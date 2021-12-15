ajc logo
Houston Co., Ridgeland, Greene Co. hire head football coaches

Former Newton and Tri-Cities coach Terrance Banks, who took over at Meadowcreek in midseason this year when Jason Carrera became Central Gwinnett’s athletic director, has been named the new head coach at Greene County.
Former Newton and Tri-Cities coach Terrance Banks, who took over at Meadowcreek in midseason this year when Jason Carrera became Central Gwinnett’s athletic director, has been named the new head coach at Greene County.

Houston County, Ridgeland and Greene County hired football coaches Tuesday, and North Hall and Meadowcreek now have openings.

Houston County hired Jeremy Edwards, who was Warner Robins’ offensive coordinator the past three seasons, during which the Demons were 40-4 with two state titles. The 2021 team averaged a school-record 47.7 points per game.

Ridgeland hired alumnus Craig Pritchett, who had been head coach at Brevard of North Carolina the past seven seasons, going 47-34. Pritchett had been on Ridgeland’s staff from 2005 to 2014.

Greene County hired Terrance Banks, who took over as Meadowcreek’s coach in midseason this year when Jason Carrera became Central Gwinnett’s athletic director. Banks also has been a head coach at Tri-Cities and Newton. The Meadowcreek job is open.

North Hall’s David Bishop resigned Tuesday after eight seasons as head coach, all ending in playoff berths. Bishop has been on North Hall’s staff since 2001.

There have been 39 reported openings this offseason. Ten have been filled:

ACE Charter: Sam Zanders (Keith Hatcher)

Adairsville: Eric Bishop

B.E.S.T. Academy: Joshua Moore

Bacon County: Keith Gosse

Berkmar: Willie Gary

Colquitt County: Justin Rogers

Cook: Jamie Rodgers (Byron Slack)

East Paulding: Billy Shackelford

Gainesville: Heath Webb (Josh Niblett)

Greene County: Larry Milligan (Terrance Banks)

Heritage (Conyers): Eddie Snell

Houston County: Ryan Crawford (Jeremy Edwards)

Jasper County: Aaron Pitts

Kell: Brett Sloan (Bobby May)

Lanier: David Willingham

Locust Grove: Mark Miller

Lumpkin County: Caleb Sorrell (Heath Webb)

Meadowcreek: Terrance Banks

*Mount de Sales: Keith Hatcher

McIntosh: Lee Belknap

Midtown: Kevin Clark

Mundy’s Mill: Dwayne Davis

North Hall: David Bishop

Ola: Ryan Angel

Pace Academy: Chris Slade

Paulding County: Van Spence

Ridgeland: Kip Klein (Craig Pritchett)

Seckinger: New school

South Paulding: Eric Robinson

*Stratford Academy: Mark Farriba

Sumter County: Ross Couch

Taylor County: Robert Yevak

Temple: Scott Ward (Cory Nix)

Thomas County Central: Ashley Henderson (Justin Rogers)

Washington County: Joel Ingram

Wayne County: Ken Cribb

Westlake: Bobby May

White County: Tim Cokely

Woodland (Cartersville): Tony Plott

*Moving to Georgia Independent School Association

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

