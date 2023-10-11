BreakingNews
2 injured after small plane crashes into tree in Clayton County

List: Highest-scoring teams in each class through Week 8

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

High School Sports Blog
By
17 minutes ago
X

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:

Class 7A

51.7 - Walton

46.3 - Colquitt County

45.4 - Carrollton

43.7 - Westlake

41.8 - Mill Creek

41.3 - Wheeler

40.8 - Peachtree Ridge

40.0 - Parkview

39.8 - Grayson

38.8 - Lambert

Class 6A

49.4 - Roswell

47.9 - Thomas County Central

46.9 - Rome

46.7 - Houston County

43.0 - Lee County

42.4 - North Atlanta

41.4 - Hughes

38.7 - Douglas County

37.8 - Gainesville

37.0 - Brunswick

Class 5A

44.3 - Hiram

42.3 - Kell

40.6 - Jones County

38.6 - Dalton

37.3 - Tucker

36.5 - Coffee

36.4 - McIntosh

36.0 - Jefferson

35.0 - Greater Atlanta Christian

35.0 - Ola

Class 4A

45.3 - Perry

44.4 - Stockbridge

44.3 - North Oconee

40.4 - Troup

38.3 - Spalding

38.1 - Central (Carrollton)

38.0 - Madison County

36.9 - Cairo

36.3 - Benedictine

35.8 - New Hampstead

Class 3A

52.7 - Calvary Day

41.6 - Lumpkin County

39.9 - Stephens County

39.7 - Long County

38.1 - Harlem

36.4 - Morgan County

36.0 - Savannah Christian

35.3 - Mary Persons

34.3 - Cedar Grove

34.0 - Adairsville

Class 2A

47.6 - ACE Charter

43.7 - Providence Christian

42.6 - Thomson

42.5 - Pierce County

41.1 - North Murray

40.8 - Union County

40.5 - Athens Academy

39.3 - Fellowship Christian

38.1 - Toombs County

37.9 - Northeast

Class A Division I

46.1 - Prince Avenue Christian

42.7 - Trion

36.3 - Rabun County

35.3 - Bleckley County

33.6 - Mount Vernon

33.6 - Swainsboro

33.5 - Dublin

33.4 - Elbert County

33.1 - Darlington

32.7 - Temple

Class A Division II

45.2 - Schley County

41.7 - Jenkins County

40.6 - Bowdon

36.6 - Washington-Wilkes

34.3 - Greene County

32.5 - Telfair County

32.1 - Clinch County

31.6 - Portal

31.4 - Hawkinsville

31.3 - Manchester

GIAA

47.2 - Bulloch Academy

44.2 - Valwood

43.8 - John Milledge Academy

42.9 - Bethlehem Christian

38.3 – Brookwood School

37.2 - Edmund Burke Academy

36.4 - St. Andrew’s

36.4 - SW Georgia Academy

35.7 - Flint River Academy

34.3 - Strong Rock Christian

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ambulance driver sentenced in crash that killed 66-year-old patient10h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

2 injured after small plane crashes into tree in Clayton County
55m ago

ICE paid millions for empty detention beds in Georgia
1h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Prosecution witness list grows in Trump Fulton election case
14h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Prosecution witness list grows in Trump Fulton election case
14h ago

Credit: AP

What to know on the fifth day of the latest Israel-Palestinian war
51m ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

4 Questions with Seckinger head coach Tony Lotti
1m ago
Flag football, softball and volleyball scores from Tuesday
4h ago
Roswell, Rome continue to roll through region play
15h ago
Featured

Credit: Rich Schultz

Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see
17h ago
Savor the colors of fall at these Georgia parks
18h ago
‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top