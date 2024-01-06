High school basketball scores

Boys
Baldwin 62, Griffin 41
Cambridge 75, Northview 52
Cedar Grove 76, Redan 54
Chapel Hill 74, Jackson-Atlanta 68
Chattahoochee County 69, Central-Talbotton 55
Cherokee Bluff 79, North Hall 73
Christian Heritage 78, Chattooga 39
Clarke Central 81, Loganville 44
Commerce 51, Prince Avenue 41
Eagle’s Landing Christian 67, McIntosh 54
East Hall 89, Chestatee 84
Eastside 52, Jefferson 50
Fort Payne 60, Darlington 56
Greater Atlanta Christian 94, Centennial 82
Islands 58, Bluffton, SC 57
Kell 79, North Springs 49
LaFayette 69, Whitwell 39
Laney 76, Josey 58
Lee County 85, Northside-Warner Robins 43
Mays 62, Banneker 45
Monroe Area 60, Alcovy 52
Newton 78, St. Anne Pacelli 62
North Cobb Christian 67, Therrell 57
North Gwinnett 66, South Forsyth 60
Pace Academy 63, Woodland-Stockbridge 40
Rabun County 80, Stephens County 66
Ringgold 56, Oolterwah 38
Riverdale 64, Whitewater 50
Southeast Bulloch 64, Swainsboro 60
Spalding 75, Perry 50
Tattnall Square 60, Mary Persons 57
Tift County 45, Coffee 35
Tri-Cities 84, Creekside 37
Union County 64, Providence Christian 60
Vidalia 57, Brantley County 55
Walker 62, Mt. Paran Christian 59
Westover 52, Terrell County 37
Westside-Augusta 92, Putnam County 56
Westside-Macon 69, Howard 56
Winder-Barrow 79, Flowery Branch 35
Windsor Forest 99, Appling County 54
Baldwin 65, Westside-Macon 47
Bleckley County 63, Houston County 60
Buford 81, Mountain View 66
Camden County 73, Bakker County 21
Coosa 53, Chattooga 47
Crawford County 51, Tattnall Square 49
Eastside 80, Flowery Branch 41
Fayette County 61, Whitewater 52
Georgia Military 73, Glascock County 37
Madison County 73, East Hall 70
McIntosh 55, Northgate 38
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 63, Southwest Atlanta Christian 51
North Paulding 50, East Paulding 41
Peachtree Ridge 67, North Gwinnett 63
Ringgold 48, Bremen 42
South Atlanta 70, Walker 58
St. Pius X 82, Lakeside-DeKalb 38
Girls
Alcovy 63, Monroe Area 25
Bainbridge 36, Early County 32
Baldwin 66, Griffin 46
Butler 52, Washington County 49
Calhoun 41, Fannin County 39
Carrollton 77, Eagle’s Landing 27
Chestatee 68, East Hall 37
Fort Payne 47, Darlington 27
Jackson-Atlanta 84, Chapel Hill 23
Jefferson 56, Eastside 29
Mary Persons 54, Tattnall Square 40
Mays 66, Banneker 33
McIntosh 52, Eagle’s Landing Christian 32
Newton 43, St. Anne Pacelli 39
Northview 46, Cambridge 35
South Forsyth 48, North Gwinnett 38
Southeast Whitfield 43, Gordon Central 40
Swainsboro 86, Southeast Bulloch 23
Treutlen 61, Telfair County 57
Woodland-Stockbridge 61, Pace Academy 52
Academy For Classical Education 55, Kendrick 16
Alexander 45, Douglas County 35
Appling County 45, Toombs County 32
Arabia Mountain 65, Chamblee 48
Baldwin 62, Westside-Macon 13
Banks County 67, Fellowship Christian 36
Bishop Moore 60, Westlake 59
Blessed Trinity 43, Roswell 36
Buford 79, Mountain View 23
Burke County 37, Wayne County 34
Campbell 57, Pebblebrook 17
Central-Macon 60, Northeast-Macon 10
Colquitt County 70, Brooks County 19
Drew Charter 42, KIPP Atlanta Charter 25
Fayette County 71, Whitewater 18
Griffin 60, Howard 25
Jackson-Atlanta 71, Lithia Springs 26
Johnson-Savannah 72, Beach 57
Josey 52, Butler 32
Lakeside-Evans 49, Brunswick 46
Meadowcreek 46, Berkmar 37
Metter 66, Jenkins County 30
Model 53, Temple 44
Mundy’s Mill 61, Forest Park 9
Newton 43, South Gwinnett 23
Norcross 63, Discovery 25
North Gwinnett 59, Peachtree Ridge 32
North Murray 56, Gordon Central 29
North Paulding 74, East Paulding 26
Northview 64, Centennial 37
Palm Bay 85, Carver-Columbus 62
River Ridge 62, Etowah 39
Savannah 52, Claxton 35
South Paulding 46, Kennesaw Mountain 9
Starr’s Mill 43, Troup County 21
Stockbridge 77, Hampton 22
Tattnall Square 64, Crawford County 34
Thomas County Central 53, Northside-Warner Robins 39
Union County 60, Athens Academy 37
Union Grove 66, Eagle’s Landing 36
Vidalia 54, Windsor Forest 38
Wilkinson County 37, Hancock Central 31
