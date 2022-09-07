Maxwell playoff projections after Week 3

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Buford Mill Creek Valdosta Buford Mill Creek Grayson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal North Gwinnett Valdosta Buford Carrollton Lambert North Gwinnett Parkview Valdosta Walton Buford Brookwood Carrollton Reg 5, #3 25 71.53 3-0 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 6, #2 14 80.16 3-0 Lambert Reg 8, #4 32 66.73 1-2 Mountain View Reg 7, #1 11 84.46 2-1 North Gwinnett Reg 3, #3 26 70.72 2-1 North Paulding Reg 4, #2 16 78.39 2-0 Parkview Reg 2, #4 29 68.47 2-1 Pebblebrook Reg 1, #1 5 91.13 3-0 Valdosta Reg 6, #3 20 74.77 1-1 Denmark Reg 5, #2 10 88.58 1-1 Walton Reg 7, #4 37 60.01 2-1 Meadowcreek Reg 8, #1 1 103.07 3-0 Buford Reg 4, #3 17 78.09 1-2 Brookwood Reg 3, #2 23 74.04 1-2 McEachern Reg 1, #4 28 69.98 2-1 Richmond Hill Reg 2, #1 9 88.61 3-0 Carrollton Westlake Mill Creek Grayson Milton Westlake Marietta Mill Creek North Cobb Lowndes Grayson Collins Hill Milton Reg 1, #3 13 83.08 3-0 Colquitt County Reg 2, #2 12 83.99 1-2 Westlake Reg 4, #4 18 76.42 3-0 South Gwinnett Reg 3, #1 15 79.53 1-2 Marietta Reg 7, #3 36 61.05 2-1 Peachtree Ridge Reg 8, #2 2 98.45 3-0 Mill Creek Reg 6, #4 22 74.44 2-1 South Forsyth Reg 5, #1 4 92.43 1-1 North Cobb Reg 2, #3 19 75.03 2-1 East Coweta Reg 1, #2 7 90.36 2-1 Lowndes Reg 3, #4 31 67.67 1-2 Harrison Reg 4, #1 3 95.84 3-0 Grayson Reg 8, #3 8 89.09 2-0 Collins Hill Reg 7, #2 24 71.78 0-2 Norcross Reg 5, #4 38 58.99 1-2 Cherokee Reg 6, #1 6 90.69 0-2 Milton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Buford 8-AAAAAAA 3-0 103.07 999,894 4.11 823,489 717,503 577,422 417,654 1.39 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 3-0 98.45 999,560 3.66 722,874 569,213 393,394 204,747 3.88 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 3-0 95.84 996,934 3.31 685,640 441,880 233,650 115,134 7.69 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 3-0 91.13 995,321 2.84 561,901 330,964 127,082 48,169 19.76 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 1-1 92.43 999,940 2.53 322,707 227,997 114,959 46,365 20.57 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 2-1 90.36 994,251 2.74 532,250 297,936 109,481 38,959 24.67 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 0-2 90.69 994,307 2.75 506,946 252,627 98,919 35,866 26.88 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 3-0 88.61 999,678 2.56 571,939 167,787 78,254 24,649 39.57 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 2-0 89.09 994,321 2.62 467,290 226,832 77,875 24,200 40.32 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 1-1 88.58 999,753 2.23 230,440 139,134 57,888 18,249 53.80 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 2-1 84.46 999,851 2.47 468,391 198,150 46,319 10,696 92.49 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 1-2 83.99 998,696 2.05 371,799 82,922 26,620 6,048 164.34 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 3-0 83.08 965,474 1.92 299,544 85,618 20,017 4,199 237.15 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 3-0 80.16 916,176 1.66 176,109 53,492 9,409 1,561 639.61 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 1-2 79.53 981,924 1.79 202,890 35,114 7,111 1,079 925.78 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 2-0 78.39 760,471 1.43 147,941 31,789 5,193 727 1,374.52 Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 1-2 78.09 749,490 1.39 139,949 28,848 4,554 612 1,632.99 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 3-0 76.42 671,961 1.18 103,699 17,793 2,487 281 3,557.72 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 2-1 75.03 988,553 1.33 84,812 13,077 1,661 156 6,409.26 Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 1-1 74.77 770,773 1.09 55,029 11,691 1,268 128 7,811.50 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 1-2 74.04 931,995 1.38 84,390 10,720 1,370 115 8,694.65 Newton 4-AAAAAAA 3-0 74.51 568,549 0.94 68,797 9,637 1,150 112 8,927.57 South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 2-1 74.44 758,395 1.06 50,231 10,539 1,103 105 9,522.81 Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 3-0 71.53 982,869 1.34 64,810 10,583 774 70 14,284.71 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 0-2 71.78 992,092 1.27 57,632 9,532 804 54 18,517.52 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 2-1 70.72 867,833 1.15 41,688 4,429 365 26 38,460.54 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 2-1 69.98 665,550 0.82 36,218 2,096 211 13 76,922.08 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 1-2 70.29 550,332 0.68 16,128 2,444 179 12 83,332.33 Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 2-1 68.47 956,977 1.09 24,129 3,268 164 6 166,665.67 Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 1-2 67.67 776,092 0.94 19,015 1,735 107 4 249,999.00 Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 1-2 66.73 602,411 0.75 23,801 2,523 114 2 499,999.00 Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 1-2 64.83 379,404 0.43 8,300 265 18 2 499,999.00 Archer 4-AAAAAAA 0-3 68.39 252,595 0.35 12,571 906 52 - - Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 0-3 61.77 319,538 0.37 5,534 363 7 - - Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 2-1 61.05 914,865 0.95 2,861 189 6 - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 2-1 60.01 896,894 0.92 2,013 123 6 - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 1-2 58.99 804,033 0.86 3,418 141 4 - - Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 1-2 61.17 442,156 0.48 2,524 134 3 - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 3-0 53.35 84,276 0.09 271 5 - - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 2-0 43.40 97,110 0.10 6 1 - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 1-2 44.44 116,295 0.12 18 - - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 0-3 43.07 56,096 0.06 4 - - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 1-1 44.14 154,672 0.15 2 - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 1-2 37.29 40,614 0.04 - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 1-2 48.27 10,017 0.01 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 2-1 21.76 1,012 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 449,266 348,571 166,780 30,704 995,321 4,679 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 406,928 363,454 188,090 35,779 994,251 5,749 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 134,029 247,745 452,199 131,501 965,474 34,526 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill 8,079 29,997 137,209 490,265 665,550 334,450 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 1,698 10,233 55,722 311,751 379,404 620,596 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 577,873 309,917 87,413 24,475 999,678 322 2-AAAAAAA Westlake 324,609 429,531 183,761 60,795 998,696 1,304 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 76,813 192,831 452,789 266,120 988,553 11,447 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 20,701 67,467 273,697 595,112 956,977 43,023 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 4 254 2,340 53,498 56,096 943,904 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 527,853 272,457 123,974 57,640 981,924 18,076 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 243,933 304,317 239,368 144,377 931,995 68,005 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 137,329 223,590 280,901 226,013 867,833 132,167 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 75,306 149,301 244,373 307,112 776,092 223,908 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 15,579 50,335 111,384 264,858 442,156 557,844 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 816,139 139,095 32,089 9,611 996,934 3,066 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 60,462 254,810 244,158 201,041 760,471 239,529 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 56,878 245,203 242,472 204,937 749,490 250,510 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 38,748 188,055 221,511 223,647 671,961 328,039 4-AAAAAAA Newton 23,831 135,337 184,825 224,556 568,549 431,451 4-AAAAAAA Archer 3,942 37,500 74,945 136,208 252,595 747,405 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 596,203 356,650 44,463 2,624 999,940 60 5-AAAAAAA Walton 381,365 522,811 89,201 6,376 999,753 247 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 21,298 110,641 681,291 169,639 982,869 17,131 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee 1,126 9,486 165,759 627,662 804,033 195,967 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler 4 252 10,661 105,378 116,295 883,705 5-AAAAAAA Osborne 4 160 8,625 88,321 97,110 902,890 6-AAAAAAA Milton 698,308 214,551 59,562 21,886 994,307 5,693 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 167,910 351,437 250,567 146,262 916,176 83,824 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 58,813 179,051 264,600 268,309 770,773 229,227 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 54,832 169,847 258,394 275,322 758,395 241,605 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 20,129 84,930 165,021 280,252 550,332 449,668 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 8 184 1,856 7,969 10,017 989,983 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 789,748 182,548 22,711 4,844 999,851 149 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 169,746 544,783 207,790 69,773 992,092 7,908 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 22,456 145,683 385,779 360,947 914,865 85,135 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 17,926 122,579 351,108 405,281 896,894 103,106 7-AAAAAAA Duluth 122 3,946 26,975 123,629 154,672 845,328 7-AAAAAAA Discovery 2 461 5,594 34,557 40,614 959,386 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - 43 969 1,012 998,988 8-AAAAAAA Buford 588,474 314,760 93,703 2,957 999,894 106 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 335,858 457,935 197,421 8,346 999,560 440 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 75,238 223,398 637,115 58,570 994,321 5,679 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 375 2,959 50,288 548,789 602,411 397,589 8-AAAAAAA Dacula 55 894 18,542 300,047 319,538 680,462 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett - 54 2,931 81,291 84,276 915,724

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lee County Hughes Lee County Gainesville Hughes Thomas County Central First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Roswell Lee County Gainesville Northside (Warner Robins) River Ridge Roswell North Atlanta Lee County South Paulding Gainesville Lovejoy Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 5, #3 18 69.03 2-1 Douglas County Reg 6, #2 16 70.16 3-0 River Ridge Reg 8, #4 25 59.99 1-1 Habersham Central Reg 7, #1 2 89.88 3-0 Roswell Reg 3, #3 35 55.32 1-2 Jonesboro Reg 4, #2 13 72.86 3-0 North Atlanta Reg 2, #4 33 56.07 2-1 Glynn Academy Reg 1, #1 1 98.89 3-0 Lee County Reg 6, #3 20 64.49 3-0 Etowah Reg 5, #2 12 73.43 1-1 South Paulding Reg 7, #4 36 55.27 1-2 Sprayberry Reg 8, #1 7 82.64 3-0 Gainesville Reg 4, #3 21 61.94 1-2 St. Pius X Reg 3, #2 19 65.86 2-1 Lovejoy Reg 1, #4 10 74.24 1-2 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 2, #1 15 71.74 2-0 Brunswick Houston County Hughes Thomas County Central Blessed Trinity Houston County Woodward Academy North Forsyth Hughes Thomas County Central Marist Blessed Trinity Rome Reg 1, #3 5 86.34 3-0 Houston County Reg 2, #2 27 58.80 1-2 Effingham County Reg 4, #4 51 36.97 1-1 Dunwoody Reg 3, #1 8 77.49 1-1 Woodward Academy Reg 7, #3 17 69.47 1-1 Alpharetta Reg 8, #2 14 71.93 2-1 North Forsyth Reg 6, #4 22 61.68 0-3 Allatoona Reg 5, #1 4 87.35 3-0 Hughes Reg 2, #3 31 57.46 2-0 Evans Reg 1, #2 3 87.48 3-0 Thomas County Central Reg 3, #4 39 54.27 2-1 Mundy's Mill Reg 4, #1 11 73.67 2-1 Marist Reg 8, #3 24 60.25 0-2 Shiloh Reg 7, #2 6 85.23 2-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 5, #4 26 59.95 0-2 Newnan Reg 6, #1 9 77.34 2-1 Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lee County 1-AAAAAA 3-0 98.89 999,511 4.38 949,554 769,771 671,459 542,572 0.84 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 3-0 89.88 999,805 3.46 836,599 388,600 277,374 133,066 6.52 Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 3-0 87.48 986,902 3.49 776,687 506,041 281,561 100,540 8.95 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 3-0 86.34 982,503 3.36 745,093 474,321 236,971 79,149 11.63 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 2-0 85.23 999,025 3.11 725,159 297,132 174,019 57,969 16.25 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 3-0 82.64 998,907 3.09 650,798 433,529 118,993 39,223 24.50 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 1-1 77.49 999,170 3.98 841,783 361,678 96,334 17,433 56.36 Hughes 5-AAAAAA 3-0 87.35 999,461 1.40 114,705 84,484 29,644 13,609 72.48 Rome 6-AAAAAA 2-1 77.34 985,768 2.12 262,178 81,075 28,340 5,150 193.17 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 1-2 74.24 806,365 1.83 327,563 124,265 18,456 2,922 341.23 Marist 4-AAAAAA 2-1 73.67 999,767 2.09 168,352 51,511 12,852 1,708 584.48 South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 1-1 73.43 959,852 1.74 162,390 65,554 8,576 1,413 706.71 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 3-0 72.86 999,731 2.05 156,061 44,935 10,300 1,339 745.83 North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 2-1 71.93 973,931 1.83 240,963 79,018 10,862 1,304 765.87 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 2-0 71.74 996,390 1.70 229,452 78,222 8,759 1,260 792.65 Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 1-1 69.47 933,683 1.56 164,040 35,543 4,502 390 2,563.10 River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 3-0 70.16 912,682 1.50 95,032 20,650 3,245 350 2,856.14 Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 2-1 65.86 991,420 2.05 210,486 48,755 3,956 287 3,483.32 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 2-1 69.03 887,802 1.42 83,662 21,778 2,157 233 4,290.85 Etowah 6-AAAAAA 3-0 64.49 736,510 0.98 29,280 5,388 380 34 29,410.76 St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 1-2 61.94 993,811 1.55 70,780 10,398 521 25 39,999.00 Veterans 1-AAAAAA 2-0 61.40 156,239 0.23 17,034 2,470 100 6 166,665.67 Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 0-2 60.25 702,638 0.81 18,587 1,936 105 4 249,999.00 Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 1-1 59.99 689,528 0.79 17,391 1,699 101 4 249,999.00 Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 0-3 61.68 593,992 0.72 12,994 2,091 94 4 249,999.00 Newnan 5-AAAAAA 0-2 59.95 477,732 0.60 9,980 952 57 2 499,999.00 Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 1-2 58.80 879,588 0.95 13,862 1,801 71 1 999,999.00 Evans 2-AAAAAA 2-0 57.46 840,831 0.90 9,422 1,037 47 1 999,999.00 Tift County 1-AAAAAA 0-3 56.90 68,480 0.09 4,043 410 15 1 999,999.00 Creekview 6-AAAAAA 0-3 58.12 390,814 0.44 4,092 488 13 1 999,999.00 Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 1-2 55.32 763,586 0.94 11,563 1,070 52 - - Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 2-1 56.07 792,504 0.83 6,191 624 18 - - Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 2-1 57.82 349,103 0.42 4,820 371 16 - - Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 0-3 57.91 379,716 0.43 3,887 456 11 - - Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 1-2 55.27 362,844 0.41 5,190 556 9 - - Lanier 8-AAAAAA 1-2 55.91 457,452 0.49 4,774 270 9 - - East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 2-1 55.00 213,221 0.25 1,804 110 9 - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 2-1 54.27 670,250 0.77 3,736 271 7 - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 0-3 54.66 332,518 0.37 4,261 421 3 - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 1-1 50.08 482,646 0.54 2,015 111 1 - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 1-1 50.48 165,268 0.18 900 64 1 - - Pope 7-AAAAAA 0-2 51.78 206,857 0.22 1,477 119 - - - Alexander 5-AAAAAA 1-2 51.43 103,017 0.11 392 13 - - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 1-2 48.81 143,776 0.15 297 5 - - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 2-1 44.24 171,577 0.17 64 2 - - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 1-1 44.24 171,372 0.17 47 2 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 1-1 36.97 424,347 0.44 259 1 - - - Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 0-3 34.20 284,022 0.29 114 1 - - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-3 34.48 298,322 0.31 105 1 - - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 1-1 43.49 147,738 0.15 43 - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 2-1 39.48 88,465 0.09 24 - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-3 42.09 33,768 0.03 8 - - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 0-3 42.39 9,812 0.01 6 - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 1-2 27.60 3,845 0.00 1 - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 0-2 24.73 618 0.00 - - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 0-3 29.65 518 0.00 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 3-0 36.52 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Lee County 704,547 222,302 62,095 10,567 999,511 489 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 156,141 380,609 345,338 104,814 986,902 13,098 1-AAAAAA Houston County 128,706 340,323 387,093 126,381 982,503 17,497 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 10,449 53,410 182,130 560,376 806,365 193,635 1-AAAAAA Veterans 126 2,713 17,178 136,222 156,239 843,761 1-AAAAAA Tift County 31 643 6,166 61,640 68,480 931,520 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 738,506 187,125 54,546 16,213 996,390 3,610 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 110,842 304,652 273,261 190,833 879,588 120,412 2-AAAAAA Evans 83,758 254,494 277,394 225,185 840,831 159,169 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 61,942 208,218 264,352 257,992 792,504 207,496 2-AAAAAA South Effingham 1,820 16,299 45,716 107,537 171,372 828,628 2-AAAAAA Grovetown 1,790 16,147 45,954 107,686 171,577 828,423 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 1,342 13,065 38,777 94,554 147,738 852,262 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 762,348 202,715 28,889 5,218 999,170 830 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy 206,998 603,921 153,928 26,573 991,420 8,580 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro 20,345 124,543 337,508 281,190 763,586 236,414 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 5,442 21,230 292,735 350,843 670,250 329,750 3-AAAAAA Alcovy 4,769 44,929 164,346 268,602 482,646 517,354 3-AAAAAA Morrow 98 2,643 22,079 63,645 88,465 911,535 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County - 16 478 3,351 3,845 996,155 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - 3 37 578 618 999,382 4-AAAAAA Marist 480,339 377,452 138,224 3,752 999,767 233 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 437,404 402,267 155,437 4,623 999,731 269 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X 82,012 217,586 641,911 52,302 993,811 6,189 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody 142 1,391 30,046 392,768 424,347 575,653 4-AAAAAA South Cobb 53 644 17,715 279,910 298,322 701,678 4-AAAAAA Riverwood 50 660 16,667 266,645 284,022 715,978 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Hughes 806,147 161,323 28,305 3,686 999,461 539 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 131,327 468,764 268,746 91,015 959,852 40,148 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 54,772 273,373 382,821 176,836 887,802 112,198 5-AAAAAA Newnan 4,696 49,614 144,004 279,418 477,732 522,268 5-AAAAAA Paulding County 2,192 29,276 97,732 219,903 349,103 650,897 5-AAAAAA East Paulding 706 13,356 54,494 144,665 213,221 786,779 5-AAAAAA Alexander 157 4,169 22,547 76,144 103,017 896,983 5-AAAAAA New Manchester 3 125 1,351 8,333 9,812 990,188 6-AAAAAA Rome 626,716 240,304 88,509 30,239 985,768 14,232 6-AAAAAA River Ridge 228,707 349,614 220,675 113,686 912,682 87,318 6-AAAAAA Etowah 76,539 182,922 257,995 219,054 736,510 263,490 6-AAAAAA Allatoona 39,065 115,367 196,517 243,043 593,992 406,008 6-AAAAAA Creekview 15,067 57,443 119,996 198,308 390,814 609,186 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 13,906 54,348 116,266 195,196 379,716 620,284 6-AAAAAA Woodstock - 2 42 474 518 999,482 7-AAAAAA Roswell 617,456 336,552 43,693 2,104 999,805 195 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 358,847 531,618 101,473 7,087 999,025 975 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 22,967 119,053 624,227 167,436 933,683 66,317 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry 328 5,369 84,604 272,543 362,844 637,156 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek 270 4,422 75,687 252,139 332,518 667,482 7-AAAAAA Pope 80 1,812 40,342 164,623 206,857 793,143 7-AAAAAA Lassiter 52 1,174 29,974 134,068 165,268 834,732 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 758,736 203,936 30,594 5,641 998,907 1,093 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth 200,645 521,831 188,760 62,695 973,931 26,069 8-AAAAAA Shiloh 18,149 112,338 291,239 280,912 702,638 297,362 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 16,847 107,567 282,294 282,820 689,528 310,472 8-AAAAAA Lanier 5,216 46,586 159,348 246,302 457,452 542,548 8-AAAAAA Jackson County 393 7,045 40,514 95,824 143,776 856,224 8-AAAAAA Apalachee 14 697 7,251 25,806 33,768 966,232

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Warner Robins Dutchtown Ware County Warner Robins Dutchtown Coffee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cartersville Ware County Jefferson Warner Robins Kell Cartersville Decatur Ware County Mays Jefferson Harris County Warner Robins Reg 5, #3 21 56.58 1-1 Villa Rica Reg 6, #2 9 71.63 3-0 Kell Reg 8, #4 15 62.88 1-1 Clarke Central Reg 7, #1 3 81.07 3-0 Cartersville Reg 3, #3 33 47.87 0-3 Northgate Reg 4, #2 26 53.16 1-2 Decatur Reg 2, #4 18 59.37 2-1 Ola Reg 1, #1 2 83.40 2-0 Ware County Reg 6, #3 24 53.37 1-2 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 5, #2 17 59.63 1-2 Mays Reg 7, #4 25 53.22 1-1 Dalton Reg 8, #1 10 71.05 2-1 Jefferson Reg 4, #3 34 47.86 2-0 Chamblee Reg 3, #2 28 52.44 1-2 Harris County Reg 1, #4 32 48.65 1-2 Jenkins Reg 2, #1 1 86.16 1-1 Warner Robins Dutchtown Creekside Coffee Cambridge Dutchtown Northside (Columbus) Loganville Creekside Coffee Tucker Calhoun Cambridge Reg 1, #3 31 49.48 1-2 Statesboro Reg 2, #2 4 75.16 3-0 Dutchtown Reg 4, #4 39 43.56 1-2 Arabia Mountain Reg 3, #1 27 53.15 2-1 Northside (Columbus) Reg 7, #3 20 57.04 1-2 Cass Reg 8, #2 11 69.57 3-0 Loganville Reg 6, #4 30 51.49 1-1 Centennial Reg 5, #1 12 69.43 0-2 Creekside Reg 2, #3 6 73.43 2-1 Jones County Reg 1, #2 5 74.70 1-1 Coffee Reg 3, #4 37 44.27 1-2 McIntosh Reg 4, #1 13 65.87 2-0 Tucker Reg 8, #3 14 64.67 2-1 Flowery Branch Reg 7, #2 8 72.99 2-1 Calhoun Reg 5, #4 22 54.75 1-2 Lithia Springs Reg 6, #1 7 73.22 2-1 Cambridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 1-1 86.16 999,247 4.32 945,636 831,558 575,498 426,689 1.34 Ware County 1-AAAAA 2-0 83.40 999,982 3.62 824,821 576,521 346,704 217,457 3.60 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 3-0 81.07 999,744 3.15 674,800 389,647 217,075 118,455 7.44 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 3-0 75.16 981,999 2.95 641,841 420,859 196,701 60,814 15.44 Coffee 1-AAAAA 1-1 74.70 999,563 2.56 526,759 273,265 124,458 39,094 24.58 Jones County 2-AAAAA 2-1 73.43 972,852 2.62 548,797 331,413 137,971 37,870 25.41 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 2-1 73.22 999,641 2.56 429,884 183,260 79,688 23,541 41.48 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 2-1 72.99 996,214 2.37 415,629 176,735 75,686 21,192 46.19 Kell 6-AAAAA 3-0 71.63 999,433 2.42 379,441 143,240 55,320 14,771 66.70 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 2-1 71.05 918,170 2.23 453,573 146,217 49,617 13,319 74.08 Creekside 5-AAAAA 0-2 69.43 990,507 2.51 473,204 169,986 59,198 12,449 79.33 Loganville 8-AAAAA 3-0 69.57 886,711 2.00 377,334 113,761 35,537 8,294 119.57 Tucker 4-AAAAA 2-0 65.87 999,145 2.22 225,357 74,007 22,117 3,345 297.95 Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 2-1 64.67 710,834 1.24 160,138 36,691 8,199 1,277 782.09 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 1-1 62.88 617,619 0.99 106,393 21,817 4,279 544 1,837.24 Mays 5-AAAAA 1-2 59.63 875,124 1.43 123,501 18,732 2,683 253 3,951.57 Ola 2-AAAAA 2-1 59.37 635,584 0.80 56,316 12,221 1,771 146 6,848.32 Eastside 8-AAAAA 1-1 60.17 461,314 0.66 51,520 8,787 1,321 122 8,195.72 Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 3-0 59.15 404,697 0.56 38,191 6,141 900 85 11,763.71 Cass 7-AAAAA 1-2 57.04 873,207 1.17 72,972 9,608 1,045 74 13,512.51 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 1-1 56.58 768,178 1.09 59,534 7,042 733 57 17,542.86 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 2-1 53.15 957,522 1.61 49,707 9,264 797 30 33,332.33 Decatur 4-AAAAA 1-2 53.16 965,584 1.62 41,339 5,474 413 23 43,477.26 Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-2 54.75 680,803 0.91 35,816 3,545 312 23 43,477.26 Harris County 3-AAAAA 1-2 52.44 949,901 1.56 43,321 7,572 607 22 45,453.55 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 1-2 53.37 934,802 1.27 53,391 4,642 313 15 66,665.67 Dalton 7-AAAAA 1-1 53.22 757,499 0.93 37,266 3,256 234 10 99,999.00 Union Grove 2-AAAAA 2-1 54.40 341,002 0.39 14,351 1,980 164 9 111,110.11 Banneker 5-AAAAA 2-1 51.93 509,124 0.63 14,829 1,179 120 5 199,999.00 Statesboro 1-AAAAA 1-2 49.48 849,034 0.91 17,200 2,334 108 5 199,999.00 Northgate 3-AAAAA 0-3 47.87 869,235 1.25 16,682 1,745 84 3 333,332.33 Chamblee 4-AAAAA 2-0 47.86 893,844 1.32 16,920 1,592 77 3 333,332.33 Centennial 6-AAAAA 1-1 51.49 904,741 1.17 37,102 2,847 148 2 499,999.00 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 1-2 48.65 825,836 0.87 14,148 1,754 83 1 999,999.00 McIntosh 3-AAAAA 1-2 44.27 754,433 0.97 6,545 477 12 1 999,999.00 Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 1-2 43.56 769,481 1.03 7,733 522 19 - - Hiram 7-AAAAA 1-2 45.63 344,525 0.38 4,765 203 8 - - Drew 3-AAAAA 0-2 38.81 468,909 0.54 1,161 38 - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 0-3 45.04 68,703 0.07 494 29 - - - Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 1-1 43.83 124,953 0.13 547 17 - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-3 35.71 191,431 0.19 260 7 - - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 1-2 33.81 245,439 0.28 398 6 - - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 1-1 38.85 37,124 0.04 40 4 - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 0-3 33.63 134,154 0.13 99 3 - - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 0-3 29.98 126,507 0.14 115 1 - - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 0-2 31.85 72,310 0.07 63 1 - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 1-1 31.75 71,106 0.07 37 - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 1-2 31.78 28,811 0.03 18 - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 1-2 35.49 14,187 0.01 10 - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 1-1 25.28 17,967 0.02 2 - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 2-1 32.22 655 0.00 - - - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 0-2 24.30 613 0.00 - - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 1-1 23.41 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-2 -36.26 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Ware County 723,921 267,402 8,113 546 999,982 18 1-AAAAA Coffee 272,652 671,956 50,730 4,225 999,563 437 1-AAAAA Statesboro 1,856 31,691 451,094 364,393 849,034 150,966 1-AAAAA Jenkins 1,540 26,964 405,918 391,414 825,836 174,164 1-AAAAA Greenbrier 16 1,279 50,548 139,588 191,431 808,569 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute 15 708 33,597 99,834 134,154 865,846 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 703,686 223,560 63,687 8,314 999,247 753 2-AAAAA Dutchtown 165,935 396,309 339,584 80,171 981,999 18,001 2-AAAAA Jones County 123,985 334,078 405,589 109,200 972,852 27,148 2-AAAAA Ola 5,316 34,164 130,812 465,292 635,584 364,416 2-AAAAA Union Grove 1,057 11,183 53,389 275,373 341,002 658,998 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing 21 706 6,932 61,044 68,703 931,297 2-AAAAA Locust Grove - - 7 606 613 999,387 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 383,627 290,403 182,651 100,841 957,522 42,478 3-AAAAA Harris County 347,357 292,737 197,252 112,555 949,901 50,099 3-AAAAA Northgate 165,099 219,400 269,735 215,001 869,235 130,765 3-AAAAA McIntosh 81,579 140,635 230,346 301,873 754,433 245,567 3-AAAAA Drew 22,338 56,825 120,016 269,730 468,909 531,091 4-AAAAA Tucker 769,793 185,464 35,609 8,279 999,145 855 4-AAAAA Decatur 151,305 440,654 263,862 109,763 965,584 34,416 4-AAAAA Chamblee 56,103 234,006 360,554 243,181 893,844 106,156 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 21,373 119,300 257,986 370,822 769,481 230,519 4-AAAAA M.L. King 1,124 15,363 56,010 172,942 245,439 754,561 4-AAAAA Lithonia 302 5,213 25,979 95,013 126,507 873,493 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 679,724 210,463 74,157 26,163 990,507 9,493 5-AAAAA Mays 156,539 314,378 243,820 160,387 875,124 124,876 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 82,604 210,806 253,557 221,211 768,178 231,822 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 53,645 157,261 222,972 246,925 680,803 319,197 5-AAAAA Banneker 25,577 92,917 160,211 230,419 509,124 490,876 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson 1,691 11,544 34,016 77,702 124,953 875,047 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill 190 2,045 8,486 26,403 37,124 962,876 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities 30 586 2,781 10,790 14,187 985,813 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Cambridge 529,851 396,945 61,486 11,359 999,641 359 6-AAAAA Kell 439,620 461,472 82,338 16,003 999,433 567 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 18,648 82,240 458,863 375,051 934,802 65,198 6-AAAAA Centennial 11,854 58,555 374,954 459,378 904,741 95,259 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee 18 381 10,498 61,413 72,310 927,690 6-AAAAA North Springs 9 379 10,194 60,524 71,106 928,894 6-AAAAA Northview - 28 1,667 16,272 17,967 982,033 7-AAAAA Cartersville 703,498 266,665 26,151 3,430 999,744 256 7-AAAAA Calhoun 275,429 581,162 118,536 21,087 996,214 3,786 7-AAAAA Cass 14,817 95,244 463,394 299,752 873,207 126,793 7-AAAAA Dalton 5,700 47,396 295,982 408,421 757,499 242,501 7-AAAAA Hiram 554 9,395 90,612 243,964 344,525 655,475 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 2 138 5,325 23,346 28,811 971,189 8-AAAAA Jefferson 396,785 260,485 166,557 94,343 918,170 81,830 8-AAAAA Loganville 313,920 264,952 189,601 118,238 886,711 113,289 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch 126,487 177,947 209,181 197,219 710,834 289,166 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 85,249 137,979 183,179 211,212 617,619 382,381 8-AAAAA Eastside 43,871 86,885 134,873 195,685 461,314 538,686 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 33,688 71,742 116,540 182,727 404,697 595,303 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - 10 69 576 655 999,345

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedartown Benedictine Cedartown Perry Benedictine Starr's Mill First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cedartown Bainbridge North Oconee Perry Westminster (Atlanta) Cedartown Troup Bainbridge Holy Innocents North Oconee Burke County Perry Reg 5, #3 22 57.26 3-0 Hampton Reg 6, #2 16 60.14 1-2 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 8, #4 39 47.50 0-2 North Hall Reg 7, #1 1 84.20 3-0 Cedartown Reg 3, #3 12 63.78 2-1 Wayne County Reg 4, #2 8 69.84 3-0 Troup Reg 2, #4 29 52.62 2-1 Spalding Reg 1, #1 6 75.97 1-2 Bainbridge Reg 6, #3 15 60.19 2-1 Holy Innocents Reg 5, #2 20 58.10 1-2 Stockbridge Reg 7, #4 26 55.35 3-0 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 8, #1 4 78.25 2-0 North Oconee Reg 4, #3 10 66.04 3-0 Whitewater Reg 3, #2 7 70.56 2-0 Burke County Reg 1, #4 43 41.91 0-3 Hardaway Reg 2, #1 3 78.91 1-1 Perry Benedictine Pace Academy Starr's Mill Hapeville Charter West Laurens Benedictine Central (Carrollton) Pace Academy Cairo Starr's Mill Northwest Whitfield Hapeville Charter Reg 1, #3 42 44.22 1-2 Westover Reg 2, #2 17 60.04 1-1 West Laurens Reg 4, #4 11 64.75 1-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 3, #1 2 80.28 2-1 Benedictine Reg 7, #3 24 56.87 2-1 Central (Carrollton) Reg 8, #2 30 52.56 0-2 Cherokee Bluff Reg 6, #4 19 58.48 1-1 Stephenson Reg 5, #1 9 69.00 3-0 Pace Academy Reg 2, #3 27 54.52 3-0 Westside (Macon) Reg 1, #2 14 60.81 1-2 Cairo Reg 3, #4 25 55.63 3-0 New Hampstead Reg 4, #1 5 76.13 3-0 Starr's Mill Reg 8, #3 35 49.78 1-1 Madison County Reg 7, #2 23 57.08 3-0 Northwest Whitfield Reg 5, #4 28 53.28 2-1 Woodland (Stockbridge) Reg 6, #1 13 61.00 0-3 Hapeville Charter

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedartown 7-AAAA 3-0 84.20 999,915 4.12 931,829 714,689 484,376 349,154 1.86 Benedictine 3-AAAA 2-1 80.28 999,717 3.45 683,085 546,391 385,232 198,133 4.05 Perry 2-AAAA 1-1 78.91 999,435 3.30 689,472 423,971 202,887 114,626 7.72 North Oconee 8-AAAA 2-0 78.25 999,945 3.41 820,232 452,497 202,001 114,224 7.75 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 3-0 76.13 981,027 2.99 574,495 419,873 229,710 91,035 9.98 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 1-2 75.97 999,937 2.96 629,292 269,541 130,301 61,341 15.30 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 3-0 69.00 990,857 2.55 513,654 191,872 89,644 20,725 47.25 Burke County 3-AAAA 2-0 70.56 994,699 2.07 286,367 144,505 60,917 16,743 58.73 Troup 4-AAAA 3-0 69.84 911,455 1.94 283,185 154,110 60,867 15,612 63.05 Whitewater 4-AAAA 3-0 66.04 811,470 1.41 154,282 71,829 23,278 4,280 232.64 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 1-2 64.75 762,059 1.25 122,105 54,465 16,726 2,736 364.50 Wayne County 3-AAAA 2-1 63.78 974,647 1.52 126,169 46,239 12,325 1,982 503.54 Cairo 1-AAAA 1-2 60.81 991,329 1.92 174,314 80,251 18,285 1,922 519.29 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 0-3 61.00 799,758 1.52 186,770 49,521 11,546 1,303 766.46 West Laurens 2-AAAA 1-1 60.04 863,852 1.58 113,668 45,933 11,398 1,205 828.88 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 1-2 60.14 764,987 1.41 161,130 39,344 8,706 938 1,065.10 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 2-1 60.19 767,367 1.41 162,103 39,838 8,903 900 1,110.11 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 3-0 57.08 815,078 1.46 175,193 33,699 6,190 444 2,251.25 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 2-1 56.87 809,008 1.43 168,260 31,371 5,506 419 2,385.63 Stephenson 6-AAAA 1-1 58.48 689,533 1.18 117,423 24,769 4,883 410 2,438.02 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 1-2 58.10 849,579 1.40 115,829 22,086 4,252 371 2,694.42 LaGrange 4-AAAA 2-0 59.45 468,837 0.63 36,258 12,788 2,904 317 3,153.57 Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 1-2 57.45 634,694 1.05 94,076 17,932 3,254 255 3,920.57 Hampton 5-AAAA 3-0 57.26 821,581 1.31 101,098 18,274 3,259 252 3,967.25 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 3-0 55.35 755,965 1.25 123,912 20,387 3,265 220 4,544.45 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 3-0 55.63 877,137 1.08 41,087 13,993 2,019 112 8,927.57 Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 3-0 54.52 631,914 0.93 34,715 10,501 1,655 91 10,988.01 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 0-2 52.56 821,372 1.19 77,691 9,794 1,284 55 18,180.82 Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 2-1 53.28 637,738 0.91 51,282 7,095 887 51 19,606.84 Sonoraville 7-AAAA 2-1 52.37 619,179 0.90 60,931 7,509 920 49 20,407.16 Spalding 2-AAAA 2-1 52.62 523,614 0.73 20,685 5,507 726 38 26,314.79 Miller Grove 6-AAAA 2-1 52.19 343,661 0.48 24,842 2,910 386 12 83,332.33 Madison County 8-AAAA 1-1 49.78 697,384 0.91 40,674 4,205 429 11 90,908.09 Lovett 5-AAAA 0-2 50.40 461,220 0.61 26,549 3,054 292 11 90,908.09 North Hall 8-AAAA 0-2 47.50 564,856 0.69 20,960 1,726 128 6 166,665.67 Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 2-0 46.89 526,147 0.63 17,306 1,418 106 6 166,665.67 Howard 2-AAAA 2-0 50.27 384,494 0.50 9,858 2,194 245 5 199,999.00 Griffin 2-AAAA 0-3 49.26 327,011 0.41 6,823 1,439 141 3 333,332.33 Baldwin 2-AAAA 0-3 48.05 269,680 0.33 4,435 837 69 1 999,999.00 East Forsyth 8-AAAA 2-0 41.50 294,092 0.32 3,108 137 6 1 999,999.00 McDonough 5-AAAA 1-1 40.36 70,866 0.08 880 44 4 1 999,999.00 Westover 1-AAAA 1-2 44.22 774,746 0.89 5,055 712 48 - - Luella 5-AAAA 0-3 44.34 168,040 0.20 3,978 241 15 - - Hardaway 1-AAAA 0-3 41.91 680,859 0.75 2,489 250 11 - - Riverdale 4-AAAA 1-2 47.95 63,772 0.07 737 128 10 - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 0-2 39.92 134,593 0.14 378 45 3 - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-3 37.50 43,225 0.05 170 4 1 - - Shaw 1-AAAA 2-1 39.37 553,129 0.59 1,040 81 - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 0-2 35.13 48,437 0.05 120 1 - - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-3 29.90 19,207 0.02 6 - - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 2-0 27.88 4,542 0.00 - - - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 0-3 33.37 1,380 0.00 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 2-1 18.79 855 0.00 - - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-2 19.75 119 0.00 - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 0-3 18.24 - - - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 1-1 15.86 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 0-3 11.44 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 0-2 4.52 - - - - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 1-2 2.71 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 843,626 148,513 6,933 865 999,937 63 1-AAAA Cairo 146,663 680,831 138,437 25,398 991,329 8,671 1-AAAA Westover 5,403 82,989 378,003 308,351 774,746 225,254 1-AAAA Hardaway 2,915 54,140 280,291 343,513 680,859 319,141 1-AAAA Shaw 1,393 33,527 196,336 321,873 553,129 446,871 2-AAAA Perry 896,102 89,560 11,735 2,038 999,435 565 2-AAAA West Laurens 66,709 428,951 233,707 134,485 863,852 136,148 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) 17,298 180,276 230,262 204,078 631,914 368,086 2-AAAA Spalding 9,944 124,575 187,551 201,544 523,614 476,386 2-AAAA Howard 4,584 74,810 133,822 171,278 384,494 615,506 2-AAAA Griffin 3,323 58,321 112,298 153,069 327,011 672,989 2-AAAA Baldwin 2,040 43,507 90,625 133,508 269,680 730,320 3-AAAA Benedictine 710,494 230,454 48,965 9,804 999,717 283 3-AAAA Burke County 211,172 472,706 241,180 69,641 994,699 5,301 3-AAAA Wayne County 66,355 232,610 459,195 216,487 974,647 25,353 3-AAAA New Hampstead 11,912 62,259 235,260 567,706 877,137 122,863 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch 66 1,899 13,954 118,674 134,593 865,407 3-AAAA Islands 1 72 1,446 17,688 19,207 980,793 4-AAAA Starr's Mill 558,059 257,008 115,604 50,356 981,027 18,973 4-AAAA Troup 223,881 301,481 236,713 149,380 911,455 88,545 4-AAAA Whitewater 110,116 201,746 259,848 239,760 811,470 188,530 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 84,054 168,274 242,421 267,310 762,059 237,941 4-AAAA LaGrange 23,311 67,952 131,686 245,888 468,837 531,163 4-AAAA Riverdale 578 3,519 13,580 46,095 63,772 936,228 4-AAAA Fayette County 1 20 148 1,211 1,380 998,620 4-AAAA North Clayton - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Pace Academy 689,403 205,404 71,927 24,123 990,857 9,143 5-AAAA Stockbridge 131,573 290,421 252,665 174,920 849,579 150,421 5-AAAA Hampton 110,984 260,247 259,347 191,003 821,581 178,419 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 44,363 140,457 206,053 246,865 637,738 362,262 5-AAAA Lovett 20,385 80,139 144,332 216,364 461,220 538,780 5-AAAA Luella 2,684 17,999 47,523 99,834 168,040 831,960 5-AAAA McDonough 608 5,333 18,141 46,784 70,866 929,134 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - - 12 107 119 999,881 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 252,500 212,675 184,396 150,187 799,758 200,242 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 217,091 201,085 186,752 162,439 767,367 232,633 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 214,539 201,113 185,762 163,573 764,987 235,013 6-AAAA Stephenson 155,674 170,872 180,012 182,975 689,533 310,467 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 125,136 151,401 169,640 188,517 634,694 365,306 6-AAAA Miller Grove 35,060 62,854 93,438 152,309 343,661 656,339 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Cedartown 932,168 62,299 4,238 1,210 999,915 85 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 22,818 292,242 274,374 225,644 815,078 184,922 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 22,062 282,691 272,506 231,749 809,008 190,992 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 15,502 225,271 254,526 260,666 755,965 244,035 7-AAAA Sonoraville 7,450 137,492 194,172 280,065 619,179 380,821 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - 5 184 666 855 999,145 8-AAAA North Oconee 953,083 43,096 3,297 469 999,945 55 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff 24,502 380,428 251,383 165,059 821,372 178,628 8-AAAA Madison County 11,512 236,569 244,987 204,316 697,384 302,616 8-AAAA North Hall 5,525 151,320 197,113 210,898 564,856 435,144 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 4,527 132,837 182,774 206,009 526,147 473,853 8-AAAA East Forsyth 812 47,842 95,267 150,171 294,092 705,908 8-AAAA Chestatee 21 3,942 12,900 31,574 48,437 951,563 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 18 3,802 11,374 28,031 43,225 956,775 8-AAAA East Hall - 164 905 3,473 4,542 995,458 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Oconee County Carver (Columbus) Oconee County Cedar Grove Crisp County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carver (Atlanta) Carver (Columbus) Oconee County Peach County Carver (Atlanta) Dawson County Savannah Country Day Carver (Columbus) Sandy Creek Oconee County Savannah Christian Peach County Reg 5, #3 11 64.17 2-0 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 6, #2 31 46.23 0-2 Ringgold Reg 8, #4 17 57.25 1-1 Hart County Reg 7, #1 14 59.78 2-1 Dawson County Reg 3, #3 24 50.18 2-1 Savannah Country Day Reg 4, #2 26 48.39 2-1 Harlem Reg 2, #4 32 45.53 0-3 Upson-Lee Reg 1, #1 5 70.71 2-0 Carver (Columbus) Reg 6, #3 30 46.34 1-2 Bremen Reg 5, #2 3 74.20 3-0 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 23 51.01 3-0 Lumpkin County Reg 8, #1 2 74.35 2-1 Oconee County Reg 4, #3 29 46.38 2-1 Richmond Academy Reg 3, #2 20 53.68 2-0 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 12 60.23 3-0 Dougherty Reg 2, #1 9 64.70 1-1 Peach County Calvary Day Cedar Grove Crisp County Monroe Area Thomasville Calvary Day Stephens County Cedar Grove Crisp County Morgan County Monroe Area Adairsville Reg 1, #3 7 66.55 1-2 Thomasville Reg 2, #2 13 59.97 2-1 Mary Persons Reg 4, #4 33 43.52 2-1 Hephzibah Reg 3, #1 8 66.25 2-0 Calvary Day Reg 7, #3 22 51.70 1-2 Wesleyan Reg 8, #2 4 71.79 2-1 Stephens County Reg 6, #4 36 38.70 1-1 Coahulla Creek Reg 5, #1 1 94.09 2-0 Cedar Grove Reg 2, #3 16 57.97 1-1 Jackson Reg 1, #2 6 70.08 2-1 Crisp County Reg 3, #4 25 49.20 2-0 Liberty County Reg 4, #1 19 54.79 3-0 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 10 64.57 1-2 Monroe Area Reg 7, #2 18 55.82 2-1 White County Reg 5, #4 34 41.19 1-2 Douglass Reg 6, #1 15 58.73 1-1 Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 2-0 94.09 1,000,000 4.70 937,742 902,011 861,009 796,735 0.26 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 3-0 74.20 1,000,000 3.33 611,541 453,884 300,594 52,793 17.94 Oconee County 8-AAA 2-1 74.35 990,866 2.83 425,806 322,155 178,748 41,377 23.17 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 2-0 70.71 983,238 3.03 692,787 397,362 141,549 27,593 35.24 Stephens County 8-AAA 2-1 71.79 981,690 2.59 371,108 256,196 112,361 23,969 40.72 Crisp County 1-AAA 2-1 70.08 980,280 2.94 668,351 370,018 125,563 23,606 41.36 Thomasville 1-AAA 1-2 66.55 955,082 2.43 517,155 219,985 58,988 9,002 110.09 Calvary Day 3-AAA 2-0 66.25 997,802 2.51 498,586 78,186 35,398 6,744 147.28 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 2-0 64.17 1,000,000 2.58 465,180 211,256 59,156 5,194 191.53 Peach County 2-AAA 1-1 64.70 998,993 2.04 377,617 106,378 36,448 3,983 250.07 Monroe Area 8-AAA 1-2 64.57 909,274 2.07 307,264 149,370 26,809 3,979 250.32 Adairsville 6-AAA 1-1 58.73 995,612 2.12 298,972 111,222 8,147 1,043 957.77 Dougherty 1-AAA 3-0 60.23 846,316 1.61 262,963 63,469 12,635 1,012 987.14 Mary Persons 2-AAA 2-1 59.97 996,121 1.64 222,826 52,628 9,633 836 1,195.17 Dawson County 7-AAA 2-1 59.78 960,786 1.63 176,651 64,905 10,467 830 1,203.82 Jackson 2-AAA 1-1 57.97 993,821 1.51 173,188 40,549 5,364 380 2,630.58 Hart County 8-AAA 1-1 57.25 685,859 1.23 131,627 40,093 4,330 289 3,459.21 Morgan County 4-AAA 3-0 54.79 998,731 1.82 149,370 42,965 3,195 198 5,049.51 White County 7-AAA 2-1 55.82 901,530 1.28 88,405 25,931 2,524 158 6,328.11 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 2-0 53.68 932,893 1.70 141,129 21,569 2,731 119 8,402.36 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 3-0 52.72 428,331 0.66 48,244 10,367 814 42 23,808.52 Wesleyan 7-AAA 1-2 51.70 778,812 0.96 32,713 7,158 496 31 32,257.06 Liberty County 3-AAA 2-0 49.20 831,968 1.32 62,833 8,713 569 23 43,477.26 Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 2-1 50.18 860,086 1.40 75,846 10,768 847 20 49,999.00 Harlem 4-AAA 2-1 48.39 993,035 1.45 56,149 7,872 458 16 62,499.00 Lumpkin County 7-AAA 3-0 51.01 751,440 0.91 27,135 5,660 338 13 76,922.08 Ringgold 6-AAA 0-2 46.23 862,490 1.02 23,228 3,265 137 6 166,665.67 Gilmer 7-AAA 3-0 47.23 547,334 0.61 8,550 1,351 52 3 333,332.33 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 0-3 45.53 920,418 1.01 22,583 2,870 130 2 499,999.00 Monroe 1-AAA 2-1 48.10 227,595 0.29 15,289 1,086 97 2 499,999.00 Richmond Academy 4-AAA 2-1 46.38 989,039 1.35 38,349 3,954 186 1 999,999.00 Bremen 6-AAA 1-2 46.34 865,814 1.03 23,742 3,349 139 1 999,999.00 Hephzibah 4-AAA 2-1 43.52 979,571 1.23 21,176 1,391 66 - - Douglass 5-AAA 1-2 41.19 1,000,000 1.21 19,465 1,640 14 - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 1-1 38.70 490,091 0.51 1,458 115 4 - - Long County 3-AAA 2-1 38.98 279,836 0.35 3,417 234 3 - - LaFayette 6-AAA 1-1 37.77 430,338 0.44 955 54 1 - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 0-1 33.04 91,565 0.10 328 12 - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-2 33.78 217,811 0.22 170 6 - - - Pike County 2-AAA 1-2 24.95 90,647 0.09 33 1 - - - Columbus 1-AAA 1-2 30.92 7,489 0.01 25 1 - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 1-2 28.24 62,999 0.06 7 1 - - - Pickens 7-AAA 0-3 34.06 58,711 0.06 28 - - - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 1-2 28.95 74,845 0.08 9 - - - - Salem 4-AAA 0-3 14.35 38,894 0.04 - - - - - Beach 3-AAA 0-3 21.50 4,736 0.00 - - - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 0-3 28.21 3,980 0.00 - - - - - West Hall 7-AAA 1-2 19.89 1,387 0.00 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 1-1 16.98 1,114 0.00 - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 0-2 -3.26 730 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 381,735 304,822 200,580 96,101 983,238 16,762 1-AAA Crisp County 350,455 307,168 215,557 107,100 980,280 19,720 1-AAA Thomasville 203,425 259,426 302,939 189,292 955,082 44,918 1-AAA Dougherty 62,155 117,597 243,840 422,724 846,316 153,684 1-AAA Monroe 2,225 10,947 36,438 177,985 227,595 772,405 1-AAA Columbus 5 40 646 6,798 7,489 992,511 2-AAA Peach County 511,053 301,796 147,744 38,400 998,993 1,007 2-AAA Mary Persons 271,850 345,015 287,320 91,936 996,121 3,879 2-AAA Jackson 198,186 302,248 363,141 130,246 993,821 6,179 2-AAA Upson-Lee 18,889 50,478 198,135 652,916 920,418 79,582 2-AAA Pike County 22 463 3,660 86,502 90,647 909,353 3-AAA Calvary Day 743,077 190,773 49,138 14,814 997,802 2,198 3-AAA Savannah Christian 133,223 354,997 276,041 168,632 932,893 67,107 3-AAA Savannah Country Day 66,374 227,335 299,238 267,139 860,086 139,914 3-AAA Liberty County 53,909 196,161 284,875 297,023 831,968 168,032 3-AAA Long County 3,084 25,918 70,406 180,428 279,836 720,164 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) 332 4,745 19,650 66,838 91,565 908,435 3-AAA Beach 1 62 552 4,121 4,736 995,264 3-AAA Groves - 9 100 1,005 1,114 998,886 4-AAA Morgan County 526,425 279,140 125,265 67,901 998,731 1,269 4-AAA Harlem 219,568 298,283 270,442 204,742 993,035 6,965 4-AAA Richmond Academy 158,093 247,879 304,676 278,391 989,039 10,961 4-AAA Hephzibah 95,903 174,338 297,949 411,381 979,571 20,429 4-AAA Salem 11 360 1,653 36,870 38,894 961,106 4-AAA Cross Creek - - 15 715 730 999,270 5-AAA Cedar Grove 904,213 89,808 5,864 115 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek 83,657 680,887 227,291 8,165 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 12,071 226,218 701,995 59,716 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass 59 3,087 64,850 932,004 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 742,168 186,041 53,725 13,678 995,612 4,388 6-AAA Bremen 114,378 316,343 275,982 159,111 865,814 134,186 6-AAA Ringgold 111,003 312,136 277,424 161,927 862,490 137,510 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 16,572 84,049 158,211 231,259 490,091 509,909 6-AAA LaFayette 12,125 67,847 136,591 213,775 430,338 569,662 6-AAA Ridgeland 3,060 24,388 63,755 126,608 217,811 782,189 6-AAA Gordon Lee 404 5,130 18,805 50,506 74,845 925,155 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 290 4,066 15,507 43,136 62,999 937,001 7-AAA Dawson County 470,074 265,313 148,111 77,288 960,786 39,214 7-AAA White County 259,022 277,234 218,209 147,065 901,530 98,470 7-AAA Wesleyan 121,274 187,691 234,906 234,941 778,812 221,188 7-AAA Lumpkin County 104,717 171,734 227,651 247,338 751,440 248,560 7-AAA Gilmer 44,188 94,551 158,042 250,553 547,334 452,666 7-AAA Pickens 723 3,464 12,905 41,619 58,711 941,289 7-AAA West Hall 2 13 176 1,196 1,387 998,613 8-AAA Oconee County 499,843 319,821 131,285 39,917 990,866 9,134 8-AAA Stephens County 359,142 367,622 190,525 64,401 981,690 18,310 8-AAA Monroe Area 111,221 214,444 378,020 205,589 909,274 90,726 8-AAA Hart County 23,147 69,370 200,261 393,081 685,859 314,141 8-AAA Hebron Christian 6,646 28,725 99,502 293,458 428,331 571,669 8-AAA Franklin County 1 18 407 3,554 3,980 996,020

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Pierce County Fitzgerald Fitzgerald Fellowship Christian Pierce County Cook First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Rockmart Fitzgerald Fellowship Christian Appling County Columbia Rockmart Putnam County Fitzgerald Callaway Fellowship Christian Appling County Northeast Reg 5, #3 10 60.49 3-0 Columbia Reg 6, #2 19 51.46 2-0 South Atlanta Reg 8, #4 36 34.13 2-0 Banks County Reg 7, #1 4 68.43 1-1 Rockmart Reg 3, #3 15 54.23 3-0 Vidalia Reg 4, #2 17 53.87 1-1 Putnam County Reg 2, #4 42 27.88 3-0 ACE Charter Reg 1, #1 2 75.59 3-0 Fitzgerald Reg 6, #3 32 36.00 0-3 Washington Reg 5, #2 9 61.34 0-3 Callaway Reg 7, #4 27 44.38 1-2 Fannin County Reg 8, #1 6 63.80 1-1 Fellowship Christian Reg 4, #3 20 49.47 0-2 Washington County Reg 3, #2 8 62.73 1-1 Appling County Reg 1, #4 13 55.38 3-0 Worth County Reg 2, #1 11 58.10 0-2 Northeast Pierce County Eagle's Landing Christian Cook North Cobb Christian Dodge County Pierce County Athens Academy Eagle's Landing Christian Cook Thomson Haralson County North Cobb Christian Reg 1, #3 12 56.29 1-2 Dodge County Reg 2, #2 34 35.72 0-2 Central (Macon) Reg 4, #4 26 46.33 2-0 Laney Reg 3, #1 1 76.11 2-0 Pierce County Reg 7, #3 21 48.18 2-1 North Murray Reg 8, #2 18 53.85 2-1 Athens Academy Reg 6, #4 33 35.83 0-2 Mount Paran Christian Reg 5, #1 7 63.66 1-2 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 2, #3 38 29.57 2-0 Rutland Reg 1, #2 3 71.76 2-1 Cook Reg 3, #4 22 48.13 2-0 Toombs County Reg 4, #1 5 66.67 2-1 Thomson Reg 8, #3 28 43.94 2-1 Union County Reg 7, #2 14 54.85 1-1 Haralson County Reg 5, #4 37 33.82 2-1 Landmark Christian Reg 6, #1 16 54.11 3-0 North Cobb Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Pierce County 3-AA 2-0 76.11 999,705 3.95 829,562 694,507 470,184 313,074 2.19 Fitzgerald 1-AA 3-0 75.59 997,504 3.95 820,685 660,351 477,984 300,158 2.33 Cook 1-AA 2-1 71.76 991,477 3.55 711,924 543,170 329,238 160,108 5.25 Rockmart 7-AA 1-1 68.43 999,327 3.17 727,966 306,601 182,812 74,543 12.42 Thomson 4-AA 2-1 66.67 999,689 2.57 355,189 260,780 109,964 43,128 22.19 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 1-1 63.80 999,757 2.74 514,879 266,921 89,717 26,664 36.50 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 1-2 63.66 999,308 2.78 571,022 223,489 82,200 25,094 38.85 Appling County 3-AA 1-1 62.73 982,013 2.43 415,835 218,404 69,751 18,236 53.84 Callaway 5-AA 0-3 61.34 998,601 2.56 475,373 166,146 52,491 13,563 72.73 Columbia 5-AA 3-0 60.49 998,288 2.48 442,630 147,459 44,011 10,773 91.82 Northeast 2-AA 0-2 58.10 999,894 2.07 284,376 119,256 25,397 4,818 206.56 Dodge County 1-AA 1-2 56.29 703,694 1.42 138,074 54,136 10,595 1,823 547.55 Haralson County 7-AA 1-1 54.85 964,717 1.99 308,257 56,477 11,164 1,803 553.63 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 3-0 54.11 996,362 2.01 306,749 55,836 10,044 1,598 624.78 Worth County 1-AA 3-0 55.38 656,464 1.29 117,302 43,283 7,646 1,245 802.21 Athens Academy 8-AA 2-1 53.85 993,887 1.88 215,729 45,334 7,554 1,100 908.09 Vidalia 3-AA 3-0 54.23 874,277 1.42 97,354 31,015 5,462 748 1,335.90 Putnam County 4-AA 1-1 53.87 986,616 1.52 86,107 27,987 4,973 692 1,444.09 South Atlanta 6-AA 2-0 51.46 992,280 1.74 204,670 29,989 4,345 489 2,043.99 Washington County 4-AA 0-2 49.47 963,013 1.26 45,912 10,549 1,205 100 9,999.00 North Murray 7-AA 2-1 48.18 867,118 1.32 97,441 10,902 1,148 98 10,203.08 Toombs County 3-AA 2-0 48.13 638,257 0.83 21,398 4,846 475 28 35,713.29 Berrien 1-AA 2-1 47.82 238,848 0.37 16,897 3,507 284 25 39,999.00 Laney 4-AA 2-0 46.33 928,519 1.10 24,837 4,151 372 21 47,618.05 Union County 8-AA 2-1 43.94 941,618 1.26 59,420 4,307 288 21 47,618.05 Fannin County 7-AA 1-2 44.38 746,995 0.99 39,566 3,512 217 18 55,554.56 Jeff Davis 1-AA 0-3 47.07 210,494 0.32 13,240 2,451 212 18 55,554.56 Sumter County 1-AA 1-1 46.83 201,519 0.31 12,597 2,380 203 12 83,332.33 Brantley County 3-AA 3-0 43.13 339,477 0.40 4,170 702 28 2 499,999.00 Model 7-AA 1-2 38.22 416,123 0.48 6,471 321 13 - - Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 0-2 35.83 761,958 0.82 6,306 258 6 - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 2-1 33.82 600,719 0.68 8,648 205 6 - - Central (Macon) 2-AA 0-2 35.72 917,704 0.99 3,106 241 5 - - Banks County 8-AA 2-0 34.13 672,600 0.72 4,600 121 3 - - Washington 6-AA 0-3 36.00 767,497 0.83 6,712 256 2 - - Tattnall County 3-AA 1-1 36.27 99,995 0.11 270 32 1 - - Redan 5-AA 1-2 29.54 353,513 0.38 2,274 33 - - - Rutland 2-AA 2-0 29.57 738,492 0.76 448 26 - - - ACE Charter 2-AA 3-0 27.88 655,405 0.67 316 15 - - - Spencer 2-AA 1-2 27.40 630,204 0.64 210 14 - - - Therrell 6-AA 2-0 29.30 410,607 0.42 698 13 - - - Windsor Forest 3-AA 0-2 34.33 66,276 0.07 127 10 - - - East Jackson 8-AA 1-2 27.95 316,979 0.33 546 6 - - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 0-3 27.72 97,403 0.10 61 1 - - - Providence Christian 8-AA 0-3 19.46 75,159 0.08 14 - - - - Towers 5-AA 0-2-1 15.78 32,978 0.03 14 - - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 0-1-1 18.94 70,806 0.07 10 - - - - McNair 5-AA 1-2 12.47 16,593 0.02 4 - - - - Butler 4-AA 1-1 20.23 18,711 0.02 3 - - - - Murray County 7-AA 0-3 15.98 5,426 0.01 1 - - - - Southwest 2-AA 0-3 12.43 51,116 0.05 - - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 0-3 4.39 6,226 0.01 - - - - - Josey 4-AA 1-1 14.72 4,284 0.00 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 1-2 11.70 1,765 0.00 - - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-2 -1.61 959 0.00 - - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 0-2 -1.40 490 0.00 - - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-3 4.92 294 0.00 - - - - - Walker 6-AA 1-1 -1.89 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 592,735 335,427 58,770 10,572 997,504 2,496 1-AA Cook 371,651 479,262 113,733 26,831 991,477 8,523 1-AA Dodge County 18,500 85,381 326,762 273,051 703,694 296,306 1-AA Worth County 14,322 71,443 290,017 280,682 656,464 343,536 1-AA Berrien 1,146 11,094 78,965 147,643 238,848 761,152 1-AA Jeff Davis 867 8,906 67,730 132,991 210,494 789,506 1-AA Sumter County 779 8,487 64,023 128,230 201,519 798,481 2-AA Northeast 919,057 73,857 5,843 1,137 999,894 106 2-AA Central (Macon) 52,306 462,655 263,806 138,937 917,704 82,296 2-AA Rutland 12,969 189,707 272,606 263,210 738,492 261,508 2-AA ACE Charter 8,351 141,732 228,154 277,168 655,405 344,595 2-AA Spencer 7,286 129,436 216,180 277,302 630,204 369,796 2-AA Southwest 31 2,471 12,340 36,274 51,116 948,884 2-AA Kendrick - 134 980 5,112 6,226 993,774 2-AA Jordan - 8 91 860 959 999,041 3-AA Pierce County 805,414 170,072 21,363 2,856 999,705 295 3-AA Appling County 156,880 545,050 218,682 61,401 982,013 17,987 3-AA Vidalia 30,167 195,202 417,503 231,405 874,277 125,723 3-AA Toombs County 6,179 64,797 214,686 352,595 638,257 361,743 3-AA Brantley County 1,238 20,707 93,433 224,099 339,477 660,523 3-AA Tattnall County 91 2,710 21,467 75,727 99,995 900,005 3-AA Windsor Forest 31 1,462 12,866 51,917 66,276 933,724 4-AA Thomson 755,599 191,941 39,974 12,175 999,689 311 4-AA Putnam County 144,902 410,917 280,983 149,814 986,616 13,384 4-AA Washington County 65,078 241,973 361,140 294,822 963,013 36,987 4-AA Laney 34,324 152,721 303,747 437,727 928,519 71,481 4-AA Westside (Augusta) 94 2,288 12,266 82,755 97,403 902,597 4-AA Butler 3 146 1,587 16,975 18,711 981,289 4-AA Josey - 11 228 4,045 4,284 995,716 4-AA Glenn Hills - 3 75 1,687 1,765 998,235 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian 421,242 325,301 240,414 12,351 999,308 692 5-AA Callaway 305,063 338,850 333,992 20,696 998,601 1,399 5-AA Columbia 272,819 330,897 369,929 24,643 998,288 1,712 5-AA Landmark Christian 716 3,706 39,608 556,689 600,719 399,281 5-AA Redan 160 1,235 15,471 336,647 353,513 646,487 5-AA Towers - 11 455 32,512 32,978 967,022 5-AA McNair - - 131 16,462 16,593 983,407 6-AA North Cobb Christian 550,340 351,667 77,002 17,353 996,362 3,638 6-AA South Atlanta 398,731 442,493 120,633 30,423 992,280 7,720 6-AA Washington 23,937 91,443 331,955 320,162 767,497 232,503 6-AA Mount Paran Christian 23,201 88,999 326,691 323,067 761,958 238,042 6-AA Therrell 3,690 24,151 127,735 255,031 410,607 589,393 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy 101 1,247 15,966 53,492 70,806 929,194 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - - 18 472 490 999,510 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 793,898 172,130 26,838 6,461 999,327 673 7-AA Haralson County 144,237 471,701 250,060 98,719 964,717 35,283 7-AA North Murray 41,313 207,795 360,100 257,910 867,118 132,882 7-AA Fannin County 17,420 112,910 255,588 361,077 746,995 253,005 7-AA Model 3,132 35,427 106,673 270,891 416,123 583,877 7-AA Murray County - 36 729 4,661 5,426 994,574 7-AA Gordon Central - 1 12 281 294 999,706 8-AA Fellowship Christian 735,070 226,302 34,576 3,809 999,757 243 8-AA Athens Academy 221,821 542,674 195,578 33,814 993,887 6,113 8-AA Union County 38,992 188,860 520,938 192,828 941,618 58,382 8-AA Banks County 3,604 33,190 177,112 458,694 672,600 327,400 8-AA East Jackson 498 8,287 61,252 246,942 316,979 683,021 8-AA Providence Christian 15 687 10,544 63,913 75,159 924,841

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Rabun County Prince Avenue Christian Brooks County Rabun County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Darlington Brooks County Rabun County Swainsboro Mount Pisgah Christian Darlington Heard County Brooks County Mount Vernon Rabun County Screven County Swainsboro Reg 5, #3 28 29.70 1-2 Jasper County Reg 6, #2 12 55.68 3-0 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 8, #4 26 38.68 1-1 Athens Christian Reg 7, #1 7 62.20 3-0 Darlington Reg 3, #3 25 39.57 2-1 Bryan County Reg 4, #2 14 49.20 1-1 Heard County Reg 2, #4 16 48.24 0-2 Jefferson County Reg 1, #1 3 74.55 2-1 Brooks County Reg 6, #3 20 43.47 2-1 Mount Vernon Reg 5, #2 21 40.77 2-1 Social Circle Reg 7, #4 27 34.42 1-1 Dade County Reg 8, #1 1 78.04 3-0 Rabun County Reg 4, #3 22 39.99 2-1 Temple Reg 3, #2 23 39.84 3-0 Screven County Reg 1, #4 34 24.11 0-3 Bacon County Reg 2, #1 5 69.84 3-0 Swainsboro Bleckley County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Whitefield Academy Bleckley County Metter Elbert County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Lamar County Trion Whitefield Academy Reg 1, #3 17 47.45 1-1 Pelham Reg 2, #2 6 67.97 2-0 Bleckley County Reg 4, #4 37 7.26 0-3 Crawford County Reg 3, #1 9 59.56 1-2 Metter Reg 7, #3 18 44.55 1-1 Pepperell Reg 8, #2 8 60.09 3-0 Elbert County Reg 6, #4 24 39.75 2-0 St. Francis Reg 5, #1 2 76.03 2-0 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 2, #3 13 53.14 1-1 Dublin Reg 1, #2 4 70.52 1-1 Irwin County Reg 3, #4 33 24.15 2-1 Claxton Reg 4, #1 10 57.26 3-0 Lamar County Reg 8, #3 19 44.44 1-2 Commerce Reg 7, #2 15 48.75 2-0 Trion Reg 5, #4 29 28.80 1-1 Oglethorpe County Reg 6, #1 11 55.77 3-0 Whitefield Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Rabun County 8-A Division I 3-0 78.04 1,000,000 4.08 911,920 692,377 489,331 313,630 2.19 Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 2-0 76.03 1,000,000 3.89 820,051 634,241 457,448 248,384 3.03 Brooks County 1-A Division I 2-1 74.55 1,000,000 3.85 843,061 723,783 371,171 203,335 3.92 Irwin County 1-A Division I 1-1 70.52 1,000,000 3.44 741,467 595,230 249,257 100,524 8.95 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 3-0 69.84 999,639 3.16 786,589 305,482 158,178 64,227 14.57 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 2-0 67.97 999,306 2.95 716,482 253,525 119,773 42,331 22.62 Darlington 7-A Division I 3-0 62.20 999,591 2.79 653,113 205,815 47,229 11,342 87.17 Elbert County 8-A Division I 3-0 60.09 1,000,000 2.21 256,567 88,810 26,044 4,672 213.04 Metter 3-A Division I 1-2 59.56 999,998 2.43 362,986 69,930 23,736 4,111 242.25 Lamar County 4-A Division I 3-0 57.26 1,000,000 2.28 210,903 114,178 19,334 2,784 358.20 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 3-0 55.77 1,000,000 2.46 453,469 102,643 14,961 1,982 503.54 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 3-0 55.68 1,000,000 2.46 451,277 101,324 14,610 1,973 505.84 Dublin 2-A Division I 1-1 53.14 976,437 1.33 107,254 27,850 3,441 358 2,792.30 Heard County 4-A Division I 1-1 49.20 1,000,000 1.90 83,948 23,410 1,768 126 7,935.51 Trion 7-A Division I 2-0 48.75 976,741 1.63 159,632 20,931 1,552 115 8,694.65 Jefferson County 2-A Division I 0-2 48.24 939,693 1.09 41,789 8,825 622 47 21,275.60 Pelham 1-A Division I 1-1 47.45 1,000,000 1.19 42,508 4,985 406 20 49,999.00 Commerce 8-A Division I 1-2 44.44 1,000,000 1.42 81,945 7,255 345 14 71,427.57 Pepperell 7-A Division I 1-1 44.55 938,376 1.28 62,419 5,765 298 10 99,999.00 Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 2-1 43.47 1,000,000 1.52 58,678 4,807 206 7 142,856.14 Screven County 3-A Division I 3-0 39.84 998,224 1.40 19,951 1,182 63 3 333,332.33 Temple 4-A Division I 2-1 39.99 1,000,000 1.52 22,997 1,772 65 1 999,999.00 Social Circle 5-A Division I 2-1 40.77 1,000,000 1.38 22,304 1,475 53 1 999,999.00 St. Francis 6-A Division I 2-0 39.75 1,000,000 1.30 23,427 1,399 39 1 999,999.00 Bryan County 3-A Division I 2-1 39.57 998,175 1.39 18,964 1,145 38 1 999,999.00 Athens Christian 8-A Division I 1-1 38.68 1,000,000 1.20 30,888 1,505 27 1 999,999.00 Dade County 7-A Division I 1-1 34.42 615,459 0.65 3,631 133 4 - - Bacon County 1-A Division I 0-3 24.11 1,000,000 1.01 675 7 1 - - Jasper County 5-A Division I 1-2 29.70 1,000,000 1.09 5,489 103 - - - Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 1-1 28.80 1,000,000 1.08 4,658 88 - - - Claxton 3-A Division I 2-1 24.15 955,174 1.00 377 13 - - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 2-0 28.33 270,053 0.28 395 8 - - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 0-2 26.25 188,232 0.19 137 3 - - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 0-2 26.16 84,925 0.09 43 1 - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 0-3 7.26 1,000,000 1.01 6 - - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-3 -1.94 48,429 0.05 - - - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 1-2 12.95 11,548 0.01 - - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 0-2 11.99 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Brooks County 609,051 368,852 21,906 191 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Irwin County 384,287 566,911 48,248 554 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham 6,635 63,818 863,894 65,653 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County 27 419 65,952 933,602 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Swainsboro 526,797 378,484 77,059 17,299 999,639 361 2-A Division I Bleckley County 422,807 445,206 106,065 25,228 999,306 694 2-A Division I Dublin 37,047 123,234 498,017 318,139 976,437 23,563 2-A Division I Jefferson County 13,339 52,615 312,800 560,939 939,693 60,307 2-A Division I East Laurens 10 461 6,059 78,395 84,925 915,075 3-A Division I Metter 865,325 116,192 16,714 1,767 999,998 2 3-A Division I Screven County 67,916 431,476 402,505 96,327 998,224 1,776 3-A Division I Bryan County 64,074 415,753 416,606 101,742 998,175 1,825 3-A Division I Claxton 2,685 36,479 163,364 752,646 955,174 44,826 3-A Division I Savannah - 100 811 47,518 48,429 951,571 4-A Division I Lamar County 688,863 252,330 58,330 477 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Heard County 254,760 517,623 224,830 2,787 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple 56,352 229,766 695,138 18,744 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County 25 281 21,702 977,992 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 983,612 16,192 165 31 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 13,895 684,803 220,596 80,706 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County 1,335 160,806 404,207 433,652 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County 1,158 138,199 375,032 485,611 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 452,144 377,781 124,037 46,038 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 449,838 379,407 125,154 45,601 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 66,109 156,329 425,646 351,916 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 31,909 86,483 325,163 556,445 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Darlington 785,372 177,028 32,832 4,359 999,591 409 7-A Division I Trion 142,055 464,635 288,998 81,053 976,741 23,259 7-A Division I Pepperell 65,519 287,561 422,166 163,130 938,376 61,624 7-A Division I Dade County 5,967 51,775 163,730 393,987 615,459 384,541 7-A Division I Armuchee 769 12,330 55,579 201,375 270,053 729,947 7-A Division I Chattooga 318 6,617 35,739 145,558 188,232 811,768 7-A Division I Coosa - 54 956 10,538 11,548 988,452 8-A Division I Rabun County 882,880 113,006 3,706 408 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County 110,445 738,359 127,865 23,331 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce 5,218 109,448 556,414 328,920 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian 1,457 39,187 312,015 647,341 1,000,000 -

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Clinch County Charlton County Early County Clinch County Charlton County Dooly County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Bowdon Early County Aquinas Clinch County Macon County Bowdon Wilcox County Early County Manchester Aquinas Montgomery County Clinch County Reg 5, #3 31 28.61 1-1 Wilkinson County Reg 6, #2 14 46.46 0-3 Macon County Reg 8, #4 23 37.75 0-2 Warren County Reg 7, #1 4 54.45 2-1 Bowdon Reg 3, #3 17 45.46 1-1 McIntosh County Academy Reg 4, #2 9 49.19 0-2 Wilcox County Reg 2, #4 25 35.73 1-2 Atkinson County Reg 1, #1 3 55.84 3-0 Early County Reg 6, #3 16 45.97 1-1 Manchester Reg 5, #2 30 28.92 1-2 Hancock Central Reg 7, #4 Reg 8, #1 2 56.40 3-0 Aquinas Reg 4, #3 27 33.09 1-1 Telfair County Reg 3, #2 15 46.28 2-0 Montgomery County Reg 1, #4 28 30.67 1-2 Miller County Reg 2, #1 1 57.28 3-0 Clinch County Charlton County Johnson County Dooly County Schley County Charlton County Emanuel County Institute Washington-Wilkes Johnson County Turner County Dooly County Christian Heritage Schley County Reg 1, #3 26 34.13 1-1 Terrell County Reg 2, #2 5 53.02 3-0 Charlton County Reg 4, #4 32 28.51 1-2 Wheeler County Reg 3, #1 11 48.44 1-1 Emanuel County Institute Reg 7, #3 22 38.60 3-0 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 8, #2 10 48.81 2-0 Washington-Wilkes Reg 6, #4 20 40.53 0-2 Chattahoochee County Reg 5, #1 6 51.99 2-0 Johnson County Reg 2, #3 12 47.30 1-2 Turner County Reg 1, #2 19 42.15 0-2 Mitchell County Reg 3, #4 21 40.37 2-1 Jenkins County Reg 4, #1 7 51.76 1-2 Dooly County Reg 8, #3 18 43.78 2-1 Lincoln County Reg 7, #2 13 46.51 1-2 Christian Heritage Reg 5, #4 39 16.61 0-3 Georgia Military Prep Reg 6, #1 8 51.71 1-1 Schley County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Clinch County 2-A Division II 3-0 57.28 996,967 3.40 714,734 470,165 305,237 193,921 4.16 Aquinas 8-A Division II 3-0 56.40 993,263 2.65 687,555 425,276 263,459 161,480 5.19 Early County 1-A Division II 3-0 55.84 999,954 3.05 597,589 392,318 223,755 133,555 6.49 Bowdon 7-A Division II 2-1 54.45 1,000,000 2.86 560,559 324,653 175,920 97,547 9.25 Charlton County 2-A Division II 3-0 53.02 989,692 2.88 564,454 317,328 173,048 82,908 11.06 Johnson County 5-A Division II 2-0 51.99 999,986 2.64 472,180 262,108 142,484 62,963 14.88 Schley County 6-A Division II 1-1 51.71 987,412 2.84 527,035 276,835 137,130 62,092 15.11 Dooly County 4-A Division II 1-2 51.76 999,243 2.48 404,446 229,270 113,306 51,490 18.42 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 0-2 49.19 998,330 2.19 312,510 154,203 64,734 25,323 38.49 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 2-0 48.81 949,394 1.96 356,381 157,172 66,556 24,696 39.49 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 1-1 48.44 976,002 2.19 304,530 136,822 57,383 21,084 46.43 Turner County 2-A Division II 1-2 47.30 961,687 2.11 323,592 138,315 51,273 16,792 58.55 Macon County 6-A Division II 0-3 46.46 952,181 2.20 321,602 121,561 42,293 13,661 72.20 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 1-2 46.51 1,000,000 2.00 272,045 107,479 38,742 12,297 80.32 Manchester 6-A Division II 1-1 45.97 946,414 2.14 302,073 110,248 37,384 11,648 84.85 Montgomery County 3-A Division II 2-0 46.28 959,789 1.94 232,020 91,725 32,812 10,520 94.06 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 1-1 45.46 951,850 1.85 207,082 77,875 26,159 7,825 126.80 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 2-1 43.78 855,828 1.42 170,619 54,849 16,144 4,102 242.78 Mitchell County 1-A Division II 0-2 42.15 969,767 1.53 132,818 42,115 11,188 2,473 403.37 Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 0-2 40.53 835,510 1.47 129,226 31,506 6,942 1,363 732.68 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 2-1 40.37 867,036 1.34 90,120 23,743 5,289 989 1,010.12 Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 3-0 38.60 1,000,000 1.43 84,052 19,100 3,828 591 1,691.05 Warren County 8-A Division II 0-2 37.75 610,819 0.82 47,955 9,386 1,615 281 3,557.72 Greene County 8-A Division II 2-1 36.70 551,028 0.71 35,932 6,465 1,042 147 6,801.72 Atkinson County 2-A Division II 1-2 35.73 708,750 0.91 34,293 6,306 907 109 9,173.31 Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-1 34.13 836,930 1.00 28,002 4,411 590 74 13,512.51 Telfair County 4-A Division II 1-1 33.09 919,606 1.13 24,378 3,289 358 39 25,640.03 Miller County 1-A Division II 1-2 30.67 698,692 0.78 11,332 1,229 124 12 83,332.33 Hancock Central 5-A Division II 1-2 28.92 978,906 1.14 14,391 1,205 90 6 166,665.67 Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 1-1 28.61 977,387 1.13 13,156 1,153 89 4 249,999.00 Lanier County 2-A Division II 2-1 29.01 342,904 0.38 4,439 427 32 4 249,999.00 Wheeler County 4-A Division II 1-2 28.51 816,441 0.93 9,266 812 49 2 499,999.00 Taylor County 6-A Division II 1-2 27.89 173,527 0.21 3,180 240 19 2 499,999.00 Portal 3-A Division II 3-0 27.40 245,323 0.27 2,553 213 9 - - Seminole County 1-A Division II 1-2 24.12 334,203 0.35 1,367 89 6 - - Marion County 6-A Division II 0-2 25.10 102,805 0.12 1,090 71 3 - - Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 0-3 16.61 781,031 0.81 799 17 1 - - Towns County 8-A Division II 1-2 20.97 39,668 0.04 146 9 - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 0-2 19.49 160,453 0.16 254 7 - - - Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 0-3 16.51 200,134 0.21 204 5 - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 0-2 6.21 223,428 0.23 22 - - - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 0-3 10.46 66,246 0.07 17 - - - - Greenville 6-A Division II 0-3 9.46 2,112 0.00 2 - - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 1-1 -3.38 39,262 0.04 - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-1 -1.19 39 0.00 - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 0-2 -24.08 1 0.00 - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 2-1 2.32 - - - - - - - GSIC 8-A Division II 0-3 -49.52 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.