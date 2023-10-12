List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 8

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 7A
6.0 - Osborne
6.3 - Buford
8.8 - Newton
11.0 - Harrison
12.7 - Peachtree Ridge
12.9 - Carrollton
14.0 - West Forsyth
14.3 - Camden County
14.3 - Wheeler
15.8 - Milton
Class 6A
6.7 - Thomas County Central
8.3 - Rome
11.4 - Roswell
11.7 - Mundy’s Mill
12.4 - Lovejoy
12.9 - North Atlanta
13.2 - Woodward Academy
13.4 - Blessed Trinity
13.5 - Dunwoody
13.7 - Gainesville
13.7 - Jonesboro
Class 5A
7.0 - Coffee
9.1 - Cartersville
9.8 - Jefferson
12.4 - Arabia Mountain
12.5 - Greater Atlanta Christian
17.0 - Cass
17.4 - Northgate
17.6 - Harris County
18.1 - Northside (Columbus)
18.3 - Ware County
18.3 - Kell
Class 4A
5.0 - North Oconee
8.3 - East Forsyth
10.7 - Troup
10.9 - Holy Innocents’
13.0 - LaGrange
13.6 - Spalding
13.9 - Northwest Whitfield
14.4 - Cairo
14.4 - Wayne County
14.4 - Starr’s Mill
Class 3A
7.4 - Calvary Day
9.9 - Morgan County
10.9 - Stephens County
11.3 - Upson-Lee
11.7 - Lumpkin County
12.6 - Savannah Country Day
14.4 - Douglass
14.6 - Carver (Columbus)
14.9 - Mary Persons
16.0 - Hephzibah
Class 2A
6.2 - Therrell
7.8 - Pierce County
8.0 - Toombs County
8.6 - ACE Charter
11.0 - Thomson
12.7 - North Cobb Christian
13.3 - East Jackson
13.3 - Union County
13.3 - Vidalia
13.7 - Northeast
Class A Division I
5.6 - Swainsboro
9.4 - Bryan County
9.8 - Trion
10.5 - Bacon County
13.9 - Oglethorpe County
14.5 - Dublin
14.9 - Lamar County
15.4 - Commerce
16.1 - Darlington
18.3 - Jasper County
Class A Division II
7.3 - Greene County
8.3 - Manchester
10.3 - Telfair County
10.8 - Taylor County
12.4 - Jenkins County
13.3 - Early County
15.0 - Schley County
15.1 - Lincoln County
15.1 - McIntosh County Academy
15.3 - Lanier County
GIAA
5.7 - Edmund Burke Academy
6.2 - Flint River Academy
6.6 - Bethlehem Christian
8.0 - Bulloch Academy
11.6 - Strong Rock Christian
12.4 - Gatewood
14.3 - St. Anne-Pacelli
15.0 - John Milledge Academy
15.5 - Piedmont Academy
15.6 - George Walton Academy
15.6 - Valwood
