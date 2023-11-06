How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 12

1. (1) Mill Creek (10-0)

Last week: Beat Mountain View 33-7. Shane Throgmartin was 9-of-11 passing for 134 yards and a touchdown, a 69-yarder to Justin Content. Content also scored on a 51-yard run. Trajen Greco returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Osborne (7-3)

2. (2) Walton (10-0)

Last week: Beat Wheeler 42-16. Walton trailed 16-14 at halftime but won the second half 28-0. Jeremy Hecklinski was 19-of-31 passing for 285 yards and four touchdowns. Makari Bodiford rushed for 90 yards. Next: Friday vs. Mountain View (4-6)

3. (3) Colquitt County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Richmond Hill 35-3. Day’Shawn Brown rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns on five carries. Neko Fann was 11-of-17 passing for 141 yards. Next: Friday vs. Parkview (7-3)

4. (4) Buford (9-1)

Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 67-0. Dylan Raiola was 10-of-13 passing for 251 yards and four touchdowns. K.J. Bolden (3-82-1) and Jordan Allen (3-77-1) were his top receivers. Buford led 53-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Wheeler (7-3)

5. (5) Carrollton (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Harrison (7-3)

6. (8) Grayson (8-2)

Last week: Beat Parkview 41-14. Dylan Elder rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns. Amari Alston ran for 110 yards on 12 carries. Jeff Davis was 7-of-13 passing for 56 yards. Grayson came away with the Region 8 title after losing its region opener Sept. 29 to Newton. Next: Friday vs. Richmond Hill (5-5)

7. (10) Newton (8-2)

Last week: Beat Archer 47-14. Deron Benson was 15-of-19 passing for 318 yards and five touchdowns, four to Marcus Calwise, who had seven receptions for 176 yards. Keon Davis had four receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown. Zion Johnson rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Next: Saturday vs. Camden County (7-3)

8. (9) Westlake (8-2)

Last week: Beat Campbell 35-0. Tomir Bransford rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Westlake led 35-0 at halftime and held Campbell to 54 total yards and forced three turnovers, one a fumble that John Betts returned 19 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Marietta (3-7)

9. (NR) North Cobb (7-3)

Last week: Beat Osborne 31-7. Nick Grimstead passed for 137 yards and a touchdown to Zion Bryan. Quavy Echols rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Collins Hill (4-6)

10. (NR) Milton (8-2)

Last week: Beat Lambert 37-16. Milton led 15-9 entering the fourth quarter and scored three touchdowns, one a 94-yard fumble return by Faisal Sokoya. Luke Nickel was 24-of-37 passing for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Marc Essley had 10 receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Duluth (7-3)

Out: No. 6 Norcross (8-2), No. 7 Parkview (7-3)

Class 6A

1. (1) Gainesville (10-0)

Last week: Beat Jackson County 28-0. Baxter Wright was 9-of-12 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Gainesville got its third shutout in region play and achieved its second consecutive 10-0 regular season. Next: Friday vs. South Paulding (3-7)

2. (2) Thomas County Central (10-0)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 31-16. Jaylen Johnson was 16-of-20 passing for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Trey Brenton had 87 yards rushing and 65 receiving. Thomas County Central led 24-3 at halftime and 31-3 in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday vs. St. Pius (3-7)

3. (3) Douglas County (10-0)

Last week: Beat South Paulding 30-7. Douglas County rushed for 357 yards. Rah’keith Kelly had 120, and Zamarcus Lindley had 115. Next: Friday vs. Habersham Central (5-5)

4. (4) Hughes (8-2)

Last week: Beat Paulding County 56-9. Air Noland was 12-of-17 passing for 326 yards and four touchdowns. Carsyn Baker rushed for 100 yards on five carries. Next: Friday vs. North Forsyth (5-5)

5. (5) Lee County (8-2)

Last week: Beat Tift County 65-14. Seven Lee County players scored touchdowns. Ousmane Kromah had 108 yards from scrimmage on nine touches. Devin Collier rushed for 53 yards and two touchdowns, threw a 23-yard TD pass and had 10 tackles and a sack. Next: Friday vs. Dunwoody (8-2)

6. (6) Rome (9-1)

Last week: Beat Etowah 65-0. Reece Fountain was 8-of-11 passing for 214 yards and four touchdowns. D.K. Daniel had six receptions for 133 yards and three touchdowns. Toot Stallings returned a punt for a touchdown for the second straight game. Next: Friday vs. Sprayberry (6-4)

7. (7) Marist (9-1)

Last week: Beat Riverwood 42-6. Marist used 12 ball carriers to rush for 299 yards. Jack Euart rushed for 54 yards and passed for 84 and two touchdowns. Joseph Pizzo returned a punt 49 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (4-6)

8. (8) Roswell (9-1)

Last week: Beat Alpharetta 52-13. Nykahi Davenport rushed for 241 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and had 34 receiving yards. K.J. Smith was 10-of-19 passing for 196 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 61 yards. Next: Friday vs. River Ridge (5-5)

9. (9) Houston County (8-2)

Last week: Beat Veterans 42-0. A.J. Hill was 12-of-20 passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Amir Thomas rushed for 129 yards, and Ryan Taleb ran for 113. Next: Friday at North Atlanta (9-1)

10. (10) Woodward Academy (8-2)

Last week: Beat Forest Park 45-6. Tyree Myrick returned a fumble six yards for a touchdown on the game’s first series. Lucas Farrington rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Next: Friday vs. Evans (4-6)

Class 5A

1. (1) Coffee (10-0)

Last week: Beat Ware County 28-5. Fred Brown rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in a game that decided the Region 1 championship. Ware County was held without a touchdown for the first time in 59 games dating to 2018. Next: Friday vs. Chamblee (4-6)

2. (2) Creekside (9-1)

Last week: Beat Banneker 49-6. Creekside led 42-0 at halftime. Vinson Berry was 14-of-24 passing for 218 yards and five touchdowns, three to Shane Kelley. Roderick McCrary rushed for 111 yards. Next: Friday vs. Flowery Branch (5-5)

3. (3) Jefferson (10-0)

Last week: Beat Eastside 35-0. Jefferson held Eastside to 107 total yards in a game that decided the Region 8 title. Sammy Brown rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries. Gavin Markey was 5-of-8 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns, both to Zay Minish. Next: Friday vs. Jackson, Atlanta (5-5)

4. (4) Cartersville (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Centennial (3-7)

5. (5) Ware County (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Coffee 28-5. Ware County was limited to 153 total yards and was 8-of-25 passing in a game for the Region 1 championship. Next: Friday vs. Decatur (5-5)

6. (6) Kell (9-1)

Last week: Beat Chattahoochee 48-0. Kell led 34-0 at halftime. Bryce Clavon was 16-of-22 passing for 264 yards and five touchdowns. Peyton Zachary had eight receptions for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Kyle Vaka had five receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Cass (5-5)

7. (7) Hiram (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cambridge (6-4)

8. (8) Greater Atlanta Christian (9-1)

Last week: Beat Centennial 17-7. Gianlucca Tiberia rushed for 140 yards, and his 18-yard TD run with 8:41 left gave GAC a 14-7 lead. Jack Stanton was 16-of-27 passing for 243 yards and a touchdown. Gold Chyrack had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Dalton (7-3)

9. (9) Warner Robins (7-3)

Last week: Beat Locust Grove 51-21. Warner Robins led 44-7 at halftime. Judd Anderson threw two first-quarter touchdowns. Khalil Quinn returned a punt for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. McIntosh (6-4)

10. (10) Harris County (9-1)

Last week: Beat McIntosh 14-6. Harris County took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held on, keeping McIntosh to less than 200 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Ola (7-3)

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. Baldwin (6-4)

2. (2) North Oconee (10-0)

Last week: Beat Cherokee Bluff 34-7. Max Wilson was 4-of-4 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown. Tate Titshaw had 85 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on nine touches. Next: Saturday vs. Pace Academy (5-5)

3. (3) Bainbridge (8-2)

Last week: Beat Cairo 56-6. Bainbridge scored two touchdowns in each quarter in a game that decided the Region 1 title. Cam Sanders was 17-of-21 passing for 295 yards and five touchdowns. Antavious Murphy had nine receptions for 187 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Saturday vs. Trinity Christian (6-4)

4. (4) Spalding (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. Wayne County (7-3)

5. (5) Central-Carrollton (10-0)

Last week: Beat Heritage-Ringgold 35-34. Central stopped Heritage’s two-point try in the fourth quarter and ran out the final 6:30, driving inside Heritage’s 10-yard line. J.R. Harris was 24-of-30 passing for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Marshun Horton had seven receptions for 91 yards. Jonaz Walton rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns and had 28 receiving yards. Next: Saturday vs. Hapeville Charter (5-5)

6. (6) Stockbridge (8-2)

Last week: Beat McDonough 63-21. Stockbridge led 56-0 at halftime and put up 408 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. Next: Saturday vs. North Hall (7-3)

7. (7) Perry (8-2)

Last week: Beat West Laurens 55-7. Cullen McDaniel was 12-of-13 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown. Corrion Daniels rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Next: Saturday vs. Burke County (8-2)

8. (10) Starr’s Mill (7-3)

Last week: Beat Whitewater 24-10. Logan Inagawa was 14-of-20 passing for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Lincoln Delaere had six receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. Next: Saturday vs. Shaw (4-6)

9. (NR) Stephenson (8-2)

Last week: Beat Southwest DeKalb 41-32. Devin Ingram rushed for 264 yards and five touchdowns and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to open the second half. Next: Saturday vs. Northwest Whitfield (6-4)

10. (NR) LaGrange (8-2)

Last week: Beat Troup 23-7. LaGrange intercepted three passes, one returned by Parker Shattuck 87 yards for a touchdown, and held Troup to 229 total yards. Steven Hill had four receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Saturday vs. Westover (5-5)

Out: No. 8 Cairo (8-2), No. 9 Troup (8-2)

Class 3A

1. (1) Calvary Day (10-0)

Last week: Beat Beach by forfeit. Next: Friday vs. Jackson (2-8)

2. (3) Cedar Grove (5-5)

Last week: Beat Carver-Atlanta 24-14. Cedar Grove was held to less than 250 total yards and pulled away with a couple of fourth-quarter touchdowns for a 24-7 lead. Javon Beckford and Wesley Brown had three tackles for losses apiece. Next: Friday vs. Hebron Christian (6-4)

3. (4) Mary Persons (9-1)

Last week: Beat Pike County 56-7. Mary Persons led 573-65 in total yards. Najeh Reese rushed for 100 yards on eight carries. Freshmen Isaiah Hendricks and Daniel Jungberg had TD receptions. Next: Friday vs. Long County (6-4)

4. (5) Savannah Christian (8-2)

Last week: Beat Liberty County 63-21. Zo Smalls rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Blaise Thomas was 12-of-16 passing for 177 yards. Jaden Miles had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Peach County (4-6)

5. (6) Lumpkin County (10-0)

Last week: Beat West Hall 42-7. Mason Sullens rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Cal Faulkner was 15-of-21 passing for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Lumpkin County completed its first 10-0 regular season in history. Next: Friday vs. Gordon Lee (6-4)

6. (2) Stephens County (9-1)

Last week: Lost to Hebron Christian 37-6. Stephens County was held to 70 total yards and lost a game that didn’t affect its No. 1 seed in the region. Javin Gordon, who finished the regular season with 1,306 rushing yards, ran for only 27 yards on 15 carries. Hebron defeated Stephens County in similar circumstances in 2022. Next: Friday vs. Carver-Atlanta (2-7)

7. (7) Morgan County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Harlem 35-21. Jayden Dorsey rushed for 208 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, and his 5-yard run in the fourth quarter iced the game. Talan Fuller was 12-of-15 passing for 143 yards. This game has decided the Region 4 title the past two seasons. Harlem won last year. Next: Friday vs. Monroe (6-3)

8. (8) Sandy Creek (7-3)

Last week: Beat Douglass 22-21. Sandy Creek trailed 21-7 at halftime but took the lead in the third quarter. Douglass missed a field goal after driving inside Sandy Creek’s 10-yard line in the fourth quarter. Sandy Creek later drove inside the Douglass 10 and failed to score. Amari Latimer rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. Next: Friday vs. Monroe Area (6-4)

9. (9) Carver-Columbus (7-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Richmond Academy (4-6)

10. (10) Crisp County (6-4)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Hephzibah (7-3)

Class 2A

1. (1) Thomson (9-1)

Last week: Beat Westside-Augusta 63-6. Anthony Jeffery rushed for 197 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries. Next: Saturday vs. Jeff Davis (5-5)

2. (2) Appling County (8-2)

Last week: Beat Brantley County 50-14. Jamarion Williams rushed for 148 yards a touchdown on 16 carries. Dayson Griffis was 5-of-10 passing for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Appling County got the No. 3 seed from Region 3 in a three-way draw with Pierce County and Toombs County. Next: Saturday at Northeast (8-2)

3. (3) Pierce County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Tattnall County 31-0. Marquez Leggett rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Caden McGatha was 7-of-13 passing for 157 yards. Pierce County led 31-0 at halftime. Pierce got Region 3′s No. 1 seed in a draw with Appling County and Toombs County. Next: Saturday vs. ACE Charter (8-2)

4. (4) Toombs County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Vidalia 31-14. Toombs County scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away and ensure that it had the needed 13-point victory margin to keep itself in a first-place tie with Pierce County and Appling County in Region 3. (Toombs ultimately got the No. 2 seed). T.J. Stanley passed for 143 yards. Aiden Stokes returned a punt for a touchdown. Next: Saturday vs. Southwest (6-4)

5. (5) Callaway (7-2)

Last week: Beat Landmark Christian 56-3. Freshman RB Christian Kennedy rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Next: Saturday vs. Providence Christian (8-2)

6. (6) Rockmart (8-2)

Last week: Beat North Murray 59-7. Nahzir Turner rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on three carries, and Brent Washington ran for 118 and three touchdowns on six carries. Rockmart had 555 total yards on 36 snaps while holding North Murray to 161 total yards and 0-for-10 conversions on third down. Next: Saturday vs. Washington (3-7)

7. (7) Northeast (8-2)

Last week: Beat Rutland 37-7. Reginald Glover rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 89 yards and a touchdown. Tyshawn Brown returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Saturday vs. Appling County (8-2)

8. (8) Fellowship Christian (8-2)

Last week: Beat Union County 28-21. Jonathan Granby threw a 2-yard TD pass to Josh Milhollin to break a 21-21 tie early in the fourth quarter, and Milhollin intercepted a pass in the end zone on the final play. Union County had stopped Fellowship at the 1-yard line and drove itself inside Fellowship’s 20 in the game to decide the Region 8 title. Gransby passed for 144 yards and two touchdowns, both to Milhollin. C.J. Givers rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Next: Saturday vs. Redan (4-6)

9. (9) Cook (8-2)

Last week: Beat Worth County 31-28. Drew Folsom was 16-of-21 passing for 308 yards and two touchdowns, one a 35-yarder to Jacarre Johnson for the winning score in the final three minutes. Johnson had four receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. Next: Saturday vs. Washington County (5-5)

10. (10) Fitzgerald (7-3)

Last week: Beat Berrien 48-6. Fitzgerald had 492 total yards and never punted. Daniel Harris rushed for 112 yards on nine carries. Next: Saturday vs. Putnam County (6-4)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (9-1)

Last week: Beat Social Circle 49-3. Aaron Philo was 26-of-36 passing for 313 yards and five touchdowns. He finished with the GHSA lead in passing yards (3,131) for the season. Freshman WR Hudson Hill had 10 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Connor Causby had 102 yards rushing and two touchdowns on five carries and 43 yards receiving and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Athens Christian (0-10)

2. (2) Trion (10-0)

Last week: Beat Darlington 42-14. Toby Maddux rushed for 261 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries and had four receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. Kade Smith passed for 103 yards. Trion won its first region title since 2003 and completed its first 10-0 regular season since 1974. Next: Friday vs. St. Francis (1-7)

3. (3) Commerce (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Jasper County (5-5)

4. (4) Elbert County (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Oglethorpe County (4-6)

5. (5) Bleckley County (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Claxton (2-8)

6. (7) Rabun County (7-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Social Circle (4-6)

7. (NR) Dublin (8-2)

Last week: Beat Swainsboro 41-20. Micah O’Neal rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. Xavier Bostic rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns. Both intercepted passes. Next: Friday vs. Screven County (4-6)

8. (6) Swainsboro (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Dublin 41-20. Jordon Williams rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Next: Friday at Metter (5-5)

9. (8) Lamar County (8-2)

Last week: Beat Heard County 45-28. ZyQuavius Hughley rushed for 137 yards on 17 carries. Ty Head attempted one pass, a 10-yard touchdown, and scored three touchdowns on short runs. Next: Friday vs. Bacon County (4-5)

10. (9) Bryan County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Claxton 50-0. Bryan County led 41-0 at halftime and used 11 ball carriers. Austin Clemons rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. Jacari Carney rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Next: Friday vs. East Laurens (3-7)

Out: No. 10 Brooks County (5-5)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Schley County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Greenville 63-32. Jay Kanazawa was 11-of-14 passing for 180 yards and three touchdowns. Schley County led 56-8 at halftime. Next: Second round of playoffs.

2. (2) Manchester (7-2)

Last week: Beat Taylor County 42-0. Qua’vion Cooper rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Bobby Ellison, playing with a club to protect his right arm, intercepted two passes. Next: Friday vs. Mount Zion-Carroll (3-7)

3. (3) Macon County (8-2)

Last week: Beat Marion County 49-20. Tyler Stephens rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries and caught a 68-yard TD pass. Brian Tyler threw two TD passes and rushed for 61 yards. Next: Friday at Christian Heritage (4-5)

4. (4) Clinch County (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. McIntosh County Academy (4-6)

5. (5) Bowdon (8-2)

Last week: Beat Mount Zion-Carroll 63-14. Bowdon led 42-0 at halftime, and 25 players made at least one solo tackle. Kyler McGrinn was 6-of-9 passing for 222 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards on six carries. Next: Friday vs. Taylor County (6-4)

6. (7) Greene County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Washington-Wilkes 20-10. Greene County trailed 10-7 at halftime but didn’t allow more points. Steve Miller rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Amari Durham blocked a punt. Next: Friday vs. Hancock Central (4-6)

7. (8) Aquinas (8-2)

Last week: Beat Warren County 45-8. Jim Franklin was 13-of-21 passing for 283 yards and four touchdowns, three to Buddyrow Garrer, who had six catches for 195 yards. Aquinas led 35-8 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Glascock County (4-6)

8. (NR) Portal (7-3)

Last week: Beat Jenkins County 36-34. Portal stopped a two-point conversion run in overtime to clinch the victory and the school’s first region title. On Portal’s overtime possession, Elijah Coleman threw an 11-yard TD pass to Samari McBride, then threw to Amir Jackson for a two-point conversion. Coleman was 14-of-17 passing for 143 yards and four touchdowns, two to Jackson. Next: Friday vs. Turner County (3-7)

9. (6) Jenkins County (9-1)

Last week: Lost to Portal 36-34. Jenkins County came from down 28-14 and 14-0 to force overtime, but Robtravius Coney came up short on a two-point conversion attempt in overtime, ending the game. Coney rushed for 134 yards, giving him 1,210 for the season, and two touchdowns. Jeremiah Gilmore had eight tackles for losses and a sack. Next: Friday vs. Charlton County (2-8)

10. (9) Dooly County (6-4)

Last week: Beat Hawkinsville 30-23. Antwan Clayton was 19-of-23 passing for 268 yards and four touchdowns, two to De’Ante Burden, who had six receptions for 104 yards. Dooly County led 30-7 in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday vs. Miller County (4-5)

Out: No. 10 Telfair County (7-2)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.