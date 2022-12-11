ajc logo
High school basketball scores from Saturday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
17 minutes ago

Boys

Alexander 75, Paulding County 72

Appling County 67, Jeff Davis 65

Arabia Mountain 63, Clarke Central 57

Baldwin 64, Tucker 44

Camden County 63, Raines 21

Carver-Columbus 67, Carver-Atlanta 26

Centennial 72, Roswell 59

Central-Talbotton 80, Harris County 64

Chamblee 66, Dunwoody 65

Cherokee 54, Denmark 31

Cristo Rey Atlanta 59, Fellowship Christian 33

Cumberland Christian Academy 64, Fulton Leadership Academy 61

Dooly County 58, Wilcox County 57

East Coweta 57, Whitewater 53

East Hall 71, Commerce 32

East Paulding 71, Cedartown 43

Etowah 80, Excel Christian 53

Galloway School 71, St. Mary’s 26

Gilmer 68, Fannin County 38

Grayson 67, Berkmar 47

Greenforest 54, Gaston, AL 52

Habersham Central 75, Stephens County 45

Hapeville Charter 80, Towers 36

Hebron Christian 61, Hardaway 56

Hebron Christian 76, St. Francis 57

Hephzibah 62, Augusta Prep Day 37

Heritage-Conyers 64, Johns Creek 44

Highland Christian 62, Baker County 57

Jackson-Atlanta 71, Banneker 38

Kennesaw Mountain 56, Lassiter 51

LaGrange 63, Ola 49

Lakeside-DeKalb 55, Stone Mountain 46

Loganville 55, Loganville Christian 46

Long County 68, Savannah Country Day 54

McEachern 63, The Villages Charter 50

Milton 61, Millenium 46

Mountain View 73, Peachtree Ridge 71

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 53, Pepperell 49

Mundy’s Mill 68, Drew 42

Norcross 73, Newton 71

North Atlanta 57, Lambert 51

Northside-Columbus 59, Shaw 49

Pickens 62, Northwest Whitfield 55

Richmond Hill 57, Woodville-Tompkins 53

Sequoyah 77, North Forsyth 75

Social Circle 71, Hampton 51

South Cobb 60, Marietta 52

South Forsyth 56, Creekview 53

South Gwinnett 50, Dutchtown 44

South Paulding 69, North Cobb 54

South Pittsburg 74, Ridgeland 69

Spalding 63, Mary Persons 50

Statesboro 39, Jenkins County 34

Stratford Academy 51, Bleckley County 46

Terrell County 82, Stewart County 55

Toombs County 63, Metter 27

Veterans 57, Houston County 51

Walker 49, Whitefield Academy 44

Westlake 63, Riverwood 53

Westside-Macon 76, Shiloh 73

Whitewell 56, Dalton Academy 43

Woodstock 58, Forsyth Central 53

Girls

Academy For Classical Education 37, Covenant Christian 27

Arabia Mountain 65, Clarke Central 23

Archer 70, Baldwin 54

Armuchee 41, Gordon Central 28

Athens Academy 65, West Hall 8

Beach 38, Savannah Christian 31

Bradwell Institute 59, Tattnall County 28

Brookstone 61, Kendrick 37

Bryan County 76, Memorial Day 10

Burke County 54, Jefferson County 27

Butler 58, Newton 28

Calhoun 51, Blessed Trinity 49

Calhoun County 42, Mitchell County 39

Callaway 53, Valley 19

Cass 76, Clarkston 12

Cherokee 52, Denmark 41

Claxton 54, Portal 15

Clinch County 53, Berrien 45

Dacula 60, Shiloh 30

Dalton 56, Coahulla Creek 44

Early County 77, Quitman County 23

Elbert County 67, Murray County 39

Fannin County 63, Gilmer 32

Georgia Christian 44, Echols County 36

Greenbrier 63, Coffee 40

Greene County 58, Aquinas 36

Habersham Central 52, Stephens County 36

Hart County 48, Madison County 42

Heritage-Catoosa 43, Ringgold 36

Hilliard 39, Charlton County 30

Jackson-Atlanta 85, Banneker 29

Jones County 44, Northeast-Macon 42

LaGrange 49, Ola 37

Lakeview Academy 54, Union County 49

Lamar County 72, Pike County 20

Lassiter 63, Kennesaw Mountain 14

Lovejoy 64, Norcross 51

Lumpkin County 81, Northview 27

Macon County 63, Wilkinson County 10

Mary Persons 70, Spalding 34

Milton 65, Alpharetta 19

Montgomery County 60, Wheeler County 10

North Oconee 60, Oconee County 52

Pickens 57, Northwest Whitfield 44

Rabun County 50, Franklin TN 38

Randolph-Clay 81, Pataula Charter 6

River Ridge 91, Grayson 62

Screven County 56, Jenkins County 35

Sequoyah 51, North Forsyth 48

Social Circle 69, Hampton 38

South Forsyth 51, Creekview 41

Statesboro 49, Jenkins 19

Terrell County 57, Stewart County 18

Valdosta 53, Westover 44

Veterans 53, Houston County 11

Vidalia 57, Emanuel County Institute 45

Villa Rica 53, Chapel Hill 43

Wayne County 35, Brantley County 31

White County 42, North Hall 36

Wilcox County 46, Dooly County 13

Woodville-Tompkins 46, Richmond Hill 41

Score Atlanta
