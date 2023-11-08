List: Highest-scoring teams in each class through Week 12

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

High School Sports Blog
By
49 minutes ago
X

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:

Class 7A

48.4 - Walton

47.6 - Carrollton

44.6 - Colquitt County

40.6 - Grayson

39.3 - Peachtree Ridge

39.0 - North Gwinnett

38.5 - Buford

38.0 - Mill Creek

37.6 - Westlake

36.5 - Norcross

36.5 - North Cobb

Class 6A

51.7 - Roswell

50.3 - Rome

44.6 - Lee County

43.5 - Hughes

42.4 - Thomas County Central

40.0 - Gainesville

39.5 - Houston County

39.1 - North Atlanta

39.0 - Douglas County

35.9 - Brunswick

Class 5A

44.8 - Kell

42.1 - Hiram

40.2 - Creekside

39.0 - Jefferson

38.8 - Coffee

38.8 - Jones County

37.9 - Tucker

36.8 - Ware County

35.7 - Greater Atlanta Christian

35.4 - Dalton

Class 4A

46.3 - North Oconee

45.4 - Stockbridge

44.0 - Madison County

42.7 - Perry

40.5 - Central (Carrollton)

39.4 - Bainbridge

39.0 - Spalding

37.7 - Benedictine

37.4 - Troup

35.8 - LaGrange

Class 3A

50.3 - Calvary Day

42.8 - Lumpkin County

42.6 - Savannah Christian

37.6 - Morgan County

36.4 - Harlem

35.9 - White County

35.2 - Long County

33.7 - Stephens County

33.6 - Cedar Grove

33.4 - Adairsville

Class 2A

47.9 - Thomson

46.6 - Providence Christian

44.8 - ACE Charter

41.0 - Fellowship Christian

40.7 - Athens Academy

38.5 - Northeast

38.4 - Union County

38.2 - Pierce County

37.8 - Rockmart

37.8 - Callaway

Class A Division I

47.7 - Prince Avenue Christian

44.0 - Trion

43.2 - Dublin

38.5 - Mount Vernon

35.2 - Bleckley County

33.8 - Swainsboro

33.5 - Bryan County

32.6 - Commerce

32.0 - Temple

31.8 - Elbert County

31.8 - Rabun County

Class A Division II

44.2 - Schley County

43.6 - Bowdon

40.9 - Jenkins County

34.7 - Clinch County

33.8 - Washington-Wilkes

32.4 - Portal

31.5 - Macon County

31.0 - Manchester

30.6 - Wilcox County

30.5 - Glascock County

GIAA

50.1 - Valwood

42.6 - Bethlehem Christian

42.4 - John Milledge Academy

41.8 - Bulloch Academy

39.5 - Brookwood School

37.6 - Flint River Academy

36.6 - SW Georgia Academy

34.9 - Robert Toombs Academy

31.4 - Edmund Burke Academy

31.1 - Tattnall Square

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Timothy D. Easley/AP

The Jolt: Democrats dominate Election Day despite angst over Biden37m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Jackknifed big rig causing major delays on I-285 South in DeKalb
1h ago

Credit: File photo

Georgia Rep. McCormick closes district office after ‘serious threats’
8h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Incumbent mayors have good night in metro Atlanta local elections
6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Incumbent mayors have good night in metro Atlanta local elections
6h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta BeltLine, Inc

TORPY: Poll says voters don’t want Beltline rail. But plan chugs along
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stan Awtrey

4 Questions with East Forsyth head coach Brian Allison
34m ago
Preseason girls basketball rankings
12h ago
Preseason boys basketball rankings
12h ago
Featured

Credit: Friends of the Israel Defense Forces

Israeli soldier killed in Jerusalem was from metro Atlanta
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
High school football state playoff brackets
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top