefferson
Cartersville
Jones County
Flowery Branch
Ware County
Clarke Central
Cartersville
Jones County
Tucker
Flowery Branch
Kell
Dutchtown
Ware County
Reg 5, #3
30
55.88
0-2
Lithia Springs
Reg 8, #2
11
72.92
2-0
Clarke Central
Reg 6, #4
35
52.38
0-2
Centennial
Reg 7, #1
6
78.79
2-0
Cartersville
Reg 2, #3
12
72.57
1-1
Jones County
Reg 3, #2
31
55.74
1-1
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 1, #4
26
56.95
1-1
Jenkins
Reg 4, #1
18
66.35
2-0
Tucker
Reg 8, #3
9
75.34
2-0
Flowery Branch
Reg 5, #2
23
59.66
0-2
Mays
Reg 7, #4
22
61.07
0-2
Cass
Reg 6, #1
10
73.45
1-1
Kell
Reg 3, #3
37
52.00
1-1
Harris County
Reg 2, #2
8
75.96
1-1
Dutchtown
Reg 4, #4
40
49.19
1-1
Arabia Mountain
Reg 1, #1
1
88.17
2-0
Ware County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Ware County1-AAAAA2-088.17999,9783.89771,560663,820468,300316,7832.16
Cartersville7-AAAAA2-078.79998,6313.78777,469670,422379,733225,5313.43
Warner Robins2-AAAAA0-183.73998,2403.22576,393405,927262,341136,4296.33
Jefferson8-AAAAA2-080.74989,8103.26608,528492,755238,151101,3868.86
Coffee1-AAAAA2-084.65999,6933.10552,113371,574205,42984,36110.85
Creekside5-AAAAA2-076.17999,4333.01680,692302,090173,61868,94313.50
Calhoun7-AAAAA1-182.32981,2662.61437,770291,570102,86731,93530.31
Dutchtown2-AAAAA1-175.96967,7142.51438,109173,42654,37714,81966.48
Jones County2-AAAAA1-172.57941,3392.36442,470137,10733,5737,455133.14
Clarke Central8-AAAAA2-072.92813,5451.68213,51675,79616,5343,097321.89
Kell6-AAAAA1-173.45993,7281.85247,32852,64512,7082,268439.92
Cambridge6-AAAAA1-172.01993,3701.83240,23650,75111,8502,102474.74
Ola2-AAAAA2-066.50809,8871.81338,90564,0528,7131,106903.16
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-075.34703,0071.30142,04337,3886,7201,002997.00
Dalton7-AAAAA1-067.00851,1621.46142,05736,3806,3508861,127.67
Eastside8-AAAAA1-065.27667,2931.21125,79830,8155,3287511,330.56
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA2-067.39979,9231.47111,83521,7703,3213842,603.17
Tucker4-AAAAA2-066.35989,0341.88232,75431,5803,2522833,532.57
Northgate3-AAAAA2-066.69991,1431.47162,41920,7521,6731158,694.65
Loganville8-AAAAA1-164.90464,7530.7356,2469,3261,1871119,008.01
Cass7-AAAAA0-261.07585,7410.8246,6505,0095034024,999.00
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA2-057.60356,0240.5332,6584,3274543727,026.03
Hiram7-AAAAA2-061.75573,5210.7944,4634,7334733627,776.78
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA1-155.74982,4521.31101,52810,2146943528,570.43
Statesboro1-AAAAA1-158.31867,9321.42113,4149,2104853033,332.33
Mays5-AAAAA0-259.66717,4550.9336,2033,8893181952,630.58
Decatur4-AAAAA1-156.21936,8601.3376,0775,6402851471,427.57
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA0-255.88582,7450.7117,1811,7591111190,908.09
Jenkins1-AAAAA1-156.95785,4781.1765,6943,9671599111,110.11
Villa Rica5-AAAAA0-154.43580,0350.7016,6621,6951198124,999.00
Union Grove2-AAAAA0-252.97228,1330.3739,4532,6951215199,999.00
Chamblee4-AAAAA2-049.68897,2301.1643,5242,601873333,332.33
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA1-152.20513,8820.6111,5411,107573333,332.33
Banneker5-AAAAA2-055.97370,2480.424,719398162499,999.00
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-241.82266,9300.272542611999,999.00
Harris County3-AAAAA1-152.00931,7121.0421,0761,20346--
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA1-149.19759,4320.8511,36344116--
Centennial6-AAAAA0-252.38740,9370.784,51861913--
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA0-248.1553,6830.073,270996--
McIntosh3-AAAAA2-054.51859,6720.916,2412355--
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA2-056.24234,1490.261,6071294--
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-241.22190,0370.221,968331--
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA1-149.98156,8820.181,259211--
M.L. King4-AAAAA0-243.25227,3160.232292---
Lithonia4-AAAAA0-238.47190,1280.191422---
Drew3-AAAAA0-134.76235,0210.2436----
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA1-141.725,5680.0115----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-143.289,6790.0110----
Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-133.251,0040.003----
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-137.462,0530.001----
North Springs6-AAAAA0-132.1021,8990.02-----
Northview6-AAAAA0-219.583,2130.00-----
Midtown5-AAAAA1-134.62-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-2-15.70-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAWare County687,302302,04610,145485999,97822
1-AAAAACoffee309,290642,96844,2263,209999,693307
1-AAAAAStatesboro2,34534,061501,944329,582867,932132,068
1-AAAAAJenkins1,03819,097353,273412,070785,478214,522
1-AAAAAGreenbrier131,07850,130138,816190,037809,963
1-AAAAABradwell Institute1275040,282115,838156,882843,118
2-AAAAAWarner Robins688,491226,39565,02218,332998,2401,760
2-AAAAADutchtown173,175371,389288,000135,150967,71432,286
2-AAAAAJones County106,747276,623350,116207,853941,33958,661
2-AAAAAOla30,290112,506246,219420,872809,887190,113
2-AAAAAUnion Grove1,22711,91043,032171,964228,133771,867
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing701,1747,57944,86053,683946,317
2-AAAAALocust Grove-3329691,004998,996
3-AAAAANorthgate476,665308,790144,74760,941991,1438,857
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)339,059341,975205,00796,411982,45217,548
3-AAAAAHarris County124,248214,244340,090253,130931,71268,288
3-AAAAAMcIntosh58,355124,755272,718403,844859,672140,328
3-AAAAADrew1,67310,23637,438185,674235,021764,979
4-AAAAATucker574,469261,706111,50541,354989,03410,966
4-AAAAADecatur217,628314,693260,269144,270936,86063,140
4-AAAAAChamblee144,589255,158296,453201,030897,230102,770
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain57,168136,825237,987327,452759,432240,568
4-AAAAAM.L. King3,56017,94951,626154,181227,316772,684
4-AAAAALithonia2,58613,66942,160131,713190,128809,872
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside920,44367,5559,5241,911999,433567
5-AAAAAMays30,517286,891224,384175,663717,455282,545
5-AAAAAVilla Rica15,635182,597194,402187,401580,035419,965
5-AAAAALithia Springs15,404184,981195,752186,608582,745417,255
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson11,117146,633173,917182,215513,882486,118
5-AAAAABanneker4,97186,811124,472153,994370,248629,752
5-AAAAAChapel Hill1,91344,45477,154110,628234,149765,851
5-AAAAATri-Cities-783951,5802,053997,947
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAKell397,435331,506214,94449,843993,7286,272
6-AAAAACambridge386,285334,593221,07351,419993,3706,630
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian202,073286,827377,168113,855979,92320,077
6-AAAAACentennial13,24040,743153,044533,910740,937259,063
6-AAAAAChattahoochee9596,25032,558227,163266,930733,070
6-AAAAANorth Springs8801,13520,67621,899978,101
6-AAAAANorthview-1783,1343,213996,787
7-AAAAACartersville710,270238,22241,4788,661998,6311,369
7-AAAAACalhoun235,757497,245192,51455,750981,26618,734
7-AAAAADalton38,871162,751397,570251,970851,162148,838
7-AAAAACass7,80651,765186,474339,696585,741414,259
7-AAAAAHiram7,29449,971180,346335,910573,521426,479
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)2461,6188,0139,679990,321
8-AAAAAJefferson719,088186,22362,86321,636989,81010,190
8-AAAAAClarke Central119,429285,858237,527170,731813,545186,455
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch67,825196,709227,040211,433703,007296,993
8-AAAAAEastside57,470177,050215,615217,158667,293332,707
8-AAAAALoganville23,13592,799146,382202,437464,753535,247
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow13,04661,171109,569172,238356,024643,976
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)71901,0044,3675,568994,432

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Benedictine
Bainbridge
Perry
Benedictine
Cedartown
Bainbridge
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Perry
Stephenson
Benedictine
North Oconee
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Perry
Stephenson
Stockbridge
Troup
Benedictine
Central (Carrollton)
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
9
70.53
1-1
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 1, #2
15
64.62
1-1
Cairo
Reg 3, #4
25
60.65
1-0
New Hampstead
Reg 2, #1
6
71.88
0-1
Perry
Reg 7, #3
20
62.79
2-0
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 6, #2
12
69.74
2-0
Stephenson
Reg 8, #4
30
54.25
1-0
North Hall
Reg 5, #1
13
66.86
0-2
Stockbridge
Reg 1, #3
43
46.91
0-2
Hardaway
Reg 4, #2
7
71.85
2-0
Troup
Reg 2, #4
34
52.92
0-2
Griffin
Reg 3, #1
1
87.34
2-0
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
23
61.68
1-1
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 7, #2
17
64.05
2-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 5, #4
42
47.01
1-1
Hampton
Reg 8, #1
2
79.04
1-0
North Oconee
Cedartown
Burke County
Holy Innocents
Bainbridge
Madison County
Cedartown
Burke County
Starr's Mill
Pace Academy
Holy Innocents
Baldwin
Bainbridge
Reg 5, #3
32
53.54
0-2
Lovett
Reg 8, #2
24
61.56
2-0
Madison County
Reg 6, #4
26
59.38
1-1
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 7, #1
8
71.82
1-1
Cedartown
Reg 2, #3
14
64.95
2-0
Spalding
Reg 3, #2
4
72.54
2-0
Burke County
Reg 1, #4
38
50.54
1-1
Westover
Reg 4, #1
19
63.41
0-2
Starr's Mill
Reg 8, #3
36
52.36
0-2
Cedar Shoals
Reg 5, #2
22
61.82
1-1
Pace Academy
Reg 7, #4
31
54.04
1-1
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 6, #1
11
70.18
2-0
Holy Innocents
Reg 3, #3
10
70.32
2-0
Wayne County
Reg 2, #2
5
71.93
2-0
Baldwin
Reg 4, #4
18
63.46
1-1
LaGrange
Reg 1, #1
3
78.62
1-1
Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Benedictine3-AAAA2-087.34999,7343.91858,408586,471493,930341,0491.93
Cedartown7-AAAA1-171.82999,8293.73829,987604,578386,467193,8894.16
Bainbridge1-AAAA1-178.62999,9953.65737,956655,364374,148188,8444.30
North Oconee8-AAAA1-079.04999,9603.54842,583410,872322,133170,0814.88
Perry2-AAAA0-171.88993,4292.76495,326376,181111,84937,94325.36
Starr's Mill4-AAAA0-263.41973,1552.53429,993190,85378,17423,36341.80
Burke County3-AAAA2-072.54976,8392.28367,822147,34155,75313,97870.54
Troup4-AAAA2-071.85924,0782.03268,682109,26930,9386,875144.45
Holy Innocents6-AAAA2-070.18904,0672.07387,419123,77425,7064,979199.84
Stockbridge5-AAAA0-266.86983,0062.38428,413145,34221,1223,503284.47
Baldwin2-AAAA2-071.93943,7051.75182,81498,43018,0373,307301.39
Stephenson6-AAAA2-069.74874,1561.87322,97595,57417,8203,051326.76
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA1-170.53869,0561.71188,40173,92616,0743,037328.27
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA1-161.68861,1981.80299,30085,97415,2412,494399.96
Wayne County3-AAAA2-070.32892,5991.50126,48346,3378,1011,179847.18
Cairo1-AAAA1-164.62995,3751.58117,72853,1115,5866691,493.77
LaGrange4-AAAA1-163.46663,2451.0368,17823,0572,9983762,658.57
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA1-159.38620,2450.9896,63918,9052,1471995,024.13
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-262.47618,5950.9894,97018,4451,9431905,262.16
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA2-062.79872,8061.2996,45516,3131,6201656,059.61
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA2-064.05875,1721.3098,50316,7951,6471506,665.67
Pace Academy5-AAAA1-161.82875,6251.53138,03422,3501,8871496,710.41
Whitewater4-AAAA1-164.27545,0420.7941,11312,5771,4641417,091.20
Lovett5-AAAA0-253.54860,6971.47123,97918,9811,5661148,770.93
Spalding2-AAAA2-064.95729,9280.9638,33110,6121,1771138,848.56
New Hampstead3-AAAA1-060.65718,3390.9843,23613,1261,1211029,802.92
Madison County8-AAAA2-061.56746,5681.1047,2464,5763081283,332.33
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA1-154.04660,8330.8336,6673,3021598124,999.00
North Hall8-AAAA1-054.25668,3490.9434,0912,8711587142,856.14
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-252.36667,3570.9434,0952,8531586166,665.67
Griffin2-AAAA0-252.92451,5600.528,3731,3731036166,665.67
Sonoraville7-AAAA1-157.48588,6770.7226,9752,090906166,665.67
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA2-053.07411,9710.476,6611,039816166,665.67
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA1-152.46395,7420.479,1162,006905199,999.00
Hampton5-AAAA1-147.01555,3370.7321,0921,685702499,999.00
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA0-249.85593,6590.8024,9821,899801999,999.00
Howard2-AAAA2-055.62222,0030.241,53015981999,999.00
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-242.90327,4020.395,36327811--
West Laurens2-AAAA0-151.24247,4040.272,04620810--
Hardaway1-AAAA0-246.91893,1340.964,0633449--
Westover1-AAAA1-150.54887,3940.963,6242507--
Miller Grove6-AAAA1-154.60121,7390.142,7852235--
McDonough5-AAAA1-047.09243,4430.282,757964--
Walnut Grove8-AAAA0-147.47232,6980.283,278133---
Luella5-AAAA0-243.70154,0840.1799934---
Riverdale4-AAAA0-245.0713,8710.016211---
Chestatee8-AAAA0-141.9676,3410.084008---
Fayette County4-AAAA0-243.269,2460.01113---
Shaw1-AAAA1-136.81224,1020.23341---
East Forsyth8-AAAA1-036.7010,2740.0110----
Islands3-AAAA0-239.0816,7470.028----
East Hall8-AAAA1-033.064,7940.002----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-121.902,6830.001----
North Clayton4-AAAA2-040.772,3070.001----
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-216.264060.00-----
Druid Hills6-AAAA2-034.30-------
Stone Mountain6-AAAA0-227.42-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA0-212.48-------
Clarkston6-AAAA0-1-6.11-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge903,85692,5853,157397999,9955
1-AAAACairo88,535712,065160,10834,667995,3754,625
1-AAAAHardaway3,98397,840406,480384,831893,134106,866
1-AAAAWestover3,59792,635390,626400,536887,394112,606
1-AAAAShaw294,87539,629179,569224,102775,898
2-AAAAPerry673,830237,87765,09616,626993,4296,571
2-AAAABaldwin239,819420,831198,42184,634943,70556,295
2-AAAASpalding53,667171,511290,522214,228729,928270,072
2-AAAAGriffin14,17566,074156,338214,973451,560548,440
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)11,36756,331140,991203,282411,971588,029
2-AAAAWest Laurens3,90425,59078,709139,201247,404752,596
2-AAAAHoward3,23821,78669,923127,056222,003777,997
3-AAAABenedictine825,384152,44618,6213,283999,734266
3-AAAABurke County132,342525,206243,19476,097976,83923,161
3-AAAAWayne County32,231214,388406,496239,484892,599107,401
3-AAAANew Hampstead8,44981,875232,325395,690718,339281,661
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch1,59025,94996,858271,345395,742604,258
3-AAAAIslands41362,50614,10116,747983,253
4-AAAAStarr's Mill485,153272,882147,21167,909973,15526,845
4-AAAATroup260,240291,655231,888140,295924,07875,922
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)165,765236,406266,739200,146869,056130,944
4-AAAALaGrange55,269116,258196,647295,071663,245336,755
4-AAAAWhitewater33,49782,239153,873275,433545,042454,958
4-AAAARiverdale473412,04411,43913,871986,129
4-AAAAFayette County261961,3817,6439,246990,754
4-AAAANorth Clayton3232172,0642,307997,693
5-AAAAStockbridge598,189243,072104,90136,844983,00616,994
5-AAAAPace Academy180,517291,731253,163150,214875,625124,375
5-AAAALovett163,521275,955260,167161,054860,697139,303
5-AAAAHampton35,966101,162173,638244,571555,337444,663
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)12,02644,39796,474174,505327,402672,598
5-AAAAMcDonough6,83428,49969,574138,536243,443756,557
5-AAAALuella2,94715,18142,04093,916154,084845,916
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-343360406999,594
6-AAAAHoly Innocents328,215255,030194,157126,665904,06795,933
6-AAAAStephenson266,790245,087210,771151,508874,156125,844
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)245,233237,893215,922162,150861,198138,802
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb78,479125,373175,135241,258620,245379,755
6-AAAAHapeville Charter77,774125,256174,999240,566618,595381,405
6-AAAAMiller Grove3,50911,36129,01677,853121,739878,261
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACedartown906,13683,8897,8821,922999,829171
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)39,151341,284301,104193,633875,172124,828
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield38,289335,257302,262196,998872,806127,194
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)9,685134,261210,324306,563660,833339,167
7-AAAASonoraville6,739105,290177,919298,729588,677411,323
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-195092,1552,683997,317
8-AAAANorth Oconee961,83335,2632,514350999,96040
8-AAAAMadison County13,961294,776244,092193,739746,568253,432
8-AAAANorth Hall8,971223,918226,521208,939668,349331,651
8-AAAACedar Shoals8,717223,913225,812208,915667,357332,643
8-AAAACherokee Bluff5,892174,329202,446210,992593,659406,341
8-AAAAWalnut Grove56438,98274,122119,030232,698767,302
8-AAAAChestatee618,08621,22846,96676,341923,659
8-AAAAEast Forsyth15672,2877,41910,274989,726
8-AAAAEast Hall-1669783,6504,794995,206
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Sandy Creek
Cedar Grove
Calvary Day
Monroe Area
Sandy Creek
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carver (Columbus)
Cedar Grove
Calvary Day
Oconee County
Carver (Columbus)
Peach County
Ringgold
Cedar Grove
Crisp County
Calvary Day
Bremen
Oconee County
Reg 4, #3
33
49.00
1-1
Hephzibah
Reg 1, #2
7
71.12
2-0
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 3, #4
36
43.83
0-2
Liberty County
Reg 2, #1
11
64.35
0-2
Peach County
Reg 7, #3
28
51.58
0-2
Wesleyan
Reg 6, #2
18
59.67
1-0
Ringgold
Reg 8, #4
19
59.04
0-1
Hart County
Reg 5, #1
1
86.22
1-1
Cedar Grove
Reg 1, #3
10
67.96
1-1
Crisp County
Reg 4, #2
24
55.93
2-0
Harlem
Reg 2, #4
27
52.27
0-1
Jackson
Reg 3, #1
8
69.43
1-0
Calvary Day
Reg 6, #3
20
58.03
2-0
Bremen
Reg 7, #2
26
54.39
1-1
Pickens
Reg 5, #4
21
56.92
2-0
Douglass
Reg 8, #1
9
69.37
0-2
Oconee County
Monroe Area
Savannah Christian
Sandy Creek
Thomasville
Monroe Area
Dawson County
Savannah Christian
Dougherty
Sandy Creek
Adairsville
Mary Persons
Thomasville
Reg 5, #3
6
72.11
1-1
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #2
4
74.75
2-0
Monroe Area
Reg 6, #4
34
44.82
1-1
Coahulla Creek
Reg 7, #1
23
56.20
0-2
Dawson County
Reg 2, #3
14
62.77
2-0
Upson-Lee
Reg 3, #2
12
63.97
2-0
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
13
63.10
2-0
Dougherty
Reg 4, #1
32
49.85
1-1
Morgan County
Reg 8, #3
3
75.06
2-0
Stephens County
Reg 5, #2
2
78.66
2-0
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
25
55.11
1-1
White County
Reg 6, #1
16
61.14
1-0
Adairsville
Reg 3, #3
22
56.46
2-0
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #2
17
60.26
1-1
Mary Persons
Reg 4, #4
38
41.90
1-1
Richmond Academy
Reg 1, #1
5
72.90
1-1
Thomasville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5-AAA1-186.221,000,0004.20891,036759,465635,975466,1491.15
Sandy Creek5-AAA2-078.661,000,0003.72801,684619,417452,781232,3683.30
Thomasville1-AAA1-172.90994,8003.42834,016393,184230,63099,8359.02
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA1-172.111,000,0002.78579,784393,422154,57653,08517.84
Oconee County8-AAA0-269.37975,2482.61540,068366,043128,31244,61821.41
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA2-071.12984,0023.03719,332277,030124,82040,88423.46
Monroe Area8-AAA2-074.75959,9272.26439,145277,61387,05226,33336.98
Calvary Day3-AAA1-069.43998,2112.63513,549236,66859,15614,61867.41
Crisp County1-AAA1-167.96936,2862.39481,687145,48535,6477,591130.73
Stephens County8-AAA2-075.06898,6071.58237,528122,24729,6436,548151.72
Peach County2-AAA0-264.35994,7052.08264,97351,23713,8072,287436.25
Savannah Christian3-AAA2-063.97987,5392.06312,87389,04813,7591,987502.27
Dougherty1-AAA2-063.10836,5891.81289,34764,7959,6911,360734.29
Mary Persons2-AAA1-160.26986,6541.83180,29829,7515,3886201,611.90
Adairsville6-AAA1-061.14981,8301.8290,33422,9824,0194452,246.19
Dawson County7-AAA0-256.20948,5471.7294,77931,0613,2482853,507.77
Ringgold6-AAA1-059.67972,2011.7475,34017,4962,5152653,772.58
Hart County8-AAA0-159.04630,0360.7747,24515,0022,2622623,815.79
Hebron Christian8-AAA2-061.55533,0590.6229,5628,3121,0721109,089.91
Morgan County4-AAA1-149.85994,6001.3791,97114,5051,1981009,999.00
Jackson2-AAA0-152.27951,8161.4178,9519,6807875717,542.86
Upson-Lee2-AAA2-062.77952,8141.4180,4689,7568495418,517.52
Pickens7-AAA1-154.39858,9511.3541,3088,9536093528,570.43
Bremen6-AAA2-058.03905,1281.4339,7216,9234983132,257.06
Harlem4-AAA2-055.93991,9321.3069,1809,4346772934,481.76
Wesleyan7-AAA0-251.58840,1221.3035,8317,3874752147,618.05
Douglass5-AAA2-056.921,000,0001.1130,2054,1101568124,999.00
Monroe1-AAA1-150.83230,5640.3520,3321,778736166,665.67
Savannah Country Day3-AAA2-056.46776,2801.0024,6831,9531065199,999.00
Hephzibah4-AAA1-149.00963,8441.0817,9771,191613333,332.33
White County7-AAA1-155.11700,3190.9715,0162,108941999,999.00
Liberty County3-AAA0-243.83702,5390.8715,93795945--
Gilmer7-AAA1-143.04372,0990.452,4211877--
Coahulla Creek6-AAA1-144.82521,2630.664,7424305--
LaFayette6-AAA1-144.30411,5900.512,7992325--
Long County3-AAA1-151.03334,3400.371,925452--
Lumpkin County7-AAA1-049.92272,2730.321,09360---
Richmond Academy4-AAA1-141.90804,9780.831,79225---
Gordon Lee6-AAA1-141.45154,9310.1833818---
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-141.13178,4010.194124---
Pike County2-AAA0-231.36114,0110.12923---
Columbus1-AAA1-137.4317,7590.021681---
Salem4-AAA1-135.60223,5710.2228----
Ridgeland6-AAA0-132.4834,8160.0415----
Beach3-AAA0-223.9322,6360.029----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-130.9018,2410.025----
West Hall7-AAA1-128.437,6890.011----
Cross Creek4-AAA2-024.8221,0750.02-----
Franklin County8-AAA1-134.873,1230.00-----
Groves3-AAA0-116.49540.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAThomasville535,294299,136119,51640,854994,8005,200
1-AAACarver (Columbus)309,923366,782216,68790,610984,00215,998
1-AAACrisp County112,454218,736362,908242,188936,28663,714
1-AAADougherty40,844105,412259,054431,279836,589163,411
1-AAAMonroe1,4749,78539,785179,520230,564769,436
1-AAAColumbus111492,05015,54917,759982,241
2-AAAPeach County473,315295,116147,73078,544994,7055,295
2-AAAMary Persons297,597320,113226,598142,346986,65413,346
2-AAAUpson-Lee115,109192,474308,053337,178952,81447,186
2-AAAJackson113,727189,528307,008341,553951,81648,184
2-AAAPike County2522,76910,611100,379114,011885,989
3-AAACalvary Day657,846279,11451,3309,921998,2111,789
3-AAASavannah Christian297,208496,031152,55641,744987,53912,461
3-AAASavannah Country Day25,422113,771351,231285,856776,280223,720
3-AAALiberty County16,60883,599286,461315,871702,539297,461
3-AAALong County2,32920,159104,847207,005334,340665,660
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)5777,06349,454121,307178,401821,599
3-AAABeach102614,11818,24722,636977,364
3-AAAGroves-234954999,946
4-AAAMorgan County456,866329,174161,64646,914994,6005,400
4-AAAHarlem375,524353,595201,19161,622991,9328,068
4-AAAHephzibah143,353245,759395,263179,469963,84436,156
4-AAARichmond Academy23,31665,204208,764507,694804,978195,022
4-AAASalem9356,14431,415185,077223,571776,429
4-AAACross Creek61241,72119,22421,075978,925
5-AAACedar Grove577,640305,202113,1444,0141,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek319,602433,834235,66210,9021,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)102,263258,335594,28045,1221,000,000-
5-AAADouglass4952,62956,914939,9621,000,000-
6-AAAAdairsville449,521312,598167,00552,706981,83018,170
6-AAARinggold362,572333,254204,69271,683972,20127,799
6-AAABremen156,614248,342333,525166,647905,12894,872
6-AAACoahulla Creek18,43957,297144,618300,909521,263478,737
6-AAALaFayette11,10438,863108,468253,155411,590588,410
6-AAAGordon Lee1,6328,48833,534111,277154,931845,069
6-AAARidgeland958365,68928,19634,816965,184
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe233222,46915,42718,241981,759
7-AAADawson County448,973259,346157,99082,238948,54751,453
7-AAAPickens220,142250,938225,151162,720858,951141,049
7-AAAWesleyan196,294237,277230,948175,603840,122159,878
7-AAAWhite County97,907158,189207,293236,930700,319299,681
7-AAAGilmer23,47757,609103,310187,703372,099627,901
7-AAALumpkin County13,17736,42073,898148,778272,273727,727
7-AAAWest Hall302211,4106,0287,689992,311
8-AAAOconee County438,557300,541165,67970,471975,24824,752
8-AAAMonroe Area336,178316,010210,31897,421959,92740,073
8-AAAStephens County168,441241,158303,682185,326898,607101,393
8-AAAHart County34,41481,846178,545335,231630,036369,964
8-AAAHebron Christian22,40960,432141,392308,826533,059466,941
8-AAAFranklin County1133842,7253,123996,877

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Fitzgerald
Appling County
Callaway
Appling County
Pierce County
Fitzgerald
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cook
Callaway
Appling County
Fellowship Christian
Cook
Northeast
North Cobb Christian
Callaway
Dodge County
Appling County
North Murray
Fellowship Christian
Reg 4, #3
19
54.17
0-1
Washington County
Reg 1, #2
8
63.03
1-1
Cook
Reg 3, #4
13
58.48
2-0
Toombs County
Reg 2, #1
12
59.09
0-1
Northeast
Reg 7, #3
27
50.21
0-2
Haralson County
Reg 6, #2
17
55.36
2-0
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #4
32
45.22
1-0
Providence Christian
Reg 5, #1
4
72.47
1-0
Callaway
Reg 1, #3
11
60.56
1-1
Dodge County
Reg 4, #2
14
57.94
0-1
Putnam County
Reg 2, #4
44
32.77
0-2
Central (Macon)
Reg 3, #1
3
74.48
1-1
Appling County
Reg 6, #3
35
42.46
1-1
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 7, #2
16
56.36
1-1
North Murray
Reg 5, #4
45
30.07
0-2
Landmark Christian
Reg 8, #1
7
68.21
1-1
Fellowship Christian
Rockmart
Pierce County
Eagle's Landing Christian
Fitzgerald
Athens Academy
Rockmart
Pierce County
Thomson
Eagle's Landing Christian
South Atlanta
Vidalia
Fitzgerald
Reg 5, #3
15
57.54
1-1
Columbia
Reg 8, #2
9
62.71
1-1
Athens Academy
Reg 6, #4
38
40.64
0-2
Washington
Reg 7, #1
6
68.60
1-1
Rockmart
Reg 2, #3
34
42.49
2-0
ACE Charter
Reg 3, #2
2
75.61
1-0
Pierce County
Reg 1, #4
18
55.31
1-1
Jeff Davis
Reg 4, #1
5
70.91
1-1
Thomson
Reg 8, #3
20
53.48
1-1
Union County
Reg 5, #2
10
62.39
0-2
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 7, #4
24
52.37
1-1
Fannin County
Reg 6, #1
21
53.38
0-2
South Atlanta
Reg 3, #3
26
51.42
1-1
Vidalia
Reg 2, #2
31
45.29
1-1
Spencer
Reg 4, #4
22
53.32
1-1
Laney
Reg 1, #1
1
80.66
2-0
Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Fitzgerald1-AA2-080.66999,8294.39924,175847,478648,906503,1440.99
Appling County3-AA1-174.48998,6063.53738,753496,952308,528138,5666.22
Pierce County3-AA1-075.61998,3633.47723,521476,960288,371126,5936.90
Rockmart7-AA1-168.60999,2053.23734,050380,043143,60768,98413.50
Fellowship Christian8-AA1-168.21999,2163.21742,197327,091205,37766,36214.07
Thomson4-AA1-170.91999,6192.60414,188233,69789,69337,18625.89
Callaway5-AA1-072.47999,8293.01676,866355,768126,98130,80631.46
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA0-262.39999,5222.62556,354226,94565,31013,21874.65
Athens Academy8-AA1-162.71986,8072.11342,63379,22425,6614,332229.84
Cook1-AA1-163.03896,6031.83260,419114,09726,1353,633274.25
Northeast2-AA0-159.09998,8832.19330,979131,57424,1282,518396.14
Putnam County4-AA0-157.94986,5841.69138,76247,03610,1251,261792.02
Dodge County1-AA1-160.56796,3711.35132,04946,0208,2338851,128.94
South Atlanta6-AA0-253.38997,8311.97236,85350,7017,8448601,161.79
North Cobb Christian6-AA2-055.36995,8361.84179,32337,6784,7334312,319.19
Union County8-AA1-153.48926,4121.43137,15218,6232,8192933,411.97
Washington County4-AA0-154.17952,9951.3376,51819,3552,3731656,059.61
Vidalia3-AA1-151.42717,2541.2669,43317,7901,8471656,059.61
Jeff Davis1-AA1-155.31608,3480.8748,83612,6791,5941198,402.36
Columbia5-AA1-157.54986,9671.4297,69014,6561,5511188,473.58
North Murray7-AA1-156.36826,9091.3989,27113,4721,6139610,415.67
Toombs County3-AA2-058.48668,6441.1358,17113,6621,2569310,751.69
Haralson County7-AA0-250.21801,3371.3177,77911,1061,2256415,624.00
Fannin County7-AA1-152.37779,7041.2569,5669,3219825518,180.82
Laney4-AA1-153.32890,2531.0733,3286,3634502539,999.00
Worth County1-AA1-152.80356,4180.4512,5642,3162071283,332.33
Model7-AA1-052.28586,5620.8327,5952,4871537142,856.14
Tattnall County3-AA1-141.49340,9850.5014,4192,1141053333,332.33
Berrien1-AA0-148.45232,1610.285,028759513333,332.33
Providence Christian8-AA1-045.22457,6820.517,739661302499,999.00
Mount Paran Christian6-AA1-142.46895,0791.0510,931656171999,999.00
Brantley County3-AA2-045.79244,9590.347,5081,01246--
Spencer2-AA1-145.29861,1761.006,56862420--
East Jackson8-AA2-047.06360,5560.394,2883469--
Sumter County1-AA0-241.53110,2700.121,077918--
Washington6-AA0-240.64839,0310.945,7972646--
Central (Macon)2-AA0-232.77618,9320.65945472--
Banks County8-AA2-042.50269,3270.292,1671481--
ACE Charter2-AA2-042.49723,9950.781,8721251--
Landmark Christian5-AA0-230.07540,6780.561,367211--
Rutland2-AA1-126.66494,8930.51390191--
Westside (Augusta)4-AA0-237.50155,2430.162288---
Windsor Forest3-AA0-235.0231,1890.041768---
Redan5-AA1-135.69236,6180.241682---
McNair5-AA1-126.84211,0900.211291---
Southwest2-AA0-235.45298,5260.3092----
Therrell6-AA1-033.80225,1600.2380----
Towers5-AA0-217.0825,2960.032----
Murray County7-AA0-222.505,8340.012----
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-222.9241,1070.041----
Butler4-AA0-124.748,6040.011----
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA0-219.695,9560.01-----
Josey4-AA1-023.625,3670.01-----
Kendrick2-AA0-29.902,6500.00-----
Glenn Hills4-AA0-212.951,3350.00-----
Jordan2-AA0-113.369450.00-----
Gordon Central7-AA0-213.694490.00-----
Walker6-AA2-022.28-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAFitzgerald912,19078,3977,9441,298999,829171
1-AACook51,642433,275267,516144,170896,603103,397
1-AADodge County24,505265,953295,953209,960796,371203,629
1-AAJeff Davis8,538132,603212,379254,828608,348391,652
1-AAWorth County2,11252,749114,095187,462356,418643,582
1-AABerrien84827,60171,065132,647232,161767,839
1-AASumter County1659,42231,04869,635110,270889,730
2-AANortheast857,605116,42220,1734,683998,8831,117
2-AASpencer76,101373,166255,066156,843861,176138,824
2-AAACE Charter33,023215,214254,806220,952723,995276,005
2-AACentral (Macon)19,485150,806211,902236,739618,932381,068
2-AARutland10,48699,662164,403220,342494,893505,107
2-AASouthwest3,29944,67193,138157,418298,526701,474
2-AAKendrick1433962,2102,650997,350
2-AAJordan-16116813945999,055
3-AAAppling County505,787433,86152,1446,814998,6061,394
3-AAPierce County478,481455,43556,9347,513998,3631,637
3-AAVidalia8,46052,055364,017292,722717,254282,746
3-AAToombs County5,97142,049315,841304,783668,644331,356
3-AATattnall County87710,584122,950206,574340,985659,015
3-AABrantley County4195,85281,779156,909244,959755,041
3-AAWindsor Forest51646,33524,68531,189968,811
4-AAThomson753,547196,48739,40910,176999,619381
4-AAPutnam County161,552442,874265,292116,866986,58413,416
4-AAWashington County60,098234,598384,430273,869952,99547,005
4-AALaney24,586121,352286,894457,421890,253109,747
4-AAWestside (Augusta)2154,62922,946127,453155,243844,757
4-AAButler1366377,9308,604991,396
4-AAJosey1233325,0115,367994,633
4-AAGlenn Hills-1601,2741,335998,665
5-AACallaway554,268350,58991,3833,589999,829171
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian386,328454,269151,4057,520999,522478
5-AAColumbia58,912188,974651,18587,896986,96713,033
5-AALandmark Christian4274,51967,607468,125540,678459,322
5-AARedan4088320,190215,505236,618763,382
5-AAMcNair2576017,419192,886211,090788,910
5-AATowers-681124,47925,296974,704
6-AASouth Atlanta527,545359,39289,07921,815997,8312,169
6-AANorth Cobb Christian409,166426,407126,61733,646995,8364,164
6-AAMount Paran Christian39,577123,690406,918324,894895,079104,921
6-AAWashington23,03183,515323,064409,421839,031160,969
6-AATherrell6636,64047,581170,276225,160774,840
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy183486,23534,50641,107958,893
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate-85065,4425,956994,044
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart862,418115,12916,5975,061999,205795
7-AANorth Murray48,194283,603272,747222,365826,909173,091
7-AAHaralson County40,460252,098268,726240,053801,337198,663
7-AAFannin County35,957230,567259,961253,219779,704220,296
7-AAModel12,968118,496180,798274,300586,562413,438
7-AAMurray County31041,1164,6115,834994,166
7-AAGordon Central-355391449999,551
8-AAFellowship Christian709,725234,39949,4625,630999,216784
8-AAAthens Academy223,802489,361229,42044,224986,80713,193
8-AAUnion County61,677227,860473,812163,063926,41273,588
8-AAProvidence Christian2,62123,576110,203321,282457,682542,318
8-AAEast Jackson1,41215,57381,091262,480360,556639,444
8-AABanks County7639,23156,012203,321269,327730,673

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Prince Avenue Christian
Rabun County
Dublin
Irwin County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Swainsboro
Prince Avenue Christian
Metter
Rabun County
Brooks County
Swainsboro
Mount Pisgah Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Heard County
Metter
Trion
Rabun County
Reg 4, #3
15
52.64
2-0
Temple
Reg 1, #2
6
65.39
0-2
Brooks County
Reg 3, #4
32
32.47
0-2
Claxton
Reg 2, #1
2
76.94
2-0
Swainsboro
Reg 7, #3
24
43.73
0-2
Pepperell
Reg 6, #2
18
51.12
1-1
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 8, #4
33
31.85
0-1
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
1
80.24
2-0
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 1, #3
19
50.97
1-1
Pelham
Reg 4, #2
16
52.02
0-1
Heard County
Reg 2, #4
23
45.88
0-2
Jefferson County
Reg 3, #1
8
62.10
1-1
Metter
Reg 6, #3
17
51.49
1-1
Whitefield Academy
Reg 7, #2
10
56.55
2-0
Trion
Reg 5, #4
31
34.32
0-2
Oglethorpe County
Reg 8, #1
4
67.55
1-1
Rabun County
Elbert County
Dublin
Mount Vernon
Irwin County
Elbert County
Darlington
Dublin
Lamar County
Commerce
Mount Vernon
Bleckley County
Irwin County
Reg 5, #3
20
47.41
2-0
Jasper County
Reg 8, #2
9
59.65
1-1
Elbert County
Reg 6, #4
21
46.62
1-1
St. Francis
Reg 7, #1
12
55.02
1-1
Darlington
Reg 2, #3
7
62.87
1-0
Dublin
Reg 3, #2
29
37.32
0-1
Screven County
Reg 1, #4
26
41.24
1-1
Bacon County
Reg 4, #1
11
55.55
1-1
Lamar County
Reg 8, #3
13
54.59
2-0
Commerce
Reg 5, #2
28
38.96
0-2
Social Circle
Reg 7, #4
25
41.29
0-2
Dade County
Reg 6, #1
14
53.75
2-0
Mount Vernon
Reg 3, #3
22
46.43
2-0
Bryan County
Reg 2, #2
5
67.54
2-0
Bleckley County
Reg 4, #4
37
14.41
0-2
Crawford County
Reg 1, #1
3
70.06
1-1
Irwin County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I2-080.241,000,0004.16958,812695,144518,448391,3621.56
Rabun County8-A Division I1-167.551,000,0003.98905,133746,314343,528207,0203.83
Swainsboro2-A Division I2-076.94999,6153.19636,144340,018227,355120,9987.26
Irwin County1-A Division I1-170.061,000,0003.24589,757398,863275,623114,2297.75
Brooks County1-A Division I0-265.391,000,0003.02530,187321,090207,25177,73111.86
Bleckley County2-A Division I2-067.54995,6722.77458,982254,868122,10132,88429.41
Elbert County8-A Division I1-159.651,000,0002.98639,695324,39098,09619,89949.25
Metter3-A Division I1-162.10999,9842.68636,147204,74935,86710,29996.10
Dublin2-A Division I1-062.87986,0252.49412,768187,71557,06510,10897.93
Darlington7-A Division I1-155.02998,4782.44360,259187,28153,7389,031109.73
Lamar County4-A Division I1-155.551,000,0002.43391,961150,15135,5374,768208.73
Commerce8-A Division I2-054.591,000,0002.05342,93752,6769,1326501,537.46
Mount Vernon6-A Division I2-053.751,000,0001.85189,82025,2174,9313143,183.71
Trion7-A Division I2-056.55977,0581.71103,57727,3013,2392663,758.40
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I1-151.121,000,0001.70133,82515,4942,3761377,298.27
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I1-151.491,000,0001.69130,44015,0972,2491228,195.72
Heard County4-A Division I0-152.021,000,0001.62119,96818,2551,4841079,344.79
Social Circle5-A Division I0-238.961,000,0001.3175,6024,2693771566,665.67
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-245.88729,8100.9857,2105,6672391283,332.33
Pepperell7-A Division I0-243.73892,5401.3042,3174,0792741190,908.09
St. Francis6-A Division I1-146.621,000,0001.3440,1513,4062401190,908.09
Pelham1-A Division I1-150.971,000,0001.3959,6054,8561721099,999.00
Temple4-A Division I2-052.641,000,0001.4063,3107,1234158124,999.00
Screven County3-A Division I0-137.32992,5631.1220,1301,752754249,999.00
Jasper County5-A Division I2-047.411,000,0001.1528,4261,273563333,332.33
Bryan County3-A Division I2-046.43989,7171.0813,1251,054331999,999.00
Athens Christian8-A Division I0-131.851,000,0001.1225,50585557--
Dade County7-A Division I0-241.29617,7360.7716,59148730--
East Laurens2-A Division I1-040.43288,8780.335,7902485--
Bacon County1-A Division I1-141.241,000,0001.073,7271322--
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I0-234.321,000,0001.033,2411022--
Chattooga7-A Division I0-135.22219,4330.251,900192--
Claxton3-A Division I0-232.47953,0200.971,182461--
Armuchee7-A Division I1-129.65156,3540.179965---
Coosa7-A Division I1-127.19138,4010.157734---
Crawford County4-A Division I0-214.411,000,0001.007----
Savannah3-A Division I0-212.7764,7160.06-----
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I1-123.27-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIrwin County545,104432,64321,5357181,000,000-
1-A Division IBrooks County449,983519,00430,0149991,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham4,73945,951776,998172,3121,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County1742,402171,453825,9711,000,000-
2-A Division ISwainsboro652,210258,84880,7677,790999,615385
2-A Division IBleckley County236,567435,937283,88539,283995,6724,328
2-A Division IDublin107,882284,369499,31894,456986,02513,975
2-A Division IJefferson County3,11917,888112,510596,293729,810270,190
2-A Division IEast Laurens2222,95823,520262,178288,878711,122
3-A Division IMetter888,86698,52510,2952,298999,98416
3-A Division IScreven County58,227429,995339,747164,594992,5637,437
3-A Division IBryan County43,695357,132382,126206,764989,71710,283
3-A Division IClaxton9,208113,653264,872565,287953,02046,980
3-A Division ISavannah46952,96061,05764,716935,284
4-A Division ILamar County683,500234,83980,0471,6141,000,000-
4-A Division IHeard County196,762431,858359,92311,4571,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple119,562332,004526,66521,7691,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County1761,29933,365965,1601,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian984,97214,774222321,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle10,085553,984312,425123,5061,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County4,160330,710428,449236,6811,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County783100,532258,904639,7811,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon361,742291,264206,655140,3391,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian272,301279,651253,505194,5431,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy266,292276,949257,432199,3271,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis99,665152,136282,408465,7911,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division IDarlington703,943230,26254,8019,472998,4781,522
7-A Division ITrion216,649456,817231,94171,651977,05822,942
7-A Division IPepperell65,811224,235400,221202,273892,540107,460
7-A Division IDade County11,67465,385193,897346,780617,736382,264
7-A Division IChattooga1,05011,27553,204153,904219,433780,567
7-A Division IArmuchee5136,52735,369113,945156,354843,646
7-A Division ICoosa3605,49930,567101,975138,401861,599
8-A Division IRabun County777,897195,64524,2252,2331,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County189,791592,978190,30226,9291,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce30,385191,683606,423171,5091,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian1,92719,694179,050799,3291,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Schley County
Clinch County
Clinch County
McIntosh County Academy
Bowdon
Schley County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Clinch County
Macon County
McIntosh County Academy
Manchester
Telfair County
Clinch County
Macon County
Johnson County
Dooly County
McIntosh County Academy
Manchester
Aquinas
Reg 4, #3
17
46.64
0-0
Telfair County
Reg 1, #2
26
39.79
0-2
Mitchell County
Reg 3, #4
29
38.32
0-1
Montgomery County
Reg 2, #1
3
57.85
1-1
Clinch County
Reg 7, #3
21
44.21
1-0
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 6, #2
2
59.16
2-0
Macon County
Reg 8, #4
23
42.39
2-0
Warren County
Reg 5, #1
13
48.52
0-1
Johnson County
Reg 1, #3
30
36.83
0-0
Terrell County
Reg 4, #2
15
47.46
0-2
Dooly County
Reg 2, #4
19
45.79
1-0
Lanier County
Reg 3, #1
5
54.63
1-1
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 6, #3
7
53.72
1-0
Manchester
Reg 7, #2
22
43.95
0-2
Christian Heritage
Reg 5, #4
40
22.92
0-2
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 8, #1
9
52.15
2-0
Aquinas
Bowdon
Wilcox County
Schley County
Early County
Lincoln County
Bowdon
Emanuel County Institute
Wilcox County
Washington-Wilkes
Schley County
Turner County
Early County
Reg 5, #3
35
32.09
0-1
Wilkinson County
Reg 8, #2
20
45.62
1-1
Lincoln County
Reg 6, #4
24
42.10
0-1
Chattahoochee County
Reg 7, #1
6
54.57
0-2
Bowdon
Reg 2, #3
10
50.74
0-2
Charlton County
Reg 3, #2
12
50.09
0-1
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 1, #4
31
36.61
0-1
Miller County
Reg 4, #1
11
50.35
0-2
Wilcox County
Reg 8, #3
18
46.36
0-1
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 5, #2
36
30.37
1-1
Hancock Central
Reg 7, #4
Reg 6, #1
1
61.02
1-0
Schley County
Reg 3, #3
14
47.95
2-0
Jenkins County
Reg 2, #2
8
53.61
1-1
Turner County
Reg 4, #4
28
38.74
1-1
Wheeler County
Reg 1, #1
4
56.33
2-0
Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Schley County6-A Division II1-061.02996,0433.39776,883534,177380,133506,5220.97
Clinch County2-A Division II1-157.85995,4033.63685,863448,409313,525383,6431.61
Bowdon7-A Division II0-254.571,000,0003.19588,423418,988221,649248,5253.02
Early County1-A Division II2-056.33999,9803.01548,756278,955170,211178,1104.61
Macon County6-A Division II2-059.16975,0442.49493,996266,642138,410121,0627.26
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II1-154.63991,5942.59462,117251,322112,90396,5609.36
Manchester6-A Division II1-053.72938,6232.29406,547222,312105,89491,5459.92
Johnson County5-A Division II0-148.52999,9202.65412,839201,022109,80487,40210.44
Aquinas8-A Division II2-052.15977,3342.69412,762230,34191,47269,10213.47
Wilcox County4-A Division II0-250.35992,5022.53413,943190,68270,01651,53318.41
Turner County2-A Division II1-153.61951,5882.14335,845139,22056,44940,44023.73
Charlton County2-A Division II0-250.74947,6132.09322,688130,57651,06235,61027.08
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II0-150.09969,5181.88263,213104,77433,72220,63847.45
Christian Heritage7-A Division II0-243.951,000,0001.83226,565103,06731,73618,37653.42
Lincoln County8-A Division II1-145.62907,2521.92200,50576,38819,9459,90599.96
Dooly County4-A Division II0-247.46970,4581.89216,37869,86118,1758,853111.96
Telfair County4-A Division II0-046.64970,1581.88213,59568,43517,7548,759113.17
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II0-146.36897,7731.86185,96968,31117,1518,177121.29
Lanier County2-A Division II1-045.79835,5381.37141,33939,6429,1434,026247.39
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-142.10793,7671.21120,94539,6398,9853,962251.40
Mitchell County1-A Division II0-239.79936,3981.51112,90926,8396,3212,360422.73
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II1-044.211,000,0001.3582,05122,8344,7531,648605.80
Jenkins County3-A Division II2-047.95879,2491.2282,15019,2653,8711,435695.86
Wheeler County4-A Division II1-138.74903,7081.3476,80215,3112,7137641,307.90
Montgomery County3-A Division II0-138.32833,2501.0855,38110,8221,8305491,820.49
Warren County8-A Division II2-042.39590,8710.8933,8916,3078352204,544.45
Greene County8-A Division II2-047.29532,5060.7825,3784,2985651198,402.36
Terrell County1-A Division II0-036.83729,1190.9224,6403,1122945219,229.77
Miller County1-A Division II0-136.61677,0700.8318,7132,2292223925,640.03
Seminole County1-A Division II1-135.29634,7000.7715,0651,7521592147,618.05
Marion County6-A Division II2-041.02229,4690.266,6521,011701566,665.67
Hancock Central5-A Division II1-130.37947,6811.1411,8711,221931190,908.09
Atkinson County2-A Division II0-134.04269,8580.327,481803611190,908.09
Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-132.09930,7011.098,845794493333,332.33
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-222.92886,4891.004,938349122499,999.00
Portal3-A Division II2-039.26326,3890.352,911232101999,999.00
Towns County8-A Division II0-216.4194,2640.11486222--
Taylor County6-A Division II1-129.1048,3600.05306241--
Greenville6-A Division II0-227.0818,6920.021155---
Hawkinsville4-A Division II1-132.7578,3270.08904---
Treutlen4-A Division II0-220.3284,8470.091152---
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-119.1422,2380.0261---
Glascock County5-A Division II0-214.17190,4630.1931----
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-18.0244,7460.052----
Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-11.714950.00-----
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-1-4.4220.00-----
Pataula Charter1-A Division II2-015.15-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County844,276143,69710,8741,133999,98020
1-A Division IIMitchell County128,002448,406242,972117,018936,39863,602
1-A Division IITerrell County25,066156,538268,796278,719729,119270,881
1-A Division IIMiller County1,632134,791247,541293,106677,070322,930
1-A Division IISeminole County1,016116,002224,999292,683634,700365,300
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay85644,78616,88022,238977,762
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-232461495999,505
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County610,587254,70894,36135,747995,4034,597
2-A Division IITurner County173,934304,610297,571175,473951,58848,412
2-A Division IICharlton County162,639293,942304,948186,084947,61352,387
2-A Division IILanier County50,492131,253256,779397,014835,538164,462
2-A Division IIAtkinson County2,34815,48746,341205,682269,858730,142
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy553,222285,163109,49643,713991,5948,406
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute286,317358,783218,064106,354969,51830,482
3-A Division IIJenkins County92,546189,876319,478277,349879,249120,751
3-A Division IIMontgomery County63,578143,801283,912341,959833,250166,750
3-A Division IIPortal4,33722,37769,050230,625326,389673,611
4-A Division IIWilcox County479,339285,075153,43474,654992,5027,498
4-A Division IIDooly County221,033281,474278,479189,472970,45829,542
4-A Division IITelfair County218,629279,370280,032192,127970,15829,842
4-A Division IIWheeler County80,362149,359267,548406,439903,70896,292
4-A Division IITreutlen3592,48510,75971,24484,847915,153
4-A Division IIHawkinsville2782,2379,74866,06478,327921,673
5-A Division IIJohnson County892,25395,2069,9232,538999,92080
5-A Division IIHancock Central48,626369,608317,654211,793947,68152,319
5-A Division IIWilkinson County37,154310,467328,796254,284930,70169,299
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep21,668212,047301,025351,749886,489113,511
5-A Division IIGlascock County28611,49935,614143,064190,463809,537
5-A Division IITwiggs County131,1736,98836,57244,746955,254
6-A Division IISchley County599,942258,382107,84629,873996,0433,957
6-A Division IIMacon County248,730346,193267,929112,192975,04424,956
6-A Division IIManchester114,982275,331334,478213,832938,62361,377
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County34,737106,686237,103415,241793,767206,233
6-A Division IIMarion County1,54012,31944,231171,379229,469770,531
6-A Division IITaylor County648786,44540,97348,360951,640
6-A Division IIGreenville52111,96816,50818,692981,308
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)---22999,998
7-A Division IIBowdon706,873227,44865,679-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage214,023488,910297,067-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)79,104283,642637,254-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIAquinas517,960269,455135,22954,690977,33422,666
8-A Division IILincoln County215,615282,974257,342151,321907,25292,748
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes198,824272,797265,957160,195897,773102,227
8-A Division IIWarren County37,41892,002171,474289,977590,871409,129
8-A Division IIGreene County29,18477,451150,249275,622532,506467,494
8-A Division IITowns County9995,32119,74968,19594,264905,736
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000

Loren Maxwell
