List: Highest-scoring teams in each class through Week 8

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:
Class 7A
51.7 - Walton
46.3 - Colquitt County
45.4 - Carrollton
43.7 - Westlake
41.8 - Mill Creek
41.3 - Wheeler
40.8 - Peachtree Ridge
40.0 - Parkview
39.8 - Grayson
38.8 - Lambert
Class 6A
49.4 - Roswell
47.9 - Thomas County Central
46.9 - Rome
46.7 - Houston County
43.0 - Lee County
42.4 - North Atlanta
41.4 - Hughes
38.7 - Douglas County
37.8 - Gainesville
37.0 - Brunswick
Class 5A
44.3 - Hiram
42.3 - Kell
40.6 - Jones County
38.6 - Dalton
37.3 - Tucker
36.5 - Coffee
36.4 - McIntosh
36.0 - Jefferson
35.0 - Greater Atlanta Christian
35.0 - Ola
Class 4A
45.3 - Perry
44.4 - Stockbridge
44.3 - North Oconee
40.4 - Troup
38.3 - Spalding
38.1 - Central (Carrollton)
38.0 - Madison County
36.9 - Cairo
36.3 - Benedictine
35.8 - New Hampstead
Class 3A
52.7 - Calvary Day
41.6 - Lumpkin County
39.9 - Stephens County
39.7 - Long County
38.1 - Harlem
36.4 - Morgan County
36.0 - Savannah Christian
35.3 - Mary Persons
34.3 - Cedar Grove
34.0 - Adairsville
Class 2A
47.6 - ACE Charter
43.7 - Providence Christian
42.6 - Thomson
42.5 - Pierce County
41.1 - North Murray
40.8 - Union County
40.5 - Athens Academy
39.3 - Fellowship Christian
38.1 - Toombs County
37.9 - Northeast
Class A Division I
46.1 - Prince Avenue Christian
42.7 - Trion
36.3 - Rabun County
35.3 - Bleckley County
33.6 - Mount Vernon
33.6 - Swainsboro
33.5 - Dublin
33.4 - Elbert County
33.1 - Darlington
32.7 - Temple
Class A Division II
45.2 - Schley County
41.7 - Jenkins County
40.6 - Bowdon
36.6 - Washington-Wilkes
34.3 - Greene County
32.5 - Telfair County
32.1 - Clinch County
31.6 - Portal
31.4 - Hawkinsville
31.3 - Manchester
GIAA
47.2 - Bulloch Academy
44.2 - Valwood
43.8 - John Milledge Academy
42.9 - Bethlehem Christian
38.3 – Brookwood School
37.2 - Edmund Burke Academy
36.4 - St. Andrew’s
36.4 - SW Georgia Academy
35.7 - Flint River Academy
34.3 - Strong Rock Christian
