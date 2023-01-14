High school basketball scores from Friday

Boys
Adairsville 56, Bremen 43
Alexander 64, Langston Hughes 48
Arlington Christian 79, Southwest Atlanta Christian 61
Athens Christian 67, Elbert County 52
Baldwin 59, Perry 37
Beach 55, Long County 43
Benedictine 68, Southeast Bulloch 48
Berkmar 63, Discovery 51
Blessed Trinity 55, Pope 46
Bradwell Institute 49, Coffee 36
Calhoun 68, Woodland-Cartersville 44
Calhoun County 65, Miller County 49
Callaway 70, Towers 30
Calvary Day 66, Savannah Country Day 40
Camden County 101, West Nassau FL 47
Campbell 63, Carrollton 57
Chattooga 79, Armuchee 43
Christian Heritage 88, Atlanta Classical Academy 41
Clinch County 74, Atkinson County 34
Columbia 79, Redan 42
Creekside 59, Banneker 48
Denmark 54, West Forsyth 42
Dougherty 60, Monroe 55
Druid Hills 57, Westminster 42
Dublin 48, Bleckley County 45
East Coweta 67, Westlake 63
East Paulding 72, Douglas County 66
Fayette County 66, Trinity Christian 58
Georgia Military 67, Johnson County 59
Greater Atlanta Christian 65, Northview 61
Greenbrier 64, Ware County 60
Groves 66, Savannah Christian 48
Harlem 73, Richmond Academy 47
Hart County 48, Hebron Christian 43
Heritage School-Newnan 69, Westfield School 25
Heritage-Catoosa 62, Northwest Whitfield 49
Heritage-Conyers 67, Flowery Branch 61
Hillgrove 66, North Paulding 61
Hiram 68, Dalton 44
Houston County 54, Thomas County Central 39
Howard 61, West Laurens 60
Jenkins County 61, Emanuel County Institute 19
Johnson-Savannah 63, Liberty County 33
Jonesboro 66, Rockdale County 61
KIPP Atlanta Charter 56, Walker 54
LaFayette 79, Ridgeland 39
Lakeside-DeKalb 40, North Atlanta 37
Lakeside-Evans 39, Evans 37
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 75, Coahulla Creek 55
Lambert 86, Forsyth Central 53
Laney 55, Washington County 49
Lowndes 56, Richmond Hill 28
Macon County 70, Dooly County 62
Madison County 71, Seckinger 62
Marietta 102, McEachern 44
Marist 67, Riverwood 52
Mays 75, Lithia Springs 50
McIntosh County Academy 72, Savannah Classical Academy 31
Metter 56, Screven County 50
Miller Grove 50, Stephenson 33
Mitchell County 44, Randolph-Clay 36
Mt. Pisgah Christian 78, Whitefield Academy 40
Murray County 70, North Murray 63
Newnan 59, South Paulding 58
North Oconee 45, Walnut Grove 43
North Springs 67, Cambridge 56
Peachtree Ridge 68, Duluth 61
Pierce County 72, Appling County 41
Pinecrest Academy 55, Young Americans 46
Portal 88, Montgomery County 58
Putnam County 93, Glenn Hills 43
Savannah 68, Bryan County 40
Seminole County 59, Pataula Charter 43
Sequoyah 103, Creekview 64
Shaw 63, Hardaway 39
Solid Rock 69, Brandon Hall 64
South Gwinnett 58, Brookwood 51
Southeast Whitfield 61, Central-Carroll 57
Spencer 77, Northeast-Macon 40
Sprayberry 60, Johns Creek 55
St. Francis 64, Galloway School 46
St. Pius X 74, South Cobb 54
Stephens County 61, Oconee County 53
Tallulah Falls 49, Commerce 44
Terrell County 89, Quitman County 28
Thomasville 56, Columbus 42
Tift County 58, Northside-Warner Robins 44
Upson-Lee 62, Peach County 38
Walton 54, Kennesaw Mountain 43
Wayne County 60, Islands 45
Wesleyan 48, Pickens 37
Westover 75, Cairo 54
Westside-Augusta 75, Butler 64
Winder-Barrow 71, Loganville 58
Windsor Forest 61, Toombs County 57
Woodville-Tompkins 64, Claxton 19
Worth County 59, Cook 54
Girls
Academy For Classical Education 40, Rutland 17
Arabia Mountain 83, Lithonia 22
Banneker 45, Creekside 35
Berrien 46, Sumter County 31
Bradwell Institute 51, Coffee 26
Bremen 37, Adairsville 29
Brookwood 73, South Gwinnett 34
Buford 80, Central Gwinnett 49
Butler 45, Westside-Augusta 41
Calhoun 63, Woodland-Cartersville 13
Cambridge 62, North Springs 28
Campbell 44, Carrollton 37
Cartersville 61, Cass 57
Cedar Shoals 53, Carver-Atlanta 50
Centennial 58, Chattahoochee 30
Chamblee 65, Tucker 6
Cherokee 39, North Cobb 34
Chestatee 64, Johnson-Gainesville 14
Clarke Central 65, Jefferson 40
Clinch County 82, Atkinson County 25
Collins Hill 70, Mountain View 28
Columbia 58, Redan 5
Cross Creek 63, Salem 23
Darlington 87, Dalton Academy 12
Dodge County 73, Fitzgerald 34
Dublin 47, Bleckley County 21
Elbert County 66, Athens Christian 46
Etowah 54, Allatoona 41
Furtah Prep 38, Cross Keys 31
Habersham Central 51, Apalachee 26
Hiram 66, Dalton 59
Jackson 69, Tri-Cities 32
Jenkins County 53, Emanuel County Institute 35
Johns Creek 53, Sprayberry 32
KIPP Atlanta Charter 79, Walker 17
Lakeside-DeKalb 49, North Atlanta 39
Lakeside-Evans 39, Evans 20
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 68, Coahulla Creek 65
Lanier 62, Shiloh 45
Lassiter 87, Alpharetta 20
Liberty County 72, Johnson-Savannah 37
Lithia Springs 56, Mays 48
Long County 59, Beach 29
Madison County 56, Seckinger 15
McEachern 67, Marietta 36
McIntosh 55, Drew 24
Mill Creek 52, Dacula 42
Mitchell County 35, Randolph-Clay 20
Model 57, Rockmart 32
Monroe Area 59, Franklin County 56
Montgomery County 52, Portal 19
Murray County 63, North Murray 30
North Forsyth 79, Gainesville 59
North Gwinnett 70, Meadowcreek 17
North Paulding 51, Hillgrove 47
Northeast-Macon 54, Spencer 46
Northwest Whitfield 49, Heritage-Catoosa 44
Oconee County 66, Stephens County 25
Orange Park FL 50, Morrow 42
Peach County 71, Upson-Lee 31
Pepperell 56, Dade County 44
Pierce County 38, Appling County 32
Pope 80, Blessed Trinity 54
Praise Academy 57, Excel Christian 27
Ringgold 40, Gordon Lee 37
River Ridge 72, Rome 26
Screven County 65, Metter 43
Seminole County 55, Pataula Charter 19
Sequoyah 53, Creekview 40
Sonoraville 67, Cedartown 15
South Forsyth 73, Milton 21
South Paulding 52, Newnan 22
St. Pius X 50, South Cobb 14
Starr’s Mill 50, LaGrange 38
Swainsboro 73, Treutlen 35
Tattnall County 65, Vidalia 31
Thomas County Central 57, Houston County 47
Thomasville 53, Columbus 44
Toombs County 55, Windsor Forest 44
Trinity Christian 51, Fayette County 42
Trion 47, Coosa 36
Villa Rica 60, Midtown 47
Walnut Grove 52, North Oconee 41
Walton 74, Kennesaw Mountain 19
Ware County 60, Greenbrier 52
Washington County 65, Laney 50
Wayne County 33, Islands 19
Wesleyan 55, Pickens 36
West Forsyth 52, Denmark 35
West Laurens 44, Howard 26
Westfield School 43, Heritage-Newnan 27
Westlake 77, East Coweta 33
Westover 54, Cairo 24
White County 52, Dawson County 39
Woodville-Tompkins 49, Claxton 30
