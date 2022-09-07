Maxwell playoff projections after Week 3

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|103.07
|999,894
|4.11
|823,489
|717,503
|577,422
|417,654
|1.39
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|98.45
|999,560
|3.66
|722,874
|569,213
|393,394
|204,747
|3.88
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|95.84
|996,934
|3.31
|685,640
|441,880
|233,650
|115,134
|7.69
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|91.13
|995,321
|2.84
|561,901
|330,964
|127,082
|48,169
|19.76
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|92.43
|999,940
|2.53
|322,707
|227,997
|114,959
|46,365
|20.57
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|90.36
|994,251
|2.74
|532,250
|297,936
|109,481
|38,959
|24.67
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|90.69
|994,307
|2.75
|506,946
|252,627
|98,919
|35,866
|26.88
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|88.61
|999,678
|2.56
|571,939
|167,787
|78,254
|24,649
|39.57
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|89.09
|994,321
|2.62
|467,290
|226,832
|77,875
|24,200
|40.32
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|88.58
|999,753
|2.23
|230,440
|139,134
|57,888
|18,249
|53.80
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|84.46
|999,851
|2.47
|468,391
|198,150
|46,319
|10,696
|92.49
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|83.99
|998,696
|2.05
|371,799
|82,922
|26,620
|6,048
|164.34
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|83.08
|965,474
|1.92
|299,544
|85,618
|20,017
|4,199
|237.15
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|80.16
|916,176
|1.66
|176,109
|53,492
|9,409
|1,561
|639.61
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|79.53
|981,924
|1.79
|202,890
|35,114
|7,111
|1,079
|925.78
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|78.39
|760,471
|1.43
|147,941
|31,789
|5,193
|727
|1,374.52
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|78.09
|749,490
|1.39
|139,949
|28,848
|4,554
|612
|1,632.99
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|76.42
|671,961
|1.18
|103,699
|17,793
|2,487
|281
|3,557.72
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|75.03
|988,553
|1.33
|84,812
|13,077
|1,661
|156
|6,409.26
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|74.77
|770,773
|1.09
|55,029
|11,691
|1,268
|128
|7,811.50
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|74.04
|931,995
|1.38
|84,390
|10,720
|1,370
|115
|8,694.65
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|74.51
|568,549
|0.94
|68,797
|9,637
|1,150
|112
|8,927.57
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|74.44
|758,395
|1.06
|50,231
|10,539
|1,103
|105
|9,522.81
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|71.53
|982,869
|1.34
|64,810
|10,583
|774
|70
|14,284.71
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|71.78
|992,092
|1.27
|57,632
|9,532
|804
|54
|18,517.52
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|70.72
|867,833
|1.15
|41,688
|4,429
|365
|26
|38,460.54
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|69.98
|665,550
|0.82
|36,218
|2,096
|211
|13
|76,922.08
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|70.29
|550,332
|0.68
|16,128
|2,444
|179
|12
|83,332.33
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|68.47
|956,977
|1.09
|24,129
|3,268
|164
|6
|166,665.67
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|67.67
|776,092
|0.94
|19,015
|1,735
|107
|4
|249,999.00
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|66.73
|602,411
|0.75
|23,801
|2,523
|114
|2
|499,999.00
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|64.83
|379,404
|0.43
|8,300
|265
|18
|2
|499,999.00
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|68.39
|252,595
|0.35
|12,571
|906
|52
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|61.77
|319,538
|0.37
|5,534
|363
|7
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|61.05
|914,865
|0.95
|2,861
|189
|6
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|60.01
|896,894
|0.92
|2,013
|123
|6
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|58.99
|804,033
|0.86
|3,418
|141
|4
|-
|-
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|61.17
|442,156
|0.48
|2,524
|134
|3
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|53.35
|84,276
|0.09
|271
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|43.40
|97,110
|0.10
|6
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|44.44
|116,295
|0.12
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|43.07
|56,096
|0.06
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|44.14
|154,672
|0.15
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|37.29
|40,614
|0.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|48.27
|10,017
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|21.76
|1,012
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|449,266
|348,571
|166,780
|30,704
|995,321
|4,679
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|406,928
|363,454
|188,090
|35,779
|994,251
|5,749
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|134,029
|247,745
|452,199
|131,501
|965,474
|34,526
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|8,079
|29,997
|137,209
|490,265
|665,550
|334,450
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|1,698
|10,233
|55,722
|311,751
|379,404
|620,596
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|577,873
|309,917
|87,413
|24,475
|999,678
|322
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|324,609
|429,531
|183,761
|60,795
|998,696
|1,304
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|76,813
|192,831
|452,789
|266,120
|988,553
|11,447
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|20,701
|67,467
|273,697
|595,112
|956,977
|43,023
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|4
|254
|2,340
|53,498
|56,096
|943,904
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|527,853
|272,457
|123,974
|57,640
|981,924
|18,076
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|243,933
|304,317
|239,368
|144,377
|931,995
|68,005
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|137,329
|223,590
|280,901
|226,013
|867,833
|132,167
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|75,306
|149,301
|244,373
|307,112
|776,092
|223,908
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|15,579
|50,335
|111,384
|264,858
|442,156
|557,844
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|816,139
|139,095
|32,089
|9,611
|996,934
|3,066
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|60,462
|254,810
|244,158
|201,041
|760,471
|239,529
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|56,878
|245,203
|242,472
|204,937
|749,490
|250,510
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|38,748
|188,055
|221,511
|223,647
|671,961
|328,039
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|23,831
|135,337
|184,825
|224,556
|568,549
|431,451
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|3,942
|37,500
|74,945
|136,208
|252,595
|747,405
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|596,203
|356,650
|44,463
|2,624
|999,940
|60
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|381,365
|522,811
|89,201
|6,376
|999,753
|247
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|21,298
|110,641
|681,291
|169,639
|982,869
|17,131
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|1,126
|9,486
|165,759
|627,662
|804,033
|195,967
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|4
|252
|10,661
|105,378
|116,295
|883,705
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|4
|160
|8,625
|88,321
|97,110
|902,890
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|698,308
|214,551
|59,562
|21,886
|994,307
|5,693
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|167,910
|351,437
|250,567
|146,262
|916,176
|83,824
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|58,813
|179,051
|264,600
|268,309
|770,773
|229,227
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|54,832
|169,847
|258,394
|275,322
|758,395
|241,605
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|20,129
|84,930
|165,021
|280,252
|550,332
|449,668
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|8
|184
|1,856
|7,969
|10,017
|989,983
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|789,748
|182,548
|22,711
|4,844
|999,851
|149
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|169,746
|544,783
|207,790
|69,773
|992,092
|7,908
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|22,456
|145,683
|385,779
|360,947
|914,865
|85,135
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|17,926
|122,579
|351,108
|405,281
|896,894
|103,106
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|122
|3,946
|26,975
|123,629
|154,672
|845,328
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|2
|461
|5,594
|34,557
|40,614
|959,386
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|43
|969
|1,012
|998,988
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|588,474
|314,760
|93,703
|2,957
|999,894
|106
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|335,858
|457,935
|197,421
|8,346
|999,560
|440
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|75,238
|223,398
|637,115
|58,570
|994,321
|5,679
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|375
|2,959
|50,288
|548,789
|602,411
|397,589
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|55
|894
|18,542
|300,047
|319,538
|680,462
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|54
|2,931
|81,291
|84,276
|915,724
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|3-0
|98.89
|999,511
|4.38
|949,554
|769,771
|671,459
|542,572
|0.84
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|3-0
|89.88
|999,805
|3.46
|836,599
|388,600
|277,374
|133,066
|6.52
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|3-0
|87.48
|986,902
|3.49
|776,687
|506,041
|281,561
|100,540
|8.95
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|3-0
|86.34
|982,503
|3.36
|745,093
|474,321
|236,971
|79,149
|11.63
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|2-0
|85.23
|999,025
|3.11
|725,159
|297,132
|174,019
|57,969
|16.25
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|3-0
|82.64
|998,907
|3.09
|650,798
|433,529
|118,993
|39,223
|24.50
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|77.49
|999,170
|3.98
|841,783
|361,678
|96,334
|17,433
|56.36
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|3-0
|87.35
|999,461
|1.40
|114,705
|84,484
|29,644
|13,609
|72.48
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|2-1
|77.34
|985,768
|2.12
|262,178
|81,075
|28,340
|5,150
|193.17
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|1-2
|74.24
|806,365
|1.83
|327,563
|124,265
|18,456
|2,922
|341.23
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|2-1
|73.67
|999,767
|2.09
|168,352
|51,511
|12,852
|1,708
|584.48
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-1
|73.43
|959,852
|1.74
|162,390
|65,554
|8,576
|1,413
|706.71
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|3-0
|72.86
|999,731
|2.05
|156,061
|44,935
|10,300
|1,339
|745.83
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|2-1
|71.93
|973,931
|1.83
|240,963
|79,018
|10,862
|1,304
|765.87
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|2-0
|71.74
|996,390
|1.70
|229,452
|78,222
|8,759
|1,260
|792.65
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|1-1
|69.47
|933,683
|1.56
|164,040
|35,543
|4,502
|390
|2,563.10
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|3-0
|70.16
|912,682
|1.50
|95,032
|20,650
|3,245
|350
|2,856.14
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|2-1
|65.86
|991,420
|2.05
|210,486
|48,755
|3,956
|287
|3,483.32
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|2-1
|69.03
|887,802
|1.42
|83,662
|21,778
|2,157
|233
|4,290.85
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|3-0
|64.49
|736,510
|0.98
|29,280
|5,388
|380
|34
|29,410.76
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-2
|61.94
|993,811
|1.55
|70,780
|10,398
|521
|25
|39,999.00
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|61.40
|156,239
|0.23
|17,034
|2,470
|100
|6
|166,665.67
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|0-2
|60.25
|702,638
|0.81
|18,587
|1,936
|105
|4
|249,999.00
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|59.99
|689,528
|0.79
|17,391
|1,699
|101
|4
|249,999.00
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-3
|61.68
|593,992
|0.72
|12,994
|2,091
|94
|4
|249,999.00
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|0-2
|59.95
|477,732
|0.60
|9,980
|952
|57
|2
|499,999.00
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|1-2
|58.80
|879,588
|0.95
|13,862
|1,801
|71
|1
|999,999.00
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|2-0
|57.46
|840,831
|0.90
|9,422
|1,037
|47
|1
|999,999.00
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-3
|56.90
|68,480
|0.09
|4,043
|410
|15
|1
|999,999.00
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|0-3
|58.12
|390,814
|0.44
|4,092
|488
|13
|1
|999,999.00
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|55.32
|763,586
|0.94
|11,563
|1,070
|52
|-
|-
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|2-1
|56.07
|792,504
|0.83
|6,191
|624
|18
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|2-1
|57.82
|349,103
|0.42
|4,820
|371
|16
|-
|-
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|0-3
|57.91
|379,716
|0.43
|3,887
|456
|11
|-
|-
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|1-2
|55.27
|362,844
|0.41
|5,190
|556
|9
|-
|-
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|1-2
|55.91
|457,452
|0.49
|4,774
|270
|9
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-1
|55.00
|213,221
|0.25
|1,804
|110
|9
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|2-1
|54.27
|670,250
|0.77
|3,736
|271
|7
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-3
|54.66
|332,518
|0.37
|4,261
|421
|3
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|50.08
|482,646
|0.54
|2,015
|111
|1
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|1-1
|50.48
|165,268
|0.18
|900
|64
|1
|-
|-
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-2
|51.78
|206,857
|0.22
|1,477
|119
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|1-2
|51.43
|103,017
|0.11
|392
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|1-2
|48.81
|143,776
|0.15
|297
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-1
|44.24
|171,577
|0.17
|64
|2
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|1-1
|44.24
|171,372
|0.17
|47
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|1-1
|36.97
|424,347
|0.44
|259
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|0-3
|34.20
|284,022
|0.29
|114
|1
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-3
|34.48
|298,322
|0.31
|105
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|1-1
|43.49
|147,738
|0.15
|43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|2-1
|39.48
|88,465
|0.09
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-3
|42.09
|33,768
|0.03
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-3
|42.39
|9,812
|0.01
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|27.60
|3,845
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-2
|24.73
|618
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-3
|29.65
|518
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|3-0
|36.52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|704,547
|222,302
|62,095
|10,567
|999,511
|489
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|156,141
|380,609
|345,338
|104,814
|986,902
|13,098
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|128,706
|340,323
|387,093
|126,381
|982,503
|17,497
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|10,449
|53,410
|182,130
|560,376
|806,365
|193,635
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|126
|2,713
|17,178
|136,222
|156,239
|843,761
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|31
|643
|6,166
|61,640
|68,480
|931,520
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|738,506
|187,125
|54,546
|16,213
|996,390
|3,610
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|110,842
|304,652
|273,261
|190,833
|879,588
|120,412
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|83,758
|254,494
|277,394
|225,185
|840,831
|159,169
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|61,942
|208,218
|264,352
|257,992
|792,504
|207,496
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|1,820
|16,299
|45,716
|107,537
|171,372
|828,628
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|1,790
|16,147
|45,954
|107,686
|171,577
|828,423
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|1,342
|13,065
|38,777
|94,554
|147,738
|852,262
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|762,348
|202,715
|28,889
|5,218
|999,170
|830
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|206,998
|603,921
|153,928
|26,573
|991,420
|8,580
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|20,345
|124,543
|337,508
|281,190
|763,586
|236,414
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|5,442
|21,230
|292,735
|350,843
|670,250
|329,750
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|4,769
|44,929
|164,346
|268,602
|482,646
|517,354
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|98
|2,643
|22,079
|63,645
|88,465
|911,535
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|16
|478
|3,351
|3,845
|996,155
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|3
|37
|578
|618
|999,382
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|480,339
|377,452
|138,224
|3,752
|999,767
|233
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|437,404
|402,267
|155,437
|4,623
|999,731
|269
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|82,012
|217,586
|641,911
|52,302
|993,811
|6,189
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|142
|1,391
|30,046
|392,768
|424,347
|575,653
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|53
|644
|17,715
|279,910
|298,322
|701,678
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|50
|660
|16,667
|266,645
|284,022
|715,978
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|806,147
|161,323
|28,305
|3,686
|999,461
|539
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|131,327
|468,764
|268,746
|91,015
|959,852
|40,148
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|54,772
|273,373
|382,821
|176,836
|887,802
|112,198
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|4,696
|49,614
|144,004
|279,418
|477,732
|522,268
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|2,192
|29,276
|97,732
|219,903
|349,103
|650,897
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|706
|13,356
|54,494
|144,665
|213,221
|786,779
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|157
|4,169
|22,547
|76,144
|103,017
|896,983
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|3
|125
|1,351
|8,333
|9,812
|990,188
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|626,716
|240,304
|88,509
|30,239
|985,768
|14,232
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|228,707
|349,614
|220,675
|113,686
|912,682
|87,318
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|76,539
|182,922
|257,995
|219,054
|736,510
|263,490
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|39,065
|115,367
|196,517
|243,043
|593,992
|406,008
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|15,067
|57,443
|119,996
|198,308
|390,814
|609,186
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|13,906
|54,348
|116,266
|195,196
|379,716
|620,284
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|-
|2
|42
|474
|518
|999,482
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|617,456
|336,552
|43,693
|2,104
|999,805
|195
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|358,847
|531,618
|101,473
|7,087
|999,025
|975
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|22,967
|119,053
|624,227
|167,436
|933,683
|66,317
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|328
|5,369
|84,604
|272,543
|362,844
|637,156
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|270
|4,422
|75,687
|252,139
|332,518
|667,482
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|80
|1,812
|40,342
|164,623
|206,857
|793,143
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|52
|1,174
|29,974
|134,068
|165,268
|834,732
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|758,736
|203,936
|30,594
|5,641
|998,907
|1,093
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|200,645
|521,831
|188,760
|62,695
|973,931
|26,069
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|18,149
|112,338
|291,239
|280,912
|702,638
|297,362
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|16,847
|107,567
|282,294
|282,820
|689,528
|310,472
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|5,216
|46,586
|159,348
|246,302
|457,452
|542,548
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|393
|7,045
|40,514
|95,824
|143,776
|856,224
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|14
|697
|7,251
|25,806
|33,768
|966,232
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|1-1
|86.16
|999,247
|4.32
|945,636
|831,558
|575,498
|426,689
|1.34
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|2-0
|83.40
|999,982
|3.62
|824,821
|576,521
|346,704
|217,457
|3.60
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|3-0
|81.07
|999,744
|3.15
|674,800
|389,647
|217,075
|118,455
|7.44
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|3-0
|75.16
|981,999
|2.95
|641,841
|420,859
|196,701
|60,814
|15.44
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|1-1
|74.70
|999,563
|2.56
|526,759
|273,265
|124,458
|39,094
|24.58
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|2-1
|73.43
|972,852
|2.62
|548,797
|331,413
|137,971
|37,870
|25.41
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|2-1
|73.22
|999,641
|2.56
|429,884
|183,260
|79,688
|23,541
|41.48
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|2-1
|72.99
|996,214
|2.37
|415,629
|176,735
|75,686
|21,192
|46.19
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|3-0
|71.63
|999,433
|2.42
|379,441
|143,240
|55,320
|14,771
|66.70
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|71.05
|918,170
|2.23
|453,573
|146,217
|49,617
|13,319
|74.08
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|0-2
|69.43
|990,507
|2.51
|473,204
|169,986
|59,198
|12,449
|79.33
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|3-0
|69.57
|886,711
|2.00
|377,334
|113,761
|35,537
|8,294
|119.57
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-0
|65.87
|999,145
|2.22
|225,357
|74,007
|22,117
|3,345
|297.95
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|64.67
|710,834
|1.24
|160,138
|36,691
|8,199
|1,277
|782.09
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-1
|62.88
|617,619
|0.99
|106,393
|21,817
|4,279
|544
|1,837.24
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|59.63
|875,124
|1.43
|123,501
|18,732
|2,683
|253
|3,951.57
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|2-1
|59.37
|635,584
|0.80
|56,316
|12,221
|1,771
|146
|6,848.32
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|1-1
|60.17
|461,314
|0.66
|51,520
|8,787
|1,321
|122
|8,195.72
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|3-0
|59.15
|404,697
|0.56
|38,191
|6,141
|900
|85
|11,763.71
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|1-2
|57.04
|873,207
|1.17
|72,972
|9,608
|1,045
|74
|13,512.51
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|56.58
|768,178
|1.09
|59,534
|7,042
|733
|57
|17,542.86
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|2-1
|53.15
|957,522
|1.61
|49,707
|9,264
|797
|30
|33,332.33
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|1-2
|53.16
|965,584
|1.62
|41,339
|5,474
|413
|23
|43,477.26
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|54.75
|680,803
|0.91
|35,816
|3,545
|312
|23
|43,477.26
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|1-2
|52.44
|949,901
|1.56
|43,321
|7,572
|607
|22
|45,453.55
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|1-2
|53.37
|934,802
|1.27
|53,391
|4,642
|313
|15
|66,665.67
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|1-1
|53.22
|757,499
|0.93
|37,266
|3,256
|234
|10
|99,999.00
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|2-1
|54.40
|341,002
|0.39
|14,351
|1,980
|164
|9
|111,110.11
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|51.93
|509,124
|0.63
|14,829
|1,179
|120
|5
|199,999.00
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|49.48
|849,034
|0.91
|17,200
|2,334
|108
|5
|199,999.00
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|0-3
|47.87
|869,235
|1.25
|16,682
|1,745
|84
|3
|333,332.33
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|2-0
|47.86
|893,844
|1.32
|16,920
|1,592
|77
|3
|333,332.33
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|1-1
|51.49
|904,741
|1.17
|37,102
|2,847
|148
|2
|499,999.00
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|48.65
|825,836
|0.87
|14,148
|1,754
|83
|1
|999,999.00
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|1-2
|44.27
|754,433
|0.97
|6,545
|477
|12
|1
|999,999.00
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|1-2
|43.56
|769,481
|1.03
|7,733
|522
|19
|-
|-
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|1-2
|45.63
|344,525
|0.38
|4,765
|203
|8
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-2
|38.81
|468,909
|0.54
|1,161
|38
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|0-3
|45.04
|68,703
|0.07
|494
|29
|-
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|43.83
|124,953
|0.13
|547
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-3
|35.71
|191,431
|0.19
|260
|7
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-2
|33.81
|245,439
|0.28
|398
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|38.85
|37,124
|0.04
|40
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-3
|33.63
|134,154
|0.13
|99
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-3
|29.98
|126,507
|0.14
|115
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|31.85
|72,310
|0.07
|63
|1
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|1-1
|31.75
|71,106
|0.07
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-2
|31.78
|28,811
|0.03
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|35.49
|14,187
|0.01
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-1
|25.28
|17,967
|0.02
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|32.22
|655
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-2
|24.30
|613
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|23.41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-2
|-36.26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|723,921
|267,402
|8,113
|546
|999,982
|18
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|272,652
|671,956
|50,730
|4,225
|999,563
|437
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|1,856
|31,691
|451,094
|364,393
|849,034
|150,966
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|1,540
|26,964
|405,918
|391,414
|825,836
|174,164
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|16
|1,279
|50,548
|139,588
|191,431
|808,569
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|15
|708
|33,597
|99,834
|134,154
|865,846
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|703,686
|223,560
|63,687
|8,314
|999,247
|753
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|165,935
|396,309
|339,584
|80,171
|981,999
|18,001
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|123,985
|334,078
|405,589
|109,200
|972,852
|27,148
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|5,316
|34,164
|130,812
|465,292
|635,584
|364,416
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|1,057
|11,183
|53,389
|275,373
|341,002
|658,998
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|21
|706
|6,932
|61,044
|68,703
|931,297
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|-
|-
|7
|606
|613
|999,387
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|383,627
|290,403
|182,651
|100,841
|957,522
|42,478
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|347,357
|292,737
|197,252
|112,555
|949,901
|50,099
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|165,099
|219,400
|269,735
|215,001
|869,235
|130,765
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|81,579
|140,635
|230,346
|301,873
|754,433
|245,567
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|22,338
|56,825
|120,016
|269,730
|468,909
|531,091
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|769,793
|185,464
|35,609
|8,279
|999,145
|855
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|151,305
|440,654
|263,862
|109,763
|965,584
|34,416
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|56,103
|234,006
|360,554
|243,181
|893,844
|106,156
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|21,373
|119,300
|257,986
|370,822
|769,481
|230,519
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|1,124
|15,363
|56,010
|172,942
|245,439
|754,561
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|302
|5,213
|25,979
|95,013
|126,507
|873,493
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|679,724
|210,463
|74,157
|26,163
|990,507
|9,493
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|156,539
|314,378
|243,820
|160,387
|875,124
|124,876
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|82,604
|210,806
|253,557
|221,211
|768,178
|231,822
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|53,645
|157,261
|222,972
|246,925
|680,803
|319,197
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|25,577
|92,917
|160,211
|230,419
|509,124
|490,876
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|1,691
|11,544
|34,016
|77,702
|124,953
|875,047
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|190
|2,045
|8,486
|26,403
|37,124
|962,876
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|30
|586
|2,781
|10,790
|14,187
|985,813
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|529,851
|396,945
|61,486
|11,359
|999,641
|359
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|439,620
|461,472
|82,338
|16,003
|999,433
|567
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|18,648
|82,240
|458,863
|375,051
|934,802
|65,198
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|11,854
|58,555
|374,954
|459,378
|904,741
|95,259
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|18
|381
|10,498
|61,413
|72,310
|927,690
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|9
|379
|10,194
|60,524
|71,106
|928,894
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|28
|1,667
|16,272
|17,967
|982,033
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|703,498
|266,665
|26,151
|3,430
|999,744
|256
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|275,429
|581,162
|118,536
|21,087
|996,214
|3,786
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|14,817
|95,244
|463,394
|299,752
|873,207
|126,793
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|5,700
|47,396
|295,982
|408,421
|757,499
|242,501
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|554
|9,395
|90,612
|243,964
|344,525
|655,475
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|2
|138
|5,325
|23,346
|28,811
|971,189
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|396,785
|260,485
|166,557
|94,343
|918,170
|81,830
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|313,920
|264,952
|189,601
|118,238
|886,711
|113,289
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|126,487
|177,947
|209,181
|197,219
|710,834
|289,166
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|85,249
|137,979
|183,179
|211,212
|617,619
|382,381
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|43,871
|86,885
|134,873
|195,685
|461,314
|538,686
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|33,688
|71,742
|116,540
|182,727
|404,697
|595,303
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|10
|69
|576
|655
|999,345
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|3-0
|84.20
|999,915
|4.12
|931,829
|714,689
|484,376
|349,154
|1.86
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|2-1
|80.28
|999,717
|3.45
|683,085
|546,391
|385,232
|198,133
|4.05
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|1-1
|78.91
|999,435
|3.30
|689,472
|423,971
|202,887
|114,626
|7.72
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|78.25
|999,945
|3.41
|820,232
|452,497
|202,001
|114,224
|7.75
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|3-0
|76.13
|981,027
|2.99
|574,495
|419,873
|229,710
|91,035
|9.98
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|1-2
|75.97
|999,937
|2.96
|629,292
|269,541
|130,301
|61,341
|15.30
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|3-0
|69.00
|990,857
|2.55
|513,654
|191,872
|89,644
|20,725
|47.25
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|2-0
|70.56
|994,699
|2.07
|286,367
|144,505
|60,917
|16,743
|58.73
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|3-0
|69.84
|911,455
|1.94
|283,185
|154,110
|60,867
|15,612
|63.05
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|3-0
|66.04
|811,470
|1.41
|154,282
|71,829
|23,278
|4,280
|232.64
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|1-2
|64.75
|762,059
|1.25
|122,105
|54,465
|16,726
|2,736
|364.50
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|2-1
|63.78
|974,647
|1.52
|126,169
|46,239
|12,325
|1,982
|503.54
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|1-2
|60.81
|991,329
|1.92
|174,314
|80,251
|18,285
|1,922
|519.29
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-3
|61.00
|799,758
|1.52
|186,770
|49,521
|11,546
|1,303
|766.46
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-1
|60.04
|863,852
|1.58
|113,668
|45,933
|11,398
|1,205
|828.88
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|1-2
|60.14
|764,987
|1.41
|161,130
|39,344
|8,706
|938
|1,065.10
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|2-1
|60.19
|767,367
|1.41
|162,103
|39,838
|8,903
|900
|1,110.11
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|3-0
|57.08
|815,078
|1.46
|175,193
|33,699
|6,190
|444
|2,251.25
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|2-1
|56.87
|809,008
|1.43
|168,260
|31,371
|5,506
|419
|2,385.63
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|1-1
|58.48
|689,533
|1.18
|117,423
|24,769
|4,883
|410
|2,438.02
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|1-2
|58.10
|849,579
|1.40
|115,829
|22,086
|4,252
|371
|2,694.42
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|2-0
|59.45
|468,837
|0.63
|36,258
|12,788
|2,904
|317
|3,153.57
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|1-2
|57.45
|634,694
|1.05
|94,076
|17,932
|3,254
|255
|3,920.57
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|3-0
|57.26
|821,581
|1.31
|101,098
|18,274
|3,259
|252
|3,967.25
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|3-0
|55.35
|755,965
|1.25
|123,912
|20,387
|3,265
|220
|4,544.45
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|3-0
|55.63
|877,137
|1.08
|41,087
|13,993
|2,019
|112
|8,927.57
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|3-0
|54.52
|631,914
|0.93
|34,715
|10,501
|1,655
|91
|10,988.01
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|0-2
|52.56
|821,372
|1.19
|77,691
|9,794
|1,284
|55
|18,180.82
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|2-1
|53.28
|637,738
|0.91
|51,282
|7,095
|887
|51
|19,606.84
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|2-1
|52.37
|619,179
|0.90
|60,931
|7,509
|920
|49
|20,407.16
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|2-1
|52.62
|523,614
|0.73
|20,685
|5,507
|726
|38
|26,314.79
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|2-1
|52.19
|343,661
|0.48
|24,842
|2,910
|386
|12
|83,332.33
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|1-1
|49.78
|697,384
|0.91
|40,674
|4,205
|429
|11
|90,908.09
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|50.40
|461,220
|0.61
|26,549
|3,054
|292
|11
|90,908.09
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|0-2
|47.50
|564,856
|0.69
|20,960
|1,726
|128
|6
|166,665.67
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|46.89
|526,147
|0.63
|17,306
|1,418
|106
|6
|166,665.67
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|2-0
|50.27
|384,494
|0.50
|9,858
|2,194
|245
|5
|199,999.00
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-3
|49.26
|327,011
|0.41
|6,823
|1,439
|141
|3
|333,332.33
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|0-3
|48.05
|269,680
|0.33
|4,435
|837
|69
|1
|999,999.00
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|41.50
|294,092
|0.32
|3,108
|137
|6
|1
|999,999.00
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|1-1
|40.36
|70,866
|0.08
|880
|44
|4
|1
|999,999.00
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|1-2
|44.22
|774,746
|0.89
|5,055
|712
|48
|-
|-
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-3
|44.34
|168,040
|0.20
|3,978
|241
|15
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-3
|41.91
|680,859
|0.75
|2,489
|250
|11
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|1-2
|47.95
|63,772
|0.07
|737
|128
|10
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|0-2
|39.92
|134,593
|0.14
|378
|45
|3
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-3
|37.50
|43,225
|0.05
|170
|4
|1
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|2-1
|39.37
|553,129
|0.59
|1,040
|81
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-2
|35.13
|48,437
|0.05
|120
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-3
|29.90
|19,207
|0.02
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|27.88
|4,542
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|0-3
|33.37
|1,380
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|2-1
|18.79
|855
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|19.75
|119
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|0-3
|18.24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|1-1
|15.86
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|0-3
|11.44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|0-2
|4.52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-2
|2.71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|843,626
|148,513
|6,933
|865
|999,937
|63
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|146,663
|680,831
|138,437
|25,398
|991,329
|8,671
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|5,403
|82,989
|378,003
|308,351
|774,746
|225,254
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|2,915
|54,140
|280,291
|343,513
|680,859
|319,141
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|1,393
|33,527
|196,336
|321,873
|553,129
|446,871
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|896,102
|89,560
|11,735
|2,038
|999,435
|565
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|66,709
|428,951
|233,707
|134,485
|863,852
|136,148
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|17,298
|180,276
|230,262
|204,078
|631,914
|368,086
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|9,944
|124,575
|187,551
|201,544
|523,614
|476,386
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|4,584
|74,810
|133,822
|171,278
|384,494
|615,506
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|3,323
|58,321
|112,298
|153,069
|327,011
|672,989
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|2,040
|43,507
|90,625
|133,508
|269,680
|730,320
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|710,494
|230,454
|48,965
|9,804
|999,717
|283
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|211,172
|472,706
|241,180
|69,641
|994,699
|5,301
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|66,355
|232,610
|459,195
|216,487
|974,647
|25,353
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|11,912
|62,259
|235,260
|567,706
|877,137
|122,863
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|66
|1,899
|13,954
|118,674
|134,593
|865,407
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|1
|72
|1,446
|17,688
|19,207
|980,793
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|558,059
|257,008
|115,604
|50,356
|981,027
|18,973
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|223,881
|301,481
|236,713
|149,380
|911,455
|88,545
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|110,116
|201,746
|259,848
|239,760
|811,470
|188,530
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|84,054
|168,274
|242,421
|267,310
|762,059
|237,941
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|23,311
|67,952
|131,686
|245,888
|468,837
|531,163
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|578
|3,519
|13,580
|46,095
|63,772
|936,228
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|1
|20
|148
|1,211
|1,380
|998,620
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|689,403
|205,404
|71,927
|24,123
|990,857
|9,143
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|131,573
|290,421
|252,665
|174,920
|849,579
|150,421
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|110,984
|260,247
|259,347
|191,003
|821,581
|178,419
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|44,363
|140,457
|206,053
|246,865
|637,738
|362,262
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|20,385
|80,139
|144,332
|216,364
|461,220
|538,780
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|2,684
|17,999
|47,523
|99,834
|168,040
|831,960
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|608
|5,333
|18,141
|46,784
|70,866
|929,134
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|-
|12
|107
|119
|999,881
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|252,500
|212,675
|184,396
|150,187
|799,758
|200,242
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|217,091
|201,085
|186,752
|162,439
|767,367
|232,633
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|214,539
|201,113
|185,762
|163,573
|764,987
|235,013
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|155,674
|170,872
|180,012
|182,975
|689,533
|310,467
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|125,136
|151,401
|169,640
|188,517
|634,694
|365,306
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|35,060
|62,854
|93,438
|152,309
|343,661
|656,339
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|932,168
|62,299
|4,238
|1,210
|999,915
|85
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|22,818
|292,242
|274,374
|225,644
|815,078
|184,922
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|22,062
|282,691
|272,506
|231,749
|809,008
|190,992
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|15,502
|225,271
|254,526
|260,666
|755,965
|244,035
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|7,450
|137,492
|194,172
|280,065
|619,179
|380,821
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|5
|184
|666
|855
|999,145
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|953,083
|43,096
|3,297
|469
|999,945
|55
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|24,502
|380,428
|251,383
|165,059
|821,372
|178,628
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|11,512
|236,569
|244,987
|204,316
|697,384
|302,616
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|5,525
|151,320
|197,113
|210,898
|564,856
|435,144
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|4,527
|132,837
|182,774
|206,009
|526,147
|473,853
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|812
|47,842
|95,267
|150,171
|294,092
|705,908
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|21
|3,942
|12,900
|31,574
|48,437
|951,563
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|18
|3,802
|11,374
|28,031
|43,225
|956,775
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|164
|905
|3,473
|4,542
|995,458
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|2-0
|94.09
|1,000,000
|4.70
|937,742
|902,011
|861,009
|796,735
|0.26
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|3-0
|74.20
|1,000,000
|3.33
|611,541
|453,884
|300,594
|52,793
|17.94
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|2-1
|74.35
|990,866
|2.83
|425,806
|322,155
|178,748
|41,377
|23.17
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|2-0
|70.71
|983,238
|3.03
|692,787
|397,362
|141,549
|27,593
|35.24
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|2-1
|71.79
|981,690
|2.59
|371,108
|256,196
|112,361
|23,969
|40.72
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|2-1
|70.08
|980,280
|2.94
|668,351
|370,018
|125,563
|23,606
|41.36
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|1-2
|66.55
|955,082
|2.43
|517,155
|219,985
|58,988
|9,002
|110.09
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|2-0
|66.25
|997,802
|2.51
|498,586
|78,186
|35,398
|6,744
|147.28
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|2-0
|64.17
|1,000,000
|2.58
|465,180
|211,256
|59,156
|5,194
|191.53
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|1-1
|64.70
|998,993
|2.04
|377,617
|106,378
|36,448
|3,983
|250.07
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|1-2
|64.57
|909,274
|2.07
|307,264
|149,370
|26,809
|3,979
|250.32
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|1-1
|58.73
|995,612
|2.12
|298,972
|111,222
|8,147
|1,043
|957.77
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|3-0
|60.23
|846,316
|1.61
|262,963
|63,469
|12,635
|1,012
|987.14
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|2-1
|59.97
|996,121
|1.64
|222,826
|52,628
|9,633
|836
|1,195.17
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|2-1
|59.78
|960,786
|1.63
|176,651
|64,905
|10,467
|830
|1,203.82
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|1-1
|57.97
|993,821
|1.51
|173,188
|40,549
|5,364
|380
|2,630.58
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|1-1
|57.25
|685,859
|1.23
|131,627
|40,093
|4,330
|289
|3,459.21
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|3-0
|54.79
|998,731
|1.82
|149,370
|42,965
|3,195
|198
|5,049.51
|White County
|7-AAA
|2-1
|55.82
|901,530
|1.28
|88,405
|25,931
|2,524
|158
|6,328.11
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|2-0
|53.68
|932,893
|1.70
|141,129
|21,569
|2,731
|119
|8,402.36
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|3-0
|52.72
|428,331
|0.66
|48,244
|10,367
|814
|42
|23,808.52
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|1-2
|51.70
|778,812
|0.96
|32,713
|7,158
|496
|31
|32,257.06
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|2-0
|49.20
|831,968
|1.32
|62,833
|8,713
|569
|23
|43,477.26
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|2-1
|50.18
|860,086
|1.40
|75,846
|10,768
|847
|20
|49,999.00
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|2-1
|48.39
|993,035
|1.45
|56,149
|7,872
|458
|16
|62,499.00
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|3-0
|51.01
|751,440
|0.91
|27,135
|5,660
|338
|13
|76,922.08
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|0-2
|46.23
|862,490
|1.02
|23,228
|3,265
|137
|6
|166,665.67
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|3-0
|47.23
|547,334
|0.61
|8,550
|1,351
|52
|3
|333,332.33
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|0-3
|45.53
|920,418
|1.01
|22,583
|2,870
|130
|2
|499,999.00
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|2-1
|48.10
|227,595
|0.29
|15,289
|1,086
|97
|2
|499,999.00
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|2-1
|46.38
|989,039
|1.35
|38,349
|3,954
|186
|1
|999,999.00
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|1-2
|46.34
|865,814
|1.03
|23,742
|3,349
|139
|1
|999,999.00
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|2-1
|43.52
|979,571
|1.23
|21,176
|1,391
|66
|-
|-
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|1-2
|41.19
|1,000,000
|1.21
|19,465
|1,640
|14
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|1-1
|38.70
|490,091
|0.51
|1,458
|115
|4
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|2-1
|38.98
|279,836
|0.35
|3,417
|234
|3
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-1
|37.77
|430,338
|0.44
|955
|54
|1
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-1
|33.04
|91,565
|0.10
|328
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-2
|33.78
|217,811
|0.22
|170
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|1-2
|24.95
|90,647
|0.09
|33
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-2
|30.92
|7,489
|0.01
|25
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-2
|28.24
|62,999
|0.06
|7
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|0-3
|34.06
|58,711
|0.06
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|1-2
|28.95
|74,845
|0.08
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-3
|14.35
|38,894
|0.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-3
|21.50
|4,736
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-3
|28.21
|3,980
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-2
|19.89
|1,387
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-1
|16.98
|1,114
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|0-2
|-3.26
|730
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|381,735
|304,822
|200,580
|96,101
|983,238
|16,762
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|350,455
|307,168
|215,557
|107,100
|980,280
|19,720
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|203,425
|259,426
|302,939
|189,292
|955,082
|44,918
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|62,155
|117,597
|243,840
|422,724
|846,316
|153,684
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|2,225
|10,947
|36,438
|177,985
|227,595
|772,405
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|5
|40
|646
|6,798
|7,489
|992,511
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|511,053
|301,796
|147,744
|38,400
|998,993
|1,007
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|271,850
|345,015
|287,320
|91,936
|996,121
|3,879
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|198,186
|302,248
|363,141
|130,246
|993,821
|6,179
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|18,889
|50,478
|198,135
|652,916
|920,418
|79,582
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|22
|463
|3,660
|86,502
|90,647
|909,353
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|743,077
|190,773
|49,138
|14,814
|997,802
|2,198
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|133,223
|354,997
|276,041
|168,632
|932,893
|67,107
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|66,374
|227,335
|299,238
|267,139
|860,086
|139,914
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|53,909
|196,161
|284,875
|297,023
|831,968
|168,032
|3-AAA
|Long County
|3,084
|25,918
|70,406
|180,428
|279,836
|720,164
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|332
|4,745
|19,650
|66,838
|91,565
|908,435
|3-AAA
|Beach
|1
|62
|552
|4,121
|4,736
|995,264
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|9
|100
|1,005
|1,114
|998,886
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|526,425
|279,140
|125,265
|67,901
|998,731
|1,269
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|219,568
|298,283
|270,442
|204,742
|993,035
|6,965
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|158,093
|247,879
|304,676
|278,391
|989,039
|10,961
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|95,903
|174,338
|297,949
|411,381
|979,571
|20,429
|4-AAA
|Salem
|11
|360
|1,653
|36,870
|38,894
|961,106
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|15
|715
|730
|999,270
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|904,213
|89,808
|5,864
|115
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|83,657
|680,887
|227,291
|8,165
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|12,071
|226,218
|701,995
|59,716
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|59
|3,087
|64,850
|932,004
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|742,168
|186,041
|53,725
|13,678
|995,612
|4,388
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|114,378
|316,343
|275,982
|159,111
|865,814
|134,186
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|111,003
|312,136
|277,424
|161,927
|862,490
|137,510
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|16,572
|84,049
|158,211
|231,259
|490,091
|509,909
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|12,125
|67,847
|136,591
|213,775
|430,338
|569,662
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|3,060
|24,388
|63,755
|126,608
|217,811
|782,189
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|404
|5,130
|18,805
|50,506
|74,845
|925,155
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|290
|4,066
|15,507
|43,136
|62,999
|937,001
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|470,074
|265,313
|148,111
|77,288
|960,786
|39,214
|7-AAA
|White County
|259,022
|277,234
|218,209
|147,065
|901,530
|98,470
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|121,274
|187,691
|234,906
|234,941
|778,812
|221,188
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|104,717
|171,734
|227,651
|247,338
|751,440
|248,560
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|44,188
|94,551
|158,042
|250,553
|547,334
|452,666
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|723
|3,464
|12,905
|41,619
|58,711
|941,289
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|2
|13
|176
|1,196
|1,387
|998,613
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|499,843
|319,821
|131,285
|39,917
|990,866
|9,134
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|359,142
|367,622
|190,525
|64,401
|981,690
|18,310
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|111,221
|214,444
|378,020
|205,589
|909,274
|90,726
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|23,147
|69,370
|200,261
|393,081
|685,859
|314,141
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|6,646
|28,725
|99,502
|293,458
|428,331
|571,669
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|1
|18
|407
|3,554
|3,980
|996,020
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|2-0
|76.11
|999,705
|3.95
|829,562
|694,507
|470,184
|313,074
|2.19
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|3-0
|75.59
|997,504
|3.95
|820,685
|660,351
|477,984
|300,158
|2.33
|Cook
|1-AA
|2-1
|71.76
|991,477
|3.55
|711,924
|543,170
|329,238
|160,108
|5.25
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|1-1
|68.43
|999,327
|3.17
|727,966
|306,601
|182,812
|74,543
|12.42
|Thomson
|4-AA
|2-1
|66.67
|999,689
|2.57
|355,189
|260,780
|109,964
|43,128
|22.19
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|1-1
|63.80
|999,757
|2.74
|514,879
|266,921
|89,717
|26,664
|36.50
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|1-2
|63.66
|999,308
|2.78
|571,022
|223,489
|82,200
|25,094
|38.85
|Appling County
|3-AA
|1-1
|62.73
|982,013
|2.43
|415,835
|218,404
|69,751
|18,236
|53.84
|Callaway
|5-AA
|0-3
|61.34
|998,601
|2.56
|475,373
|166,146
|52,491
|13,563
|72.73
|Columbia
|5-AA
|3-0
|60.49
|998,288
|2.48
|442,630
|147,459
|44,011
|10,773
|91.82
|Northeast
|2-AA
|0-2
|58.10
|999,894
|2.07
|284,376
|119,256
|25,397
|4,818
|206.56
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-2
|56.29
|703,694
|1.42
|138,074
|54,136
|10,595
|1,823
|547.55
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|1-1
|54.85
|964,717
|1.99
|308,257
|56,477
|11,164
|1,803
|553.63
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|3-0
|54.11
|996,362
|2.01
|306,749
|55,836
|10,044
|1,598
|624.78
|Worth County
|1-AA
|3-0
|55.38
|656,464
|1.29
|117,302
|43,283
|7,646
|1,245
|802.21
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|2-1
|53.85
|993,887
|1.88
|215,729
|45,334
|7,554
|1,100
|908.09
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|3-0
|54.23
|874,277
|1.42
|97,354
|31,015
|5,462
|748
|1,335.90
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|1-1
|53.87
|986,616
|1.52
|86,107
|27,987
|4,973
|692
|1,444.09
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|2-0
|51.46
|992,280
|1.74
|204,670
|29,989
|4,345
|489
|2,043.99
|Washington County
|4-AA
|0-2
|49.47
|963,013
|1.26
|45,912
|10,549
|1,205
|100
|9,999.00
|North Murray
|7-AA
|2-1
|48.18
|867,118
|1.32
|97,441
|10,902
|1,148
|98
|10,203.08
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|2-0
|48.13
|638,257
|0.83
|21,398
|4,846
|475
|28
|35,713.29
|Berrien
|1-AA
|2-1
|47.82
|238,848
|0.37
|16,897
|3,507
|284
|25
|39,999.00
|Laney
|4-AA
|2-0
|46.33
|928,519
|1.10
|24,837
|4,151
|372
|21
|47,618.05
|Union County
|8-AA
|2-1
|43.94
|941,618
|1.26
|59,420
|4,307
|288
|21
|47,618.05
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|1-2
|44.38
|746,995
|0.99
|39,566
|3,512
|217
|18
|55,554.56
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-3
|47.07
|210,494
|0.32
|13,240
|2,451
|212
|18
|55,554.56
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-1
|46.83
|201,519
|0.31
|12,597
|2,380
|203
|12
|83,332.33
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|3-0
|43.13
|339,477
|0.40
|4,170
|702
|28
|2
|499,999.00
|Model
|7-AA
|1-2
|38.22
|416,123
|0.48
|6,471
|321
|13
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|0-2
|35.83
|761,958
|0.82
|6,306
|258
|6
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|2-1
|33.82
|600,719
|0.68
|8,648
|205
|6
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-2
|35.72
|917,704
|0.99
|3,106
|241
|5
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-AA
|2-0
|34.13
|672,600
|0.72
|4,600
|121
|3
|-
|-
|Washington
|6-AA
|0-3
|36.00
|767,497
|0.83
|6,712
|256
|2
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|1-1
|36.27
|99,995
|0.11
|270
|32
|1
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AA
|1-2
|29.54
|353,513
|0.38
|2,274
|33
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|2-0
|29.57
|738,492
|0.76
|448
|26
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|3-0
|27.88
|655,405
|0.67
|316
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2-AA
|1-2
|27.40
|630,204
|0.64
|210
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6-AA
|2-0
|29.30
|410,607
|0.42
|698
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|0-2
|34.33
|66,276
|0.07
|127
|10
|-
|-
|-
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|1-2
|27.95
|316,979
|0.33
|546
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|0-3
|27.72
|97,403
|0.10
|61
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|0-3
|19.46
|75,159
|0.08
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-2-1
|15.78
|32,978
|0.03
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-1-1
|18.94
|70,806
|0.07
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|1-2
|12.47
|16,593
|0.02
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|1-1
|20.23
|18,711
|0.02
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-3
|15.98
|5,426
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-AA
|0-3
|12.43
|51,116
|0.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-3
|4.39
|6,226
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-1
|14.72
|4,284
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-2
|11.70
|1,765
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-2
|-1.61
|959
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-2
|-1.40
|490
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-3
|4.92
|294
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|1-1
|-1.89
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|592,735
|335,427
|58,770
|10,572
|997,504
|2,496
|1-AA
|Cook
|371,651
|479,262
|113,733
|26,831
|991,477
|8,523
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|18,500
|85,381
|326,762
|273,051
|703,694
|296,306
|1-AA
|Worth County
|14,322
|71,443
|290,017
|280,682
|656,464
|343,536
|1-AA
|Berrien
|1,146
|11,094
|78,965
|147,643
|238,848
|761,152
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|867
|8,906
|67,730
|132,991
|210,494
|789,506
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|779
|8,487
|64,023
|128,230
|201,519
|798,481
|2-AA
|Northeast
|919,057
|73,857
|5,843
|1,137
|999,894
|106
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|52,306
|462,655
|263,806
|138,937
|917,704
|82,296
|2-AA
|Rutland
|12,969
|189,707
|272,606
|263,210
|738,492
|261,508
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|8,351
|141,732
|228,154
|277,168
|655,405
|344,595
|2-AA
|Spencer
|7,286
|129,436
|216,180
|277,302
|630,204
|369,796
|2-AA
|Southwest
|31
|2,471
|12,340
|36,274
|51,116
|948,884
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|134
|980
|5,112
|6,226
|993,774
|2-AA
|Jordan
|-
|8
|91
|860
|959
|999,041
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|805,414
|170,072
|21,363
|2,856
|999,705
|295
|3-AA
|Appling County
|156,880
|545,050
|218,682
|61,401
|982,013
|17,987
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|30,167
|195,202
|417,503
|231,405
|874,277
|125,723
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|6,179
|64,797
|214,686
|352,595
|638,257
|361,743
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|1,238
|20,707
|93,433
|224,099
|339,477
|660,523
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|91
|2,710
|21,467
|75,727
|99,995
|900,005
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|31
|1,462
|12,866
|51,917
|66,276
|933,724
|4-AA
|Thomson
|755,599
|191,941
|39,974
|12,175
|999,689
|311
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|144,902
|410,917
|280,983
|149,814
|986,616
|13,384
|4-AA
|Washington County
|65,078
|241,973
|361,140
|294,822
|963,013
|36,987
|4-AA
|Laney
|34,324
|152,721
|303,747
|437,727
|928,519
|71,481
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|94
|2,288
|12,266
|82,755
|97,403
|902,597
|4-AA
|Butler
|3
|146
|1,587
|16,975
|18,711
|981,289
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|11
|228
|4,045
|4,284
|995,716
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|3
|75
|1,687
|1,765
|998,235
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|421,242
|325,301
|240,414
|12,351
|999,308
|692
|5-AA
|Callaway
|305,063
|338,850
|333,992
|20,696
|998,601
|1,399
|5-AA
|Columbia
|272,819
|330,897
|369,929
|24,643
|998,288
|1,712
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|716
|3,706
|39,608
|556,689
|600,719
|399,281
|5-AA
|Redan
|160
|1,235
|15,471
|336,647
|353,513
|646,487
|5-AA
|Towers
|-
|11
|455
|32,512
|32,978
|967,022
|5-AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|131
|16,462
|16,593
|983,407
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|550,340
|351,667
|77,002
|17,353
|996,362
|3,638
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|398,731
|442,493
|120,633
|30,423
|992,280
|7,720
|6-AA
|Washington
|23,937
|91,443
|331,955
|320,162
|767,497
|232,503
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|23,201
|88,999
|326,691
|323,067
|761,958
|238,042
|6-AA
|Therrell
|3,690
|24,151
|127,735
|255,031
|410,607
|589,393
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|101
|1,247
|15,966
|53,492
|70,806
|929,194
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|-
|18
|472
|490
|999,510
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|793,898
|172,130
|26,838
|6,461
|999,327
|673
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|144,237
|471,701
|250,060
|98,719
|964,717
|35,283
|7-AA
|North Murray
|41,313
|207,795
|360,100
|257,910
|867,118
|132,882
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|17,420
|112,910
|255,588
|361,077
|746,995
|253,005
|7-AA
|Model
|3,132
|35,427
|106,673
|270,891
|416,123
|583,877
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|36
|729
|4,661
|5,426
|994,574
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|1
|12
|281
|294
|999,706
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|735,070
|226,302
|34,576
|3,809
|999,757
|243
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|221,821
|542,674
|195,578
|33,814
|993,887
|6,113
|8-AA
|Union County
|38,992
|188,860
|520,938
|192,828
|941,618
|58,382
|8-AA
|Banks County
|3,604
|33,190
|177,112
|458,694
|672,600
|327,400
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|498
|8,287
|61,252
|246,942
|316,979
|683,021
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|15
|687
|10,544
|63,913
|75,159
|924,841
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|3-0
|78.04
|1,000,000
|4.08
|911,920
|692,377
|489,331
|313,630
|2.19
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|2-0
|76.03
|1,000,000
|3.89
|820,051
|634,241
|457,448
|248,384
|3.03
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|2-1
|74.55
|1,000,000
|3.85
|843,061
|723,783
|371,171
|203,335
|3.92
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|1-1
|70.52
|1,000,000
|3.44
|741,467
|595,230
|249,257
|100,524
|8.95
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|3-0
|69.84
|999,639
|3.16
|786,589
|305,482
|158,178
|64,227
|14.57
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|2-0
|67.97
|999,306
|2.95
|716,482
|253,525
|119,773
|42,331
|22.62
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|3-0
|62.20
|999,591
|2.79
|653,113
|205,815
|47,229
|11,342
|87.17
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|3-0
|60.09
|1,000,000
|2.21
|256,567
|88,810
|26,044
|4,672
|213.04
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|1-2
|59.56
|999,998
|2.43
|362,986
|69,930
|23,736
|4,111
|242.25
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|3-0
|57.26
|1,000,000
|2.28
|210,903
|114,178
|19,334
|2,784
|358.20
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|3-0
|55.77
|1,000,000
|2.46
|453,469
|102,643
|14,961
|1,982
|503.54
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|3-0
|55.68
|1,000,000
|2.46
|451,277
|101,324
|14,610
|1,973
|505.84
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|1-1
|53.14
|976,437
|1.33
|107,254
|27,850
|3,441
|358
|2,792.30
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|1-1
|49.20
|1,000,000
|1.90
|83,948
|23,410
|1,768
|126
|7,935.51
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|2-0
|48.75
|976,741
|1.63
|159,632
|20,931
|1,552
|115
|8,694.65
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-2
|48.24
|939,693
|1.09
|41,789
|8,825
|622
|47
|21,275.60
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|1-1
|47.45
|1,000,000
|1.19
|42,508
|4,985
|406
|20
|49,999.00
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|1-2
|44.44
|1,000,000
|1.42
|81,945
|7,255
|345
|14
|71,427.57
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|1-1
|44.55
|938,376
|1.28
|62,419
|5,765
|298
|10
|99,999.00
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|2-1
|43.47
|1,000,000
|1.52
|58,678
|4,807
|206
|7
|142,856.14
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|3-0
|39.84
|998,224
|1.40
|19,951
|1,182
|63
|3
|333,332.33
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|2-1
|39.99
|1,000,000
|1.52
|22,997
|1,772
|65
|1
|999,999.00
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|2-1
|40.77
|1,000,000
|1.38
|22,304
|1,475
|53
|1
|999,999.00
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|2-0
|39.75
|1,000,000
|1.30
|23,427
|1,399
|39
|1
|999,999.00
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|2-1
|39.57
|998,175
|1.39
|18,964
|1,145
|38
|1
|999,999.00
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|1-1
|38.68
|1,000,000
|1.20
|30,888
|1,505
|27
|1
|999,999.00
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|1-1
|34.42
|615,459
|0.65
|3,631
|133
|4
|-
|-
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|0-3
|24.11
|1,000,000
|1.01
|675
|7
|1
|-
|-
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|1-2
|29.70
|1,000,000
|1.09
|5,489
|103
|-
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|1-1
|28.80
|1,000,000
|1.08
|4,658
|88
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|2-1
|24.15
|955,174
|1.00
|377
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|2-0
|28.33
|270,053
|0.28
|395
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-2
|26.25
|188,232
|0.19
|137
|3
|-
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|0-2
|26.16
|84,925
|0.09
|43
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|0-3
|7.26
|1,000,000
|1.01
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-3
|-1.94
|48,429
|0.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|1-2
|12.95
|11,548
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|0-2
|11.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|609,051
|368,852
|21,906
|191
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|384,287
|566,911
|48,248
|554
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|6,635
|63,818
|863,894
|65,653
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|27
|419
|65,952
|933,602
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|526,797
|378,484
|77,059
|17,299
|999,639
|361
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|422,807
|445,206
|106,065
|25,228
|999,306
|694
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|37,047
|123,234
|498,017
|318,139
|976,437
|23,563
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|13,339
|52,615
|312,800
|560,939
|939,693
|60,307
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|10
|461
|6,059
|78,395
|84,925
|915,075
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|865,325
|116,192
|16,714
|1,767
|999,998
|2
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|67,916
|431,476
|402,505
|96,327
|998,224
|1,776
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|64,074
|415,753
|416,606
|101,742
|998,175
|1,825
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|2,685
|36,479
|163,364
|752,646
|955,174
|44,826
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|-
|100
|811
|47,518
|48,429
|951,571
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|688,863
|252,330
|58,330
|477
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|254,760
|517,623
|224,830
|2,787
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|56,352
|229,766
|695,138
|18,744
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|25
|281
|21,702
|977,992
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|983,612
|16,192
|165
|31
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|13,895
|684,803
|220,596
|80,706
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|1,335
|160,806
|404,207
|433,652
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|1,158
|138,199
|375,032
|485,611
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|452,144
|377,781
|124,037
|46,038
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|449,838
|379,407
|125,154
|45,601
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|66,109
|156,329
|425,646
|351,916
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|31,909
|86,483
|325,163
|556,445
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|785,372
|177,028
|32,832
|4,359
|999,591
|409
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|142,055
|464,635
|288,998
|81,053
|976,741
|23,259
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|65,519
|287,561
|422,166
|163,130
|938,376
|61,624
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|5,967
|51,775
|163,730
|393,987
|615,459
|384,541
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|769
|12,330
|55,579
|201,375
|270,053
|729,947
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|318
|6,617
|35,739
|145,558
|188,232
|811,768
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|-
|54
|956
|10,538
|11,548
|988,452
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|882,880
|113,006
|3,706
|408
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|110,445
|738,359
|127,865
|23,331
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|5,218
|109,448
|556,414
|328,920
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|1,457
|39,187
|312,015
|647,341
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Division II
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|3-0
|57.28
|996,967
|3.40
|714,734
|470,165
|305,237
|193,921
|4.16
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|3-0
|56.40
|993,263
|2.65
|687,555
|425,276
|263,459
|161,480
|5.19
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|3-0
|55.84
|999,954
|3.05
|597,589
|392,318
|223,755
|133,555
|6.49
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|2-1
|54.45
|1,000,000
|2.86
|560,559
|324,653
|175,920
|97,547
|9.25
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|3-0
|53.02
|989,692
|2.88
|564,454
|317,328
|173,048
|82,908
|11.06
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|2-0
|51.99
|999,986
|2.64
|472,180
|262,108
|142,484
|62,963
|14.88
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|1-1
|51.71
|987,412
|2.84
|527,035
|276,835
|137,130
|62,092
|15.11
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|1-2
|51.76
|999,243
|2.48
|404,446
|229,270
|113,306
|51,490
|18.42
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|0-2
|49.19
|998,330
|2.19
|312,510
|154,203
|64,734
|25,323
|38.49
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|2-0
|48.81
|949,394
|1.96
|356,381
|157,172
|66,556
|24,696
|39.49
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|1-1
|48.44
|976,002
|2.19
|304,530
|136,822
|57,383
|21,084
|46.43
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-2
|47.30
|961,687
|2.11
|323,592
|138,315
|51,273
|16,792
|58.55
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|0-3
|46.46
|952,181
|2.20
|321,602
|121,561
|42,293
|13,661
|72.20
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|1-2
|46.51
|1,000,000
|2.00
|272,045
|107,479
|38,742
|12,297
|80.32
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|1-1
|45.97
|946,414
|2.14
|302,073
|110,248
|37,384
|11,648
|84.85
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|2-0
|46.28
|959,789
|1.94
|232,020
|91,725
|32,812
|10,520
|94.06
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|1-1
|45.46
|951,850
|1.85
|207,082
|77,875
|26,159
|7,825
|126.80
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|2-1
|43.78
|855,828
|1.42
|170,619
|54,849
|16,144
|4,102
|242.78
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|42.15
|969,767
|1.53
|132,818
|42,115
|11,188
|2,473
|403.37
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|40.53
|835,510
|1.47
|129,226
|31,506
|6,942
|1,363
|732.68
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|2-1
|40.37
|867,036
|1.34
|90,120
|23,743
|5,289
|989
|1,010.12
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-0
|38.60
|1,000,000
|1.43
|84,052
|19,100
|3,828
|591
|1,691.05
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|0-2
|37.75
|610,819
|0.82
|47,955
|9,386
|1,615
|281
|3,557.72
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|2-1
|36.70
|551,028
|0.71
|35,932
|6,465
|1,042
|147
|6,801.72
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|1-2
|35.73
|708,750
|0.91
|34,293
|6,306
|907
|109
|9,173.31
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-1
|34.13
|836,930
|1.00
|28,002
|4,411
|590
|74
|13,512.51
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|1-1
|33.09
|919,606
|1.13
|24,378
|3,289
|358
|39
|25,640.03
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|30.67
|698,692
|0.78
|11,332
|1,229
|124
|12
|83,332.33
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-2
|28.92
|978,906
|1.14
|14,391
|1,205
|90
|6
|166,665.67
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|1-1
|28.61
|977,387
|1.13
|13,156
|1,153
|89
|4
|249,999.00
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|2-1
|29.01
|342,904
|0.38
|4,439
|427
|32
|4
|249,999.00
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|1-2
|28.51
|816,441
|0.93
|9,266
|812
|49
|2
|499,999.00
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|1-2
|27.89
|173,527
|0.21
|3,180
|240
|19
|2
|499,999.00
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|3-0
|27.40
|245,323
|0.27
|2,553
|213
|9
|-
|-
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|24.12
|334,203
|0.35
|1,367
|89
|6
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|25.10
|102,805
|0.12
|1,090
|71
|3
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-3
|16.61
|781,031
|0.81
|799
|17
|1
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|1-2
|20.97
|39,668
|0.04
|146
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|19.49
|160,453
|0.16
|254
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|0-3
|16.51
|200,134
|0.21
|204
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-2
|6.21
|223,428
|0.23
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-3
|10.46
|66,246
|0.07
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-3
|9.46
|2,112
|0.00
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|1-1
|-3.38
|39,262
|0.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|-1.19
|39
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|-24.08
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|2-1
|2.32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|8-A Division II
|0-3
|-49.52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|826,738
|158,674
|13,722
|820
|999,954
|46
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|142,639
|517,915
|230,448
|78,765
|969,767
|30,233
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|29,259
|188,793
|364,357
|254,521
|836,930
|163,070
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|927
|100,833
|256,921
|340,011
|698,692
|301,308
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|296
|8,050
|40,205
|111,902
|160,453
|839,547
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|141
|25,735
|94,347
|213,980
|334,203
|665,797
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|545,382
|307,508
|120,009
|24,068
|996,967
|3,033
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|315,241
|388,386
|231,416
|54,649
|989,692
|10,308
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|126,762
|253,726
|434,813
|146,386
|961,687
|38,313
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|11,084
|40,198
|163,030
|494,438
|708,750
|291,250
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|1,531
|10,182
|50,732
|280,459
|342,904
|657,096
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|378,874
|287,289
|196,121
|113,718
|976,002
|23,998
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|276,655
|278,647
|244,099
|160,388
|959,789
|40,211
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|242,692
|265,009
|261,026
|183,123
|951,850
|48,150
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|98,284
|154,220
|257,499
|357,033
|867,036
|132,964
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|3,495
|14,835
|41,255
|185,738
|245,323
|754,677
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|554,929
|372,151
|62,095
|10,068
|999,243
|757
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|410,288
|471,792
|98,452
|17,798
|998,330
|1,670
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|25,891
|106,117
|491,281
|296,317
|919,606
|80,394
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|8,724
|46,411
|297,415
|463,891
|816,441
|183,559
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|154
|3,113
|39,721
|157,146
|200,134
|799,866
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|14
|416
|11,036
|54,780
|66,246
|933,754
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|906,668
|84,631
|7,768
|919
|999,986
|14
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|46,485
|430,298
|381,253
|120,870
|978,906
|21,094
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|43,699
|414,682
|392,855
|126,151
|977,387
|22,613
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|3,048
|63,581
|184,387
|530,015
|781,031
|218,969
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|96
|6,481
|29,950
|186,901
|223,428
|776,572
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|4
|327
|3,787
|35,144
|39,262
|960,738
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|488,421
|281,342
|150,316
|67,333
|987,412
|12,588
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|226,312
|285,485
|270,249
|170,135
|952,181
|47,819
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|208,485
|274,349
|280,034
|183,546
|946,414
|53,586
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|73,957
|144,274
|249,138
|368,141
|835,510
|164,490
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|2,103
|10,107
|32,476
|128,841
|173,527
|826,473
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|722
|4,434
|17,622
|80,027
|102,805
|897,195
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|-
|9
|165
|1,938
|2,112
|997,888
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|39
|39
|999,961
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|678,265
|251,783
|69,952
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|251,245
|494,250
|254,505
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|70,490
|253,967
|675,543
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|635,269
|250,651
|81,307
|26,036
|993,263
|6,737
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|229,262
|373,110
|238,805
|108,217
|949,394
|50,606
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|93,394
|220,354
|321,602
|220,478
|855,828
|144,172
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|23,980
|84,622
|188,006
|314,211
|610,819
|389,181
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|17,999
|70,150
|162,865
|300,014
|551,028
|448,972
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|96
|1,113
|7,415
|31,044
|39,668
|960,332
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division II
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
About the Author