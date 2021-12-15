Houston Co., Ridgeland, Greene Co. hire head football coaches

Houston County hired Jeremy Edwards, who was Warner Robins’ offensive coordinator the past three seasons, during which the Demons were 40-4 with two state titles. The 2021 team averaged a school-record 47.7 points per game.

Ridgeland hired alumnus Craig Pritchett, who had been head coach at Brevard of North Carolina the past seven seasons, going 47-34. Pritchett had been on Ridgeland’s staff from 2005 to 2014.