List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification

These are the top 10 teams in each classification in points scored per game.
Class 7A
50.3 - Colquitt County
46.4 - South Forsyth
42.5 - Brookwood
39.9 - Norcross
38.5 - Newnan
37.6 - Lowndes
37.0 - Grayson
36.8 - Gainesville
35.0 - Duluth
33.2 - Roswell
Class 6A
42.5 - Sprayberry
39.4 - Kell
39.2 - Lee County
39.0 - Buford
37.8 - Carrollton
36.3 - Richmond Hill
36.0 - Westlake
35.8 - Dacula
34.4 - Riverwood
33.7 - River Ridge
Class 5A
42.3 - Blessed Trinity
37.7 - Ola
37.2 - Tri-Cities
36.8 - Ware County
35.4 - Cartersville
34.7 - Warner Robins
34.3 - Calhoun
34.2 - St. Pius
33.8 - Woodland (Stockbridge)
33.6 - Coffee
Class 4A
42.3 - New Hampstead
40.7 - Jefferson
39.2 - East Hall
37.7 - Hardaway
37.1 - Benedictine
36.5 - Islands
35.3 - Baldwin
35.3 - Marist
33.7 - LaGrange
33.0 - Central (Carrollton)
Class 3A
41.0 - Rockmart
40.5 - Cherokee Bluff
40.2 - Appling County
38.0 - Peach County
38.0 - Cedar Grove
37.9 - White County
36.8 - Burke County
36.4 - North Murray
36.2 - Dawson County
34.3 - LaFayette
Class 2A
44.3 - Rabun County
42.8 - Fannin County
37.6 - Putnam County
34.8 - Haralson County
34.1 - Bleckley County
32.8 - Washington
31.8 - Bremen
31.6 - Dodge County
30.7 - Fitzgerald
30.3 - Bacon County
Class A Private
48.1 - Prince Avenue Christian
47.8 - Fellowship Christian
41.9 - Aquinas
37.0 - Christian Heritage
34.4 - Athens Academy
34.4 - Pacelli
34.3 - Savannah Christian
32.2 - North Cobb Christian
30.1 - Mount Vernon Presbyterian
30.0 - George Walton Academy
Class A Public
45.0 - Washington-Wilkes
44.3 - Dublin
40.4 - Gordon Lee
39.0 - Metter
38.2 - Taylor County
38.0 - Commerce
37.0 - Brooks County
36.0 - Macon County
35.3 - Hancock Central
31.4 - Wheeler County
