Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 2

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Mill Creek Buford Walton Mill Creek Buford Colquitt County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Westlake Walton Parkview Mill Creek Lowndes Westlake Lambert Walton Parkview North Paulding North Gwinnett Mill Creek Reg 4, #3 14 84.81 1-0 Brookwood Reg 1, #2 12 85.42 1-0 Lowndes Reg 3, #4 25 78.07 0-1 McEachern Reg 2, #1 5 95.47 1-0 Westlake Reg 7, #3 39 60.72 1-0 Peachtree Ridge Reg 6, #2 23 78.29 1-0 Lambert Reg 8, #4 21 79.38 1-0 Mountain View Reg 5, #1 3 95.83 1-0 Walton Reg 1, #3 13 84.91 0-1 Valdosta Reg 4, #2 11 85.68 1-0 Parkview Reg 2, #4 34 70.49 0-1 Pebblebrook Reg 3, #1 16 83.00 1-0 North Paulding Reg 6, #3 24 78.15 1-0 West Forsyth Reg 7, #2 15 84.30 0-1 North Gwinnett Reg 5, #4 35 70.10 0-1 Cherokee Reg 8, #1 1 103.24 1-0 Mill Creek Buford Grayson Milton Colquitt County Buford Norcross Harrison Grayson North Cobb Milton Carrollton Colquitt County Reg 5, #3 33 70.76 0-1 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 8, #2 2 99.03 1-0 Buford Reg 6, #4 29 74.37 0-1 Denmark Reg 7, #1 8 87.37 1-0 Norcross Reg 2, #3 30 74.13 0-1 East Coweta Reg 3, #2 19 81.36 1-0 Harrison Reg 1, #4 26 78.05 1-0 Camden County Reg 4, #1 10 86.14 0-1 Grayson Reg 8, #3 17 82.43 0-1 Collins Hill Reg 5, #2 9 86.30 0-1 North Cobb Reg 7, #4 40 60.41 0-1 Meadowcreek Reg 6, #1 6 95.01 1-0 Milton Reg 3, #3 22 79.14 0-1 Marietta Reg 2, #2 7 87.55 0-1 Carrollton Reg 4, #4 18 81.73 1-0 Newton Reg 1, #1 4 95.73 1-0 Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 1-0 103.24 999,665 4.30 890,064 815,714 614,781 434,677 1.30 Buford 8-AAAAAAA 1-0 99.03 998,424 3.86 792,715 679,177 437,816 211,342 3.73 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 1-0 95.83 999,875 3.23 713,001 446,366 191,678 87,359 10.45 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 1-0 95.01 999,098 3.29 684,511 419,455 205,467 80,597 11.41 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 1-0 95.47 999,890 3.12 661,481 388,812 165,521 73,592 12.59 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 1-0 95.73 996,139 2.98 615,591 348,578 175,011 73,492 12.61 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 1-0 87.37 999,884 2.16 184,458 115,102 36,147 7,746 128.10 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 0-1 87.55 998,057 2.25 350,511 118,427 32,137 7,117 139.51 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 0-1 86.30 996,113 1.97 258,433 95,499 22,393 4,459 223.27 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 0-1 86.14 840,734 1.69 285,583 67,566 18,321 3,604 276.47 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 1-0 85.68 824,155 1.61 263,402 59,996 15,621 2,909 342.76 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 1-0 85.42 924,568 1.75 246,805 56,474 12,834 2,436 409.51 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 0-1 84.30 999,558 1.95 117,947 61,709 14,706 2,376 419.88 Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 1-0 84.81 787,289 1.47 220,491 46,721 11,236 2,025 492.83 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 0-1 84.91 914,772 1.70 232,791 49,897 10,837 1,950 511.82 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 1-0 83.00 959,887 1.90 278,870 45,691 9,686 1,469 679.74 Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 1-0 81.36 938,509 1.70 208,994 30,220 5,402 679 1,471.75 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 0-1 82.43 878,973 1.32 102,162 31,162 4,985 657 1,521.07 Newton 4-AAAAAAA 1-0 81.73 621,729 0.98 103,872 16,892 2,911 381 2,623.67 Archer 4-AAAAAAA 1-0 80.97 572,996 0.87 83,710 12,718 2,124 243 4,114.23 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 0-1 79.14 895,812 1.43 130,069 15,834 2,257 208 4,806.69 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 1-0 78.29 861,334 1.42 73,994 14,985 1,635 150 6,665.67 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 1-0 78.15 857,948 1.40 70,860 14,131 1,500 138 7,245.38 Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 1-0 79.38 784,195 1.04 56,940 12,687 1,472 131 7,632.59 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 0-1 78.07 869,078 1.31 100,606 11,126 1,347 112 8,927.57 Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 1-0 78.05 680,212 0.97 73,945 7,676 871 73 13,697.63 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 1-0 77.49 353,097 0.47 26,540 2,973 336 26 38,460.54 Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 0-1 74.37 702,969 0.98 25,169 3,818 276 18 55,554.56 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 1-0 74.84 484,309 0.62 30,878 2,159 170 12 83,332.33 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 0-1 74.13 945,412 1.28 56,787 3,926 301 9 111,110.11 South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 0-1 71.85 550,310 0.71 11,446 1,323 80 8 124,999.00 Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 0-1 70.49 885,676 1.09 25,317 1,067 42 4 249,999.00 Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 0-1 70.76 826,002 0.87 5,715 765 44 1 999,999.00 Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 0-1 70.10 802,997 0.84 4,691 604 28 - - Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 0-1 71.30 293,504 0.33 5,173 500 20 - - Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 0-1 68.19 336,714 0.37 3,585 174 4 - - Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 1-0 60.72 775,804 0.83 1,218 33 2 - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 1-0 61.94 45,239 0.05 110 5 1 - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 0-1 60.41 762,561 0.81 1,124 23 - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 1-0 61.85 318,343 0.32 174 14 - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 0-1 56.47 170,965 0.18 172 1 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 1-0 53.83 367,196 0.37 79 - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 1-0 56.53 28,341 0.03 12 - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 0-1 46.60 94,635 0.10 2 - - - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 1-0 53.11 56,670 0.06 2 - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 0-1 25.45 362 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 695,668 219,029 61,982 19,460 996,139 3,861 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 141,122 325,801 300,008 157,637 924,568 75,432 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 127,982 305,533 310,753 170,504 914,772 85,228 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 25,403 98,561 204,239 352,009 680,212 319,788 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill 9,825 51,076 123,018 300,390 484,309 515,691 2-AAAAAAA Westlake 723,277 248,705 24,129 3,779 999,890 110 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 253,502 593,113 125,854 25,588 998,057 1,943 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 16,504 105,726 502,532 320,650 945,412 54,588 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 6,681 50,636 324,385 503,974 885,676 114,324 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 36 1,820 23,100 146,009 170,965 829,035 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 372,610 276,375 190,417 120,485 959,887 40,113 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 282,600 269,917 225,049 160,943 938,509 61,491 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 185,086 224,399 256,269 230,058 895,812 104,188 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 148,985 197,075 255,839 267,179 869,078 130,922 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 10,719 32,234 72,426 221,335 336,714 663,286 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 287,774 228,566 187,045 137,349 840,734 159,266 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 262,271 225,473 190,669 145,742 824,155 175,845 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 219,157 210,914 195,863 161,355 787,289 212,711 4-AAAAAAA Newton 108,017 144,530 171,415 197,767 621,729 378,271 4-AAAAAAA Archer 89,301 127,126 158,187 198,382 572,996 427,004 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 33,480 63,391 96,821 159,405 353,097 646,903 5-AAAAAAA Walton 766,072 217,211 14,810 1,782 999,875 125 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 219,970 635,873 119,038 21,232 996,113 3,887 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 7,398 73,204 399,657 345,743 826,002 173,998 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee 6,166 64,143 364,656 368,032 802,997 197,003 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler 387 9,102 89,441 219,413 318,343 681,657 5-AAAAAAA Osborne 7 467 12,398 43,798 56,670 943,330 6-AAAAAAA Milton 844,015 128,783 20,450 5,850 999,098 902 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 61,816 310,595 286,900 202,023 861,334 138,666 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 59,926 304,750 288,157 205,115 857,948 142,052 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 23,247 158,225 232,567 288,930 702,969 297,031 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 10,978 96,650 165,910 276,772 550,310 449,690 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 18 997 6,016 21,310 28,341 971,659 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 594,398 385,352 18,764 1,370 999,884 116 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 400,936 556,625 38,776 3,221 999,558 442 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 2,349 27,083 405,363 341,009 775,804 224,196 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 2,116 25,690 386,726 348,029 762,561 237,439 7-AAAAAAA Duluth 190 4,839 124,803 237,364 367,196 632,804 7-AAAAAAA Discovery 11 411 25,551 68,662 94,635 905,365 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - 17 345 362 999,638 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 622,769 339,203 33,581 4,112 999,665 335 8-AAAAAAA Buford 359,596 543,294 83,478 12,056 998,424 1,576 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 12,208 73,388 479,632 313,745 878,973 121,027 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 5,121 38,664 319,790 420,620 784,195 215,805 8-AAAAAAA Dacula 305 5,228 74,964 213,007 293,504 706,496 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett 1 223 8,555 36,460 45,239 954,761

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Hughes Roswell Hughes Woodward Academy Roswell Lee County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Northside (Warner Robins) Hughes Woodward Academy Gainesville Northside (Warner Robins) Brunswick Creekview Hughes Thomas County Central Woodward Academy Blessed Trinity Gainesville Reg 4, #3 22 69.89 1-0 North Atlanta Reg 1, #2 8 82.81 1-0 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 3, #4 42 57.67 1-0 Jonesboro Reg 2, #1 14 76.56 0-0 Brunswick Reg 7, #3 19 71.77 0-1 Alpharetta Reg 6, #2 11 79.66 1-0 Creekview Reg 8, #4 28 65.63 0-1 Shiloh Reg 5, #1 1 94.26 1-0 Hughes Reg 1, #3 10 81.26 1-0 Thomas County Central Reg 4, #2 13 77.16 1-0 St. Pius X Reg 2, #4 37 60.40 0-1 Evans Reg 3, #1 5 87.08 1-0 Woodward Academy Reg 6, #3 16 73.75 0-1 Allatoona Reg 7, #2 7 83.64 1-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 5, #4 25 68.80 1-0 Alexander Reg 8, #1 6 85.47 1-0 Gainesville Roswell Marist Rome Lee County Lanier Roswell Mundy's Mill Marist Douglas County Rome Glynn Academy Lee County Reg 5, #3 17 72.67 0-1 South Paulding Reg 8, #2 20 71.51 1-0 Lanier Reg 6, #4 18 71.95 1-0 River Ridge Reg 7, #1 2 94.18 1-0 Roswell Reg 2, #3 34 61.76 0-1 Effingham County Reg 3, #2 33 62.41 1-0 Mundy's Mill Reg 1, #4 12 77.86 1-0 Houston County Reg 4, #1 9 81.85 0-1 Marist Reg 8, #3 21 70.19 0-1 North Forsyth Reg 5, #2 15 75.45 1-0 Douglas County Reg 7, #4 31 64.43 1-0 Sprayberry Reg 6, #1 4 87.52 1-0 Rome Reg 3, #3 32 62.71 0-1 Lovejoy Reg 2, #2 24 69.07 1-0 Glynn Academy Reg 4, #4 41 57.89 0-1 Riverwood Reg 1, #1 3 92.34 1-0 Lee County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Hughes 5-AAAAAA 1-0 94.26 999,849 4.00 838,981 686,023 497,428 299,345 2.34 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 1-0 94.18 999,904 3.94 839,755 704,352 455,727 282,362 2.54 Lee County 1-AAAAAA 1-0 92.34 996,505 3.78 883,199 595,097 354,563 197,679 4.06 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 1-0 87.08 999,956 3.25 705,273 408,073 166,125 63,425 14.77 Rome 6-AAAAAA 1-0 87.52 993,294 3.00 638,150 327,171 151,558 59,576 15.79 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 1-0 85.47 998,793 2.74 497,523 262,559 96,875 32,700 29.58 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 1-0 83.64 996,002 2.43 410,225 206,392 67,792 18,576 52.83 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 1-0 82.81 938,073 2.32 473,868 163,858 54,970 14,792 66.60 Marist 4-AAAAAA 0-1 81.85 999,504 2.24 445,915 139,330 43,565 11,130 88.85 Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 1-0 81.26 909,946 2.07 393,050 120,664 35,302 8,314 119.28 Creekview 6-AAAAAA 1-0 79.66 928,836 1.82 224,273 78,528 21,096 4,316 230.70 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 1-0 77.86 813,183 1.56 251,726 57,091 12,366 2,135 467.38 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 0-0 76.56 996,890 2.27 305,399 58,511 13,868 2,065 483.26 St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 1-0 77.16 997,474 1.72 229,336 51,079 10,624 1,781 560.48 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 1-0 75.45 899,779 1.63 136,629 34,895 6,230 786 1,271.26 Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 0-1 73.75 738,017 1.05 63,697 15,038 2,256 284 3,520.13 South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 0-1 72.67 806,831 1.29 73,312 15,507 2,074 214 4,671.90 Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 0-1 71.77 895,026 1.21 48,837 9,276 1,172 105 9,522.81 Lanier 8-AAAAAA 1-0 71.51 903,947 1.36 60,610 12,692 1,404 102 9,802.92 River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 1-0 71.95 639,625 0.85 38,957 7,953 1,047 87 11,493.25 Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 1-0 69.07 963,418 1.76 103,829 11,980 1,195 71 14,083.51 North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 0-1 70.19 867,360 1.24 45,201 8,242 860 60 16,665.67 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 1-0 69.89 979,769 1.23 65,930 7,043 692 33 30,302.03 Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 0-1 69.11 454,028 0.55 15,410 2,544 246 18 55,554.56 Alexander 5-AAAAAA 1-0 68.80 593,674 0.81 24,513 3,602 303 14 71,427.57 Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 0-1 65.63 667,213 0.81 12,785 1,463 101 8 124,999.00 Veterans 1-AAAAAA 1-0 67.57 212,776 0.28 18,575 1,541 106 7 142,856.14 Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 1-0 62.41 959,999 1.48 48,564 2,582 110 6 166,665.67 Newnan 5-AAAAAA 0-1 66.68 442,446 0.57 11,800 1,382 85 4 249,999.00 Tift County 1-AAAAAA 0-1 65.11 129,517 0.16 7,713 520 32 2 499,999.00 Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 0-1 61.76 775,624 1.08 22,450 1,184 60 1 999,999.00 Etowah 6-AAAAAA 1-0 65.36 245,619 0.28 3,679 458 24 1 999,999.00 Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 0-1 58.75 236,445 0.25 893 42 3 1 999,999.00 Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 0-1 62.71 781,221 1.04 16,715 1,110 53 - - Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 1-0 64.43 574,540 0.65 8,908 689 40 - - Evans 2-AAAAAA 0-1 60.40 707,836 0.93 14,930 704 24 - - Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 0-1 57.89 731,603 0.75 3,586 166 7 - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 0-1 60.55 318,411 0.34 2,228 130 5 - - Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 1-0 57.67 635,923 0.77 6,091 213 4 - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 1-0 60.02 299,063 0.33 1,466 86 4 - - Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 0-1 58.51 76,528 0.08 296 20 2 - - East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 1-0 61.41 157,205 0.18 1,263 96 1 - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 1-0 54.60 483,423 0.55 2,253 60 1 - - Pope 7-AAAAAA 0-0 56.73 153,916 0.16 479 22 - - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 0-1 51.94 190,867 0.21 460 14 - - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 0-1 51.62 179,102 0.20 445 8 - - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 1-0 51.85 186,263 0.20 457 6 - - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 0-1 52.71 62,201 0.06 88 2 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 1-0 49.34 211,980 0.21 144 1 - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 1-0 54.48 23,688 0.02 35 1 - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 1-0 46.99 120,990 0.13 78 - - - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-1 44.27 79,670 0.08 12 - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-1 49.75 27,179 0.03 7 - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 1-0 40.78 17,786 0.02 2 - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 0-1 35.11 702 0.00 - - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 0-1 43.07 581 0.00 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 1-0 38.45 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Lee County 682,130 222,256 69,373 22,746 996,505 3,495 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 153,459 329,341 285,133 170,140 938,073 61,927 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 111,157 269,649 309,889 219,251 909,946 90,054 1-AAAAAA Houston County 50,735 156,671 263,529 342,248 813,183 186,817 1-AAAAAA Veterans 1,803 15,047 46,142 149,784 212,776 787,224 1-AAAAAA Tift County 716 7,036 25,934 95,831 129,517 870,483 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 692,995 233,027 57,156 13,712 996,890 3,110 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 228,073 442,262 209,230 83,853 963,418 36,582 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 44,471 162,020 310,676 258,457 775,624 224,376 2-AAAAAA Evans 30,384 123,832 266,383 287,237 707,836 292,164 2-AAAAAA South Effingham 1,459 13,576 54,159 121,673 190,867 809,133 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 1,384 13,086 52,323 119,470 186,263 813,737 2-AAAAAA Grovetown 1,234 12,197 50,073 115,598 179,102 820,898 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 950,906 45,527 3,212 311 999,956 44 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 34,831 696,317 143,814 85,037 959,999 40,001 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy 10,896 77,063 424,417 268,845 781,221 218,779 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro 2,433 110,294 227,074 296,122 635,923 364,077 3-AAAAAA Alcovy 869 61,682 162,717 258,155 483,423 516,577 3-AAAAAA Morrow 64 8,542 34,742 77,642 120,990 879,010 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County 1 561 3,941 13,283 17,786 982,214 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - 14 83 605 702 999,298 4-AAAAAA Marist 600,747 300,479 88,854 9,424 999,504 496 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X 312,015 449,760 207,034 28,665 997,474 2,526 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 83,210 226,251 537,381 132,927 979,769 20,231 4-AAAAAA Riverwood 3,848 21,043 137,934 568,778 731,603 268,397 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody 160 2,147 22,430 187,243 211,980 788,020 4-AAAAAA South Cobb 20 320 6,367 72,963 79,670 920,330 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Hughes 911,721 78,713 8,190 1,225 999,849 151 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 52,021 432,007 270,379 145,372 899,779 100,221 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 25,058 272,322 300,080 209,371 806,831 193,169 5-AAAAAA Alexander 7,445 123,115 206,003 257,111 593,674 406,326 5-AAAAAA Newnan 3,367 72,838 145,935 220,306 442,446 557,554 5-AAAAAA East Paulding 319 14,875 45,006 97,005 157,205 842,795 5-AAAAAA Paulding County 63 5,145 19,497 51,823 76,528 923,472 5-AAAAAA New Manchester 6 985 4,910 17,787 23,688 976,312 6-AAAAAA Rome 687,035 222,555 64,420 19,284 993,294 6,706 6-AAAAAA Creekview 205,525 390,271 225,112 107,928 928,836 71,164 6-AAAAAA Allatoona 55,458 172,672 271,233 238,654 738,017 261,983 6-AAAAAA River Ridge 33,983 122,766 223,609 259,267 639,625 360,375 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 14,095 66,460 144,356 229,117 454,028 545,972 6-AAAAAA Etowah 3,904 25,273 71,224 145,218 245,619 754,381 6-AAAAAA Woodstock - 3 46 532 581 999,419 7-AAAAAA Roswell 787,159 195,584 16,002 1,159 999,904 96 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 195,494 632,488 146,879 21,141 996,002 3,998 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 15,365 134,177 523,758 221,726 895,026 104,974 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry 1,576 26,194 183,968 362,802 574,540 425,460 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek 339 8,720 84,482 224,870 318,411 681,589 7-AAAAAA Pope 59 2,358 34,294 117,205 153,916 846,084 7-AAAAAA Lassiter 8 479 10,617 51,097 62,201 937,799 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 814,930 148,130 29,262 6,471 998,793 1,207 8-AAAAAA Lanier 92,359 363,231 287,964 160,393 903,947 96,053 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth 67,736 299,932 306,399 193,293 867,360 132,640 8-AAAAAA Shiloh 20,167 131,168 221,340 294,538 667,213 332,787 8-AAAAAA Jackson County 2,941 33,461 84,791 177,870 299,063 700,937 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 1,849 23,141 64,874 146,581 236,445 763,555 8-AAAAAA Apalachee 18 937 5,370 20,854 27,179 972,821

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Ware County Warner Robins Warner Robins Jefferson Cartersville Ware County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Warner Robins Creekside Ola Jefferson Coffee Warner Robins Cambridge Creekside Statesboro Ola Calhoun Jefferson Reg 4, #3 34 55.81 1-0 Chamblee Reg 1, #2 4 82.40 1-0 Coffee Reg 3, #4 40 51.27 1-0 McIntosh Reg 2, #1 3 85.37 0-1 Warner Robins Reg 7, #3 14 69.27 1-0 Dalton Reg 6, #2 12 70.85 0-1 Cambridge Reg 8, #4 15 68.77 1-0 Eastside Reg 5, #1 6 81.59 1-0 Creekside Reg 1, #3 26 59.70 0-1 Statesboro Reg 4, #2 31 57.86 0-1 Decatur Reg 2, #4 16 68.18 1-0 Ola Reg 3, #1 23 62.60 1-0 Northgate Reg 6, #3 17 66.95 1-0 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 7, #2 7 78.18 0-1 Calhoun Reg 5, #4 28 59.38 0-0 Villa Rica Reg 8, #1 5 82.39 1-0 Jefferson Cartersville Jones County Kell Ware County Clarke Central Cartersville Jones County Tucker Flowery Branch Kell Dutchtown Ware County Reg 5, #3 27 59.43 0-1 Lithia Springs Reg 8, #2 10 71.76 1-0 Clarke Central Reg 6, #4 35 55.18 0-1 Centennial Reg 7, #1 2 86.22 1-0 Cartersville Reg 2, #3 9 73.63 0-1 Jones County Reg 3, #2 25 60.33 1-0 Northside (Columbus) Reg 1, #4 32 57.14 0-1 Jenkins Reg 4, #1 19 64.00 1-0 Tucker Reg 8, #3 13 69.38 1-0 Flowery Branch Reg 5, #2 24 61.63 0-1 Mays Reg 7, #4 21 63.36 0-1 Cass Reg 6, #1 11 71.04 0-1 Kell Reg 3, #3 36 54.77 0-1 Harris County Reg 2, #2 8 76.08 0-1 Dutchtown Reg 4, #4 38 51.71 0-1 Arabia Mountain Reg 1, #1 1 88.75 1-0 Ware County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Ware County 1-AAAAA 1-0 88.75 999,973 3.90 773,288 667,561 470,841 318,032 2.14 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 1-0 86.22 998,702 3.79 781,479 676,800 382,443 227,643 3.39 Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 0-1 85.37 998,392 3.23 578,241 407,604 263,259 136,374 6.33 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 1-0 82.39 990,281 3.28 611,503 497,507 240,040 101,393 8.86 Coffee 1-AAAAA 1-0 82.40 999,716 3.10 549,196 370,212 203,909 83,623 10.96 Creekside 5-AAAAA 1-0 81.59 999,468 3.02 689,159 304,580 175,284 68,844 13.53 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 0-1 78.18 981,696 2.62 436,427 292,611 101,905 31,185 31.07 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 0-1 76.08 969,199 2.51 438,431 170,614 52,521 14,330 68.78 Jones County 2-AAAAA 0-1 73.63 942,513 2.37 443,341 134,954 32,198 7,176 138.35 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 1-0 71.76 815,670 1.68 211,817 74,582 15,844 2,886 345.50 Kell 6-AAAAA 0-1 71.04 994,105 1.85 248,750 51,824 12,210 2,136 467.16 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 0-1 70.85 993,658 1.83 241,088 49,757 11,615 1,965 507.91 Ola 2-AAAAA 1-0 68.18 811,934 1.81 340,782 62,181 8,238 1,038 962.39 Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 1-0 69.38 703,803 1.30 141,589 36,420 6,405 977 1,022.54 Dalton 7-AAAAA 1-0 69.27 852,948 1.46 138,974 34,967 5,989 777 1,286.00 Eastside 8-AAAAA 1-0 68.77 667,570 1.20 123,471 29,439 4,817 648 1,542.21 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 1-0 66.95 980,880 1.47 110,534 20,893 3,045 343 2,914.45 Tucker 4-AAAAA 1-0 64.00 989,837 1.89 234,244 30,710 3,078 239 4,183.10 Northgate 3-AAAAA 1-0 62.60 991,632 1.47 163,165 20,553 1,678 120 8,332.33 Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-1 65.60 464,464 0.73 55,591 8,921 1,153 101 9,899.99 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 1-0 60.33 983,348 1.31 101,659 10,177 631 36 27,776.78 Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 1-0 63.83 352,922 0.52 31,953 4,078 427 36 27,776.78 Cass 7-AAAAA 0-1 63.36 584,860 0.81 44,889 4,738 461 26 38,460.54 Hiram 7-AAAAA 1-0 63.19 572,524 0.79 42,663 4,416 433 26 38,460.54 Statesboro 1-AAAAA 0-1 59.70 870,929 1.42 112,175 8,893 412 17 58,822.53 Mays 5-AAAAA 0-1 61.63 718,722 0.93 35,549 3,575 277 11 90,908.09 Decatur 4-AAAAA 0-1 57.86 938,749 1.34 76,025 5,406 252 6 166,665.67 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 0-0 59.38 579,930 0.70 16,336 1,571 97 3 333,332.33 Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 0-1 59.43 583,987 0.71 16,715 1,651 104 2 499,999.00 Harris County 3-AAAAA 0-1 54.77 933,204 1.04 20,688 1,101 35 2 499,999.00 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 0-1 57.14 789,142 1.17 64,292 3,781 125 1 999,999.00 Union Grove 2-AAAAA 0-1 58.49 225,797 0.36 38,296 2,625 88 1 999,999.00 Chamblee 4-AAAAA 1-0 55.81 899,755 1.16 42,740 2,420 79 1 999,999.00 Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 1-0 58.39 514,158 0.61 11,001 1,061 56 1 999,999.00 Banneker 5-AAAAA 1-0 56.25 368,857 0.42 4,597 390 19 1 999,999.00 Centennial 6-AAAAA 0-1 55.18 742,688 0.78 4,131 542 15 - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 0-1 51.71 761,636 0.86 11,018 388 5 - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 1-0 51.27 861,336 0.91 6,072 225 5 - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 1-0 53.84 232,969 0.25 1,542 103 2 - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 0-1 51.54 51,222 0.07 2,967 98 2 - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-1 46.52 186,820 0.22 1,775 29 1 - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 0-1 45.51 153,420 0.18 1,203 22 1 - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 0-1 41.84 186,870 0.19 151 3 1 - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 0-1 47.66 264,652 0.27 217 14 - - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 0-1 42.77 223,153 0.23 222 3 - - - Drew 3-AAAAA 0-0 39.58 230,480 0.23 29 - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 0-1 42.53 9,270 0.01 15 - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 1-0 47.24 5,290 0.01 10 - - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 0-1 35.69 21,062 0.02 - - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 0-1 28.25 2,955 0.00 - - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 0-1 38.19 1,909 0.00 - - - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 0-1 36.84 943 0.00 - - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 0-1 37.78 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-1 -15.66 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Ware County 688,253 301,845 9,335 540 999,973 27 1-AAAAA Coffee 308,605 645,671 42,394 3,046 999,716 284 1-AAAAA Statesboro 2,115 32,520 505,009 331,285 870,929 129,071 1-AAAAA Jenkins 1,009 18,278 354,576 415,279 789,142 210,858 1-AAAAA Greenbrier 14 1,021 49,285 136,500 186,820 813,180 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute 4 665 39,401 113,350 153,420 846,580 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 692,900 224,874 63,195 17,423 998,392 1,608 2-AAAAA Dutchtown 171,789 373,916 288,882 134,612 969,199 30,801 2-AAAAA Jones County 104,829 277,708 352,944 207,032 942,513 57,487 2-AAAAA Ola 29,228 111,103 246,134 425,469 811,934 188,066 2-AAAAA Union Grove 1,194 11,309 41,589 171,705 225,797 774,203 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing 60 1,089 7,213 42,860 51,222 948,778 2-AAAAA Locust Grove - 1 43 899 943 999,057 3-AAAAA Northgate 478,575 309,965 143,404 59,688 991,632 8,368 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 339,892 343,989 204,717 94,750 983,348 16,652 3-AAAAA Harris County 122,732 213,207 343,202 254,063 933,204 66,796 3-AAAAA McIntosh 57,301 123,150 272,793 408,092 861,336 138,664 3-AAAAA Drew 1,500 9,689 35,884 183,407 230,480 769,520 4-AAAAA Tucker 579,129 260,535 109,772 40,401 989,837 10,163 4-AAAAA Decatur 215,556 318,672 261,212 143,309 938,749 61,251 4-AAAAA Chamblee 144,155 255,235 299,116 201,249 899,755 100,245 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 55,447 135,622 238,618 331,949 761,636 238,364 4-AAAAA M.L. King 3,331 16,993 50,500 152,329 223,153 776,847 4-AAAAA Lithonia 2,382 12,943 40,782 130,763 186,870 813,130 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 923,383 65,343 8,944 1,798 999,468 532 5-AAAAA Mays 29,956 289,255 224,460 175,051 718,722 281,278 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 14,808 185,349 196,910 186,920 583,987 416,013 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 14,733 182,697 194,928 187,572 579,930 420,070 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson 10,628 146,914 173,867 182,749 514,158 485,842 5-AAAAA Banneker 4,734 86,447 124,261 153,415 368,857 631,143 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill 1,758 43,931 76,250 111,030 232,969 767,031 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities - 64 380 1,465 1,909 998,091 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Kell 397,653 333,312 214,834 48,306 994,105 5,895 6-AAAAA Cambridge 386,881 334,205 221,976 50,596 993,658 6,342 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 201,620 287,207 379,791 112,262 980,880 19,120 6-AAAAA Centennial 12,863 39,386 151,094 539,345 742,688 257,312 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee 978 5,835 31,095 226,744 264,652 735,348 6-AAAAA North Springs 5 54 1,138 19,865 21,062 978,938 6-AAAAA Northview - 1 72 2,882 2,955 997,045 7-AAAAA Cartersville 713,418 236,228 40,631 8,425 998,702 1,298 7-AAAAA Calhoun 234,307 502,543 190,935 53,911 981,696 18,304 7-AAAAA Dalton 37,748 162,019 401,470 251,711 852,948 147,052 7-AAAAA Cass 7,354 50,447 186,499 340,560 584,860 415,140 7-AAAAA Hiram 7,171 48,714 179,005 337,634 572,524 427,476 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 2 49 1,460 7,759 9,270 990,730 8-AAAAA Jefferson 723,129 184,707 61,528 20,917 990,281 9,719 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 118,510 287,603 238,501 171,056 815,670 184,330 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch 66,923 198,127 227,601 211,152 703,803 296,197 8-AAAAA Eastside 56,307 177,144 215,900 218,219 667,570 332,430 8-AAAAA Loganville 22,619 92,022 146,922 202,901 464,464 535,536 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 12,503 60,228 108,593 171,598 352,922 647,078 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 9 169 955 4,157 5,290 994,710

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Benedictine Cedartown Perry Benedictine Cedartown Bainbridge First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Perry Stockbridge Benedictine North Oconee Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Perry Stephenson Stockbridge Troup Benedictine Westminster (Atlanta) North Oconee Reg 4, #3 10 70.46 0-1 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 1, #2 16 66.02 0-1 Cairo Reg 3, #4 22 63.14 0-0 New Hampstead Reg 2, #1 5 76.95 0-0 Perry Reg 7, #3 24 62.91 1-0 Northwest Whitfield Reg 6, #2 12 69.50 1-0 Stephenson Reg 8, #4 33 56.51 0-1 Cedar Shoals Reg 5, #1 14 68.62 0-1 Stockbridge Reg 1, #3 40 52.24 0-1 Hardaway Reg 4, #2 8 72.75 1-0 Troup Reg 2, #4 27 59.08 0-1 Griffin Reg 3, #1 1 88.36 1-0 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 13 69.07 1-0 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 7, #2 23 63.02 1-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 5, #4 37 55.35 1-0 Hampton Reg 8, #1 4 83.69 1-0 North Oconee Cedartown Starr's Mill Holy Innocents Bainbridge Lovett Cedartown Burke County Starr's Mill Pace Academy Holy Innocents Baldwin Bainbridge Reg 5, #3 26 61.24 0-1 Lovett Reg 8, #2 30 57.92 1-0 Madison County Reg 6, #4 19 63.98 1-0 Southwest DeKalb Reg 7, #1 2 84.06 1-0 Cedartown Reg 2, #3 21 63.51 1-0 Spalding Reg 3, #2 7 74.97 1-0 Burke County Reg 1, #4 42 51.86 0-1 Westover Reg 4, #1 6 76.51 1-0 Starr's Mill Reg 8, #3 32 56.53 1-0 North Hall Reg 5, #2 25 61.67 0-1 Pace Academy Reg 7, #4 31 57.55 0-1 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 6, #1 9 70.64 1-0 Holy Innocents Reg 3, #3 15 68.32 1-0 Wayne County Reg 2, #2 11 70.20 1-0 Baldwin Reg 4, #4 17 65.85 0-1 LaGrange Reg 1, #1 3 83.90 1-0 Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Benedictine 3-AAAA 1-0 88.36 999,764 3.92 863,095 588,984 497,180 342,041 1.92 Cedartown 7-AAAA 1-0 84.06 999,831 3.75 835,622 611,871 390,708 195,108 4.13 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 1-0 83.90 999,997 3.68 745,635 663,819 378,215 190,214 4.26 North Oconee 8-AAAA 1-0 83.69 999,959 3.55 848,627 411,153 323,548 170,398 4.87 Perry 2-AAAA 0-0 76.95 993,839 2.78 500,199 381,376 111,249 37,250 25.85 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 1-0 76.51 973,875 2.53 431,982 189,186 76,224 22,750 42.96 Burke County 3-AAAA 1-0 74.97 977,557 2.27 365,712 143,307 53,564 13,519 72.97 Troup 4-AAAA 1-0 72.75 925,877 2.03 266,632 107,363 29,713 6,564 151.35 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 1-0 70.64 905,882 2.07 389,426 122,037 24,549 4,538 219.36 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 0-1 68.62 983,815 2.39 431,724 145,378 20,329 3,281 303.79 Baldwin 2-AAAA 1-0 70.20 945,851 1.75 182,221 98,473 17,546 3,145 316.97 Stephenson 6-AAAA 1-0 69.50 875,834 1.88 324,796 94,817 17,171 2,927 340.65 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 0-1 70.46 870,353 1.71 186,545 72,314 15,276 2,761 361.19 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 1-0 69.07 863,066 1.81 300,941 85,619 14,793 2,340 426.35 Wayne County 3-AAAA 1-0 68.32 894,877 1.49 123,343 44,421 7,541 1,076 928.37 Cairo 1-AAAA 0-1 66.02 995,684 1.58 117,128 52,796 5,239 626 1,596.44 LaGrange 4-AAAA 0-1 65.85 662,252 1.02 66,009 21,726 2,677 313 3,193.89 Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 1-0 63.98 618,854 0.98 94,466 18,311 2,017 194 5,153.64 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 0-1 63.95 617,727 0.97 93,725 17,939 1,833 163 6,133.97 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 1-0 63.02 876,200 1.30 95,411 15,861 1,483 132 7,574.76 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 0-1 61.67 877,687 1.54 137,084 21,335 1,679 120 8,332.33 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 1-0 62.91 873,124 1.29 94,400 15,545 1,493 118 8,473.58 Whitewater 4-AAAA 0-1 64.10 543,933 0.78 39,440 11,863 1,235 105 9,522.81 Spalding 2-AAAA 1-0 63.51 732,864 0.96 37,251 10,417 1,134 98 10,203.08 Lovett 5-AAAA 0-1 61.24 864,126 1.48 123,244 18,424 1,413 91 10,988.01 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 0-0 63.14 719,328 0.97 41,542 12,283 1,014 74 13,512.51 Madison County 8-AAAA 1-0 57.92 748,797 1.09 45,179 4,326 274 12 83,332.33 North Hall 8-AAAA 1-0 56.53 670,257 0.94 33,042 2,771 142 10 99,999.00 Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 1-0 57.98 392,632 0.46 8,622 1,795 78 7 142,856.14 Griffin 2-AAAA 0-1 59.08 450,636 0.52 7,818 1,227 80 5 199,999.00 Hampton 5-AAAA 1-0 55.35 555,170 0.73 20,088 1,492 73 5 199,999.00 Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 1-0 58.49 410,977 0.46 6,358 955 60 4 249,999.00 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 0-1 57.55 660,352 0.83 35,455 3,136 152 3 333,332.33 Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-1 56.51 668,474 0.93 32,676 2,546 121 3 333,332.33 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 0-1 55.38 593,798 0.80 23,785 1,740 71 3 333,332.33 Sonoraville 7-AAAA 0-1 56.33 587,921 0.72 25,604 1,892 85 2 499,999.00 Miller Grove 6-AAAA 0-1 54.07 118,637 0.14 2,515 174 11 - - Howard 2-AAAA 1-0 55.10 220,297 0.24 1,524 160 7 - - West Laurens 2-AAAA 0-0 55.63 245,536 0.27 1,875 203 6 - - Hardaway 1-AAAA 0-1 52.24 895,748 0.96 3,671 249 5 - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 0-1 51.99 325,694 0.39 5,106 240 4 - - Westover 1-AAAA 0-1 51.86 889,162 0.95 3,299 239 4 - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 0-1 49.76 230,666 0.27 3,101 112 3 - - McDonough 5-AAAA 1-0 50.46 240,738 0.28 2,650 88 1 - - Luella 5-AAAA 0-1 48.39 152,440 0.17 927 24 - - - Riverdale 4-AAAA 0-1 51.39 13,115 0.01 44 6 - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 0-1 45.26 74,072 0.08 394 4 - - - Shaw 1-AAAA 0-1 38.64 219,409 0.22 37 2 - - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-1 42.43 15,842 0.02 9 1 - - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 0-0 39.11 9,512 0.01 10 - - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 0-1 46.32 8,389 0.01 9 - - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 1-0 37.20 4,465 0.00 2 - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 0-1 30.84 2,572 0.00 - - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 1-0 38.94 2,206 0.00 - - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-1 30.01 330 0.00 - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 0-1 34.99 - - - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 1-0 30.66 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 0-1 17.80 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 0-0 15.14 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 906,232 90,409 2,973 383 999,997 3 1-AAAA Cairo 86,578 718,199 157,369 33,538 995,684 4,316 1-AAAA Hardaway 3,755 96,863 408,943 386,187 895,748 104,252 1-AAAA Westover 3,404 89,861 392,400 403,497 889,162 110,838 1-AAAA Shaw 31 4,668 38,315 176,395 219,409 780,591 2-AAAA Perry 676,181 237,954 63,405 16,299 993,839 6,161 2-AAAA Baldwin 240,271 424,741 197,904 82,935 945,851 54,149 2-AAAA Spalding 52,455 170,511 294,310 215,588 732,864 267,136 2-AAAA Griffin 13,621 64,796 156,393 215,826 450,636 549,364 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) 10,826 56,018 140,733 203,400 410,977 589,023 2-AAAA West Laurens 3,633 24,964 78,088 138,851 245,536 754,464 2-AAAA Howard 3,013 21,016 69,167 127,101 220,297 779,703 3-AAAA Benedictine 829,905 148,988 17,763 3,108 999,764 236 3-AAAA Burke County 129,227 530,204 242,780 75,346 977,557 22,443 3-AAAA Wayne County 31,213 213,841 410,707 239,116 894,877 105,123 3-AAAA New Hampstead 8,134 81,429 231,466 398,299 719,328 280,672 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch 1,520 25,390 94,898 270,824 392,632 607,368 3-AAAA Islands 1 148 2,386 13,307 15,842 984,158 4-AAAA Starr's Mill 489,741 272,489 145,163 66,482 973,875 26,125 4-AAAA Troup 259,714 293,765 233,113 139,285 925,877 74,123 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 163,976 237,308 268,823 200,246 870,353 129,647 4-AAAA LaGrange 53,897 115,023 195,464 297,868 662,252 337,748 4-AAAA Whitewater 32,624 80,940 154,056 276,313 543,933 456,067 4-AAAA Riverdale 31 308 1,977 10,799 13,115 986,885 4-AAAA Fayette County 15 149 1,195 7,030 8,389 991,611 4-AAAA North Clayton 2 18 209 1,977 2,206 997,794 5-AAAA Stockbridge 603,411 241,754 103,233 35,417 983,815 16,185 5-AAAA Pace Academy 178,647 293,186 255,398 150,456 877,687 122,313 5-AAAA Lovett 162,595 279,048 261,752 160,731 864,126 135,874 5-AAAA Hampton 34,963 100,062 173,851 246,294 555,170 444,830 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 11,308 43,683 95,821 174,882 325,694 674,306 5-AAAA McDonough 6,341 27,859 68,520 138,018 240,738 759,262 5-AAAA Luella 2,735 14,407 41,398 93,900 152,440 847,560 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - 1 27 302 330 999,670 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 330,853 255,191 193,748 126,090 905,882 94,118 6-AAAA Stephenson 266,506 246,619 211,960 150,749 875,834 124,166 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 245,737 239,272 216,909 161,148 863,066 136,934 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 76,956 124,013 175,090 242,795 618,854 381,146 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 76,474 123,890 174,580 242,783 617,727 382,273 6-AAAA Miller Grove 3,474 11,015 27,713 76,435 118,637 881,363 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Cedartown 908,871 81,840 7,260 1,860 999,831 169 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 38,190 344,220 302,159 191,631 876,200 123,800 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 37,187 336,941 303,085 195,911 873,124 126,876 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 9,292 132,671 209,865 308,524 660,352 339,648 7-AAAA Sonoraville 6,460 104,311 177,157 299,993 587,921 412,079 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - 17 474 2,081 2,572 997,428 8-AAAA North Oconee 963,257 34,145 2,250 307 999,959 41 8-AAAA Madison County 13,372 296,554 244,191 194,680 748,797 251,203 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 8,497 223,017 227,029 209,931 668,474 331,526 8-AAAA North Hall 8,465 225,157 227,224 209,411 670,257 329,743 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff 5,842 174,814 202,109 211,033 593,798 406,202 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 529 38,099 73,424 118,614 230,666 769,334 8-AAAA Chestatee 37 7,581 20,803 45,651 74,072 925,928 8-AAAA East Forsyth 1 477 2,046 6,988 9,512 990,488 8-AAAA East Hall - 156 924 3,385 4,465 995,535 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Sandy Creek Cedar Grove Oconee County Carver (Atlanta) Sandy Creek First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carver (Columbus) Cedar Grove Calvary Day Oconee County Carver (Columbus) Peach County Ringgold Cedar Grove Crisp County Calvary Day Pickens Oconee County Reg 4, #3 32 52.74 1-0 Hephzibah Reg 1, #2 6 76.04 1-0 Carver (Columbus) Reg 3, #4 31 53.50 0-1 Liberty County Reg 2, #1 11 67.55 0-1 Peach County Reg 7, #3 26 57.12 0-1 Wesleyan Reg 6, #2 18 62.05 1-0 Ringgold Reg 8, #4 15 64.16 0-1 Hart County Reg 5, #1 1 88.36 1-0 Cedar Grove Reg 1, #3 10 70.52 1-0 Crisp County Reg 4, #2 23 58.29 1-0 Harlem Reg 2, #4 22 59.25 0-0 Jackson Reg 3, #1 8 72.29 1-0 Calvary Day Reg 6, #3 25 57.62 1-0 Bremen Reg 7, #2 24 57.68 1-0 Pickens Reg 5, #4 28 55.27 1-0 Douglass Reg 8, #1 5 76.55 0-1 Oconee County Carver (Atlanta) Savannah Christian Sandy Creek Thomasville Carver (Atlanta) Dawson County Savannah Christian Dougherty Sandy Creek Adairsville Mary Persons Thomasville Reg 5, #3 4 77.59 1-0 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 8, #2 7 74.84 1-0 Monroe Area Reg 6, #4 33 49.64 1-0 Coahulla Creek Reg 7, #1 19 61.65 0-1 Dawson County Reg 2, #3 21 59.33 1-0 Upson-Lee Reg 3, #2 12 66.51 1-0 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 13 66.04 1-0 Dougherty Reg 4, #1 20 59.67 1-0 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 9 70.97 1-0 Stephens County Reg 5, #2 2 84.12 1-0 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 30 54.08 0-1 White County Reg 6, #1 16 63.41 0-0 Adairsville Reg 3, #3 29 55.01 1-0 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #2 14 64.48 1-0 Mary Persons Reg 4, #4 38 44.76 0-1 Richmond Academy Reg 1, #1 3 79.76 1-0 Thomasville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 1-0 88.36 1,000,000 4.22 894,685 764,740 642,098 471,832 1.12 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 1-0 84.12 1,000,000 3.73 804,503 621,620 455,664 232,984 3.29 Thomasville 1-AAA 1-0 79.76 995,240 3.42 837,433 392,627 230,649 98,109 9.19 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 1-0 77.59 1,000,000 2.78 580,478 394,013 153,812 52,557 18.03 Oconee County 8-AAA 0-1 76.55 975,949 2.62 545,434 371,008 128,232 43,630 21.92 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 1-0 76.04 984,577 3.03 721,558 273,481 122,469 39,915 24.05 Monroe Area 8-AAA 1-0 74.84 961,356 2.27 443,067 280,744 86,782 25,998 37.46 Calvary Day 3-AAA 1-0 72.29 998,383 2.64 520,608 239,539 58,452 14,313 68.87 Crisp County 1-AAA 1-0 70.52 936,952 2.39 480,551 142,725 33,983 6,883 144.29 Stephens County 8-AAA 1-0 70.97 899,116 1.57 235,673 121,207 29,098 6,334 156.88 Peach County 2-AAA 0-1 67.55 994,902 2.08 264,497 49,647 13,494 2,123 470.03 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 1-0 66.51 988,092 2.07 315,391 89,069 13,570 1,950 511.82 Dougherty 1-AAA 1-0 66.04 838,101 1.81 286,217 63,058 8,994 1,156 864.05 Mary Persons 2-AAA 1-0 64.48 987,359 1.83 178,877 28,640 5,134 598 1,671.24 Adairsville 6-AAA 0-0 63.41 982,579 1.82 88,670 22,069 3,784 436 2,292.58 Dawson County 7-AAA 0-1 61.65 950,174 1.73 93,153 30,477 3,072 282 3,545.10 Ringgold 6-AAA 1-0 62.05 973,378 1.74 73,434 16,963 2,405 234 4,272.50 Hart County 8-AAA 0-1 64.16 629,696 0.76 45,804 14,357 2,040 229 4,365.81 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 1-0 62.66 530,876 0.62 28,383 7,816 1,018 105 9,522.81 Morgan County 4-AAA 1-0 59.67 994,917 1.37 91,969 14,093 1,069 70 14,284.71 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 1-0 59.33 954,037 1.41 78,039 9,240 797 62 16,128.03 Jackson 2-AAA 0-0 59.25 953,499 1.40 77,163 9,216 764 49 20,407.16 Harlem 4-AAA 1-0 58.29 992,356 1.30 68,414 9,336 668 41 24,389.24 Bremen 6-AAA 1-0 57.62 906,953 1.43 38,438 6,528 488 38 26,314.79 Pickens 7-AAA 1-0 57.68 861,101 1.35 40,438 8,599 539 26 38,460.54 Wesleyan 7-AAA 0-1 57.12 840,977 1.30 34,878 7,051 445 25 39,999.00 Monroe 1-AAA 1-0 55.56 228,259 0.34 19,424 1,702 78 7 142,856.14 Douglass 5-AAA 1-0 55.27 1,000,000 1.11 28,281 3,749 123 4 249,999.00 Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 1-0 55.01 778,209 1.00 23,500 1,722 93 3 333,332.33 White County 7-AAA 0-1 54.08 702,203 0.97 14,348 2,051 81 3 333,332.33 Hephzibah 4-AAA 1-0 52.74 964,921 1.08 17,300 1,155 55 2 499,999.00 Liberty County 3-AAA 0-1 53.50 704,386 0.87 14,933 891 37 1 999,999.00 Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 1-0 49.64 521,592 0.66 4,378 365 6 1 999,999.00 Gilmer 7-AAA 1-0 49.02 370,097 0.45 2,162 166 3 - - LaFayette 6-AAA 1-0 48.13 411,547 0.50 2,462 158 1 - - Lumpkin County 7-AAA 0-0 47.23 268,558 0.32 1,037 71 1 - - Long County 3-AAA 0-1 47.77 333,623 0.37 1,848 56 1 - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 0-1 44.76 807,456 0.83 1,644 29 1 - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 0-1 43.20 152,674 0.17 274 14 - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 0-1 44.42 175,365 0.19 396 4 - - - Columbus 1-AAA 0-1 43.61 16,871 0.02 130 2 - - - Pike County 2-AAA 0-1 39.69 110,203 0.11 73 1 - - - Salem 4-AAA 0-1 34.96 220,156 0.22 29 1 - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-0 37.49 33,616 0.04 13 - - - - Beach 3-AAA 0-1 35.93 21,898 0.02 5 - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 0-1 35.37 17,661 0.02 5 - - - - West Hall 7-AAA 0-1 33.40 6,890 0.01 2 - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 0-0 23.76 20,194 0.02 1 - - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 0-1 38.48 3,007 0.00 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 0-0 18.55 44 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Thomasville 538,661 298,977 117,292 40,310 995,240 4,760 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 309,194 369,626 216,583 89,174 984,577 15,423 1-AAA Crisp County 111,335 217,721 366,173 241,723 936,952 63,048 1-AAA Dougherty 39,433 103,992 259,211 435,465 838,101 161,899 1-AAA Monroe 1,363 9,552 38,929 178,415 228,259 771,741 1-AAA Columbus 14 132 1,812 14,913 16,871 983,129 2-AAA Peach County 476,067 295,623 145,847 77,365 994,902 5,098 2-AAA Mary Persons 298,436 322,830 225,150 140,943 987,359 12,641 2-AAA Upson-Lee 113,547 190,823 309,725 339,942 954,037 45,963 2-AAA Jackson 111,711 188,085 309,349 344,354 953,499 46,501 2-AAA Pike County 239 2,639 9,929 97,396 110,203 889,797 3-AAA Calvary Day 659,070 280,577 49,634 9,102 998,383 1,617 3-AAA Savannah Christian 297,253 499,233 151,192 40,414 988,092 11,908 3-AAA Savannah Country Day 24,948 111,951 354,337 286,973 778,209 221,791 3-AAA Liberty County 15,987 81,509 288,894 317,996 704,386 295,614 3-AAA Long County 2,189 19,749 103,723 207,962 333,623 666,377 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) 547 6,767 48,449 119,602 175,365 824,635 3-AAA Beach 6 214 3,767 17,911 21,898 978,102 3-AAA Groves - - 4 40 44 999,956 4-AAA Morgan County 459,066 330,190 160,321 45,340 994,917 5,083 4-AAA Harlem 375,212 356,002 200,330 60,812 992,356 7,644 4-AAA Hephzibah 142,437 244,698 399,002 178,784 964,921 35,079 4-AAA Richmond Academy 22,465 63,126 208,673 513,192 807,456 192,544 4-AAA Salem 813 5,863 30,049 183,431 220,156 779,844 4-AAA Cross Creek 7 121 1,625 18,441 20,194 979,806 5-AAA Cedar Grove 579,665 305,291 111,244 3,800 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek 318,893 436,086 234,730 10,291 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 101,022 256,180 599,351 43,447 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass 420 2,443 54,675 942,462 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 451,069 313,585 166,206 51,719 982,579 17,421 6-AAA Ringgold 362,336 334,789 204,961 71,292 973,378 26,622 6-AAA Bremen 155,478 248,499 336,697 166,279 906,953 93,047 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 18,466 56,103 143,889 303,134 521,592 478,408 6-AAA LaFayette 11,019 37,957 107,136 255,435 411,547 588,453 6-AAA Gordon Lee 1,526 8,001 33,241 109,906 152,674 847,326 6-AAA Ridgeland 79 786 5,391 27,360 33,616 966,384 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 27 280 2,479 14,875 17,661 982,339 7-AAA Dawson County 451,621 260,251 156,573 81,729 950,174 49,826 7-AAA Pickens 219,877 251,478 226,646 163,100 861,101 138,899 7-AAA Wesleyan 195,813 238,078 231,869 175,217 840,977 159,023 7-AAA White County 97,195 158,579 207,815 238,614 702,203 297,797 7-AAA Gilmer 22,796 56,027 103,076 188,198 370,097 629,903 7-AAA Lumpkin County 12,673 35,379 72,852 147,654 268,558 731,442 7-AAA West Hall 25 208 1,169 5,488 6,890 993,110 8-AAA Oconee County 441,206 301,618 164,587 68,538 975,949 24,051 8-AAA Monroe Area 337,178 317,603 210,714 95,861 961,356 38,644 8-AAA Stephens County 166,626 240,910 306,265 185,315 899,116 100,884 8-AAA Hart County 33,387 80,954 178,466 336,889 629,696 370,304 8-AAA Hebron Christian 21,603 58,893 139,614 310,766 530,876 469,124 8-AAA Franklin County - 22 354 2,631 3,007 996,993

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Fitzgerald Appling County Callaway Appling County Pierce County Fitzgerald First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cook Callaway Appling County Fellowship Christian Cook Northeast North Cobb Christian Callaway Putnam County Appling County North Murray Fellowship Christian Reg 4, #3 18 57.92 0-0 Washington County Reg 1, #2 10 64.94 1-0 Cook Reg 3, #4 21 56.74 1-0 Toombs County Reg 2, #1 12 61.96 0-1 Northeast Reg 7, #3 23 55.67 0-1 Haralson County Reg 6, #2 15 58.84 1-0 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #4 32 47.56 1-0 Providence Christian Reg 5, #1 7 70.03 0-0 Callaway Reg 1, #3 13 61.92 0-1 Dodge County Reg 4, #2 11 62.83 0-0 Putnam County Reg 2, #4 39 41.08 0-1 Central (Macon) Reg 3, #1 2 77.48 0-1 Appling County Reg 6, #3 33 46.54 1-0 Mount Paran Christian Reg 7, #2 22 56.40 0-1 North Murray Reg 5, #4 42 39.86 0-1 Landmark Christian Reg 8, #1 6 73.64 1-0 Fellowship Christian Rockmart Pierce County Eagle's Landing Christian Fitzgerald Athens Academy Rockmart Pierce County Thomson Eagle's Landing Christian South Atlanta Vidalia Fitzgerald Reg 5, #3 20 56.78 0-1 Columbia Reg 8, #2 9 65.32 1-0 Athens Academy Reg 6, #4 36 44.48 0-1 Washington Reg 7, #1 4 74.85 0-1 Rockmart Reg 2, #3 38 42.94 1-0 ACE Charter Reg 3, #2 3 77.03 0-0 Pierce County Reg 1, #4 17 58.39 1-0 Jeff Davis Reg 4, #1 5 73.69 0-1 Thomson Reg 8, #3 16 58.67 1-0 Union County Reg 5, #2 8 67.34 0-1 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 7, #4 24 55.16 0-1 Fannin County Reg 6, #1 14 60.68 0-1 South Atlanta Reg 3, #3 19 57.67 1-0 Vidalia Reg 2, #2 34 46.27 1-0 Spencer Reg 4, #4 26 54.11 0-1 Laney Reg 1, #1 1 84.20 1-0 Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald 1-AA 1-0 84.20 999,852 4.41 928,036 853,415 655,601 509,264 0.96 Appling County 3-AA 0-1 77.48 998,768 3.53 741,245 496,752 308,593 138,244 6.23 Pierce County 3-AA 0-0 77.03 998,554 3.48 725,961 477,199 288,374 125,591 6.96 Rockmart 7-AA 0-1 74.85 999,231 3.24 738,481 383,128 142,243 67,657 13.78 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 1-0 73.64 999,336 3.22 746,018 328,245 206,633 65,959 14.16 Thomson 4-AA 0-1 73.69 999,614 2.60 414,933 233,090 87,785 36,000 26.78 Callaway 5-AA 0-0 70.03 999,855 3.03 683,130 360,740 127,621 30,511 31.78 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 0-1 67.34 999,560 2.63 561,125 227,844 64,480 12,586 78.45 Athens Academy 8-AA 1-0 65.32 987,446 2.11 340,677 77,882 25,264 4,125 241.42 Cook 1-AA 1-0 64.94 899,284 1.84 261,498 113,505 25,582 3,556 280.21 Northeast 2-AA 0-1 61.96 998,962 2.20 335,607 132,140 23,792 2,380 419.17 Putnam County 4-AA 0-0 62.83 987,002 1.69 135,844 44,993 9,310 1,164 858.11 South Atlanta 6-AA 0-1 60.68 997,908 1.98 236,422 49,186 7,459 815 1,225.99 Dodge County 1-AA 0-1 61.92 799,008 1.36 131,291 45,354 7,983 786 1,271.26 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 1-0 58.84 996,084 1.84 178,807 36,840 4,557 362 2,761.43 Union County 8-AA 1-0 58.67 928,144 1.42 134,641 17,888 2,642 235 4,254.32 Washington County 4-AA 0-0 57.92 954,411 1.33 74,438 18,166 2,037 145 6,895.55 Jeff Davis 1-AA 1-0 58.39 609,998 0.87 47,490 12,296 1,537 123 8,129.08 Vidalia 3-AA 1-0 57.67 719,872 1.26 67,093 16,488 1,669 117 8,546.01 Columbia 5-AA 0-1 56.78 987,626 1.41 95,561 13,895 1,403 104 9,614.38 North Murray 7-AA 0-1 56.40 828,026 1.39 87,294 12,645 1,412 80 12,499.00 Toombs County 3-AA 1-0 56.74 670,928 1.13 56,896 12,829 1,117 75 13,332.33 Haralson County 7-AA 0-1 55.67 801,757 1.30 74,297 10,128 1,096 44 22,726.27 Fannin County 7-AA 0-1 55.16 779,972 1.25 67,010 8,750 853 39 25,640.03 Laney 4-AA 0-1 54.11 891,952 1.07 31,781 5,981 421 17 58,822.53 Worth County 1-AA 0-1 54.56 354,569 0.44 12,168 2,168 194 14 71,427.57 Model 7-AA 0-0 51.49 585,154 0.82 25,996 2,294 131 3 333,332.33 Tattnall County 3-AA 1-0 51.53 339,299 0.49 13,375 1,905 77 2 499,999.00 Brantley County 3-AA 1-0 49.63 242,480 0.34 7,027 830 24 1 999,999.00 Spencer 2-AA 1-0 46.27 863,183 1.00 6,245 643 18 1 999,999.00 Berrien 1-AA 0-1 52.22 229,136 0.27 4,603 628 30 - - Providence Christian 8-AA 1-0 47.56 457,516 0.50 7,217 587 20 - - Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 1-0 46.54 897,410 1.05 10,306 604 19 - - Washington 6-AA 0-1 44.48 841,092 0.94 5,404 252 8 - - East Jackson 8-AA 1-0 45.99 359,945 0.39 4,062 302 6 - - Banks County 8-AA 1-0 44.25 267,613 0.28 1,985 119 3 - - ACE Charter 2-AA 1-0 42.94 725,682 0.78 1,840 112 3 - - Sumter County 1-AA 0-1 48.82 108,153 0.12 969 98 3 - - Central (Macon) 2-AA 0-1 41.08 618,318 0.65 841 30 - - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 0-1 39.86 542,902 0.56 1,241 18 - - - Rutland 2-AA 1-0 39.15 494,229 0.51 357 16 - - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 0-1 40.61 152,633 0.16 234 10 - - - Windsor Forest 3-AA 0-1 40.51 30,099 0.03 149 5 - - - Redan 5-AA 0-1 34.66 236,833 0.24 144 - - - - McNair 5-AA 1-0 33.99 208,706 0.21 103 - - - - Southwest 2-AA 0-1 35.96 296,163 0.30 77 - - - - Therrell 6-AA 0-0 33.90 222,476 0.23 74 - - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 0-1 25.91 39,474 0.04 4 - - - - Butler 4-AA 0-0 28.86 8,169 0.01 1 - - - - Murray County 7-AA 0-1 29.70 5,447 0.01 1 - - - - Josey 4-AA 1-0 27.24 5,008 0.01 1 - - - - Towers 5-AA 0-1 24.03 24,518 0.02 - - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 0-1 18.49 5,556 0.01 - - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 0-1 18.57 2,630 0.00 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-1 23.08 1,211 0.00 - - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-0 15.61 833 0.00 - - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-1 21.52 413 0.00 - - - - - Walker 6-AA 1-0 18.21 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 915,464 75,858 7,386 1,144 999,852 148 1-AA Cook 50,342 437,374 268,713 142,855 899,284 100,716 1-AA Dodge County 23,411 267,923 297,029 210,645 799,008 200,992 1-AA Jeff Davis 8,010 132,186 213,496 256,306 609,998 390,002 1-AA Worth County 1,936 51,699 113,782 187,152 354,569 645,431 1-AA Berrien 706 26,202 69,993 132,235 229,136 770,864 1-AA Sumter County 131 8,758 29,601 69,663 108,153 891,847 2-AA Northeast 861,360 113,999 19,050 4,553 998,962 1,038 2-AA Spencer 74,639 376,457 256,084 156,003 863,183 136,817 2-AA ACE Charter 32,119 216,334 255,071 222,158 725,682 274,318 2-AA Central (Macon) 18,609 150,465 212,412 236,832 618,318 381,682 2-AA Rutland 10,193 98,842 164,179 221,015 494,229 505,771 2-AA Southwest 3,080 43,843 92,741 156,499 296,163 703,837 2-AA Kendrick - 53 365 2,212 2,630 997,370 2-AA Jordan - 7 98 728 833 999,167 3-AA Appling County 506,787 434,978 50,519 6,484 998,768 1,232 3-AA Pierce County 478,372 457,421 55,547 7,214 998,554 1,446 3-AA Vidalia 7,861 50,738 366,728 294,545 719,872 280,128 3-AA Toombs County 5,796 41,258 318,277 305,597 670,928 329,072 3-AA Tattnall County 815 9,966 122,104 206,414 339,299 660,701 3-AA Brantley County 366 5,491 80,662 155,961 242,480 757,520 3-AA Windsor Forest 3 148 6,163 23,785 30,099 969,901 4-AA Thomson 757,393 193,884 38,343 9,994 999,614 386 4-AA Putnam County 159,875 447,374 264,735 115,018 987,002 12,998 4-AA Washington County 59,119 234,052 386,630 274,610 954,411 45,589 4-AA Laney 23,405 120,227 287,511 460,809 891,952 108,048 4-AA Westside (Augusta) 207 4,403 21,842 126,181 152,633 847,367 4-AA Butler 1 39 579 7,550 8,169 991,831 4-AA Josey - 21 319 4,668 5,008 994,992 4-AA Glenn Hills - - 41 1,170 1,211 998,789 5-AA Callaway 556,510 350,346 89,593 3,406 999,855 145 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian 386,005 457,466 149,104 6,985 999,560 440 5-AA Columbia 56,976 186,515 657,681 86,454 987,626 12,374 5-AA Landmark Christian 439 4,186 66,464 471,813 542,902 457,098 5-AA Redan 39 811 19,876 216,107 236,833 763,167 5-AA McNair 30 668 16,542 191,466 208,706 791,294 5-AA Towers 1 8 740 23,769 24,518 975,482 6-AA South Atlanta 528,071 360,995 87,747 21,095 997,908 2,092 6-AA North Cobb Christian 410,482 428,808 123,924 32,870 996,084 3,916 6-AA Mount Paran Christian 38,202 122,211 410,683 326,314 897,410 102,590 6-AA Washington 22,629 81,594 324,538 412,331 841,092 158,908 6-AA Therrell 601 6,059 47,013 168,803 222,476 777,524 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy 15 323 5,661 33,475 39,474 960,526 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - 10 434 5,112 5,556 994,444 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 866,619 112,119 15,689 4,804 999,231 769 7-AA North Murray 46,823 285,207 273,304 222,692 828,026 171,974 7-AA Haralson County 39,526 253,537 268,797 239,897 801,757 198,243 7-AA Fannin County 34,741 231,544 260,712 252,975 779,972 220,028 7-AA Model 12,289 117,504 180,469 274,892 585,154 414,846 7-AA Murray County 2 85 985 4,375 5,447 994,553 7-AA Gordon Central - 4 44 365 413 999,587 8-AA Fellowship Christian 712,898 233,173 48,094 5,171 999,336 664 8-AA Athens Academy 222,609 492,952 228,809 43,076 987,446 12,554 8-AA Union County 60,026 227,548 479,019 161,551 928,144 71,856 8-AA Providence Christian 2,451 22,884 108,815 323,366 457,516 542,484 8-AA East Jackson 1,327 14,586 80,181 263,851 359,945 640,055 8-AA Banks County 689 8,857 55,082 202,985 267,613 732,387

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Prince Avenue Christian Rabun County Elbert County Irwin County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Swainsboro Prince Avenue Christian Metter Rabun County Brooks County Swainsboro Mount Pisgah Christian Prince Avenue Christian Heard County Metter Trion Rabun County Reg 4, #3 18 51.42 1-0 Temple Reg 1, #2 5 74.00 0-1 Brooks County Reg 3, #4 31 38.78 0-1 Claxton Reg 2, #1 3 77.40 1-0 Swainsboro Reg 7, #3 20 51.23 0-1 Pepperell Reg 6, #2 15 54.71 0-1 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 8, #4 25 46.07 0-0 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 1 82.54 1-0 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 1, #3 21 50.83 0-1 Pelham Reg 4, #2 17 54.22 0-1 Heard County Reg 2, #4 19 51.28 0-1 Jefferson County Reg 3, #1 8 66.14 0-1 Metter Reg 6, #3 16 54.61 0-1 Whitefield Academy Reg 7, #2 13 57.03 1-0 Trion Reg 5, #4 30 38.84 0-1 Oglethorpe County Reg 8, #1 2 77.52 1-0 Rabun County Elbert County Dublin Mount Vernon Irwin County Elbert County Darlington Dublin Lamar County Commerce Mount Vernon Bleckley County Irwin County Reg 5, #3 26 45.75 1-0 Jasper County Reg 8, #2 7 66.97 1-0 Elbert County Reg 6, #4 23 49.30 0-1 St. Francis Reg 7, #1 10 65.23 1-0 Darlington Reg 2, #3 9 65.93 1-0 Dublin Reg 3, #2 24 47.04 0-0 Screven County Reg 1, #4 33 38.32 0-1 Bacon County Reg 4, #1 11 62.83 1-0 Lamar County Reg 8, #3 12 57.60 1-0 Commerce Reg 5, #2 22 49.45 0-1 Social Circle Reg 7, #4 28 44.91 0-1 Dade County Reg 6, #1 14 56.48 1-0 Mount Vernon Reg 3, #3 27 45.63 1-0 Bryan County Reg 2, #2 6 70.24 1-0 Bleckley County Reg 4, #4 37 24.24 0-1 Crawford County Reg 1, #1 4 75.52 0-1 Irwin County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 1-0 82.54 1,000,000 4.17 961,625 699,914 522,246 394,901 1.53 Rabun County 8-A Division I 1-0 77.52 1,000,000 3.99 908,416 751,206 343,388 206,913 3.83 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 1-0 77.40 999,635 3.19 638,090 338,286 226,969 121,110 7.26 Irwin County 1-A Division I 0-1 75.52 1,000,000 3.25 591,273 401,760 279,259 114,853 7.71 Brooks County 1-A Division I 0-1 74.00 1,000,000 3.02 529,680 320,370 207,766 76,999 11.99 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 1-0 70.24 995,914 2.76 456,349 251,790 119,840 31,520 30.73 Elbert County 8-A Division I 1-0 66.97 1,000,000 2.98 640,496 323,998 95,697 19,329 50.74 Metter 3-A Division I 0-1 66.14 999,991 2.70 644,504 204,484 34,888 9,853 100.49 Dublin 2-A Division I 1-0 65.93 986,610 2.49 411,837 185,259 55,774 9,605 103.11 Darlington 7-A Division I 1-0 65.23 998,659 2.45 363,328 189,760 54,284 8,805 112.57 Lamar County 4-A Division I 1-0 62.83 1,000,000 2.44 393,792 151,155 35,409 4,570 217.82 Commerce 8-A Division I 1-0 57.60 1,000,000 2.05 343,059 51,304 8,721 632 1,581.28 Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 1-0 56.48 1,000,000 1.85 190,754 24,571 4,819 300 3,332.33 Trion 7-A Division I 1-0 57.03 977,790 1.71 101,705 26,603 3,053 248 4,031.26 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 0-1 54.71 1,000,000 1.70 132,769 14,704 2,286 120 8,332.33 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 0-1 54.61 1,000,000 1.69 129,964 14,444 2,274 104 9,614.38 Heard County 4-A Division I 0-1 54.22 1,000,000 1.62 118,618 17,670 1,444 75 13,332.33 Temple 4-A Division I 1-0 51.42 1,000,000 1.39 62,170 6,810 408 13 76,922.08 Jefferson County 2-A Division I 0-1 51.28 732,747 0.97 54,643 5,275 245 11 90,908.09 Pepperell 7-A Division I 0-1 51.23 894,517 1.30 40,836 3,862 258 10 99,999.00 St. Francis 6-A Division I 0-1 49.30 1,000,000 1.34 39,105 3,131 231 9 111,110.11 Pelham 1-A Division I 0-1 50.83 1,000,000 1.39 56,840 4,387 170 9 111,110.11 Social Circle 5-A Division I 0-1 49.45 1,000,000 1.30 74,180 3,958 339 5 199,999.00 Screven County 3-A Division I 0-0 47.04 993,075 1.12 19,679 1,646 61 3 333,332.33 Jasper County 5-A Division I 1-0 45.75 1,000,000 1.15 27,468 1,153 59 1 999,999.00 Athens Christian 8-A Division I 0-0 46.07 1,000,000 1.12 24,147 751 42 1 999,999.00 Dade County 7-A Division I 0-1 44.91 620,455 0.77 15,722 445 30 1 999,999.00 Bryan County 3-A Division I 1-0 45.63 990,228 1.08 12,477 874 35 - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 1-0 43.80 285,094 0.32 5,480 200 3 - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 0-1 38.52 218,222 0.24 1,812 23 2 - - Bacon County 1-A Division I 0-1 38.32 1,000,000 1.07 3,550 96 - - - Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 0-1 38.84 1,000,000 1.03 3,075 74 - - - Claxton 3-A Division I 0-1 38.78 954,740 0.97 1,013 27 - - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 1-0 36.84 153,891 0.17 865 8 - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 1-0 36.29 136,466 0.15 674 2 - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 0-1 24.24 1,000,000 1.00 5 - - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-1 16.83 61,966 0.06 - - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 1-0 31.85 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Irwin County 546,337 432,165 20,895 603 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Brooks County 449,174 520,911 28,959 956 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham 4,348 44,592 781,337 169,723 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County 141 2,332 168,809 828,718 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Swainsboro 656,268 256,517 79,508 7,342 999,635 365 2-A Division I Bleckley County 234,184 439,311 284,048 38,371 995,914 4,086 2-A Division I Dublin 106,348 283,993 503,522 92,747 986,610 13,390 2-A Division I Jefferson County 2,988 17,442 110,861 601,456 732,747 267,253 2-A Division I East Laurens 212 2,737 22,061 260,084 285,094 714,906 3-A Division I Metter 892,232 95,708 9,975 2,076 999,991 9 3-A Division I Screven County 56,486 434,728 339,992 161,869 993,075 6,925 3-A Division I Bryan County 42,367 357,330 382,629 207,902 990,228 9,772 3-A Division I Claxton 8,912 111,665 264,616 569,547 954,740 45,260 3-A Division I Savannah 3 569 2,788 58,606 61,966 938,034 4-A Division I Lamar County 687,366 232,411 78,791 1,432 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Heard County 195,139 434,178 359,645 11,038 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple 117,326 332,252 529,610 20,812 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County 169 1,159 31,954 966,718 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 986,018 13,705 241 36 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 9,435 557,329 310,795 122,441 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County 3,788 329,866 431,401 234,945 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County 759 99,100 257,563 642,578 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 363,603 291,609 205,807 138,981 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 271,934 279,498 254,144 194,424 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 266,373 278,000 257,514 198,113 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 98,090 150,893 282,535 468,482 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Darlington 707,163 229,258 53,315 8,923 998,659 1,341 7-A Division I Trion 215,753 459,983 231,954 70,100 977,790 22,210 7-A Division I Pepperell 64,354 224,517 403,310 202,336 894,517 105,483 7-A Division I Dade County 11,039 64,031 194,966 350,419 620,455 379,545 7-A Division I Chattooga 905 11,005 52,266 154,046 218,222 781,778 7-A Division I Armuchee 412 6,181 34,485 112,813 153,891 846,109 7-A Division I Coosa 374 5,025 29,704 101,363 136,466 863,534 8-A Division I Rabun County 780,865 193,913 23,236 1,986 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County 188,023 596,766 189,706 25,505 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce 29,352 190,410 611,305 168,933 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian 1,760 18,911 175,753 803,576 1,000,000 -

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Schley County Clinch County Clinch County McIntosh County Academy Bowdon Schley County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Clinch County Johnson County McIntosh County Academy Manchester Telfair County Clinch County Macon County Johnson County Dooly County McIntosh County Academy Manchester Aquinas Reg 4, #3 17 49.90 0-0 Telfair County Reg 1, #2 21 47.34 0-1 Mitchell County Reg 3, #4 24 45.13 0-0 Montgomery County Reg 2, #1 2 62.92 1-0 Clinch County Reg 7, #3 23 46.73 0-0 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 6, #2 5 57.93 1-0 Macon County Reg 8, #4 26 42.63 1-0 Warren County Reg 5, #1 8 56.56 0-0 Johnson County Reg 1, #3 28 40.43 0-0 Terrell County Reg 4, #2 16 49.98 0-1 Dooly County Reg 2, #4 20 49.02 1-0 Lanier County Reg 3, #1 7 57.16 1-0 McIntosh County Academy Reg 6, #3 6 57.63 1-0 Manchester Reg 7, #2 14 52.30 0-1 Christian Heritage Reg 5, #4 36 33.25 0-1 Georgia Military Prep Reg 8, #1 9 55.44 1-0 Aquinas Bowdon Wilcox County Schley County Early County Lincoln County Bowdon Charlton County Wilcox County Washington-Wilkes Schley County Turner County Early County Reg 5, #3 35 35.53 0-1 Wilkinson County Reg 8, #2 15 50.14 0-1 Lincoln County Reg 6, #4 19 49.04 0-0 Chattahoochee County Reg 7, #1 3 60.82 0-1 Bowdon Reg 2, #3 12 54.49 0-1 Charlton County Reg 3, #2 13 52.74 0-0 Emanuel County Institute Reg 1, #4 30 39.73 0-1 Miller County Reg 4, #1 11 54.73 0-1 Wilcox County Reg 8, #3 18 49.72 0-1 Washington-Wilkes Reg 5, #2 33 36.73 1-0 Hancock Central Reg 7, #4 Reg 6, #1 1 63.91 1-0 Schley County Reg 3, #3 22 46.81 1-0 Jenkins County Reg 2, #2 10 54.81 1-0 Turner County Reg 4, #4 25 44.98 1-0 Wheeler County Reg 1, #1 4 59.81 1-0 Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Schley County 6-A Division II 1-0 63.91 996,224 3.41 780,318 538,630 384,016 512,016 0.95 Clinch County 2-A Division II 1-0 62.92 995,558 3.64 691,005 451,647 316,792 386,735 1.59 Bowdon 7-A Division II 0-1 60.82 1,000,000 3.22 594,544 424,982 224,108 250,434 2.99 Early County 1-A Division II 1-0 59.81 999,627 3.02 550,115 279,606 170,896 178,297 4.61 Macon County 6-A Division II 1-0 57.93 975,801 2.49 494,442 266,281 138,161 120,114 7.33 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 1-0 57.16 992,125 2.60 465,148 253,119 112,435 95,341 9.49 Manchester 6-A Division II 1-0 57.63 940,501 2.28 405,687 220,131 103,778 89,418 10.18 Johnson County 5-A Division II 0-0 56.56 999,916 2.66 416,043 201,740 110,718 87,872 10.38 Aquinas 8-A Division II 1-0 55.44 978,514 2.70 414,814 231,024 91,261 68,452 13.61 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 0-1 54.73 992,928 2.53 416,043 190,820 69,309 50,852 18.66 Turner County 2-A Division II 1-0 54.81 952,719 2.14 337,300 138,194 55,425 39,459 24.34 Charlton County 2-A Division II 0-1 54.49 948,630 2.09 323,447 129,935 50,352 35,055 27.53 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 0-0 52.74 969,993 1.88 262,867 104,343 33,182 19,972 49.07 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 0-1 52.30 1,000,000 1.83 225,623 101,810 30,884 17,656 55.64 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 0-1 50.14 908,916 1.92 198,932 75,415 19,326 9,395 105.44 Dooly County 4-A Division II 0-1 49.98 971,786 1.89 215,095 69,035 17,553 8,434 117.57 Telfair County 4-A Division II 0-0 49.90 971,541 1.88 212,213 67,087 17,181 8,174 121.34 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 0-1 49.72 899,437 1.86 184,466 67,975 16,889 8,080 122.76 Lanier County 2-A Division II 1-0 49.02 837,898 1.37 139,158 38,375 8,680 3,762 264.82 Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 0-0 49.04 796,342 1.21 117,836 38,046 8,605 3,667 271.70 Mitchell County 1-A Division II 0-1 47.34 936,160 1.51 110,903 25,633 6,002 2,296 434.54 Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 0-0 46.73 1,000,000 1.35 79,406 21,885 4,374 1,500 665.67 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 1-0 46.81 880,825 1.22 80,766 18,289 3,620 1,319 757.15 Wheeler County 4-A Division II 1-0 44.98 905,840 1.34 75,632 14,925 2,633 797 1,253.71 Montgomery County 3-A Division II 0-0 45.13 833,553 1.08 54,040 10,270 1,709 515 1,940.75 Warren County 8-A Division II 1-0 42.63 591,627 0.89 32,446 6,035 751 157 6,368.43 Greene County 8-A Division II 1-0 41.75 530,306 0.77 24,383 4,107 494 100 9,999.00 Terrell County 1-A Division II 0-0 40.43 724,108 0.91 23,472 2,966 282 57 17,542.86 Miller County 1-A Division II 0-1 39.73 673,095 0.82 17,675 2,068 172 23 43,477.26 Marion County 6-A Division II 1-0 39.87 226,584 0.26 6,177 847 77 17 58,822.53 Seminole County 1-A Division II 1-0 38.96 645,188 0.78 15,093 1,619 143 16 62,499.00 Hancock Central 5-A Division II 1-0 36.73 949,075 1.14 11,196 1,083 84 11 90,908.09 Atkinson County 2-A Division II 0-1 38.77 265,195 0.31 7,128 773 54 3 333,332.33 Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 0-1 35.53 932,732 1.09 8,240 737 37 3 333,332.33 Portal 3-A Division II 1-0 35.91 323,504 0.35 2,689 216 8 1 999,999.00 Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 0-1 33.25 888,375 0.99 4,579 307 9 - - Towns County 8-A Division II 0-1 31.93 91,200 0.11 483 24 - - - Taylor County 6-A Division II 0-1 32.69 46,569 0.05 267 14 - - - Greenville 6-A Division II 0-1 32.31 17,975 0.02 83 3 - - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 0-1 28.17 82,284 0.09 108 2 - - - Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 0-1 27.76 75,621 0.08 99 2 - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 0-1 20.13 186,977 0.19 34 - - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 0-0 21.16 21,421 0.02 4 - - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-0 13.32 42,925 0.04 1 - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 0-0 7.94 401 0.00 - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-1 1.08 4 0.00 - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 1-0 20.50 - - - - - - - GSIC 8-A Division II 0-0 -17.17 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.