Houston Co., Ridgeland, Greene Co. hire head football coaches

Houston County, Ridgeland and Greene County hired football coaches Tuesday, and North Hall and Meadowcreek now have openings.
Houston County hired Jeremy Edwards, who was Warner Robins’ offensive coordinator the past three seasons, during which the Demons were 40-4 with two state titles. The 2021 team averaged a school-record 47.7 points per game.
Ridgeland hired alumnus Craig Pritchett, who had been head coach at Brevard of North Carolina the past seven seasons, going 47-34. Pritchett had been on Ridgeland’s staff from 2005 to 2014.
Greene County hired Terrance Banks, who took over as Meadowcreek’s coach in midseason this year when Jason Carrera became Central Gwinnett’s athletic director. Banks also has been a head coach at Tri-Cities and Newton. The Meadowcreek job is open.
North Hall’s David Bishop resigned Tuesday after eight seasons as head coach, all ending in playoff berths. Bishop has been on North Hall’s staff since 2001.
There have been 39 reported openings this offseason. Ten have been filled:
ACE Charter: Sam Zanders (Keith Hatcher)
Adairsville: Eric Bishop
B.E.S.T. Academy: Joshua Moore
Bacon County: Keith Gosse
Berkmar: Willie Gary
Colquitt County: Justin Rogers
Cook: Jamie Rodgers (Byron Slack)
East Paulding: Billy Shackelford
Gainesville: Heath Webb (Josh Niblett)
Greene County: Larry Milligan (Terrance Banks)
Heritage (Conyers): Eddie Snell
Houston County: Ryan Crawford (Jeremy Edwards)
Jasper County: Aaron Pitts
Kell: Brett Sloan (Bobby May)
Lanier: David Willingham
Locust Grove: Mark Miller
Lumpkin County: Caleb Sorrell (Heath Webb)
Meadowcreek: Terrance Banks
*Mount de Sales: Keith Hatcher
McIntosh: Lee Belknap
Midtown: Kevin Clark
Mundy’s Mill: Dwayne Davis
North Hall: David Bishop
Ola: Ryan Angel
Pace Academy: Chris Slade
Paulding County: Van Spence
Ridgeland: Kip Klein (Craig Pritchett)
Seckinger: New school
South Paulding: Eric Robinson
*Stratford Academy: Mark Farriba
Sumter County: Ross Couch
Taylor County: Robert Yevak
Temple: Scott Ward (Cory Nix)
Thomas County Central: Ashley Henderson (Justin Rogers)
Washington County: Joel Ingram
Wayne County: Ken Cribb
Westlake: Bobby May
White County: Tim Cokely
Woodland (Cartersville): Tony Plott
*Moving to Georgia Independent School Association
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.
