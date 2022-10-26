Maxwell playoff projections after Week 10

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-0
|101.64
|1,000,000
|4.43
|953,834
|899,411
|587,532
|442,133
|1.26
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|8-0
|98.96
|1,000,000
|3.93
|889,823
|701,490
|343,078
|234,193
|3.27
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|7-1
|96.66
|999,921
|3.76
|664,772
|608,607
|490,304
|204,253
|3.90
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|89.70
|1,000,000
|2.73
|333,831
|281,971
|197,045
|48,226
|19.74
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|9-0
|89.54
|1,000,000
|3.05
|827,882
|248,073
|68,134
|29,719
|32.65
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|84.38
|1,000,000
|3.07
|732,994
|342,682
|104,793
|16,796
|58.54
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|7-1
|82.13
|1,000,000
|2.83
|550,100
|288,927
|76,222
|9,171
|108.04
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|8-0
|82.46
|1,000,000
|2.73
|624,028
|227,353
|58,266
|8,205
|120.88
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|79.43
|999,441
|2.06
|377,567
|71,431
|21,378
|1,972
|506.10
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|84.34
|1,000,000
|1.95
|99,661
|38,402
|6,270
|1,944
|513.40
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-1
|79.55
|1,000,000
|2.02
|352,483
|79,494
|20,728
|1,929
|517.40
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|75.77
|995,872
|1.94
|179,187
|43,827
|6,762
|478
|2,091.05
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-5
|73.57
|1,000,000
|1.86
|196,452
|17,754
|4,450
|223
|4,483.30
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|73.09
|1,000,000
|1.95
|221,561
|26,511
|2,491
|170
|5,881.35
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|73.84
|999,999
|1.52
|140,183
|24,286
|3,392
|155
|6,450.61
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-4
|74.73
|807,935
|1.15
|100,002
|15,428
|2,085
|117
|8,546.01
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-4
|73.59
|998,235
|1.73
|73,553
|10,459
|955
|81
|12,344.68
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|71.77
|1,000,000
|1.44
|100,980
|17,312
|1,680
|69
|14,491.75
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-5
|70.71
|977,455
|1.50
|73,765
|16,507
|1,225
|46
|21,738.13
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|72.06
|881,031
|1.18
|68,148
|8,572
|835
|40
|24,999.00
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|69.21
|1,000,000
|1.70
|117,864
|13,727
|948
|28
|35,713.29
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|71.90
|996,381
|1.34
|114,653
|6,331
|391
|26
|38,460.54
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|69.13
|938,215
|1.46
|73,162
|4,077
|619
|20
|49,999.00
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|70.69
|992,947
|1.11
|13,575
|1,263
|156
|4
|249,999.00
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|65.83
|835,294
|0.99
|16,325
|1,974
|85
|1
|999,999.00
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|66.05
|999,618
|1.34
|44,308
|1,454
|40
|1
|999,999.00
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|64.94
|999,992
|1.06
|8,762
|1,166
|45
|-
|-
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-4
|65.23
|658,809
|0.90
|22,731
|605
|44
|-
|-
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|62.20
|1,000,000
|1.22
|19,352
|758
|41
|-
|-
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|60.04
|293,152
|0.36
|5,057
|62
|3
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|57.51
|999,926
|1.01
|212
|22
|2
|-
|-
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-4
|61.70
|53,932
|0.07
|793
|11
|1
|-
|-
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-5
|62.63
|192,065
|0.20
|1,334
|27
|-
|-
|-
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-5
|64.46
|125,668
|0.13
|100
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|48.68
|986,530
|1.00
|603
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|52.17
|226,491
|0.23
|261
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|53.06
|22,974
|0.03
|62
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|51.89
|851,795
|0.85
|36
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|42.43
|17,089
|0.02
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-4
|39.65
|121,489
|0.12
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|38.14
|26,790
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-7
|38.62
|568
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|33.22
|354
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|49.07
|32
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|42.14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|11.13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|956,770
|43,011
|188
|31
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|43,026
|262,873
|694,101
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|204
|491,516
|151,776
|356,504
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|-
|202,596
|153,859
|451,480
|807,935
|192,065
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|-
|4
|76
|191,985
|192,065
|807,935
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|-
|713,418
|276,799
|9,224
|999,441
|559
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|-
|279,239
|526,274
|194,486
|999,999
|1
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|-
|7,343
|196,925
|795,724
|999,992
|8
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|-
|-
|2
|566
|568
|999,432
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|533,215
|390,162
|75,763
|860
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|260,816
|472,468
|186,473
|18,458
|938,215
|61,785
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|205,969
|87,674
|488,466
|217,891
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|-
|48,971
|230,705
|555,618
|835,294
|164,706
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|-
|725
|18,593
|207,173
|226,491
|773,509
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|811,382
|181,693
|3,695
|3,230
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|180,696
|330,510
|252,090
|232,576
|995,872
|4,128
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|7,922
|457,080
|407,857
|125,376
|998,235
|1,765
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|-
|29,634
|284,853
|344,322
|658,809
|341,191
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|-
|1,083
|15,043
|277,026
|293,152
|706,848
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|-
|-
|36,462
|17,470
|53,932
|946,068
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|999,996
|3
|1
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|4
|997,810
|2,040
|146
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|-
|1,343
|63,683
|921,504
|986,530
|13,470
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|-
|843
|932,488
|63,050
|996,381
|3,619
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|-
|1
|1,788
|15,300
|17,089
|982,911
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|568,667
|354,154
|42,205
|34,974
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|399,371
|454,723
|145,906
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|31,962
|151,587
|630,047
|67,435
|881,031
|118,969
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|-
|39,536
|141,275
|812,136
|992,947
|7,053
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|-
|-
|40,567
|85,101
|125,668
|874,332
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|-
|-
|-
|354
|354
|999,646
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|613,295
|383,969
|2,735
|1
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|386,705
|613,295
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|-
|2,736
|19,775
|829,284
|851,795
|148,205
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|-
|957,300
|42,626
|999,926
|74
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|-
|-
|20,188
|101,301
|121,489
|878,511
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|2
|26,788
|26,790
|973,210
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|999,585
|406
|8
|1
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|379
|4,198
|75,474
|919,567
|999,618
|382
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|36
|994,905
|4,967
|13
|999,921
|79
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|-
|412
|2,016
|20,546
|22,974
|977,026
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|-
|79
|917,509
|59,867
|977,455
|22,545
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|-
|26
|6
|32
|999,968
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|8-0
|91.64
|1,000,000
|4.27
|936,787
|764,114
|577,881
|401,455
|1.49
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|8-0
|89.68
|1,000,000
|4.02
|925,248
|664,719
|437,230
|264,673
|2.78
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|8-1
|83.45
|1,000,000
|3.50
|871,999
|399,645
|236,393
|88,827
|10.26
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|8-0
|81.96
|1,000,000
|3.66
|831,293
|598,367
|248,472
|82,845
|11.07
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-2
|82.35
|1,000,000
|3.26
|752,929
|393,255
|155,377
|57,475
|16.40
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|7-1
|80.29
|1,000,000
|3.21
|771,333
|374,043
|110,550
|41,746
|22.95
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|7-1
|79.60
|1,000,000
|2.82
|602,236
|151,299
|68,972
|24,278
|40.19
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-2
|79.22
|941,053
|2.49
|563,194
|217,677
|61,078
|17,779
|55.25
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|5-3
|78.07
|943,006
|2.44
|492,723
|167,575
|65,408
|15,978
|61.59
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|8-0
|70.79
|1,000,000
|1.73
|278,194
|74,522
|13,046
|1,720
|580.40
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|6-2
|71.32
|1,000,000
|2.27
|207,808
|66,066
|9,994
|1,628
|613.25
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|6-2
|69.61
|1,000,000
|2.07
|183,650
|34,767
|5,472
|663
|1,507.30
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|6-2
|68.50
|1,000,000
|1.95
|142,489
|39,336
|5,342
|532
|1,878.70
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|6-2
|68.02
|1,000,000
|1.90
|95,194
|16,886
|1,797
|216
|4,628.63
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|6-2
|65.96
|998,605
|1.75
|87,423
|17,938
|1,916
|140
|7,141.86
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|6-2
|62.19
|1,000,000
|1.22
|53,983
|6,653
|511
|27
|37,036.04
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-4
|61.56
|999,685
|1.42
|33,074
|2,793
|271
|9
|111,110.11
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|4-4
|56.30
|1,000,000
|1.87
|28,372
|1,983
|94
|3
|333,332.33
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|5-3
|56.41
|784,012
|0.89
|6,760
|913
|27
|2
|499,999.00
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|5-3
|52.31
|999,992
|1.59
|40,059
|1,782
|35
|1
|999,999.00
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|5-3
|54.06
|999,449
|1.48
|38,628
|1,842
|34
|1
|999,999.00
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|5-3
|56.70
|115,814
|0.15
|10,513
|662
|19
|1
|999,999.00
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|5-3
|57.09
|764,228
|0.81
|6,526
|287
|8
|1
|999,999.00
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|6-2
|55.85
|1,000,000
|1.26
|13,497
|1,555
|40
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|3-5
|56.25
|495,269
|0.57
|4,210
|309
|16
|-
|-
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|4-5
|56.47
|720,383
|0.76
|3,457
|270
|8
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|3-5
|55.68
|999,234
|1.11
|8,009
|318
|6
|-
|-
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|5-4
|53.38
|1,000,000
|1.02
|3,307
|176
|1
|-
|-
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|2-6
|50.49
|619,966
|0.64
|2,117
|162
|1
|-
|-
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|3-5
|54.59
|138,724
|0.16
|933
|26
|1
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|6-2
|46.37
|999,890
|1.15
|1,696
|30
|-
|-
|-
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|4-5
|46.23
|1,000,000
|1.02
|959
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|3-5
|46.29
|408,741
|0.41
|570
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|4-4
|42.52
|486,028
|0.49
|204
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-6
|49.40
|98,443
|0.10
|125
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|4-5
|42.94
|105,231
|0.11
|58
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|1-7
|40.79
|242,570
|0.24
|84
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|5-3
|37.98
|837,286
|0.85
|230
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|3-5
|41.94
|137,464
|0.14
|81
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|4-4
|33.80
|997,031
|1.02
|46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|1-7
|25.36
|163,190
|0.16
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|3-5
|33.79
|3,087
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|5-3
|49.12
|651
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|2-6
|39.03
|480
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|3-6
|44.50
|286
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-7
|44.46
|127
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-8
|19.27
|75
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-6
|45.94
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-8
|35.68
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|2-5
|35.51
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-8
|32.09
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|2-6
|27.29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-8
|27.20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|6-2
|21.58
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-9
|17.46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|2-6
|14.82
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-7
|8.54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|574,171
|369,328
|56,466
|35
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|238,918
|585,578
|170,016
|5,488
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|186,911
|40,324
|513,929
|201,842
|943,006
|56,994
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|-
|4,744
|255,907
|680,402
|941,053
|58,947
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|-
|26
|3,603
|112,185
|115,814
|884,186
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|-
|-
|79
|48
|127
|999,873
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|734,789
|265,211
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|265,211
|721,006
|13,783
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|-
|13,783
|202,783
|269,462
|486,028
|513,972
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|-
|-
|783,434
|216,566
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|-
|-
|-
|408,741
|408,741
|591,259
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|-
|-
|-
|105,231
|105,231
|894,769
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|998,348
|1,449
|203
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|1,649
|964
|813,115
|184,162
|999,890
|110
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|3
|997,424
|2,408
|157
|999,992
|8
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|163
|184,112
|812,756
|997,031
|2,969
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|-
|-
|162
|2,925
|3,087
|996,913
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|855,199
|144,787
|14
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|144,801
|855,199
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|-
|14
|507
|162,669
|163,190
|836,810
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|-
|-
|891,445
|108,004
|999,449
|551
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|-
|-
|108,024
|729,262
|837,286
|162,714
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|-
|10
|65
|75
|999,925
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|960,264
|39,391
|139
|206
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|39,449
|558,470
|402,081
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|287
|402,078
|550,153
|46,087
|998,605
|1,395
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|-
|61
|1,419
|762,748
|764,228
|235,772
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|-
|-
|46,208
|92,516
|138,724
|861,276
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|98,443
|98,443
|901,557
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|999,070
|462
|468
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|738
|828,706
|164,014
|6,227
|999,685
|315
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|192
|565
|123,927
|595,699
|720,383
|279,617
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|-
|169,806
|137,554
|187,909
|495,269
|504,731
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|-
|461
|573,931
|209,620
|784,012
|215,988
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|-
|-
|106
|545
|651
|999,349
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|900,700
|99,107
|193
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|99,039
|508,897
|392,064
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|261
|391,996
|602,615
|5,128
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|-
|-
|5,128
|132,336
|137,464
|862,536
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|-
|-
|-
|619,966
|619,966
|380,034
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|-
|-
|-
|242,570
|242,570
|757,430
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|959,002
|40,998
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|40,998
|959,002
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|-
|-
|753,941
|245,293
|999,234
|766
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|-
|-
|246,059
|753,941
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|-
|-
|-
|480
|480
|999,520
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|-
|-
|-
|286
|286
|999,714
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|7-0
|83.53
|1,000,000
|4.41
|939,726
|830,475
|691,252
|558,869
|0.79
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|7-1
|73.79
|1,000,000
|3.51
|815,499
|529,473
|318,820
|113,746
|7.79
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|6-2
|72.35
|1,000,000
|3.57
|734,416
|574,780
|294,469
|103,506
|8.66
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|6-2
|71.88
|1,000,000
|3.62
|843,596
|627,417
|212,835
|95,444
|9.48
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|7-2
|70.01
|1,000,000
|3.08
|680,165
|302,732
|163,783
|48,122
|19.78
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|4-4
|67.85
|1,000,000
|2.60
|589,017
|243,727
|79,854
|21,688
|45.11
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|6-3
|67.83
|1,000,000
|2.57
|577,334
|136,653
|63,115
|20,928
|46.78
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|7-1
|64.90
|999,962
|2.67
|645,134
|234,449
|55,097
|13,097
|75.35
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|8-1
|66.41
|1,000,000
|2.10
|278,704
|91,138
|34,232
|7,897
|125.63
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|8-1
|65.52
|1,000,000
|2.07
|202,607
|118,067
|34,454
|7,301
|135.97
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|5-3
|63.67
|931,599
|1.82
|346,687
|120,265
|25,927
|5,977
|166.31
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|7-1
|61.33
|999,985
|2.14
|284,555
|32,831
|8,614
|1,631
|612.12
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|5-3
|57.38
|1,000,000
|1.87
|119,451
|38,196
|3,616
|492
|2,031.52
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|8-1
|54.01
|1,000,000
|2.27
|284,750
|41,812
|4,967
|349
|2,864.33
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|4-5
|59.58
|894,510
|1.26
|70,301
|10,748
|2,356
|317
|3,153.57
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|5-3
|59.26
|768,807
|1.04
|72,882
|7,520
|1,648
|246
|4,064.04
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|5-4
|56.84
|1,000,000
|1.35
|51,642
|11,832
|1,703
|162
|6,171.84
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|5-3
|53.85
|1,000,000
|1.33
|120,434
|17,853
|1,776
|150
|6,665.67
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|4-4
|52.94
|969,929
|1.25
|34,546
|5,060
|402
|29
|34,481.76
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|6-1
|47.45
|1,000,000
|1.93
|43,238
|4,292
|352
|12
|83,332.33
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|3-6
|45.27
|1,000,000
|1.78
|85,154
|5,476
|143
|11
|90,908.09
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|3-5
|48.99
|999,961
|1.18
|52,861
|4,143
|175
|10
|99,999.00
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|4-4
|48.89
|968,954
|1.14
|12,401
|2,337
|86
|6
|166,665.67
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|4-5
|50.35
|1,000,000
|1.09
|18,344
|3,687
|172
|5
|199,999.00
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|2-6
|45.36
|975,721
|1.09
|31,100
|1,656
|30
|2
|499,999.00
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|5-3
|49.14
|336,683
|0.37
|5,201
|252
|23
|2
|499,999.00
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|4-4
|40.90
|1,000,000
|1.76
|13,058
|747
|34
|1
|999,999.00
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|3-5
|42.39
|997,105
|1.35
|29,325
|1,215
|23
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|3-5
|45.26
|996,381
|1.09
|5,116
|710
|21
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|5-3
|46.50
|831,351
|0.92
|7,925
|294
|16
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|4-5
|46.25
|68,439
|0.07
|475
|52
|4
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|4-4
|36.32
|999,976
|1.26
|2,092
|67
|1
|-
|-
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-5
|45.15
|197,876
|0.21
|814
|31
|-
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|3-5
|30.11
|842,979
|0.89
|1,035
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|1-7
|29.36
|982,982
|1.10
|404
|4
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|2-6
|18.00
|159,834
|0.16
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-8
|27.14
|10,642
|0.01
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-8
|20.22
|13,676
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|2-6
|26.65
|34,678
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-8
|-1.41
|17,042
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|4-4
|34.55
|844
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-8
|8.93
|82
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|4-4
|24.60
|2
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-6
|49.31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|4-5
|46.15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|2-7
|39.28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|3-6
|33.27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-8
|29.78
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-7
|17.79
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-6
|14.71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|5-3
|13.92
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-8
|9.74
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-8
|7.68
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-7
|-71.09
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-9
|17.46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|2-6
|14.82
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-7
|8.54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|756,159
|241,335
|2,505
|1
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|243,821
|756,133
|46
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|20
|2,526
|609,059
|388,356
|999,961
|39
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|-
|6
|388,374
|587,341
|975,721
|24,279
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|-
|-
|16
|13,660
|13,676
|986,324
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|-
|-
|-
|10,642
|10,642
|989,358
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|499,812
|272,149
|99,167
|128,834
|999,962
|38
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|266,719
|99,352
|150,686
|414,842
|931,599
|68,401
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|152,954
|496,614
|273,312
|77,120
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|80,515
|131,885
|476,728
|310,872
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|-
|-
|107
|68,332
|68,439
|931,561
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|924,629
|69,723
|5,648
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|75,172
|924,614
|209
|5
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|199
|5,643
|695,433
|298,701
|999,976
|24
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|-
|20
|6
|17,016
|17,042
|982,958
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|-
|-
|298,704
|684,278
|982,982
|17,018
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|684,156
|315,844
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|315,844
|676,321
|7,787
|48
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|-
|6,243
|836,712
|154,150
|997,105
|2,895
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|-
|1,592
|1,289
|156,953
|159,834
|840,166
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|-
|-
|154,211
|688,768
|842,979
|157,021
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|-
|-
|1
|81
|82
|999,918
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|999,997
|3
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|3
|812,579
|161,944
|25,474
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|-
|177,347
|288,466
|504,116
|969,929
|30,071
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|-
|10,071
|520,340
|300,940
|831,351
|168,649
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|-
|-
|29,250
|168,626
|197,876
|802,124
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|-
|-
|-
|844
|844
|999,156
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|-
|999,270
|620
|95
|999,985
|15
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|-
|542
|1,603
|32,533
|34,678
|965,322
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|-
|111
|416,931
|579,339
|996,381
|3,619
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|-
|77
|580,846
|388,031
|968,954
|31,046
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2
|999,998
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|888,978
|51,166
|49,603
|10,253
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|84,310
|698,970
|216,720
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|26,712
|216,607
|675,257
|81,424
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|-
|33,257
|58,420
|908,323
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|999,894
|47
|57
|2
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|105
|999,892
|3
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|1
|61
|146,518
|622,227
|768,807
|231,193
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|-
|-
|774,182
|120,328
|894,510
|105,490
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|-
|-
|79,240
|257,443
|336,683
|663,317
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|8-0
|90.03
|1,000,000
|4.57
|988,166
|899,461
|686,866
|530,754
|0.88
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|6-2
|82.04
|1,000,000
|4.28
|903,558
|836,378
|611,230
|225,754
|3.43
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|8-0
|80.66
|1,000,000
|3.55
|912,420
|523,121
|157,375
|85,277
|10.73
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|8-0
|76.76
|1,000,000
|3.79
|845,418
|706,850
|303,267
|76,291
|12.11
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|7-1
|80.16
|1,000,000
|3.37
|810,877
|429,813
|128,379
|66,483
|14.04
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|4-4
|72.08
|1,000,000
|2.79
|684,006
|104,195
|30,528
|8,291
|119.61
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|6-1
|72.30
|998,958
|2.06
|240,376
|56,603
|9,186
|2,629
|379.37
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|7-1
|64.15
|980,925
|2.52
|550,524
|122,717
|21,594
|1,573
|634.73
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|6-2
|63.48
|1,000,000
|2.45
|481,112
|72,013
|20,446
|1,478
|675.59
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|6-2
|64.62
|934,424
|1.22
|50,745
|17,877
|4,247
|334
|2,993.01
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|5-2
|58.27
|1,000,000
|2.17
|334,823
|63,554
|7,280
|288
|3,471.22
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|5-3
|60.15
|989,146
|1.61
|145,481
|39,310
|5,172
|251
|3,983.06
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|5-3
|57.84
|999,999
|2.16
|337,141
|38,747
|4,544
|166
|6,023.10
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|6-2
|61.61
|869,960
|1.05
|32,691
|11,465
|2,317
|144
|6,943.44
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|7-1
|58.81
|1,000,000
|1.92
|170,766
|17,225
|3,183
|126
|7,935.51
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|6-2
|62.42
|988,886
|1.55
|104,824
|7,627
|770
|72
|13,887.89
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|7-2
|53.27
|1,000,000
|1.87
|86,774
|20,922
|1,314
|24
|41,665.67
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|6-2
|62.84
|206,426
|0.32
|23,882
|2,134
|363
|22
|45,453.55
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|6-3
|50.69
|1,000,000
|1.97
|32,915
|7,149
|650
|12
|83,332.33
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|5-3
|54.50
|494,120
|0.64
|38,533
|3,184
|257
|8
|124,999.00
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|5-3
|56.17
|993,213
|1.64
|20,803
|2,693
|182
|8
|124,999.00
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|6-2
|51.69
|998,421
|1.10
|24,299
|5,588
|287
|7
|142,856.14
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|5-3
|55.45
|524,955
|0.58
|13,466
|778
|63
|3
|333,332.33
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|6-2
|51.51
|992,313
|1.34
|39,096
|3,547
|181
|2
|499,999.00
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|5-3
|50.44
|952,174
|1.29
|42,362
|3,035
|174
|2
|499,999.00
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|3-5
|46.70
|890,357
|1.05
|8,937
|1,146
|36
|1
|999,999.00
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|5-3
|45.84
|998,357
|1.20
|29,869
|1,120
|44
|-
|-
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|1-7
|47.70
|747,916
|0.89
|14,676
|446
|27
|-
|-
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|4-4
|46.68
|794,462
|1.03
|9,735
|477
|18
|-
|-
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|3-6
|43.59
|994,869
|1.11
|4,808
|421
|9
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|6-2
|42.61
|765,123
|0.85
|10,113
|243
|7
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|4-4
|40.58
|213,012
|0.24
|1,964
|65
|2
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|5-3
|39.34
|646,900
|0.66
|1,682
|40
|1
|-
|-
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|3-5
|41.11
|306,284
|0.33
|2,082
|31
|1
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|4-5
|36.98
|472,992
|0.48
|653
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|2-7
|33.29
|685,124
|0.74
|212
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|5-3
|38.38
|81,947
|0.08
|80
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|4-5
|26.72
|538,046
|0.55
|36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|2-7
|31.36
|776,830
|0.78
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|5-3
|37.35
|32,827
|0.03
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|2-6
|35.83
|13,735
|0.01
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|3-5
|32.61
|116,628
|0.12
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-6
|40.68
|413
|0.00
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-7
|29.18
|213
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|3-6
|40.55
|44
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-4
|25.31
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|3-5
|35.39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|3-6
|34.32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-7
|32.82
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-7
|26.81
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|1-7
|21.67
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|4-4
|11.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-9
|11.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|2-6
|9.90
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-6
|9.39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-8
|7.75
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-8
|-1.55
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|0-8
|-3.53
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|1-7
|-15.64
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|904,086
|95,472
|441
|1
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|95,914
|904,086
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|-
|442
|3,904
|772,484
|776,830
|223,170
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|-
|-
|602,677
|82,447
|685,124
|314,876
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|-
|-
|392,978
|145,068
|538,046
|461,954
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|973,226
|26,774
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|26,774
|973,226
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|-
|-
|534,484
|355,873
|890,357
|109,643
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|-
|-
|462,260
|532,609
|994,869
|5,131
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|-
|-
|3,256
|78,691
|81,947
|918,053
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|-
|-
|-
|32,827
|32,827
|967,173
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|998,520
|1,477
|3
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|1,478
|16,811
|69,302
|910,830
|998,421
|1,579
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|1
|736,713
|231,772
|30,472
|998,958
|1,042
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|1
|244,668
|695,743
|48,474
|988,886
|11,114
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|-
|331
|3,180
|10,224
|13,735
|986,265
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|879,948
|114,159
|3,940
|1,953
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|119,728
|729,450
|4,442
|135,526
|989,146
|10,854
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|324
|142,790
|23,647
|39,665
|206,426
|793,574
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|-
|8,226
|568,350
|357,848
|934,424
|65,576
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|-
|5,375
|399,621
|464,964
|869,960
|130,040
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|-
|-
|-
|44
|44
|999,956
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|711,563
|285,542
|2,895
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|285,586
|463,157
|250,854
|403
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|2,851
|246,762
|320,403
|224,446
|794,462
|205,538
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|-
|4,539
|425,847
|561,927
|992,313
|7,687
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|-
|-
|1
|213,011
|213,012
|786,988
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|-
|-
|-
|213
|213
|999,787
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|852,111
|79,493
|64,330
|4,066
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|124,816
|70,100
|447,892
|309,366
|952,174
|47,826
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|22,952
|821,514
|119,549
|29,198
|993,213
|6,787
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|121
|10,120
|314,379
|423,296
|747,916
|252,084
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|-
|18,773
|53,850
|233,661
|306,284
|693,716
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|-
|-
|-
|413
|413
|999,587
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|999,997
|3
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|3
|635,895
|272,573
|72,454
|980,925
|19,075
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|-
|321,610
|618,308
|60,081
|999,999
|1
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|-
|42,492
|84,124
|367,504
|494,120
|505,880
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|-
|-
|24,995
|499,960
|524,955
|475,045
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|-
|599,035
|395,796
|3,526
|998,357
|1,643
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|-
|400,772
|210,856
|153,495
|765,123
|234,877
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|-
|128
|241,904
|404,868
|646,900
|353,100
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|-
|65
|145,616
|327,311
|472,992
|527,008
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|-
|-
|5,828
|110,800
|116,628
|883,372
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|6-2
|89.21
|1,000,000
|4.68
|932,278
|895,334
|858,009
|771,585
|0.30
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|7-2
|75.08
|1,000,000
|3.45
|604,671
|483,496
|376,156
|90,898
|10.00
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|7-1
|71.40
|1,000,000
|2.66
|309,446
|238,136
|144,944
|35,313
|27.32
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|5-3
|70.35
|1,000,000
|2.76
|390,401
|303,960
|120,295
|30,564
|31.72
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|6-2
|67.01
|1,000,000
|3.06
|633,467
|408,222
|139,395
|18,387
|53.39
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|5-3
|64.67
|1,000,000
|2.83
|680,892
|198,671
|109,694
|12,171
|81.16
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|6-3
|62.62
|1,000,000
|3.12
|754,089
|372,759
|112,344
|10,281
|96.27
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|7-0
|64.06
|1,000,000
|2.81
|738,566
|55,537
|31,259
|10,274
|96.33
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|7-1
|62.48
|1,000,000
|2.85
|488,118
|357,886
|30,203
|8,713
|113.77
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|3-5
|65.43
|785,198
|1.88
|242,994
|165,856
|26,054
|6,399
|155.27
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|8-1
|59.59
|1,000,000
|2.43
|474,138
|136,321
|8,377
|1,935
|515.80
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|7-1
|60.88
|639,891
|1.33
|129,790
|66,445
|14,022
|1,250
|799.00
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|4-4
|59.67
|574,911
|1.14
|120,667
|58,723
|8,064
|761
|1,313.06
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|6-2
|56.83
|1,000,000
|2.16
|337,901
|70,199
|3,716
|693
|1,442.00
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|7-1
|55.28
|1,000,000
|2.19
|266,079
|32,765
|7,531
|370
|2,701.70
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|7-2
|54.40
|1,000,000
|1.44
|84,562
|34,270
|3,672
|163
|6,133.97
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|6-2
|50.70
|1,000,000
|2.01
|229,155
|44,791
|2,071
|102
|9,802.92
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|7-1
|49.42
|1,000,000
|1.94
|192,263
|33,510
|1,441
|60
|16,665.67
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|7-1
|50.43
|999,582
|1.21
|28,729
|8,755
|644
|24
|41,665.67
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|5-4
|51.88
|1,000,000
|1.26
|77,466
|4,689
|830
|21
|47,618.05
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|4-4
|49.44
|947,426
|1.21
|69,660
|8,909
|389
|17
|58,822.53
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|5-3
|48.80
|999,910
|1.16
|31,043
|6,849
|454
|8
|124,999.00
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|5-4
|47.42
|1,000,000
|1.26
|73,475
|7,428
|260
|6
|166,665.67
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|5-3
|44.57
|973,173
|1.41
|57,242
|3,460
|106
|5
|199,999.00
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|4-5
|44.58
|1,000,000
|1.21
|23,384
|1,048
|30
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|5-3
|41.85
|619,235
|0.78
|15,154
|1,059
|27
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|5-3
|38.90
|407,579
|0.49
|5,894
|314
|4
|-
|-
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|3-5
|42.49
|685,934
|0.73
|2,216
|435
|2
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|5-4
|41.60
|429,521
|0.44
|205
|17
|2
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|3-5
|40.11
|760,726
|0.78
|130
|12
|2
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|6-2
|39.59
|1,000,000
|1.02
|856
|84
|1
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|4-4
|35.42
|999,933
|1.07
|3,481
|32
|1
|-
|-
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|4-4
|36.16
|983,248
|0.98
|28
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-6
|31.22
|1,000,000
|1.02
|382
|24
|-
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|4-4
|31.40
|991,801
|1.02
|1,150
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-6
|25.42
|52,574
|0.05
|11
|1
|-
|-
|-
|White County
|7-AAA
|3-5
|36.09
|124,237
|0.13
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|3-5
|30.08
|16,503
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-7
|-3.96
|8,228
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-6
|20.77
|339
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-7
|-13.07
|38
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|3-5
|30.78
|13
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|4-5
|40.30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|2-7
|31.55
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|2-6
|27.19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-7
|15.84
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-8
|11.36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-8
|8.70
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-7
|6.98
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-7
|-2.24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|-
|580,234
|419,766
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|-
|419,766
|580,234
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|926,376
|73,311
|297
|16
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|73,311
|40,477
|566,607
|319,605
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|313
|729,277
|149,542
|120,868
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|-
|156,935
|283,510
|506,981
|947,426
|52,574
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|-
|-
|44
|52,530
|52,574
|947,426
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|999,921
|48
|31
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|79
|818,738
|160,606
|20,577
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|-
|181,132
|103,977
|688,064
|973,173
|26,827
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|51
|488,373
|130,811
|619,235
|380,765
|3-AAA
|Long County
|-
|31
|247,013
|160,535
|407,579
|592,421
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|-
|-
|-
|13
|13
|999,987
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|537,486
|462,514
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|462,514
|537,479
|7
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Salem
|-
|5
|24
|8,199
|8,228
|991,772
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|-
|2
|621,000
|378,931
|999,933
|67
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|-
|-
|378,969
|612,832
|991,801
|8,199
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|-
|38
|38
|999,962
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|985,308
|8,961
|5,731
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|14,692
|26,975
|958,333
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|-
|964,064
|35,669
|267
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|-
|-
|267
|999,733
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|990,940
|6,876
|318
|1,866
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|6,899
|32,199
|954,868
|6,034
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|2,161
|960,894
|36,052
|803
|999,910
|90
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|-
|26
|8,078
|975,144
|983,248
|16,752
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|-
|5
|684
|15,814
|16,503
|983,497
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|-
|-
|-
|339
|339
|999,661
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|616,314
|383,686
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|383,686
|268,952
|346,754
|190
|999,582
|418
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|-
|346,744
|226,010
|113,180
|685,934
|314,066
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|-
|614
|398,097
|362,015
|760,726
|239,274
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|-
|4
|2,244
|427,273
|429,521
|570,479
|7-AAA
|White County
|-
|-
|26,895
|97,342
|124,237
|875,763
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|467,238
|438,951
|88,377
|5,434
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|412,693
|264,494
|322,715
|98
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|120,069
|78,036
|88,233
|353,553
|639,891
|360,109
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|-
|215,649
|368,901
|200,648
|785,198
|214,802
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|-
|2,870
|131,774
|440,267
|574,911
|425,089
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|8-0
|76.94
|1,000,000
|4.40
|952,564
|761,422
|685,999
|567,690
|0.76
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|6-2
|67.21
|1,000,000
|3.30
|859,825
|266,633
|195,374
|108,803
|8.19
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|8-0
|64.10
|1,000,000
|3.56
|851,946
|463,180
|253,491
|73,068
|12.69
|Thomson
|4-AA
|7-1
|64.62
|1,000,000
|3.27
|717,731
|395,711
|222,522
|65,290
|14.32
|Callaway
|5-AA
|5-3
|63.21
|1,000,000
|3.54
|847,650
|473,243
|227,357
|61,825
|15.17
|Appling County
|3-AA
|6-1
|63.22
|1,000,000
|3.45
|819,159
|450,636
|216,620
|58,677
|16.04
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|7-1
|62.63
|998,994
|2.92
|606,126
|397,554
|79,109
|35,441
|27.22
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|5-3
|58.30
|1,000,000
|2.94
|648,068
|345,811
|56,045
|18,058
|54.38
|Cook
|1-AA
|6-2
|57.55
|997,732
|2.43
|339,366
|141,323
|30,056
|6,743
|147.30
|Worth County
|1-AA
|7-1
|54.16
|1,000,000
|2.19
|221,881
|65,819
|11,039
|1,631
|612.12
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|4-4
|50.41
|1,000,000
|2.39
|312,239
|97,588
|5,755
|909
|1,099.11
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|6-2
|52.75
|999,995
|1.85
|132,726
|32,747
|6,043
|652
|1,532.74
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|6-2
|51.85
|1,000,000
|1.64
|79,950
|24,916
|2,874
|474
|2,108.70
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|8-1
|49.85
|1,000,000
|1.73
|99,261
|5,707
|1,519
|208
|4,806.69
|Laney
|4-AA
|7-1
|48.72
|1,000,000
|1.49
|63,114
|16,583
|1,138
|154
|6,492.51
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|4-5
|48.70
|733,248
|1.32
|77,298
|14,407
|1,640
|124
|8,063.52
|Northeast
|2-AA
|5-3
|45.56
|1,000,000
|1.44
|51,678
|9,459
|647
|59
|16,948.15
|Columbia
|5-AA
|6-3
|47.71
|1,000,000
|1.43
|51,617
|2,193
|462
|47
|21,275.60
|Model
|7-AA
|5-4
|46.33
|1,000,000
|1.51
|45,724
|6,115
|619
|40
|24,999.00
|Union County
|8-AA
|7-1
|45.23
|1,000,000
|1.52
|56,054
|8,861
|633
|37
|27,026.03
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|5-3
|44.85
|834,403
|1.14
|39,058
|3,420
|362
|24
|41,665.67
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|6-2
|45.81
|738,380
|0.86
|25,034
|4,608
|242
|17
|58,822.53
|North Murray
|7-AA
|6-3
|43.47
|1,000,000
|1.29
|50,337
|5,459
|264
|15
|66,665.67
|Berrien
|1-AA
|5-3
|43.84
|269,020
|0.48
|24,990
|4,628
|129
|11
|90,908.09
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|5-3
|40.81
|1,000,000
|1.18
|10,832
|1,367
|52
|2
|499,999.00
|Washington County
|4-AA
|3-5
|34.36
|996,589
|1.03
|3,412
|119
|3
|1
|999,999.00
|Spencer
|2-AA
|6-2
|31.79
|1,000,000
|1.12
|6,052
|387
|4
|-
|-
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|2-6
|32.05
|165,597
|0.17
|674
|37
|1
|-
|-
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|4-4
|38.10
|256,026
|0.29
|498
|15
|1
|-
|-
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|4-4
|33.20
|632,163
|0.66
|1,975
|21
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|2-5
|23.75
|812,372
|0.83
|389
|8
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|7-1
|25.54
|999,996
|1.02
|287
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Washington
|6-AA
|3-4
|23.87
|984,776
|1.01
|585
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-6
|34.32
|361,699
|0.37
|1,416
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|4-4
|26.94
|953,164
|0.96
|445
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|5-4
|33.60
|6,600
|0.01
|7
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-AA
|3-5
|18.06
|960,552
|0.96
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-4
|29.83
|6,143
|0.01
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6-AA
|5-3
|16.42
|202,852
|0.20
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AA
|2-7
|11.96
|45,753
|0.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|2-6
|3.72
|38,218
|0.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-6
|2.17
|3,411
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|4-4
|10.27
|1,234
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-4
|9.75
|1,083
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-7
|38.53
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-9
|32.58
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-8
|18.77
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|3-5
|13.91
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-8
|9.39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|1-7
|7.96
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-8
|-0.88
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|2-6
|-2.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-8
|-3.79
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-8
|-5.71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-7-1
|-7.23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-6-1
|-15.10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-8
|-28.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|1-6
|-28.64
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|945,271
|54,327
|105
|297
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Cook
|54,201
|336,332
|170,333
|436,866
|997,732
|2,268
|1-AA
|Worth County
|528
|519,774
|263,977
|215,721
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|-
|89,521
|551,309
|92,418
|733,248
|266,752
|1-AA
|Berrien
|-
|46
|14,276
|254,698
|269,020
|730,980
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AA
|Spencer
|768,827
|161,587
|69,357
|229
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Northeast
|227,733
|769,254
|3,012
|1
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|3,440
|68,935
|652,927
|274,694
|999,996
|4
|2-AA
|Southwest
|-
|224
|274,695
|685,633
|960,552
|39,448
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|-
|-
|8
|38,210
|38,218
|961,782
|2-AA
|Rutland
|-
|-
|1
|1,233
|1,234
|998,766
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AA
|Appling County
|994,032
|4,545
|1,423
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|4,497
|65,378
|629,339
|300,786
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|1,471
|855,072
|135,017
|7,434
|998,994
|1,006
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|-
|75,005
|10,366
|653,009
|738,380
|261,620
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|-
|-
|223,855
|32,171
|256,026
|743,974
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|-
|-
|-
|6,600
|6,600
|993,400
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AA
|Thomson
|999,999
|1
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|1
|559,293
|378,923
|61,783
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Laney
|-
|429,145
|549,090
|21,765
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Washington County
|-
|11,561
|71,987
|913,041
|996,589
|3,411
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|-
|3,411
|3,411
|996,589
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AA
|Callaway
|999,982
|14
|4
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|18
|999,969
|11
|2
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Columbia
|-
|13
|999,962
|25
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|-
|4
|21
|953,139
|953,164
|46,836
|5-AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|2
|1,081
|1,083
|998,917
|5-AA
|Redan
|-
|-
|-
|45,753
|45,753
|954,247
|5-AA
|Towers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|998,891
|990
|119
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|1,096
|998,904
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AA
|Washington
|13
|106
|585,135
|399,522
|984,776
|15,224
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|-
|-
|403,186
|409,186
|812,372
|187,628
|6-AA
|Therrell
|-
|-
|11,560
|191,292
|202,852
|797,148
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|895,939
|101,194
|2,865
|2
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|52,454
|7,478
|729,654
|44,817
|834,403
|165,597
|7-AA
|North Murray
|51,607
|162,175
|57,065
|729,153
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|Model
|-
|729,153
|210,416
|60,431
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|-
|-
|-
|165,597
|165,597
|834,403
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|910,780
|82,731
|6,489
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AA
|Union County
|78,983
|295,492
|609,158
|16,367
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|10,237
|612,916
|348,110
|28,732
|999,995
|5
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|-
|8,861
|36,228
|587,074
|632,163
|367,837
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|-
|-
|15
|361,684
|361,699
|638,301
|8-AA
|Banks County
|-
|-
|-
|6,143
|6,143
|993,857
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|6-1
|79.26
|1,000,000
|4.40
|993,278
|833,537
|574,478
|404,724
|1.47
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|7-0
|74.67
|1,000,000
|4.11
|834,465
|735,414
|548,459
|250,262
|3.00
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|9-0
|74.15
|1,000,000
|3.90
|950,303
|676,362
|279,859
|159,902
|5.25
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|5-2
|70.97
|1,000,000
|3.46
|728,419
|602,050
|271,022
|96,350
|9.38
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|7-0
|69.26
|1,000,000
|3.34
|904,861
|352,164
|121,149
|48,212
|19.74
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|9-0
|67.09
|1,000,000
|3.12
|875,337
|194,630
|70,016
|24,874
|39.20
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|8-1
|62.12
|1,000,000
|2.28
|172,839
|105,057
|42,424
|7,219
|137.52
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|5-3
|56.95
|1,000,000
|2.85
|658,012
|186,317
|37,013
|3,698
|269.42
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|5-2
|56.22
|1,000,000
|2.60
|579,558
|76,553
|15,450
|1,604
|622.44
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|7-1
|54.73
|1,000,000
|2.30
|192,726
|97,367
|16,138
|1,272
|785.16
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|6-3
|54.47
|1,000,000
|2.47
|418,812
|54,446
|13,966
|1,051
|950.47
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|8-1
|56.84
|1,000,000
|1.37
|116,565
|39,584
|6,637
|673
|1,484.88
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|7-1
|48.85
|1,000,000
|1.88
|209,343
|21,573
|1,703
|71
|14,083.51
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|5-3
|51.95
|1,000,000
|1.93
|128,369
|9,122
|862
|71
|14,083.51
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|6-3
|46.78
|1,000,000
|1.45
|87,158
|8,072
|456
|9
|111,110.11
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|6-2
|46.39
|1,000,000
|1.60
|24,963
|3,012
|200
|6
|166,665.67
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|6-2
|42.96
|1,000,000
|1.58
|48,728
|2,776
|113
|2
|499,999.00
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|7-0
|39.50
|1,000,000
|1.73
|44,017
|1,062
|42
|-
|-
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|4-4
|36.02
|1,000,000
|1.05
|2,145
|110
|6
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|5-3
|38.14
|975,832
|1.00
|1,493
|107
|4
|-
|-
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|4-4
|38.72
|927,625
|0.96
|1,623
|109
|3
|-
|-
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-4
|38.93
|1,000,000
|1.64
|9,603
|294
|-
|-
|-
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|4-4
|35.14
|1,000,000
|1.51
|6,405
|177
|-
|-
|-
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|3-6
|33.92
|1,000,000
|1.05
|4,239
|50
|-
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|1-8
|33.14
|869,720
|0.87
|687
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|5-3
|29.98
|1,000,000
|1.08
|2,251
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|3-5
|25.65
|1,000,000
|1.03
|962
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|4-4
|28.99
|999,781
|1.20
|472
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|3-5
|31.20
|1,000,000
|1.02
|2,003
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-7
|21.95
|1,000,000
|1.00
|339
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|4-4
|13.36
|999,998
|1.01
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-5
|23.44
|79,201
|0.08
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-7
|17.16
|130,280
|0.13
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|2-6
|-4.14
|1,000,000
|1.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|3-5
|21.35
|17,342
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-9
|-23.31
|221
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-8
|12.56
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|1-6
|-14.84
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|999,999
|1
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|1
|26
|914
|999,059
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|-
|989,972
|9,978
|50
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|-
|10,001
|989,108
|891
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|755,624
|188,203
|56,173
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|233,282
|733,525
|33,009
|184
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|11,094
|78,272
|910,634
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|-
|-
|184
|130,096
|130,280
|869,720
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|-
|-
|-
|869,720
|869,720
|130,280
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|855,902
|144,098
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|144,098
|842,772
|12,000
|1,130
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|-
|7,621
|140,082
|852,295
|999,998
|2
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|-
|5,509
|847,917
|146,355
|999,781
|219
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|-
|-
|1
|220
|221
|999,779
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|963,872
|36,104
|6
|18
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|36,109
|402,912
|560,791
|188
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|19
|560,920
|436,914
|2,147
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|-
|64
|2,289
|997,647
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|971,095
|28,864
|37
|4
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|28,806
|890,506
|80,450
|238
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|94
|278
|336,917
|662,711
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|5
|80,352
|582,596
|337,047
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|883,190
|95,201
|13,497
|8,112
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|77,014
|268,933
|618,894
|35,159
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|33,316
|620,516
|279,417
|66,751
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|6,480
|15,350
|88,192
|889,978
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|898,157
|101,843
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|101,843
|898,157
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|-
|-
|521,188
|454,644
|975,832
|24,168
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|-
|-
|471,745
|455,880
|927,625
|72,375
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|-
|-
|6,994
|72,207
|79,201
|920,799
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|-
|-
|73
|17,269
|17,342
|982,658
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|996,709
|924
|2,367
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|3,115
|2,541
|994,344
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|176
|996,211
|1,831
|1,782
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|-
|324
|1,458
|998,218
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Division II
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|8-1
|58.53
|1,000,000
|4.14
|873,025
|706,308
|596,149
|445,719
|1.24
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|8-0
|51.24
|1,000,000
|3.79
|871,006
|587,574
|359,546
|159,148
|5.28
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|6-2
|50.69
|1,000,000
|3.75
|785,610
|620,658
|348,281
|148,955
|5.71
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|7-2
|48.06
|1,000,000
|3.10
|783,144
|229,342
|142,608
|66,553
|14.03
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|8-1
|47.37
|1,000,000
|3.09
|631,431
|378,208
|128,212
|54,657
|17.30
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|8-1
|45.86
|1,000,000
|2.89
|576,631
|235,547
|110,388
|34,565
|27.93
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|5-2
|45.25
|1,000,000
|2.80
|527,364
|259,941
|80,725
|28,065
|34.63
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|6-2
|42.35
|1,000,000
|2.28
|821,863
|374,331
|78,950
|24,921
|39.13
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|5-3
|40.95
|1,000,000
|3.02
|768,619
|230,630
|69,070
|14,964
|65.83
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|4-5
|43.48
|1,000,000
|2.12
|201,611
|111,638
|34,886
|9,101
|108.88
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|3-5
|42.09
|999,994
|2.06
|241,414
|97,911
|18,742
|5,794
|171.59
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|5-3
|41.99
|1,000,000
|2.16
|121,296
|44,114
|17,757
|5,501
|180.79
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|6-2
|35.79
|985,007
|1.69
|83,495
|19,164
|3,701
|509
|1,963.64
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|4-4
|36.19
|999,251
|1.56
|91,599
|16,880
|2,519
|472
|2,117.64
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|5-3
|35.11
|998,313
|1.58
|88,971
|16,208
|1,931
|311
|3,214.43
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|5-3
|36.02
|995,598
|1.31
|38,243
|11,625
|1,965
|286
|3,495.50
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|6-2
|34.34
|1,000,000
|1.46
|67,602
|12,348
|1,369
|218
|4,586.16
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|3-5
|30.61
|999,889
|2.02
|164,903
|24,233
|1,259
|128
|7,811.50
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|4-4
|31.38
|957,334
|1.54
|104,081
|10,191
|981
|75
|13,332.33
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|3-5
|30.34
|998,079
|1.37
|62,840
|7,121
|582
|39
|25,640.03
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|5-3
|28.42
|998,822
|1.15
|10,210
|1,338
|121
|9
|111,110.11
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|3-5
|25.72
|856,957
|1.10
|28,264
|1,714
|98
|5
|199,999.00
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|4-4
|26.57
|1,000,000
|1.27
|14,682
|1,405
|106
|4
|249,999.00
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|2-6
|24.39
|622,213
|0.73
|12,457
|508
|23
|1
|999,999.00
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|3-5
|24.73
|866,524
|0.91
|7,234
|446
|19
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|4-4
|15.90
|878,000
|0.97
|3,611
|145
|3
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|4-5
|16.94
|965,441
|1.01
|6,499
|135
|3
|-
|-
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-8
|22.53
|420,453
|0.45
|3,462
|97
|2
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|3-5
|18.44
|570,652
|0.63
|3,325
|88
|2
|-
|-
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|4-4
|19.64
|941,216
|0.97
|1,612
|40
|1
|-
|-
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|3-5
|16.36
|574,030
|0.59
|628
|29
|1
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|4-4
|14.29
|1,000,000
|1.09
|3,065
|80
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|3-6
|11.45
|1,000,000
|1.02
|93
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-5
|9.05
|133,477
|0.13
|39
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|4-4
|10.88
|36,252
|0.04
|50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|3-5
|14.46
|18,669
|0.02
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|3-5
|5.56
|59,101
|0.06
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|2-7
|-0.72
|122,000
|0.12
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-6
|13.04
|1,904
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-8
|-4.29
|432
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-7
|-2.90
|282
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|2-6
|-1.45
|110
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-6
|-4.28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|5-3
|-7.28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-6
|-24.40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-6
|-42.63
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-7
|-58.80
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|8-A Division II
|0-9
|-73.63
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|-
|430,869
|154,729
|412,481
|998,079
|1,921
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|-
|415,219
|326,047
|115,691
|856,957
|143,043
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|-
|151,991
|411,509
|7,152
|570,652
|429,348
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|-
|1,919
|107,499
|464,612
|574,030
|425,970
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|-
|2
|216
|64
|282
|999,718
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|605,337
|394,601
|62
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|394,613
|524,899
|80,474
|14
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|50
|80,484
|673,662
|203,138
|957,334
|42,666
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|-
|16
|197,573
|424,624
|622,213
|377,787
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|-
|-
|48,229
|372,224
|420,453
|579,547
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|-
|667,938
|317,393
|14,663
|999,994
|6
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|-
|330,374
|666,584
|1,355
|998,313
|1,687
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|-
|1,688
|14,666
|949,087
|965,441
|34,559
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|-
|-
|1,357
|34,895
|36,252
|963,748
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|999,083
|373
|444
|100
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|524
|554,468
|443,351
|908
|999,251
|749
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|392
|445,143
|553,915
|550
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|1
|4
|918
|58,178
|59,101
|940,899
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|-
|12
|1,123
|940,081
|941,216
|58,784
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|-
|-
|249
|183
|432
|999,568
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|989,950
|10,050
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|10,050
|513,922
|5,613
|470,415
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|-
|476,028
|67
|401,905
|878,000
|122,000
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|-
|-
|994,320
|5,680
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|-
|-
|-
|122,000
|122,000
|878,000
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|999,994
|5
|1
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|6
|999,994
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|-
|1
|66
|133,410
|133,477
|866,523
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|-
|-
|999,705
|184
|999,889
|111
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|-
|-
|225
|866,299
|866,524
|133,476
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|-
|-
|3
|107
|110
|999,890
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|994,009
|5,605
|386
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|3,588
|121,575
|874,837
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|2,403
|872,820
|124,777
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|999,338
|660
|2
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|572
|744,589
|179,925
|59,921
|985,007
|14,993
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|57
|148,368
|256,859
|593,538
|998,822
|1,178
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|33
|94
|817
|17,725
|18,669
|981,331
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|-
|106,289
|562,393
|326,916
|995,598
|4,402
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|-
|-
|4
|1,900
|1,904
|998,096
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division II
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
About the Author