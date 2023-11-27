List: Preseason odds of reaching semifinals for remaining 32 teams

From a preseason perspective, Cedar Grove was the most likely of the 32 semifinalists to make it this far, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Maxwell gave Bryan County a 0% chance, or more specifically, a 62-in-1-million chance. Bryan County won its first playoff game and region title this season just two years after breaking a 23-game losing streak. Here were the preseason semifinal chances of all 32 teams.

79.9% - Cedar Grove

73.0% - Cartersville

72.4% - Fitzgerald

67.2% - Prince Avenue Christian

66.8% - Benedictine

50.2% - Bowdon

48.4% - Pierce County

46.7% - Schley County

44.1% - Brooks County

41.5% - Perry

40.4% - Woodward Academy

40.4% - Marist

35.0% - Rockmart

34.0% - Milton

31.8% - Jefferson

29.1% - Coffee

25.9% - Carver (Columbus)

23.7% - Calvary Day

23.0% - Swainsboro

23.0% - Creekside

22.3% - Grayson

21.5% - Walton

19.6% - Stockbridge

13.7% - Manchester

9.7% - Savannah Christian

8.6% - Starr’s Mill

8.2% - Thomas County Central

6.9% - Telfair County

6.9% - Cook

3.3% - Douglas County

2.2% - Camden County

0.0% - Bryan County

