Holiday Basketball updates from Monday

Kyric Davis scored 16 points, including the game-winner, to lead the Panthers past River Ridge 58-56 in the Lemon Street Classic at Marietta. Devon Dowdell scored 14 points and Brandon Pope added nine points. Jared Russo (26 points) and Branden Pierce (11 points) paced River Ridge
North Gwinnett 64, Alexander 56
Dylan Gary scored 23 points to lead North Gwinnett past Alexander. RJ Godfrey scored 20 points with 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks and Thomas Allard scored 12 points.
Grovetown 65, West Forsyth 37
Frankquon Sherman scored 17 points to lead Grovetown while Malik Ferguson scored 16 points and Markel Freeman added 15 points. Caleb Lesch led West Forsyth with 13 points and Grant Moore added 10 points.
Cumberland Christian 78, Veterans 62
Delva Chedlet (23 points), Jelani Hamilton (19 points) and Aaron Brooks (16 points) led Columbia Christian. Tajh Williams (29 points) and Jeremy Sams (20 points) paced Veterans.
Cleveland Stroud Showcase at Rockdale County
Host Rockdale County defeated Redan 67-56 in the first round of the Cleveland Stroud and will play Druid Hills in the second round Tuesday. Rockdale led 32-19 at the half.
See the other scores below
Boys
Alpharetta 56, North Paulding 51
Benedictine 57, Savannah Country Day 47
Buford 73, Brookwood 40
Callaway 46, Troup County 31
Central-Macon 61, Spalding 55
Deerfield-Windsor 42, RTCA 39
Dobyns-Bennett 70, South Atlanta 57
Druid Hills 71, McNair 42
First Presbyterian 94, Athens Academy 63
Greater Atlanta Christian 78, West 56
Greenbrier 54, Aquinas 53
Greenforest 56, Pace Academy 50
Hebron Christian 75, Mt. de Sales 26
Houston County 71, Peach County 68
Jefferson 69, Elbert County 51
Langston Hughes 53, Etowah 47
Lanier County 67, Miller County 59
Lincoln 57, Lee County 47
Lithia Springs 68, Starr’s Mill 42
Lithonia 57, Cedar Shoals 47
Malone 55, Seminole County 47
McDonough 93, John Milledge 45
Miller Grove 69, St. Anne Pacelli 36
Mitchell County 60, Bleckley County 42
Model 71, Adairsville 57
Murray County 53, Gordon Lee 29
North Cobb Christian 88, North Clayton 39
Northview 56, Cambridge 49
Oconee County 80, Dawson County 55
Parkview 100, Camp Jewell House 51
Peachtree Ridge 54, New Manchester 43
Pebblebrook 73, Greenhill 69
Pickens 62, Ringgold 59
Rabun County 72, Cherokee Bluff 55
Salem 62, Blythewood 46
Sevier County 63, Stephenson 55
Southeast Bulloch 54, Southwest 50
Southeast Whitfield 55, North Murray 39
Tattnall Square 49, Georgia Military 40
Terrell Academy 76, Charlton County 75
Valwood 75, Worth County 61
Walnut Grove 79, Stratford Academy 29
Washington County 59, Southwest DeKalb 55
West Laurens 50, Jeff Davis 41
Wheeler County 68, Westwood (GISA) 32
Windsor Forest 66, CFCA 64
Girls
Alpharetta 59, Mountain View 56
Archer 60, Homewood 30
Athens Academy 45, First Presbyterian 37
Bacon County 43, Brantley County 39
Bleckley County 58, Jeff Davis 32
Blue Ridge 73, Hephzibah 49
Brookwood 49, Buford 37
Brunswick 54, Military Magnet 33
Calhoun 52, Murray County 45
Callaway 73, Lithia Springs 46
Cambridge 46, North Cobb 42
Carrollton 64, Campbell 32
Cedar Shoals 65, Warner Robins 57
Centennial 48, Milton 35
Charlton County 49, Terrell Academy 40
Chestatee 49, Harris County 41
Cross Creek 50, Spalding 32
Dalton 57, McMinn County 46
Dodge County 49, Houston County 47
Dublin 54, Metter 22
Dutchtown 52, Sandy Creek 23
East Jackson 52, Prince Avenue 51
Galloway School 65, Whitewater 38
Gordon Lee 50, Oakwood Christian 37
Greenbrier 63, Strom Thurmond 21
Jackson County 49, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 36
Jefferson 57, Elbert County 46
Lakeside-Evans 51, Lincoln County 29
Lower Richard 64, Evans 16
Lumpkin County 62, Flowery Branch 24
Mt. Pisgah Christian 46, Meadowcreek 31
North Murray 43, Southeast Whitfield 14
Pickens 44, South Gwinnett 40
Rabun County 72, Cherokee Bluff 71
Richmond Hill 40, St. Vincents 24
Ringgold 39, Northwest Whitfield 27
Rockdale County 62, McIntosh 35
Savannah Country Day 47, Charlotte Country 38
St. Francis 51, Cannon 49
Swainsboro 37, Bulloch Academy 29
Telfair County 51, Howard 30
Trinity Christian 71, Pace Academy 42
Trion 68, Model 63
Valdosta 47, Butler 41
Veterans 66, Rutland 6
Walnut Grove 47, Stratford Academy 40
Wesleyan 76, Socastee 30
Westover 42, Deerfield-Windsor 36
Wheeler 47, Central Gwinnett 41
Woodville-Tompkins 46, Fayette County 41