Holiday Basketball updates from Monday

Cumberland Christian 78, Veterans 62

Delva Chedlet (23 points), Jelani Hamilton (19 points) and Aaron Brooks (16 points) led Columbia Christian. Tajh Williams (29 points) and Jeremy Sams (20 points) paced Veterans.

Cleveland Stroud Showcase at Rockdale County

Host Rockdale County defeated Redan 67-56 in the first round of the Cleveland Stroud and will play Druid Hills in the second round Tuesday. Rockdale led 32-19 at the half.

Boys

Alpharetta 56, North Paulding 51

Americus-Sumter 58, River Ridge 56

Benedictine 57, Savannah Country Day 47

Buford 73, Brookwood 40

Callaway 46, Troup County 31

Central-Macon 61, Spalding 55

Deerfield-Windsor 42, RTCA 39

Dobyns-Bennett 70, South Atlanta 57

Druid Hills 71, McNair 42

First Presbyterian 94, Athens Academy 63

Greater Atlanta Christian 78, West 56

Greenbrier 54, Aquinas 53

Greenforest 56, Pace Academy 50

Grovetown 65, West Forsyth 37

Hebron Christian 75, Mt. de Sales 26

Houston County 71, Peach County 68

Jefferson 69, Elbert County 51

Langston Hughes 53, Etowah 47

Lanier County 67, Miller County 59

Lincoln 57, Lee County 47

Lithia Springs 68, Starr’s Mill 42

Lithonia 57, Cedar Shoals 47

Malone 55, Seminole County 47

McDonough 93, John Milledge 45

Miller Grove 69, St. Anne Pacelli 36

Mitchell County 60, Bleckley County 42

Model 71, Adairsville 57

Murray County 53, Gordon Lee 29

North Cobb Christian 88, North Clayton 39

North Gwinnett 64, Alexander 56

Northview 56, Cambridge 49

Oconee County 80, Dawson County 55

Parkview 100, Camp Jewell House 51

Peachtree Ridge 54, New Manchester 43

Pebblebrook 73, Greenhill 69

Pickens 62, Ringgold 59

Rabun County 72, Cherokee Bluff 55

Salem 62, Blythewood 46

Sevier County 63, Stephenson 55

Southeast Bulloch 54, Southwest 50

Southeast Whitfield 55, North Murray 39

Tattnall Square 49, Georgia Military 40

Terrell Academy 76, Charlton County 75

Valwood 75, Worth County 61

Walnut Grove 79, Stratford Academy 29

Washington County 59, Southwest DeKalb 55

West Laurens 50, Jeff Davis 41

Wheeler County 68, Westwood (GISA) 32

Windsor Forest 66, CFCA 64

Girls

Alpharetta 59, Mountain View 56

Archer 60, Homewood 30

Athens Academy 45, First Presbyterian 37

Bacon County 43, Brantley County 39

Bleckley County 58, Jeff Davis 32

Blue Ridge 73, Hephzibah 49

Brookwood 49, Buford 37

Brunswick 54, Military Magnet 33

Calhoun 52, Murray County 45

Callaway 73, Lithia Springs 46

Cambridge 46, North Cobb 42

Carrollton 64, Campbell 32

Cedar Shoals 65, Warner Robins 57

Centennial 48, Milton 35

Charlton County 49, Terrell Academy 40

Chestatee 49, Harris County 41

Cross Creek 50, Spalding 32

Dalton 57, McMinn County 46

Dodge County 49, Houston County 47

Dublin 54, Metter 22

Dutchtown 52, Sandy Creek 23

East Jackson 52, Prince Avenue 51

Galloway School 65, Whitewater 38

Gordon Lee 50, Oakwood Christian 37

Greenbrier 63, Strom Thurmond 21

Jackson County 49, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 36

Jefferson 57, Elbert County 46

Lakeside-Evans 51, Lincoln County 29

Lower Richard 64, Evans 16

Lumpkin County 62, Flowery Branch 24

Mt. Pisgah Christian 46, Meadowcreek 31

North Murray 43, Southeast Whitfield 14

Pickens 44, South Gwinnett 40

Rabun County 72, Cherokee Bluff 71

Richmond Hill 40, St. Vincents 24

Ringgold 39, Northwest Whitfield 27

Rockdale County 62, McIntosh 35

Savannah Country Day 47, Charlotte Country 38

St. Francis 51, Cannon 49

Swainsboro 37, Bulloch Academy 29

Telfair County 51, Howard 30

Trinity Christian 71, Pace Academy 42

Trion 68, Model 63

Valdosta 47, Butler 41

Veterans 66, Rutland 6

Walnut Grove 47, Stratford Academy 40

Wesleyan 76, Socastee 30

Westover 42, Deerfield-Windsor 36

Wheeler 47, Central Gwinnett 41

Woodville-Tompkins 46, Fayette County 41