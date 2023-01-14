ajc logo
High school basketball scores from Friday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
36 minutes ago

Boys

Adairsville 56, Bremen 43

Alexander 64, Langston Hughes 48

Arlington Christian 79, Southwest Atlanta Christian 61

Athens Christian 67, Elbert County 52

Baldwin 59, Perry 37

Beach 55, Long County 43

Benedictine 68, Southeast Bulloch 48

Berkmar 63, Discovery 51

Blessed Trinity 55, Pope 46

Bradwell Institute 49, Coffee 36

Calhoun 68, Woodland-Cartersville 44

Calhoun County 65, Miller County 49

Callaway 70, Towers 30

Calvary Day 66, Savannah Country Day 40

Camden County 101, West Nassau FL 47

Campbell 63, Carrollton 57

Chattooga 79, Armuchee 43

Christian Heritage 88, Atlanta Classical Academy 41

Clinch County 74, Atkinson County 34

Columbia 79, Redan 42

Creekside 59, Banneker 48

Denmark 54, West Forsyth 42

Dougherty 60, Monroe 55

Druid Hills 57, Westminster 42

Dublin 48, Bleckley County 45

East Coweta 67, Westlake 63

East Paulding 72, Douglas County 66

Fayette County 66, Trinity Christian 58

Georgia Military 67, Johnson County 59

Greater Atlanta Christian 65, Northview 61

Greenbrier 64, Ware County 60

Groves 66, Savannah Christian 48

Harlem 73, Richmond Academy 47

Hart County 48, Hebron Christian 43

Heritage School-Newnan 69, Westfield School 25

Heritage-Catoosa 62, Northwest Whitfield 49

Heritage-Conyers 67, Flowery Branch 61

Hillgrove 66, North Paulding 61

Hiram 68, Dalton 44

Houston County 54, Thomas County Central 39

Howard 61, West Laurens 60

Jenkins County 61, Emanuel County Institute 19

Johnson-Savannah 63, Liberty County 33

Jonesboro 66, Rockdale County 61

KIPP Atlanta Charter 56, Walker 54

LaFayette 79, Ridgeland 39

Lakeside-DeKalb 40, North Atlanta 37

Lakeside-Evans 39, Evans 37

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 75, Coahulla Creek 55

Lambert 86, Forsyth Central 53

Laney 55, Washington County 49

Lowndes 56, Richmond Hill 28

Macon County 70, Dooly County 62

Madison County 71, Seckinger 62

Marietta 102, McEachern 44

Marist 67, Riverwood 52

Mays 75, Lithia Springs 50

McIntosh County Academy 72, Savannah Classical Academy 31

Metter 56, Screven County 50

Miller Grove 50, Stephenson 33

Mitchell County 44, Randolph-Clay 36

Mt. Pisgah Christian 78, Whitefield Academy 40

Murray County 70, North Murray 63

Newnan 59, South Paulding 58

North Oconee 45, Walnut Grove 43

North Springs 67, Cambridge 56

Peachtree Ridge 68, Duluth 61

Pierce County 72, Appling County 41

Pinecrest Academy 55, Young Americans 46

Portal 88, Montgomery County 58

Putnam County 93, Glenn Hills 43

Savannah 68, Bryan County 40

Seminole County 59, Pataula Charter 43

Sequoyah 103, Creekview 64

Shaw 63, Hardaway 39

Solid Rock 69, Brandon Hall 64

South Gwinnett 58, Brookwood 51

Southeast Whitfield 61, Central-Carroll 57

Spencer 77, Northeast-Macon 40

Sprayberry 60, Johns Creek 55

St. Francis 64, Galloway School 46

St. Pius X 74, South Cobb 54

Stephens County 61, Oconee County 53

Tallulah Falls 49, Commerce 44

Terrell County 89, Quitman County 28

Thomasville 56, Columbus 42

Tift County 58, Northside-Warner Robins 44

Upson-Lee 62, Peach County 38

Walton 54, Kennesaw Mountain 43

Wayne County 60, Islands 45

Wesleyan 48, Pickens 37

Westover 75, Cairo 54

Westside-Augusta 75, Butler 64

Winder-Barrow 71, Loganville 58

Windsor Forest 61, Toombs County 57

Woodville-Tompkins 64, Claxton 19

Worth County 59, Cook 54

Girls

Academy For Classical Education 40, Rutland 17

Arabia Mountain 83, Lithonia 22

Banneker 45, Creekside 35

Berrien 46, Sumter County 31

Bradwell Institute 51, Coffee 26

Bremen 37, Adairsville 29

Brookwood 73, South Gwinnett 34

Buford 80, Central Gwinnett 49

Butler 45, Westside-Augusta 41

Calhoun 63, Woodland-Cartersville 13

Cambridge 62, North Springs 28

Campbell 44, Carrollton 37

Cartersville 61, Cass 57

Cedar Shoals 53, Carver-Atlanta 50

Centennial 58, Chattahoochee 30

Chamblee 65, Tucker 6

Cherokee 39, North Cobb 34

Chestatee 64, Johnson-Gainesville 14

Clarke Central 65, Jefferson 40

Clinch County 82, Atkinson County 25

Collins Hill 70, Mountain View 28

Columbia 58, Redan 5

Cross Creek 63, Salem 23

Darlington 87, Dalton Academy 12

Dodge County 73, Fitzgerald 34

Dublin 47, Bleckley County 21

Elbert County 66, Athens Christian 46

Etowah 54, Allatoona 41

Furtah Prep 38, Cross Keys 31

Habersham Central 51, Apalachee 26

Hiram 66, Dalton 59

Jackson 69, Tri-Cities 32

Jenkins County 53, Emanuel County Institute 35

Johns Creek 53, Sprayberry 32

KIPP Atlanta Charter 79, Walker 17

Lakeside-DeKalb 49, North Atlanta 39

Lakeside-Evans 39, Evans 20

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 68, Coahulla Creek 65

Lanier 62, Shiloh 45

Lassiter 87, Alpharetta 20

Liberty County 72, Johnson-Savannah 37

Lithia Springs 56, Mays 48

Long County 59, Beach 29

Madison County 56, Seckinger 15

McEachern 67, Marietta 36

McIntosh 55, Drew 24

Mill Creek 52, Dacula 42

Mitchell County 35, Randolph-Clay 20

Model 57, Rockmart 32

Monroe Area 59, Franklin County 56

Montgomery County 52, Portal 19

Murray County 63, North Murray 30

North Forsyth 79, Gainesville 59

North Gwinnett 70, Meadowcreek 17

North Paulding 51, Hillgrove 47

Northeast-Macon 54, Spencer 46

Northwest Whitfield 49, Heritage-Catoosa 44

Oconee County 66, Stephens County 25

Orange Park FL 50, Morrow 42

Peach County 71, Upson-Lee 31

Pepperell 56, Dade County 44

Pierce County 38, Appling County 32

Pope 80, Blessed Trinity 54

Praise Academy 57, Excel Christian 27

Ringgold 40, Gordon Lee 37

River Ridge 72, Rome 26

Screven County 65, Metter 43

Seminole County 55, Pataula Charter 19

Sequoyah 53, Creekview 40

Sonoraville 67, Cedartown 15

South Forsyth 73, Milton 21

South Paulding 52, Newnan 22

St. Pius X 50, South Cobb 14

Starr’s Mill 50, LaGrange 38

Swainsboro 73, Treutlen 35

Tattnall County 65, Vidalia 31

Thomas County Central 57, Houston County 47

Thomasville 53, Columbus 44

Toombs County 55, Windsor Forest 44

Trinity Christian 51, Fayette County 42

Trion 47, Coosa 36

Villa Rica 60, Midtown 47

Walnut Grove 52, North Oconee 41

Walton 74, Kennesaw Mountain 19

Ware County 60, Greenbrier 52

Washington County 65, Laney 50

Wayne County 33, Islands 19

Wesleyan 55, Pickens 36

West Forsyth 52, Denmark 35

West Laurens 44, Howard 26

Westfield School 43, Heritage-Newnan 27

Westlake 77, East Coweta 33

Westover 54, Cairo 24

White County 52, Dawson County 39

Woodville-Tompkins 49, Claxton 30

