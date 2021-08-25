ajc logo
X

List: West Georgia graduates who are Georgia head coaches

Archer Tigers coach Andy Dyer talks to his players during their game against the Westlake Lions on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 in the Corky Kell Classic at Dacula's Barron Field. (Adam Krohn/special)
Caption
Archer Tigers coach Andy Dyer talks to his players during their game against the Westlake Lions on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 in the Corky Kell Classic at Dacula's Barron Field. (Adam Krohn/special)

Credit: Adam Krohn / Special

Credit: Adam Krohn / Special

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
32 minutes ago

Creekside coach Maurice Dixon and Grayson coach Adam Carter were teammates at West Georgia, as Dixon revealed in Tuesday’s Four Questions. West Georgia has graduated more than 25 active GHSA head coaches. They include Norcross’s Keith Maloof and St. Francis’s Frank Barden, who played on West Georgia’s 1982 Division III national championship team.

J.B. Arnold, Jefferson County

Jamie Aull, North Atlanta

Frank Barden, St. Francis

Greg Barnett, Columbia

Tim Barron, Villa Rica

Craig Bennett, Cambridge

Adam Carter, Grayson

Jay Cawthon, Eastside

Mike Chastain, Jones County

Maurice Dixon, Creekside

Andy Dyer, Archer

Richard Fendley, Bowdon

Brad Gordon, Mount Zion (Carroll)

Shane Lasseter, Heard County

Josh Lovelady, Mill Creek

Keith Maloof, Norcross

Matt Napier, LaGrange

Tony Plott, Woodland (Cartersville)

Sheddrick Risper, Westside (Macon)

Steve Robinson, Drew

Jason Roquemore, Towns County

John Small, East Coweta

Casey Smith, Union Grove

Brad Stephens, Chapel Hill

Tony Welch, Jenkins

Tim Wellmaker, Loganville Christian

Pete Wiggins, Callaway

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

In Other News
1
Formulas for No. 1-ranked teams to avoid upsets in openers
2
4 Questions with GHSA reclass chairman Dr. Curt Miller
3
Class A Blog: New coaches get season-opening wins
4
Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday
5
Midtown High football cancels game, ponders season with young team

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top