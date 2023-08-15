It’s a ranked-vs-ranked Week 1 for Class A Division I and II

BreakingNews
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago
Top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian will travel out of state to South Carolina’s Hammond to open the high school football season, but the remaining teams in the Top-10s of Class A Division I and II face tough opening weeks with ranked-vs-ranked games across the board.

In Class A Division I, No. 2-ranked Swainsboro will travel to No. 6 Metter on Friday for the 29th meeting between the teams. Swainsboro won last year’s game 21-7 to take a 20-7-1 advantage in the rivalry that dates to 1925.

Irwin County isn’t shying away from anyone as it travels to Class 2A No. 1 Fitzgerald for the 70th meeting, after losing to Fitzgerald 28-20 last season. The schools first played in 1954 when Irwin beat Jim Maynor-coached Fitzgerald 13-0 under head coach Herb Strickland.

Brooks County is ranked No. 5 and will travel to Class 3A No. 4 Thomasville for the 28th meeting between the teams. The Trojans beat Thomasville 42-7 last season. Lamar County, ranked No. 9, will host Class A Division II No. 10 Wilcox County for the second time. Lamar County beat the Patriots 48-35 last season.

In Class A Division II, defending champion Bowdon begins the season with the No. 1 ranking. The Red Devils travel to No. 5 Manchester to begin the season where it left off: playing ranked competition. Bowdon defeated Schley County 39-31 in the state championship game last season to win the program’s third state title – 1971 and 1992.

Class A Division I Top-10 schedule

1. Prince Avenue Christian – Friday at Hammond (S.C.)

2. Swainsboro – Friday at Class A Division I No. 6 Metter

3. Irwin County – Friday at Class 2A No. 1 Fitzgerald

4. Rabun County – Friday vs. Class 2A Haralson County

5. Brooks County – Friday at Class 3A No. 4 Thomasville

6. Metter -- Friday vs. Class A Division I No. 2 Swainsboro

7. Bleckley County – Friday at Class 2A Dodge County

8. Elbert County – Friday at Class 3A Hart County

9. Lamar County – Friday vs. Class A Division II No. 10 Wilcox County

10. Trion – Friday vs. Class 3A Gordon Lee

Class A Division II Top-10 schedule

1. Bowdon – Friday at Class A Division II No. 5 Manchester

2. Schley County – Friday vs. Tattnall Square

3. Clinch County – Friday vs. Class 2A Berrien

4. Lincoln County – Friday vs. Class A Division I Bryan County

5. Manchester -- Friday vs. Class A Division II No. 1 Bowden

6. Early County – Friday vs. Class A Division II Miller County (Region 1 game)

7. Johnson County – Off.

8. McIntosh County Academy – Friday at Class 3A Johnson-Savannah

9. Charlton County – Friday vs. Class 2A Jeff Davis

10. Wilcox County – Friday at Class A Division I No. 9 Lamar County

