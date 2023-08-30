Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 3

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Semifinal Final Mill Creek Buford Walton Mill Creek Buford Milton First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Westlake Walton Parkview Mill Creek Lowndes Westlake Lambert Walton Parkview North Paulding North Gwinnett Mill Creek Reg 4, #3 34 79.38 1-1 Brookwood Reg 1, #2 44 83.23 2-0 Lowndes Reg 3, #4 8 72.88 0-2 McEachern Reg 2, #1 24 97.07 2-0 Westlake Reg 7, #3 38 66.44 2-0 Peachtree Ridge Reg 6, #2 21 77.45 2-0 Lambert Reg 8, #4 41 75.80 1-1 Mountain View Reg 5, #1 11 100.03 2-0 Walton Reg 1, #3 43 80.92 1-1 Valdosta Reg 4, #2 33 88.41 2-0 Parkview Reg 2, #4 9 65.08 1-1 Pebblebrook Reg 3, #1 46 76.26 2-0 North Paulding Reg 6, #3 20 73.50 1-1 West Forsyth Reg 7, #2 30 85.44 1-1 North Gwinnett Reg 5, #4 2 62.96 0-2 Cherokee Reg 8, #1 39 103.65 2-0 Mill Creek Buford Grayson Milton Colquitt County Buford Norcross Harrison Grayson North Cobb Milton Carrollton Colquitt County Reg 5, #3 14 60.13 0-2 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 8, #2 27 97.41 2-0 Buford Reg 6, #4 22 66.92 0-2 Denmark Reg 7, #1 25 88.03 1-1 Norcross Reg 2, #3 17 79.30 2-0 East Coweta Reg 3, #2 13 78.40 2-0 Harrison Reg 1, #4 4 71.07 1-1 Camden County Reg 4, #1 37 86.05 1-1 Grayson Reg 8, #3 36 80.16 0-1 Collins Hill Reg 5, #2 7 85.31 0-1 North Cobb Reg 7, #4 35 56.47 0-2 Meadowcreek Reg 6, #1 23 93.29 1-1 Milton Reg 3, #3 5 78.02 1-1 Marietta Reg 2, #2 3 89.04 1-1 Carrollton Reg 4, #4 45 84.23 2-0 Newton Reg 1, #1 16 88.14 2-0 Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 2-0 103.65 999,637 4.29 887,266 811,389 611,626 432,165 1.31 Buford 8-AAAAAAA 2-0 97.41 998,293 3.84 789,361 674,173 435,607 211,353 3.73 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 2-0 100.03 999,884 3.22 707,487 443,922 191,449 86,917 10.51 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 1-1 93.29 999,042 3.28 679,365 416,546 204,014 80,634 11.40 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 2-0 88.14 995,980 2.97 611,187 346,237 174,490 74,119 12.49 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 2-0 97.07 999,907 3.11 656,047 385,881 166,015 73,844 12.54 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 1-1 88.03 999,846 2.16 185,475 115,638 36,708 8,084 122.70 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 1-1 89.04 997,972 2.25 351,343 120,220 32,937 7,431 133.57 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 0-1 85.31 995,820 1.97 259,672 96,703 22,992 4,695 211.99 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 1-1 86.05 839,792 1.68 283,872 68,604 18,789 3,695 269.64 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 2-0 88.41 821,531 1.61 261,164 60,582 15,898 3,107 320.85 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 1-1 85.44 999,470 1.95 120,472 63,260 15,414 2,640 377.79 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 2-0 83.23 923,001 1.75 248,673 57,929 13,460 2,541 392.55 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 1-1 80.92 913,107 1.70 235,287 51,943 11,644 2,062 483.97 Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 1-1 79.38 785,959 1.46 219,813 47,775 11,516 2,011 496.27 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 2-0 76.26 958,594 1.90 277,414 46,328 9,911 1,524 655.17 Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 2-0 78.40 936,974 1.70 208,299 30,698 5,672 730 1,368.86 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 0-1 80.16 877,368 1.33 106,432 33,173 5,376 722 1,384.04 Newton 4-AAAAAAA 2-0 84.23 621,421 0.98 104,446 17,405 3,139 438 2,282.11 Archer 4-AAAAAAA 1-1 76.40 574,182 0.88 84,652 13,093 2,224 274 3,648.64 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 1-1 78.02 894,643 1.43 130,883 16,308 2,268 227 4,404.29 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 1-1 73.50 855,680 1.40 72,044 14,706 1,673 176 5,680.82 Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 1-1 75.80 782,069 1.05 59,057 13,434 1,588 151 6,621.52 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 0-2 72.88 867,692 1.32 101,385 11,834 1,497 142 7,041.25 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 2-0 77.45 860,825 1.42 74,947 15,282 1,641 139 7,193.24 Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 1-1 71.07 681,541 0.97 76,167 8,133 966 87 11,493.25 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 2-0 74.45 357,115 0.48 27,377 3,200 414 33 30,302.03 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 2-0 79.30 942,907 1.29 58,821 4,199 343 21 47,618.05 Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 0-2 66.92 703,031 0.99 26,109 3,905 279 19 52,630.58 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 1-1 72.19 486,371 0.63 32,484 2,526 224 10 99,999.00 Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 1-1 65.08 883,855 1.09 26,614 1,160 53 3 333,332.33 Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 0-2 60.13 823,545 0.88 6,385 903 42 2 499,999.00 Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 0-2 62.96 800,942 0.84 5,227 695 28 2 499,999.00 South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 0-2 64.80 551,776 0.72 12,066 1,457 74 1 999,999.00 Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 0-2 61.86 295,482 0.33 5,504 483 24 1 999,999.00 Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 0-2 63.87 342,097 0.38 3,874 189 4 - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 2-0 63.02 320,734 0.32 217 13 1 - - Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 2-0 66.44 773,037 0.83 1,425 40 - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 0-2 56.47 760,422 0.81 1,242 27 - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 2-0 62.00 47,151 0.05 119 5 - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 1-1 61.57 175,359 0.18 198 1 - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 1-1 52.93 29,646 0.03 10 1 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 2-0 56.23 369,266 0.38 111 - - - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 2-0 54.27 59,075 0.06 4 - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 0-2 41.33 97,592 0.10 3 - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 1-1 22.02 367 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 692,259 220,744 62,948 20,029 995,980 4,020 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 142,222 322,644 298,857 159,278 923,001 76,999 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 129,135 303,675 308,727 171,570 913,107 86,893 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 26,149 100,405 204,482 350,505 681,541 318,459 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill 10,235 52,532 124,986 298,618 486,371 513,629 2-AAAAAAA Westlake 720,321 250,396 25,150 4,040 999,907 93 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 255,145 587,825 128,539 26,463 997,972 2,028 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 17,506 107,555 497,589 320,257 942,907 57,093 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 6,966 52,254 324,487 500,148 883,855 116,145 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 62 1,970 24,235 149,092 175,359 824,641 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 370,639 275,788 190,819 121,348 958,594 41,406 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 281,688 268,680 225,278 161,328 936,974 63,026 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 185,647 224,663 255,485 228,848 894,643 105,357 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 150,742 197,553 254,167 265,230 867,692 132,308 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 11,284 33,316 74,251 223,246 342,097 657,903 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 286,273 229,282 186,594 137,643 839,792 160,208 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 261,883 223,835 190,151 145,662 821,531 178,469 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 219,236 210,914 194,997 160,812 785,959 214,041 4-AAAAAAA Newton 108,671 144,429 171,688 196,633 621,421 378,579 4-AAAAAAA Archer 89,933 127,531 158,302 198,416 574,182 425,818 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 34,004 64,009 98,268 160,834 357,115 642,885 5-AAAAAAA Walton 763,063 219,112 15,725 1,984 999,884 116 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 222,306 630,022 121,414 22,078 995,820 4,180 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 7,772 74,952 395,886 344,935 823,545 176,455 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee 6,464 65,833 364,010 364,635 800,942 199,058 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler 388 9,556 90,019 220,771 320,734 679,266 5-AAAAAAA Osborne 7 525 12,946 45,597 59,075 940,925 6-AAAAAAA Milton 839,672 131,862 21,247 6,261 999,042 958 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 63,434 309,162 286,642 201,587 860,825 139,175 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 61,272 301,231 287,077 206,100 855,680 144,320 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 23,948 159,428 231,544 288,111 703,031 296,969 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 11,637 97,207 167,145 275,787 551,776 448,224 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 37 1,110 6,345 22,154 29,646 970,354 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 593,234 385,235 19,894 1,483 999,846 154 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 401,567 554,010 40,419 3,474 999,470 530 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 2,658 28,607 402,636 339,136 773,037 226,963 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 2,315 26,523 384,979 346,605 760,422 239,578 7-AAAAAAA Duluth 222 5,129 125,571 238,344 369,266 630,734 7-AAAAAAA Discovery 4 496 26,488 70,604 97,592 902,408 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - 13 354 367 999,633 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 620,803 339,284 35,040 4,510 999,637 363 8-AAAAAAA Buford 360,448 540,020 84,791 13,034 998,293 1,707 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 12,912 75,485 475,266 313,705 877,368 122,632 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 5,530 39,479 319,692 417,368 782,069 217,931 8-AAAAAAA Dacula 300 5,506 76,078 213,598 295,482 704,518 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett 7 226 9,133 37,785 47,151 952,849

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Semifinal Final Hughes Lee County Hughes Gainesville Roswell Lee County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Northside (Warner Robins) Hughes Woodward Academy Gainesville Northside (Warner Robins) Brunswick Creekview Hughes Thomas County Central Woodward Academy Blessed Trinity Gainesville Reg 4, #3 15 68.79 2-0 North Atlanta Reg 1, #2 10 80.93 2-0 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 3, #4 38 56.97 1-1 Jonesboro Reg 2, #1 13 77.02 1-0 Brunswick Reg 7, #3 16 68.69 0-1 Alpharetta Reg 6, #2 9 83.13 2-0 Creekview Reg 8, #4 33 60.52 0-2 Shiloh Reg 5, #1 1 96.63 2-0 Hughes Reg 1, #3 6 87.64 2-0 Thomas County Central Reg 4, #2 22 67.32 1-1 St. Pius X Reg 2, #4 36 57.47 0-1 Evans Reg 3, #1 7 87.32 1-1 Woodward Academy Reg 6, #3 26 65.98 0-2 Allatoona Reg 7, #2 4 89.03 2-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 5, #4 23 67.31 2-0 Alexander Reg 8, #1 5 87.77 2-0 Gainesville Roswell Marist Rome Lee County South Paulding Roswell Mundy's Mill Marist Douglas County Rome Glynn Academy Lee County Reg 5, #3 24 67.18 0-2 South Paulding Reg 8, #2 28 65.37 1-1 Lanier Reg 6, #4 17 68.66 2-0 River Ridge Reg 7, #1 3 90.87 2-0 Roswell Reg 2, #3 35 58.94 0-2 Effingham County Reg 3, #2 30 63.32 2-0 Mundy's Mill Reg 1, #4 12 80.13 2-0 Houston County Reg 4, #1 11 80.30 1-1 Marist Reg 8, #3 27 65.49 1-1 North Forsyth Reg 5, #2 14 73.42 2-0 Douglas County Reg 7, #4 20 67.42 2-0 Sprayberry Reg 6, #1 8 84.88 2-0 Rome Reg 3, #3 29 63.67 1-1 Lovejoy Reg 2, #2 19 67.73 2-0 Glynn Academy Reg 4, #4 42 53.00 0-2 Riverwood Reg 1, #1 2 91.19 2-0 Lee County

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Hughes 5-AAAAAA 2-0 96.63 999,821 3.97 832,647 678,514 490,295 295,022 2.39 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 2-0 90.87 999,899 3.92 835,034 697,745 451,811 280,587 2.56 Lee County 1-AAAAAA 2-0 91.19 996,119 3.77 879,057 591,752 353,604 197,752 4.06 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 1-1 87.32 999,965 3.24 700,042 403,175 166,626 64,827 14.43 Rome 6-AAAAAA 2-0 84.88 992,825 2.99 633,362 327,136 152,180 60,493 15.53 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 2-0 87.77 998,681 2.73 492,566 261,304 97,513 32,952 29.35 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 2-0 89.03 995,593 2.43 410,295 207,056 69,634 19,488 50.31 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 2-0 80.93 936,309 2.32 473,033 167,020 56,778 15,425 63.83 Marist 4-AAAAAA 1-1 80.30 999,449 2.24 441,922 140,431 44,694 11,706 84.43 Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 2-0 87.64 908,358 2.08 395,590 124,004 36,906 8,782 112.87 Creekview 6-AAAAAA 2-0 83.13 928,030 1.83 226,035 80,052 21,519 4,583 217.20 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 2-0 80.13 810,861 1.57 253,558 59,316 13,095 2,296 434.54 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 1-0 77.02 996,658 2.27 305,239 60,054 14,348 2,211 451.28 St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 1-1 67.32 997,247 1.72 230,453 52,342 11,237 1,847 540.42 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 2-0 73.42 897,052 1.63 139,138 36,478 6,759 885 1,128.94 Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 0-2 65.98 734,341 1.05 65,860 15,832 2,392 256 3,905.25 South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 0-2 67.18 804,302 1.29 75,171 16,362 2,270 219 4,565.21 Lanier 8-AAAAAA 1-1 65.37 901,647 1.36 62,692 13,386 1,589 151 6,621.52 River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 2-0 68.66 640,203 0.85 40,447 8,785 1,129 108 9,258.26 Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 0-1 68.69 892,958 1.22 51,281 10,136 1,259 107 9,344.79 Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 2-0 67.73 961,594 1.75 105,106 12,572 1,233 83 12,047.19 North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 1-1 65.49 865,278 1.24 46,776 8,706 933 79 12,657.23 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 2-0 68.79 978,596 1.24 68,509 7,625 792 61 16,392.44 Alexander 5-AAAAAA 2-0 67.31 593,712 0.82 25,627 3,947 328 24 41,665.67 Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 0-2 66.26 456,438 0.56 16,275 2,772 313 19 52,630.58 Newnan 5-AAAAAA 0-2 61.66 442,656 0.57 12,532 1,583 106 9 111,110.11 Veterans 1-AAAAAA 2-0 68.64 215,696 0.28 19,535 1,681 145 8 124,999.00 Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 2-0 63.32 944,717 1.43 45,664 2,566 116 8 124,999.00 Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 0-2 60.52 665,563 0.81 13,376 1,603 120 7 142,856.14 Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 1-1 63.67 804,255 1.08 18,954 1,262 51 1 999,999.00 Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 0-2 58.94 772,912 1.08 23,550 1,240 51 1 999,999.00 Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 2-0 67.42 573,851 0.65 9,616 816 47 1 999,999.00 Tift County 1-AAAAAA 0-2 59.54 132,657 0.16 8,230 507 34 1 999,999.00 Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 1-0 49.01 189,484 0.21 533 10 1 1 999,999.00 Etowah 6-AAAAAA 2-0 67.38 247,519 0.28 3,954 507 32 - - Evans 2-AAAAAA 0-1 57.47 705,011 0.94 15,758 766 20 - - East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 1-1 62.93 159,949 0.18 1,442 107 8 - - Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 1-1 56.97 660,831 0.82 7,440 254 7 - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 0-1 57.19 318,729 0.34 2,313 108 6 - - Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 0-2 53.00 728,174 0.75 4,147 180 5 - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 1-1 55.43 302,147 0.33 1,624 124 5 - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 1-1 52.17 452,489 0.52 2,438 69 4 - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 0-2 49.75 238,141 0.26 964 67 2 - - Pope 7-AAAAAA 0-1 54.92 155,174 0.16 495 10 2 - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 1-0 54.12 193,344 0.21 552 8 1 - - Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 0-2 51.72 78,044 0.09 354 18 - - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 1-1 51.05 180,997 0.20 437 6 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 1-0 45.89 214,861 0.22 158 4 - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 1-1 37.65 117,681 0.12 80 1 - - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-2 40.05 81,673 0.08 13 1 - - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 0-2 47.28 63,796 0.07 77 - - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 1-1 48.64 24,464 0.03 36 - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-2 42.98 28,543 0.03 11 - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 1-1 32.34 19,006 0.02 2 - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 0-1 29.04 1,056 0.00 - - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 0-2 39.05 644 0.00 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 2-0 35.47 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Lee County 677,684 223,907 70,785 23,743 996,119 3,881 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 154,429 326,669 284,478 170,733 936,309 63,691 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 113,242 269,177 307,214 218,725 908,358 91,642 1-AAAAAA Houston County 51,902 157,371 263,160 338,428 810,861 189,139 1-AAAAAA Veterans 1,941 15,558 47,287 150,910 215,696 784,304 1-AAAAAA Tift County 802 7,318 27,076 97,461 132,657 867,343 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 690,488 233,389 58,709 14,072 996,658 3,342 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 228,437 438,610 209,463 85,084 961,594 38,406 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 45,135 162,283 308,510 256,984 772,912 227,088 2-AAAAAA Evans 31,581 125,516 264,355 283,559 705,011 294,989 2-AAAAAA South Effingham 1,556 13,963 54,524 123,301 193,344 806,656 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 1,494 13,575 53,482 120,933 189,484 810,516 2-AAAAAA Grovetown 1,309 12,664 50,957 116,067 180,997 819,003 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 945,365 50,630 3,388 582 999,965 35 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 35,344 616,900 203,476 88,997 944,717 55,283 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy 11,262 100,355 402,086 290,552 804,255 195,745 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro 5,971 148,929 218,095 287,836 660,831 339,169 3-AAAAAA Alcovy 1,969 73,678 138,910 237,932 452,489 547,511 3-AAAAAA Morrow 84 8,828 30,415 78,354 117,681 882,319 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County 5 664 3,513 14,824 19,006 980,994 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - 16 117 923 1,056 998,944 4-AAAAAA Marist 598,628 300,773 90,142 9,906 999,449 551 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X 312,272 446,805 208,658 29,512 997,247 2,753 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 84,699 227,455 532,366 134,076 978,596 21,404 4-AAAAAA Riverwood 4,203 22,300 139,069 562,602 728,174 271,826 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody 182 2,282 23,005 189,392 214,861 785,139 4-AAAAAA South Cobb 16 385 6,760 74,512 81,673 918,327 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Hughes 908,305 81,395 8,714 1,407 999,821 179 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 53,519 427,813 270,100 145,620 897,052 102,948 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 25,884 270,614 298,132 209,672 804,302 195,698 5-AAAAAA Alexander 7,995 124,083 206,166 255,468 593,712 406,288 5-AAAAAA Newnan 3,805 74,129 145,822 218,900 442,656 557,344 5-AAAAAA East Paulding 398 15,592 45,795 98,164 159,949 840,051 5-AAAAAA Paulding County 84 5,361 20,201 52,398 78,044 921,956 5-AAAAAA New Manchester 10 1,013 5,070 18,371 24,464 975,536 6-AAAAAA Rome 682,295 224,210 66,526 19,794 992,825 7,175 6-AAAAAA Creekview 207,573 385,915 225,821 108,721 928,030 71,970 6-AAAAAA Allatoona 55,973 172,191 268,544 237,633 734,341 265,659 6-AAAAAA River Ridge 35,046 124,436 221,949 258,772 640,203 359,797 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 15,011 67,602 145,174 228,651 456,438 543,562 6-AAAAAA Etowah 4,102 25,639 71,948 145,830 247,519 752,481 6-AAAAAA Woodstock - 7 38 599 644 999,356 7-AAAAAA Roswell 784,490 197,461 16,717 1,231 999,899 101 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 197,269 627,855 148,366 22,103 995,593 4,407 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 16,171 135,363 518,657 222,767 892,958 107,042 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry 1,677 27,043 184,548 360,583 573,851 426,149 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek 320 9,213 85,638 223,558 318,729 681,271 7-AAAAAA Pope 65 2,538 34,976 117,595 155,174 844,826 7-AAAAAA Lassiter 8 527 11,098 52,163 63,796 936,204 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 810,658 150,454 30,680 6,889 998,681 1,319 8-AAAAAA Lanier 93,540 360,944 287,327 159,836 901,647 98,353 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth 69,880 297,594 303,687 194,117 865,278 134,722 8-AAAAAA Shiloh 20,947 131,437 221,147 292,032 665,563 334,437 8-AAAAAA Jackson County 3,138 34,443 85,705 178,861 302,147 697,853 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 1,813 24,095 65,795 146,438 238,141 761,859 8-AAAAAA Apalachee 24 1,033 5,659 21,827 28,543 971,457

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Semifinal Final Ware County Warner Robins Warner Robins Calhoun Cartersville Ware County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Warner Robins Creekside Northgate Calhoun Coffee Warner Robins Cambridge Creekside Statesboro Northgate Calhoun Jefferson Reg 4, #3 39 49.68 2-0 Chamblee Reg 1, #2 2 84.65 2-0 Coffee Reg 3, #4 32 54.51 2-0 McIntosh Reg 2, #1 3 83.73 0-1 Warner Robins Reg 7, #3 15 67.00 1-0 Dalton Reg 6, #2 13 72.01 1-1 Cambridge Reg 8, #4 19 65.27 1-0 Eastside Reg 5, #1 7 76.17 2-0 Creekside Reg 1, #3 24 58.31 1-1 Statesboro Reg 4, #2 28 56.21 1-1 Decatur Reg 2, #4 17 66.50 2-0 Ola Reg 3, #1 16 66.69 2-0 Northgate Reg 6, #3 14 67.39 2-0 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 7, #2 4 82.32 1-1 Calhoun Reg 5, #4 33 54.43 0-1 Villa Rica Reg 8, #1 5 80.74 2-0 Jefferson Cartersville Jones County Flowery Branch Ware County Clarke Central Cartersville Jones County Tucker Flowery Branch Kell Dutchtown Ware County Reg 5, #3 30 55.88 0-2 Lithia Springs Reg 8, #2 11 72.92 2-0 Clarke Central Reg 6, #4 35 52.38 0-2 Centennial Reg 7, #1 6 78.79 2-0 Cartersville Reg 2, #3 12 72.57 1-1 Jones County Reg 3, #2 31 55.74 1-1 Northside (Columbus) Reg 1, #4 26 56.95 1-1 Jenkins Reg 4, #1 18 66.35 2-0 Tucker Reg 8, #3 9 75.34 2-0 Flowery Branch Reg 5, #2 23 59.66 0-2 Mays Reg 7, #4 22 61.07 0-2 Cass Reg 6, #1 10 73.45 1-1 Kell Reg 3, #3 37 52.00 1-1 Harris County Reg 2, #2 8 75.96 1-1 Dutchtown Reg 4, #4 40 49.19 1-1 Arabia Mountain Reg 1, #1 1 88.17 2-0 Ware County

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Ware County 1-AAAAA 2-0 88.17 999,978 3.89 771,560 663,820 468,300 316,783 2.16 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 2-0 78.79 998,631 3.78 777,469 670,422 379,733 225,531 3.43 Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 0-1 83.73 998,240 3.22 576,393 405,927 262,341 136,429 6.33 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 2-0 80.74 989,810 3.26 608,528 492,755 238,151 101,386 8.86 Coffee 1-AAAAA 2-0 84.65 999,693 3.10 552,113 371,574 205,429 84,361 10.85 Creekside 5-AAAAA 2-0 76.17 999,433 3.01 680,692 302,090 173,618 68,943 13.50 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 1-1 82.32 981,266 2.61 437,770 291,570 102,867 31,935 30.31 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 1-1 75.96 967,714 2.51 438,109 173,426 54,377 14,819 66.48 Jones County 2-AAAAA 1-1 72.57 941,339 2.36 442,470 137,107 33,573 7,455 133.14 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 2-0 72.92 813,545 1.68 213,516 75,796 16,534 3,097 321.89 Kell 6-AAAAA 1-1 73.45 993,728 1.85 247,328 52,645 12,708 2,268 439.92 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 1-1 72.01 993,370 1.83 240,236 50,751 11,850 2,102 474.74 Ola 2-AAAAA 2-0 66.50 809,887 1.81 338,905 64,052 8,713 1,106 903.16 Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 2-0 75.34 703,007 1.30 142,043 37,388 6,720 1,002 997.00 Dalton 7-AAAAA 1-0 67.00 851,162 1.46 142,057 36,380 6,350 886 1,127.67 Eastside 8-AAAAA 1-0 65.27 667,293 1.21 125,798 30,815 5,328 751 1,330.56 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 2-0 67.39 979,923 1.47 111,835 21,770 3,321 384 2,603.17 Tucker 4-AAAAA 2-0 66.35 989,034 1.88 232,754 31,580 3,252 283 3,532.57 Northgate 3-AAAAA 2-0 66.69 991,143 1.47 162,419 20,752 1,673 115 8,694.65 Loganville 8-AAAAA 1-1 64.90 464,753 0.73 56,246 9,326 1,187 111 9,008.01 Cass 7-AAAAA 0-2 61.07 585,741 0.82 46,650 5,009 503 40 24,999.00 Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 2-0 57.60 356,024 0.53 32,658 4,327 454 37 27,026.03 Hiram 7-AAAAA 2-0 61.75 573,521 0.79 44,463 4,733 473 36 27,776.78 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 1-1 55.74 982,452 1.31 101,528 10,214 694 35 28,570.43 Statesboro 1-AAAAA 1-1 58.31 867,932 1.42 113,414 9,210 485 30 33,332.33 Mays 5-AAAAA 0-2 59.66 717,455 0.93 36,203 3,889 318 19 52,630.58 Decatur 4-AAAAA 1-1 56.21 936,860 1.33 76,077 5,640 285 14 71,427.57 Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 0-2 55.88 582,745 0.71 17,181 1,759 111 11 90,908.09 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 1-1 56.95 785,478 1.17 65,694 3,967 159 9 111,110.11 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 0-1 54.43 580,035 0.70 16,662 1,695 119 8 124,999.00 Union Grove 2-AAAAA 0-2 52.97 228,133 0.37 39,453 2,695 121 5 199,999.00 Chamblee 4-AAAAA 2-0 49.68 897,230 1.16 43,524 2,601 87 3 333,332.33 Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 1-1 52.20 513,882 0.61 11,541 1,107 57 3 333,332.33 Banneker 5-AAAAA 2-0 55.97 370,248 0.42 4,719 398 16 2 499,999.00 Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 0-2 41.82 266,930 0.27 254 26 1 1 999,999.00 Harris County 3-AAAAA 1-1 52.00 931,712 1.04 21,076 1,203 46 - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 1-1 49.19 759,432 0.85 11,363 441 16 - - Centennial 6-AAAAA 0-2 52.38 740,937 0.78 4,518 619 13 - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 0-2 48.15 53,683 0.07 3,270 99 6 - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 2-0 54.51 859,672 0.91 6,241 235 5 - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 2-0 56.24 234,149 0.26 1,607 129 4 - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-2 41.22 190,037 0.22 1,968 33 1 - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 1-1 49.98 156,882 0.18 1,259 21 1 - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 0-2 43.25 227,316 0.23 229 2 - - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 0-2 38.47 190,128 0.19 142 2 - - - Drew 3-AAAAA 0-1 34.76 235,021 0.24 36 - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 1-1 41.72 5,568 0.01 15 - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 1-1 43.28 9,679 0.01 10 - - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 0-1 33.25 1,004 0.00 3 - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 1-1 37.46 2,053 0.00 1 - - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 0-1 32.10 21,899 0.02 - - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 0-2 19.58 3,213 0.00 - - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 1-1 34.62 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-2 -15.70 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Ware County 687,302 302,046 10,145 485 999,978 22 1-AAAAA Coffee 309,290 642,968 44,226 3,209 999,693 307 1-AAAAA Statesboro 2,345 34,061 501,944 329,582 867,932 132,068 1-AAAAA Jenkins 1,038 19,097 353,273 412,070 785,478 214,522 1-AAAAA Greenbrier 13 1,078 50,130 138,816 190,037 809,963 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute 12 750 40,282 115,838 156,882 843,118 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 688,491 226,395 65,022 18,332 998,240 1,760 2-AAAAA Dutchtown 173,175 371,389 288,000 135,150 967,714 32,286 2-AAAAA Jones County 106,747 276,623 350,116 207,853 941,339 58,661 2-AAAAA Ola 30,290 112,506 246,219 420,872 809,887 190,113 2-AAAAA Union Grove 1,227 11,910 43,032 171,964 228,133 771,867 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing 70 1,174 7,579 44,860 53,683 946,317 2-AAAAA Locust Grove - 3 32 969 1,004 998,996 3-AAAAA Northgate 476,665 308,790 144,747 60,941 991,143 8,857 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 339,059 341,975 205,007 96,411 982,452 17,548 3-AAAAA Harris County 124,248 214,244 340,090 253,130 931,712 68,288 3-AAAAA McIntosh 58,355 124,755 272,718 403,844 859,672 140,328 3-AAAAA Drew 1,673 10,236 37,438 185,674 235,021 764,979 4-AAAAA Tucker 574,469 261,706 111,505 41,354 989,034 10,966 4-AAAAA Decatur 217,628 314,693 260,269 144,270 936,860 63,140 4-AAAAA Chamblee 144,589 255,158 296,453 201,030 897,230 102,770 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 57,168 136,825 237,987 327,452 759,432 240,568 4-AAAAA M.L. King 3,560 17,949 51,626 154,181 227,316 772,684 4-AAAAA Lithonia 2,586 13,669 42,160 131,713 190,128 809,872 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 920,443 67,555 9,524 1,911 999,433 567 5-AAAAA Mays 30,517 286,891 224,384 175,663 717,455 282,545 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 15,635 182,597 194,402 187,401 580,035 419,965 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 15,404 184,981 195,752 186,608 582,745 417,255 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson 11,117 146,633 173,917 182,215 513,882 486,118 5-AAAAA Banneker 4,971 86,811 124,472 153,994 370,248 629,752 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill 1,913 44,454 77,154 110,628 234,149 765,851 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities - 78 395 1,580 2,053 997,947 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Kell 397,435 331,506 214,944 49,843 993,728 6,272 6-AAAAA Cambridge 386,285 334,593 221,073 51,419 993,370 6,630 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 202,073 286,827 377,168 113,855 979,923 20,077 6-AAAAA Centennial 13,240 40,743 153,044 533,910 740,937 259,063 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee 959 6,250 32,558 227,163 266,930 733,070 6-AAAAA North Springs 8 80 1,135 20,676 21,899 978,101 6-AAAAA Northview - 1 78 3,134 3,213 996,787 7-AAAAA Cartersville 710,270 238,222 41,478 8,661 998,631 1,369 7-AAAAA Calhoun 235,757 497,245 192,514 55,750 981,266 18,734 7-AAAAA Dalton 38,871 162,751 397,570 251,970 851,162 148,838 7-AAAAA Cass 7,806 51,765 186,474 339,696 585,741 414,259 7-AAAAA Hiram 7,294 49,971 180,346 335,910 573,521 426,479 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 2 46 1,618 8,013 9,679 990,321 8-AAAAA Jefferson 719,088 186,223 62,863 21,636 989,810 10,190 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 119,429 285,858 237,527 170,731 813,545 186,455 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch 67,825 196,709 227,040 211,433 703,007 296,993 8-AAAAA Eastside 57,470 177,050 215,615 217,158 667,293 332,707 8-AAAAA Loganville 23,135 92,799 146,382 202,437 464,753 535,247 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 13,046 61,171 109,569 172,238 356,024 643,976 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 7 190 1,004 4,367 5,568 994,432

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Semifinal Final Benedictine Bainbridge Perry Benedictine Cedartown Bainbridge First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Perry Stephenson Benedictine North Oconee Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Perry Stephenson Stockbridge Troup Benedictine Central (Carrollton) North Oconee Reg 4, #3 9 70.53 1-1 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 1, #2 15 64.62 1-1 Cairo Reg 3, #4 25 60.65 1-0 New Hampstead Reg 2, #1 6 71.88 0-1 Perry Reg 7, #3 20 62.79 2-0 Northwest Whitfield Reg 6, #2 12 69.74 2-0 Stephenson Reg 8, #4 30 54.25 1-0 North Hall Reg 5, #1 13 66.86 0-2 Stockbridge Reg 1, #3 43 46.91 0-2 Hardaway Reg 4, #2 7 71.85 2-0 Troup Reg 2, #4 34 52.92 0-2 Griffin Reg 3, #1 1 87.34 2-0 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 23 61.68 1-1 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 7, #2 17 64.05 2-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 5, #4 42 47.01 1-1 Hampton Reg 8, #1 2 79.04 1-0 North Oconee Cedartown Burke County Holy Innocents Bainbridge Madison County Cedartown Burke County Starr's Mill Pace Academy Holy Innocents Baldwin Bainbridge Reg 5, #3 32 53.54 0-2 Lovett Reg 8, #2 24 61.56 2-0 Madison County Reg 6, #4 26 59.38 1-1 Southwest DeKalb Reg 7, #1 8 71.82 1-1 Cedartown Reg 2, #3 14 64.95 2-0 Spalding Reg 3, #2 4 72.54 2-0 Burke County Reg 1, #4 38 50.54 1-1 Westover Reg 4, #1 19 63.41 0-2 Starr's Mill Reg 8, #3 36 52.36 0-2 Cedar Shoals Reg 5, #2 22 61.82 1-1 Pace Academy Reg 7, #4 31 54.04 1-1 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 6, #1 11 70.18 2-0 Holy Innocents Reg 3, #3 10 70.32 2-0 Wayne County Reg 2, #2 5 71.93 2-0 Baldwin Reg 4, #4 18 63.46 1-1 LaGrange Reg 1, #1 3 78.62 1-1 Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Benedictine 3-AAAA 2-0 87.34 999,734 3.91 858,408 586,471 493,930 341,049 1.93 Cedartown 7-AAAA 1-1 71.82 999,829 3.73 829,987 604,578 386,467 193,889 4.16 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 1-1 78.62 999,995 3.65 737,956 655,364 374,148 188,844 4.30 North Oconee 8-AAAA 1-0 79.04 999,960 3.54 842,583 410,872 322,133 170,081 4.88 Perry 2-AAAA 0-1 71.88 993,429 2.76 495,326 376,181 111,849 37,943 25.36 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 0-2 63.41 973,155 2.53 429,993 190,853 78,174 23,363 41.80 Burke County 3-AAAA 2-0 72.54 976,839 2.28 367,822 147,341 55,753 13,978 70.54 Troup 4-AAAA 2-0 71.85 924,078 2.03 268,682 109,269 30,938 6,875 144.45 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 2-0 70.18 904,067 2.07 387,419 123,774 25,706 4,979 199.84 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 0-2 66.86 983,006 2.38 428,413 145,342 21,122 3,503 284.47 Baldwin 2-AAAA 2-0 71.93 943,705 1.75 182,814 98,430 18,037 3,307 301.39 Stephenson 6-AAAA 2-0 69.74 874,156 1.87 322,975 95,574 17,820 3,051 326.76 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 1-1 70.53 869,056 1.71 188,401 73,926 16,074 3,037 328.27 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 1-1 61.68 861,198 1.80 299,300 85,974 15,241 2,494 399.96 Wayne County 3-AAAA 2-0 70.32 892,599 1.50 126,483 46,337 8,101 1,179 847.18 Cairo 1-AAAA 1-1 64.62 995,375 1.58 117,728 53,111 5,586 669 1,493.77 LaGrange 4-AAAA 1-1 63.46 663,245 1.03 68,178 23,057 2,998 376 2,658.57 Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 1-1 59.38 620,245 0.98 96,639 18,905 2,147 199 5,024.13 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 0-2 62.47 618,595 0.98 94,970 18,445 1,943 190 5,262.16 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 2-0 62.79 872,806 1.29 96,455 16,313 1,620 165 6,059.61 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 2-0 64.05 875,172 1.30 98,503 16,795 1,647 150 6,665.67 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 1-1 61.82 875,625 1.53 138,034 22,350 1,887 149 6,710.41 Whitewater 4-AAAA 1-1 64.27 545,042 0.79 41,113 12,577 1,464 141 7,091.20 Lovett 5-AAAA 0-2 53.54 860,697 1.47 123,979 18,981 1,566 114 8,770.93 Spalding 2-AAAA 2-0 64.95 729,928 0.96 38,331 10,612 1,177 113 8,848.56 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 1-0 60.65 718,339 0.98 43,236 13,126 1,121 102 9,802.92 Madison County 8-AAAA 2-0 61.56 746,568 1.10 47,246 4,576 308 12 83,332.33 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 1-1 54.04 660,833 0.83 36,667 3,302 159 8 124,999.00 North Hall 8-AAAA 1-0 54.25 668,349 0.94 34,091 2,871 158 7 142,856.14 Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-2 52.36 667,357 0.94 34,095 2,853 158 6 166,665.67 Griffin 2-AAAA 0-2 52.92 451,560 0.52 8,373 1,373 103 6 166,665.67 Sonoraville 7-AAAA 1-1 57.48 588,677 0.72 26,975 2,090 90 6 166,665.67 Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 2-0 53.07 411,971 0.47 6,661 1,039 81 6 166,665.67 Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 1-1 52.46 395,742 0.47 9,116 2,006 90 5 199,999.00 Hampton 5-AAAA 1-1 47.01 555,337 0.73 21,092 1,685 70 2 499,999.00 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 0-2 49.85 593,659 0.80 24,982 1,899 80 1 999,999.00 Howard 2-AAAA 2-0 55.62 222,003 0.24 1,530 159 8 1 999,999.00 Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 0-2 42.90 327,402 0.39 5,363 278 11 - - West Laurens 2-AAAA 0-1 51.24 247,404 0.27 2,046 208 10 - - Hardaway 1-AAAA 0-2 46.91 893,134 0.96 4,063 344 9 - - Westover 1-AAAA 1-1 50.54 887,394 0.96 3,624 250 7 - - Miller Grove 6-AAAA 1-1 54.60 121,739 0.14 2,785 223 5 - - McDonough 5-AAAA 1-0 47.09 243,443 0.28 2,757 96 4 - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 0-1 47.47 232,698 0.28 3,278 133 - - - Luella 5-AAAA 0-2 43.70 154,084 0.17 999 34 - - - Riverdale 4-AAAA 0-2 45.07 13,871 0.01 62 11 - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 0-1 41.96 76,341 0.08 400 8 - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 0-2 43.26 9,246 0.01 11 3 - - - Shaw 1-AAAA 1-1 36.81 224,102 0.23 34 1 - - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 1-0 36.70 10,274 0.01 10 - - - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-2 39.08 16,747 0.02 8 - - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 1-0 33.06 4,794 0.00 2 - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 1-1 21.90 2,683 0.00 1 - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 2-0 40.77 2,307 0.00 1 - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-2 16.26 406 0.00 - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 2-0 34.30 - - - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 0-2 27.42 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 0-2 12.48 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 0-1 -6.11 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 903,856 92,585 3,157 397 999,995 5 1-AAAA Cairo 88,535 712,065 160,108 34,667 995,375 4,625 1-AAAA Hardaway 3,983 97,840 406,480 384,831 893,134 106,866 1-AAAA Westover 3,597 92,635 390,626 400,536 887,394 112,606 1-AAAA Shaw 29 4,875 39,629 179,569 224,102 775,898 2-AAAA Perry 673,830 237,877 65,096 16,626 993,429 6,571 2-AAAA Baldwin 239,819 420,831 198,421 84,634 943,705 56,295 2-AAAA Spalding 53,667 171,511 290,522 214,228 729,928 270,072 2-AAAA Griffin 14,175 66,074 156,338 214,973 451,560 548,440 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) 11,367 56,331 140,991 203,282 411,971 588,029 2-AAAA West Laurens 3,904 25,590 78,709 139,201 247,404 752,596 2-AAAA Howard 3,238 21,786 69,923 127,056 222,003 777,997 3-AAAA Benedictine 825,384 152,446 18,621 3,283 999,734 266 3-AAAA Burke County 132,342 525,206 243,194 76,097 976,839 23,161 3-AAAA Wayne County 32,231 214,388 406,496 239,484 892,599 107,401 3-AAAA New Hampstead 8,449 81,875 232,325 395,690 718,339 281,661 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch 1,590 25,949 96,858 271,345 395,742 604,258 3-AAAA Islands 4 136 2,506 14,101 16,747 983,253 4-AAAA Starr's Mill 485,153 272,882 147,211 67,909 973,155 26,845 4-AAAA Troup 260,240 291,655 231,888 140,295 924,078 75,922 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 165,765 236,406 266,739 200,146 869,056 130,944 4-AAAA LaGrange 55,269 116,258 196,647 295,071 663,245 336,755 4-AAAA Whitewater 33,497 82,239 153,873 275,433 545,042 454,958 4-AAAA Riverdale 47 341 2,044 11,439 13,871 986,129 4-AAAA Fayette County 26 196 1,381 7,643 9,246 990,754 4-AAAA North Clayton 3 23 217 2,064 2,307 997,693 5-AAAA Stockbridge 598,189 243,072 104,901 36,844 983,006 16,994 5-AAAA Pace Academy 180,517 291,731 253,163 150,214 875,625 124,375 5-AAAA Lovett 163,521 275,955 260,167 161,054 860,697 139,303 5-AAAA Hampton 35,966 101,162 173,638 244,571 555,337 444,663 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 12,026 44,397 96,474 174,505 327,402 672,598 5-AAAA McDonough 6,834 28,499 69,574 138,536 243,443 756,557 5-AAAA Luella 2,947 15,181 42,040 93,916 154,084 845,916 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - 3 43 360 406 999,594 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 328,215 255,030 194,157 126,665 904,067 95,933 6-AAAA Stephenson 266,790 245,087 210,771 151,508 874,156 125,844 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 245,233 237,893 215,922 162,150 861,198 138,802 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 78,479 125,373 175,135 241,258 620,245 379,755 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 77,774 125,256 174,999 240,566 618,595 381,405 6-AAAA Miller Grove 3,509 11,361 29,016 77,853 121,739 878,261 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Cedartown 906,136 83,889 7,882 1,922 999,829 171 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 39,151 341,284 301,104 193,633 875,172 124,828 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 38,289 335,257 302,262 196,998 872,806 127,194 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 9,685 134,261 210,324 306,563 660,833 339,167 7-AAAA Sonoraville 6,739 105,290 177,919 298,729 588,677 411,323 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - 19 509 2,155 2,683 997,317 8-AAAA North Oconee 961,833 35,263 2,514 350 999,960 40 8-AAAA Madison County 13,961 294,776 244,092 193,739 746,568 253,432 8-AAAA North Hall 8,971 223,918 226,521 208,939 668,349 331,651 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 8,717 223,913 225,812 208,915 667,357 332,643 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff 5,892 174,329 202,446 210,992 593,659 406,341 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 564 38,982 74,122 119,030 232,698 767,302 8-AAAA Chestatee 61 8,086 21,228 46,966 76,341 923,659 8-AAAA East Forsyth 1 567 2,287 7,419 10,274 989,726 8-AAAA East Hall - 166 978 3,650 4,794 995,206 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Sandy Creek Cedar Grove Calvary Day Monroe Area Sandy Creek First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carver (Columbus) Cedar Grove Calvary Day Oconee County Carver (Columbus) Peach County Ringgold Cedar Grove Crisp County Calvary Day Bremen Oconee County Reg 4, #3 33 49.00 1-1 Hephzibah Reg 1, #2 7 71.12 2-0 Carver (Columbus) Reg 3, #4 36 43.83 0-2 Liberty County Reg 2, #1 11 64.35 0-2 Peach County Reg 7, #3 28 51.58 0-2 Wesleyan Reg 6, #2 18 59.67 1-0 Ringgold Reg 8, #4 19 59.04 0-1 Hart County Reg 5, #1 1 86.22 1-1 Cedar Grove Reg 1, #3 10 67.96 1-1 Crisp County Reg 4, #2 24 55.93 2-0 Harlem Reg 2, #4 27 52.27 0-1 Jackson Reg 3, #1 8 69.43 1-0 Calvary Day Reg 6, #3 20 58.03 2-0 Bremen Reg 7, #2 26 54.39 1-1 Pickens Reg 5, #4 21 56.92 2-0 Douglass Reg 8, #1 9 69.37 0-2 Oconee County Monroe Area Savannah Christian Sandy Creek Thomasville Monroe Area Dawson County Savannah Christian Dougherty Sandy Creek Adairsville Mary Persons Thomasville Reg 5, #3 6 72.11 1-1 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 8, #2 4 74.75 2-0 Monroe Area Reg 6, #4 34 44.82 1-1 Coahulla Creek Reg 7, #1 23 56.20 0-2 Dawson County Reg 2, #3 14 62.77 2-0 Upson-Lee Reg 3, #2 12 63.97 2-0 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 13 63.10 2-0 Dougherty Reg 4, #1 32 49.85 1-1 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 3 75.06 2-0 Stephens County Reg 5, #2 2 78.66 2-0 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 25 55.11 1-1 White County Reg 6, #1 16 61.14 1-0 Adairsville Reg 3, #3 22 56.46 2-0 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #2 17 60.26 1-1 Mary Persons Reg 4, #4 38 41.90 1-1 Richmond Academy Reg 1, #1 5 72.90 1-1 Thomasville

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 1-1 86.22 1,000,000 4.20 891,036 759,465 635,975 466,149 1.15 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 2-0 78.66 1,000,000 3.72 801,684 619,417 452,781 232,368 3.30 Thomasville 1-AAA 1-1 72.90 994,800 3.42 834,016 393,184 230,630 99,835 9.02 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 1-1 72.11 1,000,000 2.78 579,784 393,422 154,576 53,085 17.84 Oconee County 8-AAA 0-2 69.37 975,248 2.61 540,068 366,043 128,312 44,618 21.41 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 2-0 71.12 984,002 3.03 719,332 277,030 124,820 40,884 23.46 Monroe Area 8-AAA 2-0 74.75 959,927 2.26 439,145 277,613 87,052 26,333 36.98 Calvary Day 3-AAA 1-0 69.43 998,211 2.63 513,549 236,668 59,156 14,618 67.41 Crisp County 1-AAA 1-1 67.96 936,286 2.39 481,687 145,485 35,647 7,591 130.73 Stephens County 8-AAA 2-0 75.06 898,607 1.58 237,528 122,247 29,643 6,548 151.72 Peach County 2-AAA 0-2 64.35 994,705 2.08 264,973 51,237 13,807 2,287 436.25 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 2-0 63.97 987,539 2.06 312,873 89,048 13,759 1,987 502.27 Dougherty 1-AAA 2-0 63.10 836,589 1.81 289,347 64,795 9,691 1,360 734.29 Mary Persons 2-AAA 1-1 60.26 986,654 1.83 180,298 29,751 5,388 620 1,611.90 Adairsville 6-AAA 1-0 61.14 981,830 1.82 90,334 22,982 4,019 445 2,246.19 Dawson County 7-AAA 0-2 56.20 948,547 1.72 94,779 31,061 3,248 285 3,507.77 Ringgold 6-AAA 1-0 59.67 972,201 1.74 75,340 17,496 2,515 265 3,772.58 Hart County 8-AAA 0-1 59.04 630,036 0.77 47,245 15,002 2,262 262 3,815.79 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 2-0 61.55 533,059 0.62 29,562 8,312 1,072 110 9,089.91 Morgan County 4-AAA 1-1 49.85 994,600 1.37 91,971 14,505 1,198 100 9,999.00 Jackson 2-AAA 0-1 52.27 951,816 1.41 78,951 9,680 787 57 17,542.86 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 2-0 62.77 952,814 1.41 80,468 9,756 849 54 18,517.52 Pickens 7-AAA 1-1 54.39 858,951 1.35 41,308 8,953 609 35 28,570.43 Bremen 6-AAA 2-0 58.03 905,128 1.43 39,721 6,923 498 31 32,257.06 Harlem 4-AAA 2-0 55.93 991,932 1.30 69,180 9,434 677 29 34,481.76 Wesleyan 7-AAA 0-2 51.58 840,122 1.30 35,831 7,387 475 21 47,618.05 Douglass 5-AAA 2-0 56.92 1,000,000 1.11 30,205 4,110 156 8 124,999.00 Monroe 1-AAA 1-1 50.83 230,564 0.35 20,332 1,778 73 6 166,665.67 Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 2-0 56.46 776,280 1.00 24,683 1,953 106 5 199,999.00 Hephzibah 4-AAA 1-1 49.00 963,844 1.08 17,977 1,191 61 3 333,332.33 White County 7-AAA 1-1 55.11 700,319 0.97 15,016 2,108 94 1 999,999.00 Liberty County 3-AAA 0-2 43.83 702,539 0.87 15,937 959 45 - - Gilmer 7-AAA 1-1 43.04 372,099 0.45 2,421 187 7 - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 1-1 44.82 521,263 0.66 4,742 430 5 - - LaFayette 6-AAA 1-1 44.30 411,590 0.51 2,799 232 5 - - Long County 3-AAA 1-1 51.03 334,340 0.37 1,925 45 2 - - Lumpkin County 7-AAA 1-0 49.92 272,273 0.32 1,093 60 - - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 1-1 41.90 804,978 0.83 1,792 25 - - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 1-1 41.45 154,931 0.18 338 18 - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 0-1 41.13 178,401 0.19 412 4 - - - Pike County 2-AAA 0-2 31.36 114,011 0.12 92 3 - - - Columbus 1-AAA 1-1 37.43 17,759 0.02 168 1 - - - Salem 4-AAA 1-1 35.60 223,571 0.22 28 - - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-1 32.48 34,816 0.04 15 - - - - Beach 3-AAA 0-2 23.93 22,636 0.02 9 - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 1-1 30.90 18,241 0.02 5 - - - - West Hall 7-AAA 1-1 28.43 7,689 0.01 1 - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 2-0 24.82 21,075 0.02 - - - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 1-1 34.87 3,123 0.00 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 0-1 16.49 54 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Thomasville 535,294 299,136 119,516 40,854 994,800 5,200 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 309,923 366,782 216,687 90,610 984,002 15,998 1-AAA Crisp County 112,454 218,736 362,908 242,188 936,286 63,714 1-AAA Dougherty 40,844 105,412 259,054 431,279 836,589 163,411 1-AAA Monroe 1,474 9,785 39,785 179,520 230,564 769,436 1-AAA Columbus 11 149 2,050 15,549 17,759 982,241 2-AAA Peach County 473,315 295,116 147,730 78,544 994,705 5,295 2-AAA Mary Persons 297,597 320,113 226,598 142,346 986,654 13,346 2-AAA Upson-Lee 115,109 192,474 308,053 337,178 952,814 47,186 2-AAA Jackson 113,727 189,528 307,008 341,553 951,816 48,184 2-AAA Pike County 252 2,769 10,611 100,379 114,011 885,989 3-AAA Calvary Day 657,846 279,114 51,330 9,921 998,211 1,789 3-AAA Savannah Christian 297,208 496,031 152,556 41,744 987,539 12,461 3-AAA Savannah Country Day 25,422 113,771 351,231 285,856 776,280 223,720 3-AAA Liberty County 16,608 83,599 286,461 315,871 702,539 297,461 3-AAA Long County 2,329 20,159 104,847 207,005 334,340 665,660 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) 577 7,063 49,454 121,307 178,401 821,599 3-AAA Beach 10 261 4,118 18,247 22,636 977,364 3-AAA Groves - 2 3 49 54 999,946 4-AAA Morgan County 456,866 329,174 161,646 46,914 994,600 5,400 4-AAA Harlem 375,524 353,595 201,191 61,622 991,932 8,068 4-AAA Hephzibah 143,353 245,759 395,263 179,469 963,844 36,156 4-AAA Richmond Academy 23,316 65,204 208,764 507,694 804,978 195,022 4-AAA Salem 935 6,144 31,415 185,077 223,571 776,429 4-AAA Cross Creek 6 124 1,721 19,224 21,075 978,925 5-AAA Cedar Grove 577,640 305,202 113,144 4,014 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek 319,602 433,834 235,662 10,902 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 102,263 258,335 594,280 45,122 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass 495 2,629 56,914 939,962 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 449,521 312,598 167,005 52,706 981,830 18,170 6-AAA Ringgold 362,572 333,254 204,692 71,683 972,201 27,799 6-AAA Bremen 156,614 248,342 333,525 166,647 905,128 94,872 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 18,439 57,297 144,618 300,909 521,263 478,737 6-AAA LaFayette 11,104 38,863 108,468 253,155 411,590 588,410 6-AAA Gordon Lee 1,632 8,488 33,534 111,277 154,931 845,069 6-AAA Ridgeland 95 836 5,689 28,196 34,816 965,184 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 23 322 2,469 15,427 18,241 981,759 7-AAA Dawson County 448,973 259,346 157,990 82,238 948,547 51,453 7-AAA Pickens 220,142 250,938 225,151 162,720 858,951 141,049 7-AAA Wesleyan 196,294 237,277 230,948 175,603 840,122 159,878 7-AAA White County 97,907 158,189 207,293 236,930 700,319 299,681 7-AAA Gilmer 23,477 57,609 103,310 187,703 372,099 627,901 7-AAA Lumpkin County 13,177 36,420 73,898 148,778 272,273 727,727 7-AAA West Hall 30 221 1,410 6,028 7,689 992,311 8-AAA Oconee County 438,557 300,541 165,679 70,471 975,248 24,752 8-AAA Monroe Area 336,178 316,010 210,318 97,421 959,927 40,073 8-AAA Stephens County 168,441 241,158 303,682 185,326 898,607 101,393 8-AAA Hart County 34,414 81,846 178,545 335,231 630,036 369,964 8-AAA Hebron Christian 22,409 60,432 141,392 308,826 533,059 466,941 8-AAA Franklin County 1 13 384 2,725 3,123 996,877

Class AA

Modal bracket

Semifinal Final Fitzgerald Appling County Callaway Appling County Pierce County Fitzgerald First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cook Callaway Appling County Fellowship Christian Cook Northeast North Cobb Christian Callaway Dodge County Appling County North Murray Fellowship Christian Reg 4, #3 19 54.17 0-1 Washington County Reg 1, #2 8 63.03 1-1 Cook Reg 3, #4 13 58.48 2-0 Toombs County Reg 2, #1 12 59.09 0-1 Northeast Reg 7, #3 27 50.21 0-2 Haralson County Reg 6, #2 17 55.36 2-0 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #4 32 45.22 1-0 Providence Christian Reg 5, #1 4 72.47 1-0 Callaway Reg 1, #3 11 60.56 1-1 Dodge County Reg 4, #2 14 57.94 0-1 Putnam County Reg 2, #4 44 32.77 0-2 Central (Macon) Reg 3, #1 3 74.48 1-1 Appling County Reg 6, #3 35 42.46 1-1 Mount Paran Christian Reg 7, #2 16 56.36 1-1 North Murray Reg 5, #4 45 30.07 0-2 Landmark Christian Reg 8, #1 7 68.21 1-1 Fellowship Christian Rockmart Pierce County Eagle's Landing Christian Fitzgerald Athens Academy Rockmart Pierce County Thomson Eagle's Landing Christian South Atlanta Vidalia Fitzgerald Reg 5, #3 15 57.54 1-1 Columbia Reg 8, #2 9 62.71 1-1 Athens Academy Reg 6, #4 38 40.64 0-2 Washington Reg 7, #1 6 68.60 1-1 Rockmart Reg 2, #3 34 42.49 2-0 ACE Charter Reg 3, #2 2 75.61 1-0 Pierce County Reg 1, #4 18 55.31 1-1 Jeff Davis Reg 4, #1 5 70.91 1-1 Thomson Reg 8, #3 20 53.48 1-1 Union County Reg 5, #2 10 62.39 0-2 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 7, #4 24 52.37 1-1 Fannin County Reg 6, #1 21 53.38 0-2 South Atlanta Reg 3, #3 26 51.42 1-1 Vidalia Reg 2, #2 31 45.29 1-1 Spencer Reg 4, #4 22 53.32 1-1 Laney Reg 1, #1 1 80.66 2-0 Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald 1-AA 2-0 80.66 999,829 4.39 924,175 847,478 648,906 503,144 0.99 Appling County 3-AA 1-1 74.48 998,606 3.53 738,753 496,952 308,528 138,566 6.22 Pierce County 3-AA 1-0 75.61 998,363 3.47 723,521 476,960 288,371 126,593 6.90 Rockmart 7-AA 1-1 68.60 999,205 3.23 734,050 380,043 143,607 68,984 13.50 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 1-1 68.21 999,216 3.21 742,197 327,091 205,377 66,362 14.07 Thomson 4-AA 1-1 70.91 999,619 2.60 414,188 233,697 89,693 37,186 25.89 Callaway 5-AA 1-0 72.47 999,829 3.01 676,866 355,768 126,981 30,806 31.46 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 0-2 62.39 999,522 2.62 556,354 226,945 65,310 13,218 74.65 Athens Academy 8-AA 1-1 62.71 986,807 2.11 342,633 79,224 25,661 4,332 229.84 Cook 1-AA 1-1 63.03 896,603 1.83 260,419 114,097 26,135 3,633 274.25 Northeast 2-AA 0-1 59.09 998,883 2.19 330,979 131,574 24,128 2,518 396.14 Putnam County 4-AA 0-1 57.94 986,584 1.69 138,762 47,036 10,125 1,261 792.02 Dodge County 1-AA 1-1 60.56 796,371 1.35 132,049 46,020 8,233 885 1,128.94 South Atlanta 6-AA 0-2 53.38 997,831 1.97 236,853 50,701 7,844 860 1,161.79 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 2-0 55.36 995,836 1.84 179,323 37,678 4,733 431 2,319.19 Union County 8-AA 1-1 53.48 926,412 1.43 137,152 18,623 2,819 293 3,411.97 Washington County 4-AA 0-1 54.17 952,995 1.33 76,518 19,355 2,373 165 6,059.61 Vidalia 3-AA 1-1 51.42 717,254 1.26 69,433 17,790 1,847 165 6,059.61 Jeff Davis 1-AA 1-1 55.31 608,348 0.87 48,836 12,679 1,594 119 8,402.36 Columbia 5-AA 1-1 57.54 986,967 1.42 97,690 14,656 1,551 118 8,473.58 North Murray 7-AA 1-1 56.36 826,909 1.39 89,271 13,472 1,613 96 10,415.67 Toombs County 3-AA 2-0 58.48 668,644 1.13 58,171 13,662 1,256 93 10,751.69 Haralson County 7-AA 0-2 50.21 801,337 1.31 77,779 11,106 1,225 64 15,624.00 Fannin County 7-AA 1-1 52.37 779,704 1.25 69,566 9,321 982 55 18,180.82 Laney 4-AA 1-1 53.32 890,253 1.07 33,328 6,363 450 25 39,999.00 Worth County 1-AA 1-1 52.80 356,418 0.45 12,564 2,316 207 12 83,332.33 Model 7-AA 1-0 52.28 586,562 0.83 27,595 2,487 153 7 142,856.14 Tattnall County 3-AA 1-1 41.49 340,985 0.50 14,419 2,114 105 3 333,332.33 Berrien 1-AA 0-1 48.45 232,161 0.28 5,028 759 51 3 333,332.33 Providence Christian 8-AA 1-0 45.22 457,682 0.51 7,739 661 30 2 499,999.00 Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 1-1 42.46 895,079 1.05 10,931 656 17 1 999,999.00 Brantley County 3-AA 2-0 45.79 244,959 0.34 7,508 1,012 46 - - Spencer 2-AA 1-1 45.29 861,176 1.00 6,568 624 20 - - East Jackson 8-AA 2-0 47.06 360,556 0.39 4,288 346 9 - - Sumter County 1-AA 0-2 41.53 110,270 0.12 1,077 91 8 - - Washington 6-AA 0-2 40.64 839,031 0.94 5,797 264 6 - - Central (Macon) 2-AA 0-2 32.77 618,932 0.65 945 47 2 - - Banks County 8-AA 2-0 42.50 269,327 0.29 2,167 148 1 - - ACE Charter 2-AA 2-0 42.49 723,995 0.78 1,872 125 1 - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 0-2 30.07 540,678 0.56 1,367 21 1 - - Rutland 2-AA 1-1 26.66 494,893 0.51 390 19 1 - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 0-2 37.50 155,243 0.16 228 8 - - - Windsor Forest 3-AA 0-2 35.02 31,189 0.04 176 8 - - - Redan 5-AA 1-1 35.69 236,618 0.24 168 2 - - - McNair 5-AA 1-1 26.84 211,090 0.21 129 1 - - - Southwest 2-AA 0-2 35.45 298,526 0.30 92 - - - - Therrell 6-AA 1-0 33.80 225,160 0.23 80 - - - - Towers 5-AA 0-2 17.08 25,296 0.03 2 - - - - Murray County 7-AA 0-2 22.50 5,834 0.01 2 - - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 0-2 22.92 41,107 0.04 1 - - - - Butler 4-AA 0-1 24.74 8,604 0.01 1 - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 0-2 19.69 5,956 0.01 - - - - - Josey 4-AA 1-0 23.62 5,367 0.01 - - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 0-2 9.90 2,650 0.00 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-2 12.95 1,335 0.00 - - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-1 13.36 945 0.00 - - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-2 13.69 449 0.00 - - - - - Walker 6-AA 2-0 22.28 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 912,190 78,397 7,944 1,298 999,829 171 1-AA Cook 51,642 433,275 267,516 144,170 896,603 103,397 1-AA Dodge County 24,505 265,953 295,953 209,960 796,371 203,629 1-AA Jeff Davis 8,538 132,603 212,379 254,828 608,348 391,652 1-AA Worth County 2,112 52,749 114,095 187,462 356,418 643,582 1-AA Berrien 848 27,601 71,065 132,647 232,161 767,839 1-AA Sumter County 165 9,422 31,048 69,635 110,270 889,730 2-AA Northeast 857,605 116,422 20,173 4,683 998,883 1,117 2-AA Spencer 76,101 373,166 255,066 156,843 861,176 138,824 2-AA ACE Charter 33,023 215,214 254,806 220,952 723,995 276,005 2-AA Central (Macon) 19,485 150,806 211,902 236,739 618,932 381,068 2-AA Rutland 10,486 99,662 164,403 220,342 494,893 505,107 2-AA Southwest 3,299 44,671 93,138 157,418 298,526 701,474 2-AA Kendrick 1 43 396 2,210 2,650 997,350 2-AA Jordan - 16 116 813 945 999,055 3-AA Appling County 505,787 433,861 52,144 6,814 998,606 1,394 3-AA Pierce County 478,481 455,435 56,934 7,513 998,363 1,637 3-AA Vidalia 8,460 52,055 364,017 292,722 717,254 282,746 3-AA Toombs County 5,971 42,049 315,841 304,783 668,644 331,356 3-AA Tattnall County 877 10,584 122,950 206,574 340,985 659,015 3-AA Brantley County 419 5,852 81,779 156,909 244,959 755,041 3-AA Windsor Forest 5 164 6,335 24,685 31,189 968,811 4-AA Thomson 753,547 196,487 39,409 10,176 999,619 381 4-AA Putnam County 161,552 442,874 265,292 116,866 986,584 13,416 4-AA Washington County 60,098 234,598 384,430 273,869 952,995 47,005 4-AA Laney 24,586 121,352 286,894 457,421 890,253 109,747 4-AA Westside (Augusta) 215 4,629 22,946 127,453 155,243 844,757 4-AA Butler 1 36 637 7,930 8,604 991,396 4-AA Josey 1 23 332 5,011 5,367 994,633 4-AA Glenn Hills - 1 60 1,274 1,335 998,665 5-AA Callaway 554,268 350,589 91,383 3,589 999,829 171 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian 386,328 454,269 151,405 7,520 999,522 478 5-AA Columbia 58,912 188,974 651,185 87,896 986,967 13,033 5-AA Landmark Christian 427 4,519 67,607 468,125 540,678 459,322 5-AA Redan 40 883 20,190 215,505 236,618 763,382 5-AA McNair 25 760 17,419 192,886 211,090 788,910 5-AA Towers - 6 811 24,479 25,296 974,704 6-AA South Atlanta 527,545 359,392 89,079 21,815 997,831 2,169 6-AA North Cobb Christian 409,166 426,407 126,617 33,646 995,836 4,164 6-AA Mount Paran Christian 39,577 123,690 406,918 324,894 895,079 104,921 6-AA Washington 23,031 83,515 323,064 409,421 839,031 160,969 6-AA Therrell 663 6,640 47,581 170,276 225,160 774,840 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy 18 348 6,235 34,506 41,107 958,893 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - 8 506 5,442 5,956 994,044 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 862,418 115,129 16,597 5,061 999,205 795 7-AA North Murray 48,194 283,603 272,747 222,365 826,909 173,091 7-AA Haralson County 40,460 252,098 268,726 240,053 801,337 198,663 7-AA Fannin County 35,957 230,567 259,961 253,219 779,704 220,296 7-AA Model 12,968 118,496 180,798 274,300 586,562 413,438 7-AA Murray County 3 104 1,116 4,611 5,834 994,166 7-AA Gordon Central - 3 55 391 449 999,551 8-AA Fellowship Christian 709,725 234,399 49,462 5,630 999,216 784 8-AA Athens Academy 223,802 489,361 229,420 44,224 986,807 13,193 8-AA Union County 61,677 227,860 473,812 163,063 926,412 73,588 8-AA Providence Christian 2,621 23,576 110,203 321,282 457,682 542,318 8-AA East Jackson 1,412 15,573 81,091 262,480 360,556 639,444 8-AA Banks County 763 9,231 56,012 203,321 269,327 730,673

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Prince Avenue Christian Rabun County Dublin Irwin County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Swainsboro Prince Avenue Christian Metter Rabun County Brooks County Swainsboro Mount Pisgah Christian Prince Avenue Christian Heard County Metter Trion Rabun County Reg 4, #3 15 52.64 2-0 Temple Reg 1, #2 6 65.39 0-2 Brooks County Reg 3, #4 32 32.47 0-2 Claxton Reg 2, #1 2 76.94 2-0 Swainsboro Reg 7, #3 24 43.73 0-2 Pepperell Reg 6, #2 18 51.12 1-1 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 8, #4 33 31.85 0-1 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 1 80.24 2-0 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 1, #3 19 50.97 1-1 Pelham Reg 4, #2 16 52.02 0-1 Heard County Reg 2, #4 23 45.88 0-2 Jefferson County Reg 3, #1 8 62.10 1-1 Metter Reg 6, #3 17 51.49 1-1 Whitefield Academy Reg 7, #2 10 56.55 2-0 Trion Reg 5, #4 31 34.32 0-2 Oglethorpe County Reg 8, #1 4 67.55 1-1 Rabun County Elbert County Dublin Mount Vernon Irwin County Elbert County Darlington Dublin Lamar County Commerce Mount Vernon Bleckley County Irwin County Reg 5, #3 20 47.41 2-0 Jasper County Reg 8, #2 9 59.65 1-1 Elbert County Reg 6, #4 21 46.62 1-1 St. Francis Reg 7, #1 12 55.02 1-1 Darlington Reg 2, #3 7 62.87 1-0 Dublin Reg 3, #2 29 37.32 0-1 Screven County Reg 1, #4 26 41.24 1-1 Bacon County Reg 4, #1 11 55.55 1-1 Lamar County Reg 8, #3 13 54.59 2-0 Commerce Reg 5, #2 28 38.96 0-2 Social Circle Reg 7, #4 25 41.29 0-2 Dade County Reg 6, #1 14 53.75 2-0 Mount Vernon Reg 3, #3 22 46.43 2-0 Bryan County Reg 2, #2 5 67.54 2-0 Bleckley County Reg 4, #4 37 14.41 0-2 Crawford County Reg 1, #1 3 70.06 1-1 Irwin County

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 2-0 80.24 1,000,000 4.16 958,812 695,144 518,448 391,362 1.56 Rabun County 8-A Division I 1-1 67.55 1,000,000 3.98 905,133 746,314 343,528 207,020 3.83 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 2-0 76.94 999,615 3.19 636,144 340,018 227,355 120,998 7.26 Irwin County 1-A Division I 1-1 70.06 1,000,000 3.24 589,757 398,863 275,623 114,229 7.75 Brooks County 1-A Division I 0-2 65.39 1,000,000 3.02 530,187 321,090 207,251 77,731 11.86 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 2-0 67.54 995,672 2.77 458,982 254,868 122,101 32,884 29.41 Elbert County 8-A Division I 1-1 59.65 1,000,000 2.98 639,695 324,390 98,096 19,899 49.25 Metter 3-A Division I 1-1 62.10 999,984 2.68 636,147 204,749 35,867 10,299 96.10 Dublin 2-A Division I 1-0 62.87 986,025 2.49 412,768 187,715 57,065 10,108 97.93 Darlington 7-A Division I 1-1 55.02 998,478 2.44 360,259 187,281 53,738 9,031 109.73 Lamar County 4-A Division I 1-1 55.55 1,000,000 2.43 391,961 150,151 35,537 4,768 208.73 Commerce 8-A Division I 2-0 54.59 1,000,000 2.05 342,937 52,676 9,132 650 1,537.46 Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 2-0 53.75 1,000,000 1.85 189,820 25,217 4,931 314 3,183.71 Trion 7-A Division I 2-0 56.55 977,058 1.71 103,577 27,301 3,239 266 3,758.40 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 1-1 51.12 1,000,000 1.70 133,825 15,494 2,376 137 7,298.27 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 1-1 51.49 1,000,000 1.69 130,440 15,097 2,249 122 8,195.72 Heard County 4-A Division I 0-1 52.02 1,000,000 1.62 119,968 18,255 1,484 107 9,344.79 Social Circle 5-A Division I 0-2 38.96 1,000,000 1.31 75,602 4,269 377 15 66,665.67 Jefferson County 2-A Division I 0-2 45.88 729,810 0.98 57,210 5,667 239 12 83,332.33 Pepperell 7-A Division I 0-2 43.73 892,540 1.30 42,317 4,079 274 11 90,908.09 St. Francis 6-A Division I 1-1 46.62 1,000,000 1.34 40,151 3,406 240 11 90,908.09 Pelham 1-A Division I 1-1 50.97 1,000,000 1.39 59,605 4,856 172 10 99,999.00 Temple 4-A Division I 2-0 52.64 1,000,000 1.40 63,310 7,123 415 8 124,999.00 Screven County 3-A Division I 0-1 37.32 992,563 1.12 20,130 1,752 75 4 249,999.00 Jasper County 5-A Division I 2-0 47.41 1,000,000 1.15 28,426 1,273 56 3 333,332.33 Bryan County 3-A Division I 2-0 46.43 989,717 1.08 13,125 1,054 33 1 999,999.00 Athens Christian 8-A Division I 0-1 31.85 1,000,000 1.12 25,505 855 57 - - Dade County 7-A Division I 0-2 41.29 617,736 0.77 16,591 487 30 - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 1-0 40.43 288,878 0.33 5,790 248 5 - - Bacon County 1-A Division I 1-1 41.24 1,000,000 1.07 3,727 132 2 - - Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 0-2 34.32 1,000,000 1.03 3,241 102 2 - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 0-1 35.22 219,433 0.25 1,900 19 2 - - Claxton 3-A Division I 0-2 32.47 953,020 0.97 1,182 46 1 - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 1-1 29.65 156,354 0.17 996 5 - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 1-1 27.19 138,401 0.15 773 4 - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 0-2 14.41 1,000,000 1.00 7 - - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-2 12.77 64,716 0.06 - - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 1-1 23.27 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Irwin County 545,104 432,643 21,535 718 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Brooks County 449,983 519,004 30,014 999 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham 4,739 45,951 776,998 172,312 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County 174 2,402 171,453 825,971 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Swainsboro 652,210 258,848 80,767 7,790 999,615 385 2-A Division I Bleckley County 236,567 435,937 283,885 39,283 995,672 4,328 2-A Division I Dublin 107,882 284,369 499,318 94,456 986,025 13,975 2-A Division I Jefferson County 3,119 17,888 112,510 596,293 729,810 270,190 2-A Division I East Laurens 222 2,958 23,520 262,178 288,878 711,122 3-A Division I Metter 888,866 98,525 10,295 2,298 999,984 16 3-A Division I Screven County 58,227 429,995 339,747 164,594 992,563 7,437 3-A Division I Bryan County 43,695 357,132 382,126 206,764 989,717 10,283 3-A Division I Claxton 9,208 113,653 264,872 565,287 953,020 46,980 3-A Division I Savannah 4 695 2,960 61,057 64,716 935,284 4-A Division I Lamar County 683,500 234,839 80,047 1,614 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Heard County 196,762 431,858 359,923 11,457 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple 119,562 332,004 526,665 21,769 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County 176 1,299 33,365 965,160 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 984,972 14,774 222 32 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 10,085 553,984 312,425 123,506 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County 4,160 330,710 428,449 236,681 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County 783 100,532 258,904 639,781 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 361,742 291,264 206,655 140,339 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 272,301 279,651 253,505 194,543 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 266,292 276,949 257,432 199,327 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 99,665 152,136 282,408 465,791 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Darlington 703,943 230,262 54,801 9,472 998,478 1,522 7-A Division I Trion 216,649 456,817 231,941 71,651 977,058 22,942 7-A Division I Pepperell 65,811 224,235 400,221 202,273 892,540 107,460 7-A Division I Dade County 11,674 65,385 193,897 346,780 617,736 382,264 7-A Division I Chattooga 1,050 11,275 53,204 153,904 219,433 780,567 7-A Division I Armuchee 513 6,527 35,369 113,945 156,354 843,646 7-A Division I Coosa 360 5,499 30,567 101,975 138,401 861,599 8-A Division I Rabun County 777,897 195,645 24,225 2,233 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County 189,791 592,978 190,302 26,929 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce 30,385 191,683 606,423 171,509 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian 1,927 19,694 179,050 799,329 1,000,000 -

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Semifinal Final Schley County Clinch County Clinch County McIntosh County Academy Bowdon Schley County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Clinch County Macon County McIntosh County Academy Manchester Telfair County Clinch County Macon County Johnson County Dooly County McIntosh County Academy Manchester Aquinas Reg 4, #3 17 46.64 0-0 Telfair County Reg 1, #2 26 39.79 0-2 Mitchell County Reg 3, #4 29 38.32 0-1 Montgomery County Reg 2, #1 3 57.85 1-1 Clinch County Reg 7, #3 21 44.21 1-0 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 6, #2 2 59.16 2-0 Macon County Reg 8, #4 23 42.39 2-0 Warren County Reg 5, #1 13 48.52 0-1 Johnson County Reg 1, #3 30 36.83 0-0 Terrell County Reg 4, #2 15 47.46 0-2 Dooly County Reg 2, #4 19 45.79 1-0 Lanier County Reg 3, #1 5 54.63 1-1 McIntosh County Academy Reg 6, #3 7 53.72 1-0 Manchester Reg 7, #2 22 43.95 0-2 Christian Heritage Reg 5, #4 40 22.92 0-2 Georgia Military Prep Reg 8, #1 9 52.15 2-0 Aquinas Bowdon Wilcox County Schley County Early County Lincoln County Bowdon Emanuel County Institute Wilcox County Washington-Wilkes Schley County Turner County Early County Reg 5, #3 35 32.09 0-1 Wilkinson County Reg 8, #2 20 45.62 1-1 Lincoln County Reg 6, #4 24 42.10 0-1 Chattahoochee County Reg 7, #1 6 54.57 0-2 Bowdon Reg 2, #3 10 50.74 0-2 Charlton County Reg 3, #2 12 50.09 0-1 Emanuel County Institute Reg 1, #4 31 36.61 0-1 Miller County Reg 4, #1 11 50.35 0-2 Wilcox County Reg 8, #3 18 46.36 0-1 Washington-Wilkes Reg 5, #2 36 30.37 1-1 Hancock Central Reg 7, #4 Reg 6, #1 1 61.02 1-0 Schley County Reg 3, #3 14 47.95 2-0 Jenkins County Reg 2, #2 8 53.61 1-1 Turner County Reg 4, #4 28 38.74 1-1 Wheeler County Reg 1, #1 4 56.33 2-0 Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Schley County 6-A Division II 1-0 61.02 996,043 3.39 776,883 534,177 380,133 506,522 0.97 Clinch County 2-A Division II 1-1 57.85 995,403 3.63 685,863 448,409 313,525 383,643 1.61 Bowdon 7-A Division II 0-2 54.57 1,000,000 3.19 588,423 418,988 221,649 248,525 3.02 Early County 1-A Division II 2-0 56.33 999,980 3.01 548,756 278,955 170,211 178,110 4.61 Macon County 6-A Division II 2-0 59.16 975,044 2.49 493,996 266,642 138,410 121,062 7.26 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 1-1 54.63 991,594 2.59 462,117 251,322 112,903 96,560 9.36 Manchester 6-A Division II 1-0 53.72 938,623 2.29 406,547 222,312 105,894 91,545 9.92 Johnson County 5-A Division II 0-1 48.52 999,920 2.65 412,839 201,022 109,804 87,402 10.44 Aquinas 8-A Division II 2-0 52.15 977,334 2.69 412,762 230,341 91,472 69,102 13.47 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 0-2 50.35 992,502 2.53 413,943 190,682 70,016 51,533 18.41 Turner County 2-A Division II 1-1 53.61 951,588 2.14 335,845 139,220 56,449 40,440 23.73 Charlton County 2-A Division II 0-2 50.74 947,613 2.09 322,688 130,576 51,062 35,610 27.08 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 0-1 50.09 969,518 1.88 263,213 104,774 33,722 20,638 47.45 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 0-2 43.95 1,000,000 1.83 226,565 103,067 31,736 18,376 53.42 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 1-1 45.62 907,252 1.92 200,505 76,388 19,945 9,905 99.96 Dooly County 4-A Division II 0-2 47.46 970,458 1.89 216,378 69,861 18,175 8,853 111.96 Telfair County 4-A Division II 0-0 46.64 970,158 1.88 213,595 68,435 17,754 8,759 113.17 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 0-1 46.36 897,773 1.86 185,969 68,311 17,151 8,177 121.29 Lanier County 2-A Division II 1-0 45.79 835,538 1.37 141,339 39,642 9,143 4,026 247.39 Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 0-1 42.10 793,767 1.21 120,945 39,639 8,985 3,962 251.40 Mitchell County 1-A Division II 0-2 39.79 936,398 1.51 112,909 26,839 6,321 2,360 422.73 Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 1-0 44.21 1,000,000 1.35 82,051 22,834 4,753 1,648 605.80 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 2-0 47.95 879,249 1.22 82,150 19,265 3,871 1,435 695.86 Wheeler County 4-A Division II 1-1 38.74 903,708 1.34 76,802 15,311 2,713 764 1,307.90 Montgomery County 3-A Division II 0-1 38.32 833,250 1.08 55,381 10,822 1,830 549 1,820.49 Warren County 8-A Division II 2-0 42.39 590,871 0.89 33,891 6,307 835 220 4,544.45 Greene County 8-A Division II 2-0 47.29 532,506 0.78 25,378 4,298 565 119 8,402.36 Terrell County 1-A Division II 0-0 36.83 729,119 0.92 24,640 3,112 294 52 19,229.77 Miller County 1-A Division II 0-1 36.61 677,070 0.83 18,713 2,229 222 39 25,640.03 Seminole County 1-A Division II 1-1 35.29 634,700 0.77 15,065 1,752 159 21 47,618.05 Marion County 6-A Division II 2-0 41.02 229,469 0.26 6,652 1,011 70 15 66,665.67 Hancock Central 5-A Division II 1-1 30.37 947,681 1.14 11,871 1,221 93 11 90,908.09 Atkinson County 2-A Division II 0-1 34.04 269,858 0.32 7,481 803 61 11 90,908.09 Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 0-1 32.09 930,701 1.09 8,845 794 49 3 333,332.33 Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 0-2 22.92 886,489 1.00 4,938 349 12 2 499,999.00 Portal 3-A Division II 2-0 39.26 326,389 0.35 2,911 232 10 1 999,999.00 Towns County 8-A Division II 0-2 16.41 94,264 0.11 486 22 2 - - Taylor County 6-A Division II 1-1 29.10 48,360 0.05 306 24 1 - - Greenville 6-A Division II 0-2 27.08 18,692 0.02 115 5 - - - Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 1-1 32.75 78,327 0.08 90 4 - - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 0-2 20.32 84,847 0.09 115 2 - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 0-1 19.14 22,238 0.02 6 1 - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 0-2 14.17 190,463 0.19 31 - - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-1 8.02 44,746 0.05 2 - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 0-1 1.71 495 0.00 - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-1 -4.42 2 0.00 - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 2-0 15.15 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

