Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 2

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
29 minutes ago
X

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Mill Creek
Buford
Walton
Mill Creek
Buford
Colquitt County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Westlake
Walton
Parkview
Mill Creek
Lowndes
Westlake
Lambert
Walton
Parkview
North Paulding
North Gwinnett
Mill Creek
Reg 4, #3
14
84.81
1-0
Brookwood
Reg 1, #2
12
85.42
1-0
Lowndes
Reg 3, #4
25
78.07
0-1
McEachern
Reg 2, #1
5
95.47
1-0
Westlake
Reg 7, #3
39
60.72
1-0
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 6, #2
23
78.29
1-0
Lambert
Reg 8, #4
21
79.38
1-0
Mountain View
Reg 5, #1
3
95.83
1-0
Walton
Reg 1, #3
13
84.91
0-1
Valdosta
Reg 4, #2
11
85.68
1-0
Parkview
Reg 2, #4
34
70.49
0-1
Pebblebrook
Reg 3, #1
16
83.00
1-0
North Paulding
Reg 6, #3
24
78.15
1-0
West Forsyth
Reg 7, #2
15
84.30
0-1
North Gwinnett
Reg 5, #4
35
70.10
0-1
Cherokee
Reg 8, #1
1
103.24
1-0
Mill Creek
Buford
Grayson
Milton
Colquitt County
Buford
Norcross
Harrison
Grayson
North Cobb
Milton
Carrollton
Colquitt County
Reg 5, #3
33
70.76
0-1
Kennesaw Mountain
Reg 8, #2
2
99.03
1-0
Buford
Reg 6, #4
29
74.37
0-1
Denmark
Reg 7, #1
8
87.37
1-0
Norcross
Reg 2, #3
30
74.13
0-1
East Coweta
Reg 3, #2
19
81.36
1-0
Harrison
Reg 1, #4
26
78.05
1-0
Camden County
Reg 4, #1
10
86.14
0-1
Grayson
Reg 8, #3
17
82.43
0-1
Collins Hill
Reg 5, #2
9
86.30
0-1
North Cobb
Reg 7, #4
40
60.41
0-1
Meadowcreek
Reg 6, #1
6
95.01
1-0
Milton
Reg 3, #3
22
79.14
0-1
Marietta
Reg 2, #2
7
87.55
0-1
Carrollton
Reg 4, #4
18
81.73
1-0
Newton
Reg 1, #1
4
95.73
1-0
Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA1-0103.24999,6654.30890,064815,714614,781434,6771.30
Buford8-AAAAAAA1-099.03998,4243.86792,715679,177437,816211,3423.73
Walton5-AAAAAAA1-095.83999,8753.23713,001446,366191,67887,35910.45
Milton6-AAAAAAA1-095.01999,0983.29684,511419,455205,46780,59711.41
Westlake2-AAAAAAA1-095.47999,8903.12661,481388,812165,52173,59212.59
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA1-095.73996,1392.98615,591348,578175,01173,49212.61
Norcross7-AAAAAAA1-087.37999,8842.16184,458115,10236,1477,746128.10
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA0-187.55998,0572.25350,511118,42732,1377,117139.51
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA0-186.30996,1131.97258,43395,49922,3934,459223.27
Grayson4-AAAAAAA0-186.14840,7341.69285,58367,56618,3213,604276.47
Parkview4-AAAAAAA1-085.68824,1551.61263,40259,99615,6212,909342.76
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA1-085.42924,5681.75246,80556,47412,8342,436409.51
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA0-184.30999,5581.95117,94761,70914,7062,376419.88
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA1-084.81787,2891.47220,49146,72111,2362,025492.83
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA0-184.91914,7721.70232,79149,89710,8371,950511.82
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA1-083.00959,8871.90278,87045,6919,6861,469679.74
Harrison3-AAAAAAA1-081.36938,5091.70208,99430,2205,4026791,471.75
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA0-182.43878,9731.32102,16231,1624,9856571,521.07
Newton4-AAAAAAA1-081.73621,7290.98103,87216,8922,9113812,623.67
Archer4-AAAAAAA1-080.97572,9960.8783,71012,7182,1242434,114.23
Marietta3-AAAAAAA0-179.14895,8121.43130,06915,8342,2572084,806.69
Lambert6-AAAAAAA1-078.29861,3341.4273,99414,9851,6351506,665.67
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-078.15857,9481.4070,86014,1311,5001387,245.38
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA1-079.38784,1951.0456,94012,6871,4721317,632.59
McEachern3-AAAAAAA0-178.07869,0781.31100,60611,1261,3471128,927.57
Camden County1-AAAAAAA1-078.05680,2120.9773,9457,6768717313,697.63
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA1-077.49353,0970.4726,5402,9733362638,460.54
Denmark6-AAAAAAA0-174.37702,9690.9825,1693,8182761855,554.56
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA1-074.84484,3090.6230,8782,1591701283,332.33
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA0-174.13945,4121.2856,7873,9263019111,110.11
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-171.85550,3100.7111,4461,323808124,999.00
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA0-170.49885,6761.0925,3171,067424249,999.00
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA0-170.76826,0020.875,715765441999,999.00
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA0-170.10802,9970.844,69160428--
Dacula8-AAAAAAA0-171.30293,5040.335,17350020--
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA0-168.19336,7140.373,5851744--
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA1-060.72775,8040.831,218332--
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA1-061.9445,2390.0511051--
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA0-160.41762,5610.811,12423---
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA1-061.85318,3430.3217414---
Campbell2-AAAAAAA0-156.47170,9650.181721---
Duluth7-AAAAAAA1-053.83367,1960.3779----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA1-056.5328,3410.0312----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA0-146.6094,6350.102----
Osborne5-AAAAAAA1-053.1156,6700.062----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA0-125.453620.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County695,668219,02961,98219,460996,1393,861
1-AAAAAAALowndes141,122325,801300,008157,637924,56875,432
1-AAAAAAAValdosta127,982305,533310,753170,504914,77285,228
1-AAAAAAACamden County25,40398,561204,239352,009680,212319,788
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill9,82551,076123,018300,390484,309515,691
2-AAAAAAAWestlake723,277248,70524,1293,779999,890110
2-AAAAAAACarrollton253,502593,113125,85425,588998,0571,943
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta16,504105,726502,532320,650945,41254,588
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook6,68150,636324,385503,974885,676114,324
2-AAAAAAACampbell361,82023,100146,009170,965829,035
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding372,610276,375190,417120,485959,88740,113
3-AAAAAAAHarrison282,600269,917225,049160,943938,50961,491
3-AAAAAAAMarietta185,086224,399256,269230,058895,812104,188
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern148,985197,075255,839267,179869,078130,922
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove10,71932,23472,426221,335336,714663,286
4-AAAAAAAGrayson287,774228,566187,045137,349840,734159,266
4-AAAAAAAParkview262,271225,473190,669145,742824,155175,845
4-AAAAAAABrookwood219,157210,914195,863161,355787,289212,711
4-AAAAAAANewton108,017144,530171,415197,767621,729378,271
4-AAAAAAAArcher89,301127,126158,187198,382572,996427,004
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett33,48063,39196,821159,405353,097646,903
5-AAAAAAAWalton766,072217,21114,8101,782999,875125
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb219,970635,873119,03821,232996,1133,887
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain7,39873,204399,657345,743826,002173,998
5-AAAAAAACherokee6,16664,143364,656368,032802,997197,003
5-AAAAAAAWheeler3879,10289,441219,413318,343681,657
5-AAAAAAAOsborne746712,39843,79856,670943,330
6-AAAAAAAMilton844,015128,78320,4505,850999,098902
6-AAAAAAALambert61,816310,595286,900202,023861,334138,666
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth59,926304,750288,157205,115857,948142,052
6-AAAAAAADenmark23,247158,225232,567288,930702,969297,031
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth10,97896,650165,910276,772550,310449,690
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central189976,01621,31028,341971,659
7-AAAAAAANorcross594,398385,35218,7641,370999,884116
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett400,936556,62538,7763,221999,558442
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge2,34927,083405,363341,009775,804224,196
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek2,11625,690386,726348,029762,561237,439
7-AAAAAAADuluth1904,839124,803237,364367,196632,804
7-AAAAAAADiscovery1141125,55168,66294,635905,365
7-AAAAAAABerkmar--17345362999,638
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek622,769339,20333,5814,112999,665335
8-AAAAAAABuford359,596543,29483,47812,056998,4241,576
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill12,20873,388479,632313,745878,973121,027
8-AAAAAAAMountain View5,12138,664319,790420,620784,195215,805
8-AAAAAAADacula3055,22874,964213,007293,504706,496
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett12238,55536,46045,239954,761

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hughes
Roswell
Hughes
Woodward Academy
Roswell
Lee County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Northside (Warner Robins)
Hughes
Woodward Academy
Gainesville
Northside (Warner Robins)
Brunswick
Creekview
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Woodward Academy
Blessed Trinity
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
22
69.89
1-0
North Atlanta
Reg 1, #2
8
82.81
1-0
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 3, #4
42
57.67
1-0
Jonesboro
Reg 2, #1
14
76.56
0-0
Brunswick
Reg 7, #3
19
71.77
0-1
Alpharetta
Reg 6, #2
11
79.66
1-0
Creekview
Reg 8, #4
28
65.63
0-1
Shiloh
Reg 5, #1
1
94.26
1-0
Hughes
Reg 1, #3
10
81.26
1-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 4, #2
13
77.16
1-0
St. Pius X
Reg 2, #4
37
60.40
0-1
Evans
Reg 3, #1
5
87.08
1-0
Woodward Academy
Reg 6, #3
16
73.75
0-1
Allatoona
Reg 7, #2
7
83.64
1-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 5, #4
25
68.80
1-0
Alexander
Reg 8, #1
6
85.47
1-0
Gainesville
Roswell
Marist
Rome
Lee County
Lanier
Roswell
Mundy's Mill
Marist
Douglas County
Rome
Glynn Academy
Lee County
Reg 5, #3
17
72.67
0-1
South Paulding
Reg 8, #2
20
71.51
1-0
Lanier
Reg 6, #4
18
71.95
1-0
River Ridge
Reg 7, #1
2
94.18
1-0
Roswell
Reg 2, #3
34
61.76
0-1
Effingham County
Reg 3, #2
33
62.41
1-0
Mundy's Mill
Reg 1, #4
12
77.86
1-0
Houston County
Reg 4, #1
9
81.85
0-1
Marist
Reg 8, #3
21
70.19
0-1
North Forsyth
Reg 5, #2
15
75.45
1-0
Douglas County
Reg 7, #4
31
64.43
1-0
Sprayberry
Reg 6, #1
4
87.52
1-0
Rome
Reg 3, #3
32
62.71
0-1
Lovejoy
Reg 2, #2
24
69.07
1-0
Glynn Academy
Reg 4, #4
41
57.89
0-1
Riverwood
Reg 1, #1
3
92.34
1-0
Lee County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hughes5-AAAAAA1-094.26999,8494.00838,981686,023497,428299,3452.34
Roswell7-AAAAAA1-094.18999,9043.94839,755704,352455,727282,3622.54
Lee County1-AAAAAA1-092.34996,5053.78883,199595,097354,563197,6794.06
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA1-087.08999,9563.25705,273408,073166,12563,42514.77
Rome6-AAAAAA1-087.52993,2943.00638,150327,171151,55859,57615.79
Gainesville8-AAAAAA1-085.47998,7932.74497,523262,55996,87532,70029.58
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA1-083.64996,0022.43410,225206,39267,79218,57652.83
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA1-082.81938,0732.32473,868163,85854,97014,79266.60
Marist4-AAAAAA0-181.85999,5042.24445,915139,33043,56511,13088.85
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA1-081.26909,9462.07393,050120,66435,3028,314119.28
Creekview6-AAAAAA1-079.66928,8361.82224,27378,52821,0964,316230.70
Houston County1-AAAAAA1-077.86813,1831.56251,72657,09112,3662,135467.38
Brunswick2-AAAAAA0-076.56996,8902.27305,39958,51113,8682,065483.26
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-077.16997,4741.72229,33651,07910,6241,781560.48
Douglas County5-AAAAAA1-075.45899,7791.63136,62934,8956,2307861,271.26
Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-173.75738,0171.0563,69715,0382,2562843,520.13
South Paulding5-AAAAAA0-172.67806,8311.2973,31215,5072,0742144,671.90
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA0-171.77895,0261.2148,8379,2761,1721059,522.81
Lanier8-AAAAAA1-071.51903,9471.3660,61012,6921,4041029,802.92
River Ridge6-AAAAAA1-071.95639,6250.8538,9577,9531,0478711,493.25
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA1-069.07963,4181.76103,82911,9801,1957114,083.51
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA0-170.19867,3601.2445,2018,2428606016,665.67
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA1-069.89979,7691.2365,9307,0436923330,302.03
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA0-169.11454,0280.5515,4102,5442461855,554.56
Alexander5-AAAAAA1-068.80593,6740.8124,5133,6023031471,427.57
Shiloh8-AAAAAA0-165.63667,2130.8112,7851,4631018124,999.00
Veterans1-AAAAAA1-067.57212,7760.2818,5751,5411067142,856.14
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA1-062.41959,9991.4848,5642,5821106166,665.67
Newnan5-AAAAAA0-166.68442,4460.5711,8001,382854249,999.00
Tift County1-AAAAAA0-165.11129,5170.167,713520322499,999.00
Effingham County2-AAAAAA0-161.76775,6241.0822,4501,184601999,999.00
Etowah6-AAAAAA1-065.36245,6190.283,679458241999,999.00
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA0-158.75236,4450.258934231999,999.00
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA0-162.71781,2211.0416,7151,11053--
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA1-064.43574,5400.658,90868940--
Evans2-AAAAAA0-160.40707,8360.9314,93070424--
Riverwood4-AAAAAA0-157.89731,6030.753,5861667--
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA0-160.55318,4110.342,2281305--
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA1-057.67635,9230.776,0912134--
Jackson County8-AAAAAA1-060.02299,0630.331,466864--
Paulding County5-AAAAAA0-158.5176,5280.08296202--
East Paulding5-AAAAAA1-061.41157,2050.181,263961--
Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-054.60483,4230.552,253601--
Pope7-AAAAAA0-056.73153,9160.1647922---
South Effingham2-AAAAAA0-151.94190,8670.2146014---
Grovetown2-AAAAAA0-151.62179,1020.204458---
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA1-051.85186,2630.204576---
Lassiter7-AAAAAA0-152.7162,2010.06882---
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA1-049.34211,9800.211441---
New Manchester5-AAAAAA1-054.4823,6880.02351---
Morrow3-AAAAAA1-046.99120,9900.1378----
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-144.2779,6700.0812----
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-149.7527,1790.037----
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-040.7817,7860.022----
Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-135.117020.00-----
Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-143.075810.00-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA1-038.45-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAALee County682,130222,25669,37322,746996,5053,495
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)153,459329,341285,133170,140938,07361,927
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central111,157269,649309,889219,251909,94690,054
1-AAAAAAHouston County50,735156,671263,529342,248813,183186,817
1-AAAAAAVeterans1,80315,04746,142149,784212,776787,224
1-AAAAAATift County7167,03625,93495,831129,517870,483
2-AAAAAABrunswick692,995233,02757,15613,712996,8903,110
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy228,073442,262209,23083,853963,41836,582
2-AAAAAAEffingham County44,471162,020310,676258,457775,624224,376
2-AAAAAAEvans30,384123,832266,383287,237707,836292,164
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham1,45913,57654,159121,673190,867809,133
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)1,38413,08652,323119,470186,263813,737
2-AAAAAAGrovetown1,23412,19750,073115,598179,102820,898
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy950,90645,5273,212311999,95644
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill34,831696,317143,81485,037959,99940,001
3-AAAAAALovejoy10,89677,063424,417268,845781,221218,779
3-AAAAAAJonesboro2,433110,294227,074296,122635,923364,077
3-AAAAAAAlcovy86961,682162,717258,155483,423516,577
3-AAAAAAMorrow648,54234,74277,642120,990879,010
3-AAAAAARockdale County15613,94113,28317,786982,214
3-AAAAAAForest Park-1483605702999,298
4-AAAAAAMarist600,747300,47988,8549,424999,504496
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X312,015449,760207,03428,665997,4742,526
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta83,210226,251537,381132,927979,76920,231
4-AAAAAARiverwood3,84821,043137,934568,778731,603268,397
4-AAAAAADunwoody1602,14722,430187,243211,980788,020
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb203206,36772,96379,670920,330
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAHughes911,72178,7138,1901,225999,849151
5-AAAAAADouglas County52,021432,007270,379145,372899,779100,221
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding25,058272,322300,080209,371806,831193,169
5-AAAAAAAlexander7,445123,115206,003257,111593,674406,326
5-AAAAAANewnan3,36772,838145,935220,306442,446557,554
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding31914,87545,00697,005157,205842,795
5-AAAAAAPaulding County635,14519,49751,82376,528923,472
5-AAAAAANew Manchester69854,91017,78723,688976,312
6-AAAAAARome687,035222,55564,42019,284993,2946,706
6-AAAAAACreekview205,525390,271225,112107,928928,83671,164
6-AAAAAAAllatoona55,458172,672271,233238,654738,017261,983
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge33,983122,766223,609259,267639,625360,375
6-AAAAAASequoyah14,09566,460144,356229,117454,028545,972
6-AAAAAAEtowah3,90425,27371,224145,218245,619754,381
6-AAAAAAWoodstock-346532581999,419
7-AAAAAARoswell787,159195,58416,0021,159999,90496
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity195,494632,488146,87921,141996,0023,998
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta15,365134,177523,758221,726895,026104,974
7-AAAAAASprayberry1,57626,194183,968362,802574,540425,460
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek3398,72084,482224,870318,411681,589
7-AAAAAAPope592,35834,294117,205153,916846,084
7-AAAAAALassiter847910,61751,09762,201937,799
8-AAAAAAGainesville814,930148,13029,2626,471998,7931,207
8-AAAAAALanier92,359363,231287,964160,393903,94796,053
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth67,736299,932306,399193,293867,360132,640
8-AAAAAAShiloh20,167131,168221,340294,538667,213332,787
8-AAAAAAJackson County2,94133,46184,791177,870299,063700,937
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central1,84923,14164,874146,581236,445763,555
8-AAAAAAApalachee189375,37020,85427,179972,821

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Ware County
Warner Robins
Warner Robins
Jefferson
Cartersville
Ware County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Warner Robins
Creekside
Ola
Jefferson
Coffee
Warner Robins
Cambridge
Creekside
Statesboro
Ola
Calhoun
Jefferson
Reg 4, #3
34
55.81
1-0
Chamblee
Reg 1, #2
4
82.40
1-0
Coffee
Reg 3, #4
40
51.27
1-0
McIntosh
Reg 2, #1
3
85.37
0-1
Warner Robins
Reg 7, #3
14
69.27
1-0
Dalton
Reg 6, #2
12
70.85
0-1
Cambridge
Reg 8, #4
15
68.77
1-0
Eastside
Reg 5, #1
6
81.59
1-0
Creekside
Reg 1, #3
26
59.70
0-1
Statesboro
Reg 4, #2
31
57.86
0-1
Decatur
Reg 2, #4
16
68.18
1-0
Ola
Reg 3, #1
23
62.60
1-0
Northgate
Reg 6, #3
17
66.95
1-0
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 7, #2
7
78.18
0-1
Calhoun
Reg 5, #4
28
59.38
0-0
Villa Rica
Reg 8, #1
5
82.39
1-0
Jefferson
Cartersville
Jones County
Kell
Ware County
Clarke Central
Cartersville
Jones County
Tucker
Flowery Branch
Kell
Dutchtown
Ware County
Reg 5, #3
27
59.43
0-1
Lithia Springs
Reg 8, #2
10
71.76
1-0
Clarke Central
Reg 6, #4
35
55.18
0-1
Centennial
Reg 7, #1
2
86.22
1-0
Cartersville
Reg 2, #3
9
73.63
0-1
Jones County
Reg 3, #2
25
60.33
1-0
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 1, #4
32
57.14
0-1
Jenkins
Reg 4, #1
19
64.00
1-0
Tucker
Reg 8, #3
13
69.38
1-0
Flowery Branch
Reg 5, #2
24
61.63
0-1
Mays
Reg 7, #4
21
63.36
0-1
Cass
Reg 6, #1
11
71.04
0-1
Kell
Reg 3, #3
36
54.77
0-1
Harris County
Reg 2, #2
8
76.08
0-1
Dutchtown
Reg 4, #4
38
51.71
0-1
Arabia Mountain
Reg 1, #1
1
88.75
1-0
Ware County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Ware County1-AAAAA1-088.75999,9733.90773,288667,561470,841318,0322.14
Cartersville7-AAAAA1-086.22998,7023.79781,479676,800382,443227,6433.39
Warner Robins2-AAAAA0-185.37998,3923.23578,241407,604263,259136,3746.33
Jefferson8-AAAAA1-082.39990,2813.28611,503497,507240,040101,3938.86
Coffee1-AAAAA1-082.40999,7163.10549,196370,212203,90983,62310.96
Creekside5-AAAAA1-081.59999,4683.02689,159304,580175,28468,84413.53
Calhoun7-AAAAA0-178.18981,6962.62436,427292,611101,90531,18531.07
Dutchtown2-AAAAA0-176.08969,1992.51438,431170,61452,52114,33068.78
Jones County2-AAAAA0-173.63942,5132.37443,341134,95432,1987,176138.35
Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-071.76815,6701.68211,81774,58215,8442,886345.50
Kell6-AAAAA0-171.04994,1051.85248,75051,82412,2102,136467.16
Cambridge6-AAAAA0-170.85993,6581.83241,08849,75711,6151,965507.91
Ola2-AAAAA1-068.18811,9341.81340,78262,1818,2381,038962.39
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA1-069.38703,8031.30141,58936,4206,4059771,022.54
Dalton7-AAAAA1-069.27852,9481.46138,97434,9675,9897771,286.00
Eastside8-AAAAA1-068.77667,5701.20123,47129,4394,8176481,542.21
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA1-066.95980,8801.47110,53420,8933,0453432,914.45
Tucker4-AAAAA1-064.00989,8371.89234,24430,7103,0782394,183.10
Northgate3-AAAAA1-062.60991,6321.47163,16520,5531,6781208,332.33
Loganville8-AAAAA0-165.60464,4640.7355,5918,9211,1531019,899.99
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA1-060.33983,3481.31101,65910,1776313627,776.78
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA1-063.83352,9220.5231,9534,0784273627,776.78
Cass7-AAAAA0-163.36584,8600.8144,8894,7384612638,460.54
Hiram7-AAAAA1-063.19572,5240.7942,6634,4164332638,460.54
Statesboro1-AAAAA0-159.70870,9291.42112,1758,8934121758,822.53
Mays5-AAAAA0-161.63718,7220.9335,5493,5752771190,908.09
Decatur4-AAAAA0-157.86938,7491.3476,0255,4062526166,665.67
Villa Rica5-AAAAA0-059.38579,9300.7016,3361,571973333,332.33
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA0-159.43583,9870.7116,7151,6511042499,999.00
Harris County3-AAAAA0-154.77933,2041.0420,6881,101352499,999.00
Jenkins1-AAAAA0-157.14789,1421.1764,2923,7811251999,999.00
Union Grove2-AAAAA0-158.49225,7970.3638,2962,625881999,999.00
Chamblee4-AAAAA1-055.81899,7551.1642,7402,420791999,999.00
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA1-058.39514,1580.6111,0011,061561999,999.00
Banneker5-AAAAA1-056.25368,8570.424,597390191999,999.00
Centennial6-AAAAA0-155.18742,6880.784,13154215--
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA0-151.71761,6360.8611,0183885--
McIntosh3-AAAAA1-051.27861,3360.916,0722255--
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA1-053.84232,9690.251,5421032--
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA0-151.5451,2220.072,967982--
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-146.52186,8200.221,775291--
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-145.51153,4200.181,203221--
Lithonia4-AAAAA0-141.84186,8700.1915131--
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-147.66264,6520.2721714---
M.L. King4-AAAAA0-142.77223,1530.232223---
Drew3-AAAAA0-039.58230,4800.2329----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA0-142.539,2700.0115----
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA1-047.245,2900.0110----
North Springs6-AAAAA0-135.6921,0620.02-----
Northview6-AAAAA0-128.252,9550.00-----
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA0-138.191,9090.00-----
Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-136.849430.00-----
Midtown5-AAAAA0-137.78-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-1-15.66-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAWare County688,253301,8459,335540999,97327
1-AAAAACoffee308,605645,67142,3943,046999,716284
1-AAAAAStatesboro2,11532,520505,009331,285870,929129,071
1-AAAAAJenkins1,00918,278354,576415,279789,142210,858
1-AAAAAGreenbrier141,02149,285136,500186,820813,180
1-AAAAABradwell Institute466539,401113,350153,420846,580
2-AAAAAWarner Robins692,900224,87463,19517,423998,3921,608
2-AAAAADutchtown171,789373,916288,882134,612969,19930,801
2-AAAAAJones County104,829277,708352,944207,032942,51357,487
2-AAAAAOla29,228111,103246,134425,469811,934188,066
2-AAAAAUnion Grove1,19411,30941,589171,705225,797774,203
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing601,0897,21342,86051,222948,778
2-AAAAALocust Grove-143899943999,057
3-AAAAANorthgate478,575309,965143,40459,688991,6328,368
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)339,892343,989204,71794,750983,34816,652
3-AAAAAHarris County122,732213,207343,202254,063933,20466,796
3-AAAAAMcIntosh57,301123,150272,793408,092861,336138,664
3-AAAAADrew1,5009,68935,884183,407230,480769,520
4-AAAAATucker579,129260,535109,77240,401989,83710,163
4-AAAAADecatur215,556318,672261,212143,309938,74961,251
4-AAAAAChamblee144,155255,235299,116201,249899,755100,245
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain55,447135,622238,618331,949761,636238,364
4-AAAAAM.L. King3,33116,99350,500152,329223,153776,847
4-AAAAALithonia2,38212,94340,782130,763186,870813,130
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside923,38365,3438,9441,798999,468532
5-AAAAAMays29,956289,255224,460175,051718,722281,278
5-AAAAALithia Springs14,808185,349196,910186,920583,987416,013
5-AAAAAVilla Rica14,733182,697194,928187,572579,930420,070
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson10,628146,914173,867182,749514,158485,842
5-AAAAABanneker4,73486,447124,261153,415368,857631,143
5-AAAAAChapel Hill1,75843,93176,250111,030232,969767,031
5-AAAAATri-Cities-643801,4651,909998,091
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAKell397,653333,312214,83448,306994,1055,895
6-AAAAACambridge386,881334,205221,97650,596993,6586,342
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian201,620287,207379,791112,262980,88019,120
6-AAAAACentennial12,86339,386151,094539,345742,688257,312
6-AAAAAChattahoochee9785,83531,095226,744264,652735,348
6-AAAAANorth Springs5541,13819,86521,062978,938
6-AAAAANorthview-1722,8822,955997,045
7-AAAAACartersville713,418236,22840,6318,425998,7021,298
7-AAAAACalhoun234,307502,543190,93553,911981,69618,304
7-AAAAADalton37,748162,019401,470251,711852,948147,052
7-AAAAACass7,35450,447186,499340,560584,860415,140
7-AAAAAHiram7,17148,714179,005337,634572,524427,476
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)2491,4607,7599,270990,730
8-AAAAAJefferson723,129184,70761,52820,917990,2819,719
8-AAAAAClarke Central118,510287,603238,501171,056815,670184,330
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch66,923198,127227,601211,152703,803296,197
8-AAAAAEastside56,307177,144215,900218,219667,570332,430
8-AAAAALoganville22,61992,022146,922202,901464,464535,536
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow12,50360,228108,593171,598352,922647,078
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)91699554,1575,290994,710

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Benedictine
Cedartown
Perry
Benedictine
Cedartown
Bainbridge
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Perry
Stockbridge
Benedictine
North Oconee
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Perry
Stephenson
Stockbridge
Troup
Benedictine
Westminster (Atlanta)
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
10
70.46
0-1
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 1, #2
16
66.02
0-1
Cairo
Reg 3, #4
22
63.14
0-0
New Hampstead
Reg 2, #1
5
76.95
0-0
Perry
Reg 7, #3
24
62.91
1-0
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 6, #2
12
69.50
1-0
Stephenson
Reg 8, #4
33
56.51
0-1
Cedar Shoals
Reg 5, #1
14
68.62
0-1
Stockbridge
Reg 1, #3
40
52.24
0-1
Hardaway
Reg 4, #2
8
72.75
1-0
Troup
Reg 2, #4
27
59.08
0-1
Griffin
Reg 3, #1
1
88.36
1-0
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
13
69.07
1-0
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 7, #2
23
63.02
1-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 5, #4
37
55.35
1-0
Hampton
Reg 8, #1
4
83.69
1-0
North Oconee
Cedartown
Starr's Mill
Holy Innocents
Bainbridge
Lovett
Cedartown
Burke County
Starr's Mill
Pace Academy
Holy Innocents
Baldwin
Bainbridge
Reg 5, #3
26
61.24
0-1
Lovett
Reg 8, #2
30
57.92
1-0
Madison County
Reg 6, #4
19
63.98
1-0
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 7, #1
2
84.06
1-0
Cedartown
Reg 2, #3
21
63.51
1-0
Spalding
Reg 3, #2
7
74.97
1-0
Burke County
Reg 1, #4
42
51.86
0-1
Westover
Reg 4, #1
6
76.51
1-0
Starr's Mill
Reg 8, #3
32
56.53
1-0
North Hall
Reg 5, #2
25
61.67
0-1
Pace Academy
Reg 7, #4
31
57.55
0-1
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 6, #1
9
70.64
1-0
Holy Innocents
Reg 3, #3
15
68.32
1-0
Wayne County
Reg 2, #2
11
70.20
1-0
Baldwin
Reg 4, #4
17
65.85
0-1
LaGrange
Reg 1, #1
3
83.90
1-0
Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Benedictine3-AAAA1-088.36999,7643.92863,095588,984497,180342,0411.92
Cedartown7-AAAA1-084.06999,8313.75835,622611,871390,708195,1084.13
Bainbridge1-AAAA1-083.90999,9973.68745,635663,819378,215190,2144.26
North Oconee8-AAAA1-083.69999,9593.55848,627411,153323,548170,3984.87
Perry2-AAAA0-076.95993,8392.78500,199381,376111,24937,25025.85
Starr's Mill4-AAAA1-076.51973,8752.53431,982189,18676,22422,75042.96
Burke County3-AAAA1-074.97977,5572.27365,712143,30753,56413,51972.97
Troup4-AAAA1-072.75925,8772.03266,632107,36329,7136,564151.35
Holy Innocents6-AAAA1-070.64905,8822.07389,426122,03724,5494,538219.36
Stockbridge5-AAAA0-168.62983,8152.39431,724145,37820,3293,281303.79
Baldwin2-AAAA1-070.20945,8511.75182,22198,47317,5463,145316.97
Stephenson6-AAAA1-069.50875,8341.88324,79694,81717,1712,927340.65
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA0-170.46870,3531.71186,54572,31415,2762,761361.19
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA1-069.07863,0661.81300,94185,61914,7932,340426.35
Wayne County3-AAAA1-068.32894,8771.49123,34344,4217,5411,076928.37
Cairo1-AAAA0-166.02995,6841.58117,12852,7965,2396261,596.44
LaGrange4-AAAA0-165.85662,2521.0266,00921,7262,6773133,193.89
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA1-063.98618,8540.9894,46618,3112,0171945,153.64
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-163.95617,7270.9793,72517,9391,8331636,133.97
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA1-063.02876,2001.3095,41115,8611,4831327,574.76
Pace Academy5-AAAA0-161.67877,6871.54137,08421,3351,6791208,332.33
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA1-062.91873,1241.2994,40015,5451,4931188,473.58
Whitewater4-AAAA0-164.10543,9330.7839,44011,8631,2351059,522.81
Spalding2-AAAA1-063.51732,8640.9637,25110,4171,1349810,203.08
Lovett5-AAAA0-161.24864,1261.48123,24418,4241,4139110,988.01
New Hampstead3-AAAA0-063.14719,3280.9741,54212,2831,0147413,512.51
Madison County8-AAAA1-057.92748,7971.0945,1794,3262741283,332.33
North Hall8-AAAA1-056.53670,2570.9433,0422,7711421099,999.00
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA1-057.98392,6320.468,6221,795787142,856.14
Griffin2-AAAA0-159.08450,6360.527,8181,227805199,999.00
Hampton5-AAAA1-055.35555,1700.7320,0881,492735199,999.00
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA1-058.49410,9770.466,358955604249,999.00
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA0-157.55660,3520.8335,4553,1361523333,332.33
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-156.51668,4740.9332,6762,5461213333,332.33
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA0-155.38593,7980.8023,7851,740713333,332.33
Sonoraville7-AAAA0-156.33587,9210.7225,6041,892852499,999.00
Miller Grove6-AAAA0-154.07118,6370.142,51517411--
Howard2-AAAA1-055.10220,2970.241,5241607--
West Laurens2-AAAA0-055.63245,5360.271,8752036--
Hardaway1-AAAA0-152.24895,7480.963,6712495--
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-151.99325,6940.395,1062404--
Westover1-AAAA0-151.86889,1620.953,2992394--
Walnut Grove8-AAAA0-149.76230,6660.273,1011123--
McDonough5-AAAA1-050.46240,7380.282,650881--
Luella5-AAAA0-148.39152,4400.1792724---
Riverdale4-AAAA0-151.3913,1150.01446---
Chestatee8-AAAA0-145.2674,0720.083944---
Shaw1-AAAA0-138.64219,4090.22372---
Islands3-AAAA0-142.4315,8420.0291---
East Forsyth8-AAAA0-039.119,5120.0110----
Fayette County4-AAAA0-146.328,3890.019----
East Hall8-AAAA1-037.204,4650.002----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA0-130.842,5720.00-----
North Clayton4-AAAA1-038.942,2060.00-----
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-130.013300.00-----
Stone Mountain6-AAAA0-134.99-------
Druid Hills6-AAAA1-030.66-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA0-117.80-------
Clarkston6-AAAA0-015.14-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge906,23290,4092,973383999,9973
1-AAAACairo86,578718,199157,36933,538995,6844,316
1-AAAAHardaway3,75596,863408,943386,187895,748104,252
1-AAAAWestover3,40489,861392,400403,497889,162110,838
1-AAAAShaw314,66838,315176,395219,409780,591
2-AAAAPerry676,181237,95463,40516,299993,8396,161
2-AAAABaldwin240,271424,741197,90482,935945,85154,149
2-AAAASpalding52,455170,511294,310215,588732,864267,136
2-AAAAGriffin13,62164,796156,393215,826450,636549,364
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)10,82656,018140,733203,400410,977589,023
2-AAAAWest Laurens3,63324,96478,088138,851245,536754,464
2-AAAAHoward3,01321,01669,167127,101220,297779,703
3-AAAABenedictine829,905148,98817,7633,108999,764236
3-AAAABurke County129,227530,204242,78075,346977,55722,443
3-AAAAWayne County31,213213,841410,707239,116894,877105,123
3-AAAANew Hampstead8,13481,429231,466398,299719,328280,672
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch1,52025,39094,898270,824392,632607,368
3-AAAAIslands11482,38613,30715,842984,158
4-AAAAStarr's Mill489,741272,489145,16366,482973,87526,125
4-AAAATroup259,714293,765233,113139,285925,87774,123
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)163,976237,308268,823200,246870,353129,647
4-AAAALaGrange53,897115,023195,464297,868662,252337,748
4-AAAAWhitewater32,62480,940154,056276,313543,933456,067
4-AAAARiverdale313081,97710,79913,115986,885
4-AAAAFayette County151491,1957,0308,389991,611
4-AAAANorth Clayton2182091,9772,206997,794
5-AAAAStockbridge603,411241,754103,23335,417983,81516,185
5-AAAAPace Academy178,647293,186255,398150,456877,687122,313
5-AAAALovett162,595279,048261,752160,731864,126135,874
5-AAAAHampton34,963100,062173,851246,294555,170444,830
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)11,30843,68395,821174,882325,694674,306
5-AAAAMcDonough6,34127,85968,520138,018240,738759,262
5-AAAALuella2,73514,40741,39893,900152,440847,560
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-127302330999,670
6-AAAAHoly Innocents330,853255,191193,748126,090905,88294,118
6-AAAAStephenson266,506246,619211,960150,749875,834124,166
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)245,737239,272216,909161,148863,066136,934
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb76,956124,013175,090242,795618,854381,146
6-AAAAHapeville Charter76,474123,890174,580242,783617,727382,273
6-AAAAMiller Grove3,47411,01527,71376,435118,637881,363
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACedartown908,87181,8407,2601,860999,831169
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)38,190344,220302,159191,631876,200123,800
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield37,187336,941303,085195,911873,124126,876
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)9,292132,671209,865308,524660,352339,648
7-AAAASonoraville6,460104,311177,157299,993587,921412,079
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-174742,0812,572997,428
8-AAAANorth Oconee963,25734,1452,250307999,95941
8-AAAAMadison County13,372296,554244,191194,680748,797251,203
8-AAAACedar Shoals8,497223,017227,029209,931668,474331,526
8-AAAANorth Hall8,465225,157227,224209,411670,257329,743
8-AAAACherokee Bluff5,842174,814202,109211,033593,798406,202
8-AAAAWalnut Grove52938,09973,424118,614230,666769,334
8-AAAAChestatee377,58120,80345,65174,072925,928
8-AAAAEast Forsyth14772,0466,9889,512990,488
8-AAAAEast Hall-1569243,3854,465995,535
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Sandy Creek
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Carver (Atlanta)
Sandy Creek
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carver (Columbus)
Cedar Grove
Calvary Day
Oconee County
Carver (Columbus)
Peach County
Ringgold
Cedar Grove
Crisp County
Calvary Day
Pickens
Oconee County
Reg 4, #3
32
52.74
1-0
Hephzibah
Reg 1, #2
6
76.04
1-0
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 3, #4
31
53.50
0-1
Liberty County
Reg 2, #1
11
67.55
0-1
Peach County
Reg 7, #3
26
57.12
0-1
Wesleyan
Reg 6, #2
18
62.05
1-0
Ringgold
Reg 8, #4
15
64.16
0-1
Hart County
Reg 5, #1
1
88.36
1-0
Cedar Grove
Reg 1, #3
10
70.52
1-0
Crisp County
Reg 4, #2
23
58.29
1-0
Harlem
Reg 2, #4
22
59.25
0-0
Jackson
Reg 3, #1
8
72.29
1-0
Calvary Day
Reg 6, #3
25
57.62
1-0
Bremen
Reg 7, #2
24
57.68
1-0
Pickens
Reg 5, #4
28
55.27
1-0
Douglass
Reg 8, #1
5
76.55
0-1
Oconee County
Carver (Atlanta)
Savannah Christian
Sandy Creek
Thomasville
Carver (Atlanta)
Dawson County
Savannah Christian
Dougherty
Sandy Creek
Adairsville
Mary Persons
Thomasville
Reg 5, #3
4
77.59
1-0
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #2
7
74.84
1-0
Monroe Area
Reg 6, #4
33
49.64
1-0
Coahulla Creek
Reg 7, #1
19
61.65
0-1
Dawson County
Reg 2, #3
21
59.33
1-0
Upson-Lee
Reg 3, #2
12
66.51
1-0
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
13
66.04
1-0
Dougherty
Reg 4, #1
20
59.67
1-0
Morgan County
Reg 8, #3
9
70.97
1-0
Stephens County
Reg 5, #2
2
84.12
1-0
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
30
54.08
0-1
White County
Reg 6, #1
16
63.41
0-0
Adairsville
Reg 3, #3
29
55.01
1-0
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #2
14
64.48
1-0
Mary Persons
Reg 4, #4
38
44.76
0-1
Richmond Academy
Reg 1, #1
3
79.76
1-0
Thomasville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5-AAA1-088.361,000,0004.22894,685764,740642,098471,8321.12
Sandy Creek5-AAA1-084.121,000,0003.73804,503621,620455,664232,9843.29
Thomasville1-AAA1-079.76995,2403.42837,433392,627230,64998,1099.19
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA1-077.591,000,0002.78580,478394,013153,81252,55718.03
Oconee County8-AAA0-176.55975,9492.62545,434371,008128,23243,63021.92
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA1-076.04984,5773.03721,558273,481122,46939,91524.05
Monroe Area8-AAA1-074.84961,3562.27443,067280,74486,78225,99837.46
Calvary Day3-AAA1-072.29998,3832.64520,608239,53958,45214,31368.87
Crisp County1-AAA1-070.52936,9522.39480,551142,72533,9836,883144.29
Stephens County8-AAA1-070.97899,1161.57235,673121,20729,0986,334156.88
Peach County2-AAA0-167.55994,9022.08264,49749,64713,4942,123470.03
Savannah Christian3-AAA1-066.51988,0922.07315,39189,06913,5701,950511.82
Dougherty1-AAA1-066.04838,1011.81286,21763,0588,9941,156864.05
Mary Persons2-AAA1-064.48987,3591.83178,87728,6405,1345981,671.24
Adairsville6-AAA0-063.41982,5791.8288,67022,0693,7844362,292.58
Dawson County7-AAA0-161.65950,1741.7393,15330,4773,0722823,545.10
Ringgold6-AAA1-062.05973,3781.7473,43416,9632,4052344,272.50
Hart County8-AAA0-164.16629,6960.7645,80414,3572,0402294,365.81
Hebron Christian8-AAA1-062.66530,8760.6228,3837,8161,0181059,522.81
Morgan County4-AAA1-059.67994,9171.3791,96914,0931,0697014,284.71
Upson-Lee2-AAA1-059.33954,0371.4178,0399,2407976216,128.03
Jackson2-AAA0-059.25953,4991.4077,1639,2167644920,407.16
Harlem4-AAA1-058.29992,3561.3068,4149,3366684124,389.24
Bremen6-AAA1-057.62906,9531.4338,4386,5284883826,314.79
Pickens7-AAA1-057.68861,1011.3540,4388,5995392638,460.54
Wesleyan7-AAA0-157.12840,9771.3034,8787,0514452539,999.00
Monroe1-AAA1-055.56228,2590.3419,4241,702787142,856.14
Douglass5-AAA1-055.271,000,0001.1128,2813,7491234249,999.00
Savannah Country Day3-AAA1-055.01778,2091.0023,5001,722933333,332.33
White County7-AAA0-154.08702,2030.9714,3482,051813333,332.33
Hephzibah4-AAA1-052.74964,9211.0817,3001,155552499,999.00
Liberty County3-AAA0-153.50704,3860.8714,933891371999,999.00
Coahulla Creek6-AAA1-049.64521,5920.664,37836561999,999.00
Gilmer7-AAA1-049.02370,0970.452,1621663--
LaFayette6-AAA1-048.13411,5470.502,4621581--
Lumpkin County7-AAA0-047.23268,5580.321,037711--
Long County3-AAA0-147.77333,6230.371,848561--
Richmond Academy4-AAA0-144.76807,4560.831,644291--
Gordon Lee6-AAA0-143.20152,6740.1727414---
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-144.42175,3650.193964---
Columbus1-AAA0-143.6116,8710.021302---
Pike County2-AAA0-139.69110,2030.11731---
Salem4-AAA0-134.96220,1560.22291---
Ridgeland6-AAA0-037.4933,6160.0413----
Beach3-AAA0-135.9321,8980.025----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA0-135.3717,6610.025----
West Hall7-AAA0-133.406,8900.012----
Cross Creek4-AAA0-023.7620,1940.021----
Franklin County8-AAA0-138.483,0070.00-----
Groves3-AAA0-018.55440.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAThomasville538,661298,977117,29240,310995,2404,760
1-AAACarver (Columbus)309,194369,626216,58389,174984,57715,423
1-AAACrisp County111,335217,721366,173241,723936,95263,048
1-AAADougherty39,433103,992259,211435,465838,101161,899
1-AAAMonroe1,3639,55238,929178,415228,259771,741
1-AAAColumbus141321,81214,91316,871983,129
2-AAAPeach County476,067295,623145,84777,365994,9025,098
2-AAAMary Persons298,436322,830225,150140,943987,35912,641
2-AAAUpson-Lee113,547190,823309,725339,942954,03745,963
2-AAAJackson111,711188,085309,349344,354953,49946,501
2-AAAPike County2392,6399,92997,396110,203889,797
3-AAACalvary Day659,070280,57749,6349,102998,3831,617
3-AAASavannah Christian297,253499,233151,19240,414988,09211,908
3-AAASavannah Country Day24,948111,951354,337286,973778,209221,791
3-AAALiberty County15,98781,509288,894317,996704,386295,614
3-AAALong County2,18919,749103,723207,962333,623666,377
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)5476,76748,449119,602175,365824,635
3-AAABeach62143,76717,91121,898978,102
3-AAAGroves--44044999,956
4-AAAMorgan County459,066330,190160,32145,340994,9175,083
4-AAAHarlem375,212356,002200,33060,812992,3567,644
4-AAAHephzibah142,437244,698399,002178,784964,92135,079
4-AAARichmond Academy22,46563,126208,673513,192807,456192,544
4-AAASalem8135,86330,049183,431220,156779,844
4-AAACross Creek71211,62518,44120,194979,806
5-AAACedar Grove579,665305,291111,2443,8001,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek318,893436,086234,73010,2911,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)101,022256,180599,35143,4471,000,000-
5-AAADouglass4202,44354,675942,4621,000,000-
6-AAAAdairsville451,069313,585166,20651,719982,57917,421
6-AAARinggold362,336334,789204,96171,292973,37826,622
6-AAABremen155,478248,499336,697166,279906,95393,047
6-AAACoahulla Creek18,46656,103143,889303,134521,592478,408
6-AAALaFayette11,01937,957107,136255,435411,547588,453
6-AAAGordon Lee1,5268,00133,241109,906152,674847,326
6-AAARidgeland797865,39127,36033,616966,384
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe272802,47914,87517,661982,339
7-AAADawson County451,621260,251156,57381,729950,17449,826
7-AAAPickens219,877251,478226,646163,100861,101138,899
7-AAAWesleyan195,813238,078231,869175,217840,977159,023
7-AAAWhite County97,195158,579207,815238,614702,203297,797
7-AAAGilmer22,79656,027103,076188,198370,097629,903
7-AAALumpkin County12,67335,37972,852147,654268,558731,442
7-AAAWest Hall252081,1695,4886,890993,110
8-AAAOconee County441,206301,618164,58768,538975,94924,051
8-AAAMonroe Area337,178317,603210,71495,861961,35638,644
8-AAAStephens County166,626240,910306,265185,315899,116100,884
8-AAAHart County33,38780,954178,466336,889629,696370,304
8-AAAHebron Christian21,60358,893139,614310,766530,876469,124
8-AAAFranklin County-223542,6313,007996,993

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Fitzgerald
Appling County
Callaway
Appling County
Pierce County
Fitzgerald
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cook
Callaway
Appling County
Fellowship Christian
Cook
Northeast
North Cobb Christian
Callaway
Putnam County
Appling County
North Murray
Fellowship Christian
Reg 4, #3
18
57.92
0-0
Washington County
Reg 1, #2
10
64.94
1-0
Cook
Reg 3, #4
21
56.74
1-0
Toombs County
Reg 2, #1
12
61.96
0-1
Northeast
Reg 7, #3
23
55.67
0-1
Haralson County
Reg 6, #2
15
58.84
1-0
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #4
32
47.56
1-0
Providence Christian
Reg 5, #1
7
70.03
0-0
Callaway
Reg 1, #3
13
61.92
0-1
Dodge County
Reg 4, #2
11
62.83
0-0
Putnam County
Reg 2, #4
39
41.08
0-1
Central (Macon)
Reg 3, #1
2
77.48
0-1
Appling County
Reg 6, #3
33
46.54
1-0
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 7, #2
22
56.40
0-1
North Murray
Reg 5, #4
42
39.86
0-1
Landmark Christian
Reg 8, #1
6
73.64
1-0
Fellowship Christian
Rockmart
Pierce County
Eagle's Landing Christian
Fitzgerald
Athens Academy
Rockmart
Pierce County
Thomson
Eagle's Landing Christian
South Atlanta
Vidalia
Fitzgerald
Reg 5, #3
20
56.78
0-1
Columbia
Reg 8, #2
9
65.32
1-0
Athens Academy
Reg 6, #4
36
44.48
0-1
Washington
Reg 7, #1
4
74.85
0-1
Rockmart
Reg 2, #3
38
42.94
1-0
ACE Charter
Reg 3, #2
3
77.03
0-0
Pierce County
Reg 1, #4
17
58.39
1-0
Jeff Davis
Reg 4, #1
5
73.69
0-1
Thomson
Reg 8, #3
16
58.67
1-0
Union County
Reg 5, #2
8
67.34
0-1
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 7, #4
24
55.16
0-1
Fannin County
Reg 6, #1
14
60.68
0-1
South Atlanta
Reg 3, #3
19
57.67
1-0
Vidalia
Reg 2, #2
34
46.27
1-0
Spencer
Reg 4, #4
26
54.11
0-1
Laney
Reg 1, #1
1
84.20
1-0
Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Fitzgerald1-AA1-084.20999,8524.41928,036853,415655,601509,2640.96
Appling County3-AA0-177.48998,7683.53741,245496,752308,593138,2446.23
Pierce County3-AA0-077.03998,5543.48725,961477,199288,374125,5916.96
Rockmart7-AA0-174.85999,2313.24738,481383,128142,24367,65713.78
Fellowship Christian8-AA1-073.64999,3363.22746,018328,245206,63365,95914.16
Thomson4-AA0-173.69999,6142.60414,933233,09087,78536,00026.78
Callaway5-AA0-070.03999,8553.03683,130360,740127,62130,51131.78
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA0-167.34999,5602.63561,125227,84464,48012,58678.45
Athens Academy8-AA1-065.32987,4462.11340,67777,88225,2644,125241.42
Cook1-AA1-064.94899,2841.84261,498113,50525,5823,556280.21
Northeast2-AA0-161.96998,9622.20335,607132,14023,7922,380419.17
Putnam County4-AA0-062.83987,0021.69135,84444,9939,3101,164858.11
South Atlanta6-AA0-160.68997,9081.98236,42249,1867,4598151,225.99
Dodge County1-AA0-161.92799,0081.36131,29145,3547,9837861,271.26
North Cobb Christian6-AA1-058.84996,0841.84178,80736,8404,5573622,761.43
Union County8-AA1-058.67928,1441.42134,64117,8882,6422354,254.32
Washington County4-AA0-057.92954,4111.3374,43818,1662,0371456,895.55
Jeff Davis1-AA1-058.39609,9980.8747,49012,2961,5371238,129.08
Vidalia3-AA1-057.67719,8721.2667,09316,4881,6691178,546.01
Columbia5-AA0-156.78987,6261.4195,56113,8951,4031049,614.38
North Murray7-AA0-156.40828,0261.3987,29412,6451,4128012,499.00
Toombs County3-AA1-056.74670,9281.1356,89612,8291,1177513,332.33
Haralson County7-AA0-155.67801,7571.3074,29710,1281,0964422,726.27
Fannin County7-AA0-155.16779,9721.2567,0108,7508533925,640.03
Laney4-AA0-154.11891,9521.0731,7815,9814211758,822.53
Worth County1-AA0-154.56354,5690.4412,1682,1681941471,427.57
Model7-AA0-051.49585,1540.8225,9962,2941313333,332.33
Tattnall County3-AA1-051.53339,2990.4913,3751,905772499,999.00
Brantley County3-AA1-049.63242,4800.347,027830241999,999.00
Spencer2-AA1-046.27863,1831.006,245643181999,999.00
Berrien1-AA0-152.22229,1360.274,60362830--
Providence Christian8-AA1-047.56457,5160.507,21758720--
Mount Paran Christian6-AA1-046.54897,4101.0510,30660419--
Washington6-AA0-144.48841,0920.945,4042528--
East Jackson8-AA1-045.99359,9450.394,0623026--
Banks County8-AA1-044.25267,6130.281,9851193--
ACE Charter2-AA1-042.94725,6820.781,8401123--
Sumter County1-AA0-148.82108,1530.12969983--
Central (Macon)2-AA0-141.08618,3180.6584130---
Landmark Christian5-AA0-139.86542,9020.561,24118---
Rutland2-AA1-039.15494,2290.5135716---
Westside (Augusta)4-AA0-140.61152,6330.1623410---
Windsor Forest3-AA0-140.5130,0990.031495---
Redan5-AA0-134.66236,8330.24144----
McNair5-AA1-033.99208,7060.21103----
Southwest2-AA0-135.96296,1630.3077----
Therrell6-AA0-033.90222,4760.2374----
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-125.9139,4740.044----
Butler4-AA0-028.868,1690.011----
Murray County7-AA0-129.705,4470.011----
Josey4-AA1-027.245,0080.011----
Towers5-AA0-124.0324,5180.02-----
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA0-118.495,5560.01-----
Kendrick2-AA0-118.572,6300.00-----
Glenn Hills4-AA0-123.081,2110.00-----
Jordan2-AA0-015.618330.00-----
Gordon Central7-AA0-121.524130.00-----
Walker6-AA1-018.21-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAFitzgerald915,46475,8587,3861,144999,852148
1-AACook50,342437,374268,713142,855899,284100,716
1-AADodge County23,411267,923297,029210,645799,008200,992
1-AAJeff Davis8,010132,186213,496256,306609,998390,002
1-AAWorth County1,93651,699113,782187,152354,569645,431
1-AABerrien70626,20269,993132,235229,136770,864
1-AASumter County1318,75829,60169,663108,153891,847
2-AANortheast861,360113,99919,0504,553998,9621,038
2-AASpencer74,639376,457256,084156,003863,183136,817
2-AAACE Charter32,119216,334255,071222,158725,682274,318
2-AACentral (Macon)18,609150,465212,412236,832618,318381,682
2-AARutland10,19398,842164,179221,015494,229505,771
2-AASouthwest3,08043,84392,741156,499296,163703,837
2-AAKendrick-533652,2122,630997,370
2-AAJordan-798728833999,167
3-AAAppling County506,787434,97850,5196,484998,7681,232
3-AAPierce County478,372457,42155,5477,214998,5541,446
3-AAVidalia7,86150,738366,728294,545719,872280,128
3-AAToombs County5,79641,258318,277305,597670,928329,072
3-AATattnall County8159,966122,104206,414339,299660,701
3-AABrantley County3665,49180,662155,961242,480757,520
3-AAWindsor Forest31486,16323,78530,099969,901
4-AAThomson757,393193,88438,3439,994999,614386
4-AAPutnam County159,875447,374264,735115,018987,00212,998
4-AAWashington County59,119234,052386,630274,610954,41145,589
4-AALaney23,405120,227287,511460,809891,952108,048
4-AAWestside (Augusta)2074,40321,842126,181152,633847,367
4-AAButler1395797,5508,169991,831
4-AAJosey-213194,6685,008994,992
4-AAGlenn Hills--411,1701,211998,789
5-AACallaway556,510350,34689,5933,406999,855145
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian386,005457,466149,1046,985999,560440
5-AAColumbia56,976186,515657,68186,454987,62612,374
5-AALandmark Christian4394,18666,464471,813542,902457,098
5-AARedan3981119,876216,107236,833763,167
5-AAMcNair3066816,542191,466208,706791,294
5-AATowers1874023,76924,518975,482
6-AASouth Atlanta528,071360,99587,74721,095997,9082,092
6-AANorth Cobb Christian410,482428,808123,92432,870996,0843,916
6-AAMount Paran Christian38,202122,211410,683326,314897,410102,590
6-AAWashington22,62981,594324,538412,331841,092158,908
6-AATherrell6016,05947,013168,803222,476777,524
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy153235,66133,47539,474960,526
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate-104345,1125,556994,444
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart866,619112,11915,6894,804999,231769
7-AANorth Murray46,823285,207273,304222,692828,026171,974
7-AAHaralson County39,526253,537268,797239,897801,757198,243
7-AAFannin County34,741231,544260,712252,975779,972220,028
7-AAModel12,289117,504180,469274,892585,154414,846
7-AAMurray County2859854,3755,447994,553
7-AAGordon Central-444365413999,587
8-AAFellowship Christian712,898233,17348,0945,171999,336664
8-AAAthens Academy222,609492,952228,80943,076987,44612,554
8-AAUnion County60,026227,548479,019161,551928,14471,856
8-AAProvidence Christian2,45122,884108,815323,366457,516542,484
8-AAEast Jackson1,32714,58680,181263,851359,945640,055
8-AABanks County6898,85755,082202,985267,613732,387

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Prince Avenue Christian
Rabun County
Elbert County
Irwin County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Swainsboro
Prince Avenue Christian
Metter
Rabun County
Brooks County
Swainsboro
Mount Pisgah Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Heard County
Metter
Trion
Rabun County
Reg 4, #3
18
51.42
1-0
Temple
Reg 1, #2
5
74.00
0-1
Brooks County
Reg 3, #4
31
38.78
0-1
Claxton
Reg 2, #1
3
77.40
1-0
Swainsboro
Reg 7, #3
20
51.23
0-1
Pepperell
Reg 6, #2
15
54.71
0-1
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 8, #4
25
46.07
0-0
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
1
82.54
1-0
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 1, #3
21
50.83
0-1
Pelham
Reg 4, #2
17
54.22
0-1
Heard County
Reg 2, #4
19
51.28
0-1
Jefferson County
Reg 3, #1
8
66.14
0-1
Metter
Reg 6, #3
16
54.61
0-1
Whitefield Academy
Reg 7, #2
13
57.03
1-0
Trion
Reg 5, #4
30
38.84
0-1
Oglethorpe County
Reg 8, #1
2
77.52
1-0
Rabun County
Elbert County
Dublin
Mount Vernon
Irwin County
Elbert County
Darlington
Dublin
Lamar County
Commerce
Mount Vernon
Bleckley County
Irwin County
Reg 5, #3
26
45.75
1-0
Jasper County
Reg 8, #2
7
66.97
1-0
Elbert County
Reg 6, #4
23
49.30
0-1
St. Francis
Reg 7, #1
10
65.23
1-0
Darlington
Reg 2, #3
9
65.93
1-0
Dublin
Reg 3, #2
24
47.04
0-0
Screven County
Reg 1, #4
33
38.32
0-1
Bacon County
Reg 4, #1
11
62.83
1-0
Lamar County
Reg 8, #3
12
57.60
1-0
Commerce
Reg 5, #2
22
49.45
0-1
Social Circle
Reg 7, #4
28
44.91
0-1
Dade County
Reg 6, #1
14
56.48
1-0
Mount Vernon
Reg 3, #3
27
45.63
1-0
Bryan County
Reg 2, #2
6
70.24
1-0
Bleckley County
Reg 4, #4
37
24.24
0-1
Crawford County
Reg 1, #1
4
75.52
0-1
Irwin County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I1-082.541,000,0004.17961,625699,914522,246394,9011.53
Rabun County8-A Division I1-077.521,000,0003.99908,416751,206343,388206,9133.83
Swainsboro2-A Division I1-077.40999,6353.19638,090338,286226,969121,1107.26
Irwin County1-A Division I0-175.521,000,0003.25591,273401,760279,259114,8537.71
Brooks County1-A Division I0-174.001,000,0003.02529,680320,370207,76676,99911.99
Bleckley County2-A Division I1-070.24995,9142.76456,349251,790119,84031,52030.73
Elbert County8-A Division I1-066.971,000,0002.98640,496323,99895,69719,32950.74
Metter3-A Division I0-166.14999,9912.70644,504204,48434,8889,853100.49
Dublin2-A Division I1-065.93986,6102.49411,837185,25955,7749,605103.11
Darlington7-A Division I1-065.23998,6592.45363,328189,76054,2848,805112.57
Lamar County4-A Division I1-062.831,000,0002.44393,792151,15535,4094,570217.82
Commerce8-A Division I1-057.601,000,0002.05343,05951,3048,7216321,581.28
Mount Vernon6-A Division I1-056.481,000,0001.85190,75424,5714,8193003,332.33
Trion7-A Division I1-057.03977,7901.71101,70526,6033,0532484,031.26
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I0-154.711,000,0001.70132,76914,7042,2861208,332.33
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I0-154.611,000,0001.69129,96414,4442,2741049,614.38
Heard County4-A Division I0-154.221,000,0001.62118,61817,6701,4447513,332.33
Temple4-A Division I1-051.421,000,0001.3962,1706,8104081376,922.08
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-151.28732,7470.9754,6435,2752451190,908.09
Pepperell7-A Division I0-151.23894,5171.3040,8363,8622581099,999.00
St. Francis6-A Division I0-149.301,000,0001.3439,1053,1312319111,110.11
Pelham1-A Division I0-150.831,000,0001.3956,8404,3871709111,110.11
Social Circle5-A Division I0-149.451,000,0001.3074,1803,9583395199,999.00
Screven County3-A Division I0-047.04993,0751.1219,6791,646613333,332.33
Jasper County5-A Division I1-045.751,000,0001.1527,4681,153591999,999.00
Athens Christian8-A Division I0-046.071,000,0001.1224,147751421999,999.00
Dade County7-A Division I0-144.91620,4550.7715,722445301999,999.00
Bryan County3-A Division I1-045.63990,2281.0812,47787435--
East Laurens2-A Division I1-043.80285,0940.325,4802003--
Chattooga7-A Division I0-138.52218,2220.241,812232--
Bacon County1-A Division I0-138.321,000,0001.073,55096---
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I0-138.841,000,0001.033,07574---
Claxton3-A Division I0-138.78954,7400.971,01327---
Armuchee7-A Division I1-036.84153,8910.178658---
Coosa7-A Division I1-036.29136,4660.156742---
Crawford County4-A Division I0-124.241,000,0001.005----
Savannah3-A Division I0-116.8361,9660.06-----
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I1-031.85-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIrwin County546,337432,16520,8956031,000,000-
1-A Division IBrooks County449,174520,91128,9599561,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham4,34844,592781,337169,7231,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County1412,332168,809828,7181,000,000-
2-A Division ISwainsboro656,268256,51779,5087,342999,635365
2-A Division IBleckley County234,184439,311284,04838,371995,9144,086
2-A Division IDublin106,348283,993503,52292,747986,61013,390
2-A Division IJefferson County2,98817,442110,861601,456732,747267,253
2-A Division IEast Laurens2122,73722,061260,084285,094714,906
3-A Division IMetter892,23295,7089,9752,076999,9919
3-A Division IScreven County56,486434,728339,992161,869993,0756,925
3-A Division IBryan County42,367357,330382,629207,902990,2289,772
3-A Division IClaxton8,912111,665264,616569,547954,74045,260
3-A Division ISavannah35692,78858,60661,966938,034
4-A Division ILamar County687,366232,41178,7911,4321,000,000-
4-A Division IHeard County195,139434,178359,64511,0381,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple117,326332,252529,61020,8121,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County1691,15931,954966,7181,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian986,01813,705241361,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle9,435557,329310,795122,4411,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County3,788329,866431,401234,9451,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County75999,100257,563642,5781,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon363,603291,609205,807138,9811,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian271,934279,498254,144194,4241,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy266,373278,000257,514198,1131,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis98,090150,893282,535468,4821,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division IDarlington707,163229,25853,3158,923998,6591,341
7-A Division ITrion215,753459,983231,95470,100977,79022,210
7-A Division IPepperell64,354224,517403,310202,336894,517105,483
7-A Division IDade County11,03964,031194,966350,419620,455379,545
7-A Division IChattooga90511,00552,266154,046218,222781,778
7-A Division IArmuchee4126,18134,485112,813153,891846,109
7-A Division ICoosa3745,02529,704101,363136,466863,534
8-A Division IRabun County780,865193,91323,2361,9861,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County188,023596,766189,70625,5051,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce29,352190,410611,305168,9331,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian1,76018,911175,753803,5761,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Schley County
Clinch County
Clinch County
McIntosh County Academy
Bowdon
Schley County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Clinch County
Johnson County
McIntosh County Academy
Manchester
Telfair County
Clinch County
Macon County
Johnson County
Dooly County
McIntosh County Academy
Manchester
Aquinas
Reg 4, #3
17
49.90
0-0
Telfair County
Reg 1, #2
21
47.34
0-1
Mitchell County
Reg 3, #4
24
45.13
0-0
Montgomery County
Reg 2, #1
2
62.92
1-0
Clinch County
Reg 7, #3
23
46.73
0-0
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 6, #2
5
57.93
1-0
Macon County
Reg 8, #4
26
42.63
1-0
Warren County
Reg 5, #1
8
56.56
0-0
Johnson County
Reg 1, #3
28
40.43
0-0
Terrell County
Reg 4, #2
16
49.98
0-1
Dooly County
Reg 2, #4
20
49.02
1-0
Lanier County
Reg 3, #1
7
57.16
1-0
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 6, #3
6
57.63
1-0
Manchester
Reg 7, #2
14
52.30
0-1
Christian Heritage
Reg 5, #4
36
33.25
0-1
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 8, #1
9
55.44
1-0
Aquinas
Bowdon
Wilcox County
Schley County
Early County
Lincoln County
Bowdon
Charlton County
Wilcox County
Washington-Wilkes
Schley County
Turner County
Early County
Reg 5, #3
35
35.53
0-1
Wilkinson County
Reg 8, #2
15
50.14
0-1
Lincoln County
Reg 6, #4
19
49.04
0-0
Chattahoochee County
Reg 7, #1
3
60.82
0-1
Bowdon
Reg 2, #3
12
54.49
0-1
Charlton County
Reg 3, #2
13
52.74
0-0
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 1, #4
30
39.73
0-1
Miller County
Reg 4, #1
11
54.73
0-1
Wilcox County
Reg 8, #3
18
49.72
0-1
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 5, #2
33
36.73
1-0
Hancock Central
Reg 7, #4
Reg 6, #1
1
63.91
1-0
Schley County
Reg 3, #3
22
46.81
1-0
Jenkins County
Reg 2, #2
10
54.81
1-0
Turner County
Reg 4, #4
25
44.98
1-0
Wheeler County
Reg 1, #1
4
59.81
1-0
Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Schley County6-A Division II1-063.91996,2243.41780,318538,630384,016512,0160.95
Clinch County2-A Division II1-062.92995,5583.64691,005451,647316,792386,7351.59
Bowdon7-A Division II0-160.821,000,0003.22594,544424,982224,108250,4342.99
Early County1-A Division II1-059.81999,6273.02550,115279,606170,896178,2974.61
Macon County6-A Division II1-057.93975,8012.49494,442266,281138,161120,1147.33
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II1-057.16992,1252.60465,148253,119112,43595,3419.49
Manchester6-A Division II1-057.63940,5012.28405,687220,131103,77889,41810.18
Johnson County5-A Division II0-056.56999,9162.66416,043201,740110,71887,87210.38
Aquinas8-A Division II1-055.44978,5142.70414,814231,02491,26168,45213.61
Wilcox County4-A Division II0-154.73992,9282.53416,043190,82069,30950,85218.66
Turner County2-A Division II1-054.81952,7192.14337,300138,19455,42539,45924.34
Charlton County2-A Division II0-154.49948,6302.09323,447129,93550,35235,05527.53
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II0-052.74969,9931.88262,867104,34333,18219,97249.07
Christian Heritage7-A Division II0-152.301,000,0001.83225,623101,81030,88417,65655.64
Lincoln County8-A Division II0-150.14908,9161.92198,93275,41519,3269,395105.44
Dooly County4-A Division II0-149.98971,7861.89215,09569,03517,5538,434117.57
Telfair County4-A Division II0-049.90971,5411.88212,21367,08717,1818,174121.34
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II0-149.72899,4371.86184,46667,97516,8898,080122.76
Lanier County2-A Division II1-049.02837,8981.37139,15838,3758,6803,762264.82
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-049.04796,3421.21117,83638,0468,6053,667271.70
Mitchell County1-A Division II0-147.34936,1601.51110,90325,6336,0022,296434.54
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II0-046.731,000,0001.3579,40621,8854,3741,500665.67
Jenkins County3-A Division II1-046.81880,8251.2280,76618,2893,6201,319757.15
Wheeler County4-A Division II1-044.98905,8401.3475,63214,9252,6337971,253.71
Montgomery County3-A Division II0-045.13833,5531.0854,04010,2701,7095151,940.75
Warren County8-A Division II1-042.63591,6270.8932,4466,0357511576,368.43
Greene County8-A Division II1-041.75530,3060.7724,3834,1074941009,999.00
Terrell County1-A Division II0-040.43724,1080.9123,4722,9662825717,542.86
Miller County1-A Division II0-139.73673,0950.8217,6752,0681722343,477.26
Marion County6-A Division II1-039.87226,5840.266,177847771758,822.53
Seminole County1-A Division II1-038.96645,1880.7815,0931,6191431662,499.00
Hancock Central5-A Division II1-036.73949,0751.1411,1961,083841190,908.09
Atkinson County2-A Division II0-138.77265,1950.317,128773543333,332.33
Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-135.53932,7321.098,240737373333,332.33
Portal3-A Division II1-035.91323,5040.352,68921681999,999.00
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-133.25888,3750.994,5793079--
Towns County8-A Division II0-131.9391,2000.1148324---
Taylor County6-A Division II0-132.6946,5690.0526714---
Greenville6-A Division II0-132.3117,9750.02833---
Treutlen4-A Division II0-128.1782,2840.091082---
Hawkinsville4-A Division II0-127.7675,6210.08992---
Glascock County5-A Division II0-120.13186,9770.1934----
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-021.1621,4210.024----
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-013.3242,9250.041----
Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-07.944010.00-----
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-11.0840.00-----
Pataula Charter1-A Division II1-020.50-------
GSIC8-A Division II0-0-17.17-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County826,799151,07718,1413,610999,627373
1-A Division IIMitchell County128,453446,508244,646116,553936,16063,840
1-A Division IITerrell County25,394153,798265,859279,057724,108275,892
1-A Division IISeminole County16,677115,828223,294289,389645,188354,812
1-A Division IIMiller County2,664132,253243,580294,598673,095326,905
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay135344,46116,41321,421978,579
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-219380401999,599
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County614,099254,26292,34534,852995,5584,442
2-A Division IITurner County172,593305,535298,477176,114952,71947,281
2-A Division IICharlton County161,358295,531305,741186,000948,63051,370
2-A Division IILanier County49,852130,152257,935399,959837,898162,102
2-A Division IIAtkinson County2,09814,52045,502203,075265,195734,805
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy556,678285,353107,58642,508992,1257,875
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute286,214360,185217,721105,873969,99330,007
3-A Division IIJenkins County90,808189,154321,721279,142880,825119,175
3-A Division IIMontgomery County62,142143,422285,213342,776833,553166,447
3-A Division IIPortal4,15821,88667,759229,701323,504676,496
4-A Division IIWilcox County480,808285,499152,62673,995992,9287,072
4-A Division IIDooly County220,810282,385279,416189,175971,78628,214
4-A Division IITelfair County218,765280,220281,026191,530971,54128,459
4-A Division IIWheeler County79,060147,503267,673411,604905,84094,160
4-A Division IITreutlen2912,34510,12469,52482,284917,716
4-A Division IIHawkinsville2662,0489,13564,17275,621924,379
5-A Division IIJohnson County896,16392,2329,1812,340999,91684
5-A Division IIHancock Central47,180371,494318,361212,040949,07550,925
5-A Division IIWilkinson County35,649311,490330,083255,510932,73267,268
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep20,735212,618301,464353,558888,375111,625
5-A Division IIGlascock County25910,99934,330141,389186,977813,023
5-A Division IITwiggs County141,1676,58135,16342,925957,075
6-A Division IISchley County602,907258,066106,54528,706996,2243,776
6-A Division IIMacon County248,178346,868269,365111,390975,80124,199
6-A Division IIManchester113,964276,253336,914213,370940,50159,499
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County33,521106,036236,363420,422796,342203,658
6-A Division IIMarion County1,36311,75442,770170,697226,584773,416
6-A Division IITaylor County598256,20639,47946,569953,431
6-A Division IIGreenville81981,83715,93217,975982,025
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)---44999,996
7-A Division IIBowdon710,557225,50463,939-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage212,793491,800295,407-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)76,650282,696640,654-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIAquinas520,843270,477133,51153,683978,51421,486
8-A Division IILincoln County214,858284,291259,635150,132908,91691,084
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes198,547273,858267,200159,832899,437100,563
8-A Division IIWarren County36,52590,951171,229292,922591,627408,373
8-A Division IIGreene County28,26275,384149,161277,499530,306469,694
8-A Division IITowns County9655,03919,26465,93291,200908,800
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000
8-A Division IIGSIC-----1,000,000

Loren Maxwell
