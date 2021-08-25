List: West Georgia graduates who are Georgia head coaches

Creekside coach Maurice Dixon and Grayson coach Adam Carter were teammates at West Georgia, as Dixon revealed in Tuesday’s Four Questions. West Georgia has graduated more than 25 active GHSA head coaches. They include Norcross’s Keith Maloof and St. Francis’s Frank Barden, who played on West Georgia’s 1982 Division III national championship team.
J.B. Arnold, Jefferson County
Jamie Aull, North Atlanta
Frank Barden, St. Francis
Greg Barnett, Columbia
Tim Barron, Villa Rica
Craig Bennett, Cambridge
Adam Carter, Grayson
Jay Cawthon, Eastside
Mike Chastain, Jones County
Maurice Dixon, Creekside
Andy Dyer, Archer
Richard Fendley, Bowdon
Brad Gordon, Mount Zion (Carroll)
Shane Lasseter, Heard County
Josh Lovelady, Mill Creek
Keith Maloof, Norcross
Matt Napier, LaGrange
Tony Plott, Woodland (Cartersville)
Sheddrick Risper, Westside (Macon)
Steve Robinson, Drew
Jason Roquemore, Towns County
John Small, East Coweta
Casey Smith, Union Grove
Brad Stephens, Chapel Hill
Tony Welch, Jenkins
Tim Wellmaker, Loganville Christian
Pete Wiggins, Callaway
