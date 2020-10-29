X

List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification

Buford quarterback Dylan Wittke (17) makes a handoff to running back Victor Venn (6) in the second half of their game at North Cobb High Friday, September 11, 2020. PHOTO/Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

High School Sports Blog | 18 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

These are the top 10 teams in each classification in points scored per game.

Class 7A

50.3 - Colquitt County

46.4 - South Forsyth

42.5 - Brookwood

39.9 - Norcross

38.5 - Newnan

37.6 - Lowndes

37.0 - Grayson

36.8 - Gainesville

35.0 - Duluth

33.2 - Roswell

Class 6A

42.5 - Sprayberry

39.4 - Kell

39.2 - Lee County

39.0 - Buford

37.8 - Carrollton

36.3 - Richmond Hill

36.0 - Westlake

35.8 - Dacula

34.4 - Riverwood

33.7 - River Ridge

Class 5A

42.3 - Blessed Trinity

37.7 - Ola

37.2 - Tri-Cities

36.8 - Ware County

35.4 - Cartersville

34.7 - Warner Robins

34.3 - Calhoun

34.2 - St. Pius

33.8 - Woodland (Stockbridge)

33.6 - Coffee

Class 4A

42.3 - New Hampstead

40.7 - Jefferson

39.2 - East Hall

37.7 - Hardaway

37.1 - Benedictine

36.5 - Islands

35.3 - Baldwin

35.3 - Marist

33.7 - LaGrange

33.0 - Central (Carrollton)

Class 3A

41.0 - Rockmart

40.5 - Cherokee Bluff

40.2 - Appling County

38.0 - Peach County

38.0 - Cedar Grove

37.9 - White County

36.8 - Burke County

36.4 - North Murray

36.2 - Dawson County

34.3 - LaFayette

Class 2A

44.3 - Rabun County

42.8 - Fannin County

37.6 - Putnam County

34.8 - Haralson County

34.1 - Bleckley County

32.8 - Washington

31.8 - Bremen

31.6 - Dodge County

30.7 - Fitzgerald

30.3 - Bacon County

Class A Private

48.1 - Prince Avenue Christian

47.8 - Fellowship Christian

41.9 - Aquinas

37.0 - Christian Heritage

34.4 - Athens Academy

34.4 - Pacelli

34.3 - Savannah Christian

32.2 - North Cobb Christian

30.1 - Mount Vernon Presbyterian

30.0 - George Walton Academy

Class A Public

45.0 - Washington-Wilkes

44.3 - Dublin

40.4 - Gordon Lee

39.0 - Metter

38.2 - Taylor County

38.0 - Commerce

37.0 - Brooks County

36.0 - Macon County

35.3 - Hancock Central

31.4 - Wheeler County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.