List: Preseason odds of reaching semifinals for remaining 32 teams

From a preseason perspective, Cedar Grove was the most likely of the 32 semifinalists to make it this far, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Maxwell gave Bryan County a 0% chance, or more specifically, a 62-in-1-million chance. Bryan County won its first playoff game and region title this season just two years after breaking a 23-game losing streak. Here were the preseason semifinal chances of all 32 teams.

79.9% - Cedar Grove

73.0% - Cartersville