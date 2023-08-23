Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 2

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|103.24
|999,665
|4.30
|890,064
|815,714
|614,781
|434,677
|1.30
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|99.03
|998,424
|3.86
|792,715
|679,177
|437,816
|211,342
|3.73
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|95.83
|999,875
|3.23
|713,001
|446,366
|191,678
|87,359
|10.45
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|95.01
|999,098
|3.29
|684,511
|419,455
|205,467
|80,597
|11.41
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|95.47
|999,890
|3.12
|661,481
|388,812
|165,521
|73,592
|12.59
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|95.73
|996,139
|2.98
|615,591
|348,578
|175,011
|73,492
|12.61
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|87.37
|999,884
|2.16
|184,458
|115,102
|36,147
|7,746
|128.10
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|87.55
|998,057
|2.25
|350,511
|118,427
|32,137
|7,117
|139.51
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|86.30
|996,113
|1.97
|258,433
|95,499
|22,393
|4,459
|223.27
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|86.14
|840,734
|1.69
|285,583
|67,566
|18,321
|3,604
|276.47
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|85.68
|824,155
|1.61
|263,402
|59,996
|15,621
|2,909
|342.76
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|85.42
|924,568
|1.75
|246,805
|56,474
|12,834
|2,436
|409.51
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|84.30
|999,558
|1.95
|117,947
|61,709
|14,706
|2,376
|419.88
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|84.81
|787,289
|1.47
|220,491
|46,721
|11,236
|2,025
|492.83
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|84.91
|914,772
|1.70
|232,791
|49,897
|10,837
|1,950
|511.82
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|83.00
|959,887
|1.90
|278,870
|45,691
|9,686
|1,469
|679.74
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|81.36
|938,509
|1.70
|208,994
|30,220
|5,402
|679
|1,471.75
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|82.43
|878,973
|1.32
|102,162
|31,162
|4,985
|657
|1,521.07
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|81.73
|621,729
|0.98
|103,872
|16,892
|2,911
|381
|2,623.67
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|80.97
|572,996
|0.87
|83,710
|12,718
|2,124
|243
|4,114.23
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|79.14
|895,812
|1.43
|130,069
|15,834
|2,257
|208
|4,806.69
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|78.29
|861,334
|1.42
|73,994
|14,985
|1,635
|150
|6,665.67
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|78.15
|857,948
|1.40
|70,860
|14,131
|1,500
|138
|7,245.38
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|79.38
|784,195
|1.04
|56,940
|12,687
|1,472
|131
|7,632.59
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|78.07
|869,078
|1.31
|100,606
|11,126
|1,347
|112
|8,927.57
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|78.05
|680,212
|0.97
|73,945
|7,676
|871
|73
|13,697.63
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|77.49
|353,097
|0.47
|26,540
|2,973
|336
|26
|38,460.54
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|74.37
|702,969
|0.98
|25,169
|3,818
|276
|18
|55,554.56
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|74.84
|484,309
|0.62
|30,878
|2,159
|170
|12
|83,332.33
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|74.13
|945,412
|1.28
|56,787
|3,926
|301
|9
|111,110.11
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|71.85
|550,310
|0.71
|11,446
|1,323
|80
|8
|124,999.00
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|70.49
|885,676
|1.09
|25,317
|1,067
|42
|4
|249,999.00
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|70.76
|826,002
|0.87
|5,715
|765
|44
|1
|999,999.00
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|70.10
|802,997
|0.84
|4,691
|604
|28
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|71.30
|293,504
|0.33
|5,173
|500
|20
|-
|-
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|68.19
|336,714
|0.37
|3,585
|174
|4
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|60.72
|775,804
|0.83
|1,218
|33
|2
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|61.94
|45,239
|0.05
|110
|5
|1
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|60.41
|762,561
|0.81
|1,124
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|61.85
|318,343
|0.32
|174
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|56.47
|170,965
|0.18
|172
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|53.83
|367,196
|0.37
|79
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|56.53
|28,341
|0.03
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|46.60
|94,635
|0.10
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|53.11
|56,670
|0.06
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|25.45
|362
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|695,668
|219,029
|61,982
|19,460
|996,139
|3,861
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|141,122
|325,801
|300,008
|157,637
|924,568
|75,432
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|127,982
|305,533
|310,753
|170,504
|914,772
|85,228
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|25,403
|98,561
|204,239
|352,009
|680,212
|319,788
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|9,825
|51,076
|123,018
|300,390
|484,309
|515,691
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|723,277
|248,705
|24,129
|3,779
|999,890
|110
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|253,502
|593,113
|125,854
|25,588
|998,057
|1,943
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|16,504
|105,726
|502,532
|320,650
|945,412
|54,588
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|6,681
|50,636
|324,385
|503,974
|885,676
|114,324
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|36
|1,820
|23,100
|146,009
|170,965
|829,035
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|372,610
|276,375
|190,417
|120,485
|959,887
|40,113
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|282,600
|269,917
|225,049
|160,943
|938,509
|61,491
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|185,086
|224,399
|256,269
|230,058
|895,812
|104,188
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|148,985
|197,075
|255,839
|267,179
|869,078
|130,922
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|10,719
|32,234
|72,426
|221,335
|336,714
|663,286
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|287,774
|228,566
|187,045
|137,349
|840,734
|159,266
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|262,271
|225,473
|190,669
|145,742
|824,155
|175,845
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|219,157
|210,914
|195,863
|161,355
|787,289
|212,711
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|108,017
|144,530
|171,415
|197,767
|621,729
|378,271
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|89,301
|127,126
|158,187
|198,382
|572,996
|427,004
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|33,480
|63,391
|96,821
|159,405
|353,097
|646,903
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|766,072
|217,211
|14,810
|1,782
|999,875
|125
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|219,970
|635,873
|119,038
|21,232
|996,113
|3,887
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|7,398
|73,204
|399,657
|345,743
|826,002
|173,998
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|6,166
|64,143
|364,656
|368,032
|802,997
|197,003
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|387
|9,102
|89,441
|219,413
|318,343
|681,657
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|7
|467
|12,398
|43,798
|56,670
|943,330
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|844,015
|128,783
|20,450
|5,850
|999,098
|902
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|61,816
|310,595
|286,900
|202,023
|861,334
|138,666
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|59,926
|304,750
|288,157
|205,115
|857,948
|142,052
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|23,247
|158,225
|232,567
|288,930
|702,969
|297,031
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|10,978
|96,650
|165,910
|276,772
|550,310
|449,690
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|18
|997
|6,016
|21,310
|28,341
|971,659
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|594,398
|385,352
|18,764
|1,370
|999,884
|116
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|400,936
|556,625
|38,776
|3,221
|999,558
|442
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|2,349
|27,083
|405,363
|341,009
|775,804
|224,196
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|2,116
|25,690
|386,726
|348,029
|762,561
|237,439
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|190
|4,839
|124,803
|237,364
|367,196
|632,804
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|11
|411
|25,551
|68,662
|94,635
|905,365
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|17
|345
|362
|999,638
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|622,769
|339,203
|33,581
|4,112
|999,665
|335
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|359,596
|543,294
|83,478
|12,056
|998,424
|1,576
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|12,208
|73,388
|479,632
|313,745
|878,973
|121,027
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|5,121
|38,664
|319,790
|420,620
|784,195
|215,805
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|305
|5,228
|74,964
|213,007
|293,504
|706,496
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|1
|223
|8,555
|36,460
|45,239
|954,761
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|94.26
|999,849
|4.00
|838,981
|686,023
|497,428
|299,345
|2.34
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|94.18
|999,904
|3.94
|839,755
|704,352
|455,727
|282,362
|2.54
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|92.34
|996,505
|3.78
|883,199
|595,097
|354,563
|197,679
|4.06
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|87.08
|999,956
|3.25
|705,273
|408,073
|166,125
|63,425
|14.77
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|87.52
|993,294
|3.00
|638,150
|327,171
|151,558
|59,576
|15.79
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|1-0
|85.47
|998,793
|2.74
|497,523
|262,559
|96,875
|32,700
|29.58
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|83.64
|996,002
|2.43
|410,225
|206,392
|67,792
|18,576
|52.83
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|82.81
|938,073
|2.32
|473,868
|163,858
|54,970
|14,792
|66.60
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|0-1
|81.85
|999,504
|2.24
|445,915
|139,330
|43,565
|11,130
|88.85
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|81.26
|909,946
|2.07
|393,050
|120,664
|35,302
|8,314
|119.28
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|79.66
|928,836
|1.82
|224,273
|78,528
|21,096
|4,316
|230.70
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|77.86
|813,183
|1.56
|251,726
|57,091
|12,366
|2,135
|467.38
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|76.56
|996,890
|2.27
|305,399
|58,511
|13,868
|2,065
|483.26
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|77.16
|997,474
|1.72
|229,336
|51,079
|10,624
|1,781
|560.48
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|75.45
|899,779
|1.63
|136,629
|34,895
|6,230
|786
|1,271.26
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|73.75
|738,017
|1.05
|63,697
|15,038
|2,256
|284
|3,520.13
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-1
|72.67
|806,831
|1.29
|73,312
|15,507
|2,074
|214
|4,671.90
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|71.77
|895,026
|1.21
|48,837
|9,276
|1,172
|105
|9,522.81
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|1-0
|71.51
|903,947
|1.36
|60,610
|12,692
|1,404
|102
|9,802.92
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|71.95
|639,625
|0.85
|38,957
|7,953
|1,047
|87
|11,493.25
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|69.07
|963,418
|1.76
|103,829
|11,980
|1,195
|71
|14,083.51
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|70.19
|867,360
|1.24
|45,201
|8,242
|860
|60
|16,665.67
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|69.89
|979,769
|1.23
|65,930
|7,043
|692
|33
|30,302.03
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|69.11
|454,028
|0.55
|15,410
|2,544
|246
|18
|55,554.56
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|68.80
|593,674
|0.81
|24,513
|3,602
|303
|14
|71,427.57
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|65.63
|667,213
|0.81
|12,785
|1,463
|101
|8
|124,999.00
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|67.57
|212,776
|0.28
|18,575
|1,541
|106
|7
|142,856.14
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|62.41
|959,999
|1.48
|48,564
|2,582
|110
|6
|166,665.67
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|0-1
|66.68
|442,446
|0.57
|11,800
|1,382
|85
|4
|249,999.00
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-1
|65.11
|129,517
|0.16
|7,713
|520
|32
|2
|499,999.00
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|61.76
|775,624
|1.08
|22,450
|1,184
|60
|1
|999,999.00
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|65.36
|245,619
|0.28
|3,679
|458
|24
|1
|999,999.00
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|58.75
|236,445
|0.25
|893
|42
|3
|1
|999,999.00
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|62.71
|781,221
|1.04
|16,715
|1,110
|53
|-
|-
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|64.43
|574,540
|0.65
|8,908
|689
|40
|-
|-
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|60.40
|707,836
|0.93
|14,930
|704
|24
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|0-1
|57.89
|731,603
|0.75
|3,586
|166
|7
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|60.55
|318,411
|0.34
|2,228
|130
|5
|-
|-
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|57.67
|635,923
|0.77
|6,091
|213
|4
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|1-0
|60.02
|299,063
|0.33
|1,466
|86
|4
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|0-1
|58.51
|76,528
|0.08
|296
|20
|2
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|61.41
|157,205
|0.18
|1,263
|96
|1
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|54.60
|483,423
|0.55
|2,253
|60
|1
|-
|-
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|56.73
|153,916
|0.16
|479
|22
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|51.94
|190,867
|0.21
|460
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|51.62
|179,102
|0.20
|445
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|51.85
|186,263
|0.20
|457
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|52.71
|62,201
|0.06
|88
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|49.34
|211,980
|0.21
|144
|1
|-
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|54.48
|23,688
|0.02
|35
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|46.99
|120,990
|0.13
|78
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-1
|44.27
|79,670
|0.08
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|49.75
|27,179
|0.03
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|40.78
|17,786
|0.02
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|35.11
|702
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|43.07
|581
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|38.45
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|682,130
|222,256
|69,373
|22,746
|996,505
|3,495
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|153,459
|329,341
|285,133
|170,140
|938,073
|61,927
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|111,157
|269,649
|309,889
|219,251
|909,946
|90,054
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|50,735
|156,671
|263,529
|342,248
|813,183
|186,817
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|1,803
|15,047
|46,142
|149,784
|212,776
|787,224
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|716
|7,036
|25,934
|95,831
|129,517
|870,483
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|692,995
|233,027
|57,156
|13,712
|996,890
|3,110
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|228,073
|442,262
|209,230
|83,853
|963,418
|36,582
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|44,471
|162,020
|310,676
|258,457
|775,624
|224,376
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|30,384
|123,832
|266,383
|287,237
|707,836
|292,164
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|1,459
|13,576
|54,159
|121,673
|190,867
|809,133
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|1,384
|13,086
|52,323
|119,470
|186,263
|813,737
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|1,234
|12,197
|50,073
|115,598
|179,102
|820,898
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|950,906
|45,527
|3,212
|311
|999,956
|44
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|34,831
|696,317
|143,814
|85,037
|959,999
|40,001
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|10,896
|77,063
|424,417
|268,845
|781,221
|218,779
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|2,433
|110,294
|227,074
|296,122
|635,923
|364,077
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|869
|61,682
|162,717
|258,155
|483,423
|516,577
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|64
|8,542
|34,742
|77,642
|120,990
|879,010
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|1
|561
|3,941
|13,283
|17,786
|982,214
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|14
|83
|605
|702
|999,298
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|600,747
|300,479
|88,854
|9,424
|999,504
|496
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|312,015
|449,760
|207,034
|28,665
|997,474
|2,526
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|83,210
|226,251
|537,381
|132,927
|979,769
|20,231
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|3,848
|21,043
|137,934
|568,778
|731,603
|268,397
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|160
|2,147
|22,430
|187,243
|211,980
|788,020
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|20
|320
|6,367
|72,963
|79,670
|920,330
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|911,721
|78,713
|8,190
|1,225
|999,849
|151
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|52,021
|432,007
|270,379
|145,372
|899,779
|100,221
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|25,058
|272,322
|300,080
|209,371
|806,831
|193,169
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|7,445
|123,115
|206,003
|257,111
|593,674
|406,326
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|3,367
|72,838
|145,935
|220,306
|442,446
|557,554
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|319
|14,875
|45,006
|97,005
|157,205
|842,795
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|63
|5,145
|19,497
|51,823
|76,528
|923,472
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|6
|985
|4,910
|17,787
|23,688
|976,312
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|687,035
|222,555
|64,420
|19,284
|993,294
|6,706
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|205,525
|390,271
|225,112
|107,928
|928,836
|71,164
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|55,458
|172,672
|271,233
|238,654
|738,017
|261,983
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|33,983
|122,766
|223,609
|259,267
|639,625
|360,375
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|14,095
|66,460
|144,356
|229,117
|454,028
|545,972
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|3,904
|25,273
|71,224
|145,218
|245,619
|754,381
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|-
|3
|46
|532
|581
|999,419
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|787,159
|195,584
|16,002
|1,159
|999,904
|96
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|195,494
|632,488
|146,879
|21,141
|996,002
|3,998
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|15,365
|134,177
|523,758
|221,726
|895,026
|104,974
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|1,576
|26,194
|183,968
|362,802
|574,540
|425,460
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|339
|8,720
|84,482
|224,870
|318,411
|681,589
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|59
|2,358
|34,294
|117,205
|153,916
|846,084
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|8
|479
|10,617
|51,097
|62,201
|937,799
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|814,930
|148,130
|29,262
|6,471
|998,793
|1,207
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|92,359
|363,231
|287,964
|160,393
|903,947
|96,053
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|67,736
|299,932
|306,399
|193,293
|867,360
|132,640
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|20,167
|131,168
|221,340
|294,538
|667,213
|332,787
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|2,941
|33,461
|84,791
|177,870
|299,063
|700,937
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|1,849
|23,141
|64,874
|146,581
|236,445
|763,555
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|18
|937
|5,370
|20,854
|27,179
|972,821
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|1-0
|88.75
|999,973
|3.90
|773,288
|667,561
|470,841
|318,032
|2.14
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|86.22
|998,702
|3.79
|781,479
|676,800
|382,443
|227,643
|3.39
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|85.37
|998,392
|3.23
|578,241
|407,604
|263,259
|136,374
|6.33
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|82.39
|990,281
|3.28
|611,503
|497,507
|240,040
|101,393
|8.86
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|1-0
|82.40
|999,716
|3.10
|549,196
|370,212
|203,909
|83,623
|10.96
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|81.59
|999,468
|3.02
|689,159
|304,580
|175,284
|68,844
|13.53
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|0-1
|78.18
|981,696
|2.62
|436,427
|292,611
|101,905
|31,185
|31.07
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|76.08
|969,199
|2.51
|438,431
|170,614
|52,521
|14,330
|68.78
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|73.63
|942,513
|2.37
|443,341
|134,954
|32,198
|7,176
|138.35
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|71.76
|815,670
|1.68
|211,817
|74,582
|15,844
|2,886
|345.50
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|71.04
|994,105
|1.85
|248,750
|51,824
|12,210
|2,136
|467.16
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|70.85
|993,658
|1.83
|241,088
|49,757
|11,615
|1,965
|507.91
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|1-0
|68.18
|811,934
|1.81
|340,782
|62,181
|8,238
|1,038
|962.39
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|69.38
|703,803
|1.30
|141,589
|36,420
|6,405
|977
|1,022.54
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|69.27
|852,948
|1.46
|138,974
|34,967
|5,989
|777
|1,286.00
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|68.77
|667,570
|1.20
|123,471
|29,439
|4,817
|648
|1,542.21
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|1-0
|66.95
|980,880
|1.47
|110,534
|20,893
|3,045
|343
|2,914.45
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|1-0
|64.00
|989,837
|1.89
|234,244
|30,710
|3,078
|239
|4,183.10
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|62.60
|991,632
|1.47
|163,165
|20,553
|1,678
|120
|8,332.33
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-1
|65.60
|464,464
|0.73
|55,591
|8,921
|1,153
|101
|9,899.99
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|60.33
|983,348
|1.31
|101,659
|10,177
|631
|36
|27,776.78
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|63.83
|352,922
|0.52
|31,953
|4,078
|427
|36
|27,776.78
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|0-1
|63.36
|584,860
|0.81
|44,889
|4,738
|461
|26
|38,460.54
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|63.19
|572,524
|0.79
|42,663
|4,416
|433
|26
|38,460.54
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|59.70
|870,929
|1.42
|112,175
|8,893
|412
|17
|58,822.53
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|61.63
|718,722
|0.93
|35,549
|3,575
|277
|11
|90,908.09
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|57.86
|938,749
|1.34
|76,025
|5,406
|252
|6
|166,665.67
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|59.38
|579,930
|0.70
|16,336
|1,571
|97
|3
|333,332.33
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|59.43
|583,987
|0.71
|16,715
|1,651
|104
|2
|499,999.00
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|0-1
|54.77
|933,204
|1.04
|20,688
|1,101
|35
|2
|499,999.00
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|57.14
|789,142
|1.17
|64,292
|3,781
|125
|1
|999,999.00
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|58.49
|225,797
|0.36
|38,296
|2,625
|88
|1
|999,999.00
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|1-0
|55.81
|899,755
|1.16
|42,740
|2,420
|79
|1
|999,999.00
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|58.39
|514,158
|0.61
|11,001
|1,061
|56
|1
|999,999.00
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|56.25
|368,857
|0.42
|4,597
|390
|19
|1
|999,999.00
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|55.18
|742,688
|0.78
|4,131
|542
|15
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|51.71
|761,636
|0.86
|11,018
|388
|5
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|51.27
|861,336
|0.91
|6,072
|225
|5
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|53.84
|232,969
|0.25
|1,542
|103
|2
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|51.54
|51,222
|0.07
|2,967
|98
|2
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|46.52
|186,820
|0.22
|1,775
|29
|1
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|45.51
|153,420
|0.18
|1,203
|22
|1
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|41.84
|186,870
|0.19
|151
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|47.66
|264,652
|0.27
|217
|14
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|42.77
|223,153
|0.23
|222
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|39.58
|230,480
|0.23
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|0-1
|42.53
|9,270
|0.01
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|47.24
|5,290
|0.01
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|35.69
|21,062
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|28.25
|2,955
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|38.19
|1,909
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|36.84
|943
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|37.78
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|-15.66
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|688,253
|301,845
|9,335
|540
|999,973
|27
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|308,605
|645,671
|42,394
|3,046
|999,716
|284
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|2,115
|32,520
|505,009
|331,285
|870,929
|129,071
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|1,009
|18,278
|354,576
|415,279
|789,142
|210,858
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|14
|1,021
|49,285
|136,500
|186,820
|813,180
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|4
|665
|39,401
|113,350
|153,420
|846,580
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|692,900
|224,874
|63,195
|17,423
|998,392
|1,608
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|171,789
|373,916
|288,882
|134,612
|969,199
|30,801
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|104,829
|277,708
|352,944
|207,032
|942,513
|57,487
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|29,228
|111,103
|246,134
|425,469
|811,934
|188,066
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|1,194
|11,309
|41,589
|171,705
|225,797
|774,203
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|60
|1,089
|7,213
|42,860
|51,222
|948,778
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|-
|1
|43
|899
|943
|999,057
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|478,575
|309,965
|143,404
|59,688
|991,632
|8,368
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|339,892
|343,989
|204,717
|94,750
|983,348
|16,652
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|122,732
|213,207
|343,202
|254,063
|933,204
|66,796
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|57,301
|123,150
|272,793
|408,092
|861,336
|138,664
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|1,500
|9,689
|35,884
|183,407
|230,480
|769,520
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|579,129
|260,535
|109,772
|40,401
|989,837
|10,163
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|215,556
|318,672
|261,212
|143,309
|938,749
|61,251
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|144,155
|255,235
|299,116
|201,249
|899,755
|100,245
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|55,447
|135,622
|238,618
|331,949
|761,636
|238,364
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|3,331
|16,993
|50,500
|152,329
|223,153
|776,847
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|2,382
|12,943
|40,782
|130,763
|186,870
|813,130
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|923,383
|65,343
|8,944
|1,798
|999,468
|532
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|29,956
|289,255
|224,460
|175,051
|718,722
|281,278
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|14,808
|185,349
|196,910
|186,920
|583,987
|416,013
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|14,733
|182,697
|194,928
|187,572
|579,930
|420,070
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|10,628
|146,914
|173,867
|182,749
|514,158
|485,842
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|4,734
|86,447
|124,261
|153,415
|368,857
|631,143
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|1,758
|43,931
|76,250
|111,030
|232,969
|767,031
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|-
|64
|380
|1,465
|1,909
|998,091
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|397,653
|333,312
|214,834
|48,306
|994,105
|5,895
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|386,881
|334,205
|221,976
|50,596
|993,658
|6,342
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|201,620
|287,207
|379,791
|112,262
|980,880
|19,120
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|12,863
|39,386
|151,094
|539,345
|742,688
|257,312
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|978
|5,835
|31,095
|226,744
|264,652
|735,348
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|5
|54
|1,138
|19,865
|21,062
|978,938
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|1
|72
|2,882
|2,955
|997,045
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|713,418
|236,228
|40,631
|8,425
|998,702
|1,298
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|234,307
|502,543
|190,935
|53,911
|981,696
|18,304
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|37,748
|162,019
|401,470
|251,711
|852,948
|147,052
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|7,354
|50,447
|186,499
|340,560
|584,860
|415,140
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|7,171
|48,714
|179,005
|337,634
|572,524
|427,476
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|2
|49
|1,460
|7,759
|9,270
|990,730
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|723,129
|184,707
|61,528
|20,917
|990,281
|9,719
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|118,510
|287,603
|238,501
|171,056
|815,670
|184,330
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|66,923
|198,127
|227,601
|211,152
|703,803
|296,197
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|56,307
|177,144
|215,900
|218,219
|667,570
|332,430
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|22,619
|92,022
|146,922
|202,901
|464,464
|535,536
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|12,503
|60,228
|108,593
|171,598
|352,922
|647,078
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|9
|169
|955
|4,157
|5,290
|994,710
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|88.36
|999,764
|3.92
|863,095
|588,984
|497,180
|342,041
|1.92
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|84.06
|999,831
|3.75
|835,622
|611,871
|390,708
|195,108
|4.13
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|1-0
|83.90
|999,997
|3.68
|745,635
|663,819
|378,215
|190,214
|4.26
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|83.69
|999,959
|3.55
|848,627
|411,153
|323,548
|170,398
|4.87
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|76.95
|993,839
|2.78
|500,199
|381,376
|111,249
|37,250
|25.85
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|76.51
|973,875
|2.53
|431,982
|189,186
|76,224
|22,750
|42.96
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|74.97
|977,557
|2.27
|365,712
|143,307
|53,564
|13,519
|72.97
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|72.75
|925,877
|2.03
|266,632
|107,363
|29,713
|6,564
|151.35
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|70.64
|905,882
|2.07
|389,426
|122,037
|24,549
|4,538
|219.36
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|68.62
|983,815
|2.39
|431,724
|145,378
|20,329
|3,281
|303.79
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|70.20
|945,851
|1.75
|182,221
|98,473
|17,546
|3,145
|316.97
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|69.50
|875,834
|1.88
|324,796
|94,817
|17,171
|2,927
|340.65
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|70.46
|870,353
|1.71
|186,545
|72,314
|15,276
|2,761
|361.19
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|69.07
|863,066
|1.81
|300,941
|85,619
|14,793
|2,340
|426.35
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|68.32
|894,877
|1.49
|123,343
|44,421
|7,541
|1,076
|928.37
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|66.02
|995,684
|1.58
|117,128
|52,796
|5,239
|626
|1,596.44
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|65.85
|662,252
|1.02
|66,009
|21,726
|2,677
|313
|3,193.89
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|63.98
|618,854
|0.98
|94,466
|18,311
|2,017
|194
|5,153.64
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|63.95
|617,727
|0.97
|93,725
|17,939
|1,833
|163
|6,133.97
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|63.02
|876,200
|1.30
|95,411
|15,861
|1,483
|132
|7,574.76
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|61.67
|877,687
|1.54
|137,084
|21,335
|1,679
|120
|8,332.33
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|62.91
|873,124
|1.29
|94,400
|15,545
|1,493
|118
|8,473.58
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|64.10
|543,933
|0.78
|39,440
|11,863
|1,235
|105
|9,522.81
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|63.51
|732,864
|0.96
|37,251
|10,417
|1,134
|98
|10,203.08
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|61.24
|864,126
|1.48
|123,244
|18,424
|1,413
|91
|10,988.01
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|63.14
|719,328
|0.97
|41,542
|12,283
|1,014
|74
|13,512.51
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|57.92
|748,797
|1.09
|45,179
|4,326
|274
|12
|83,332.33
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|56.53
|670,257
|0.94
|33,042
|2,771
|142
|10
|99,999.00
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|57.98
|392,632
|0.46
|8,622
|1,795
|78
|7
|142,856.14
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-1
|59.08
|450,636
|0.52
|7,818
|1,227
|80
|5
|199,999.00
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|55.35
|555,170
|0.73
|20,088
|1,492
|73
|5
|199,999.00
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|58.49
|410,977
|0.46
|6,358
|955
|60
|4
|249,999.00
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|0-1
|57.55
|660,352
|0.83
|35,455
|3,136
|152
|3
|333,332.33
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|56.51
|668,474
|0.93
|32,676
|2,546
|121
|3
|333,332.33
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|55.38
|593,798
|0.80
|23,785
|1,740
|71
|3
|333,332.33
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|0-1
|56.33
|587,921
|0.72
|25,604
|1,892
|85
|2
|499,999.00
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|54.07
|118,637
|0.14
|2,515
|174
|11
|-
|-
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|55.10
|220,297
|0.24
|1,524
|160
|7
|-
|-
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|55.63
|245,536
|0.27
|1,875
|203
|6
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|52.24
|895,748
|0.96
|3,671
|249
|5
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|51.99
|325,694
|0.39
|5,106
|240
|4
|-
|-
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|51.86
|889,162
|0.95
|3,299
|239
|4
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|49.76
|230,666
|0.27
|3,101
|112
|3
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|50.46
|240,738
|0.28
|2,650
|88
|1
|-
|-
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|48.39
|152,440
|0.17
|927
|24
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|51.39
|13,115
|0.01
|44
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|45.26
|74,072
|0.08
|394
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|38.64
|219,409
|0.22
|37
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-1
|42.43
|15,842
|0.02
|9
|1
|-
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|39.11
|9,512
|0.01
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|46.32
|8,389
|0.01
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|37.20
|4,465
|0.00
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|0-1
|30.84
|2,572
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|38.94
|2,206
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|30.01
|330
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|34.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|30.66
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|17.80
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|15.14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|906,232
|90,409
|2,973
|383
|999,997
|3
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|86,578
|718,199
|157,369
|33,538
|995,684
|4,316
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|3,755
|96,863
|408,943
|386,187
|895,748
|104,252
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|3,404
|89,861
|392,400
|403,497
|889,162
|110,838
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|31
|4,668
|38,315
|176,395
|219,409
|780,591
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|676,181
|237,954
|63,405
|16,299
|993,839
|6,161
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|240,271
|424,741
|197,904
|82,935
|945,851
|54,149
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|52,455
|170,511
|294,310
|215,588
|732,864
|267,136
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|13,621
|64,796
|156,393
|215,826
|450,636
|549,364
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|10,826
|56,018
|140,733
|203,400
|410,977
|589,023
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|3,633
|24,964
|78,088
|138,851
|245,536
|754,464
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|3,013
|21,016
|69,167
|127,101
|220,297
|779,703
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|829,905
|148,988
|17,763
|3,108
|999,764
|236
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|129,227
|530,204
|242,780
|75,346
|977,557
|22,443
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|31,213
|213,841
|410,707
|239,116
|894,877
|105,123
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|8,134
|81,429
|231,466
|398,299
|719,328
|280,672
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|1,520
|25,390
|94,898
|270,824
|392,632
|607,368
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|1
|148
|2,386
|13,307
|15,842
|984,158
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|489,741
|272,489
|145,163
|66,482
|973,875
|26,125
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|259,714
|293,765
|233,113
|139,285
|925,877
|74,123
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|163,976
|237,308
|268,823
|200,246
|870,353
|129,647
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|53,897
|115,023
|195,464
|297,868
|662,252
|337,748
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|32,624
|80,940
|154,056
|276,313
|543,933
|456,067
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|31
|308
|1,977
|10,799
|13,115
|986,885
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|15
|149
|1,195
|7,030
|8,389
|991,611
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|2
|18
|209
|1,977
|2,206
|997,794
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|603,411
|241,754
|103,233
|35,417
|983,815
|16,185
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|178,647
|293,186
|255,398
|150,456
|877,687
|122,313
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|162,595
|279,048
|261,752
|160,731
|864,126
|135,874
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|34,963
|100,062
|173,851
|246,294
|555,170
|444,830
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|11,308
|43,683
|95,821
|174,882
|325,694
|674,306
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|6,341
|27,859
|68,520
|138,018
|240,738
|759,262
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|2,735
|14,407
|41,398
|93,900
|152,440
|847,560
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|1
|27
|302
|330
|999,670
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|330,853
|255,191
|193,748
|126,090
|905,882
|94,118
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|266,506
|246,619
|211,960
|150,749
|875,834
|124,166
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|245,737
|239,272
|216,909
|161,148
|863,066
|136,934
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|76,956
|124,013
|175,090
|242,795
|618,854
|381,146
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|76,474
|123,890
|174,580
|242,783
|617,727
|382,273
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|3,474
|11,015
|27,713
|76,435
|118,637
|881,363
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|908,871
|81,840
|7,260
|1,860
|999,831
|169
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|38,190
|344,220
|302,159
|191,631
|876,200
|123,800
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|37,187
|336,941
|303,085
|195,911
|873,124
|126,876
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|9,292
|132,671
|209,865
|308,524
|660,352
|339,648
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|6,460
|104,311
|177,157
|299,993
|587,921
|412,079
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|17
|474
|2,081
|2,572
|997,428
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|963,257
|34,145
|2,250
|307
|999,959
|41
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|13,372
|296,554
|244,191
|194,680
|748,797
|251,203
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|8,497
|223,017
|227,029
|209,931
|668,474
|331,526
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|8,465
|225,157
|227,224
|209,411
|670,257
|329,743
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|5,842
|174,814
|202,109
|211,033
|593,798
|406,202
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|529
|38,099
|73,424
|118,614
|230,666
|769,334
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|37
|7,581
|20,803
|45,651
|74,072
|925,928
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|1
|477
|2,046
|6,988
|9,512
|990,488
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|156
|924
|3,385
|4,465
|995,535
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|1-0
|88.36
|1,000,000
|4.22
|894,685
|764,740
|642,098
|471,832
|1.12
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|1-0
|84.12
|1,000,000
|3.73
|804,503
|621,620
|455,664
|232,984
|3.29
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|1-0
|79.76
|995,240
|3.42
|837,433
|392,627
|230,649
|98,109
|9.19
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|1-0
|77.59
|1,000,000
|2.78
|580,478
|394,013
|153,812
|52,557
|18.03
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|0-1
|76.55
|975,949
|2.62
|545,434
|371,008
|128,232
|43,630
|21.92
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|1-0
|76.04
|984,577
|3.03
|721,558
|273,481
|122,469
|39,915
|24.05
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|1-0
|74.84
|961,356
|2.27
|443,067
|280,744
|86,782
|25,998
|37.46
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|1-0
|72.29
|998,383
|2.64
|520,608
|239,539
|58,452
|14,313
|68.87
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|1-0
|70.52
|936,952
|2.39
|480,551
|142,725
|33,983
|6,883
|144.29
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|1-0
|70.97
|899,116
|1.57
|235,673
|121,207
|29,098
|6,334
|156.88
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|0-1
|67.55
|994,902
|2.08
|264,497
|49,647
|13,494
|2,123
|470.03
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|1-0
|66.51
|988,092
|2.07
|315,391
|89,069
|13,570
|1,950
|511.82
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|1-0
|66.04
|838,101
|1.81
|286,217
|63,058
|8,994
|1,156
|864.05
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|1-0
|64.48
|987,359
|1.83
|178,877
|28,640
|5,134
|598
|1,671.24
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|0-0
|63.41
|982,579
|1.82
|88,670
|22,069
|3,784
|436
|2,292.58
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|0-1
|61.65
|950,174
|1.73
|93,153
|30,477
|3,072
|282
|3,545.10
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|1-0
|62.05
|973,378
|1.74
|73,434
|16,963
|2,405
|234
|4,272.50
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|0-1
|64.16
|629,696
|0.76
|45,804
|14,357
|2,040
|229
|4,365.81
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|1-0
|62.66
|530,876
|0.62
|28,383
|7,816
|1,018
|105
|9,522.81
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|1-0
|59.67
|994,917
|1.37
|91,969
|14,093
|1,069
|70
|14,284.71
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|1-0
|59.33
|954,037
|1.41
|78,039
|9,240
|797
|62
|16,128.03
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|0-0
|59.25
|953,499
|1.40
|77,163
|9,216
|764
|49
|20,407.16
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|1-0
|58.29
|992,356
|1.30
|68,414
|9,336
|668
|41
|24,389.24
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|1-0
|57.62
|906,953
|1.43
|38,438
|6,528
|488
|38
|26,314.79
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-0
|57.68
|861,101
|1.35
|40,438
|8,599
|539
|26
|38,460.54
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|0-1
|57.12
|840,977
|1.30
|34,878
|7,051
|445
|25
|39,999.00
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|1-0
|55.56
|228,259
|0.34
|19,424
|1,702
|78
|7
|142,856.14
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|1-0
|55.27
|1,000,000
|1.11
|28,281
|3,749
|123
|4
|249,999.00
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|1-0
|55.01
|778,209
|1.00
|23,500
|1,722
|93
|3
|333,332.33
|White County
|7-AAA
|0-1
|54.08
|702,203
|0.97
|14,348
|2,051
|81
|3
|333,332.33
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|1-0
|52.74
|964,921
|1.08
|17,300
|1,155
|55
|2
|499,999.00
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|0-1
|53.50
|704,386
|0.87
|14,933
|891
|37
|1
|999,999.00
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|1-0
|49.64
|521,592
|0.66
|4,378
|365
|6
|1
|999,999.00
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|1-0
|49.02
|370,097
|0.45
|2,162
|166
|3
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-0
|48.13
|411,547
|0.50
|2,462
|158
|1
|-
|-
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|0-0
|47.23
|268,558
|0.32
|1,037
|71
|1
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|0-1
|47.77
|333,623
|0.37
|1,848
|56
|1
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|0-1
|44.76
|807,456
|0.83
|1,644
|29
|1
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|0-1
|43.20
|152,674
|0.17
|274
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-1
|44.42
|175,365
|0.19
|396
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|0-1
|43.61
|16,871
|0.02
|130
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-1
|39.69
|110,203
|0.11
|73
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-1
|34.96
|220,156
|0.22
|29
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-0
|37.49
|33,616
|0.04
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-1
|35.93
|21,898
|0.02
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|0-1
|35.37
|17,661
|0.02
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|0-1
|33.40
|6,890
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|0-0
|23.76
|20,194
|0.02
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-1
|38.48
|3,007
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-0
|18.55
|44
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|538,661
|298,977
|117,292
|40,310
|995,240
|4,760
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|309,194
|369,626
|216,583
|89,174
|984,577
|15,423
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|111,335
|217,721
|366,173
|241,723
|936,952
|63,048
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|39,433
|103,992
|259,211
|435,465
|838,101
|161,899
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|1,363
|9,552
|38,929
|178,415
|228,259
|771,741
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|14
|132
|1,812
|14,913
|16,871
|983,129
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|476,067
|295,623
|145,847
|77,365
|994,902
|5,098
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|298,436
|322,830
|225,150
|140,943
|987,359
|12,641
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|113,547
|190,823
|309,725
|339,942
|954,037
|45,963
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|111,711
|188,085
|309,349
|344,354
|953,499
|46,501
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|239
|2,639
|9,929
|97,396
|110,203
|889,797
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|659,070
|280,577
|49,634
|9,102
|998,383
|1,617
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|297,253
|499,233
|151,192
|40,414
|988,092
|11,908
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|24,948
|111,951
|354,337
|286,973
|778,209
|221,791
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|15,987
|81,509
|288,894
|317,996
|704,386
|295,614
|3-AAA
|Long County
|2,189
|19,749
|103,723
|207,962
|333,623
|666,377
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|547
|6,767
|48,449
|119,602
|175,365
|824,635
|3-AAA
|Beach
|6
|214
|3,767
|17,911
|21,898
|978,102
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|4
|40
|44
|999,956
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|459,066
|330,190
|160,321
|45,340
|994,917
|5,083
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|375,212
|356,002
|200,330
|60,812
|992,356
|7,644
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|142,437
|244,698
|399,002
|178,784
|964,921
|35,079
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|22,465
|63,126
|208,673
|513,192
|807,456
|192,544
|4-AAA
|Salem
|813
|5,863
|30,049
|183,431
|220,156
|779,844
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|7
|121
|1,625
|18,441
|20,194
|979,806
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|579,665
|305,291
|111,244
|3,800
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|318,893
|436,086
|234,730
|10,291
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|101,022
|256,180
|599,351
|43,447
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|420
|2,443
|54,675
|942,462
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|451,069
|313,585
|166,206
|51,719
|982,579
|17,421
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|362,336
|334,789
|204,961
|71,292
|973,378
|26,622
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|155,478
|248,499
|336,697
|166,279
|906,953
|93,047
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|18,466
|56,103
|143,889
|303,134
|521,592
|478,408
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|11,019
|37,957
|107,136
|255,435
|411,547
|588,453
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|1,526
|8,001
|33,241
|109,906
|152,674
|847,326
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|79
|786
|5,391
|27,360
|33,616
|966,384
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|27
|280
|2,479
|14,875
|17,661
|982,339
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|451,621
|260,251
|156,573
|81,729
|950,174
|49,826
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|219,877
|251,478
|226,646
|163,100
|861,101
|138,899
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|195,813
|238,078
|231,869
|175,217
|840,977
|159,023
|7-AAA
|White County
|97,195
|158,579
|207,815
|238,614
|702,203
|297,797
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|22,796
|56,027
|103,076
|188,198
|370,097
|629,903
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|12,673
|35,379
|72,852
|147,654
|268,558
|731,442
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|25
|208
|1,169
|5,488
|6,890
|993,110
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|441,206
|301,618
|164,587
|68,538
|975,949
|24,051
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|337,178
|317,603
|210,714
|95,861
|961,356
|38,644
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|166,626
|240,910
|306,265
|185,315
|899,116
|100,884
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|33,387
|80,954
|178,466
|336,889
|629,696
|370,304
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|21,603
|58,893
|139,614
|310,766
|530,876
|469,124
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|-
|22
|354
|2,631
|3,007
|996,993
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|1-0
|84.20
|999,852
|4.41
|928,036
|853,415
|655,601
|509,264
|0.96
|Appling County
|3-AA
|0-1
|77.48
|998,768
|3.53
|741,245
|496,752
|308,593
|138,244
|6.23
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|0-0
|77.03
|998,554
|3.48
|725,961
|477,199
|288,374
|125,591
|6.96
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|0-1
|74.85
|999,231
|3.24
|738,481
|383,128
|142,243
|67,657
|13.78
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|1-0
|73.64
|999,336
|3.22
|746,018
|328,245
|206,633
|65,959
|14.16
|Thomson
|4-AA
|0-1
|73.69
|999,614
|2.60
|414,933
|233,090
|87,785
|36,000
|26.78
|Callaway
|5-AA
|0-0
|70.03
|999,855
|3.03
|683,130
|360,740
|127,621
|30,511
|31.78
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|0-1
|67.34
|999,560
|2.63
|561,125
|227,844
|64,480
|12,586
|78.45
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|1-0
|65.32
|987,446
|2.11
|340,677
|77,882
|25,264
|4,125
|241.42
|Cook
|1-AA
|1-0
|64.94
|899,284
|1.84
|261,498
|113,505
|25,582
|3,556
|280.21
|Northeast
|2-AA
|0-1
|61.96
|998,962
|2.20
|335,607
|132,140
|23,792
|2,380
|419.17
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|0-0
|62.83
|987,002
|1.69
|135,844
|44,993
|9,310
|1,164
|858.11
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|0-1
|60.68
|997,908
|1.98
|236,422
|49,186
|7,459
|815
|1,225.99
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|0-1
|61.92
|799,008
|1.36
|131,291
|45,354
|7,983
|786
|1,271.26
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|1-0
|58.84
|996,084
|1.84
|178,807
|36,840
|4,557
|362
|2,761.43
|Union County
|8-AA
|1-0
|58.67
|928,144
|1.42
|134,641
|17,888
|2,642
|235
|4,254.32
|Washington County
|4-AA
|0-0
|57.92
|954,411
|1.33
|74,438
|18,166
|2,037
|145
|6,895.55
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|1-0
|58.39
|609,998
|0.87
|47,490
|12,296
|1,537
|123
|8,129.08
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|1-0
|57.67
|719,872
|1.26
|67,093
|16,488
|1,669
|117
|8,546.01
|Columbia
|5-AA
|0-1
|56.78
|987,626
|1.41
|95,561
|13,895
|1,403
|104
|9,614.38
|North Murray
|7-AA
|0-1
|56.40
|828,026
|1.39
|87,294
|12,645
|1,412
|80
|12,499.00
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|1-0
|56.74
|670,928
|1.13
|56,896
|12,829
|1,117
|75
|13,332.33
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|0-1
|55.67
|801,757
|1.30
|74,297
|10,128
|1,096
|44
|22,726.27
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|0-1
|55.16
|779,972
|1.25
|67,010
|8,750
|853
|39
|25,640.03
|Laney
|4-AA
|0-1
|54.11
|891,952
|1.07
|31,781
|5,981
|421
|17
|58,822.53
|Worth County
|1-AA
|0-1
|54.56
|354,569
|0.44
|12,168
|2,168
|194
|14
|71,427.57
|Model
|7-AA
|0-0
|51.49
|585,154
|0.82
|25,996
|2,294
|131
|3
|333,332.33
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|1-0
|51.53
|339,299
|0.49
|13,375
|1,905
|77
|2
|499,999.00
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|1-0
|49.63
|242,480
|0.34
|7,027
|830
|24
|1
|999,999.00
|Spencer
|2-AA
|1-0
|46.27
|863,183
|1.00
|6,245
|643
|18
|1
|999,999.00
|Berrien
|1-AA
|0-1
|52.22
|229,136
|0.27
|4,603
|628
|30
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|1-0
|47.56
|457,516
|0.50
|7,217
|587
|20
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|1-0
|46.54
|897,410
|1.05
|10,306
|604
|19
|-
|-
|Washington
|6-AA
|0-1
|44.48
|841,092
|0.94
|5,404
|252
|8
|-
|-
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|1-0
|45.99
|359,945
|0.39
|4,062
|302
|6
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-AA
|1-0
|44.25
|267,613
|0.28
|1,985
|119
|3
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|1-0
|42.94
|725,682
|0.78
|1,840
|112
|3
|-
|-
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|0-1
|48.82
|108,153
|0.12
|969
|98
|3
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-1
|41.08
|618,318
|0.65
|841
|30
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-1
|39.86
|542,902
|0.56
|1,241
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|1-0
|39.15
|494,229
|0.51
|357
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|0-1
|40.61
|152,633
|0.16
|234
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|0-1
|40.51
|30,099
|0.03
|149
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AA
|0-1
|34.66
|236,833
|0.24
|144
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|1-0
|33.99
|208,706
|0.21
|103
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-AA
|0-1
|35.96
|296,163
|0.30
|77
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6-AA
|0-0
|33.90
|222,476
|0.23
|74
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-1
|25.91
|39,474
|0.04
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-0
|28.86
|8,169
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-1
|29.70
|5,447
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-0
|27.24
|5,008
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-1
|24.03
|24,518
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-1
|18.49
|5,556
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-1
|18.57
|2,630
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-1
|23.08
|1,211
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-0
|15.61
|833
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-1
|21.52
|413
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|1-0
|18.21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|915,464
|75,858
|7,386
|1,144
|999,852
|148
|1-AA
|Cook
|50,342
|437,374
|268,713
|142,855
|899,284
|100,716
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|23,411
|267,923
|297,029
|210,645
|799,008
|200,992
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|8,010
|132,186
|213,496
|256,306
|609,998
|390,002
|1-AA
|Worth County
|1,936
|51,699
|113,782
|187,152
|354,569
|645,431
|1-AA
|Berrien
|706
|26,202
|69,993
|132,235
|229,136
|770,864
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|131
|8,758
|29,601
|69,663
|108,153
|891,847
|2-AA
|Northeast
|861,360
|113,999
|19,050
|4,553
|998,962
|1,038
|2-AA
|Spencer
|74,639
|376,457
|256,084
|156,003
|863,183
|136,817
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|32,119
|216,334
|255,071
|222,158
|725,682
|274,318
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|18,609
|150,465
|212,412
|236,832
|618,318
|381,682
|2-AA
|Rutland
|10,193
|98,842
|164,179
|221,015
|494,229
|505,771
|2-AA
|Southwest
|3,080
|43,843
|92,741
|156,499
|296,163
|703,837
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|53
|365
|2,212
|2,630
|997,370
|2-AA
|Jordan
|-
|7
|98
|728
|833
|999,167
|3-AA
|Appling County
|506,787
|434,978
|50,519
|6,484
|998,768
|1,232
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|478,372
|457,421
|55,547
|7,214
|998,554
|1,446
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|7,861
|50,738
|366,728
|294,545
|719,872
|280,128
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|5,796
|41,258
|318,277
|305,597
|670,928
|329,072
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|815
|9,966
|122,104
|206,414
|339,299
|660,701
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|366
|5,491
|80,662
|155,961
|242,480
|757,520
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|3
|148
|6,163
|23,785
|30,099
|969,901
|4-AA
|Thomson
|757,393
|193,884
|38,343
|9,994
|999,614
|386
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|159,875
|447,374
|264,735
|115,018
|987,002
|12,998
|4-AA
|Washington County
|59,119
|234,052
|386,630
|274,610
|954,411
|45,589
|4-AA
|Laney
|23,405
|120,227
|287,511
|460,809
|891,952
|108,048
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|207
|4,403
|21,842
|126,181
|152,633
|847,367
|4-AA
|Butler
|1
|39
|579
|7,550
|8,169
|991,831
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|21
|319
|4,668
|5,008
|994,992
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|41
|1,170
|1,211
|998,789
|5-AA
|Callaway
|556,510
|350,346
|89,593
|3,406
|999,855
|145
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|386,005
|457,466
|149,104
|6,985
|999,560
|440
|5-AA
|Columbia
|56,976
|186,515
|657,681
|86,454
|987,626
|12,374
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|439
|4,186
|66,464
|471,813
|542,902
|457,098
|5-AA
|Redan
|39
|811
|19,876
|216,107
|236,833
|763,167
|5-AA
|McNair
|30
|668
|16,542
|191,466
|208,706
|791,294
|5-AA
|Towers
|1
|8
|740
|23,769
|24,518
|975,482
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|528,071
|360,995
|87,747
|21,095
|997,908
|2,092
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|410,482
|428,808
|123,924
|32,870
|996,084
|3,916
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|38,202
|122,211
|410,683
|326,314
|897,410
|102,590
|6-AA
|Washington
|22,629
|81,594
|324,538
|412,331
|841,092
|158,908
|6-AA
|Therrell
|601
|6,059
|47,013
|168,803
|222,476
|777,524
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|15
|323
|5,661
|33,475
|39,474
|960,526
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|10
|434
|5,112
|5,556
|994,444
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|866,619
|112,119
|15,689
|4,804
|999,231
|769
|7-AA
|North Murray
|46,823
|285,207
|273,304
|222,692
|828,026
|171,974
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|39,526
|253,537
|268,797
|239,897
|801,757
|198,243
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|34,741
|231,544
|260,712
|252,975
|779,972
|220,028
|7-AA
|Model
|12,289
|117,504
|180,469
|274,892
|585,154
|414,846
|7-AA
|Murray County
|2
|85
|985
|4,375
|5,447
|994,553
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|4
|44
|365
|413
|999,587
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|712,898
|233,173
|48,094
|5,171
|999,336
|664
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|222,609
|492,952
|228,809
|43,076
|987,446
|12,554
|8-AA
|Union County
|60,026
|227,548
|479,019
|161,551
|928,144
|71,856
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|2,451
|22,884
|108,815
|323,366
|457,516
|542,484
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|1,327
|14,586
|80,181
|263,851
|359,945
|640,055
|8-AA
|Banks County
|689
|8,857
|55,082
|202,985
|267,613
|732,387
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|1-0
|82.54
|1,000,000
|4.17
|961,625
|699,914
|522,246
|394,901
|1.53
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|1-0
|77.52
|1,000,000
|3.99
|908,416
|751,206
|343,388
|206,913
|3.83
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|1-0
|77.40
|999,635
|3.19
|638,090
|338,286
|226,969
|121,110
|7.26
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|0-1
|75.52
|1,000,000
|3.25
|591,273
|401,760
|279,259
|114,853
|7.71
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|0-1
|74.00
|1,000,000
|3.02
|529,680
|320,370
|207,766
|76,999
|11.99
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|1-0
|70.24
|995,914
|2.76
|456,349
|251,790
|119,840
|31,520
|30.73
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|1-0
|66.97
|1,000,000
|2.98
|640,496
|323,998
|95,697
|19,329
|50.74
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|0-1
|66.14
|999,991
|2.70
|644,504
|204,484
|34,888
|9,853
|100.49
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|1-0
|65.93
|986,610
|2.49
|411,837
|185,259
|55,774
|9,605
|103.11
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|1-0
|65.23
|998,659
|2.45
|363,328
|189,760
|54,284
|8,805
|112.57
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|1-0
|62.83
|1,000,000
|2.44
|393,792
|151,155
|35,409
|4,570
|217.82
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|1-0
|57.60
|1,000,000
|2.05
|343,059
|51,304
|8,721
|632
|1,581.28
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|1-0
|56.48
|1,000,000
|1.85
|190,754
|24,571
|4,819
|300
|3,332.33
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|1-0
|57.03
|977,790
|1.71
|101,705
|26,603
|3,053
|248
|4,031.26
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|0-1
|54.71
|1,000,000
|1.70
|132,769
|14,704
|2,286
|120
|8,332.33
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|0-1
|54.61
|1,000,000
|1.69
|129,964
|14,444
|2,274
|104
|9,614.38
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|0-1
|54.22
|1,000,000
|1.62
|118,618
|17,670
|1,444
|75
|13,332.33
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|1-0
|51.42
|1,000,000
|1.39
|62,170
|6,810
|408
|13
|76,922.08
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-1
|51.28
|732,747
|0.97
|54,643
|5,275
|245
|11
|90,908.09
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|51.23
|894,517
|1.30
|40,836
|3,862
|258
|10
|99,999.00
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|0-1
|49.30
|1,000,000
|1.34
|39,105
|3,131
|231
|9
|111,110.11
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|0-1
|50.83
|1,000,000
|1.39
|56,840
|4,387
|170
|9
|111,110.11
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|0-1
|49.45
|1,000,000
|1.30
|74,180
|3,958
|339
|5
|199,999.00
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|47.04
|993,075
|1.12
|19,679
|1,646
|61
|3
|333,332.33
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|1-0
|45.75
|1,000,000
|1.15
|27,468
|1,153
|59
|1
|999,999.00
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|46.07
|1,000,000
|1.12
|24,147
|751
|42
|1
|999,999.00
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|44.91
|620,455
|0.77
|15,722
|445
|30
|1
|999,999.00
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|1-0
|45.63
|990,228
|1.08
|12,477
|874
|35
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-0
|43.80
|285,094
|0.32
|5,480
|200
|3
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|38.52
|218,222
|0.24
|1,812
|23
|2
|-
|-
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|0-1
|38.32
|1,000,000
|1.07
|3,550
|96
|-
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|0-1
|38.84
|1,000,000
|1.03
|3,075
|74
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|0-1
|38.78
|954,740
|0.97
|1,013
|27
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|1-0
|36.84
|153,891
|0.17
|865
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|1-0
|36.29
|136,466
|0.15
|674
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|0-1
|24.24
|1,000,000
|1.00
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-1
|16.83
|61,966
|0.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|1-0
|31.85
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|546,337
|432,165
|20,895
|603
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|449,174
|520,911
|28,959
|956
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|4,348
|44,592
|781,337
|169,723
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|141
|2,332
|168,809
|828,718
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|656,268
|256,517
|79,508
|7,342
|999,635
|365
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|234,184
|439,311
|284,048
|38,371
|995,914
|4,086
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|106,348
|283,993
|503,522
|92,747
|986,610
|13,390
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|2,988
|17,442
|110,861
|601,456
|732,747
|267,253
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|212
|2,737
|22,061
|260,084
|285,094
|714,906
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|892,232
|95,708
|9,975
|2,076
|999,991
|9
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|56,486
|434,728
|339,992
|161,869
|993,075
|6,925
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|42,367
|357,330
|382,629
|207,902
|990,228
|9,772
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|8,912
|111,665
|264,616
|569,547
|954,740
|45,260
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|3
|569
|2,788
|58,606
|61,966
|938,034
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|687,366
|232,411
|78,791
|1,432
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|195,139
|434,178
|359,645
|11,038
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|117,326
|332,252
|529,610
|20,812
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|169
|1,159
|31,954
|966,718
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|986,018
|13,705
|241
|36
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|9,435
|557,329
|310,795
|122,441
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|3,788
|329,866
|431,401
|234,945
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|759
|99,100
|257,563
|642,578
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|363,603
|291,609
|205,807
|138,981
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|271,934
|279,498
|254,144
|194,424
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|266,373
|278,000
|257,514
|198,113
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|98,090
|150,893
|282,535
|468,482
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|707,163
|229,258
|53,315
|8,923
|998,659
|1,341
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|215,753
|459,983
|231,954
|70,100
|977,790
|22,210
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|64,354
|224,517
|403,310
|202,336
|894,517
|105,483
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|11,039
|64,031
|194,966
|350,419
|620,455
|379,545
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|905
|11,005
|52,266
|154,046
|218,222
|781,778
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|412
|6,181
|34,485
|112,813
|153,891
|846,109
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|374
|5,025
|29,704
|101,363
|136,466
|863,534
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|780,865
|193,913
|23,236
|1,986
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|188,023
|596,766
|189,706
|25,505
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|29,352
|190,410
|611,305
|168,933
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|1,760
|18,911
|175,753
|803,576
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Division II
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|1-0
|63.91
|996,224
|3.41
|780,318
|538,630
|384,016
|512,016
|0.95
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|1-0
|62.92
|995,558
|3.64
|691,005
|451,647
|316,792
|386,735
|1.59
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|0-1
|60.82
|1,000,000
|3.22
|594,544
|424,982
|224,108
|250,434
|2.99
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|1-0
|59.81
|999,627
|3.02
|550,115
|279,606
|170,896
|178,297
|4.61
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|1-0
|57.93
|975,801
|2.49
|494,442
|266,281
|138,161
|120,114
|7.33
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|1-0
|57.16
|992,125
|2.60
|465,148
|253,119
|112,435
|95,341
|9.49
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|1-0
|57.63
|940,501
|2.28
|405,687
|220,131
|103,778
|89,418
|10.18
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|56.56
|999,916
|2.66
|416,043
|201,740
|110,718
|87,872
|10.38
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|1-0
|55.44
|978,514
|2.70
|414,814
|231,024
|91,261
|68,452
|13.61
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|0-1
|54.73
|992,928
|2.53
|416,043
|190,820
|69,309
|50,852
|18.66
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-0
|54.81
|952,719
|2.14
|337,300
|138,194
|55,425
|39,459
|24.34
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|0-1
|54.49
|948,630
|2.09
|323,447
|129,935
|50,352
|35,055
|27.53
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|52.74
|969,993
|1.88
|262,867
|104,343
|33,182
|19,972
|49.07
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|0-1
|52.30
|1,000,000
|1.83
|225,623
|101,810
|30,884
|17,656
|55.64
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|0-1
|50.14
|908,916
|1.92
|198,932
|75,415
|19,326
|9,395
|105.44
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-1
|49.98
|971,786
|1.89
|215,095
|69,035
|17,553
|8,434
|117.57
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|49.90
|971,541
|1.88
|212,213
|67,087
|17,181
|8,174
|121.34
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|0-1
|49.72
|899,437
|1.86
|184,466
|67,975
|16,889
|8,080
|122.76
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|1-0
|49.02
|837,898
|1.37
|139,158
|38,375
|8,680
|3,762
|264.82
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|49.04
|796,342
|1.21
|117,836
|38,046
|8,605
|3,667
|271.70
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|47.34
|936,160
|1.51
|110,903
|25,633
|6,002
|2,296
|434.54
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|0-0
|46.73
|1,000,000
|1.35
|79,406
|21,885
|4,374
|1,500
|665.67
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|1-0
|46.81
|880,825
|1.22
|80,766
|18,289
|3,620
|1,319
|757.15
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|1-0
|44.98
|905,840
|1.34
|75,632
|14,925
|2,633
|797
|1,253.71
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|45.13
|833,553
|1.08
|54,040
|10,270
|1,709
|515
|1,940.75
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|1-0
|42.63
|591,627
|0.89
|32,446
|6,035
|751
|157
|6,368.43
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|1-0
|41.75
|530,306
|0.77
|24,383
|4,107
|494
|100
|9,999.00
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|40.43
|724,108
|0.91
|23,472
|2,966
|282
|57
|17,542.86
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|39.73
|673,095
|0.82
|17,675
|2,068
|172
|23
|43,477.26
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|1-0
|39.87
|226,584
|0.26
|6,177
|847
|77
|17
|58,822.53
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-0
|38.96
|645,188
|0.78
|15,093
|1,619
|143
|16
|62,499.00
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-0
|36.73
|949,075
|1.14
|11,196
|1,083
|84
|11
|90,908.09
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-1
|38.77
|265,195
|0.31
|7,128
|773
|54
|3
|333,332.33
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|35.53
|932,732
|1.09
|8,240
|737
|37
|3
|333,332.33
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|1-0
|35.91
|323,504
|0.35
|2,689
|216
|8
|1
|999,999.00
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|33.25
|888,375
|0.99
|4,579
|307
|9
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-1
|31.93
|91,200
|0.11
|483
|24
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|32.69
|46,569
|0.05
|267
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|32.31
|17,975
|0.02
|83
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-1
|28.17
|82,284
|0.09
|108
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|0-1
|27.76
|75,621
|0.08
|99
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|20.13
|186,977
|0.19
|34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|21.16
|21,421
|0.02
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|13.32
|42,925
|0.04
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|7.94
|401
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|1.08
|4
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-0
|20.50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|-17.17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|826,799
|151,077
|18,141
|3,610
|999,627
|373
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|128,453
|446,508
|244,646
|116,553
|936,160
|63,840
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|25,394
|153,798
|265,859
|279,057
|724,108
|275,892
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|16,677
|115,828
|223,294
|289,389
|645,188
|354,812
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|2,664
|132,253
|243,580
|294,598
|673,095
|326,905
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|13
|534
|4,461
|16,413
|21,421
|978,579
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|2
|19
|380
|401
|999,599
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|614,099
|254,262
|92,345
|34,852
|995,558
|4,442
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|172,593
|305,535
|298,477
|176,114
|952,719
|47,281
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|161,358
|295,531
|305,741
|186,000
|948,630
|51,370
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|49,852
|130,152
|257,935
|399,959
|837,898
|162,102
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|2,098
|14,520
|45,502
|203,075
|265,195
|734,805
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|556,678
|285,353
|107,586
|42,508
|992,125
|7,875
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|286,214
|360,185
|217,721
|105,873
|969,993
|30,007
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|90,808
|189,154
|321,721
|279,142
|880,825
|119,175
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|62,142
|143,422
|285,213
|342,776
|833,553
|166,447
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|4,158
|21,886
|67,759
|229,701
|323,504
|676,496
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|480,808
|285,499
|152,626
|73,995
|992,928
|7,072
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|220,810
|282,385
|279,416
|189,175
|971,786
|28,214
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|218,765
|280,220
|281,026
|191,530
|971,541
|28,459
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|79,060
|147,503
|267,673
|411,604
|905,840
|94,160
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|291
|2,345
|10,124
|69,524
|82,284
|917,716
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|266
|2,048
|9,135
|64,172
|75,621
|924,379
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|896,163
|92,232
|9,181
|2,340
|999,916
|84
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|47,180
|371,494
|318,361
|212,040
|949,075
|50,925
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|35,649
|311,490
|330,083
|255,510
|932,732
|67,268
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|20,735
|212,618
|301,464
|353,558
|888,375
|111,625
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|259
|10,999
|34,330
|141,389
|186,977
|813,023
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|14
|1,167
|6,581
|35,163
|42,925
|957,075
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|602,907
|258,066
|106,545
|28,706
|996,224
|3,776
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|248,178
|346,868
|269,365
|111,390
|975,801
|24,199
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|113,964
|276,253
|336,914
|213,370
|940,501
|59,499
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|33,521
|106,036
|236,363
|420,422
|796,342
|203,658
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|1,363
|11,754
|42,770
|170,697
|226,584
|773,416
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|59
|825
|6,206
|39,479
|46,569
|953,431
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|8
|198
|1,837
|15,932
|17,975
|982,025
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4
|999,996
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|710,557
|225,504
|63,939
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|212,793
|491,800
|295,407
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|76,650
|282,696
|640,654
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|520,843
|270,477
|133,511
|53,683
|978,514
|21,486
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|214,858
|284,291
|259,635
|150,132
|908,916
|91,084
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|198,547
|273,858
|267,200
|159,832
|899,437
|100,563
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|36,525
|90,951
|171,229
|292,922
|591,627
|408,373
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|28,262
|75,384
|149,161
|277,499
|530,306
|469,694
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|965
|5,039
|19,264
|65,932
|91,200
|908,800
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division II
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
