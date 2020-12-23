Maxwell playoff projections heading into Finals

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Champ Odds Grayson #1 (4 - AAAAAAA) 13-0 105.68 852,873.25 0.17 Collins Hill #1 (8 - AAAAAAA) 12-2 91.45 147,126.75 5.80

Class AAAAAA

Team Region Rec Rating Champ Odds Buford #1 (8 - AAAAAA) 12-1 94.72 501,143.47 1.00 Lee County #1 (1 - AAAAAA) 12-1 94.69 498,856.53 1.00

Class AAAAA

Team Region Rec Rating Champ Odds Warner Robins #1 (1 - AAAAA) 11-2 93.15 621,965.90 0.61 Cartersville #2 (7 - AAAAA) 12-1 89.12 378,034.10 1.65

Class AAAA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Finals Champ Odds Marist #1 (6 - AAAA) 12-0 89.02 648,186.48 0.54 Jefferson #1 (8 - AAAA) 12-0 84.08 351,813.52 1.84

Class AAA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Finals Champ Odds Oconee County #1 (8 - AAA) 12-0 86.05 589,935.43 0.70 Pierce County #1 (1 - AAA) 12-1 83.10 410,064.57 1.44

Class AA

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald #1 (1 - AA) 13-0 83.33 811,250.48 0.23 Callaway #1 (5 - AA) 10-1 71.53 188,749.52 4.30

Class A Public

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Finals Champ Odds Brooks County #2 (2 - A Public) 13-1 76.33 598,709.94 0.67 Irwin County #1 (2 - A Public) 11-3 73.09 401,290.06 1.49

Class A Private

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian #1 (8 - A Private) 12-1 80.46 898,473.64 0.11 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) #1 (4 - A Private) 11-2 62.81 101,526.36 8.85