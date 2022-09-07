ajc logo
Maxwell playoff projections after Week 3

August 20, 2021 - Kennesaw, Ga: Buford wide receiver Tobi Olawale (4) celebrates his receiving touchdown with running back Victor Venn (6) during the second half against North Cobb at North Cobb high school Friday, August 20, 2021 in Kennesaw, Ga.. Buford won 35-27. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

August 20, 2021 - Kennesaw, Ga: Buford wide receiver Tobi Olawale (4) celebrates his receiving touchdown with running back Victor Venn (6) during the second half against North Cobb at North Cobb high school Friday, August 20, 2021 in Kennesaw, Ga.. Buford won 35-27. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
45 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Buford
Mill Creek
Valdosta
Buford
Mill Creek
Grayson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
North Gwinnett
Valdosta
Buford
Carrollton
Lambert
North Gwinnett
Parkview
Valdosta
Walton
Buford
Brookwood
Carrollton
Reg 5, #3
25
71.53
3-0
Kennesaw Mountain
Reg 6, #2
14
80.16
3-0
Lambert
Reg 8, #4
32
66.73
1-2
Mountain View
Reg 7, #1
11
84.46
2-1
North Gwinnett
Reg 3, #3
26
70.72
2-1
North Paulding
Reg 4, #2
16
78.39
2-0
Parkview
Reg 2, #4
29
68.47
2-1
Pebblebrook
Reg 1, #1
5
91.13
3-0
Valdosta
Reg 6, #3
20
74.77
1-1
Denmark
Reg 5, #2
10
88.58
1-1
Walton
Reg 7, #4
37
60.01
2-1
Meadowcreek
Reg 8, #1
1
103.07
3-0
Buford
Reg 4, #3
17
78.09
1-2
Brookwood
Reg 3, #2
23
74.04
1-2
McEachern
Reg 1, #4
28
69.98
2-1
Richmond Hill
Reg 2, #1
9
88.61
3-0
Carrollton
Westlake
Mill Creek
Grayson
Milton
Westlake
Marietta
Mill Creek
North Cobb
Lowndes
Grayson
Collins Hill
Milton
Reg 1, #3
13
83.08
3-0
Colquitt County
Reg 2, #2
12
83.99
1-2
Westlake
Reg 4, #4
18
76.42
3-0
South Gwinnett
Reg 3, #1
15
79.53
1-2
Marietta
Reg 7, #3
36
61.05
2-1
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 8, #2
2
98.45
3-0
Mill Creek
Reg 6, #4
22
74.44
2-1
South Forsyth
Reg 5, #1
4
92.43
1-1
North Cobb
Reg 2, #3
19
75.03
2-1
East Coweta
Reg 1, #2
7
90.36
2-1
Lowndes
Reg 3, #4
31
67.67
1-2
Harrison
Reg 4, #1
3
95.84
3-0
Grayson
Reg 8, #3
8
89.09
2-0
Collins Hill
Reg 7, #2
24
71.78
0-2
Norcross
Reg 5, #4
38
58.99
1-2
Cherokee
Reg 6, #1
6
90.69
0-2
Milton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Buford8-AAAAAAA3-0103.07999,8944.11823,489717,503577,422417,6541.39
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA3-098.45999,5603.66722,874569,213393,394204,7473.88
Grayson4-AAAAAAA3-095.84996,9343.31685,640441,880233,650115,1347.69
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA3-091.13995,3212.84561,901330,964127,08248,16919.76
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA1-192.43999,9402.53322,707227,997114,95946,36520.57
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA2-190.36994,2512.74532,250297,936109,48138,95924.67
Milton6-AAAAAAA0-290.69994,3072.75506,946252,62798,91935,86626.88
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA3-088.61999,6782.56571,939167,78778,25424,64939.57
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA2-089.09994,3212.62467,290226,83277,87524,20040.32
Walton5-AAAAAAA1-188.58999,7532.23230,440139,13457,88818,24953.80
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA2-184.46999,8512.47468,391198,15046,31910,69692.49
Westlake2-AAAAAAA1-283.99998,6962.05371,79982,92226,6206,048164.34
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA3-083.08965,4741.92299,54485,61820,0174,199237.15
Lambert6-AAAAAAA3-080.16916,1761.66176,10953,4929,4091,561639.61
Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-279.53981,9241.79202,89035,1147,1111,079925.78
Parkview4-AAAAAAA2-078.39760,4711.43147,94131,7895,1937271,374.52
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA1-278.09749,4901.39139,94928,8484,5546121,632.99
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA3-076.42671,9611.18103,69917,7932,4872813,557.72
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA2-175.03988,5531.3384,81213,0771,6611566,409.26
Denmark6-AAAAAAA1-174.77770,7731.0955,02911,6911,2681287,811.50
McEachern3-AAAAAAA1-274.04931,9951.3884,39010,7201,3701158,694.65
Newton4-AAAAAAA3-074.51568,5490.9468,7979,6371,1501128,927.57
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA2-174.44758,3951.0650,23110,5391,1031059,522.81
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA3-071.53982,8691.3464,81010,5837747014,284.71
Norcross7-AAAAAAA0-271.78992,0921.2757,6329,5328045418,517.52
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA2-170.72867,8331.1541,6884,4293652638,460.54
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA2-169.98665,5500.8236,2182,0962111376,922.08
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-270.29550,3320.6816,1282,4441791283,332.33
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-168.47956,9771.0924,1293,2681646166,665.67
Harrison3-AAAAAAA1-267.67776,0920.9419,0151,7351074249,999.00
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA1-266.73602,4110.7523,8012,5231142499,999.00
Camden County1-AAAAAAA1-264.83379,4040.438,300265182499,999.00
Archer4-AAAAAAA0-368.39252,5950.3512,57190652--
Dacula8-AAAAAAA0-361.77319,5380.375,5343637--
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA2-161.05914,8650.952,8611896--
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA2-160.01896,8940.922,0131236--
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-258.99804,0330.863,4181414--
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA1-261.17442,1560.482,5241343--
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA3-053.3584,2760.092715---
Osborne5-AAAAAAA2-043.4097,1100.1061---
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA1-244.44116,2950.1218----
Campbell2-AAAAAAA0-343.0756,0960.064----
Duluth7-AAAAAAA1-144.14154,6720.152----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-237.2940,6140.04-----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA1-248.2710,0170.01-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-121.761,0120.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAValdosta449,266348,571166,78030,704995,3214,679
1-AAAAAAALowndes406,928363,454188,09035,779994,2515,749
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County134,029247,745452,199131,501965,47434,526
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill8,07929,997137,209490,265665,550334,450
1-AAAAAAACamden County1,69810,23355,722311,751379,404620,596
2-AAAAAAACarrollton577,873309,91787,41324,475999,678322
2-AAAAAAAWestlake324,609429,531183,76160,795998,6961,304
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta76,813192,831452,789266,120988,55311,447
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook20,70167,467273,697595,112956,97743,023
2-AAAAAAACampbell42542,34053,49856,096943,904
3-AAAAAAAMarietta527,853272,457123,97457,640981,92418,076
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern243,933304,317239,368144,377931,99568,005
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding137,329223,590280,901226,013867,833132,167
3-AAAAAAAHarrison75,306149,301244,373307,112776,092223,908
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove15,57950,335111,384264,858442,156557,844
4-AAAAAAAGrayson816,139139,09532,0899,611996,9343,066
4-AAAAAAAParkview60,462254,810244,158201,041760,471239,529
4-AAAAAAABrookwood56,878245,203242,472204,937749,490250,510
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett38,748188,055221,511223,647671,961328,039
4-AAAAAAANewton23,831135,337184,825224,556568,549431,451
4-AAAAAAAArcher3,94237,50074,945136,208252,595747,405
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb596,203356,65044,4632,624999,94060
5-AAAAAAAWalton381,365522,81189,2016,376999,753247
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain21,298110,641681,291169,639982,86917,131
5-AAAAAAACherokee1,1269,486165,759627,662804,033195,967
5-AAAAAAAWheeler425210,661105,378116,295883,705
5-AAAAAAAOsborne41608,62588,32197,110902,890
6-AAAAAAAMilton698,308214,55159,56221,886994,3075,693
6-AAAAAAALambert167,910351,437250,567146,262916,17683,824
6-AAAAAAADenmark58,813179,051264,600268,309770,773229,227
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth54,832169,847258,394275,322758,395241,605
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth20,12984,930165,021280,252550,332449,668
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central81841,8567,96910,017989,983
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett789,748182,54822,7114,844999,851149
7-AAAAAAANorcross169,746544,783207,79069,773992,0927,908
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge22,456145,683385,779360,947914,86585,135
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek17,926122,579351,108405,281896,894103,106
7-AAAAAAADuluth1223,94626,975123,629154,672845,328
7-AAAAAAADiscovery24615,59434,55740,614959,386
7-AAAAAAABerkmar--439691,012998,988
8-AAAAAAABuford588,474314,76093,7032,957999,894106
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek335,858457,935197,4218,346999,560440
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill75,238223,398637,11558,570994,3215,679
8-AAAAAAAMountain View3752,95950,288548,789602,411397,589
8-AAAAAAADacula5589418,542300,047319,538680,462
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett-542,93181,29184,276915,724

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lee County
Hughes
Lee County
Gainesville
Hughes
Thomas County Central
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Roswell
Lee County
Gainesville
Northside (Warner Robins)
River Ridge
Roswell
North Atlanta
Lee County
South Paulding
Gainesville
Lovejoy
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 5, #3
18
69.03
2-1
Douglas County
Reg 6, #2
16
70.16
3-0
River Ridge
Reg 8, #4
25
59.99
1-1
Habersham Central
Reg 7, #1
2
89.88
3-0
Roswell
Reg 3, #3
35
55.32
1-2
Jonesboro
Reg 4, #2
13
72.86
3-0
North Atlanta
Reg 2, #4
33
56.07
2-1
Glynn Academy
Reg 1, #1
1
98.89
3-0
Lee County
Reg 6, #3
20
64.49
3-0
Etowah
Reg 5, #2
12
73.43
1-1
South Paulding
Reg 7, #4
36
55.27
1-2
Sprayberry
Reg 8, #1
7
82.64
3-0
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
21
61.94
1-2
St. Pius X
Reg 3, #2
19
65.86
2-1
Lovejoy
Reg 1, #4
10
74.24
1-2
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 2, #1
15
71.74
2-0
Brunswick
Houston County
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Blessed Trinity
Houston County
Woodward Academy
North Forsyth
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Marist
Blessed Trinity
Rome
Reg 1, #3
5
86.34
3-0
Houston County
Reg 2, #2
27
58.80
1-2
Effingham County
Reg 4, #4
51
36.97
1-1
Dunwoody
Reg 3, #1
8
77.49
1-1
Woodward Academy
Reg 7, #3
17
69.47
1-1
Alpharetta
Reg 8, #2
14
71.93
2-1
North Forsyth
Reg 6, #4
22
61.68
0-3
Allatoona
Reg 5, #1
4
87.35
3-0
Hughes
Reg 2, #3
31
57.46
2-0
Evans
Reg 1, #2
3
87.48
3-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 3, #4
39
54.27
2-1
Mundy's Mill
Reg 4, #1
11
73.67
2-1
Marist
Reg 8, #3
24
60.25
0-2
Shiloh
Reg 7, #2
6
85.23
2-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 5, #4
26
59.95
0-2
Newnan
Reg 6, #1
9
77.34
2-1
Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lee County1-AAAAAA3-098.89999,5114.38949,554769,771671,459542,5720.84
Roswell7-AAAAAA3-089.88999,8053.46836,599388,600277,374133,0666.52
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA3-087.48986,9023.49776,687506,041281,561100,5408.95
Houston County1-AAAAAA3-086.34982,5033.36745,093474,321236,97179,14911.63
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA2-085.23999,0253.11725,159297,132174,01957,96916.25
Gainesville8-AAAAAA3-082.64998,9073.09650,798433,529118,99339,22324.50
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA1-177.49999,1703.98841,783361,67896,33417,43356.36
Hughes5-AAAAAA3-087.35999,4611.40114,70584,48429,64413,60972.48
Rome6-AAAAAA2-177.34985,7682.12262,17881,07528,3405,150193.17
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA1-274.24806,3651.83327,563124,26518,4562,922341.23
Marist4-AAAAAA2-173.67999,7672.09168,35251,51112,8521,708584.48
South Paulding5-AAAAAA1-173.43959,8521.74162,39065,5548,5761,413706.71
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA3-072.86999,7312.05156,06144,93510,3001,339745.83
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA2-171.93973,9311.83240,96379,01810,8621,304765.87
Brunswick2-AAAAAA2-071.74996,3901.70229,45278,2228,7591,260792.65
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA1-169.47933,6831.56164,04035,5434,5023902,563.10
River Ridge6-AAAAAA3-070.16912,6821.5095,03220,6503,2453502,856.14
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA2-165.86991,4202.05210,48648,7553,9562873,483.32
Douglas County5-AAAAAA2-169.03887,8021.4283,66221,7782,1572334,290.85
Etowah6-AAAAAA3-064.49736,5100.9829,2805,3883803429,410.76
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-261.94993,8111.5570,78010,3985212539,999.00
Veterans1-AAAAAA2-061.40156,2390.2317,0342,4701006166,665.67
Shiloh8-AAAAAA0-260.25702,6380.8118,5871,9361054249,999.00
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA1-159.99689,5280.7917,3911,6991014249,999.00
Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-361.68593,9920.7212,9942,091944249,999.00
Newnan5-AAAAAA0-259.95477,7320.609,980952572499,999.00
Effingham County2-AAAAAA1-258.80879,5880.9513,8621,801711999,999.00
Evans2-AAAAAA2-057.46840,8310.909,4221,037471999,999.00
Tift County1-AAAAAA0-356.9068,4800.094,043410151999,999.00
Creekview6-AAAAAA0-358.12390,8140.444,092488131999,999.00
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA1-255.32763,5860.9411,5631,07052--
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA2-156.07792,5040.836,19162418--
Paulding County5-AAAAAA2-157.82349,1030.424,82037116--
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA0-357.91379,7160.433,88745611--
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA1-255.27362,8440.415,1905569--
Lanier8-AAAAAA1-255.91457,4520.494,7742709--
East Paulding5-AAAAAA2-155.00213,2210.251,8041109--
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA2-154.27670,2500.773,7362717--
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA0-354.66332,5180.374,2614213--
Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-150.08482,6460.542,0151111--
Lassiter7-AAAAAA1-150.48165,2680.18900641--
Pope7-AAAAAA0-251.78206,8570.221,477119---
Alexander5-AAAAAA1-251.43103,0170.1139213---
Jackson County8-AAAAAA1-248.81143,7760.152975---
Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-144.24171,5770.17642---
South Effingham2-AAAAAA1-144.24171,3720.17472---
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA1-136.97424,3470.442591---
Riverwood4-AAAAAA0-334.20284,0220.291141---
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-334.48298,3220.311051---
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA1-143.49147,7380.1543----
Morrow3-AAAAAA2-139.4888,4650.0924----
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-342.0933,7680.038----
New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-342.399,8120.016----
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-227.603,8450.001----
Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-224.736180.00-----
Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-329.655180.00-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA3-036.52-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAALee County704,547222,30262,09510,567999,511489
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central156,141380,609345,338104,814986,90213,098
1-AAAAAAHouston County128,706340,323387,093126,381982,50317,497
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)10,44953,410182,130560,376806,365193,635
1-AAAAAAVeterans1262,71317,178136,222156,239843,761
1-AAAAAATift County316436,16661,64068,480931,520
2-AAAAAABrunswick738,506187,12554,54616,213996,3903,610
2-AAAAAAEffingham County110,842304,652273,261190,833879,588120,412
2-AAAAAAEvans83,758254,494277,394225,185840,831159,169
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy61,942208,218264,352257,992792,504207,496
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham1,82016,29945,716107,537171,372828,628
2-AAAAAAGrovetown1,79016,14745,954107,686171,577828,423
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)1,34213,06538,77794,554147,738852,262
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy762,348202,71528,8895,218999,170830
3-AAAAAALovejoy206,998603,921153,92826,573991,4208,580
3-AAAAAAJonesboro20,345124,543337,508281,190763,586236,414
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill5,44221,230292,735350,843670,250329,750
3-AAAAAAAlcovy4,76944,929164,346268,602482,646517,354
3-AAAAAAMorrow982,64322,07963,64588,465911,535
3-AAAAAARockdale County-164783,3513,845996,155
3-AAAAAAForest Park-337578618999,382
4-AAAAAAMarist480,339377,452138,2243,752999,767233
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta437,404402,267155,4374,623999,731269
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X82,012217,586641,91152,302993,8116,189
4-AAAAAADunwoody1421,39130,046392,768424,347575,653
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb5364417,715279,910298,322701,678
4-AAAAAARiverwood5066016,667266,645284,022715,978
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAHughes806,147161,32328,3053,686999,461539
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding131,327468,764268,74691,015959,85240,148
5-AAAAAADouglas County54,772273,373382,821176,836887,802112,198
5-AAAAAANewnan4,69649,614144,004279,418477,732522,268
5-AAAAAAPaulding County2,19229,27697,732219,903349,103650,897
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding70613,35654,494144,665213,221786,779
5-AAAAAAAlexander1574,16922,54776,144103,017896,983
5-AAAAAANew Manchester31251,3518,3339,812990,188
6-AAAAAARome626,716240,30488,50930,239985,76814,232
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge228,707349,614220,675113,686912,68287,318
6-AAAAAAEtowah76,539182,922257,995219,054736,510263,490
6-AAAAAAAllatoona39,065115,367196,517243,043593,992406,008
6-AAAAAACreekview15,06757,443119,996198,308390,814609,186
6-AAAAAASequoyah13,90654,348116,266195,196379,716620,284
6-AAAAAAWoodstock-242474518999,482
7-AAAAAARoswell617,456336,55243,6932,104999,805195
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity358,847531,618101,4737,087999,025975
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta22,967119,053624,227167,436933,68366,317
7-AAAAAASprayberry3285,36984,604272,543362,844637,156
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek2704,42275,687252,139332,518667,482
7-AAAAAAPope801,81240,342164,623206,857793,143
7-AAAAAALassiter521,17429,974134,068165,268834,732
8-AAAAAAGainesville758,736203,93630,5945,641998,9071,093
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth200,645521,831188,76062,695973,93126,069
8-AAAAAAShiloh18,149112,338291,239280,912702,638297,362
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central16,847107,567282,294282,820689,528310,472
8-AAAAAALanier5,21646,586159,348246,302457,452542,548
8-AAAAAAJackson County3937,04540,51495,824143,776856,224
8-AAAAAAApalachee146977,25125,80633,768966,232

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Warner Robins
Dutchtown
Ware County
Warner Robins
Dutchtown
Coffee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cartersville
Ware County
Jefferson
Warner Robins
Kell
Cartersville
Decatur
Ware County
Mays
Jefferson
Harris County
Warner Robins
Reg 5, #3
21
56.58
1-1
Villa Rica
Reg 6, #2
9
71.63
3-0
Kell
Reg 8, #4
15
62.88
1-1
Clarke Central
Reg 7, #1
3
81.07
3-0
Cartersville
Reg 3, #3
33
47.87
0-3
Northgate
Reg 4, #2
26
53.16
1-2
Decatur
Reg 2, #4
18
59.37
2-1
Ola
Reg 1, #1
2
83.40
2-0
Ware County
Reg 6, #3
24
53.37
1-2
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 5, #2
17
59.63
1-2
Mays
Reg 7, #4
25
53.22
1-1
Dalton
Reg 8, #1
10
71.05
2-1
Jefferson
Reg 4, #3
34
47.86
2-0
Chamblee
Reg 3, #2
28
52.44
1-2
Harris County
Reg 1, #4
32
48.65
1-2
Jenkins
Reg 2, #1
1
86.16
1-1
Warner Robins
Dutchtown
Creekside
Coffee
Cambridge
Dutchtown
Northside (Columbus)
Loganville
Creekside
Coffee
Tucker
Calhoun
Cambridge
Reg 1, #3
31
49.48
1-2
Statesboro
Reg 2, #2
4
75.16
3-0
Dutchtown
Reg 4, #4
39
43.56
1-2
Arabia Mountain
Reg 3, #1
27
53.15
2-1
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 7, #3
20
57.04
1-2
Cass
Reg 8, #2
11
69.57
3-0
Loganville
Reg 6, #4
30
51.49
1-1
Centennial
Reg 5, #1
12
69.43
0-2
Creekside
Reg 2, #3
6
73.43
2-1
Jones County
Reg 1, #2
5
74.70
1-1
Coffee
Reg 3, #4
37
44.27
1-2
McIntosh
Reg 4, #1
13
65.87
2-0
Tucker
Reg 8, #3
14
64.67
2-1
Flowery Branch
Reg 7, #2
8
72.99
2-1
Calhoun
Reg 5, #4
22
54.75
1-2
Lithia Springs
Reg 6, #1
7
73.22
2-1
Cambridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Warner Robins2-AAAAA1-186.16999,2474.32945,636831,558575,498426,6891.34
Ware County1-AAAAA2-083.40999,9823.62824,821576,521346,704217,4573.60
Cartersville7-AAAAA3-081.07999,7443.15674,800389,647217,075118,4557.44
Dutchtown2-AAAAA3-075.16981,9992.95641,841420,859196,70160,81415.44
Coffee1-AAAAA1-174.70999,5632.56526,759273,265124,45839,09424.58
Jones County2-AAAAA2-173.43972,8522.62548,797331,413137,97137,87025.41
Cambridge6-AAAAA2-173.22999,6412.56429,884183,26079,68823,54141.48
Calhoun7-AAAAA2-172.99996,2142.37415,629176,73575,68621,19246.19
Kell6-AAAAA3-071.63999,4332.42379,441143,24055,32014,77166.70
Jefferson8-AAAAA2-171.05918,1702.23453,573146,21749,61713,31974.08
Creekside5-AAAAA0-269.43990,5072.51473,204169,98659,19812,44979.33
Loganville8-AAAAA3-069.57886,7112.00377,334113,76135,5378,294119.57
Tucker4-AAAAA2-065.87999,1452.22225,35774,00722,1173,345297.95
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-164.67710,8341.24160,13836,6918,1991,277782.09
Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-162.88617,6190.99106,39321,8174,2795441,837.24
Mays5-AAAAA1-259.63875,1241.43123,50118,7322,6832533,951.57
Ola2-AAAAA2-159.37635,5840.8056,31612,2211,7711466,848.32
Eastside8-AAAAA1-160.17461,3140.6651,5208,7871,3211228,195.72
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA3-059.15404,6970.5638,1916,1419008511,763.71
Cass7-AAAAA1-257.04873,2071.1772,9729,6081,0457413,512.51
Villa Rica5-AAAAA1-156.58768,1781.0959,5347,0427335717,542.86
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA2-153.15957,5221.6149,7079,2647973033,332.33
Decatur4-AAAAA1-253.16965,5841.6241,3395,4744132343,477.26
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-254.75680,8030.9135,8163,5453122343,477.26
Harris County3-AAAAA1-252.44949,9011.5643,3217,5726072245,453.55
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA1-253.37934,8021.2753,3914,6423131566,665.67
Dalton7-AAAAA1-153.22757,4990.9337,2663,2562341099,999.00
Union Grove2-AAAAA2-154.40341,0020.3914,3511,9801649111,110.11
Banneker5-AAAAA2-151.93509,1240.6314,8291,1791205199,999.00
Statesboro1-AAAAA1-249.48849,0340.9117,2002,3341085199,999.00
Northgate3-AAAAA0-347.87869,2351.2516,6821,745843333,332.33
Chamblee4-AAAAA2-047.86893,8441.3216,9201,592773333,332.33
Centennial6-AAAAA1-151.49904,7411.1737,1022,8471482499,999.00
Jenkins1-AAAAA1-248.65825,8360.8714,1481,754831999,999.00
McIntosh3-AAAAA1-244.27754,4330.976,545477121999,999.00
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA1-243.56769,4811.037,73352219--
Hiram7-AAAAA1-245.63344,5250.384,7652038--
Drew3-AAAAA0-238.81468,9090.541,16138---
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA0-345.0468,7030.0749429---
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA1-143.83124,9530.1354717---
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-335.71191,4310.192607---
M.L. King4-AAAAA1-233.81245,4390.283986---
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA1-138.8537,1240.04404---
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-333.63134,1540.13993---
Lithonia4-AAAAA0-329.98126,5070.141151---
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-231.8572,3100.07631---
North Springs6-AAAAA1-131.7571,1060.0737----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-231.7828,8110.0318----
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-235.4914,1870.0110----
Northview6-AAAAA1-125.2817,9670.022----
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-132.226550.00-----
Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-224.306130.00-----
Midtown5-AAAAA1-123.41-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-2-36.26-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAWare County723,921267,4028,113546999,98218
1-AAAAACoffee272,652671,95650,7304,225999,563437
1-AAAAAStatesboro1,85631,691451,094364,393849,034150,966
1-AAAAAJenkins1,54026,964405,918391,414825,836174,164
1-AAAAAGreenbrier161,27950,548139,588191,431808,569
1-AAAAABradwell Institute1570833,59799,834134,154865,846
2-AAAAAWarner Robins703,686223,56063,6878,314999,247753
2-AAAAADutchtown165,935396,309339,58480,171981,99918,001
2-AAAAAJones County123,985334,078405,589109,200972,85227,148
2-AAAAAOla5,31634,164130,812465,292635,584364,416
2-AAAAAUnion Grove1,05711,18353,389275,373341,002658,998
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing217066,93261,04468,703931,297
2-AAAAALocust Grove--7606613999,387
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)383,627290,403182,651100,841957,52242,478
3-AAAAAHarris County347,357292,737197,252112,555949,90150,099
3-AAAAANorthgate165,099219,400269,735215,001869,235130,765
3-AAAAAMcIntosh81,579140,635230,346301,873754,433245,567
3-AAAAADrew22,33856,825120,016269,730468,909531,091
4-AAAAATucker769,793185,46435,6098,279999,145855
4-AAAAADecatur151,305440,654263,862109,763965,58434,416
4-AAAAAChamblee56,103234,006360,554243,181893,844106,156
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain21,373119,300257,986370,822769,481230,519
4-AAAAAM.L. King1,12415,36356,010172,942245,439754,561
4-AAAAALithonia3025,21325,97995,013126,507873,493
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside679,724210,46374,15726,163990,5079,493
5-AAAAAMays156,539314,378243,820160,387875,124124,876
5-AAAAAVilla Rica82,604210,806253,557221,211768,178231,822
5-AAAAALithia Springs53,645157,261222,972246,925680,803319,197
5-AAAAABanneker25,57792,917160,211230,419509,124490,876
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson1,69111,54434,01677,702124,953875,047
5-AAAAAChapel Hill1902,0458,48626,40337,124962,876
5-AAAAATri-Cities305862,78110,79014,187985,813
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAACambridge529,851396,94561,48611,359999,641359
6-AAAAAKell439,620461,47282,33816,003999,433567
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian18,64882,240458,863375,051934,80265,198
6-AAAAACentennial11,85458,555374,954459,378904,74195,259
6-AAAAAChattahoochee1838110,49861,41372,310927,690
6-AAAAANorth Springs937910,19460,52471,106928,894
6-AAAAANorthview-281,66716,27217,967982,033
7-AAAAACartersville703,498266,66526,1513,430999,744256
7-AAAAACalhoun275,429581,162118,53621,087996,2143,786
7-AAAAACass14,81795,244463,394299,752873,207126,793
7-AAAAADalton5,70047,396295,982408,421757,499242,501
7-AAAAAHiram5549,39590,612243,964344,525655,475
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)21385,32523,34628,811971,189
8-AAAAAJefferson396,785260,485166,55794,343918,17081,830
8-AAAAALoganville313,920264,952189,601118,238886,711113,289
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch126,487177,947209,181197,219710,834289,166
8-AAAAAClarke Central85,249137,979183,179211,212617,619382,381
8-AAAAAEastside43,87186,885134,873195,685461,314538,686
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow33,68871,742116,540182,727404,697595,303
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-1069576655999,345

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedartown
Benedictine
Cedartown
Perry
Benedictine
Starr's Mill
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cedartown
Bainbridge
North Oconee
Perry
Westminster (Atlanta)
Cedartown
Troup
Bainbridge
Holy Innocents
North Oconee
Burke County
Perry
Reg 5, #3
22
57.26
3-0
Hampton
Reg 6, #2
16
60.14
1-2
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #4
39
47.50
0-2
North Hall
Reg 7, #1
1
84.20
3-0
Cedartown
Reg 3, #3
12
63.78
2-1
Wayne County
Reg 4, #2
8
69.84
3-0
Troup
Reg 2, #4
29
52.62
2-1
Spalding
Reg 1, #1
6
75.97
1-2
Bainbridge
Reg 6, #3
15
60.19
2-1
Holy Innocents
Reg 5, #2
20
58.10
1-2
Stockbridge
Reg 7, #4
26
55.35
3-0
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 8, #1
4
78.25
2-0
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
10
66.04
3-0
Whitewater
Reg 3, #2
7
70.56
2-0
Burke County
Reg 1, #4
43
41.91
0-3
Hardaway
Reg 2, #1
3
78.91
1-1
Perry
Benedictine
Pace Academy
Starr's Mill
Hapeville Charter
West Laurens
Benedictine
Central (Carrollton)
Pace Academy
Cairo
Starr's Mill
Northwest Whitfield
Hapeville Charter
Reg 1, #3
42
44.22
1-2
Westover
Reg 2, #2
17
60.04
1-1
West Laurens
Reg 4, #4
11
64.75
1-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 3, #1
2
80.28
2-1
Benedictine
Reg 7, #3
24
56.87
2-1
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 8, #2
30
52.56
0-2
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 6, #4
19
58.48
1-1
Stephenson
Reg 5, #1
9
69.00
3-0
Pace Academy
Reg 2, #3
27
54.52
3-0
Westside (Macon)
Reg 1, #2
14
60.81
1-2
Cairo
Reg 3, #4
25
55.63
3-0
New Hampstead
Reg 4, #1
5
76.13
3-0
Starr's Mill
Reg 8, #3
35
49.78
1-1
Madison County
Reg 7, #2
23
57.08
3-0
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 5, #4
28
53.28
2-1
Woodland (Stockbridge)
Reg 6, #1
13
61.00
0-3
Hapeville Charter

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedartown7-AAAA3-084.20999,9154.12931,829714,689484,376349,1541.86
Benedictine3-AAAA2-180.28999,7173.45683,085546,391385,232198,1334.05
Perry2-AAAA1-178.91999,4353.30689,472423,971202,887114,6267.72
North Oconee8-AAAA2-078.25999,9453.41820,232452,497202,001114,2247.75
Starr's Mill4-AAAA3-076.13981,0272.99574,495419,873229,71091,0359.98
Bainbridge1-AAAA1-275.97999,9372.96629,292269,541130,30161,34115.30
Pace Academy5-AAAA3-069.00990,8572.55513,654191,87289,64420,72547.25
Burke County3-AAAA2-070.56994,6992.07286,367144,50560,91716,74358.73
Troup4-AAAA3-069.84911,4551.94283,185154,11060,86715,61263.05
Whitewater4-AAAA3-066.04811,4701.41154,28271,82923,2784,280232.64
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA1-264.75762,0591.25122,10554,46516,7262,736364.50
Wayne County3-AAAA2-163.78974,6471.52126,16946,23912,3251,982503.54
Cairo1-AAAA1-260.81991,3291.92174,31480,25118,2851,922519.29
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-361.00799,7581.52186,77049,52111,5461,303766.46
West Laurens2-AAAA1-160.04863,8521.58113,66845,93311,3981,205828.88
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA1-260.14764,9871.41161,13039,3448,7069381,065.10
Holy Innocents6-AAAA2-160.19767,3671.41162,10339,8388,9039001,110.11
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA3-057.08815,0781.46175,19333,6996,1904442,251.25
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA2-156.87809,0081.43168,26031,3715,5064192,385.63
Stephenson6-AAAA1-158.48689,5331.18117,42324,7694,8834102,438.02
Stockbridge5-AAAA1-258.10849,5791.40115,82922,0864,2523712,694.42
LaGrange4-AAAA2-059.45468,8370.6336,25812,7882,9043173,153.57
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA1-257.45634,6941.0594,07617,9323,2542553,920.57
Hampton5-AAAA3-057.26821,5811.31101,09818,2743,2592523,967.25
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA3-055.35755,9651.25123,91220,3873,2652204,544.45
New Hampstead3-AAAA3-055.63877,1371.0841,08713,9932,0191128,927.57
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA3-054.52631,9140.9334,71510,5011,6559110,988.01
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA0-252.56821,3721.1977,6919,7941,2845518,180.82
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA2-153.28637,7380.9151,2827,0958875119,606.84
Sonoraville7-AAAA2-152.37619,1790.9060,9317,5099204920,407.16
Spalding2-AAAA2-152.62523,6140.7320,6855,5077263826,314.79
Miller Grove6-AAAA2-152.19343,6610.4824,8422,9103861283,332.33
Madison County8-AAAA1-149.78697,3840.9140,6744,2054291190,908.09
Lovett5-AAAA0-250.40461,2200.6126,5493,0542921190,908.09
North Hall8-AAAA0-247.50564,8560.6920,9601,7261286166,665.67
Walnut Grove8-AAAA2-046.89526,1470.6317,3061,4181066166,665.67
Howard2-AAAA2-050.27384,4940.509,8582,1942455199,999.00
Griffin2-AAAA0-349.26327,0110.416,8231,4391413333,332.33
Baldwin2-AAAA0-348.05269,6800.334,435837691999,999.00
East Forsyth8-AAAA2-041.50294,0920.323,10813761999,999.00
McDonough5-AAAA1-140.3670,8660.088804441999,999.00
Westover1-AAAA1-244.22774,7460.895,05571248--
Luella5-AAAA0-344.34168,0400.203,97824115--
Hardaway1-AAAA0-341.91680,8590.752,48925011--
Riverdale4-AAAA1-247.9563,7720.0773712810--
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA0-239.92134,5930.14378453--
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-337.5043,2250.0517041--
Shaw1-AAAA2-139.37553,1290.591,04081---
Chestatee8-AAAA0-235.1348,4370.051201---
Islands3-AAAA0-329.9019,2070.026----
East Hall8-AAAA2-027.884,5420.00-----
Fayette County4-AAAA0-333.371,3800.00-----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA2-118.798550.00-----
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-219.751190.00-----
Stone Mountain6-AAAA0-318.24-------
Druid Hills6-AAAA1-115.86-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA0-311.44-------
Clarkston6-AAAA0-24.52-------
North Clayton4-AAAA1-22.71-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge843,626148,5136,933865999,93763
1-AAAACairo146,663680,831138,43725,398991,3298,671
1-AAAAWestover5,40382,989378,003308,351774,746225,254
1-AAAAHardaway2,91554,140280,291343,513680,859319,141
1-AAAAShaw1,39333,527196,336321,873553,129446,871
2-AAAAPerry896,10289,56011,7352,038999,435565
2-AAAAWest Laurens66,709428,951233,707134,485863,852136,148
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)17,298180,276230,262204,078631,914368,086
2-AAAASpalding9,944124,575187,551201,544523,614476,386
2-AAAAHoward4,58474,810133,822171,278384,494615,506
2-AAAAGriffin3,32358,321112,298153,069327,011672,989
2-AAAABaldwin2,04043,50790,625133,508269,680730,320
3-AAAABenedictine710,494230,45448,9659,804999,717283
3-AAAABurke County211,172472,706241,18069,641994,6995,301
3-AAAAWayne County66,355232,610459,195216,487974,64725,353
3-AAAANew Hampstead11,91262,259235,260567,706877,137122,863
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch661,89913,954118,674134,593865,407
3-AAAAIslands1721,44617,68819,207980,793
4-AAAAStarr's Mill558,059257,008115,60450,356981,02718,973
4-AAAATroup223,881301,481236,713149,380911,45588,545
4-AAAAWhitewater110,116201,746259,848239,760811,470188,530
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)84,054168,274242,421267,310762,059237,941
4-AAAALaGrange23,31167,952131,686245,888468,837531,163
4-AAAARiverdale5783,51913,58046,09563,772936,228
4-AAAAFayette County1201481,2111,380998,620
4-AAAANorth Clayton-----1,000,000
5-AAAAPace Academy689,403205,40471,92724,123990,8579,143
5-AAAAStockbridge131,573290,421252,665174,920849,579150,421
5-AAAAHampton110,984260,247259,347191,003821,581178,419
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)44,363140,457206,053246,865637,738362,262
5-AAAALovett20,38580,139144,332216,364461,220538,780
5-AAAALuella2,68417,99947,52399,834168,040831,960
5-AAAAMcDonough6085,33318,14146,78470,866929,134
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)--12107119999,881
6-AAAAHapeville Charter252,500212,675184,396150,187799,758200,242
6-AAAAHoly Innocents217,091201,085186,752162,439767,367232,633
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)214,539201,113185,762163,573764,987235,013
6-AAAAStephenson155,674170,872180,012182,975689,533310,467
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb125,136151,401169,640188,517634,694365,306
6-AAAAMiller Grove35,06062,85493,438152,309343,661656,339
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACedartown932,16862,2994,2381,210999,91585
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield22,818292,242274,374225,644815,078184,922
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)22,062282,691272,506231,749809,008190,992
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)15,502225,271254,526260,666755,965244,035
7-AAAASonoraville7,450137,492194,172280,065619,179380,821
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-5184666855999,145
8-AAAANorth Oconee953,08343,0963,297469999,94555
8-AAAACherokee Bluff24,502380,428251,383165,059821,372178,628
8-AAAAMadison County11,512236,569244,987204,316697,384302,616
8-AAAANorth Hall5,525151,320197,113210,898564,856435,144
8-AAAAWalnut Grove4,527132,837182,774206,009526,147473,853
8-AAAAEast Forsyth81247,84295,267150,171294,092705,908
8-AAAAChestatee213,94212,90031,57448,437951,563
8-AAAACedar Shoals183,80211,37428,03143,225956,775
8-AAAAEast Hall-1649053,4734,542995,458
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Carver (Columbus)
Oconee County
Cedar Grove
Crisp County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carver (Atlanta)
Carver (Columbus)
Oconee County
Peach County
Carver (Atlanta)
Dawson County
Savannah Country Day
Carver (Columbus)
Sandy Creek
Oconee County
Savannah Christian
Peach County
Reg 5, #3
11
64.17
2-0
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 6, #2
31
46.23
0-2
Ringgold
Reg 8, #4
17
57.25
1-1
Hart County
Reg 7, #1
14
59.78
2-1
Dawson County
Reg 3, #3
24
50.18
2-1
Savannah Country Day
Reg 4, #2
26
48.39
2-1
Harlem
Reg 2, #4
32
45.53
0-3
Upson-Lee
Reg 1, #1
5
70.71
2-0
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 6, #3
30
46.34
1-2
Bremen
Reg 5, #2
3
74.20
3-0
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
23
51.01
3-0
Lumpkin County
Reg 8, #1
2
74.35
2-1
Oconee County
Reg 4, #3
29
46.38
2-1
Richmond Academy
Reg 3, #2
20
53.68
2-0
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
12
60.23
3-0
Dougherty
Reg 2, #1
9
64.70
1-1
Peach County
Calvary Day
Cedar Grove
Crisp County
Monroe Area
Thomasville
Calvary Day
Stephens County
Cedar Grove
Crisp County
Morgan County
Monroe Area
Adairsville
Reg 1, #3
7
66.55
1-2
Thomasville
Reg 2, #2
13
59.97
2-1
Mary Persons
Reg 4, #4
33
43.52
2-1
Hephzibah
Reg 3, #1
8
66.25
2-0
Calvary Day
Reg 7, #3
22
51.70
1-2
Wesleyan
Reg 8, #2
4
71.79
2-1
Stephens County
Reg 6, #4
36
38.70
1-1
Coahulla Creek
Reg 5, #1
1
94.09
2-0
Cedar Grove
Reg 2, #3
16
57.97
1-1
Jackson
Reg 1, #2
6
70.08
2-1
Crisp County
Reg 3, #4
25
49.20
2-0
Liberty County
Reg 4, #1
19
54.79
3-0
Morgan County
Reg 8, #3
10
64.57
1-2
Monroe Area
Reg 7, #2
18
55.82
2-1
White County
Reg 5, #4
34
41.19
1-2
Douglass
Reg 6, #1
15
58.73
1-1
Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5-AAA2-094.091,000,0004.70937,742902,011861,009796,7350.26
Sandy Creek5-AAA3-074.201,000,0003.33611,541453,884300,59452,79317.94
Oconee County8-AAA2-174.35990,8662.83425,806322,155178,74841,37723.17
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA2-070.71983,2383.03692,787397,362141,54927,59335.24
Stephens County8-AAA2-171.79981,6902.59371,108256,196112,36123,96940.72
Crisp County1-AAA2-170.08980,2802.94668,351370,018125,56323,60641.36
Thomasville1-AAA1-266.55955,0822.43517,155219,98558,9889,002110.09
Calvary Day3-AAA2-066.25997,8022.51498,58678,18635,3986,744147.28
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA2-064.171,000,0002.58465,180211,25659,1565,194191.53
Peach County2-AAA1-164.70998,9932.04377,617106,37836,4483,983250.07
Monroe Area8-AAA1-264.57909,2742.07307,264149,37026,8093,979250.32
Adairsville6-AAA1-158.73995,6122.12298,972111,2228,1471,043957.77
Dougherty1-AAA3-060.23846,3161.61262,96363,46912,6351,012987.14
Mary Persons2-AAA2-159.97996,1211.64222,82652,6289,6338361,195.17
Dawson County7-AAA2-159.78960,7861.63176,65164,90510,4678301,203.82
Jackson2-AAA1-157.97993,8211.51173,18840,5495,3643802,630.58
Hart County8-AAA1-157.25685,8591.23131,62740,0934,3302893,459.21
Morgan County4-AAA3-054.79998,7311.82149,37042,9653,1951985,049.51
White County7-AAA2-155.82901,5301.2888,40525,9312,5241586,328.11
Savannah Christian3-AAA2-053.68932,8931.70141,12921,5692,7311198,402.36
Hebron Christian8-AAA3-052.72428,3310.6648,24410,3678144223,808.52
Wesleyan7-AAA1-251.70778,8120.9632,7137,1584963132,257.06
Liberty County3-AAA2-049.20831,9681.3262,8338,7135692343,477.26
Savannah Country Day3-AAA2-150.18860,0861.4075,84610,7688472049,999.00
Harlem4-AAA2-148.39993,0351.4556,1497,8724581662,499.00
Lumpkin County7-AAA3-051.01751,4400.9127,1355,6603381376,922.08
Ringgold6-AAA0-246.23862,4901.0223,2283,2651376166,665.67
Gilmer7-AAA3-047.23547,3340.618,5501,351523333,332.33
Upson-Lee2-AAA0-345.53920,4181.0122,5832,8701302499,999.00
Monroe1-AAA2-148.10227,5950.2915,2891,086972499,999.00
Richmond Academy4-AAA2-146.38989,0391.3538,3493,9541861999,999.00
Bremen6-AAA1-246.34865,8141.0323,7423,3491391999,999.00
Hephzibah4-AAA2-143.52979,5711.2321,1761,39166--
Douglass5-AAA1-241.191,000,0001.2119,4651,64014--
Coahulla Creek6-AAA1-138.70490,0910.511,4581154--
Long County3-AAA2-138.98279,8360.353,4172343--
LaFayette6-AAA1-137.77430,3380.44955541--
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-133.0491,5650.1032812---
Ridgeland6-AAA0-233.78217,8110.221706---
Pike County2-AAA1-224.9590,6470.09331---
Columbus1-AAA1-230.927,4890.01251---
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-228.2462,9990.0671---
Pickens7-AAA0-334.0658,7110.0628----
Gordon Lee6-AAA1-228.9574,8450.089----
Salem4-AAA0-314.3538,8940.04-----
Beach3-AAA0-321.504,7360.00-----
Franklin County8-AAA0-328.213,9800.00-----
West Hall7-AAA1-219.891,3870.00-----
Groves3-AAA1-116.981,1140.00-----
Cross Creek4-AAA0-2-3.267300.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAACarver (Columbus)381,735304,822200,58096,101983,23816,762
1-AAACrisp County350,455307,168215,557107,100980,28019,720
1-AAAThomasville203,425259,426302,939189,292955,08244,918
1-AAADougherty62,155117,597243,840422,724846,316153,684
1-AAAMonroe2,22510,94736,438177,985227,595772,405
1-AAAColumbus5406466,7987,489992,511
2-AAAPeach County511,053301,796147,74438,400998,9931,007
2-AAAMary Persons271,850345,015287,32091,936996,1213,879
2-AAAJackson198,186302,248363,141130,246993,8216,179
2-AAAUpson-Lee18,88950,478198,135652,916920,41879,582
2-AAAPike County224633,66086,50290,647909,353
3-AAACalvary Day743,077190,77349,13814,814997,8022,198
3-AAASavannah Christian133,223354,997276,041168,632932,89367,107
3-AAASavannah Country Day66,374227,335299,238267,139860,086139,914
3-AAALiberty County53,909196,161284,875297,023831,968168,032
3-AAALong County3,08425,91870,406180,428279,836720,164
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)3324,74519,65066,83891,565908,435
3-AAABeach1625524,1214,736995,264
3-AAAGroves-91001,0051,114998,886
4-AAAMorgan County526,425279,140125,26567,901998,7311,269
4-AAAHarlem219,568298,283270,442204,742993,0356,965
4-AAARichmond Academy158,093247,879304,676278,391989,03910,961
4-AAAHephzibah95,903174,338297,949411,381979,57120,429
4-AAASalem113601,65336,87038,894961,106
4-AAACross Creek--15715730999,270
5-AAACedar Grove904,21389,8085,8641151,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek83,657680,887227,2918,1651,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)12,071226,218701,99559,7161,000,000-
5-AAADouglass593,08764,850932,0041,000,000-
6-AAAAdairsville742,168186,04153,72513,678995,6124,388
6-AAABremen114,378316,343275,982159,111865,814134,186
6-AAARinggold111,003312,136277,424161,927862,490137,510
6-AAACoahulla Creek16,57284,049158,211231,259490,091509,909
6-AAALaFayette12,12567,847136,591213,775430,338569,662
6-AAARidgeland3,06024,38863,755126,608217,811782,189
6-AAAGordon Lee4045,13018,80550,50674,845925,155
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe2904,06615,50743,13662,999937,001
7-AAADawson County470,074265,313148,11177,288960,78639,214
7-AAAWhite County259,022277,234218,209147,065901,53098,470
7-AAAWesleyan121,274187,691234,906234,941778,812221,188
7-AAALumpkin County104,717171,734227,651247,338751,440248,560
7-AAAGilmer44,18894,551158,042250,553547,334452,666
7-AAAPickens7233,46412,90541,61958,711941,289
7-AAAWest Hall2131761,1961,387998,613
8-AAAOconee County499,843319,821131,28539,917990,8669,134
8-AAAStephens County359,142367,622190,52564,401981,69018,310
8-AAAMonroe Area111,221214,444378,020205,589909,27490,726
8-AAAHart County23,14769,370200,261393,081685,859314,141
8-AAAHebron Christian6,64628,72599,502293,458428,331571,669
8-AAAFranklin County1184073,5543,980996,020

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Pierce County
Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald
Fellowship Christian
Pierce County
Cook
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Rockmart
Fitzgerald
Fellowship Christian
Appling County
Columbia
Rockmart
Putnam County
Fitzgerald
Callaway
Fellowship Christian
Appling County
Northeast
Reg 5, #3
10
60.49
3-0
Columbia
Reg 6, #2
19
51.46
2-0
South Atlanta
Reg 8, #4
36
34.13
2-0
Banks County
Reg 7, #1
4
68.43
1-1
Rockmart
Reg 3, #3
15
54.23
3-0
Vidalia
Reg 4, #2
17
53.87
1-1
Putnam County
Reg 2, #4
42
27.88
3-0
ACE Charter
Reg 1, #1
2
75.59
3-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 6, #3
32
36.00
0-3
Washington
Reg 5, #2
9
61.34
0-3
Callaway
Reg 7, #4
27
44.38
1-2
Fannin County
Reg 8, #1
6
63.80
1-1
Fellowship Christian
Reg 4, #3
20
49.47
0-2
Washington County
Reg 3, #2
8
62.73
1-1
Appling County
Reg 1, #4
13
55.38
3-0
Worth County
Reg 2, #1
11
58.10
0-2
Northeast
Pierce County
Eagle's Landing Christian
Cook
North Cobb Christian
Dodge County
Pierce County
Athens Academy
Eagle's Landing Christian
Cook
Thomson
Haralson County
North Cobb Christian
Reg 1, #3
12
56.29
1-2
Dodge County
Reg 2, #2
34
35.72
0-2
Central (Macon)
Reg 4, #4
26
46.33
2-0
Laney
Reg 3, #1
1
76.11
2-0
Pierce County
Reg 7, #3
21
48.18
2-1
North Murray
Reg 8, #2
18
53.85
2-1
Athens Academy
Reg 6, #4
33
35.83
0-2
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 5, #1
7
63.66
1-2
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 2, #3
38
29.57
2-0
Rutland
Reg 1, #2
3
71.76
2-1
Cook
Reg 3, #4
22
48.13
2-0
Toombs County
Reg 4, #1
5
66.67
2-1
Thomson
Reg 8, #3
28
43.94
2-1
Union County
Reg 7, #2
14
54.85
1-1
Haralson County
Reg 5, #4
37
33.82
2-1
Landmark Christian
Reg 6, #1
16
54.11
3-0
North Cobb Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Pierce County3-AA2-076.11999,7053.95829,562694,507470,184313,0742.19
Fitzgerald1-AA3-075.59997,5043.95820,685660,351477,984300,1582.33
Cook1-AA2-171.76991,4773.55711,924543,170329,238160,1085.25
Rockmart7-AA1-168.43999,3273.17727,966306,601182,81274,54312.42
Thomson4-AA2-166.67999,6892.57355,189260,780109,96443,12822.19
Fellowship Christian8-AA1-163.80999,7572.74514,879266,92189,71726,66436.50
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA1-263.66999,3082.78571,022223,48982,20025,09438.85
Appling County3-AA1-162.73982,0132.43415,835218,40469,75118,23653.84
Callaway5-AA0-361.34998,6012.56475,373166,14652,49113,56372.73
Columbia5-AA3-060.49998,2882.48442,630147,45944,01110,77391.82
Northeast2-AA0-258.10999,8942.07284,376119,25625,3974,818206.56
Dodge County1-AA1-256.29703,6941.42138,07454,13610,5951,823547.55
Haralson County7-AA1-154.85964,7171.99308,25756,47711,1641,803553.63
North Cobb Christian6-AA3-054.11996,3622.01306,74955,83610,0441,598624.78
Worth County1-AA3-055.38656,4641.29117,30243,2837,6461,245802.21
Athens Academy8-AA2-153.85993,8871.88215,72945,3347,5541,100908.09
Vidalia3-AA3-054.23874,2771.4297,35431,0155,4627481,335.90
Putnam County4-AA1-153.87986,6161.5286,10727,9874,9736921,444.09
South Atlanta6-AA2-051.46992,2801.74204,67029,9894,3454892,043.99
Washington County4-AA0-249.47963,0131.2645,91210,5491,2051009,999.00
North Murray7-AA2-148.18867,1181.3297,44110,9021,1489810,203.08
Toombs County3-AA2-048.13638,2570.8321,3984,8464752835,713.29
Berrien1-AA2-147.82238,8480.3716,8973,5072842539,999.00
Laney4-AA2-046.33928,5191.1024,8374,1513722147,618.05
Union County8-AA2-143.94941,6181.2659,4204,3072882147,618.05
Fannin County7-AA1-244.38746,9950.9939,5663,5122171855,554.56
Jeff Davis1-AA0-347.07210,4940.3213,2402,4512121855,554.56
Sumter County1-AA1-146.83201,5190.3112,5972,3802031283,332.33
Brantley County3-AA3-043.13339,4770.404,170702282499,999.00
Model7-AA1-238.22416,1230.486,47132113--
Mount Paran Christian6-AA0-235.83761,9580.826,3062586--
Landmark Christian5-AA2-133.82600,7190.688,6482056--
Central (Macon)2-AA0-235.72917,7040.993,1062415--
Banks County8-AA2-034.13672,6000.724,6001213--
Washington6-AA0-336.00767,4970.836,7122562--
Tattnall County3-AA1-136.2799,9950.11270321--
Redan5-AA1-229.54353,5130.382,27433---
Rutland2-AA2-029.57738,4920.7644826---
ACE Charter2-AA3-027.88655,4050.6731615---
Spencer2-AA1-227.40630,2040.6421014---
Therrell6-AA2-029.30410,6070.4269813---
Windsor Forest3-AA0-234.3366,2760.0712710---
East Jackson8-AA1-227.95316,9790.335466---
Westside (Augusta)4-AA0-327.7297,4030.10611---
Providence Christian8-AA0-319.4675,1590.0814----
Towers5-AA0-2-115.7832,9780.0314----
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-1-118.9470,8060.0710----
McNair5-AA1-212.4716,5930.024----
Butler4-AA1-120.2318,7110.023----
Murray County7-AA0-315.985,4260.011----
Southwest2-AA0-312.4351,1160.05-----
Kendrick2-AA0-34.396,2260.01-----
Josey4-AA1-114.724,2840.00-----
Glenn Hills4-AA1-211.701,7650.00-----
Jordan2-AA0-2-1.619590.00-----
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA0-2-1.404900.00-----
Gordon Central7-AA0-34.922940.00-----
Walker6-AA1-1-1.89-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAFitzgerald592,735335,42758,77010,572997,5042,496
1-AACook371,651479,262113,73326,831991,4778,523
1-AADodge County18,50085,381326,762273,051703,694296,306
1-AAWorth County14,32271,443290,017280,682656,464343,536
1-AABerrien1,14611,09478,965147,643238,848761,152
1-AAJeff Davis8678,90667,730132,991210,494789,506
1-AASumter County7798,48764,023128,230201,519798,481
2-AANortheast919,05773,8575,8431,137999,894106
2-AACentral (Macon)52,306462,655263,806138,937917,70482,296
2-AARutland12,969189,707272,606263,210738,492261,508
2-AAACE Charter8,351141,732228,154277,168655,405344,595
2-AASpencer7,286129,436216,180277,302630,204369,796
2-AASouthwest312,47112,34036,27451,116948,884
2-AAKendrick-1349805,1126,226993,774
2-AAJordan-891860959999,041
3-AAPierce County805,414170,07221,3632,856999,705295
3-AAAppling County156,880545,050218,68261,401982,01317,987
3-AAVidalia30,167195,202417,503231,405874,277125,723
3-AAToombs County6,17964,797214,686352,595638,257361,743
3-AABrantley County1,23820,70793,433224,099339,477660,523
3-AATattnall County912,71021,46775,72799,995900,005
3-AAWindsor Forest311,46212,86651,91766,276933,724
4-AAThomson755,599191,94139,97412,175999,689311
4-AAPutnam County144,902410,917280,983149,814986,61613,384
4-AAWashington County65,078241,973361,140294,822963,01336,987
4-AALaney34,324152,721303,747437,727928,51971,481
4-AAWestside (Augusta)942,28812,26682,75597,403902,597
4-AAButler31461,58716,97518,711981,289
4-AAJosey-112284,0454,284995,716
4-AAGlenn Hills-3751,6871,765998,235
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian421,242325,301240,41412,351999,308692
5-AACallaway305,063338,850333,99220,696998,6011,399
5-AAColumbia272,819330,897369,92924,643998,2881,712
5-AALandmark Christian7163,70639,608556,689600,719399,281
5-AARedan1601,23515,471336,647353,513646,487
5-AATowers-1145532,51232,978967,022
5-AAMcNair--13116,46216,593983,407
6-AANorth Cobb Christian550,340351,66777,00217,353996,3623,638
6-AASouth Atlanta398,731442,493120,63330,423992,2807,720
6-AAWashington23,93791,443331,955320,162767,497232,503
6-AAMount Paran Christian23,20188,999326,691323,067761,958238,042
6-AATherrell3,69024,151127,735255,031410,607589,393
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy1011,24715,96653,49270,806929,194
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate--18472490999,510
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart793,898172,13026,8386,461999,327673
7-AAHaralson County144,237471,701250,06098,719964,71735,283
7-AANorth Murray41,313207,795360,100257,910867,118132,882
7-AAFannin County17,420112,910255,588361,077746,995253,005
7-AAModel3,13235,427106,673270,891416,123583,877
7-AAMurray County-367294,6615,426994,574
7-AAGordon Central-112281294999,706
8-AAFellowship Christian735,070226,30234,5763,809999,757243
8-AAAthens Academy221,821542,674195,57833,814993,8876,113
8-AAUnion County38,992188,860520,938192,828941,61858,382
8-AABanks County3,60433,190177,112458,694672,600327,400
8-AAEast Jackson4988,28761,252246,942316,979683,021
8-AAProvidence Christian1568710,54463,91375,159924,841

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Rabun County
Prince Avenue Christian
Brooks County
Rabun County
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Darlington
Brooks County
Rabun County
Swainsboro
Mount Pisgah Christian
Darlington
Heard County
Brooks County
Mount Vernon
Rabun County
Screven County
Swainsboro
Reg 5, #3
28
29.70
1-2
Jasper County
Reg 6, #2
12
55.68
3-0
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 8, #4
26
38.68
1-1
Athens Christian
Reg 7, #1
7
62.20
3-0
Darlington
Reg 3, #3
25
39.57
2-1
Bryan County
Reg 4, #2
14
49.20
1-1
Heard County
Reg 2, #4
16
48.24
0-2
Jefferson County
Reg 1, #1
3
74.55
2-1
Brooks County
Reg 6, #3
20
43.47
2-1
Mount Vernon
Reg 5, #2
21
40.77
2-1
Social Circle
Reg 7, #4
27
34.42
1-1
Dade County
Reg 8, #1
1
78.04
3-0
Rabun County
Reg 4, #3
22
39.99
2-1
Temple
Reg 3, #2
23
39.84
3-0
Screven County
Reg 1, #4
34
24.11
0-3
Bacon County
Reg 2, #1
5
69.84
3-0
Swainsboro
Bleckley County
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Whitefield Academy
Bleckley County
Metter
Elbert County
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Lamar County
Trion
Whitefield Academy
Reg 1, #3
17
47.45
1-1
Pelham
Reg 2, #2
6
67.97
2-0
Bleckley County
Reg 4, #4
37
7.26
0-3
Crawford County
Reg 3, #1
9
59.56
1-2
Metter
Reg 7, #3
18
44.55
1-1
Pepperell
Reg 8, #2
8
60.09
3-0
Elbert County
Reg 6, #4
24
39.75
2-0
St. Francis
Reg 5, #1
2
76.03
2-0
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 2, #3
13
53.14
1-1
Dublin
Reg 1, #2
4
70.52
1-1
Irwin County
Reg 3, #4
33
24.15
2-1
Claxton
Reg 4, #1
10
57.26
3-0
Lamar County
Reg 8, #3
19
44.44
1-2
Commerce
Reg 7, #2
15
48.75
2-0
Trion
Reg 5, #4
29
28.80
1-1
Oglethorpe County
Reg 6, #1
11
55.77
3-0
Whitefield Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Rabun County8-A Division I3-078.041,000,0004.08911,920692,377489,331313,6302.19
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I2-076.031,000,0003.89820,051634,241457,448248,3843.03
Brooks County1-A Division I2-174.551,000,0003.85843,061723,783371,171203,3353.92
Irwin County1-A Division I1-170.521,000,0003.44741,467595,230249,257100,5248.95
Swainsboro2-A Division I3-069.84999,6393.16786,589305,482158,17864,22714.57
Bleckley County2-A Division I2-067.97999,3062.95716,482253,525119,77342,33122.62
Darlington7-A Division I3-062.20999,5912.79653,113205,81547,22911,34287.17
Elbert County8-A Division I3-060.091,000,0002.21256,56788,81026,0444,672213.04
Metter3-A Division I1-259.56999,9982.43362,98669,93023,7364,111242.25
Lamar County4-A Division I3-057.261,000,0002.28210,903114,17819,3342,784358.20
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I3-055.771,000,0002.46453,469102,64314,9611,982503.54
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I3-055.681,000,0002.46451,277101,32414,6101,973505.84
Dublin2-A Division I1-153.14976,4371.33107,25427,8503,4413582,792.30
Heard County4-A Division I1-149.201,000,0001.9083,94823,4101,7681267,935.51
Trion7-A Division I2-048.75976,7411.63159,63220,9311,5521158,694.65
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-248.24939,6931.0941,7898,8256224721,275.60
Pelham1-A Division I1-147.451,000,0001.1942,5084,9854062049,999.00
Commerce8-A Division I1-244.441,000,0001.4281,9457,2553451471,427.57
Pepperell7-A Division I1-144.55938,3761.2862,4195,7652981099,999.00
Mount Vernon6-A Division I2-143.471,000,0001.5258,6784,8072067142,856.14
Screven County3-A Division I3-039.84998,2241.4019,9511,182633333,332.33
Temple4-A Division I2-139.991,000,0001.5222,9971,772651999,999.00
Social Circle5-A Division I2-140.771,000,0001.3822,3041,475531999,999.00
St. Francis6-A Division I2-039.751,000,0001.3023,4271,399391999,999.00
Bryan County3-A Division I2-139.57998,1751.3918,9641,145381999,999.00
Athens Christian8-A Division I1-138.681,000,0001.2030,8881,505271999,999.00
Dade County7-A Division I1-134.42615,4590.653,6311334--
Bacon County1-A Division I0-324.111,000,0001.0167571--
Jasper County5-A Division I1-229.701,000,0001.095,489103---
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I1-128.801,000,0001.084,65888---
Claxton3-A Division I2-124.15955,1741.0037713---
Armuchee7-A Division I2-028.33270,0530.283958---
Chattooga7-A Division I0-226.25188,2320.191373---
East Laurens2-A Division I0-226.1684,9250.09431---
Crawford County4-A Division I0-37.261,000,0001.016----
Savannah3-A Division I0-3-1.9448,4290.05-----
Coosa7-A Division I1-212.9511,5480.01-----
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I0-211.99-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IBrooks County609,051368,85221,9061911,000,000-
1-A Division IIrwin County384,287566,91148,2485541,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham6,63563,818863,89465,6531,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County2741965,952933,6021,000,000-
2-A Division ISwainsboro526,797378,48477,05917,299999,639361
2-A Division IBleckley County422,807445,206106,06525,228999,306694
2-A Division IDublin37,047123,234498,017318,139976,43723,563
2-A Division IJefferson County13,33952,615312,800560,939939,69360,307
2-A Division IEast Laurens104616,05978,39584,925915,075
3-A Division IMetter865,325116,19216,7141,767999,9982
3-A Division IScreven County67,916431,476402,50596,327998,2241,776
3-A Division IBryan County64,074415,753416,606101,742998,1751,825
3-A Division IClaxton2,68536,479163,364752,646955,17444,826
3-A Division ISavannah-10081147,51848,429951,571
4-A Division ILamar County688,863252,33058,3304771,000,000-
4-A Division IHeard County254,760517,623224,8302,7871,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple56,352229,766695,13818,7441,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County2528121,702977,9921,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian983,61216,192165311,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle13,895684,803220,59680,7061,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County1,335160,806404,207433,6521,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County1,158138,199375,032485,6111,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy452,144377,781124,03746,0381,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian449,838379,407125,15445,6011,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon66,109156,329425,646351,9161,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis31,90986,483325,163556,4451,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division IDarlington785,372177,02832,8324,359999,591409
7-A Division ITrion142,055464,635288,99881,053976,74123,259
7-A Division IPepperell65,519287,561422,166163,130938,37661,624
7-A Division IDade County5,96751,775163,730393,987615,459384,541
7-A Division IArmuchee76912,33055,579201,375270,053729,947
7-A Division IChattooga3186,61735,739145,558188,232811,768
7-A Division ICoosa-5495610,53811,548988,452
8-A Division IRabun County882,880113,0063,7064081,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County110,445738,359127,86523,3311,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce5,218109,448556,414328,9201,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian1,45739,187312,015647,3411,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Clinch County
Charlton County
Early County
Clinch County
Charlton County
Dooly County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Bowdon
Early County
Aquinas
Clinch County
Macon County
Bowdon
Wilcox County
Early County
Manchester
Aquinas
Montgomery County
Clinch County
Reg 5, #3
31
28.61
1-1
Wilkinson County
Reg 6, #2
14
46.46
0-3
Macon County
Reg 8, #4
23
37.75
0-2
Warren County
Reg 7, #1
4
54.45
2-1
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
17
45.46
1-1
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 4, #2
9
49.19
0-2
Wilcox County
Reg 2, #4
25
35.73
1-2
Atkinson County
Reg 1, #1
3
55.84
3-0
Early County
Reg 6, #3
16
45.97
1-1
Manchester
Reg 5, #2
30
28.92
1-2
Hancock Central
Reg 7, #4
Reg 8, #1
2
56.40
3-0
Aquinas
Reg 4, #3
27
33.09
1-1
Telfair County
Reg 3, #2
15
46.28
2-0
Montgomery County
Reg 1, #4
28
30.67
1-2
Miller County
Reg 2, #1
1
57.28
3-0
Clinch County
Charlton County
Johnson County
Dooly County
Schley County
Charlton County
Emanuel County Institute
Washington-Wilkes
Johnson County
Turner County
Dooly County
Christian Heritage
Schley County
Reg 1, #3
26
34.13
1-1
Terrell County
Reg 2, #2
5
53.02
3-0
Charlton County
Reg 4, #4
32
28.51
1-2
Wheeler County
Reg 3, #1
11
48.44
1-1
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 7, #3
22
38.60
3-0
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 8, #2
10
48.81
2-0
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 6, #4
20
40.53
0-2
Chattahoochee County
Reg 5, #1
6
51.99
2-0
Johnson County
Reg 2, #3
12
47.30
1-2
Turner County
Reg 1, #2
19
42.15
0-2
Mitchell County
Reg 3, #4
21
40.37
2-1
Jenkins County
Reg 4, #1
7
51.76
1-2
Dooly County
Reg 8, #3
18
43.78
2-1
Lincoln County
Reg 7, #2
13
46.51
1-2
Christian Heritage
Reg 5, #4
39
16.61
0-3
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 6, #1
8
51.71
1-1
Schley County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Clinch County2-A Division II3-057.28996,9673.40714,734470,165305,237193,9214.16
Aquinas8-A Division II3-056.40993,2632.65687,555425,276263,459161,4805.19
Early County1-A Division II3-055.84999,9543.05597,589392,318223,755133,5556.49
Bowdon7-A Division II2-154.451,000,0002.86560,559324,653175,92097,5479.25
Charlton County2-A Division II3-053.02989,6922.88564,454317,328173,04882,90811.06
Johnson County5-A Division II2-051.99999,9862.64472,180262,108142,48462,96314.88
Schley County6-A Division II1-151.71987,4122.84527,035276,835137,13062,09215.11
Dooly County4-A Division II1-251.76999,2432.48404,446229,270113,30651,49018.42
Wilcox County4-A Division II0-249.19998,3302.19312,510154,20364,73425,32338.49
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II2-048.81949,3941.96356,381157,17266,55624,69639.49
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II1-148.44976,0022.19304,530136,82257,38321,08446.43
Turner County2-A Division II1-247.30961,6872.11323,592138,31551,27316,79258.55
Macon County6-A Division II0-346.46952,1812.20321,602121,56142,29313,66172.20
Christian Heritage7-A Division II1-246.511,000,0002.00272,045107,47938,74212,29780.32
Manchester6-A Division II1-145.97946,4142.14302,073110,24837,38411,64884.85
Montgomery County3-A Division II2-046.28959,7891.94232,02091,72532,81210,52094.06
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II1-145.46951,8501.85207,08277,87526,1597,825126.80
Lincoln County8-A Division II2-143.78855,8281.42170,61954,84916,1444,102242.78
Mitchell County1-A Division II0-242.15969,7671.53132,81842,11511,1882,473403.37
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-240.53835,5101.47129,22631,5066,9421,363732.68
Jenkins County3-A Division II2-140.37867,0361.3490,12023,7435,2899891,010.12
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-038.601,000,0001.4384,05219,1003,8285911,691.05
Warren County8-A Division II0-237.75610,8190.8247,9559,3861,6152813,557.72
Greene County8-A Division II2-136.70551,0280.7135,9326,4651,0421476,801.72
Atkinson County2-A Division II1-235.73708,7500.9134,2936,3069071099,173.31
Terrell County1-A Division II1-134.13836,9301.0028,0024,4115907413,512.51
Telfair County4-A Division II1-133.09919,6061.1324,3783,2893583925,640.03
Miller County1-A Division II1-230.67698,6920.7811,3321,2291241283,332.33
Hancock Central5-A Division II1-228.92978,9061.1414,3911,205906166,665.67
Wilkinson County5-A Division II1-128.61977,3871.1313,1561,153894249,999.00
Lanier County2-A Division II2-129.01342,9040.384,439427324249,999.00
Wheeler County4-A Division II1-228.51816,4410.939,266812492499,999.00
Taylor County6-A Division II1-227.89173,5270.213,180240192499,999.00
Portal3-A Division II3-027.40245,3230.272,5532139--
Seminole County1-A Division II1-224.12334,2030.351,367896--
Marion County6-A Division II0-225.10102,8050.121,090713--
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-316.61781,0310.81799171--
Towns County8-A Division II1-220.9739,6680.041469---
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-219.49160,4530.162547---
Hawkinsville4-A Division II0-316.51200,1340.212045---
Glascock County5-A Division II0-26.21223,4280.2322----
Treutlen4-A Division II0-310.4666,2460.0717----
Greenville6-A Division II0-39.462,1120.002----
Twiggs County5-A Division II1-1-3.3839,2620.04-----
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-1-1.19390.00-----
Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-2-24.0810.00-----
Pataula Charter1-A Division II2-12.32-------
GSIC8-A Division II0-3-49.52-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County826,738158,67413,722820999,95446
1-A Division IIMitchell County142,639517,915230,44878,765969,76730,233
1-A Division IITerrell County29,259188,793364,357254,521836,930163,070
1-A Division IIMiller County927100,833256,921340,011698,692301,308
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay2968,05040,205111,902160,453839,547
1-A Division IISeminole County14125,73594,347213,980334,203665,797
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter---11999,999
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County545,382307,508120,00924,068996,9673,033
2-A Division IICharlton County315,241388,386231,41654,649989,69210,308
2-A Division IITurner County126,762253,726434,813146,386961,68738,313
2-A Division IIAtkinson County11,08440,198163,030494,438708,750291,250
2-A Division IILanier County1,53110,18250,732280,459342,904657,096
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute378,874287,289196,121113,718976,00223,998
3-A Division IIMontgomery County276,655278,647244,099160,388959,78940,211
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy242,692265,009261,026183,123951,85048,150
3-A Division IIJenkins County98,284154,220257,499357,033867,036132,964
3-A Division IIPortal3,49514,83541,255185,738245,323754,677
4-A Division IIDooly County554,929372,15162,09510,068999,243757
4-A Division IIWilcox County410,288471,79298,45217,798998,3301,670
4-A Division IITelfair County25,891106,117491,281296,317919,60680,394
4-A Division IIWheeler County8,72446,411297,415463,891816,441183,559
4-A Division IIHawkinsville1543,11339,721157,146200,134799,866
4-A Division IITreutlen1441611,03654,78066,246933,754
5-A Division IIJohnson County906,66884,6317,768919999,98614
5-A Division IIHancock Central46,485430,298381,253120,870978,90621,094
5-A Division IIWilkinson County43,699414,682392,855126,151977,38722,613
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep3,04863,581184,387530,015781,031218,969
5-A Division IIGlascock County966,48129,950186,901223,428776,572
5-A Division IITwiggs County43273,78735,14439,262960,738
6-A Division IISchley County488,421281,342150,31667,333987,41212,588
6-A Division IIMacon County226,312285,485270,249170,135952,18147,819
6-A Division IIManchester208,485274,349280,034183,546946,41453,586
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County73,957144,274249,138368,141835,510164,490
6-A Division IITaylor County2,10310,10732,476128,841173,527826,473
6-A Division IIMarion County7224,43417,62280,027102,805897,195
6-A Division IIGreenville-91651,9382,112997,888
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)---3939999,961
7-A Division IIBowdon678,265251,78369,952-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage251,245494,250254,505-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)70,490253,967675,543-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIAquinas635,269250,65181,30726,036993,2636,737
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes229,262373,110238,805108,217949,39450,606
8-A Division IILincoln County93,394220,354321,602220,478855,828144,172
8-A Division IIWarren County23,98084,622188,006314,211610,819389,181
8-A Division IIGreene County17,99970,150162,865300,014551,028448,972
8-A Division IITowns County961,1137,41531,04439,668960,332
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000
8-A Division IIGSIC-----1,000,000

