High school basketball scores

By Score Atlanta
31 minutes ago

Boys

Baldwin 62, Griffin 41

Cambridge 75, Northview 52

Cedar Grove 76, Redan 54

Chapel Hill 74, Jackson-Atlanta 68

Chattahoochee County 69, Central-Talbotton 55

Cherokee Bluff 79, North Hall 73

Christian Heritage 78, Chattooga 39

Clarke Central 81, Loganville 44

Commerce 51, Prince Avenue 41

Eagle’s Landing Christian 67, McIntosh 54

East Hall 89, Chestatee 84

Eastside 52, Jefferson 50

Fort Payne 60, Darlington 56

Greater Atlanta Christian 94, Centennial 82

Islands 58, Bluffton, SC 57

Kell 79, North Springs 49

LaFayette 69, Whitwell 39

Laney 76, Josey 58

Lee County 85, Northside-Warner Robins 43

Mays 62, Banneker 45

Monroe Area 60, Alcovy 52

Newton 78, St. Anne Pacelli 62

North Cobb Christian 67, Therrell 57

North Gwinnett 66, South Forsyth 60

Pace Academy 63, Woodland-Stockbridge 40

Rabun County 80, Stephens County 66

Ringgold 56, Oolterwah 38

Riverdale 64, Whitewater 50

Southeast Bulloch 64, Swainsboro 60

Spalding 75, Perry 50

Tattnall Square 60, Mary Persons 57

Tift County 45, Coffee 35

Tri-Cities 84, Creekside 37

Union County 64, Providence Christian 60

Vidalia 57, Brantley County 55

Walker 62, Mt. Paran Christian 59

Westover 52, Terrell County 37

Westside-Augusta 92, Putnam County 56

Westside-Macon 69, Howard 56

Winder-Barrow 79, Flowery Branch 35

Windsor Forest 99, Appling County 54

Baldwin 65, Westside-Macon 47

Bleckley County 63, Houston County 60

Buford 81, Mountain View 66

Camden County 73, Bakker County 21

Coosa 53, Chattooga 47

Crawford County 51, Tattnall Square 49

Eastside 80, Flowery Branch 41

Fayette County 61, Whitewater 52

Georgia Military 73, Glascock County 37

Madison County 73, East Hall 70

McIntosh 55, Northgate 38

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 63, Southwest Atlanta Christian 51

North Paulding 50, East Paulding 41

Peachtree Ridge 67, North Gwinnett 63

Ringgold 48, Bremen 42

South Atlanta 70, Walker 58

St. Pius X 82, Lakeside-DeKalb 38

Girls

Alcovy 63, Monroe Area 25

Bainbridge 36, Early County 32

Baldwin 66, Griffin 46

Butler 52, Washington County 49

Calhoun 41, Fannin County 39

Carrollton 77, Eagle’s Landing 27

Chestatee 68, East Hall 37

Fort Payne 47, Darlington 27

Jackson-Atlanta 84, Chapel Hill 23

Jefferson 56, Eastside 29

Mary Persons 54, Tattnall Square 40

Mays 66, Banneker 33

McIntosh 52, Eagle’s Landing Christian 32

Newton 43, St. Anne Pacelli 39

Northview 46, Cambridge 35

South Forsyth 48, North Gwinnett 38

Southeast Whitfield 43, Gordon Central 40

Swainsboro 86, Southeast Bulloch 23

Treutlen 61, Telfair County 57

Woodland-Stockbridge 61, Pace Academy 52

Academy For Classical Education 55, Kendrick 16

Alexander 45, Douglas County 35

Appling County 45, Toombs County 32

Arabia Mountain 65, Chamblee 48

Baldwin 62, Westside-Macon 13

Banks County 67, Fellowship Christian 36

Bishop Moore 60, Westlake 59

Blessed Trinity 43, Roswell 36

Buford 79, Mountain View 23

Burke County 37, Wayne County 34

Campbell 57, Pebblebrook 17

Central-Macon 60, Northeast-Macon 10

Colquitt County 70, Brooks County 19

Drew Charter 42, KIPP Atlanta Charter 25

Fayette County 71, Whitewater 18

Griffin 60, Howard 25

Jackson-Atlanta 71, Lithia Springs 26

Johnson-Savannah 72, Beach 57

Josey 52, Butler 32

Lakeside-Evans 49, Brunswick 46

Meadowcreek 46, Berkmar 37

Metter 66, Jenkins County 30

Model 53, Temple 44

Mundy’s Mill 61, Forest Park 9

Newton 43, South Gwinnett 23

Norcross 63, Discovery 25

North Gwinnett 59, Peachtree Ridge 32

North Murray 56, Gordon Central 29

North Paulding 74, East Paulding 26

Northview 64, Centennial 37

Palm Bay 85, Carver-Columbus 62

River Ridge 62, Etowah 39

Savannah 52, Claxton 35

South Paulding 46, Kennesaw Mountain 9

Starr’s Mill 43, Troup County 21

Stockbridge 77, Hampton 22

Tattnall Square 64, Crawford County 34

Thomas County Central 53, Northside-Warner Robins 39

Union County 60, Athens Academy 37

Union Grove 66, Eagle’s Landing 36

Vidalia 54, Windsor Forest 38

Wilkinson County 37, Hancock Central 31

