X

List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 10

Buford running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) gains yardage against the North Cobb defense during a game in September. (Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

High School Sports Blog | 39 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

These are the top 10 teams in each classification in points per game.

Class 7A

45.8 - Colquitt County

42.4 - Norcross

40.9 - Grayson

38.5 - Newnan

38.3 - South Forsyth

36.4 - Duluth

36.0 - Brookwood

34.5 - East Coweta

33.9 - Archer

32.0 - Gainesville

32.0 - Collins Hill

Class 6A

39.6 - Buford

38.9 - Westlake

38.0 - Dacula

37.9 - Sprayberry

37.3 - Carrollton

35.3 - Lee County

34.9 - Evans

34.7 - Kell

33.5 - River Ridge

33.4 - Richmond Hill

Class 5A

44.3 - Blessed Trinity

37.9 - Ola

36.9 - Jones County

36.9 - Cartersville

35.8 - Calhoun

34.3 - Ware County

34.3 - St. Pius

34.2 - Coffee

33.8 - Warner Robins

32.8 - Decatur

Class 4A

47.7 - Carver (Columbus)

44.4 - Jefferson

39.5 - Hardaway

37.4 - Benedictine

36.6 - New Hampstead

35.9 - LaGrange

35.3 - Baldwin

34.4 - Cedartown

34.4 - Islands

33.8 - East Hall

Class 3A

44.4 - Appling County

42.5 - Rockmart

39.3 - White County

39.0 - Cherokee Bluff

38.9 - Peach County

38.7 - North Murray

38.7 - Burke County

35.3 - Dawson County

35.2 - Cedar Grove

33.6 - Ringgold

Class 2A

49.3 - Rabun County

41.9 - Fannin County

36.1 - Jefferson County

36.1 - Washington

34.4 - Putnam County

33.2 - Fitzgerald

33.0 - Dodge County

32.6 - Bleckley County

31.6 - Haralson County

31.3 - Vidalia

Class A Private

49.9 - Fellowship Christian

47.3 - Prince Avenue Christian

37.9 - Aquinas

36.9 - Athens Academy

36.1 - Christian Heritage

34.4 - Savannah Christian

34.1 - Mount Vernon

33.6 - North Cobb Christian

30.6 - Pacelli

29.1 - Strong Rock Christian

Class A Public

45.0 - Dublin

41.0 - Hancock Central

39.8 - Washington-Wilkes

39.4 - Metter

39.3 - Macon County

39.3 - Commerce

38.0 - Brooks County

37.1 - Gordon Lee

36.0 - Mitchell County

35.4 - Wilcox County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.