High school basketball scores from Saturday

Boys
Alexander 75, Paulding County 72
Appling County 67, Jeff Davis 65
Arabia Mountain 63, Clarke Central 57
Baldwin 64, Tucker 44
Camden County 63, Raines 21
Carver-Columbus 67, Carver-Atlanta 26
Centennial 72, Roswell 59
Central-Talbotton 80, Harris County 64
Chamblee 66, Dunwoody 65
Cherokee 54, Denmark 31
Cristo Rey Atlanta 59, Fellowship Christian 33
Cumberland Christian Academy 64, Fulton Leadership Academy 61
Dooly County 58, Wilcox County 57
East Coweta 57, Whitewater 53
East Hall 71, Commerce 32
East Paulding 71, Cedartown 43
Etowah 80, Excel Christian 53
Galloway School 71, St. Mary’s 26
Gilmer 68, Fannin County 38
Grayson 67, Berkmar 47
Greenforest 54, Gaston, AL 52
Habersham Central 75, Stephens County 45
Hapeville Charter 80, Towers 36
Hebron Christian 61, Hardaway 56
Hebron Christian 76, St. Francis 57
Hephzibah 62, Augusta Prep Day 37
Heritage-Conyers 64, Johns Creek 44
Highland Christian 62, Baker County 57
Jackson-Atlanta 71, Banneker 38
Kennesaw Mountain 56, Lassiter 51
LaGrange 63, Ola 49
Lakeside-DeKalb 55, Stone Mountain 46
Loganville 55, Loganville Christian 46
Long County 68, Savannah Country Day 54
McEachern 63, The Villages Charter 50
Milton 61, Millenium 46
Mountain View 73, Peachtree Ridge 71
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 53, Pepperell 49
Mundy’s Mill 68, Drew 42
Norcross 73, Newton 71
North Atlanta 57, Lambert 51
Northside-Columbus 59, Shaw 49
Pickens 62, Northwest Whitfield 55
Richmond Hill 57, Woodville-Tompkins 53
Sequoyah 77, North Forsyth 75
Social Circle 71, Hampton 51
South Cobb 60, Marietta 52
South Forsyth 56, Creekview 53
South Gwinnett 50, Dutchtown 44
South Paulding 69, North Cobb 54
South Pittsburg 74, Ridgeland 69
Spalding 63, Mary Persons 50
Statesboro 39, Jenkins County 34
Stratford Academy 51, Bleckley County 46
Terrell County 82, Stewart County 55
Toombs County 63, Metter 27
Veterans 57, Houston County 51
Walker 49, Whitefield Academy 44
Westlake 63, Riverwood 53
Westside-Macon 76, Shiloh 73
Whitewell 56, Dalton Academy 43
Woodstock 58, Forsyth Central 53
Girls
Academy For Classical Education 37, Covenant Christian 27
Arabia Mountain 65, Clarke Central 23
Archer 70, Baldwin 54
Armuchee 41, Gordon Central 28
Athens Academy 65, West Hall 8
Beach 38, Savannah Christian 31
Bradwell Institute 59, Tattnall County 28
Brookstone 61, Kendrick 37
Bryan County 76, Memorial Day 10
Burke County 54, Jefferson County 27
Butler 58, Newton 28
Calhoun 51, Blessed Trinity 49
Calhoun County 42, Mitchell County 39
Callaway 53, Valley 19
Cass 76, Clarkston 12
Cherokee 52, Denmark 41
Claxton 54, Portal 15
Clinch County 53, Berrien 45
Dacula 60, Shiloh 30
Dalton 56, Coahulla Creek 44
Early County 77, Quitman County 23
Elbert County 67, Murray County 39
Fannin County 63, Gilmer 32
Georgia Christian 44, Echols County 36
Greenbrier 63, Coffee 40
Greene County 58, Aquinas 36
Habersham Central 52, Stephens County 36
Hart County 48, Madison County 42
Heritage-Catoosa 43, Ringgold 36
Hilliard 39, Charlton County 30
Jackson-Atlanta 85, Banneker 29
Jones County 44, Northeast-Macon 42
LaGrange 49, Ola 37
Lakeview Academy 54, Union County 49
Lamar County 72, Pike County 20
Lassiter 63, Kennesaw Mountain 14
Lovejoy 64, Norcross 51
Lumpkin County 81, Northview 27
Macon County 63, Wilkinson County 10
Mary Persons 70, Spalding 34
Milton 65, Alpharetta 19
Montgomery County 60, Wheeler County 10
North Oconee 60, Oconee County 52
Pickens 57, Northwest Whitfield 44
Rabun County 50, Franklin TN 38
Randolph-Clay 81, Pataula Charter 6
River Ridge 91, Grayson 62
Screven County 56, Jenkins County 35
Sequoyah 51, North Forsyth 48
Social Circle 69, Hampton 38
South Forsyth 51, Creekview 41
Statesboro 49, Jenkins 19
Terrell County 57, Stewart County 18
Valdosta 53, Westover 44
Veterans 53, Houston County 11
Vidalia 57, Emanuel County Institute 45
Villa Rica 53, Chapel Hill 43
Wayne County 35, Brantley County 31
White County 42, North Hall 36
Wilcox County 46, Dooly County 13
Woodville-Tompkins 46, Richmond Hill 41
