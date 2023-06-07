X

Jefferson’s Brown named MaxPreps male athlete of year

Credit: Ed Turlington/MaxPreps

Credit: Ed Turlington/MaxPreps

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

Jefferson junior Sammy Brown, a five-star linebacker who committed this week to play football at Clemson, is the MaxPreps national male athlete of the year.

Brown is a rare junior to win the award, which has been presented since 2008, and the second Georgian to win in three years. Milton’s Lebbeus Overton, also a junior, won in 2021. Overton skipped his senior high school season and is a rising sophomore defensive tackle at Texas A&M.

Brown was a three-sport star this academic year.

In football, he rushed for 1,449 yards and had more than 100 tackles despite missing multiple games and playing injured in others for a Class 5A team that finished 8-3. The AJC named him the first-team athlete on its Class 5A all-state team.

In wrestling, Brown was 27-2 and won an individual and team state championship. In track and field, placed sixth in the 100 meters (10.76 seconds) and fourth in the long jump (23 feet, 3 inches).

Brown is a consensus top-10 national football prospect among juniors.

Previous winners of the MaxPreps national award are Derrick Henry, Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and Lonzo Ball.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Opponents want to put Atlanta’s public safety training center on ballot2h ago

Credit: Family photo

A 9-year-old East Point boy went out to play. He was fatally shot moments later
41m ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: The PGA took the high road. Then it took the money
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

More than a mall: Here’s how Plaza Fiesta became a Latin landmark

Credit: Miguel Martinez

More than a mall: Here’s how Plaza Fiesta became a Latin landmark

Credit: AJC on Twitter

RHONE: Rudeness is on the rise, but what’s behind the adult tantrums?
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chip Saye

Private, city schools win more state titles despite new GHSA reclass rules
123 Georgia girls basketball teams to compete in GBCA showcase event
Georgia High School Golf Coaches name GHSA all-state teams
Featured

Credit: AP

Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
20h ago
Election 2024: Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
Paralympic medalist has been thrown some curves in life but aims for success
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top