List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 8

Credit: Daniel Varnado

50 minutes ago
Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A

6.0 - Osborne

6.3 - Buford

8.8 - Newton

11.0 - Harrison

12.7 - Peachtree Ridge

12.9 - Carrollton

14.0 - West Forsyth

14.3 - Camden County

14.3 - Wheeler

15.8 - Milton

Class 6A

6.7 - Thomas County Central

8.3 - Rome

11.4 - Roswell

11.7 - Mundy’s Mill

12.4 - Lovejoy

12.9 - North Atlanta

13.2 - Woodward Academy

13.4 - Blessed Trinity

13.5 - Dunwoody

13.7 - Gainesville

13.7 - Jonesboro

Class 5A

7.0 - Coffee

9.1 - Cartersville

9.8 - Jefferson

12.4 - Arabia Mountain

12.5 - Greater Atlanta Christian

17.0 - Cass

17.4 - Northgate

17.6 - Harris County

18.1 - Northside (Columbus)

18.3 - Ware County

18.3 - Kell

Class 4A

5.0 - North Oconee

8.3 - East Forsyth

10.7 - Troup

10.9 - Holy Innocents’

13.0 - LaGrange

13.6 - Spalding

13.9 - Northwest Whitfield

14.4 - Cairo

14.4 - Wayne County

14.4 - Starr’s Mill

Class 3A

7.4 - Calvary Day

9.9 - Morgan County

10.9 - Stephens County

11.3 - Upson-Lee

11.7 - Lumpkin County

12.6 - Savannah Country Day

14.4 - Douglass

14.6 - Carver (Columbus)

14.9 - Mary Persons

16.0 - Hephzibah

Class 2A

6.2 - Therrell

7.8 - Pierce County

8.0 - Toombs County

8.6 - ACE Charter

11.0 - Thomson

12.7 - North Cobb Christian

13.3 - East Jackson

13.3 - Union County

13.3 - Vidalia

13.7 - Northeast

Class A Division I

5.6 - Swainsboro

9.4 - Bryan County

9.8 - Trion

10.5 - Bacon County

13.9 - Oglethorpe County

14.5 - Dublin

14.9 - Lamar County

15.4 - Commerce

16.1 - Darlington

18.3 - Jasper County

Class A Division II

7.3 - Greene County

8.3 - Manchester

10.3 - Telfair County

10.8 - Taylor County

12.4 - Jenkins County

13.3 - Early County

15.0 - Schley County

15.1 - Lincoln County

15.1 - McIntosh County Academy

15.3 - Lanier County

GIAA

5.7 - Edmund Burke Academy

6.2 - Flint River Academy

6.6 - Bethlehem Christian

8.0 - Bulloch Academy

11.6 - Strong Rock Christian

12.4 - Gatewood

14.3 - St. Anne-Pacelli

15.0 - John Milledge Academy

15.5 - Piedmont Academy

15.6 - George Walton Academy

15.6 - Valwood

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985.

Delta reports $1.1 billion profit and record third-quarter revenue
The Jolt: Georgia GOP lawmakers split on House speaker choice
Georgia leaders leverage 50-year history of Japanese business ties
DeKalb animal shelter plagued by repeated issues
Top 10 games of Week 9
4 Questions with Therrell head coach B.J. Jamison
Week 9 Volleyball Rankings
Game time changed for Braves-Phillies Game 4 on Thursday
