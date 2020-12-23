Maxwell playoff projections heading into Finals

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Class AAAAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Champ
|Odds
|Grayson
|#1 (4 - AAAAAAA)
|13-0
|105.68
|852,873.25
|0.17
|Collins Hill
|#1 (8 - AAAAAAA)
|12-2
|91.45
|147,126.75
|5.80
Class AAAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Champ
|Odds
|Buford
|#1 (8 - AAAAAA)
|12-1
|94.72
|501,143.47
|1.00
|Lee County
|#1 (1 - AAAAAA)
|12-1
|94.69
|498,856.53
|1.00
Class AAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Champ
|Odds
|Warner Robins
|#1 (1 - AAAAA)
|11-2
|93.15
|621,965.90
|0.61
|Cartersville
|#2 (7 - AAAAA)
|12-1
|89.12
|378,034.10
|1.65
Class AAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Marist
|#1 (6 - AAAA)
|12-0
|89.02
|648,186.48
|0.54
|Jefferson
|#1 (8 - AAAA)
|12-0
|84.08
|351,813.52
|1.84
Class AAA
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Oconee County
|#1 (8 - AAA)
|12-0
|86.05
|589,935.43
|0.70
|Pierce County
|#1 (1 - AAA)
|12-1
|83.10
|410,064.57
|1.44
Class AA
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Fitzgerald
|#1 (1 - AA)
|13-0
|83.33
|811,250.48
|0.23
|Callaway
|#1 (5 - AA)
|10-1
|71.53
|188,749.52
|4.30
Class A Public
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Brooks County
|#2 (2 - A Public)
|13-1
|76.33
|598,709.94
|0.67
|Irwin County
|#1 (2 - A Public)
|11-3
|73.09
|401,290.06
|1.49
Class A Private
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|#1 (8 - A Private)
|12-1
|80.46
|898,473.64
|0.11
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|#1 (4 - A Private)
|11-2
|62.81
|101,526.36
|8.85
