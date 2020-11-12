List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 10

These are the top 10 teams in each classification in points per game.
Class 7A
45.8 - Colquitt County
42.4 - Norcross
40.9 - Grayson
38.5 - Newnan
38.3 - South Forsyth
36.4 - Duluth
36.0 - Brookwood
34.5 - East Coweta
33.9 - Archer
32.0 - Gainesville
32.0 - Collins Hill
Class 6A
39.6 - Buford
38.9 - Westlake
38.0 - Dacula
37.9 - Sprayberry
37.3 - Carrollton
35.3 - Lee County
34.9 - Evans
34.7 - Kell
33.5 - River Ridge
33.4 - Richmond Hill
Class 5A
44.3 - Blessed Trinity
37.9 - Ola
36.9 - Jones County
36.9 - Cartersville
35.8 - Calhoun
34.3 - Ware County
34.3 - St. Pius
34.2 - Coffee
33.8 - Warner Robins
32.8 - Decatur
Class 4A
47.7 - Carver (Columbus)
44.4 - Jefferson
39.5 - Hardaway
37.4 - Benedictine
36.6 - New Hampstead
35.9 - LaGrange
35.3 - Baldwin
34.4 - Cedartown
34.4 - Islands
33.8 - East Hall
Class 3A
44.4 - Appling County
42.5 - Rockmart
39.3 - White County
39.0 - Cherokee Bluff
38.9 - Peach County
38.7 - North Murray
38.7 - Burke County
35.3 - Dawson County
35.2 - Cedar Grove
33.6 - Ringgold
Class 2A
49.3 - Rabun County
41.9 - Fannin County
36.1 - Jefferson County
36.1 - Washington
34.4 - Putnam County
33.2 - Fitzgerald
33.0 - Dodge County
32.6 - Bleckley County
31.6 - Haralson County
31.3 - Vidalia
Class A Private
49.9 - Fellowship Christian
47.3 - Prince Avenue Christian
37.9 - Aquinas
36.9 - Athens Academy
36.1 - Christian Heritage
34.4 - Savannah Christian
34.1 - Mount Vernon
33.6 - North Cobb Christian
30.6 - Pacelli
29.1 - Strong Rock Christian
Class A Public
45.0 - Dublin
41.0 - Hancock Central
39.8 - Washington-Wilkes
39.4 - Metter
39.3 - Macon County
39.3 - Commerce
38.0 - Brooks County
37.1 - Gordon Lee
36.0 - Mitchell County
35.4 - Wilcox County
