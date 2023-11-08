List: Highest-scoring teams in each class through Week 12

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:
Class 7A
48.4 - Walton
47.6 - Carrollton
44.6 - Colquitt County
40.6 - Grayson
39.3 - Peachtree Ridge
39.0 - North Gwinnett
38.5 - Buford
38.0 - Mill Creek
37.6 - Westlake
36.5 - Norcross
36.5 - North Cobb
Class 6A
51.7 - Roswell
50.3 - Rome
44.6 - Lee County
43.5 - Hughes
42.4 - Thomas County Central
40.0 - Gainesville
39.5 - Houston County
39.1 - North Atlanta
39.0 - Douglas County
35.9 - Brunswick
Class 5A
44.8 - Kell
42.1 - Hiram
40.2 - Creekside
39.0 - Jefferson
38.8 - Coffee
38.8 - Jones County
37.9 - Tucker
36.8 - Ware County
35.7 - Greater Atlanta Christian
35.4 - Dalton
Class 4A
46.3 - North Oconee
45.4 - Stockbridge
44.0 - Madison County
42.7 - Perry
40.5 - Central (Carrollton)
39.4 - Bainbridge
39.0 - Spalding
37.7 - Benedictine
37.4 - Troup
35.8 - LaGrange
Class 3A
50.3 - Calvary Day
42.8 - Lumpkin County
42.6 - Savannah Christian
37.6 - Morgan County
36.4 - Harlem
35.9 - White County
35.2 - Long County
33.7 - Stephens County
33.6 - Cedar Grove
33.4 - Adairsville
Class 2A
47.9 - Thomson
46.6 - Providence Christian
44.8 - ACE Charter
41.0 - Fellowship Christian
40.7 - Athens Academy
38.5 - Northeast
38.4 - Union County
38.2 - Pierce County
37.8 - Rockmart
37.8 - Callaway
Class A Division I
47.7 - Prince Avenue Christian
44.0 - Trion
43.2 - Dublin
38.5 - Mount Vernon
35.2 - Bleckley County
33.8 - Swainsboro
33.5 - Bryan County
32.6 - Commerce
32.0 - Temple
31.8 - Elbert County
31.8 - Rabun County
Class A Division II
44.2 - Schley County
43.6 - Bowdon
40.9 - Jenkins County
34.7 - Clinch County
33.8 - Washington-Wilkes
32.4 - Portal
31.5 - Macon County
31.0 - Manchester
30.6 - Wilcox County
30.5 - Glascock County
GIAA
50.1 - Valwood
42.6 - Bethlehem Christian
42.4 - John Milledge Academy
41.8 - Bulloch Academy
39.5 - Brookwood School
37.6 - Flint River Academy
36.6 - SW Georgia Academy
34.9 - Robert Toombs Academy
31.4 - Edmund Burke Academy
31.1 - Tattnall Square
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com