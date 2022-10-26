ajc logo
Maxwell playoff projections after Week 10

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
32 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Colquitt County
Mill Creek
Colquitt County
Buford
Mill Creek
Milton
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lambert
Colquitt County
Buford
Carrollton
Lambert
Norcross
Brookwood
Colquitt County
Walton
Buford
North Paulding
Carrollton
Reg 5, #3
19
71.90
6-2
Kennesaw Mountain
Reg 6, #2
8
82.46
8-0
Lambert
Reg 8, #4
25
66.05
5-3
Mountain View
Reg 7, #1
17
73.09
6-2
Norcross
Reg 3, #3
31
62.20
3-6
Harrison
Reg 4, #2
15
73.59
4-4
Brookwood
Reg 2, #4
28
64.94
4-5
Pebblebrook
Reg 1, #1
1
101.64
8-0
Colquitt County
Reg 6, #3
18
72.06
5-3
South Forsyth
Reg 5, #2
7
84.34
6-2
Walton
Reg 7, #4
37
51.89
5-3
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 8, #1
2
98.96
8-0
Buford
Reg 4, #3
27
65.23
4-4
Newton
Reg 3, #2
24
69.13
5-3
North Paulding
Reg 1, #4
13
74.73
4-4
Lowndes
Reg 2, #1
5
89.54
9-0
Carrollton
Westlake
Mill Creek
Grayson
Milton
Westlake
Parkview
Mill Creek
North Cobb
East Coweta
Grayson
North Gwinnett
Milton
Reg 1, #3
10
79.55
8-1
Valdosta
Reg 2, #2
11
79.43
5-3
Westlake
Reg 4, #4
12
75.77
6-2
Parkview
Reg 3, #1
16
73.57
3-5
Marietta
Reg 7, #3
34
57.51
5-3
Meadowcreek
Reg 8, #2
3
96.66
7-1
Mill Creek
Reg 6, #4
22
70.69
5-3
Denmark
Reg 5, #1
4
89.70
6-2
North Cobb
Reg 2, #3
14
73.84
5-3
East Coweta
Reg 1, #2
20
71.77
6-3
Camden County
Reg 3, #4
26
65.83
4-5
McEachern
Reg 4, #1
9
82.13
7-1
Grayson
Reg 8, #3
21
70.71
3-5
Collins Hill
Reg 7, #2
23
69.21
6-2
North Gwinnett
Reg 5, #4
39
48.68
5-3
Wheeler
Reg 6, #1
6
84.38
5-3
Milton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA8-0101.641,000,0004.43953,834899,411587,532442,1331.26
Buford8-AAAAAAA8-098.961,000,0003.93889,823701,490343,078234,1933.27
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA7-196.66999,9213.76664,772608,607490,304204,2533.90
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA6-289.701,000,0002.73333,831281,971197,04548,22619.74
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA9-089.541,000,0003.05827,882248,07368,13429,71932.65
Milton6-AAAAAAA5-384.381,000,0003.07732,994342,682104,79316,79658.54
Grayson4-AAAAAAA7-182.131,000,0002.83550,100288,92776,2229,171108.04
Lambert6-AAAAAAA8-082.461,000,0002.73624,028227,35358,2668,205120.88
Westlake2-AAAAAAA5-379.43999,4412.06377,56771,43121,3781,972506.10
Walton5-AAAAAAA6-284.341,000,0001.9599,66138,4026,2701,944513.40
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA8-179.551,000,0002.02352,48379,49420,7281,929517.40
Parkview4-AAAAAAA6-275.77995,8721.94179,18743,8276,7624782,091.05
Marietta3-AAAAAAA3-573.571,000,0001.86196,45217,7544,4502234,483.30
Norcross7-AAAAAAA6-273.091,000,0001.95221,56126,5112,4911705,881.35
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA5-373.84999,9991.52140,18324,2863,3921556,450.61
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA4-474.73807,9351.15100,00215,4282,0851178,546.01
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA4-473.59998,2351.7373,55310,4599558112,344.68
Camden County1-AAAAAAA6-371.771,000,0001.44100,98017,3121,6806914,491.75
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA3-570.71977,4551.5073,76516,5071,2254621,738.13
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA5-372.06881,0311.1868,1488,5728354024,999.00
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA6-269.211,000,0001.70117,86413,7279482835,713.29
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA6-271.90996,3811.34114,6536,3313912638,460.54
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA5-369.13938,2151.4673,1624,0776192049,999.00
Denmark6-AAAAAAA5-370.69992,9471.1113,5751,2631564249,999.00
McEachern3-AAAAAAA4-565.83835,2940.9916,3251,974851999,999.00
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA5-366.05999,6181.3444,3081,454401999,999.00
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA4-564.94999,9921.068,7621,16645--
Newton4-AAAAAAA4-465.23658,8090.9022,73160544--
Harrison3-AAAAAAA3-662.201,000,0001.2219,35275841--
Archer4-AAAAAAA2-660.04293,1520.365,057623--
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA5-357.51999,9261.01212222--
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-461.7053,9320.07793111--
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-562.63192,0650.201,33427---
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-564.46125,6680.1310010---
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA5-348.68986,5301.006038---
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-652.17226,4910.232615---
Dacula8-AAAAAAA2-653.0622,9740.03622---
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA5-351.89851,7950.85361---
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA2-642.4317,0890.023----
Duluth7-AAAAAAA4-439.65121,4890.121----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA3-638.1426,7900.03-----
Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-738.625680.00-----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-633.223540.00-----
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA5-349.07320.00-----
Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-342.14-------
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-611.13-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County956,77043,011188311,000,000-
1-AAAAAAAValdosta43,026262,873694,101-1,000,000-
1-AAAAAAACamden County204491,516151,776356,5041,000,000-
1-AAAAAAALowndes-202,596153,859451,480807,935192,065
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill-476191,985192,065807,935
2-AAAAAAACarrollton1,000,000---1,000,000-
2-AAAAAAAWestlake-713,418276,7999,224999,441559
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta-279,239526,274194,486999,9991
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook-7,343196,925795,724999,9928
2-AAAAAAACampbell--2566568999,432
3-AAAAAAAMarietta533,215390,16275,7638601,000,000-
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding260,816472,468186,47318,458938,21561,785
3-AAAAAAAHarrison205,96987,674488,466217,8911,000,000-
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern-48,971230,705555,618835,294164,706
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove-72518,593207,173226,491773,509
4-AAAAAAAGrayson811,382181,6933,6953,2301,000,000-
4-AAAAAAAParkview180,696330,510252,090232,576995,8724,128
4-AAAAAAABrookwood7,922457,080407,857125,376998,2351,765
4-AAAAAAANewton-29,634284,853344,322658,809341,191
4-AAAAAAAArcher-1,08315,043277,026293,152706,848
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett--36,46217,47053,932946,068
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb999,99631-1,000,000-
5-AAAAAAAWalton4997,8102,0401461,000,000-
5-AAAAAAAWheeler-1,34363,683921,504986,53013,470
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain-843932,48863,050996,3813,619
5-AAAAAAACherokee-11,78815,30017,089982,911
5-AAAAAAAOsborne-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAAAMilton568,667354,15442,20534,9741,000,000-
6-AAAAAAALambert399,371454,723145,906-1,000,000-
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth31,962151,587630,04767,435881,031118,969
6-AAAAAAADenmark-39,536141,275812,136992,9477,053
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth--40,56785,101125,668874,332
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central---354354999,646
7-AAAAAAANorcross613,295383,9692,73511,000,000-
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett386,705613,295--1,000,000-
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge-2,73619,775829,284851,795148,205
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek--957,30042,626999,92674
7-AAAAAAADuluth--20,188101,301121,489878,511
7-AAAAAAADiscovery--226,78826,790973,210
7-AAAAAAABerkmar-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAAABuford999,585406811,000,000-
8-AAAAAAAMountain View3794,19875,474919,567999,618382
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek36994,9054,96713999,92179
8-AAAAAAADacula-4122,01620,54622,974977,026
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill-79917,50959,867977,45522,545
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett--26632999,968

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Thomas County Central
Gainesville
Hughes
Lee County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Roswell
Thomas County Central
Gainesville
Houston County
Douglas County
Roswell
St. Pius X
Thomas County Central
South Paulding
Gainesville
Lovejoy
Houston County
Reg 5, #3
15
65.96
6-2
Douglas County
Reg 6, #2
17
61.56
4-4
Sequoyah
Reg 8, #4
35
46.23
4-5
Lanier
Reg 7, #1
3
83.45
8-1
Roswell
Reg 3, #3
33
46.37
6-2
Mundy's Mill
Reg 4, #2
22
56.30
4-4
St. Pius X
Reg 2, #4
34
46.29
3-5
Evans
Reg 1, #1
2
89.68
8-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 6, #3
21
56.41
5-3
River Ridge
Reg 5, #2
13
68.50
6-2
South Paulding
Reg 7, #4
30
50.49
2-6
Sprayberry
Reg 8, #1
5
81.96
8-0
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
27
54.06
5-3
North Atlanta
Reg 3, #2
29
52.31
5-3
Lovejoy
Reg 1, #4
8
79.22
6-2
Houston County
Reg 2, #1
11
70.79
8-0
Brunswick
Woodward Academy
Hughes
Lee County
Rome
Northside (Warner Robins)
Woodward Academy
Blessed Trinity
Hughes
Lee County
Marist
Alpharetta
Rome
Reg 1, #3
9
78.07
5-3
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 2, #2
16
62.19
6-2
Effingham County
Reg 4, #4
44
37.98
5-3
Dunwoody
Reg 3, #1
7
79.60
7-1
Woodward Academy
Reg 7, #3
14
68.02
6-2
Blessed Trinity
Reg 8, #2
24
55.85
6-2
North Forsyth
Reg 6, #4
20
56.47
4-5
Creekview
Reg 5, #1
1
91.64
8-0
Hughes
Reg 2, #3
7-1
Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hughes5-AAAAAA8-091.641,000,0004.27936,787764,114577,881401,4551.49
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA8-089.681,000,0004.02925,248664,719437,230264,6732.78
Roswell7-AAAAAA8-183.451,000,0003.50871,999399,645236,39388,82710.26
Gainesville8-AAAAAA8-081.961,000,0003.66831,293598,367248,47282,84511.07
Lee County1-AAAAAA6-282.351,000,0003.26752,929393,255155,37757,47516.40
Rome6-AAAAAA7-180.291,000,0003.21771,333374,043110,55041,74622.95
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA7-179.601,000,0002.82602,236151,29968,97224,27840.19
Houston County1-AAAAAA6-279.22941,0532.49563,194217,67761,07817,77955.25
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA5-378.07943,0062.44492,723167,57565,40815,97861.59
Brunswick2-AAAAAA8-070.791,000,0001.73278,19474,52213,0461,720580.40
Marist4-AAAAAA6-271.321,000,0002.27207,80866,0669,9941,628613.25
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA6-269.611,000,0002.07183,65034,7675,4726631,507.30
South Paulding5-AAAAAA6-268.501,000,0001.95142,48939,3365,3425321,878.70
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA6-268.021,000,0001.9095,19416,8861,7972164,628.63
Douglas County5-AAAAAA6-265.96998,6051.7587,42317,9381,9161407,141.86
Effingham County2-AAAAAA6-262.191,000,0001.2253,9836,6535112737,036.04
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA4-461.56999,6851.4233,0742,7932719111,110.11
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA4-456.301,000,0001.8728,3721,983943333,332.33
River Ridge6-AAAAAA5-356.41784,0120.896,760913272499,999.00
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA5-352.31999,9921.5940,0591,782351999,999.00
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA5-354.06999,4491.4838,6281,842341999,999.00
Veterans1-AAAAAA5-356.70115,8140.1510,513662191999,999.00
Paulding County5-AAAAAA5-357.09764,2280.816,52628781999,999.00
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA6-255.851,000,0001.2613,4971,55540--
Allatoona6-AAAAAA3-556.25495,2690.574,21030916--
Creekview6-AAAAAA4-556.47720,3830.763,4572708--
Shiloh8-AAAAAA3-555.68999,2341.118,0093186--
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA5-453.381,000,0001.023,3071761--
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA2-650.49619,9660.642,1171621--
Newnan5-AAAAAA3-554.59138,7240.16933261--
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA6-246.37999,8901.151,69630---
Lanier8-AAAAAA4-546.231,000,0001.0295914---
Evans2-AAAAAA3-546.29408,7410.415705---
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA4-442.52486,0280.492044---
Alexander5-AAAAAA2-649.4098,4430.101254---
Grovetown2-AAAAAA4-542.94105,2310.11582---
Pope7-AAAAAA1-740.79242,5700.24841---
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA5-337.98837,2860.85230----
Lassiter7-AAAAAA3-541.94137,4640.1481----
Morrow3-AAAAAA4-433.80997,0311.0246----
Riverwood4-AAAAAA1-725.36163,1900.162----
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA3-533.793,0870.00-----
Etowah6-AAAAAA5-349.126510.00-----
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA2-639.034800.00-----
Jackson County8-AAAAAA3-644.502860.00-----
Tift County1-AAAAAA1-744.461270.00-----
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-819.27750.00-----
East Paulding5-AAAAAA2-645.94-------
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-835.68-------
South Effingham2-AAAAAA2-535.51-------
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-832.09-------
Alcovy3-AAAAAA2-627.29-------
New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-827.20-------
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA6-221.58-------
Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-917.46-------
Forest Park3-AAAAAA2-614.82-------
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-78.54-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central574,171369,32856,466351,000,000-
1-AAAAAALee County238,918585,578170,0165,4881,000,000-
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)186,91140,324513,929201,842943,00656,994
1-AAAAAAHouston County-4,744255,907680,402941,05358,947
1-AAAAAAVeterans-263,603112,185115,814884,186
1-AAAAAATift County--7948127999,873
2-AAAAAABrunswick734,789265,211--1,000,000-
2-AAAAAAEffingham County265,211721,00613,783-1,000,000-
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)-13,783202,783269,462486,028513,972
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy--783,434216,5661,000,000-
2-AAAAAAEvans---408,741408,741591,259
2-AAAAAAGrovetown---105,231105,231894,769
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy998,3481,449203-1,000,000-
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill1,649964813,115184,162999,890110
3-AAAAAALovejoy3997,4242,408157999,9928
3-AAAAAAMorrow-163184,112812,756997,0312,969
3-AAAAAAJonesboro--1622,9253,087996,913
3-AAAAAARockdale County-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAAAlcovy-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAAForest Park-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAAMarist855,199144,78714-1,000,000-
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X144,801855,199--1,000,000-
4-AAAAAARiverwood-14507162,669163,190836,810
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta--891,445108,004999,449551
4-AAAAAADunwoody--108,024729,262837,286162,714
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb--106575999,925
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAHughes960,26439,3911392061,000,000-
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding39,449558,470402,081-1,000,000-
5-AAAAAADouglas County287402,078550,15346,087998,6051,395
5-AAAAAAPaulding County-611,419762,748764,228235,772
5-AAAAAANewnan--46,20892,516138,724861,276
5-AAAAAAAlexander---98,44398,443901,557
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAANew Manchester-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAARome999,070462468-1,000,000-
6-AAAAAASequoyah738828,706164,0146,227999,685315
6-AAAAAACreekview192565123,927595,699720,383279,617
6-AAAAAAAllatoona-169,806137,554187,909495,269504,731
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge-461573,931209,620784,012215,988
6-AAAAAAEtowah--106545651999,349
6-AAAAAAWoodstock-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAARoswell900,70099,107193-1,000,000-
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta99,039508,897392,064-1,000,000-
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity261391,996602,6155,1281,000,000-
7-AAAAAALassiter--5,128132,336137,464862,536
7-AAAAAASprayberry---619,966619,966380,034
7-AAAAAAPope---242,570242,570757,430
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAAGainesville959,00240,998--1,000,000-
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth40,998959,002--1,000,000-
8-AAAAAAShiloh--753,941245,293999,234766
8-AAAAAALanier--246,059753,9411,000,000-
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central---480480999,520
8-AAAAAAJackson County---286286999,714
8-AAAAAAApalachee-----1,000,000

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Ware County
Creekside
Ware County
Jefferson
Creekside
Coffee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Calhoun
Ware County
Jefferson
Dutchtown
Kell
Calhoun
Decatur
Ware County
Lithia Springs
Jefferson
Northgate
Dutchtown
Reg 5, #3
26
46.50
5-3
Maynard Jackson
Reg 6, #2
12
61.33
7-1
Kell
Reg 8, #4
14
59.26
5-3
Eastside
Reg 7, #1
7
67.83
6-3
Calhoun
Reg 3, #3
36
36.32
4-4
McIntosh
Reg 4, #2
34
40.90
4-4
Decatur
Reg 2, #4
11
63.67
5-3
Jones County
Reg 1, #1
1
83.53
7-0
Ware County
Reg 6, #3
24
48.89
4-4
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 5, #2
15
57.38
5-3
Lithia Springs
Reg 7, #4
20
50.35
4-5
Cass
Reg 8, #1
4
71.88
6-2
Jefferson
Reg 4, #3
33
42.39
3-5
Tucker
Reg 3, #2
30
45.27
3-6
Northgate
Reg 1, #4
29
45.36
2-6
Jenkins
Reg 2, #1
10
64.90
7-1
Dutchtown
Warner Robins
Creekside
Coffee
Cambridge
Warner Robins
Northside (Columbus)
Loganville
Creekside
Coffee
Chamblee
Cartersville
Cambridge
Reg 1, #3
23
48.99
3-5
Statesboro
Reg 2, #2
6
67.85
4-4
Warner Robins
Reg 4, #4
39
30.11
3-5
Arabia Mountain
Reg 3, #1
17
54.01
8-1
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 7, #3
16
56.84
5-4
Dalton
Reg 8, #2
9
65.52
8-1
Loganville
Reg 6, #4
31
45.26
3-5
Centennial
Reg 5, #1
3
72.35
6-2
Creekside
Reg 2, #3
18
53.85
5-3
Ola
Reg 1, #2
2
73.79
7-1
Coffee
Reg 3, #4
41
29.36
1-7
Harris County
Reg 4, #1
25
47.45
6-1
Chamblee
Reg 8, #3
13
59.58
4-5
Clarke Central
Reg 7, #2
8
66.41
8-1
Cartersville
Reg 5, #4
19
52.94
4-4
Mays
Reg 6, #1
5
70.01
7-2
Cambridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Ware County1-AAAAA7-083.531,000,0004.41939,726830,475691,252558,8690.79
Coffee1-AAAAA7-173.791,000,0003.51815,499529,473318,820113,7467.79
Creekside5-AAAAA6-272.351,000,0003.57734,416574,780294,469103,5068.66
Jefferson8-AAAAA6-271.881,000,0003.62843,596627,417212,83595,4449.48
Cambridge6-AAAAA7-270.011,000,0003.08680,165302,732163,78348,12219.78
Warner Robins2-AAAAA4-467.851,000,0002.60589,017243,72779,85421,68845.11
Calhoun7-AAAAA6-367.831,000,0002.57577,334136,65363,11520,92846.78
Dutchtown2-AAAAA7-164.90999,9622.67645,134234,44955,09713,09775.35
Cartersville7-AAAAA8-166.411,000,0002.10278,70491,13834,2327,897125.63
Loganville8-AAAAA8-165.521,000,0002.07202,607118,06734,4547,301135.97
Jones County2-AAAAA5-363.67931,5991.82346,687120,26525,9275,977166.31
Kell6-AAAAA7-161.33999,9852.14284,55532,8318,6141,631612.12
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA5-357.381,000,0001.87119,45138,1963,6164922,031.52
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA8-154.011,000,0002.27284,75041,8124,9673492,864.33
Clarke Central8-AAAAA4-559.58894,5101.2670,30110,7482,3563173,153.57
Eastside8-AAAAA5-359.26768,8071.0472,8827,5201,6482464,064.04
Dalton7-AAAAA5-456.841,000,0001.3551,64211,8321,7031626,171.84
Ola2-AAAAA5-353.851,000,0001.33120,43417,8531,7761506,665.67
Mays5-AAAAA4-452.94969,9291.2534,5465,0604022934,481.76
Chamblee4-AAAAA6-147.451,000,0001.9343,2384,2923521283,332.33
Northgate3-AAAAA3-645.271,000,0001.7885,1545,4761431190,908.09
Statesboro1-AAAAA3-548.99999,9611.1852,8614,1431751099,999.00
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA4-448.89968,9541.1412,4012,337866166,665.67
Cass7-AAAAA4-550.351,000,0001.0918,3443,6871725199,999.00
Jenkins1-AAAAA2-645.36975,7211.0931,1001,656302499,999.00
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA5-349.14336,6830.375,201252232499,999.00
Decatur4-AAAAA4-440.901,000,0001.7613,058747341999,999.00
Tucker4-AAAAA3-542.39997,1051.3529,3251,21523--
Centennial6-AAAAA3-545.26996,3811.095,11671021--
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA5-346.50831,3510.927,92529416--
Union Grove2-AAAAA4-546.2568,4390.07475524--
McIntosh3-AAAAA4-436.32999,9761.262,092671--
Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-545.15197,8760.2181431---
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA3-530.11842,9790.891,0359---
Harris County3-AAAAA1-729.36982,9821.104044---
M.L. King4-AAAAA2-618.00159,8340.166----
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-827.1410,6420.014----
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-820.2213,6760.011----
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA2-626.6534,6780.03-----
Drew3-AAAAA0-8-1.4117,0420.02-----
Banneker5-AAAAA4-434.558440.00-----
Lithonia4-AAAAA0-88.93820.00-----
North Springs6-AAAAA4-424.6020.00-----
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-649.31-------
Hiram7-AAAAA4-546.15-------
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA2-739.28-------
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA3-633.27-------
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-829.78-------
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-717.79-------
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-614.71-------
Midtown5-AAAAA5-313.92-------
Northview6-AAAAA1-89.74-------
Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-87.68-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-7-71.09-------
Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-917.46-------
Forest Park3-AAAAAA2-614.82-------
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-78.54-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAWare County756,159241,3352,50511,000,000-
1-AAAAACoffee243,821756,13346-1,000,000-
1-AAAAAStatesboro202,526609,059388,356999,96139
1-AAAAAJenkins-6388,374587,341975,72124,279
1-AAAAABradwell Institute--1613,66013,676986,324
1-AAAAAGreenbrier---10,64210,642989,358
2-AAAAADutchtown499,812272,14999,167128,834999,96238
2-AAAAAJones County266,71999,352150,686414,842931,59968,401
2-AAAAAWarner Robins152,954496,614273,31277,1201,000,000-
2-AAAAAOla80,515131,885476,728310,8721,000,000-
2-AAAAAUnion Grove--10768,33268,439931,561
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing-----1,000,000
2-AAAAALocust Grove-----1,000,000
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)924,62969,7235,648-1,000,000-
3-AAAAANorthgate75,172924,61420951,000,000-
3-AAAAAMcIntosh1995,643695,433298,701999,97624
3-AAAAADrew-20617,01617,042982,958
3-AAAAAHarris County--298,704684,278982,98217,018
4-AAAAAChamblee684,156315,844--1,000,000-
4-AAAAADecatur315,844676,3217,787481,000,000-
4-AAAAATucker-6,243836,712154,150997,1052,895
4-AAAAAM.L. King-1,5921,289156,953159,834840,166
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain--154,211688,768842,979157,021
4-AAAAALithonia--18182999,918
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside999,9973--1,000,000-
5-AAAAALithia Springs3812,579161,94425,4741,000,000-
5-AAAAAMays-177,347288,466504,116969,92930,071
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson-10,071520,340300,940831,351168,649
5-AAAAAVilla Rica--29,250168,626197,876802,124
5-AAAAABanneker---844844999,156
5-AAAAATri-Cities-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAChapel Hill-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAACambridge1,000,000---1,000,000-
6-AAAAAKell-999,27062095999,98515
6-AAAAAChattahoochee-5421,60332,53334,678965,322
6-AAAAACentennial-111416,931579,339996,3813,619
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian-77580,846388,031968,95431,046
6-AAAAANorth Springs---22999,998
6-AAAAANorthview-----1,000,000
7-AAAAACalhoun888,97851,16649,60310,2531,000,000-
7-AAAAACartersville84,310698,970216,720-1,000,000-
7-AAAAADalton26,712216,607675,25781,4241,000,000-
7-AAAAACass-33,25758,420908,3231,000,000-
7-AAAAAHiram-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAJefferson999,894475721,000,000-
8-AAAAALoganville105999,8923-1,000,000-
8-AAAAAEastside161146,518622,227768,807231,193
8-AAAAAClarke Central--774,182120,328894,510105,490
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow--79,240257,443336,683663,317
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-----1,000,000

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedartown
Benedictine
Cedartown
North Oconee
Benedictine
Troup
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cedartown
Bainbridge
North Oconee
Perry
Westminster (Atlanta)
Cedartown
Wayne County
Bainbridge
Pace Academy
North Oconee
Burke County
Perry
Reg 5, #3
28
46.68
4-4
Lovett
Reg 6, #2
18
56.17
5-3
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #4
36
39.34
5-3
East Forsyth
Reg 7, #1
1
90.03
8-0
Cedartown
Reg 3, #3
12
62.42
6-2
Wayne County
Reg 4, #2
14
60.15
5-3
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 2, #4
30
43.59
3-6
Griffin
Reg 1, #1
7
72.08
4-4
Bainbridge
Reg 6, #3
25
50.44
5-3
Holy Innocents
Reg 5, #2
15
58.81
7-1
Pace Academy
Reg 7, #4
19
55.45
5-3
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 8, #1
3
80.66
8-0
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
8
64.62
6-2
Starr's Mill
Reg 3, #2
6
72.30
6-1
Burke County
Reg 1, #4
46
31.36
2-7
Hardaway
Reg 2, #1
4
80.16
7-1
Perry
Benedictine
Stockbridge
Troup
Heritage (Ringgold)
Spalding
Benedictine
Sonoraville
Stockbridge
Cairo
Troup
Heritage (Ringgold)
Stephenson
Reg 1, #3
43
33.29
2-7
Westover
Reg 2, #2
24
50.69
6-3
Spalding
Reg 4, #4
13
61.61
6-2
Whitewater
Reg 3, #1
2
82.04
6-2
Benedictine
Reg 7, #3
17
57.84
5-3
Sonoraville
Reg 8, #2
31
42.61
6-2
Walnut Grove
Reg 6, #4
26
47.70
1-7
Hapeville Charter
Reg 5, #1
10
63.48
6-2
Stockbridge
Reg 2, #3
27
46.70
3-5
Baldwin
Reg 1, #2
21
53.27
7-2
Cairo
Reg 3, #4
22
51.69
6-2
New Hampstead
Reg 4, #1
5
76.76
8-0
Troup
Reg 8, #3
29
45.84
5-3
Madison County
Reg 7, #2
9
64.15
7-1
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 5, #4
23
51.51
6-2
Hampton
Reg 6, #1
16
58.27
5-2
Stephenson

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedartown7-AAAA8-090.031,000,0004.57988,166899,461686,866530,7540.88
Benedictine3-AAAA6-282.041,000,0004.28903,558836,378611,230225,7543.43
North Oconee8-AAAA8-080.661,000,0003.55912,420523,121157,37585,27710.73
Troup4-AAAA8-076.761,000,0003.79845,418706,850303,26776,29112.11
Perry2-AAAA7-180.161,000,0003.37810,877429,813128,37966,48314.04
Bainbridge1-AAAA4-472.081,000,0002.79684,006104,19530,5288,291119.61
Burke County3-AAAA6-172.30998,9582.06240,37656,6039,1862,629379.37
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA7-164.15980,9252.52550,524122,71721,5941,573634.73
Stockbridge5-AAAA6-263.481,000,0002.45481,11272,01320,4461,478675.59
Starr's Mill4-AAAA6-264.62934,4241.2250,74517,8774,2473342,993.01
Stephenson6-AAAA5-258.271,000,0002.17334,82363,5547,2802883,471.22
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA5-360.15989,1461.61145,48139,3105,1722513,983.06
Sonoraville7-AAAA5-357.84999,9992.16337,14138,7474,5441666,023.10
Whitewater4-AAAA6-261.61869,9601.0532,69111,4652,3171446,943.44
Pace Academy5-AAAA7-158.811,000,0001.92170,76617,2253,1831267,935.51
Wayne County3-AAAA6-262.42988,8861.55104,8247,6277707213,887.89
Cairo1-AAAA7-253.271,000,0001.8786,77420,9221,3142441,665.67
LaGrange4-AAAA6-262.84206,4260.3223,8822,1343632245,453.55
Spalding2-AAAA6-350.691,000,0001.9732,9157,1496501283,332.33
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA5-354.50494,1200.6438,5333,1842578124,999.00
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA5-356.17993,2131.6420,8032,6931828124,999.00
New Hampstead3-AAAA6-251.69998,4211.1024,2995,5882877142,856.14
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA5-355.45524,9550.5813,466778633333,332.33
Hampton5-AAAA6-251.51992,3131.3439,0963,5471812499,999.00
Holy Innocents6-AAAA5-350.44952,1741.2942,3623,0351742499,999.00
Baldwin2-AAAA3-546.70890,3571.058,9371,146361999,999.00
Madison County8-AAAA5-345.84998,3571.2029,8691,12044--
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA1-747.70747,9160.8914,67644627--
Lovett5-AAAA4-446.68794,4621.039,73547718--
Griffin2-AAAA3-643.59994,8691.114,8084219--
Walnut Grove8-AAAA6-242.61765,1230.8510,1132437--
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA4-440.58213,0120.241,964652--
East Forsyth8-AAAA5-339.34646,9000.661,682401--
Miller Grove6-AAAA3-541.11306,2840.332,082311--
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA4-536.98472,9920.4865316---
Westover1-AAAA2-733.29685,1240.742127---
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA5-338.3881,9470.08802---
Shaw1-AAAA4-526.72538,0460.5536----
Hardaway1-AAAA2-731.36776,8300.7835----
Howard2-AAAA5-337.3532,8270.0326----
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA2-635.8313,7350.0120----
North Hall8-AAAA3-532.61116,6280.1210----
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-640.684130.004----
Luella5-AAAA1-729.182130.00-----
Riverdale4-AAAA3-640.55440.00-----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA4-425.3110.00-----
McDonough5-AAAA3-535.39-------
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA3-634.32-------
West Laurens2-AAAA1-732.82-------
Fayette County4-AAAA1-726.81-------
Chestatee8-AAAA1-721.67-------
Druid Hills6-AAAA4-411.03-------
Islands3-AAAA0-911.01-------
Stone Mountain6-AAAA2-69.90-------
East Hall8-AAAA2-69.39-------
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-87.75-------
North Clayton4-AAAA1-8-1.55-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA0-8-3.53-------
Clarkston6-AAAA1-7-15.64-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge904,08695,47244111,000,000-
1-AAAACairo95,914904,086--1,000,000-
1-AAAAHardaway-4423,904772,484776,830223,170
1-AAAAWestover--602,67782,447685,124314,876
1-AAAAShaw--392,978145,068538,046461,954
2-AAAAPerry973,22626,774--1,000,000-
2-AAAASpalding26,774973,226--1,000,000-
2-AAAABaldwin--534,484355,873890,357109,643
2-AAAAGriffin--462,260532,609994,8695,131
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)--3,25678,69181,947918,053
2-AAAAHoward---32,82732,827967,173
2-AAAAWest Laurens-----1,000,000
3-AAAABenedictine998,5201,4773-1,000,000-
3-AAAANew Hampstead1,47816,81169,302910,830998,4211,579
3-AAAABurke County1736,713231,77230,472998,9581,042
3-AAAAWayne County1244,668695,74348,474988,88611,114
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch-3313,18010,22413,735986,265
3-AAAAIslands-----1,000,000
4-AAAATroup879,948114,1593,9401,9531,000,000-
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)119,728729,4504,442135,526989,14610,854
4-AAAALaGrange324142,79023,64739,665206,426793,574
4-AAAAStarr's Mill-8,226568,350357,848934,42465,576
4-AAAAWhitewater-5,375399,621464,964869,960130,040
4-AAAARiverdale---4444999,956
4-AAAAFayette County-----1,000,000
4-AAAANorth Clayton-----1,000,000
5-AAAAStockbridge711,563285,5422,895-1,000,000-
5-AAAAPace Academy285,586463,157250,8544031,000,000-
5-AAAALovett2,851246,762320,403224,446794,462205,538
5-AAAAHampton-4,539425,847561,927992,3137,687
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)--1213,011213,012786,988
5-AAAALuella---213213999,787
5-AAAAMcDonough-----1,000,000
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStephenson852,11179,49364,3304,0661,000,000-
6-AAAAHoly Innocents124,81670,100447,892309,366952,17447,826
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)22,952821,514119,54929,198993,2136,787
6-AAAAHapeville Charter12110,120314,379423,296747,916252,084
6-AAAAMiller Grove-18,77353,850233,661306,284693,716
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb---413413999,587
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACedartown999,9973--1,000,000-
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)3635,895272,57372,454980,92519,075
7-AAAASonoraville-321,610618,30860,081999,9991
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)-42,49284,124367,504494,120505,880
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield--24,995499,960524,955475,045
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield---11999,999
8-AAAANorth Oconee1,000,000---1,000,000-
8-AAAAMadison County-599,035395,7963,526998,3571,643
8-AAAAWalnut Grove-400,772210,856153,495765,123234,877
8-AAAAEast Forsyth-128241,904404,868646,900353,100
8-AAAACedar Shoals-65145,616327,311472,992527,008
8-AAAANorth Hall--5,828110,800116,628883,372
8-AAAAChestatee-----1,000,000
8-AAAACherokee Bluff-----1,000,000
8-AAAAEast Hall-----1,000,000
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Sandy Creek
Carver (Atlanta)
Sandy Creek
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carver (Atlanta)
Thomasville
Sandy Creek
Peach County
Carver (Atlanta)
Hebron Christian
Harlem
Thomasville
Sandy Creek
Stephens County
Savannah Christian
Peach County
Reg 5, #3
5
67.01
6-2
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 6, #2
22
48.80
5-3
Ringgold
Reg 8, #4
11
60.88
7-1
Hebron Christian
Reg 7, #1
16
54.40
7-2
Dawson County
Reg 3, #3
27
41.85
5-3
Johnson (Savannah)
Reg 4, #2
21
49.42
7-1
Harlem
Reg 2, #4
20
49.44
4-4
Mary Persons
Reg 1, #1
9
62.62
6-3
Thomasville
Reg 6, #3
31
39.59
6-2
Coahulla Creek
Reg 5, #2
2
75.08
7-2
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
30
40.11
3-5
Pickens
Reg 8, #1
3
71.40
7-1
Stephens County
Reg 4, #3
35
35.42
4-4
Hephzibah
Reg 3, #2
15
55.28
7-1
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
17
51.88
5-4
Crisp County
Reg 2, #1
7
64.67
5-3
Peach County
Calvary Day
Cedar Grove
Dougherty
Oconee County
Carver (Columbus)
Calvary Day
Monroe Area
Cedar Grove
Dougherty
Morgan County
Oconee County
Adairsville
Reg 1, #3
14
56.83
6-2
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 2, #2
24
44.58
4-5
Upson-Lee
Reg 4, #4
37
31.40
4-4
Richmond Academy
Reg 3, #1
8
64.06
7-0
Calvary Day
Reg 7, #3
19
50.43
7-1
Lumpkin County
Reg 8, #2
6
65.43
3-5
Monroe Area
Reg 6, #4
33
36.16
4-4
Bremen
Reg 5, #1
1
89.21
6-2
Cedar Grove
Reg 2, #3
23
47.42
5-4
Jackson
Reg 1, #2
13
59.59
8-1
Dougherty
Reg 3, #4
25
44.57
5-3
Liberty County
Reg 4, #1
18
50.70
6-2
Morgan County
Reg 8, #3
4
70.35
5-3
Oconee County
Reg 7, #2
26
42.49
3-5
Wesleyan
Reg 5, #4
38
31.22
3-6
Douglass
Reg 6, #1
10
62.48
7-1
Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5-AAA6-289.211,000,0004.68932,278895,334858,009771,5850.30
Sandy Creek5-AAA7-275.081,000,0003.45604,671483,496376,15690,89810.00
Stephens County8-AAA7-171.401,000,0002.66309,446238,136144,94435,31327.32
Oconee County8-AAA5-370.351,000,0002.76390,401303,960120,29530,56431.72
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA6-267.011,000,0003.06633,467408,222139,39518,38753.39
Peach County2-AAA5-364.671,000,0002.83680,892198,671109,69412,17181.16
Thomasville1-AAA6-362.621,000,0003.12754,089372,759112,34410,28196.27
Calvary Day3-AAA7-064.061,000,0002.81738,56655,53731,25910,27496.33
Adairsville6-AAA7-162.481,000,0002.85488,118357,88630,2038,713113.77
Monroe Area8-AAA3-565.43785,1981.88242,994165,85626,0546,399155.27
Dougherty1-AAA8-159.591,000,0002.43474,138136,3218,3771,935515.80
Hebron Christian8-AAA7-160.88639,8911.33129,79066,44514,0221,250799.00
Hart County8-AAA4-459.67574,9111.14120,66758,7238,0647611,313.06
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA6-256.831,000,0002.16337,90170,1993,7166931,442.00
Savannah Christian3-AAA7-155.281,000,0002.19266,07932,7657,5313702,701.70
Dawson County7-AAA7-254.401,000,0001.4484,56234,2703,6721636,133.97
Morgan County4-AAA6-250.701,000,0002.01229,15544,7912,0711029,802.92
Harlem4-AAA7-149.421,000,0001.94192,26333,5101,4416016,665.67
Lumpkin County7-AAA7-150.43999,5821.2128,7298,7556442441,665.67
Crisp County1-AAA5-451.881,000,0001.2677,4664,6898302147,618.05
Mary Persons2-AAA4-449.44947,4261.2169,6608,9093891758,822.53
Ringgold6-AAA5-348.80999,9101.1631,0436,8494548124,999.00
Jackson2-AAA5-447.421,000,0001.2673,4757,4282606166,665.67
Liberty County3-AAA5-344.57973,1731.4157,2423,4601065199,999.00
Upson-Lee2-AAA4-544.581,000,0001.2123,3841,04830--
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA5-341.85619,2350.7815,1541,05927--
Long County3-AAA5-338.90407,5790.495,8943144--
Wesleyan7-AAA3-542.49685,9340.732,2164352--
Gilmer7-AAA5-441.60429,5210.44205172--
Pickens7-AAA3-540.11760,7260.78130122--
Coahulla Creek6-AAA6-239.591,000,0001.02856841--
Hephzibah4-AAA4-435.42999,9331.073,481321--
Bremen6-AAA4-436.16983,2480.982811--
Douglass5-AAA3-631.221,000,0001.0238224---
Richmond Academy4-AAA4-431.40991,8011.021,1502---
Pike County2-AAA2-625.4252,5740.05111---
White County7-AAA3-536.09124,2370.1317----
Gordon Lee6-AAA3-530.0816,5030.02-----
Salem4-AAA1-7-3.968,2280.01-----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-620.773390.00-----
Cross Creek4-AAA1-7-13.07380.00-----
Savannah Country Day3-AAA3-530.78130.00-----
Monroe1-AAA4-540.30-------
Columbus1-AAA2-731.55-------
LaFayette6-AAA2-627.19-------
Beach3-AAA1-715.84-------
Ridgeland6-AAA0-811.36-------
Franklin County8-AAA0-88.70-------
West Hall7-AAA1-76.98-------
Groves3-AAA1-7-2.24-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAThomasville1,000,000---1,000,000-
1-AAADougherty-580,234419,766-1,000,000-
1-AAACarver (Columbus)-419,766580,234-1,000,000-
1-AAACrisp County---1,000,0001,000,000-
1-AAAMonroe-----1,000,000
1-AAAColumbus-----1,000,000
2-AAAPeach County926,37673,311297161,000,000-
2-AAAJackson73,31140,477566,607319,6051,000,000-
2-AAAUpson-Lee313729,277149,542120,8681,000,000-
2-AAAMary Persons-156,935283,510506,981947,42652,574
2-AAAPike County--4452,53052,574947,426
3-AAACalvary Day999,9214831-1,000,000-
3-AAASavannah Christian79818,738160,60620,5771,000,000-
3-AAALiberty County-181,132103,977688,064973,17326,827
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)-51488,373130,811619,235380,765
3-AAALong County-31247,013160,535407,579592,421
3-AAASavannah Country Day---1313999,987
3-AAABeach-----1,000,000
3-AAAGroves-----1,000,000
4-AAAMorgan County537,486462,514--1,000,000-
4-AAAHarlem462,514537,4797-1,000,000-
4-AAASalem-5248,1998,228991,772
4-AAAHephzibah-2621,000378,931999,93367
4-AAARichmond Academy--378,969612,832991,8018,199
4-AAACross Creek---3838999,962
5-AAACedar Grove985,3088,9615,731-1,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)14,69226,975958,333-1,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek-964,06435,6692671,000,000-
5-AAADouglass--267999,7331,000,000-
6-AAAAdairsville990,9406,8763181,8661,000,000-
6-AAACoahulla Creek6,89932,199954,8686,0341,000,000-
6-AAARinggold2,161960,89436,052803999,91090
6-AAABremen-268,078975,144983,24816,752
6-AAAGordon Lee-568415,81416,503983,497
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe---339339999,661
6-AAALaFayette-----1,000,000
6-AAARidgeland-----1,000,000
7-AAADawson County616,314383,686--1,000,000-
7-AAALumpkin County383,686268,952346,754190999,582418
7-AAAWesleyan-346,744226,010113,180685,934314,066
7-AAAPickens-614398,097362,015760,726239,274
7-AAAGilmer-42,244427,273429,521570,479
7-AAAWhite County--26,89597,342124,237875,763
7-AAAWest Hall-----1,000,000
8-AAAStephens County467,238438,95188,3775,4341,000,000-
8-AAAOconee County412,693264,494322,715981,000,000-
8-AAAHebron Christian120,06978,03688,233353,553639,891360,109
8-AAAMonroe Area-215,649368,901200,648785,198214,802
8-AAAHart County-2,870131,774440,267574,911425,089
8-AAAFranklin County-----1,000,000

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Fitzgerald
Thomson
Fitzgerald
Pierce County
Appling County
Thomson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Rockmart
Fitzgerald
Fellowship Christian
Pierce County
North Cobb Christian
Rockmart
Putnam County
Fitzgerald
Eagle's Landing Christian
Fellowship Christian
Pierce County
Cook
Reg 5, #3
17
47.71
6-3
Columbia
Reg 6, #2
14
49.85
8-1
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #4
31
33.20
4-4
East Jackson
Reg 7, #1
2
67.21
6-2
Rockmart
Reg 3, #3
25
40.81
5-3
Tattnall County
Reg 4, #2
12
51.85
6-2
Putnam County
Reg 2, #4
41
18.06
3-5
Southwest
Reg 1, #1
1
76.94
8-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 6, #3
38
23.87
3-4
Washington
Reg 5, #2
13
50.41
4-4
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 7, #4
24
43.47
6-3
North Murray
Reg 8, #1
8
58.30
5-3
Fellowship Christian
Reg 4, #3
15
48.72
7-1
Laney
Reg 3, #2
7
62.63
7-1
Pierce County
Reg 1, #4
9
57.55
6-2
Cook
Reg 2, #1
34
31.79
6-2
Spencer
Appling County
Callaway
Thomson
South Atlanta
Dodge County
Appling County
Athens Academy
Callaway
Worth County
Thomson
Model
South Atlanta
Reg 1, #3
16
48.70
4-5
Dodge County
Reg 2, #2
20
45.56
5-3
Northeast
Reg 4, #4
28
34.36
3-5
Washington County
Reg 3, #1
5
63.22
6-1
Appling County
Reg 7, #3
22
44.85
5-3
Fannin County
Reg 8, #2
11
52.75
6-2
Athens Academy
Reg 6, #4
39
23.75
2-5
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 5, #1
6
63.21
5-3
Callaway
Reg 2, #3
37
25.54
7-1
ACE Charter
Reg 1, #2
10
54.16
7-1
Worth County
Reg 3, #4
19
45.81
6-2
Vidalia
Reg 4, #1
3
64.62
7-1
Thomson
Reg 8, #3
21
45.23
7-1
Union County
Reg 7, #2
18
46.33
5-4
Model
Reg 5, #4
36
26.94
4-4
Landmark Christian
Reg 6, #1
4
64.10
8-0
South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Fitzgerald1-AA8-076.941,000,0004.40952,564761,422685,999567,6900.76
Rockmart7-AA6-267.211,000,0003.30859,825266,633195,374108,8038.19
South Atlanta6-AA8-064.101,000,0003.56851,946463,180253,49173,06812.69
Thomson4-AA7-164.621,000,0003.27717,731395,711222,52265,29014.32
Callaway5-AA5-363.211,000,0003.54847,650473,243227,35761,82515.17
Appling County3-AA6-163.221,000,0003.45819,159450,636216,62058,67716.04
Pierce County3-AA7-162.63998,9942.92606,126397,55479,10935,44127.22
Fellowship Christian8-AA5-358.301,000,0002.94648,068345,81156,04518,05854.38
Cook1-AA6-257.55997,7322.43339,366141,32330,0566,743147.30
Worth County1-AA7-154.161,000,0002.19221,88165,81911,0391,631612.12
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA4-450.411,000,0002.39312,23997,5885,7559091,099.11
Athens Academy8-AA6-252.75999,9951.85132,72632,7476,0436521,532.74
Putnam County4-AA6-251.851,000,0001.6479,95024,9162,8744742,108.70
North Cobb Christian6-AA8-149.851,000,0001.7399,2615,7071,5192084,806.69
Laney4-AA7-148.721,000,0001.4963,11416,5831,1381546,492.51
Dodge County1-AA4-548.70733,2481.3277,29814,4071,6401248,063.52
Northeast2-AA5-345.561,000,0001.4451,6789,4596475916,948.15
Columbia5-AA6-347.711,000,0001.4351,6172,1934624721,275.60
Model7-AA5-446.331,000,0001.5145,7246,1156194024,999.00
Union County8-AA7-145.231,000,0001.5256,0548,8616333727,026.03
Fannin County7-AA5-344.85834,4031.1439,0583,4203622441,665.67
Vidalia3-AA6-245.81738,3800.8625,0344,6082421758,822.53
North Murray7-AA6-343.471,000,0001.2950,3375,4592641566,665.67
Berrien1-AA5-343.84269,0200.4824,9904,6281291190,908.09
Tattnall County3-AA5-340.811,000,0001.1810,8321,367522499,999.00
Washington County4-AA3-534.36996,5891.033,41211931999,999.00
Spencer2-AA6-231.791,000,0001.126,0523874--
Haralson County7-AA2-632.05165,5970.17674371--
Toombs County3-AA4-438.10256,0260.29498151--
East Jackson8-AA4-433.20632,1630.661,97521---
Mount Paran Christian6-AA2-523.75812,3720.833898---
ACE Charter2-AA7-125.54999,9961.022878---
Washington6-AA3-423.87984,7761.015856---
Providence Christian8-AA2-634.32361,6990.371,4165---
Landmark Christian5-AA4-426.94953,1640.964453---
Brantley County3-AA5-433.606,6000.0171---
Southwest2-AA3-518.06960,5520.9621----
Banks County8-AA4-429.836,1430.016----
Therrell6-AA5-316.42202,8520.205----
Redan5-AA2-711.9645,7530.05-----
Central (Macon)2-AA2-63.7238,2180.04-----
Josey4-AA2-62.173,4110.00-----
Rutland2-AA4-410.271,2340.00-----
McNair5-AA4-49.751,0830.00-----
Sumter County1-AA1-738.53-------
Jeff Davis1-AA0-932.58-------
Windsor Forest3-AA1-818.77-------
Butler4-AA3-513.91-------
Gordon Central7-AA0-89.39-------
Westside (Augusta)4-AA1-77.96-------
Murray County7-AA0-8-0.88-------
Glenn Hills4-AA2-6-2.03-------
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-8-3.79-------
Kendrick2-AA0-8-5.71-------
Towers5-AA0-7-1-7.23-------
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-6-1-15.10-------
Jordan2-AA0-8-28.07-------
Walker6-AA1-6-28.64-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAFitzgerald945,27154,3271052971,000,000-
1-AACook54,201336,332170,333436,866997,7322,268
1-AAWorth County528519,774263,977215,7211,000,000-
1-AADodge County-89,521551,30992,418733,248266,752
1-AABerrien-4614,276254,698269,020730,980
1-AASumter County-----1,000,000
1-AAJeff Davis-----1,000,000
2-AASpencer768,827161,58769,3572291,000,000-
2-AANortheast227,733769,2543,01211,000,000-
2-AAACE Charter3,44068,935652,927274,694999,9964
2-AASouthwest-224274,695685,633960,55239,448
2-AACentral (Macon)--838,21038,218961,782
2-AARutland--11,2331,234998,766
2-AAKendrick-----1,000,000
2-AAJordan-----1,000,000
3-AAAppling County994,0324,5451,423-1,000,000-
3-AATattnall County4,49765,378629,339300,7861,000,000-
3-AAPierce County1,471855,072135,0177,434998,9941,006
3-AAVidalia-75,00510,366653,009738,380261,620
3-AAToombs County--223,85532,171256,026743,974
3-AABrantley County---6,6006,600993,400
3-AAWindsor Forest-----1,000,000
4-AAThomson999,9991--1,000,000-
4-AAPutnam County1559,293378,92361,7831,000,000-
4-AALaney-429,145549,09021,7651,000,000-
4-AAWashington County-11,56171,987913,041996,5893,411
4-AAJosey---3,4113,411996,589
4-AAWestside (Augusta)-----1,000,000
4-AAButler-----1,000,000
4-AAGlenn Hills-----1,000,000
5-AACallaway999,982144-1,000,000-
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian18999,9691121,000,000-
5-AAColumbia-13999,962251,000,000-
5-AALandmark Christian-421953,139953,16446,836
5-AAMcNair--21,0811,083998,917
5-AARedan---45,75345,753954,247
5-AATowers-----1,000,000
6-AASouth Atlanta998,891990119-1,000,000-
6-AANorth Cobb Christian1,096998,904--1,000,000-
6-AAWashington13106585,135399,522984,77615,224
6-AAMount Paran Christian--403,186409,186812,372187,628
6-AATherrell--11,560191,292202,852797,148
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate-----1,000,000
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy-----1,000,000
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart895,939101,1942,86521,000,000-
7-AAFannin County52,4547,478729,65444,817834,403165,597
7-AANorth Murray51,607162,17557,065729,1531,000,000-
7-AAModel-729,153210,41660,4311,000,000-
7-AAHaralson County---165,597165,597834,403
7-AAMurray County-----1,000,000
7-AAGordon Central-----1,000,000
8-AAFellowship Christian910,78082,7316,489-1,000,000-
8-AAUnion County78,983295,492609,15816,3671,000,000-
8-AAAthens Academy10,237612,916348,11028,732999,9955
8-AAEast Jackson-8,86136,228587,074632,163367,837
8-AAProvidence Christian--15361,684361,699638,301
8-AABanks County---6,1436,143993,857

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Irwin County
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Rabun County
Prince Avenue Christian
Brooks County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Darlington
Irwin County
Rabun County
Swainsboro
Whitefield Academy
Darlington
Temple
Irwin County
Social Circle
Rabun County
Screven County
Swainsboro
Reg 5, #3
27
29.98
5-3
Oglethorpe County
Reg 6, #2
13
51.95
5-3
Whitefield Academy
Reg 8, #4
26
31.20
3-5
Athens Christian
Reg 7, #1
6
67.09
9-0
Darlington
Reg 3, #3
28
28.99
4-4
Bryan County
Reg 4, #2
19
38.93
4-4
Temple
Reg 2, #4
25
33.14
1-8
Jefferson County
Reg 1, #1
1
79.26
6-1
Irwin County
Reg 6, #3
17
42.96
6-2
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 5, #2
16
46.39
6-2
Social Circle
Reg 7, #4
21
38.14
5-3
Dade County
Reg 8, #1
3
74.15
9-0
Rabun County
Reg 4, #3
23
35.14
4-4
Heard County
Reg 3, #2
18
39.50
7-0
Screven County
Reg 1, #4
31
21.95
1-7
Bacon County
Reg 2, #1
5
69.26
7-0
Swainsboro
Metter
Prince Avenue Christian
Brooks County
St. Francis
Dublin
Metter
Elbert County
Prince Avenue Christian
Brooks County
Lamar County
Trion
St. Francis
Reg 1, #3
24
33.92
3-6
Pelham
Reg 2, #2
10
56.22
5-2
Dublin
Reg 4, #4
36
-4.14
2-6
Crawford County
Reg 3, #1
12
54.47
6-3
Metter
Reg 7, #3
20
38.72
4-4
Pepperell
Reg 8, #2
7
62.12
8-1
Elbert County
Reg 6, #4
22
36.02
4-4
Mount Vernon
Reg 5, #1
2
74.67
7-0
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 2, #3
9
56.84
8-1
Bleckley County
Reg 1, #2
4
70.97
5-2
Brooks County
Reg 3, #4
34
13.36
4-4
Claxton
Reg 4, #1
11
54.73
7-1
Lamar County
Reg 8, #3
15
46.78
6-3
Commerce
Reg 7, #2
14
48.85
7-1
Trion
Reg 5, #4
29
25.65
3-5
Jasper County
Reg 6, #1
8
56.95
5-3
St. Francis

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Irwin County1-A Division I6-179.261,000,0004.40993,278833,537574,478404,7241.47
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I7-074.671,000,0004.11834,465735,414548,459250,2623.00
Rabun County8-A Division I9-074.151,000,0003.90950,303676,362279,859159,9025.25
Brooks County1-A Division I5-270.971,000,0003.46728,419602,050271,02296,3509.38
Swainsboro2-A Division I7-069.261,000,0003.34904,861352,164121,14948,21219.74
Darlington7-A Division I9-067.091,000,0003.12875,337194,63070,01624,87439.20
Elbert County8-A Division I8-162.121,000,0002.28172,839105,05742,4247,219137.52
St. Francis6-A Division I5-356.951,000,0002.85658,012186,31737,0133,698269.42
Dublin2-A Division I5-256.221,000,0002.60579,55876,55315,4501,604622.44
Lamar County4-A Division I7-154.731,000,0002.30192,72697,36716,1381,272785.16
Metter3-A Division I6-354.471,000,0002.47418,81254,44613,9661,051950.47
Bleckley County2-A Division I8-156.841,000,0001.37116,56539,5846,6376731,484.88
Trion7-A Division I7-148.851,000,0001.88209,34321,5731,7037114,083.51
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I5-351.951,000,0001.93128,3699,1228627114,083.51
Commerce8-A Division I6-346.781,000,0001.4587,1588,0724569111,110.11
Social Circle5-A Division I6-246.391,000,0001.6024,9633,0122006166,665.67
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I6-242.961,000,0001.5848,7282,7761132499,999.00
Screven County3-A Division I7-039.501,000,0001.7344,0171,06242--
Mount Vernon6-A Division I4-436.021,000,0001.052,1451106--
Dade County7-A Division I5-338.14975,8321.001,4931074--
Pepperell7-A Division I4-438.72927,6250.961,6231093--
Temple4-A Division I4-438.931,000,0001.649,603294---
Heard County4-A Division I4-435.141,000,0001.516,405177---
Pelham1-A Division I3-633.921,000,0001.054,23950---
Jefferson County2-A Division I1-833.14869,7200.8768723---
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I5-329.981,000,0001.082,25112---
Jasper County5-A Division I3-525.651,000,0001.039627---
Bryan County3-A Division I4-428.99999,7811.204727---
Athens Christian8-A Division I3-531.201,000,0001.022,0036---
Bacon County1-A Division I1-721.951,000,0001.00339----
Claxton3-A Division I4-413.36999,9981.0115----
Coosa7-A Division I3-523.4479,2010.086----
East Laurens2-A Division I1-717.16130,2800.134----
Crawford County4-A Division I2-6-4.141,000,0001.00-----
Armuchee7-A Division I3-521.3517,3420.02-----
Savannah3-A Division I0-9-23.312210.00-----
Chattooga7-A Division I1-812.56-------
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I1-6-14.84-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIrwin County999,9991--1,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County126914999,0591,000,000-
1-A Division IBrooks County-989,9729,978501,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham-10,001989,1088911,000,000-
2-A Division ISwainsboro755,624188,20356,173-1,000,000-
2-A Division IDublin233,282733,52533,0091841,000,000-
2-A Division IBleckley County11,09478,272910,634-1,000,000-
2-A Division IEast Laurens--184130,096130,280869,720
2-A Division IJefferson County---869,720869,720130,280
3-A Division IMetter855,902144,098--1,000,000-
3-A Division IScreven County144,098842,77212,0001,1301,000,000-
3-A Division IClaxton-7,621140,082852,295999,9982
3-A Division IBryan County-5,509847,917146,355999,781219
3-A Division ISavannah--1220221999,779
4-A Division ILamar County963,87236,1046181,000,000-
4-A Division IHeard County36,109402,912560,7911881,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple19560,920436,9142,1471,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County-642,289997,6471,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian971,09528,8643741,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle28,806890,50680,4502381,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County94278336,917662,7111,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County580,352582,596337,0471,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis883,19095,20113,4978,1121,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian77,014268,933618,89435,1591,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy33,316620,516279,41766,7511,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon6,48015,35088,192889,9781,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division IDarlington898,157101,843--1,000,000-
7-A Division ITrion101,843898,157--1,000,000-
7-A Division IDade County--521,188454,644975,83224,168
7-A Division IPepperell--471,745455,880927,62572,375
7-A Division ICoosa--6,99472,20779,201920,799
7-A Division IArmuchee--7317,26917,342982,658
7-A Division IChattooga-----1,000,000
8-A Division IRabun County996,7099242,367-1,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce3,1152,541994,344-1,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County176996,2111,8311,7821,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian-3241,458998,2181,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Bowdon
Johnson County
Bowdon
Clinch County
Johnson County
Schley County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Bowdon
Early County
Lincoln County
Clinch County
Manchester
Bowdon
Dooly County
Early County
Macon County
Lincoln County
Emanuel County Institute
Clinch County
Reg 5, #3
35
11.45
3-6
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 6, #2
11
41.99
5-3
Manchester
Reg 8, #4
21
28.42
5-3
Greene County
Reg 7, #1
1
58.53
8-1
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
16
35.11
5-3
Jenkins County
Reg 4, #2
13
36.19
4-4
Dooly County
Reg 2, #4
25
24.39
2-6
Atkinson County
Reg 1, #1
4
48.06
7-2
Early County
Reg 6, #3
19
30.61
3-5
Macon County
Reg 5, #2
31
15.90
4-4
Wilkinson County
Reg 7, #4
Reg 8, #1
9
42.35
6-2
Lincoln County
Reg 4, #3
17
34.34
6-2
Telfair County
Reg 3, #2
10
42.09
3-5
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 1, #4
20
30.34
3-5
Mitchell County
Reg 2, #1
5
47.37
8-1
Clinch County
McIntosh County Academy
Johnson County
Wilcox County
Schley County
Charlton County
McIntosh County Academy
Washington-Wilkes
Johnson County
Lanier County
Wilcox County
Christian Heritage
Schley County
Reg 1, #3
28
18.44
3-5
Miller County
Reg 2, #2
7
45.25
5-2
Charlton County
Reg 4, #4
27
19.64
4-4
Wheeler County
Reg 3, #1
6
45.86
8-1
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 7, #3
22
26.57
4-4
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 8, #2
15
35.79
6-2
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 6, #4
24
24.73
3-5
Chattahoochee County
Reg 5, #1
2
51.24
8-0
Johnson County
Reg 2, #3
18
31.38
4-4
Lanier County
Reg 1, #2
23
25.72
3-5
Terrell County
Reg 3, #4
29
16.94
4-5
Montgomery County
Reg 4, #1
12
40.95
5-3
Wilcox County
Reg 8, #3
14
36.02
5-3
Aquinas
Reg 7, #2
8
43.48
4-5
Christian Heritage
Reg 5, #4
33
14.29
4-4
Hancock Central
Reg 6, #1
3
50.69
6-2
Schley County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Bowdon7-A Division II8-158.531,000,0004.14873,025706,308596,149445,7191.24
Johnson County5-A Division II8-051.241,000,0003.79871,006587,574359,546159,1485.28
Schley County6-A Division II6-250.691,000,0003.75785,610620,658348,281148,9555.71
Early County1-A Division II7-248.061,000,0003.10783,144229,342142,60866,55314.03
Clinch County2-A Division II8-147.371,000,0003.09631,431378,208128,21254,65717.30
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II8-145.861,000,0002.89576,631235,547110,38834,56527.93
Charlton County2-A Division II5-245.251,000,0002.80527,364259,94180,72528,06534.63
Lincoln County8-A Division II6-242.351,000,0002.28821,863374,33178,95024,92139.13
Wilcox County4-A Division II5-340.951,000,0003.02768,619230,63069,07014,96465.83
Christian Heritage7-A Division II4-543.481,000,0002.12201,611111,63834,8869,101108.88
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II3-542.09999,9942.06241,41497,91118,7425,794171.59
Manchester6-A Division II5-341.991,000,0002.16121,29644,11417,7575,501180.79
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II6-235.79985,0071.6983,49519,1643,7015091,963.64
Dooly County4-A Division II4-436.19999,2511.5691,59916,8802,5194722,117.64
Jenkins County3-A Division II5-335.11998,3131.5888,97116,2081,9313113,214.43
Aquinas8-A Division II5-336.02995,5981.3138,24311,6251,9652863,495.50
Telfair County4-A Division II6-234.341,000,0001.4667,60212,3481,3692184,586.16
Macon County6-A Division II3-530.61999,8892.02164,90324,2331,2591287,811.50
Lanier County2-A Division II4-431.38957,3341.54104,08110,1919817513,332.33
Mitchell County1-A Division II3-530.34998,0791.3762,8407,1215823925,640.03
Greene County8-A Division II5-328.42998,8221.1510,2101,3381219111,110.11
Terrell County1-A Division II3-525.72856,9571.1028,2641,714985199,999.00
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II4-426.571,000,0001.2714,6821,4051064249,999.00
Atkinson County2-A Division II2-624.39622,2130.7312,457508231999,999.00
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II3-524.73866,5240.917,23444619--
Wilkinson County5-A Division II4-415.90878,0000.973,6111453--
Montgomery County3-A Division II4-516.94965,4411.016,4991353--
Turner County2-A Division II1-822.53420,4530.453,462972--
Miller County1-A Division II3-518.44570,6520.633,325882--
Wheeler County4-A Division II4-419.64941,2160.971,612401--
Seminole County1-A Division II3-516.36574,0300.59628291--
Hancock Central5-A Division II4-414.291,000,0001.093,06580---
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II3-611.451,000,0001.02932---
Greenville6-A Division II2-59.05133,4770.13391---
Portal3-A Division II4-410.8836,2520.0450----
Towns County8-A Division II3-514.4618,6690.0211----
Hawkinsville4-A Division II3-55.5659,1010.067----
Glascock County5-A Division II2-7-0.72122,0000.123----
Warren County8-A Division II2-613.041,9040.00-----
Treutlen4-A Division II0-8-4.294320.00-----
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-7-2.902820.00-----
Marion County6-A Division II2-6-1.451100.00-----
Taylor County6-A Division II2-6-4.28-------
Pataula Charter1-A Division II5-3-7.28-------
Twiggs County5-A Division II2-6-24.40-------
Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-6-42.63-------
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-7-58.80-------
GSIC8-A Division II0-9-73.63-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County1,000,000---1,000,000-
1-A Division IIMitchell County-430,869154,729412,481998,0791,921
1-A Division IITerrell County-415,219326,047115,691856,957143,043
1-A Division IIMiller County-151,991411,5097,152570,652429,348
1-A Division IISeminole County-1,919107,499464,612574,030425,970
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay-221664282999,718
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County605,337394,60162-1,000,000-
2-A Division IICharlton County394,613524,89980,474141,000,000-
2-A Division IILanier County5080,484673,662203,138957,33442,666
2-A Division IIAtkinson County-16197,573424,624622,213377,787
2-A Division IITurner County--48,229372,224420,453579,547
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy1,000,000---1,000,000-
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute-667,938317,39314,663999,9946
3-A Division IIJenkins County-330,374666,5841,355998,3131,687
3-A Division IIMontgomery County-1,68814,666949,087965,44134,559
3-A Division IIPortal--1,35734,89536,252963,748
4-A Division IIWilcox County999,0833734441001,000,000-
4-A Division IIDooly County524554,468443,351908999,251749
4-A Division IITelfair County392445,143553,9155501,000,000-
4-A Division IIHawkinsville1491858,17859,101940,899
4-A Division IIWheeler County-121,123940,081941,21658,784
4-A Division IITreutlen--249183432999,568
5-A Division IIJohnson County989,95010,050--1,000,000-
5-A Division IIHancock Central10,050513,9225,613470,4151,000,000-
5-A Division IIWilkinson County-476,02867401,905878,000122,000
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep--994,3205,6801,000,000-
5-A Division IIGlascock County---122,000122,000878,000
5-A Division IITwiggs County-----1,000,000
6-A Division IISchley County999,99451-1,000,000-
6-A Division IIManchester6999,994--1,000,000-
6-A Division IIGreenville-166133,410133,477866,523
6-A Division IIMacon County--999,705184999,889111
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County--225866,299866,524133,476
6-A Division IIMarion County--3107110999,890
6-A Division IITaylor County-----1,000,000
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
7-A Division IIBowdon994,0095,605386-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)3,588121,575874,837-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage2,403872,820124,777-1,000,000-
8-A Division IILincoln County999,3386602-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes572744,589179,92559,921985,00714,993
8-A Division IIGreene County57148,368256,859593,538998,8221,178
8-A Division IITowns County339481717,72518,669981,331
8-A Division IIAquinas-106,289562,393326,916995,5984,402
8-A Division IIWarren County--41,9001,904998,096
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000
8-A Division IIGSIC-----1,000,000

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia Bulldogs lose key safety Dan Jackson for season10h ago

Credit: Brett Davis

Athens longs to see Florida return as Georgia home game
15h ago

Credit: Aaron Doster

It’s not yet Desmond Ridder’s time for Falcons
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons release former second-round pick Marlon Davidson
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons release former second-round pick Marlon Davidson
16h ago

Georgia Tech adjusting on the fly with Jeff Sims’ availability questionable
17h ago
Back to Top