List: Preseason odds of reaching semifinals for remaining 32 teams

From a preseason perspective, Cedar Grove was the most likely of the 32 semifinalists to make it this far, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Maxwell gave Bryan County a 0% chance, or more specifically, a 62-in-1-million chance. Bryan County won its first playoff game and region title this season just two years after breaking a 23-game losing streak. Here were the preseason semifinal chances of all 32 teams.
79.9% - Cedar Grove
73.0% - Cartersville
72.4% - Fitzgerald
67.2% - Prince Avenue Christian
66.8% - Benedictine
50.2% - Bowdon
48.4% - Pierce County
46.7% - Schley County
44.1% - Brooks County
41.5% - Perry
40.4% - Woodward Academy
40.4% - Marist
35.0% - Rockmart
34.0% - Milton
31.8% - Jefferson
29.1% - Coffee
25.9% - Carver (Columbus)
23.7% - Calvary Day
23.0% - Swainsboro
23.0% - Creekside
22.3% - Grayson
21.5% - Walton
19.6% - Stockbridge
13.7% - Manchester
9.7% - Savannah Christian
8.6% - Starr’s Mill
8.2% - Thomas County Central
6.9% - Telfair County
6.9% - Cook
3.3% - Douglas County
2.2% - Camden County
0.0% - Bryan County
