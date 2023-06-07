Jefferson’s Brown named MaxPreps male athlete of year

Jefferson junior Sammy Brown, a five-star linebacker who committed this week to play football at Clemson, is the MaxPreps national male athlete of the year.

Brown is a rare junior to win the award, which has been presented since 2008, and the second Georgian to win in three years. Milton’s Lebbeus Overton, also a junior, won in 2021. Overton skipped his senior high school season and is a rising sophomore defensive tackle at Texas A&M.

Brown was a three-sport star this academic year.

In football, he rushed for 1,449 yards and had more than 100 tackles despite missing multiple games and playing injured in others for a Class 5A team that finished 8-3. The AJC named him the first-team athlete on its Class 5A all-state team.

In wrestling, Brown was 27-2 and won an individual and team state championship. In track and field, placed sixth in the 100 meters (10.76 seconds) and fourth in the long jump (23 feet, 3 inches).

Brown is a consensus top-10 national football prospect among juniors.

Previous winners of the MaxPreps national award are Derrick Henry, Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and Lonzo Ball.