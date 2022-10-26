Maxwell playoff projections after Week 10

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Colquitt County Mill Creek Colquitt County Buford Mill Creek Milton First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lambert Colquitt County Buford Carrollton Lambert Norcross Brookwood Colquitt County Walton Buford North Paulding Carrollton Reg 5, #3 19 71.90 6-2 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 6, #2 8 82.46 8-0 Lambert Reg 8, #4 25 66.05 5-3 Mountain View Reg 7, #1 17 73.09 6-2 Norcross Reg 3, #3 31 62.20 3-6 Harrison Reg 4, #2 15 73.59 4-4 Brookwood Reg 2, #4 28 64.94 4-5 Pebblebrook Reg 1, #1 1 101.64 8-0 Colquitt County Reg 6, #3 18 72.06 5-3 South Forsyth Reg 5, #2 7 84.34 6-2 Walton Reg 7, #4 37 51.89 5-3 Peachtree Ridge Reg 8, #1 2 98.96 8-0 Buford Reg 4, #3 27 65.23 4-4 Newton Reg 3, #2 24 69.13 5-3 North Paulding Reg 1, #4 13 74.73 4-4 Lowndes Reg 2, #1 5 89.54 9-0 Carrollton Westlake Mill Creek Grayson Milton Westlake Parkview Mill Creek North Cobb East Coweta Grayson North Gwinnett Milton Reg 1, #3 10 79.55 8-1 Valdosta Reg 2, #2 11 79.43 5-3 Westlake Reg 4, #4 12 75.77 6-2 Parkview Reg 3, #1 16 73.57 3-5 Marietta Reg 7, #3 34 57.51 5-3 Meadowcreek Reg 8, #2 3 96.66 7-1 Mill Creek Reg 6, #4 22 70.69 5-3 Denmark Reg 5, #1 4 89.70 6-2 North Cobb Reg 2, #3 14 73.84 5-3 East Coweta Reg 1, #2 20 71.77 6-3 Camden County Reg 3, #4 26 65.83 4-5 McEachern Reg 4, #1 9 82.13 7-1 Grayson Reg 8, #3 21 70.71 3-5 Collins Hill Reg 7, #2 23 69.21 6-2 North Gwinnett Reg 5, #4 39 48.68 5-3 Wheeler Reg 6, #1 6 84.38 5-3 Milton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 8-0 101.64 1,000,000 4.43 953,834 899,411 587,532 442,133 1.26 Buford 8-AAAAAAA 8-0 98.96 1,000,000 3.93 889,823 701,490 343,078 234,193 3.27 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 7-1 96.66 999,921 3.76 664,772 608,607 490,304 204,253 3.90 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 6-2 89.70 1,000,000 2.73 333,831 281,971 197,045 48,226 19.74 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 9-0 89.54 1,000,000 3.05 827,882 248,073 68,134 29,719 32.65 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 5-3 84.38 1,000,000 3.07 732,994 342,682 104,793 16,796 58.54 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 7-1 82.13 1,000,000 2.83 550,100 288,927 76,222 9,171 108.04 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 8-0 82.46 1,000,000 2.73 624,028 227,353 58,266 8,205 120.88 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 5-3 79.43 999,441 2.06 377,567 71,431 21,378 1,972 506.10 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 6-2 84.34 1,000,000 1.95 99,661 38,402 6,270 1,944 513.40 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 8-1 79.55 1,000,000 2.02 352,483 79,494 20,728 1,929 517.40 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 6-2 75.77 995,872 1.94 179,187 43,827 6,762 478 2,091.05 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 3-5 73.57 1,000,000 1.86 196,452 17,754 4,450 223 4,483.30 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 6-2 73.09 1,000,000 1.95 221,561 26,511 2,491 170 5,881.35 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 5-3 73.84 999,999 1.52 140,183 24,286 3,392 155 6,450.61 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 4-4 74.73 807,935 1.15 100,002 15,428 2,085 117 8,546.01 Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 4-4 73.59 998,235 1.73 73,553 10,459 955 81 12,344.68 Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 6-3 71.77 1,000,000 1.44 100,980 17,312 1,680 69 14,491.75 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 3-5 70.71 977,455 1.50 73,765 16,507 1,225 46 21,738.13 South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 5-3 72.06 881,031 1.18 68,148 8,572 835 40 24,999.00 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 6-2 69.21 1,000,000 1.70 117,864 13,727 948 28 35,713.29 Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 6-2 71.90 996,381 1.34 114,653 6,331 391 26 38,460.54 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 5-3 69.13 938,215 1.46 73,162 4,077 619 20 49,999.00 Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 5-3 70.69 992,947 1.11 13,575 1,263 156 4 249,999.00 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 4-5 65.83 835,294 0.99 16,325 1,974 85 1 999,999.00 Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 5-3 66.05 999,618 1.34 44,308 1,454 40 1 999,999.00 Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 4-5 64.94 999,992 1.06 8,762 1,166 45 - - Newton 4-AAAAAAA 4-4 65.23 658,809 0.90 22,731 605 44 - - Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 3-6 62.20 1,000,000 1.22 19,352 758 41 - - Archer 4-AAAAAAA 2-6 60.04 293,152 0.36 5,057 62 3 - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 5-3 57.51 999,926 1.01 212 22 2 - - South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 4-4 61.70 53,932 0.07 793 11 1 - - Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 3-5 62.63 192,065 0.20 1,334 27 - - - West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 3-5 64.46 125,668 0.13 100 10 - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 5-3 48.68 986,530 1.00 603 8 - - - Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 2-6 52.17 226,491 0.23 261 5 - - - Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 2-6 53.06 22,974 0.03 62 2 - - - Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 5-3 51.89 851,795 0.85 36 1 - - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 2-6 42.43 17,089 0.02 3 - - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 4-4 39.65 121,489 0.12 1 - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 3-6 38.14 26,790 0.03 - - - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 1-7 38.62 568 0.00 - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 2-6 33.22 354 0.00 - - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 5-3 49.07 32 0.00 - - - - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 5-3 42.14 - - - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 2-6 11.13 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 956,770 43,011 188 31 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 43,026 262,873 694,101 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 204 491,516 151,776 356,504 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes - 202,596 153,859 451,480 807,935 192,065 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill - 4 76 191,985 192,065 807,935 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAAA Westlake - 713,418 276,799 9,224 999,441 559 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta - 279,239 526,274 194,486 999,999 1 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook - 7,343 196,925 795,724 999,992 8 2-AAAAAAA Campbell - - 2 566 568 999,432 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 533,215 390,162 75,763 860 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 260,816 472,468 186,473 18,458 938,215 61,785 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 205,969 87,674 488,466 217,891 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAAA McEachern - 48,971 230,705 555,618 835,294 164,706 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove - 725 18,593 207,173 226,491 773,509 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 811,382 181,693 3,695 3,230 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 180,696 330,510 252,090 232,576 995,872 4,128 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 7,922 457,080 407,857 125,376 998,235 1,765 4-AAAAAAA Newton - 29,634 284,853 344,322 658,809 341,191 4-AAAAAAA Archer - 1,083 15,043 277,026 293,152 706,848 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett - - 36,462 17,470 53,932 946,068 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 999,996 3 1 - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAAA Walton 4 997,810 2,040 146 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler - 1,343 63,683 921,504 986,530 13,470 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain - 843 932,488 63,050 996,381 3,619 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee - 1 1,788 15,300 17,089 982,911 5-AAAAAAA Osborne - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAAAA Milton 568,667 354,154 42,205 34,974 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 399,371 454,723 145,906 - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 31,962 151,587 630,047 67,435 881,031 118,969 6-AAAAAAA Denmark - 39,536 141,275 812,136 992,947 7,053 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth - - 40,567 85,101 125,668 874,332 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central - - - 354 354 999,646 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 613,295 383,969 2,735 1 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 386,705 613,295 - - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge - 2,736 19,775 829,284 851,795 148,205 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek - - 957,300 42,626 999,926 74 7-AAAAAAA Duluth - - 20,188 101,301 121,489 878,511 7-AAAAAAA Discovery - - 2 26,788 26,790 973,210 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAAAA Buford 999,585 406 8 1 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 379 4,198 75,474 919,567 999,618 382 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 36 994,905 4,967 13 999,921 79 8-AAAAAAA Dacula - 412 2,016 20,546 22,974 977,026 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill - 79 917,509 59,867 977,455 22,545 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett - - 26 6 32 999,968

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Hughes Thomas County Central Thomas County Central Gainesville Hughes Lee County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Roswell Thomas County Central Gainesville Houston County Douglas County Roswell St. Pius X Thomas County Central South Paulding Gainesville Lovejoy Houston County Reg 5, #3 15 65.96 6-2 Douglas County Reg 6, #2 17 61.56 4-4 Sequoyah Reg 8, #4 35 46.23 4-5 Lanier Reg 7, #1 3 83.45 8-1 Roswell Reg 3, #3 33 46.37 6-2 Mundy's Mill Reg 4, #2 22 56.30 4-4 St. Pius X Reg 2, #4 34 46.29 3-5 Evans Reg 1, #1 2 89.68 8-0 Thomas County Central Reg 6, #3 21 56.41 5-3 River Ridge Reg 5, #2 13 68.50 6-2 South Paulding Reg 7, #4 30 50.49 2-6 Sprayberry Reg 8, #1 5 81.96 8-0 Gainesville Reg 4, #3 27 54.06 5-3 North Atlanta Reg 3, #2 29 52.31 5-3 Lovejoy Reg 1, #4 8 79.22 6-2 Houston County Reg 2, #1 11 70.79 8-0 Brunswick Woodward Academy Hughes Lee County Rome Northside (Warner Robins) Woodward Academy Blessed Trinity Hughes Lee County Marist Alpharetta Rome Reg 1, #3 9 78.07 5-3 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 2, #2 16 62.19 6-2 Effingham County Reg 4, #4 44 37.98 5-3 Dunwoody Reg 3, #1 7 79.60 7-1 Woodward Academy Reg 7, #3 14 68.02 6-2 Blessed Trinity Reg 8, #2 24 55.85 6-2 North Forsyth Reg 6, #4 20 56.47 4-5 Creekview Reg 5, #1 1 91.64 8-0 Hughes Reg 2, #3 28 53.38 5-4 Glynn Academy Reg 1, #2 4 82.35 6-2 Lee County Reg 3, #4 47 33.80 4-4 Morrow Reg 4, #1 10 71.32 6-2 Marist Reg 8, #3 25 55.68 3-5 Shiloh Reg 7, #2 12 69.61 6-2 Alpharetta Reg 5, #4 18 57.09 5-3 Paulding County Reg 6, #1 6 80.29 7-1 Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Hughes 5-AAAAAA 8-0 91.64 1,000,000 4.27 936,787 764,114 577,881 401,455 1.49 Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 8-0 89.68 1,000,000 4.02 925,248 664,719 437,230 264,673 2.78 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 8-1 83.45 1,000,000 3.50 871,999 399,645 236,393 88,827 10.26 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 8-0 81.96 1,000,000 3.66 831,293 598,367 248,472 82,845 11.07 Lee County 1-AAAAAA 6-2 82.35 1,000,000 3.26 752,929 393,255 155,377 57,475 16.40 Rome 6-AAAAAA 7-1 80.29 1,000,000 3.21 771,333 374,043 110,550 41,746 22.95 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 7-1 79.60 1,000,000 2.82 602,236 151,299 68,972 24,278 40.19 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 6-2 79.22 941,053 2.49 563,194 217,677 61,078 17,779 55.25 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 5-3 78.07 943,006 2.44 492,723 167,575 65,408 15,978 61.59 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 8-0 70.79 1,000,000 1.73 278,194 74,522 13,046 1,720 580.40 Marist 4-AAAAAA 6-2 71.32 1,000,000 2.27 207,808 66,066 9,994 1,628 613.25 Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 6-2 69.61 1,000,000 2.07 183,650 34,767 5,472 663 1,507.30 South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 6-2 68.50 1,000,000 1.95 142,489 39,336 5,342 532 1,878.70 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 6-2 68.02 1,000,000 1.90 95,194 16,886 1,797 216 4,628.63 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 6-2 65.96 998,605 1.75 87,423 17,938 1,916 140 7,141.86 Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 6-2 62.19 1,000,000 1.22 53,983 6,653 511 27 37,036.04 Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 4-4 61.56 999,685 1.42 33,074 2,793 271 9 111,110.11 St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 4-4 56.30 1,000,000 1.87 28,372 1,983 94 3 333,332.33 River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 5-3 56.41 784,012 0.89 6,760 913 27 2 499,999.00 Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 5-3 52.31 999,992 1.59 40,059 1,782 35 1 999,999.00 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 5-3 54.06 999,449 1.48 38,628 1,842 34 1 999,999.00 Veterans 1-AAAAAA 5-3 56.70 115,814 0.15 10,513 662 19 1 999,999.00 Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 5-3 57.09 764,228 0.81 6,526 287 8 1 999,999.00 North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 6-2 55.85 1,000,000 1.26 13,497 1,555 40 - - Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 3-5 56.25 495,269 0.57 4,210 309 16 - - Creekview 6-AAAAAA 4-5 56.47 720,383 0.76 3,457 270 8 - - Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 3-5 55.68 999,234 1.11 8,009 318 6 - - Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 5-4 53.38 1,000,000 1.02 3,307 176 1 - - Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 2-6 50.49 619,966 0.64 2,117 162 1 - - Newnan 5-AAAAAA 3-5 54.59 138,724 0.16 933 26 1 - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 6-2 46.37 999,890 1.15 1,696 30 - - - Lanier 8-AAAAAA 4-5 46.23 1,000,000 1.02 959 14 - - - Evans 2-AAAAAA 3-5 46.29 408,741 0.41 570 5 - - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 4-4 42.52 486,028 0.49 204 4 - - - Alexander 5-AAAAAA 2-6 49.40 98,443 0.10 125 4 - - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 4-5 42.94 105,231 0.11 58 2 - - - Pope 7-AAAAAA 1-7 40.79 242,570 0.24 84 1 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 5-3 37.98 837,286 0.85 230 - - - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 3-5 41.94 137,464 0.14 81 - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 4-4 33.80 997,031 1.02 46 - - - - Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 1-7 25.36 163,190 0.16 2 - - - - Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 3-5 33.79 3,087 0.00 - - - - - Etowah 6-AAAAAA 5-3 49.12 651 0.00 - - - - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 2-6 39.03 480 0.00 - - - - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 3-6 44.50 286 0.00 - - - - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 1-7 44.46 127 0.00 - - - - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-8 19.27 75 0.00 - - - - - East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 2-6 45.94 - - - - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 1-8 35.68 - - - - - - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 2-5 35.51 - - - - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-8 32.09 - - - - - - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 2-6 27.29 - - - - - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 0-8 27.20 - - - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 6-2 21.58 - - - - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 0-9 17.46 - - - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 2-6 14.82 - - - - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 1-7 8.54 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 574,171 369,328 56,466 35 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Lee County 238,918 585,578 170,016 5,488 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 186,911 40,324 513,929 201,842 943,006 56,994 1-AAAAAA Houston County - 4,744 255,907 680,402 941,053 58,947 1-AAAAAA Veterans - 26 3,603 112,185 115,814 884,186 1-AAAAAA Tift County - - 79 48 127 999,873 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 734,789 265,211 - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 265,211 721,006 13,783 - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) - 13,783 202,783 269,462 486,028 513,972 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy - - 783,434 216,566 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA Evans - - - 408,741 408,741 591,259 2-AAAAAA Grovetown - - - 105,231 105,231 894,769 2-AAAAAA South Effingham - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 998,348 1,449 203 - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 1,649 964 813,115 184,162 999,890 110 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy 3 997,424 2,408 157 999,992 8 3-AAAAAA Morrow - 163 184,112 812,756 997,031 2,969 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro - - 162 2,925 3,087 996,913 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAAA Alcovy - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAAA Marist 855,199 144,787 14 - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X 144,801 855,199 - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAA Riverwood - 14 507 162,669 163,190 836,810 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta - - 891,445 108,004 999,449 551 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody - - 108,024 729,262 837,286 162,714 4-AAAAAA South Cobb - - 10 65 75 999,925 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Hughes 960,264 39,391 139 206 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 39,449 558,470 402,081 - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 287 402,078 550,153 46,087 998,605 1,395 5-AAAAAA Paulding County - 61 1,419 762,748 764,228 235,772 5-AAAAAA Newnan - - 46,208 92,516 138,724 861,276 5-AAAAAA Alexander - - - 98,443 98,443 901,557 5-AAAAAA East Paulding - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA New Manchester - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAAA Rome 999,070 462 468 - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 738 828,706 164,014 6,227 999,685 315 6-AAAAAA Creekview 192 565 123,927 595,699 720,383 279,617 6-AAAAAA Allatoona - 169,806 137,554 187,909 495,269 504,731 6-AAAAAA River Ridge - 461 573,931 209,620 784,012 215,988 6-AAAAAA Etowah - - 106 545 651 999,349 6-AAAAAA Woodstock - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAAA Roswell 900,700 99,107 193 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 99,039 508,897 392,064 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 261 391,996 602,615 5,128 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAA Lassiter - - 5,128 132,336 137,464 862,536 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry - - - 619,966 619,966 380,034 7-AAAAAA Pope - - - 242,570 242,570 757,430 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 959,002 40,998 - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth 40,998 959,002 - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAA Shiloh - - 753,941 245,293 999,234 766 8-AAAAAA Lanier - - 246,059 753,941 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central - - - 480 480 999,520 8-AAAAAA Jackson County - - - 286 286 999,714 8-AAAAAA Apalachee - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Ware County Creekside Ware County Jefferson Creekside Coffee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Calhoun Ware County Jefferson Dutchtown Kell Calhoun Decatur Ware County Lithia Springs Jefferson Northgate Dutchtown Reg 5, #3 26 46.50 5-3 Maynard Jackson Reg 6, #2 12 61.33 7-1 Kell Reg 8, #4 14 59.26 5-3 Eastside Reg 7, #1 7 67.83 6-3 Calhoun Reg 3, #3 36 36.32 4-4 McIntosh Reg 4, #2 34 40.90 4-4 Decatur Reg 2, #4 11 63.67 5-3 Jones County Reg 1, #1 1 83.53 7-0 Ware County Reg 6, #3 24 48.89 4-4 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 5, #2 15 57.38 5-3 Lithia Springs Reg 7, #4 20 50.35 4-5 Cass Reg 8, #1 4 71.88 6-2 Jefferson Reg 4, #3 33 42.39 3-5 Tucker Reg 3, #2 30 45.27 3-6 Northgate Reg 1, #4 29 45.36 2-6 Jenkins Reg 2, #1 10 64.90 7-1 Dutchtown Warner Robins Creekside Coffee Cambridge Warner Robins Northside (Columbus) Loganville Creekside Coffee Chamblee Cartersville Cambridge Reg 1, #3 23 48.99 3-5 Statesboro Reg 2, #2 6 67.85 4-4 Warner Robins Reg 4, #4 39 30.11 3-5 Arabia Mountain Reg 3, #1 17 54.01 8-1 Northside (Columbus) Reg 7, #3 16 56.84 5-4 Dalton Reg 8, #2 9 65.52 8-1 Loganville Reg 6, #4 31 45.26 3-5 Centennial Reg 5, #1 3 72.35 6-2 Creekside Reg 2, #3 18 53.85 5-3 Ola Reg 1, #2 2 73.79 7-1 Coffee Reg 3, #4 41 29.36 1-7 Harris County Reg 4, #1 25 47.45 6-1 Chamblee Reg 8, #3 13 59.58 4-5 Clarke Central Reg 7, #2 8 66.41 8-1 Cartersville Reg 5, #4 19 52.94 4-4 Mays Reg 6, #1 5 70.01 7-2 Cambridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Ware County 1-AAAAA 7-0 83.53 1,000,000 4.41 939,726 830,475 691,252 558,869 0.79 Coffee 1-AAAAA 7-1 73.79 1,000,000 3.51 815,499 529,473 318,820 113,746 7.79 Creekside 5-AAAAA 6-2 72.35 1,000,000 3.57 734,416 574,780 294,469 103,506 8.66 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 6-2 71.88 1,000,000 3.62 843,596 627,417 212,835 95,444 9.48 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 7-2 70.01 1,000,000 3.08 680,165 302,732 163,783 48,122 19.78 Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 4-4 67.85 1,000,000 2.60 589,017 243,727 79,854 21,688 45.11 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 6-3 67.83 1,000,000 2.57 577,334 136,653 63,115 20,928 46.78 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 7-1 64.90 999,962 2.67 645,134 234,449 55,097 13,097 75.35 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 8-1 66.41 1,000,000 2.10 278,704 91,138 34,232 7,897 125.63 Loganville 8-AAAAA 8-1 65.52 1,000,000 2.07 202,607 118,067 34,454 7,301 135.97 Jones County 2-AAAAA 5-3 63.67 931,599 1.82 346,687 120,265 25,927 5,977 166.31 Kell 6-AAAAA 7-1 61.33 999,985 2.14 284,555 32,831 8,614 1,631 612.12 Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 5-3 57.38 1,000,000 1.87 119,451 38,196 3,616 492 2,031.52 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 8-1 54.01 1,000,000 2.27 284,750 41,812 4,967 349 2,864.33 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 4-5 59.58 894,510 1.26 70,301 10,748 2,356 317 3,153.57 Eastside 8-AAAAA 5-3 59.26 768,807 1.04 72,882 7,520 1,648 246 4,064.04 Dalton 7-AAAAA 5-4 56.84 1,000,000 1.35 51,642 11,832 1,703 162 6,171.84 Ola 2-AAAAA 5-3 53.85 1,000,000 1.33 120,434 17,853 1,776 150 6,665.67 Mays 5-AAAAA 4-4 52.94 969,929 1.25 34,546 5,060 402 29 34,481.76 Chamblee 4-AAAAA 6-1 47.45 1,000,000 1.93 43,238 4,292 352 12 83,332.33 Northgate 3-AAAAA 3-6 45.27 1,000,000 1.78 85,154 5,476 143 11 90,908.09 Statesboro 1-AAAAA 3-5 48.99 999,961 1.18 52,861 4,143 175 10 99,999.00 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 4-4 48.89 968,954 1.14 12,401 2,337 86 6 166,665.67 Cass 7-AAAAA 4-5 50.35 1,000,000 1.09 18,344 3,687 172 5 199,999.00 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 2-6 45.36 975,721 1.09 31,100 1,656 30 2 499,999.00 Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 5-3 49.14 336,683 0.37 5,201 252 23 2 499,999.00 Decatur 4-AAAAA 4-4 40.90 1,000,000 1.76 13,058 747 34 1 999,999.00 Tucker 4-AAAAA 3-5 42.39 997,105 1.35 29,325 1,215 23 - - Centennial 6-AAAAA 3-5 45.26 996,381 1.09 5,116 710 21 - - Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 5-3 46.50 831,351 0.92 7,925 294 16 - - Union Grove 2-AAAAA 4-5 46.25 68,439 0.07 475 52 4 - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 4-4 36.32 999,976 1.26 2,092 67 1 - - Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 4-5 45.15 197,876 0.21 814 31 - - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 3-5 30.11 842,979 0.89 1,035 9 - - - Harris County 3-AAAAA 1-7 29.36 982,982 1.10 404 4 - - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 2-6 18.00 159,834 0.16 6 - - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-8 27.14 10,642 0.01 4 - - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 0-8 20.22 13,676 0.01 1 - - - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 2-6 26.65 34,678 0.03 - - - - - Drew 3-AAAAA 0-8 -1.41 17,042 0.02 - - - - - Banneker 5-AAAAA 4-4 34.55 844 0.00 - - - - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 0-8 8.93 82 0.00 - - - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 4-4 24.60 2 0.00 - - - - - Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 2-6 49.31 - - - - - - - Hiram 7-AAAAA 4-5 46.15 - - - - - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 2-7 39.28 - - - - - - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 3-6 33.27 - - - - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 1-8 29.78 - - - - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 1-7 17.79 - - - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 2-6 14.71 - - - - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 5-3 13.92 - - - - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 1-8 9.74 - - - - - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 0-8 7.68 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-7 -71.09 - - - - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 0-9 17.46 - - - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 2-6 14.82 - - - - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 1-7 8.54 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Ware County 756,159 241,335 2,505 1 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAA Coffee 243,821 756,133 46 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAA Statesboro 20 2,526 609,059 388,356 999,961 39 1-AAAAA Jenkins - 6 388,374 587,341 975,721 24,279 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute - - 16 13,660 13,676 986,324 1-AAAAA Greenbrier - - - 10,642 10,642 989,358 2-AAAAA Dutchtown 499,812 272,149 99,167 128,834 999,962 38 2-AAAAA Jones County 266,719 99,352 150,686 414,842 931,599 68,401 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 152,954 496,614 273,312 77,120 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAA Ola 80,515 131,885 476,728 310,872 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAA Union Grove - - 107 68,332 68,439 931,561 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAAA Locust Grove - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 924,629 69,723 5,648 - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAA Northgate 75,172 924,614 209 5 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAA McIntosh 199 5,643 695,433 298,701 999,976 24 3-AAAAA Drew - 20 6 17,016 17,042 982,958 3-AAAAA Harris County - - 298,704 684,278 982,982 17,018 4-AAAAA Chamblee 684,156 315,844 - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAA Decatur 315,844 676,321 7,787 48 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAA Tucker - 6,243 836,712 154,150 997,105 2,895 4-AAAAA M.L. King - 1,592 1,289 156,953 159,834 840,166 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain - - 154,211 688,768 842,979 157,021 4-AAAAA Lithonia - - 1 81 82 999,918 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 999,997 3 - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 3 812,579 161,944 25,474 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAA Mays - 177,347 288,466 504,116 969,929 30,071 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson - 10,071 520,340 300,940 831,351 168,649 5-AAAAA Villa Rica - - 29,250 168,626 197,876 802,124 5-AAAAA Banneker - - - 844 844 999,156 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Cambridge 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAA Kell - 999,270 620 95 999,985 15 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee - 542 1,603 32,533 34,678 965,322 6-AAAAA Centennial - 111 416,931 579,339 996,381 3,619 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian - 77 580,846 388,031 968,954 31,046 6-AAAAA North Springs - - - 2 2 999,998 6-AAAAA Northview - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAA Calhoun 888,978 51,166 49,603 10,253 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Cartersville 84,310 698,970 216,720 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Dalton 26,712 216,607 675,257 81,424 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Cass - 33,257 58,420 908,323 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Hiram - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAA Jefferson 999,894 47 57 2 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAA Loganville 105 999,892 3 - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAA Eastside 1 61 146,518 622,227 768,807 231,193 8-AAAAA Clarke Central - - 774,182 120,328 894,510 105,490 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow - - 79,240 257,443 336,683 663,317 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedartown Benedictine Cedartown North Oconee Benedictine Troup First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cedartown Bainbridge North Oconee Perry Westminster (Atlanta) Cedartown Wayne County Bainbridge Pace Academy North Oconee Burke County Perry Reg 5, #3 28 46.68 4-4 Lovett Reg 6, #2 18 56.17 5-3 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 8, #4 36 39.34 5-3 East Forsyth Reg 7, #1 1 90.03 8-0 Cedartown Reg 3, #3 12 62.42 6-2 Wayne County Reg 4, #2 14 60.15 5-3 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 2, #4 30 43.59 3-6 Griffin Reg 1, #1 7 72.08 4-4 Bainbridge Reg 6, #3 25 50.44 5-3 Holy Innocents Reg 5, #2 15 58.81 7-1 Pace Academy Reg 7, #4 19 55.45 5-3 Northwest Whitfield Reg 8, #1 3 80.66 8-0 North Oconee Reg 4, #3 8 64.62 6-2 Starr's Mill Reg 3, #2 6 72.30 6-1 Burke County Reg 1, #4 46 31.36 2-7 Hardaway Reg 2, #1 4 80.16 7-1 Perry Benedictine Stockbridge Troup Heritage (Ringgold) Spalding Benedictine Sonoraville Stockbridge Cairo Troup Heritage (Ringgold) Stephenson Reg 1, #3 43 33.29 2-7 Westover Reg 2, #2 24 50.69 6-3 Spalding Reg 4, #4 13 61.61 6-2 Whitewater Reg 3, #1 2 82.04 6-2 Benedictine Reg 7, #3 17 57.84 5-3 Sonoraville Reg 8, #2 31 42.61 6-2 Walnut Grove Reg 6, #4 26 47.70 1-7 Hapeville Charter Reg 5, #1 10 63.48 6-2 Stockbridge Reg 2, #3 27 46.70 3-5 Baldwin Reg 1, #2 21 53.27 7-2 Cairo Reg 3, #4 22 51.69 6-2 New Hampstead Reg 4, #1 5 76.76 8-0 Troup Reg 8, #3 29 45.84 5-3 Madison County Reg 7, #2 9 64.15 7-1 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 5, #4 23 51.51 6-2 Hampton Reg 6, #1 16 58.27 5-2 Stephenson

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedartown 7-AAAA 8-0 90.03 1,000,000 4.57 988,166 899,461 686,866 530,754 0.88 Benedictine 3-AAAA 6-2 82.04 1,000,000 4.28 903,558 836,378 611,230 225,754 3.43 North Oconee 8-AAAA 8-0 80.66 1,000,000 3.55 912,420 523,121 157,375 85,277 10.73 Troup 4-AAAA 8-0 76.76 1,000,000 3.79 845,418 706,850 303,267 76,291 12.11 Perry 2-AAAA 7-1 80.16 1,000,000 3.37 810,877 429,813 128,379 66,483 14.04 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 4-4 72.08 1,000,000 2.79 684,006 104,195 30,528 8,291 119.61 Burke County 3-AAAA 6-1 72.30 998,958 2.06 240,376 56,603 9,186 2,629 379.37 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 7-1 64.15 980,925 2.52 550,524 122,717 21,594 1,573 634.73 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 6-2 63.48 1,000,000 2.45 481,112 72,013 20,446 1,478 675.59 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 6-2 64.62 934,424 1.22 50,745 17,877 4,247 334 2,993.01 Stephenson 6-AAAA 5-2 58.27 1,000,000 2.17 334,823 63,554 7,280 288 3,471.22 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 5-3 60.15 989,146 1.61 145,481 39,310 5,172 251 3,983.06 Sonoraville 7-AAAA 5-3 57.84 999,999 2.16 337,141 38,747 4,544 166 6,023.10 Whitewater 4-AAAA 6-2 61.61 869,960 1.05 32,691 11,465 2,317 144 6,943.44 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 7-1 58.81 1,000,000 1.92 170,766 17,225 3,183 126 7,935.51 Wayne County 3-AAAA 6-2 62.42 988,886 1.55 104,824 7,627 770 72 13,887.89 Cairo 1-AAAA 7-2 53.27 1,000,000 1.87 86,774 20,922 1,314 24 41,665.67 LaGrange 4-AAAA 6-2 62.84 206,426 0.32 23,882 2,134 363 22 45,453.55 Spalding 2-AAAA 6-3 50.69 1,000,000 1.97 32,915 7,149 650 12 83,332.33 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 5-3 54.50 494,120 0.64 38,533 3,184 257 8 124,999.00 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 5-3 56.17 993,213 1.64 20,803 2,693 182 8 124,999.00 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 6-2 51.69 998,421 1.10 24,299 5,588 287 7 142,856.14 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 5-3 55.45 524,955 0.58 13,466 778 63 3 333,332.33 Hampton 5-AAAA 6-2 51.51 992,313 1.34 39,096 3,547 181 2 499,999.00 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 5-3 50.44 952,174 1.29 42,362 3,035 174 2 499,999.00 Baldwin 2-AAAA 3-5 46.70 890,357 1.05 8,937 1,146 36 1 999,999.00 Madison County 8-AAAA 5-3 45.84 998,357 1.20 29,869 1,120 44 - - Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 1-7 47.70 747,916 0.89 14,676 446 27 - - Lovett 5-AAAA 4-4 46.68 794,462 1.03 9,735 477 18 - - Griffin 2-AAAA 3-6 43.59 994,869 1.11 4,808 421 9 - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 6-2 42.61 765,123 0.85 10,113 243 7 - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 4-4 40.58 213,012 0.24 1,964 65 2 - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 5-3 39.34 646,900 0.66 1,682 40 1 - - Miller Grove 6-AAAA 3-5 41.11 306,284 0.33 2,082 31 1 - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 4-5 36.98 472,992 0.48 653 16 - - - Westover 1-AAAA 2-7 33.29 685,124 0.74 212 7 - - - Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 5-3 38.38 81,947 0.08 80 2 - - - Shaw 1-AAAA 4-5 26.72 538,046 0.55 36 - - - - Hardaway 1-AAAA 2-7 31.36 776,830 0.78 35 - - - - Howard 2-AAAA 5-3 37.35 32,827 0.03 26 - - - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 2-6 35.83 13,735 0.01 20 - - - - North Hall 8-AAAA 3-5 32.61 116,628 0.12 10 - - - - Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 2-6 40.68 413 0.00 4 - - - - Luella 5-AAAA 1-7 29.18 213 0.00 - - - - - Riverdale 4-AAAA 3-6 40.55 44 0.00 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 4-4 25.31 1 0.00 - - - - - McDonough 5-AAAA 3-5 35.39 - - - - - - - Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 3-6 34.32 - - - - - - - West Laurens 2-AAAA 1-7 32.82 - - - - - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 1-7 26.81 - - - - - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 1-7 21.67 - - - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 4-4 11.03 - - - - - - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-9 11.01 - - - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 2-6 9.90 - - - - - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 2-6 9.39 - - - - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-8 7.75 - - - - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 1-8 -1.55 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 0-8 -3.53 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 1-7 -15.64 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 904,086 95,472 441 1 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Cairo 95,914 904,086 - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Hardaway - 442 3,904 772,484 776,830 223,170 1-AAAA Westover - - 602,677 82,447 685,124 314,876 1-AAAA Shaw - - 392,978 145,068 538,046 461,954 2-AAAA Perry 973,226 26,774 - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAA Spalding 26,774 973,226 - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAA Baldwin - - 534,484 355,873 890,357 109,643 2-AAAA Griffin - - 462,260 532,609 994,869 5,131 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) - - 3,256 78,691 81,947 918,053 2-AAAA Howard - - - 32,827 32,827 967,173 2-AAAA West Laurens - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAA Benedictine 998,520 1,477 3 - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA New Hampstead 1,478 16,811 69,302 910,830 998,421 1,579 3-AAAA Burke County 1 736,713 231,772 30,472 998,958 1,042 3-AAAA Wayne County 1 244,668 695,743 48,474 988,886 11,114 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch - 331 3,180 10,224 13,735 986,265 3-AAAA Islands - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAA Troup 879,948 114,159 3,940 1,953 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 119,728 729,450 4,442 135,526 989,146 10,854 4-AAAA LaGrange 324 142,790 23,647 39,665 206,426 793,574 4-AAAA Starr's Mill - 8,226 568,350 357,848 934,424 65,576 4-AAAA Whitewater - 5,375 399,621 464,964 869,960 130,040 4-AAAA Riverdale - - - 44 44 999,956 4-AAAA Fayette County - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAA North Clayton - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Stockbridge 711,563 285,542 2,895 - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAA Pace Academy 285,586 463,157 250,854 403 1,000,000 - 5-AAAA Lovett 2,851 246,762 320,403 224,446 794,462 205,538 5-AAAA Hampton - 4,539 425,847 561,927 992,313 7,687 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) - - 1 213,011 213,012 786,988 5-AAAA Luella - - - 213 213 999,787 5-AAAA McDonough - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stephenson 852,111 79,493 64,330 4,066 1,000,000 - 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 124,816 70,100 447,892 309,366 952,174 47,826 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 22,952 821,514 119,549 29,198 993,213 6,787 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 121 10,120 314,379 423,296 747,916 252,084 6-AAAA Miller Grove - 18,773 53,850 233,661 306,284 693,716 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb - - - 413 413 999,587 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Cedartown 999,997 3 - - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 3 635,895 272,573 72,454 980,925 19,075 7-AAAA Sonoraville - 321,610 618,308 60,081 999,999 1 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) - 42,492 84,124 367,504 494,120 505,880 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield - - 24,995 499,960 524,955 475,045 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - - 1 1 999,999 8-AAAA North Oconee 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAA Madison County - 599,035 395,796 3,526 998,357 1,643 8-AAAA Walnut Grove - 400,772 210,856 153,495 765,123 234,877 8-AAAA East Forsyth - 128 241,904 404,868 646,900 353,100 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals - 65 145,616 327,311 472,992 527,008 8-AAAA North Hall - - 5,828 110,800 116,628 883,372 8-AAAA Chestatee - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA East Hall - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Sandy Creek Carver (Atlanta) Sandy Creek Cedar Grove Oconee County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carver (Atlanta) Thomasville Sandy Creek Peach County Carver (Atlanta) Hebron Christian Harlem Thomasville Sandy Creek Stephens County Savannah Christian Peach County Reg 5, #3 5 67.01 6-2 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 6, #2 22 48.80 5-3 Ringgold Reg 8, #4 11 60.88 7-1 Hebron Christian Reg 7, #1 16 54.40 7-2 Dawson County Reg 3, #3 27 41.85 5-3 Johnson (Savannah) Reg 4, #2 21 49.42 7-1 Harlem Reg 2, #4 20 49.44 4-4 Mary Persons Reg 1, #1 9 62.62 6-3 Thomasville Reg 6, #3 31 39.59 6-2 Coahulla Creek Reg 5, #2 2 75.08 7-2 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 30 40.11 3-5 Pickens Reg 8, #1 3 71.40 7-1 Stephens County Reg 4, #3 35 35.42 4-4 Hephzibah Reg 3, #2 15 55.28 7-1 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 17 51.88 5-4 Crisp County Reg 2, #1 7 64.67 5-3 Peach County Calvary Day Cedar Grove Dougherty Oconee County Carver (Columbus) Calvary Day Monroe Area Cedar Grove Dougherty Morgan County Oconee County Adairsville Reg 1, #3 14 56.83 6-2 Carver (Columbus) Reg 2, #2 24 44.58 4-5 Upson-Lee Reg 4, #4 37 31.40 4-4 Richmond Academy Reg 3, #1 8 64.06 7-0 Calvary Day Reg 7, #3 19 50.43 7-1 Lumpkin County Reg 8, #2 6 65.43 3-5 Monroe Area Reg 6, #4 33 36.16 4-4 Bremen Reg 5, #1 1 89.21 6-2 Cedar Grove Reg 2, #3 23 47.42 5-4 Jackson Reg 1, #2 13 59.59 8-1 Dougherty Reg 3, #4 25 44.57 5-3 Liberty County Reg 4, #1 18 50.70 6-2 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 4 70.35 5-3 Oconee County Reg 7, #2 26 42.49 3-5 Wesleyan Reg 5, #4 38 31.22 3-6 Douglass Reg 6, #1 10 62.48 7-1 Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 6-2 89.21 1,000,000 4.68 932,278 895,334 858,009 771,585 0.30 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 7-2 75.08 1,000,000 3.45 604,671 483,496 376,156 90,898 10.00 Stephens County 8-AAA 7-1 71.40 1,000,000 2.66 309,446 238,136 144,944 35,313 27.32 Oconee County 8-AAA 5-3 70.35 1,000,000 2.76 390,401 303,960 120,295 30,564 31.72 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 6-2 67.01 1,000,000 3.06 633,467 408,222 139,395 18,387 53.39 Peach County 2-AAA 5-3 64.67 1,000,000 2.83 680,892 198,671 109,694 12,171 81.16 Thomasville 1-AAA 6-3 62.62 1,000,000 3.12 754,089 372,759 112,344 10,281 96.27 Calvary Day 3-AAA 7-0 64.06 1,000,000 2.81 738,566 55,537 31,259 10,274 96.33 Adairsville 6-AAA 7-1 62.48 1,000,000 2.85 488,118 357,886 30,203 8,713 113.77 Monroe Area 8-AAA 3-5 65.43 785,198 1.88 242,994 165,856 26,054 6,399 155.27 Dougherty 1-AAA 8-1 59.59 1,000,000 2.43 474,138 136,321 8,377 1,935 515.80 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 7-1 60.88 639,891 1.33 129,790 66,445 14,022 1,250 799.00 Hart County 8-AAA 4-4 59.67 574,911 1.14 120,667 58,723 8,064 761 1,313.06 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 6-2 56.83 1,000,000 2.16 337,901 70,199 3,716 693 1,442.00 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 7-1 55.28 1,000,000 2.19 266,079 32,765 7,531 370 2,701.70 Dawson County 7-AAA 7-2 54.40 1,000,000 1.44 84,562 34,270 3,672 163 6,133.97 Morgan County 4-AAA 6-2 50.70 1,000,000 2.01 229,155 44,791 2,071 102 9,802.92 Harlem 4-AAA 7-1 49.42 1,000,000 1.94 192,263 33,510 1,441 60 16,665.67 Lumpkin County 7-AAA 7-1 50.43 999,582 1.21 28,729 8,755 644 24 41,665.67 Crisp County 1-AAA 5-4 51.88 1,000,000 1.26 77,466 4,689 830 21 47,618.05 Mary Persons 2-AAA 4-4 49.44 947,426 1.21 69,660 8,909 389 17 58,822.53 Ringgold 6-AAA 5-3 48.80 999,910 1.16 31,043 6,849 454 8 124,999.00 Jackson 2-AAA 5-4 47.42 1,000,000 1.26 73,475 7,428 260 6 166,665.67 Liberty County 3-AAA 5-3 44.57 973,173 1.41 57,242 3,460 106 5 199,999.00 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 4-5 44.58 1,000,000 1.21 23,384 1,048 30 - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 5-3 41.85 619,235 0.78 15,154 1,059 27 - - Long County 3-AAA 5-3 38.90 407,579 0.49 5,894 314 4 - - Wesleyan 7-AAA 3-5 42.49 685,934 0.73 2,216 435 2 - - Gilmer 7-AAA 5-4 41.60 429,521 0.44 205 17 2 - - Pickens 7-AAA 3-5 40.11 760,726 0.78 130 12 2 - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 6-2 39.59 1,000,000 1.02 856 84 1 - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 4-4 35.42 999,933 1.07 3,481 32 1 - - Bremen 6-AAA 4-4 36.16 983,248 0.98 28 1 1 - - Douglass 5-AAA 3-6 31.22 1,000,000 1.02 382 24 - - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 4-4 31.40 991,801 1.02 1,150 2 - - - Pike County 2-AAA 2-6 25.42 52,574 0.05 11 1 - - - White County 7-AAA 3-5 36.09 124,237 0.13 17 - - - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 3-5 30.08 16,503 0.02 - - - - - Salem 4-AAA 1-7 -3.96 8,228 0.01 - - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 2-6 20.77 339 0.00 - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-7 -13.07 38 0.00 - - - - - Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 3-5 30.78 13 0.00 - - - - - Monroe 1-AAA 4-5 40.30 - - - - - - - Columbus 1-AAA 2-7 31.55 - - - - - - - LaFayette 6-AAA 2-6 27.19 - - - - - - - Beach 3-AAA 1-7 15.84 - - - - - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-8 11.36 - - - - - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 0-8 8.70 - - - - - - - West Hall 7-AAA 1-7 6.98 - - - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 1-7 -2.24 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Thomasville 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAA Dougherty - 580,234 419,766 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) - 419,766 580,234 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAA Crisp County - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 1-AAA Monroe - - - - - 1,000,000 1-AAA Columbus - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAA Peach County 926,376 73,311 297 16 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Jackson 73,311 40,477 566,607 319,605 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Upson-Lee 313 729,277 149,542 120,868 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Mary Persons - 156,935 283,510 506,981 947,426 52,574 2-AAA Pike County - - 44 52,530 52,574 947,426 3-AAA Calvary Day 999,921 48 31 - 1,000,000 - 3-AAA Savannah Christian 79 818,738 160,606 20,577 1,000,000 - 3-AAA Liberty County - 181,132 103,977 688,064 973,173 26,827 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) - 51 488,373 130,811 619,235 380,765 3-AAA Long County - 31 247,013 160,535 407,579 592,421 3-AAA Savannah Country Day - - - 13 13 999,987 3-AAA Beach - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAA Groves - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAA Morgan County 537,486 462,514 - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAA Harlem 462,514 537,479 7 - 1,000,000 - 4-AAA Salem - 5 24 8,199 8,228 991,772 4-AAA Hephzibah - 2 621,000 378,931 999,933 67 4-AAA Richmond Academy - - 378,969 612,832 991,801 8,199 4-AAA Cross Creek - - - 38 38 999,962 5-AAA Cedar Grove 985,308 8,961 5,731 - 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 14,692 26,975 958,333 - 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek - 964,064 35,669 267 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass - - 267 999,733 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 990,940 6,876 318 1,866 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 6,899 32,199 954,868 6,034 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Ringgold 2,161 960,894 36,052 803 999,910 90 6-AAA Bremen - 26 8,078 975,144 983,248 16,752 6-AAA Gordon Lee - 5 684 15,814 16,503 983,497 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe - - - 339 339 999,661 6-AAA LaFayette - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAA Ridgeland - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAA Dawson County 616,314 383,686 - - 1,000,000 - 7-AAA Lumpkin County 383,686 268,952 346,754 190 999,582 418 7-AAA Wesleyan - 346,744 226,010 113,180 685,934 314,066 7-AAA Pickens - 614 398,097 362,015 760,726 239,274 7-AAA Gilmer - 4 2,244 427,273 429,521 570,479 7-AAA White County - - 26,895 97,342 124,237 875,763 7-AAA West Hall - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAA Stephens County 467,238 438,951 88,377 5,434 1,000,000 - 8-AAA Oconee County 412,693 264,494 322,715 98 1,000,000 - 8-AAA Hebron Christian 120,069 78,036 88,233 353,553 639,891 360,109 8-AAA Monroe Area - 215,649 368,901 200,648 785,198 214,802 8-AAA Hart County - 2,870 131,774 440,267 574,911 425,089 8-AAA Franklin County - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Fitzgerald Thomson Fitzgerald Pierce County Appling County Thomson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Rockmart Fitzgerald Fellowship Christian Pierce County North Cobb Christian Rockmart Putnam County Fitzgerald Eagle's Landing Christian Fellowship Christian Pierce County Cook Reg 5, #3 17 47.71 6-3 Columbia Reg 6, #2 14 49.85 8-1 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #4 31 33.20 4-4 East Jackson Reg 7, #1 2 67.21 6-2 Rockmart Reg 3, #3 25 40.81 5-3 Tattnall County Reg 4, #2 12 51.85 6-2 Putnam County Reg 2, #4 41 18.06 3-5 Southwest Reg 1, #1 1 76.94 8-0 Fitzgerald Reg 6, #3 38 23.87 3-4 Washington Reg 5, #2 13 50.41 4-4 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 7, #4 24 43.47 6-3 North Murray Reg 8, #1 8 58.30 5-3 Fellowship Christian Reg 4, #3 15 48.72 7-1 Laney Reg 3, #2 7 62.63 7-1 Pierce County Reg 1, #4 9 57.55 6-2 Cook Reg 2, #1 34 31.79 6-2 Spencer Appling County Callaway Thomson South Atlanta Dodge County Appling County Athens Academy Callaway Worth County Thomson Model South Atlanta Reg 1, #3 16 48.70 4-5 Dodge County Reg 2, #2 20 45.56 5-3 Northeast Reg 4, #4 28 34.36 3-5 Washington County Reg 3, #1 5 63.22 6-1 Appling County Reg 7, #3 22 44.85 5-3 Fannin County Reg 8, #2 11 52.75 6-2 Athens Academy Reg 6, #4 39 23.75 2-5 Mount Paran Christian Reg 5, #1 6 63.21 5-3 Callaway Reg 2, #3 37 25.54 7-1 ACE Charter Reg 1, #2 10 54.16 7-1 Worth County Reg 3, #4 19 45.81 6-2 Vidalia Reg 4, #1 3 64.62 7-1 Thomson Reg 8, #3 21 45.23 7-1 Union County Reg 7, #2 18 46.33 5-4 Model Reg 5, #4 36 26.94 4-4 Landmark Christian Reg 6, #1 4 64.10 8-0 South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald 1-AA 8-0 76.94 1,000,000 4.40 952,564 761,422 685,999 567,690 0.76 Rockmart 7-AA 6-2 67.21 1,000,000 3.30 859,825 266,633 195,374 108,803 8.19 South Atlanta 6-AA 8-0 64.10 1,000,000 3.56 851,946 463,180 253,491 73,068 12.69 Thomson 4-AA 7-1 64.62 1,000,000 3.27 717,731 395,711 222,522 65,290 14.32 Callaway 5-AA 5-3 63.21 1,000,000 3.54 847,650 473,243 227,357 61,825 15.17 Appling County 3-AA 6-1 63.22 1,000,000 3.45 819,159 450,636 216,620 58,677 16.04 Pierce County 3-AA 7-1 62.63 998,994 2.92 606,126 397,554 79,109 35,441 27.22 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 5-3 58.30 1,000,000 2.94 648,068 345,811 56,045 18,058 54.38 Cook 1-AA 6-2 57.55 997,732 2.43 339,366 141,323 30,056 6,743 147.30 Worth County 1-AA 7-1 54.16 1,000,000 2.19 221,881 65,819 11,039 1,631 612.12 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 4-4 50.41 1,000,000 2.39 312,239 97,588 5,755 909 1,099.11 Athens Academy 8-AA 6-2 52.75 999,995 1.85 132,726 32,747 6,043 652 1,532.74 Putnam County 4-AA 6-2 51.85 1,000,000 1.64 79,950 24,916 2,874 474 2,108.70 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 8-1 49.85 1,000,000 1.73 99,261 5,707 1,519 208 4,806.69 Laney 4-AA 7-1 48.72 1,000,000 1.49 63,114 16,583 1,138 154 6,492.51 Dodge County 1-AA 4-5 48.70 733,248 1.32 77,298 14,407 1,640 124 8,063.52 Northeast 2-AA 5-3 45.56 1,000,000 1.44 51,678 9,459 647 59 16,948.15 Columbia 5-AA 6-3 47.71 1,000,000 1.43 51,617 2,193 462 47 21,275.60 Model 7-AA 5-4 46.33 1,000,000 1.51 45,724 6,115 619 40 24,999.00 Union County 8-AA 7-1 45.23 1,000,000 1.52 56,054 8,861 633 37 27,026.03 Fannin County 7-AA 5-3 44.85 834,403 1.14 39,058 3,420 362 24 41,665.67 Vidalia 3-AA 6-2 45.81 738,380 0.86 25,034 4,608 242 17 58,822.53 North Murray 7-AA 6-3 43.47 1,000,000 1.29 50,337 5,459 264 15 66,665.67 Berrien 1-AA 5-3 43.84 269,020 0.48 24,990 4,628 129 11 90,908.09 Tattnall County 3-AA 5-3 40.81 1,000,000 1.18 10,832 1,367 52 2 499,999.00 Washington County 4-AA 3-5 34.36 996,589 1.03 3,412 119 3 1 999,999.00 Spencer 2-AA 6-2 31.79 1,000,000 1.12 6,052 387 4 - - Haralson County 7-AA 2-6 32.05 165,597 0.17 674 37 1 - - Toombs County 3-AA 4-4 38.10 256,026 0.29 498 15 1 - - East Jackson 8-AA 4-4 33.20 632,163 0.66 1,975 21 - - - Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 2-5 23.75 812,372 0.83 389 8 - - - ACE Charter 2-AA 7-1 25.54 999,996 1.02 287 8 - - - Washington 6-AA 3-4 23.87 984,776 1.01 585 6 - - - Providence Christian 8-AA 2-6 34.32 361,699 0.37 1,416 5 - - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 4-4 26.94 953,164 0.96 445 3 - - - Brantley County 3-AA 5-4 33.60 6,600 0.01 7 1 - - - Southwest 2-AA 3-5 18.06 960,552 0.96 21 - - - - Banks County 8-AA 4-4 29.83 6,143 0.01 6 - - - - Therrell 6-AA 5-3 16.42 202,852 0.20 5 - - - - Redan 5-AA 2-7 11.96 45,753 0.05 - - - - - Central (Macon) 2-AA 2-6 3.72 38,218 0.04 - - - - - Josey 4-AA 2-6 2.17 3,411 0.00 - - - - - Rutland 2-AA 4-4 10.27 1,234 0.00 - - - - - McNair 5-AA 4-4 9.75 1,083 0.00 - - - - - Sumter County 1-AA 1-7 38.53 - - - - - - - Jeff Davis 1-AA 0-9 32.58 - - - - - - - Windsor Forest 3-AA 1-8 18.77 - - - - - - - Butler 4-AA 3-5 13.91 - - - - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-8 9.39 - - - - - - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 1-7 7.96 - - - - - - - Murray County 7-AA 0-8 -0.88 - - - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 2-6 -2.03 - - - - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 1-8 -3.79 - - - - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 0-8 -5.71 - - - - - - - Towers 5-AA 0-7-1 -7.23 - - - - - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 0-6-1 -15.10 - - - - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-8 -28.07 - - - - - - - Walker 6-AA 1-6 -28.64 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 945,271 54,327 105 297 1,000,000 - 1-AA Cook 54,201 336,332 170,333 436,866 997,732 2,268 1-AA Worth County 528 519,774 263,977 215,721 1,000,000 - 1-AA Dodge County - 89,521 551,309 92,418 733,248 266,752 1-AA Berrien - 46 14,276 254,698 269,020 730,980 1-AA Sumter County - - - - - 1,000,000 1-AA Jeff Davis - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AA Spencer 768,827 161,587 69,357 229 1,000,000 - 2-AA Northeast 227,733 769,254 3,012 1 1,000,000 - 2-AA ACE Charter 3,440 68,935 652,927 274,694 999,996 4 2-AA Southwest - 224 274,695 685,633 960,552 39,448 2-AA Central (Macon) - - 8 38,210 38,218 961,782 2-AA Rutland - - 1 1,233 1,234 998,766 2-AA Kendrick - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AA Jordan - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AA Appling County 994,032 4,545 1,423 - 1,000,000 - 3-AA Tattnall County 4,497 65,378 629,339 300,786 1,000,000 - 3-AA Pierce County 1,471 855,072 135,017 7,434 998,994 1,006 3-AA Vidalia - 75,005 10,366 653,009 738,380 261,620 3-AA Toombs County - - 223,855 32,171 256,026 743,974 3-AA Brantley County - - - 6,600 6,600 993,400 3-AA Windsor Forest - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AA Thomson 999,999 1 - - 1,000,000 - 4-AA Putnam County 1 559,293 378,923 61,783 1,000,000 - 4-AA Laney - 429,145 549,090 21,765 1,000,000 - 4-AA Washington County - 11,561 71,987 913,041 996,589 3,411 4-AA Josey - - - 3,411 3,411 996,589 4-AA Westside (Augusta) - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AA Butler - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AA Glenn Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AA Callaway 999,982 14 4 - 1,000,000 - 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian 18 999,969 11 2 1,000,000 - 5-AA Columbia - 13 999,962 25 1,000,000 - 5-AA Landmark Christian - 4 21 953,139 953,164 46,836 5-AA McNair - - 2 1,081 1,083 998,917 5-AA Redan - - - 45,753 45,753 954,247 5-AA Towers - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AA South Atlanta 998,891 990 119 - 1,000,000 - 6-AA North Cobb Christian 1,096 998,904 - - 1,000,000 - 6-AA Washington 13 106 585,135 399,522 984,776 15,224 6-AA Mount Paran Christian - - 403,186 409,186 812,372 187,628 6-AA Therrell - - 11,560 191,292 202,852 797,148 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 895,939 101,194 2,865 2 1,000,000 - 7-AA Fannin County 52,454 7,478 729,654 44,817 834,403 165,597 7-AA North Murray 51,607 162,175 57,065 729,153 1,000,000 - 7-AA Model - 729,153 210,416 60,431 1,000,000 - 7-AA Haralson County - - - 165,597 165,597 834,403 7-AA Murray County - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Gordon Central - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AA Fellowship Christian 910,780 82,731 6,489 - 1,000,000 - 8-AA Union County 78,983 295,492 609,158 16,367 1,000,000 - 8-AA Athens Academy 10,237 612,916 348,110 28,732 999,995 5 8-AA East Jackson - 8,861 36,228 587,074 632,163 367,837 8-AA Providence Christian - - 15 361,684 361,699 638,301 8-AA Banks County - - - 6,143 6,143 993,857

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Irwin County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Rabun County Prince Avenue Christian Brooks County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Darlington Irwin County Rabun County Swainsboro Whitefield Academy Darlington Temple Irwin County Social Circle Rabun County Screven County Swainsboro Reg 5, #3 27 29.98 5-3 Oglethorpe County Reg 6, #2 13 51.95 5-3 Whitefield Academy Reg 8, #4 26 31.20 3-5 Athens Christian Reg 7, #1 6 67.09 9-0 Darlington Reg 3, #3 28 28.99 4-4 Bryan County Reg 4, #2 19 38.93 4-4 Temple Reg 2, #4 25 33.14 1-8 Jefferson County Reg 1, #1 1 79.26 6-1 Irwin County Reg 6, #3 17 42.96 6-2 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 5, #2 16 46.39 6-2 Social Circle Reg 7, #4 21 38.14 5-3 Dade County Reg 8, #1 3 74.15 9-0 Rabun County Reg 4, #3 23 35.14 4-4 Heard County Reg 3, #2 18 39.50 7-0 Screven County Reg 1, #4 31 21.95 1-7 Bacon County Reg 2, #1 5 69.26 7-0 Swainsboro Metter Prince Avenue Christian Brooks County St. Francis Dublin Metter Elbert County Prince Avenue Christian Brooks County Lamar County Trion St. Francis Reg 1, #3 24 33.92 3-6 Pelham Reg 2, #2 10 56.22 5-2 Dublin Reg 4, #4 36 -4.14 2-6 Crawford County Reg 3, #1 12 54.47 6-3 Metter Reg 7, #3 20 38.72 4-4 Pepperell Reg 8, #2 7 62.12 8-1 Elbert County Reg 6, #4 22 36.02 4-4 Mount Vernon Reg 5, #1 2 74.67 7-0 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 2, #3 9 56.84 8-1 Bleckley County Reg 1, #2 4 70.97 5-2 Brooks County Reg 3, #4 34 13.36 4-4 Claxton Reg 4, #1 11 54.73 7-1 Lamar County Reg 8, #3 15 46.78 6-3 Commerce Reg 7, #2 14 48.85 7-1 Trion Reg 5, #4 29 25.65 3-5 Jasper County Reg 6, #1 8 56.95 5-3 St. Francis

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Irwin County 1-A Division I 6-1 79.26 1,000,000 4.40 993,278 833,537 574,478 404,724 1.47 Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 7-0 74.67 1,000,000 4.11 834,465 735,414 548,459 250,262 3.00 Rabun County 8-A Division I 9-0 74.15 1,000,000 3.90 950,303 676,362 279,859 159,902 5.25 Brooks County 1-A Division I 5-2 70.97 1,000,000 3.46 728,419 602,050 271,022 96,350 9.38 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 7-0 69.26 1,000,000 3.34 904,861 352,164 121,149 48,212 19.74 Darlington 7-A Division I 9-0 67.09 1,000,000 3.12 875,337 194,630 70,016 24,874 39.20 Elbert County 8-A Division I 8-1 62.12 1,000,000 2.28 172,839 105,057 42,424 7,219 137.52 St. Francis 6-A Division I 5-3 56.95 1,000,000 2.85 658,012 186,317 37,013 3,698 269.42 Dublin 2-A Division I 5-2 56.22 1,000,000 2.60 579,558 76,553 15,450 1,604 622.44 Lamar County 4-A Division I 7-1 54.73 1,000,000 2.30 192,726 97,367 16,138 1,272 785.16 Metter 3-A Division I 6-3 54.47 1,000,000 2.47 418,812 54,446 13,966 1,051 950.47 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 8-1 56.84 1,000,000 1.37 116,565 39,584 6,637 673 1,484.88 Trion 7-A Division I 7-1 48.85 1,000,000 1.88 209,343 21,573 1,703 71 14,083.51 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 5-3 51.95 1,000,000 1.93 128,369 9,122 862 71 14,083.51 Commerce 8-A Division I 6-3 46.78 1,000,000 1.45 87,158 8,072 456 9 111,110.11 Social Circle 5-A Division I 6-2 46.39 1,000,000 1.60 24,963 3,012 200 6 166,665.67 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 6-2 42.96 1,000,000 1.58 48,728 2,776 113 2 499,999.00 Screven County 3-A Division I 7-0 39.50 1,000,000 1.73 44,017 1,062 42 - - Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 4-4 36.02 1,000,000 1.05 2,145 110 6 - - Dade County 7-A Division I 5-3 38.14 975,832 1.00 1,493 107 4 - - Pepperell 7-A Division I 4-4 38.72 927,625 0.96 1,623 109 3 - - Temple 4-A Division I 4-4 38.93 1,000,000 1.64 9,603 294 - - - Heard County 4-A Division I 4-4 35.14 1,000,000 1.51 6,405 177 - - - Pelham 1-A Division I 3-6 33.92 1,000,000 1.05 4,239 50 - - - Jefferson County 2-A Division I 1-8 33.14 869,720 0.87 687 23 - - - Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 5-3 29.98 1,000,000 1.08 2,251 12 - - - Jasper County 5-A Division I 3-5 25.65 1,000,000 1.03 962 7 - - - Bryan County 3-A Division I 4-4 28.99 999,781 1.20 472 7 - - - Athens Christian 8-A Division I 3-5 31.20 1,000,000 1.02 2,003 6 - - - Bacon County 1-A Division I 1-7 21.95 1,000,000 1.00 339 - - - - Claxton 3-A Division I 4-4 13.36 999,998 1.01 15 - - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 3-5 23.44 79,201 0.08 6 - - - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 1-7 17.16 130,280 0.13 4 - - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 2-6 -4.14 1,000,000 1.00 - - - - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 3-5 21.35 17,342 0.02 - - - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-9 -23.31 221 0.00 - - - - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 1-8 12.56 - - - - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 1-6 -14.84 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Irwin County 999,999 1 - - 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County 1 26 914 999,059 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Brooks County - 989,972 9,978 50 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham - 10,001 989,108 891 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Swainsboro 755,624 188,203 56,173 - 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Dublin 233,282 733,525 33,009 184 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Bleckley County 11,094 78,272 910,634 - 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I East Laurens - - 184 130,096 130,280 869,720 2-A Division I Jefferson County - - - 869,720 869,720 130,280 3-A Division I Metter 855,902 144,098 - - 1,000,000 - 3-A Division I Screven County 144,098 842,772 12,000 1,130 1,000,000 - 3-A Division I Claxton - 7,621 140,082 852,295 999,998 2 3-A Division I Bryan County - 5,509 847,917 146,355 999,781 219 3-A Division I Savannah - - 1 220 221 999,779 4-A Division I Lamar County 963,872 36,104 6 18 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Heard County 36,109 402,912 560,791 188 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple 19 560,920 436,914 2,147 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County - 64 2,289 997,647 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 971,095 28,864 37 4 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 28,806 890,506 80,450 238 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County 94 278 336,917 662,711 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County 5 80,352 582,596 337,047 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 883,190 95,201 13,497 8,112 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 77,014 268,933 618,894 35,159 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 33,316 620,516 279,417 66,751 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 6,480 15,350 88,192 889,978 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Darlington 898,157 101,843 - - 1,000,000 - 7-A Division I Trion 101,843 898,157 - - 1,000,000 - 7-A Division I Dade County - - 521,188 454,644 975,832 24,168 7-A Division I Pepperell - - 471,745 455,880 927,625 72,375 7-A Division I Coosa - - 6,994 72,207 79,201 920,799 7-A Division I Armuchee - - 73 17,269 17,342 982,658 7-A Division I Chattooga - - - - - 1,000,000 8-A Division I Rabun County 996,709 924 2,367 - 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce 3,115 2,541 994,344 - 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County 176 996,211 1,831 1,782 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian - 324 1,458 998,218 1,000,000 -

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Bowdon Johnson County Bowdon Clinch County Johnson County Schley County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Bowdon Early County Lincoln County Clinch County Manchester Bowdon Dooly County Early County Macon County Lincoln County Emanuel County Institute Clinch County Reg 5, #3 35 11.45 3-6 Georgia Military Prep Reg 6, #2 11 41.99 5-3 Manchester Reg 8, #4 21 28.42 5-3 Greene County Reg 7, #1 1 58.53 8-1 Bowdon Reg 3, #3 16 35.11 5-3 Jenkins County Reg 4, #2 13 36.19 4-4 Dooly County Reg 2, #4 25 24.39 2-6 Atkinson County Reg 1, #1 4 48.06 7-2 Early County Reg 6, #3 19 30.61 3-5 Macon County Reg 5, #2 31 15.90 4-4 Wilkinson County Reg 7, #4 Reg 8, #1 9 42.35 6-2 Lincoln County Reg 4, #3 17 34.34 6-2 Telfair County Reg 3, #2 10 42.09 3-5 Emanuel County Institute Reg 1, #4 20 30.34 3-5 Mitchell County Reg 2, #1 5 47.37 8-1 Clinch County McIntosh County Academy Johnson County Wilcox County Schley County Charlton County McIntosh County Academy Washington-Wilkes Johnson County Lanier County Wilcox County Christian Heritage Schley County Reg 1, #3 28 18.44 3-5 Miller County Reg 2, #2 7 45.25 5-2 Charlton County Reg 4, #4 27 19.64 4-4 Wheeler County Reg 3, #1 6 45.86 8-1 McIntosh County Academy Reg 7, #3 22 26.57 4-4 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 8, #2 15 35.79 6-2 Washington-Wilkes Reg 6, #4 24 24.73 3-5 Chattahoochee County Reg 5, #1 2 51.24 8-0 Johnson County Reg 2, #3 18 31.38 4-4 Lanier County Reg 1, #2 23 25.72 3-5 Terrell County Reg 3, #4 29 16.94 4-5 Montgomery County Reg 4, #1 12 40.95 5-3 Wilcox County Reg 8, #3 14 36.02 5-3 Aquinas Reg 7, #2 8 43.48 4-5 Christian Heritage Reg 5, #4 33 14.29 4-4 Hancock Central Reg 6, #1 3 50.69 6-2 Schley County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Bowdon 7-A Division II 8-1 58.53 1,000,000 4.14 873,025 706,308 596,149 445,719 1.24 Johnson County 5-A Division II 8-0 51.24 1,000,000 3.79 871,006 587,574 359,546 159,148 5.28 Schley County 6-A Division II 6-2 50.69 1,000,000 3.75 785,610 620,658 348,281 148,955 5.71 Early County 1-A Division II 7-2 48.06 1,000,000 3.10 783,144 229,342 142,608 66,553 14.03 Clinch County 2-A Division II 8-1 47.37 1,000,000 3.09 631,431 378,208 128,212 54,657 17.30 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 8-1 45.86 1,000,000 2.89 576,631 235,547 110,388 34,565 27.93 Charlton County 2-A Division II 5-2 45.25 1,000,000 2.80 527,364 259,941 80,725 28,065 34.63 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 6-2 42.35 1,000,000 2.28 821,863 374,331 78,950 24,921 39.13 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 5-3 40.95 1,000,000 3.02 768,619 230,630 69,070 14,964 65.83 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 4-5 43.48 1,000,000 2.12 201,611 111,638 34,886 9,101 108.88 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 3-5 42.09 999,994 2.06 241,414 97,911 18,742 5,794 171.59 Manchester 6-A Division II 5-3 41.99 1,000,000 2.16 121,296 44,114 17,757 5,501 180.79 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 6-2 35.79 985,007 1.69 83,495 19,164 3,701 509 1,963.64 Dooly County 4-A Division II 4-4 36.19 999,251 1.56 91,599 16,880 2,519 472 2,117.64 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 5-3 35.11 998,313 1.58 88,971 16,208 1,931 311 3,214.43 Aquinas 8-A Division II 5-3 36.02 995,598 1.31 38,243 11,625 1,965 286 3,495.50 Telfair County 4-A Division II 6-2 34.34 1,000,000 1.46 67,602 12,348 1,369 218 4,586.16 Macon County 6-A Division II 3-5 30.61 999,889 2.02 164,903 24,233 1,259 128 7,811.50 Lanier County 2-A Division II 4-4 31.38 957,334 1.54 104,081 10,191 981 75 13,332.33 Mitchell County 1-A Division II 3-5 30.34 998,079 1.37 62,840 7,121 582 39 25,640.03 Greene County 8-A Division II 5-3 28.42 998,822 1.15 10,210 1,338 121 9 111,110.11 Terrell County 1-A Division II 3-5 25.72 856,957 1.10 28,264 1,714 98 5 199,999.00 Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 4-4 26.57 1,000,000 1.27 14,682 1,405 106 4 249,999.00 Atkinson County 2-A Division II 2-6 24.39 622,213 0.73 12,457 508 23 1 999,999.00 Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 3-5 24.73 866,524 0.91 7,234 446 19 - - Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 4-4 15.90 878,000 0.97 3,611 145 3 - - Montgomery County 3-A Division II 4-5 16.94 965,441 1.01 6,499 135 3 - - Turner County 2-A Division II 1-8 22.53 420,453 0.45 3,462 97 2 - - Miller County 1-A Division II 3-5 18.44 570,652 0.63 3,325 88 2 - - Wheeler County 4-A Division II 4-4 19.64 941,216 0.97 1,612 40 1 - - Seminole County 1-A Division II 3-5 16.36 574,030 0.59 628 29 1 - - Hancock Central 5-A Division II 4-4 14.29 1,000,000 1.09 3,065 80 - - - Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 3-6 11.45 1,000,000 1.02 93 2 - - - Greenville 6-A Division II 2-5 9.05 133,477 0.13 39 1 - - - Portal 3-A Division II 4-4 10.88 36,252 0.04 50 - - - - Towns County 8-A Division II 3-5 14.46 18,669 0.02 11 - - - - Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 3-5 5.56 59,101 0.06 7 - - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 2-7 -0.72 122,000 0.12 3 - - - - Warren County 8-A Division II 2-6 13.04 1,904 0.00 - - - - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 0-8 -4.29 432 0.00 - - - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 1-7 -2.90 282 0.00 - - - - - Marion County 6-A Division II 2-6 -1.45 110 0.00 - - - - - Taylor County 6-A Division II 2-6 -4.28 - - - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 5-3 -7.28 - - - - - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 2-6 -24.40 - - - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 1-6 -42.63 - - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-7 -58.80 - - - - - - - GSIC 8-A Division II 0-9 -73.63 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.