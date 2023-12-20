High school basketball scores from Tuesday

River Ridge's Sophia Pearl (3) shoots against Lovejoy's Bryanna Preston (1) during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 6A Girl’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Macon, GA. River Ridge won 68-50 over Lovejoy. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
River Ridge's Sophia Pearl (3) shoots against Lovejoy's Bryanna Preston (1) during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 6A Girl’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Macon, GA. River Ridge won 68-50 over Lovejoy. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Boys

Academy For Classical Education 52, Brentwood School 34

Archer 88, Miller Grove 38

Atlanta Classical Academy 72, Galloway School 69

Beach 49, Benedictine 48

Brantley County 66, Bacon County 53

Calhoun County 83, Stewart County 21

Carver-Columbus 98, Jordan 54

Cherokee Bluff 70, Lumpkin County 55

Christian Heritage 72, Bradley Central, T.N. 52

Dacula 67, Parkview 51

Don Bosco Prep 76, McEachern 50

Dublin 68, Wilkinson County 50

East Laurens 79, Wheeler County 63

Fayette County 47, Huffman 45

Gilmer 83, Coahulla Creek 61

Greene County 70, Hancock Central 69

Greenforest 53, Cullman 46

Heritage-Conyers 73, Stockbridge 43

Jenkins County 56, Metter 41

Kell 62, North Broward Prep 59

Lakeview Academy 51, LaGrange 44

Lee County 69, Baldwin 57

Lincoln County 66, Edmund Burke Academy, GA 42

Monroe 64, Savannah Country Day 42

Northgate 74, Lamar County 36

Orlando Christian 54, Northside Christian, S.C. 51

Peachtree Ridge 61, Archbishop Molloy 53

Rome 91, Calhoun 57

Sale Creek 57, Dade County, GA. 43

Spalding 97, Central-Talbotton 51

Thomas County Central 59, Valwood 41

Tift County 59, Cook 54

Union County 70, White County 64

Warner Robins 78, Houston County 53

Girls

Alexander 54, Pebblebrook 22

Harris County 62, Woodland-Cartersville 39

Jefferson 61, Hart County 45

Lakeview Academy 63, Duluth 26

Long Island Lutheran 61, Hebron Christian 54

Model 54, Darlington 16

North Murray 42, Coahulla Creek 36

Northview 51, Coretta Scott King 31

Pickens 56, Fannin County 45

Putnam County 74, Trinity Christian 41

Rome 38, Calhoun 34

Southwest Georgia Academy 61, Worth County 21

St. Thomas Aquinas 82, River Ridge 81

Telfair County 62, Jeff Davis 34

Thomas County Central 45, Schley County 34

Warner Robins 64, Houston County 38

Wayne County 39, Pierce County 26

Wheeler 50, Sandy Creek 41

About the Author

Score Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top